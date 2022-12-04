for display only
NYG WR room is the most expensive in the NFL

Sean : 4/12/2022 3:56 pm
Quote:
Warren Sharp
@SharpFootball
the most expensive WR room in 2022?

the New York Giants, at $40,152,615

the fewest TDs by a WR room in 2021?

the New York Giants, at 5 TDs

not only was it the fewest in 2021

it was the fewest by any WR room since 2017

and now they're the most expensive WR room in the NFL 😂

A handful of BBI posters would have done better than the previous front office. Just horrific roster building.
I need a drink  
Bold Ruler : Mod : 4/12/2022 4:04 pm : link
.
It's not like Gettleman was sitting around scratching his balls  
sb from NYT Forum : 4/12/2022 4:06 pm : link
...oh wait

NYG WR room is the most expensive in the NFL  
Spider43 : 4/12/2022 4:07 pm : link
And the most ineffective as well?
fans will probably build better teams  
UConn4523 : 4/12/2022 4:07 pm : link
than most of the struggling franchises. There's no repercussions getting stuff wrong from our couches. Kind of a weird thing to hang your hat on.
somebody please find out where DG hides out  
ColHowPepper : 4/12/2022 4:08 pm : link
and fly a plane trailing a banner with Warren Sharp's tweet on it. Please, one banner to be followed by many, similar, pithy franchise wrecking results of his handiwork
But, sure  
Spider43 : 4/12/2022 4:12 pm : link
It was cool to let him finish out the season and let him and his family 'grace' the field afterwards...
Gettleman is such a colossal asshole  
Go Terps : 4/12/2022 4:14 pm : link
.
LOL zoom out  
TDTONEY : 4/12/2022 4:15 pm : link
Looks a lot more promising next year
Frankly, it doesn't matter anymore what was  
Dave on the UWS : 4/12/2022 4:17 pm : link
only how Schoen and Brown are going to fix it. Step 1 will be, if Shep isn't ready by the opener cut him. The would leave Golladay as the big contract problem. Maybe fixable after next season.
Most  
Thegratefulhead : 4/12/2022 4:18 pm : link
Of the receiving talent on the team played much much much better when other QBs threw them the ball in the past.
RE: It's not like Gettleman was sitting around scratching his balls  
mfsd : 4/12/2022 4:21 pm : link
In comment 15664097 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
...oh wait


You win today, well done
Traded our most productive offensive player of the past 2 decades  
OBJ_AllDay : 4/12/2022 4:21 pm : link
Only to replace is salary with the likes of Sterling Shepard and the corpse of Golden Tate. Brilliant!
Those #s do not look right.....Golladay is only one getting paid!  
George from PA : 4/12/2022 4:22 pm : link
19 Kenny Golladay
86 Darius Slayton rookie deal
89 Kadarius Toney 1st Rd rookie deal
3 Sterling Shepard salary cut
18 C.J. Board
15 Collin Johnson
84 David Sills
81 Alex Bachman
13 Travis Toivonen
87 Austin Proehl
?? Robert Foster
80 Richie James
Even more expensive when you  
jvm52106 : 4/12/2022 4:29 pm : link
do $'s per TD's... :(
Not sure those numbers are correct  
jvm52106 : 4/12/2022 4:36 pm : link
for 2022 but maybe 2021.. Either way, lots of money and no production from that group.

Add in Barkley's meager production and we spent a ton on little to no return...
yeesh  
Greg from LI : 4/12/2022 4:36 pm : link
that's horrifying
RE: Those #s do not look right.....Golladay is only one getting paid!  
mfjmfj : 4/12/2022 4:36 pm : link
In comment 15664126 George from PA said:
Quote:
19 Kenny Golladay
86 Darius Slayton rookie deal
89 Kadarius Toney 1st Rd rookie deal
3 Sterling Shepard salary cut
18 C.J. Board
15 Collin Johnson
84 David Sills
81 Alex Bachman
13 Travis Toivonen
87 Austin Proehl
?? Robert Foster
80 Richie James


Basically, this could be retitled to say we way overpaid Golladay who did nothing and overpaid shephard who is always hurt. The numbers match Sportstrac, but I am not sure if Sportstrac has included the Shephard pay cut.
That was 2021 not this year.  
BillT : 4/12/2022 4:37 pm : link
.
Not kidding but I cannot even remember  
Jimmy Googs : 4/12/2022 4:41 pm : link
a single TD by the wide receivers, not alone 5...

Is that guy talking actual salary, or also including cap hit?  
speedywheels : 4/12/2022 4:43 pm : link
According to the salaries tab on BBI, the WR are collectively making $24 million; only one guy is making 8 digits (Golloday), and he's at "only" 13 million. Heck, only two other players even make 7 digits (though three others are close at 965K). Not to mention there are currently 12 WR's on the roster, clearly not all of them will make the team.

Collectively they still suck as a unit, but if the guy is going to quote numbers, they should at least be accurate
The best WR TD came from John Ross  
George from PA : 4/12/2022 4:54 pm : link
.....
 
christian : 4/12/2022 4:58 pm : link
That’s a cap hit number. First blush that looks correct.
RE: fans will probably build better teams  
Gatorade Dunk : 4/12/2022 5:01 pm : link
In comment 15664103 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
than most of the struggling franchises. There's no repercussions getting stuff wrong from our couches. Kind of a weird thing to hang your hat on.

What repercussions did DG face? Was he not allowed to use the flash for his on-field retirement photos after making millions of dollars to run the roster into the ground?
I'm hoping the new coaches  
Gman11 : 4/12/2022 5:12 pm : link
will be able to get good production out of Golladay and Toney. I think Shep is just about done and the rest are practice squad types. Maybe Slayton will resurrect his career after trying to emulate Engram last season.
RE: Gettleman is such a colossal asshole  
Jay on the Island : 4/12/2022 5:13 pm : link
In comment 15664114 Go Terps said:
Quote:
.

Understatement of the year.
RE: The best WR TD came from John Ross  
Toth029 : 4/12/2022 5:16 pm : link
In comment 15664162 George from PA said:
Quote:
.....


And Jones hits him downfield over double coverage. He nearly drops it.

Also I think Slayton dropped several.
How could this have happened?!?!  
FranknWeezer : 4/12/2022 5:23 pm : link
Not saying the situation isn't bad  
rasbutant : 4/12/2022 5:30 pm : link
However, the stat lying is a bit much. People will do anything to prove a point.

Chargers WR's
9 on Roster at cost of $39,604,000
Giants Wr's
13 on Roster at cost of $40,855,000

Good thing we signed Foster, or they wouldn't have anything to tweet about.
RE: Not saying the situation isn't bad  
rasbutant : 4/12/2022 5:34 pm : link
In comment 15664192 rasbutant said:
Quote:
However, the stat lying is a bit much. People will do anything to prove a point.

Chargers WR's
9 on Roster at cost of $39,604,000
Giants Wr's
13 on Roster at cost of $40,855,000

Good thing we signed Foster, or they wouldn't have anything to tweet about.


Sorry I made the same mistake in my post. Not "Cost of" it should say "2022 Cap Hit". Two very different things.
The  
AcidTest : 4/12/2022 5:39 pm : link
worst statistic of the last 10 years is that in 2021 our LT had more receiving TDs than our first round pick and ultra expensive FA WRs. DG essentially bid against himself to sign Golladay and actually tried to trade for him the previous season. Detroit got rewarded by getting the best comp pick for him this year.
RE: RE: fans will probably build better teams  
UConn4523 : 4/12/2022 5:46 pm : link
In comment 15664168 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15664103 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


than most of the struggling franchises. There's no repercussions getting stuff wrong from our couches. Kind of a weird thing to hang your hat on.


What repercussions did DG face? Was he not allowed to use the flash for his on-field retirement photos after making millions of dollars to run the roster into the ground?


An entire fan base hating you and calling you a piece of shit is about as bad as it gets. You know there are other GMs that were also terrible, I suspect their treatment was the same.

But my point, which you already know, is any of us can assemble a roster. I mean, I thought my PFF mock draft was awesome, and if it sucks, who cares?
Lets face it  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 4/12/2022 5:47 pm : link
Even if healthy, Shepard was overpaid.
And there are still some here that DG.  
Dave in Hoboken : 4/12/2022 5:50 pm : link
Absolutely amazing.
RE: Lets face it  
Go Terps : 4/12/2022 5:50 pm : link
In comment 15664209 LakeGeorgeGiant said:
Quote:
Even if healthy, Shepard was overpaid.


Yup. JAG. We paid him to be a JAG slot receiver and then drafted another JAG (or maybe worse) slot receiver in Toney. We did this in an era that slot receivers grow on trees.

Oof.
RE: RE: RE: fans will probably build better teams  
Gatorade Dunk : 4/12/2022 5:51 pm : link
In comment 15664168 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15664168 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 15664103 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


than most of the struggling franchises. There's no repercussions getting stuff wrong from our couches. Kind of a weird thing to hang your hat on.


What repercussions did DG face? Was he not allowed to use the flash for his on-field retirement photos after making millions of dollars to run the roster into the ground?



An entire fan base hating you and calling you a piece of shit is about as bad as it gets. You know there are other GMs that were also terrible, I suspect their treatment was the same.

But my point, which you already know, is any of us can assemble a roster. I mean, I thought my PFF mock draft was awesome, and if it sucks, who cares?

The irony is, most of the venom pointed at DG happened on the internet, for a man who used a Nintendo Wii to watch film.

None of the pitchforks ever landed. He faced no repercussions.
RE: RE: RE: RE: fans will probably build better teams  
ColHowPepper : 4/12/2022 5:55 pm : link
In comment 15664214 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
None of the pitchforks ever landed. He faced no repercussions.

Hail to the Chief!
Pick your poison
It'll be interesting to see the response on BBI...  
Milton : 4/12/2022 6:01 pm : link
...if the Giants go to the Super Bowl in the next year or two with a roster half-full of Gettleman additions like Jones, Barkley, Thomas, Golladay, Toney, Williams, Ojulari, McKinney, and more.
RE: It'll be interesting to see the response on BBI...  
Ten Ton Hammer : 4/12/2022 6:03 pm : link
In comment 15664224 Milton said:
Quote:
...if the Giants go to the Super Bowl in the next year or two with a roster half-full of Gettleman additions like Jones, Barkley, Thomas, Golladay, Toney, Williams, Ojulari, McKinney, and more.


No one's going to complain, and also, that has little to no chance of happening in 1-2 years.
RE: It'll be interesting to see the response on BBI...  
TDTONEY : 4/12/2022 6:07 pm : link
In comment 15664224 Milton said:
Quote:
...if the Giants go to the Super Bowl in the next year or two with a roster half-full of Gettleman additions like Jones, Barkley, Thomas, Golladay, Toney, Williams, Ojulari, McKinney, and more.


Well it won’t be this year and Barkley and Jones are probably gone next year possibly a couple more of those.

Say it’s 10 guys…that’s 18% of the roster not half
RE: It'll be interesting to see the response on BBI...  
Gatorade Dunk : 4/12/2022 6:09 pm : link
In comment 15664224 Milton said:
Quote:
...if the Giants go to the Super Bowl in the next year or two with a roster half-full of Gettleman additions like Jones, Barkley, Thomas, Golladay, Toney, Williams, Ojulari, McKinney, and more.

Do you and BCP have a bet amongst yourselves about destroying whatever credibility you might have had?
RE: RE: It'll be interesting to see the response on BBI...  
ColHowPepper : 4/12/2022 6:15 pm : link
In comment 15664234 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
Do you and BCP have a bet amongst yourselves about destroying whatever credibility you might have had?


LOL, Milton's a music and arts guy. His starter position was dubious from the get go, or what you said...'might'...

If it turns out Milton is right: Hail to the Chief. LOL
Ok  
UConn4523 : 4/12/2022 6:15 pm : link
.
RE: It'll be interesting to see the response on BBI...  
Jimmy Googs : 4/12/2022 6:18 pm : link
In comment 15664224 Milton said:
Quote:
...if the Giants go to the Super Bowl in the next year or two with a roster half-full of Gettleman additions like Jones, Barkley, Thomas, Golladay, Toney, Williams, Ojulari, McKinney, and more.


Far more likely will be if Jones, Barkley, Golladay, Toney and Williams can make it to the Super Bowl in some capacity over the following year or two with their next teams...
RE: Even more expensive when you  
St. Jimmy : 4/12/2022 6:45 pm : link
In comment 15664133 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
do $'s per TD's... :(
I had to go check if mathematics would allow this.
RE: It'll be interesting to see the response on BBI...  
BrettNYG10 : 4/12/2022 6:49 pm : link
In comment 15664224 Milton said:
Quote:
...if the Giants go to the Super Bowl in the next year or two with a roster half-full of Gettleman additions like Jones, Barkley, Thomas, Golladay, Toney, Williams, Ojulari, McKinney, and more.


This is one of the best posts in BBI history.
These DG gifs  
mattlawson : 4/12/2022 6:56 pm : link
May soon rival Francessa’s in terms of hilarity
RE: I need a drink  
GruningsOnTheHill : 4/12/2022 6:57 pm : link
In comment 15664095 Bold Ruler said:
Quote:
.

+ infinity
 
christian : 4/12/2022 6:57 pm : link
Just 8 days ago it was when now today it’s if.

Quote:
RE: The Gettleman stink is
Milton : 4/4/2022 12:36 pm : link
In comment 15654800 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Going to take years to go away. Shame we waited to see how it played out.

You won't say that when the Giants win a Super Bowl with a roster half full of Gettleman picks.

p.s.--I really hate the continual Gettleman bashing. It's unseemly.
RE: It'll be interesting to see the response on BBI...  
Go Terps : 4/12/2022 6:58 pm : link
In comment 15664224 Milton said:
Quote:
...if the Giants go to the Super Bowl in the next year or two with a roster half-full of Gettleman additions like Jones, Barkley, Thomas, Golladay, Toney, Williams, Ojulari, McKinney, and more.


A preemptive "I told you so" card for a GM who went 19-46 in four seasons...incredible.

At what point is it universally accepted that something that was bad...was bad? I can't believe we still have people playing the "wait and see" card, and I really can't believe these people expect to be taken as something other than a complete joke.

NYG WR room is the most expensive in the NFL and  
Jimmy Googs : 4/12/2022 7:00 pm : link
it was created by the Dumbest Front Office in the NFL too...

I was at a bar with friend for the Bears Giants game  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/12/2022 7:05 pm : link
& told him that AT had more TDs than KG. He thought I was overserved until I pulled it up on my phone.

Again, it goes without saying....Gettleman couldn't have done a worse job if he tried. But he got the opportunity to parade around Metlife before the season finale, taking photos with his family & friends. Yeah, that still doesn't sit well with me.
RE: It'll be interesting to see the response on BBI...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/12/2022 7:06 pm : link
In comment 15664224 Milton said:
Quote:
...if the Giants go to the Super Bowl in the next year or two with a roster half-full of Gettleman additions like Jones, Barkley, Thomas, Golladay, Toney, Williams, Ojulari, McKinney, and more.


Yeah. & Margot Robbie is going to waiting me naked in the man cave tomorrow night.
RE: RE: It'll be interesting to see the response on BBI...  
TDTONEY : 4/12/2022 7:11 pm : link
In comment 15664273 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15664224 Milton said:


Quote:


...if the Giants go to the Super Bowl in the next year or two with a roster half-full of Gettleman additions like Jones, Barkley, Thomas, Golladay, Toney, Williams, Ojulari, McKinney, and more.



A preemptive "I told you so" card for a GM who went 19-46 in four seasons...incredible.

At what point is it universally accepted that something that was bad...was bad? I can't believe we still have people playing the "wait and see" card, and I really can't believe these people expect to be taken as something other than a complete joke.


Not to mention it would only be like 15% of the roster.

Now lots do the math on ALL his draft picks and free agents signings… that should be a fun %

Dude was hit garbage. It was like he and Judge were trolling the whole franchise and fans
2 things can be true  
Chris684 : 4/12/2022 7:40 pm : link
Gettleman can be a disaster and one can be a colossal douchebag with no life for actually caring whether or not the guy had his immediate family at his last game for a few pictures.

By that point he was basically demoted, an afterthought and loathed by the fanbase.

For all his faults as GM, the guy had a completely separate tenure of his career here which lead to success.

Chris684.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/12/2022 7:44 pm : link
I don't think I'm a douchebag for being irked at how Gettleman was treated vs. the way Reese was treated. Reese, for all his faults, was GM for 2 Super Bowl winners & was dumped during the season. Meanwhile, Gettleman-IMO the worst hire in Giants history-was allowed to take pics & 'retire'. It didn't sit well with me & still doesn't.
RE: Chris684.  
Chris684 : 4/12/2022 7:51 pm : link
In comment 15664306 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I don't think I'm a douchebag for being irked at how Gettleman was treated vs. the way Reese was treated. Reese, for all his faults, was GM for 2 Super Bowl winners & was dumped during the season. Meanwhile, Gettleman-IMO the worst hire in Giants history-was allowed to take pics & 'retire'. It didn't sit well with me & still doesn't.


It’s just a weird distinction to make. Who cares? On the one hand you’re acting like Reese was tarred and feathered and Gettleman was paraded around MetLife with a victory lap. They we’re both fired, why does it matter when? Everyone knew Gettleman’s career was likely over as he’s already an older guy who was coming off of a cancer diagnosis. Reese is still making interview rounds.
Pretty amazing  
Lines of Scrimmage : 4/12/2022 7:52 pm : link
Giants win a Super Bowl with one of the cheapest groups in Nicks, Cruz and Mannigham.

I don’t see Galloday long for this team. Even if he plays well they need a better 1 option.

Chris.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/12/2022 7:54 pm : link
It just didn't sit well with me. It's that simple. I didn't like how one with more success was treated vs. the one who was an embarrassment. I don't think I'm alone either.
RE: RE: Chris684.  
TDTONEY : 4/12/2022 7:54 pm : link
[quote] In comment 15664306 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
[quote] In comment 15664306 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


I don't think I'm a douchebag for being irked at how Gettleman was treated vs. the way Reese was treated. Reese, for all his faults, was GM for 2 Super Bowl winners & was dumped during the season. Meanwhile, Gettleman-IMO the worst hire in Giants history-was allowed to take pics & 'retire'. It didn't sit well with me & still doesn't.



It’s just a weird distinction to make. Who cares? On the one hand you’re acting like Reese was tarred and feathered and Gettleman was paraded around MetLife with a victory lap. They we’re both fired, why does it matter when? Everyone knew Gettleman’s career was likely over as he’s already an older guy who was coming off of a cancer diagnosis. Reese is still making interview rounds. [/quotes]

Gettleman wasn’t fired
Also Gettleman wasn't fired.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/12/2022 7:55 pm : link
He was allowed to 'resign' even if he was really pushed out.
RE: Chris.  
Chris684 : 4/12/2022 7:59 pm : link
In comment 15664317 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
It just didn't sit well with me. It's that simple. I didn't like how one with more success was treated vs. the one who was an embarrassment. I don't think I'm alone either.


No, you’re not. There are plenty like you who haven’t moved on from the guy. And again, when you get right down to it, they really weren’t treated much differently. They were both fired. You’re acting like the Giants did something for Gettleman. They didn’t. You’re just mad he took a few pictures with his family before a game and you feel you didn’t get your pound of flesh.
RE: 2 things can be true  
TDTONEY : 4/12/2022 8:01 pm : link
In comment 15664300 Chris684 said:
Quote:
Gettleman can be a disaster and one can be a colossal douchebag with no life for actually caring whether or not the guy had his immediate family at his last game for a few pictures.

By that point he was basically demoted, an afterthought and loathed by the fanbase.

For all his faults as GM, the guy had a completely separate tenure of his career here which lead to success.


So he gets to resign but Reese gets fired after 23 year with the organization? Let’s get real , not a lot of fans remember Gettleman was a scout on the team then. I think it was bullshit Reese got canned and Gettleman resigned with a little fucking tea party along with it
RE: RE: Chris.  
TDTONEY : 4/12/2022 8:02 pm : link
In comment 15664321 Chris684 said:
Quote:
In comment 15664317 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


It just didn't sit well with me. It's that simple. I didn't like how one with more success was treated vs. the one who was an embarrassment. I don't think I'm alone either.



No, you’re not. There are plenty like you who haven’t moved on from the guy. And again, when you get right down to it, they really weren’t treated much differently. They were both fired. You’re acting like the Giants did something for Gettleman. They didn’t. You’re just mad he took a few pictures with his family before a game and you feel you didn’t get your pound of flesh.


Gettleman wasn’t fired we just told you that
Again. Gettleman wasn't publicly 'fired'.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/12/2022 8:03 pm : link
He was allowed to 'resign'. Unless I'm missing something. That's a pretty big difference.

& yes, I wanted a 'pound of flesh'. He's the worst Giants hire in history IMO. And a total boob.
RE: RE: Chris.  
Jimmy Googs : 4/12/2022 8:03 pm : link
In comment 15664321 Chris684 said:
Quote:
In comment 15664317 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


It just didn't sit well with me. It's that simple. I didn't like how one with more success was treated vs. the one who was an embarrassment. I don't think I'm alone either.



No, you’re not. There are plenty like you who haven’t moved on from the guy. And again, when you get right down to it, they really weren’t treated much differently. They were both fired. You’re acting like the Giants did something for Gettleman. They didn’t. You’re just mad he took a few pictures with his family before a game and you feel you didn’t get your pound of flesh.


Do you still have your 'Dave Gettleman Fan Club' button on your jacket or have you moved on too?
RE: RE: RE: Chris.  
Chris684 : 4/12/2022 8:09 pm : link
In comment 15664330 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15664321 Chris684 said:


Quote:


In comment 15664317 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


It just didn't sit well with me. It's that simple. I didn't like how one with more success was treated vs. the one who was an embarrassment. I don't think I'm alone either.



No, you’re not. There are plenty like you who haven’t moved on from the guy. And again, when you get right down to it, they really weren’t treated much differently. They were both fired. You’re acting like the Giants did something for Gettleman. They didn’t. You’re just mad he took a few pictures with his family before a game and you feel you didn’t get your pound of flesh.



Do you still have your 'Dave Gettleman Fan Club' button on your jacket or have you moved on too?


Such a typical response from a non-serious person.

Isn’t it obvious that Dave Gettleman was demoted, disregarded and set aside long before his last day? What more do you want? He is the worst GM in the history of the franchise, without question.

Was Reese ever demoted? Or set aside? You’re comparing two situations that were completely different.

Gettleman didn’t have this glorious exit that some of you stew over.
Chris684.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/12/2022 8:17 pm : link
What evidence shows that Gettleman was 'disregarded' or 'demoted' prior to him being allowed to 'retire'?

Again, am I missing something?

Call me petty or whatever, but it will never sit well with me how Reese was treated on his way out vs. DG. And I was banging the 'Reese must go' drum in 2017.
I never suggested Getts should have been embarrassed by the NYG  
Jimmy Googs : 4/12/2022 8:18 pm : link
as part of his departure. I think his work product over the 4 years covered that piece sufficiently.

But I do like to see who comes running to defend his honor on BBI when given the chance. You seem to be a consistent candidate in that fashion.

Sincerely,

The non-serious posters

RE: I never suggested Getts should have been embarrassed by the NYG  
Chris684 : 4/12/2022 8:19 pm : link
In comment 15664343 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
as part of his departure. I think his work product over the 4 years covered that piece sufficiently.

But I do like to see who comes running to defend his honor on BBI when given the chance. You seem to be a consistent candidate in that fashion.

Sincerely,

The non-serious posters


Ok asshole. Have fun continuing to be stupid.
Golladay had a 2-day Meeting with Judge  
Giants73 : 4/12/2022 8:21 pm : link
Golladay was highly successful in Detroit. Abrams writes the contracts. The horrible coaching staff last year knew one way to run a team(scared). And did not know how to utilize players skill sets. This on the staff more than anyone else. Put him on any other team last year and he excels.
RE: Chris684.  
Chris684 : 4/12/2022 8:22 pm : link
In comment 15664342 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
What evidence shows that Gettleman was 'disregarded' or 'demoted' prior to him being allowed to 'retire'?

Again, am I missing something?

Call me petty or whatever, but it will never sit well with me how Reese was treated on his way out vs. DG. And I was banging the 'Reese must go' drum in 2017.


Plenty of evidence. Abrams being more prominent. Judge clearly having more influence on personnel decisions. Gettleman clearly looking annoyed at last years draft after the trade down.

I would argue that when he was kept on at the end of 2019 and Judge was hired there was an understanding Judge would have more influence and DG would have less.
Good lord, here it comes...  
Jimmy Googs : 4/12/2022 8:26 pm : link
Getts was just along for the ride and others like Judge, Abrams and even the infamous Chris Mara were all really driving the bus.

DG was just a patsy after awhile, right?
RE: Golladay had a 2-day Meeting with Judge  
TDTONEY : 4/12/2022 8:28 pm : link
In comment 15664349 Giants73 said:
Quote:
Golladay was highly successful in Detroit. Abrams writes the contracts. The horrible coaching staff last year knew one way to run a team(scared). And did not know how to utilize players skill sets. This on the staff more than anyone else. Put him on any other team last year and he excels.
m

Golladay had one great year in DET and then got hurt. We overpaid irresponsibly. And we don’t know for sure who was writing the contracts. Abrams apparently had not been as involved in doing them for a while
RE: It'll be interesting to see the response on BBI...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/12/2022 8:29 pm : link
In comment 15664224 Milton said:
Quote:
...if the Giants go to the Super Bowl in the next year or two with a roster half-full of Gettleman additions like Jones, Barkley, Thomas, Golladay, Toney, Williams, Ojulari, McKinney, and more.


You're still going with that?

Chris684.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/12/2022 8:31 pm : link
Perhaps. But one could also argue last FA signing binge was DG trying to save his ass, and it was a complete disaster.
RE: Good lord, here it comes...  
Chris684 : 4/12/2022 8:43 pm : link
In comment 15664354 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
Getts was just along for the ride and others like Judge, Abrams and even the infamous Chris Mara were all really driving the bus.

DG was just a patsy after awhile, right?


Nothing I’m saying is in defense of Dave Gettleman or his time as GM. I didn’t make the point above to excuse him or place blame elsewhere. You’re completely missing the point because you’re trying to paint me as somehow supporting him.
RE: Pretty amazing  
FStubbs : 4/12/2022 8:47 pm : link
In comment 15664315 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
Giants win a Super Bowl with one of the cheapest groups in Nicks, Cruz and Mannigham.

I don’t see Galloday long for this team. Even if he plays well they need a better 1 option.


He's almost assuredly gone after whatever we get out of him in 2022. Good riddance.
RE: RE: RE: It'll be interesting to see the response on BBI...  
FStubbs : 4/12/2022 8:50 pm : link
In comment 15664281 TDTONEY said:
Quote:
In comment 15664273 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 15664224 Milton said:


Quote:


...if the Giants go to the Super Bowl in the next year or two with a roster half-full of Gettleman additions like Jones, Barkley, Thomas, Golladay, Toney, Williams, Ojulari, McKinney, and more.



A preemptive "I told you so" card for a GM who went 19-46 in four seasons...incredible.

At what point is it universally accepted that something that was bad...was bad? I can't believe we still have people playing the "wait and see" card, and I really can't believe these people expect to be taken as something other than a complete joke.




Not to mention it would only be like 15% of the roster.

Now lots do the math on ALL his draft picks and free agents signings… that should be a fun %

Dude was hit garbage. It was like he and Judge were trolling the whole franchise and fans


I'm not sure it's relevant if it happened. First, it clearly wasn't happening with him in charge and second, plenty of Superbowls were won by GMs who still had a group of players left over from the previous inept regime.

I mean, even our 1986 Giants had a handful of pre-George Young players on the roster IIRC. That certainly didn't justify the pre-George Young regime.
 
christian : 4/12/2022 9:03 pm : link
Dave Gettleman ruined 4 years of Giants football for me. The mess he left this team in likely keeps them from contending this year as well.

He was fabulously bad at scouting pro and college players and terrible at hiring coaches. Who knows how good or bad the talent he left in his wake is. Maybe a competent staff can salvage a few.

Dave Gettleman was a total abomination. The posters on this site that ruined four years of posts attacking and twisting the words of those who saw it clearly have all either been banned or quit.

They all sucked. Dave Gettleman sucked. A lot of the players he’s left suck. All of the coaches he hired sucked.

Dave Gettleman did a good job as director of pro personnel for the Giants. But Ray Handley did a good job as the running backs coach. He won 2 rings as well. Being good at something before doesn’t take away from sucking at the last thing.
….  
ryanmkeane : 4/12/2022 9:32 pm : link
If Jones turns out to be the guy and Andrew Thomas becomes an all pro, DG’s legacy will be somewhat saved. But outside of that, it’s brutal. He made better picks once Judge came aboard but mishandled free agency basically every year.
We also have the most candy assed receivers in the league  
Carl in CT : 4/12/2022 9:42 pm : link
Always hurt and can’t play with a hangnail. The old saying the best ability is availability sure doesn’t apply to Giants WR’s.
RE: ….  
eric2425ny : 4/12/2022 9:46 pm : link
In comment 15664416 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
If Jones turns out to be the guy and Andrew Thomas becomes an all pro, DG’s legacy will be somewhat saved. But outside of that, it’s brutal. He made better picks once Judge came aboard but mishandled free agency basically every year.


This. Unless Daniel Jones becomes the next Josh Allen DG will always be a laughing stock. This team is way worse off than when he started. And it wasn’t good then.
 
christian : 4/12/2022 11:03 pm : link
The New York Giants never played a down with a winning record under Gettleman. The Giants played one game with a .500 record under Gettleman. It was the worst 4 year period in nearly 40 years.

He was a terrible, terrible GM. His legacy is the dreadful, dog crap product he put on the field, while he blabbered on looking like a slob telling everyone how amazing he was.
Gettleman's legacy is simple  
Go Terps : 4/12/2022 11:15 pm : link
A disgusting scumbag that delivered the worst football team any Giants fan under 50 has seen. Fuck Dave Gettleman, and fuck John Mara for handing him the job without taking anyone else seriously.

RE: RE: Good lord, here it comes...  
NYGgolfer : 4/12/2022 11:17 pm : link
In comment 15664368 Chris684 said:
Quote:
In comment 15664354 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


Getts was just along for the ride and others like Judge, Abrams and even the infamous Chris Mara were all really driving the bus.

DG was just a patsy after awhile, right?



Nothing I’m saying is in defense of Dave Gettleman or his time as GM. I didn’t make the point above to excuse him or place blame elsewhere. You’re completely missing the point because you’re trying to paint me as somehow supporting him.


How long would it take me to find your posts supporting him?
Dave certainly left a mess  
Lines of Scrimmage : 4/13/2022 6:50 am : link
but the Galloday signing and quite a few others including the draft were heavily influenced by Judge. Just follow the last two drafts and FA to see the pattern.

Galloday came from Detroit. Patricia spent 8 years with Judge and they they also brought in O'Brien to the FO who also came from Detroit and worked with Judge for years. Too many connect the dots to not think this was not a heavily influenced Judge signing.
The Manchurian Candidate (1962) is one of my favorite movies.  
Klaatu : 4/13/2022 7:41 am : link
(Spoiler Alert)

In it, there's a scene where Angela Lansbury's character, Eleanor Shaw Iselin, confronts John McGiver's character, Sen. Thomas Jordan, and asks him if he'd try to block her husband's attempt to secure the nomination for Vice President in the upcoming election. Jordan replies emphatically that he would, and adds, "I think, if John Iselin were a paid Soviet agent, he could not do more to harm this country than he's doing now."

As it turns out, Eleanor Shaw Iselin and her Senator husband actually were paid Soviet agents masquerading as decidedly anti-Communist, uber-American patriots, plotting to assassinate the Presidential nominee.

I'm reminded of this when I reflect on Dave Gettleman's tenure as the Giants GM. If he was on Jerry Jones' payroll (or Dan Snyder's or Jeffrey Lurie's), he couldn't have done more to harm to the the team than he did in his four year stint. It's like he went out of his way to turn the Giants into a laughing-stock, with one asinine move after another, coupled with a smug, self-satisfied persona that grated on both the fans and the media.

I don't know how anyone can defend him (although, admittedly, I tried to in his first couple of years). He was a disaster in every sense of the word, in every phase of team management. Shame on me for giving him the benefit of the doubt for as long as I did.
We just haven’t given Daniel Jones the tools he needs to  
cosmicj : 4/13/2022 8:09 am : link
Succeed.
Big fan of Manchurian Candidate  
Jimmy Googs : 4/13/2022 8:14 am : link
although not of expensive WRs...
The NYG fall from grace  
Dnew15 : 4/13/2022 8:20 am : link
as an organization started before DG arrived on the scene.

DG certainly accelerated the process - but the origins of this organization's problems pre-date DG.
RE: The NYG fall from grace  
Lines of Scrimmage : 4/13/2022 8:39 am : link
In comment 15664603 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
as an organization started before DG arrived on the scene.

DG certainly accelerated the process - but the origins of this organization's problems pre-date DG.


Agree with this. Just start with the 2012 draft but it even extends a little further back than that. Only took a decade for it to be acknowledged unfortunately.
Gettleman was in a prime position to reverse the Giants' fortunes...  
Klaatu : 4/13/2022 8:50 am : link
Post-Reese. Instead, he made everything demonstrably and decidedly worse. Everything. There isn't one aspect of the team that showed consistent improvement during his tenure as GM. His personnel decisions were as egregious as his financial mismanagement.

A case can be made that ultimately the fault lies with John Mara, but that doesn't absolve Gettleman of any blame. He should have been run out of town on a rail.
RE: Dave certainly left a mess  
TDTONEY : 4/13/2022 8:56 am : link
In comment 15664555 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
but the Galloday signing and quite a few others including the draft were heavily influenced by Judge. Just follow the last two drafts and FA to see the pattern.

Galloday came from Detroit. Patricia spent 8 years with Judge and they they also brought in O'Brien to the FO who also came from Detroit and worked with Judge for years. Too many connect the dots to not think this was not a heavily influenced Judge signing.


Yep and one of Judges personal hires had scouted him in high school
 
christian : 4/13/2022 9:00 am : link
Dave Gettleman replaced all but one player. He had 6 number one draft picks. He had two coaching staffs. Ownership green lit aggressive cash spending each off season.

Jerry Reese has virtually nothing to do with it. If anything, Gettleman jettisoned a bunch of mid tier players he inherited who played decent football after they left the Giants.

The Giants should wipe the records clean of any mention of his name. He’s an arrogant, pompous, jerk who was a brutally bad GM.

I’ll enjoy revisiting the threads where a handful of arrogant, pompous, jerks on this site spun in circles and lobbed insults towards me and others for having the audacity to roundly criticize him. I’m glad most of the fools quit or were banned.
Anyone care to speculate…  
STLGiant : 4/13/2022 9:01 am : link
how many cap dollars might be available from various future cuts in the WR room?
RE: RE: The NYG fall from grace  
Dnew15 : 4/13/2022 10:05 am : link
In comment 15664629 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
In comment 15664603 Dnew15 said:


Quote:


as an organization started before DG arrived on the scene.

DG certainly accelerated the process - but the origins of this organization's problems pre-date DG.



Agree with this. Just start with the 2012 draft but it even extends a little further back than that. Only took a decade for it to be acknowledged unfortunately.


I hope you're right on the "acknowledged" part.

Because I have still have my doubts.

If Schoen fires Petit at the end of the draft season...I well feel better about their "acknowledgment" of the situation.
No one disliked Gettleman more than I did  
Greg from LI : 4/13/2022 10:13 am : link
But jeez, aren't we tired of talking about him yet? He's thankfully gone, it's over, let's look forward rather than backward. He put the franchise in a very deep hole, yes, but I'm much more concerned with how Schoen gets them out of it than rehashing how Gettleman tunneled them down toward the center of the earth.

It'll be a fine day when the name Dave Gettleman no longer pops up in discussions here.
RE: No one disliked Gettleman more than I did  
Chris684 : 4/13/2022 10:16 am : link
In comment 15664795 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
But jeez, aren't we tired of talking about him yet? He's thankfully gone, it's over, let's look forward rather than backward. He put the franchise in a very deep hole, yes, but I'm much more concerned with how Schoen gets them out of it than rehashing how Gettleman tunneled them down toward the center of the earth.

It'll be a fine day when the name Dave Gettleman no longer pops up in discussions here.


This is a very fair take. I agree.
.....  
BrettNYG10 : 4/13/2022 10:20 am : link
Gettleman is going to have more of an impact on the outcome of the 2022 season - and probably 2023 season - than Schoen will.

Plus we don't have many Schoen moves to discuss yet. After the draft I suspect the fuck Dave Gettleman talk will slow down a bit.

With that said, fuck Dave Gettleman.
That's probably true  
Greg from LI : 4/13/2022 10:24 am : link
So far, Schoen's making minor moves on the margins of the roster. Not a whole lot to discuss yet, which is why the Daniel Jones discussion part 2754 soldiers on.

I suppose I'm just kind of impatient to start to get a sense for what Schoen's strategy is.
RE: That's probably true  
BrettNYG10 : 4/13/2022 10:27 am : link
In comment 15664818 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
So far, Schoen's making minor moves on the margins of the roster. Not a whole lot to discuss yet, which is why the Daniel Jones discussion part 2754 soldiers on.

I suppose I'm just kind of impatient to start to get a sense for what Schoen's strategy is.


I am too. I'm looking forward to getting some good prospects in the building that we can talk about. Rebuilding years don't have to suck if you can latch onto a few prospects to be excited about.
RE: Anyone care to speculate…  
TDTONEY : 4/13/2022 10:38 am : link
In comment 15664666 STLGiant said:
Quote:
how many cap dollars might be available from various future cuts in the WR room?


Not ideal, can’t do much with Golladay or Toney.
Giants cap - ( New Window )
RE: That's probably true  
Klaatu : 4/13/2022 10:55 am : link
In comment 15664818 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
So far, Schoen's making minor moves on the margins of the roster. Not a whole lot to discuss yet, which is why the Daniel Jones discussion part 2754 soldiers on.

I suppose I'm just kind of impatient to start to get a sense for what Schoen's strategy is.


I'm sure we all are. The draft can't come soon enough to suit me.

But the QB situation, Barkley, Bradberry, there's still a lot to be ironed out, and until it is (and the Giants get back to being a winning team) Dave Gettleman's tenure will cast a pall over the team. That's inescapable and unfortunate.
RE: No one disliked Gettleman more than I did  
Gatorade Dunk : 4/13/2022 11:06 am : link
In comment 15664795 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
But jeez, aren't we tired of talking about him yet? He's thankfully gone, it's over, let's look forward rather than backward. He put the franchise in a very deep hole, yes, but I'm much more concerned with how Schoen gets them out of it than rehashing how Gettleman tunneled them down toward the center of the earth.

It'll be a fine day when the name Dave Gettleman no longer pops up in discussions here.

It might be time to invoke the asterisk redaction rule for his name, too.
 
christian : 4/13/2022 11:06 am : link
Schoen has all the tools to expunge the majority of the Gettleman stink by the end of this year. If he chooses to exacerbate the problems he inherited by extending or restructuring major commitments, that’s his mistake and won’t be Gettleman’s fault.
Gettleman pressers  
Jimmy Googs : 4/13/2022 11:53 am : link
The one thing I will truly miss about Getts are the press conference days and the threads that followed. He was just a classic fool so many times when he took the mic that it became more like comedy hour.

And while the threads were filled with criticisms, they were also just as classic with heated back and forth from the members of his fan club. Here is an oldy but a goody, following the end of 2019 season. Lots of usual suspects doing their thing...

https://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=592792&show_all=1
RE: Gettleman pressers  
BrettNYG10 : 4/13/2022 12:25 pm : link
In comment 15664957 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
The one thing I will truly miss about Getts are the press conference days and the threads that followed. He was just a classic fool so many times when he took the mic that it became more like comedy hour.

And while the threads were filled with criticisms, they were also just as classic with heated back and forth from the members of his fan club. Here is an oldy but a goody, following the end of 2019 season. Lots of usual suspects doing their thing...

https://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=592792&show_all=1


Great quote here.

Quote:
You do realize Dave Gettlemen brought you Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkely correct?
RE: RE: Gettleman pressers  
sb from NYT Forum : 4/13/2022 1:28 pm : link
In comment 15665038 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
In comment 15664957 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


The one thing I will truly miss about Getts are the press conference days and the threads that followed. He was just a classic fool so many times when he took the mic that it became more like comedy hour.

And while the threads were filled with criticisms, they were also just as classic with heated back and forth from the members of his fan club. Here is an oldy but a goody, following the end of 2019 season. Lots of usual suspects doing their thing...

https://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=592792&show_all=1



Great quote here.



Quote:


You do realize Dave Gettlemen brought you Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkely correct?


I like this one:
Quote:
Ask yourself..
FatMan in Charlotte : 12/31/2019 11:34 am : link
a question about this thread.

Why didn't anyone comment on DG saying he'll learn from his mistakes?


Ummm, because we saw him for the incompetent two-faced arrogant huckster that he is?
...  
christian : 4/13/2022 11:09 pm : link
Dave Gettleman made me like the Giants less. His special combination of arrogance and incompetence literally made me less of a fan of the team.

I look forward to this year, simply because I don't have to cringe thinking about him running the team.

I'd take 10 Ray Handleys and 100 Ben McAdoos over him.
RE: ...  
Go Terps : 4/13/2022 11:40 pm : link
In comment 15665752 christian said:
Quote:
Dave Gettleman made me like the Giants less. His special combination of arrogance and incompetence literally made me less of a fan of the team.

I look forward to this year, simply because I don't have to cringe thinking about him running the team.

I'd take 10 Ray Handleys and 100 Ben McAdoos over him.


+1

I will celebrate the day every Gettleman player is gone. I figure three years.
