Charles Cross....sorry if this is a re-thread

I am having a difficult time understanding why folks would even consider taking him with either Ickey or Neal on the board.
I see Cross as a left tackle,meaning Thomas or he needs to switch positions...and I also see him as a mid first round guy in terms of abilty,whereas I have seen Ickey and or Neal as top 3 guys consistently in mocks
youre taking him over Icky or Neal?
What leads to OT's being busts?
Not being able to pass block at the pro level.
Why do you think Cross can only be a LT? You do realize that teams now attack the QB from both sides now. You need to have tackles on both sides that can get after speed rushers and stunts. The mantra that the RT is a mauler/run blocker is over. This is a passing league.
too much is being made of his run blocking and he is the best pass blocking OT in this draft. He's the one guy who will have the fewest issues starting as a rookie.
It's not what I would do... it's what Daboll wants.
If he wants to throw the ball a ton, who do you think makes more sense? On the other hand, if he wants to run the ball a ton, who do you think makes more sense?
I think Neal and ickey have more versatility as they have played multiple positions on the offensive line, but wouldn't rule cross out or be disappointed if he is drafted over ickey or Neal (I don't think he will be though)
I don't get it.
It's not personal. No one is trying to piss you off.
I may have participated,but the fact that he was going to change positions was glossed over....thats like yada yadaing sex....please speak to the fact that icky and neal have each been 1,2,3 in mocks
I am just trying to understand why you want a guy who was projected as a mid round guy over guys who are consistently in the top 3 in mocks...heck by that logic,just take Lindenbaum at C and call it a day
been talked about on several threads and more than likely you participated.
Mock drafts are media/fan based and mean nothing.
I don't have them ranked that way, but I can see how other teams might look at Cross and think he is the safest of all three and the best fit for what they want to do.
been talked about on several threads and more than likely you participated.
Ickey was never that high until he timed well in shorts and a T-shirt. There is a lot of bad tape on him and some have said he may not be an NFL LT. If Cross can play RT I don’t see the problem here. Thomas has battled some injuries so it would be nice to have an RT who could flex over to LT if Thomas got hurt.
fans get personally attached to draft prospects and get mad if their guy is passed over.
Projected by who? The people you think are "experts" are not running NFL teams.
Cross is a legitimate top 10 pick. He will go early because he's a really, really good.
AROCK, I know you like to post, but you really don't know what you are talking about.
My only issue is that he seems a bit "light in the pants". I worry about him anchoring against some of the bigger 4-3 ends in particular...
BUT that might just be a year one problem - he certainly will be put on an NFL diet and lifting program so that problem might cure itself over time.
I like the kid overall and have said it from the jump that I think that there is a group of clear cut top 3 OL in the draft this year.
You want a guy who has been putting his left hand in the ground vs. college and high school kids to all of a sudden put his right hand in the ground vs PROS over Icky and Neal...and I DONT KNOW WHAT I AM TALKING ABOUT???
I simply believe that Icky will fail as a tackle and have to be moved to the inside where he will be a terror, or basically Kenyon Green 2.0
Draftek (pretty good source) doesn't even list Icky as a tackle, but has him as the best guard in the draft followed by Green, and Zion Johnson, and Darian Kinnard.
No matter who they go with, they have all been LTs and will have to move to RT. Cross is an incredible pass protector - better than anyone in this draft. The others can push open holes, but at times will let Danny Dimes get clobbered.
If I had my druthers, I'd still go with Neal just because he's pretty solid in pass protection, but has proven he can still move the pile with his size and strength.
If we get Cross, I'll be very happy
Don't agree. Neal.
Cross has the quick feet, technique and awareness to play offensive tackle. Moving from left tackle to right is not that big of a deal in most cases. Andrew Thomas has experience at right tackle. Worse case scenario, you put cross at left tackle and Andrew Thomas at right.
Andrew Thomas never played right tackle...until he did. Same with Neal. You don't know until you try. Nobody can say with absolute certainty that cross can't play right tackle
What?
1) You brought up moving Thomas. Many OL change positions when drafted. Why would you move the already established Thomas. They know he can play LT very well.
2) "please speak to the fact that icky and neal have each been 1,2,3 in mocks" - what exactly are you saying/asking?
Mocks are meant for click bait. They move players around to get a reaction. I think the NY Post just did their 3.0 mock and they are on heir third different combo for no reason, they just took different players.
too much is being made of his run blocking and he is the best pass blocking OT in this draft. He's the one guy who will have the fewest issues starting as a rookie.
Don't agree. Neal.
I have no idea who the Giants have rated #1, #2, and #3.
But I do think they like Cross a bunch.
Some people do worry about Neal's pass pro. I've even seen some who also think he may be better at guard, at least early in his career. People are not saying that about Cross.
If teams are not afraid of his pass pro, I think Ickey would be the #1 for those teams. Cross is the safest pick for those who need an OT to come in and start immediately. Neal is probably the in-between guy.
Who will be the best guy in three years? Nobody knows. That's why the Draft is not a science.
When I said he,I meant Cross-sorry for the confusion.
Before the pro days I saw most draft experts ( I am 100% not one of them)most experts had Icky,neal as top 5 prospects-with Cross being a mid round kinda talent(similar to Lindenbaum btw)
Then most ensuing mocks (yes click bait etc etc...)had Icky and Neal going before 5-I was pissed seeing it
Then folks started moving Cross up the board....why????
This is all us dudes in PJs playing GM right???
So explain to me why you want Cross over Icky or Neal
Or heck over Lindenbaum-who I beleieve is a prop bowl level C.....logic says dont take C at 5,7-then why take Cross who has graded mid first round as recently as a month ago???
Becton Played both at Louisville
Wirfs played a few different positions IIRC
What makes you think Cross can't play RT?
I'm not going to get bent out of shape out of someone the Giants draft or don't draft because I'm a fan sitting behind a computer screen who knows jack shit.
What I care about is who is the best player in 2 or 3 years.
In 2020, most Giants fans thought Andrew Thomas was terrible. Now they think he's one of the few good players on this team, despite him playing hurt all season. A lot of people were also upset when the Giants picked him at #4.
If I can give you one word of advice it would be this: don't get bent out of shape over the draft. Get bent out of shape two years from now if the guys they pick end up being dogs.
I hear ya True Blue-but this is a 5 or 7 pick we are talking about-and in my scenario Icky and/or neal are on the baord
The fact that you continue to post assertive threads in this fashion is trolling. I am advising you that trolling is against our site rules. You may want to consider posting fewer threads and thinking them through first.
When I said he,I meant Cross-sorry for the confusion.
Before the pro days I saw most draft experts ( I am 100% not one of them)most experts had Icky,neal as top 5 prospects-with Cross being a mid round kinda talent(similar to Lindenbaum btw)
Then most ensuing mocks (yes click bait etc etc...)had Icky and Neal going before 5-I was pissed seeing it
Then folks started moving Cross up the board....why????
This is all us dudes in PJs playing GM right???
So explain to me why you want Cross over Icky or Neal
Or heck over Lindenbaum-who I beleieve is a prop bowl level C.....logic says dont take C at 5,7-then why take Cross who has graded mid first round as recently as a month ago???
I never said I want Cross over Ekwonu or Neal. I am not sure who I would take.
Why would you take a Center, even highly rated, over an OT?
Pundits get locked in on players(Ekwonu and Neal) and then find out there are other highly rated players after speaking to people at the combine or Pro Days. That is one reason rankings move between. It could very well be that the teams knew about Cross, and the media scouts only caught on late.
And as Eric said - look at 2020 and the top 4 OL..changed daily.
If your goal is to only care about the 2022 roster you are coming at team building through the draft entirely wrong. Even successful picks can take a year or two to pan out - who we draft this year needs to be playing at a high level come 2024 (sooner is great, of course) but this draft is really about the 2022 season. Its why your stance on the CB's is puzzling as well.
A former scout on the Giants podcast yesterday compared him to Tyron Smith.
You're the definition of obtuse. You don't want a discussion - you want validation, and you've become very annoying in your pursuit of that.
He is in position but can be pushed back into the QB
He appears to have difficulty with establishing his base both in pass protection and on run plays.
In college he was able to reset and avoid sacks that may not be possible with NFL edges.
Can he get stronger and and lower ?
What leads to OT's being busts?
Not being able to pass block at the pro level.
I think the pass blocking prowess of Cross is wildly overstated, IMO.
In 719 pass reps last season, Cross allowed 16 pressures (2.2%). In 500 pass reps last season, Ekwonu allowed 13 pressures (2.6%). In 650 pass reps last season, Neal allowed 15 pressures (2.3%).
The Bills ran 655 passing plays last year; the Chiefs ran 675. For the sake of simplicity, let's middle that and use 665 as our baseline.
In 665 pass reps, that would translate to 15 pressures for Cross, 15 for Neal, 17 for Ekwonu.
I don't see how that pushes Cross way ahead of the others in terms of pass blocking. And it sure isn't because Cross's technique is fantastic - he has elite recovery skills, but it hardly ever feels like he locks on to a defender and it's just over the way it does when Andrew Thomas is at the top of his game.
He is in position but can be pushed back into the QB
He appears to have difficulty with establishing his base both in pass protection and on run plays.
In college he was able to reset and avoid sacks that may not be possible with NFL edges.
Can he get stronger and and lower ?
I've seen you mention that before. Where are you getting that bull rush stuff?
Gil Brandt is not what he used to be.
He also said that the most important FA for the Giants to re-sign was Engram. You still want to trust his opinion?
The further the process goes though I do belive Cross fits the team better. We are not going to pound the ball up the gut. Look at the linemen we have brought in. Glowinski is not a big mauling RG. These guys are zone types that can also move the pocket for the QB.
We will be a heavy Pass offense with a lot of stretch runs, delays, and jet sweeps and QB runs. Look at the RBs they brought in and those that went out. More slashing syle runners not bruisers.
Cross doesn't have those issues.
https://twitter.com/BobbySkinner_/status/1495777685699760130?s=20&t=a3BpniaKirhObFg3fyRppg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HpnK4GgtamQ
Mock drafts are media/fan based and mean nothing.
This statement could not be more TRUE! Too often people get wrapped up in so and so is ranked higher- BY WHOM??? The Giants might have Penning the #1 tackle for all we know. Hell, the Giants might have Ikey as a G and not a tackle and maybe they seem to think Neal is a physical risk the others are not.. Who knows...
Teh one thing to watch is the current staff did NOT draft Thomas and thus may not feel he HAS to stay at LT. If they think Cross is the IDEAL LT then maybe Cross gets drafted and the Giants move Thomas to RT.----I am NOT saying they will or even should, just it is up to DaBoll and Schoen amnd what they WANT to do.
too much is being made of his run blocking and he is the best pass blocking OT in this draft. He's the one guy who will have the fewest issues starting as a rookie.
youre taking him over Icky or Neal?
My preference would be:
1. Neal
2. Cross.
3. Icky
I'll be thrilled with either of the 3. I think Cross's run blocking "woes" are being wildly overstated. He played in a system that passed 2/3's of downs, and he lined up in a 2-point stance. It's hard to gain run lock leverage that way.
Yes, he needs to get a little stronger, but he looks to me to have the frame to support it. A year in an NFL strength program will do wonders.
But for those who say Cross should not be in the equation in the top 10? I think they are guilty of some sort of group think and/or the notion that an offensive lineman's #1 trait has to be a mauler who rubs some guy's face into the dirt.
The problem is while it is easy fall in love with those guys, if they can't pass block at a top level, they won't be top offensive tackles. And if you are drafting a guy in the top 7, he has to be a top tackle or you've failed.
The only way I would be disappointed is if after the 1st round is over and we still dont have a starting RT. I dont see any way we can wait till the 2nd round or later, its just too important a position and we have seen 1st hand how 1 guy can screw up the whole O. You can somewhat cover up a bad inside guy but its much harder to cover up a bad OT.
If you are counting on Gono to be the guy I have a hard time believing that. Not many starting caliber OTs would sign for that money unless it was for a championship opportunity. I think we even signed Cam Fleming for a lot more that that.
I never said I want Cross over Ekwonu or Neal. I am not sure who I would take.
Why would you take a Center, even highly rated, over an OT?
Pundits get locked in on players(Ekwonu and Neal) and then find out there are other highly rated players after speaking to people at the combine or Pro Days. That is one reason rankings move between. It could very well be that the teams knew about Cross, and the media scouts only caught on late.
And as Eric said - look at 2020 and the top 4 OL..changed daily.
Appreciate you chopping it up here
My point there was only if we are going to reach for Cross at 7,I personally would rather reach for a C...especially for a guy who I really like in Linderbaum
A future all pro C IMO
Point a gun to my head and force me to take either one of those 2 at #7 then I take Linderbaum
Thats me...
You can find conflicting reports on pretty much every player. Remember there’s a good chance these scouts aren’t watching the same games …
wow
You're the definition of obtuse. You don't want a discussion - you want validation, and you've become very annoying in your pursuit of that.
VALIDATION ???
Sounds like you have been talking to my shrink..
Careful pal...when you live in a glass house don't throw stones
Sounds like it's you who needs the validation
I am just having fun here
The only way I would be disappointed is if after the 1st round is over and we still dont have a starting RT. I dont see any way we can wait till the 2nd round or later, its just too important a position and we have seen 1st hand how 1 guy can screw up the whole O. You can somewhat cover up a bad inside guy but its much harder to cover up a bad OT.
If you are counting on Gono to be the guy I have a hard time believing that. Not many starting caliber OTs would sign for that money unless it was for a championship opportunity. I think we even signed Cam Fleming for a lot more that that.
THIS.
The fortunate thing for the Giants is they are all but guaranteed that one of the three guys will be there at #5. None of these guys will be a "reach" (that doesn't mean they can't bust...anyone can bust... but right now, all three are legit top picks).
We'd be shitting bricks if there was only one or two of these guys.
That all said, the key here is to come out with a RT in this draft. Does that guy even need to be a #1 pick? No. We would all feel better if he was because the odds would increase that he is likely the "solution" at the position.
Yes Cross does not use his hands well and sometimes turns his hips too soon, but has the best feet of the three.
Ekwonu seems to have the least amount of issues, I suppose.
Each player has his own weakness, all three will be very good.
Just hope one is there when they select.
You started this thread because you want people to tell you that you are right.
It's not going the way you wanted it to.
Cross doesn't have those issues.
Point well taken
What leads to OT's being busts?
Not being able to pass block at the pro level.
This.
As everyone notes, it's a passing league. The ability to pancake a DL is absolutely useless if you can't keep your QB upright. And if you CAN keep your QB upright there are a ton of things your team can do to create running lanes with gameplanning (if it really even is a problem).
One thing I don't like about him or at least have some fear with is (somewhat what Bobby was saying) is when he does engage- so say step three in the drop, his left hand almost always ends up on the outside and even back of the shoulder pad of the rushers Right arm. It just takes a few flailing's, a few hands up in the air protests to get the Officials watching that hand and I could easily see holding calls come a flying. That is correctable with a bit better punch/ie hand placement but, he does do it almost every single time. That is part of why he gets pushed back some regularly.
Contrary to popular belief here....its Not what I think/know...its what I see from the so called experts and they all had icky and neal waaay ahead of cross...for various reasons
If we needed a LT I probably could be persuaded to take Cross at 7..but we don't
Agreed, and I'd even say more than a bit overrated. Skinner is a valuable analyst, but he has his blind spots. He would rave about a Will Hernandez performance, while Sy would have a completely different take. Not to say that Sy is perfect, but the fact that Hernandez signed for the near minimum tells me Sy's take was closer to the truth.
Fair, but you can definitely see the things he points out in that video breakdown.
I'm no scout, but I see so much Will Beatty in Cross's game (so far, anyway).
No, you're just being annoying. If that's your idea of fun, then you are indeed a troll and the board is better off without you.
The wild card for every player is whether or not they are teachable.
Ereck Flowers simply could not get OT technique down. Not matter how much he was coached by different coaches, he couldn't get it.
https://twitter.com/BobbySkinner_/status/1495777685699760130?s=20&t=a3BpniaKirhObFg3fyRppg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HpnK4GgtamQ
Thank you!
Again if we were picking in the mid round I could bless it...tho id prefer the stud C there mid round
Heck after a few drinks I may even be persuaded to take Linderbaum ar #7
Thats just me
The wild card for every player is whether or not they are teachable.
Ereck Flowers simply could not get OT technique down. Not matter how much he was coached by different coaches, he couldn't get it.
I personally am less excited about Cross than Neal or Ekwonu, but as long as the Giants get a RT and whoever it is turns out to be a good player, I'll be beyond satisfied.
I think Bobby Skinner does fine work, but I think he's a bit overrated around here.
Agreed, and I'd even say more than a bit overrated. Skinner is a valuable analyst, but he has his blind spots. He would rave about a Will Hernandez performance, while Sy would have a completely different take. Not to say that Sy is perfect, but the fact that Hernandez signed for the near minimum tells me Sy's take was closer to the truth.
I will watch his videos because I think he points out important issues. But like you said, he's been way off on some things... my guess is he has favorites (like Hernandez) and that affects his judgment at times. He seems to be very loyal to current Giants.
I think Bobby Skinner does fine work, but I think he's a bit overrated around here.
Agreed, and I'd even say more than a bit overrated. Skinner is a valuable analyst, but he has his blind spots. He would rave about a Will Hernandez performance, while Sy would have a completely different take. Not to say that Sy is perfect, but the fact that Hernandez signed for the near minimum tells me Sy's take was closer to the truth.
He was also pretty high on Matt Peart, although he did point out his flaws.
I like Skinner and I've posted many of his videos here, but to me it seems like he's always in "full bloom love" with the sound of his own voice.
Yes 100% agreed...the QB stuff is a whole different animal
a month ago none of these guys were 1st rounders now all of a sudden everyone is trading up for one
Makes no sense...ergo my logic for my post
It was Neal Ickey both projected in tje top 5 6 weeks ago...then somehow Cross magically improved from mid first to top 7???
I would also feel pretty good if trade down, provided the return on the trade down was good and we still get a quality RT (say the Giants like Penning or Smith, etc if they didn't take one of the three top guys with the other pick).
3 months ago no "experts" had 1st round grades on QB's, now there are easily 3. This guys don't really know shit, so quoting them is effectively like quoting (insert any BBI poster).
Yes 100% agreed...the QB stuff is a whole different animal
a month ago none of these guys were 1st rounders now all of a sudden everyone is trading up for one
Makes no sense...ergo my logic for my post
It was Neal Ickey both projected in tje top 5 6 weeks ago...then somehow Cross magically improved from mid first to top 7???
And Ickey was nowhere near top 5 T's projected coming into the season. Also, how do you know Cross wasn't projected higher by NFL TEAMS?
Can the same be said for the blurring of the line between LT (more of a pass protecting premium) and RT (more of a run blocking premium)? I suspect that is increasingly the case.
It seem obvious they need a RT and hopefully they will draft the best one.
Can they all fail?..definitely...one thing for sure.....someone will tell us in the future....they knew exactly what would happen.
I think Neal....but is he another Flowers?
Certainly could be. Icky could be the best option...or a guard....Cross needs to get stronger....which is easier than getting quicker.
I hope the Giants chose wisely!!!
I am very pleased with Thomas....we need the Giants to have a perfect draft.
What that is....is the question
Can the same be said for the blurring of the line between LT (more of a pass protecting premium) and RT (more of a run blocking premium)? I suspect that is increasingly the case.
I think it's definitely trending that way. And I think NFL teams are going to have to get better at converting college LTs to RT because the best OT on most right-handed college teams is going to be the LT.
I think Bobby Skinner does fine work, but I think he's a bit overrated around here.
Agreed, and I'd even say more than a bit overrated. Skinner is a valuable analyst, but he has his blind spots. He would rave about a Will Hernandez performance, while Sy would have a completely different take. Not to say that Sy is perfect, but the fact that Hernandez signed for the near minimum tells me Sy's take was closer to the truth.
I read Sy's stuff too, but Bobby has been very critical of Will. He will point out when he had a good play, which he did for all the linemen, but the majority of Will's plays weren't good plays and we noted as such.
AROCK, do you know why every year we hear about players "rising" or "falling" in the draft despite the combine, pro-days, etc. being over? The reason isn't that the players didn't do anything to help or hurt their stock it's just that the media/internet "experts" begin to hear more news about the draft prospects and adjust their boards accordingly. We've seen true scouts and front office executives confirm this in the past.
Eric is right never get bent out of shape over rankings. Many here were pissed when the Giants took Andrew Thomas over Becton, Wills, and Isaiah Simmons.
Now all indications are that they are committed to Daniel Jones for one more year. Giants are terrible at smoke. They are pretty much an open book. So the odds are that Jones is their guy.
But if Schoen and Daboll really think there is a good chance that Jones is not the answer, I would not be shocked to see the Giants take Willis in round one or someone like Howell in round two.
It depends on what they really think of Jones. If he isn't your guy, the sooner you make the change, the better.
needs time building more strength and reps in the run game
people are scared away because of dillard but that's not fair to judge cross on dillard.
The regular season for the Giants is so damn depressing lately that draft time has become my favorite time of the year around here....because we talk about football with hope.
Thank you BBI!
I would also feel pretty good if trade down, provided the return on the trade down was good and we still get a quality RT (say the Giants like Penning or Smith, etc if they didn't take one of the three top guys with the other pick).
Fair enuf dude...what if in that trade down we wind up with Linderbaum at C??
4th overall! This is from one of the best talent guys in the NFL over the last 50 years. If he puts Cross that high, I'm good with the Giants taking him at 5 or 7.
A former scout on the Giants podcast yesterday compared him to Tyron Smith.
In his prime, Smith was a great player. Get Cross in here, have him hit the weights a little and work on his run blocking (along with Andrew Thomas). Then we might finally be cooking with gas.
Icky seems to be one of the more polarizing non-QB's in this draft. Reading/listening to the commentary it is basically Willie Anderson (the former Bengals OT) or he is a future OG nothing in between.
Yeah, if Cross was another Smith and the Giants drafted him, they'd be more than thrilled.
4th overall! This is from one of the best talent guys in the NFL over the last 50 years. If he puts Cross that high, I'm good with the Giants taking him at 5 or 7.
Gil Brandt is not what he used to be.
He also said that the most important FA for the Giants to re-sign was Engram. You still want to trust his opinion?
Whoa. Maybe it really is time for Gil to retire.
Unless he meant to say "the most important FA for the Giants to NOT re-sign is Engram".
I think Bobby is great and I rarely find that I disagree with him
I watched Cross play in many games not highlights where he had difficulty with power in the pass and run game
He is not bad but in comparison to Icky , Neal, and Penning he is fourth in power
I am in transit but I will post some games later where you can make your own decision
AROCK, do you know why every year we hear about players "rising" or "falling" in the draft despite the combine, pro-days, etc. being over? The reason isn't that the players didn't do anything to help or hurt their stock it's just that the media/internet "experts" begin to hear more news about the draft prospects and adjust their boards accordingly. We've seen true scouts and front office executives confirm this in the past.
Eric is right never get bent out of shape over rankings. Many here were pissed when the Giants took Andrew Thomas over Becton, Wills, and Isaiah Simmons.
good post, Jay. And I would add that IIRC most mocks DID NOT have Thomas as the first OT drafted (which is prolly why many here were pissed...).
It’s a passing league. We have a head coach who without a doubt loves to throw the ball. Charles Cross is definitely the best pass blocker of the top three OT’s.
He also has the highest ceiling as a pass blocker. Maybe they’ll take Charles Cross?
I’m concerned about Icky’s ability to protect the edge. Neal has questions about his pass protection imv. I don’t think it’s a guarantee that he’ll be an excellent pass protector.
I think Cross will surprise in time with his run blocking.
I want Cross, but I’ll be okay with Neal.
6’5. 330. If giants get him at 36 I would be thrilled
Bookend tackles for the next 5-7 years
Cross seems like a do your job, correct mistakes, just go out there and get it done type of guy. Like that about him.
That basically is the sort of edge he has faced in the SEC, so that part doesn't worry me with Neal. But the size is a concern. It's all well and good when someone is a physical freak, but human joints are more likely to degrade at a certain point due to weight. Now, that could happen at the end of a lengthy career or even after. Or it could happen at age 30. Or anywhere in between.
But Neal did cut weight for the combine, so I think he could be managed in an NFL program. Or maybe that's just me hoping for it because he's the player I'd most like to see chosen at #5.
Here's the article
Link - ( New Window )
It seem obvious they need a RT and hopefully they will draft the best one.
Can they all fail?..definitely...one thing for sure.....someone will tell us in the future....they knew exactly what would happen.
I think Neal....but is he another Flowers?
Certainly could be. Icky could be the best option...or a guard....Cross needs to get stronger....which is easier than getting quicker.
I hope the Giants chose wisely!!!
I am very pleased with Thomas....we need the Giants to have a perfect draft.
What that is....is the question
I am not a troll
I feel like this is a buggs bunny episode
if I was a troll would I do THIS???
I think after all these years we all want a perfect draft,which is why I dont want Cross at 5 or 7
red or white brick?
which little piggie built it?
I think Cross has the highest floor, assuming he can actually plant his feet on the jump and not get bowled over, and he cleans up his handwork. And maybe that will translate to a high ceiling as well if he gets stronger and has more run reps than he had in college.
But I think Neal has the highest ceiling as long as health doesn't present an issue. And I think that Ekwonu has that dominant road-grader RT skill set that will translate to a significantly improved running game, but he will likely need RB or H-back help in pass pro early on, and that could be problematic if Glowinski's pass pro question marks are legit, because he might also need that RB/H-back help.
I just want an OL that doesn't look confused every time they see a stunt or twist.
Neal is massive, but he doesn't *look* massive to me. He is the smallest looking 340 pound dude I've ever seen.
I am so curious about his workout numbers once they're available.
The wild card for every player is whether or not they are teachable.
Ereck Flowers simply could not get OT technique down. Not matter how much he was coached by different coaches, he couldn't get it.
Ewww, why do you care how handsome they are?
that a good LT can't be a good RT. Sure there can be some exceptions or variance but all in all, I ain't really buying it enough where it prompts me to bypass a good looking LT in the draft because I already have a LT on the team.
Ewww, why do you care how handsome they are?
It's like golf. At least try and look good out there even if you're awful like I am.
And there are plenty more similar rankings
https://insider.espn.com/nfl/draft/rankings?year=2022
And there are plenty more similar rankings
https://insider.espn.com/nfl/draft/rankings?year=2022
As someone previously mentioned the boards are updated right up until a few days before the draft. This means rankings change, a prospect who was rated in the 20s could not be on a teams board who selects 14. I don't know how far you go back but when we drafted Beckham he was initially ranked in the 20s and we drafted him at 14 I believe.
The same holds true now, Cross was mostly a 10 - 15 prospect but has moved up to the 7 - 10 range. And to your point Linderbaum has slid down boards and might not even get drafted in the 1st rd. In fact if I was a GM I would target Zion Johnson before Linderbaum. It seems like this is your first rodeo on how the draft actually works. Try listening and paying attention to people here who have posted and followed the draft probably before you were born and educate yourself a little. It's never a problem having an opinion but stating that YOUR opinion is gospel and cannot understand why other prospects have moved up and down the board is really silly and foolish.
If you think Neal is can't miss, I refer you to Mekhi Becton who might become a bust if he can't stay healthy. If you think Icky can't miss, there are plenty who feel he's an OG.
Trust the process a little. As fans we should expect the GM and FO to draft the right positions at premium spots. For sure we need to hold their feet to the fire over that. No more RBs at #2. But choosing between three OTs? I'll give them the benefit of the doubt on that.
Here is a link it shows both Neal and Ickey towards the top,and Cross down at 18th ranked...right next to Linderbaum
And there are plenty more similar rankings
https://insider.espn.com/nfl/draft/rankings?year=2022
As someone previously mentioned the boards are updated right up until a few days before the draft. This means rankings change, a prospect who was rated in the 20s could not be on a teams board who selects 14. I don't know how far you go back but when we drafted Beckham he was initially ranked in the 20s and we drafted him at 14 I believe.
The same holds true now, Cross was mostly a 10 - 15 prospect but has moved up to the 7 - 10 range. And to your point Linderbaum has slid down boards and might not even get drafted in the 1st rd. In fact if I was a GM I would target Zion Johnson before Linderbaum. It seems like this is your first rodeo on how the draft actually works. Try listening and paying attention to people here who have posted and followed the draft probably before you were born and educate yourself a little. It's never a problem having an opinion but stating that YOUR opinion is gospel and cannot understand why other prospects have moved up and down the board is really silly and foolish.
The "rankings" are not some list that NFL teams have to follow.
The reason why the "rankings" change is twofold: 1) the draftniks continue to get more information over time; and 2) the draftniks want to have as many different iterations published so that they're closer to correct on as many as possible.
OBJ wasn't ranked anywhere. Mock drafts are not rankings. They're not gospel. They're not anything that NFL teams actually follow.
Fair enuf Dr Dunkenstein!