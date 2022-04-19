for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

What are the Giants going to do about Barkley?

Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/19/2022 2:30 pm
This is what we know:

- After a stellar rookie season, his last three seasons have been very disappointing for a variety of reasons.

- He is earning $7,217,000 in salary this year on the last year of his contract.

- He will want a big, multi-year deal early next year.

********

Right now, most media and fans (other than Milton) think the Giants are in the start of ANOTHER multi-year rebuilding project. If true, the already banged up Barkley will even have more wear-and-tear on his tires by the time the Giants were truly competitive again.

There is also the ever growing possibility that Barkley will never be the same player he was in 2018 and that his star status really is no longer warranted. (This remains to be determined).

********

Wouldn't it be best to trade him now? Perhaps the best-case scenario is he looks much better in the first-half of 2022 behind a revamped offensive line, and his trade value grows and the team deals him right before the trade deadline?

********

I know a lot of fans are emotionally tied to him, but I just have a hard time seeing how this club, in its current state, can justify giving him a huge new deal. And if he hits free agency, the Giants aren't going to get much other than a comp pick. Perhaps that's the best they can get in exchange for him, but I'd still field offers.


******

Last point, don't ignore the fact that the Giants are heavily scouting running backs right now.
Pages: 1 2 3 4 <<Prev | Show All |
Because you are a singular fan  
UConn4523 : 4/19/2022 6:21 pm : link
plenty of other fans want to see them try and win games. I want us to draft a QB and play him week 1 but I realize that what I want doesn’t matter. I’m fine with either decision.

They aren’t punting the season. This shouldn’t be a surprise.
Jones and Barkley are proven season punters  
Go Terps : 4/19/2022 6:23 pm : link
.
RE: Jones and Barkley are proven season punters  
UConn4523 : 4/19/2022 6:28 pm : link
In comment 15671084 Go Terps said:
Quote:
.


We know, you tell us frequently.
Well -- I guess it's all over but the crying  
gidiefor : Mod : 4/19/2022 6:29 pm : link
the Giants hired an incompetent GM and Head Coach - because for some unknown and un-understanable reason they appear to be keeping Barkley and Jones this year

3 or 4 more years of pain
RE: Jones and Barkley are proven season punters  
Jimmy Googs : 4/19/2022 6:30 pm : link
In comment 15671084 Go Terps said:
Quote:
.


that's sad but true...
RE: the one thing i don't like about schoen and daboll so far  
FStubbs : 4/19/2022 6:31 pm : link
In comment 15671077 GiantsFan84 said:
Quote:
is it just seems like the easiest thing ever to do was to trade jones and barkley for whatever they could get this offseason. save the cap space. get some picks. start anew. new regime, fresh start, get rid of the faces of this putrid franchise over the last few years.

everyone would give them a couple years to build something with zero pressure. all we'd want is that they actually coached to win games with no other expectation.

i do not understand why this hasn't happened


What if nobody wants to trade for Barkley or Jones?
RE: RE: Jones and Barkley are proven season punters  
Go Terps : 4/19/2022 6:32 pm : link
In comment 15671095 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 15671084 Go Terps said:


Quote:


.



We know, you tell us frequently.


Apparently you don't know.

With the exception of 2020 (only due to a historically bad NFC East) each Giants season has been over by Columbus Day.

Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley have only punted seasons since they entered the NFL. 2022 won't be any different.
RE: Well -- I guess it's all over but the crying  
Go Terps : 4/19/2022 6:33 pm : link
In comment 15671098 gidiefor said:
Quote:
the Giants hired an incompetent GM and Head Coach - because for some unknown and un-understanable reason they appear to be keeping Barkley and Jones this year

3 or 4 more years of pain


Haven't learned your lesson yet huh? Relighting the candle?
RE: RE: Well -- I guess it's all over but the crying  
gidiefor : Mod : 4/19/2022 6:40 pm : link
In comment 15671105 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15671098 gidiefor said:


Quote:


the Giants hired an incompetent GM and Head Coach - because for some unknown and un-understanable reason they appear to be keeping Barkley and Jones this year

3 or 4 more years of pain



Haven't learned your lesson yet huh? Relighting the candle?


My position is that I am not a believer right now, until I see some proof in the form of results. I'm just stating that it's a logically possible scenario -- I'm not defending it. Feel free to disrespect whatever you like.
RE: RE: With all the talk  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 4/19/2022 6:41 pm : link
In comment 15670817 TDTONEY said:
Quote:
In comment 15670811 LakeGeorgeGiant said:


Quote:


of shedding 30 million I thought Barkley would be among the first to go.

Schoen's supposed roster overhaul has been rather tepid. Stirling Shepard gets a restructure? Wtf



There is no way you’re serious. TEPID? WHAT?


You know, putting lots of caps in your posts and feigning shock doesn't make your posts more correct.

This roster is full of underachievers that could be cut, but haven't been. The bold roster moves did not happen. Cutting 30 million didn't happen.

Barkley should have been an easy move. Trade him for a late round pick.

Shepard is more cap friendly, but he has no business at all on this roster. He has never lived up to his billing, and he often injured.

Slayton. Bradberry.

Jones is a fucking schmuck.

All the dead weight should have been jettisoned in favor of youth.
a reliable RB who is a weapon  
fkap : 4/19/2022 6:41 pm : link
does wonders for a QB.

The problem is that we don't know if Barkley is that RB. Otherwise the discussion about Barkley would be far different.
I don't  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/19/2022 6:43 pm : link
expect it to happen, but I would still not be shocked if they traded Barkley and Jones this year.
RE: RE: the one thing i don't like about schoen and daboll so far  
GiantsFan84 : 4/19/2022 6:44 pm : link
In comment 15671101 FStubbs said:
Quote:
In comment 15671077 GiantsFan84 said:


Quote:


is it just seems like the easiest thing ever to do was to trade jones and barkley for whatever they could get this offseason. save the cap space. get some picks. start anew. new regime, fresh start, get rid of the faces of this putrid franchise over the last few years.

everyone would give them a couple years to build something with zero pressure. all we'd want is that they actually coached to win games with no other expectation.

i do not understand why this hasn't happened



What if nobody wants to trade for Barkley or Jones?


the team came out and said right away they aren't trading jones and want to evaluate him this year and schoen has come out and said he's not shopping barkley
RE: I don't  
Go Terps : 4/19/2022 6:45 pm : link
In comment 15671126 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
expect it to happen, but I would still not be shocked if they traded Barkley and Jones this year.


It's the only smart path forward.
RE: I don't  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 4/19/2022 6:46 pm : link
In comment 15671126 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
expect it to happen, but I would still not be shocked if they traded Barkley and Jones this year.


That would be the smart move, but at the moment it appears the bew regime us running with the old horses.

My fear is that Schoen told Mara what he wanted to hear to land the job thinking that he could build something around Jones and Barkley.

What needed to happen was a complete house cleaning. Once again it did not.
*  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 4/19/2022 6:47 pm : link
New regime is running with the old horses.
RE: RE: RE: With all the talk  
TDTONEY : 4/19/2022 6:48 pm : link
In comment 15671121 LakeGeorgeGiant said:
Quote:
In comment 15670817 TDTONEY said:


Quote:


In comment 15670811 LakeGeorgeGiant said:


Quote:


of shedding 30 million I thought Barkley would be among the first to go.

Schoen's supposed roster overhaul has been rather tepid. Stirling Shepard gets a restructure? Wtf



There is no way you’re serious. TEPID? WHAT?



You know, putting lots of caps in your posts and feigning shock doesn't make your posts more correct.

This roster is full of underachievers that could be cut, but haven't been. The bold roster moves did not happen. Cutting 30 million didn't happen.

Barkley should have been an easy move. Trade him for a late round pick.

Shepard is more cap friendly, but he has no business at all on this roster. He has never lived up to his billing, and he often injured.

Slayton. Bradberry.

Jones is a fucking schmuck.

All the dead weight should have been jettisoned in favor of youth.


What youth? Name one young player on the roster behind Jones , Barkley or the WRs….And it did happen they were like $11M over when he started then add the signings and now we stand at like $7M under with more moves available to make. We have to field a team somehow we can’t just cut everyone
RE: *  
giantBCP : 4/19/2022 6:50 pm : link
In comment 15671134 LakeGeorgeGiant said:
Quote:
New regime is running with the old horses.


And some fans think that they’re tearing the roster “down to the studs”.
RE: RE: RE: the one thing i don't like about schoen and daboll so far  
TDTONEY : 4/19/2022 6:50 pm : link
In comment 15671127 GiantsFan84 said:
Quote:
In comment 15671101 FStubbs said:


Quote:


In comment 15671077 GiantsFan84 said:


Quote:


is it just seems like the easiest thing ever to do was to trade jones and barkley for whatever they could get this offseason. save the cap space. get some picks. start anew. new regime, fresh start, get rid of the faces of this putrid franchise over the last few years.

everyone would give them a couple years to build something with zero pressure. all we'd want is that they actually coached to win games with no other expectation.

i do not understand why this hasn't happened



What if nobody wants to trade for Barkley or Jones?



the team came out and said right away they aren't trading jones and want to evaluate him this year and schoen has come out and said he's not shopping barkley


That means nothing the problem is no one wants them and their salary yet the guys here that think they are “useless trash “ think teams are lining up to trade for them
He plays out this season  
pjcas18 : 4/19/2022 6:50 pm : link
and walks at the end of the year.

If a trade presents itself great, but as for a trade his problem is three-fold:

1. He's in the final year of his deal
2. He is making $7.2M - probably top 10 cap hit for a RB
3. He is injury prone

Because of those three factors I find it hard to believe a team would trade for him and the Giants better plan would be to let him ride it out and if he has a good year - let him walk to offset a FA signing and help in the comp pick calculations.
Trade him now  
ElitoCanton : 4/19/2022 6:52 pm : link
I'd trade him for anyone they can get. Even if that is the last pick in the draft. Get the extra cap space so you don't have to find it elsewhere.
RE: RE: *  
Go Terps : 4/19/2022 6:55 pm : link
In comment 15671140 giantBCP said:
Quote:
In comment 15671134 LakeGeorgeGiant said:


Quote:


New regime is running with the old horses.



And some fans think that they’re tearing the roster “down to the studs”.


They are. Just not as fast as they can be.
RE: RE: RE: Jones and Barkley are proven season punters  
UConn4523 : 4/19/2022 7:07 pm : link
In comment 15671104 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15671095 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


In comment 15671084 Go Terps said:


Quote:


.



We know, you tell us frequently.



Apparently you don't know.

With the exception of 2020 (only due to a historically bad NFC East) each Giants season has been over by Columbus Day.

Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley have only punted seasons since they entered the NFL. 2022 won't be any different.


You can fail to acknowledge all my posts suggesting we should move on from Jones and that I’d trade Barkley when he has better value all you want, that’s your MO these days. Sorry I’m not beating my chest and posting that very though on every giants thread all the time, every day of the week, non stop, relentlessly and obsessively. Enjoy doing it though, it’s incredibly enlightening and valuable, I learn a lot every time I read them.
Some will roast me...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/19/2022 7:10 pm : link
But I enjoyed seeing Booker at running back last year more than I did #26. Booker at least ran with the purpose & didn't hesitate every freaking play unlike Saquon. Saquon played like a wuss last season & frankly wasn't all that good. We'd be loco to give him a second contract & thankfully I don't think Schoen will.
Barkley on the phone with Schoen  
pjcas18 : 4/19/2022 7:20 pm : link
UConn  
Go Terps : 4/19/2022 7:20 pm : link
If you're going to say Barkley was an asset in '19 (he wasn't) and that the Giants aren't punting the season (they are if they're going with Jones and Barkley again), what do you expect? Neither statement is accurate.

They can keep them and go 5-12. They can trade them and go 5-12.
RE: What a great asset  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/19/2022 7:21 pm : link
In comment 15671076 Go Terps said:
Quote:


He's just an awful pass blocker. Just awful.
Barkley is gone after next year  
Sean : 4/19/2022 7:21 pm : link
It would be nice if they could get something for him in return in a trade, but I’m very confident this is his final season. There have been a lot of rumblings of the Giants looking to draft a RB which I believe will happen.

If I had to guess, the Giants want him to have a good showing in training camp/early season, and may try to move him for a mid round draft pick then.
RE: I don't  
bw in dc : 4/19/2022 7:32 pm : link
In comment 15671126 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
expect it to happen, but I would still not be shocked if they traded Barkley and Jones this year.


I would be shocked.

Why? Because at that point it would be unequivocal that Schoen is completely in charge with no intrusion from Mara.

Alas, I'm still not sure that is the case...
bw in dc.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/19/2022 7:35 pm : link
To me, the ? of 'Is John still pulling the strings?' will be answered in less than two weeks when we either pick up or decline DJ's 5th year option. If we pick it up, oh brother...might be hitting the bar early that day.
RE: RE: RE: *  
giantBCP : 4/19/2022 7:42 pm : link
In comment 15671151 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15671140 giantBCP said:


Quote:


In comment 15671134 LakeGeorgeGiant said:


Quote:


New regime is running with the old horses.



And some fans think that they’re tearing the roster “down to the studs”.



They are. Just not as fast as they can be.


2023 was always going to be when we rebuilt after all of the 3 year contracts we gave out during Gettleman’s spending spree.
Barkley’s another player Giants fans overrate  
mikeinbloomfield : 4/19/2022 7:43 pm : link
No one is trading for an average, often-hurt RB making $7M a year. Booker had better per-carry numbers and there are a lot of “Bookers” out there.

The Giants will keep him around until his contract is over and then he’ll be looking for his next team.
RE: UConn  
UConn4523 : 4/19/2022 7:47 pm : link
In comment 15671190 Go Terps said:
Quote:
If you're going to say Barkley was an asset in '19 (he wasn't) and that the Giants aren't punting the season (they are if they're going with Jones and Barkley again), what do you expect? Neither statement is accurate.

They can keep them and go 5-12. They can trade them and go 5-12.


Because we have different opinions on what it means. We also have different opinions on what 2022 can be should we actually hit on a draft. Really no point in going back and forth on it.

I already said I support getting rid of both players, I disagree that now is the time to trade Barkley. How can I possibly be clearer on that? Similarly to risking losing whatever shitty pick is being offered for Bradberry, its perfectly fine to wait and see how things go with Barkley. If a good pick is offered, great. If not (which seems to be the case), march forward and see if he bounces back, and try trading him then.
Trade Barkley and Bradberry?  
Polyphemus Jones 94 : 4/19/2022 8:12 pm : link
I’m not a fan of trading these players for low round draft picks. It doesn’t make any sense to me, especially in this current version of the NFL where everything has become year to year. There are so many variables, especially with injuries, that you never know what will happen. I understand the value in having more draft picks... but picks in rounds 4-7 are a crap shoot. I’d much rather keep a proven commodity, for the year, than dump them for some low draft picks. To make a trade, I would need, what I would consider to be, fair value. (which would be 3rd round minimum just to start talking) Too many people on this forum seem to be willing to just dump some of the teams better players for whatever they can get. On one hand you’re all calling for patience with the team on the other hand, you have none with your best players. Why anyone would want to sell low, is beyond me.
RE: Trade Barkley and Bradberry?  
gidiefor : Mod : 4/19/2022 8:28 pm : link
In comment 15671277 Polyphemus Jones 94 said:
Quote:
I’m not a fan of trading these players for low round draft picks. It doesn’t make any sense to me, especially in this current version of the NFL where everything has become year to year. There are so many variables, especially with injuries, that you never know what will happen. I understand the value in having more draft picks... but picks in rounds 4-7 are a crap shoot. I’d much rather keep a proven commodity, for the year, than dump them for some low draft picks. To make a trade, I would need, what I would consider to be, fair value. (which would be 3rd round minimum just to start talking) Too many people on this forum seem to be willing to just dump some of the teams better players for whatever they can get. On one hand you’re all calling for patience with the team on the other hand, you have none with your best players. Why anyone would want to sell low, is beyond me.


I know I argued a logical conclusion that appears to be the opposite above -- but the obvious answer to your, "Why anyone would want to sell low," is that something is better than nothing.
the odds of nothing are low  
Eric on Li : 4/19/2022 8:42 pm : link
evan engram qualified for a 5th off a brutal year.
austin johnson qualified for a 6th.
lorenzo carter and keion crossen qualified for 7ths.

bj hill would have qualified for a 5th too.

some of those got cancelled out by signings but they manipulated the system so engram's didn't.

if someone magically gave schoen an extra $20-40m to spend, as may be the case next year, the best usage probably wouldn't have been on a top market comp pick qualifying UFAs anyway.

personally i'd have tried to trade for cooper, or signed Bates to an offer sheet, or looked to sign Zadarius Smith or Daryl Williams/Lael Collins. And just added more young UFA's on 1 year deals (like Averett or deshon elliott).

on the other hand the upside of Barkley having more value at the deadline is high. and the deadline is the best time for to trade rentals to teams close to the cap because they know they are likely to recoup comp picks. so the bidding starts there and goes up.

if they can get a top 100 pick now that would return the equivalent of cook I get it. You are getting 4 cheap years of control for 1, and saving $. But there are really so many reasons why settling for a day 3 pick now is just a waste of the possibility of more. if they need an extra 5th or 6th there are cheaper and easier ways to get it.
Again  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/19/2022 8:48 pm : link
Who says another team only offered a low round draft pick? You guys are making that assumption. What if someone offered a 3rd? Or a low 2nd?

Secondly, again, you guys are seriously overrating Barkley. There was no noticeable falloff when the back-up RB (who is currently unemployed) was in the game last year. Now, he may redeem himself, but it's been three years. Right now, an average at best player is taking up $7 million in cap space and will likely not be here next year.
Why are people attached to this guy?  
trueblueinpw : 4/19/2022 8:48 pm : link
Put aside the on the field performance for a second. Why is anyone, John Mara or anyone else attached to Barkley as if he’s some kind of all time great Giant? He’s “the face of the franchise”? Why? He’s some kind of great guy in the community? How? Seriously, what has this guy done for the Giants that’s so great?

In terms of on the field, he’s like the worst type of back you can be in the NFL. Sure, every now and again he has an amazing play. Highlight! But far more frequently he’s hit behind the LOS or misses his holes or gets blown up pass blocking.

Is Barks a goal line guy with a nose for the endzone? Is he a punishing back that wears down a defense? Is he a precise route runner who can’t be covered out of the backfield? I mean, sometimes he’s these thing but a lot of games he’s none of these things. He doesn’t really do anything particularly well except occasionally produce an amazing play. And let’s not forget, even when healthy Barkley’s had more than a few games where he’s no factor.

As far as trading him, fine, but who would want him? He’s been injured and my guess is that NFL teams don’t think Barkely is worth his current salary let alone throwing in a draft pick. Theres been plenty of talk that Barkely is soft. There isn’t much of a trade market for off injured running backs that shy away from contact.

This season? Run him into the ground and then let him go and hope for a comp pick. Or hope and pray that Gettleman gets a job at another NFL team and makes a trade for him. Had to see any other good options.
RE: Trade Barkley and Bradberry?  
TDTONEY : 4/19/2022 8:49 pm : link
In comment 15671277 Polyphemus Jones 94 said:
Quote:
I’m not a fan of trading these players for low round draft picks. It doesn’t make any sense to me, especially in this current version of the NFL where everything has become year to year. There are so many variables, especially with injuries, that you never know what will happen. I understand the value in having more draft picks... but picks in rounds 4-7 are a crap shoot. I’d much rather keep a proven commodity, for the year, than dump them for some low draft picks. To make a trade, I would need, what I would consider to be, fair value. (which would be 3rd round minimum just to start talking) Too many people on this forum seem to be willing to just dump some of the teams better players for whatever they can get. On one hand you’re all calling for patience with the team on the other hand, you have none with your best players. Why anyone would want to sell low, is beyond me.


Simple answer is we need cap space we have no choice
RE: Again  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/19/2022 8:49 pm : link
In comment 15671310 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Who says another team only offered a low round draft pick? You guys are making that assumption. What if someone offered a 3rd? Or a low 2nd?

Secondly, again, you guys are seriously overrating Barkley. There was no noticeable falloff when the back-up RB (who is currently unemployed) was in the game last year. Now, he may redeem himself, but it's been three years. Right now, an average at best player is taking up $7 million in cap space and will likely not be here next year.


And while these two points are obviously contradictory, I am willing to be there is one of 31 teams out there that are still intrigued by his skill set.
RE: Again  
Eric on Li : 4/19/2022 8:49 pm : link
In comment 15671310 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Who says another team only offered a low round draft pick? You guys are making that assumption. What if someone offered a 3rd? Or a low 2nd?

Secondly, again, you guys are seriously overrating Barkley. There was no noticeable falloff when the back-up RB (who is currently unemployed) was in the game last year. Now, he may redeem himself, but it's been three years. Right now, an average at best player is taking up $7 million in cap space and will likely not be here next year.


if someone offered a 2nd or 3rd then trade him. i believe it was reported by someone credible around the combine that the offers for him were day 3.
RE: RE: Again  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/19/2022 8:51 pm : link
In comment 15671316 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 15671310 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Who says another team only offered a low round draft pick? You guys are making that assumption. What if someone offered a 3rd? Or a low 2nd?

Secondly, again, you guys are seriously overrating Barkley. There was no noticeable falloff when the back-up RB (who is currently unemployed) was in the game last year. Now, he may redeem himself, but it's been three years. Right now, an average at best player is taking up $7 million in cap space and will likely not be here next year.



if someone offered a 2nd or 3rd then trade him. i believe it was reported by someone credible around the combine that the offers for him were day 3.


I have seen no reports on any specific offers. Only the admission by Schoen that there have been offers.
it was reported by Duggan  
Eric on Li : 4/19/2022 8:57 pm : link
also included a brief follow-up exchange with Jason Fitzgerald who speculated to get a 4th for barkley they'd have to eat some $ (and this was pre-UFA so cap room has since been mostly used up).

Quote:
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
Surveying sources in Indy, the consensus trade value for James Bradberry is a third-round pick and Saquon Barkley is a fourth-round pick. I'm skeptical that the Giants will pull the trigger on a Saquon trade.
9:09 AM · Mar 3, 2022·Twitter

Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
Mar 3
Replying to
@DDuggan21
Bradberry is in the opposite position of Sterling Shepard in terms of leverage. He's still young, viewed as a high-quality player and plays a premium position. Whether he's extended, traded or released, Bradberry is in a good spot.

Jason_OTC
@Jason_OTC
·
Mar 3
Replying to
@DDuggan21
That's sounds fair for bradberry. I'd think the giants might have to eat some salary to get a 4 for barkley
You can argue this however you like  
gidiefor : Mod : 4/19/2022 9:10 pm : link
the Front Office's convictions will prove itself with their actions
RE: Why are people attached to this guy?  
Route 9 : 4/19/2022 9:11 pm : link
In comment 15671312 trueblueinpw said:
Quote:
Put aside the on the field performance for a second. Why is anyone, John Mara or anyone else attached to Barkley as if he’s some kind of all time great Giant? He’s “the face of the franchise”? Why? He’s some kind of great guy in the community? How? Seriously, what has this guy done for the Giants that’s so great?

In terms of on the field, he’s like the worst type of back you can be in the NFL. Sure, every now and again he has an amazing play. Highlight! But far more frequently he’s hit behind the LOS or misses his holes or gets blown up pass blocking.

Is Barks a goal line guy with a nose for the endzone? Is he a punishing back that wears down a defense? Is he a precise route runner who can’t be covered out of the backfield? I mean, sometimes he’s these thing but a lot of games he’s none of these things. He doesn’t really do anything particularly well except occasionally produce an amazing play. And let’s not forget, even when healthy Barkley’s had more than a few games where he’s no factor.

As far as trading him, fine, but who would want him? He’s been injured and my guess is that NFL teams don’t think Barkely is worth his current salary let alone throwing in a draft pick. Theres been plenty of talk that Barkely is soft. There isn’t much of a trade market for off injured running backs that shy away from contact.

This season? Run him into the ground and then let him go and hope for a comp pick. Or hope and pray that Gettleman gets a job at another NFL team and makes a trade for him. Had to see any other good options.


Yep. Why are people attached to anyone on a team who hasn't won more than 6 games in 6 years? It boggles the mind. I'd make sure these guys actually did something useful in the regular season before I became all defensive. Hahaha.
How can you judge Barkley with the quality of the line he had  
Polyphemus Jones 94 : 4/19/2022 9:45 pm : link
I don’t think you’ve been able to judge Barkley (or Jones for that matter)_ with the offensive line they played behind. Combined with the total lack of creative play calling its been painful to watch. Still the Giants have yet to give Barkley/Jones a line to work behind. Therefore, I wouldn’t be so quick to pull the trigger on getting rid of them until you get it fixed and see how they perform behind an average NFL line plus some creative play calling to go with it...And with regard to salary cap, you all are drinking the cool-aide! The Giants can create as much extra salary cap as they want. Plenty of other teams do it all the time. Look at Dallas. But, it would require extending some contracts longer than the 3 years (that they have most of the players on currently.) Big Deal!!!! so you stretch out the years longer on your better players.. thats what the other teams are all doing. Too many of you are hearing from beat reporters that Shoen doesn’t want to do that and that he wants to "get the giants financial house in order", blah blah blah...But, with so many 3 year contracts in place, I’m not so sure its not already in decent financial order, with plenty of flexibility in place (if they really want to use it. It’s there) Plus, I’m not so sure that in the end thats what actually happens. Because, even if you dump Bradberry and Barkley, it still doesn’t leave enough money to pay for the draft picks and then operate for the season.
I  
AcidTest : 4/19/2022 10:02 pm : link
think if someone offered a second or third for Barkley he would have been traded, even if we had to eat a large amount of his salary and therefore had to restructure a contract in order to create the cap space to do so.

I think in order to trade Barkley we'd have to accept a late day three pick and eat a large part of his salary. The FO is unwilling to do that, which is defensible even though there is little chance Barkley is on the team next year.

I do agree there is a small chance that Barkley and Jones could be traded during the draft. The Giants have spent a good deal of time and resources scouting the QBs and RBs. But I think the more likely scenario is that they are seeking their replacements for 2023.
Barkley is a sunk cost  
.McL. : 4/19/2022 10:45 pm : link
I think is is very overrate by many on here.
His "great" rookie season was not as great as many think it was when you look in more detail.
His other liabilities are just too bad (Hesitant to get going, poor reads, always looking for the cut back, below average route running, average hands, and pathetic pass blocking). Other teams can see the film too. There is a reason there has been no market for Barkley.
There will remain no market for Barkley...

We are stuck paying the 5th year salary (thanks DG)
Let him play and move on, get a comp pick.
RE: How can you judge Barkley with the quality of the line he had  
cosmicj : 5:07 am : link
In comment 15671375 Polyphemus Jones 94 said:
Quote:
I don’t think you’ve been able to judge Barkley (or Jones for that matter)_ with the offensive line they played behind. Combined with the total lack of creative play calling its been painful to watch. Still the Giants have yet to give Barkley/Jones a line to work behind. Therefore, I wouldn’t be so quick to pull the trigger on getting rid of them until you get it fixed and see how they perform behind an average NFL line plus some creative play calling to go with it...And with regard to salary cap, you all are drinking the cool-aide! The Giants can create as much extra salary cap as they want. Plenty of other teams do it all the time. Look at Dallas. But, it would require extending some contracts longer than the 3 years (that they have most of the players on currently.) Big Deal!!!! so you stretch out the years longer on your better players.. thats what the other teams are all doing. Too many of you are hearing from beat reporters that Shoen doesn’t want to do that and that he wants to "get the giants financial house in order", blah blah blah...But, with so many 3 year contracts in place, I’m not so sure its not already in decent financial order, with plenty of flexibility in place (if they really want to use it. It’s there) Plus, I’m not so sure that in the end thats what actually happens. Because, even if you dump Bradberry and Barkley, it still doesn’t leave enough money to pay for the draft picks and then operate for the season.


BS. Immortals like Gallman and Booker produced decent YPR behind this same line.

Look, there’s a direct comp available for Barkley’s performance- which often isn’t available in football - and that comp says that Barkley is barely an NFL backup. He’s a bad football player.
Softest runner I've ever seen  
TroyArchersGhost : 5:19 am : link
Nice kid, not a football player. I wish him well, but no 2nd contract and whatever juice you can squeeze out of that lemon will be more than anything any team is going to give you in a trade for him.
Pages: 1 2 3 4 <<Prev | Show All |
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 