Duggan: 4 proposed trades







WITH SEATTLE:



Proposed trade: Giants get No. 9, a 2023 first-round pick and a 2023 fifth-round pick; Seahawks get No. 5





WITH FALCONS:



Proposed trade: Giants get No. 8, a 2023 first-round pick and a 2023 sixth-round pick; Falcons get No. 5 and a fifth-round pick (No. 147)



WITH STEELERS:



Proposed trade: Giants get No. 20, a second-round pick (No. 52), a 2023 first-round pick and a 2023 fourth-round pick; Steelers get No. 5



WITH BILLS:



Proposed trade: Giants get No. 25, a second-round pick (No. 57), a 2023 first-round pick and a 2023 second-round pick; Bills get No. 7



