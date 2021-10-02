Football Giants sign TE Jordan Akins to a one-year deal

But I also remember that he was ridiculed for this Evan Engram-esque - ( New Window )
Heard? Stop this insider act already ffs. If you heard it, it was on TV or the internet, so say where instead of acting like you are having talent discussions about low level NFL players with people in the know. Christ you're annoying.
He was a Day-2 pick in 2018. I remember him vaguely from his Draft year.
was a decent athlete and actually had a pretty good 2020
in fact i think you could make a case his 2020 season was better than any RSJ has had. 37 receptions on 49 targets is very efficient, and 11 ypc for a TE is also very respectable. Only had 1 drop that year too. I assume no Deshaun Watson was a negative impact on pretty much all Houston receivers and Brevin Jordan just cut into his opportunities.
I hope that changes on draft day with McBride, Ruckert, Woods, Kolar, Cotten, or Bellinger.
i think it will - but this signing raises the floor for the position significantly.
for his career Akins has 114 receptions on 162 targets (70% catch rate) - which is likely the highest of any player on the team. Over the last 2 years it's been 74%, one with Watson and the other with Taylor/Mills. No other player on the giants is in the 70's (shepard is closest at 67%).
And just 3 drops in the last 2 years (82 targets) with a solid 11 ypc.
no idea how he is as a blocker but he is already probably the most reliable receiver on the field other than Shepard, who we all know is unrealiable in terms of health. Shepards career ypc is also 11 btw, and it's been under that mark since 2018.
If he can BLOCK FOR JONES & BARKLEY...He's a keeper!!If he catches 35/40 passes,3/4 TD's,make him the Mayor of Jersey City !!😃😁
He's not a blocker.
Evan Engram-esque - ( New Window )
Link - ( New Window )
Not quite Engram. If it was Engram, the ball would have wound up in the hands of the defense
He gave up baseball for a football scholarship at UCF
Yeah, he was part of that undefeated UCF team under Scott Frost. They had McKenzie Milton, Tre'Quan Smith, Gabe Davis, Shaquem Griffin, Mike Hughes, etc.
Akins played under our TE coach Andy Bischoff in Houston
He played baseball for four years apparently.
Left fielders at the old Yankee Stadium would have also been ridiculed if social media existed then.
Wow. It looks like he turned because he was afraid of the ball. I'm sure that's not the case but that's what it looked like.
The way he reacted, or didn't react, kind of hints that he lost the ball in the sun.
Looks decent in these clips.
Akins - ( New Window )
Another reason not to draft 24 year old’s early. They almost never work out or there isn’t any noticeable improvement.
but that aside im real curious to see the contract here because he seems like a better signing than RSJ by a pretty significant margin. he looks like a competent receiving TE, with the size to at least function in line.
Texans tight end Jordan Akins continues to adjust to new blocking role - ( New Window )
He looks like a decent TE2/3. Good athlete.
Texans Free Agency: With Brevin Jordan Move, Which TE Leaves? - ( New Window )
I can see a Ricky S. Jones, Rookie, Akins threesome at TE this season.
Looks decent in these clips. Akins - ( New Window )
Nice Find! Akins looks pretty Athletic in those highlights. Also, I forgot how good of a QB Watson is. He made great throws and pocket escapes in those highlights.
He's not a blocker.