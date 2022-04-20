for display only
Daboll: Toney has yet to receive playbook

BigBlue7 : 10:46 am
No virtual work yet, and because he hasn’t shown up to the facility he hasn’t received the playbook yet
In camp tweets  
TDTONEY : 10:46 am : link
We know
Link  
BigBlue7 : 10:47 am : link
.
Link - ( New Window )
Toney went to Florida. Maybe a playbook is useless.  
Ivan15 : 10:48 am : link
.
......  
Route 9 : 10:50 am : link
Please do not send one to Galloday either
Savvy BBI posters  
Spiciest Memelord : 10:52 am : link
For the Marvelous Kadarius  
M.S. : 10:53 am : link

No playbook; no problem. It's all done by osmosis.

I wonder who is agent is?  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 10:54 am : link
he is not doing this kid a service by not getting him to camp.
..........  
CoughlinHandsonHips : 10:54 am : link
You always want to stay positive - but usually the simplest answer is usually the right one - not looking like this guy is gonna pan out.
Jesus Christ. I need a drink.  
Bold Ruler : Mod : 10:54 am : link
.
Meanwhile....  
bw in dc : 10:55 am : link
out in LA, Cooper Kupp, a former third round pick and defending triple crown WR, is at camp without a new contract and expressing he wants to have a team friendly contract.
I assume  
Spiciest Memelord : 10:55 am : link
Parsons has his playbook.
Color me  
JonC : 10:57 am : link
completely not surprised. Here's hoping Daboll sticks to his guns and lets the ding dong continue to out himself.
RE: Meanwhile....  
TDTONEY : 10:57 am : link
In comment 15671901 bw in dc said:
Quote:
out in LA, Cooper Kupp, a former third round pick and defending triple crown WR, is at camp without a new contract and expressing he wants to have a team friendly contract.


He’s also set to make $18m this year and knows the deal is getting done
Another wasted pick  
Essex : 10:57 am : link
...

Didn't even get his playbook yet. Wow.
Becoming a clown  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10:57 am : link
fast.
RE: Meanwhile....  
christian : 10:58 am : link
In comment 15671901 bw in dc said:
Quote:
out in LA, Cooper Kupp, a former third round pick and defending triple crown WR, is at camp without a new contract and expressing he wants to have a team friendly contract.


Quote:
"Well, I think it's important to be here, be around the guys and be around this team," he said. "The goal at the end of the day is to win a world title. Whatever is going to get us in a place where we can compete for another world title, put us in a better position where we can be a better football team, that's the goal. I think the best thing I can do is to be a part of that ..."
.  
CoughlinHandsonHips : 10:58 am : link
NotThereius Toney
any hopes I may have originally had for Toney are quickly  
gidiefor : Mod : 10:58 am : link
fading
RE: .  
BigBlue7 : 10:59 am : link
In comment 15671911 CoughlinHandsonHips said:
Quote:
NotThereius Toney


Ha!
It’s 4/20  
lono801 : 10:59 am : link
Duh…
Voluntary sessions and minicamps are just meet and greets  
Jimmy Googs : 10:59 am : link
they do not matter...
Maybe he's still looking for sneakers that fit  
ZogZerg : 11:00 am : link
A diva that has proved nothing in the NFL.
Is the team not allowed  
Snablats : 11:00 am : link
to mail it to him?
Da Joka don't need no playbook!  
Jints in Carolina : 11:01 am : link
RE: Voluntary sessions and minicamps are just meet and greets  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:01 am : link
In comment 15671916 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
they do not matter...


Not what the Head Coach of the New York Football Giants just said.
RE: Voluntary sessions and minicamps are just meet and greets  
BigBlue7 : 11:01 am : link
In comment 15671916 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
they do not matter...


Yes you’re right. It’s not important at all. Especially for a young guy who had many issues last year and is hoping to get off to a fresh start with a new coach and GM. Playbooks are for pussies.

Jesus. It’s like some people are acting as if the Giants haven’t been a shot show for the last decade
RE: RE: Voluntary sessions and minicamps are just meet and greets  
BigBlue7 : 11:02 am : link
In comment 15671921 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15671916 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


they do not matter...



Not what the Head Coach of the New York Football Giants just said.


Pffft. Cmon Eric. What does he know. Just draft 3 offensive lineman with our first 3 picks and show up the week before the season starts and we will walk to the Super Bowl
RE: Voluntary sessions and minicamps are just meet and greets  
TDTONEY : 11:05 am : link
In comment 15671916 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
they do not matter...


Just looking for a reaction on this I assume
So the guy who struggled to learn the playbook  
Section331 : 11:06 am : link
last year will be late to get one this season? What could go wrong?
But Daboll did receive  
Spiciest Memelord : 11:06 am : link
Toney's latest rap lyrics?
RE: I assume  
bw in dc : 11:06 am : link
In comment 15671902 Spiciest Memelord said:
Quote:
Parsons has his playbook.


And Slater.

BTW, that was very funny... ;)
RE: RE: Meanwhile....  
bw in dc : 11:07 am : link
In comment 15671910 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 15671901 bw in dc said:


Quote:


out in LA, Cooper Kupp, a former third round pick and defending triple crown WR, is at camp without a new contract and expressing he wants to have a team friendly contract.





Quote:


"Well, I think it's important to be here, be around the guys and be around this team," he said. "The goal at the end of the day is to win a world title. Whatever is going to get us in a place where we can compete for another world title, put us in a better position where we can be a better football team, that's the goal. I think the best thing I can do is to be a part of that ..."


It's very refreshing, isn't it?
picture is worth a thousand words  
Eric on Li : 11:09 am : link
this had me dying yesterday.

RE: Voluntary sessions and minicamps are just meet and greets  
Spiciest Memelord : 11:09 am : link
In comment 15671916 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
they do not matter...


LT did lines of coke off his playbook.
Dave can sure pick 'em  
The_Boss : 11:10 am : link
-
At least he will always have a reminder of his time in NY  
TDTONEY : 11:11 am : link
RE: picture is worth a thousand words  
Spiciest Memelord : 11:13 am : link
In comment 15671935 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
this had me dying yesterday.



Even Skinner is getting in the act and scoring internet points off Toney XD
If There Was A Stat Like QBR  
BlueVinnie : 11:15 am : link
for players who just don't get it (call it the Knucklehead Factor or KHF), Toney would likely be leading the league.
No problem….  
thrunthrublue : 11:16 am : link
Just Looking for his shoes….
I hope the Giants draft a WR in the 2nd Rd  
George from PA : 11:17 am : link
What an idiot....
RE: RE: Voluntary sessions and minicamps are just meet and greets  
rsjem1979 : 11:17 am : link
In comment 15671936 Spiciest Memelord said:
Quote:
In comment 15671916 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


they do not matter...



LT did lines of coke off his playbook.


If memory serves, LT also got on the field once in a while.
Everything up to this point  
ZoneXDOA : 11:19 am : link
Has been voluntary. Wake me when Toney misses a mandatory meeting/camp/practice.
The NFL is full of great athletes  
PatersonPlank : 11:21 am : link
What separates them is their actions. The ones who stick act professionally. They show up, work at their job, and love the compete in play. Then there are guys like Toney who have skated by on talent with little work. They don't last, and frankly any due diligence done (which is usual for any pick in the high rounds) should have brought this too light.

In reference to a previous poster, sure Strahan and Tiki missed voluntary workouts later in their career. However they had already proven, through their hard work and efforts, that they were trustworthy and professional enough to handle this. Even if not there, the staff and players knew that they would be working out and come in ready to play (and knew the playbook).

Toney is just another entitled athlete, along the lines of Baker and Apple. Gettlemen sucks.
RE: RE: picture is worth a thousand words  
TDTONEY : 11:25 am : link
In comment 15671942 Spiciest Memelord said:
Quote:
In comment 15671935 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


this had me dying yesterday.





Even Skinner is getting in the act and scoring internet points off Toney XD


It appears Toney’s WR coach deleted an old tweet he made in response to Skinner before
RE: Everything up to this point  
AcesUp : 11:27 am : link
In comment 15671952 ZoneXDOA said:
Quote:
Has been voluntary. Wake me when Toney misses a mandatory meeting/camp/practice.


You were wide awake last year.
Notable that the coach called him out  
Heisenberg : 11:30 am : link
He'll get a chance to change that narrative but he's earned his reputation so far.
RE: Notable that the coach called him out  
TDTONEY : 11:34 am : link
In comment 15671973 Heisenberg said:
Quote:
He'll get a chance to change that narrative but he's earned his reputation so far.


He responded to a question with the same answer he gave last time. He said the same thing about the other guys missing
RE: RE: Notable that the coach called him out  
Heisenberg : 11:41 am : link
In comment 15671980 TDTONEY said:
Quote:
In comment 15671973 Heisenberg said:


Quote:


He'll get a chance to change that narrative but he's earned his reputation so far.



He responded to a question with the same answer he gave last time. He said the same thing about the other guys missing


Yep, that's fair. But Toney is a great talent who has so far now shown the work ethic that makes players great. I was hopeful that with the regime change that Toney might change his behavior too. So far he hasn't. There's still time and it's a solid point that this is voluntary. But I've seem too many great talents like Toney who didn't work hard enough to not be alarmed by this.
*so far not shown the work ethic  
Heisenberg : 11:42 am : link
..
It's shocking that with so much $ to be possibly made  
AnnapolisMike : 11:46 am : link
He is not taking advantage of the opportunity in front of him. All he is doing is giving Daboll an excuse to ride his ass in mandatory camp. His leash will be short.
RE: .  
Festina Lente : 11:47 am : link
In comment 15671911 CoughlinHandsonHips said:
Quote:
NotThereius Toney


Very droll!
RE: Everything up to this point  
Festina Lente : 11:49 am : link
In comment 15671952 ZoneXDOA said:
Quote:
Has been voluntary. Wake me when Toney misses a mandatory meeting/camp/practice.


I feel there is too much handwringin over this myself. I care about how he does when he had to get to the building.
RE: It's shocking that with so much $ to be possibly made  
TDTONEY : 11:51 am : link
In comment 15671996 AnnapolisMike said:
Quote:
He is not taking advantage of the opportunity in front of him. All he is doing is giving Daboll an excuse to ride his ass in mandatory camp. His leash will be short.


His contract is fully guaranteed
Doesn’t seem he’s worried about the next contract  
TDTONEY : 11:52 am : link
Lol
RE: At least he will always have a reminder of his time in NY  
Adirondack GMen : 11:53 am : link
In comment 15671940 TDTONEY said:
Quote:


The tattoo is so he know which jersey is his. Wonder if he would get to camp if his paycheck stopped. Voluntary is voluntary but best foot forward is better than a foot in the arce’
His agent should let him know optics are bad  
Payasdaddy : 11:54 am : link
Heck, just show up for a week , grab playbook , get some sold FaceTime in and say see u at June mini camp
Not ideal but at least u can learn stuff and save face

Another great DD into the character of drafted players.
I guess this means he will be traded during the draft  
MartyNJ1969 : 11:58 am : link
Not really a show of confidence in a player when you don't give them the playbook.
RE: picture is worth a thousand words  
larryflower37 : 11:59 am : link
In comment 15671935 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
this had me dying yesterday.



Until they are all injured again. Stop with the "weapons" none of those guys has proven to stay on the field ever.
Funny how fast the media flips.
I am sure Toney isn't listening to Kenny Loggins greatest Hits  
MartyNJ1969 : 12:02 pm : link
He should be at camp!!
RE: I guess this means he will be traded during the draft  
TDTONEY : 12:03 pm : link
In comment 15672013 MartyNJ1969 said:
Quote:
Not really a show of confidence in a player when you don't give them the playbook.


Cap savings if traded is ($2,385,298)

That’s a negative FYI
He's not getting traded  
Heisenberg : 12:05 pm : link
They have to try and make him what he can be. The coaching staff will try to make it work. The only question is if he will do the same. He has incredible talent. We will see if he wants to be great.
Toney’s Behavior Has Me Wondering If Thibs  
Trainmaster : 12:09 pm : link
Is off the Giants board at #5 or #7?

The Giants have met with Thibs privately, right?

Seems like the Giants don’t need another potential “Me, me, me” knucklehead on the team.

I think I’d rather see Thibs gone before the Giants #5 pick.

The usual shills will continue to defend this moron  
Ned In Atlanta : 12:09 pm : link
But anyone who doesn’t have their NY pom poms in hand at all times will realize this guy is a complete doofus
Players Gettlemen could have drafted instead of Toney  
PatersonPlank : 12:11 pm : link
Kwity Paye
Greg Rousseau
Odafe Oweh
Najee Harris
Eric Stokes
"Nothing to see here"  
IchabodGiant : 12:11 pm : link
---Big Blue '56
RE: Players Gettlemen could have drafted instead of Toney  
TDTONEY : 12:14 pm : link
In comment 15672031 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
Kwity Paye
Greg Rousseau
Odafe Oweh
Najee Harris
Eric Stokes


Micah Parsons
.  
Stan in LA : 12:15 pm : link
RE: RE: I guess this means he will be traded during the draft  
bw in dc : 12:17 pm : link
In comment 15672021 TDTONEY said:
Quote:


Cap savings if traded is ($2,385,298)

That’s a negative FYI


Yesterday, Terps said it was $8M+. But that looks like the result of a straight release.

So, a trade before 6/1, results in a - $2.4M cap hit.

And a trade after 6/1. results in a + $1.3M cap hit.

RE: At least he will always have a reminder of his time in NY  
j_Booker : 12:18 pm : link
In comment 15671940 TDTONEY said:
Quote:


Seriously, that's a pretty cool tattoo. Reading into these tattoos, it's clear he's a different kind of cat. Can coaches work with his personality and get something good from him on the field? Haven't given up on that yet.
Toney  
uther99 : 12:19 pm : link
will probably be released next year, $5.5 million dead cap in 2023 as opposed to $11 million this year
RE:  
JonC : 12:19 pm : link
In comment 15672035 IchabodGiant said:
Quote:
---Big Blue '56


lol
It’s disappointing.  
Beezer : 12:22 pm : link
But I’m hopeful.

Cautiously.
RE: RE: Voluntary sessions and minicamps are just meet and greets  
Jimmy Googs : 12:23 pm : link
In comment 15671927 TDTONEY said:
Quote:
In comment 15671916 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


they do not matter...



Just looking for a reaction on this I assume


Of course, although a good handful of poster really do believe this. Some don't post here anymore but that is no surprise.

Team activities matter, and members of the team should take responsibility and opportunities to develop as professionals every chance they get. This isn't about voluntary or mandatory, it's about being a pro and part of a team...
RE: RE: At least he will always have a reminder of his time in NY  
TDTONEY : 12:24 pm : link
In comment 15672053 j_Booker said:
Quote:
In comment 15671940 TDTONEY said:


Quote:






Seriously, that's a pretty cool tattoo. Reading into these tattoos, it's clear he's a different kind of cat. Can coaches work with his personality and get something good from him on the field? Haven't given up on that yet.


It really is, he’s talked about it too. That’s why this is all so perplexing. If you honestly don’t care are you putting a tattoo with the entire NYC landscape in the back with the NFL logo on it lol. He’s a weird cat. His rap music isn’t made for money and he talks about how it helped him with a lot of personal struggles. I just can’t figure him out. But long story short he needs to be here. Problem is he doesn’t t have to be.
Remember that time Gettleman and Co passed on  
j_rud : 12:25 pm : link
the defensive ROTY due to character concerns only to draft a knucklehead who drives around with a rifle in his backseat, is confounded by cleats, and can't be bothered to be with his teammates and new coaches during a period so important during a regime change that the league allows for extra practices?

I remember.
RE: Toney  
TDTONEY : 12:25 pm : link
In comment 15672056 uther99 said:
Quote:
will probably be released next year, $5.5 million dead cap in 2023 as opposed to $11 million this year


His entire contract is guaranteed so I’m not sure it matters when. Can anyone elaborate on this and how it’s structured?
Nice ink,  
STLGiant : 12:27 pm : link
but I wonder why he isn’t following @NYGiants or Slayton anymore on Twitter, but still following DJ…

Maybe he wants to be traded to a West Coast team, for his music business ventures? I get that. Football isn’t forever.

Would it surprise anyone if the Giants traded Toney and Bradberry to a West Coast team and if so, what might they receive in draft choices?
RE:  
bw in dc : 12:30 pm : link
In comment 15672035 IchabodGiant said:
Quote:
---Big Blue '56


That is very funny.

Or..."If Schoen is okay with this, I'm okay with this..."
RE: RE:  
Ned In Atlanta : 12:33 pm : link
In comment 15672079 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15672035 IchabodGiant said:


Quote:


---Big Blue '56



That is very funny.

Or..."If Schoen is okay with this, I'm okay with this..."


Unless they draft a qb in the first round.
Spicy,  
Giant John : 12:35 pm : link
Probably when he was studying the playbook? You can’t deny he knew exactly what he needed to do on the field. Now how about Toney paycheck? What’s in the new play book the he has down pat?
Read this quote in the ‘Go Long’ newsletter yesterday and thought of  
Racer : 12:36 pm : link
the mental midget immediately:

“When you don’t answer to somebody, when you live in a world with no red lights, and nobody’s held accountable, most guys can’t handle it. They go crazy….”
RE: RE: RE: I guess this means he will be traded during the draft  
Go Terps : 12:38 pm : link
In comment 15672051 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15672021 TDTONEY said:


Quote:




Cap savings if traded is ($2,385,298)

That’s a negative FYI



Yesterday, Terps said it was $8M+. But that looks like the result of a straight release.

So, a trade before 6/1, results in a - $2.4M cap hit.

And a trade after 6/1. results in a + $1.3M cap hit.


My mistake there. I'm not too familiar using OTC and must have misread it.

Trade this clown.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:39 pm : link
Zack Rosenblatt

@ZackBlatt
Kenny Golladay on why he showed up for voluntary workouts: “That’s how much it means to me coming off last season … everyone should definitely be here.” #Giants
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:41 pm : link
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
#Giants #Golladay - says he and shepard, as older, guys can talk to toney and he will listen
RE: RE: Toney  
uther99 : 12:41 pm : link
In comment 15672074 TDTONEY said:
Quote:
In comment 15672056 uther99 said:


Quote:


will probably be released next year, $5.5 million dead cap in 2023 as opposed to $11 million this year



His entire contract is guaranteed so I’m not sure it matters when. Can anyone elaborate on this and how it’s structured?


I just looked at the sporttrac numbers, post June 1 2023 cut was 5.5 dead cap
No bueno.  
Kmed6000 : 12:44 pm : link
However, you don't give up on talent. Its this regimes job to get Toney to buy in. I want to give them a chance to do that before just jettisoning one of our only guys thats flashed skills.
RE: RE: RE: RE: I guess this means he will be traded during the draft  
TDTONEY : 12:44 pm : link
In comment 15672095 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15672051 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 15672021 TDTONEY said:


Quote:




Cap savings if traded is ($2,385,298)

That’s a negative FYI



Yesterday, Terps said it was $8M+. But that looks like the result of a straight release.

So, a trade before 6/1, results in a - $2.4M cap hit.

And a trade after 6/1. results in a + $1.3M cap hit.




My mistake there. I'm not too familiar using OTC and must have misread it.

Trade this clown.


Why would anyone give up any picks for this guys guaranteed contract? He’s shown and proven nothing other than his paycheck being guaranteed
RE: ...  
Jimmy Googs : 12:45 pm : link
In comment 15672103 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
#Giants #Golladay - says he and shepard, as older, guys can talk to toney and he will listen


sure he will...
RE:  
joeinpa : 12:46 pm : link
In comment 15672035 IchabodGiant said:
Quote:
---Big Blue '56


BB 56 is. Good poster, you re going after the wrong guy
RE: RE: RE: Voluntary sessions and minicamps are just meet and greets  
BMac : 12:47 pm : link
In comment 15671948 rsjem1979 said:
Quote:
In comment 15671936 Spiciest Memelord said:


Quote:


In comment 15671916 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


they do not matter...



LT did lines of coke off his playbook.



If memory serves, LT also got on the field once in a while.


LT not only got on the field, but also put quite a few opponents under it.
You guys are blowing this all out of proportion  
cosmicj : 12:47 pm : link
I’m looking forward to Toney possibly shattering Andrew Thomas’ record breaking career TD receiving total next season.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Voluntary sessions and minicamps are just meet and greets  
TDTONEY : 12:51 pm : link
In comment 15672127 BMac said:
Quote:
In comment 15671948 rsjem1979 said:


Quote:


In comment 15671936 Spiciest Memelord said:


Quote:


In comment 15671916 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


they do not matter...



LT did lines of coke off his playbook.



If memory serves, LT also got on the field once in a while.



LT not only got on the field, but also put quite a few opponents under it.


We would never have drafted LT or KT according to the character concern policy of this board. Like we passed on Parsons. It’s not consistent what Mara does and he’s the ultimate sign off on character issue guys
RE: You guys are blowing this all out of proportion  
j_rud : 12:52 pm : link
In comment 15672128 cosmicj said:
Quote:
I’m looking forward to Toney possibly shattering Andrew Thomas’ record breaking career TD receiving total next season.


People are freaking out bc he doesn't have the playback but no one even realizes it's only bc he can't read.
But, this is all trivial because it’s voluntary  
bwitz : 12:53 pm : link
Doesn’t mean anything

/sarcasm_off
RE: His agent should let him know optics are bad  
ColHowPepper : 12:54 pm : link
In comment 15672008 Payasdaddy said:
His agent could give a flying fack...he's been paid (I hope he took his cut at signing...)
RE: Is the team not allowed  
Bill in UT : 12:55 pm : link
In comment 15671918 Snablats said:
Quote:
to mail it to him?


They probably can do that, but it would be voluntary.
RE: RE: ...  
Payasdaddy : 12:55 pm : link
In comment 15672117 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15672103 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
#Giants #Golladay - says he and shepard, as older, guys can talk to toney and he will listen



sure he will...


AT least KG stating the obvious that KT needs some guidance I hope they do press him seems to also know how abysmal 2021 . If KG can stay on field, I expect him to have a solid yr. sure, he wont play up to that contract but just everything went wrong last yr. If we cut KT tommorow , I wouldnt care. Not dealing with more WR diva crap. what a horrible evaluation after D Baker fiasco. should just drafted parsons, he hasnt acted up yet
RE: Everything up to this point  
bwitz : 12:56 pm : link
In comment 15671952 ZoneXDOA said:
Quote:
Has been voluntary. Wake me when Toney misses a mandatory meeting/camp/practice.


You should pay more attention. This has nothing to do with being about voluntary workouts anymore.
RE: Voluntary sessions and minicamps are just meet and greets  
Bill in UT : 12:56 pm : link
In comment 15671916 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
they do not matter...


Too late for the sarcasm alert :)
RE: ...  
uther99 : 12:58 pm : link
In comment 15672103 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
#Giants #Golladay - says he and shepard, as older, guys can talk to toney and he will listen


I'm skeptical, Toney knows what he is doing. He marches to his own drum
Save this thread under the title  
Bill in UT : 1:07 pm : link
YOU CAN'T MAKE THIS SHIT UP
......  
Klaatu : 1:12 pm : link
Toney's interest is in his rap career- period!!  
Dave on the UWS : 1:19 pm : link
Its so obvious its not funny. Football pays the bills for the time being. A lot of his contract is guaranteed. That means he ONLY has to show up for mandatory stuff. Then he can make up some lame ass excuse to not be on the field (doesn't want to take too many chances with his health.
Once he gets all the guaranteed money watch him "retire" or get himself cut. He's a total waste.
RE:  
Big Blue '56 : 1:19 pm : link
In comment 15672035 IchabodGiant said:
Quote:
---Big Blue '56


ABSOLUTELY nothing to see here. He will be in the lineup opening day, imv..
GIants FO braintrust  
Spiciest Memelord : 1:23 pm : link
RE: RE:  
Jints in Carolina : 1:44 pm : link
In comment 15672200 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15672035 IchabodGiant said:


Quote:


---Big Blue '56



ABSOLUTELY nothing to see here. He will be in the lineup opening day, imv..


yea ok
RE: RE:  
Mad Mike : 2:09 pm : link
In comment 15672200 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
ABSOLUTELY nothing to see here. He will be in the lineup opening day, imv..

Those are hardly mutually exclusive. He can play opening day and still be behind because of having missed some of this time.
HUNG JOKA  
TC : 2:10 pm : link
Looks serious to me!

Link - ( New Window )
We draft a player who one year later is untradable because of his atti  
kelly : 2:10 pm : link
Talk about a wasted draft pick.
.  
Big Blue '56 : 2:21 pm : link
Quote:


Schoen finsihed the PC with a question on Toney
jvm52106 : 1:51 pm : link : reply
Its voluntary. It's life, stuff goes on. I have had good conversations with Kadarius and end of the day its voluntary.

Read into it or do not read into it, that is what he said.


Exactly. Moving on..Just hope he can see the field healthy this year..
RE: HUNG JOKA  
Go Terps : 2:24 pm : link
In comment 15672315 TC said:
Quote:
Looks serious to me! Link - ( New Window )


Wow.

That link led me to the transcendent "Codiene Dreamin'", which was posted to YouTube about 5 months before he was drafted.

Just to repeat, the Giants thought it would be a good idea to use the 11th pick in the draft on a guy who had already posted a song called "Codiene Dreamin'" to YouTube.

You can't write a script this stupid.
Guy is a moron and can't stay on the field.  
Dave in Hoboken : 2:28 pm : link
Excellent first-round pick.
No playbook,but he does have a rapbook  
ghost718 : 2:30 pm : link
Filled with nothing but lyrical megaton bombs
RE: RE: HUNG JOKA  
TDTONEY : 2:32 pm : link
In comment 15672343 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15672315 TC said:


Quote:


Looks serious to me! Link - ( New Window )



Wow.

That link led me to the transcendent "Codiene Dreamin'", which was posted to YouTube about 5 months before he was drafted.

Just to repeat, the Giants thought it would be a good idea to use the 11th pick in the draft on a guy who had already posted a song called "Codiene Dreamin'" to YouTube.

You can't write a script this stupid.


Do you think he spelled it wrong by design ? Lol
RE: Color me  
Shecky : 2:34 pm : link
In comment 15671904 JonC said:
Quote:
completely not surprised. Here's hoping Daboll sticks to his guns and lets the ding dong continue to out himself.


Come on Jonc, drop a nugget or two, timing is just about right ;)
RE: RE: Players Gettlemen could have drafted instead of Toney  
jeff57 : 2:35 pm : link
In comment 15672040 TDTONEY said:
Quote:
In comment 15672031 PatersonPlank said:


Quote:


Kwity Paye
Greg Rousseau
Odafe Oweh
Najee Harris
Eric Stokes



Micah Parsons


You assume they would have taken Parsons. And they would not have the number 7 pick in next year’s draft.
Just FEDEX him a comic book.  
MOOPS : 2:45 pm : link
Playbook, comic book, no way he could tell the difference.
RE: RE:  
bwitz : 2:59 pm : link
In comment 15672200 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15672035 IchabodGiant said:


Quote:


---Big Blue '56



ABSOLUTELY nothing to see here. He will be in the lineup opening day, imv..


Lineup? The Giants or police?

I kid, I kid.
RE: RE: RE:  
Big Blue '56 : 3:16 pm : link
In comment 15672414 bwitz said:
Quote:
In comment 15672200 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


In comment 15672035 IchabodGiant said:


Quote:


---Big Blue '56



ABSOLUTELY nothing to see here. He will be in the lineup opening day, imv..



Lineup? The Giants or police?

I kid, I kid.


I laughed..👍🏿👍
RE: RE: Color me  
JonC : 3:22 pm : link
In comment 15672365 Shecky said:
Quote:
In comment 15671904 JonC said:


Quote:


completely not surprised. Here's hoping Daboll sticks to his guns and lets the ding dong continue to out himself.



Come on Jonc, drop a nugget or two, timing is just about right ;)


Got nothing so far, but would suggest it's clear he has to make a meaningful appearance in order to get a playbook, and show his bosses he gives a shit.
RE: RE: HUNG JOKA  
cosmicj : 3:24 pm : link
In comment 15672343 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15672315 TC said:


Quote:


Looks serious to me! Link - ( New Window )



Wow.

That link led me to the transcendent "Codiene Dreamin'", which was posted to YouTube about 5 months before he was drafted.

Just to repeat, the Giants thought it would be a good idea to use the 11th pick in the draft on a guy who had already posted a song called "Codiene Dreamin'" to YouTube.

You can't write a script this stupid.


Meanwhile Kwiti Paye, a high-character player at a position of need who was widely thought of as well slotted in the ~20th pick area, was skipped over.

tldr: the Giants draft board in 2021 was a poorly-researched mess.
RE: RE: RE: HUNG JOKA  
Jimmy Googs : 3:26 pm : link
In comment 15672458 cosmicj said:
Quote:
In comment 15672343 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 15672315 TC said:


Quote:


Looks serious to me! Link - ( New Window )



Wow.

That link led me to the transcendent "Codiene Dreamin'", which was posted to YouTube about 5 months before he was drafted.

Just to repeat, the Giants thought it would be a good idea to use the 11th pick in the draft on a guy who had already posted a song called "Codiene Dreamin'" to YouTube.

You can't write a script this stupid.



Meanwhile Kwiti Paye, a high-character player at a position of need who was widely thought of as well slotted in the ~20th pick area, was skipped over.

tldr: the Giants draft board in 2021 was a poorly-researched mess.


Cosmic - that's my shocking face you can't see...
I don't be mad.  
widmerseyebrow : 3:50 pm : link
RE: Guy is a moron and can't stay on the field.  
TC : 5:03 pm : link
In comment 15672354 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
Excellent first-round pick.

You be kiddin'!!!

"Smart, tough and dependable."

1. Smart - I'm goin' to make $18,000,000 and I DON'T EVEN HAVE TO GO TO WORK! THAT'S some smart!

2. Tough - Yeah, it's tough always bein' injured so I can't go to work!

3 Dependable - SAY, WHAT!?!?
RE: I assume  
prdave73 : 5:05 pm : link
In comment 15671902 Spiciest Memelord said:
Quote:
Parsons has his playbook.




No joke.. DG was really truly that bad. Imo he was the worst GM in the league by far…
Gettleman quote during a press conference last year  
GeofromNJ : 5:05 pm : link
"I don't do this as a hobby."
