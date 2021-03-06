ESPN: Giants love Charles Cross

Miller: Mississippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross has been making the rounds on pre-draft visits, and one team has shown a ton of interest, according to sources: the Giants. With pick Nos. 5 and 7 in the first round, they might miss out on top tackles Ikem Ekwonu and Evan Neal, which could put them in prime position to draft the former Bulldog tackle.



One source I spoke to noted the Giants "love" Cross at right tackle, where he has not started a game in college but has spent considerable time working out this offseason.