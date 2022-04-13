Charles Cross....sorry if this is a re-thread AROCK1000 : 4/13/2022 8:11 am

I am having a difficult time understanding why folks would even consider taking him with either Ickey or Neal on the board.

I see Cross as a left tackle,meaning Thomas or he needs to switch positions...and I also see him as a mid first round guy in terms of abilty,whereas I have seen Ickey and or Neal as top 3 guys consistently in mocks

