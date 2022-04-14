Who is going to lose their (blank), if no OT in round one?

Gun to my head, the Giants are picking an OT in round one.
But it is not out of the realm of possibility that they could draft someone like Travon Walker and Ahmad Gardner with their first two picks... and then take a RT in round two.
That being said, I am sensing that a large group of Giants fans think it will be the end of the world if the Giants don't draft a RT with a top 7 selection.
Go on record now... if the Giants don't take a RT at #5 or #7, have you already given up on Schoen and Daboll?
Two IMMEDIATE offensive line starters?
The odds on that are not good. EVENTUAL sure, but IMMEDIATE?
Reasons not to be concerned if they pass on OT in R1? Positional Value. RT's are important, but picking one at 5 would be paying pro bowl money for rookie growing pains. It hurts a lot less to pay that money to Edges and Corners. IMO
If all 3 OT are available and they pass
..would be confusing but again, what studs are taken. What is plan? Are they targeting a "sleeper" RT later?
Traded for a haul?
I will let it all play out before....I lose it.
I've raised this point before, given we'd be drafting a RT.
I think we're going to draft an OT in the 1st round, but I still wonder if that is a wise use of a top 7 pick.
I agree. That would be panic time.
He will be in the War Room and if he says pass on the OTs then...
This...I'll definitely wonder what the hell is up if they don't take one in the 2nd after passing in the first. But I am all for BPA, and let these guys just build the team the way they see fit.
1) Dont get attached to draftees. Dont lock into " THIS GUY " because if that guy isnt taken it just makes you angry. Try to learn about as many of the possibilities around your teams choice. The strengths and the weaknesses.
2) Do yourselves a favor. Do some research if you haven't on the offensive and defensive schemes that might be employed. That will help you understand the " WHY " behind a choice.
3) In this draft I dont suggest looking at what the Bills have done as the " end all be all " template of what they might take in the draft because neither Schoen or Daboll was the head person in charge. We know they had input, we dont know how much sway they had.
4) Remember its a game. It aint life. Enjoy the draft. Dont pull your hair out.
If I were picking, I'd go defense with both picks because I see better pro prospects, imo. And the draft should not be so heavily focused on the season at hand, that's how you tend to short-change your young talent foundation.
I won't judge the brass on the draft until all of the picks are in however
We have an opportunity to match need with value in the draft. It not really an option in my mind since this staff hasnt really been able to evaluate what we have which is a FA who has started 4 games and some street FAs. They have to consider it a spot where there is a true need. We have 2 cracks at it so one better be an OT.
In other words, it's a premium position.
I won't judge the brass on the draft until all of the picks are in however
I'm not sure that is an accurate assessment. TE is certainly in worse shape. Safety is also in really bad shape, especially if you don't think Love is a starter. You can make the argument that QB is the #1 need.
This is a bad roster at a number of positions.
While I am not high on the new regime yet, I think you have to let them do what they think is the right thing to do and see where it gets us.
They will be paid big, they should be day 1 starters.
OT was the worst position on the Jints last year imo and second wasn't close.
Jints have an opportunity to draft a cornerstone OT that will be with them for 8-10 years whomever is manning the Qb and Rb positions next year.
Cornerstone OTs are not available in later rounds this year
TEs are available as are safeties.
OT must be the focus in the first round of the draft this year
Who knows what the draft will look like next year
A 2 down player is a complete waste as a lottery pick.
He's another overrated player in this draft until he can demonstrate that he can play every down.
I never recalled Sapp or Danold gasping for air on the sidelines in Miami or Pittsburgh.
I have said Davis is my surprise pick. I listened closely to Schoen's press conference and he made it a point to say how physical those 80 Giants teams were. More than coaching, the QB that is what's been missing the last decade imv.
I think Buffalo lost the KC game between the tackles. They could not stop the run nor run between them. Perhaps a lesson learned for JS.
To me RT is a premium position so I don’t buy the you don’t draft a RT at number 5. I think that’s BS if they happen to be BPA and address a need.
You can factor in need a bit more, later in the draft.
Most teams don't draft right tackles with top 10 draft picks.
I'm not arguing against it, but again, as I've pointed out over and over again, the team's best two offensive lines in the modern era were composed primarily of players who were not top draft picks.
not shock me if the Giants have Jordan Davis higher ranked than many fans do.
I don't think he will go top 10 because of the reason Sy pointed out... he will only play half of the snaps on defense. But I don't think he is overrated. He's basically a luxury we can't afford at this point.
Cross may be rated at the Giants' #1 tackle.
The Giants have been a poorly quarterbacked, poorly schemed offense for the past three years... particularly the last two. We've hopefully improved the scheme. We've acquired some smart OL veterans with good experience. Improve the quarterback play and I suspect the OL will look fine even with no rookie additions.
If offensive linemen after the best players in the board, pick them. I don't get the feeling they are likely to be, though.
I would also point out that DT is probably the least valuable position on the D and I would totally lose my stuff if the Jints spent a valuable top ten pick on one
-There are multiple high end OT and EDGE prospects at the top of this draft
-Take one of each and sure up the lines.
-Everything after that is a luxury(aside from QB)
There are at least two worthy edges
There are at least two worthy CBs
All three are desperate needs
The odds the giants fill two of those holes with 5 and 7 are virtually a lock. Seven players, picks 5 & 7
If more than one of those seven are still available when we pick seventh. And no QB has been taken. Trade down opportunity would be perfect.
I seriously see no losing option with this draft.
We didn't have high picks at WR, RB, or TE either.
Exactly, difference makers making impact plays win games in the NFL.
the top of this draft isn't great and the middle rounds are. the best play is to trade back, accumulate mid round picks this year and 1st rounders next year.
this team is not a contender this year. if they trade back from both spots, they will have a ton of picks for next year and a ton of cap space to fill the needs they have. and as mentioned before the middle round picks this year are not bad picks and can be used to help the current roster.
that being said, i do think the draft value vs positional value vs need will match up with this draft with CB at 5 and OT at 7. i will not be mad if that happens either. i will be mad if they pick someone in the top 10 other than sauce or one of the top 3 OTs
Depends on what era...Joe Morris was a 2nd rounder (taken after Butch Woolfork in the 1st round). Toomer was a 2nd rounder. So was Steve Smith. Nicks was a 1st rounder. Shockey was part of a Super Bowl team and was a 1st rounder. Plax was a former 1st rounder signed in FA.
I would also point out that DT is probably the least valuable position on the D and I would totally lose my stuff if the Jints spent a valuable top ten pick on one
The only one I can think of is Jack Conklin, #8 in 2016.
But if we land a top ER and CB our defense actually looks real nice going forward
Throw in a good ILB prospect rds 2-3 and I would say almost complete and real competitive
OT. A big need. I do like our stop gap IOL signings but would need an alpha
Maybe a lucas or reimann in rd 2
I love nasty gmen D. Sign me up
Then we can get an OG or OC with a later pick.
This is the type of scenario that is not widely discussed but I think would work for the team.
Then we can get an OG or OC with a later pick.
+1 sign me up
We know about the changes they've made to practices in the NCAA. We know how rare good OL have become.
I have a hard time believing that one of those tackles isnt going to be firmly in the BPA conversation at either 5 or 7.
I ve a feeling the Giants agree with you, at least with #5
I just had this conversation with my wife. In various and disparate fields of U.S. society now, if you question the prevailing orthodoxy, there is something wrong with you... even if history says otherwise.
Again, addressing the RIGHT TACKLE position with a top-10 draft pick is never been the norm ever in the NFL. But many Giants fans are arguing that if the team doesn't address RT with the #5 or #7 pick, then the position hasn't or can't be addressed. That makes no sense. And it it isn't backed up by history.
In the last decade, the Giants drafted Pugh (19th overall), Flowers (9th overall), and Thomas (4th overall) in the first round.
On the flip side, look at where Brad Benson, Billy Ard, Bart Oates, Chris Godfrey, Karl Nelson, David Diehl, Rich Seubert, Shaun O'Hara, Chris Snee, and Kareem McKenzie came from.
I think the Giants will draft an OT in round one. But I think it is odd that alternatives appear to be silly or taboo.
If they don't fire Petit after the draft season...I'll have serious doubts.
in Round One.
And so should Daniel Jones, because Joe Schoen will have delivered a loud and clear message:
"We're not worried if you get knocked about this season. We don't have plans for you anyway. No Right Tackle? No problem. Just relax and have some fun. No expectations on our part."
There's nuance to talent acquisition imv, where you need to prioritize positions and the talent available. It's basic asset allocation, and something many seem to not grasp, or simply the pull of "see hole, plug hole" is much to think past because all they want is to believe the problem is solved, and the Giants will begin to win in 2022.
So, you draft the RT at 5 or 7, and you passed over a CB who I'd wager many actual pro scouts will tell you is a blue chip talent (eg, Stingley). Before you know it, that CB is an All-Pro at a hard to find premium positions, and the Giants are staring as the prospect of paying a lesser player at RT $15M per on an extension.
Get the evals correct, stick to your draft board, don't shop for groceries hungry. Imv, that could lead NYG to two defensive prospects at 5 and 7.
So, if Cross, Ickey and Neal all go before the Giants pick, I'd guess the fallback plan would be Tyler Smith, Raimmann Goedeke, Lucas, something like that. That would be tough and maybe cause them to reach in the second. Not great.
If they don't fire Petit after the draft season...I'll have serious doubts.
I'd even be willing to be so gracious to support a regime that has Petit submit paperwork on an early retirement or a mutual agreement to go separate ways....
BUT definitely not a reassignment within the organization...that's back to serious doubt territory.
I'm defining high picks as high firsts. Nicks was drafted late in the first. I guess I will give you Shockey. But I think he was closer to his expiration date by the '08 SB.
That's the theme here, right? Using high picks on OLs...
Yes the OL sucks, but from what I've read (I really can't wait to see Sy's OL previews) it sounds like there are quality OLs available in rounds 2-4.
last year Cincinnati skipped their praise layup with Penei Sewell and were rewarded with Jamarr Chase carrying them to the SB.
As much as I think OT is a legitimate need and blue chip position, which may line up with the BPA, I would be a lot more excited if the 2 picks are Sauce and Jameson Williams or an edge rusher. Sign Daryl Williams for RT and you might even get better performance at RT for the next couple years.
There's nuance to talent acquisition imv, where you need to prioritize positions and the talent available. It's basic asset allocation, and something many seem to not grasp, or simply the pull of "see hole, plug hole" is much to think past because all they want is to believe the problem is solved, and the Giants will begin to win in 2022.
So, you draft the RT at 5 or 7, and you passed over a CB who I'd wager many actual pro scouts will tell you is a blue chip talent (eg, Stingley). Before you know it, that CB is an All-Pro at a hard to find premium positions, and the Giants are staring as the prospect of paying a lesser player at RT $15M per on an extension.
Get the evals correct, stick to your draft board, don't shop for groceries hungry. Imv, that could lead NYG to two defensive prospects at 5 and 7.
This.
And the other issue is that none of the top three tackles are sure things (nobody is a sure thing). Is Cross an ideal RT? Can Ickey even play tackle at the pro level? Neal seems like the most well-rounded but there have been questions about his agility (I even saw someone point out he gets bull-rushed more than someone of his size should).
My guess is they go OT and CB in the 1st round. But the group think on BBI has me scratching my head. Especially with so many holes at so many positions. OL has been an issue for a decade for the Giants, but the rest of the roster is catching up.
But I'm surprised that more than a few Giants fans have the opinion that OL, more specifically RT, isn't really important.
i agree with this. i feel as though this year specifically, EVERY draft analyst and scout that goes on TV loves this tackle crop. almost all of them have all 3 tackles as top 10 talents and the ones that don't have all 3 as top 10 definitely have 2 as top 10 guys (jeremiah doesn't love cross). the giants have a gaping hole at RT. draft value will meet need here. this would not be the case of a team reaching for a need. also there aren't that many top notch players in this draft. look at the players in this class. are you excited about any of them? hutchinson and walker (who doesn't excite me) will be gone. gardner is the only one who excites me and they will need to take him at 5 as i think panthers are trading back and someone will jump the giants at pick 6 if they try to wait until pick 7
if the giants don't go OT or CB at 5 and 7, you could make the case they are reaching at a different position
last year Cincinnati skipped their praise layup with Penei Sewell and were rewarded with Jamarr Chase carrying them to the SB.
As much as I think OT is a legitimate need and blue chip position, which may line up with the BPA, I would be a lot more excited if the 2 picks are Sauce and Jameson Williams or an edge rusher. Sign Daryl Williams for RT and you might even get better performance at RT for the next couple years.
Regarding Bengals, this is the type of point Colin L raises all of the time...
Plus there’s no money to sign anyone to play the position if the guy drafted after the first round isn’t ready. Also Wink values Corner over edge. Daboll wants to throw the ball all over the park, so I’m guessing he wants as close to a sure thing coming out of this drafter at RT as possible. Cross/Neal and Gardner would be ideal in my opinion. Schoen will have to have a huge set of balls to risk trying to find a RT after round one given the last ten years of OL play.
You had better look at the roster page and look at how many contracts expire next year at every position.
the easy move is to pick an OL high. It's a no risk proposition in terms of career security, the press, and the fans. It's a praise layup.
last year Cincinnati skipped their praise layup with Penei Sewell and were rewarded with Jamarr Chase carrying them to the SB.
As much as I think OT is a legitimate need and blue chip position, which may line up with the BPA, I would be a lot more excited if the 2 picks are Sauce and Jameson Williams or an edge rusher. Sign Daryl Williams for RT and you might even get better performance at RT for the next couple years.
Regarding Bengals, this is the type of point Colin L raises all of the time...
sewell was not a layup though. chase was an A+++ prospect and the bengals didn't have that on their team. there was a real debate over it.
williams is just coming off an ACL tear and he's not the same prospect chase was.
and who are the big time edge prospects in this class that will be there at 5 or 7? when i read Sy's preview i saw 2 guys who are good that will both be gone by 5. the rest seem like bad fits or big time question marks.
the easy move is to pick an OL high. It's a no risk proposition in terms of career security, the press, and the fans. It's a praise layup.
last year Cincinnati skipped their praise layup with Penei Sewell and were rewarded with Jamarr Chase carrying them to the SB.
As much as I think OT is a legitimate need and blue chip position, which may line up with the BPA, I would be a lot more excited if the 2 picks are Sauce and Jameson Williams or an edge rusher. Sign Daryl Williams for RT and you might even get better performance at RT for the next couple years.
Regarding Bengals, this is the type of point Colin L raises all of the time...
I said it a year ago, I'd pick Chase for Joe B in this instance over an OT. MFers went to the Super Bowl ...
Unless both Neal & Icky are gone by 5. I expect one of them to be trotting onto the field for the 1st snap of the regular season wearing a Giants uniform. The OL needs to be fixed. Most of the FA OL signings this year are 1 year deals. The talent may not be available when the team drafts in 2023. Stop kicking the can down the road.
You had better look at the roster page and look at how many contracts expire next year at every position.
Yup. Name of the game is to get this back to zero. Schoen took over a roster that was below expansion status.
So it's misleading.
The good news - as you've pointed out - is that they are clearly purging the roster.
The bad news is that will be all undone if they commit to Jones and Barkley and both of those players remain what they have been.
OL, more specifically RT, isn't really important.
There's nuance to talent acquisition imv, where you need to prioritize positions and the talent available. It's basic asset allocation, and something many seem to not grasp, or simply the pull of "see hole, plug hole" is much to think past because all they want is to believe the problem is solved, and the Giants will begin to win in 2022.
So, you draft the RT at 5 or 7, and you passed over a CB who I'd wager many actual pro scouts will tell you is a blue chip talent (eg, Stingley). Before you know it, that CB is an All-Pro at a hard to find premium positions, and the Giants are staring as the prospect of paying a lesser player at RT $15M per on an extension.
Get the evals correct, stick to your draft board, don't shop for groceries hungry. Imv, that could lead NYG to two defensive prospects at 5 and 7.
This.
And the other issue is that none of the top three tackles are sure things (nobody is a sure thing). Is Cross an ideal RT? Can Ickey even play tackle at the pro level? Neal seems like the most well-rounded but there have been questions about his agility (I even saw someone point out he gets bull-rushed more than someone of his size should).
My guess is they go OT and CB in the 1st round. But the group think on BBI has me scratching my head. Especially with so many holes at so many positions. OL has been an issue for a decade for the Giants, but the rest of the roster is catching up.
I think the majority of fans 1) want to win NOW, 2) believe in Jones as the future or at least want a decision made sooner than later (so they can then switch the obsession from OT to QB!), 3) think the roster is better than it is.
I think they stand a much better chance of going 0-3.
OL, more specifically RT, isn't really important.
There's nuance to talent acquisition imv, where you need to prioritize positions and the talent available. It's basic asset allocation, and something many seem to not grasp, or simply the pull of "see hole, plug hole" is much to think past because all they want is to believe the problem is solved, and the Giants will begin to win in 2022.
So, you draft the RT at 5 or 7, and you passed over a CB who I'd wager many actual pro scouts will tell you is a blue chip talent (eg, Stingley). Before you know it, that CB is an All-Pro at a hard to find premium positions, and the Giants are staring as the prospect of paying a lesser player at RT $15M per on an extension.
Get the evals correct, stick to your draft board, don't shop for groceries hungry. Imv, that could lead NYG to two defensive prospects at 5 and 7.
This.
And the other issue is that none of the top three tackles are sure things (nobody is a sure thing). Is Cross an ideal RT? Can Ickey even play tackle at the pro level? Neal seems like the most well-rounded but there have been questions about his agility (I even saw someone point out he gets bull-rushed more than someone of his size should).
My guess is they go OT and CB in the 1st round. But the group think on BBI has me scratching my head. Especially with so many holes at so many positions. OL has been an issue for a decade for the Giants, but the rest of the roster is catching up.
On top of the small flaws the 3 top tackles have, now remember that there's a cluster of 3-4 OL right behind them that have clear first round athletic talents too. So it doesn't take much imagination to see the flaws of say Trevor Penning as not incomparable to those of Ickey Ekwonu, and therefore a much better value selection later on. Penning probably doesn't get to #36 but the same could be true of Raimann or Tyler Smith, who may. Especially if there's a consideration to signing Daryl Williams and giving those guys a chance to develop.
Just draft the best players at 5/7. Or take a massive trade haul. But don't take a player or trade that's going to make you regret specifically passing on the next Chase or Parsons.
1) Ickey, Neal and Cross gone by 7. If Walker, Hutch or Sauce are there certainly a strong case to roll the dice that you lose the 3rd at 6.
2) We draft a QB. See 1: perfectly good arguments to have the "other" pick be one of the 3 big D guys.
3) We trade down and get a 1st rounder next year. This signals a pretty complete punt on this season so I don't care as much about missing any given position.
4) We take a T in the 2nd round or trade back into the first to get one. I'd want to see how this played out, I wouldn't be immediately pissed.
Here is the biggest thing that would piss me off and where a lot of this comes from. If we don't take a T, have another turnstile year at RT and that earns DJ more time that's the nightmare scenario. Part of the reason I'm so set on really wanting a T if we pick 5 or 7 is it's a lot harder to excuse your top 10 QB if he has two top 10 bookend T's...
Not sure I would characterize it that way. Sy had Wirfs ranked as one of the best players in the draft. "Going for it...now" would have been paying big dollars for a proven RT from free agency for Brady's comfort.
Instead, Licht saw an opportunity to add a great prospect at a premium position and pulled the trigger.
I think that's a far more likely scenario than competing in any-way-shape-or form for a playoff spot.
And then the rest of the posters would all follow suit sometime in September when they see the Offense is not sustaining drives, not scoring points and is near unfunctionable at times. And its, in large, due to continuing poor OL play.
These will also be the same posters that say we have to get the line stabilized in 2023 or question why other teams find starters in the middle rounds that work every year.
A good OT isn't just filling some short term need. It's a core player at a critical postion that should be a long term investment for a team that will be rebuilding over a few years.
BTW, I would argue that Gono is better than Solder so the Giants are already better at RT. I'd prefer Gono to be a back-up, but even if the Giants draft a rookie RT in round one, he's likely going to struggle like Andrew Thomas did as a rookie too.
So it's misleading.
The good news - as you've pointed out - is that they are clearly purging the roster.
The bad news is that will be all undone if they commit to Jones and Barkley and both of those players remain what they have been.
It’s crazy. Looking at 2024 there may only be one or two guys on the current roster left.
crazy is looking at 2024
Quote:
I said it a year ago, I'd pick Chase for Joe B in this instance over an OT. MFers went to the Super Bowl ...
I said the same thing. But Chase was a special player, in a special situation in terms of evaluation because everyone who watched LSU knew he was better than Jefferson, who was I beleive the reigning ROY. It was an obvious pick given the fact that he and Burrow played together.
This is a can worms perhaps not worth opening, but I saw similar logic behind barkley vs. Q nelson, and still do - if Barkley could have stayed healthy. His rookie year was every bit as productive as Chase's was despite playing different positions. I believe he tied or broke Randy Moss' rookie year record for TDs over 60 yards as a rookie and had more explosive plays than every WR except Tyreek Hill in 2018. I know we have to hate the nyg org with the fire of 1000 suns for every decision that's ended up wrong but that one was just plain unlucky.
[apologies in advance to all for probably ruining this thread]
And then the rest of the posters would all follow suit sometime in September when they see the Offense is not sustaining drives, not scoring points and is near unfunctionable at times. And its, in large, due to continuing poor OL play.
These will also be the same posters that say we have to get the line stabilized in 2023 or question why other teams find starters in the middle rounds that work every year.
A good OT isn't just filling some short term need. It's a core player at a critical postion that should be a long term investment for a team that will be rebuilding over a few years.
I guarantee you if the Giants draft an OT and a CB in the first round, a bunch of BBI'ers will complain that the team ignored edge. I guarantee you that if the Giants draft an OT and an edge in the first round, a bunch of BBi'ers will complain that the team ignored CB.
Same story with the 2nd round with the S, LB, TE, DL, etc. positions.
This team has hole everywhere.
They need a premium player there to protect Jones or any other QB, especially if they are running a wide open offense with 4 or 5 wides on the field at once. Remember, they have no TE who can block worth a lick on the roster, and quality blockers at TE are getting rarer than hen's teeth. So the ORT is going to have to be an excellent pass blocker to hold the corner, just like the OLT. They cannot settle for a mediocrity here.
Then there's the short yardage issue. How many times in the last dozen or so seasons have we seen them settle for a FG attempt (or less) because they couldn't make a 3rd & 1 or push it over from inside the 10-yard line? Get somebody who can block well in short yardage situations.
I get the talk about impact players winning games. It's not wrong. But the GIANTS have been trying to draft impact players in the top rounds for years and none of them have made a real impact except maybe OBJ, and he flamed out and is gone now. They still don't have the basics covered on the OL, and without the basics covered well, NOBODY in the so-called impact player category is going to make one iota of real difference.
And as for the "good linemen can be found in later rounds" argument, the midgets have been trying to do that for a decade and what do they have to show for it? ABSOLUTELY ZERO that's what.
This team is not a contender. Don't worry about impact players right now. Fix the basics now so that when they do get some real impact players they will have a real chance to excel, and get those impact players in coming drafts.
Need and value are aligned for the G-men. Get it done. Set the stage for future developments.
Not saying much thAt he is better than Solder
BTW, I would argue that Gono is better than Solder so the Giants are already better at RT. I'd prefer Gono to be a back-up, but even if the Giants draft a rookie RT in round one, he's likely going to struggle like Andrew Thomas did as a rookie too.
this is why Daryl Williams just sitting out there is highly interesting to me. Schoen and Daboll gave him a $28m contract last year. He was a top 1/3 or better RT for them and he's 29 years old, with some position flex.
if you draft an OT at 5 or 7 they are starting, and he's not signing here. He's going somewhere else to start. But if there's not an OL they view worthy of 5/7 there is no need to force it. Bring him in and pick a developmental OL later.
the Bucs were built to win NOW, for them it made sense to go for it.
Not sure I would characterize it that way. Sy had Wirfs ranked as one of the best players in the draft. "Going for it...now" would have been paying big dollars for a proven RT from free agency for Brady's comfort.
Instead, Licht saw an opportunity to add a great prospect at a premium position and pulled the trigger.
I don't recall their cap position or whom was available at FA RT that year, but everybody and their mom draft mocked an OT to them. They were going to make their shot there. You don't think they were going for the SB? Of course they were, that's why Brady went there.
That supposed super OL crowd hasn't been that super either, btw, why? Because they were overdrafted, and teams still put the premium on the blindside protector more often than not.
Not saying much thAt he is better than Solder
Atlanta considered him their starting RT (gave him a 2nd round tender) before he got hurt.
I already said I consider him more of a back-up.
It's not insignificant that he is better than Solder. Gettleman couldn't do that.
I said the same thing. But Chase was a special player, in a special situation in terms of evaluation because everyone who watched LSU knew he was better than Jefferson, who was I beleive the reigning ROY. It was an obvious pick given the fact that he and Burrow played together.
This is a can worms perhaps not worth opening, but I saw similar logic behind barkley vs. Q nelson, and still do - if Barkley could have stayed healthy. His rookie year was every bit as productive as Chase's was despite playing different positions. I believe he tied or broke Randy Moss' rookie year record for TDs over 60 yards as a rookie and had more explosive plays than every WR except Tyreek Hill in 2018. I know we have to hate the nyg org with the fire of 1000 suns for every decision that's ended up wrong but that one was just plain unlucky.
[apologies in advance to all for probably ruining this thread]
But that's the point imv, pick the special player! Chase was a key to them going as far as they did, an impact weapon making big plays and putting the defense on its heels.
( I’m for defense 1st rd) better prospects. Get the RT in RD 2
One of the reasons the Giants "have so much room under the cap next year" is hardly anyone will be under contract.
So it's misleading.
The good news - as you've pointed out - is that they are clearly purging the roster.
The bad news is that will be all undone if they commit to Jones and Barkley and both of those players remain what they have been.
It’s crazy. Looking at 2024 there may only be one or two guys on the current roster left.
crazy is looking at 2024
Let's hope this is the case.
The Giants have been kicking the can down the road for ER and CB for much longer than the Offensive line - they have passed up on several high quality ERs in the past 8 years that I was pulling for in favor of offense --
there are 9 premium positions on the field -- QB, 2 ERs, 2 OT, 2 WR, 2 CB - we have 2 of those that were high First round draft picks:
QB Jones and OT Thomas
If defense is BPA -- you go with Defense -- it's that simple
( I’m for defense 1st rd) better prospects. Get the RT in RD 2
Who gave out my name? (:-)
I am also OK with skipping OT in Round 1 as I feel it will be hard from a cap perspective to have two, high first round picks on the payroll and then ultimately trying to resign them once their RC expires.
I feel though an Edge/CB at 5 & 7, or visa versa, may change depending on the Bradburry situation. Lots of time left over the next two weeks for things to change.
What if Thomas regresses in the new system?
What if Thomas gets hurt?
What if Gono is the second coming of Ian Allen?
Beggars can't be choosers and any one of those scenarios puts us right back into catastrophic line failure territory again and wishing we had taken what the draft was telling us to take.
There's nuance to talent acquisition imv, where you need to prioritize positions and the talent available. It's basic asset allocation, and something many seem to not grasp, or simply the pull of "see hole, plug hole" is much to think past because all they want is to believe the problem is solved, and the Giants will begin to win in 2022.
So, you draft the RT at 5 or 7, and you passed over a CB who I'd wager many actual pro scouts will tell you is a blue chip talent (eg, Stingley). Before you know it, that CB is an All-Pro at a hard to find premium positions, and the Giants are staring as the prospect of paying a lesser player at RT $15M per on an extension.
Get the evals correct, stick to your draft board, don't shop for groceries hungry. Imv, that could lead NYG to two defensive prospects at 5 and 7.
Very well said.
The roster is literally FULL of needs. Pretty much everything outside of DT is in play in the first round.
And then, as others said, many of them will be gone. Greenfield experience, draft accordingly imv.
Relying on rookies to start is not a great option....and the Giants might have 4 or 5 rookies starting.
RT
TE
Edge
Corner
Safety
What if Thomas regresses in the new system?
What if Thomas gets hurt?
What if Gono is the second coming of Ian Allen?
Beggars can't be choosers and any one of those scenarios puts us right back into catastrophic line failure territory again and wishing we had taken what the draft was telling us to take.
You can't just take pure BPA though - you have to evaluate all positions and most importantly the depth of talent of each position talent. Teams are also evaluating the needs of others teams in the draft and trying to forecast who could be available on days 2 and 3.
This is why prospect scores/tiers are so important.
Relying on rookies to start is not a great option....and the Giants might have 4 or 5 rookies starting.
RT
TE
Edge
Corner
Safety
RT
TE
C
Guard
Corner
Safety
Middle Linebacker
Outside Linebacker
EDGE/DE
Giants literally have 6 starting caliber players on this team right now with Thomas, McKinney, Jackson, Bradberry, Williams, Lawrence
Bradberry could be traded and is definitely gone after this year
Martinez is coming off an injury
Golladay is coming off an injury
Toney is coming off an injury
It is easier to list the positions the Giants are somewhat okay at than listing their needs.
They need talent everywhere
if they skip on OT until later in the draft, including myself.
And then the rest of the posters would all follow suit sometime in September when they see the Offense is not sustaining drives, not scoring points and is near unfunctionable at times. And its, in large, due to continuing poor OL play.
These will also be the same posters that say we have to get the line stabilized in 2023 or question why other teams find starters in the middle rounds that work every year.
A good OT isn't just filling some short term need. It's a core player at a critical postion that should be a long term investment for a team that will be rebuilding over a few years.
I guarantee you if the Giants draft an OT and a CB in the first round, a bunch of BBI'ers will complain that the team ignored edge. I guarantee you that if the Giants draft an OT and an edge in the first round, a bunch of BBi'ers will complain that the team ignored CB.
Same story with the 2nd round with the S, LB, TE, DL, etc. positions.
This team has hole everywhere.
They have lots to do. But that same story doesn't work the same for certain positions if you want to rebuild this roster in an efficient fashion. You do it correctly and smartly and you can shorten the time frame to becoming a competitive team again and make it more sustainable. Do it wrong like wasting a #2 overall pick on a RB and you might find yourself rebuilding almost other every year.
Offensive Tackle is far more valuable and essential than some of the positions you listed above. That doesn't mean that S, LB, TE or DT are to be ignored altogether or don't have elite guys in certain drafts that make the grade at the very top. But that isn't really the case in 2022 when you are talking #5 or #7.
The OTs, ERs and the CBs are what's on the menu this year in the Top 10, all with very high grades. And ER and CB arguably are much deeper with prospects if one of them had to wait until round versus OT.
BTW, I would argue that Gono is better than Solder so the Giants are already better at RT. I'd prefer Gono to be a back-up, but even if the Giants draft a rookie RT in round one, he's likely going to struggle like Andrew Thomas did as a rookie too.
Oh believe me I agree. I'm talking about the NYG excuse machine. Mara has made it clear that he's going to give Jones the most favorable read he can. I'm saying it's way harder for Mara to say next season that he didn't have enough talent around him if he has two top 10 OTs on his line. Which is something I am highly interested in.
Smart people can easily argue otherwise.
Have to agree w you here. This is exactly right!!
But that's the point imv, pick the special player! Chase was a key to them going as far as they did, an impact weapon making big plays and putting the defense on its heels.
was an example of what made this cincy team different. as much as Burrow is special, Chase was almost more special and that is a game that Cincy has lost for the last 2 decades. A tight game against 5-1 Baltimore on the road, and Jamarr Chase punched baltimore in the mouth, ended their 5 game winning streak ahead of their bye week, and basically landed the first body blow towards their season going the wrong way. This was the win that opened eyes to Cincinati, and it was on the back of Chase's 200 yard day and game changing TD. Baltimore didn't score again after this play.
Jamarr Chase 82 yard TD vs. BAL
Only out 2 weeks now. Dare I say “Trust in Schoen”
Not sure I would characterize it that way. Sy had Wirfs ranked as one of the best players in the draft. "Going for it...now" would have been paying big dollars for a proven RT from free agency for Brady's comfort.
Instead, Licht saw an opportunity to add a great prospect at a premium position and pulled the trigger.
I don't recall their cap position or whom was available at FA RT that year, but everybody and their mom draft mocked an OT to them. They were going to make their shot there. You don't think they were going for the SB? Of course they were, that's why Brady went there.
That supposed super OL crowd hasn't been that super either, btw, why? Because they were overdrafted, and teams still put the premium on the blindside protector more often than not.
Let me put it this way instead. Would you be surprised that Licht had a high grade on Wirfs and the opportunity of need meeting talent fell perfectly on their board when they selected?
I'm just out of the conventional wisdom of LT > RT. I watch too much football where I see the Bosas, Watt, Jordan, Barrett, etc get moved over that RT slot. These NFL DCs are no dummies. They move players around sniffing out the best match-up.
George - you know who didn't have issues starting right away in the NFL? Jamarr Chase and Micah Parsons.
Get the picks right and the rest takes care of itself.
Is a backup tackle
Not saying much thAt he is better than Solder
Atlanta considered him their starting RT (gave him a 2nd round tender) before he got hurt.
I already said I consider him more of a back-up.
It's not insignificant that he is better than Solder. Gettleman couldn't do that.
Considering Gono as anything more than a swing Tackle you hope to never play is unreasonable. Atlanta considered him so valuable that they discarded him in a heartbeat. What's his guaranteed money...$100K? He may not even make the roster and that is saying something.
And fans should be commenting more towards longer-term solutions in a rebuild than just finding someone better than Solder. I would wager Schoen is.
Kills me, too. Watch the Chargers find their RT or another quality G in this draft as well.
Another team that saw a need and filled it for their brilliant, stud QB. How? Great evaluation for their need.
I'd prefer they trade down (if they have a trade partner) to take a RT in the teens. No the trade down does not require another team's 1st rounder next year either. Just want fair value so it could be swap 1st rounders this year and gain additional picks to be equal or greater points value for the Giants. Giants still need cost controlled quality starters. A lot of them. It's for the RT, not LT and no, the RT does not need to be as good as the LT in today's NFL. LT is still the premiere OL position.
Again, we can get a RT that may compete for the LT spot the following year (which is not a bad thing) or trade for 2 picks to get a starter quality RT and OG/OC. I'd prefer the later but won't be mad or disappointed either way. I would just assume they have their reasons and/or couldn't make a fair trade.
I will be disappointed (not mad) if we don't come out of the 1st round with a RT (and I'm thinking CB as well).
The Rams have three HOF players at DT, Corner and Edge. Two top three picks and one at 12.
The Bucs had 1st rounders at WR, LB's, DT. One of the LB's was picked top 5.
The Eagles has a number 4 pick at RT.
The Patriots have had 1st rounders all over the place.
As long as the Giants add two really good players it will be part of the solution in the end.
The second main scenario is the Giants have traded away either #5 or #7 and have gotten multiple picks in 2023 or 2024 along with a Day 2 pick in 2022. With a single pick in the first round in 2022, corner or edge might be the pick.
If Eric just means no OT at #5 or #7, with a trade giving the Giants a 2022 later in the 1st round pick, I could see that pick being RT, OG or OC.
I wonder, will people lose their mind if the Giants take Penning instead of Neal, Cross and Ickey?
Smart people can easily argue otherwise.
I said OT. If he plays RT then so what? If he can be multiple and cover LT toom or even be better than Thomas at LT (who can also play RT by the way) then two positions are better. I am very comfortable suggesting OT is way the hell up there on the positional value chart, so it's not as
Look...you started this thread and I gave you reasoned answers on the topic. Smart can also support their stance in the face of an argument.
If the Giants do not trade down, I'd be happiest with the draft if they walked out with Walker and Gardner and left the RTs on the board. Yes, this will mean the line is probably not good again. But this is a multi-year process, and you can apply resources next offseason to RT, too. For now, add talent.
All Pro, right?
How come we only hear from some about passing on Parsons...Slater should be in the same conversation.
Saying a RT is more important than other positions is simply a subjective statement.
Smart people can easily argue otherwise.
I said OT. If he plays RT then so what? If he can be multiple and cover LT too or even be better than Thomas at LT (who can also play RT by the way) then two positions are better. I am very comfortable stating OT is way the hell up there on the positional value chart, so it's not as subjective as you are casually suggesting.
Look...you started this thread and I gave you reasoned answers on the topic. Smart can also support their stance in the face of an argument.
finished my sentence above that got cut off earlier.
And fans should be commenting more towards longer-term solutions in a rebuild than just finding someone better than Solder. I would wager Schoen is.
No shit.
Let me put it this way instead. Would you be surprised that Licht had a high grade on Wirfs and the opportunity of need meeting talent fell perfectly on their board when they selected?
I'm just out of the conventional wisdom of LT > RT. I watch too much football where I see the Bosas, Watt, Jordan, Barrett, etc get moved over that RT slot. These NFL DCs are no dummies. They move players around sniffing out the best match-up.
I wouldn't be surprised. To be clear, my whole argument really is about the value. I want the value moreso than the need. I want Chase over Sewell, Parsons over the trade down, dude I could list probably every draft since 1995 and all of my grievances with how NYG has drafted, lol.
Saying a RT is more important than other positions is simply a subjective statement.
Smart people can easily argue otherwise.
I said OT. If he plays RT then so what? If he can be multiple and cover LT toom or even be better than Thomas at LT (who can also play RT by the way) then two positions are better. I am very comfortable suggesting OT is way the hell up there on the positional value chart, so it's not as
Look...you started this thread and I gave you reasoned answers on the topic. Smart can also support their stance in the face of an argument.
I'm sorry you are having problems following this, but if the Giants draft an OT at #5 or #7, he is going to play right tackle for the Giants.
And you just said that tackle is more important than other positions. That's debatable.
Yup, it's repeating the sins of the last regime, to a large extent.
Relying on rookies to start is not a great option....and the Giants might have 4 or 5 rookies starting.
RT
TE
Edge
Corner
Safety
McGlinchey, a consensus All-American at Notre Dame, started all 16 games in his rookie season at right tackle and made the All-Rookie team.
No shit.
Good, then we can probably disregard any value from Gono altogether and not relevant to the discussion.
But most rookie offensive linemen struggle.
Coaches never like to have to be forced to play a rookie if he isn't ready.
Andrew Thomas sucked as a rookie. Jumbo Elliott sucked as a rookie. Etc.
Because he gives the team somewhat of a security blanket if the rookie isn't ready and/or if someone gets hurt. I already said above you don't really want him starting. But he's better than the starter we had last year. That's all I'm saying.
Somehow you turned that into me saying we don't need to upgrade RT because we have Gono. Even though I clearly said the opposite.
It's noteworthy that 3/5s of this team's starting OL last year still are not signed by anyone. That's how bad this OL was.
Which is why those demanding that "we fill this hole" before the season starts are in for a rude awakening.
Yup, it's repeating the sins of the last regime, to a large extent.
It's pretty clear a lot of people still don't understand why the last few years have gone the way they have.
No I am not having problems Eric.
If the Giants draft a good OT he could possibly compete with Thomas at Left. He could also move to Left if Thomas is struggling getting ready for the season with his rehab, or has complications once again as the season goes on.
As to the importance of Tackle, I put it well behind only QB. And even with Edge Rusher, and ahead of CB & WR which have far more supply these days. I am sure that can be debated to some degree, but let's not intimate that it's out of line.
Nope, I suppose not.
Yup.
Draft the right players, not the "right" positions.
There are less than 10 guys on this 53 man roster that are going to be on this team by the time we hit the 2024 offseason.
This isn't a house with "good bones"
This roster is a house that has a few good sliding glass doors and maybe an okay furnace. Everything else needs to be gutted
Because he gives the team somewhat of a security blanket if the rookie isn't ready and/or if someone gets hurt. I already said above you don't really want him starting. But he's better than the starter we had last year. That's all I'm saying.
Somehow you turned that into me saying we don't need to upgrade RT because we have Gono. Even though I clearly said the opposite.
A security blanket that would play bad at Tackle isn't security.
And I already said Gono may not make the roster. The way you ensure he does though is keep screwing around and not drafting better quality Tackles.
Lots of Posters:
Ya know, what we really need is a new front door
BUT, the argument many of you are making is the same reason we ended up with Barkley at #2 while having an aging QB and a shit Oline. That in itself is a huge reason the last few years have gone as they have.
Anyone arguing need doesn't play a role is simply lying or delusional. Add to the fact that there are NO 100% can't miss prospects (over even these three guys are head and shoulders above everyone else) and you can make the argument that you take the players with the most possible IMPACT on the team now as possible.
So, while I will not say it has to be an OT I can say without question I absolutely do NOT want Hamilton at 5 or 7.
Breakdown of Gono
The NFL is a passing league and the Offense has built in advantages over the Defense based on rule changes which make it harder to put together elite units on consistent basis. Even though I think Daniel Jones is far from an NFL starting caliber QB it was pretty clear that he played better when he had Andrew Thomas and got more than 3 seconds to throw the ball, which was not often with the rotating tragic comedy at RT the past few years.
Gono is not irrelevant.
Because he gives the team somewhat of a security blanket if the rookie isn't ready and/or if someone gets hurt. I already said above you don't really want him starting. But he's better than the starter we had last year. That's all I'm saying.
Somehow you turned that into me saying we don't need to upgrade RT because we have Gono. Even though I clearly said the opposite.
A security blanket that would play bad at Tackle isn't security.
And I already said Gono may not make the roster. The way you ensure he does though is keep screwing around and not drafting better quality Tackles.
I'm not even sure what you are arguing at this point.
My entire premise was based on the fact that the Giants need to upgrade the OL, but may be able to do it past round 1.
The argument that you can't upgrade your OL past round 1 is clearly a non-starter with me.
You seem to be suggesting that you will be one of those people who will lose his shit if the draft doesn't go the way you want.
That's fine.
My original argument with you was your assertion that tackle was clearly more important than other positions. I took that to mean you meaning RT. You said it could mean either.
So if that's where we are in this back-and-forth, I assume we'll leave it at that.
Start with Jones and Barkley?
Right now, based on their play, neither looks like a starting-caliber NFL player.
But I'm surprised that more than a few Giants fans have the opinion that OL, more specifically RT, isn't really important.
We know about the changes they've made to practices in the NCAA. We know how rare good OL have become.
I have a hard time believing that one of those tackles isnt going to be firmly in the BPA conversation at either 5 or 7.
I just had this conversation with my wife. In various and disparate fields of U.S. society now, if you question the prevailing orthodoxy, there is something wrong with you... even if history says otherwise.
Again, addressing the RIGHT TACKLE position with a top-10 draft pick is never been the norm ever in the NFL. But many Giants fans are arguing that if the team doesn't address RT with the #5 or #7 pick, then the position hasn't or can't be addressed. That makes no sense. And it it isn't backed up by history.
In the last decade, the Giants drafted Pugh (19th overall), Flowers (9th overall), and Thomas (4th overall) in the first round.
On the flip side, look at where Brad Benson, Billy Ard, Bart Oates, Chris Godfrey, Karl Nelson, David Diehl, Rich Seubert, Shaun O'Hara, Chris Snee, and Kareem McKenzie came from.
I think the Giants will draft an OT in round one. But I think it is odd that alternatives appear to be silly or taboo.
Eric, I said specifically that I wouldn’t do something like give up on the current regime if they did not take a tackle. Nor did I say anyone arguing against taking a tackle is unintelligent.
All I said is that it surprises me coming from fans of a team that has been starving for top shelf offensive line talent for a decade now.
3 of the top 10 guys in this draft appear to be tackles, and so yes, armed with 2 top 10 picks I would be surprised if our team which has 1 legitimate tackle on the roster chose to pass there.
People whose opinions I value like Carl Banks have said over and over again that developing OL talent is harder than ever because of new practice rules. Why wouldn’t there be a premium placed on guys like Cross who supposedly come in and pass protect from day 1. That’s all I’m saying.
Also, I’m past the point waiting for Jones, but if the team is going that route. They might want to make sure they can block before they worry about anything else.
The Falcons in hindsight probably made a mistake putting a 2nd round tender on this guy if your equating that to his value. The Falcons have been good at making mistakes over the past few years. However they don't have some abundance of talent on the OL, and releasing him to save a few bucks is telling. No demand for him this offseason even more telling. And the $1.1M contract with $175K guaranteed we signed him for even a little bit more telling.
He hasn't played a game since Dec 2020. Barely played even before that.
Let's hope he isn't garbage. But even moreso, let's hope OT is better thought through than passing on a good one early in this Draft and possibly not grabbing another as well in the middle rounds.
If you think it's somehow easier to go BPA over need because of some draft rankings on a draft board, you are naive. Evaluations are very hard with either philosophy.
If you properly evaluate what you need, you can hit a home run.
If your properly evaluate the best players, you can hit a home run.
I'm not even sure what you are arguing at this point.
My entire premise was based on the fact that the Giants need to upgrade the OL, but may be able to do it past round 1.
The argument that you can't upgrade your OL past round 1 is clearly a non-starter with me.
You seem to be suggesting that you will be one of those people who will lose his shit if the draft doesn't go the way you want.
That's fine.
My original argument with you was your assertion that tackle was clearly more important than other positions. I took that to mean you meaning RT. You said it could mean either.
So if that's where we are in this back-and-forth, I assume we'll leave it at that.
No I won't lose it if they pass on OL in Rd 1. I will presume they made good choices otherwise and decided to roll the dice and look to find good OL later in the draft I guess.
OT is critical, both LT and RT. It has very high positional value (arguably only behind QB). There are likely several OTs that will make the grade when our picks come up in Rd 1. It makes logical sense on many fronts, especially for a rebuilding team looking for the best long term investment.
The losing your shit stuff happens on the Sunday & Monday morning post-mortem threads why the Offensive Line looked so bad and we only scored 9 points. We can read about that later.
Seems we need a large increase in worth or value in BBI’s “opinion market” to restore a better ratio of value to noise.
I wouldn't be surprised. To be clear, my whole argument really is about the value. I want the value moreso than the need. I want Chase over Sewell, Parsons over the trade down, dude I could list probably every draft since 1995 and all of my grievances with how NYG has drafted, lol.
Don't...fucking...say it.
I wouldn't be surprised. To be clear, my whole argument really is about the value. I want the value moreso than the need. I want Chase over Sewell, Parsons over the trade down, dude I could list probably every draft since 1995 and all of my grievances with how NYG has drafted, lol.
Don't...fucking...say it.
Grieving over the NYG draft choices isn't very hard...even when they were good there were some eye-rolling decisions. Although the past decade has been a comical myriad of bad player evaluations, panicking behavior and less than optimal decision making.
Offensive Tackle will most likely be one of the choices at either #5 or #7 so BBI can go lose their minds on another one of the 500 issues facing this franchise...
The old Giants identity is antiquated and pursuing it is one of the reasons we are an inept franchise. it is an offense oriented league. A tough defense with great LBs isn't a blueprint for sustained success in today's NFL.
Won't happen because one OL will be taken...I think.
All defense at 5 and 7 would certainly go a long way towards bringing back that NYG identity
The old Giants identity is antiquated and pursuing it is one of the reasons we are an inept franchise. it is an offense oriented league. A tough defense with great LBs isn't a blueprint for sustained success in today's NFL.
Totally agree. Nostalgia continues to cloud judgment. Bears fans are the same way. Build another defense like 1985, run the ball, manage the game, etc.
All defense at 5 and 7 would certainly go a long way towards bringing back that NYG identity
The old Giants identity is antiquated and pursuing it is one of the reasons we are an inept franchise. it is an offense oriented league. A tough defense with great LBs isn't a blueprint for sustained success in today's NFL.
This is a bunch of bullshit. The Giants built a “modern” defense the last few years and got their shit pushed in. You still need to rush the passer. You can’t beat teams by covering them to death.
Lol where do you people come up with this kind of nonsense
In round 1 there will be a new regime in 3 years.
Lol where do you people come up with this kind of nonsense
O don't always agree with you TDT, but +1