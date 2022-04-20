Daboll: Toney has yet to receive playbook

out in LA, Cooper Kupp, a former third round pick and defending triple crown WR, is at camp without a new contract and expressing he wants to have a team friendly contract.
"Well, I think it's important to be here, be around the guys and be around this team," he said. "The goal at the end of the day is to win a world title. Whatever is going to get us in a place where we can compete for another world title, put us in a better position where we can be a better football team, that's the goal. I think the best thing I can do is to be a part of that ..."
What separates them is their actions. The ones who stick act professionally. They show up, work at their job, and love the compete in play. Then there are guys like Toney who have skated by on talent with little work. They don't last, and frankly any due diligence done (which is usual for any pick in the high rounds) should have brought this too light.
In reference to a previous poster, sure Strahan and Tiki missed voluntary workouts later in their career. However they had already proven, through their hard work and efforts, that they were trustworthy and professional enough to handle this. Even if not there, the staff and players knew that they would be working out and come in ready to play (and knew the playbook).
Toney is just another entitled athlete, along the lines of Baker and Apple. Gettlemen sucks.
He'll get a chance to change that narrative but he's earned his reputation so far.
He responded to a question with the same answer he gave last time. He said the same thing about the other guys missing
Yep, that's fair. But Toney is a great talent who has so far now shown the work ethic that makes players great. I was hopeful that with the regime change that Toney might change his behavior too. So far he hasn't. There's still time and it's a solid point that this is voluntary. But I've seem too many great talents like Toney who didn't work hard enough to not be alarmed by this.
Seriously, that's a pretty cool tattoo. Reading into these tattoos, it's clear he's a different kind of cat. Can coaches work with his personality and get something good from him on the field? Haven't given up on that yet.
Of course, although a good handful of poster really do believe this. Some don't post here anymore but that is no surprise.
Team activities matter, and members of the team should take responsibility and opportunities to develop as professionals every chance they get. This isn't about voluntary or mandatory, it's about being a pro and part of a team...
RE: RE: At least he will always have a reminder of his time in NY
Seriously, that's a pretty cool tattoo. Reading into these tattoos, it's clear he's a different kind of cat. Can coaches work with his personality and get something good from him on the field? Haven't given up on that yet.
It really is, he’s talked about it too. That’s why this is all so perplexing. If you honestly don’t care are you putting a tattoo with the entire NYC landscape in the back with the NFL logo on it lol. He’s a weird cat. His rap music isn’t made for money and he talks about how it helped him with a lot of personal struggles. I just can’t figure him out. But long story short he needs to be here. Problem is he doesn’t t have to be.
the defensive ROTY due to character concerns only to draft a knucklehead who drives around with a rifle in his backseat, is confounded by cleats, and can't be bothered to be with his teammates and new coaches during a period so important during a regime change that the league allows for extra practices?
If memory serves, LT also got on the field once in a while.
LT not only got on the field, but also put quite a few opponents under it.
We would never have drafted LT or KT according to the character concern policy of this board. Like we passed on Parsons. It’s not consistent what Mara does and he’s the ultimate sign off on character issue guys
RE: You guys are blowing this all out of proportion
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
#Giants #Golladay - says he and shepard, as older, guys can talk to toney and he will listen
sure he will...
AT least KG stating the obvious that KT needs some guidance I hope they do press him seems to also know how abysmal 2021 . If KG can stay on field, I expect him to have a solid yr. sure, he wont play up to that contract but just everything went wrong last yr. If we cut KT tommorow , I wouldnt care. Not dealing with more WR diva crap. what a horrible evaluation after D Baker fiasco. should just drafted parsons, he hasnt acted up yet
Its so obvious its not funny. Football pays the bills for the time being. A lot of his contract is guaranteed. That means he ONLY has to show up for mandatory stuff. Then he can make up some lame ass excuse to not be on the field (doesn't want to take too many chances with his health.
Once he gets all the guaranteed money watch him "retire" or get himself cut. He's a total waste.
No playbook; no problem. It's all done by osmosis.
He’s also set to make $18m this year and knows the deal is getting done
Didn't even get his playbook yet. Wow.
Ha!
Not what the Head Coach of the New York Football Giants just said.
Yes you’re right. It’s not important at all. Especially for a young guy who had many issues last year and is hoping to get off to a fresh start with a new coach and GM. Playbooks are for pussies.
Jesus. It’s like some people are acting as if the Giants haven’t been a shot show for the last decade
they do not matter...
Not what the Head Coach of the New York Football Giants just said.
Pffft. Cmon Eric. What does he know. Just draft 3 offensive lineman with our first 3 picks and show up the week before the season starts and we will walk to the Super Bowl
Just looking for a reaction on this I assume
And Slater.
BTW, that was very funny... ;)
It's very refreshing, isn't it?
LT did lines of coke off his playbook.
Even Skinner is getting in the act and scoring internet points off Toney XD
they do not matter...
this had me dying yesterday.
Even Skinner is getting in the act and scoring internet points off Toney XD
It appears Toney’s WR coach deleted an old tweet he made in response to Skinner before
You were wide awake last year.
He responded to a question with the same answer he gave last time. He said the same thing about the other guys missing
He'll get a chance to change that narrative but he's earned his reputation so far.
Yep, that's fair. But Toney is a great talent who has so far now shown the work ethic that makes players great. I was hopeful that with the regime change that Toney might change his behavior too. So far he hasn't. There's still time and it's a solid point that this is voluntary. But I've seem too many great talents like Toney who didn't work hard enough to not be alarmed by this.
Very droll!
I feel there is too much handwringin over this myself. I care about how he does when he had to get to the building.
His contract is fully guaranteed
The tattoo is so he know which jersey is his. Wonder if he would get to camp if his paycheck stopped. Voluntary is voluntary but best foot forward is better than a foot in the arce’
Not ideal but at least u can learn stuff and save face
Another great DD into the character of drafted players.
Until they are all injured again. Stop with the "weapons" none of those guys has proven to stay on the field ever.
Funny how fast the media flips.
Cap savings if traded is ($2,385,298)
That’s a negative FYI
The Giants have met with Thibs privately, right?
Seems like the Giants don’t need another potential “Me, me, me” knucklehead on the team.
I think I’d rather see Thibs gone before the Giants #5 pick.
Greg Rousseau
Odafe Oweh
Najee Harris
Eric Stokes
Yesterday, Terps said it was $8M+. But that looks like the result of a straight release.
So, a trade before 6/1, results in a - $2.4M cap hit.
And a trade after 6/1. results in a + $1.3M cap hit.
lol
Cautiously.
they do not matter...
Just looking for a reaction on this I assume
Of course, although a good handful of poster really do believe this. Some don't post here anymore but that is no surprise.
Team activities matter, and members of the team should take responsibility and opportunities to develop as professionals every chance they get. This isn't about voluntary or mandatory, it's about being a pro and part of a team...
I remember.
His entire contract is guaranteed so I’m not sure it matters when. Can anyone elaborate on this and how it’s structured?
Maybe he wants to be traded to a West Coast team, for his music business ventures? I get that. Football isn’t forever.
Would it surprise anyone if the Giants traded Toney and Bradberry to a West Coast team and if so, what might they receive in draft choices?
That is very funny.
Or..."If Schoen is okay with this, I'm okay with this..."
---Big Blue '56
That is very funny.
Or..."If Schoen is okay with this, I'm okay with this..."
Unless they draft a qb in the first round.
“When you don’t answer to somebody, when you live in a world with no red lights, and nobody’s held accountable, most guys can’t handle it. They go crazy….”
My mistake there. I'm not too familiar using OTC and must have misread it.
Trade this clown.
✔
@ZackBlatt
Kenny Golladay on why he showed up for voluntary workouts: “That’s how much it means to me coming off last season … everyone should definitely be here.” #Giants
will probably be released next year, $5.5 million dead cap in 2023 as opposed to $11 million this year
His entire contract is guaranteed so I’m not sure it matters when. Can anyone elaborate on this and how it’s structured?
I just looked at the sporttrac numbers, post June 1 2023 cut was 5.5 dead cap
Why would anyone give up any picks for this guys guaranteed contract? He’s shown and proven nothing other than his paycheck being guaranteed
sure he will...
BB 56 is. Good poster, you re going after the wrong guy
People are freaking out bc he doesn't have the playback but no one even realizes it's only bc he can't read.
/sarcasm_off
His agent could give a flying fack...he's been paid (I hope he took his cut at signing...)
They probably can do that, but it would be voluntary.
GiantsWFAN
sure he will...
AT least KG stating the obvious that KT needs some guidance I hope they do press him seems to also know how abysmal 2021 . If KG can stay on field, I expect him to have a solid yr. sure, he wont play up to that contract but just everything went wrong last yr. If we cut KT tommorow , I wouldnt care. Not dealing with more WR diva crap. what a horrible evaluation after D Baker fiasco. should just drafted parsons, he hasnt acted up yet
You should pay more attention. This has nothing to do with being about voluntary workouts anymore.
Too late for the sarcasm alert :)
I'm skeptical, Toney knows what he is doing. He marches to his own drum
Once he gets all the guaranteed money watch him "retire" or get himself cut. He's a total waste.
ABSOLUTELY nothing to see here. He will be in the lineup opening day, imv..
---Big Blue '56
ABSOLUTELY nothing to see here. He will be in the lineup opening day, imv..
yea ok
Those are hardly mutually exclusive. He can play opening day and still be behind because of having missed some of this time.
Schoen finsihed the PC with a question on Toney
jvm52106 : 1:51 pm : link : reply
Its voluntary. It's life, stuff goes on. I have had good conversations with Kadarius and end of the day its voluntary.
Read into it or do not read into it, that is what he said.
Exactly. Moving on..Just hope he can see the field healthy this year..
Wow.
That link led me to the transcendent "Codiene Dreamin'", which was posted to YouTube about 5 months before he was drafted.
Just to repeat, the Giants thought it would be a good idea to use the 11th pick in the draft on a guy who had already posted a song called "Codiene Dreamin'" to YouTube.
You can't write a script this stupid.
Looks serious to me! Link - ( New Window )
Do you think he spelled it wrong by design ? Lol
Come on Jonc, drop a nugget or two, timing is just about right ;)
Kwity Paye
You assume they would have taken Parsons. And they would not have the number 7 pick in next year’s draft.
---Big Blue '56
ABSOLUTELY nothing to see here. He will be in the lineup opening day, imv..
Lineup? The Giants or police?
I kid, I kid.
ABSOLUTELY nothing to see here. He will be in the lineup opening day, imv..
Lineup? The Giants or police?
I kid, I kid.
I laughed..👍🏿👍
completely not surprised. Here's hoping Daboll sticks to his guns and lets the ding dong continue to out himself.
Come on Jonc, drop a nugget or two, timing is just about right ;)
Got nothing so far, but would suggest it's clear he has to make a meaningful appearance in order to get a playbook, and show his bosses he gives a shit.
Looks serious to me! Link - ( New Window )
Cosmic - that's my shocking face you can't see...
You be kiddin'!!!
"Smart, tough and dependable."
1. Smart - I'm goin' to make $18,000,000 and I DON'T EVEN HAVE TO GO TO WORK! THAT'S some smart!
2. Tough - Yeah, it's tough always bein' injured so I can't go to work!
3 Dependable - SAY, WHAT!?!?
No joke.. DG was really truly that bad. Imo he was the worst GM in the league by far…