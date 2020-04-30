Daniel Jeremiah weighs in on the Giants

Zack Rosenblatt
@ZackBlatt
Daniel Jeremiah said he’s also heard all the connections people are making between the #Giants and Charles Cross, but he can’t tell if it’s real or not.
Zack Rosenblatt
@ZackBlatt
Daniel Jeremiah said he wouldn’t rule out CB Derek Stingley as a possibility for the Lions at No. 2.
That would be a positive development for the #Giants.
Tom Rock
@TomRock_Newsday
.@MoveTheSticks on increasing buzz connecting Giants with Charles Cross: "I don’t know how much to buy into that or believe that. That would be the third name." The first two, he said, are Ekwonu and Neal in that order ahead of Cross.
Tom Rock
@TomRock_Newsday
Replying to @TomRock_Newsday
On Ekwonu: "I know teams around the league are split on him because he is raw in pass pro but it’s all there, it’s all in his body. He is a dominant, dominant run blocker who I think has some inside-outside ability."
Tom Rock
@TomRock_Newsday
Replying to @TomRock_Newsday
Also @MoveTheSticks on Giants: "If you are looking at their history (at Buffalo) it doesn’t necessarily point to them being locked in on an OL. Now, you look at the needs of the roster I think they need to get better there and it could marry up with where they are picking."
Tom Rock
@TomRock_Newsday
.@MoveTheSticks cited Jermaine Johnson as a "rugged edge-setter" who would fit in with Wink Martindale's schemes. Interesting: He went to Eden Prairie HS, same as recent Giants picks Carter Coughlin and Ryan Connelly.
Tom Rock
@TomRock_Newsday
Also named CB Sauce Gardner as a player he could see "Wink falling in love with."
I wonder if the Giants also have Stingley as their #1 CB?
Combined with Schoen's reaction where he questioned whether or not the #1 CB is going to be there at 5 and if I had to guess he's the guy they are currently coveting at #5. Which probably isn't surprising to anyone given the Bradberry situation.
I wonder if the Giants also have Stingley as their #1 CB?
I would guess not because of the smart/tough/reliable, but that's just a guess. Stingley has the injury and some bad tape - specifically the UCLA game.
Also BUF's commonality with all their first round picks was uncommon size - Edmunds at ILB, Allen, Rousseau, and even Oliver in terms of a bigger pass rusher. Sauce's size makes him a unicorn (which is what Cossell cited as the trait that would lead him to ranking Sauce ahead of Surtain last year).
My guess is they still take an OT, but as I've said, you can still get a RT later in the draft.
Yeah, when he started talking about Cross, my immediate thought was "if they like him, he wouldn't say a word."
1. He wouldn't lock the Giants into an OL pick.
2. The Giants' cap is a disaster (that's for all the people that say the cap doesn't matter), and they might not want to pay two first rounders this year - he thinks they really want to trade down in part because of their cap situation.
As ever, the lesson remains that Gettleman was an utterly incompetent slob.
My guess is they still take an OT, but as I've said, you can still get a RT later in the draft.
I'd be one of those people and it's not because of not taking a OT, it would be because of JJ. Don't think he belongs in the conversation unless there is a trade down.
I think CB is the second most important position on this team. There are two CBs that excel in man coverage and are absolutely viable top 7 picks.
Go and pick both Sauce and Stingley and build the defense around them.
I think CB is the second most important position on this team. There are two CBs that excel in man coverage and are absolutely viable top 7 picks.
Go and pick both Sauce and Stingley and build the defense around them.
That would be something.
I would not take for gospel anything anyone says in public before the draft.
I think CB is the second most important position on this team. There are two CBs that excel in man coverage and are absolutely viable top 7 picks.
Go and pick both Sauce and Stingley and build the defense around them.
Interest concept. Would be more intriguing, if they followed up with Pitre or Cine at 36. That would be quite the secondary along with McKinney.
I think this is in reference to the first rounders. He can trade back in other rounds as well. Lots of people want a first for next year but adding 2nd/3rd rounders for next year can be very useful which he can still accomplish after round 1.
My guess is they still take an OT, but as I've said, you can still get a RT later in the draft.
Do you have a RT player or two that would be good at pick 36 ??
I'm just ready for this team to have some sort of identity already. Something to hang their hat on.
I have no problem passing on OT for any position - just pick the 2 best players. No need to force OL and no need to force identity either.
Although Hutch, Davis and Gardner are my three guys with the scouting holy trinity of tape, measurables and production - and are clean.
Tempted to put Neal up there but I think he chickened out on his combines. If he blew the doors off there he's in consideration for #1 overall.
of BBIers are going to freak out if the Giants draft Sauce and Johnson in round one.
My guess is they still take an OT, but as I've said, you can still get a RT later in the draft.
Do you have a RT player or two that would be good at pick 36 ??
Just look at Sy's preview.
According to Schwartz he is busy with his horses and his daughters acting career and drops in for a couple player evaluations lol. Mara said he is utilized for character checks.
Remember Schoen sort of shot back at a reporter who said that a CB probably won't go before pick #5.
I wonder if the Giants also have Stingley as their #1 CB?
I would guess not because of the smart/tough/reliable, but that's just a guess. Stingley has the injury and some bad tape - specifically the UCLA game.
Also BUF's commonality with all their first round picks was uncommon size - Edmunds at ILB, Allen, Rousseau, and even Oliver in terms of a bigger pass rusher. Sauce's size makes him a unicorn (which is what Cossell cited as the trait that would lead him to ranking Sauce ahead of Surtain last year).
FYI, in his recent podcast, Jeremiah mentioned he found out that Stingley had lisfranc injury back in August, but he tried to play through it and that’s why there was drop off in his game including ucla game. So he moved him up in his top 50 based on recent new medical information.
Although Hutch, Davis and Gardner are my three guys with the scouting holy trinity of tape, measurables and production - and are clean.
Tempted to put Neal up there but I think he chickened out on his combines. If he blew the doors off there he's in consideration for #1 overall.
WR yes... you can get good WRs later if you want them.
CB is as valuable a position as you will find in the NFL.
BTW, I still stand my assertion that teams normally do not draft RTs in the top 10 of a draft. It's a rare occurrence. I also stand by assertion that the three tackles in this class are not "sure things."
Remember Schoen sort of shot back at a reporter who said that a CB probably won't go before pick #5.
I think it had nothing to do with the position and more to do with the fact that the reporter was claiming clairvoyance. He would've reacted similarly if it had been any other position.
Yeah it was kind of said in jest and then he asked for their crystal ball.
He also mentioned trading up as a possibility (no context)
Abraham Lucas
Kenyon Green (g)
and remember Daryl Williams still out there in FA.
Neither Gardner nor Stingley would be considered a reach, and I'd argue the skill they provide is the second most important on the team after the quarterback.
When Schoen was in Buffalo they built an offensive line without using many premium assets. You can build a good line through coaching, scheme, and savvy investments. I imagine it's much harder to find to shelf cover corners.
I wonder if the Giants also have Stingley as their #1 CB?
The "Is there a CB worthy of 5" comment? I read that as a coach not wanting to give anything away.
If they all kind of drop down, which is not likely, but possible if guys like Walker, Hutch, Thibs, maybe one of CBs go 1-4, I wonder what Giants would do.
My gut says they go OL and maybe look to trade down from 7.
Neither Gardner nor Stingley would be considered a reach, and I'd argue the skill they provide is the second most important on the team after the quarterback.
When Schoen was in Buffalo they built an offensive line without using many premium assets. You can build a good line through coaching, scheme, and savvy investments. I imagine it's much harder to find to shelf cover corners.
The issue with Stingley isn't his position, it's that lisfranc injuries aren't good ones to have - especially for corners. And that he's not a good tackler.
I don't think I'd gamble on the medical in combination with the fact that it's been a while since he put his best tape out there. I think I'd personally roll the dice on Jameson Williams before Stingley. He and Thibodeaux are both tough assessments from the outside compared to players who put great tape out there this past year.
right, but my point is he's got that fundamental condition, AND unlike Jameson Williams he didn't play very well this year. Jeremiah is apparently now reporting it's because he played through injury (same as Thibodeaux) - but either way its hard for us to determine anything one way or the other. for both guys. Sauce is a clean prospect.
we don't know anything about Jameson Williams' ACL tear and recovery either - but what we do know is that prior to the injury he had a monster season that included 180 yards and 2 50+ yard TDs against an unbelievable UGA defense that he made look like they were stuck in mud. If the medical risk was equally adequate to keep both guys on the board i think i'd rather go with the guy who was dominant more recently.
My guess is they still take an OT, but as I've said, you can still get a RT later in the draft.
I know we want but I kinda want 2 DEs in rd 1 if the draft falls right ...
early in the 1st round on a team with holes everywhere.
Although Hutch, Davis and Gardner are my three guys with the scouting holy trinity of tape, measurables and production - and are clean.
Tempted to put Neal up there but I think he chickened out on his combines. If he blew the doors off there he's in consideration for #1 overall.
WR yes... you can get good WRs later if you want them.
CB is as valuable a position as you will find in the NFL.
BTW, I still stand my assertion that teams normally do not draft RTs in the top 10 of a draft. It's a rare occurrence. I also stand by assertion that the three tackles in this class are not "sure things."
You can find players like Revis and Gilmore in FA. Throw in Josh Norman and Bradberry.
As mentioned I like Sauce as high floor and ceiling "sure thing" so I'm not even mad if they draft him.
They've already hired Wink, who is on record and has a demonstrable history of valuing CBs. We know Bradberry is gone.
I think CB is the second most important position on this team. There are two CBs that excel in man coverage and are absolutely viable top 7 picks.
Go and pick both Sauce and Stingley and build the defense around them.
That would be something.
Yes- something really stupid
They've already hired Wink, who is on record and has a demonstrable history of valuing CBs. We know Bradberry is gone.
I think CB is the second most important position on this team. There are two CBs that excel in man coverage and are absolutely viable top 7 picks.
Go and pick both Sauce and Stingley and build the defense around them.
That would be something.
Haven't you voiced concern about potentially having to pay future big coin to multiple OLs drafted high?
If so, wouldn't the same issue exist for corners? They aren't cheap if they are good...
bw in dc... yes, I did. I'm not enough of a salary cap expert to know if that is wise or not. But on the flip side, if you are for taking two OLs (as Sy has suggested), I don't understand how you can be against taking two elite corners (ironically something Sy has said he would not do for economic reasons).
I think this is all moot because the Giants are not going to draft two of the same position in the top 7. But it is fun to speculate.
It doesn't work like that; good pass rushers generally don't go lower than the first half of the third round (apart from exceptions like John Randle).
Anyways, Gettleman said something similar two years ago that he was going to rely on scheme and we're still spinning our wheels.
bw in dc... yes, I did. I'm not enough of a salary cap expert to know if that is wise or not. But on the flip side, if you are for taking two OLs (as Sy has suggested), I don't understand how you can be against taking two elite corners (ironically something Sy has said he would not do for economic reasons).
I think this is all moot because the Giants are not going to draft two of the same position in the top 7. But it is fun to speculate.
I agree that it is unlikely, but I would have no problem with this. They are two of the top seven players in this draft. The only question is Stingley's injury, but it appears as though teams have made their determination and are not concerned.
But we are talking here about having a Darrelle Revis comp and a Jalen Ramsey comp leading our secondary and under control for the next five years. Wink will have absolutely no problem scheming pass rush with this kind of secondary strength. This would be a true game changer for this team.
Than pass rusher. "Sacks are artificial" or something like that he said. He creates the pass rush but needs the lockdown corners first
It doesn't work like that; good pass rushers generally don't go lower than the first half of the third round (apart from exceptions like John Randle).
Anyways, Gettleman said something similar two years ago that he was going to rely on scheme and we're still spinning our wheels.
Did you just compare what Gettleman said as a fat lazy Gm to Martindales scheme and quotes and what actually works? I can’t even
In comment 15673838 TDTONEY said:
Quote:
Than pass rusher. “Sacks are artificial” or something like that he said. He creates the pass rush but needs the lockdown corners first
It doesn't work like that; good pass rushers generally don't go lower than the first half of the third round (apart from exceptions like John Randle).
Anyways, Gettleman said something similar two years ago that he was going to rely on scheme and we're still spinning our wheels.
Did you just compare what Gettleman said as a fat lazy Gm to Martindales scheme and quotes and what actually works? I can’t even
Yes I am.
Two years ago, after the draft, as quoted in the Daily News:
GM Dave Gettleman said after last week’s NFL Draft that while the Giants didn’t draft “a blue-goose pass rusher,” he believes the pass rush will be OK because he trusts the Giants’ defensive scheme to help create pressure and “a lot of the time it’s a group effort.”
“We feel good about where we’re at, but we’ll continue to try to improve it,” he said. “We’re going to take a look at what we’ve got, and part of it’s going to be scheme. I’ve got a lot of confidence in (defensive coordinator) Pat Graham and Joe (Judge) and the defensive guys. We’re going to be fine. It’ll get better.
“It’s not about who gets the sacks,” he added. “It’s about the number of sacks and the number of pressures.”
Giants risk a lot by trusting coaches’ scheme to create pass rush - ( New Window )
If you can rely on consistent good drafting it gives you a lot of flexibility.
The Giants had a very expensive OL in 2011. They got bailed out by having a very cheap but extremely talented WR corps. They had a very expensive EDGE group. They had talented cheaper interior guys.
Always a way. Don't ever pass on talent imv.
bw in dc... yes, I did. I'm not enough of a salary cap expert to know if that is wise or not. But on the flip side, if you are for taking two OLs (as Sy has suggested), I don't understand how you can be against taking two elite corners (ironically something Sy has said he would not do for economic reasons).
I would be against it because (1) I think an OL upgrade is more critical and (2) I don't mind heading into the season with Jackson and Robinson/Holmes/Williams as the starting duo.
That's the group think prevailing among fans.
It's the argument that the right tackle position can only be fixed by drafting a top-7 offensive lineman, and that there is no other reasonable solution despite what decades of history suggests.
Also, this is 2-3 year rebuilding project. The Giants have needs everywhere, not just at RT.
Again, I'd be all for drafting an OT in round one, but Giants fans are no longer thinking straight. They are being ruled by their emotions and not logic.
Honestly, if this year we could get Chase and Waddle I wouldn't complain. And out of those 5 my top 2 would probably be Chase and Surtain. I'd happily take them, trade bradberry, and sign Daryl Williams to start at RT.
that's Neal, Icky or Cross in that order in my opinion. The cupboard is bare at RT.
That's the group think prevailing among fans.
It's the argument that the right tackle position can only be fixed by drafting a top-7 offensive lineman, and that there is no other reasonable solution despite what decades of history suggests.
Also, this is 2-3 year rebuilding project. The Giants have needs everywhere, not just at RT.
Again, I'd be all for drafting an OT in round one, but Giants fans are no longer thinking straight. They are being ruled by their emotions and not logic.
I think the prevailing think amongst fans and scouts (by mocks). Is there are 3 worthy OL to be picked in the top 10.
For example if there was no good OL worthy of top 10 picks I don't think people would be jumping up and down to force the oline pick. But it sure seeems like value matches up with need here in terms of the OL.
Edge, OL, and maybe a corner or two seems to be where the value is this high in the draft. Any combination of that I will be happy.
I wonder if the Giants also have Stingley as their #1 CB?
I was thinking this morning we haven't heard as much about him connected to the Giants as the other guys. That could mean something.
They are going to very publicly say Jones and Barkley werent given a chance because the OL stunk so we are giving them a chance this year, but then not draft one of the three guys who are clearly above the rest of the OTs?
I dont see it. Its gotta be an OT at 5 or 7
that's Neal, Icky or Cross in that order in my opinion. The cupboard is bare at RT.
That's the group think prevailing among fans.
It's the argument that the right tackle position can only be fixed by drafting a top-7 offensive lineman, and that there is no other reasonable solution despite what decades of history suggests.
Also, this is 2-3 year rebuilding project. The Giants have needs everywhere, not just at RT.
Again, I'd be all for drafting an OT in round one, but Giants fans are no longer thinking straight. They are being ruled by their emotions and not logic.
Understood, but if all 3 tackles are available, do you pass on Neal or Icky at 5?
BUT...BUT...BUT... It's not written in stone. And if they don't do it, it does not mean everyone should freak out (which they would).
There are a lot of players at different positions that would immediately help the Giants and make a big difference. And as I keep repeating myself, most teams don't address RT in the top 10. It's not typical.
The Giants are looking at three OLs who played LT last year and would move one of them to RT. Other teams that will draft them are probably considering them LTs. There is also a financial component to this.
This may be the most important point on this thread. In both the 1981 and 1984 drafts, Linebacker was far and away the position of least need on the entire team. Yet, an argument can be made that the entire trajectory of the franchise and the success it achieved from 1984-2011 begins simply with how brilliant these two draft choices were.
In comment 15673889 Angel Eyes said:
Quote:
In comment 15673838 TDTONEY said:
Quote:
Than pass rusher. "Sacks are artificial" or something like that he said. He creates the pass rush but needs the lockdown corners first
It doesn't work like that; good pass rushers generally don't go lower than the first half of the third round (apart from exceptions like John Randle).
Anyways, Gettleman said something similar two years ago that he was going to rely on scheme and we're still spinning our wheels.
Did you just compare what Gettleman said as a fat lazy Gm to Martindales scheme and quotes and what actually works? I can’t even
Yes I am.
Two years ago, after the draft, as quoted in the Daily News:
GM Dave Gettleman said after last week’s NFL Draft that while the Giants didn’t draft “a blue-goose pass rusher,” he believes the pass rush will be OK because he trusts the Giants’ defensive scheme to help create pressure and “a lot of the time it’s a group effort.”
“We feel good about where we’re at, but we’ll continue to try to improve it,” he said. “We’re going to take a look at what we’ve got, and part of it’s going to be scheme. I’ve got a lot of confidence in (defensive coordinator) Pat Graham and Joe (Judge) and the defensive guys. We’re going to be fine. It’ll get better.
“It’s not about who gets the sacks,” he added. “It’s about the number of sacks and the number of pressures.”
Giants risk a lot by trusting coaches’ scheme to create pass rush - ( New Window )
Dave Gettleman was a failed GM here, Joe Judge was a failed HC here, Graham never blitzed close to what Martindale does. Martindale had a top 5 defense based on lock down corners and a ton of different looks and ways to get pressure in conjunction with that. So for him it does work like that
what do you think the odds are that Daryl Williams, who knows the coaching staff could perform better for a year or two?
my point isn't to say 'ignore the OL more!'.
but rather exactly what Schoen said yesterday - don't reach for an OL if there's a better player. If this were last year would you pass on Chase, Surtain, Waddle, or Parsons for Sewell?
They are going to very publicly say Jones and Barkley werent given a chance because the OL stunk so we are giving them a chance this year, but then not draft one of the three guys who are clearly above the rest of the OTs?
I dont see it. Its gotta be an OT at 5 or 7
Would you bet $1,000 on it? I wouldn't.
In comment 15673891 TDTONEY said:
Quote:
In comment 15673889 Angel Eyes said:
Quote:
In comment 15673838 TDTONEY said:
Quote:
Than pass rusher. "Sacks are artificial" or something like that he said. He creates the pass rush but needs the lockdown corners first
It doesn't work like that; good pass rushers generally don't go lower than the first half of the third round (apart from exceptions like John Randle).
Anyways, Gettleman said something similar two years ago that he was going to rely on scheme and we're still spinning our wheels.
Did you just compare what Gettleman said as a fat lazy Gm to Martindales scheme and quotes and what actually works? I can’t even
Yes I am.
Two years ago, after the draft, as quoted in the Daily News:
GM Dave Gettleman said after last week’s NFL Draft that while the Giants didn’t draft “a blue-goose pass rusher,” he believes the pass rush will be OK because he trusts the Giants’ defensive scheme to help create pressure and “a lot of the time it’s a group effort.”
“We feel good about where we’re at, but we’ll continue to try to improve it,” he said. “We’re going to take a look at what we’ve got, and part of it’s going to be scheme. I’ve got a lot of confidence in (defensive coordinator) Pat Graham and Joe (Judge) and the defensive guys. We’re going to be fine. It’ll get better.
“It’s not about who gets the sacks,” he added. “It’s about the number of sacks and the number of pressures.”
Giants risk a lot by trusting coaches’ scheme to create pass rush - ( New Window )
Dave Gettleman was a failed GM here, Joe Judge was a failed HC here, Graham never blitzed close to what Martindale does. Martindale had a top 5 defense based on lock down corners and a ton of different looks and ways to get pressure in conjunction with that. So for him it does work like that
So why did the Ravens give him the boot?
But I won't be mad if they don't if they address the RT position in round 2 and/or sign a free agent.
BUT...BUT...BUT... It's not written in stone. And if they don't do it, it does not mean everyone should freak out (which they would).
There are a lot of players at different positions that would immediately help the Giants and make a big difference. And as I keep repeating myself, most teams don't address RT in the top 10. It's not typical.
The Giants are looking at three OLs who played LT last year and would move one of them to RT. Other teams that will draft them are probably considering them LTs. There is also a financial component to this.
But as you pointed out, this is a multi-year rebuild and if the Giants can draft a RT that bookends with AT for the next 5 or so years that part of the OL is solved. In addition, since they appear to be backing Daniel Jones, why not give the OL the premier players this season.
In comment 15673897 Angel Eyes said:
Quote:
In comment 15673891 TDTONEY said:
Quote:
In comment 15673889 Angel Eyes said:
Quote:
In comment 15673838 TDTONEY said:
Quote:
Than pass rusher. "Sacks are artificial" or something like that he said. He creates the pass rush but needs the lockdown corners first
It doesn't work like that; good pass rushers generally don't go lower than the first half of the third round (apart from exceptions like John Randle).
Anyways, Gettleman said something similar two years ago that he was going to rely on scheme and we're still spinning our wheels.
Did you just compare what Gettleman said as a fat lazy Gm to Martindales scheme and quotes and what actually works? I can’t even
Yes I am.
Two years ago, after the draft, as quoted in the Daily News:
GM Dave Gettleman said after last week’s NFL Draft that while the Giants didn’t draft “a blue-goose pass rusher,” he believes the pass rush will be OK because he trusts the Giants’ defensive scheme to help create pressure and “a lot of the time it’s a group effort.”
“We feel good about where we’re at, but we’ll continue to try to improve it,” he said. “We’re going to take a look at what we’ve got, and part of it’s going to be scheme. I’ve got a lot of confidence in (defensive coordinator) Pat Graham and Joe (Judge) and the defensive guys. We’re going to be fine. It’ll get better.
“It’s not about who gets the sacks,” he added. “It’s about the number of sacks and the number of pressures.”
Giants risk a lot by trusting coaches’ scheme to create pass rush - ( New Window )
Dave Gettleman was a failed GM here, Joe Judge was a failed HC here, Graham never blitzed close to what Martindale does. Martindale had a top 5 defense based on lock down corners and a ton of different looks and ways to get pressure in conjunction with that. So for him it does work like that
So why did the Ravens give him the boot?
My guess is because they had a bad year. It was still “shocking” according to a lot of analysts. How is that relevant to the defense he runs and personnel he needs accordingly?
But I will also wonder if that was the best use of resources. I feel this is not resonating but teams don't normally spend top 10 picks on RTs. There is a reason for that.
So if the Giants don't draft a RT at #5 or #7, but do so at #36, I will also be happy.
I've run this site for over 25 years...
I vividly remember a time when Giants fans would be pissed if the team spent any #1 pick on the OL.
How times have changed...
bw in dc... yes, I did. I'm not enough of a salary cap expert to know if that is wise or not. But on the flip side, if you are for taking two OLs (as Sy has suggested), I don't understand how you can be against taking two elite corners (ironically something Sy has said he would not do for economic reasons).
I think this is all moot because the Giants are not going to draft two of the same position in the top 7. But it is fun to speculate.
I just can't get behind using two premium picks on defense for a team that NEVER SCORES . Washington, Philly, and Dallas would laugh out loud. I think rebuild has to start with winning LOS.
Facing a blitz happy team when you can't beat their corners would be a nightmare for any team.
Martindale comes from the Buddy Ryan school.
Where is Betcher now?
that's Neal, Icky or Cross in that order in my opinion. The cupboard is bare at RT.
That's the group think prevailing among fans.
It's the argument that the right tackle position can only be fixed by drafting a top-7 offensive lineman, and that there is no other reasonable solution despite what decades of history suggests.
Also, this is 2-3 year rebuilding project. The Giants have needs everywhere, not just at RT.
Again, I'd be all for drafting an OT in round one, but Giants fans are no longer thinking straight. They are being ruled by their emotions and not logic.
The group think and emotional fans are actually the ones that state they just want the OL fixed. Or the ones that say you can fix it with later picks in the draft .
The more astute viewpoint is recognizing the high value of the OT position and wanting to invest in the top prospects in the draft in that position when given the opportunity. As it will be strategic to the rebuild and longer term competitiveness of the roster.
Use the later picks to fix Safety, Tight End and RB...
averagejoe... Not sure why you would think that. Two shut down corners? Can you imagine what a blitzing defense could do with little fear of getting beat? Talk about a potential transformation of a team with just two picks!
bw in dc... yes, I did. I'm not enough of a salary cap expert to know if that is wise or not. But on the flip side, if you are for taking two OLs (as Sy has suggested), I don't understand how you can be against taking two elite corners (ironically something Sy has said he would not do for economic reasons).
I think this is all moot because the Giants are not going to draft two of the same position in the top 7. But it is fun to speculate.
I just can't get behind using two premium picks on defense for a team that NEVER SCORES . Washington, Philly, and Dallas would laugh out loud. I think rebuild has to start with winning LOS.
100%. The first two picks should be offense. That's my feeling. This team is unbelievably anemic. Improving the offense will help the defense immensely. Most of the good/great teams are offense first. Defenses ride the coattails of offenses these days.
Sometimes the obvious choice is the best choice. In this draft need meets BPA for the Giants at RT
5. Jamarr Chase
6. Jaylen Waddle
7. Penei Sewell but also available Pat Surtain & Micah Parsons
in hindsight is anyone forcing Sewell over Parsons?
so why would you force it today if the grades favor the non-OT?
Sometimes the obvious choice is the best choice. In this draft need meets BPA for the Giants at RT
And as I've said, my prediction is the Giants will draft an OT in round one.
All I'm saying is I would not be shocked if they don't.
You (and others) are saying it would be devastating if they don't.
I've seen enough drafts not to get locked into absolutes.
And again, is not taking a RT at #36 not addressing the offense?
That's where I am right now.
But there are other options. Just sayin'.
I can’t see passing up on one of the three if so.
The Giants could go from two OT’s to zero if that foot remains an issue
Not sure why it is so important to keep suggesting fans should ready themselves for a potential pass on OT in Round 1. Of course it could happen, but whatever. Should the Edge or CB crowd ready themselves for a pass until Day 2 as well?
And again, is not taking a RT at #36 not addressing the offense?
Play the odds - take OLs in the first round. The historical hit rate is very, very good for OLS if you have a competent GM. Take a T and right behind that go for broke and take Zion Johnson for G/C.
Who in their right mind wouldn't want to move forward with that opportunity?
The two worse things this team does is (1) block and (2) QB play. Alas, Mara, if you believe him, wants to stay all-in with Jones, so the QB will very likely not change.
Which leaves us with the OL.
BUT...BUT...BUT... It's not written in stone. And if they don't do it, it does not mean everyone should freak out (which they would).
There are a lot of players at different positions that would immediately help the Giants and make a big difference. And as I keep repeating myself, most teams don't address RT in the top 10. It's not typical.
The Giants are looking at three OLs who played LT last year and would move one of them to RT. Other teams that will draft them are probably considering them LTs. There is also a financial component to this.
the only difference I see which is why so many people are adamant about OL...outside of QB. There is not a more important position in the sport. If you can't block you can't move the ball. If you can't move the ball you can't score and in todays NFL that is a death sentence.
Now that doesn't mean you can only improve the OL with 1st round picks. But top OL don't make it to free agency because they are so coveted. And its a lot easier to get a good one high in the draft.
So I would rather take a chance drafting an OL high (if the value is there). Then many other positions because I do think its easier to find other positions later in the draft then it is to find top tier OL.
The Giants don't score because THE ENTIRE OFFENSE sucks.
There, I fixed it for you....
Last year probably isnt the best example of this since they passed on a RT that made the all pro team.
the 3 OTs that you would take them instead of the OTs, when the team desperately needs a RT? And, as so many keep pointing out, have no money to buy a RT in free agency, and there is a big dropoff in RTs after the big 3
Sometimes the obvious choice is the best choice. In this draft need meets BPA for the Giants at RT
And as I've said, my prediction is the Giants will draft an OT in round one.
All I'm saying is I would not be shocked if they don't.
You (and others) are saying it would be devastating if they don't.
I've seen enough drafts not to get locked into absolutes.
Where have I said it would be "devastating"? I think it would be a dumb, overthinking-it, trying to be smarter than the room move. You need a RT, there will be a very good RT at 5 or 7, your offense has stunk because your OL has stunk. It should be a no brainer
Not sure why it is so important to keep suggesting fans should ready themselves for a potential pass on OT in Round 1. Of course it could happen, but whatever. Should the Edge or CB crowd ready themselves for a pass until Day 2 as well?
The team has been shit at most positions for years. The defense was respectable in 2016 and the second half of 2020, but horrific outside of that.
The OL has undoubtedly been an issue for a decade, but so have other issues. Do we have a starting caliber QB? We have been really bad at TE for years. Outside of Barkley's rookie season, the backs haven't been good. The mess at WR caused the team to give $72 million to Golladay.
I want the OL fixed. All I'm saying is there is more than one way to skin a cat.
The OL or die guys seem unhealthily tied to one outcome. Doesn't seem prudent to me.
The Giants don't score because the quarterback sucks.
The Giants don't score because THE ENTIRE OFFENSE sucks.
There, I fixed it for you....
Not even worth responding to any more. He’s emotionally scared and it is understandable. We all go through the grieving process differently
passed on last year in favor of forcing an OT. Chase or Parsons or Surtain?
Last year probably isnt the best example of this since they passed on a RT that made the all pro team.
this regime didn't, and the reality of last year's draft was that there were better players than the OTs - even Slater.
if you have better players at premium positions this year rated higher - would you roll the dice on the OT with the possibility of passing on this year's Chase or Parsons? Wouldn't that literally be inviting the exact same mistake as last year?
He was high on Pickett as well.
The Giants have needs at every single position.
As for Johnson: When Jeremiah was asked what sort of edge rushers Martindale would be looking for and which prospects would best fit that mold as a potential Top-10 pick, Jeremiah didn’t mention Kayvon Thibodeaux or Travon Walker. He went with Johnson, whose stock has been on the rise since an impressive performance at the Senior Bowl in January. The Giants have done a lot of work on Johnson in the pre-draft process, a person familiar with the Giants thinking told NJ Advance Media. It wouldn’t be surprising if the Giants even picked Johnson over Thibodeaux with one of their first-round picks.
Jeremiah thinks Martindale is looking for “rugged guys” at edge rusher. “Edge setters that are rugged. Jermaine Johnson makes a ton of sense to me with them,” he said. “He’s big and long and he’s got some juice coming off the edge. That one would make sense with matching what they’ve traditionally had where Wink’s been.”
NFL Draft 2022: Why Daniel Jeremiah thinks Giants ‘love’ this prospect — and they’ll probably pick him if he’s available - ( New Window )
Oh, sure, I would support that. But I am reading the Mara tea leaves and that's likely not happening because we have done "everything possible to screw him (Jones) up..."
I thought you wanted Malik? Can't have it both ways if you want Johnson too.
He was high on Pickett as well.
Early on I was, but the glove and hand-size were legit knocks. So my opinions evolve with more intel/info.
Producer is Pickett's biggest advocate.
If the Giants keep letting their better players walk, they will never get better.
“I wouldn’t rule out with Sauce Gardner because that’s a player that Wink would fall in love with,” Jeremiah said. “Just with the range that he has and he’s just so good at finding and playing the football, and taking it away. I would think that would be a favorite there for Wink.”
As for Johnson: When Jeremiah was asked what sort of edge rushers Martindale would be looking for and which prospects would best fit that mold as a potential Top-10 pick, Jeremiah didn’t mention Kayvon Thibodeaux or Travon Walker. He went with Johnson, whose stock has been on the rise since an impressive performance at the Senior Bowl in January. The Giants have done a lot of work on Johnson in the pre-draft process, a person familiar with the Giants thinking told NJ Advance Media. It wouldn’t be surprising if the Giants even picked Johnson over Thibodeaux with one of their first-round picks.
Jeremiah thinks Martindale is looking for “rugged guys” at edge rusher. “Edge setters that are rugged. Jermaine Johnson makes a ton of sense to me with them,” he said. “He’s big and long and he’s got some juice coming off the edge. That one would make sense with matching what they’ve traditionally had where Wink’s been.”
NFL Draft 2022: Why Daniel Jeremiah thinks Giants ‘love’ this prospect — and they’ll probably pick him if he’s available - ( New Window )
i'm all for taking the best 2 players, but with the advantage to offenses it somehow feels wrong to have 2 top 10 picks and not use 1 on an offensive player. not saying it needs to be an OL, or that taking 2 D is wrong, would just have to be really sure about the 2 defensive players taken. which presumably they will be with whatever 2 players they select.
passed on last year in favor of forcing an OT. Chase or Parsons or Surtain?
Last year probably isnt the best example of this since they passed on a RT that made the all pro team.
clearly
Cincinnati got blasted for taking a WR over an OL. How did that work out?
Cincinnati got blasted for taking a WR over an OL. How did that work out?
Amazing until the last game lol
In comment 15673968 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
passed on last year in favor of forcing an OT. Chase or Parsons or Surtain?
Last year probably isnt the best example of this since they passed on a RT that made the all pro team.
this regime didn't, and the reality of last year's draft was that there were better players than the OTs - even Slater.
if you have better players at premium positions this year rated higher - would you roll the dice on the OT with the possibility of passing on this year's Chase or Parsons? Wouldn't that literally be inviting the exact same mistake as last year?
I honestly don't know. Fixing the OL would make the team better and fans would have a different outlook on the result than if they drafted a rookie WR who caught for 1400 yards but the team was still bad. The pick can be successful independently of team success, which makes it tricky.
One to sign on a 5 year deal, an anchor of the offensive line, and the other to replace Andrew Thomas when another team over pays him on his 2nd contract.
If the Giants keep letting their better players walk, they will never get better.
"Better players" start getting here with Schoen drafting. I don't think anyone on this team today sees a second contract here.
to the season and continuing to point to dreadful OL play in causing it.
Not sure why it is so important to keep suggesting fans should ready themselves for a potential pass on OT in Round 1. Of course it could happen, but whatever. Should the Edge or CB crowd ready themselves for a pass until Day 2 as well?
The team has been shit at most positions for years. The defense was respectable in 2016 and the second half of 2020, but horrific outside of that.
The OL has undoubtedly been an issue for a decade, but so have other issues. Do we have a starting caliber QB? We have been really bad at TE for years. Outside of Barkley's rookie season, the backs haven't been good. The mess at WR caused the team to give $72 million to Golladay.
I want the OL fixed. All I'm saying is there is more than one way to skin a cat.
The OL or die guys seem unhealthily tied to one outcome. Doesn't seem prudent to me.
Yeah, you're not getting it. The goal shouldn't be to just plug/fix the OL.
The goal is to find the best players, and if the NY Giants are fortunate enough to have the chance to draft some of the very best players in this draft, at a premium position, and a position that has haunted them for years then it's party-time. Adding actual weapons at OT increases the value of all those underperforming playmakers on the offense, and is also one of the better long term investments a rebuilding team can make.
Keep searching for your cat to skin in Rd 4, this is a no-brainer.
In comment 15673982 Adam G in Big D said:
Quote:
One to sign on a 5 year deal, an anchor of the offensive line, and the other to replace Andrew Thomas when another team over pays him on his 2nd contract.
If the Giants keep letting their better players walk, they will never get better.
"Better players" start getting here with Schoen drafting. I don't think anyone on this team today sees a second contract here.
Remove Gettleman from the equation and you honestly believe this. ?
And I haven't really disagreed with you.
But you're one of those types who can't/won't accept dissent. Doesn't surprise me.
deep draft. Could definetely go defense at 5 and 7
In comment 15673975 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I thought you wanted Malik? Can't have it both ways if you want Johnson too.
He was high on Pickett as well.
Early on I was, but the glove and hand-size were legit knocks. So my opinions evolve with more intel/info.
Producer is Pickett's biggest advocate.
Nothing is certain. And Pickett isn't certain. But I do like his chances to become a legit NFL starter with top-10 upside. He is great at the hardest things a QB has to do. I'm not saying he's Joe Burrow. Not at all. No way. But he could be Joe Burrow-light.
And I haven't really disagreed with you.
But you're one of those types who can't/won't accept dissent. Doesn't surprise me.
Not dissent at all, so you actually surprise me.
You have disagreed, and want to play both sides of the fence for some reason in doing so. You continue to want to make some point that the OL can get covered in other ways although they probably should/will pick one in Rd 1. So when they pick one, you'll be covered or if they don't then you seem to looking to hold the "I told you so" card.
Keep it simple and stick with logic. It's a rebuilding team with very little core talent at premium positions and a very dysfunctional OL and Offense. There are several OTs that make perfect sense to address all those topics and also make the grade.
Dissent away.
And again, is not taking a RT at #36 not addressing the offense?
It is. I think the offense is a five alarm fire. I would be happy to take WR at #7 as I have said earlier. Or an IOL. It would be nice to come out of this draft with answers at RT, OG, C, WR, TE and maybe RB. It's a good draft for all these positions. And yea if there is a QB they like I am open to any pick they think the player warrants.
Whomever they draft next Thursday instantly become the most important players on the team. And my favorite Giants - first step in the long road back to even mattering in the NFL.
That's why the offense is terrible. We need new best players in offense.
I can see:
2 - OT
2 - CB
1 CB / 1 OT
1 CB / 1 ER
1 ER / 1 OT
maybe even 1 WR with any of the above.
I will not be disappointed.
I have said in every year not to get locked into certain positions and certain prospects. I think that is stupid.
There are legitimate reasons to argue for an offensive lineman at #5 or #7. You can argue both picks should be OLs. But you can also make legitimate arguments for not taking an OL at those spots.
I'm not trying to set up an "I told you so" victory lap. I'm simply saying what I believe.
I supported the Giants drafting Andrew Thomas. I have no issues taking an offensive lineman in the first round. But there are alternatives.
Saying there are alternative seems to piss you off.
Maybe trading 5 and 7 allows us to still get Penning and Green. And also two other quality players in the first round. Possibly 4 starters.
I may lean in this direction. We simply need more picks, we have too many holes.
I have said in every year not to get locked into certain positions and certain prospects. I think that is stupid.
There are legitimate reasons to argue for an offensive lineman at #5 or #7. You can argue both picks should be OLs. But you can also make legitimate arguments for not taking an OL at those spots.
I'm not trying to set up an "I told you so" victory lap. I'm simply saying what I believe.
I supported the Giants drafting Andrew Thomas. I have no issues taking an offensive lineman in the first round. But there are alternatives.
Saying there are alternative seems to piss you off.
Would suggest we are both saying what we believe. Except one of us keeps starting threads/posts saying those that support taking an OT may kill themselves after Rd 1 if they don't.
Everybody knows there are alternatives...no kidding. Some have just come to realize that they would rather take optimal paths to a rebuild of the roster and the OL than sub-optimal. In case you haven't seen it, sub-optimal has yielded very little. Optimal at least got us Andrew Thomas, who may be the only player on this current roster worth keeping for a next contract.
Secondly, as I've said, this "optimal" talk doesn't mean much to me since in the modern history of the NFL, teams usually don't take RTs in the top 10. That's simply a fact. It doesn't mean it hasn't happened, or that the Giants should not draft a RT in round one. But it is worthy to note.
None of the Giants' Super Bowl teams had a #1 pick starting.
Yup, he started at left guard for the 1990 team (moved to guard after failing at tackle). I forgot about that.
He was 27th pick in the 1984 draft.
I would love if a QB was worth the pick at #5 or #7 but imv they aren't. To that end, give me the best players on the board in the top 7 guys and if they happen to be Edge or OT then this is easy pickings becasue those are optimal choices. And in the 2022 Draft that is exactly what we have. So go rebuild the team with these optimal assets.
You can have the last word if needed.
I was talking about the SB winning teams.
started in Super Bowl XXXV against the Ravens.
I was talking about the SB winning teams.
You didn't mention winning, but it doesn't matter. I understand your point. Some people (me) will be disappointed if they don't go OL in the 1st rd, but I see the point about addressing the best players on defense or offense over a mulit-year rebuild. I'm just glad Sy also sees the value in Neal and Icky should one or the other be available to pick in the 1st round.
I would love if a QB was worth the pick at #5 or #7 but imv they aren't. To that end, give me the best players on the board in the top 7 guys and if they happen to be Edge or OT then this is easy pickings becasue those are optimal choices. And in the 2022 Draft that is exactly what we have. So go rebuild the team with these optimal assets.
You can have the last word if needed.
Sure, I'll take the last word. Thanks.
My point is obvious.
Giants fans are so beaten down by bad OL play and desperate to fix it that they seem to think the only move is fix it with a top 10 pick. I am simply saying there are other alternatives. I'm mentioning the Super Bowl teams because in modern history, the OLs on those SB teams are considered the best in team history. Most of those guys were free agents and 3rd round or lower draft picks. I am simply using them as an example because those OLs are remembered so fondly.
On the other hand, Ereck Flowers and Justin Pugh are not remembered so fondly.
"Fixing" the OL is not necessary interconnected with how you acquire those players.
I've said for weeks on this site, that need meets value with the OL in the top seven of this draft. It's why I've said I think they will draft and OL in round one. (I actually agree with you).
BUT... I don't think it is a given. And I can understand why a team would not do that.
Why?
taking 2 CBs in the top 10 would certainly be worse than taking 2 OL.
Why?
Wink would be happy probably, but I don't see how it would help Daboll's offense improve.
Suddenly I’m picturing a yellow flag dancing in the air
I think the important thing is staying committed to adding resources every year.
The Giants have done little of this so the question is does JS try to address it early or can he be patient and do it over two years and go BPA.
Gun to head, I think we take an OL at either 5 or 7 if we stay there, but it seems to be a deep OL draft so I won't be chugging beers if we don't.
taking 2 CBs in the top 10 would certainly be worse than taking 2 OL.
Why?
Not if u can throw 5 or 6 guys at a qb everytime because both cbs can cover 1/2 the field. Sorta like have 2 ERs u have to double, you can rush 3 guys and still get pressure
I am not saying go sauce and stingley, but a case can be made
I get what a great CB can do, just don’t think it’s that important to have.
That's odd. I think the NFL had adopted more college offensive schemes than ever before...
Did you confirm this with Schoen, Daboll and Martindale?
Really good OL and a top 10 D makes you a strong playoff contender every year. You’ll need other aspects to get over the top but football is still conceptually a easy game.
to determine what makes sense going forward? Teams used to pick RBs #1 not too long ago. But they don't now and they barely pick them in Rd 1 overall as well.
I would love if a QB was worth the pick at #5 or #7 but imv they aren't. To that end, give me the best players on the board in the top 7 guys and if they happen to be Edge or OT then this is easy pickings becasue those are optimal choices. And in the 2022 Draft that is exactly what we have. So go rebuild the team with these optimal assets.
You can have the last word if needed.
Sure, I'll take the last word. Thanks.
My point is obvious.
Giants fans are so beaten down by bad OL play and desperate to fix it that they seem to think the only move is fix it with a top 10 pick. I am simply saying there are other alternatives. I'm mentioning the Super Bowl teams because in modern history, the OLs on those SB teams are considered the best in team history. Most of those guys were free agents and 3rd round or lower draft picks. I am simply using them as an example because those OLs are remembered so fondly.
On the other hand, Ereck Flowers and Justin Pugh are not remembered so fondly.
"Fixing" the OL is not necessary interconnected with how you acquire those players.
I've said for weeks on this site, that need meets value with the OL in the top seven of this draft. It's why I've said I think they will draft and OL in round one. (I actually agree with you).
BUT... I don't think it is a given. And I can understand why a team would not do that.
My favorite OL in Giants history is the 2007 Super Bowl O line. Made up of a 2nd round pick, 3rd round pick, 5th round pick and 2 UDFA. They played as one. The 1990 O Ljne was excellent and had lots of high drafted players. Elliott, Moore, Oates, Williams. Reisenburg was a 4th or 5th rounder I believe.
Drafting O linemen seems to be very difficult these days.
And optimally look ahead.
In comment 15674085 chick310 said:
Quote:
to determine what makes sense going forward? Teams used to pick RBs #1 not too long ago. But they don't now and they barely pick them in Rd 1 overall as well.
I would love if a QB was worth the pick at #5 or #7 but imv they aren't. To that end, give me the best players on the board in the top 7 guys and if they happen to be Edge or OT then this is easy pickings becasue those are optimal choices. And in the 2022 Draft that is exactly what we have. So go rebuild the team with these optimal assets.
You can have the last word if needed.
Sure, I'll take the last word. Thanks.
My point is obvious.
Giants fans are so beaten down by bad OL play and desperate to fix it that they seem to think the only move is fix it with a top 10 pick. I am simply saying there are other alternatives. I'm mentioning the Super Bowl teams because in modern history, the OLs on those SB teams are considered the best in team history. Most of those guys were free agents and 3rd round or lower draft picks. I am simply using them as an example because those OLs are remembered so fondly.
On the other hand, Ereck Flowers and Justin Pugh are not remembered so fondly.
"Fixing" the OL is not necessary interconnected with how you acquire those players.
I've said for weeks on this site, that need meets value with the OL in the top seven of this draft. It's why I've said I think they will draft and OL in round one. (I actually agree with you).
BUT... I don't think it is a given. And I can understand why a team would not do that.
My favorite OL in Giants history is the 2007 Super Bowl O line. Made up of a 2nd round pick, 3rd round pick, 5th round pick and 2 UDFA. They played as one. The 1990 O Ljne was excellent and had lots of high drafted players. Elliott, Moore, Oates, Williams. Reisenburg was a 4th or 5th rounder I believe.
Drafting O linemen seems to be very difficult these days.
People forget very recent history, like making themselves look like fools to justify spending a #2 overall pick on a RB when those same Giants teams produced league leading run games from backups and nobodies.
Martindale is laughing his ass off somewhere
Take top OL talent if it lines up.
In comment 15673753 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
of BBIers are going to freak out if the Giants draft Sauce and Johnson in round one.
My guess is they still take an OT, but as I've said, you can still get a RT later in the draft.
Do you have a RT player or two that would be good at pick 36 ??
Just look at Sy's preview.
My only worry about that is that the 2nd rounder OL guys (Abraham Lucas, Tyler Smith, Nicholas Petit-Frere) may get plucked in the first round.
But really, the Giants have so many holes it would be hard to fault them with any of CB, DE/Edge, OL or even WR.
the first part is Schoen and Daboll talking to Banks/Papa.
He again makes a point about positional value being important. He specifically mentions 3 positions.
QB
OT
CB
He said if you don't fill those positions via the draft you have to pay a premium price on the open market.
you do the math.
I agree to a certain extent. The biggest point being if you are always trailing in games it doesn't matter who your CB's are because teams will just run the ball late in games.
So in that sense, yes, outside of having an elite QB. The next most important unit is the offensive line. You have an offensive line you can have a no name RB and ok WR thrive because teams can't cover forever. A good QB and a good OL and everything else can be interchangable.
After that though a defense is the next most important. And disrupting other QB's is the most important. So pass rush and guys that can cover are paid handsomely in the NFL to do that.