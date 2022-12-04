NYG WR room is the most expensive in the NFL  

|
the most expensive WR room in 2022?
the New York Giants, at $40,152,615
the fewest TDs by a WR room in 2021?
the New York Giants, at 5 TDs
not only was it the fewest in 2021
it was the fewest by any WR room since 2017
and now they're the most expensive WR room in the NFL 😂
You win today, well done
86 Darius Slayton rookie deal
89 Kadarius Toney 1st Rd rookie deal
3 Sterling Shepard salary cut
18 C.J. Board
15 Collin Johnson
84 David Sills
81 Alex Bachman
13 Travis Toivonen
87 Austin Proehl
?? Robert Foster
80 Richie James
Add in Barkley's meager production and we spent a ton on little to no return...
Basically, this could be retitled to say we way overpaid Golladay who did nothing and overpaid shephard who is always hurt. The numbers match Sportstrac, but I am not sure if Sportstrac has included the Shephard pay cut.
Collectively they still suck as a unit, but if the guy is going to quote numbers, they should at least be accurate
What repercussions did DG face? Was he not allowed to use the flash for his on-field retirement photos after making millions of dollars to run the roster into the ground?
Understatement of the year.
And Jones hits him downfield over double coverage. He nearly drops it.
Also I think Slayton dropped several.
Chargers WR's
9 on Roster at cost of $39,604,000
Giants Wr's
13 on Roster at cost of $40,855,000
Good thing we signed Foster, or they wouldn't have anything to tweet about.
Sorry I made the same mistake in my post. Not "Cost of" it should say "2022 Cap Hit". Two very different things.
than most of the struggling franchises. There's no repercussions getting stuff wrong from our couches. Kind of a weird thing to hang your hat on.
What repercussions did DG face? Was he not allowed to use the flash for his on-field retirement photos after making millions of dollars to run the roster into the ground?
An entire fan base hating you and calling you a piece of shit is about as bad as it gets. You know there are other GMs that were also terrible, I suspect their treatment was the same.
But my point, which you already know, is any of us can assemble a roster. I mean, I thought my PFF mock draft was awesome, and if it sucks, who cares?
Yup. JAG. We paid him to be a JAG slot receiver and then drafted another JAG (or maybe worse) slot receiver in Toney. We did this in an era that slot receivers grow on trees.
Oof.
In comment 15664103 UConn4523 said:
than most of the struggling franchises. There's no repercussions getting stuff wrong from our couches. Kind of a weird thing to hang your hat on.
What repercussions did DG face? Was he not allowed to use the flash for his on-field retirement photos after making millions of dollars to run the roster into the ground?
An entire fan base hating you and calling you a piece of shit is about as bad as it gets. You know there are other GMs that were also terrible, I suspect their treatment was the same.
But my point, which you already know, is any of us can assemble a roster. I mean, I thought my PFF mock draft was awesome, and if it sucks, who cares?
The irony is, most of the venom pointed at DG happened on the internet, for a man who used a Nintendo Wii to watch film.
None of the pitchforks ever landed. He faced no repercussions.
Hail to the Chief!
Pick your poison
No one's going to complain, and also, that has little to no chance of happening in 1-2 years.
Well it won’t be this year and Barkley and Jones are probably gone next year possibly a couple more of those.
Say it’s 10 guys…that’s 18% of the roster not half
Do you and BCP have a bet amongst yourselves about destroying whatever credibility you might have had?
LOL, Milton's a music and arts guy. His starter position was dubious from the get go, or what you said...'might'...
If it turns out Milton is right: Hail to the Chief. LOL
Far more likely will be if Jones, Barkley, Golladay, Toney and Williams can make it to the Super Bowl in some capacity over the following year or two with their next teams...
This is one of the best posts in BBI history.
+ infinity
Milton : 4/4/2022 12:36 pm : link
In comment 15654800 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Going to take years to go away. Shame we waited to see how it played out.
You won't say that when the Giants win a Super Bowl with a roster half full of Gettleman picks.
p.s.--I really hate the continual Gettleman bashing. It's unseemly.
A preemptive "I told you so" card for a GM who went 19-46 in four seasons...incredible.
At what point is it universally accepted that something that was bad...was bad? I can't believe we still have people playing the "wait and see" card, and I really can't believe these people expect to be taken as something other than a complete joke.
Again, it goes without saying....Gettleman couldn't have done a worse job if he tried. But he got the opportunity to parade around Metlife before the season finale, taking photos with his family & friends. Yeah, that still doesn't sit well with me.
Yeah. & Margot Robbie is going to waiting me naked in the man cave tomorrow night.
...if the Giants go to the Super Bowl in the next year or two with a roster half-full of Gettleman additions like Jones, Barkley, Thomas, Golladay, Toney, Williams, Ojulari, McKinney, and more.
A preemptive "I told you so" card for a GM who went 19-46 in four seasons...incredible.
At what point is it universally accepted that something that was bad...was bad? I can't believe we still have people playing the "wait and see" card, and I really can't believe these people expect to be taken as something other than a complete joke.
Not to mention it would only be like 15% of the roster.
Now lots do the math on ALL his draft picks and free agents signings… that should be a fun %
Dude was hit garbage. It was like he and Judge were trolling the whole franchise and fans
By that point he was basically demoted, an afterthought and loathed by the fanbase.
For all his faults as GM, the guy had a completely separate tenure of his career here which lead to success.
It’s just a weird distinction to make. Who cares? On the one hand you’re acting like Reese was tarred and feathered and Gettleman was paraded around MetLife with a victory lap. They we’re both fired, why does it matter when? Everyone knew Gettleman’s career was likely over as he’s already an older guy who was coming off of a cancer diagnosis. Reese is still making interview rounds.
I don’t see Galloday long for this team. Even if he plays well they need a better 1 option.
I don't think I'm a douchebag for being irked at how Gettleman was treated vs. the way Reese was treated. Reese, for all his faults, was GM for 2 Super Bowl winners & was dumped during the season. Meanwhile, Gettleman-IMO the worst hire in Giants history-was allowed to take pics & 'retire'. It didn't sit well with me & still doesn't.
It's just a weird distinction to make. Who cares? On the one hand you're acting like Reese was tarred and feathered and Gettleman was paraded around MetLife with a victory lap. They we're both fired, why does it matter when? Everyone knew Gettleman's career was likely over as he's already an older guy who was coming off of a cancer diagnosis. Reese is still making interview rounds.
Gettleman wasn’t fired
No, you’re not. There are plenty like you who haven’t moved on from the guy. And again, when you get right down to it, they really weren’t treated much differently. They were both fired. You’re acting like the Giants did something for Gettleman. They didn’t. You’re just mad he took a few pictures with his family before a game and you feel you didn’t get your pound of flesh.
By that point he was basically demoted, an afterthought and loathed by the fanbase.
For all his faults as GM, the guy had a completely separate tenure of his career here which lead to success.
So he gets to resign but Reese gets fired after 23 year with the organization? Let’s get real , not a lot of fans remember Gettleman was a scout on the team then. I think it was bullshit Reese got canned and Gettleman resigned with a little fucking tea party along with it
It just didn't sit well with me. It's that simple. I didn't like how one with more success was treated vs. the one who was an embarrassment. I don't think I'm alone either.
No, you’re not. There are plenty like you who haven’t moved on from the guy. And again, when you get right down to it, they really weren’t treated much differently. They were both fired. You’re acting like the Giants did something for Gettleman. They didn’t. You’re just mad he took a few pictures with his family before a game and you feel you didn’t get your pound of flesh.
Gettleman wasn’t fired we just told you that
& yes, I wanted a 'pound of flesh'. He's the worst Giants hire in history IMO. And a total boob.
It just didn't sit well with me. It's that simple. I didn't like how one with more success was treated vs. the one who was an embarrassment. I don't think I'm alone either.
No, you’re not. There are plenty like you who haven’t moved on from the guy. And again, when you get right down to it, they really weren’t treated much differently. They were both fired. You’re acting like the Giants did something for Gettleman. They didn’t. You’re just mad he took a few pictures with his family before a game and you feel you didn’t get your pound of flesh.
Do you still have your 'Dave Gettleman Fan Club' button on your jacket or have you moved on too?
In comment 15664317 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
It just didn't sit well with me. It's that simple. I didn't like how one with more success was treated vs. the one who was an embarrassment. I don't think I'm alone either.
No, you’re not. There are plenty like you who haven’t moved on from the guy. And again, when you get right down to it, they really weren’t treated much differently. They were both fired. You’re acting like the Giants did something for Gettleman. They didn’t. You’re just mad he took a few pictures with his family before a game and you feel you didn’t get your pound of flesh.
Do you still have your 'Dave Gettleman Fan Club' button on your jacket or have you moved on too?
Such a typical response from a non-serious person.
Isn’t it obvious that Dave Gettleman was demoted, disregarded and set aside long before his last day? What more do you want? He is the worst GM in the history of the franchise, without question.
Was Reese ever demoted? Or set aside? You’re comparing two situations that were completely different.
Gettleman didn’t have this glorious exit that some of you stew over.
Again, am I missing something?
Call me petty or whatever, but it will never sit well with me how Reese was treated on his way out vs. DG. And I was banging the 'Reese must go' drum in 2017.
But I do like to see who comes running to defend his honor on BBI when given the chance. You seem to be a consistent candidate in that fashion.
Sincerely,
The non-serious posters
Ok asshole. Have fun continuing to be stupid.
Again, am I missing something?
Call me petty or whatever, but it will never sit well with me how Reese was treated on his way out vs. DG. And I was banging the 'Reese must go' drum in 2017.
Plenty of evidence. Abrams being more prominent. Judge clearly having more influence on personnel decisions. Gettleman clearly looking annoyed at last years draft after the trade down.
I would argue that when he was kept on at the end of 2019 and Judge was hired there was an understanding Judge would have more influence and DG would have less.
DG was just a patsy after awhile, right?
Golladay had one great year in DET and then got hurt. We overpaid irresponsibly. And we don’t know for sure who was writing the contracts. Abrams apparently had not been as involved in doing them for a while
You're still going with that?
DG was just a patsy after awhile, right?
Nothing I’m saying is in defense of Dave Gettleman or his time as GM. I didn’t make the point above to excuse him or place blame elsewhere. You’re completely missing the point because you’re trying to paint me as somehow supporting him.
I don’t see Galloday long for this team. Even if he plays well they need a better 1 option.
He's almost assuredly gone after whatever we get out of him in 2022. Good riddance.
In comment 15664224 Milton said:
...if the Giants go to the Super Bowl in the next year or two with a roster half-full of Gettleman additions like Jones, Barkley, Thomas, Golladay, Toney, Williams, Ojulari, McKinney, and more.
A preemptive "I told you so" card for a GM who went 19-46 in four seasons...incredible.
At what point is it universally accepted that something that was bad...was bad? I can't believe we still have people playing the "wait and see" card, and I really can't believe these people expect to be taken as something other than a complete joke.
Not to mention it would only be like 15% of the roster.
Now lots do the math on ALL his draft picks and free agents signings… that should be a fun %
Dude was hit garbage. It was like he and Judge were trolling the whole franchise and fans
I'm not sure it's relevant if it happened. First, it clearly wasn't happening with him in charge and second, plenty of Superbowls were won by GMs who still had a group of players left over from the previous inept regime.
I mean, even our 1986 Giants had a handful of pre-George Young players on the roster IIRC. That certainly didn't justify the pre-George Young regime.
He was fabulously bad at scouting pro and college players and terrible at hiring coaches. Who knows how good or bad the talent he left in his wake is. Maybe a competent staff can salvage a few.
Dave Gettleman was a total abomination. The posters on this site that ruined four years of posts attacking and twisting the words of those who saw it clearly have all either been banned or quit.
They all sucked. Dave Gettleman sucked. A lot of the players he’s left suck. All of the coaches he hired sucked.
Dave Gettleman did a good job as director of pro personnel for the Giants. But Ray Handley did a good job as the running backs coach. He won 2 rings as well. Being good at something before doesn’t take away from sucking at the last thing.
This. Unless Daniel Jones becomes the next Josh Allen DG will always be a laughing stock. This team is way worse off than when he started. And it wasn’t good then.
He was a terrible, terrible GM. His legacy is the dreadful, dog crap product he put on the field, while he blabbered on looking like a slob telling everyone how amazing he was.
Getts was just along for the ride and others like Judge, Abrams and even the infamous Chris Mara were all really driving the bus.
DG was just a patsy after awhile, right?
Nothing I’m saying is in defense of Dave Gettleman or his time as GM. I didn’t make the point above to excuse him or place blame elsewhere. You’re completely missing the point because you’re trying to paint me as somehow supporting him.
How long would it take me to find your posts supporting him?
Galloday came from Detroit. Patricia spent 8 years with Judge and they they also brought in O'Brien to the FO who also came from Detroit and worked with Judge for years. Too many connect the dots to not think this was not a heavily influenced Judge signing.
In it, there's a scene where Angela Lansbury's character, Eleanor Shaw Iselin, confronts John McGiver's character, Sen. Thomas Jordan, and asks him if he'd try to block her husband's attempt to secure the nomination for Vice President in the upcoming election. Jordan replies emphatically that he would, and adds, "I think, if John Iselin were a paid Soviet agent, he could not do more to harm this country than he's doing now."
As it turns out, Eleanor Shaw Iselin and her Senator husband actually were paid Soviet agents masquerading as decidedly anti-Communist, uber-American patriots, plotting to assassinate the Presidential nominee.
I'm reminded of this when I reflect on Dave Gettleman's tenure as the Giants GM. If he was on Jerry Jones' payroll (or Dan Snyder's or Jeffrey Lurie's), he couldn't have done more to harm to the the team than he did in his four year stint. It's like he went out of his way to turn the Giants into a laughing-stock, with one asinine move after another, coupled with a smug, self-satisfied persona that grated on both the fans and the media.
I don't know how anyone can defend him (although, admittedly, I tried to in his first couple of years). He was a disaster in every sense of the word, in every phase of team management. Shame on me for giving him the benefit of the doubt for as long as I did.
DG certainly accelerated the process - but the origins of this organization's problems pre-date DG.
DG certainly accelerated the process - but the origins of this organization's problems pre-date DG.
Agree with this. Just start with the 2012 draft but it even extends a little further back than that. Only took a decade for it to be acknowledged unfortunately.
A case can be made that ultimately the fault lies with John Mara, but that doesn't absolve Gettleman of any blame. He should have been run out of town on a rail.
Galloday came from Detroit. Patricia spent 8 years with Judge and they they also brought in O'Brien to the FO who also came from Detroit and worked with Judge for years. Too many connect the dots to not think this was not a heavily influenced Judge signing.
Yep and one of Judges personal hires had scouted him in high school
Jerry Reese has virtually nothing to do with it. If anything, Gettleman jettisoned a bunch of mid tier players he inherited who played decent football after they left the Giants.
The Giants should wipe the records clean of any mention of his name. He’s an arrogant, pompous, jerk who was a brutally bad GM.
I’ll enjoy revisiting the threads where a handful of arrogant, pompous, jerks on this site spun in circles and lobbed insults towards me and others for having the audacity to roundly criticize him. I’m glad most of the fools quit or were banned.
as an organization started before DG arrived on the scene.
DG certainly accelerated the process - but the origins of this organization's problems pre-date DG.
Agree with this. Just start with the 2012 draft but it even extends a little further back than that. Only took a decade for it to be acknowledged unfortunately.
I hope you're right on the "acknowledged" part.
Because I have still have my doubts.
If Schoen fires Petit at the end of the draft season...I well feel better about their "acknowledgment" of the situation.
It'll be a fine day when the name Dave Gettleman no longer pops up in discussions here.
It'll be a fine day when the name Dave Gettleman no longer pops up in discussions here.
This is a very fair take. I agree.
Plus we don't have many Schoen moves to discuss yet. After the draft I suspect the fuck Dave Gettleman talk will slow down a bit.
With that said, fuck Dave Gettleman.
I suppose I'm just kind of impatient to start to get a sense for what Schoen's strategy is.
I suppose I'm just kind of impatient to start to get a sense for what Schoen's strategy is.
I am too. I'm looking forward to getting some good prospects in the building that we can talk about. Rebuilding years don't have to suck if you can latch onto a few prospects to be excited about.
Not ideal, can’t do much with Golladay or Toney.
Giants cap - ( New Window )
I suppose I'm just kind of impatient to start to get a sense for what Schoen's strategy is.
I'm sure we all are. The draft can't come soon enough to suit me.
But the QB situation, Barkley, Bradberry, there's still a lot to be ironed out, and until it is (and the Giants get back to being a winning team) Dave Gettleman's tenure will cast a pall over the team. That's inescapable and unfortunate.
It'll be a fine day when the name Dave Gettleman no longer pops up in discussions here.
It might be time to invoke the asterisk redaction rule for his name, too.
And while the threads were filled with criticisms, they were also just as classic with heated back and forth from the members of his fan club. Here is an oldy but a goody, following the end of 2019 season. Lots of usual suspects doing their thing...
https://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=592792&show_all=1
And while the threads were filled with criticisms, they were also just as classic with heated back and forth from the members of his fan club. Here is an oldy but a goody, following the end of 2019 season. Lots of usual suspects doing their thing...
https://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=592792&show_all=1
Great quote here.
The one thing I will truly miss about Getts are the press conference days and the threads that followed. He was just a classic fool so many times when he took the mic that it became more like comedy hour.
And while the threads were filled with criticisms, they were also just as classic with heated back and forth from the members of his fan club. Here is an oldy but a goody, following the end of 2019 season. Lots of usual suspects doing their thing...
https://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=592792&show_all=1
Great quote here.
You do realize Dave Gettlemen brought you Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkely correct?
I like this one:
FatMan in Charlotte : 12/31/2019 11:34 am : link
a question about this thread.
Why didn't anyone comment on DG saying he'll learn from his mistakes?
Ummm, because we saw him for the incompetent two-faced arrogant huckster that he is?
I look forward to this year, simply because I don't have to cringe thinking about him running the team.
I'd take 10 Ray Handleys and 100 Ben McAdoos over him.
I look forward to this year, simply because I don't have to cringe thinking about him running the team.
I'd take 10 Ray Handleys and 100 Ben McAdoos over him.
+1
I will celebrate the day every Gettleman player is gone. I figure three years.