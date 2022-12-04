NYG WR room is the most expensive in the NFL  

Warren Sharp

@SharpFootball

the most expensive WR room in 2022?



the New York Giants, at $40,152,615



the fewest TDs by a WR room in 2021?



the New York Giants, at 5 TDs



not only was it the fewest in 2021



it was the fewest by any WR room since 2017



and now they're the most expensive WR room in the NFL 😂