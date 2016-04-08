Rosenblatt: Possibility Giants pick Charles Cross

have had with Cross, his credentials and comments other NFL experts have made about Cross. Although Rosenblatt doesn't add in anything he really "knows" and just creates the related questions in his article.
The smoke-screen comment is really non-sensical as well since Cross is obviously a top prospect in the draft, the Giants need an OT and have two top picks to grab one. Smoke-screen what??...he's being seriously considered, case closed.
RE: Giants have been awful at keeping secrets in recent years
...of the people think this is smoke and half a leak (not so much a leak as the reporting is based on pro-days and interviews) than Schoen is winning the distraction game whether he wants Cross or not.
BTW, 16 pressures in 719 snaps is <1 pressure per game (NFL schedule/PA per game (40))
It wasn't the NFL but it was the SEC.
a different name and see which one leaks. Too many drafts with everyone knowing who the Giants want really bad. Last year it was Smith. Everyone knew about Barkley. If teams know who you are targeting they can either out maneuver you or just use it to their advantage to get their guy. Dallas and the Eagles knew who we wanted and didnt want last year and both teams got their guy. While I didnt want Smith, its bad business giving away your secrets.
is to have a competent running attack. Add 8-10 easy play action completions per game.
Can't we get a tackle that can both run and pass block at #5?
In what i've watched of Cross is an adequate run blocker. He isn't a mauler but he's not a pushover either. He seems to get the job done while excelling greatly in pass pro, that works for me (assuming the pass pro translates well in the NFL).
Boy does "safe" matter . I can't see Cross being anything but good.
The other's have liability and some bust potential. Particuarly Ickey who many pundits have going top five.
He doesn't pass block well, if his combine was impressive his "glide" drill was not.
And he wants to play OLT not ORT, he's made that known, and if his potential (and where he's safe) is guard, it might be a struggle to move him there.
Neal didn't perform at the combine. At 340 one wonders if he mihgt have the same problems Bencton offers. There are limits to human capability and carrying 340 lbs. and banging heads with incredibly athletic and tough defensive ends might produce breakdowns. So much to like about Neal. Can start for you at any position but center and marvelously talented. Sims, one of many writers I respect, thinks he has HOF type potential and I, for all my limitations, understand that view. Still (and that's the operative word) there is a higher potential for bust than Cross brings.
Most times I think it's pompous braggadocio to offer an opinion when we know so little and the front office people know so much, but I'll offer one: Etwonu...no, not with so many alternatives, there's bust here along wiht wonderful pluses and attitude; Neal, by all means, but there's also bust potential; Cross, yes, if not with great fervor, because he's not a "knock you down and step on you guy), but he's relatively speaking the safest.
And sometimes it's easy to put 2-2 together. Hard to say what's what. But I don't see a player this year that would drive a team to deal ahead of us to steal out from under us, unless they secretly have their eye on a QB.
is to have a competent running attack. Add 8-10 easy play action completions per game.
Can't we get a tackle that can both run and pass block at #5?
In what i've watched of Cross is an adequate run blocker. He isn't a mauler but he's not a pushover either. He seems to get the job done while excelling greatly in pass pro, that works for me (assuming the pass pro translates well in the NFL).
I’ve been reading this too. Here’s a good write up and videos
I definitely agree with you. The credentials are there and this is a passing league now. I do believe that with the right coaching, cross can become a formidable run blocker. Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll came out and said they wanted to give Daniel Jones every opportunity to succeed. I do believe that crosses the right guy to do it, if they want to have him succeed in the passing game. This is not a smokescreen and there are three OT with close or similar grades.
RE: Giants have been awful at keeping secrets in recent years
Staley and the three other top OTs coming out in 2016. This appears to be a very good class. A perfect fit for the Giants. I still like Neal better but if they prefer Cross, they’re the experts. SY 2016 tackles - ( New Window )
But I think the Giants have him ranked 2nd among the OTs and that's where the smoke is coming from. They're probably locked into OT, so if their top guy is gone, they could take Cross over the other higher consensus guy.
RE: Giants have been awful at keeping secrets in recent years
On the Jordan Raanan podcast today, he had on Matt Miller who is now with ESPN. Matt said that on only one occurrence did a team explicitly tell him who they were going to draft and that team was the Giants. Not only did they tell him who they were drafting, they made this decision in February when that individual told him they were taking Barkley at the combine. At the time he was the mock draft guy at the Bleacher Report, I have no idea how divulging that information would have benefitted the Giants or that individual in any capacity. Just stupidity. Nevermind even getting into the fact that they had their decision already.
but it doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure this one out. Most solid TACKLE who also has a huge upside like the other two. Plus his strong suit best fits this offense. Not complicated to figure out.
RE: Giants have been awful at keeping secrets in recent years
I wonder if Schoen is setting traps for some old timers in the personnel dept to see who the mole is. Letting them leak Cross as the target could serve dual purposes - expose the mole, and throw smoke on who they really like.
Or, they could really like Cross.
RE: RE: Giants have been awful at keeping secrets in recent years
RE: RE: Giants have been awful at keeping secrets in recent years
sounds like it will be Thib/Cross in round 1 if they cant trade down.
If so, I’m curious if they will move AT to RT. I wouldnt want to mess with him - he looks like a potential All Pro LT. But if Cross is the next Tyron Smith, we gotta make the switch. How many trams have 2 All Pro LTs?
RE: RE: RE: RE: Giants have been awful at keeping secrets in recent years
RE: RE: RE: RE: Giants have been awful at keeping secrets in recent years
RE: RE: RE: RE: Giants have been awful at keeping secrets in recent years
RE: Giants have been awful at keeping secrets in recent years
1. Why do people think this only happens with the Giants? It happens with most teams. Of course it seems to happen more when teams are picking higher in the draft, because it is easier to figure out who might be available and how team needs and schemes match up with available players. E.g., the Rams are likely very interested in, say, Neal, and it could be reported they would take him over the other tackles. Not to mention every other team in the NFL knows exactly what the Giants (and other team's) key needs are and how they match up with who will be available. If WE know Daboll prioritizes pass protection over run blocking, you don't think the other coaches and GMs know that?
2. People complain that the beat reporters don't know what is going on and aren't getting info, but when they do their job and develop sources and report what they are being told, the same people complain about leaks.
RE: Giants have been awful at keeping secrets in recent years
Well given the text diarrhea about Daboll to Flores via Tim McDonnell are you surprised? A top level front office "executive" gossiping to a potential coach candidate via text...doesn't scream top flight organization with any protocol.
I hope Neal is there at 5, or they are going DB at
Well given the text diarrhea about Daboll to Flores via Tim McDonnell are you surprised? A top level front office "executive" gossiping to a potential coach candidate via text...doesn't scream top flight organization with any protocol.
Nope, and he's not going anywhere. You know as well as I do too, he's not the only one.
RE: RE: Giants have been awful at keeping secrets in recent years
Neither of your points apply to me, for the record. I'm well aware it's not solely a Giants problem, while much of this forum I'd offer really only pays attention to the Giants. Point #2, if there were no leaks I wouldn't be able to share what I hear.
Well given the text diarrhea about Daboll to Flores via Tim McDonnell are you surprised? A top level front office "executive" gossiping to a potential coach candidate via text...doesn't scream top flight organization with any protocol.
Yeah, the leaks coming from staff/owners who have no fear for their jobs and, due to their inherited privilege, have a weak sense of professionalism - that explanation seems to fit very well.
But Petit not being able to show restraint and keep his pants on during Saquon’s pre draft workouts sure indicates the problem reaches into non family members.
It makes me feel sorry for Jerry Reese. Remember that story about Reese scouting Corey Webster and making sure to look utterly bored by the whole workout to hide from other teams how genuinely interested he was? What happened to that level of discipline?
I think most of us can reasonably guess who any team might be interested in. KC wants a WR, Car wants a QB or an OL, the Jets want a WR and an edge, Dallas wants a WR or an OL, Wash wants a WR, etc. Then, we all can reasonably guess which players fit the bill.
This year everyone knows the Giants are going to take an OL. There are 2 or 3 top ones, so we all could pretend we are insiders and have at least a 33 percent chance at worst of being right. Everyone knew last year we needed a top WR. We got jumped by Philly. We all kind of knew who we were looking for, so you wouldn't need a mole to let the cat out of the bag. If there was a leak, it wouldn't have mattered.
Now, years ago, Eric knew we were going to pick David Wilson. So in that case, someone was definitely leaking information. It's a fact!
He mentioned he did a poll for 13 executives and scouts around the league and ESPN draft analysts and 7 picked Neal 1st, 6 picked Ekwonu 1st, Cross had about 4 votes for 2nd place out of 13, but mostly 3rd. He is predicting the Giants are doing a deep eval of Cross if Neal or Ekwonu are not there at 5 or 7 which I tend to agree. I may be wrong but I think Cross is a legit option if Neal or Ekwnou is gone but I don't think Cross is ahead of both.
Also, Raanan mentioned Schoen likes Penning too, but probably after a trade down.
until they prove otherwise, and Cross at #5 I'd wager will be proven as another mistake in the long run.
I do think that it's pretty hard for every team in the league to fully keep their intentions hidden.
Which is why it wouldn’t take info from a mole to make this prediction. Hell I ve been thinking this for 2 weeks and I certainly don’t have any inside sources
BTW, 16 pressures in 719 snaps is <1 pressure per game (NFL schedule/PA per game (40))
It wasn't the NFL but it was the SEC.
Right plus meeting with him multiple times. And we pick 5th
As mentioned before, this draft has no pure Blue-Chips at the top but very deep in the Red so no surprise Schoen and the Giants being "connected" to a wide array of guys in the top 10...
I've been thinking this as well...
The other's have liability and some bust potential. Particuarly Ickey who many pundits have going top five.
He doesn't pass block well, if his combine was impressive his "glide" drill was not.
And he wants to play OLT not ORT, he's made that known, and if his potential (and where he's safe) is guard, it might be a struggle to move him there.
Neal didn't perform at the combine. At 340 one wonders if he mihgt have the same problems Bencton offers. There are limits to human capability and carrying 340 lbs. and banging heads with incredibly athletic and tough defensive ends might produce breakdowns. So much to like about Neal. Can start for you at any position but center and marvelously talented. Sims, one of many writers I respect, thinks he has HOF type potential and I, for all my limitations, understand that view. Still (and that's the operative word) there is a higher potential for bust than Cross brings.
Most times I think it's pompous braggadocio to offer an opinion when we know so little and the front office people know so much, but I'll offer one: Etwonu...no, not with so many alternatives, there's bust here along wiht wonderful pluses and attitude; Neal, by all means, but there's also bust potential; Cross, yes, if not with great fervor, because he's not a "knock you down and step on you guy), but he's relatively speaking the safest.
I’ve been reading this too. Here’s a good write up and videos
Charles Cross profile and film - ( New Window )
I wonder just how much misinformation Schoen and his new regime are circulating in the building in order to find the leaks
Is Cross as good a prospect as Staley?
There is always a mole in the Giants front office, it would not be draft season without one
SY 2016 tackles - ( New Window )
I wonder if Schoen is setting traps for some old timers in the personnel dept to see who the mole is. Letting them leak Cross as the target could serve dual purposes - expose the mole, and throw smoke on who they really like.
Or, they could really like Cross.
interested to see if it changes now.
I wonder just how much misinformation Schoen and his new regime are circulating in the building in order to find the leaks
We're setting up sting operations now at Jints Central?
If so, I’m curious if they will move AT to RT. I wouldnt want to mess with him - he looks like a potential All Pro LT. But if Cross is the next Tyron Smith, we gotta make the switch. How many trams have 2 All Pro LTs?
Two things about this sentiment.
1. Why do people think this only happens with the Giants? It happens with most teams. Of course it seems to happen more when teams are picking higher in the draft, because it is easier to figure out who might be available and how team needs and schemes match up with available players. E.g., the Rams are likely very interested in, say, Neal, and it could be reported they would take him over the other tackles. Not to mention every other team in the NFL knows exactly what the Giants (and other team's) key needs are and how they match up with who will be available. If WE know Daboll prioritizes pass protection over run blocking, you don't think the other coaches and GMs know that?
2. People complain that the beat reporters don't know what is going on and aren't getting info, but when they do their job and develop sources and report what they are being told, the same people complain about leaks.
Well given the text diarrhea about Daboll to Flores via Tim McDonnell are you surprised? A top level front office "executive" gossiping to a potential coach candidate via text...doesn't scream top flight organization with any protocol.
Nope, and he's not going anywhere. You know as well as I do too, he's not the only one.
Two things about this sentiment.
Neither of your points apply to me, for the record. I'm well aware it's not solely a Giants problem, while much of this forum I'd offer really only pays attention to the Giants. Point #2, if there were no leaks I wouldn't be able to share what I hear.
Hopefully!
Well given the text diarrhea about Daboll to Flores via Tim McDonnell are you surprised? A top level front office "executive" gossiping to a potential coach candidate via text...doesn't scream top flight organization with any protocol.
Yeah, the leaks coming from staff/owners who have no fear for their jobs and, due to their inherited privilege, have a weak sense of professionalism - that explanation seems to fit very well.
But Petit not being able to show restraint and keep his pants on during Saquon’s pre draft workouts sure indicates the problem reaches into non family members.
It makes me feel sorry for Jerry Reese. Remember that story about Reese scouting Corey Webster and making sure to look utterly bored by the whole workout to hide from other teams how genuinely interested he was? What happened to that level of discipline?
I’m pretty sure the mole retired.
I enjoy the contributions from the Asshat Community as much as anyone, but it's embarrassing what a sieve this organization is.
Also, Raanan mentioned Schoen likes Penning too, but probably after a trade down.
That draft day thread has been bumped recently. We know who didn't like it at the time, so for many people it's not playing hindsight games.
I think you should be ready to be upset then.
Cross seems like the obvious pick for so many reasons.