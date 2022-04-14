Who is going to lose their (blank), if no OT in round one? Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/14/2022 1:55 pm : 4/14/2022 1:55 pm

Gun to my head, the Giants are picking an OT in round one.



But it is not out of the realm of possibility that they could draft someone like Travon Walker and Ahmad Gardner with their first two picks... and then take a RT in round two.



That being said, I am sensing that a large group of Giants fans think it will be the end of the world if the Giants don't draft a RT with a top 7 selection.



Go on record now... if the Giants don't take a RT at #5 or #7, have you already given up on Schoen and Daboll?