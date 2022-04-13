for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

NFL Draft History: Why the Giants Should Pass on a QB at 36

Jim in Tampa : 4/13/2022 11:10 am
With all the chatter about the Giants potentially taking a QB at 36 and my own personal preference to take any player BUT a QB at that slot, I did a deep dive into the last 15 NFL Drafts to see…

1. How many QBs drafted in the 2nd RD actually became long-term starters?

2. Which pro bowl-caliber players were available at 36 or later in the 2nd RD?

I didn’t focus on QBs taken in RD 3 or later, because I think that teams making these selections are merely taking a flyer on the QB hoping to catch lightning in a bottle.

Below is a list of those 2nd RD players in each draft. (Take note of some of the Pro Bowl talent selected at pick 36.)

2021
First 2nd RD QB Selected
64- Kyle Trask, Bucs (6th QB taken)

Pro Bowlers Selected in RD 2 at 36 or After:
None yet

2020
First 2nd RD QB Selected
53- Jalen Hurts, Eagles (5th QB taken)

Pro Bowlers Selected in RD 2 at 36 or After:
41- Jonathan Taylor, RB Colts
45- Antoine Winfield, S Bucs
51- Trevon Diggs, CB, Cowboys

Other Notable Rd 2 Selections: 36-Xavier McKinney, S Giants…38- Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Panthers…39- Robert Hunt, G, Dolphins…49- Chase Claypool, WR Steelers…43-Cole Kmet, TE Bears…44-Grant Delpit, S Browns

2019
First 2nd RD QB Selected
42 Drew Lock, Seahawks (4th QB taken)

Pro Bowlers Selected in RD 2 at 36 or After:
36- Debo Samuels, WR 49ers
44- Elgton Jenkins, C Packers
51- AJ Brown, WR Titans
56- Mecole Hardman, WR Chiefs
64- DK Metcalf, WR Seahawks

2018
First 2nd RD QB Selected
No 2nd RD QBs taken after 5 selected in RD 1. Mason Rudolph selected at 76 in RD 3 by Steelers

Pro Bowlers Selected in RD 2 at 36 or After:
36- Darius Leonard, LB Colts
40- Courtland Sutton, WR Broncos
41- Harold Landry, LB Titans
61- DJ Clark, WR Jags
62- Brian O’Neill, OT Vikings

Other Notable Rd 2 Selections: 37- Braden Smith, G Colts… 47-Christian Kirk, WR Cards

2017
First 2nd RD QB Selected
52- Deshone Kizer, Browns (3rd QB taken)

Pro Bowlers Selected in RD 2 at 36 or After:
36- Budda Baker, S, Cards
41- Dalvin Cook, RB, Vikings
48- Joe Mixon, RB, Bengals
62- Julu Smith-Schuster, WR, Steelers
63- Dion Dawkins, G, Bills

Other Notables: Alvin Kamara and Cooper Kupp also selected with the 3rd and 5th pick of RD 3

2016
First 2nd RD QB Selected
51-Christian Hackenberg, Jets (4th QB taken)

Pro Bowlers Selected in RD 2 at 36 or After:
37- Chris Jones, DT, Chiefs
38- Xavien Howards, CB, Dolphins
45- Derrick Henry, RB, Titans
47- Michael Thomas, WR, Saints
52- Deion Jones, LB, Falcons
56-Cody Whitehair, G, Bears
62- James Bradburry, CB, Panthers

Other Notable Rd 2 Selections: 36- Myles Jack, LB, Jags and 40- Sterling Sheppard, WR Giants

2015
First 2nd RD QB Selected
No 2nd RD QBs taken after 2 selected in RD 1. Garrett Grayson selected at 75 in RD 3 by Saints

Pro Bowlers Selected in RD 2 at 36 or After:
43- Bernardrick McKinney, LB Texans
45- Eric Kendricks, LB Vikings
48- Denzel Perryman, LB, Chargers
61- Ali Marpet, G, Bucs
63- Frank Clark, DE, Seahawks

Other Notable Rd 2 Selections: 58- Marcus Golden, LB, Cards…60-Randy Gregory, LB, Cowboys

2014
First 2nd RD QB Selected
36- Derek Carr, Raiders (4th QB taken)
Also of note: 62- Jimmy Garappolo, Pats

Pro Bowlers Selected in RD 2 at 36 or After:
53- Davante Adams, WR, Packers
61- Allen Robinson, WR, Jags
63- Jarvis Landry, WR, Dolphins

2013
First 2nd RD QB Selected
39- Geno Smith, Jets (2nd QB taken)

Pro Bowlers Selected in RD 2 at 36 or After:
36- Darius Slay, CB, Lions
44- Kawon Short, DT, Panthers
48- Le’Veon Bell, RB, Steelers
52- Jimmie Collins, LB, Pats
61- Eddie Lacy, RB, Packers

Other Notables: 49- Johnathan Hankins, DT, Giants and Travis Kelce chosen with 1st pick in RD 3

2012
First 2nd RD QB Selected
57- Brock Osweiler, Broncos (4th QB taken)

Pro Bowlers Selected in RD 2 at 36 or After:
39- Janoris Jenkins, CB, Rams
45- Alshon Jeffery, WR, Bears
47- Bobby Wagner, LB, Seahawks
52- Zach Brown, LB, Titans
58- Lavonte David, LB, Bucs
60- Kelechi Osmele, G, Ravens
62- Casey Hayward, CB, Packers

Other Notable Rd 2 Selections: 37- Mitchell Schwartz, OT, Browns

2011
First 2nd RD QB Selected
35- Andy Dalton, Bengals (4th QB taken)
Also of note: 36- Colin Kapernick, 49ers

Pro Bowlers Selected in RD 2 at 36 or After:
43- Kyle Rudolph, TE, Vikings
55- Rodney Hudson G, Chiefs
64- Randall Cobb, WR, Packers

2010
First 2nd RD QB Selected
48- Jimmy Clausen, Panthers (3rd QB taken)

Pro Bowlers Selected in RD 2 at 36 or After:
36- Dexter McCluster, RB, Chiefs
38- TJ Ward, S, Browns
42- Rob Gronkowski, TE, Pats
45- Zane Beadles, OT, Broncos
46- Linval Joseph, DT, Giants
47- Daryl Washington, LB, Cards
54- Carlos Dunlap, DE, Bengals
55- Sean Lee, LB, Cowboys
60- Golden Tate, WR, Seashwaks

2009
First 2nd RD QB Selected
44- Pat White, Dolphins (4th QB taken)

Pro Bowlers Selected in RD 2 at 36 or After:
42- Jarius Byrd, S, Bills
46- Conor Barwin, De, Texans
49- Max Unger, C, Seahawks
53- LeSean McCoy, RB, Eagles
55- William Moore, S, Falcons

2008
First 2nd RD QB Selected
56- Brian Brohm, Packers (3rd QB taken)
Also of minor note: 57- Chad Henne, Dolphins

Pro Bowlers Selected in RD 2 at 36 or After:
First 2nd RD QB Selected
36- Jordy Nelson, WR, Packers
44- Matt Forte, RB, Bears
49- DeSean Jackson, WR, Eagles
50- Calasis Campbell, DE, Cards
55- Ray Rice, RB, Ravens
61- Martellus Bennett, TE, Cowboys

2007
First 2nd RD QB Selected
36- Kevin Kolb, Eagles (3rd QB taken)
Also of minor note: 40- John Beck, Dolphins and 43- Drew Stanton, Lions

Pro Bowlers Selected in RD 2 at 36 or After:
37- Eric Weddle, S, Chargers
38- Zach Miller, TE, Raiders
44- Sidney Rice, WR, Vikings
46- LaMarr Woodley, DE, Steelers
51- Steve Smith, WR, Giants
59- Ryan Kalil, C, Panthers

Results
In the last 15 years I think it’s safe to say that there have been, at most, three long-term NFL starting QBs drafted in RD-2:
2014-Derek Carr, Raiders
2011-Andy Dalton, Bengals and Jimmy Garappolo, Pats

And only one of those 3 QBs can be considered a “Top 10” guy (Carr).

To be fair, historically-speaking there have been some great QBs taken near the top of RD-2, including:
2001-Drew Brees
1994-Boomer Esiason
1991-Brett Favre
1985-Randall Cunningham

But it’s been 21 years and there have only been 4 great (or near-great) in the last 36 years.

Conclusion:
Most talent evaluators feel that this is a deep draft and there’s a distinct possibility that 4 QBs will go before 36 (Willis, Pickett, Corral and Ridder).

So at 36, I’d much rather take a player who has the ability to be a much-needed, immediate starter, rather than taking the 5th best QB in a poor QB draft… hoping he’ll somehow become the next Brett Favre.
 
christian : 4/13/2022 11:14 am : link
A QB like Ridder is a good value in the mid-20s.

If the Giants don’t pick Willis, I’d like them to move up into round one and draft Ridder.
Thank you  
Snablats : 4/13/2022 11:21 am : link
I said all of this a month ago. Taking a quarterback at 36 would not be smart in this draft, and trading back up to the first round for one, or trading down into the 1st and taking one, would be even worse
2 points...  
Brown_Hornet : 4/13/2022 11:22 am : link
...1) Well done.
2) The Giants really need to step up their RD2 selections.
RE: Thank you  
Big Blue '56 : 4/13/2022 11:33 am : link
In comment 15664907 Snablats said:
Quote:
I said all of this a month ago. Taking a quarterback at 36 would not be smart in this draft, and trading back up to the first round for one, or trading down into the 1st and taking one, would be even worse


On target
List of QBs taken after a trade up from 2nd to 1st round  
Finch : 4/13/2022 11:33 am : link
Lamar Jackson (2018)
Teddy Bridgewater (2014)
Tim Tebow (2010)
Brady Quinn (2007)
Jason Campbell (2005 - actually traded 3rd and future 1st)
JP Losman (2004)
Kyle Boller (2003)

Not exactly the topic but I thought it was relevant to look at how other 2nd round picks turned into QBs
Great  
AcidTest : 4/13/2022 11:37 am : link
work!

As I've said, I would pass on all the QBs this year. But I wouldn't be surprised if the Giants took Howell at #36 or even traded back into the bottom of the first round to do so, especially if they first trade down from #5 or #7.
Jim- great research  
FranknWeezer : 4/13/2022 11:39 am : link
and interesting post. Points well-made.
Draft history is not a good indicator of future drafts  
Rudy5757 : 4/13/2022 11:44 am : link
Just because teams have not hit on a 2nd round QB doesnt mean that we shouldnt take a QB in the 2nd round. QB is the hardest position to fill by a large margin, if your team and staff think they can get a good starter you take him or even a good backup you take him.

While I dont see a 1st round talent, there are some guys I would consider in round 2. Hitting on a round 2 or later QB is like winning the jackpot for these teams. Using history to deter you from taking players is a quick way to lose out. Players are different every year and are all unique. If you based everything on draft history teams would be waiting till the 6th round to get their franchise QB because no QB has won more Superbowls than a 6th round QB.
Excellent  
M.S. : 4/13/2022 11:48 am : link

analysis!
Ummm, NO!  
jvm52106 : 4/13/2022 11:54 am : link
Your argument is flawed in a number of ways but mostly this:

You looked at2nd round QB's, which many times there was only 1 and then said No Pro Bowls but compared that with any and all other 2nd rd picks and Pro Bowls from them. So 1 player vs the remaining 31 picks in RD 2..

Secondly, many QB's get drafted in the 1st RD who in reality are not 1st RD players because teams need QB's and unlike most other positions there is only one of them on the field or even playing in a game at a given time.

If you compared RD 1 QB picks and then RD 1 QB pro Bowls in the same sort of analysis you did for RD 2, you would see just as big a disparity as you do in RD 2 but with MORE QB's being selected..
You could do this with any round after round 1  
widmerseyebrow : 4/13/2022 11:55 am : link
By and large starting quarterbacks are taken in round 1. A good deal has to do with talent and readiness, but also the fact that a first round quarterback just gets more opportunity to be the starter than a 2nd rounder or worse.

Giants are in a unique position where a QB at 36 would probably have a decent shot at becoming the starter at some point in 2022.

That said, I would rather punt the QB decision for a year and use the draft capital on another need (we have a lot of them).
Usually I agree with you about not taking a QB day 3  
Jay on the Island : 4/13/2022 11:57 am : link
But there is just something about Sam Howell that intrigues me. I would be happy to take the chance on him at 36 and see what Daboll can do with him.
RE: Ummm, NO!  
Jay on the Island : 4/13/2022 12:05 pm : link
In comment 15664958 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
Your argument is flawed in a number of ways but mostly this:

You looked at2nd round QB's, which many times there was only 1 and then said No Pro Bowls but compared that with any and all other 2nd rd picks and Pro Bowls from them. So 1 player vs the remaining 31 picks in RD 2..

Secondly, many QB's get drafted in the 1st RD who in reality are not 1st RD players because teams need QB's and unlike most other positions there is only one of them on the field or even playing in a game at a given time.

If you compared RD 1 QB picks and then RD 1 QB pro Bowls in the same sort of analysis you did for RD 2, you would see just as big a disparity as you do in RD 2 but with MORE QB's being selected..

Great point, let's take a look at the QB's taken in round 1 over the past 5 years.
2021 1st round
Tyler Lawrence
Zach Wilson
Trey Lance
Justin Fields
Mac Jones

2nd round:
none

2020
1st round:
Joe Burrow
Tua Tagovailoa
Justin Herbert
Jordan Love

2nd round:
Jalen Hurts

2019:
Kyler Murray
Daniel Jones
Dwayne Haskins

2nd round:
Drew Lock

2018
1st round:
Baker Mayfield
Sam Darnold
Josh Allen
Josh Rosen
Lamar Jackson

2nd round:
none

2017
1st round:
Mitchell Trubisky
Patrick Mahomes
Deshaun Watson

2nd round:
Deshone Kizer
Jim  
Lines of Scrimmage : 4/13/2022 12:05 pm : link
Very nice detailed work. Interesting analysis.

For now I will trust BD and Kafka. Kafka is a really interesting hire and he spent a long time with Andy who is one of the best developing QB's. I wonder if he brought with him some scouting work from the Chiefs.

Over the past 5 years  
Jay on the Island : 4/13/2022 12:07 pm : link
20 QB's were taken in round 1 and just 3 in round 2. Of course there are going to be less hits when there are 85% less chances than in round 1.

So  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/13/2022 12:07 pm : link
if the Giants trade up from #36 into the late 1st round for the same QB who would have been there at #36, we feel better?
RE: Over the past 5 years  
bw in dc : 4/13/2022 12:17 pm : link
In comment 15665001 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
20 QB's were taken in round 1 and just 3 in round 2. Of course there are going to be less hits when there are 85% less chances than in round 1.


Good post. The very last pick in the first round of 2018 was Lamar Jackson, btw. And he's been an MVP. I guess the magic of going in the first round is the reason he got that award.

Otherwise, had he gone in the second round, LJax is probably off the Ravens roster... ;)
The analysis misses the point  
mfjmfj : 4/13/2022 12:20 pm : link
if you have a 10% chance of getting a Top 10 or 15 QB at 36, you take that all day over a 40% of getting a pro bowl player at any other position (except maybe tackle). Since a similar analysis applies even more so in the first round (because of an extra year of cost control) the reality is a guy with a 10% chance of being that good probably does not make it out of the first round. Much as I don't like him what Pete carrol did when he was first at Seattle was correct. try tavaris jackson. try russel wilson. try charlie whitehurst. hope one of them works. If you cant draft an eli or peyton, and can't trade for watson or stafford, you shoot a lot of bullets and hope to get wilson or brady. None of these methods are guaranteed but you have to allocate assets to the most important position in sports.
RE: Ummm, NO!  
Jim in Tampa : 4/13/2022 12:27 pm : link
In comment 15664958 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
Your argument is flawed in a number of ways but mostly this:

You looked at2nd round QB's, which many times there was only 1 and then said No Pro Bowls but compared that with any and all other 2nd rd picks and Pro Bowls from them. So 1 player vs the remaining 31 picks in RD 2..

Secondly, many QB's get drafted in the 1st RD who in reality are not 1st RD players because teams need QB's and unlike most other positions there is only one of them on the field or even playing in a game at a given time.

If you compared RD 1 QB picks and then RD 1 QB pro Bowls in the same sort of analysis you did for RD 2, you would see just as big a disparity as you do in RD 2 but with MORE QB's being selected..

Your counterarguments are flawed.

To your first point... I looked at each of the last 15 drafts and noted which players were available at 36. Then I broke those players into 2 groups-2nd RD QB(s) taken and Pro Bowlers selected at 36 or later in RD-2.

The question I posed essentially was... When a team is on the clock at #36, would it have been better if they chose the QB at 36 or some other player from the available talent pool?

To your second point... You actually make my point for me. I absolutely agree that QBs get overdrafted and some that go in RD-1 are not first round-caliber players.

So wouldn't it stand to reason that if the Giants select the (projected) 4th or 5th best QB this year at 36, that they are passing on better options from the pool of non-QBs?
Using your logic  
Mike from Ohio : 4/13/2022 12:57 pm : link
The last Pitt QB taken in the first round was Dan Marino at #27. If we trade up from #36 to #27 and grab Pickett, then it is a great pick.

These QBs have nothing to do with the ones that came before them. Why did you leave out all the other positions in the 2nd round that busted where a QB like Geno Smith was a better pick? You did do an analysis, you just did a biased one.

The opinion that a QB drafted in the 2nd round is likely not going to become a pro bowl player is not an argument that needs an analysis. All you did was cherry pick facts to make a point nobody disagreed with.

QB is the most important position in the game. We don't have one so it is a position of need. I hope Schoen and Daboll are making picks based on their own scouting and rankings, not staring backwards at draft trends.
 
christian : 4/13/2022 1:09 pm : link
The market forces because of cost and impact pull QBs up.

I’m sure if you stack ranked objective boards plenty of QBs picked on round one are not within the top 32.

The net impact is most QBs who teams feel have a shot to be a starter jump the line and go on round one. If you don’t get picked on round one teams really don’t think you’ll ever be a starter.

This is more effect than cause.
RE: So  
US1 Giants : 4/13/2022 1:12 pm : link
In comment 15665002 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
if the Giants trade up from #36 into the late 1st round for the same QB who would have been there at #36, we feel better?


Would the trade into the late 1st round give them a 5th year option?
RE: …  
Mike from Ohio : 4/13/2022 1:12 pm : link
In comment 15665090 christian said:
Quote:
The market forces because of cost and impact pull QBs up.

I’m sure if you stack ranked objective boards plenty of QBs picked on round one are not within the top 32.

The net impact is most QBs who teams feel have a shot to be a starter jump the line and go on round one. If you don’t get picked on round one teams really don’t think you’ll ever be a starter.

This is more effect than cause.


Well put.
christian...  
Brown_Hornet : 4/13/2022 1:14 pm : link
... I agree and I think that your comment actually supports the OP.

Just this one could argue That the round itself does not determine the value of the player one could surmise that if the player were truly worthy of the second round that they would have been pulled up into the 1st round.

Either way I think that The OP was certainly worthy of a read and thought it was thought provoking.
just as...  
Brown_Hornet : 4/13/2022 1:15 pm : link
...
Lots of flawed logic here  
UConn4523 : 4/13/2022 1:21 pm : link
and if your attitude is “only take a QB with a high first because history told me to” then you are likely a bad GM. The NFL is different now than even 4/5 years ago, couldn’t care less about draft history outside of the last few years.
RE: RE: So  
jeffusedtobeonwebtv : 4/13/2022 1:21 pm : link
In comment 15665092 US1 Giants said:
Quote:
In comment 15665002 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


if the Giants trade up from #36 into the late 1st round for the same QB who would have been there at #36, we feel better?



Would the trade into the late 1st round give them a 5th year option?


Yes, and that is why a team would consider doing that.
Agree to the maxx with the OP  
Red Dog : 4/13/2022 1:29 pm : link
Backs up what I have been saying for years - get your QB in the first (or maybe very top of the second like Brees) or forget picking a QB.

I've been a GIANTS fan since 1955 and Jeff Hostetler is the one and only QB that they picked after the first round in all those years who ever turned out to be anything more than a stop-gap starter (Danny Kanell, Kent Graham) at best. That's 66 years for those who aren't counting. SIXTY SIX effing years.
...  
christian : 4/13/2022 1:31 pm : link
My guess is lot of QBs stacked ranked at 33-64 on boards end up picked earlier, because of those market forces.

You could probably make this same case for picking QBs on round one -- I bet the ratio of unsuccessful round one QBS :: to All Pros at other positions picked after is pretty similar.

RE: Using your logic  
Jim in Tampa : 4/13/2022 1:34 pm : link
In comment 15665080 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
The last Pitt QB taken in the first round was Dan Marino at #27. If we trade up from #36 to #27 and grab Pickett, then it is a great pick.

These QBs have nothing to do with the ones that came before them. Why did you leave out all the other positions in the 2nd round that busted where a QB like Geno Smith was a better pick? You did do an analysis, you just did a biased one.

The opinion that a QB drafted in the 2nd round is likely not going to become a pro bowl player is not an argument that needs an analysis. All you did was cherry pick facts to make a point nobody disagreed with.

QB is the most important position in the game. We don't have one so it is a position of need. I hope Schoen and Daboll are making picks based on their own scouting and rankings, not staring backwards at draft trends.

I don't know what to tell you if you think the logic in my thread is the same as suggesting "The last Pitt QB taken in the first round was Dan Marino at #27. If we trade up from #36 to #27 and grab Pickett, then it is a great pick."

Since the Giants are scheduled to pick at 36, I simply looked at the last 15 drafts with the simple question... Historically speaking, would it have been better to take the 2nd RD QB or another player at 36?

Then I simply listed year-by-year, the first 2nd RD QB chosen and the all pros and other notable 2nd RD selections.

EVERY selection in EVERY draft comes down to what player did you choose versus the ones selected in the same round that you COULD have chosen.

Not sure why you would consider that "cherry picking facts". Was I supposed to list EVERY 2nd RD player selected in all 15 drafts?
It doesn’t back up anything though  
UConn4523 : 4/13/2022 1:36 pm : link
I feel like what’s expressed in the OP is fairly common knowledge of when successful QBs have been picked. The question is, what if you never have the opportunity to take the QB you really like? If you have a middle first round pick, just take whoever is left?

If you want to be objective than separate the success rate for the #1 overall pick being QB, all QBs picked first in their drafts, QBs outside of the top 10, QBs outside of the top 20, etc. I think you’ll be surprised at not only the bust rate, but how lucky you need to be. It’s like trying to time the stock market, good luck with that as your likely 1 shot at getting your QB when using a high first.

Add in college producing QBs with different skill sets now and I’m throwing most of the historical data out the window. It’s relatively meaningless.
nicely done  
djm : 4/13/2022 1:40 pm : link
but all it takes is one example of a 2nd round QB turning to gold to justify the risk. I don't want one there either. I think it's a copout type pick, more 3rd rounder angers me but 2nd is similarly annoying.

I'd rather just load up on the best players during those first 3 rounds. Build the team.
i completely agree with this in concept and it's intuitive logically  
Eric on Li : 4/13/2022 1:40 pm : link
QB is such an important position, good QBs are going to get drafted in round 1. They just aren't going to fall to round 2. Teams aren't generally going to pass on a QB at the top of their board for a position player, so 2nd round QBs are flawed leftovers.

I'd go as far to say that any non-first round QB's chances of making it are the same extremely low odds probability between 1-5% at best, and it's not really different round to round.

Meanwhile time and time again we see that round 2 is almost as fruitful in terms of position player talent as round 1. So if you are talking about rounds to go for a QB, 2nd round is pretty much the worst ROI. 1st round gives you a much higher hit rate. 3rd+ gives you a much lower opportunity cost since the hit rate for position players is a lot lower than round 2.
RE: You could do this with any round after round 1  
BMac : 4/13/2022 1:46 pm : link
In comment 15664961 widmerseyebrow said:

Quote:
Giants are in a unique position where a QB at 36 would probably have a decent shot at becoming the starter at some point in 2022.


No shot at all unless Taylor's arm falls off (literally).
I hate to be harsh but this is not a good mathematical analysis  
Producer : 4/13/2022 1:50 pm : link
the sample size is far too small to draw any conclusions or make any interesting assumptions.

That said. It is likely one of Ridder, Corral, and Howell, and maybe all three, will drop to the 2nd and it is worth considering one of them at #36. This banal historical list wouldn't dissuade me in the least from thinking about it if I had a conviction about one of them.
another factor is that bad teams/franchises  
UConn4523 : 4/13/2022 2:02 pm : link
skew data. Are we really going to equally rate the Jets/Browns and Patriots/Steelers/Ravens? What about coaching staffs? A bunch of the top QB"s in the league didn't walk into the league ready to go. Do we all think Lamar Jackson does what he does under Gettelman and the coaching staffs we've had?

There's plenty of merit behind picking a QB as high as possible increasing the likelihood the player pans out, but there's countless examples of why that doesn't always work and why you can't hold up your franchise to wait for an opportunity that might not come. 2nd round picks at other positions bust too and if they hit, they still aren't nearly as valuable as hitting on QB. 36 is a nice pick to have but its a minuscule investment in your next QB.
RE: another factor is that bad teams/franchises  
Producer : 4/13/2022 2:06 pm : link
In comment 15665162 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
skew data. Are we really going to equally rate the Jets/Browns and Patriots/Steelers/Ravens? What about coaching staffs? A bunch of the top QB"s in the league didn't walk into the league ready to go. Do we all think Lamar Jackson does what he does under Gettelman and the coaching staffs we've had?

There's plenty of merit behind picking a QB as high as possible increasing the likelihood the player pans out, but there's countless examples of why that doesn't always work and why you can't hold up your franchise to wait for an opportunity that might not come. 2nd round picks at other positions bust too and if they hit, they still aren't nearly as valuable as hitting on QB. 36 is a nice pick to have but its a minuscule investment in your next QB.


I honestly don't think this skews the data very much. As with all picks, it is a percentage play. Picks at certain spots hit or miss at a certain rate, whether a good team picks them or a bad team. But the sample size of this universe of picks is not compelling enough to say 2nd round is a bad spot to pick a QB. QBs hit with lower frequency. We understand that. But if you score one in the second round it is an enormous win.
the  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/13/2022 2:07 pm : link
amount of time Jim put into this is outstanding and it raises a valid point.

But if we were going to make decisions based on previous history, then the Giants should immediately get rid of their 3rd round picks.
RE: the  
Mike from Ohio : 4/13/2022 2:11 pm : link
In comment 15665173 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
amount of time Jim put into this is outstanding and it raises a valid point.

But if we were going to make decisions based on previous history, then the Giants should immediately get rid of their 3rd round picks.


The ultimate point of "Generally 2nd round QBs don't turn into franchise QBs" raises a point I think everyone already knew. Kudos on the effort but it was like a 50 page thesis concluding that the sun was hot.
RE: RE: the  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/13/2022 2:13 pm : link
In comment 15665179 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 15665173 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


amount of time Jim put into this is outstanding and it raises a valid point.

But if we were going to make decisions based on previous history, then the Giants should immediately get rid of their 3rd round picks.



The ultimate point of "Generally 2nd round QBs don't turn into franchise QBs" raises a point I think everyone already knew. Kudos on the effort but it was like a 50 page thesis concluding that the sun was hot.


He did it because guys like me said don't discount taking a QB in round two. Personally, I am interested in Howell because of his first two years at NC, the factor changes on offense had on him last year, and his skill set seems to be similar to what Josh Allen had (minus the height).
if 90% of the QB's taken in Round 2 busted  
UConn4523 : 4/13/2022 2:19 pm : link
I'd still look into it seriously. Why? Because 1st round QB's have a high bust rate too and that investment is immense in comparison. And picking a QB in the 2nd shouldn't and likely doesn't preclude you from upgrading the following year if the opportunity presents itself, unlike a 1st almost always does.

You've got teams giving up multiple 1sts and 2nds to move up to take QB's almost every year and some of those players bust. We can be that team next season if we aren't picking top 5 and want to move up for "our guy".

Or you can take a Howell, see what he's got and upgrade if an opportunity presents itself next year. This scenario is infinitely cheaper and lower risk than most other options.
Just a reason to pass  
Lines of Scrimmage : 4/13/2022 2:48 pm : link
if you don't at least see a serviceable starter with potential for upside. 2nd round picks have been a crucial pick for the Giants. I don't like losing wasting or giving up picks at all but here are some 2nd rounders.

2007: Strahan, Toomer, Webster, Osi, Snee. Barber wound up leaving but he had a HOF type career.

20011: Osi, Webster, Snee, Linval.
QBs bust in all rounds, including a high rate in Round 1  
NYGgolfer : 4/13/2022 2:58 pm : link
obviously because so many of them are picked there.

If you absolutely have to find a good starting QB then the best thing to do is offer whatever it takes and get into the overall #1 spot and draft one. There are busts there too but the hit rate is much better comparatively.

Just don't do it this year.
RE: RE: RE: the  
Brown_Hornet : 4/13/2022 3:02 pm : link
In comment 15665182 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:


He did it because guys like me said don't discount taking a QB in round two. Personally, I am interested in Howell because of his first two years at NC, the factor changes on offense had on him last year, and his skill set seems to be similar to what Josh Allen had (minus the height).

For the same reasons I am too, intrigued.

That said, there will be a very talented group of players available at 36 so it is easy to understand the hesitance to take a flyer, even a good one, here.
and to be fair  
djm : 4/13/2022 3:25 pm : link
any position is going to bust at a higher rate if picked after round 1. QB is the most volatile position to predict or draft in all of sports or least it's damn close. OF course it's going to show a lot of bust rate in rounds 2-3 since it shows a high enough bust rate in round 1.

I'd venture that you won't find many stud left tackles in round 2-3 either. Or edge players.
There's that weird rule  
UConn4523 : 4/13/2022 3:56 pm : link
in the league that most teams still abide by with QB's and having/needing to stick out the growing pains. While that can work on occasion I don't think the success rate is there. Of the top 10 QB's in the league right now, how many of them had major questions on whether or not they'd be good after year 2 of starting? Im struggling to name someone other than maybe Josh Allen since he took that massive year 3 jump.

Recent data suggests that if you are going to be good, everyone will know about half way into your rookie deal. If not, you likely won't be and you should probably move on. I bring this up because top 5/10 picks get a fuck ton of built in leeway on most occasions when a 2nd round pick wouldn't and a big part of that is the investment is minimal.

I'd rather keep shooting my shot in the 2nd, and jump on an opportunity in the 1st if it presents itself than wait for the "right time" or give up a ton of picks for a player that still has a decent chance of not being a top 10 player.
Those stats doesn't work in your favor  
compton : 4/13/2022 4:09 pm : link
Based on those stats a team has a 16% probability of drafting a non QB Pro Bowler in the second round and a 33% probability of drafting a starting QB in the same round. I will draft the starting QB almost every time.
RE: So  
upnyg : 4/13/2022 4:54 pm : link
In comment 15665002 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
if the Giants trade up from #36 into the late 1st round for the same QB who would have been there at #36, we feel better?

Exactly. Take the QB where you're comfortable taking.

I dont get all the Ridder talk either. Granted, I only saw 2 games he played, but his passes were knocked down quite a bit.

Jim I respect the amount of effort you put into this  
gidiefor : Mod : 4/13/2022 5:07 pm : link
but your own stats indicate that there's a chance that a QB in Rd 2 can pan out. So if you have a conviction on a guy and the entry cost is low, I don't really see what the bar for making that selection is.

By the way -- the Cowboys have taken Dax Prescott and Tony Romo after the 2nd round and had great success with that -- then there's this other guy ... Tom Brady ... how did that work out./
it's about the team's evaluation  
PerpetualNervousness : 4/13/2022 5:17 pm : link
to Christian's point - it's really about your evaluation. i would guess teams reach on 2nd round QBs as well as 1st round QBs because of the positional value. but if the QB is the top rated player on your board at 36, or even better, if he's ranked even more highly, than I don't think that history tells us very much necessarily.
 
christian : 4/13/2022 5:25 pm : link
Each year there are several primary starters not drafted on round one, so it’s a bit aggressive to assume you can only get one in or at the top of that round.

Brady, Prescott, Carr, Wilson, Cousins, Hurts, Garappolo, Heinicke, and Mills (but let’s skip him because of why he played).

This represents guys from the best end of bell curve to the fringe end too — and is 25% of the starters.

For the guys who want to money ball a roster by accruing mid round and comp picks, the real diamond is finding a QB with one of those picks. That’s fantastic scouting and coaching.
I'm perfectly fine taking chances in the second round...  
bw in dc : 4/13/2022 5:57 pm : link
for a QB. It's low risk with a potentially significant reward.

The killer, as we are experiencing in real time, is missing on a QB in the lottery. And then compounding that by not accepting the miss and insisting more time is needed.

RE: RE: You could do this with any round after round 1  
widmerseyebrow : 4/13/2022 6:02 pm : link
In comment 15665140 BMac said:
Quote:
In comment 15664961 widmerseyebrow said:



Quote:


Giants are in a unique position where a QB at 36 would probably have a decent shot at becoming the starter at some point in 2022.



No shot at all unless Taylor's arm falls off (literally).


I think that assumes that a) we keep Daniel Jones after spending #36 on a QB and b) that Taylor remains healthy for 17 games. If we're drafting a QB at the top of the second, it's because the coaches want to move on from Jones right away.
RE: Jim I respect the amount of effort you put into this  
Snablats : 4/13/2022 6:25 pm : link
In comment 15665407 gidiefor said:
Quote:
but your own stats indicate that there's a chance that a QB in Rd 2 can pan out. So if you have a conviction on a guy and the entry cost is low, I don't really see what the bar for making that selection is.

By the way -- the Cowboys have taken Dax Prescott and Tony Romo after the 2nd round and had great success with that -- then there's this other guy ... Tom Brady ... how did that work out./

Great. Now list the 200 QBs taken 2nd round or later that didnt work out since Brady
Good post  
Johnny5 : 4/13/2022 6:41 pm : link
And good thread, lots of interesting discussion here.

At the end of the day I think Schoen and Daboll were hyper-focused on the QB position right away. I would guess they are have and are doing a ton of assessment on Jones as well as every QB in this draft and any potential FA. If they draft a QB in Rnd 1 this year, I will root for the pick. I really don't think that they will. If they draft a QB in Rnd 2, I will root for the pick... but I really don't think that they will.

And my opinion, if we were to draft a QB this year I like Matt Corral. lol
RE: RE: Jim I respect the amount of effort you put into this  
christian : 4/13/2022 7:03 pm : link
In comment 15665478 Snablats said:
Quote:
Great. Now list the 200 QBs taken 2nd round or later that didnt work out since Brady


25% of the starters in the NFL last year weren’t picked on the first round.

Maybe you can list the first rounders that didn’t work out since Brady was drafted?
I don’t even know why later than a 2nd  
UConn4523 : 4/13/2022 7:05 pm : link
is even part of the discussion. I also don’t know why people aren’t open minded about team building - how many 1st round busts do you need to see before you realize it isn’t a full proof plan. Higher probability, yes, but still fairly high busy rate and one that’s often times not easy to move on from.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 