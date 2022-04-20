NYG Mini-Camp Tweets (Media Access on Wednesday)

Ryan Dunleavy
Brian Daboll says ‘most everybody is here’ but Kadarius Toney and some others are not. Had ‘good talks with those’ MIA. Nothing virtual so he doesn’t have playbook yet. Stresses that it’s ‘voluntary for a reason’ #Giants
Pat Leonard
Giants HC Brian Daboll says Kadarius Toney is not here at voluntary pre-draft minicamp. Says Toney hasn’t received the playbook yet, because they haven’t done anything virtual. Daboll is careful to remind this is a voluntary camp. But given Toney’s history, this is noteworthy.
Dan Duggan
Daboll said they’ve had good attendance at the voluntary program. As for Kadarius Toney and others who have been absent, Daboll said he’s had “good talks” with them but acknowledged they’re missing out on things.
Ryan Dunleavy
Brian Daboll leaves open possibility that #Giants could draft a LT and ask Andrew Thomas to play RT. ‘He’s done a good job at LT. We’re going to take the best player available.’
Ryan Dunleavy
Pat Leonard
Brian Daboll won’t answer the playcalling question. He does says OC Mike Kafka will be giving the plays to the Giants QBs in practice today, while Daboll roves around. But he won’t divulge the gameday playcaller yet. #Giants
Ryan Dunleavy
Dan Salomone
Daboll said off-field relationships are important. He encourages players to go out together and have dinner or see a hockey or basketball game. He said you don’t have to be best friends, but it helps.
Dan Salomone
Daboll said they’re throwing a lot at the players right now. Some of it will stick to the wall and some will fall off. They will make mistakes, but it’s important to fix them and practice with energy.
Dan Salomone
Dan Duggan
Players working on the side with trainers: WR Collin Johnson, OL Andrew Thomas, LB Trent Harris, LB Quincy Roche, LB TJ Brunson, LB Cam Brown and CB Rodarius Williams. Others in non-contact red jerseys: WR Richie James, OL Shane Lemieux, OL Matt Peart and LB Justin Hilliard.
Dan Duggan
My vow to you is to not report play-by-play from a 7-on-7 in April. So my one observation is that Jarren Williams was getting work at safety. Possibly numbers based (they have two safeties on the roster), but the more you can do…
Art Stapleton
Jarren Williams getting some work at safety opposite Xavier McKinney and later Julian Love in 7-on-7s. There are opportunities.
Also pretty clear to me today two positions #Giants will be looking for in draft: S and ILB.
GiantsWFAN
#Giants plays of the day: Jones to Barkley long TD pass down L sideline; AJax jumps R sideline route for a knockdown; Taylor to Broad long L numbers for twisting, reaching catch.
GiantsWFAN
#Giants #Golladay - is here at voluntary camp because it shows how much it means to him..2021 left bad taste in mouth...everyone should be here...says toney must have something going on but he will be ready
GiantsWFAN
#Giants #Golladay - team is a bit more relaxed but coach expects you to get the work done....there is fun off the field or in the building but then flip the switch at practice
Ralph Vacchiano
Giants WR Kenny Golladay likes the “energy” the new coaching staff has brought to the organization. “I wouldn’t say it’s chill,” he said, “but it’s a lot more relaxed.”
GiantsWFAN
#Giants #Golladay - a lot went through his mind about what went wrong over final month of last season....but that has been flushed....very confident now and will build each day
GiantsWFAN
#Giants #Golladay - this offense does a lot to move guys around ...it has a lot of nuances
Ryan Dunleavy
Both Saquon Barkley and Kenny Golladay mentioned already seeing trickery and creativity in formations and plays in #Giants offense. Hallmark of #Bills under Brian Daboll and #Chiefs, where OC Mike Kafka comes from.
GiantsWFAN
#Giants #Golladay - first thing about new staff was to get to know them and not talk ball....coach is a cool, laid-back guys who tries to put his players in the best position...says can see it when he watched bills tape
GiantsWFAN
#Giants #Golladay - players are flying around and having fun...ready to get back to work
GiantsWFAN
#Giants #Lawrence - every day they do install and watch some type of ravens film...got to learn new communication with the terms, etc...there is a little more 1 on 1s and using your athleticism
GiantsWFAN
#Giants #Scheon - scouts left tuesday
...preliminary board was set....personel stafg has ranked 1 to 100 but will work with coaches and see if they can create an order for a smaller list up top
GiantsWFAN
#Giants #Scheon on cross - "cross is a really good player, really good feet...we like him. all 3 (of tackle prospects) are talented and have bright futures"....OL is very important to tge entire offese - "definitely will be a priority .. but don't force it"
Ralph Vacchiano
Giants GM Joe Schoen said offensive line “will definitely be a priority” in the draft, but he wants to make sure the “value” is there so he doesn’t reach for a lineman.
Pat Leonard
Joe Schoen seems skeptical when he's told the Giants will be guaranteed to have a crack at the draft's top corner at 5. "There’s gonna be a No. 1 corner there at 5? That’s good, you have a crystal ball."
Dan Salomone
Schoen said he’s had good conversations with Bradberry and his representatives. The Giants have gotten calls on him but there are still scenarios for him to remain on the team.
Ralph Vacchiano
Giants GM Joe Schoen said he’s taken calls on both his first-round picks. But … “I’m perfectly fine at 5 and 7. … Right now it doesn’t make any sense to me to do something unless someone blows your doors off.”
GiantsWFAN
#Giants #Scheon on draft - biggest thing is collaboration between coaches and personnel...if you really like someone, try to get the coaches on board..best decisions are when all are on the same page
Dan Salomone
Schoen the biggest thing he has learned is the importance of the collaboration between the personnel and coaching sides. If the coaches don’t like a player, he has no chance.
Ralph Vacchiano
Giants GM Joe Schoen really doesn’t sound like he wants to get rid of CB James Bradberry, whom he called “a great player and person”. But the “situation is what it is”. He is willing to “let the draft play out” before making a final decision.
Ralph Vacchiano
Pat Leonard
Joe Schoen says Giants DC Don Martindale is "open-minded" when it comes to player evaluation and values "versatility" in how he schemes the defense and uses players
Ryan Dunleavy
Dan Duggan
Joe Schoen said there are contingency plans where James Bradberry could remain on the roster. It would be very bad for trade leverage if Schoen announced they can’t afford to keep Bradberry and they must dump him for the cap savings.
Art Stapleton
With the voluntary vs. mandatory debate, just keep in mind that team officials are subject to fines and filings from the NFLPA/league if they are to publicly (or privately, in reality) frown upon players who don't attend the voluntary stuff.
Dan Duggan
GiantsWFAN
#Giants #Scheon on draft - biggest thing is collaboration between coaches and personnel...if you really like someone, try to get the coaches on board..best decisions are when all are on the same page
It is not late at all. In fact, they don't even have to trade him until they sign the draft picks.
How is that weird? Schoen made the cap issues public and right after was trying to trade him. A lot of guys here were pissed he told the world about it even if it was public. He lost leverage a longtime ago. He’s saying all this now because he has no good offers
Many of us said a long time ago that the best time to attempt to trade him would be DURING the draft or immediately after it.
He did lose leverage when he made his comments. He was also hurt by Mara's comments. Those were self-inflicted wounds. But it's still not too late to get a decent pick here. Don't panic.
It is not late at all. In fact, they don't even have to trade him until they sign the draft picks.
How is that weird? Schoen made the cap issues public and right after was trying to trade him. A lot of guys here were pissed he told the world about it even if it was public. He lost leverage a longtime ago. He’s saying all this now because he has no good offers
Many of us said a long time ago that the best time to attempt to trade him would be DURING the draft or immediately after it.
He did lose leverage when he made his comments. He was also hurt by Mara's comments. Those were self-inflicted wounds. But it's still not too late to get a decent pick here. Don't panic.
And I agreed I’m just saying they still need to do something with his contract given the cap state. He didn’t mention the possibility of keeping him initially which didn’t help.
Jackson restructuring helped but a ways to go. Personally I’d cut him before extending him regardless of the draft outcome. Don’t need a 30 year old corner with a big cap number going into 2023
Ralph Vacchiano
✔
@RVacchianoSNY
Giants GM Joe Schoen said he’s taken calls on both his first-round picks. But … “I’m perfectly fine at 5 and 7. … Right now it doesn’t make any sense to me to do something unless someone blows your doors off.”
This comment and his other about trading down and missing out on the player you want suggests to me that we will likely stay at #5 and #7. Teams also don't usually "blow your doors off" for anyone other than a QB, and this is a mediocre class in that regard. I'm fine staying at #5 and #7.
He wasnt on the 1st team OL and didnt see a peep about him not being there. The fact that Korey Cunningham was the starter at RT tells me there is no chance that the Giants dont draft a RT at 5 or 7 unless they trade. Anyone who thinks we wont draft a 1st round OT is not seeing whats going on.
It is not late at all. In fact, they don't even have to trade him until they sign the draft picks.
How is that weird? Schoen made the cap issues public and right after was trying to trade him. A lot of guys here were pissed he told the world about it even if it was public. He lost leverage a longtime ago. He’s saying all this now because he has no good offers
Many of us said a long time ago that the best time to attempt to trade him would be DURING the draft or immediately after it.
He did lose leverage when he made his comments. He was also hurt by Mara's comments. Those were self-inflicted wounds. But it's still not too late to get a decent pick here. Don't panic.
Agreed. We might get a slightly better deal for Bradberry during or after the draft from a team that missed out on a CB they wanted. No need to do anything right now. Getting a draft pick next year is also fine. That would give us three extra picks next year, including the comp picks for Engram (5) and Crossen (7).
He wasnt on the 1st team OL and didnt see a peep about him not being there. The fact that Korey Cunningham was the starter at RT tells me there is no chance that the Giants dont draft a RT at 5 or 7 unless they trade. Anyone who thinks we wont draft a 1st round OT is not seeing whats going on.
I don’t think anyone penciled in as starters
They are just lining guys up
He wasnt on the 1st team OL and didnt see a peep about him not being there. The fact that Korey Cunningham was the starter at RT tells me there is no chance that the Giants dont draft a RT at 5 or 7 unless they trade. Anyone who thinks we wont draft a 1st round OT is not seeing whats going on.
The depth chart means very little for these practices. It’s just a case of him being here longer. Gono will replace him shortly, that is until the draft pick replaces Gono as the starting RT.
GM Joe Schoen's Press Conference will stream LIVE at 1:00 PM on @GiantsTV, @Giants App, and http://Giants.com
📱: http://Giants.com/app
📺: http://Giants.com/giantstv
Daboll: The guys have been working really hard (at minicamp). Another step in the process.
#Giants #Daboll - been good 2 weeks of conditioning program so far...admits toney not here but been good team attendance..has spoken with him..some guys been here off and on
✔
Brian Daboll said Kadarius Toney isn’t here today. Won’t go into further detail about it. Emphasizing that it’s a voluntary camp.
“The guys that are here, we’re going to work with.”
Admitted he is missing some things. #Giants
#Giants #Daboll - when toney "gets here, he will get the playbook and we'll get him up to speed"
✔
Since Kadarius Toney is not here yet, he hasn’t received the playbook, Brian Daboll said.
I would surmise that’s not ideal… #Giants
#Giants #Daboll - position flexibility is important..and this will be part of the offseason..there is "not much of a depth chart, it's a rep chart"
Daboll said position flexibility is important in all three phases. You only get so many guys to dress on game days. They’ll dive more into that when OTAs start.
✔
✔
Brian Daboll on if he’d move Andrew Thomas to right tackle based on what #Giants do in the draft.
“I can’t answer that right now.”
✔
Daboll said they’ve had good attendance at the voluntary program. As for Kadarius Toney and others who have been absent, Daboll said he’s had “good talks” with them but acknowledged they’re missing out on things.
✔
There’s no virtual aspect to the program so Toney won’t get the playbook until he arrives.
✔
Brian Daboll leaves open possibility that #Giants could draft a LT and ask Andrew Thomas to play RT. ‘He’s done a good job at LT. We’re going to take the best player available.’
#Giants #Daboll - wants the makeup of the team to "our imprint" ..all collaborative...not yet set to name a playcaller
✔
Brian Daboll leaves open possibility that #Giants could draft a LT and ask Andrew Thomas to play RT. ‘He’s done a good job at LT. We’re going to take the best player available.’
✔
Brian Daboll won’t answer the playcalling question. He does says OC Mike Kafka will be giving the plays to the Giants QBs in practice today, while Daboll roves around. But he won’t divulge the gameday playcaller yet. #Giants
✔
Daboll said Saquon has been great in meetings. He looks fast and elusive. He made some plays yesterday in 7-on-7 drills.
✔
#Giants have had 12 plays of 7 on 7 so far under Brian Daboll. Media questions in mid season form!
@giantswfan
@giantswfan
@Dan_Salomone
@Dan_Salomone
@giantswfan
✔
Brian Daboll said that Wink Martindale wears the same outfit every day.
✔
Brian Daboll on James Bradberry: “He’s on the roster.” #Giants
@Dan_Salomone
✔
Nick Gates and Matt Peart are walking around and rehabbing from their injuries here #Giants … not allowed to snap photos but trust me lol
✔
#Giants OL Nick Gates and Matt Peart here walking around after leg injuries.
Just saw Nick Gates, walking pretty good and said he was doing much better #Giants
✔
Brian Daboll asked if he views James Bradberry as a member of the team: “He’s on the roster.” Otherwise, deferred to Joe Schoen, who will speak around 1.
✔
Brian Daboll was asked if he considers James Bradberry a part of this team. His answer: yes.
But he didn't need to provide an asterisk. Everyone knows the deal.
Daboll: "He's on the roster." #Giants
✔
Daboll-ism: "Rep chart," not depth chart. #Giants
✔
I thought Brian Daboll handled the voluntary aspect of minicamp well publicly today: he could've gone with the, "I won't talk about attendance," but did not.
We know who is here + who isn't.
Daboll also knew enough to not scold anyone, stick to the voluntary but answer honestly
✔
Daboll answering honestly about the playbook and the fact that there is no virtual aspect to the offseason program to this point sends the message.
You are falling behind if you're not here. When you get here, it's catch up time.
Gates and Peart riding the bike during practice.
✔
Schoen (far left) has spent a lot of time watching DBs. Giants only have six here (and only one missing is Bradberry). Reinforcements incoming…
✔
Players not spotted at today’s voluntary minicamp practice: WR Sterling Shepard, WR Kadarius Toney, OL Mark Glowinski, LB Blake Martinez, CB James Bradberry and K Graham Gano.
✔
Shepard just came onto the field. Was likely inside rehabbing.
✔
Replying to @DDuggan21
Players working on the side with trainers: WR Collin Johnson, OL Andrew Thomas, LB Trent Harris, LB Quincy Roche, LB TJ Brunson, LB Cam Brown and CB Rodarius Williams. Others in non-contact red jerseys: WR Richie James, OL Shane Lemieux, OL Matt Peart and LB Justin Hilliard.
@DDuggan21
Daboll said there’s no depth chart, but the first OL group: LT Andrew Thomas, LG Shane Lemieux, C Jon Feliciano, RG Jamil Douglas and RT Korey Cunningham.
✔
First offensive line group to take the field:
LT Andrew Thomas
LG Shane Lemieux
C Jon Feliciano
RG Jamil Douglas
RT Korey Cunningham
(Mark Glowinski isn’t here.) #Giants
✔
Saquon Barkley was left wide open on a wheel route in 7 on 7. Scored a “touchdown”.
Wonder if we’ll be seeing more of those this season… #Giants
✔
My vow to you is to not report play-by-play from a 7-on-7 in April. So my one observation is that Jarren Williams was getting work at safety. Possibly numbers based (they have two safeties on the roster), but the more you can do…
Good to see Shane Lemieux out here working with the 1s #Giants
✔
Jarren Williams getting some work at safety opposite Xavier McKinney and later Julian Love in 7-on-7s. There are opportunities.
Also pretty clear to me today two positions #Giants will be looking for in draft: S and ILB.
✔
First offensive line group to take the field:
LT Andrew Thomas
LG Shane Lemieux
C Jon Feliciano
RG Jamil Douglas
RT Korey Cunningham
(Mark Glowinski isn’t here.) #Giants
How does AT look? Still might be some questions with his injuries.
Wink has Aaron Robinson playing the outside a lot #Giants
#Giants plays of the day: Jones to Barkley long TD pass down L sideline; AJax jumps R sideline route for a knockdown; Taylor to Broad long L numbers for twisting, reaching catch.
Barkley—“I feel like myself again”
✔
Giants RB Saquon Barkley: “I definitely feel a lot different, a lot better, like myself again.”
@giantswfan
@giantswfan
✔
After GM Joe Schoen said he was “open” to taking phone calls on Saquon Barkley, the Giants RB said “My phone blew up. I thought I was traded.”
But Saquon didn’t take the comments in a bad way. “I didn’t think he was trying to get rid of me.”
Saquon: “I feel like I have a lot to prove.” He said a lot of the receivers and RBs feel the same.
Saquon said he’s getting back to the way he likes to train. He wants to play for a long time.
✔
Saquon Barkley: “After the last few years, I just want to go crazy.” #Giants
#Giants #Barkley - tired of what is being written about him and the team... fired up to get out and help the team win
✔
Saquon Barkley: “I feel like I’ve got a lot to prove … I want to prove to this organization that the player they drafted is still there.”
#Giants #Barkley - team has so much tradition and history and wants to be part of the return to winning - and not look back and be a part of losing
✔
Saquon Barkley on his mindset: “I just want to kill … go crazy.” Says he is tired of some of the “BS” written about him.”
✔
Saquon Barkley: ‘I love it here.’
He sounded a lot like old energized, confident self. Never got that impression from October on last year. I hear he and Brian Daboll have REALLY hit it off #giants
#Giants #Barkley - good to see the plays and the creativity in the things in this offense
✔
Saquon Barkley on the new offense: “You’re seeing the plays, you’re seeing the creativity.”
Said learning the new offense Brian Daboll and Mike Kafka brought makes him smile. #Giants
#Giants #Barkley - energy in the building is different....going to be an exciting year
✔
Saquon Barkley on the new offense: “You’re seeing the plays, you’re seeing the creativity.”
Said learning the new offense Brian Daboll and Mike Kafka brought makes him smile. #Giants
Golladay on why he’s here—“People should be here”
✔
Kenny Golladay on why he showed up for voluntary workouts: “That’s how much it means to me coming off last season … everyone should definitely be here.” #Giants
#Giants #Golladay - is here at voluntary camp because it shows how much it means to him..2021 left bad taste in mouth...everyone should be here...says toney must have something going on but he will be ready
#Giants #Golladay - says he and shepard, as older, guys can talk to toney and he will listen
✔
Golladay said he and Sterling Shepard are going to reach out to Kadarius Toney. He doesn’t know why he’s not here so doesn’t want to pass judgment.
#Giants #Golladay - says he is a different player than Diggs...but can see coaches have good stuff planned for him
Kenny Golladay said he’s excited to play for Daboll and Kafka. “We’ve got to make things happen.”
I asked Golladay if this offense is geared towards him—“I’m excited about some of the plays put in”
#Giants #Golladay - head coach has come in with a lot of energy...put a new twist on things...guys are staying in the building longer and more together
Kenny Golladay said Daboll has put his “twist” on a lot of things. The energy is up.
#Giants #Golladay - off a down year, he is coming in earlier, staying later....been spending more time with daniel jones
@ZackBlatt
Kenny Golladay said the vibe is a little more relaxed with this new #Giants staff.
Golladay—“It’s a little more relaxed, but coach Daboll expects us to get the work done”
#Giants #Golladay - team is a bit more relaxed but coach expects you to get the work done....there is fun off the field or in the building but then flip the switch at practice
@RVacchianoSNY
Giants WR Kenny Golladay likes the “energy” the new coaching staff has brought to the organization. “I wouldn’t say it’s chill,” he said, “but it’s a lot more relaxed.”
#Giants #Golladay - a lot went through his mind about what went wrong over final month of last season....but that has been flushed....very confident now and will build each day
#Giants #Golladay - this offense does a lot to move guys around ...it has a lot of nuances
@rydunleavy
Both Saquon Barkley and Kenny Golladay mentioned already seeing trickery and creativity in formations and plays in #Giants offense. Hallmark of #Bills under Brian Daboll and #Chiefs, where OC Mike Kafka comes from.
#Giants #Golladay - first thing about new staff was to get to know them and not talk ball....coach is a cool, laid-back guys who tries to put his players in the best position...says can see it when he watched bills tape
#Giants #Golladay - players are flying around and having fun...ready to get back to work
#Giants #Lawrence - new staff brings good energy throughout the building... players showing they want to learn and get better
#Giants #Lawrence - lot of pressures and blitzes from Wink...can be complicated but it's good
#Giants #Lawrence - been some talk here and there about team's 5th yr option..." i love the Giants" and wants to stay
#Giants #Lawrence - trying to be a leader ...thinks it is a necessary role for him on this team
✔
Giants DT Dexter Lawrence said there’s “been talk here and there” about his 5th-year option, but he doesn’t know yet if they’ll pick it up.
✔
Dexter Lawrence says he is trying to be more of a vocal leader. He looks bigger than usual. “I’m not in my best shape right now,” he said.
#Giants #Lawrence - every day they do install and watch some type of ravens film...got to learn new communication with the terms, etc...there is a little more 1 on 1s and using your athleticism
#Giants #Lawrence - coaches have made things easier to adapt to the new system
✔
Leonard Williams said Wink Martindale’s defense is exciting and fun: “He’s blitzing guys from all different directions.” #Giants
#Giants #Williams on the new defense - every defensive player is going to love the blitzes from all different directions...five different guys could be doing the same pressure
#Giants #Williams - every year you have to adapt to change quickly....players always turn over on the roster
#Giants #Williams - guys seeing strahan boosted the morale....he spoke to the team after and aays also sought out strahan afterward for some advice
#Giants #Williams - staff has done a good job giving team the keys how to prepare and making it fun but also work at the same time
Leonard Williams says the coaches are doing a good job of giving the “keys” to the players. They have to take ownership of the team.
#Giants #Williams - after a few days, there is much more chatter in the meeting rooms when going over things with wink..
✔
Leonard Williams on being part of so many rebuilds with the Jets and #Giants: “It’s not the rebuilding I’m sick of. It’s the losing I’m sick of.”
#Giants #Williams - said he thought about skipping voluntary camp and getting work in on his own....but decided he wanted to be with his teammates
✔
Leonard Williams said from watching Ravens film he thinks he can be the Calais Campbell of the #Giants defense.
agreed. weird to think that anyone could think otherwise.
#Giants #Williams - said he thought about skipping voluntary camp and getting work in on his own....but decided he wanted to be with his teammates
✔
Joe Schoen: “where we are with our roster, there are several needs.”
Said they just want the two best football players at 5 and 7. #Giants
✔
Schoen said they’re close to determining the seven best players on the board for the first round.
#Giants #Scheon - scouts left tuesday
...preliminary board was set....personel stafg has ranked 1 to 100 but will work with coaches and see if they can create an order for a smaller list up top
Schoen—“Yea, I’m always trying to figure out what Carolina is doing”
#Giants #Scheon - been going through scenarios about who other teams up top will pick....open to trading or not trading
Schoen said he’s been trying to think of what Carolina will do in between the Giants’ fifth and seventh picks. “If you have a crystal ball, I’d love to see it.”
@NYPost_Schwartz
Joe Schoen said of the NFL Draft: “Do I have seven right now, yeah.”
That means he is 7 players he likes for the Giants, who have picks 5 and 7.
@PLeonardNYDN
Replying to @PLeonardNYDN
Giants GM Joe Schoen talking now at the pre-draft press conference, was just asked about Miss St OT Charles Cross:
"Really good player, really good feet, we like him." (Been tellllllling.)
Says Ekwonu & Neal also good players and all 3 will have good careers.
#Giants #Scheon on cross - "cross is a really good player, really good feet...we like him. all 3 (of tackle prospects) are talented and have bright futures"....OL is very important to tge entire offese - "definitely will be a priority .. but don't force it"
#Giants #Scheon - has been there when you get greedy and move down and the guy you want is gone....but "we will take phone calls" and then decide whether to move
✔
Giants GM Joe Schoen said offensive line “will definitely be a priority” in the draft, but he wants to make sure the “value” is there so he doesn’t reach for a lineman.
✔
Joe Schoen on James Bradberry: Said they’ve had great conversations with James and his agent.
Said there are contingencies where he could still be a New York Giant. #Giants
@rydunleavy
It sounds like Joe Schoen thinks CB1 will be gone by pick 5. #Giants still getting calls on James Bradberry, he says
#Giants #Scheon - had great talks with bradberry..."there are contingency plans where he can still be a NY Giant"
.admits "have gotten calls on james bradberry"
✔
Replying to @PLeonardNYDN
Joe Schoen seems skeptical when he's told the Giants will be guaranteed to have a crack at the draft's top corner at 5. "There’s gonna be a No. 1 corner there at 5? That’s good, you have a crystal ball."
✔
Schoen said he’s not going to let the cap situation drive what they do in the draft. Said he won’t pass out a good player over any concerns on cost. #giants
✔
Replying to @PLeonardNYDN
Joe Schoen says the Giants have received phone calls about both draft picks, No. 5 and 7, in the first round.
Schoen—“We’ve received calls on both picks”
Schoen said he’s had good conversations with Bradberry and his representatives. The Giants have gotten calls on him but there are still scenarios for him to remain on the team.
#Giants #Scheon - planning to have 5 and 7 right now ...have gotten calls on both picks but is too early to seriously talk about a deal...can get back to those callers later
✔
Schoen said he’s received calls re: picks 5 and 7. Said he needs to weigh benefits of moving down for extra picks vs. potentially missing out on a top prospect.
#Giants #Scheon - about 5 or 6 people in front office have seen the entire draft board at this point
Schoen said they haven’t gotten hard offers on No. 5 or No. 7 yet. Teams are just “fishing around” right now.
✔
Giants GM Joe Schoen said he’s taken calls on both his first-round picks. But … “I’m perfectly fine at 5 and 7. … Right now it doesn’t make any sense to me to do something unless someone blows your doors off.”
✔
Schoen said he’s set up a vertical board and a horizontal board. #giants
#Giants #Scheon on draft - biggest thing is collaboration between coaches and personnel...if you really like someone, try to get the coaches on board..best decisions are when all are on the same page
Schoen the biggest thing he has learned is the importance of the collaboration between the personnel and coaching sides. If the coaches don’t like a player, he has no chance.
✔
Joe Schoen says #Giants have their final six “30” visits in the building today.
#Giants #Scheon - Bradberry is a "great person...a good player"....financial situation causing an issue but there is a way to keep him.... we can see how the draft goes
#Giants #Scheon on draft - biggest thing is collaboration between coaches and personnel...if you really like someone, try to get the coaches on board..best decisions are when all are on the same page
#Giants #Scheon - no teams have really shown their hands on the QBs in the draft
#Giants #Scheon - in his first year, says the picks at 5 and 7 are VERY important to this team and the future
✔
Giants GM Joe Schoen really doesn’t sound like he wants to get rid of CB James Bradberry, whom he called “a great player and person”. But the “situation is what it is”. He is willing to “let the draft play out” before making a final decision.
#Giants #Scheon - "absolutely" feels the weight of responsibility..."i want to get it right"
✔
Giants GM Joe Schoen really doesn’t sound like he wants to get rid of CB James Bradberry, whom he called “a great player and person”. But the “situation is what it is”. He is willing to “let the draft play out” before making a final decision.
#Giants #Scheon - wink wants players with versatility...been very clear about what he wants since his time with ravens
✔
Replying to @PLeonardNYDN
Joe Schoen says Giants DC Don Martindale is "open-minded" when it comes to player evaluation and values "versatility" in how he schemes the defense and uses players
#Giants #Scheon - character issues can take a guy off the board...it is fine if he has a great career elsewhere
#Giants #Scheon - says morning of 1st rd is likely to "call other GMs to find out what is going on in front of you"
#Giants #Scheon - "it isna good draft"..there is depth in 1st, 2nd, 3rd rds...got to also ID the guys in 4th and 5th
#Giants #Scheon - makes it easier whe you can ID seven great players and know you will get two of them
✔
Joe Schoen on Kadarius Toney not being here: “At the end of the day, it’s voluntary.” #Giants
#Giants #Scheon - had talks with toney....repeats this camp is voluntary
✔
✔
Joe Schoen said there are contingency plans where James Bradberry could remain on the roster. It would be very bad for trade leverage if Schoen announced they can’t afford to keep Bradberry and they must dump him for the cap savings.
✔
With the voluntary vs. mandatory debate, just keep in mind that team officials are subject to fines and filings from the NFLPA/league if they are to publicly (or privately, in reality) frown upon players who don't attend the voluntary stuff.
Player-to-player is different.
✔
I thought Kenny Golladay's answer to the question of why he is here despite the workouts being voluntary:
It means something to him to be here, and he wants to make a good impression.
Leonard Williams also revealed he thought about not coming, but felt he needed to be here.
✔
Joe Schoen said there are contingency plans where James Bradberry could remain on the roster. It would be very bad for trade leverage if Schoen announced they can’t afford to keep Bradberry and they must dump him for the cap savings.
✔
Saquon Barkley is going to run more routes and catch more passes in Brian Daboll's offense.
That seemed self-evident anyway. But today's minicamp practice reinforced it.#Giants
✔
Giants GM Joe Schoen said he’s taken calls on both his first-round picks. But … “I’m perfectly fine at 5 and 7. … Right now it doesn’t make any sense to me to do something unless someone blows your doors off.”
This comment and his other about trading down and missing out on the player you want suggests to me that we will likely stay at #5 and #7. Teams also don't usually "blow your doors off" for anyone other than a QB, and this is a mediocre class in that regard. I'm fine staying at #5 and #7.
Mark Glowinski has a good reason for skipping practice today: His wife is having a baby, I’m told.
The #Giants guard will be back in the mix soon
