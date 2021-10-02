for display only
Football Giants sign TE Jordan Akins to a one-year deal

Anakim : 10:59 am
Aaron Wilson
@AaronWilson_NFL

Former Texans tight end Jordan Akins joined the New York GIants on a one-year deal, per a league source #giants
I heard he's a good, athletic TE  
Anakim : 11:01 am : link
But I also remember that he was ridiculed for this
Evan Engram-esque - ( New Window )
Third round pick in 2018  
jeff57 : 11:02 am : link
Our TE Coach was his position coach in Houston  
Mike in NY : 11:03 am : link
So there is familiarity there.
Mike in NY  
YANKEE28 : 11:04 am : link
Exactly. I mentioned this when Andy Bischoff joined the Giants as TE coach
here's a story on him  
gidiefor : Mod : 11:05 am : link
he does have a proto-typical TE body - but hasn't done much of consequence
Link - ( New Window )
How is he already 29 years old  
giantBCP : 11:05 am : link
when he entered the league in 2018?
RE: I heard he's a good, athletic TE  
KDavies : 11:06 am : link
In comment 15673377 Anakim said:
Quote:
But I also remember that he was ridiculed for this Evan Engram-esque - ( New Window )


Not quite Engram. If it was Engram, the ball would have wound up in the hands of the defense
RE: I heard he's a good, athletic TE  
Joey in VA : 11:07 am : link
In comment 15673377 Anakim said:
Quote:
But I also remember that he was ridiculed for this Evan Engram-esque - ( New Window )
Heard? Stop this insider act already ffs. If you heard it, it was on TV or the internet, so say where instead of acting like you are having talent discussions about low level NFL players with people in the know. Christ you're annoying.
giant BCP  
YANKEE28 : 11:08 am : link
Akins was an outfielder for 3 years with the Texas Rangers.

He gave up baseball for a football scholarship at UCF
seriously though  
KDavies : 11:08 am : link
not too bad off the scrap heap. He's had a couple of seasons with 40 receptions. Giants have no money and nothing at TE besides RSJ
RE: Third round pick in 2018  
Anakim : 11:08 am : link
In comment 15673378 jeff57 said:
Quote:
.


Yeah, he was part of that undefeated UCF team under Scott Frost. They had McKenzie Milton, Tre'Quan Smith, Gabe Davis, Shaquem Griffin, Mike Hughes, etc.



Akins played under our TE coach Andy Bischoff in Houston
RE: How is he already 29 years old  
Angel Eyes : 11:09 am : link
In comment 15673384 giantBCP said:
Quote:
when he entered the league in 2018?

He played baseball for four years apparently.
RE: RE: I heard he's a good, athletic TE  
Anakim : 11:09 am : link
In comment 15673389 Joey in VA said:
Quote:
In comment 15673377 Anakim said:


Quote:


But I also remember that he was ridiculed for this Evan Engram-esque - ( New Window )

Heard? Stop this insider act already ffs. If you heard it, it was on TV or the internet, so say where instead of acting like you are having talent discussions about low level NFL players with people in the know. Christ you're annoying.


He was a Day-2 pick in 2018. I remember him vaguely from his Draft year.
was a decent athlete and actually had a pretty good 2020  
Eric on Li : 11:19 am : link
in fact i think you could make a case his 2020 season was better than any RSJ has had. 37 receptions on 49 targets is very efficient, and 11 ypc for a TE is also very respectable. Only had 1 drop that year too. I assume no Deshaun Watson was a negative impact on pretty much all Houston receivers and Brevin Jordan just cut into his opportunities.

Not a bad signing...  
The Mike : 11:19 am : link
The less hungry before the draft the better... anything to preclude silly reaches for need is a good thing.
RE: I heard he's a good, athletic TE  
Racer : 11:20 am : link
In comment 15673377 Anakim said:
Quote:
But I also remember that he was ridiculed for this Evan Engram-esque - ( New Window )


Left fielders at the old Yankee Stadium would have also been ridiculed if social media existed then.
RE: I heard he's a good, athletic TE  
USAF NYG Fan : 11:21 am : link
In comment 15673377 Anakim said:
Quote:
But I also remember that he was ridiculed for this Evan Engram-esque - ( New Window )

Wow. It looks like he turned because he was afraid of the ball. I'm sure that's not the case but that's what it looked like.
RE: I heard he's a good, athletic TE  
Professor Falken : 11:22 am : link
In comment 15673377 Anakim said:
Quote:
But I also remember that he was ridiculed for this Evan Engram-esque - ( New Window )

The way he reacted, or didn't react, kind of hints that he lost the ball in the sun.

Looks decent in these clips.
Akins - ( New Window )
sorry for double pics but thought this one more interesting/relevant  
Eric on Li : 11:26 am : link
RSJ may be a nice upside option but I think i'd bet on Atkins to start right now. he was actually quite good in 2020 (#14 TE out of 71 on PFF). And he knows what his position coach is looking for.

Provides camp depth  
jvm52106 : 11:40 am : link
and experience and with our plethora of needs we could stick to just 1 TE in the draft and or UDFA for the 2022 year.
Sadly he’s probably the best TE on the roster  
Jay on the Island : 11:45 am : link
I hope that changes on draft day with McBride, Ruckert, Woods, Kolar, Cotten, or Bellinger.
RE: How is he already 29 years old  
Jay on the Island : 11:49 am : link
In comment 15673384 giantBCP said:
Quote:
when he entered the league in 2018?

Another reason not to draft 24 year old’s early. They almost never work out or there isn’t any noticeable improvement.
RE: Sadly he’s probably the best TE on the roster  
Eric on Li : 11:54 am : link
In comment 15673467 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
I hope that changes on draft day with McBride, Ruckert, Woods, Kolar, Cotten, or Bellinger.


i think it will - but this signing raises the floor for the position significantly.

for his career Akins has 114 receptions on 162 targets (70% catch rate) - which is likely the highest of any player on the team. Over the last 2 years it's been 74%, one with Watson and the other with Taylor/Mills. No other player on the giants is in the 70's (shepard is closest at 67%).

And just 3 drops in the last 2 years (82 targets) with a solid 11 ypc.

no idea how he is as a blocker but he is already probably the most reliable receiver on the field other than Shepard, who we all know is unrealiable in terms of health. Shepards career ypc is also 11 btw, and it's been under that mark since 2018.
Good  
AcidTest : 11:58 am : link
signing. I assume this is another VSB contract given our cap issues.
I would love to hear how he is as a blocker  
Jay on the Island : 12:01 pm : link
Because that highlight video was pretty impressive.
Turned 30  
Des51 : 12:05 pm : link
Two days ago.
prob safe to assume if he was a good blocker he'd have been signed  
Eric on Li : 12:07 pm : link
long ago or the texans would have wanted him back. based on the article below it sounds like he at least had the right attitude and was used in that capacity some last year.

but that aside im real curious to see the contract here because he seems like a better signing than RSJ by a pretty significant margin. he looks like a competent receiving TE, with the size to at least function in line.
Texans tight end Jordan Akins continues to adjust to new blocking role - ( New Window )
Why would anyone  
Breeze_94 : 12:09 pm : link
Draft a 26 year old TE inside of the top 100?

He looks like a decent TE2/3. Good athlete.
Here  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:29 pm : link
is a good overview of his decline in Houston...
Texans Free Agency: With Brevin Jordan Move, Which TE Leaves? - ( New Window )
RE: Here  
jvm52106 : 1:39 pm : link
In comment 15673582 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
is a good overview of his decline in Houston... Texans Free Agency: With Brevin Jordan Move, Which TE Leaves? - ( New Window )


I can see a Ricky S. Jones, Rookie, Akins threesome at TE this season.
AKINS TE  
Alamo : 1:55 pm : link
If he can BLOCK FOR JONES & BARKLEY...He's a keeper!!If he catches 35/40 passes,3/4 TD's,make him the Mayor of Jersey City !!😃😁
RE: RE: I heard he's a good, athletic TE  
ZogZerg : 1:59 pm : link
In comment 15673424 Professor Falken said:
Quote:
In comment 15673377 Anakim said:


Quote:


But I also remember that he was ridiculed for this Evan Engram-esque - ( New Window )


The way he reacted, or didn't react, kind of hints that he lost the ball in the sun.

Looks decent in these clips. Akins - ( New Window )


Nice Find! Akins looks pretty Athletic in those highlights. Also, I forgot how good of a QB Watson is. He made great throws and pocket escapes in those highlights.
RE: AKINS TE  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:05 pm : link
In comment 15673626 Alamo said:
Quote:
If he can BLOCK FOR JONES & BARKLEY...He's a keeper!!If he catches 35/40 passes,3/4 TD's,make him the Mayor of Jersey City !!😃😁


He's not a blocker.
