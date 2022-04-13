NFL Draft History: Why the Giants Should Pass on a QB at 36 Jim in Tampa : 4/13/2022 11:10 am

With all the chatter about the Giants potentially taking a QB at 36 and my own personal preference to take any player BUT a QB at that slot, I did a deep dive into the last 15 NFL Drafts to see…



1. How many QBs drafted in the 2nd RD actually became long-term starters?



2. Which pro bowl-caliber players were available at 36 or later in the 2nd RD?



I didn’t focus on QBs taken in RD 3 or later, because I think that teams making these selections are merely taking a flyer on the QB hoping to catch lightning in a bottle.



Below is a list of those 2nd RD players in each draft. (Take note of some of the Pro Bowl talent selected at pick 36.)



2021

First 2nd RD QB Selected

64- Kyle Trask, Bucs (6th QB taken)



Pro Bowlers Selected in RD 2 at 36 or After:

None yet



2020

First 2nd RD QB Selected

53- Jalen Hurts, Eagles (5th QB taken)



Pro Bowlers Selected in RD 2 at 36 or After:

41- Jonathan Taylor, RB Colts

45- Antoine Winfield, S Bucs

51- Trevon Diggs, CB, Cowboys



Other Notable Rd 2 Selections: 36-Xavier McKinney, S Giants…38- Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Panthers…39- Robert Hunt, G, Dolphins…49- Chase Claypool, WR Steelers…43-Cole Kmet, TE Bears…44-Grant Delpit, S Browns



2019

First 2nd RD QB Selected

42 Drew Lock, Seahawks (4th QB taken)



Pro Bowlers Selected in RD 2 at 36 or After:

36- Debo Samuels, WR 49ers

44- Elgton Jenkins, C Packers

51- AJ Brown, WR Titans

56- Mecole Hardman, WR Chiefs

64- DK Metcalf, WR Seahawks



2018

First 2nd RD QB Selected

No 2nd RD QBs taken after 5 selected in RD 1. Mason Rudolph selected at 76 in RD 3 by Steelers



Pro Bowlers Selected in RD 2 at 36 or After:

36- Darius Leonard, LB Colts

40- Courtland Sutton, WR Broncos

41- Harold Landry, LB Titans

61- DJ Clark, WR Jags

62- Brian O’Neill, OT Vikings



Other Notable Rd 2 Selections: 37- Braden Smith, G Colts… 47-Christian Kirk, WR Cards



2017

First 2nd RD QB Selected

52- Deshone Kizer, Browns (3rd QB taken)



Pro Bowlers Selected in RD 2 at 36 or After:

36- Budda Baker, S, Cards

41- Dalvin Cook, RB, Vikings

48- Joe Mixon, RB, Bengals

62- Julu Smith-Schuster, WR, Steelers

63- Dion Dawkins, G, Bills



Other Notables: Alvin Kamara and Cooper Kupp also selected with the 3rd and 5th pick of RD 3



2016

First 2nd RD QB Selected

51-Christian Hackenberg, Jets (4th QB taken)



Pro Bowlers Selected in RD 2 at 36 or After:

37- Chris Jones, DT, Chiefs

38- Xavien Howards, CB, Dolphins

45- Derrick Henry, RB, Titans

47- Michael Thomas, WR, Saints

52- Deion Jones, LB, Falcons

56-Cody Whitehair, G, Bears

62- James Bradburry, CB, Panthers



Other Notable Rd 2 Selections: 36- Myles Jack, LB, Jags and 40- Sterling Sheppard, WR Giants



2015

First 2nd RD QB Selected

No 2nd RD QBs taken after 2 selected in RD 1. Garrett Grayson selected at 75 in RD 3 by Saints



Pro Bowlers Selected in RD 2 at 36 or After:

43- Bernardrick McKinney, LB Texans

45- Eric Kendricks, LB Vikings

48- Denzel Perryman, LB, Chargers

61- Ali Marpet, G, Bucs

63- Frank Clark, DE, Seahawks



Other Notable Rd 2 Selections: 58- Marcus Golden, LB, Cards…60-Randy Gregory, LB, Cowboys



2014

First 2nd RD QB Selected

36- Derek Carr, Raiders (4th QB taken)

Also of note: 62- Jimmy Garappolo, Pats



Pro Bowlers Selected in RD 2 at 36 or After:

53- Davante Adams, WR, Packers

61- Allen Robinson, WR, Jags

63- Jarvis Landry, WR, Dolphins



2013

First 2nd RD QB Selected

39- Geno Smith, Jets (2nd QB taken)



Pro Bowlers Selected in RD 2 at 36 or After:

36- Darius Slay, CB, Lions

44- Kawon Short, DT, Panthers

48- Le’Veon Bell, RB, Steelers

52- Jimmie Collins, LB, Pats

61- Eddie Lacy, RB, Packers



Other Notables: 49- Johnathan Hankins, DT, Giants and Travis Kelce chosen with 1st pick in RD 3



2012

First 2nd RD QB Selected

57- Brock Osweiler, Broncos (4th QB taken)



Pro Bowlers Selected in RD 2 at 36 or After:

39- Janoris Jenkins, CB, Rams

45- Alshon Jeffery, WR, Bears

47- Bobby Wagner, LB, Seahawks

52- Zach Brown, LB, Titans

58- Lavonte David, LB, Bucs

60- Kelechi Osmele, G, Ravens

62- Casey Hayward, CB, Packers



Other Notable Rd 2 Selections: 37- Mitchell Schwartz, OT, Browns



2011

First 2nd RD QB Selected

35- Andy Dalton, Bengals (4th QB taken)

Also of note: 36- Colin Kapernick, 49ers



Pro Bowlers Selected in RD 2 at 36 or After:

43- Kyle Rudolph, TE, Vikings

55- Rodney Hudson G, Chiefs

64- Randall Cobb, WR, Packers



2010

First 2nd RD QB Selected

48- Jimmy Clausen, Panthers (3rd QB taken)



Pro Bowlers Selected in RD 2 at 36 or After:

36- Dexter McCluster, RB, Chiefs

38- TJ Ward, S, Browns

42- Rob Gronkowski, TE, Pats

45- Zane Beadles, OT, Broncos

46- Linval Joseph, DT, Giants

47- Daryl Washington, LB, Cards

54- Carlos Dunlap, DE, Bengals

55- Sean Lee, LB, Cowboys

60- Golden Tate, WR, Seashwaks



2009

First 2nd RD QB Selected

44- Pat White, Dolphins (4th QB taken)



Pro Bowlers Selected in RD 2 at 36 or After:

42- Jarius Byrd, S, Bills

46- Conor Barwin, De, Texans

49- Max Unger, C, Seahawks

53- LeSean McCoy, RB, Eagles

55- William Moore, S, Falcons



2008

First 2nd RD QB Selected

56- Brian Brohm, Packers (3rd QB taken)

Also of minor note: 57- Chad Henne, Dolphins



Pro Bowlers Selected in RD 2 at 36 or After:

First 2nd RD QB Selected

36- Jordy Nelson, WR, Packers

44- Matt Forte, RB, Bears

49- DeSean Jackson, WR, Eagles

50- Calasis Campbell, DE, Cards

55- Ray Rice, RB, Ravens

61- Martellus Bennett, TE, Cowboys



2007

First 2nd RD QB Selected

36- Kevin Kolb, Eagles (3rd QB taken)

Also of minor note: 40- John Beck, Dolphins and 43- Drew Stanton, Lions



Pro Bowlers Selected in RD 2 at 36 or After:

37- Eric Weddle, S, Chargers

38- Zach Miller, TE, Raiders

44- Sidney Rice, WR, Vikings

46- LaMarr Woodley, DE, Steelers

51- Steve Smith, WR, Giants

59- Ryan Kalil, C, Panthers



Results

In the last 15 years I think it’s safe to say that there have been, at most, three long-term NFL starting QBs drafted in RD-2:

2014-Derek Carr, Raiders

2011-Andy Dalton, Bengals and Jimmy Garappolo, Pats



And only one of those 3 QBs can be considered a “Top 10” guy (Carr).



To be fair, historically-speaking there have been some great QBs taken near the top of RD-2, including:

2001-Drew Brees

1994-Boomer Esiason

1991-Brett Favre

1985-Randall Cunningham



But it’s been 21 years and there have only been 4 great (or near-great) in the last 36 years.



Conclusion:

Most talent evaluators feel that this is a deep draft and there’s a distinct possibility that 4 QBs will go before 36 (Willis, Pickett, Corral and Ridder).



So at 36, I’d much rather take a player who has the ability to be a much-needed, immediate starter, rather than taking the 5th best QB in a poor QB draft… hoping he’ll somehow become the next Brett Favre.