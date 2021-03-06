for display only
Could #5 AND #7 picks both be o-line? (Neal and Ekwonu)

Vin_Cuccs : 2:19 pm
This may have been discussed already but I have been thinking about this more and more recently.....

What if the top end of the draft looks like this:

#1 Jaguars: Aiden Hutchinson
#2 Lions: Travon Walker
#3 Texans: Kayvon Thibodeaux
#4 Jets: Ahmad Gardner
#5 Giants: Evan Neal
#6 Panthers: Malik Willis

Could the Giants turn around and take Ikem Ekwonu with Evan Neal already drafted?

Disclaimer: this scenario would have to include no trade offers.

Not only would Ekwonu likely be the best player available, but it would solidify this roster flaw once and for all. Both Ekwonu and Neal could play (and have played) guard in a pinch, but in this scenario, Ekwonu would play guard. This could also provide insurance for Andrew Thomas who does have an injury history with ankle and foot issues.

The argument against this would be the poor allocation of resources. But what would the other options be...Hamilton? Johnson? Stingley? Karlaftis?

Thoughts on both Neal at #5 and Ekwonu at #7?
Sign me up  
Sy'56 : 2:20 pm : link
.
As enticing as that would be  
The Jake : 2:22 pm : link
it would be draft capital negligence for the Giants not to trade down from #7 in that scenario, given the lack of talent across the roster.

what you are describing is the ideal trade-down scenario, in my mind.
Yeah I mean talk about a dominate  
Amtoft : 2:22 pm : link
right side although I know people like Ekwonu for LG in this situation. How about then we trade back up to the end of the first and grab Tyler Linderbaum.... Hahaha lets fix damn thing!
I'm all for that  
Gman11 : 2:22 pm : link
Think one year to get used to the NFL game and you've got an offensive line that will dominate.
I said this 2 months ago  
Producer : 2:22 pm : link
I would take any two of Neal, Ekwonu, Cross and Penning.
I would be fine with it as well.  
chick310 : 2:23 pm : link
And much more in favor of that then no OTs in Rd 1.
.  
Big Blue '56 : 2:23 pm : link
It’s by far the weakest link on the team. It would not surprise me if they did. They are a LOCK to take at least one, imv. I’d prefer two, but would be fine with just one
I can't say...  
Johnny5 : 2:24 pm : link
... I would be sad. lol
mind you  
Producer : 2:24 pm : link
as much as I like the idea, I don't think that's what they'll do.
Who is going to lose their (blank), if two OTs in round one?  
chick310 : 2:26 pm : link
.
The thing is  
Amtoft : 2:27 pm : link
the OL is so bad it affects the entire offense. You can't run, you can't pass, you get penalties, you give up sacks. All drive killers. Barkley would probably have a big year if we did something like this.
RE: Sign me up  
Stan in LA : 2:27 pm : link
In comment 15667415 Sy'56 said:
Quote:


I doubt Panthers  
Joe Beckwith : 2:27 pm : link
Let Ekwonu pass them.
They need OL, IE from NC State would be a fan favorite.
.....  
Micko : 2:27 pm : link
I'm a big fan of OT and pass rusher to solve two of the biggest reasons we suck but fixing this o-line once and for all is pretty darn attractive. Really hoping we build inside / out if at all possible with OT/DL in the first and G in the 2nd.
Ekwonu said he wants to play LT, has that changed do we know?  
TDTONEY : 2:27 pm : link
And a good problem to have but if Thomas continues to look like a franchise LT we pay him… then we pay Neal and Ekwonu top dollar too? That’s a huge chunk of your cap right there. And right after we pay them, the franchise QB will be right after (hopefully)
I'd be psyched  
j_rud : 2:30 pm : link
.
I'm already chalking this year up to a "take your medicine" year  
FranknWeezer : 2:30 pm : link
so, yeah, I'd be good with this.
If OL  
Biteymax22 : 2:32 pm : link
Is my highest grade at both spots, yeah, I'd do it.

One of the only good things about having such a bad roster is that if you have a higher grade on anyone from any other position you can take them and not worry about "it wasn't a need".

That includes positions we haven't talked about as much on this board, specifically WR.
I'd be fine with it  
USAF NYG Fan : 2:35 pm : link
I'd substitute Cross for one of those and still be fine. Doubt they will do that but I wouldn't be surprised or mad if they did. Hell Penning wouldn't bother me either although I'd hope they traded down to do that.

However, they would all still be rookies. I'm all for fixing the OL but I don't think we can expect to see OL improvement until mid to late season at the earliest.
Want to add  
Biteymax22 : 2:36 pm : link
This could be strategic for getting a QB next year.

Say we take both Neal and Icky. One plays guard for 2022, one plays RT. If we like both and think one can play LT, and the other RT, we can trade Thomas next year for one hell of a haul, one that may end up netting us our QB of the future.

I know the first reaction is going to be "trade Thomas??? WTF?" but in this scenario we already have 2 bookend tackles for 4 more years and QB is the one position where you sell out to get a franchise guy.
It could happen but  
Svengali : 2:36 pm : link
It shouldn’t… other teams have shown they can get quality O-Line men in later rounds but good tackles with beefy veterans on the inside would be enough. Then go draft impact players in another areas of need. I would trade down in a second if that were the case.
Would love this  
RIGiantsguy : 2:38 pm : link
I would also support Icky/Cross.....turns a weakness into a strength....
If Walker and Hutchinson go #1, #2  
Capt. Don : 2:39 pm : link
and I expect they will, Texans take Neal. Jets go Kayvon. I cant imagine the Panthers dont take a QB.

Would we go Ickey then Cross?
they could  
RAIN : 2:41 pm : link
... but i'd prefer to distribute the assets a different way.

I'd rather trade down and get Green or Z.Johnson if that's what we want to do.

if they are BPA by a good margin go for it  
Eric on Li : 2:43 pm : link
Thomas - Ekwonu - Felciano - Glowinski - Neal

would be pretty damn nasty.
I could get very excited about that  
NoGainDayne : 2:45 pm : link
I don't really have any issues with it from a long term capital allocation standpoint. I wouldn't mind cycling through young skill position players and having a strong OL for years to come.
Would love it, except . . . .  
TC : 2:46 pm : link
in this scenario there are still ace defenders on the board at both #5 & #7. What to do, what to do!?!? It's an embarrassment of riches.

Would love a dominant OL, and that's not a bad choice. But with TWO top 10 picks it's not about trying to fill holes, it's about selecting the best available difference makers. In this circumstance BPA means even more. There really aren't any wrong positions to select, (With obvious exceptions like punters, and depending on their take on Jones, QB.) the only risk is selecting a prospect not worth the slot. I.e., a bad pick, because of poor scouting, discounting injuries, or behavioral issues.

If they make a pick worth the slot, I'll be delighted, irrespective of the position.

We have a bad QB...  
bw in dc : 2:49 pm : link
and a bad OL.

If we aren't upgrading QB, I'm all for taking a big swing on the OL.
if gardner is gone and they can't trade down  
GiantsFan84 : 2:49 pm : link
yes i would be ok with that
only issue with that is i thought i read somewhere  
GiantsFan84 : 2:50 pm : link
that ickey does not want to be a G
RE: I doubt Panthers  
GiantsFan84 : 2:51 pm : link
In comment 15667436 Joe Beckwith said:
Quote:
Let Ekwonu pass them.
They need OL, IE from NC State would be a fan favorite.


they are going to try and trade down. it's why if gardner is there at 5, the giants can't assume carolina will take an OT at 6
RE: only issue with that is i thought i read somewhere  
TC : 2:52 pm : link
In comment 15667468 GiantsFan84 said:
Quote:
that ickey does not want to be a G

But does he want to make a lot of money?
I’d be down  
Saos1n : 2:53 pm : link
Best case scenario, you have 3 studs for the next 7-8 years on oline

Worst case, you have your bookend tackles and can deal Thomas for a kings ransom (see Tunsil trade)
that would be great  
Chip : 2:54 pm : link
Then you can take the edge in 2nd one of Mafe Ebitikie and Jackshon should be there at 36. We need 4 OL moving into the future and fixing the OL will help Barkley and the passing game. Fixing the OL fixes the offense. Eli could take a hit like no other and Jones is under constant pressure. Everything about football starts up front with the OL.
The consensus now is that Linderbaum has a 2nd Day grade.....  
No Where Man : 2:55 pm : link
That was from Tony Pauline, who got that from a few NFL GMs that he's spoken to....I could see us take the OT at 5, trade down from 7 to let's say the mid-teens and then take Zion or Green....
RE: RE: only issue with that is i thought i read somewhere  
TDTONEY : 3:00 pm : link
In comment 15667471 TC said:
Quote:
In comment 15667468 GiantsFan84 said:


Quote:


that ickey does not want to be a G


But does he want to make a lot of money?


Yes that’s why he wants to play tackle lol
I’d be down  
Saos1n : 3:03 pm : link
Best case scenario, you have 3 studs for the next 7-8 years on oline

Worst case, you have your bookend tackles and can deal Thomas for a kings ransom (see Tunsil trade)
In a mock draft I did yesterday  
myquealer : 3:09 pm : link
I traded down from 7 to 20 to get a 2023 first round pick and some other 2022 picks. I drafted Neal at 5 and Ekwonu was somehow still available at 20, so I picked him.

I don't think it's a good idea to take two at 5 and 7, there are other top tier prospects that fill big holes, but at 20, if we trade down and one of them somehow falls that far, I think you gotta take him.
Sign me up  
UGADawgs7 : 3:10 pm : link
And worst case Neal or Ekwonu is a really good OG and this line can be top 10 in a few years.
Intriguing... Especially if Cross  
clatterbuck : 3:30 pm : link
is the pick at 5 (wouldn't shock me too much) and Ekwonu is there at 7. Ok by me. Fix the damn thing.
I feel like Ekwonu would be a monster LG  
90.Cal : 3:35 pm : link
Worthy of pick 5 or 7. And I like Neal and Cross alot at RT. Would really solidify the OL for 2022 and beyond.

After those picks at the top we would be desperate for a pass rusher and a corner (especially if JB is traded or cut) not to mention TE, SS, LB, DT, my God the list goes on and on...
They could  
Sammo85 : 4:06 pm : link
but I don't think they will both fall to 5 and 7.

And I don't think Giants are leaning to take two OL.
I’ll just use Sy’56’s three words  
M.S. : 4:07 pm : link

“Sign me up.” Please.

That’s four.
I would be very happy  
averagejoe : 4:15 pm : link
Weakness to strength in one round
RE: Sign me up  
jeffusedtobeonwebtv : 4:21 pm : link
In comment 15667415 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
.


If Sy like it, it would be fine with me.
The problem with that: the guy you tell to play G  
BigBlueNH : 4:30 pm : link
is likely to be unhappy. Not a good situation to start with a high draft choice. If either has said that they are OK with playing G, different story.
Agree with Rain  
hd9009 : 4:45 pm : link
Take Neal with 5
Trade down with 7 and take Green, Johnson, or Smith.
Extra pick should bring a quality TE or defensive player
I would be for it.  
DonnieD89 : 4:48 pm : link
But, we damn well better fix the ER, CB, and LB later. Giants have not had an ER since JPP that other teams fear. Giants have not had a good LB since Antonio Pierce. Martinez won’t be on the team next year. It’s just pathetic how far along this team has regressed in talent.
RE: they could  
Del Shofner : 4:50 pm : link
In comment 15667454 RAIN said:
Quote:
... but i'd prefer to distribute the assets a different way.

I'd rather trade down and get Green or Z.Johnson if that's what we want to do.


That's my view as well. I'd rather not pick both Neal and Ekwonu at 5 and 7 just as a matter of resource allocation. If we stay at 5 and 7, I'd rather take whoever the Giants think are the best OT and EDGE at 5 and 7. But even better would be to pick the best OT at 5 and trade 7 down, get say another second round pick (at least), and get the best defender and IOL available in round two.
Hate It  
BlueVinnie : 4:55 pm : link
I'd definitely try to trade down in this scenario. Let's say for example, with the Saints at 16. You could still draft a strong OT such as Penning or LB Lloyd or WR Jameson plus have an additional 2nd day pick.

If I couldn't find a trade partner, I'd probably go with Hamilton at 7.
I’m betting  
Dave on the UWS : 5:04 pm : link
Cross factors into this somehow.
….  
ryanmkeane : 5:39 pm : link
Really don’t think Jets are going to take Gardner.
….  
ryanmkeane : 5:40 pm : link
If that happened, you’re talking about the chance of having the best OL in football in a year or two.
RE: Sign me up  
AG5686 : 5:42 pm : link
In comment 15667415 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
.

What if its Ickey and Walker??
That combo keeps coming up in my mock drafts...id almost prefer that to Neal and Ickey...but I am ok witj either
Best defense is a good offense  
kelly : 5:58 pm : link
No player will help the defense more than a dominate offensive line.
