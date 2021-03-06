Could #5 AND #7 picks both be o-line? (Neal and Ekwonu)

This may have been discussed already but I have been thinking about this more and more recently.....
What if the top end of the draft looks like this:
#1 Jaguars: Aiden Hutchinson
#2 Lions: Travon Walker
#3 Texans: Kayvon Thibodeaux
#4 Jets: Ahmad Gardner
#5 Giants: Evan Neal
#6 Panthers: Malik Willis
Could the Giants turn around and take Ikem Ekwonu with Evan Neal already drafted?
Disclaimer: this scenario would have to include no trade offers.
Not only would Ekwonu likely be the best player available, but it would solidify this roster flaw once and for all. Both Ekwonu and Neal could play (and have played) guard in a pinch, but in this scenario, Ekwonu would play guard. This could also provide insurance for Andrew Thomas who does have an injury history with ankle and foot issues.
The argument against this would be the poor allocation of resources. But what would the other options be...Hamilton? Johnson? Stingley? Karlaftis?
Thoughts on both Neal at #5 and Ekwonu at #7?
what you are describing is the ideal trade-down scenario, in my mind.
One of the only good things about having such a bad roster is that if you have a higher grade on anyone from any other position you can take them and not worry about "it wasn't a need".
That includes positions we haven't talked about as much on this board, specifically WR.
However, they would all still be rookies. I'm all for fixing the OL but I don't think we can expect to see OL improvement until mid to late season at the earliest.
Say we take both Neal and Icky. One plays guard for 2022, one plays RT. If we like both and think one can play LT, and the other RT, we can trade Thomas next year for one hell of a haul, one that may end up netting us our QB of the future.
I know the first reaction is going to be "trade Thomas??? WTF?" but in this scenario we already have 2 bookend tackles for 4 more years and QB is the one position where you sell out to get a franchise guy.
Would we go Ickey then Cross?
would be pretty damn nasty.
Would love a dominant OL, and that's not a bad choice. But with TWO top 10 picks it's not about trying to fill holes, it's about selecting the best available difference makers. In this circumstance BPA means even more. There really aren't any wrong positions to select, (With obvious exceptions like punters, and depending on their take on Jones, QB.) the only risk is selecting a prospect not worth the slot. I.e., a bad pick, because of poor scouting, discounting injuries, or behavioral issues.
If they make a pick worth the slot, I'll be delighted, irrespective of the position.
If we aren't upgrading QB, I'm all for taking a big swing on the OL.
they are going to try and trade down. it's why if gardner is there at 5, the giants can't assume carolina will take an OT at 6
But does he want to make a lot of money?
Worst case, you have your bookend tackles and can deal Thomas for a kings ransom (see Tunsil trade)
I don't think it's a good idea to take two at 5 and 7, there are other top tier prospects that fill big holes, but at 20, if we trade down and one of them somehow falls that far, I think you gotta take him.
After those picks at the top we would be desperate for a pass rusher and a corner (especially if JB is traded or cut) not to mention TE, SS, LB, DT, my God the list goes on and on...
And I don't think Giants are leaning to take two OL.
“Sign me up.” Please.
That’s four.
If Sy like it, it would be fine with me.
Trade down with 7 and take Green, Johnson, or Smith.
Extra pick should bring a quality TE or defensive player
I'd rather trade down and get Green or Z.Johnson if that's what we want to do.
That's my view as well. I'd rather not pick both Neal and Ekwonu at 5 and 7 just as a matter of resource allocation. If we stay at 5 and 7, I'd rather take whoever the Giants think are the best OT and EDGE at 5 and 7. But even better would be to pick the best OT at 5 and trade 7 down, get say another second round pick (at least), and get the best defender and IOL available in round two.
If I couldn't find a trade partner, I'd probably go with Hamilton at 7.
What if its Ickey and Walker??
That combo keeps coming up in my mock drafts...id almost prefer that to Neal and Ickey...but I am ok witj either