Who/What were you most wrong about

Chris684 : 10:32 am
during this putrid era of football?

I'll admit for me it was Joe Judge, and not because of his opening presser sound bytes, even though he obviously won that day through the media.

I know it gets argued here a lot but I thought his year 1 was a very positive season for a first time head coach with an underwhelming roster. I thought he coached aggressively and to win. Although it was a weak division, he made them at least factor into it again. The win in Seattle was the best win the franchise had dating back to definitely 2016 but maybe even before that. I fully supported his take on the Eagles tanking.

Basically I thought that the entire football operation was run through him and by the end of year 1 and I was fully on board with that.

I don't know how to explain year 2. Wouldn't know where to begin other than the complete pass they made at any meaningful preseason. Even after the 0-3 start where the D was absent and the season was doomed, I figured we'd have to hang on and stay the course. I never pictured him losing it the way he did but then ultimately knew he had to go after the Chicago press conference. Still hard for me to believe the change that took place in my own head in just one year.

What is the biggest thing you got wrong?
RE: Justin Herbert  
Klaatu : 11:25 am : link
In comment 15670294 theking said:
Quote:
I thought he was going to suck, and now I think he is the best QB in the league to bulls a franchise around.


You're not alone. Brett Kollmann posted a video recently that was a mea culpa for being completely wrong about Herbert.
RE: My ex  
MNP70 : 11:25 am : link
In comment 15670229 Pete from Woodstock said:
Quote:
wife


+1
I was reasonably optimistic about Judge when hired  
Greg from LI : 11:25 am : link
But it was mind-blowing how in the tank for him a lot of people were because of a damned press conference. I have never understood why so many people place such importance on those dog and pony shows.
Judge as well  
TDTONEY : 11:26 am : link
But I truly believe last year he just started trolling Gettleman and Mara. His style and game management were dogshit but his bosses were worse. On the flipside he should have never taken the job.

He should have gone public with Mara forcing him to hire Garrett but he was smart not to. And of course Mara skated by with his thumb up Dogshit Daves ass
RE: I thought Judge was the long term answer  
bw in dc : 11:27 am : link
In comment 15670308 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Now I'll be shocked if he ever gets another head coaching gig in the NFL.


I heard an interview with Mike Reiss on Sunday, and he thinks Judge will be the OC/play-caller this year for the Pats when the dust settles.

Blew me away...

I got Herbert right  
JonC : 11:28 am : link
and Jones too, classic example why you need to nail the QB pick and also eject when a better opportunity arises.
Baker  
NYGgolfer : 11:28 am : link
I thought Deandre Baker was going to be a really solid cornerback and he was a disaster on and off the field.

RE: I was reasonably optimistic about Judge when hired  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:29 am : link
In comment 15670316 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
But it was mind-blowing how in the tank for him a lot of people were because of a damned press conference. I have never understood why so many people place such importance on those dog and pony shows.


Desperation. I was guilty too.
Giants - Dexter Lawrence  
Doubledeuce22 : 11:31 am : link
expected a lot more out of him

Non Giants (kind of): Pounding the table and almost throwing the remote when the Giants passed on Yetur Gross-Matos for Xavier McKinney.
I fully bought into Judge as the answer  
j_rud : 11:32 am : link
Thought they had a Mike Tomlin-like hire in being a young and under the radar hire who would be with the organization for a decade +. I was fully invested. Watching him flounder and the whole thing fall apart was the low point for me as a fan.
I always thought Judge was fake and so did  
BCD : 11:32 am : link
some of the players....a gangster can smell a nerd a block away....fake dirty mouth to scare players and fake tough guy image ....I see that shit all the time with these fake boxers coming in the gym....I glove em up and throw them in the ring right away and you ever see them again...I don't have time for that shit and thankfully so did the Giants.
I  
AcidTest : 11:33 am : link
think we all blew it on Judge, especially after his opening press conference and two years of Shurmur.
RE: RE: I was reasonably optimistic about Judge when hired  
Klaatu : 11:35 am : link
In comment 15670326 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15670316 Greg from LI said:


Quote:


But it was mind-blowing how in the tank for him a lot of people were because of a damned press conference. I have never understood why so many people place such importance on those dog and pony shows.



Desperation. I was guilty too.


Me too. I desperately wanted to believe in him.
Going back several years...  
Capt. Don : 11:36 am : link
I thought William Joseph was a steal.
Wanted us to take Kellen Winslow to team up with Shockey. What a scumbag he turned out to be.
RE: I always thought Judge was fake and so did  
TDTONEY : 11:38 am : link
In comment 15670330 BCD said:
Quote:
some of the players....a gangster can smell a nerd a block away....fake dirty mouth to scare players and fake tough guy image ....I see that shit all the time with these fake boxers coming in the gym....I glove em up and throw them in the ring right away and you ever see them again...I don't have time for that shit and thankfully so did the Giants.


And some have said the opposite. Some just have a sense of entitlement and a lazy work ethic.
the weird thing about judge  
JJ2525 : 11:39 am : link
is the total split personality of his two years. when you consider covid, no minicamps, limited training camp, young team etc i thought he did well his first year. that team lost SB and kept getting better. I mean, we all accept now how bad the roster was but that team was one evan engram drop away from 7-9 after an 0-4 start and hung with some of the better teams in the league - bucs, seahawks, rams etc. there really didn't seem to be any red flashing lights that would make one think that the disaster of 2021 was coming.
RE: I bought  
Chris684 : 11:39 am : link
In comment 15670299 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
into the Joe Judge kool-aid because I wanted to believe.

Big mistake.


In hindsight, I see similarities in McAdoo and Judge. McAdoo had a much better roster and better results in year one, but other than that?

First time head coaches who coached their team probably above its talent level in year one? Check.

Both had a scapegoat for deficient offenses in year one? Manning and Garrett? Check.

Both had complete turn arounds in the wrong direction in year 2? Check.

Both showed some level of character flaws and/or lack of maturity in year 2? Check.

Team turmoil and franchise embarrassing moments in year 2? Check.
RE: I always thought Judge was fake and so did  
Klaatu : 11:42 am : link
In comment 15670330 BCD said:
Quote:
some of the players....a gangster can smell a nerd a block away....fake dirty mouth to scare players and fake tough guy image ....I see that shit all the time with these fake boxers coming in the gym....I glove em up and throw them in the ring right away and you ever see them again...I don't have time for that shit and thankfully so did the Giants.


Sounds like the first time I visited Johnny Rodz's pro wrestling school at Gleason's Gym. Only I didn't need anyone to throw me out, lol. I left on my own pretty quickly.
 
christian
I thought the Bradberry, Martinez, and Williams contracts were savvy and an indication Abrams was wrangling the reigns away from Gettleman.

I thought a combo of Judge and Abrams was the light at the end of a dark Gettleman tunnel.

Turns out all of them had been promoted to the level of their incompetence.
Darnold.  
Dave in Hoboken : 11:43 am : link
Thought he would be good to very good, at the least a consistent pro. Not so much.
RE: …  
TDTONEY : 11:46 am : link
In comment 15670352 christian said:
Quote:
I thought the Bradberry, Martinez, and Williams contracts were savvy and an indication Abrams was wrangling the reigns away from Gettleman.

I thought a combo of Judge and Abrams was the light at the end of a dark Gettleman tunnel.

Turns out all of them had been promoted to the level of their incompetence.


We will never know who ultimately structured those contracts.
a recent one was Parsons  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 11:46 am : link
I didn't want him in the draft, thought he lacked physicality and was kind of one dimensional in the way he made impact plays (pure speed up the middle). Never thought he'd become such an all-around beast and outside pass rushing force as a rookie.
Dave  
Lines of Scrimmage : 11:54 am : link
I still believe football is a physical game and thought he would at minimum build the Giants to compete favorably on the lines and front 7. I don't study players in the draft so when they are selected I go into it with optimism. Unfortunately that major issue remains and till that is fixed I expect more dismal seasons.

I also felt Judge would select/coach/develop the team along the lines of BB/NS which is inline with my first thought above.
OG Will Hernandez  
gslkgr3 : 12:02 pm : link
In real time, I thought he was a steal at Pick 34. Everyone did. Every Giants fan loved the pick in real time.

I thought the gap between Quenton Nelson and Hernandez was not that big. I thought he was a building block for the next decade.

Man was I completely wrong - That guy has been one of the worst Guards in football since being drafted in 2018. Just an all-around terrible NFL player who does absolutely nothing well.
RE: I was wrong about Shurmur  
Costy16 : 12:09 pm : link
In comment 15670207 cjac said:
Quote:
2018 i thought they were going to go 10-6


I thought Shurmur was going to have that offense firing on all cylinders.

Man I couldn't have been more wrong.
DeAndre Baker  
Giants73 : 12:15 pm : link
Thought he would wind up in prison and never play again.
Jason Garrett and Freddie Kitchens..  
BamaBlue : 12:18 pm : link
I never thought they would light the world on fire, but I never expected such a thud. A lot of the Judge failures lay at the feet of these two former head coaches. They should have been more of an influence on the offense and on Joe Judge.
For me, it was Shurmur.  
Section331 : 12:20 pm : link
I got too swayed by him coaxing a career year out of Case Keenum, and overestimated how much impact his talent as an OC would impact the franchise. I knew he wasn't a big personality, but I totally whiffed on how little ability he had to lead a locker room.
Adam Bisnowaty  
bluefin : 12:22 pm : link
thought he’d fill the RT void
RE: OG Will Hernandez  
bw in dc : 12:24 pm : link
In comment 15670394 gslkgr3 said:
Quote:
In real time, I thought he was a steal at Pick 34. Everyone did. Every Giants fan loved the pick in real time.

I thought the gap between Quenton Nelson and Hernandez was not that big. I thought he was a building block for the next decade.

Man was I completely wrong - That guy has been one of the worst Guards in football since being drafted in 2018. Just an all-around terrible NFL player who does absolutely nothing well.


I think you might be right - there was a strong BBI consensus on the WH selection. There was a lot of pre-draft buzz about him as well; and that he was potentially a first-round talent who might be available in the second.

I said that a DG lead team  
Scooter185 : 12:28 pm : link
Would never win more than 4 games. They won 6 in 2020

I also really wanted to believe in JJ. Up until his meltdown post game I would have supported his return.
Josh Rosen  
Thegratefulhead : 12:31 pm : link
I was convinced he would be great....
Jake Fromm  
The Jake : 12:38 pm : link
I was excited to see what he could do after he ran a competent 2 minute drill.

Lesson learned. What appeared to be competence was really just a tiny sliver of light in a shit storm of epic proportions.
Kent Graham  
Boatie Warrant : 12:43 pm : link
I was so hopeful until he actually played
RE: RE: I thought Judge was the long term answer  
The_Boss : 12:51 pm : link
In comment 15670319 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15670308 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Now I'll be shocked if he ever gets another head coaching gig in the NFL.



I heard an interview with Mike Reiss on Sunday, and he thinks Judge will be the OC/play-caller this year for the Pats when the dust settles.

Blew me away...


He can perfect the QB sneak offense under the watchful eyes of BB!
________  
I am Ninja : 12:56 pm : link
I guess just 2021 in general. Its funny though, I wouldnt have been shocked if you told me theyd make the playoffs; wouldnt have been shocked if you told me theyd miss the playoffs. Would absolutely have been shocked if you told me the season was going to be a total disgrace to the extent it was.
RE: RE: …  
christian : 1:00 pm : link
In comment 15670356 TDTONEY said:
Quote:
In comment 15670352 christian said:


Quote:


I thought the Bradberry, Martinez, and Williams contracts were savvy and an indication Abrams was wrangling the reigns away from Gettleman.

I thought a combo of Judge and Abrams was the light at the end of a dark Gettleman tunnel.

Turns out all of them had been promoted to the level of their incompetence.



We will never know who ultimately structured those contracts.


Doesn’t matter. The brain trust went on to make myriad bad financial decisions subsequently and the wisdom of those deals was a mirage.
I was SO wrong about Judge  
Dr. D : 1:04 pm : link
Last offseason, I thought we finally had a good young coach who would (within 2-3 years) bring us back to the promised land and be with us for years (eventually winning 2+ SBs)!

So wrong.
RE: …  
The Jake : 1:06 pm : link
In comment 15670352 christian said:
Quote:
Turns out all of them had been promoted to the level of their incompetence.


This is probably the most concise way to describe the past 10 years. The Peter Principle in full effect, allowed to happen by an owner who himself is incompetent for the role he's in.
RE: RE: RE: …  
TDTONEY : 1:11 pm : link
In comment 15670472 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 15670356 TDTONEY said:


Quote:


In comment 15670352 christian said:


Quote:


I thought the Bradberry, Martinez, and Williams contracts were savvy and an indication Abrams was wrangling the reigns away from Gettleman.

I thought a combo of Judge and Abrams was the light at the end of a dark Gettleman tunnel.

Turns out all of them had been promoted to the level of their incompetence.



We will never know who ultimately structured those contracts.



Doesn’t matter. The brain trust went on to make myriad bad financial decisions subsequently and the wisdom of those deals was a mirage.


Kind of my point, no accountability anywhere. Just a bunch of misleading titles with no clear job descriptions all of whom fall under the Giants for lifers family bond web of nonsense
I thought Gettleman would be an improvement over Reese  
sb from NYT Forum : 1:17 pm : link
...I also believed him when he said that he would improve the OL.
Jason Garrett and James Bettcher  
bluepepper : 1:17 pm : link
were great hires or so I thought.

What really got me about Bettcher was he brought on-board literally every ex-Cardinal out there and Golden was the only one who ever did a damned thing. You're not going anywhere as a coach in this league if the only guys you can coach are guys who already know your system.
RE: I thought Gettleman would be an improvement over Reese  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:20 pm : link
In comment 15670490 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
...I also believed him when he said that he would improve the OL.


The alarm bells went off in my head as soon as Accorsi was hired as a "consultant." We knew at that point the fix was in and that Gettleman was going to be the GM regardless of what ownership said about a "comprehensive search."

What I'm most mad about myself is that I didn't scream from the rooftops that this had disaster written all over it. From the very start, Gettleman sounded like a conman to me with his fake folksy Boston-isms.
Eli Apple  
manh george : 1:21 pm : link
He looked soooo smooth and fast. If only he had given a rat's ass. In an undistinguished 6-year career with 3 teams, he had 5 interceptions.
RE: I always thought Judge was fake and so did  
sb from NYT Forum : 1:25 pm : link
In comment 15670330 BCD said:
Quote:
some of the players....a gangster can smell a nerd a block away....fake dirty mouth to scare players and fake tough guy image ....I see that shit all the time with these fake boxers coming in the gym....I glove em up and throw them in the ring right away and you ever see them again...I don't have time for that shit and thankfully so did the Giants.


This is a really interesting take, and surely accurate.
RE: RE: I thought Gettleman would be an improvement over Reese  
bw in dc : 1:26 pm : link
In comment 15670493 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:

What I'm most mad about myself is that I didn't scream from the rooftops that this had disaster written all over it. From the very start, Gettleman sounded like a conman to me with his fake folksy Boston-isms.


Well, a few of us were pretty vocal about the fake search, Gettleman's overrated tenure in Carolina, and why his hire "had disaster written all over it"... ;)
That I wasn't stronger about the Giants not drafting Saquon Barkley.  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 1:26 pm : link
While I wouldn’t have drafted him (I likely would’ve taken Darnold), I had little problem with the Giants drafting the supposed top prospect in the draft. In retrospect, the correct choice was clearly Josh Allen or trading down and selecting Quentin Nelson.
RE: RE: RE: I thought Gettleman would be an improvement over Reese  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:27 pm : link
In comment 15670505 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15670493 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:



What I'm most mad about myself is that I didn't scream from the rooftops that this had disaster written all over it. From the very start, Gettleman sounded like a conman to me with his fake folksy Boston-isms.



Well, a few of us were pretty vocal about the fake search, Gettleman's overrated tenure in Carolina, and why his hire "had disaster written all over it"... ;)


I mentioned it. You and I were on the same page at the time. But I wasn't screaming and shouting about it like I should have.
RE: RE: RE: RE: I thought Gettleman would be an improvement over Reese  
bw in dc : 1:39 pm : link
In comment 15670507 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15670505 bw in dc said:

Well, a few of us were pretty vocal about the fake search, Gettleman's overrated tenure in Carolina, and why his hire "had disaster written all over it"... ;)



I mentioned it. You and I were on the same page at the time. But I wasn't screaming and shouting about it like I should have.


I think it was two summers ago, and it may have been the poster arnie, someone linked a podcast with Accorsi. Basically, Accorsi admitted he felt guilty about recommending Reese over Gettleman in 2007 and felt he owed his old friend Gettleman the opportunity to be the GM once Mara put him in charge of the search.

It was the absolute epitome of the "Giants Way" superseding the much better approach of actually finding the best GM for the times.
RE: RE: I thought Gettleman would be an improvement over Reese  
sb from NYT Forum : 1:43 pm : link
In comment 15670493 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15670490 sb from NYT Forum said:


Quote:


...I also believed him when he said that he would improve the OL.



The alarm bells went off in my head as soon as Accorsi was hired as a "consultant." We knew at that point the fix was in and that Gettleman was going to be the GM regardless of what ownership said about a "comprehensive search."

What I'm most mad about myself is that I didn't scream from the rooftops that this had disaster written all over it. From the very start, Gettleman sounded like a conman to me with his fake folksy Boston-isms.


Sadly it took me a few months. When he hired Shurmer I was like "ummmm.... why?" and then he signed Jonathan Stewart to a multi-million dollar contract I was like "wait, what?!?" and then when he used only one pick on OL in the first 6 rounds in 2018, I was out.
