What are the Giants going to do about Barkley?

This is what we know:
- After a stellar rookie season, his last three seasons have been very disappointing for a variety of reasons.
- He is earning $7,217,000 in salary this year on the last year of his contract.
- He will want a big, multi-year deal early next year.
Right now, most media and fans (other than Milton) think the Giants are in the start of ANOTHER multi-year rebuilding project. If true, the already banged up Barkley will even have more wear-and-tear on his tires by the time the Giants were truly competitive again.
There is also the ever growing possibility that Barkley will never be the same player he was in 2018 and that his star status really is no longer warranted. (This remains to be determined).
Wouldn't it be best to trade him now? Perhaps the best-case scenario is he looks much better in the first-half of 2022 behind a revamped offensive line, and his trade value grows and the team deals him right before the trade deadline?
I know a lot of fans are emotionally tied to him, but I just have a hard time seeing how this club, in its current state, can justify giving him a huge new deal. And if he hits free agency, the Giants aren't going to get much other than a comp pick. Perhaps that's the best they can get in exchange for him, but I'd still field offers.
Last point, don't ignore the fact that the Giants are heavily scouting running backs right now.
They aren’t punting the season. This shouldn’t be a surprise.
We know, you tell us frequently.
3 or 4 more years of pain
that's sad but true...
everyone would give them a couple years to build something with zero pressure. all we'd want is that they actually coached to win games with no other expectation.
i do not understand why this hasn't happened
What if nobody wants to trade for Barkley or Jones?
Apparently you don't know.
With the exception of 2020 (only due to a historically bad NFC East) each Giants season has been over by Columbus Day.
Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley have only punted seasons since they entered the NFL. 2022 won't be any different.
Haven't learned your lesson yet huh? Relighting the candle?
the Giants hired an incompetent GM and Head Coach - because for some unknown and un-understanable reason they appear to be keeping Barkley and Jones this year
Haven't learned your lesson yet huh? Relighting the candle?
My position is that I am not a believer right now, until I see some proof in the form of results. I'm just stating that it's a logically possible scenario -- I'm not defending it. Feel free to disrespect whatever you like.
of shedding 30 million I thought Barkley would be among the first to go.
Schoen's supposed roster overhaul has been rather tepid. Stirling Shepard gets a restructure? Wtf
There is no way you’re serious. TEPID? WHAT?
You know, putting lots of caps in your posts and feigning shock doesn't make your posts more correct.
This roster is full of underachievers that could be cut, but haven't been. The bold roster moves did not happen. Cutting 30 million didn't happen.
Barkley should have been an easy move. Trade him for a late round pick.
Shepard is more cap friendly, but he has no business at all on this roster. He has never lived up to his billing, and he often injured.
Slayton. Bradberry.
Jones is a fucking schmuck.
All the dead weight should have been jettisoned in favor of youth.
The problem is that we don't know if Barkley is that RB. Otherwise the discussion about Barkley would be far different.
is it just seems like the easiest thing ever to do was to trade jones and barkley for whatever they could get this offseason. save the cap space. get some picks. start anew. new regime, fresh start, get rid of the faces of this putrid franchise over the last few years.
everyone would give them a couple years to build something with zero pressure. all we'd want is that they actually coached to win games with no other expectation.
i do not understand why this hasn't happened
What if nobody wants to trade for Barkley or Jones?
the team came out and said right away they aren't trading jones and want to evaluate him this year and schoen has come out and said he's not shopping barkley
It's the only smart path forward.
That would be the smart move, but at the moment it appears the bew regime us running with the old horses.
My fear is that Schoen told Mara what he wanted to hear to land the job thinking that he could build something around Jones and Barkley.
What needed to happen was a complete house cleaning. Once again it did not.
In comment 15670811 LakeGeorgeGiant said:
of shedding 30 million I thought Barkley would be among the first to go.
Schoen's supposed roster overhaul has been rather tepid. Stirling Shepard gets a restructure? Wtf
There is no way you’re serious. TEPID? WHAT?
What youth? Name one young player on the roster behind Jones , Barkley or the WRs….And it did happen they were like $11M over when he started then add the signings and now we stand at like $7M under with more moves available to make. We have to field a team somehow we can’t just cut everyone
And some fans think that they’re tearing the roster “down to the studs”.
In comment 15671077 GiantsFan84 said:
That means nothing the problem is no one wants them and their salary yet the guys here that think they are “useless trash “ think teams are lining up to trade for them
If a trade presents itself great, but as for a trade his problem is three-fold:
1. He's in the final year of his deal
2. He is making $7.2M - probably top 10 cap hit for a RB
3. He is injury prone
Because of those three factors I find it hard to believe a team would trade for him and the Giants better plan would be to let him ride it out and if he has a good year - let him walk to offset a FA signing and help in the comp pick calculations.
New regime is running with the old horses.
And some fans think that they’re tearing the roster “down to the studs”.
They are. Just not as fast as they can be.
In comment 15671084 Go Terps said:
We know, you tell us frequently.
Apparently you don't know.
With the exception of 2020 (only due to a historically bad NFC East) each Giants season has been over by Columbus Day.
Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley have only punted seasons since they entered the NFL. 2022 won't be any different.
You can fail to acknowledge all my posts suggesting we should move on from Jones and that I’d trade Barkley when he has better value all you want, that’s your MO these days. Sorry I’m not beating my chest and posting that very though on every giants thread all the time, every day of the week, non stop, relentlessly and obsessively. Enjoy doing it though, it’s incredibly enlightening and valuable, I learn a lot every time I read them.
They can keep them and go 5-12. They can trade them and go 5-12.
He's just an awful pass blocker. Just awful.
If I had to guess, the Giants want him to have a good showing in training camp/early season, and may try to move him for a mid round draft pick then.
I would be shocked.
Why? Because at that point it would be unequivocal that Schoen is completely in charge with no intrusion from Mara.
Alas, I'm still not sure that is the case...
In comment 15671134 LakeGeorgeGiant said:
New regime is running with the old horses.
And some fans think that they’re tearing the roster “down to the studs”.
They are. Just not as fast as they can be.
2023 was always going to be when we rebuilt after all of the 3 year contracts we gave out during Gettleman’s spending spree.
The Giants will keep him around until his contract is over and then he’ll be looking for his next team.
They can keep them and go 5-12. They can trade them and go 5-12.
Because we have different opinions on what it means. We also have different opinions on what 2022 can be should we actually hit on a draft. Really no point in going back and forth on it.
I already said I support getting rid of both players, I disagree that now is the time to trade Barkley. How can I possibly be clearer on that? Similarly to risking losing whatever shitty pick is being offered for Bradberry, its perfectly fine to wait and see how things go with Barkley. If a good pick is offered, great. If not (which seems to be the case), march forward and see if he bounces back, and try trading him then.
I know I argued a logical conclusion that appears to be the opposite above -- but the obvious answer to your, "Why anyone would want to sell low," is that something is better than nothing.
austin johnson qualified for a 6th.
lorenzo carter and keion crossen qualified for 7ths.
bj hill would have qualified for a 5th too.
some of those got cancelled out by signings but they manipulated the system so engram's didn't.
if someone magically gave schoen an extra $20-40m to spend, as may be the case next year, the best usage probably wouldn't have been on a top market comp pick qualifying UFAs anyway.
personally i'd have tried to trade for cooper, or signed Bates to an offer sheet, or looked to sign Zadarius Smith or Daryl Williams/Lael Collins. And just added more young UFA's on 1 year deals (like Averett or deshon elliott).
on the other hand the upside of Barkley having more value at the deadline is high. and the deadline is the best time for to trade rentals to teams close to the cap because they know they are likely to recoup comp picks. so the bidding starts there and goes up.
if they can get a top 100 pick now that would return the equivalent of cook I get it. You are getting 4 cheap years of control for 1, and saving $. But there are really so many reasons why settling for a day 3 pick now is just a waste of the possibility of more. if they need an extra 5th or 6th there are cheaper and easier ways to get it.
Secondly, again, you guys are seriously overrating Barkley. There was no noticeable falloff when the back-up RB (who is currently unemployed) was in the game last year. Now, he may redeem himself, but it's been three years. Right now, an average at best player is taking up $7 million in cap space and will likely not be here next year.
In terms of on the field, he’s like the worst type of back you can be in the NFL. Sure, every now and again he has an amazing play. Highlight! But far more frequently he’s hit behind the LOS or misses his holes or gets blown up pass blocking.
Is Barks a goal line guy with a nose for the endzone? Is he a punishing back that wears down a defense? Is he a precise route runner who can’t be covered out of the backfield? I mean, sometimes he’s these thing but a lot of games he’s none of these things. He doesn’t really do anything particularly well except occasionally produce an amazing play. And let’s not forget, even when healthy Barkley’s had more than a few games where he’s no factor.
As far as trading him, fine, but who would want him? He’s been injured and my guess is that NFL teams don’t think Barkely is worth his current salary let alone throwing in a draft pick. Theres been plenty of talk that Barkely is soft. There isn’t much of a trade market for off injured running backs that shy away from contact.
This season? Run him into the ground and then let him go and hope for a comp pick. Or hope and pray that Gettleman gets a job at another NFL team and makes a trade for him. Had to see any other good options.
Simple answer is we need cap space we have no choice
And while these two points are obviously contradictory, I am willing to be there is one of 31 teams out there that are still intrigued by his skill set.
if someone offered a 2nd or 3rd then trade him. i believe it was reported by someone credible around the combine that the offers for him were day 3.
Who says another team only offered a low round draft pick? You guys are making that assumption. What if someone offered a 3rd? Or a low 2nd?
Secondly, again, you guys are seriously overrating Barkley. There was no noticeable falloff when the back-up RB (who is currently unemployed) was in the game last year. Now, he may redeem himself, but it's been three years. Right now, an average at best player is taking up $7 million in cap space and will likely not be here next year.
if someone offered a 2nd or 3rd then trade him. i believe it was reported by someone credible around the combine that the offers for him were day 3.
I have seen no reports on any specific offers. Only the admission by Schoen that there have been offers.
Surveying sources in Indy, the consensus trade value for James Bradberry is a third-round pick and Saquon Barkley is a fourth-round pick. I'm skeptical that the Giants will pull the trigger on a Saquon trade.
9:09 AM · Mar 3, 2022
Dan Duggan
Mar 3
Bradberry is in the opposite position of Sterling Shepard in terms of leverage. He's still young, viewed as a high-quality player and plays a premium position. Whether he's extended, traded or released, Bradberry is in a good spot.
Mar 3
That's sounds fair for bradberry. I'd think the giants might have to eat some salary to get a 4 for barkley
In terms of on the field, he’s like the worst type of back you can be in the NFL. Sure, every now and again he has an amazing play. Highlight! But far more frequently he’s hit behind the LOS or misses his holes or gets blown up pass blocking.
Is Barks a goal line guy with a nose for the endzone? Is he a punishing back that wears down a defense? Is he a precise route runner who can’t be covered out of the backfield? I mean, sometimes he’s these thing but a lot of games he’s none of these things. He doesn’t really do anything particularly well except occasionally produce an amazing play. And let’s not forget, even when healthy Barkley’s had more than a few games where he’s no factor.
As far as trading him, fine, but who would want him? He’s been injured and my guess is that NFL teams don’t think Barkely is worth his current salary let alone throwing in a draft pick. Theres been plenty of talk that Barkely is soft. There isn’t much of a trade market for off injured running backs that shy away from contact.
This season? Run him into the ground and then let him go and hope for a comp pick. Or hope and pray that Gettleman gets a job at another NFL team and makes a trade for him. Had to see any other good options.
Yep. Why are people attached to anyone on a team who hasn't won more than 6 games in 6 years? It boggles the mind. I'd make sure these guys actually did something useful in the regular season before I became all defensive. Hahaha.
I think in order to trade Barkley we'd have to accept a late day three pick and eat a large part of his salary. The FO is unwilling to do that, which is defensible even though there is little chance Barkley is on the team next year.
I do agree there is a small chance that Barkley and Jones could be traded during the draft. The Giants have spent a good deal of time and resources scouting the QBs and RBs. But I think the more likely scenario is that they are seeking their replacements for 2023.
His "great" rookie season was not as great as many think it was when you look in more detail.
His other liabilities are just too bad (Hesitant to get going, poor reads, always looking for the cut back, below average route running, average hands, and pathetic pass blocking). Other teams can see the film too. There is a reason there has been no market for Barkley.
There will remain no market for Barkley...
We are stuck paying the 5th year salary (thanks DG)
Let him play and move on, get a comp pick.
BS. Immortals like Gallman and Booker produced decent YPR behind this same line.
Look, there’s a direct comp available for Barkley’s performance- which often isn’t available in football - and that comp says that Barkley is barely an NFL backup. He’s a bad football player.