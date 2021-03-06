Could #5 AND #7 picks both be o-line? (Neal and Ekwonu) Vin_Cuccs : 2:19 pm

This may have been discussed already but I have been thinking about this more and more recently.....



What if the top end of the draft looks like this:



#1 Jaguars: Aiden Hutchinson

#2 Lions: Travon Walker

#3 Texans: Kayvon Thibodeaux

#4 Jets: Ahmad Gardner

#5 Giants: Evan Neal

#6 Panthers: Malik Willis



Could the Giants turn around and take Ikem Ekwonu with Evan Neal already drafted?



Disclaimer: this scenario would have to include no trade offers.



Not only would Ekwonu likely be the best player available, but it would solidify this roster flaw once and for all. Both Ekwonu and Neal could play (and have played) guard in a pinch, but in this scenario, Ekwonu would play guard. This could also provide insurance for Andrew Thomas who does have an injury history with ankle and foot issues.



The argument against this would be the poor allocation of resources. But what would the other options be...Hamilton? Johnson? Stingley? Karlaftis?



Thoughts on both Neal at #5 and Ekwonu at #7?

