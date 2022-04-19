What are the Giants going to do about Barkley? Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/19/2022 2:30 pm : 4/19/2022 2:30 pm

This is what we know:



- After a stellar rookie season, his last three seasons have been very disappointing for a variety of reasons.



- He is earning $7,217,000 in salary this year on the last year of his contract.



- He will want a big, multi-year deal early next year.



********



Right now, most media and fans (other than Milton) think the Giants are in the start of ANOTHER multi-year rebuilding project. If true, the already banged up Barkley will even have more wear-and-tear on his tires by the time the Giants were truly competitive again.



There is also the ever growing possibility that Barkley will never be the same player he was in 2018 and that his star status really is no longer warranted. (This remains to be determined).



********



Wouldn't it be best to trade him now? Perhaps the best-case scenario is he looks much better in the first-half of 2022 behind a revamped offensive line, and his trade value grows and the team deals him right before the trade deadline?



********



I know a lot of fans are emotionally tied to him, but I just have a hard time seeing how this club, in its current state, can justify giving him a huge new deal. And if he hits free agency, the Giants aren't going to get much other than a comp pick. Perhaps that's the best they can get in exchange for him, but I'd still field offers.





******



Last point, don't ignore the fact that the Giants are heavily scouting running backs right now.