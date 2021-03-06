for display only
ESPN: Giants love Charles Cross

Sean : 9:23 am
Quote:
Miller: Mississippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross has been making the rounds on pre-draft visits, and one team has shown a ton of interest, according to sources: the Giants. With pick Nos. 5 and 7 in the first round, they might miss out on top tackles Ikem Ekwonu and Evan Neal, which could put them in prime position to draft the former Bulldog tackle.

One source I spoke to noted the Giants "love" Cross at right tackle, where he has not started a game in college but has spent considerable time working out this offseason.

RE: So  
ZogZerg : 12:13 pm : link
In comment 15667260 Toth029 said:
Quote:
Giants interested in Cross, or another tackle, means Thomas is not long for this team.

Offenses have two tackles. What the hell is with some of you?


Apparently you only need one good Tackle on the team.
So many silly comments on this thread.
RE: Hate all this talk of getting rid if Thomas  
bw in dc : 12:16 pm : link
In comment 15667225 US1 Giants said:
Quote:
He is probably the best player on the offensive side of the ball.


AT is 23 and starting to find his way in the NFL at a premium position. He's the only player on the entire roster worth keeping.

It would be an outstanding result to add another T at #5 or #7 and have young bookends at two of the most critical positions in football.

RE: RE: ...  
Payasdaddy : 12:18 pm : link
In comment 15667214 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15667019 christian said:


Quote:


Cross makes the most sense, but then are you moving Thomas to right tackle eventuality?



I think if they draft a tackle Thomas isn't long for this team.


Don’t understand that rational. U need two tackles in this league. If AT has long term foot issues, maybe he is only here 3 yrs. But hopefully that isn’t the case and the clean up get it’s a second contract till he is 29
RE: RE: RE: ...  
Payasdaddy : 12:19 pm : link
In comment 15667270 Payasdaddy said:
Quote:
In comment 15667214 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 15667019 christian said:


Quote:


Cross makes the most sense, but then are you moving Thomas to right tackle eventuality?



I think if they draft a tackle Thomas isn't long for this team.



Don’t understand that rational. U need two tackles in this league. If AT has long term foot issues, maybe he is only here 3 yrs. But hopefully that isn’t the case and the clean up get it’s a second contract till he is 29


Meant here 3 more yrs
If we could get saints 16 and 19 for #7 ( maybe throw in our 4th)  
Payasdaddy : 12:23 pm : link
We can gran OT and have plenty of room to maneuver
Heck. Maybe be able to get KC 1 and both twos for 16 if they want wr
We can throw in JB too. 7 picks in first 81 and we might have an upcoming team

What would be crazy is  
Giant John : 12:26 pm : link
Ikem at 5 and Cross at 7.
They do love Cross  
JonC : 12:27 pm : link
and I wonder if he could beat out Thomas for LT eventually. He looks like a better athlete.
RE: RE: Hate all this talk of getting rid if Thomas  
cosmicj : 12:42 pm : link
In comment 15667266 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15667225 US1 Giants said:


Quote:


He is probably the best player on the offensive side of the ball.



AT is 23 and starting to find his way in the NFL at a premium position. He's the only player on the entire roster worth keeping.

It would be an outstanding result to add another T at #5 or #7 and have young bookends at two of the most critical positions in football.
I’m hoping both McKinney and, at a lower level, Love earn 2nd contracts with the Giants. At some point, like Eric says, you need to stop the bleeding.
RE: They do love Cross  
gameday555 : 12:58 pm : link
In comment 15667285 JonC said:
Quote:
and I wonder if he could beat out Thomas for LT eventually. He looks like a better athlete.


Think they go tackle or Sauce (assuming he's there) first?
RE: RE: Who knows but it seems like a reach to grab Cross at 7  
JohnG in Albany : 1:03 pm : link
In comment 15667055 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15667047 csb said:


Quote:


if either Neal or Ickey are on the board. If they do really like Cross but think he'll be available in the teens then it's a great opportunity to try to trade back with NO. You may have to use a 3rd/4th to move up from 16; but that would allow you to get #5 (Sauce or top EDGE available), #13-16 (Cross) and #18 (Zion/Green, top EDGE if Sauce at #7, or top WR).

While I love the idea of highest rated OT/EDGE/CB at #5 & #7; if you were able to trade back the #5 and turn it into two premium picks it is enticing. Either way - as much as we all hate the current construction of the roster, JS has the draft capital to take a huge step forward in the rebuild. The key is that they have to hit on the 1st rounders and have at least 4 future starters come out of the first three rounds.



Cross has been compared to another Tyron Smith... if he's in that level of discussion, he's not a reach.

You could even shift Thomas to right tackle.



Every year folks fall into believing that the media draft evaluation "consensus" on a player is gospel.

Very often, certain players are evaluated far differently within the NFL than they are by media draft pundits.

"Reach" becomes a very popular term based on media evaluations, when it may not be true at all based on NFL evaluations.

I'm still hoping Neal or Icky is there as the pick at 5  
GFAN52 : 1:05 pm : link
.
RE: RE: I'm in the minority, but I always wanted to go Cross at 7  
Emil : 1:06 pm : link
In comment 15667262 Joe in CT said:
Quote:
In comment 15667186 Emil said:


Quote:


I do not disagree that the Giants need to fix the OL, but they also need CB and an Edge player. I think the Giants are going to go CB at 5. Either Gardner or Stingly. (I prefer Gardner)

To Eric's point, Cross is the best pure pass protector in the draft, and the only knock on him is strength, which can be improved in a pro weight training program. Dabol is going to run a lot of wide open, spread type concepts (and so if Kafka). The Giants will need strong pass protectors on either end of the line.

Count me as never convinced on OTs from Bama in the Top 5. Neal is a great player, but I generally regard big men from Alabama as having played with equally good teammates throughout the OL and DL, a superior coaching staff, and they often have already reached their ceilings. Ekwonu is a tremendous prospect, but I am not the only one who thinks he's going to a better RG than RT. He'll have a great career regardless and I like him more than Neal.

Cross makes a ton of sense to me and makes the most sense at 7, so the Giants can either take best CB or EDGE available, or trade the pick if they do not like their choices.



I don't entirely agree and here's why....Carolina can go QB OR they can also use an OT. If they passed on a QB then they could possibly grab the OT that we would be targeting if let the OT position slide to the 7th pick. I am more inclined to take the OT we have rated highest at 5 (if no trade down) and then take whatever player/position we want at the 7th pick. This how we been burned in the past and this is how we can avoid that happening this go around.


Joe, I would be fine with that. Especially if they like one of the OTs, that much.

I just really like Sauce! Would be the long, athletic CB we need.
RE: They do love Cross  
Emil : 1:08 pm : link
In comment 15667285 JonC said:
Quote:
and I wonder if he could beat out Thomas for LT eventually. He looks like a better athlete.


I could absolutely see that. And it might be the best for both players.

My opinion, the most important positions on offense are QB, LT, RT, and a #1 pass catching weapon (WR or TE)
RE: RE: RE: Hate all this talk of getting rid if Thomas  
bw in dc : 1:13 pm : link
In comment 15667298 cosmicj said:
Quote:
In comment 15667266 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 15667225 US1 Giants said:


Quote:


He is probably the best player on the offensive side of the ball.



AT is 23 and starting to find his way in the NFL at a premium position. He's the only player on the entire roster worth keeping.

It would be an outstanding result to add another T at #5 or #7 and have young bookends at two of the most critical positions in football.


I’m hoping both McKinney and, at a lower level, Love earn 2nd contracts with the Giants. At some point, like Eric says, you need to stop the bleeding.


I've grown pretty agnostic on the safety position. I'm fine having consistent turnover there, like the RB position.

Now, if McKinney grows into this special force multiplier, then the conversation might change.
If they do pick Cross  
Arnie D. : 1:28 pm : link
it might actually extend Thomas’ career. Cross eventually moves to LT, Thomas to RT, which would put less stress on his bad ankle. His left ankle takes far more stress when he kick slides from the LT position.
RE: RE: They do love Cross  
JonC : 1:30 pm : link
In comment 15667308 gameday555 said:
Quote:
In comment 15667285 JonC said:


Quote:


and I wonder if he could beat out Thomas for LT eventually. He looks like a better athlete.



Think they go tackle or Sauce (assuming he's there) first?


Not heard, but the Panthers are reportedly in need of an OT and perhaps that's enough to force their hand.

I'd draft Sauce first but I'm not a huge Cross fan either.
Put me on the bandwagon  
Will Shine : 1:33 pm : link
if Sauce is there at 5, and we go with Cross, I would be upset.
Sauce and Cross!  
Ira : 1:37 pm : link
That would work for me.
RE: On the flip side  
short lease : 1:50 pm : link
In comment 15666997 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
this could be the Giants putting out smoke.

But I tend to doubt it.


I remember in the 80's they really scouted Jumbo Elliot hard. Everybody was conviced they were going to take him - then they drafted (I think it was) William Roberts in the first round. Nobody took Elliot - so they drafted him in the 2nd round. Rumor was at the time they did this on purpose to make other teams weary of Elliot -

"Why didn't they draft Elliot after all the time invested ... Mybe they found something?"

Some reporters(?) wondered if this was a slight of hand the Giants pulled on the rest of the league.


It was a different regime for sure ... but, it is still the same owners. Not sure if this is smoke or not - could be.


Can't wait for the draft.
RE: Put me on the bandwagon  
RCPhoenix : 1:51 pm : link
In comment 15667361 Will Shine said:
Quote:
if Sauce is there at 5, and we go with Cross, I would be upset.


Get ready to be upset then, b/c this is the scenario I expect to happen. Even if both Neal and Ekwonu are still available I think the Giants pick Cross.

Personally I'm tired of watching whoever the Giants have put at RT get abused on virtually every passing down. Cross seems like a good combination of value and need.
As usual, there is a lot of stupid  
Dave on the UWS : 2:02 pm : link
on this thread. Doesn’t ANYBODY listen to Eric?
Here’s a few points., I’ve gotten from reading.
1. You need 2 tackles. The Giants currently have 1.
Do the math.
2. Having 2 tackles who can play both left AND right tackle gives you position flexibility.
3. Thomas’s procedure this year was to do a BETTER repair on his ankle from 2020. The initial procedure didn’t completely fix the problem. (This was from his mouth a while back after the season. He is expected to be 100% for this year.
4. Thomas is progressing into a 10 year starter at LT. You don’t F that up!
5. Cross is still pretty young (21 I think). His pass blocking is from his athletic ability, NOT from great technique. He’s got a lot to learn ( watch Skinner’s video evaluation of him). He doesn’t punch, he opens his hips early but STILL gets the job done.
6. He has the frame to add 20 lbs of muscle and he’s 307 now. His best days as a run blocker are clearly ahead of him.
7. He’s said to be very smart AND coachable ( Johnson was very impressed while working with him at his pro- day).

To me, this adds up to the BEST player for the Giants to draft. Period.
You want to Really develop ANY QB they put out there. Stick this guy at RT, with Thomas at left. You watch this offense do a 180.!
Dave on the UWS  
cosmicj : 2:04 pm : link
What’s the source for #6 there, that Cross has the frame to put on considerable mass?
RE: RE: RE: ...  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 2:05 pm : link
In comment 15667253 chick310 said:
Quote:
In comment 15667214 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 15667019 christian said:


Quote:


Cross makes the most sense, but then are you moving Thomas to right tackle eventuality?



I think if they draft a tackle Thomas isn't long for this team.



Aren't there two OTs on the O-line?


He he talking about managing resources. Offensive tackle is an expensive position. If you spend another top 5 pick on a tackle what becomes of Thomas in a couple years? Do you give him a fat contract with Cross' contract looming? Do you let your top 5 pick walk.

It's not unreasonable to suggest that thry might not want to have two top five picks at tackle.

With Bradberry likely to be a cap casualty a cost controlled corner with a high grade might be a more attractive pick.
Let's say Walker, Hutch and Thibs all go  
NoGainDayne : 2:09 pm : link
Ickey and Cross I could be pretty pleased with.
As such  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 2:09 pm : link
taking Cross could indicate that Thomas might not get a second contract.
RE: RE: RE: RE: ...  
chick310 : 2:20 pm : link
In comment 15667396 LakeGeorgeGiant said:
Quote:
In comment 15667253 chick310 said:


Quote:


In comment 15667214 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 15667019 christian said:


Quote:


Cross makes the most sense, but then are you moving Thomas to right tackle eventuality?



I think if they draft a tackle Thomas isn't long for this team.



Aren't there two OTs on the O-line?



He he talking about managing resources. Offensive tackle is an expensive position. If you spend another top 5 pick on a tackle what becomes of Thomas in a couple years? Do you give him a fat contract with Cross' contract looming? Do you let your top 5 pick walk.

It's not unreasonable to suggest that thry might not want to have two top five picks at tackle.

With Bradberry likely to be a cap casualty a cost controlled corner with a high grade might be a more attractive pick.


Nothing wrong with CB with one of those picks, but we have two.

Spreading cap dollars around the various units ratably has some merit but far less important than putting quality players on roster at a critical position like OT. The rest of the OL isn't exactly burning a hole in Schoen's pocket either so paying the two OTs good money can easily work.

And let's not put the cart before the horse either...Thomas isn't exactly making Pro Bowls yet and keeps having lower leg injuries. The investment in OT is both a short term and long term smart play for a broken offense.
Last year  
allstarjim : 2:45 pm : link
The Eagles traded up 2 spots with a hated division rival just to get ahead of NY to take Devonta Smith.

The disappointment in the Giants war room was clear.

Curious timing to say the Giants don't have a problem with telegraphing their first round pick.

Didn't we all know that they loved Daniel Jones and the Giants were about the only team that high that people linked Jones to.
RE: As such  
TommyWiseau : 2:45 pm : link
In comment 15667404 LakeGeorgeGiant said:
Quote:
taking Cross could indicate that Thomas might not get a second contract.


If he is healthy, that would be a huge mistake. We need talent on this roster
The people saying you need two OTs  
Go Terps : 3:04 pm : link
It's not that simple. There is a lot to this:

- Both Thomas and the new pick will want to be LTs; LTs make more money
- The timing of paying Thomas (or anyone else currently on the roster) a second contract doesn't really line up with what the arc of this project figures to be
- Schoen did not draft Thomas - he isn't likely to give him a lot of leash with anything related to injury or performance

Optimists want to think Schoen has stuff to work with on this roster. They want to think Thomas, McKinney, Toney, Ojulari get second contracts with the Giants. I don't think that's likely.
RE: The people saying you need two OTs  
chick310 : 3:08 pm : link
In comment 15667484 Go Terps said:
Quote:
It's not that simple. There is a lot to this:

- Both Thomas and the new pick will want to be LTs; LTs make more money
- The timing of paying Thomas (or anyone else currently on the roster) a second contract doesn't really line up with what the arc of this project figures to be
- Schoen did not draft Thomas - he isn't likely to give him a lot of leash with anything related to injury or performance

Optimists want to think Schoen has stuff to work with on this roster. They want to think Thomas, McKinney, Toney, Ojulari get second contracts with the Giants. I don't think that's likely.


If you truly believe your last two points, then they address the concerns you raise in your first two points.
RE: The people saying you need two OTs  
Sean : 3:09 pm : link
In comment 15667484 Go Terps said:
Quote:
It's not that simple. There is a lot to this:

- Both Thomas and the new pick will want to be LTs; LTs make more money
- The timing of paying Thomas (or anyone else currently on the roster) a second contract doesn't really line up with what the arc of this project figures to be
- Schoen did not draft Thomas - he isn't likely to give him a lot of leash with anything related to injury or performance

Optimists want to think Schoen has stuff to work with on this roster. They want to think Thomas, McKinney, Toney, Ojulari get second contracts with the Giants. I don't think that's likely.

This is a good post. There is also the concern of taking 2 tackles in the same year within the top 10 of the draft - that will be very expensive if both players pan out.

Also worth noting regarding Schoen - it seems they are prioritizing RB for a potential day 2 pick based on visits/smoke. That all but guarantees Saquon is entering his last year as a Giant.
There's no guarantee Thomas doesn't regress in the new system  
widmerseyebrow : 3:14 pm : link
I'm optimistic, but that kind of thing does happen to players when coaching staffs change. Thomas could actually be the average of his rookie season and last year. Is that worthy of starting left tackle money when it's time for his next contract?

The way the players in this draft are slotting, a tackle is likely to be BPA at either 5 or 7 or both. We have no right tackle. This could be a easy decision where need and BPA are the same. A right tackle with Pro Bowl left tackle potential is a nice asset.
My take on Cross  
allstarjim : 3:15 pm : link
He's good, but he's not perfect.

I love tackles with great feet, and Cross has them like a ballerina. He's so quick and as fast as he gets to his spot, he's so balanced he can shift his weight back inside with ease that's rare for the position. His ability to mirror is simply elite.

Part of that whole process is he knee bend is tremendous, he is so consistent rep after rep in that area and so well-balanced that he is in a good body position to anchor or mirror every time. You simply aren't going to beat him with speed around the edge, that's not happening.

Now on the negative, at times he's sloppy with his hand-placement, he gets outside of the pads from time to time. He can have trouble with power/bull-rush sometimes and if he starts to lose the leverage game, he'll get grabby (see Ray/Alabama) resulting in holding penalties.

He stalemates people enough in the run-game but really isn't a people-mover like Ekwonu.

That said, I'll take Cross' weaknesses over Ekwonu's. With Cross, I can get him stronger and fill him out more to give him more power in the run game and better anchor against bull rush. I can work on the hand placement issues from time to time. But it's really hard to teach a guy to be balanced and get to the right spot with the speed that Cross does.

I would rather that than try to fix a guy that gets lunge-y in pass sets or who doesn't have the elite feet and balance that Cross has. These are a little bit of the dings I see with Ekwonu, although Ekwonu is clearly the better mauler, power guy.

If I'm comparing him to Neal, I think Neal is the best combo of both worlds, but Cross is definitely a little quicker with his feet and has perhaps a little more consistency in his balance mirroring defenders. Neal isn't far off though and I wouldn't call mirroring, balance, or his feet weaknesses. Neal is also better with his hands, he's more consistent with his punch and hand placement.

To me, my OT stack for the top 3 guys is:

1. Neal
2. Cross
3. Ekwonu

In terms of grades, I would give Neal an 85, Cross an 83, and Ekwonu an 83. But I lean Cross because it's a passing league, and I think I'm going to have fewer growing pains with him.
Here we are a team with a horrific offensive line  
widmerseyebrow : 3:16 pm : link
outside of one guy, and we're worried about getting too many good lineman at once. That's pretty funny when you step back and look at it.
RE: My take on Cross  
US1 Giants : 3:21 pm : link
In comment 15667495 allstarjim said:
Quote:
He's good, but he's not perfect.

I love tackles with great feet, and Cross has them like a ballerina. He's so quick and as fast as he gets to his spot, he's so balanced he can shift his weight back inside with ease that's rare for the position. His ability to mirror is simply elite.

Part of that whole process is he knee bend is tremendous, he is so consistent rep after rep in that area and so well-balanced that he is in a good body position to anchor or mirror every time. You simply aren't going to beat him with speed around the edge, that's not happening.

Now on the negative, at times he's sloppy with his hand-placement, he gets outside of the pads from time to time. He can have trouble with power/bull-rush sometimes and if he starts to lose the leverage game, he'll get grabby (see Ray/Alabama) resulting in holding penalties.

He stalemates people enough in the run-game but really isn't a people-mover like Ekwonu.

That said, I'll take Cross' weaknesses over Ekwonu's. With Cross, I can get him stronger and fill him out more to give him more power in the run game and better anchor against bull rush. I can work on the hand placement issues from time to time. But it's really hard to teach a guy to be balanced and get to the right spot with the speed that Cross does.

I would rather that than try to fix a guy that gets lunge-y in pass sets or who doesn't have the elite feet and balance that Cross has. These are a little bit of the dings I see with Ekwonu, although Ekwonu is clearly the better mauler, power guy.

If I'm comparing him to Neal, I think Neal is the best combo of both worlds, but Cross is definitely a little quicker with his feet and has perhaps a little more consistency in his balance mirroring defenders. Neal isn't far off though and I wouldn't call mirroring, balance, or his feet weaknesses. Neal is also better with his hands, he's more consistent with his punch and hand placement.

To me, my OT stack for the top 3 guys is:

1. Neal
2. Cross
3. Ekwonu

In terms of grades, I would give Neal an 85, Cross an 83, and Ekwonu an 83. But I lean Cross because it's a passing league, and I think I'm going to have fewer growing pains with him.


Raimann's feet may be even better than Cross's.
RE: RE: ...  
eric2425ny : 3:38 pm : link
In comment 15667214 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15667019 christian said:


Quote:


Cross makes the most sense, but then are you moving Thomas to right tackle eventuality?



I think if they draft a tackle Thomas isn't long for this team.


Why would they get rid of Thomas? You need two good tackles. The Giants haven’t had a good right tackle in a decade.
RE: The people saying you need two OTs  
eric2425ny : 3:43 pm : link
In comment 15667484 Go Terps said:
Quote:
It's not that simple. There is a lot to this:

- Both Thomas and the new pick will want to be LTs; LTs make more money
- The timing of paying Thomas (or anyone else currently on the roster) a second contract doesn't really line up with what the arc of this project figures to be
- Schoen did not draft Thomas - he isn't likely to give him a lot of leash with anything related to injury or performance

Optimists want to think Schoen has stuff to work with on this roster. They want to think Thomas, McKinney, Toney, Ojulari get second contracts with the Giants. I don't think that's likely.


Unless their performance drops off a cliff or they are injured Thomas, McKinney, and Ojulari will be here for a while. They are probably the three best players the Giants have at the moment.

Toney is a complete wild card. Who knows what happens with him.

In terms of the money at tackle, it’s a good problem to have two high end tackles. If things get too crazy with contracts you can always trade one. To me you spend big at tackle and go a little more conservative at guard and center. They are much easier positions to find and if you have two blue chip tackles the offensive guard position gets that much easier playing next to those guys.
RE: The people saying you need two OTs  
US1 Giants : 3:48 pm : link
In comment 15667484 Go Terps said:
Quote:
It's not that simple. There is a lot to this:

- Both Thomas and the new pick will want to be LTs; LTs make more money
- The timing of paying Thomas (or anyone else currently on the roster) a second contract doesn't really line up with what the arc of this project figures to be
- Schoen did not draft Thomas - he isn't likely to give him a lot of leash with anything related to injury or performance

Optimists want to think Schoen has stuff to work with on this roster. They want to think Thomas, McKinney, Toney, Ojulari get second contracts with the Giants. I don't think that's likely.


The money part of it is why I would rather draft a RT in round 2 and spend 5 & 7 on a CB and an Edge rusher.
RE: RE: The people saying you need two OTs  
Go Terps : 4:34 pm : link
In comment 15667519 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 15667484 Go Terps said:


Quote:


It's not that simple. There is a lot to this:

- Both Thomas and the new pick will want to be LTs; LTs make more money
- The timing of paying Thomas (or anyone else currently on the roster) a second contract doesn't really line up with what the arc of this project figures to be
- Schoen did not draft Thomas - he isn't likely to give him a lot of leash with anything related to injury or performance

Optimists want to think Schoen has stuff to work with on this roster. They want to think Thomas, McKinney, Toney, Ojulari get second contracts with the Giants. I don't think that's likely.



Unless their performance drops off a cliff or they are injured Thomas, McKinney, and Ojulari will be here for a while. They are probably the three best players the Giants have at the moment.

Toney is a complete wild card. Who knows what happens with him.

In terms of the money at tackle, it’s a good problem to have two high end tackles. If things get too crazy with contracts you can always trade one. To me you spend big at tackle and go a little more conservative at guard and center. They are much easier positions to find and if you have two blue chip tackles the offensive guard position gets that much easier playing next to those guys.


Being the best player on this current roster is irrelevant. This is a bottom of the league roster that's going to be completely rebuilt by the new GM. None of these three guys is a great, cornerstone player. I doubt Schoen views them that way.
Thomas is an absolute non-factor  
allstarjim : 4:37 pm : link
In the OT approach at the top of the draft.

Especially worrying anything about the cap implications.
Cos  
Dave on the UWS : 5:09 pm : link
it was in the article talking about Johnson running some of his pro day drills
Keep in mind  
Dave on the UWS : 5:18 pm : link
Terps isn’t the begin all end all of “how to run an NFL team”. He’s another arm chair GM like the rest of us.
BW IN DC wrote  
Grizz99 : 5:19 pm : link
AT is 23 and starting to find his way in the NFL at a premium position. He's the only player on the entire roster worth keeping."
there is a point where hyperbole turns into hateful, senseless ranting.
So it's your opinion that there's only one player on this roster worth keeping.
Thomas  
Toth029 : 5:31 pm : link
Was the 19th best OT in the entire league if you based it off PFF. He's an ascending player who has had horrible guard play on the line and has shut down a number of great pass rushers. Of course, the same lazy skeptics arise. Sorry, that's how I see It. He allowed 18 pressures and 2 sacks all year. That's with issues in the scheme, QB play, and G play. What more do you want?

As for pay, it never hurt the Eagles from paying both Jason Peters and Lane Johnson all those years. Bucs paid Donovan Smith and took Tristan Wirfs, who they will also pay. Same for the Browns with Wills and Conklin. Why is it so hard to fathom? Dallas got by paying big dollars to Smith, Martin and Frederick. All to top dollar deals. But the Giants, with Schoen at the helm, is completely incapable of performing it himself?
The new GM has a pretty good idea of what he wants to invest  
arniefez : 5:33 pm : link
in each position group. Gettleman isn't the GM anymore. The Giants have moved into the 21st century where the cap, how it's distributed among the roster and positional value are all in proper perspective. At least that's what he's said. Unless and until he does some things that contradict those words I'll take them at face value.

There are people suggesting the Giants use #'s 5 & 7 on OLs. That would be Gettleman like salary cap malpractice and idiocy, especially coming from a new GM who has said there are more ways to build an OL than high #1 picks and he's right, look around the league. I do hope there's an OT they like enough to draft with one of those picks and they get it right. I think bookend OTs are a foundation of really good teams and not that many teams have bookends.
RE: I get the impression Cross might be choice over the other 2  
joeinpa : 5:42 pm : link
In comment 15666995 George from PA said:
Quote:
.


Been thinking for awhile this might be a distinct possibility
RE: Thomas  
Spiciest Memelord : 5:52 pm : link
In comment 15667608 Toth029 said:
Quote:
Was the 19th best OT in the entire league if you based it off PFF. He's an ascending player who has had horrible guard play on the line and has shut down a number of great pass rushers. Of course, the same lazy skeptics arise. Sorry, that's how I see It. He allowed 18 pressures and 2 sacks all year. That's with issues in the scheme, QB play, and G play. What more do you want?

As for pay, it never hurt the Eagles from paying both Jason Peters and Lane Johnson all those years. Bucs paid Donovan Smith and took Tristan Wirfs, who they will also pay. Same for the Browns with Wills and Conklin. Why is it so hard to fathom? Dallas got by paying big dollars to Smith, Martin and Frederick. All to top dollar deals. But the Giants, with Schoen at the helm, is completely incapable of performing it himself?


That's with Mitch Glennon back there!
...  
christian : 5:55 pm : link
There's a small group of cheap, young, competent players. Thomas, Ojulari, McKinney, and maybe Love. As the talent level rises, they'll either get better or we'll learn they only looked good by contrast.

They're not sticking around for a second deal unless it's the former. But right now the economics and competenence favor keeping them.

The scouting was so bad, I suspect these are average players. But with so many high picks, the law of averages should get even doofus one or two good players.
Follow the Eagles 2013 draft  
xtian : 6:01 pm : link
Remember when Philly had 5-time Pro Bowler Jason Peters at LT and still drafted Lane Johnson to play RT at #4? How did that work out? Oh, yeah, Great!
I have yet to see anyone on any thread that has said  
arniefez : 6:04 pm : link
using either #5 or #7 on an OT is a bad idea. Using both of those picks on OL is stupidity and it will not happen.
