Duggan: 4 proposed trades

WITH SEATTLE:
Proposed trade: Giants get No. 9, a 2023 first-round pick and a 2023 fifth-round pick; Seahawks get No. 5
WITH FALCONS:
Proposed trade: Giants get No. 8, a 2023 first-round pick and a 2023 sixth-round pick; Falcons get No. 5 and a fifth-round pick (No. 147)
WITH STEELERS:
Proposed trade: Giants get No. 20, a second-round pick (No. 52), a 2023 first-round pick and a 2023 fourth-round pick; Steelers get No. 5
WITH BILLS:
Proposed trade: Giants get No. 25, a second-round pick (No. 57), a 2023 first-round pick and a 2023 second-round pick; Bills get No. 7
Imagine going into 2023 draft class armed with 3 1st rounders and multiple day 2 picks. We could go up and get whatever QB we desired. Along with getting a ton of talent in this draft.
The last two are much better options- we need multiple players this year this is a better option.
I think there's zero chance the Bills would want to trade up like that, though. That one makes no sense.
I don't care for the others. Not enough for what is traded by the Giants.
I wouldn't hate the last two trades but would prefer not to drop that far, especially all the way down to 25. And why would Buffalo trade all the way up from 25 to 7? Teams do that for a QB and Buffalo already has one of the best in the league. What other player in this draft would warrant surrendering that kind of draft capital to make that move?
I also don't think Pittsburgh would trade that much to move from 20 to 5 given the weak QB class.
None of those trades are realistic IMO.
Seattle currently has two 1st round picks in 2023. Their own plus Denver's.
To make that trade, the Giants need to get the Seattle 1st rounder.
They do, that’s what it says
times in the past few weeks:
They do, that’s what it says
No, it says “ a 2023 first-round pick”. What Yankee28 is saying is Seattle has their own first next year plus Denver’s first. The preference is the Seattle first is included, not the Denver first. As Seattle should suck next year while Denver should be pretty good, thus the Seattle first is more desirable than the Denver first.
Oh well that goes without saying.
You are exactly right.
Nope no 2023 first
Do some of you think the QBs this year suck, but Seattle and Atlanta simply don't know as much as you do?
If you truly believe these QBs suck, you have to also believe those trades are laughably unrealistic.
+1. That Falcons trade is a dream come true.
Maybe because they gave up 42 points to the Chiefs in the playoff games and simply could not stop their offense (see OT). KC punted twice.
Well the 1st 2 options are absolutely pipe dreams. I cant remember anyone giving up a 1st round pick for moving up 3-4 spots. Especially for QBs that are not knocking anyone's socks off. I hope that I am wrong.
The 2nd 2 options are more realistic but odds are those will be in the 20+ range for next year anyway.
#7 for #16 and #19 plus a sweetener
Irked me when they beat Seattle in December
We would’ve had the 4th pick,of Seahawks didn’t roll over.
Do some of you think the QBs this year suck, but Seattle and Atlanta simply don't know as much as you do?
If you truly believe these QBs suck, you have to also believe those trades are laughably unrealistic.
Lol beat me to it. Why has every team needing a QB been desperately trying to trade for one? Or stock piling for next years draft? Nobody wants to trade to top 10 for any of these QBs yet we want a kings random when they ain’t even calling 😂
Do some of you think the QBs this year suck, but Seattle and Atlanta simply don't know as much as you do?
If you truly believe these QBs suck, you have to also believe those trades are laughably unrealistic.
I dont disagree but when franchises are faced with going into a season without a starting caliber QB, they sometimes make bad decisions so they can get one (real or perceived).
See Jones, Daniel.
is that Seattle and Atlanta see their franchise QB in this draft and give up future picks to get him instead of waiting for next year?
Do some of you think the QBs this year suck, but Seattle and Atlanta simply don't know as much as you do?
If you truly believe these QBs suck, you have to also believe those trades are laughably unrealistic.
I dont disagree but when franchises are faced with going into a season without a starting caliber QB, they sometimes make bad decisions so they can get one (real or perceived).
See Jones, Daniel.
Sure but then that means all of them are Daniel Jones - does that seem realistic?
I agree with Mike, you can't say the whole QB draft class stinks and then think everyone but us is dumb and will hand over picks for them.
I'm more than fine with the Giants using both picks.
The Seatle deal is also somewhat attractive.
Mike's point is well taken and I agree. He was asking why would they move up when we all agree that next year's crop is better? Because sometimes people make desperate decisions and with QBs it is pretty frequent - as in a yearly occurrence.
If they want to help their old friend it’s going to cost more than that. They have their OL set for a while , their secondary is one of the best, they got Von Miller to address the pass rush
Maybe because they gave up 42 points to the Chiefs in the playoff games and simply could not stop their offense (see OT). KC punted twice.
I can see the Bills making a play for Hamilton or Gardner. They need more in the secondary to compete with KC and Cincy. Their window is not gonna be any opener then it is right now. Adding an impact player is more important then the total assets for the Bills right now.
Ypubalso never know what happens when Hyde and White get too expensive
Pass rush was their problem
Yeah, their desperate for a QB... Dolphins gave up a future 1 to go from 12th to 6th in order to take a WR just last draft...
to the Giants, either team would have to be pretty desperate to give up so much to move up 3 or 4 spots. As for the pother 2, I'm not crazy about moving that far down in this year's draft, and the Steelers are always at least decent, the Bills are SB contenders. Those 2023 picks probably won't be great.
Yeah, their desperate for a QB... Dolphins gave up a future 1 to go from 12th to 6th in order to take a WR just last draft...
The Dolphins traded down from 3 to 6 to take a WR last year
Generally speaking you don't throw away future picks out of desperation, that alone is a big difference between taking Jones at 6 and moving up to get him at 6. You don't give up a bunch of picks out of desperation you do it because the scouting and opportunity align. Classifying it as desperation is an assumption only.
Hey TD-on a scale of 1 to 10,10 being very accurate
how accurate would you say these potential trade offers are?
these seem ridiculous to me