NFL Draft History: Why the Giants Should Pass on a QB at 36

With all the chatter about the Giants potentially taking a QB at 36 and my own personal preference to take any player BUT a QB at that slot, I did a deep dive into the last 15 NFL Drafts to see…
1. How many QBs drafted in the 2nd RD actually became long-term starters?
2. Which pro bowl-caliber players were available at 36 or later in the 2nd RD?
I didn’t focus on QBs taken in RD 3 or later, because I think that teams making these selections are merely taking a flyer on the QB hoping to catch lightning in a bottle.
Below is a list of those 2nd RD players in each draft. (Take note of some of the Pro Bowl talent selected at pick 36.)
2021
First 2nd RD QB Selected
64- Kyle Trask, Bucs (6th QB taken)
Pro Bowlers Selected in RD 2 at 36 or After:
None yet
2020
First 2nd RD QB Selected
53- Jalen Hurts, Eagles (5th QB taken)
Pro Bowlers Selected in RD 2 at 36 or After:
41- Jonathan Taylor, RB Colts
45- Antoine Winfield, S Bucs
51- Trevon Diggs, CB, Cowboys
Other Notable Rd 2 Selections: 36-Xavier McKinney, S Giants…38- Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Panthers…39- Robert Hunt, G, Dolphins…49- Chase Claypool, WR Steelers…43-Cole Kmet, TE Bears…44-Grant Delpit, S Browns
2019
First 2nd RD QB Selected
42 Drew Lock, Seahawks (4th QB taken)
Pro Bowlers Selected in RD 2 at 36 or After:
36- Debo Samuels, WR 49ers
44- Elgton Jenkins, C Packers
51- AJ Brown, WR Titans
56- Mecole Hardman, WR Chiefs
64- DK Metcalf, WR Seahawks
2018
First 2nd RD QB Selected
No 2nd RD QBs taken after 5 selected in RD 1. Mason Rudolph selected at 76 in RD 3 by Steelers
Pro Bowlers Selected in RD 2 at 36 or After:
36- Darius Leonard, LB Colts
40- Courtland Sutton, WR Broncos
41- Harold Landry, LB Titans
61- DJ Clark, WR Jags
62- Brian O’Neill, OT Vikings
Other Notable Rd 2 Selections: 37- Braden Smith, G Colts… 47-Christian Kirk, WR Cards
2017
First 2nd RD QB Selected
52- Deshone Kizer, Browns (3rd QB taken)
Pro Bowlers Selected in RD 2 at 36 or After:
36- Budda Baker, S, Cards
41- Dalvin Cook, RB, Vikings
48- Joe Mixon, RB, Bengals
62- Julu Smith-Schuster, WR, Steelers
63- Dion Dawkins, G, Bills
Other Notables: Alvin Kamara and Cooper Kupp also selected with the 3rd and 5th pick of RD 3
2016
First 2nd RD QB Selected
51-Christian Hackenberg, Jets (4th QB taken)
Pro Bowlers Selected in RD 2 at 36 or After:
37- Chris Jones, DT, Chiefs
38- Xavien Howards, CB, Dolphins
45- Derrick Henry, RB, Titans
47- Michael Thomas, WR, Saints
52- Deion Jones, LB, Falcons
56-Cody Whitehair, G, Bears
62- James Bradburry, CB, Panthers
Other Notable Rd 2 Selections: 36- Myles Jack, LB, Jags and 40- Sterling Sheppard, WR Giants
2015
First 2nd RD QB Selected
No 2nd RD QBs taken after 2 selected in RD 1. Garrett Grayson selected at 75 in RD 3 by Saints
Pro Bowlers Selected in RD 2 at 36 or After:
43- Bernardrick McKinney, LB Texans
45- Eric Kendricks, LB Vikings
48- Denzel Perryman, LB, Chargers
61- Ali Marpet, G, Bucs
63- Frank Clark, DE, Seahawks
Other Notable Rd 2 Selections: 58- Marcus Golden, LB, Cards…60-Randy Gregory, LB, Cowboys
2014
First 2nd RD QB Selected
36- Derek Carr, Raiders (4th QB taken)
Also of note: 62- Jimmy Garappolo, Pats
Pro Bowlers Selected in RD 2 at 36 or After:
53- Davante Adams, WR, Packers
61- Allen Robinson, WR, Jags
63- Jarvis Landry, WR, Dolphins
2013
First 2nd RD QB Selected
39- Geno Smith, Jets (2nd QB taken)
Pro Bowlers Selected in RD 2 at 36 or After:
36- Darius Slay, CB, Lions
44- Kawon Short, DT, Panthers
48- Le’Veon Bell, RB, Steelers
52- Jimmie Collins, LB, Pats
61- Eddie Lacy, RB, Packers
Other Notables: 49- Johnathan Hankins, DT, Giants and Travis Kelce chosen with 1st pick in RD 3
2012
First 2nd RD QB Selected
57- Brock Osweiler, Broncos (4th QB taken)
Pro Bowlers Selected in RD 2 at 36 or After:
39- Janoris Jenkins, CB, Rams
45- Alshon Jeffery, WR, Bears
47- Bobby Wagner, LB, Seahawks
52- Zach Brown, LB, Titans
58- Lavonte David, LB, Bucs
60- Kelechi Osmele, G, Ravens
62- Casey Hayward, CB, Packers
Other Notable Rd 2 Selections: 37- Mitchell Schwartz, OT, Browns
2011
First 2nd RD QB Selected
35- Andy Dalton, Bengals (4th QB taken)
Also of note: 36- Colin Kapernick, 49ers
Pro Bowlers Selected in RD 2 at 36 or After:
43- Kyle Rudolph, TE, Vikings
55- Rodney Hudson G, Chiefs
64- Randall Cobb, WR, Packers
2010
First 2nd RD QB Selected
48- Jimmy Clausen, Panthers (3rd QB taken)
Pro Bowlers Selected in RD 2 at 36 or After:
36- Dexter McCluster, RB, Chiefs
38- TJ Ward, S, Browns
42- Rob Gronkowski, TE, Pats
45- Zane Beadles, OT, Broncos
46- Linval Joseph, DT, Giants
47- Daryl Washington, LB, Cards
54- Carlos Dunlap, DE, Bengals
55- Sean Lee, LB, Cowboys
60- Golden Tate, WR, Seashwaks
2009
First 2nd RD QB Selected
44- Pat White, Dolphins (4th QB taken)
Pro Bowlers Selected in RD 2 at 36 or After:
42- Jarius Byrd, S, Bills
46- Conor Barwin, De, Texans
49- Max Unger, C, Seahawks
53- LeSean McCoy, RB, Eagles
55- William Moore, S, Falcons
2008
First 2nd RD QB Selected
56- Brian Brohm, Packers (3rd QB taken)
Also of minor note: 57- Chad Henne, Dolphins
Pro Bowlers Selected in RD 2 at 36 or After:
First 2nd RD QB Selected
36- Jordy Nelson, WR, Packers
44- Matt Forte, RB, Bears
49- DeSean Jackson, WR, Eagles
50- Calasis Campbell, DE, Cards
55- Ray Rice, RB, Ravens
61- Martellus Bennett, TE, Cowboys
2007
First 2nd RD QB Selected
36- Kevin Kolb, Eagles (3rd QB taken)
Also of minor note: 40- John Beck, Dolphins and 43- Drew Stanton, Lions
Pro Bowlers Selected in RD 2 at 36 or After:
37- Eric Weddle, S, Chargers
38- Zach Miller, TE, Raiders
44- Sidney Rice, WR, Vikings
46- LaMarr Woodley, DE, Steelers
51- Steve Smith, WR, Giants
59- Ryan Kalil, C, Panthers
Results
In the last 15 years I think it’s safe to say that there have been, at most, three long-term NFL starting QBs drafted in RD-2:
2014-Derek Carr, Raiders
2011-Andy Dalton, Bengals and Jimmy Garappolo, Pats
And only one of those 3 QBs can be considered a “Top 10” guy (Carr).
To be fair, historically-speaking there have been some great QBs taken near the top of RD-2, including:
2001-Drew Brees
1994-Boomer Esiason
1991-Brett Favre
1985-Randall Cunningham
But it’s been 21 years and there have only been 4 great (or near-great) in the last 36 years.
Conclusion:
Most talent evaluators feel that this is a deep draft and there’s a distinct possibility that 4 QBs will go before 36 (Willis, Pickett, Corral and Ridder).
So at 36, I’d much rather take a player who has the ability to be a much-needed, immediate starter, rather than taking the 5th best QB in a poor QB draft… hoping he’ll somehow become the next Brett Favre.
If the Giants don’t pick Willis, I’d like them to move up into round one and draft Ridder.
2) The Giants really need to step up their RD2 selections.
On target
Teddy Bridgewater (2014)
Tim Tebow (2010)
Brady Quinn (2007)
Jason Campbell (2005 - actually traded 3rd and future 1st)
JP Losman (2004)
Kyle Boller (2003)
Not exactly the topic but I thought it was relevant to look at how other 2nd round picks turned into QBs
As I've said, I would pass on all the QBs this year. But I wouldn't be surprised if the Giants took Howell at #36 or even traded back into the bottom of the first round to do so, especially if they first trade down from #5 or #7.
While I dont see a 1st round talent, there are some guys I would consider in round 2. Hitting on a round 2 or later QB is like winning the jackpot for these teams. Using history to deter you from taking players is a quick way to lose out. Players are different every year and are all unique. If you based everything on draft history teams would be waiting till the 6th round to get their franchise QB because no QB has won more Superbowls than a 6th round QB.
analysis!
You looked at2nd round QB's, which many times there was only 1 and then said No Pro Bowls but compared that with any and all other 2nd rd picks and Pro Bowls from them. So 1 player vs the remaining 31 picks in RD 2..
Secondly, many QB's get drafted in the 1st RD who in reality are not 1st RD players because teams need QB's and unlike most other positions there is only one of them on the field or even playing in a game at a given time.
If you compared RD 1 QB picks and then RD 1 QB pro Bowls in the same sort of analysis you did for RD 2, you would see just as big a disparity as you do in RD 2 but with MORE QB's being selected..
Giants are in a unique position where a QB at 36 would probably have a decent shot at becoming the starter at some point in 2022.
That said, I would rather punt the QB decision for a year and use the draft capital on another need (we have a lot of them).
You looked at2nd round QB's, which many times there was only 1 and then said No Pro Bowls but compared that with any and all other 2nd rd picks and Pro Bowls from them. So 1 player vs the remaining 31 picks in RD 2..
Secondly, many QB's get drafted in the 1st RD who in reality are not 1st RD players because teams need QB's and unlike most other positions there is only one of them on the field or even playing in a game at a given time.
If you compared RD 1 QB picks and then RD 1 QB pro Bowls in the same sort of analysis you did for RD 2, you would see just as big a disparity as you do in RD 2 but with MORE QB's being selected..
Great point, let's take a look at the QB's taken in round 1 over the past 5 years.
2021 1st round
Tyler Lawrence
Zach Wilson
Trey Lance
Justin Fields
Mac Jones
2nd round:
none
2020
1st round:
Joe Burrow
Tua Tagovailoa
Justin Herbert
Jordan Love
2nd round:
Jalen Hurts
2019:
Kyler Murray
Daniel Jones
Dwayne Haskins
2nd round:
Drew Lock
2018
1st round:
Baker Mayfield
Sam Darnold
Josh Allen
Josh Rosen
Lamar Jackson
2nd round:
none
2017
1st round:
Mitchell Trubisky
Patrick Mahomes
Deshaun Watson
2nd round:
Deshone Kizer
For now I will trust BD and Kafka. Kafka is a really interesting hire and he spent a long time with Andy who is one of the best developing QB's. I wonder if he brought with him some scouting work from the Chiefs.
Good post. The very last pick in the first round of 2018 was Lamar Jackson, btw. And he's been an MVP. I guess the magic of going in the first round is the reason he got that award.
Otherwise, had he gone in the second round, LJax is probably off the Ravens roster... ;)
You looked at2nd round QB's, which many times there was only 1 and then said No Pro Bowls but compared that with any and all other 2nd rd picks and Pro Bowls from them. So 1 player vs the remaining 31 picks in RD 2..
Secondly, many QB's get drafted in the 1st RD who in reality are not 1st RD players because teams need QB's and unlike most other positions there is only one of them on the field or even playing in a game at a given time.
If you compared RD 1 QB picks and then RD 1 QB pro Bowls in the same sort of analysis you did for RD 2, you would see just as big a disparity as you do in RD 2 but with MORE QB's being selected..
Your counterarguments are flawed.
To your first point... I looked at each of the last 15 drafts and noted which players were available at 36. Then I broke those players into 2 groups-2nd RD QB(s) taken and Pro Bowlers selected at 36 or later in RD-2.
The question I posed essentially was... When a team is on the clock at #36, would it have been better if they chose the QB at 36 or some other player from the available talent pool?
To your second point... You actually make my point for me. I absolutely agree that QBs get overdrafted and some that go in RD-1 are not first round-caliber players.
So wouldn't it stand to reason that if the Giants select the (projected) 4th or 5th best QB this year at 36, that they are passing on better options from the pool of non-QBs?
These QBs have nothing to do with the ones that came before them. Why did you leave out all the other positions in the 2nd round that busted where a QB like Geno Smith was a better pick? You did do an analysis, you just did a biased one.
The opinion that a QB drafted in the 2nd round is likely not going to become a pro bowl player is not an argument that needs an analysis. All you did was cherry pick facts to make a point nobody disagreed with.
QB is the most important position in the game. We don't have one so it is a position of need. I hope Schoen and Daboll are making picks based on their own scouting and rankings, not staring backwards at draft trends.
I’m sure if you stack ranked objective boards plenty of QBs picked on round one are not within the top 32.
The net impact is most QBs who teams feel have a shot to be a starter jump the line and go on round one. If you don’t get picked on round one teams really don’t think you’ll ever be a starter.
This is more effect than cause.
Would the trade into the late 1st round give them a 5th year option?
I’m sure if you stack ranked objective boards plenty of QBs picked on round one are not within the top 32.
The net impact is most QBs who teams feel have a shot to be a starter jump the line and go on round one. If you don’t get picked on round one teams really don’t think you’ll ever be a starter.
This is more effect than cause.
Well put.
Just this one could argue That the round itself does not determine the value of the player one could surmise that if the player were truly worthy of the second round that they would have been pulled up into the 1st round.
Either way I think that The OP was certainly worthy of a read and thought it was thought provoking.
Quote:
if the Giants trade up from #36 into the late 1st round for the same QB who would have been there at #36, we feel better?
Would the trade into the late 1st round give them a 5th year option?
Yes, and that is why a team would consider doing that.
I've been a GIANTS fan since 1955 and Jeff Hostetler is the one and only QB that they picked after the first round in all those years who ever turned out to be anything more than a stop-gap starter (Danny Kanell, Kent Graham) at best. That's 66 years for those who aren't counting. SIXTY SIX effing years.
You could probably make this same case for picking QBs on round one -- I bet the ratio of unsuccessful round one QBS :: to All Pros at other positions picked after is pretty similar.
These QBs have nothing to do with the ones that came before them. Why did you leave out all the other positions in the 2nd round that busted where a QB like Geno Smith was a better pick? You did do an analysis, you just did a biased one.
The opinion that a QB drafted in the 2nd round is likely not going to become a pro bowl player is not an argument that needs an analysis. All you did was cherry pick facts to make a point nobody disagreed with.
QB is the most important position in the game. We don't have one so it is a position of need. I hope Schoen and Daboll are making picks based on their own scouting and rankings, not staring backwards at draft trends.
I don't know what to tell you if you think the logic in my thread is the same as suggesting "The last Pitt QB taken in the first round was Dan Marino at #27. If we trade up from #36 to #27 and grab Pickett, then it is a great pick."
Since the Giants are scheduled to pick at 36, I simply looked at the last 15 drafts with the simple question... Historically speaking, would it have been better to take the 2nd RD QB or another player at 36?
Then I simply listed year-by-year, the first 2nd RD QB chosen and the all pros and other notable 2nd RD selections.
EVERY selection in EVERY draft comes down to what player did you choose versus the ones selected in the same round that you COULD have chosen.
Not sure why you would consider that "cherry picking facts". Was I supposed to list EVERY 2nd RD player selected in all 15 drafts?
If you want to be objective than separate the success rate for the #1 overall pick being QB, all QBs picked first in their drafts, QBs outside of the top 10, QBs outside of the top 20, etc. I think you’ll be surprised at not only the bust rate, but how lucky you need to be. It’s like trying to time the stock market, good luck with that as your likely 1 shot at getting your QB when using a high first.
Add in college producing QBs with different skill sets now and I’m throwing most of the historical data out the window. It’s relatively meaningless.
I'd rather just load up on the best players during those first 3 rounds. Build the team.
I'd go as far to say that any non-first round QB's chances of making it are the same extremely low odds probability between 1-5% at best, and it's not really different round to round.
Meanwhile time and time again we see that round 2 is almost as fruitful in terms of position player talent as round 1. So if you are talking about rounds to go for a QB, 2nd round is pretty much the worst ROI. 1st round gives you a much higher hit rate. 3rd+ gives you a much lower opportunity cost since the hit rate for position players is a lot lower than round 2.
No shot at all unless Taylor's arm falls off (literally).
That said. It is likely one of Ridder, Corral, and Howell, and maybe all three, will drop to the 2nd and it is worth considering one of them at #36. This banal historical list wouldn't dissuade me in the least from thinking about it if I had a conviction about one of them.
There's plenty of merit behind picking a QB as high as possible increasing the likelihood the player pans out, but there's countless examples of why that doesn't always work and why you can't hold up your franchise to wait for an opportunity that might not come. 2nd round picks at other positions bust too and if they hit, they still aren't nearly as valuable as hitting on QB. 36 is a nice pick to have but its a minuscule investment in your next QB.
There's plenty of merit behind picking a QB as high as possible increasing the likelihood the player pans out, but there's countless examples of why that doesn't always work and why you can't hold up your franchise to wait for an opportunity that might not come. 2nd round picks at other positions bust too and if they hit, they still aren't nearly as valuable as hitting on QB. 36 is a nice pick to have but its a minuscule investment in your next QB.
I honestly don't think this skews the data very much. As with all picks, it is a percentage play. Picks at certain spots hit or miss at a certain rate, whether a good team picks them or a bad team. But the sample size of this universe of picks is not compelling enough to say 2nd round is a bad spot to pick a QB. QBs hit with lower frequency. We understand that. But if you score one in the second round it is an enormous win.
But if we were going to make decisions based on previous history, then the Giants should immediately get rid of their 3rd round picks.
But if we were going to make decisions based on previous history, then the Giants should immediately get rid of their 3rd round picks.
The ultimate point of "Generally 2nd round QBs don't turn into franchise QBs" raises a point I think everyone already knew. Kudos on the effort but it was like a 50 page thesis concluding that the sun was hot.
Quote:
amount of time Jim put into this is outstanding and it raises a valid point.
But if we were going to make decisions based on previous history, then the Giants should immediately get rid of their 3rd round picks.
The ultimate point of "Generally 2nd round QBs don't turn into franchise QBs" raises a point I think everyone already knew. Kudos on the effort but it was like a 50 page thesis concluding that the sun was hot.
He did it because guys like me said don't discount taking a QB in round two. Personally, I am interested in Howell because of his first two years at NC, the factor changes on offense had on him last year, and his skill set seems to be similar to what Josh Allen had (minus the height).
You've got teams giving up multiple 1sts and 2nds to move up to take QB's almost every year and some of those players bust. We can be that team next season if we aren't picking top 5 and want to move up for "our guy".
Or you can take a Howell, see what he's got and upgrade if an opportunity presents itself next year. This scenario is infinitely cheaper and lower risk than most other options.
2007: Strahan, Toomer, Webster, Osi, Snee. Barber wound up leaving but he had a HOF type career.
20011: Osi, Webster, Snee, Linval.
If you absolutely have to find a good starting QB then the best thing to do is offer whatever it takes and get into the overall #1 spot and draft one. There are busts there too but the hit rate is much better comparatively.
Just don't do it this year.
He did it because guys like me said don't discount taking a QB in round two. Personally, I am interested in Howell because of his first two years at NC, the factor changes on offense had on him last year, and his skill set seems to be similar to what Josh Allen had (minus the height).
For the same reasons I am too, intrigued.
That said, there will be a very talented group of players available at 36 so it is easy to understand the hesitance to take a flyer, even a good one, here.
I'd venture that you won't find many stud left tackles in round 2-3 either. Or edge players.
Recent data suggests that if you are going to be good, everyone will know about half way into your rookie deal. If not, you likely won't be and you should probably move on. I bring this up because top 5/10 picks get a fuck ton of built in leeway on most occasions when a 2nd round pick wouldn't and a big part of that is the investment is minimal.
I'd rather keep shooting my shot in the 2nd, and jump on an opportunity in the 1st if it presents itself than wait for the "right time" or give up a ton of picks for a player that still has a decent chance of not being a top 10 player.
Exactly. Take the QB where you're comfortable taking.
I dont get all the Ridder talk either. Granted, I only saw 2 games he played, but his passes were knocked down quite a bit.
By the way -- the Cowboys have taken Dax Prescott and Tony Romo after the 2nd round and had great success with that -- then there's this other guy ... Tom Brady ... how did that work out./
Brady, Prescott, Carr, Wilson, Cousins, Hurts, Garappolo, Heinicke, and Mills (but let’s skip him because of why he played).
This represents guys from the best end of bell curve to the fringe end too — and is 25% of the starters.
For the guys who want to money ball a roster by accruing mid round and comp picks, the real diamond is finding a QB with one of those picks. That’s fantastic scouting and coaching.
The killer, as we are experiencing in real time, is missing on a QB in the lottery. And then compounding that by not accepting the miss and insisting more time is needed.
Quote:
Giants are in a unique position where a QB at 36 would probably have a decent shot at becoming the starter at some point in 2022.
No shot at all unless Taylor's arm falls off (literally).
I think that assumes that a) we keep Daniel Jones after spending #36 on a QB and b) that Taylor remains healthy for 17 games. If we're drafting a QB at the top of the second, it's because the coaches want to move on from Jones right away.
By the way -- the Cowboys have taken Dax Prescott and Tony Romo after the 2nd round and had great success with that -- then there's this other guy ... Tom Brady ... how did that work out./
Great. Now list the 200 QBs taken 2nd round or later that didnt work out since Brady
At the end of the day I think Schoen and Daboll were hyper-focused on the QB position right away. I would guess they are have and are doing a ton of assessment on Jones as well as every QB in this draft and any potential FA. If they draft a QB in Rnd 1 this year, I will root for the pick. I really don't think that they will. If they draft a QB in Rnd 2, I will root for the pick... but I really don't think that they will.
And my opinion, if we were to draft a QB this year I like Matt Corral. lol
25% of the starters in the NFL last year weren’t picked on the first round.
Maybe you can list the first rounders that didn’t work out since Brady was drafted?