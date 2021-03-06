Who/What were you most wrong about Chris684 : 10:32 am

during this putrid era of football?



I'll admit for me it was Joe Judge, and not because of his opening presser sound bytes, even though he obviously won that day through the media.



I know it gets argued here a lot but I thought his year 1 was a very positive season for a first time head coach with an underwhelming roster. I thought he coached aggressively and to win. Although it was a weak division, he made them at least factor into it again. The win in Seattle was the best win the franchise had dating back to definitely 2016 but maybe even before that. I fully supported his take on the Eagles tanking.



Basically I thought that the entire football operation was run through him and by the end of year 1 and I was fully on board with that.



I don't know how to explain year 2. Wouldn't know where to begin other than the complete pass they made at any meaningful preseason. Even after the 0-3 start where the D was absent and the season was doomed, I figured we'd have to hang on and stay the course. I never pictured him losing it the way he did but then ultimately knew he had to go after the Chicago press conference. Still hard for me to believe the change that took place in my own head in just one year.



What is the biggest thing you got wrong?