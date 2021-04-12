1) first overall, usually a QB, Jags still unsure who they are taking but media thinks Hutchinson but Jags are not sure yet who they are taking as Travon Walker is neck and neck with Hutchinson. Balke tends to take physical specimen over pure production.
2) Big meeting Friday happened with Thibs and Jets and according to reports the meeting went very well. Jets need to know he isn't a new me me guy. Thibs is a serious option and Jets about Pass Rush.
3) Everyone talks Sauce and Stingley but by all reports Horn and Surtain we're better prospects than both of them. Top of draft 2022 not nearly as strong as top of 2021 draft.
everyone said that if Stingley was draft eligible, he was a better prospect than Horn and Surtain.
“ The best cornerback in college football is neither Surtain nor Horn. It’s Derek Stingley Jr. out of LSU. Unfortunately, he’s not in this draft class. Other than him, Surtain has been the best cornerback in college football.”
this year’s draft is not as strong as last year’s draft every year? Seems like it.
I think that making a statement like that makes it seem like you’re knowledgeable without actually saying anything of substance.
That isn't what I posted. The top half isn't as strong. People like Slater, parsons, Surtain, Smith, Waddle all would be ahead of anyone in this years draft (by things Schrager is hearing from Scouts and teams.
I doubt he is hearing directly from teams unless it's dis-i formation
He has some serious connections with a lot of coaches and GM's. It is really interesting to listen to him and you can tell when he is "hinting
" at knowing more than he can share.
Like most things it could be dis-information but since it comes in as more general info, I think it truly is what he is hearing (collectively).
The biggest take away I got this morning is there is NO consensus on #1 WR, no consensus on #1 QB and that it is quite possible NO QB's are taken until mid point in RD 1 (though Detroit could blink and snag a QB at 2). Willis is an enigma and could go in RD 1 or even slide to 2 as none of the QB's have teams excited to the point of giddy- QB selections early will be made more out of desperation that opportunity!
this year’s draft is not as strong as last year’s draft every year? Seems like it.
I think that making a statement like that makes it seem like you’re knowledgeable without actually saying anything of substance.
Note that he said the TOP of the draft isn't as strong as last year. Virtually all evaluators say there is more NFL talent in the draft than last year. But he is right. You would easily win an argument that the top 7 picks last year would all be within the top 10 this year - who doesn't make the top 10 among the three QBs, Pitts, Waddle, Chase and Sewell, and that doesn't even include 8-12 Horn, Surtain, Smith, Fields and Parsons. Those 12 might have all been in the top 15 this year.
just bump everyone this year back 10+ slots. Waddle was a reach (which many called at that time), Sewell "fell" and it looks like for good reason. Pitts still goes high but we all know taking the TE 4 was dumb.
We also have revisionist history on Parsons falling due to character concerns (KT?). Then the flawed QB class where Fields looked terrible as a rookie, Wilson was terrible as a rookie, and prized QB Lawrence looking terrible as well.
We don't have the #1 pick so not picking in a blue chip draft doesn't matter to me.
just bump everyone this year back 10+ slots. Waddle was a reach (which many called at that time), Sewell "fell" and it looks like for good reason. Pitts still goes high but we all know taking the TE 4 was dumb.
We also have revisionist history on Parsons falling due to character concerns (KT?). Then the flawed QB class where Fields looked terrible as a rookie, Wilson was terrible as a rookie, and prized QB Lawrence looking terrible as well.
We don't have the #1 pick so not picking in a blue chip draft doesn't matter to me.
Agreed. This seems like playing the results on Slater/Parsons.
because there isn't a Trevor Lawrence or Joe Burrow in it. Everything else is right around the same give/take. The only non-QB from the last couple drafts that I think is head and shoulders better than the prospects this year is Jamar Chase.
To see some here don’t buy into every word from the talking heads. Many say the same thing Schrager says. Doesn’t mean it’s 100% true. Many of these GM and scouts are going to put out disinformation. They all have their jobs to protect. The only thing I want is what every Giants fan wants. A great draft for the Giants
It's been praised for the amount of quantity, particularly at Edge, WR, and corner. I know the BPA Lords detest the word need, but if you need more talent at any of the aforementioned positions those aisles are full this year.
The ding in this class is the uncertainty at QB. That is fair, but it could be overstated because that position is so difficult to project.
because there isn't a Trevor Lawrence or Joe Burrow in it. Everything else is right around the same give/take. The only non-QB from the last couple drafts that I think is head and shoulders better than the prospects this year is Jamar Chase.
Not disagreeing that this class might be getting undersold, but I think the idea that the top of the 2021 class is better than 2022 might have something to do with the amount of incredibly high performances by the 2021 rookies:
Chase - 2nd team All Pro
Waddle - 100 yards and 6 TDs with a limited QB
Smith - 900 yards and 5 TDs with a bad QB
Parsons - 1st Team All Pro
Slater - 2nd Team All Pro
although Waddle/Smith weren't impact players, particularly Waddle where much of his stats were fairly empty. They were no where near Chase, or Jefferson before him.
As for QB it wouldn't shock me at all if a couple of the guys from the 2022 draft end up being better than Wilson/Lance/Fields. Jones is a bit of a wildcard since he's with the Pats and they will do their best to hide his warts.
2021 Draft was very strong at top end because of so many
although Waddle/Smith weren't impact players, particularly Waddle where much of his stats were fairly empty. They were no where near Chase, or Jefferson before him.
As for QB it wouldn't shock me at all if a couple of the guys from the 2022 draft end up being better than Wilson/Lance/Fields. Jones is a bit of a wildcard since he's with the Pats and they will do their best to hide his warts.
Again, I wasn't arguing with you, I was just pointing out that the talking heads will look at the players I mentioned as the reason 2021 was maybe better, and not just the lack of top QB prospects.
this year’s draft is not as strong as last year’s draft every year? Seems like it.
I think that making a statement like that makes it seem like you’re knowledgeable without actually saying anything of substance.
That isn't what I posted. The top half isn't as strong. People like Slater, parsons, Surtain, Smith, Waddle all would be ahead of anyone in this years draft (by things Schrager is hearing from Scouts and teams.
There's some bias baked into that, though. Slater had a great rookie year, so that's absolutely being factored in. If Slater was more highly regarded than the top OT prospects this year, he would have been drafted earlier than 13th overall. Part of that, of course is that the QB and WR prospects were pushing other top prospects down last year, but you could say the same (to a slightly lesser degree) for this year's EDGE class.
As for QB it wouldn't shock me at all if a couple of the guys from the 2022 draft end up being better than Wilson/Lance/Fields. Jones is a bit of a wildcard since he's with the Pats and they will do their best to hide his warts.
This is a good point, put Jones on JAX and see how he does. Lawrence will be the best QB in that class. Look at what he had to deal with last year. We all knew JAX had talent limitations, but then they went out and hired a complete boob as a HC. Talk about setting your blue chip QB up for failure.
it seems like a lock 3 or 4 edges are going ahead of NYG
the Sauce/Surtain/horn thing sounds ridiculous. Horn was a late riser anyway since he opted out of most of 2020 and then had a remarkable combine. even Surtain had some of the bama doubts about how good of a prospect he was, until he had a great combine and put a lot of those fears to rest.
Stingley has the most intangible concerns out of those 4 and the medical alone may knock him off some boards. That's the biggest question with him relative to the other 3.
Horn/Sauce/Surtain are 3 very comparable CB prospects with size, long arms, a lot of snaps played, and all 3 surprised with 40 times right around 4.4 with good 10 yard splits.
RE: RE: sure, players have had really good seasons
although Waddle/Smith weren't impact players, particularly Waddle where much of his stats were fairly empty. They were no where near Chase, or Jefferson before him.
As for QB it wouldn't shock me at all if a couple of the guys from the 2022 draft end up being better than Wilson/Lance/Fields. Jones is a bit of a wildcard since he's with the Pats and they will do their best to hide his warts.
Again, I wasn't arguing with you, I was just pointing out that the talking heads will look at the players I mentioned as the reason 2021 was maybe better, and not just the lack of top QB prospects.
I hear you, not arguing either. Just think we can do this for most, if not all drafts. I think its "sexy" to make claims about classes year to year and they largely don't mean much.
although Waddle/Smith weren't impact players, particularly Waddle where much of his stats were fairly empty. They were no where near Chase, or Jefferson before him.
As for QB it wouldn't shock me at all if a couple of the guys from the 2022 draft end up being better than Wilson/Lance/Fields. Jones is a bit of a wildcard since he's with the Pats and they will do their best to hide his warts.
This take is laughable. Yeah, Waddle's and Smith's stats weren't near Chase's, because no one's is. For a rookie year, Chase's was Randy Moss-level.
Chase and Jefferson, that's a near impossible standard. And some of that is due to much better QB play in Minnesota and Cincinatti as opposed to Miami and Philly.
That doesn't mean Smith and Waddle weren't impact players, they were. Waddle with empty stats? Come on. He was a mismatch problem from about game 4 IIRC. I remember a slow start but he was beating good corners, even in the red zone. Waddle is a GREAT player. No, he's not as good as Chase or Jefferson, but he'd be the best receiver on the Giants by a wide margin. There's a lot of teams he'd be the best receiver on.
and possibly even better. both were lights out game breakers with toughness at bama.
even with the ACL I buy the hype that jameson williams is in the top 10 because he was just that explosive. he had 11 touchdowns over 30 yards last year. on 79 receptions he averaged 20 ypc, which is near Waddle's best even though the most receptions he had in a year was 45 (due to injury but still).
the average ACL timeline is 9-11 months so it's possible he's back in September/October, and since rookies generally get brought along their rookie year that's really no big deal. He's an extra spot on PUP or more likely a short term IR trip so he can practice with the team until he's 100%.
RE: RE: sure, players have had really good seasons
As for QB it wouldn't shock me at all if a couple of the guys from the 2022 draft end up being better than Wilson/Lance/Fields. Jones is a bit of a wildcard since he's with the Pats and they will do their best to hide his warts.
This is a good point, put Jones on JAX and see how he does. Lawrence will be the best QB in that class. Look at what he had to deal with last year. We all knew JAX had talent limitations, but then they went out and hired a complete boob as a HC. Talk about setting your blue chip QB up for failure.
Lawrence is getting 2021 erased from his record by most people but i'm not that willing to do that. His accuracy wasn't there, he turned it over, and didn't score. He will get the benefit of the doubt since that franchise is/was a mess but its a red flag for me until it isn't. I would have thought he would have shown something of note as a rookie based on his ability along but it was extremely disappointing.
RE: RE: sure, players have had really good seasons
although Waddle/Smith weren't impact players, particularly Waddle where much of his stats were fairly empty. They were no where near Chase, or Jefferson before him.
As for QB it wouldn't shock me at all if a couple of the guys from the 2022 draft end up being better than Wilson/Lance/Fields. Jones is a bit of a wildcard since he's with the Pats and they will do their best to hide his warts.
This take is laughable. Yeah, Waddle's and Smith's stats weren't near Chase's, because no one's is. For a rookie year, Chase's was Randy Moss-level.
Chase and Jefferson, that's a near impossible standard. And some of that is due to much better QB play in Minnesota and Cincinatti as opposed to Miami and Philly.
That doesn't mean Smith and Waddle weren't impact players, they were. Waddle with empty stats? Come on. He was a mismatch problem from about game 4 IIRC. I remember a slow start but he was beating good corners, even in the red zone. Waddle is a GREAT player. No, he's not as good as Chase or Jefferson, but he'd be the best receiver on the Giants by a wide margin. There's a lot of teams he'd be the best receiver on.
You can call it laughable all you want doesn't make it true. Waddle ran 5 yard routes and caught the ball. That isn't what the #6 player taken does. There could be many reasons for that but its what happened and that's what I'm judging. He was great for fantasy PPR but he wasn't this dynamic game breaker he was drafted to be. Can certainly still happen but it didn't in 2021.
Smith had a good rookie year. But nothing top tier, certainly not a performance I'd look back on as a defining player of a draft class.
You can call it laughable all you want doesn't make it true. Waddle ran 5 yard routes and caught the ball. That isn't what the #6 player taken does. There could be many reasons for that but its what happened and that's what I'm judging. He was great for fantasy PPR but he wasn't this dynamic game breaker he was drafted to be. Can certainly still happen but it didn't in 2021.
Smith had a good rookie year. But nothing top tier, certainly not a performance I'd look back on as a defining player of a draft class.
Nothing at all laughable about that.
I seem to recall Chase also running short routes and catching the ball - the difference between him and Waddle is that several times he took it to the house after that catch. Chase far outperformed Waddle and it's not close.
RE: RE: RE: sure, players have had really good seasons
although Waddle/Smith weren't impact players, particularly Waddle where much of his stats were fairly empty. They were no where near Chase, or Jefferson before him.
As for QB it wouldn't shock me at all if a couple of the guys from the 2022 draft end up being better than Wilson/Lance/Fields. Jones is a bit of a wildcard since he's with the Pats and they will do their best to hide his warts.
This take is laughable. Yeah, Waddle's and Smith's stats weren't near Chase's, because no one's is. For a rookie year, Chase's was Randy Moss-level.
Chase and Jefferson, that's a near impossible standard. And some of that is due to much better QB play in Minnesota and Cincinatti as opposed to Miami and Philly.
That doesn't mean Smith and Waddle weren't impact players, they were. Waddle with empty stats? Come on. He was a mismatch problem from about game 4 IIRC. I remember a slow start but he was beating good corners, even in the red zone. Waddle is a GREAT player. No, he's not as good as Chase or Jefferson, but he'd be the best receiver on the Giants by a wide margin. There's a lot of teams he'd be the best receiver on.
You can call it laughable all you want doesn't make it true. Waddle ran 5 yard routes and caught the ball. That isn't what the #6 player taken does. There could be many reasons for that but its what happened and that's what I'm judging. He was great for fantasy PPR but he wasn't this dynamic game breaker he was drafted to be. Can certainly still happen but it didn't in 2021.
Smith had a good rookie year. But nothing top tier, certainly not a performance I'd look back on as a defining player of a draft class.
Nothing at all laughable about that.
QB play, UCONN. Tua isn't getting a bunch of balls downfield to Waddle. The fact that Waddle got a 1000 yards with Tua as his QB is pretty good. He made plays with the ball in his hands and you can still see the separation he gets in the NFL.
Same with Smith/Hurts. I mean, there's going to be a difference when your QB is throwing the ball 100-150 or so fewer times than say a Kirk Cousins or Joe Burrow, and doesn't have the ability to make the dynamic throws.
I mean, it really factors in to how much of the field I have to defend as a corner with Hurts/Tua at QB as opposed to a guy like Burrow. I know I have to defend the WHOLE field against a guy like Burrow. But I'm not worried about sideline throws from the opposite hash against Tua and Hurts, that's not going to happen.
But if you watch Waddle in particular, kid can BALL OUT. He's a much better receiver than you're giving credit for, absolutely a top 5 talent. He just doesn't have the right QB to maximize his talent right now.
my post wasn't even to shit on Waddle/Smith, they are good players, could be really good. But looking back at 2021 they aren't guys i'm saying "yes, they would have gone ahead of most of the 2022 class" which was the original point I was contending.
RE: RE: RE: RE: sure, players have had really good seasons
You can call it laughable all you want doesn't make it true. Waddle ran 5 yard routes and caught the ball. That isn't what the #6 player taken does. There could be many reasons for that but its what happened and that's what I'm judging. He was great for fantasy PPR but he wasn't this dynamic game breaker he was drafted to be. Can certainly still happen but it didn't in 2021.
Smith had a good rookie year. But nothing top tier, certainly not a performance I'd look back on as a defining player of a draft class.
Nothing at all laughable about that.
I seem to recall Chase also running short routes and catching the ball - the difference between him and Waddle is that several times he took it to the house after that catch. Chase far outperformed Waddle and it's not close.
Yeah as mentioned, Chase was the #1 receiver in his draft class and he would be the #1 receiver in almost any draft class. His rookie year was on the Randy Moss level. I don't know what the point of this comparison is. Because Chase is amazing doesn't mean Waddle isn't great. Chase is one of the top receivers in the game already. He's in the conversation with Davante Adams, Stefon Diggs, DeAndre Hopkins, Cooper Kupp.
In no way does that mean Waddle isn't a great player. Waddle is a terrific player. Dude caught a 100+ balls and over a 1000 yards with noodle arm Tua. Put him with a Patrick Mahomes he'd probably lead the NFL in receiving yards. He'd be up there at the top. Hell, put him with Daniel Jones he'd be top 8.
Schrager doesn't say much here, and I doubt he has any connections
my post wasn't even to shit on Waddle/Smith, they are good players, could be really good. But looking back at 2021 they aren't guys i'm saying "yes, they would have gone ahead of most of the 2022 class" which was the original point I was contending.
Ok right on, bud. I took it as they are like, really mediocre that didn't deserve to be drafted anywhere close to where they were.
My bad. In terms of comparing them to this class, yeah, I think I would drop them both a little with the talent here. In terms of where they would stack in this receiver class, they'd still be pretty high up there. I might have Garrett Wilson above them both.
For that class I had it as Chase, Waddle, then Smith, the same order they went in.
If I combined both receiver classes (and I'm only doing this for the sake of discussion), I think it'd look something like this:
Chase
Wilson
Waddle
Jameson Williams
Drake London
DeVonta Smith
George Pickens
Sorry man, that came off as overly douche-y, needlessly.
Obviously I'm talking about the devastating injury that Tua went through. He basically had to have his body put back together. I don't think he's the passer he was pre-injury, and we'll see if his overall throwing ability downfield improves.
Sorry man, that came off as overly douche-y, needlessly.
Obviously I'm talking about the devastating injury that Tua went through. He basically had to have his body put back together. I don't think he's the passer he was pre-injury, and we'll see if his overall throwing ability downfield improves.
Right but Waddles numbers actually improved with him at the pro level. It’s not like Tua was throwing him 40 yard bombs on a consistent basis in college pre injury
Sorry man, that came off as overly douche-y, needlessly.
Obviously I'm talking about the devastating injury that Tua went through. He basically had to have his body put back together. I don't think he's the passer he was pre-injury, and we'll see if his overall throwing ability downfield improves.
Right but Waddles numbers actually improved with him at the pro level. It’s not like Tua was throwing him 40 yard bombs on a consistent basis in college pre injury
The last year that Tua was there was Waddle's sophomore year. He was like 4th in the pecking order behind Jeudy, Smith, and Ruggs, and then there was Najee Harris getting 200+ totes. I don't think you can draw anything from that.
I mean, that's a lot of talented receivers and a lot of mouths to feed. But Tua had some decent deep ball tape pre-injury.
in his final year at bama he was averaging 150 yards per game, on 21 ypc, and had like 6 tds in 4 games. Had he not gotten hurt he likely would have had an equally impressive season to Smith - neither of them having the heisman season Smith had because they were splitting more targets/tds.
It very likely would have looked like the split this year between Jameson Williams and Metchie.
RE: Waddle's numbers didn't get better in the pros
in his final year at bama he was averaging 150 yards per game, on 21 ypc, and had like 6 tds in 4 games. Had he not gotten hurt he likely would have had an equally impressive season to Smith - neither of them having the heisman season Smith had because they were splitting more targets/tds.
It very likely would have looked like the split this year between Jameson Williams and Metchie.
Oh he was talking about from Mac Jones to Tua? Well yeah, Waddle missed a lot of games.
RE: Waddle's numbers didn't get better in the pros
in his final year at bama he was averaging 150 yards per game, on 21 ypc, and had like 6 tds in 4 games. Had he not gotten hurt he likely would have had an equally impressive season to Smith - neither of them having the heisman season Smith had because they were splitting more targets/tds.
It very likely would have looked like the split this year between Jameson Williams and Metchie.
I was only talking about Tua as I mentioned. And I see 591 yards in 6 games?
I'm just kinda shocked Waddle didn't take a single pass on a screen to the house - not 1. He's longest TD reception was 9 yards. Just very strange considering what he was billed as and having over 100 catches you'd think it would happen atleast once.
I'm just kinda shocked Waddle didn't take a single pass on a screen to the house - not 1. He's longest TD reception was 9 yards. Just very strange considering what he was billed as and having over 100 catches you'd think it would happen atleast once.
He did have quite a few big chunk plays off of short passes.
RE: RE: Waddle's numbers didn't get better in the pros
in his final year at bama he was averaging 150 yards per game, on 21 ypc, and had like 6 tds in 4 games. Had he not gotten hurt he likely would have had an equally impressive season to Smith - neither of them having the heisman season Smith had because they were splitting more targets/tds.
It very likely would have looked like the split this year between Jameson Williams and Metchie.
I was only talking about Tua as I mentioned. And I see 591 yards in 6 games?
Not sure if you are talking about Tua @ Bama in 2019 or Tua in Mia last year.
but either way in 2019 Jeudy was the lead guy at bama. And Ruggs was there. And Devonta Smith was a junior. Waddle was a Sophmore. He actually matched Ruggs' production that year but I don't think there's too much shame in having been back in the pecking order behind 2 top 15 picks that year and a future heisman winner with seniority on him. he competed with those same 4 for targets his freshman year too and outperformed both Devonta and Ruggs.
by the end of 2019 he had become the biggest threat of the 4, and to start 2020 he was on pace for the best season of the 4 until he got hurt. then Devonta slid into that and won a heisman.
RE: RE: Waddle's numbers didn't get better in the pros
in his final year at bama he was averaging 150 yards per game, on 21 ypc, and had like 6 tds in 4 games. Had he not gotten hurt he likely would have had an equally impressive season to Smith - neither of them having the heisman season Smith had because they were splitting more targets/tds.
It very likely would have looked like the split this year between Jameson Williams and Metchie.
I was only talking about Tua as I mentioned. And I see 591 yards in 6 games?
That season was with Mac Jones. He got injured. Almost all of that production was in his first 4 games. His 5th game he got hurt really early, didn't record a catch yet, might've gotten hurt on the opening kickoff.
The 6th game was his return from injury in the bowl game, and he was really limited, both in reps and physically.
First 4 games he had 557 yards receiving and 5 total TDs.
in his final year at bama he was averaging 150 yards per game, on 21 ypc, and had like 6 tds in 4 games. Had he not gotten hurt he likely would have had an equally impressive season to Smith - neither of them having the heisman season Smith had because they were splitting more targets/tds.
It very likely would have looked like the split this year between Jameson Williams and Metchie.
I was only talking about Tua as I mentioned. And I see 591 yards in 6 games?
That season was with Mac Jones. He got injured. Almost all of that production was in his first 4 games. His 5th game he got hurt really early, didn't record a catch yet, might've gotten hurt on the opening kickoff.
The 6th game was his return from injury in the bowl game, and he was really limited, both in reps and physically.
First 4 games he had 557 yards receiving and 5 total TDs.
Yes I know as I said in all my posts I was only talking about Waddle in regards to his numbers when working with Tua then and now. With Jones after Jeudy and Riggs left doesn’t really apply. Tua and Waddle together then and now is all was referring to.
I mean if Tua can’t throw a deep ball to Waddle like you mentioned why would they bother to get Hill ?
when you rely completely on speed in a juggernaut offense it’s presents questions at the pro level. Smith was an elite route runner and could get open without elite speed. Most of the others have the size that waddle doesn’t.
I don’t hate waddle but I’m glad Miami took him since I can see that being us minus the top 5 pick this year.
you guys are missing the biggest difference "then and now"
none of those bama guys have been onfield busts, and pretty much all 4 were their team's #1 target pretty quickly, but obviously none of them have come all that close to the statistical success they had at bama. and that's because NFL defenses know how to take away opposing teams #1 targets.
if smith or waddle were in this draft im pretty sure most would consider them in play for 5 or 7. and rightfully so because both stepped in as #1 receivers on teams with winning records right away. they are good players with the talent to be very good if circumstances around them improve.
RE: RE: RE: Waddle's numbers didn't get better in the pros
in his final year at bama he was averaging 150 yards per game, on 21 ypc, and had like 6 tds in 4 games. Had he not gotten hurt he likely would have had an equally impressive season to Smith - neither of them having the heisman season Smith had because they were splitting more targets/tds.
It very likely would have looked like the split this year between Jameson Williams and Metchie.
I was only talking about Tua as I mentioned. And I see 591 yards in 6 games?
Not sure if you are talking about Tua @ Bama in 2019 or Tua in Mia last year.
but either way in 2019 Jeudy was the lead guy at bama. And Ruggs was there. And Devonta Smith was a junior. Waddle was a Sophmore. He actually matched Ruggs' production that year but I don't think there's too much shame in having been back in the pecking order behind 2 top 15 picks that year and a future heisman winner with seniority on him. he competed with those same 4 for targets his freshman year too and outperformed both Devonta and Ruggs.
by the end of 2019 he had become the biggest threat of the 4, and to start 2020 he was on pace for the best season of the 4 until he got hurt. then Devonta slid into that and won a heisman.
Waddle had 7 yards receiving the final game on 2019 Jeudy had over 200
when you rely completely on speed in a juggernaut offense it’s presents questions at the pro level. Smith was an elite route runner and could get open without elite speed. Most of the others have the size that waddle doesn’t.
I don’t hate waddle but I’m glad Miami took him since I can see that being us minus the top 5 pick this year.
what your saying was true about Ruggs coming out but not Waddle. he was able to succeed all over the field and had a lot more toughness than receivers his size usually do. the risk was the injury and the fact that he didn't get a bigger opportunity to show it in his final year. He was and is in the Tyreek Hill/Santana Moss mold, which is a lot more than a one trick pony despite the size. i think what he showed in Miami this year is actually more impressive than if he went to a good offense like KC and caught a bunch of deep balls as a 3rd option. He showed he can produce as the #1 guy all over the field. Ruggs was starting to come on but he was more of the one trick pony, both at bama and with the raiders.
i didn't have a strong preference smith vs. waddle last year - they were both excellent prospects so it was more which flavor you were looking for. and i think that kind of played out.
jameson williams is sort of a hybrid between the 2 so where he gets picked will be fascinating. if the injury progress is good i think he gets picked somewhere in between.
when you rely completely on speed in a juggernaut offense it’s presents questions at the pro level. Smith was an elite route runner and could get open without elite speed. Most of the others have the size that waddle doesn’t.
I don’t hate waddle but I’m glad Miami took him since I can see that being us minus the top 5 pick this year.
what your saying was true about Ruggs coming out but not Waddle. he was able to succeed all over the field and had a lot more toughness than receivers his size usually do. the risk was the injury and the fact that he didn't get a bigger opportunity to show it in his final year. He was and is in the Tyreek Hill/Santana Moss mold, which is a lot more than a one trick pony despite the size. i think what he showed in Miami this year is actually more impressive than if he went to a good offense like KC and caught a bunch of deep balls as a 3rd option. He showed he can produce as the #1 guy all over the field. Ruggs was starting to come on but he was more of the one trick pony, both at bama and with the raiders.
i didn't have a strong preference smith vs. waddle last year - they were both excellent prospects so it was more which flavor you were looking for. and i think that kind of played out.
jameson williams is sort of a hybrid between the 2 so where he gets picked will be fascinating. if the injury progress is good i think he gets picked somewhere in between.
Ruggs was straight line speed. Waddle was much shiftier and more explosive - definitely a difference. My contention is that he needs that elite speed and movement to be successful while others don't, they play the position better. I wanted to avoid Waddle last year, spending a high 1st on trying to get the next Tyreek Hill didn't seem wise. I also am a bit skeptical in general from speeders from elite programs, he just wasn't tested enough at the college level.
QB play, UCONN. Tua isn't getting a bunch of balls downfield to Waddle. The fact that Waddle got a 1000 yards with Tua as his QB is pretty good. He made plays with the ball in his hands and you can still see the separation he gets in the NFL.
But if you watch Waddle in particular, kid can BALL OUT. He's a much better receiver than you're giving credit for, absolutely a top 5 talent. He just doesn't have the right QB to maximize his talent right now.
I agree with this. Tua's limitations permeated that entire offense. Despite that, however, Waddle still finished 12th among WRs in YAC. But it was fairly obvious that Miami was using the super-short passing game as their de facto running game.
With McDaniel now in the pilot's chair, I fully expect to see greater production from Waddle. McDaniel is super-bright and will find different ways to exploit Waddle's gifts. For example, Waddle only had two carries last year. Which is beyond dumb. I fully expect that number to bump up to 30+.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: sure, players have had really good season
QB play, UCONN. Tua isn't getting a bunch of balls downfield to Waddle. The fact that Waddle got a 1000 yards with Tua as his QB is pretty good. He made plays with the ball in his hands and you can still see the separation he gets in the NFL.
But if you watch Waddle in particular, kid can BALL OUT. He's a much better receiver than you're giving credit for, absolutely a top 5 talent. He just doesn't have the right QB to maximize his talent right now.
I agreeh with this. Tua's limitations permeated that entire offense. Despite that, however, Waddle still finished 12th among WRs in YAC. But it was fairly obvious that Miami was using the super-short passing game as their de facto running game.
With McDaniel now in the pilot's chair, I fully expect to see greater production from Waddle. McDaniel is super-bright and will find different ways to exploit Waddle's gifts. For example, Waddle only had two carries last year. Which is beyond dumb. I fully expect that number to bump up to 30+.
I’m still confused why they would bother to get Hill with all of Tuas limitations. I guess the vertical threat helps the running game but they were clear to dead last. Waddle and Parker couldn’t open it up?
I agree with this. Tua's limitations permeated that entire offense. Despite that, however, Waddle still finished 12th among WRs in YAC. But it was fairly obvious that Miami was using the super-short passing game as their de facto running game.
With McDaniel now in the pilot's chair, I fully expect to see greater production from Waddle. McDaniel is super-bright and will find different ways to exploit Waddle's gifts. For example, Waddle only had two carries last year. Which is beyond dumb. I fully expect that number to bump up to 30+.
I’m still confused why they would bother to get Hill with all of Tuas limitations. I guess the vertical threat helps the running game but they were clear to dead last. Waddle and Parker couldn’t open it up?
New regime that is offensive oriented v Flores I'm sure has something to do with adding Hill. More is better routine, especially speed. They are going to force the defense to cover a lot more real estate.
RE: Schrager doesn't say much here, and I doubt he has any connections
I agree with this. Tua's limitations permeated that entire offense. Despite that, however, Waddle still finished 12th among WRs in YAC. But it was fairly obvious that Miami was using the super-short passing game as their de facto running game.
With McDaniel now in the pilot's chair, I fully expect to see greater production from Waddle. McDaniel is super-bright and will find different ways to exploit Waddle's gifts. For example, Waddle only had two carries last year. Which is beyond dumb. I fully expect that number to bump up to 30+.
I’m still confused why they would bother to get Hill with all of Tuas limitations. I guess the vertical threat helps the running game but they were clear to dead last. Waddle and Parker couldn’t open it up?
New regime that is offensive oriented v Flores I'm sure has something to do with adding Hill. More is better routine, especially speed. They are going to force the defense to cover a lot more real estate.
Makes sense but with no running game it’s hard to fathom that’s going to be effective. But enter McDaniel who was a running back coach at one point and that will be a priority so a lot of things will be different
to get the feeling more than 1 of the three tackles will be there at 5, and that Cross will be the pick if he s one of them
I tend to agree that Cross will be the pick at #5, he fits what Daboll wants for an OT when it comes to pass blocking.
I can see Cross at 5 too
His feet and pass blocking seem superb 1 offseason in NFL weightroom should give him the added pop needed in run game
if ickey or neal is there at 7 also, still have to think hard about double dipping oline based and how BPA and need I think saquon might look like a different player if he actually had a few runs where 3 guys arent 5 yards into the backfield
he scored 5 of his 6 touchdowns that year in the last 3 games (including 3 in the SEC Champ game).
That was 2018 not 2019
by the end of 2019 Waddle emerged as the home run hitter over Ruggs. Jeudy was still getting the targets and Smith was a chain mover. Ruggs ran the fast 40 and got overdrafted but Waddle had already looked like he was going to be the better player (and solidified that when he went to another level in 2020).
From GMs, who lie, and people close to the lying GMs.
It is lying season.
yes but a lot of connections get drawn every year that end up correct. it's lying season but these guys are all looking at the same tape and as much as we think there are big differences / big secrets out there, the teams i think are very tapped into what the others are doing.
im sure there are a few big surprises each year, but by and large i think a lot more is solidified than we realize.
this could be very wrong but the nyg for example are acting very much like they expect to get sauce gardner (or stingley).
he scored 5 of his 6 touchdowns that year in the last 3 games (including 3 in the SEC Champ game).
That was 2018 not 2019
by the end of 2019 Waddle emerged as the home run hitter over Ruggs. Jeudy was still getting the targets and Smith was a chain mover. Ruggs ran the fast 40 and got overdrafted but Waddle had already looked like he was going to be the better player (and solidified that when he went to another level in 2020).
8 more yards than Ruggs in those 4 games…8
But Ok
RE: RE: tdtoney - no it wasn't 2018, i'm talking 2019
he scored 5 of his 6 touchdowns that year in the last 3 games (including 3 in the SEC Champ game).
That was 2018 not 2019
by the end of 2019 Waddle emerged as the home run hitter over Ruggs. Jeudy was still getting the targets and Smith was a chain mover. Ruggs ran the fast 40 and got overdrafted but Waddle had already looked like he was going to be the better player (and solidified that when he went to another level in 2020).
8 more yards than Ruggs in those 4 games…8
But Ok
on a much higher ypc with 4 more TDs.
And again, he was a class behind 3 top 15 picks at that point. his talent demanded targets and over time it eclipsed all of the, which is why he ended up being the highest drafted of the 4.
Horn & Surtain are clearly better prospects than Stingley and Gardner.
Surtain is a high-end two-way corner. He tied for 3rd on the Broncos in total tackles his rookie year. Stingley and Gardner aren't on the same planet as him with their physicality.
in 3 years (40g) at Bama surtain had 116 tackles (2.9 per game), 82 solo (2.05 per game).
in 3 years (33g) at Cincy gardner had 99 tackles (3 per game), 68 solo (2.06 per game).
neither player was ranked top 10 because of their run d, though their run D grades on PFF were both very good and their overall physicality among their top traits. in games i saw Gardner had a bunch of good hits including the bama game (link below is open field vs. jameson williams) and none of the scouting reports i've read, including sy's, questioned his toughness or physicality nearly to the degree of Stingley. He is right there as a prospect with Horn/Surtain last year.
Surtain is a high-end two-way corner. He tied for 3rd on the Broncos in total tackles his rookie year. Stingley and Gardner aren't on the same planet as him with their physicality.
Surtain is a really good, ascending CB.
Gardner has better cover skills. You know better than to use tackle stats on a crumbling defensive unit.
Denver was third in the league in PPG allowed at 18.9. I thought they were pretty good when I caught them. And the excellent run support/tackling skills Surtain demonstrated at Bama conveyed to the pros.
I'm neutral on Gardner. Not strong opinion one way or the other. The best corners I watched in college were McCreary and probably Elam.
RE: So much of this is subjective and eye test that it's exhausting.
yes and no. i think comparing prospects to each other has never been more accessible in terms of non-subjective metrics. there's more stats and more measurement than ever before, including GPS data which isn't as publicized but i'd imagine infinitely more interesting to the real decision makers. and even high quality testing numbers from these players dating back to when they were high school prospects (or track athletes). for the public though it's also more accessible to find footage of those players against other top players as a reference point.
go back through the BBI mock draft history and some of the more knowledgeable posters on this site have extended track records better the pros.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
1) first overall, usually a QB, Jags still unsure who they are taking but media thinks Hutchinson but Jags are not sure yet who they are taking as Travon Walker is neck and neck with Hutchinson. Balke tends to take physical specimen over pure production.
2) Big meeting Friday happened with Thibs and Jets and according to reports the meeting went very well. Jets need to know he isn't a new me me guy. Thibs is a serious option and Jets about Pass Rush.
3) Everyone talks Sauce and Stingley but by all reports Horn and Surtain we're better prospects than both of them. Top of draft 2022 not nearly as strong as top of 2021 draft.
Brandt thinks Thibs is going to be awesome and that just a few bad sound bites are what is holding him back.
Schrager said Ikey could be a Jags option but his top 3 for jags- Walker /Hutchinson and Ikey.
I think that making a statement like that makes it seem like you’re knowledgeable without actually saying anything of substance.
Everyone talks Sauce and Stingley but by all reports Horn and Surtain we're better prospects than both of them. Top of draft 2022 not nearly as strong as top of 2021 draft.
He has BOTH Sauce and Stingley rated higher than both of the guys from last year.
“ The best cornerback in college football is neither Surtain nor Horn. It’s Derek Stingley Jr. out of LSU. Unfortunately, he’s not in this draft class. Other than him, Surtain has been the best cornerback in college football.”
Link - ( New Window )
I think that making a statement like that makes it seem like you’re knowledgeable without actually saying anything of substance.
Agreed.
I really don't think that either of the corner prospects from last year was a better prospect than Gardner, and there's absolutely no chance that any of them have the upside of Stingley.
I think that making a statement like that makes it seem like you’re knowledgeable without actually saying anything of substance.
That isn't what I posted. The top half isn't as strong. People like Slater, parsons, Surtain, Smith, Waddle all would be ahead of anyone in this years draft (by things Schrager is hearing from Scouts and teams.
That is an opinion only. The guy hasn't done anything since 2019.
The question on Sauce is tackling apparently.
He has some serious connections with a lot of coaches and GM's. It is really interesting to listen to him and you can tell when he is "hinting
" at knowing more than he can share.
Like most things it could be dis-information but since it comes in as more general info, I think it truly is what he is hearing (collectively).
The biggest take away I got this morning is there is NO consensus on #1 WR, no consensus on #1 QB and that it is quite possible NO QB's are taken until mid point in RD 1 (though Detroit could blink and snag a QB at 2). Willis is an enigma and could go in RD 1 or even slide to 2 as none of the QB's have teams excited to the point of giddy- QB selections early will be made more out of desperation that opportunity!
I think that making a statement like that makes it seem like you’re knowledgeable without actually saying anything of substance.
Note that he said the TOP of the draft isn't as strong as last year. Virtually all evaluators say there is more NFL talent in the draft than last year. But he is right. You would easily win an argument that the top 7 picks last year would all be within the top 10 this year - who doesn't make the top 10 among the three QBs, Pitts, Waddle, Chase and Sewell, and that doesn't even include 8-12 Horn, Surtain, Smith, Fields and Parsons. Those 12 might have all been in the top 15 this year.
We also have revisionist history on Parsons falling due to character concerns (KT?). Then the flawed QB class where Fields looked terrible as a rookie, Wilson was terrible as a rookie, and prized QB Lawrence looking terrible as well.
We don't have the #1 pick so not picking in a blue chip draft doesn't matter to me.
We also have revisionist history on Parsons falling due to character concerns (KT?). Then the flawed QB class where Fields looked terrible as a rookie, Wilson was terrible as a rookie, and prized QB Lawrence looking terrible as well.
We don't have the #1 pick so not picking in a blue chip draft doesn't matter to me.
Agreed. This seems like playing the results on Slater/Parsons.
The ding in this class is the uncertainty at QB. That is fair, but it could be overstated because that position is so difficult to project.
Not disagreeing that this class might be getting undersold, but I think the idea that the top of the 2021 class is better than 2022 might have something to do with the amount of incredibly high performances by the 2021 rookies:
Chase - 2nd team All Pro
Waddle - 100 yards and 6 TDs with a limited QB
Smith - 900 yards and 5 TDs with a bad QB
Parsons - 1st Team All Pro
Slater - 2nd Team All Pro
As for QB it wouldn't shock me at all if a couple of the guys from the 2022 draft end up being better than Wilson/Lance/Fields. Jones is a bit of a wildcard since he's with the Pats and they will do their best to hide his warts.
This 2022 draft doesn't have same level of offensive playmakers but certainly many more defensive ones.
At this time of year it is all disinformation
Quote:
I doubt he is hearing directly from teams unless it's dis-i formation
At this time of year it is all disinformation
Exactly. Everyone in the media is just throwing enough darts on the wall hoping something hits.
As for QB it wouldn't shock me at all if a couple of the guys from the 2022 draft end up being better than Wilson/Lance/Fields. Jones is a bit of a wildcard since he's with the Pats and they will do their best to hide his warts.
Again, I wasn't arguing with you, I was just pointing out that the talking heads will look at the players I mentioned as the reason 2021 was maybe better, and not just the lack of top QB prospects.
Quote:
this year’s draft is not as strong as last year’s draft every year? Seems like it.
I think that making a statement like that makes it seem like you’re knowledgeable without actually saying anything of substance.
That isn't what I posted. The top half isn't as strong. People like Slater, parsons, Surtain, Smith, Waddle all would be ahead of anyone in this years draft (by things Schrager is hearing from Scouts and teams.
There's some bias baked into that, though. Slater had a great rookie year, so that's absolutely being factored in. If Slater was more highly regarded than the top OT prospects this year, he would have been drafted earlier than 13th overall. Part of that, of course is that the QB and WR prospects were pushing other top prospects down last year, but you could say the same (to a slightly lesser degree) for this year's EDGE class.
Quote:
But there is no way in hell that Jaycee Horn was a better prospect than Sauce Gardner.
The question on Sauce is tackling apparently.
Who is questioning that? Because they haven't seen him play. Question Stingley on that, sure. But Sauce? GTFO.
Quote:
But there is no way in hell that Jaycee Horn was a better prospect than Sauce Gardner.
The question on Sauce is tackling apparently.
Look at this.
https://youtu.be/GPIAlV39ZsI?t=179
As for QB it wouldn't shock me at all if a couple of the guys from the 2022 draft end up being better than Wilson/Lance/Fields. Jones is a bit of a wildcard since he's with the Pats and they will do their best to hide his warts.
This is a good point, put Jones on JAX and see how he does. Lawrence will be the best QB in that class. Look at what he had to deal with last year. We all knew JAX had talent limitations, but then they went out and hired a complete boob as a HC. Talk about setting your blue chip QB up for failure.
the Sauce/Surtain/horn thing sounds ridiculous. Horn was a late riser anyway since he opted out of most of 2020 and then had a remarkable combine. even Surtain had some of the bama doubts about how good of a prospect he was, until he had a great combine and put a lot of those fears to rest.
Stingley has the most intangible concerns out of those 4 and the medical alone may knock him off some boards. That's the biggest question with him relative to the other 3.
Horn/Sauce/Surtain are 3 very comparable CB prospects with size, long arms, a lot of snaps played, and all 3 surprised with 40 times right around 4.4 with good 10 yard splits.
Quote:
although Waddle/Smith weren't impact players, particularly Waddle where much of his stats were fairly empty. They were no where near Chase, or Jefferson before him.
As for QB it wouldn't shock me at all if a couple of the guys from the 2022 draft end up being better than Wilson/Lance/Fields. Jones is a bit of a wildcard since he's with the Pats and they will do their best to hide his warts.
Again, I wasn't arguing with you, I was just pointing out that the talking heads will look at the players I mentioned as the reason 2021 was maybe better, and not just the lack of top QB prospects.
I hear you, not arguing either. Just think we can do this for most, if not all drafts. I think its "sexy" to make claims about classes year to year and they largely don't mean much.
As for QB it wouldn't shock me at all if a couple of the guys from the 2022 draft end up being better than Wilson/Lance/Fields. Jones is a bit of a wildcard since he's with the Pats and they will do their best to hide his warts.
This take is laughable. Yeah, Waddle's and Smith's stats weren't near Chase's, because no one's is. For a rookie year, Chase's was Randy Moss-level.
Chase and Jefferson, that's a near impossible standard. And some of that is due to much better QB play in Minnesota and Cincinatti as opposed to Miami and Philly.
That doesn't mean Smith and Waddle weren't impact players, they were. Waddle with empty stats? Come on. He was a mismatch problem from about game 4 IIRC. I remember a slow start but he was beating good corners, even in the red zone. Waddle is a GREAT player. No, he's not as good as Chase or Jefferson, but he'd be the best receiver on the Giants by a wide margin. There's a lot of teams he'd be the best receiver on.
even with the ACL I buy the hype that jameson williams is in the top 10 because he was just that explosive. he had 11 touchdowns over 30 yards last year. on 79 receptions he averaged 20 ypc, which is near Waddle's best even though the most receptions he had in a year was 45 (due to injury but still).
the average ACL timeline is 9-11 months so it's possible he's back in September/October, and since rookies generally get brought along their rookie year that's really no big deal. He's an extra spot on PUP or more likely a short term IR trip so he can practice with the team until he's 100%.
Quote:
As for QB it wouldn't shock me at all if a couple of the guys from the 2022 draft end up being better than Wilson/Lance/Fields. Jones is a bit of a wildcard since he's with the Pats and they will do their best to hide his warts.
This is a good point, put Jones on JAX and see how he does. Lawrence will be the best QB in that class. Look at what he had to deal with last year. We all knew JAX had talent limitations, but then they went out and hired a complete boob as a HC. Talk about setting your blue chip QB up for failure.
Lawrence is getting 2021 erased from his record by most people but i'm not that willing to do that. His accuracy wasn't there, he turned it over, and didn't score. He will get the benefit of the doubt since that franchise is/was a mess but its a red flag for me until it isn't. I would have thought he would have shown something of note as a rookie based on his ability along but it was extremely disappointing.
Quote:
although Waddle/Smith weren't impact players, particularly Waddle where much of his stats were fairly empty. They were no where near Chase, or Jefferson before him.
As for QB it wouldn't shock me at all if a couple of the guys from the 2022 draft end up being better than Wilson/Lance/Fields. Jones is a bit of a wildcard since he's with the Pats and they will do their best to hide his warts.
This take is laughable. Yeah, Waddle's and Smith's stats weren't near Chase's, because no one's is. For a rookie year, Chase's was Randy Moss-level.
Chase and Jefferson, that's a near impossible standard. And some of that is due to much better QB play in Minnesota and Cincinatti as opposed to Miami and Philly.
That doesn't mean Smith and Waddle weren't impact players, they were. Waddle with empty stats? Come on. He was a mismatch problem from about game 4 IIRC. I remember a slow start but he was beating good corners, even in the red zone. Waddle is a GREAT player. No, he's not as good as Chase or Jefferson, but he'd be the best receiver on the Giants by a wide margin. There's a lot of teams he'd be the best receiver on.
You can call it laughable all you want doesn't make it true. Waddle ran 5 yard routes and caught the ball. That isn't what the #6 player taken does. There could be many reasons for that but its what happened and that's what I'm judging. He was great for fantasy PPR but he wasn't this dynamic game breaker he was drafted to be. Can certainly still happen but it didn't in 2021.
Smith had a good rookie year. But nothing top tier, certainly not a performance I'd look back on as a defining player of a draft class.
Nothing at all laughable about that.
I tend to agree that Cross will be the pick at #5, he fits what Daboll wants for an OT when it comes to pass blocking.
Quote:
In comment 15669358 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
You can call it laughable all you want doesn't make it true. Waddle ran 5 yard routes and caught the ball. That isn't what the #6 player taken does. There could be many reasons for that but its what happened and that's what I'm judging. He was great for fantasy PPR but he wasn't this dynamic game breaker he was drafted to be. Can certainly still happen but it didn't in 2021.
Smith had a good rookie year. But nothing top tier, certainly not a performance I'd look back on as a defining player of a draft class.
Nothing at all laughable about that.
I seem to recall Chase also running short routes and catching the ball - the difference between him and Waddle is that several times he took it to the house after that catch. Chase far outperformed Waddle and it's not close.
Quote:
In comment 15669358 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
although Waddle/Smith weren't impact players, particularly Waddle where much of his stats were fairly empty. They were no where near Chase, or Jefferson before him.
As for QB it wouldn't shock me at all if a couple of the guys from the 2022 draft end up being better than Wilson/Lance/Fields. Jones is a bit of a wildcard since he's with the Pats and they will do their best to hide his warts.
This take is laughable. Yeah, Waddle's and Smith's stats weren't near Chase's, because no one's is. For a rookie year, Chase's was Randy Moss-level.
Chase and Jefferson, that's a near impossible standard. And some of that is due to much better QB play in Minnesota and Cincinatti as opposed to Miami and Philly.
That doesn't mean Smith and Waddle weren't impact players, they were. Waddle with empty stats? Come on. He was a mismatch problem from about game 4 IIRC. I remember a slow start but he was beating good corners, even in the red zone. Waddle is a GREAT player. No, he's not as good as Chase or Jefferson, but he'd be the best receiver on the Giants by a wide margin. There's a lot of teams he'd be the best receiver on.
You can call it laughable all you want doesn't make it true. Waddle ran 5 yard routes and caught the ball. That isn't what the #6 player taken does. There could be many reasons for that but its what happened and that's what I'm judging. He was great for fantasy PPR but he wasn't this dynamic game breaker he was drafted to be. Can certainly still happen but it didn't in 2021.
Smith had a good rookie year. But nothing top tier, certainly not a performance I'd look back on as a defining player of a draft class.
Nothing at all laughable about that.
QB play, UCONN. Tua isn't getting a bunch of balls downfield to Waddle. The fact that Waddle got a 1000 yards with Tua as his QB is pretty good. He made plays with the ball in his hands and you can still see the separation he gets in the NFL.
Same with Smith/Hurts. I mean, there's going to be a difference when your QB is throwing the ball 100-150 or so fewer times than say a Kirk Cousins or Joe Burrow, and doesn't have the ability to make the dynamic throws.
I mean, it really factors in to how much of the field I have to defend as a corner with Hurts/Tua at QB as opposed to a guy like Burrow. I know I have to defend the WHOLE field against a guy like Burrow. But I'm not worried about sideline throws from the opposite hash against Tua and Hurts, that's not going to happen.
But if you watch Waddle in particular, kid can BALL OUT. He's a much better receiver than you're giving credit for, absolutely a top 5 talent. He just doesn't have the right QB to maximize his talent right now.
Quote:
In comment 15669403 allstarjim said:
Quote:
In comment 15669358 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
You can call it laughable all you want doesn't make it true. Waddle ran 5 yard routes and caught the ball. That isn't what the #6 player taken does. There could be many reasons for that but its what happened and that's what I'm judging. He was great for fantasy PPR but he wasn't this dynamic game breaker he was drafted to be. Can certainly still happen but it didn't in 2021.
Smith had a good rookie year. But nothing top tier, certainly not a performance I'd look back on as a defining player of a draft class.
Nothing at all laughable about that.
I seem to recall Chase also running short routes and catching the ball - the difference between him and Waddle is that several times he took it to the house after that catch. Chase far outperformed Waddle and it's not close.
Yeah as mentioned, Chase was the #1 receiver in his draft class and he would be the #1 receiver in almost any draft class. His rookie year was on the Randy Moss level. I don't know what the point of this comparison is. Because Chase is amazing doesn't mean Waddle isn't great. Chase is one of the top receivers in the game already. He's in the conversation with Davante Adams, Stefon Diggs, DeAndre Hopkins, Cooper Kupp.
In no way does that mean Waddle isn't a great player. Waddle is a terrific player. Dude caught a 100+ balls and over a 1000 yards with noodle arm Tua. Put him with a Patrick Mahomes he'd probably lead the NFL in receiving yards. He'd be up there at the top. Hell, put him with Daniel Jones he'd be top 8.
I’m confused
Ok right on, bud. I took it as they are like, really mediocre that didn't deserve to be drafted anywhere close to where they were.
My bad. In terms of comparing them to this class, yeah, I think I would drop them both a little with the talent here. In terms of where they would stack in this receiver class, they'd still be pretty high up there. I might have Garrett Wilson above them both.
For that class I had it as Chase, Waddle, then Smith, the same order they went in.
If I combined both receiver classes (and I'm only doing this for the sake of discussion), I think it'd look something like this:
Chase
Wilson
Waddle
Jameson Williams
Drake London
DeVonta Smith
George Pickens
I’m confused
I'm going to ask you to engage in a little bit of critical thinking on that one and get back to me. What's different with Tua when he was throwing passes to Jeudy to today, hmmm?
Obviously I'm talking about the devastating injury that Tua went through. He basically had to have his body put back together. I don't think he's the passer he was pre-injury, and we'll see if his overall throwing ability downfield improves.
Quote:
And is now? Jeudy had no problem with Tua and nor did Waddle.
I’m confused
I'm going to ask you to engage in a little bit of critical thinking on that one and get back to me. What's different with Tua when he was throwing passes to Jeudy to today, hmmm?
You tell me because he’s not his QB anymore like Waddle is and Jeudy had much better production in college under Tua.
Obviously I'm talking about the devastating injury that Tua went through. He basically had to have his body put back together. I don't think he's the passer he was pre-injury, and we'll see if his overall throwing ability downfield improves.
Right but Waddles numbers actually improved with him at the pro level. It’s not like Tua was throwing him 40 yard bombs on a consistent basis in college pre injury
Quote:
Sorry man, that came off as overly douche-y, needlessly.
Obviously I'm talking about the devastating injury that Tua went through. He basically had to have his body put back together. I don't think he's the passer he was pre-injury, and we'll see if his overall throwing ability downfield improves.
Right but Waddles numbers actually improved with him at the pro level. It’s not like Tua was throwing him 40 yard bombs on a consistent basis in college pre injury
The last year that Tua was there was Waddle's sophomore year. He was like 4th in the pecking order behind Jeudy, Smith, and Ruggs, and then there was Najee Harris getting 200+ totes. I don't think you can draw anything from that.
I mean, that's a lot of talented receivers and a lot of mouths to feed. But Tua had some decent deep ball tape pre-injury.
It very likely would have looked like the split this year between Jameson Williams and Metchie.
It very likely would have looked like the split this year between Jameson Williams and Metchie.
Oh he was talking about from Mac Jones to Tua? Well yeah, Waddle missed a lot of games.
It very likely would have looked like the split this year between Jameson Williams and Metchie.
I was only talking about Tua as I mentioned. And I see 591 yards in 6 games?
He did have quite a few big chunk plays off of short passes.
Quote:
in his final year at bama he was averaging 150 yards per game, on 21 ypc, and had like 6 tds in 4 games. Had he not gotten hurt he likely would have had an equally impressive season to Smith - neither of them having the heisman season Smith had because they were splitting more targets/tds.
It very likely would have looked like the split this year between Jameson Williams and Metchie.
I was only talking about Tua as I mentioned. And I see 591 yards in 6 games?
Not sure if you are talking about Tua @ Bama in 2019 or Tua in Mia last year.
but either way in 2019 Jeudy was the lead guy at bama. And Ruggs was there. And Devonta Smith was a junior. Waddle was a Sophmore. He actually matched Ruggs' production that year but I don't think there's too much shame in having been back in the pecking order behind 2 top 15 picks that year and a future heisman winner with seniority on him. he competed with those same 4 for targets his freshman year too and outperformed both Devonta and Ruggs.
by the end of 2019 he had become the biggest threat of the 4, and to start 2020 he was on pace for the best season of the 4 until he got hurt. then Devonta slid into that and won a heisman.
Quote:
in his final year at bama he was averaging 150 yards per game, on 21 ypc, and had like 6 tds in 4 games. Had he not gotten hurt he likely would have had an equally impressive season to Smith - neither of them having the heisman season Smith had because they were splitting more targets/tds.
It very likely would have looked like the split this year between Jameson Williams and Metchie.
I was only talking about Tua as I mentioned. And I see 591 yards in 6 games?
That season was with Mac Jones. He got injured. Almost all of that production was in his first 4 games. His 5th game he got hurt really early, didn't record a catch yet, might've gotten hurt on the opening kickoff.
The 6th game was his return from injury in the bowl game, and he was really limited, both in reps and physically.
First 4 games he had 557 yards receiving and 5 total TDs.
2. Smith - 110 receptions, 1900 yards, 20 tds, 17.5 ypc
3. Ruggs - 86 receptions, 1500 yards, 18 tds, 17 ypc
4. Waddle - 78 receptions, 1400 yards, 13 tds, 18 ypc
Waddle was the youngest in that group with it being his freshman/sophmore years. the other 3 were 1 class ahead of him.
now let's also use those numbers to contextualize what Jameson Williams did just this year in 15 games.
5. Williams - 79 receptions, 1600 yards, 15 tds, 19.9 ypc
that's basically the season Waddle was on pace for in 2020 pre-injury.
Quote:
In comment 15669465 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
in his final year at bama he was averaging 150 yards per game, on 21 ypc, and had like 6 tds in 4 games. Had he not gotten hurt he likely would have had an equally impressive season to Smith - neither of them having the heisman season Smith had because they were splitting more targets/tds.
It very likely would have looked like the split this year between Jameson Williams and Metchie.
I was only talking about Tua as I mentioned. And I see 591 yards in 6 games?
That season was with Mac Jones. He got injured. Almost all of that production was in his first 4 games. His 5th game he got hurt really early, didn't record a catch yet, might've gotten hurt on the opening kickoff.
The 6th game was his return from injury in the bowl game, and he was really limited, both in reps and physically.
First 4 games he had 557 yards receiving and 5 total TDs.
Yes I know as I said in all my posts I was only talking about Waddle in regards to his numbers when working with Tua then and now. With Jones after Jeudy and Riggs left doesn’t really apply. Tua and Waddle together then and now is all was referring to.
I mean if Tua can’t throw a deep ball to Waddle like you mentioned why would they bother to get Hill ?
I don’t hate waddle but I’m glad Miami took him since I can see that being us minus the top 5 pick this year.
vs
nfl defenses
none of those bama guys have been onfield busts, and pretty much all 4 were their team's #1 target pretty quickly, but obviously none of them have come all that close to the statistical success they had at bama. and that's because NFL defenses know how to take away opposing teams #1 targets.
if smith or waddle were in this draft im pretty sure most would consider them in play for 5 or 7. and rightfully so because both stepped in as #1 receivers on teams with winning records right away. they are good players with the talent to be very good if circumstances around them improve.
Quote:
In comment 15669465 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
in his final year at bama he was averaging 150 yards per game, on 21 ypc, and had like 6 tds in 4 games. Had he not gotten hurt he likely would have had an equally impressive season to Smith - neither of them having the heisman season Smith had because they were splitting more targets/tds.
It very likely would have looked like the split this year between Jameson Williams and Metchie.
I was only talking about Tua as I mentioned. And I see 591 yards in 6 games?
Not sure if you are talking about Tua @ Bama in 2019 or Tua in Mia last year.
but either way in 2019 Jeudy was the lead guy at bama. And Ruggs was there. And Devonta Smith was a junior. Waddle was a Sophmore. He actually matched Ruggs' production that year but I don't think there's too much shame in having been back in the pecking order behind 2 top 15 picks that year and a future heisman winner with seniority on him. he competed with those same 4 for targets his freshman year too and outperformed both Devonta and Ruggs.
by the end of 2019 he had become the biggest threat of the 4, and to start 2020 he was on pace for the best season of the 4 until he got hurt. then Devonta slid into that and won a heisman.
Waddle had 7 yards receiving the final game on 2019 Jeudy had over 200
I don’t hate waddle but I’m glad Miami took him since I can see that being us minus the top 5 pick this year.
what your saying was true about Ruggs coming out but not Waddle. he was able to succeed all over the field and had a lot more toughness than receivers his size usually do. the risk was the injury and the fact that he didn't get a bigger opportunity to show it in his final year. He was and is in the Tyreek Hill/Santana Moss mold, which is a lot more than a one trick pony despite the size. i think what he showed in Miami this year is actually more impressive than if he went to a good offense like KC and caught a bunch of deep balls as a 3rd option. He showed he can produce as the #1 guy all over the field. Ruggs was starting to come on but he was more of the one trick pony, both at bama and with the raiders.
i didn't have a strong preference smith vs. waddle last year - they were both excellent prospects so it was more which flavor you were looking for. and i think that kind of played out.
jameson williams is sort of a hybrid between the 2 so where he gets picked will be fascinating. if the injury progress is good i think he gets picked somewhere in between.
he scored 5 of his 6 touchdowns that year in the last 3 games (including 3 in the SEC Champ game).
Quote:
when you rely completely on speed in a juggernaut offense it’s presents questions at the pro level. Smith was an elite route runner and could get open without elite speed. Most of the others have the size that waddle doesn’t.
I don’t hate waddle but I’m glad Miami took him since I can see that being us minus the top 5 pick this year.
what your saying was true about Ruggs coming out but not Waddle. he was able to succeed all over the field and had a lot more toughness than receivers his size usually do. the risk was the injury and the fact that he didn't get a bigger opportunity to show it in his final year. He was and is in the Tyreek Hill/Santana Moss mold, which is a lot more than a one trick pony despite the size. i think what he showed in Miami this year is actually more impressive than if he went to a good offense like KC and caught a bunch of deep balls as a 3rd option. He showed he can produce as the #1 guy all over the field. Ruggs was starting to come on but he was more of the one trick pony, both at bama and with the raiders.
i didn't have a strong preference smith vs. waddle last year - they were both excellent prospects so it was more which flavor you were looking for. and i think that kind of played out.
jameson williams is sort of a hybrid between the 2 so where he gets picked will be fascinating. if the injury progress is good i think he gets picked somewhere in between.
Ruggs was straight line speed. Waddle was much shiftier and more explosive - definitely a difference. My contention is that he needs that elite speed and movement to be successful while others don't, they play the position better. I wanted to avoid Waddle last year, spending a high 1st on trying to get the next Tyreek Hill didn't seem wise. I also am a bit skeptical in general from speeders from elite programs, he just wasn't tested enough at the college level.
Quote:
Sorry
he scored 5 of his 6 touchdowns that year in the last 3 games (including 3 in the SEC Champ game).
That was 2018 not 2019
QB play, UCONN. Tua isn't getting a bunch of balls downfield to Waddle. The fact that Waddle got a 1000 yards with Tua as his QB is pretty good. He made plays with the ball in his hands and you can still see the separation he gets in the NFL.
But if you watch Waddle in particular, kid can BALL OUT. He's a much better receiver than you're giving credit for, absolutely a top 5 talent. He just doesn't have the right QB to maximize his talent right now.
I agree with this. Tua's limitations permeated that entire offense. Despite that, however, Waddle still finished 12th among WRs in YAC. But it was fairly obvious that Miami was using the super-short passing game as their de facto running game.
With McDaniel now in the pilot's chair, I fully expect to see greater production from Waddle. McDaniel is super-bright and will find different ways to exploit Waddle's gifts. For example, Waddle only had two carries last year. Which is beyond dumb. I fully expect that number to bump up to 30+.
Quote:
QB play, UCONN. Tua isn't getting a bunch of balls downfield to Waddle. The fact that Waddle got a 1000 yards with Tua as his QB is pretty good. He made plays with the ball in his hands and you can still see the separation he gets in the NFL.
But if you watch Waddle in particular, kid can BALL OUT. He's a much better receiver than you're giving credit for, absolutely a top 5 talent. He just doesn't have the right QB to maximize his talent right now.
I agreeh with this. Tua's limitations permeated that entire offense. Despite that, however, Waddle still finished 12th among WRs in YAC. But it was fairly obvious that Miami was using the super-short passing game as their de facto running game.
With McDaniel now in the pilot's chair, I fully expect to see greater production from Waddle. McDaniel is super-bright and will find different ways to exploit Waddle's gifts. For example, Waddle only had two carries last year. Which is beyond dumb. I fully expect that number to bump up to 30+.
I’m still confused why they would bother to get Hill with all of Tuas limitations. I guess the vertical threat helps the running game but they were clear to dead last. Waddle and Parker couldn’t open it up?
I agree with this. Tua's limitations permeated that entire offense. Despite that, however, Waddle still finished 12th among WRs in YAC. But it was fairly obvious that Miami was using the super-short passing game as their de facto running game.
With McDaniel now in the pilot's chair, I fully expect to see greater production from Waddle. McDaniel is super-bright and will find different ways to exploit Waddle's gifts. For example, Waddle only had two carries last year. Which is beyond dumb. I fully expect that number to bump up to 30+.
I’m still confused why they would bother to get Hill with all of Tuas limitations. I guess the vertical threat helps the running game but they were clear to dead last. Waddle and Parker couldn’t open it up?
New regime that is offensive oriented v Flores I'm sure has something to do with adding Hill. More is better routine, especially speed. They are going to force the defense to cover a lot more real estate.
What Shrager is hearing is probably what he likes best - the sound of his own voice.
Quote:
In comment 15669571 bw in dc said:
I agree with this. Tua's limitations permeated that entire offense. Despite that, however, Waddle still finished 12th among WRs in YAC. But it was fairly obvious that Miami was using the super-short passing game as their de facto running game.
With McDaniel now in the pilot's chair, I fully expect to see greater production from Waddle. McDaniel is super-bright and will find different ways to exploit Waddle's gifts. For example, Waddle only had two carries last year. Which is beyond dumb. I fully expect that number to bump up to 30+.
I’m still confused why they would bother to get Hill with all of Tuas limitations. I guess the vertical threat helps the running game but they were clear to dead last. Waddle and Parker couldn’t open it up?
New regime that is offensive oriented v Flores I'm sure has something to do with adding Hill. More is better routine, especially speed. They are going to force the defense to cover a lot more real estate.
Makes sense but with no running game it’s hard to fathom that’s going to be effective. But enter McDaniel who was a running back coach at one point and that will be a priority so a lot of things will be different
Quote:
to get the feeling more than 1 of the three tackles will be there at 5, and that Cross will be the pick if he s one of them
I tend to agree that Cross will be the pick at #5, he fits what Daboll wants for an OT when it comes to pass blocking.
I can see Cross at 5 too
His feet and pass blocking seem superb 1 offseason in NFL weightroom should give him the added pop needed in run game
if ickey or neal is there at 7 also, still have to think hard about double dipping oline based and how BPA and need I think saquon might look like a different player if he actually had a few runs where 3 guys arent 5 yards into the backfield
Quote:
In comment 15669526 TDTONEY said:
Quote:
Sorry
he scored 5 of his 6 touchdowns that year in the last 3 games (including 3 in the SEC Champ game).
That was 2018 not 2019
by the end of 2019 Waddle emerged as the home run hitter over Ruggs. Jeudy was still getting the targets and Smith was a chain mover. Ruggs ran the fast 40 and got overdrafted but Waddle had already looked like he was going to be the better player (and solidified that when he went to another level in 2020).
It is lying season.
It is lying season.
yes but a lot of connections get drawn every year that end up correct. it's lying season but these guys are all looking at the same tape and as much as we think there are big differences / big secrets out there, the teams i think are very tapped into what the others are doing.
im sure there are a few big surprises each year, but by and large i think a lot more is solidified than we realize.
this could be very wrong but the nyg for example are acting very much like they expect to get sauce gardner (or stingley).
Quote:
In comment 15669535 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 15669526 TDTONEY said:
Quote:
Sorry
he scored 5 of his 6 touchdowns that year in the last 3 games (including 3 in the SEC Champ game).
That was 2018 not 2019
by the end of 2019 Waddle emerged as the home run hitter over Ruggs. Jeudy was still getting the targets and Smith was a chain mover. Ruggs ran the fast 40 and got overdrafted but Waddle had already looked like he was going to be the better player (and solidified that when he went to another level in 2020).
8 more yards than Ruggs in those 4 games…8
But Ok
Quote:
In comment 15669566 TDTONEY said:
Quote:
In comment 15669535 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 15669526 TDTONEY said:
Quote:
Sorry
he scored 5 of his 6 touchdowns that year in the last 3 games (including 3 in the SEC Champ game).
That was 2018 not 2019
by the end of 2019 Waddle emerged as the home run hitter over Ruggs. Jeudy was still getting the targets and Smith was a chain mover. Ruggs ran the fast 40 and got overdrafted but Waddle had already looked like he was going to be the better player (and solidified that when he went to another level in 2020).
8 more yards than Ruggs in those 4 games…8
But Ok
on a much higher ypc with 4 more TDs.
And again, he was a class behind 3 top 15 picks at that point. his talent demanded targets and over time it eclipsed all of the, which is why he ended up being the highest drafted of the 4.
Surtain is a high-end two-way corner. He tied for 3rd on the Broncos in total tackles his rookie year. Stingley and Gardner aren't on the same planet as him with their physicality.
Quote:
Horn & Surtain are clearly better prospects than Stingley and Gardner.
Surtain is a high-end two-way corner. He tied for 3rd on the Broncos in total tackles his rookie year. Stingley and Gardner aren't on the same planet as him with their physicality.
Surtain is a really good, ascending CB.
Gardner has better cover skills. You know better than to use tackle stats on a crumbling defensive unit.
Quote:
Horn & Surtain are clearly better prospects than Stingley and Gardner.
Surtain is a high-end two-way corner. He tied for 3rd on the Broncos in total tackles his rookie year. Stingley and Gardner aren't on the same planet as him with their physicality.
in 3 years (40g) at Bama surtain had 116 tackles (2.9 per game), 82 solo (2.05 per game).
in 3 years (33g) at Cincy gardner had 99 tackles (3 per game), 68 solo (2.06 per game).
neither player was ranked top 10 because of their run d, though their run D grades on PFF were both very good and their overall physicality among their top traits. in games i saw Gardner had a bunch of good hits including the bama game (link below is open field vs. jameson williams) and none of the scouting reports i've read, including sy's, questioned his toughness or physicality nearly to the degree of Stingley. He is right there as a prospect with Horn/Surtain last year.
https://twitter.com/i/status/1477032636426108929 - ( New Window )
BUT TRUST ME BRO
Surtain is a high-end two-way corner. He tied for 3rd on the Broncos in total tackles his rookie year. Stingley and Gardner aren't on the same planet as him with their physicality.
Surtain is a really good, ascending CB.
Gardner has better cover skills. You know better than to use tackle stats on a crumbling defensive unit.
Denver was third in the league in PPG allowed at 18.9. I thought they were pretty good when I caught them. And the excellent run support/tackling skills Surtain demonstrated at Bama conveyed to the pros.
I'm neutral on Gardner. Not strong opinion one way or the other. The best corners I watched in college were McCreary and probably Elam.
yes and no. i think comparing prospects to each other has never been more accessible in terms of non-subjective metrics. there's more stats and more measurement than ever before, including GPS data which isn't as publicized but i'd imagine infinitely more interesting to the real decision makers. and even high quality testing numbers from these players dating back to when they were high school prospects (or track athletes). for the public though it's also more accessible to find footage of those players against other top players as a reference point.
go back through the BBI mock draft history and some of the more knowledgeable posters on this site have extended track records better the pros.