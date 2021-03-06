Why is no one talking about WR to the Giants? crooza172 : 9:37 am

I think it is funny everyone is ignoring the possibility of the Giants taking a WR with one of their first two picks. Is it really out of the realm of possibility that we take an OT and a WR with our first two picks? We have one of the worst wide receiving corps in the NFL, a way overpaid WR "1", and no TE to speak of. I wouldn't be the least bit surprised if one of our two first round picks was a WR.



Thoughts?