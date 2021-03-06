Who/What were you most wrong about

during this putrid era of football?
I'll admit for me it was Joe Judge, and not because of his opening presser sound bytes, even though he obviously won that day through the media.
I know it gets argued here a lot but I thought his year 1 was a very positive season for a first time head coach with an underwhelming roster. I thought he coached aggressively and to win. Although it was a weak division, he made them at least factor into it again. The win in Seattle was the best win the franchise had dating back to definitely 2016 but maybe even before that. I fully supported his take on the Eagles tanking.
Basically I thought that the entire football operation was run through him and by the end of year 1 and I was fully on board with that.
I don't know how to explain year 2. Wouldn't know where to begin other than the complete pass they made at any meaningful preseason. Even after the 0-3 start where the D was absent and the season was doomed, I figured we'd have to hang on and stay the course. I never pictured him losing it the way he did but then ultimately knew he had to go after the Chicago press conference. Still hard for me to believe the change that took place in my own head in just one year.
What is the biggest thing you got wrong?
You're not alone. Brett Kollmann posted a video recently that was a mea culpa for being completely wrong about Herbert.
+1
He should have gone public with Mara forcing him to hire Garrett but he was smart not to. And of course Mara skated by with his thumb up Dogshit Daves ass
I heard an interview with Mike Reiss on Sunday, and he thinks Judge will be the OC/play-caller this year for the Pats when the dust settles.
Blew me away...
Desperation. I was guilty too.
Non Giants (kind of): Pounding the table and almost throwing the remote when the Giants passed on Yetur Gross-Matos for Xavier McKinney.
Quote:
But it was mind-blowing how in the tank for him a lot of people were because of a damned press conference. I have never understood why so many people place such importance on those dog and pony shows.
Desperation. I was guilty too.
Me too. I desperately wanted to believe in him.
Wanted us to take Kellen Winslow to team up with Shockey. What a scumbag he turned out to be.
And some have said the opposite. Some just have a sense of entitlement and a lazy work ethic.
Big mistake.
In hindsight, I see similarities in McAdoo and Judge. McAdoo had a much better roster and better results in year one, but other than that?
First time head coaches who coached their team probably above its talent level in year one? Check.
Both had a scapegoat for deficient offenses in year one? Manning and Garrett? Check.
Both had complete turn arounds in the wrong direction in year 2? Check.
Both showed some level of character flaws and/or lack of maturity in year 2? Check.
Team turmoil and franchise embarrassing moments in year 2? Check.
Sounds like the first time I visited Johnny Rodz's pro wrestling school at Gleason's Gym. Only I didn't need anyone to throw me out, lol. I left on my own pretty quickly.
I thought a combo of Judge and Abrams was the light at the end of a dark Gettleman tunnel.
Turns out all of them had been promoted to the level of their incompetence.
I thought a combo of Judge and Abrams was the light at the end of a dark Gettleman tunnel.
Turns out all of them had been promoted to the level of their incompetence.
We will never know who ultimately structured those contracts.
I also felt Judge would select/coach/develop the team along the lines of BB/NS which is inline with my first thought above.
I thought the gap between Quenton Nelson and Hernandez was not that big. I thought he was a building block for the next decade.
Man was I completely wrong - That guy has been one of the worst Guards in football since being drafted in 2018. Just an all-around terrible NFL player who does absolutely nothing well.
I thought Shurmur was going to have that offense firing on all cylinders.
Man I couldn't have been more wrong.
I thought the gap between Quenton Nelson and Hernandez was not that big. I thought he was a building block for the next decade.
Man was I completely wrong - That guy has been one of the worst Guards in football since being drafted in 2018. Just an all-around terrible NFL player who does absolutely nothing well.
I think you might be right - there was a strong BBI consensus on the WH selection. There was a lot of pre-draft buzz about him as well; and that he was potentially a first-round talent who might be available in the second.
I also really wanted to believe in JJ. Up until his meltdown post game I would have supported his return.
Lesson learned. What appeared to be competence was really just a tiny sliver of light in a shit storm of epic proportions.
Quote:
Now I'll be shocked if he ever gets another head coaching gig in the NFL.
I heard an interview with Mike Reiss on Sunday, and he thinks Judge will be the OC/play-caller this year for the Pats when the dust settles.
Blew me away...
He can perfect the QB sneak offense under the watchful eyes of BB!
Quote:
I thought the Bradberry, Martinez, and Williams contracts were savvy and an indication Abrams was wrangling the reigns away from Gettleman.
I thought a combo of Judge and Abrams was the light at the end of a dark Gettleman tunnel.
Turns out all of them had been promoted to the level of their incompetence.
We will never know who ultimately structured those contracts.
Doesn’t matter. The brain trust went on to make myriad bad financial decisions subsequently and the wisdom of those deals was a mirage.
So wrong.
This is probably the most concise way to describe the past 10 years. The Peter Principle in full effect, allowed to happen by an owner who himself is incompetent for the role he's in.
Quote:
In comment 15670352 christian said:
Quote:
I thought the Bradberry, Martinez, and Williams contracts were savvy and an indication Abrams was wrangling the reigns away from Gettleman.
I thought a combo of Judge and Abrams was the light at the end of a dark Gettleman tunnel.
Turns out all of them had been promoted to the level of their incompetence.
We will never know who ultimately structured those contracts.
Doesn’t matter. The brain trust went on to make myriad bad financial decisions subsequently and the wisdom of those deals was a mirage.
Kind of my point, no accountability anywhere. Just a bunch of misleading titles with no clear job descriptions all of whom fall under the Giants for lifers family bond web of nonsense
What really got me about Bettcher was he brought on-board literally every ex-Cardinal out there and Golden was the only one who ever did a damned thing. You're not going anywhere as a coach in this league if the only guys you can coach are guys who already know your system.
The alarm bells went off in my head as soon as Accorsi was hired as a "consultant." We knew at that point the fix was in and that Gettleman was going to be the GM regardless of what ownership said about a "comprehensive search."
What I'm most mad about myself is that I didn't scream from the rooftops that this had disaster written all over it. From the very start, Gettleman sounded like a conman to me with his fake folksy Boston-isms.
This is a really interesting take, and surely accurate.
What I'm most mad about myself is that I didn't scream from the rooftops that this had disaster written all over it. From the very start, Gettleman sounded like a conman to me with his fake folksy Boston-isms.
Well, a few of us were pretty vocal about the fake search, Gettleman's overrated tenure in Carolina, and why his hire "had disaster written all over it"... ;)
Quote:
What I'm most mad about myself is that I didn't scream from the rooftops that this had disaster written all over it. From the very start, Gettleman sounded like a conman to me with his fake folksy Boston-isms.
Well, a few of us were pretty vocal about the fake search, Gettleman's overrated tenure in Carolina, and why his hire "had disaster written all over it"... ;)
I mentioned it. You and I were on the same page at the time. But I wasn't screaming and shouting about it like I should have.
Well, a few of us were pretty vocal about the fake search, Gettleman's overrated tenure in Carolina, and why his hire "had disaster written all over it"... ;)
I mentioned it. You and I were on the same page at the time. But I wasn't screaming and shouting about it like I should have.
I think it was two summers ago, and it may have been the poster arnie, someone linked a podcast with Accorsi. Basically, Accorsi admitted he felt guilty about recommending Reese over Gettleman in 2007 and felt he owed his old friend Gettleman the opportunity to be the GM once Mara put him in charge of the search.
It was the absolute epitome of the "Giants Way" superseding the much better approach of actually finding the best GM for the times.
Quote:
...I also believed him when he said that he would improve the OL.
The alarm bells went off in my head as soon as Accorsi was hired as a "consultant." We knew at that point the fix was in and that Gettleman was going to be the GM regardless of what ownership said about a "comprehensive search."
What I'm most mad about myself is that I didn't scream from the rooftops that this had disaster written all over it. From the very start, Gettleman sounded like a conman to me with his fake folksy Boston-isms.
Sadly it took me a few months. When he hired Shurmer I was like "ummmm.... why?" and then he signed Jonathan Stewart to a multi-million dollar contract I was like "wait, what?!?" and then when he used only one pick on OL in the first 6 rounds in 2018, I was out.