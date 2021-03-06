ESPN: Giants love Charles Cross

| Miller: Mississippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross has been making the rounds on pre-draft visits, and one team has shown a ton of interest, according to sources: the Giants. With pick Nos. 5 and 7 in the first round, they might miss out on top tackles Ikem Ekwonu and Evan Neal, which could put them in prime position to draft the former Bulldog tackle.
One source I spoke to noted the Giants "love" Cross at right tackle, where he has not started a game in college but has spent considerable time working out this offseason.
Offenses have two tackles. What the hell is with some of you?
Apparently you only need one good Tackle on the team.
So many silly comments on this thread.
AT is 23 and starting to find his way in the NFL at a premium position. He's the only player on the entire roster worth keeping.
It would be an outstanding result to add another T at #5 or #7 and have young bookends at two of the most critical positions in football.
Cross makes the most sense, but then are you moving Thomas to right tackle eventuality?
I think if they draft a tackle Thomas isn't long for this team.
Don’t understand that rational. U need two tackles in this league. If AT has long term foot issues, maybe he is only here 3 yrs. But hopefully that isn’t the case and the clean up get it’s a second contract till he is 29
Meant here 3 more yrs
Heck. Maybe be able to get KC 1 and both twos for 16 if they want wr
We can throw in JB too. 7 picks in first 81 and we might have an upcoming team
He is probably the best player on the offensive side of the ball.
Think they go tackle or Sauce (assuming he's there) first?
if either Neal or Ickey are on the board. If they do really like Cross but think he'll be available in the teens then it's a great opportunity to try to trade back with NO. You may have to use a 3rd/4th to move up from 16; but that would allow you to get #5 (Sauce or top EDGE available), #13-16 (Cross) and #18 (Zion/Green, top EDGE if Sauce at #7, or top WR).
While I love the idea of highest rated OT/EDGE/CB at #5 & #7; if you were able to trade back the #5 and turn it into two premium picks it is enticing. Either way - as much as we all hate the current construction of the roster, JS has the draft capital to take a huge step forward in the rebuild. The key is that they have to hit on the 1st rounders and have at least 4 future starters come out of the first three rounds.
Cross has been compared to another Tyron Smith... if he's in that level of discussion, he's not a reach.
You could even shift Thomas to right tackle.
Every year folks fall into believing that the media draft evaluation "consensus" on a player is gospel.
Very often, certain players are evaluated far differently within the NFL than they are by media draft pundits.
"Reach" becomes a very popular term based on media evaluations, when it may not be true at all based on NFL evaluations.
I do not disagree that the Giants need to fix the OL, but they also need CB and an Edge player. I think the Giants are going to go CB at 5. Either Gardner or Stingly. (I prefer Gardner)
To Eric's point, Cross is the best pure pass protector in the draft, and the only knock on him is strength, which can be improved in a pro weight training program. Dabol is going to run a lot of wide open, spread type concepts (and so if Kafka). The Giants will need strong pass protectors on either end of the line.
Count me as never convinced on OTs from Bama in the Top 5. Neal is a great player, but I generally regard big men from Alabama as having played with equally good teammates throughout the OL and DL, a superior coaching staff, and they often have already reached their ceilings. Ekwonu is a tremendous prospect, but I am not the only one who thinks he's going to a better RG than RT. He'll have a great career regardless and I like him more than Neal.
Cross makes a ton of sense to me and makes the most sense at 7, so the Giants can either take best CB or EDGE available, or trade the pick if they do not like their choices.
I don't entirely agree and here's why....Carolina can go QB OR they can also use an OT. If they passed on a QB then they could possibly grab the OT that we would be targeting if let the OT position slide to the 7th pick. I am more inclined to take the OT we have rated highest at 5 (if no trade down) and then take whatever player/position we want at the 7th pick. This how we been burned in the past and this is how we can avoid that happening this go around.
Joe, I would be fine with that. Especially if they like one of the OTs, that much.
I just really like Sauce! Would be the long, athletic CB we need.
I could absolutely see that. And it might be the best for both players.
My opinion, the most important positions on offense are QB, LT, RT, and a #1 pass catching weapon (WR or TE)
I’m hoping both McKinney and, at a lower level, Love earn 2nd contracts with the Giants. At some point, like Eric says, you need to stop the bleeding.
I've grown pretty agnostic on the safety position. I'm fine having consistent turnover there, like the RB position.
Now, if McKinney grows into this special force multiplier, then the conversation might change.
and I wonder if he could beat out Thomas for LT eventually. He looks like a better athlete.
Think they go tackle or Sauce (assuming he's there) first?
Not heard, but the Panthers are reportedly in need of an OT and perhaps that's enough to force their hand.
I'd draft Sauce first but I'm not a huge Cross fan either.
But I tend to doubt it.
I remember in the 80's they really scouted Jumbo Elliot hard. Everybody was conviced they were going to take him - then they drafted (I think it was) William Roberts in the first round. Nobody took Elliot - so they drafted him in the 2nd round. Rumor was at the time they did this on purpose to make other teams weary of Elliot -
"Why didn't they draft Elliot after all the time invested ... Mybe they found something?"
Some reporters(?) wondered if this was a slight of hand the Giants pulled on the rest of the league.
It was a different regime for sure ... but, it is still the same owners. Not sure if this is smoke or not - could be.
Can't wait for the draft.
Get ready to be upset then, b/c this is the scenario I expect to happen. Even if both Neal and Ekwonu are still available I think the Giants pick Cross.
Personally I'm tired of watching whoever the Giants have put at RT get abused on virtually every passing down. Cross seems like a good combination of value and need.
Here’s a few points., I’ve gotten from reading.
1. You need 2 tackles. The Giants currently have 1.
Do the math.
2. Having 2 tackles who can play both left AND right tackle gives you position flexibility.
3. Thomas’s procedure this year was to do a BETTER repair on his ankle from 2020. The initial procedure didn’t completely fix the problem. (This was from his mouth a while back after the season. He is expected to be 100% for this year.
4. Thomas is progressing into a 10 year starter at LT. You don’t F that up!
5. Cross is still pretty young (21 I think). His pass blocking is from his athletic ability, NOT from great technique. He’s got a lot to learn ( watch Skinner’s video evaluation of him). He doesn’t punch, he opens his hips early but STILL gets the job done.
6. He has the frame to add 20 lbs of muscle and he’s 307 now. His best days as a run blocker are clearly ahead of him.
7. He’s said to be very smart AND coachable ( Johnson was very impressed while working with him at his pro- day).
To me, this adds up to the BEST player for the Giants to draft. Period.
You want to Really develop ANY QB they put out there. Stick this guy at RT, with Thomas at left. You watch this offense do a 180.!
Aren't there two OTs on the O-line?
He he talking about managing resources. Offensive tackle is an expensive position. If you spend another top 5 pick on a tackle what becomes of Thomas in a couple years? Do you give him a fat contract with Cross' contract looming? Do you let your top 5 pick walk.
It's not unreasonable to suggest that thry might not want to have two top five picks at tackle.
With Bradberry likely to be a cap casualty a cost controlled corner with a high grade might be a more attractive pick.
Nothing wrong with CB with one of those picks, but we have two.
Spreading cap dollars around the various units ratably has some merit but far less important than putting quality players on roster at a critical position like OT. The rest of the OL isn't exactly burning a hole in Schoen's pocket either so paying the two OTs good money can easily work.
And let's not put the cart before the horse either...Thomas isn't exactly making Pro Bowls yet and keeps having lower leg injuries. The investment in OT is both a short term and long term smart play for a broken offense.
The disappointment in the Giants war room was clear.
Curious timing to say the Giants don't have a problem with telegraphing their first round pick.
Didn't we all know that they loved Daniel Jones and the Giants were about the only team that high that people linked Jones to.
If he is healthy, that would be a huge mistake. We need talent on this roster
If you truly believe your last two points, then they address the concerns you raise in your first two points.
This is a good post. There is also the concern of taking 2 tackles in the same year within the top 10 of the draft - that will be very expensive if both players pan out.
Also worth noting regarding Schoen - it seems they are prioritizing RB for a potential day 2 pick based on visits/smoke. That all but guarantees Saquon is entering his last year as a Giant.
The way the players in this draft are slotting, a tackle is likely to be BPA at either 5 or 7 or both. We have no right tackle. This could be a easy decision where need and BPA are the same. A right tackle with Pro Bowl left tackle potential is a nice asset.
I love tackles with great feet, and Cross has them like a ballerina. He's so quick and as fast as he gets to his spot, he's so balanced he can shift his weight back inside with ease that's rare for the position. His ability to mirror is simply elite.
Part of that whole process is he knee bend is tremendous, he is so consistent rep after rep in that area and so well-balanced that he is in a good body position to anchor or mirror every time. You simply aren't going to beat him with speed around the edge, that's not happening.
Now on the negative, at times he's sloppy with his hand-placement, he gets outside of the pads from time to time. He can have trouble with power/bull-rush sometimes and if he starts to lose the leverage game, he'll get grabby (see Ray/Alabama) resulting in holding penalties.
He stalemates people enough in the run-game but really isn't a people-mover like Ekwonu.
That said, I'll take Cross' weaknesses over Ekwonu's. With Cross, I can get him stronger and fill him out more to give him more power in the run game and better anchor against bull rush. I can work on the hand placement issues from time to time. But it's really hard to teach a guy to be balanced and get to the right spot with the speed that Cross does.
I would rather that than try to fix a guy that gets lunge-y in pass sets or who doesn't have the elite feet and balance that Cross has. These are a little bit of the dings I see with Ekwonu, although Ekwonu is clearly the better mauler, power guy.
If I'm comparing him to Neal, I think Neal is the best combo of both worlds, but Cross is definitely a little quicker with his feet and has perhaps a little more consistency in his balance mirroring defenders. Neal isn't far off though and I wouldn't call mirroring, balance, or his feet weaknesses. Neal is also better with his hands, he's more consistent with his punch and hand placement.
To me, my OT stack for the top 3 guys is:
1. Neal
2. Cross
3. Ekwonu
In terms of grades, I would give Neal an 85, Cross an 83, and Ekwonu an 83. But I lean Cross because it's a passing league, and I think I'm going to have fewer growing pains with him.
Raimann's feet may be even better than Cross's.
Cross makes the most sense, but then are you moving Thomas to right tackle eventuality?
I think if they draft a tackle Thomas isn't long for this team.
Why would they get rid of Thomas? You need two good tackles. The Giants haven’t had a good right tackle in a decade.
Unless their performance drops off a cliff or they are injured Thomas, McKinney, and Ojulari will be here for a while. They are probably the three best players the Giants have at the moment.
Toney is a complete wild card. Who knows what happens with him.
In terms of the money at tackle, it’s a good problem to have two high end tackles. If things get too crazy with contracts you can always trade one. To me you spend big at tackle and go a little more conservative at guard and center. They are much easier positions to find and if you have two blue chip tackles the offensive guard position gets that much easier playing next to those guys.
The money part of it is why I would rather draft a RT in round 2 and spend 5 & 7 on a CB and an Edge rusher.
It's not that simple. There is a lot to this:
Unless their performance drops off a cliff or they are injured Thomas, McKinney, and Ojulari will be here for a while. They are probably the three best players the Giants have at the moment.
Toney is a complete wild card. Who knows what happens with him.
In terms of the money at tackle, it’s a good problem to have two high end tackles. If things get too crazy with contracts you can always trade one. To me you spend big at tackle and go a little more conservative at guard and center. They are much easier positions to find and if you have two blue chip tackles the offensive guard position gets that much easier playing next to those guys.
Being the best player on this current roster is irrelevant. This is a bottom of the league roster that's going to be completely rebuilt by the new GM. None of these three guys is a great, cornerstone player. I doubt Schoen views them that way.
Especially worrying anything about the cap implications.
there is a point where hyperbole turns into hateful, senseless ranting.
So it's your opinion that there's only one player on this roster worth keeping.
As for pay, it never hurt the Eagles from paying both Jason Peters and Lane Johnson all those years. Bucs paid Donovan Smith and took Tristan Wirfs, who they will also pay. Same for the Browns with Wills and Conklin. Why is it so hard to fathom? Dallas got by paying big dollars to Smith, Martin and Frederick. All to top dollar deals. But the Giants, with Schoen at the helm, is completely incapable of performing it himself?
There are people suggesting the Giants use #'s 5 & 7 on OLs. That would be Gettleman like salary cap malpractice and idiocy, especially coming from a new GM who has said there are more ways to build an OL than high #1 picks and he's right, look around the league. I do hope there's an OT they like enough to draft with one of those picks and they get it right. I think bookend OTs are a foundation of really good teams and not that many teams have bookends.
Been thinking for awhile this might be a distinct possibility
As for pay, it never hurt the Eagles from paying both Jason Peters and Lane Johnson all those years. Bucs paid Donovan Smith and took Tristan Wirfs, who they will also pay. Same for the Browns with Wills and Conklin. Why is it so hard to fathom? Dallas got by paying big dollars to Smith, Martin and Frederick. All to top dollar deals. But the Giants, with Schoen at the helm, is completely incapable of performing it himself?
That's with Mitch Glennon back there!
They're not sticking around for a second deal unless it's the former. But right now the economics and competenence favor keeping them.
The scouting was so bad, I suspect these are average players. But with so many high picks, the law of averages should get even doofus one or two good players.