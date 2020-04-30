Daniel Jeremiah weighs in on the Giants Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:28 pm : 3:28 pm

Daniel Jeremiah said he’s also heard all the connections people are making between the #Giants and Charles Cross, but he can’t tell if it’s real or not.



Daniel Jeremiah said he wouldn’t rule out CB Derek Stingley as a possibility for the Lions at No. 2.



That would be a positive development for the #Giants.



.@MoveTheSticks on increasing buzz connecting Giants with Charles Cross: "I don’t know how much to buy into that or believe that. That would be the third name." The first two, he said, are Ekwonu and Neal in that order ahead of Cross.



On Ekwonu: "I know teams around the league are split on him because he is raw in pass pro but it’s all there, it’s all in his body. He is a dominant, dominant run blocker who I think has some inside-outside ability."



Also @MoveTheSticks on Giants: "If you are looking at their history (at Buffalo) it doesn’t necessarily point to them being locked in on an OL. Now, you look at the needs of the roster I think they need to get better there and it could marry up with where they are picking."



.@MoveTheSticks cited Jermaine Johnson as a "rugged edge-setter" who would fit in with Wink Martindale's schemes. Interesting: He went to Eden Prairie HS, same as recent Giants picks Carter Coughlin and Ryan Connelly.



Also named CB Sauce Gardner as a player he could see "Wink falling in love with."