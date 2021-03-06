Why is no one talking about WR to the Giants?

I think it is funny everyone is ignoring the possibility of the Giants taking a WR with one of their first two picks. Is it really out of the realm of possibility that we take an OT and a WR with our first two picks? We have one of the worst wide receiving corps in the NFL, a way overpaid WR "1", and no TE to speak of. I wouldn't be the least bit surprised if one of our two first round picks was a WR.
Thoughts?
This is why we aren’t talking about it. #1 cap hit in the league at WR. Doesn’t shut the door but yikes
Of depth at the WR position. Only a few starting caliber OTs, DB, ER. Over the next few years I think you are going to see WR devalued due to the sheer numbers that are coming out of the draft. I would want to waste first rd capital on a WR this year. 2nd round? Sure.
We will see. I don't think I can be upset at anyone that pick at other of these spots (minus QB/punter/kicker/TE). lol
Jesus, was that even english? Need more coffee....
Yes, WR is a need, especially after this season when SS and quite possibly Golladay are gone.
George Pickens is one to keep an eye on.
I wouldn’t be surprised if Giants take a WR at #7 after taking an OL at #5. If Giants trade down I’d be surprised if they didn’t take a WR.
If we're making these selections, we need to come out with an impact, day 1 starter @ OT and an impact defender; whether that's EDGE or a shutdown CB like Gardner.
In comment 15673234 Metnut said:
I wouldn’t be surprised if Giants take a WR at #7 after taking an OL at #5. If Giants trade down I’d be surprised if they didn’t take a WR.
You want to build around Toney? Kadarius Toney?
Off the field red flags apparently.
If the Giants trade back with KC or NO and come away with a couple more first rounders, I wouldn't scream if they drafted another first round WR. But a WR at 5 or 7 is a "turn off the TV" level decision for me. It's probably the only thing that would make me do that.
Yep. They need a RT/OG-C (maybe a G and C given Feliciano's age and contract and Gates as a big question mark). They have needs at Edge/LB/CB. If they don't have enough talent or depth to build off, this rebuild is going to crash on takeoff.
They also desperately need a TE and RB option brought in for insurance (heck, if not two for both - maybe one for UDFA in those extra spots).
If the Giants trade back with KC or NO and come away with a couple more first rounders, I wouldn't scream if they drafted another first round WR. But a WR at 5 or 7 is a "turn off the TV" level decision for me. It's probably the only thing that would make me do that.
So you would keep it on if they drafted a QB? ;)
when talking WR's but other positions we hear this team is empty on talent take best player available.
Off the field red flags apparently.
Plus a knee.
As far as WRs go, there will be quality players available all throughout the draft. The difference between the 3rd or 4th highest ranked WR and the 15th highest rated WR is almost non-existent.
But both of them lack the most important criterion for any wide receiver selected in the top ten. A quality quarterback. No team with among the worst quarterbacks in the league has any business ever selecting a wide receiver with a top ten pick. The hubris of doing so is a fireable offense.
And please spare this board the woefully tiresome "if only Daniel Jones had weapons" nonsense. We saw how that worked out with Golladay and Toney. It is talent that lifts all boats, and lack of talent that sinks them.
Fix the team first. Substance before sizzle.
This is another very deep WR class. There's a lot of value to be had on Day 2/3, and there's no Ja'Maar Chase level dude this year. So I just don't think it's justifiable at 5 or 7, given the other needs and the value at the top of hte board.
If Daboll/Schoen/Kafka think that Malik Willis is worth it, given their histories with Allen and Mahomes, then I'll give it a chance.
But I just don't see something analogous with these WRs.
IMO this team should be drafting BPA but ideally if BPA aligns with something like this along the way, it would be a good start to rebuilding this thing:
2 premium (day 1 and 2) offensive lineman
1 premium (day 1 and 2) and 1 developmental pass rusher
A legit 2 way TE prospect
A CB or 2
A day 3 RB
if Jamarr Chase was in the draft people would be talking about WR.
We have a Gaping hole at OT and its a positional group we have been trying to fix for years. The owner wants help for DJ and I think Schoen feels the burden to fix the OL as best he can for this season.
So we could very well pick from Edge, CB and WR with the other pick but with the moves we have made I think WR is lower in the pecking order than Edge and CB.
It's also a reminder that teams' draft boards are different from ours or PFN's. Sy had a 3rd-round grade or so on Toney, the Giants drafted him in the first (as we know). Likewise, I never expected the Saints to draft Payton Turner in the first round; Sy had a Day 3 grade on him and PFN had him in the 4th-5th round range.
One or more of Pickens, Dotson, Sky Moore and Watson, could be available early in RD-2.
One or more of Pickens, Dotson, Sky Moore and Watson, could be available early in RD-2.
Agree with this.
I'd also guess the #1 WR in this class would have been no higher than 4th last year behind chase/waddle/smith (and pitts).
respectfully disagree. it's very relevant and helpful, and for example last year was quite helpful logic to understanding how good Jamarr Chase was going to be, since he had been more explosive at LSU than his teammate Justin Jefferson who turned out to be ROY.
many would have and did say last year that "a more explosive justin jefferson" was an unrealistic comparison - which was probably fair logically. Except it turned out to be exactly right.
im not saying dunleavy is correct, just that it is helpful to compare prospects across classes because it helps establish benchmarks that can predict which qualities translate in the nfl and what doesnt. that's why evaluators look for a certain 10 yard split for pass rushers, because they've seen that translate. he happens to be wrong on Toney though. he'd be in a very similar spot this year vs. last year.
injuries aside, it's hard for me to differentiate him vs. waddle as prospects. the injury is what pushed him out of the top 10, but waddle was coming off an injury too, so it's hard to weight the medical.
it wouldn't shock me at all though if Williams goes top 10 as WR1.
They will add a WR but I think he is most concerned with making it uncomfortable to play the Giants again win or lose in the short term. Longer term he will address other needs.
They will add a WR but I think he is most concerned with making it uncomfortable to play the Giants again win or lose in the short term. Longer term he will address other needs.
jameson williams threatening to take the top off on any play is not going to be comfortable for any opposing team - if he's healthy. he had 11 touchdowns over 30 yards last year. including 2 50 yarders against UGA in the SEC Champ game.
and he was tough enough to play gunner for Nick Saban. Not a lot of WRs can say that.
Not sure if the value is there at 5 or 7, as others have said, and we all know we need elite talent on the OL and defense too. But it’s not as unreasonable idea as some of you are saying
Look at what Chase did for the Bengals offense last season. And that was with a wonky OL.
Granted, we don’t have Joe Burrow at QB…but the point is the value of an elite WR is huge. Remember what OBJ did in his first 3 seasons for a late career Eli
I don’t know if any of this years prospects qualify. But I also don’t think it should be written off outright
including his press conference where he highlighted what he remembered about those Giants teams he was a fan of and then reviewing the tape of the current Giants I think improving the physicality is priority one.
They will add a WR but I think he is most concerned with making it uncomfortable to play the Giants again win or lose in the short term. Longer term he will address other needs.
jameson williams threatening to take the top off on any play is not going to be comfortable for any opposing team - if he's healthy. he had 11 touchdowns over 30 yards last year. including 2 50 yarders against UGA in the SEC Champ game.
and he was tough enough to play gunner for Nick Saban. Not a lot of WRs can say that.
I think if it is clear BPA he may go this route but would see it more if they were able to trade back. I have no issue with having a elite WR (they need one) but I think he may prioritize strengthen the OL and front 7.
I look back at the 2011 Giants. Nicks to me was elite, Cruz was upper tier and Manningham was a outstanding 3rd. Then that group fell apart for different reasons and the Giants didn't have the fronts to overcome it. To this day the same problem exists.
Shep
Toney
Slayton
Sills
CJ Board
Collin Johnson
Plus a handful of other camp bodies
Plus personally I'd like to see what they have in Rysen John at WR rather than TE. I mean he's listed at 6'7" and 220lb. Give him a shot to play and see if he shows something.
The WR room isn't world beating by any means but you have to think they're probably gonna add someone on Day 3 of the draft. Would love to get someone like Bo Melton out of Rutgers.
Much like what has been said, you gotta build up the OLine and provide the QB time to throw to the WRs. Can't put the shoes on before the socks.
In comment 15673499 Lines of Scrimmage said:
including his press conference where he highlighted what he remembered about those Giants teams he was a fan of and then reviewing the tape of the current Giants I think improving the physicality is priority one.
They will add a WR but I think he is most concerned with making it uncomfortable to play the Giants again win or lose in the short term. Longer term he will address other needs.
jameson williams threatening to take the top off on any play is not going to be comfortable for any opposing team - if he's healthy. he had 11 touchdowns over 30 yards last year. including 2 50 yarders against UGA in the SEC Champ game.
and he was tough enough to play gunner for Nick Saban. Not a lot of WRs can say that.
I think if it is clear BPA he may go this route but would see it more if they were able to trade back. I have no issue with having a elite WR (they need one) but I think he may prioritize strengthen the OL and front 7.
I look back at the 2011 Giants. Nicks to me was elite, Cruz was upper tier and Manningham was a outstanding 3rd. Then that group fell apart for different reasons and the Giants didn't have the fronts to overcome it. To this day the same problem exists.
I mostly agree with this. My guess right now is the giants covet Sauce most of all but also the top 2 OTs over Cross. That's their plan A for 5/7 and why anticipating Carolina is key - do they risk trying to wait on Sauce to make sure they get Neal or Ekwonu over Cross?
When push comes to shove i dont think they will risk someone like Seattle jumping up to CAR for Sauce, so I think they will take him.
Then the question is Cross' grade vs. whoever their top WR or remaining D player is. And whether it's high enough over the rest of the OL who may make it to #36.
Coming out of the top 10 with Sauce and Williams would be pretty electric and they could pretty much put the rest of their picks into the trenches.
IT DONT WORK.
2 foundational players on the lines with picks 5 - 7. End of conversation.
Upper tier OL and defense gives you a competitive team even with just a middling QB performance. I still find this holds true today. Poor OL and suspect D with middling QB play gives you more top ten picks.
Now, I detest the idea, because I think there is always a good supply of quality WRs in any draft (which makes the position pretty fungible), but if it's YR2 of the "All-in for Daniel Jones Project" I think there is a chance a WR gets selected at #5 or #7.
If this does happen, let's hope the selection is Wilson because he is a very good prospect.
Much like what has been said, you gotta build up the OLine and provide the QB time to throw to the WRs. Can't put the shoes on before the socks.
And there are very good reasons for that! - ( New Window )
Much like what has been said, you gotta build up the OLine and provide the QB time to throw to the WRs. Can't put the shoes on before the socks.
But you can put on one shoe before you add the second sock... And there are very good reasons for that! - ( New Window )
And then there's flip flops!...
In comment 15673499 Lines of Scrimmage said:
including his press conference where he highlighted what he remembered about those Giants teams he was a fan of and then reviewing the tape of the current Giants I think improving the physicality is priority one.
They will add a WR but I think he is most concerned with making it uncomfortable to play the Giants again win or lose in the short term. Longer term he will address other needs.
jameson williams threatening to take the top off on any play is not going to be comfortable for any opposing team - if he's healthy. he had 11 touchdowns over 30 yards last year. including 2 50 yarders against UGA in the SEC Champ game.
and he was tough enough to play gunner for Nick Saban. Not a lot of WRs can say that.
I think if it is clear BPA he may go this route but would see it more if they were able to trade back. I have no issue with having a elite WR (they need one) but I think he may prioritize strengthen the OL and front 7.
I look back at the 2011 Giants. Nicks to me was elite, Cruz was upper tier and Manningham was a outstanding 3rd. Then that group fell apart for different reasons and the Giants didn't have the fronts to overcome it. To this day the same problem exists.
Injuries tore them apart. Cruz was the flashy one but man Nicks was definitely elite like you said and overlooked by the average fan. That playoff game in GB in 2011 was reminiscent of Burress in GB in 2007