Rosenblatt: Possibility Giants pick Charles Cross

Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:29 am
Decent article...


Possibility Giants pick Charles Cross over Evan Neal, Ikem Ekwonu in NFL Draft picking up steam — or is it a smokescreen? - ( New Window )
A lot of smoke around Cross  
giantBCP : 8:35 am : link
It will be interesting to see if we still have a mole in the building.
Giants have been awful at keeping secrets in recent years  
JonC : 8:40 am : link
interested to see if it changes now.
Article is a nice summary of all the touchpoints the Giants  
Jimmy Googs : 8:40 am : link
have had with Cross, his credentials and comments other NFL experts have made about Cross. Although Rosenblatt doesn't add in anything he really "knows" and just creates the related questions in his article.

The smoke-screen comment is really non-sensical as well since Cross is obviously a top prospect in the draft, the Giants need an OT and have two top picks to grab one. Smoke-screen what??...he's being seriously considered, case closed.
RE: Giants have been awful at keeping secrets in recent years  
barens : 8:43 am : link
In comment 15671579 JonC said:
Quote:
interested to see if it changes now.


I do think that it's pretty hard for every team in the league to fully keep their intentions hidden.
Schoen was privy to the Bills’ scouting reports and preferences  
Big Blue '56 : 8:43 am : link
as well as whatever info he’s gathered here. He and staff should be well versed on this
New HC favors a pass first approach.  
jc in c-ville : 8:43 am : link
Cross offers arguably to best pass protection of the top three OT. What is so difficult to understand? Nobody has to leak anything as it is right before everyone’s eyeballs.
RE: New HC favors a pass first approach.  
joeinpa : 8:52 am : link
In comment 15671587 jc in c-ville said:
Quote:
Cross offers arguably to best pass protection of the top three OT. What is so difficult to understand? Nobody has to leak anything as it is right before everyone’s eyeballs.


Which is why it wouldn’t take info from a mole to make this prediction. Hell I ve been thinking this for 2 weeks and I certainly don’t have any inside sources
If half...  
Brown_Hornet : 8:53 am : link
...of the people think this is smoke and half a leak (not so much a leak as the reporting is based on pro-days and interviews) than Schoen is winning the distraction game whether he wants Cross or not.

BTW, 16 pressures in 719 snaps is <1 pressure per game (NFL schedule/PA per game (40))
It wasn't the NFL but it was the SEC.

RE: New HC favors a pass first approach.  
TDTONEY : 9:00 am : link
In comment 15671587 jc in c-ville said:
Quote:
Cross offers arguably to best pass protection of the top three OT. What is so difficult to understand? Nobody has to leak anything as it is right before everyone’s eyeballs.


Right plus meeting with him multiple times. And we pick 5th
the best way to improve the passing game  
Ron Johnson : 9:02 am : link
is to have a competent running attack. Add 8-10 easy play action completions per game.

Can't we get a tackle that can both run and pass block at #5?
If I'm Schoen, I give my top 5 guys  
Rudy5757 : 9:05 am : link
a different name and see which one leaks. Too many drafts with everyone knowing who the Giants want really bad. Last year it was Smith. Everyone knew about Barkley. If teams know who you are targeting they can either out maneuver you or just use it to their advantage to get their guy. Dallas and the Eagles knew who we wanted and didnt want last year and both teams got their guy. While I didnt want Smith, its bad business giving away your secrets.
RE: the best way to improve the passing game  
UConn4523 : 9:09 am : link
In comment 15671615 Ron Johnson said:
Quote:
is to have a competent running attack. Add 8-10 easy play action completions per game.

Can't we get a tackle that can both run and pass block at #5?


In what i've watched of Cross is an adequate run blocker. He isn't a mauler but he's not a pushover either. He seems to get the job done while excelling greatly in pass pro, that works for me (assuming the pass pro translates well in the NFL).
And by the way, the smoke-screen comment or any  
Jimmy Googs : 9:09 am : link
implied misdirections is just the beats spicing up their articles.

As mentioned before, this draft has no pure Blue-Chips at the top but very deep in the Red so no surprise Schoen and the Giants being "connected" to a wide array of guys in the top 10...
RE: Schoen was privy to the Bills’ scouting reports and preferences  
bigblue5611 : 9:11 am : link
In comment 15671585 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
as well as whatever info he’s gathered here. He and staff should be well versed on this


I've been thinking this as well...
Safest  
Grizz99 : 9:11 am : link
Boy does "safe" matter . I can't see Cross being anything but good.
The other's have liability and some bust potential. Particuarly Ickey who many pundits have going top five.
He doesn't pass block well, if his combine was impressive his "glide" drill was not.
And he wants to play OLT not ORT, he's made that known, and if his potential (and where he's safe) is guard, it might be a struggle to move him there.
Neal didn't perform at the combine. At 340 one wonders if he mihgt have the same problems Bencton offers. There are limits to human capability and carrying 340 lbs. and banging heads with incredibly athletic and tough defensive ends might produce breakdowns. So much to like about Neal. Can start for you at any position but center and marvelously talented. Sims, one of many writers I respect, thinks he has HOF type potential and I, for all my limitations, understand that view. Still (and that's the operative word) there is a higher potential for bust than Cross brings.
Most times I think it's pompous braggadocio to offer an opinion when we know so little and the front office people know so much, but I'll offer one: Etwonu...no, not with so many alternatives, there's bust here along wiht wonderful pluses and attitude; Neal, by all means, but there's also bust potential; Cross, yes, if not with great fervor, because he's not a "knock you down and step on you guy), but he's relatively speaking the safest.
Sometimes there are leaks  
UberAlias : 9:13 am : link
And sometimes it's easy to put 2-2 together. Hard to say what's what. But I don't see a player this year that would drive a team to deal ahead of us to steal out from under us, unless they secretly have their eye on a QB.
RE: RE: the best way to improve the passing game  
TDTONEY : 9:15 am : link
In comment 15671624 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 15671615 Ron Johnson said:


Quote:


is to have a competent running attack. Add 8-10 easy play action completions per game.

Can't we get a tackle that can both run and pass block at #5?



In what i've watched of Cross is an adequate run blocker. He isn't a mauler but he's not a pushover either. He seems to get the job done while excelling greatly in pass pro, that works for me (assuming the pass pro translates well in the NFL).


I’ve been reading this too. Here’s a good write up and videos

Charles Cross profile and film - ( New Window )
RE: Article is a nice summary of all the touchpoints the Giants  
DonnieD89 : 9:21 am : link
In comment 15671580 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
have had with Cross, his credentials and comments other NFL experts have made about Cross. Although Rosenblatt doesn't add in anything he really "knows" and just creates the related questions in his article.

The smoke-screen comment is really non-sensical as well since Cross is obviously a top prospect in the draft, the Giants need an OT and have two top picks to grab one. Smoke-screen what??...he's being seriously considered, case closed.


I definitely agree with you. The credentials are there and this is a passing league now. I do believe that with the right coaching, cross can become a formidable run blocker. Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll came out and said they wanted to give Daniel Jones every opportunity to succeed. I do believe that crosses the right guy to do it, if they want to have him succeed in the passing game. This is not a smokescreen and there are three OT with close or similar grades.
RE: Giants have been awful at keeping secrets in recent years  
BigBlue7 : 9:24 am : link
In comment 15671579 JonC said:
Quote:
interested to see if it changes now.


I wonder just how much misinformation Schoen and his new regime are circulating in the building in order to find the leaks
I don't see  
Professor Falken : 9:26 am : link
how anybody could have watched the Giants offensive line over the last few years and then be surprised if they draft the best pass blocking OT.
So how does Cross compare to Ronnie Staley?  
cosmicj : 9:27 am : link
I’m asking because the Ravens picked Staley specifically because of his feet and mirroring ability.

Is Cross as good a prospect as Staley?
RE: A lot of smoke around Cross  
TommyWiseau : 9:30 am : link
In comment 15671574 giantBCP said:
Quote:
It will be interesting to see if we still have a mole in the building.


There is always a mole in the Giants front office, it would not be draft season without one
Sy has all three top OTs this year rated above  
cosmicj : 9:30 am : link
Staley and the three other top OTs coming out in 2016. This appears to be a very good class. A perfect fit for the Giants. I still like Neal better but if they prefer Cross, they’re the experts.
SY 2016 tackles - ( New Window )
Just a guess on my part  
AcesUp : 9:34 am : link
But I think the Giants have him ranked 2nd among the OTs and that's where the smoke is coming from. They're probably locked into OT, so if their top guy is gone, they could take Cross over the other higher consensus guy.
RE: Giants have been awful at keeping secrets in recent years  
AcesUp : 9:39 am : link
In comment 15671579 JonC said:
Quote:
interested to see if it changes now.


On the Jordan Raanan podcast today, he had on Matt Miller who is now with ESPN. Matt said that on only one occurrence did a team explicitly tell him who they were going to draft and that team was the Giants. Not only did they tell him who they were drafting, they made this decision in February when that individual told him they were taking Barkley at the combine. At the time he was the mock draft guy at the Bleacher Report, I have no idea how divulging that information would have benefitted the Giants or that individual in any capacity. Just stupidity. Nevermind even getting into the fact that they had their decision already.
Normally, I would say the mole is active  
Dave on the UWS : 9:41 am : link
but it doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure this one out. Most solid TACKLE who also has a huge upside like the other two. Plus his strong suit best fits this offense. Not complicated to figure out.
RE: Giants have been awful at keeping secrets in recent years  
Section331 : 9:43 am : link
In comment 15671579 JonC said:
Quote:
interested to see if it changes now.


I wonder if Schoen is setting traps for some old timers in the personnel dept to see who the mole is. Letting them leak Cross as the target could serve dual purposes - expose the mole, and throw smoke on who they really like.

Or, they could really like Cross.
RE: RE: Giants have been awful at keeping secrets in recent years  
JonC : 9:47 am : link
In comment 15671685 AcesUp said:
Quote:
In comment 15671579 JonC said:


Quote:


interested to see if it changes now.



On the Jordan Raanan podcast today, he had on Matt Miller who is now with ESPN. Matt said that on only one occurrence did a team explicitly tell him who they were going to draft and that team was the Giants. Not only did they tell him who they were drafting, they made this decision in February when that individual told him they were taking Barkley at the combine. At the time he was the mock draft guy at the Bleacher Report, I have no idea how divulging that information would have benefitted the Giants or that individual in any capacity. Just stupidity. Nevermind even getting into the fact that they had their decision already.


It's funny, I saw some cozy photos of NYG scouts at that Combine with Barkley, and I mentioned it to one of my sources. He basically said they're in love and the only question was does any QB measure up. We saw all it played out ...
RE: RE: Giants have been awful at keeping secrets in recent years  
Jimmy Googs : 9:49 am : link
In comment 15671655 BigBlue7 said:
Quote:
In comment 15671579 JonC said:


Quote:


interested to see if it changes now.



I wonder just how much misinformation Schoen and his new regime are circulating in the building in order to find the leaks


We're setting up sting operations now at Jints Central?
RE: RE: RE: Giants have been awful at keeping secrets in recent years  
Ten Ton Hammer : 9:49 am : link
In comment 15671698 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 15671685 AcesUp said:


Quote:


In comment 15671579 JonC said:


Quote:


interested to see if it changes now.



On the Jordan Raanan podcast today, he had on Matt Miller who is now with ESPN. Matt said that on only one occurrence did a team explicitly tell him who they were going to draft and that team was the Giants. Not only did they tell him who they were drafting, they made this decision in February when that individual told him they were taking Barkley at the combine. At the time he was the mock draft guy at the Bleacher Report, I have no idea how divulging that information would have benefitted the Giants or that individual in any capacity. Just stupidity. Nevermind even getting into the fact that they had their decision already.



It's funny, I saw some cozy photos of NYG scouts at that Combine with Barkley, and I mentioned it to one of my sources. He basically said they're in love and the only question was does any QB measure up. We saw all it played out ...



I'd love to know how much of that was Gettleman making the call or the front office as a group just acting on the word of the scouting department.
It certainly  
mittenedman : 9:50 am : link
sounds like it will be Thib/Cross in round 1 if they cant trade down.

If so, I’m curious if they will move AT to RT. I wouldnt want to mess with him - he looks like a potential All Pro LT. But if Cross is the next Tyron Smith, we gotta make the switch. How many trams have 2 All Pro LTs?
RE: RE: RE: RE: Giants have been awful at keeping secrets in recent years  
Jimmy Googs : 9:53 am : link
In comment 15671705 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 15671698 JonC said:


Quote:


In comment 15671685 AcesUp said:


Quote:


In comment 15671579 JonC said:


Quote:


interested to see if it changes now.



On the Jordan Raanan podcast today, he had on Matt Miller who is now with ESPN. Matt said that on only one occurrence did a team explicitly tell him who they were going to draft and that team was the Giants. Not only did they tell him who they were drafting, they made this decision in February when that individual told him they were taking Barkley at the combine. At the time he was the mock draft guy at the Bleacher Report, I have no idea how divulging that information would have benefitted the Giants or that individual in any capacity. Just stupidity. Nevermind even getting into the fact that they had their decision already.



It's funny, I saw some cozy photos of NYG scouts at that Combine with Barkley, and I mentioned it to one of my sources. He basically said they're in love and the only question was does any QB measure up. We saw all it played out ...




I'd love to know how much of that was Gettleman making the call or the front office as a group just acting on the word of the scouting department.


TTH it was Gettleman's Mom that leaked it. She scouted Barkley, told her son to draft him, and the rest is history...
RE: RE: RE: RE: Giants have been awful at keeping secrets in recent years  
JonC : 9:55 am : link
In comment 15671705 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 15671698 JonC said:


Quote:


In comment 15671685 AcesUp said:


Quote:


In comment 15671579 JonC said:


Quote:


interested to see if it changes now.



On the Jordan Raanan podcast today, he had on Matt Miller who is now with ESPN. Matt said that on only one occurrence did a team explicitly tell him who they were going to draft and that team was the Giants. Not only did they tell him who they were drafting, they made this decision in February when that individual told him they were taking Barkley at the combine. At the time he was the mock draft guy at the Bleacher Report, I have no idea how divulging that information would have benefitted the Giants or that individual in any capacity. Just stupidity. Nevermind even getting into the fact that they had their decision already.



It's funny, I saw some cozy photos of NYG scouts at that Combine with Barkley, and I mentioned it to one of my sources. He basically said they're in love and the only question was does any QB measure up. We saw all it played out ...




I'd love to know how much of that was Gettleman making the call or the front office as a group just acting on the word of the scouting department.


I think DG was very differential. Heard picks such as Thomas and Toney were heavily influenced by scouts but more importantly by coaches who are no longer here.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Giants have been awful at keeping secrets in recent years  
TDTONEY : 9:57 am : link
In comment 15671705 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 15671698 JonC said:


Quote:


In comment 15671685 AcesUp said:


Quote:


In comment 15671579 JonC said:


Quote:


interested to see if it changes now.



On the Jordan Raanan podcast today, he had on Matt Miller who is now with ESPN. Matt said that on only one occurrence did a team explicitly tell him who they were going to draft and that team was the Giants. Not only did they tell him who they were drafting, they made this decision in February when that individual told him they were taking Barkley at the combine. At the time he was the mock draft guy at the Bleacher Report, I have no idea how divulging that information would have benefitted the Giants or that individual in any capacity. Just stupidity. Nevermind even getting into the fact that they had their decision already.



It's funny, I saw some cozy photos of NYG scouts at that Combine with Barkley, and I mentioned it to one of my sources. He basically said they're in love and the only question was does any QB measure up. We saw all it played out ...




I'd love to know how much of that was Gettleman making the call or the front office as a group just acting on the word of the scouting department.


He was the best player in the draft and one scout Sy said he’d be the pick and he wouldn’t have changed it after (at the time). Let’s not act like it was a crazy reach. He had Allen as the 5th best QB. It’s easy for to say now what we should have done …after 4 years
RE: Giants have been awful at keeping secrets in recent years  
k2tampa : 10:01 am : link
In comment 15671579 JonC said:
Quote:
interested to see if it changes now.


Two things about this sentiment.

1. Why do people think this only happens with the Giants? It happens with most teams. Of course it seems to happen more when teams are picking higher in the draft, because it is easier to figure out who might be available and how team needs and schemes match up with available players. E.g., the Rams are likely very interested in, say, Neal, and it could be reported they would take him over the other tackles. Not to mention every other team in the NFL knows exactly what the Giants (and other team's) key needs are and how they match up with who will be available. If WE know Daboll prioritizes pass protection over run blocking, you don't think the other coaches and GMs know that?

2. People complain that the beat reporters don't know what is going on and aren't getting info, but when they do their job and develop sources and report what they are being told, the same people complain about leaks.
RE: Giants have been awful at keeping secrets in recent years  
Joey in VA : 10:04 am : link
In comment 15671579 JonC said:
Quote:
interested to see if it changes now.
Well given the text diarrhea about Daboll to Flores via Tim McDonnell are you surprised? A top level front office "executive" gossiping to a potential coach candidate via text...doesn't scream top flight organization with any protocol.
I hope Neal is there at 5, or they are going DB at  
GFAN52 : 10:06 am : link
5 and expecting Cross to be there at 7.
RE: RE: Giants have been awful at keeping secrets in recent years  
JonC : 10:09 am : link
In comment 15671733 Joey in VA said:
Quote:
In comment 15671579 JonC said:


Quote:


interested to see if it changes now.

Well given the text diarrhea about Daboll to Flores via Tim McDonnell are you surprised? A top level front office "executive" gossiping to a potential coach candidate via text...doesn't scream top flight organization with any protocol.


Nope, and he's not going anywhere. You know as well as I do too, he's not the only one.
RE: RE: Giants have been awful at keeping secrets in recent years  
JonC : 10:12 am : link
In comment 15671725 k2tampa said:
Quote:
In comment 15671579 JonC said:


Quote:


interested to see if it changes now.



Two things about this sentiment.


Neither of your points apply to me, for the record. I'm well aware it's not solely a Giants problem, while much of this forum I'd offer really only pays attention to the Giants. Point #2, if there were no leaks I wouldn't be able to share what I hear.
Schoen just needs to keep the real pics secret...  
sb from NYT Forum : 10:18 am : link
...from the inbred side of the personnel department.
RE: Schoen just needs to keep the real pics secret...  
GFAN52 : 10:30 am : link
In comment 15671777 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
...from the inbred side of the personnel department.


Hopefully!
RE: RE: Giants have been awful at keeping secrets in recent years  
cosmicj : 10:47 am : link
In comment 15671733 Joey in VA said:
Quote:
In comment 15671579 JonC said:


Quote:


interested to see if it changes now.

Well given the text diarrhea about Daboll to Flores via Tim McDonnell are you surprised? A top level front office "executive" gossiping to a potential coach candidate via text...doesn't scream top flight organization with any protocol.


Yeah, the leaks coming from staff/owners who have no fear for their jobs and, due to their inherited privilege, have a weak sense of professionalism - that explanation seems to fit very well.

But Petit not being able to show restraint and keep his pants on during Saquon’s pre draft workouts sure indicates the problem reaches into non family members.

It makes me feel sorry for Jerry Reese. Remember that story about Reese scouting Corey Webster and making sure to look utterly bored by the whole workout to hide from other teams how genuinely interested he was? What happened to that level of discipline?
RE: A lot of smoke around Cross  
Ivan15 : 10:49 am : link
In comment 15671574 giantBCP said:
Quote:
It will be interesting to see if we still have a mole in the building.


I’m pretty sure the mole retired.
How would you know guesses vs insider info  
Rod in St Cloud : 10:52 am : link
I think most of us can reasonably guess who any team might be interested in. KC wants a WR, Car wants a QB or an OL, the Jets want a WR and an edge, Dallas wants a WR or an OL, Wash wants a WR, etc. Then, we all can reasonably guess which players fit the bill.

This year everyone knows the Giants are going to take an OL. There are 2 or 3 top ones, so we all could pretend we are insiders and have at least a 33 percent chance at worst of being right. Everyone knew last year we needed a top WR. We got jumped by Philly. We all kind of knew who we were looking for, so you wouldn't need a mole to let the cat out of the bag. If there was a leak, it wouldn't have mattered.

Now, years ago, Eric knew we were going to pick David Wilson. So in that case, someone was definitely leaking information. It's a fact!

I really wish Schoen...  
bw in dc : 11:05 am : link
would step-up and lock down Jints Central. And get into Moron Mara's ear and tell the organization to STFU or people will be fired.

I enjoy the contributions from the Asshat Community as much as anyone, but it's embarrassing what a sieve this organization is.
Jordan Raanan today's podcast  
Rave7 : 11:21 am : link
He mentioned he did a poll for 13 executives and scouts around the league and ESPN draft analysts and 7 picked Neal 1st, 6 picked Ekwonu 1st, Cross had about 4 votes for 2nd place out of 13, but mostly 3rd. He is predicting the Giants are doing a deep eval of Cross if Neal or Ekwonu are not there at 5 or 7 which I tend to agree. I may be wrong but I think Cross is a legit option if Neal or Ekwnou is gone but I don't think Cross is ahead of both.
Also, Raanan mentioned Schoen likes Penning too, but probably after a trade down.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Giants have been awful at keeping secrets in recent years  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12:09 pm : link
In comment 15671719 TDTONEY said:
Quote:
It’s easy for to say now what we should have done …after 4 years


That draft day thread has been bumped recently. We know who didn't like it at the time, so for many people it's not playing hindsight games.
RE: How would you know guesses vs insider info  
JonC : 12:17 pm : link
In comment 15671893 Rod in St Cloud said:
Quote:
I think most of us can reasonably guess who any team might be interested in. KC wants a WR, Car wants a QB or an OL, the Jets want a WR and an edge, Dallas wants a WR or an OL, Wash wants a WR, etc. Then, we all can reasonably guess which players fit the bill.

This year everyone knows the Giants are going to take an OL. There are 2 or 3 top ones, so we all could pretend we are insiders and have at least a 33 percent chance at worst of being right. Everyone knew last year we needed a top WR. We got jumped by Philly. We all kind of knew who we were looking for, so you wouldn't need a mole to let the cat out of the bag. If there was a leak, it wouldn't have mattered.

Now, years ago, Eric knew we were going to pick David Wilson. So in that case, someone was definitely leaking information. It's a fact!


It's case by case basis, and you've got to correlate info from different sources and a determination. David Wilson is one fact of many over the past decade plus. I've posted at least a dozen NYG picks with sourced accuracy. Some of the beats are guessing over repeated mocks, just as a fan would. What often happens is by draft week it starts to get out, unless you have a 2019 situation where DG pulls out of the plan and (perhaps unilaterally) panic picks a QB at #6.
I hope Jordan's correct  
JonC : 12:18 pm : link
I prefer Neal or Ickey over Cross, and hope to hell they don't pick Cross at #5.
RE: I hope Jordan's correct  
RCPhoenix : 12:26 pm : link
In comment 15672052 JonC said:
Quote:
I prefer Neal or Ickey over Cross, and hope to hell they don't pick Cross at #5.


I think you should be ready to be upset then.

Cross seems like the obvious pick for so many reasons.
I don't get upset, NYG is borderline irrelevant in the NFL  
JonC : 12:29 pm : link
until they prove otherwise, and Cross at #5 I'd wager will be proven as another mistake in the long run.
