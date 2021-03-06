for display only
Why is no one talking about WR to the Giants?

crooza172 : 9:37 am
I think it is funny everyone is ignoring the possibility of the Giants taking a WR with one of their first two picks. Is it really out of the realm of possibility that we take an OT and a WR with our first two picks? We have one of the worst wide receiving corps in the NFL, a way overpaid WR "1", and no TE to speak of. I wouldn't be the least bit surprised if one of our two first round picks was a WR.

Thoughts?
RE: The prior resources devoted to WR are a sunk cost  
TDTONEY : 9:54 am : link
In comment 15673234 Metnut said:
Quote:
I wouldn’t be surprised if Giants take a WR at #7 after taking an OL at #5. If Giants trade down I’d be surprised if they didn’t take a WR.


This is why we aren’t talking about it. #1 cap hit in the league at WR. Doesn’t shut the door but yikes
RE: RE: Once again there is a ton  
crooza172 : 9:54 am : link
In comment 15673255 crooza172 said:
Quote:
In comment 15673246 Jolly Blue Giant said:


Quote:


Of depth at the WR position. Only a few starting caliber OTs, DB, ER. Over the next few years I think you are going to see WR devalued due to the sheer numbers that are coming out of the draft. I would want to waste first rd capital on a WR this year. 2nd round? Sure.



We will see. I don't think I can be upset at anyone that pick at other of these spots (minus QB/punter/kicker/TE). lol


Jesus, was that even english? Need more coffee....
I laugh when I hear not priority lead  
jvm52106 : 9:54 am : link
when talking WR's but other positions we hear this team is empty on talent take best player available.

Yes, WR is a need, especially after this season when SS and quite possibly Golladay are gone.


George Pickens is one to keep an eye on.
They Will Probably Take a WR  
LTIsTheGreatest : 9:55 am : link
in the later rounds. I've seen Rutgers Bo Melton mentioned as a possible Day 3 target
RE: RE: The prior resources devoted to WR are a sunk cost  
crooza172 : 9:55 am : link
In comment 15673257 TDTONEY said:
Quote:
In comment 15673234 Metnut said:


Quote:


I wouldn’t be surprised if Giants take a WR at #7 after taking an OL at #5. If Giants trade down I’d be surprised if they didn’t take a WR.



This is why we aren’t talking about it. #1 cap hit in the league at WR. Doesn’t shut the door but yikes


Have you seen what we paid golliday for nothing? I'd rather cut him next year and build around Toney and a guy like Wilson. Who does Jones have to throw to right now? Outside of one good game, Toney has done nothing.
.  
arcarsenal : 9:58 am : link
FWIW, I absolutely see NYG taking a WR within the first 3-4 rounds - but I don't think there's any way they're spending either of the top 10 picks on one. Even if they move down, I still don't think they're going WR in the 1st round.

If we're making these selections, we need to come out with an impact, day 1 starter @ OT and an impact defender; whether that's EDGE or a shutdown CB like Gardner.
RE: RE: RE: The prior resources devoted to WR are a sunk cost  
TDTONEY : 10:01 am : link
In comment 15673262 crooza172 said:
Quote:
In comment 15673257 TDTONEY said:


Quote:


In comment 15673234 Metnut said:


Quote:


I wouldn’t be surprised if Giants take a WR at #7 after taking an OL at #5. If Giants trade down I’d be surprised if they didn’t take a WR.



This is why we aren’t talking about it. #1 cap hit in the league at WR. Doesn’t shut the door but yikes



Have you seen what we paid golliday for nothing? I'd rather cut him next year and build around Toney and a guy like Wilson. Who does Jones have to throw to right now? Outside of one good game, Toney has done nothing.


You want to build around Toney? Kadarius Toney?
The Comments by the GM yesterday  
gidiefor : Mod : 10:02 am : link
that you need to work on the front line on both sides of the ball as the first priority probably indicate that WR is not their first priority in the draft
most likely Shoen is going to throw  
gidiefor : Mod : 10:05 am : link
both his OC and DC a bone in the first round -- Dabs knows he's got to make hay with Jones -- and the Olineman are probably ranked more highly than the WRs too
RE: I laugh when I hear not priority lead  
jeff57 : 10:05 am : link
In comment 15673259 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
when talking WR's but other positions we hear this team is empty on talent take best player available.

Yes, WR is a need, especially after this season when SS and quite possibly Golladay are gone.


George Pickens is one to keep an eye on.


Off the field red flags apparently.
WR class  
RHPeel : 10:05 am : link
This is another very deep WR class. There's a lot of value to be had on Day 2/3, and there's no Ja'Maar Chase level dude this year. So I just don't think it's justifiable at 5 or 7, given the other needs and the value at the top of hte board.

If the Giants trade back with KC or NO and come away with a couple more first rounders, I wouldn't scream if they drafted another first round WR. But a WR at 5 or 7 is a "turn off the TV" level decision for me. It's probably the only thing that would make me do that.
RE: The Comments by the GM yesterday  
Sammo85 : 10:09 am : link
In comment 15673276 gidiefor said:
Quote:
that you need to work on the front line on both sides of the ball as the first priority probably indicate that WR is not their first priority in the draft


Yep. They need a RT/OG-C (maybe a G and C given Feliciano's age and contract and Gates as a big question mark). They have needs at Edge/LB/CB. If they don't have enough talent or depth to build off, this rebuild is going to crash on takeoff.

They also desperately need a TE and RB option brought in for insurance (heck, if not two for both - maybe one for UDFA in those extra spots).

RE: WR class  
crooza172 : 10:10 am : link
In comment 15673283 RHPeel said:
Quote:
This is another very deep WR class. There's a lot of value to be had on Day 2/3, and there's no Ja'Maar Chase level dude this year. So I just don't think it's justifiable at 5 or 7, given the other needs and the value at the top of hte board.

If the Giants trade back with KC or NO and come away with a couple more first rounders, I wouldn't scream if they drafted another first round WR. But a WR at 5 or 7 is a "turn off the TV" level decision for me. It's probably the only thing that would make me do that.


So you would keep it on if they drafted a QB? ;)
RE: RE: I laugh when I hear not priority lead  
Angel Eyes : 10:12 am : link
In comment 15673282 jeff57 said:
Quote:
In comment 15673259 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


when talking WR's but other positions we hear this team is empty on talent take best player available.

Yes, WR is a need, especially after this season when SS and quite possibly Golladay are gone.


George Pickens is one to keep an eye on.



Off the field red flags apparently.

Plus a knee.
The WR group is stacked in this draft  
mavric : 10:13 am : link
I'd rather go for a pass-catching TE early than a WR. Everyone thinks the TE class is also stacked, but it's 1 or 2 studs and 8 development projects that could take 2 years just to get on the field now and then.

As far as WRs go, there will be quality players available all throughout the draft. The difference between the 3rd or 4th highest ranked WR and the 15th highest rated WR is almost non-existent.
There are a number of wide receivers  
The Mike : 10:16 am : link
in this draft who should be considered in the top ten. Garrett Wilson and Jameson Williams are arguably right there with JaMar Chase and DeVonta Smith.

But both of them lack the most important criterion for any wide receiver selected in the top ten. A quality quarterback. No team with among the worst quarterbacks in the league has any business ever selecting a wide receiver with a top ten pick. The hubris of doing so is a fireable offense.

And please spare this board the woefully tiresome "if only Daniel Jones had weapons" nonsense. We saw how that worked out with Golladay and Toney. It is talent that lifts all boats, and lack of talent that sinks them.

Fix the team first. Substance before sizzle.
RE: RE: WR class  
RHPeel : 10:22 am : link
In comment 15673290 crooza172 said:
Quote:
In comment 15673283 RHPeel said:


Quote:


This is another very deep WR class. There's a lot of value to be had on Day 2/3, and there's no Ja'Maar Chase level dude this year. So I just don't think it's justifiable at 5 or 7, given the other needs and the value at the top of hte board.

If the Giants trade back with KC or NO and come away with a couple more first rounders, I wouldn't scream if they drafted another first round WR. But a WR at 5 or 7 is a "turn off the TV" level decision for me. It's probably the only thing that would make me do that.



So you would keep it on if they drafted a QB? ;)


If Daboll/Schoen/Kafka think that Malik Willis is worth it, given their histories with Allen and Mahomes, then I'll give it a chance.

But I just don't see something analogous with these WRs.
.  
Danny Kanell : 10:24 am : link
What Arc said.

IMO this team should be drafting BPA but ideally if BPA aligns with something like this along the way, it would be a good start to rebuilding this thing:

2 premium (day 1 and 2) offensive lineman
1 premium (day 1 and 2) and 1 developmental pass rusher
A legit 2 way TE prospect
A CB or 2
A day 3 RB
because there may not be a consensus top 10 WR in the draft  
Eric on Li : 10:26 am : link
and you pick the best of what's available not the best of what you want.

if Jamarr Chase was in the draft people would be talking about WR.
Lines and TE this year - top WR next year  
stoneman : 10:28 am : link
2 year plan
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:32 am : link
Ryan Dunleavy

@rydunleavy
If #Giants Kadarius Toney, right now with contract and rookie season, was in this #NFLDraft class, I think he would be WR7. Probably not a RD1 pick
Every position is a need  
Rudy5757 : 10:33 am : link
WR is always a need because you have 3, 4 and 5 WR sets. We dont have a lot but when you look at the draft you have to think you can get a WR later. Its less likely to get a pass rusher, OT and corner. WRs are being pumped out of college at a high rate these days. OL are harder to come by.

We have a Gaping hole at OT and its a positional group we have been trying to fix for years. The owner wants help for DJ and I think Schoen feels the burden to fix the OL as best he can for this season.

So we could very well pick from Edge, CB and WR with the other pick but with the moves we have made I think WR is lower in the pecking order than Edge and CB.
RE: ...  
Angel Eyes : 10:36 am : link
In comment 15673330 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Ryan Dunleavy

@rydunleavy
If #Giants Kadarius Toney, right now with contract and rookie season, was in this #NFLDraft class, I think he would be WR7. Probably not a RD1 pick

It's also a reminder that teams' draft boards are different from ours or PFN's. Sy had a 3rd-round grade or so on Toney, the Giants drafted him in the first (as we know). Likewise, I never expected the Saints to draft Payton Turner in the first round; Sy had a Day 3 grade on him and PFN had him in the 4th-5th round range.
I see WR as poor value at 7...  
Jim in Tampa : 10:44 am : link
but it could be a great value at 36.

One or more of Pickens, Dotson, Sky Moore and Watson, could be available early in RD-2.
We are set at WR  
ZogZerg : 11:31 am : link
We have a motivated KT who is killing it in the off-season so far. He is durable and has us covered.....

LOL
RE: I see WR as poor value at 7...  
ZogZerg : 11:32 am : link
In comment 15673351 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:
but it could be a great value at 36.

One or more of Pickens, Dotson, Sky Moore and Watson, could be available early in RD-2.


Agree with this.
i disagree re: toney this year (off field issues aside)  
Eric on Li : 11:39 am : link
i think both he and elijah moore would be in the mix around WR5/6 (both definitely ahead of Jahan Dotson who is a late first/early 2nd, in the mix with Burks and Pickens).

I'd also guess the #1 WR in this class would have been no higher than 4th last year behind chase/waddle/smith (and pitts).

WR is a need but not a major need  
MotownGIANTS : 11:40 am : link
If this O is suppose to be better then the talent we have should be sufficient for now (we are not going to be a powerhouse over night). Supposedly we have a better OC that is creative ... we have a shifty WR, a big strong out muscle you WR, and some young underacheiving talent that regressed in a bad situation. The OL has has an upgrade in talent not splashy but guys that have proven to be effecient and effective and trending upward. 2 OL witihn our top 5 should garner 1 immediate starter and a guy who hopefully is pushing by seasons end or early next season. Getting a 2 way TE is higher than WR. We have a decent trio Kadarius, Golladay & Slayton (who I think is going to thrive in the new system) is going to surprise. Not to mention Barkley should be used in space a lot better than he has and lets him play to his strengths. Heck backup RB is a bigger need given his low pass-pro and him getting nicked up again. Bria is an unknown as a RB1 ... he has low milages so maybe he is a hidden gem but I'd rather hedge that bet. OL and TE are the biggest offensive needs, IMO. WR & RB I guess is tied for 3rd or 3 - 4 based off how a person views an offensive rebuild in our current state.
RE: ...  
Milton : 11:50 am : link
In comment 15673330 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Ryan Dunleavy

@rydunleavy
If #Giants Kadarius Toney, right now with contract and rookie season, was in this #NFLDraft class, I think he would be WR7. Probably not a RD1 pick
Who gives a shit where Ryan Dunleavy would've had him in this year's draft? I don't even give a shit where Dunleavy has this year's WR's ranked. Such arrogance! Since when has Dunleavy ever put together a draftboard or written a scouting report on a prospect??? Toney was Boylhart's #1 ranked WR last year and he would've been tied with Drake London as his 2nd ranked WR in this year's draft (based on grade). Say what you want about Boylhart, but at least he has a track record and the courage to leave his profiles public for all the world (other than Russia of course) to peruse and judge and decide for ourselves whether or not to value his opinions. Why should we value anything Dunleavy has to say?
There is nothing more annoying, stupid, and worthless...  
Milton : 11:52 am : link
Than statements about where a prospect would've been ranked in the previous year's class. It's almost never an honest opinion.
I don't know how it fits with our picks  
j_rud : 11:56 am : link
but Jameson Williams and Treylon Burks are 2 of my favorite players in this draft. I don't think Williams at 7 is crazy, although that's probably going to get shouted down here. Burks could be a great target after a trade down if they go that route.
Oh and by the way...  
Milton : 11:57 am : link
To the OP (crooza172), a better thread title would've been "Why is hardly anyone talking about WR to the Ginats?" because there has been discussion about a WR to the Giants with one of their two top ten picks. I've suggested the possibility of London on several threads and I think there was a recent thread specifically on the subject. I forget who posted it and which WR was recommended, but there's been some talk. Just saying. That's the kind of mood I'm in this morning!
RE: There is nothing more annoying, stupid, and worthless...  
Eric on Li : 12:00 pm : link
In comment 15673474 Milton said:
Quote:
Than statements about where a prospect would've been ranked in the previous year's class. It's almost never an honest opinion.


respectfully disagree. it's very relevant and helpful, and for example last year was quite helpful logic to understanding how good Jamarr Chase was going to be, since he had been more explosive at LSU than his teammate Justin Jefferson who turned out to be ROY.

many would have and did say last year that "a more explosive justin jefferson" was an unrealistic comparison - which was probably fair logically. Except it turned out to be exactly right.

im not saying dunleavy is correct, just that it is helpful to compare prospects across classes because it helps establish benchmarks that can predict which qualities translate in the nfl and what doesnt. that's why evaluators look for a certain 10 yard split for pass rushers, because they've seen that translate. he happens to be wrong on Toney though. he'd be in a very similar spot this year vs. last year.
Jrud I agree with you on Jameson Williams  
Eric on Li : 12:01 pm : link
In comment 15673478 j_rud said:
Quote:
but Jameson Williams and Treylon Burks are 2 of my favorite players in this draft. I don't think Williams at 7 is crazy, although that's probably going to get shouted down here. Burks could be a great target after a trade down if they go that route.


injuries aside, it's hard for me to differentiate him vs. waddle as prospects. the injury is what pushed him out of the top 10, but waddle was coming off an injury too, so it's hard to weight the medical.

it wouldn't shock me at all though if Williams goes top 10 as WR1.
RE: The Comments by the GM yesterday  
Milton : 12:03 pm : link
In comment 15673276 gidiefor said:
Quote:
that you need to work on the front line on both sides of the ball as the first priority probably indicate that WR is not their first priority in the draft
I think it's a mistake to believe we gleaned anything about Schoen's plans based on yesterday's comments. They have at least seven prospects they'd be happy to draft, but who those guys are we can only guess based on the public perception of the top prospects. If I learned anything from his press conference, it's that the scouts and coaches aren't yet on the same page and it's his job to have them on the same page before they get to 437 River Street.
I think WR  
Breeze_94 : 12:05 pm : link
Is a final piece of the puzzle, but not how you start building a team. The guys the Giants have are decent enough to hold them over for a year while they fix the other issues
Based on Schoen's comments to date  
Lines of Scrimmage : 12:07 pm : link
including his press conference where he highlighted what he remembered about those Giants teams he was a fan of and then reviewing the tape of the current Giants I think improving the physicality is priority one.

They will add a WR but I think he is most concerned with making it uncomfortable to play the Giants again win or lose in the short term. Longer term he will address other needs.
RE: Based on Schoen's comments to date  
Eric on Li : 12:10 pm : link
In comment 15673499 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
including his press conference where he highlighted what he remembered about those Giants teams he was a fan of and then reviewing the tape of the current Giants I think improving the physicality is priority one.

They will add a WR but I think he is most concerned with making it uncomfortable to play the Giants again win or lose in the short term. Longer term he will address other needs.


jameson williams threatening to take the top off on any play is not going to be comfortable for any opposing team - if he's healthy. he had 11 touchdowns over 30 yards last year. including 2 50 yarders against UGA in the SEC Champ game.

and he was tough enough to play gunner for Nick Saban. Not a lot of WRs can say that.
An elite WR is a game changer in todays NFL  
mfsd : 12:16 pm : link
we don’t have one, and desperately need one

Not sure if the value is there at 5 or 7, as others have said, and we all know we need elite talent on the OL and defense too. But it’s not as unreasonable idea as some of you are saying

Look at what Chase did for the Bengals offense last season. And that was with a wonky OL.

Granted, we don’t have Joe Burrow at QB…but the point is the value of an elite WR is huge. Remember what OBJ did in his first 3 seasons for a late career Eli

I don’t know if any of this years prospects qualify. But I also don’t think it should be written off outright
RE: I think WR  
Milton : 12:17 pm : link
In comment 15673494 Breeze_94 said:
Quote:
Is a final piece of the puzzle, but not how you start building a team. The guys the Giants have are decent enough to hold them over for a year while they fix the other issues
If a WR is one of their seven top graded prospects, he will be in the mix, plain and simple. You don't build a team by abandoning your draft board for your depth chart.
RE: RE: Based on Schoen's comments to date  
Lines of Scrimmage : 12:24 pm : link
In comment 15673505 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 15673499 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


including his press conference where he highlighted what he remembered about those Giants teams he was a fan of and then reviewing the tape of the current Giants I think improving the physicality is priority one.

They will add a WR but I think he is most concerned with making it uncomfortable to play the Giants again win or lose in the short term. Longer term he will address other needs.



jameson williams threatening to take the top off on any play is not going to be comfortable for any opposing team - if he's healthy. he had 11 touchdowns over 30 yards last year. including 2 50 yarders against UGA in the SEC Champ game.

and he was tough enough to play gunner for Nick Saban. Not a lot of WRs can say that.


I think if it is clear BPA he may go this route but would see it more if they were able to trade back. I have no issue with having a elite WR (they need one) but I think he may prioritize strengthen the OL and front 7.

I look back at the 2011 Giants. Nicks to me was elite, Cruz was upper tier and Manningham was a outstanding 3rd. Then that group fell apart for different reasons and the Giants didn't have the fronts to overcome it. To this day the same problem exists.
Pre draft we have at WR  
RomanWH : 12:24 pm : link
Golladay
Shep
Toney
Slayton
Sills
CJ Board
Collin Johnson
Plus a handful of other camp bodies

Plus personally I'd like to see what they have in Rysen John at WR rather than TE. I mean he's listed at 6'7" and 220lb. Give him a shot to play and see if he shows something.

The WR room isn't world beating by any means but you have to think they're probably gonna add someone on Day 3 of the draft. Would love to get someone like Bo Melton out of Rutgers.

Much like what has been said, you gotta build up the OLine and provide the QB time to throw to the WRs. Can't put the shoes on before the socks.
RE: RE: RE: Based on Schoen's comments to date  
Eric on Li : 12:34 pm : link
In comment 15673520 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
In comment 15673505 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


In comment 15673499 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


including his press conference where he highlighted what he remembered about those Giants teams he was a fan of and then reviewing the tape of the current Giants I think improving the physicality is priority one.

They will add a WR but I think he is most concerned with making it uncomfortable to play the Giants again win or lose in the short term. Longer term he will address other needs.



jameson williams threatening to take the top off on any play is not going to be comfortable for any opposing team - if he's healthy. he had 11 touchdowns over 30 yards last year. including 2 50 yarders against UGA in the SEC Champ game.

and he was tough enough to play gunner for Nick Saban. Not a lot of WRs can say that.



I think if it is clear BPA he may go this route but would see it more if they were able to trade back. I have no issue with having a elite WR (they need one) but I think he may prioritize strengthen the OL and front 7.

I look back at the 2011 Giants. Nicks to me was elite, Cruz was upper tier and Manningham was a outstanding 3rd. Then that group fell apart for different reasons and the Giants didn't have the fronts to overcome it. To this day the same problem exists.


I mostly agree with this. My guess right now is the giants covet Sauce most of all but also the top 2 OTs over Cross. That's their plan A for 5/7 and why anticipating Carolina is key - do they risk trying to wait on Sauce to make sure they get Neal or Ekwonu over Cross?

When push comes to shove i dont think they will risk someone like Seattle jumping up to CAR for Sauce, so I think they will take him.

Then the question is Cross' grade vs. whoever their top WR or remaining D player is. And whether it's high enough over the rest of the OL who may make it to #36.

Coming out of the top 10 with Sauce and Williams would be pretty electric and they could pretty much put the rest of their picks into the trenches.
We’ve seen year over year  
mattlawson : 12:41 pm : link
What happens when you build from the outside in.

IT DONT WORK.

2 foundational players on the lines with picks 5 - 7. End of conversation.
Eric  
Lines of Scrimmage : 12:45 pm : link
In the end it is about getting two very good players. I prefer two impact D players and with the style Wink plays I view corner as improving the physicality of the team. They are going to have a lot of money in the next couple years to fill holes so just stay BPA.

Upper tier OL and defense gives you a competitive team even with just a middling QB performance. I still find this holds true today. Poor OL and suspect D with middling QB play gives you more top ten picks.
Alas, if you believe that Mara...  
bw in dc : 12:47 pm : link
is 100% sincere that they have done everything "possible to screw" Jones up than you can't rule this idea out.

Now, I detest the idea, because I think there is always a good supply of quality WRs in any draft (which makes the position pretty fungible), but if it's YR2 of the "All-in for Daniel Jones Project" I think there is a chance a WR gets selected at #5 or #7.

If this does happen, let's hope the selection is Wilson because he is a very good prospect.


RE: Pre draft we have at WR  
Milton : 12:54 pm : link
In comment 15673521 RomanWH said:
Quote:

Much like what has been said, you gotta build up the OLine and provide the QB time to throw to the WRs. Can't put the shoes on before the socks.
But you can put on one shoe before you add the second sock...
And there are very good reasons for that! - ( New Window )
RE: RE: Pre draft we have at WR  
SirLoinOfBeef : 1:46 pm : link
In comment 15673554 Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 15673521 RomanWH said:


Quote:



Much like what has been said, you gotta build up the OLine and provide the QB time to throw to the WRs. Can't put the shoes on before the socks.

But you can put on one shoe before you add the second sock... And there are very good reasons for that! - ( New Window )


And then there's flip flops!...
The Mike  
cosmicj : 1:54 pm : link
+1. Drafting a WR high is a bad idea for this Giants team in their “lifecycle.” You can break that rule for a Chase but there aren’t any prospects like that in this draft.
RE: RE: RE: Based on Schoen's comments to date  
TDTONEY : 1:59 pm : link
In comment 15673520 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
In comment 15673505 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


In comment 15673499 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


including his press conference where he highlighted what he remembered about those Giants teams he was a fan of and then reviewing the tape of the current Giants I think improving the physicality is priority one.

They will add a WR but I think he is most concerned with making it uncomfortable to play the Giants again win or lose in the short term. Longer term he will address other needs.



jameson williams threatening to take the top off on any play is not going to be comfortable for any opposing team - if he's healthy. he had 11 touchdowns over 30 yards last year. including 2 50 yarders against UGA in the SEC Champ game.

and he was tough enough to play gunner for Nick Saban. Not a lot of WRs can say that.



I think if it is clear BPA he may go this route but would see it more if they were able to trade back. I have no issue with having a elite WR (they need one) but I think he may prioritize strengthen the OL and front 7.

I look back at the 2011 Giants. Nicks to me was elite, Cruz was upper tier and Manningham was a outstanding 3rd. Then that group fell apart for different reasons and the Giants didn't have the fronts to overcome it. To this day the same problem exists.


Injuries tore them apart. Cruz was the flashy one but man Nicks was definitely elite like you said and overlooked by the average fan. That playoff game in GB in 2011 was reminiscent of Burress in GB in 2007
