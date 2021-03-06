GMFB's Peter Schrager Mock Draft 2

they just drafted a center high last year. Cross makes sense since Daboll is more concerned with the Pass and he is the best Pass Blocker of the group according to almost all of the top scouts. Id rather have a better pass blocker than run blocker. Id love to get Sauce, we need a top CB because I think Bradberry is as good as gone and Jackson isnt as good as I thought he was, hopefully Wink changes that.
RE: I highly doubt Dallas takes Linderbaum in the 1st
They took Biadsz in 2020 with a 5th round pick.
RE: I highly doubt Dallas takes Linderbaum in the 1st
I shared Schrags idea on this a week ago and once again he has him slotted to Boys. You say you doubt (from a purely outside perspective) and Schrags says this based on what he is hearing. I don't think Dallas (inside their building) is nearly as happy with their Oline as many here think they are.
Ryan Dunleavy
✔
@rydunleavy
The momentum for #Giants and Charles Cross has really picked up. First heard they were interested at Combine. Then Cross said so at Pro Day. Now it seems the interest has manifested. Peter is plugged in to NY, so his mocks deserve extra weight
Peter Schrager @PSchrags
Revealing my latest Mock Draft now on @GMFB.
--Giants go CROSS AND "SAUCE"
--Jets go "THIBS" and JAMESON
--Eagles go DRAKE LONDON and DEVIN LLOYD
--Packers go JAHAN DOTSON and DEVONTE WYATT
There’s momentum because we met with him twice and Cross “said so”? Obviously we are interested if we met with him. WTF kind of reporting is this?
RE: I could see that. I would be bummed to miss out on Neal
People in the NFL love him. I'm surprised he is starting to share more insider info then he used to. He has said multiple times that he could break news but didn't want to do that. He was more about reporting on the stories, and would leave the break news stuff to Glazier. He is really good friends with Sean McVay and if you haven't listened to their podcast together it is def worth a listen...even had Judge on it...least amount of talking McVay did in any interview, lol. I hope they continue it in the future.
and I am really interested in Pickens at WR. I think he is the true #1 WR here but injury held him back some. I think he will be a steal..
Three guys I am totally all in on outside of the 1st round well knowns:
TE- Ruckert
WR- Pickens
OT/OG- Salyer
Pickens was taking over games by his true freshman year, but the injury really throws a wrench into things.
He came back end of the year this year and made a few highlight reel catches, but for the majority of snaps was a non-factor, even when Bennett was playing out of his mind in the Michigan game. High risk, high reward.
You would do yourself a huge service if you understood which media members are plugged in and which are not. This isnt some schmuck posting his mock on Fansided.
Two of Schrager’s best friends in the real world are McVay and Kingsbury. He has a ton of other connections around the league- especially in New York. He nailed a ton of picks last year no one even uttered before him.
Pay attention, read a little and stop babbling on every thread. You literally are clueless and you ruin every thread you post on bc people have to tell you how wrong you are.
LOL!!! He literally rehashed everything we already knew
And to clarify…Dunleavy who I quoted…who was referencing Schrager. Read again
you start hearing the word "momentum", understand what that really means... it means they were wrong and are trying to play catch up.
The Giants or the media? We’ve met with Cross multiple times and it’s all public knowledge. And Matt Miler said we loved him more than any other team the other day. I’m not sure where anyone got lost because no momentum ever died
I'm the one who told you guys weeks ago that Cross was in the picture at #5 and #7. Took a lot a crap for it.
Specifically saying the Giants may like Cross the best out of all three.
Yes I know and I never disagreed with you. People seem to overlook his pass blocking ability which is weird because well that’s what you want your tackles to excel at and I think Schoen and Daboll would agree. And he was battle proven in the SEC
next year?? I'm wondering if Cross would be the one most able to move to Guard with the Giants getting their future OT late this year or next. Having a dominate Guard would be a wonderful thing to have.
If the plan is to develop an OL prospect for next year, wouldn't it make more sense to keep a top 10 OT prospect at OT and just develop an IOL chosen later rather than have a project OT and a position switch next year?
i don't think people realize how good cross can be
he is the most fluid mover of the bunch by a wide margin. he is excellent in space and at the second level. he is not a power run blocker, at least not yet, but if they don't run a power scheme that isn't a huge problem.
this kid improved tremendously between last year and this year. he is not a finished product. the fact that he showed such improvement is a huge positive as he takes to coaching. if he continues to improve he has enormous upside.
this game now is about misdirection, passing, and speed. cross can be a weapon pulling in the run game and in space the screen game. while he has a lack of power in the run game he has positives elsewhere.
I would actually prefer Cross to Neal, as weird as that might be. Like his demeanor and he's got the ideal body type. Even though he has the highest ceiling I'm worried about Neal holding up over time. We are going to be throwing a lot, whether it is a quick drop or play action. Cross is that guy you can leave out there on an island all day.
As am I. If they want to be a more modern offense, you need a RT who is better initially in the pass game and that's Cross. Plus, in theory, Cross allows Jones more time to pass, which gives the staff a better evaluation of the QB.
Cross and Sauce - I like it. Pass protection is the name of the game
They may be fine with Cross if it breaks that way but given a choice I think Neal would be the pick.
I have to agree. I know there have been reports that NYG prefer Cross, and they may be true, or they may be smoke. I think Daboll's ties to Bama make Neal the odds-on favorite, unless Daboll doesn't like what he's hearing.
and there's a strong chance they're going to add another next week. They are tackles, not guards, and are being drafted accordingly.
Kicking them inside is often a last resort and a sign they made the wrong draft decision(s). Let's not root for it.
Cross would play tackle opposite Thomas, guards will be procured later.
Agreed. I also think there is one other piece in play here with Cross and that is Thomas has been good, when healthy, but not great. If the Giants really want to hedge their bets they draft the T they like the best who could play LT down the road. I don't see that in Ikey and Not sure I see long term T for Neal.
Cross is a very solid player with areas that can be improved (strength).. Where he excels already is fluid feet and movement and overall skill set.
is both project as solid NFL OTs, but a monster like Neal can be a weapon. I'd rather pick the monster because he can transform an offense. I see some of it in Icky as well, but suspect he might have some issues adjusting to tackle in the NFL.
I agree one aspect to picking Cross is to hedge against Thomas' leg worries.
next year?? I'm wondering if Cross would be the one most able to move to Guard with the Giants getting their future OT late this year or next. Having a dominate Guard would be a wonderful thing to have.
If the plan is to develop an OL prospect for next year, wouldn't it make more sense to keep a top 10 OT prospect at OT and just develop an IOL chosen later rather than have a project OT and a position switch next year?
+1. That’s why I don’t understand picking Icky in the top 10. I understand he’s an athletic marvel but what’s his position? And if it’s G, you have to project him there, and to a relatively low value position. Cross and Neal I totally understand being in the top 10. Icky I just don’t.
I'm the one who told you guys weeks ago that Cross was in the picture at #5 and #7. Took a lot a crap for it.
All three of the top Tackles have been in the picture for the NY Giants and reported as such for a while now. Why did you take crap for noting the same?
BBI posters are ahead of the media on this too. But when I mentioned a few weeks ago that Cross may be ranked in the same category as the other two, there was push back that clearly the other two are ahead of Cross. I don't buy that and I don't think the Giants think that way for the reasons I've already spelled out.
You still see it on BBI. "I don't want to settle for Cross."
That all said, I am not definitively saying Cross would go ahead of the other two. Much of this is scheme dependent and how much Daboll wants to throw the ball.
My guess is they are NOT following the 49er model, but the Bills/Chiefs models for obvious reasons.
The push back that you likely heard that Neal/Ekwonu are
as a negative and one thing that Brian Baldinger pointed out was the one aspect needed to be great was staying off the ground, which neal has been said to be on the ground a bit.
Overall I am not sold on one so far over the other but I think Cross gives versatility to this line that Neal might not do as I do think there are legit questions on him being a LT in the NFL.
It's one thing he has to clean up. When Neal gets on a roll, he's a force and good luck playing through him. He has a presence the other two do not, and it's really fun to watch. I think he's going to the Texans.
Morning Eric et al: Thankfully just 9 days and we'll know for sure. I have also been pointing at Cross as a real possibility for some time now. Teams just don't send their OC AND BOTH OL coaches to a workout at a place like Mississippi State unless they really like a guy.
I have also made the point that which guy they take may come to what it is they actually want to accomplish. If the Giants are simply trying to fix the OL and want a RT to complete the job (which I suspect is where most of the OL obsessed fandom thinking is) then a prototype RT like Neal makes a ton of sense. But if you're real goal actually is to run a lot of 4-5 receiver sets and you want quality pass blocking at both OT spots then taking the best pass blocker in the group makes eminent sense.
In the end, the Giants are almost guaranteed to end up with one of the three top OTs. And the odds are one of the three will ultimately be a star, one will be a JAG and one will be a bust and ain't nobody anywhere can tell you which of the three will be which until they actually get to the NFL and start playing against pro competition.
The thing that I am actually most intrigued by is what the Giants are able to do with their 'other' #1 pick. In fact, if I had to guess I would say that going into the draft the Giants #1 goal would be to get one of Hutch, Thibo, Walker or Gardner at #5 and take Cross at #7. And the real question won't be which OT to take at #5 if those 4 go 1-4 but what do you do at #7 in that case. Take Johnson or Stingley, or maybe even London the top WR, although as we have noted they haven't paid the receivers any attention at all through the pre-draft process and appear to be prepared to see what they have in Golladay, Toney, Shep and Saquon if they can stay healthy.
As we said though just 9 days to go! Hang in there!
The other thing about Cross that people are missing
is he's young still, and will put more muscle weight on. He's likely to be a bigger man by his 2nd or 3rd season. He also is pass blocking on his athletic ability and instincts. He has technique weaknesses to improve on. There's a good chance, he ends up the best tackle from this draft. The Giants may be looking at it that way.
...that Schrager has no "inside" knowledge, he is being told the same things all the media types are being told, which is why there is absolutely nothing new in his mock. We are constantly told everyone is lying at this time pre-draft, and yet we are expected to believe this goof is getting the real info? The next interesting thing he says will be his first, and like someone else pointed out, his track record is kinda trash.
Colin I think you said if Giants just want to solve for Right Tackle
then they shouldn’t blow a top 10 pick on one. So Neal is worth taking earlier now or not?
Also not sure why it’s likely that these 3 high rated tackles will be a star, jag and a bust. Do you have some kind of data or correlation that is what occurs with highest drafted tackles, or ones taken in top 10?
No one's mock draft is gospel. The hit percentages are low for everyone.
The only revelation from this morning for Giants fans should be that Charles Cross is not an absurd option at 5.
Evan Neal's best asset - read the reports - may be his ability to play multiple spots.
Three guys I am totally all in on outside of the 1st round well knowns:
TE- Ruckert
WR- Pickens
OT/OG- Salyer
It is easier to get stronger, than quicker.
And this doesn't surprise me....it's a passing league. Eric has been on Cross to the Giants for awhile.....
Hard to make a mistake.
Now the question...
Do they get greedy and try a small trade down?
The momentum for #Giants and Charles Cross has really picked up. First heard they were interested at Combine. Then Cross said so at Pro Day. Now it seems the interest has manifested. Peter is plugged in to NY, so his mocks deserve extra weight
Peter Schrager @PSchrags
Revealing my latest Mock Draft now on @GMFB.
--Giants go CROSS AND "SAUCE"
--Jets go "THIBS" and JAMESON
--Eagles go DRAKE LONDON and DEVIN LLOYD
--Packers go JAHAN DOTSON and DEVONTE WYATT
say that 10 times fast, Cross and Sauce
Could only be surpassed by Neal and Walker, but in some ways I still want it to be Neal and Gardner.
Now they are scrambling to come to a conclusion that they should have realized a long time ago... that Cross was always in the equation.
Three guys I am totally all in on outside of the 1st round well knowns:
TE- Ruckert
WR- Pickens
OT/OG- Salyer
Pickens was taking over games by his true freshman year, but the injury really throws a wrench into things.
He came back end of the year this year and made a few highlight reel catches, but for the majority of snaps was a non-factor, even when Bennett was playing out of his mind in the Michigan game. High risk, high reward.
Now they are scrambling to come to a conclusion that they should have realized a long time ago... that Cross was always in the equation.
Best way I’ve seen it described was depending on what flavor ot you want between the three
I'm the one who told you guys weeks ago that Cross was in the picture at #5 and #7. Took a lot a crap for it.
Specifically saying the Giants may like Cross the best out of all three.
The media. Obviously.
They are picking 5th and 7th with holes all over stop overthinking this.
If the plan is to develop an OL prospect for next year, wouldn't it make more sense to keep a top 10 OT prospect at OT and just develop an IOL chosen later rather than have a project OT and a position switch next year?
this kid improved tremendously between last year and this year. he is not a finished product. the fact that he showed such improvement is a huge positive as he takes to coaching. if he continues to improve he has enormous upside.
this game now is about misdirection, passing, and speed. cross can be a weapon pulling in the run game and in space the screen game. while he has a lack of power in the run game he has positives elsewhere.
I'm the one who told you guys weeks ago that Cross was in the picture at #5 and #7. Took a lot a crap for it.
All three of the top Tackles have been in the picture for the NY Giants and reported as such for a while now. Why did you take crap for noting the same?
As am I. If they want to be a more modern offense, you need a RT who is better initially in the pass game and that's Cross. Plus, in theory, Cross allows Jones more time to pass, which gives the staff a better evaluation of the QB.
Kicking them inside is often a last resort and a sign they made the wrong draft decision(s). Let's not root for it.
Cross would play tackle opposite Thomas, guards will be procured later.
I have to agree. I know there have been reports that NYG prefer Cross, and they may be true, or they may be smoke. I think Daboll's ties to Bama make Neal the odds-on favorite, unless Daboll doesn't like what he's hearing.
Kicking them inside is often a last resort and a sign they made the wrong draft decision(s). Let's not root for it.
Cross would play tackle opposite Thomas, guards will be procured later.
Agreed. I also think there is one other piece in play here with Cross and that is Thomas has been good, when healthy, but not great. If the Giants really want to hedge their bets they draft the T they like the best who could play LT down the road. I don't see that in Ikey and Not sure I see long term T for Neal.
Cross is a very solid player with areas that can be improved (strength).. Where he excels already is fluid feet and movement and overall skill set.
I agree one aspect to picking Cross is to hedge against Thomas' leg worries.
next year?? I'm wondering if Cross would be the one most able to move to Guard with the Giants getting their future OT late this year or next. Having a dominate Guard would be a wonderful thing to have.
If the plan is to develop an OL prospect for next year, wouldn't it make more sense to keep a top 10 OT prospect at OT and just develop an IOL chosen later rather than have a project OT and a position switch next year?
+1. That’s why I don’t understand picking Icky in the top 10. I understand he’s an athletic marvel but what’s his position? And if it’s G, you have to project him there, and to a relatively low value position. Cross and Neal I totally understand being in the top 10. Icky I just don’t.
Overall I am not sold on one so far over the other but I think Cross gives versatility to this line that Neal might not do as I do think there are legit questions on him being a LT in the NFL.
He predicted only the first 2 picks last year!
I’m not doubting he has resources in the league but even so he did no better than the average fan last year!
So let’s keep this in mind.
The media. Obviously.
BBI posters are ahead of the media on this too. But when I mentioned a few weeks ago that Cross may be ranked in the same category as the other two, there was push back that clearly the other two are ahead of Cross. I don't buy that and I don't think the Giants think that way for the reasons I've already spelled out.
You still see it on BBI. "I don't want to settle for Cross."
That all said, I am not definitively saying Cross would go ahead of the other two. Much of this is scheme dependent and how much Daboll wants to throw the ball.
My guess is they are NOT following the 49er model, but the Bills/Chiefs models for obvious reasons.
In all likelihood, team draft boards will have these 3 ranked in all different orders, and probably all very close from a total rating perspective.
Overall I am not sold on one so far over the other but I think Cross gives versatility to this line that Neal might not do as I do think there are legit questions on him being a LT in the NFL.
It's one thing he has to clean up. When Neal gets on a roll, he's a force and good luck playing through him. He has a presence the other two do not, and it's really fun to watch. I think he's going to the Texans.
I have also made the point that which guy they take may come to what it is they actually want to accomplish. If the Giants are simply trying to fix the OL and want a RT to complete the job (which I suspect is where most of the OL obsessed fandom thinking is) then a prototype RT like Neal makes a ton of sense. But if you're real goal actually is to run a lot of 4-5 receiver sets and you want quality pass blocking at both OT spots then taking the best pass blocker in the group makes eminent sense.
In the end, the Giants are almost guaranteed to end up with one of the three top OTs. And the odds are one of the three will ultimately be a star, one will be a JAG and one will be a bust and ain't nobody anywhere can tell you which of the three will be which until they actually get to the NFL and start playing against pro competition.
The thing that I am actually most intrigued by is what the Giants are able to do with their 'other' #1 pick. In fact, if I had to guess I would say that going into the draft the Giants #1 goal would be to get one of Hutch, Thibo, Walker or Gardner at #5 and take Cross at #7. And the real question won't be which OT to take at #5 if those 4 go 1-4 but what do you do at #7 in that case. Take Johnson or Stingley, or maybe even London the top WR, although as we have noted they haven't paid the receivers any attention at all through the pre-draft process and appear to be prepared to see what they have in Golladay, Toney, Shep and Saquon if they can stay healthy.
As we said though just 9 days to go! Hang in there!
Also not sure why it’s likely that these 3 high rated tackles will be a star, jag and a bust. Do you have some kind of data or correlation that is what occurs with highest drafted tackles, or ones taken in top 10?
Thanks in advance.
Overall I am not sold on one so far over the other but I think Cross gives versatility to this line that Neal might not do as I do think there are legit questions on him being a LT in the NFL.
I think that's a coachable fix. Wirfs had a similar concern whe he came out and it doesn't seem he has that issue now.
That would be bold and - the football gods willing - begin the ascent out of this great OL depression we have been in.