for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Duggan: 4 proposed trades

Big Blue '56 : 10:59 am
Quote:



WITH SEATTLE:

Proposed trade: Giants get No. 9, a 2023 first-round pick and a 2023 fifth-round pick; Seahawks get No. 5


WITH FALCONS:

Proposed trade: Giants get No. 8, a 2023 first-round pick and a 2023 sixth-round pick; Falcons get No. 5 and a fifth-round pick (No. 147)

WITH STEELERS:

Proposed trade: Giants get No. 20, a second-round pick (No. 52), a 2023 first-round pick and a 2023 fourth-round pick; Steelers get No. 5

WITH BILLS:

Proposed trade: Giants get No. 25, a second-round pick (No. 57), a 2023 first-round pick and a 2023 second-round pick; Bills get No. 7




Skinny on all his proposals - ( New Window )
No question  
giantBCP : 11:02 am : link
that the first two options have better value.
He’s also  
Big Blue '56 : 11:03 am : link
fine with the Giants staying pat at 5 and 7 as many of us are
Would do those first two trades in a heartbeat  
Anakim : 11:06 am : link
It would like the Bears trade from last year where you may have either a rookie QB or a subpar veteran QB starting.
I’d be all over the Seattle one  
eli4life : 11:08 am : link
That first rounder next year could be high one
yes I would be all over the 1st two trades  
mphbullet36 : 11:10 am : link
I would even consider going down to the steelers or bills after the seahawks or falcons trade downs.

Imagine going into 2023 draft class armed with 3 1st rounders and multiple day 2 picks. We could go up and get whatever QB we desired. Along with getting a ton of talent in this draft.
First two maybe second two no  
Chip : 11:11 am : link
Depends on who is gone with the first 4 picks. If Neal Thibodeau Hutchinson and Ekwonu are gone then yes. If one or more are there then no.
Sorry, the second tarde  
jvm52106 : 11:11 am : link
sucks.. We throw in a 5 this year to move down and get a 1 and 6 next year. No thank you.

The last two are much better options- we need multiple players this year this is a better option.

Don’t like  
Pepe LePugh : 11:12 am : link
Falcons trade. I don’t want to have any fewer picks in 22. Don’t like drop to 25 in Bills trade. Steelers trade would be my choice if these are actually proposed.
I'd do  
Harvest Blend : 11:17 am : link
scenario 1 & 3, maybe consider 4 and no way to #2 without some tweaks.
With Seattle or Atlanta  
Samiam : 11:19 am : link
If the trade is made before the draft, it’s a definite maybe. If the trade is made after the Jets pick and the Giants are on the clock, then they are targeting a specific QB and I don’t think the return is enough. WHat I would like to see is both those teams competing for the 5th pick and we get a kings ransom.
With how shitty this team may do this year  
Anakim : 11:21 am : link
and the Falcons starting Mariota or a rookie, or Seattle starting Lock or a rookie, you could see CJ Stroud and Will Anderson Jr. become Football Giants. Haha
I would definitely consider...  
Chris in Philly : 11:24 am : link
either of the first two. Both Atlanta and Seattle promise to suck.
The first two are definite yes for me  
Heisenberg : 11:25 am : link
The steelers one is interesting too. But we have such a need at tackle, it would be hard to trade back there not knowing if Penning will still be there.

I think there's zero chance the Bills would want to trade up like that, though. That one makes no sense.
Not Impressed  
JoeDonLooney : 11:27 am : link
Seattle would need to kick in at least a 2nd (#40) or possibly a 3rd (#72) at least. They can keep the fifth round in 2023.

I don't care for the others. Not enough for what is traded by the Giants.
I  
AcidTest : 11:28 am : link
don't think Seattle or Atlanta will give up a 2023 first round pick just to move from nine or eight to five.

I wouldn't hate the last two trades but would prefer not to drop that far, especially all the way down to 25. And why would Buffalo trade all the way up from 25 to 7? Teams do that for a QB and Buffalo already has one of the best in the league. What other player in this draft would warrant surrendering that kind of draft capital to make that move?

I also don't think Pittsburgh would trade that much to move from 20 to 5 given the weak QB class.

None of those trades are realistic IMO.
Why would the Bills trade up that far for a non QB?  
TDTONEY : 11:32 am : link
If they want to help their old friend it’s going to cost more than that. They have their OL set for a while , their secondary is one of the best, they got Von Miller to address the pass rush
The falcons  
Amtoft : 11:37 am : link
are going to be booty this year. A first from them is probably top 10 next year and you only fall down 3 spots. Not sure why people wouldn't be happy with that.
As I have mentioned several  
YANKEE28 : 11:46 am : link
times in the past few weeks:

Seattle currently has two 1st round picks in 2023. Their own plus Denver's.

To make that trade, the Giants need to get the Seattle 1st rounder.
Sigh, if its for a QB  
Dave on the UWS : 11:47 am : link
(obviously the case here), you ASK for a king's ransom, NOT something that works on the value chart. If they meet your asking price, great, if not stay put. All 4 of those proposed trades a value chart driven. QB trades don't work that way.
RE: As I have mentioned several  
TDTONEY : 11:52 am : link
In comment 15669472 YANKEE28 said:
Quote:
times in the past few weeks:

Seattle currently has two 1st round picks in 2023. Their own plus Denver's.

To make that trade, the Giants need to get the Seattle 1st rounder.


They do, that’s what it says
RE: RE: As I have mentioned several  
10thAve : 11:57 am : link
In comment 15669480 TDTONEY said:
Quote:
In comment 15669472 YANKEE28 said:


Quote:


times in the past few weeks:

Seattle currently has two 1st round picks in 2023. Their own plus Denver's.

To make that trade, the Giants need to get the Seattle 1st rounder.



They do, that’s what it says

No, it says “ a 2023 first-round pick”. What Yankee28 is saying is Seattle has their own first next year plus Denver’s first. The preference is the Seattle first is included, not the Denver first. As Seattle should suck next year while Denver should be pretty good, thus the Seattle first is more desirable than the Denver first.
RE: RE: RE: As I have mentioned several  
TDTONEY : 12:03 pm : link
In comment 15669485 10thAve said:
Quote:
In comment 15669480 TDTONEY said:


Quote:


In comment 15669472 YANKEE28 said:


Quote:


times in the past few weeks:

Seattle currently has two 1st round picks in 2023. Their own plus Denver's.

To make that trade, the Giants need to get the Seattle 1st rounder.



They do, that’s what it says


No, it says “ a 2023 first-round pick”. What Yankee28 is saying is Seattle has their own first next year plus Denver’s first. The preference is the Seattle first is included, not the Denver first. As Seattle should suck next year while Denver should be pretty good, thus the Seattle first is more desirable than the Denver first.


Oh well that goes without saying.
Thanks  
YANKEE28 : 12:05 pm : link
10th Ave.

You are exactly right.
Missed an obvious trade partner...  
Capt. Don : 12:09 pm : link
Saints.
RE: Missed an obvious trade partner...  
TDTONEY : 12:10 pm : link
In comment 15669494 Capt. Don said:
Quote:
Saints.


Nope no 2023 first
I have a general issue with trading away #5  
FranknWeezer : 12:16 pm : link
because of how painful it was on us as fans to earn that pick.
All  
AcidTest : 12:20 pm : link
these trades are premised on the conclusion that someone wants to trade up for a QB, which seems unlikely given the weak class at that position this year and the draft capital that would have to be surrendered to do so.
the falcons are going to be horrible  
mphbullet36 : 12:30 pm : link
to move down 3 spots to get there 2023 1st round is a great deal. We still will get 1 of the top 3 OL and most likely another impact player.
So the idea with the first two trades  
Mike from Ohio : 12:46 pm : link
is that Seattle and Atlanta see their franchise QB in this draft and give up future picks to get him instead of waiting for next year?

Do some of you think the QBs this year suck, but Seattle and Atlanta simply don't know as much as you do?

If you truly believe these QBs suck, you have to also believe those trades are laughably unrealistic.
RE: the falcons are going to be horrible  
cosmicj : 12:55 pm : link
In comment 15669510 mphbullet36 said:
Quote:
to move down 3 spots to get there 2023 1st round is a great deal. We still will get 1 of the top 3 OL and most likely another impact player.


+1. That Falcons trade is a dream come true.
One question  
TDTONEY : 1:02 pm : link
How many teams are going to be trying to trade up for what many consider to be a huge reach QB in this draft with a team that’s trading down for assets for a QB next year that many consider to be a much better QB draft? You normally trade up for what you think is your franchise QB. Does anyone really see that with these guys? They go late first last year
RE: Why would the Bills trade up that far for a non QB?  
k2tampa : 1:04 pm : link
In comment 15669461 TDTONEY said:
Quote:
If they want to help their old friend it’s going to cost more than that. They have their OL set for a while , their secondary is one of the best, they got Von Miller to address the pass rush


Maybe because they gave up 42 points to the Chiefs in the playoff games and simply could not stop their offense (see OT). KC punted twice.
RE: Why would the Bills trade up that far for a non QB?  
Capt. Don : 1:05 pm : link
In comment 15669461 TDTONEY said:
Quote:
If they want to help their old friend it’s going to cost more than that. They have their OL set for a while , their secondary is one of the best, they got Von Miller to address the pass rush


Well the 1st 2 options are absolutely pipe dreams. I cant remember anyone giving up a 1st round pick for moving up 3-4 spots. Especially for QBs that are not knocking anyone's socks off. I hope that I am wrong.

The 2nd 2 options are more realistic but odds are those will be in the 20+ range for next year anyway.

#7 for #16 and #19 plus a sweetener
I hated rooting for a team to lose  
Payasdaddy : 1:06 pm : link
Like the bears this yr
Irked me when they beat Seattle in December
We would’ve had the 4th pick,of Seahawks didn’t roll over.
I want more in 2022  
Payasdaddy : 1:07 pm : link
Falcons or Seattle. Throw in a 3 in 2022, 2023 #1 and a 4
1 is optimal  
UConn4523 : 1:10 pm : link
2 right behind then 4. 3 is a hard no, terrible value.
The key is how we value the 2023 first rounder. I the case of the  
Ira : 1:13 pm : link
Falcons and Seahawks, it should be top 10. I think Pitt may fall a lot without Big Ben, so I'd consider that, too. Buffalo should be very good next year - pass.
RE: So the idea with the first two trades  
TDTONEY : 1:13 pm : link
In comment 15669528 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
is that Seattle and Atlanta see their franchise QB in this draft and give up future picks to get him instead of waiting for next year?

Do some of you think the QBs this year suck, but Seattle and Atlanta simply don't know as much as you do?

If you truly believe these QBs suck, you have to also believe those trades are laughably unrealistic.


Lol beat me to it. Why has every team needing a QB been desperately trying to trade for one? Or stock piling for next years draft? Nobody wants to trade to top 10 for any of these QBs yet we want a kings random when they ain’t even calling 😂
RE: So the idea with the first two trades  
Capt. Don : 1:23 pm : link
In comment 15669528 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
is that Seattle and Atlanta see their franchise QB in this draft and give up future picks to get him instead of waiting for next year?

Do some of you think the QBs this year suck, but Seattle and Atlanta simply don't know as much as you do?

If you truly believe these QBs suck, you have to also believe those trades are laughably unrealistic.


I dont disagree but when franchises are faced with going into a season without a starting caliber QB, they sometimes make bad decisions so they can get one (real or perceived).

See Jones, Daniel.
Is it allowed in the NFL rules for the Giants  
arniefez : 1:29 pm : link
to make the trade with Seattle with the contingency that they receive the better of Seattle's #1 picks next year?
RE: RE: So the idea with the first two trades  
UConn4523 : 1:42 pm : link
In comment 15669563 Capt. Don said:
Quote:
In comment 15669528 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


is that Seattle and Atlanta see their franchise QB in this draft and give up future picks to get him instead of waiting for next year?

Do some of you think the QBs this year suck, but Seattle and Atlanta simply don't know as much as you do?

If you truly believe these QBs suck, you have to also believe those trades are laughably unrealistic.



I dont disagree but when franchises are faced with going into a season without a starting caliber QB, they sometimes make bad decisions so they can get one (real or perceived).

See Jones, Daniel.


Sure but then that means all of them are Daniel Jones - does that seem realistic?

I agree with Mike, you can't say the whole QB draft class stinks and then think everyone but us is dumb and will hand over picks for them.
I would take the first with no hesitation  
D HOS : 1:47 pm : link
And the last, if there was a bit more juice thrown in like their first 6th round pick.
Yeah, I don't see any team trading to #5 for one of these QBs  
ZogZerg : 1:48 pm : link
Maybe some teams wants to trade to 7 for a player they really want (CB, OT).

I'm more than fine with the Giants using both picks.
Falcons  
BlueVinnie : 1:50 pm : link
That Atlanta 1st round pick next year has to be considered one of the favorites for 1.01 of the 2023 draft.

The Seatle deal is also somewhat attractive.
RE: RE: RE: So the idea with the first two trades  
Capt. Don : 1:52 pm : link
In comment 15669573 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 15669563 Capt. Don said:


Quote:


In comment 15669528 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


is that Seattle and Atlanta see their franchise QB in this draft and give up future picks to get him instead of waiting for next year?

Do some of you think the QBs this year suck, but Seattle and Atlanta simply don't know as much as you do?

If you truly believe these QBs suck, you have to also believe those trades are laughably unrealistic.



I dont disagree but when franchises are faced with going into a season without a starting caliber QB, they sometimes make bad decisions so they can get one (real or perceived).

See Jones, Daniel.



Sure but then that means all of them are Daniel Jones - does that seem realistic?

I agree with Mike, you can't say the whole QB draft class stinks and then think everyone but us is dumb and will hand over picks for them.


Mike's point is well taken and I agree. He was asking why would they move up when we all agree that next year's crop is better? Because sometimes people make desperate decisions and with QBs it is pretty frequent - as in a yearly occurrence.
RE: RE: Why would the Bills trade up that far for a non QB?  
Dankbeerman : 1:55 pm : link
In comment 15669546 k2tampa said:
Quote:
In comment 15669461 TDTONEY said:


Quote:


If they want to help their old friend it’s going to cost more than that. They have their OL set for a while , their secondary is one of the best, they got Von Miller to address the pass rush



Maybe because they gave up 42 points to the Chiefs in the playoff games and simply could not stop their offense (see OT). KC punted twice.


I can see the Bills making a play for Hamilton or Gardner. They need more in the secondary to compete with KC and Cincy. Their window is not gonna be any opener then it is right now. Adding an impact player is more important then the total assets for the Bills right now.

Ypubalso never know what happens when Hyde and White get too expensive
They had the top ranked secondary in the league  
TDTONEY : 2:03 pm : link
By a large margin in terms of passing yards giving up. Who is stopping Hill and Chase last year. Now Hill is gone. You trade up that far for a CB because of one game?

Pass rush was their problem
The Seattle and Falcons trades seem a little too slanted  
Section331 : 2:04 pm : link
to the Giants, either team would have to be pretty desperate to give up so much to move up 3 or 4 spots. As for the pother 2, I'm not crazy about moving that far down in this year's draft, and the Steelers are always at least decent, the Bills are SB contenders. Those 2023 picks probably won't be great.
Oh and did we forget the Bills lost White before the playoffs  
TDTONEY : 2:07 pm : link
Huge huge blow
Give me that ATL deal all day...  
90.Cal : 2:07 pm : link
We can still pick two studs at 7 + 8 and that ATL 2023 pick is going to be a top 10 pick I think.
I'd take the Steelers,  
AMatlanta : 2:09 pm : link
I'd take the Steelers, on the assumption that they are not after a quarterback and that Seattle and Atlanta are. (It is kosher to ask what they are trading up for.) Then if the Panthers don't take a quarterback, you are still in a position to play off Seattle and Atlanta for 7 and gain some more capital.
RE: The Seattle and Falcons trades seem a little too slanted  
90.Cal : 2:10 pm : link
In comment 15669590 Section331 said:
Quote:
to the Giants, either team would have to be pretty desperate to give up so much to move up 3 or 4 spots. As for the pother 2, I'm not crazy about moving that far down in this year's draft, and the Steelers are always at least decent, the Bills are SB contenders. Those 2023 picks probably won't be great.


Yeah, their desperate for a QB... Dolphins gave up a future 1 to go from 12th to 6th in order to take a WR just last draft...
Scenarios 1 and 2 would be dandy.  
Optimus-NY : 2:12 pm : link
The Seahawks and Dirty Birds look like they're gonna suck elephant balls this year. Would prefer not to give up any more picks though, as in scenario 2.
RE: RE: The Seattle and Falcons trades seem a little too slanted  
TDTONEY : 2:14 pm : link
In comment 15669598 90.Cal said:
Quote:
In comment 15669590 Section331 said:


Quote:


to the Giants, either team would have to be pretty desperate to give up so much to move up 3 or 4 spots. As for the pother 2, I'm not crazy about moving that far down in this year's draft, and the Steelers are always at least decent, the Bills are SB contenders. Those 2023 picks probably won't be great.



Yeah, their desperate for a QB... Dolphins gave up a future 1 to go from 12th to 6th in order to take a WR just last draft...


The Dolphins traded down from 3 to 6 to take a WR last year
Capt Don  
UConn4523 : 2:19 pm : link
I read it differently. The assumption is next year will be better but 1. we won't know until then and 2. you may not be in the position to pick one next year.

Generally speaking you don't throw away future picks out of desperation, that alone is a big difference between taking Jones at 6 and moving up to get him at 6. You don't give up a bunch of picks out of desperation you do it because the scouting and opportunity align. Classifying it as desperation is an assumption only.
The first two options are without a doubt the best options  
Jay on the Island : 2:45 pm : link
Both those teams have a great chance of picking in the top 5 in 2023.
I'm down with  
Spider43 : 2:51 pm : link
Seattle.
I don't think there is going to be a hot trade market  
kdog77 : 3:10 pm : link
this year during the draft. While I am generally in favor of trading down for more picks, the Giants are in good position to get two bonafide Day 1 starters on either side of the ball. Schoen seems much more calculated and patient with making decisions than his predecessor and I am starting to think he will just play the hand he was dealt.
RE: Why would the Bills trade up that far for a non QB?  
AG5686 : 3:37 pm : link
In comment 15669461 TDTONEY said:
Quote:
If they want to help their old friend it’s going to cost more than that. They have their OL set for a while , their secondary is one of the best, they got Von Miller to address the pass rush

Hey TD-on a scale of 1 to 10,10 being very accurate
how accurate would you say these potential trade offers are?
these seem ridiculous to me
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 