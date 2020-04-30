for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Daniel Jeremiah weighs in on the Giants

Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:28 pm
Zack Rosenblatt

@ZackBlatt
Daniel Jeremiah said he’s also heard all the connections people are making between the #Giants and Charles Cross, but he can’t tell if it’s real or not.

Zack Rosenblatt

@ZackBlatt
Daniel Jeremiah said he wouldn’t rule out CB Derek Stingley as a possibility for the Lions at No. 2.

That would be a positive development for the #Giants.

Tom Rock

@TomRock_Newsday
.@MoveTheSticks on increasing buzz connecting Giants with Charles Cross: "I don’t know how much to buy into that or believe that. That would be the third name." The first two, he said, are Ekwonu and Neal in that order ahead of Cross.

Tom Rock

@TomRock_Newsday
Replying to @TomRock_Newsday
On Ekwonu: "I know teams around the league are split on him because he is raw in pass pro but it’s all there, it’s all in his body. He is a dominant, dominant run blocker who I think has some inside-outside ability."

Tom Rock

@TomRock_Newsday
Replying to @TomRock_Newsday
Also @MoveTheSticks on Giants: "If you are looking at their history (at Buffalo) it doesn’t necessarily point to them being locked in on an OL. Now, you look at the needs of the roster I think they need to get better there and it could marry up with where they are picking."

Tom Rock

@TomRock_Newsday

.@MoveTheSticks cited Jermaine Johnson as a "rugged edge-setter" who would fit in with Wink Martindale's schemes. Interesting: He went to Eden Prairie HS, same as recent Giants picks Carter Coughlin and Ryan Connelly.

Tom Rock

@TomRock_Newsday

Also named CB Sauce Gardner as a player he could see "Wink falling in love with."
BTW  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:29 pm : link
Remember Schoen sort of shot back at a reporter who said that a CB probably won't go before pick #5.

I wonder if the Giants also have Stingley as their #1 CB?
Sauce fits both Wink and the BUF profile w/ uncommon size  
Eric on Li : 3:32 pm : link
saw something from Cossell yesterday where he said there's an argument that Sauce is the #1 overall player in the draft.

Combined with Schoen's reaction where he questioned whether or not the #1 CB is going to be there at 5 and if I had to guess he's the guy they are currently coveting at #5. Which probably isn't surprising to anyone given the Bradberry situation.
“Can’t tell if it’s real or not”  
TDTONEY : 3:34 pm : link
Good, how it should be.
RE: BTW  
Eric on Li : 3:35 pm : link
In comment 15673742 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Remember Schoen sort of shot back at a reporter who said that a CB probably won't go before pick #5.

I wonder if the Giants also have Stingley as their #1 CB?


I would guess not because of the smart/tough/reliable, but that's just a guess. Stingley has the injury and some bad tape - specifically the UCLA game.

Also BUF's commonality with all their first round picks was uncommon size - Edmunds at ILB, Allen, Rousseau, and even Oliver in terms of a bigger pass rusher. Sauce's size makes him a unicorn (which is what Cossell cited as the trait that would lead him to ranking Sauce ahead of Surtain last year).
Kind of agree with him about Cross  
Lines of Scrimmage : 3:35 pm : link
JS said a lot of good things about him yesterday so I see some smoke being emitted. Lots of people are saying Daboll is pass happy but I think he understands finding a Allen will not be easy. Sometimes you have to win a different way and that may mean blowing teams off the LOS at least early on leading to Ek/Neal.
Ickey or Neal before Cross  
JonC : 3:36 pm : link
is potentially good news, I'd be more confident in an early OL pick if it happens.
A bunch  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:36 pm : link
of BBIers are going to freak out if the Giants draft Sauce and Johnson in round one.

My guess is they still take an OT, but as I've said, you can still get a RT later in the draft.
RE: Kind of agree with him about Cross  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:37 pm : link
In comment 15673750 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
JS said a lot of good things about him yesterday so I see some smoke being emitted. Lots of people are saying Daboll is pass happy but I think he understands finding a Allen will not be easy. Sometimes you have to win a different way and that may mean blowing teams off the LOS at least early on leading to Ek/Neal.


Yeah, when he started talking about Cross, my immediate thought was "if they like him, he wouldn't say a word."
Jeremiah was on the Cousin Sal gambling pod this week  
Go Terps : 3:40 pm : link
He said a couple things that align with this:

1. He wouldn't lock the Giants into an OL pick.
2. The Giants' cap is a disaster (that's for all the people that say the cap doesn't matter), and they might not want to pay two first rounders this year - he thinks they really want to trade down in part because of their cap situation.

As ever, the lesson remains that Gettleman was an utterly incompetent slob.
of course  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:41 pm : link
Schoen may have some Sicilian in him...

Clearly Eric  
Spiciest Memelord : 3:42 pm : link
is a Schoen disinformation mouthpiece!
Like  
AcidTest : 3:43 pm : link
almost everyone else, I think the Giants will take an OL at #5 or #7, but am fine if they don't, and if they also don't even take one in the first round after a trade down.
RE: A bunch  
Doubledeuce22 : 3:44 pm : link
In comment 15673753 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
of BBIers are going to freak out if the Giants draft Sauce and Johnson in round one.

My guess is they still take an OT, but as I've said, you can still get a RT later in the draft.


I'd be one of those people and it's not because of not taking a OT, it would be because of JJ. Don't think he belongs in the conversation unless there is a trade down.
I think he may trade back a few times if the value  
Lines of Scrimmage : 3:45 pm : link
presents itself and he also said the draft is deep yesterday. The team needs more competition all over.
I am curious to know,  
DonnieD89 : 3:46 pm : link
if Sauce is their coveted player and available at 5, do they take him at 5 risking the possibility of missing out on the OTs at 7. Would be an interesting situation. I’m getting more and more excited about getting Sauce, but there is a part of me that says he will not be there at 5.
I think there's one clear way to establish an identity in this draft  
Go Terps : 3:48 pm : link
They've already hired Wink, who is on record and has a demonstrable history of valuing CBs. We know Bradberry is gone.

I think CB is the second most important position on this team. There are two CBs that excel in man coverage and are absolutely viable top 7 picks.

Go and pick both Sauce and Stingley and build the defense around them.
Schoen  
AcidTest : 3:49 pm : link
said he won't trade back unless someone "blows his doors off." Even acknowledging that phrase is subject to interpretation, in a QB poor draft that seems unlikely. I'd like the Giants to trade down, but don't think it will happen.
RE: I think there's one clear way to establish an identity in this draft  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:50 pm : link
In comment 15673784 Go Terps said:
Quote:
They've already hired Wink, who is on record and has a demonstrable history of valuing CBs. We know Bradberry is gone.

I think CB is the second most important position on this team. There are two CBs that excel in man coverage and are absolutely viable top 7 picks.

Go and pick both Sauce and Stingley and build the defense around them.


That would be something.
RE: Schoen  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:51 pm : link
In comment 15673788 AcidTest said:
Quote:
said he won't trade back unless someone "blows his doors off." Even acknowledging that phrase is subject to interpretation, in a QB poor draft that seems unlikely. I'd like the Giants to trade down, but don't think it will happen.


I would not take for gospel anything anyone says in public before the draft.
RE: I think there's one clear way to establish an identity in this draft  
DonnieD89 : 3:52 pm : link
In comment 15673784 Go Terps said:
Quote:
They've already hired Wink, who is on record and has a demonstrable history of valuing CBs. We know Bradberry is gone.

I think CB is the second most important position on this team. There are two CBs that excel in man coverage and are absolutely viable top 7 picks.

Go and pick both Sauce and Stingley and build the defense around them.


Interest concept. Would be more intriguing, if they followed up with Pitre or Cine at 36. That would be quite the secondary along with McKinney.
RE: Schoen  
Lines of Scrimmage : 3:53 pm : link
In comment 15673788 AcidTest said:
Quote:
said he won't trade back unless someone "blows his doors off." Even acknowledging that phrase is subject to interpretation, in a QB poor draft that seems unlikely. I'd like the Giants to trade down, but don't think it will happen.


I think this is in reference to the first rounders. He can trade back in other rounds as well. Lots of people want a first for next year but adding 2nd/3rd rounders for next year can be very useful which he can still accomplish after round 1.
RE: A bunch  
Alamo : 3:53 pm : link
In comment 15673753 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
of BBIers are going to freak out if the Giants draft Sauce and Johnson in round one.

My guess is they still take an OT, but as I've said, you can still get a RT later in the draft.

Do you have a RT player or two that would be good at pick 36 ??
RE: RE: I think there's one clear way to establish an identity in this draft  
Go Terps : 3:54 pm : link
In comment 15673790 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
That would be something.


I'm just ready for this team to have some sort of identity already. Something to hang their hat on.
Anything leaking from Chris Mara's office yet?  
Jimmy Googs : 3:55 pm : link
You know he runs this thing behind the scenes...
RE: BTW  
Milton : 3:55 pm : link
In comment 15673742 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Remember Schoen sort of shot back at a reporter who said that a CB probably won't go before pick #5.
I think it had nothing to do with the position and more to do with the fact that the reporter was claiming clairvoyance. He would've reacted similarly if it had been any other position.
Stingley is a very Reese pick  
Eric on Li : 3:59 pm : link
there's undeniable upside and also undeniable risk. I'm more partial to smart/tough/reliable whether or not that's lip service from schoen or reality.

I have no problem passing on OT for any position - just pick the 2 best players. No need to force OL and no need to force identity either.
Bad idea to spaz out on hood ornament CBs and WRs  
Spiciest Memelord : 3:59 pm : link
early in the 1st round on a team with holes everywhere.

Although Hutch, Davis and Gardner are my three guys with the scouting holy trinity of tape, measurables and production - and are clean.

Tempted to put Neal up there but I think he chickened out on his combines. If he blew the doors off there he's in consideration for #1 overall.
RE: RE: A bunch  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4:00 pm : link
In comment 15673798 Alamo said:
Quote:
In comment 15673753 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


of BBIers are going to freak out if the Giants draft Sauce and Johnson in round one.

My guess is they still take an OT, but as I've said, you can still get a RT later in the draft.


Do you have a RT player or two that would be good at pick 36 ??


Just look at Sy's preview.
RE: Anything leaking from Chris Mara's office yet?  
Lines of Scrimmage : 4:01 pm : link
In comment 15673803 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
You know he runs this thing behind the scenes...


According to Schwartz he is busy with his horses and his daughters acting career and drops in for a couple player evaluations lol. Mara said he is utilized for character checks.
RE: RE: BTW  
Rave7 : 4:02 pm : link
In comment 15673749 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 15673742 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Remember Schoen sort of shot back at a reporter who said that a CB probably won't go before pick #5.

I wonder if the Giants also have Stingley as their #1 CB?



I would guess not because of the smart/tough/reliable, but that's just a guess. Stingley has the injury and some bad tape - specifically the UCLA game.

Also BUF's commonality with all their first round picks was uncommon size - Edmunds at ILB, Allen, Rousseau, and even Oliver in terms of a bigger pass rusher. Sauce's size makes him a unicorn (which is what Cossell cited as the trait that would lead him to ranking Sauce ahead of Surtain last year).

FYI, in his recent podcast, Jeremiah mentioned he found out that Stingley had lisfranc injury back in August, but he tried to play through it and that’s why there was drop off in his game including ucla game. So he moved him up in his top 50 based on recent new medical information.
RE: Bad idea to spaz out on hood ornament CBs and WRs  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4:03 pm : link
In comment 15673812 Spiciest Memelord said:
Quote:
early in the 1st round on a team with holes everywhere.

Although Hutch, Davis and Gardner are my three guys with the scouting holy trinity of tape, measurables and production - and are clean.

Tempted to put Neal up there but I think he chickened out on his combines. If he blew the doors off there he's in consideration for #1 overall.


WR yes... you can get good WRs later if you want them.

CB is as valuable a position as you will find in the NFL.

BTW, I still stand my assertion that teams normally do not draft RTs in the top 10 of a draft. It's a rare occurrence. I also stand by assertion that the three tackles in this class are not "sure things."
RE: RE: BTW  
TDTONEY : 4:03 pm : link
In comment 15673804 Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 15673742 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Remember Schoen sort of shot back at a reporter who said that a CB probably won't go before pick #5.

I think it had nothing to do with the position and more to do with the fact that the reporter was claiming clairvoyance. He would've reacted similarly if it had been any other position.


Yeah it was kind of said in jest and then he asked for their crystal ball.

He also mentioned trading up as a possibility (no context)

for RTs at #36 i'd imagine the visits are notable  
Eric on Li : 4:03 pm : link
Tyler Smith
Abraham Lucas
Kenyon Green (g)

and remember Daryl Williams still out there in FA.
CBs are not hood ornaments  
Go Terps : 4:05 pm : link
Martindale said himself that he values them more than edge rushers because he can scheme pass rush if he has good man cover corners.

Neither Gardner nor Stingley would be considered a reach, and I'd argue the skill they provide is the second most important on the team after the quarterback.

When Schoen was in Buffalo they built an offensive line without using many premium assets. You can build a good line through coaching, scheme, and savvy investments. I imagine it's much harder to find to shelf cover corners.
RE: BTW  
k2tampa : 4:05 pm : link
In comment 15673742 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Remember Schoen sort of shot back at a reporter who said that a CB probably won't go before pick #5.

I wonder if the Giants also have Stingley as their #1 CB?


The "Is there a CB worthy of 5" comment? I read that as a coach not wanting to give anything away.
The OTs  
Sammo85 : 4:10 pm : link
before 5 will be an interesting watch and to see who is there.

If they all kind of drop down, which is not likely, but possible if guys like Walker, Hutch, Thibs, maybe one of CBs go 1-4, I wonder what Giants would do.

My gut says they go OL and maybe look to trade down from 7.
Man corners lose value  
Lines of Scrimmage : 4:10 pm : link
when you can't stop the run. You want to be ahead in the down/distance. This was the staple of Rex Ryan's defense who Wink learned under. I think Jeremiah's comments about Johnson are interesting based on this.
Sauce is my #1 player in this draft,  
DonQuixote : 4:11 pm : link
But I have to admit that part of that is having the luxury of the seventh pick where I can get one of the tackles as well.
Martindale is on record saying he’d rather a CB  
TDTONEY : 4:12 pm : link
Than pass rusher. “Sacks are artificial” or something like that he said. He creates the pass rush but needs the lockdown corners first
RE: CBs are not hood ornaments  
Eric on Li : 4:17 pm : link
In comment 15673822 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Martindale said himself that he values them more than edge rushers because he can scheme pass rush if he has good man cover corners.

Neither Gardner nor Stingley would be considered a reach, and I'd argue the skill they provide is the second most important on the team after the quarterback.

When Schoen was in Buffalo they built an offensive line without using many premium assets. You can build a good line through coaching, scheme, and savvy investments. I imagine it's much harder to find to shelf cover corners.


The issue with Stingley isn't his position, it's that lisfranc injuries aren't good ones to have - especially for corners. And that he's not a good tackler.

I don't think I'd gamble on the medical in combination with the fact that it's been a while since he put his best tape out there. I think I'd personally roll the dice on Jameson Williams before Stingley. He and Thibodeaux are both tough assessments from the outside compared to players who put great tape out there this past year.
Cross and either Sauce or Jermaine Johnson....  
MOOPS : 4:18 pm : link
make me very happy.
Eric on LI  
Go Terps : 4:19 pm : link
Obviously picking Stingley would be conditional on all the medical examinations and such satisfying the Giants' concerns.
I think it’s nuts to believe we’ll pass on an OL at both 5 and 7  
BillT : 4:22 pm : link
They are projected to be good enough value wise to be drafted there and fill a huge need. Schoen would be “tone deaf” to the issues the Giants have had at OL to not get a day one OL starter in this draft.
I'll go on blind faith until I see a reason not to  
arniefez : 4:22 pm : link
I'll support whoever they pick. But I'm hoping for an OT at #5 because the people who study this stuff think after the top three the rest of the OTs in this draft are long term projects. Those same people think there are multiple starter quality players at EDGE and CB in round 2. But that doesn't mean that's what Joe Schoen thinks. He really needs to hit a few home runs with the Giants first 5 picks.
RE: Eric on LI  
Eric on Li : 4:25 pm : link
In comment 15673852 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Obviously picking Stingley would be conditional on all the medical examinations and such satisfying the Giants' concerns.


right, but my point is he's got that fundamental condition, AND unlike Jameson Williams he didn't play very well this year. Jeremiah is apparently now reporting it's because he played through injury (same as Thibodeaux) - but either way its hard for us to determine anything one way or the other. for both guys. Sauce is a clean prospect.

we don't know anything about Jameson Williams' ACL tear and recovery either - but what we do know is that prior to the injury he had a monster season that included 180 yards and 2 50+ yard TDs against an unbelievable UGA defense that he made look like they were stuck in mud. If the medical risk was equally adequate to keep both guys on the board i think i'd rather go with the guy who was dominant more recently.
RE: A bunch  
MotownGIANTS : 4:28 pm : link
In comment 15673753 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
of BBIers are going to freak out if the Giants draft Sauce and Johnson in round one.

My guess is they still take an OT, but as I've said, you can still get a RT later in the draft.


I know we want but I kinda want 2 DEs in rd 1 if the draft falls right ...
RE: RE: Bad idea to spaz out on hood ornament CBs and WRs  
Spiciest Memelord : 4:34 pm : link
In comment 15673818 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15673812 Spiciest Memelord said:


Quote:


early in the 1st round on a team with holes everywhere.

Although Hutch, Davis and Gardner are my three guys with the scouting holy trinity of tape, measurables and production - and are clean.

Tempted to put Neal up there but I think he chickened out on his combines. If he blew the doors off there he's in consideration for #1 overall.



WR yes... you can get good WRs later if you want them.

CB is as valuable a position as you will find in the NFL.

BTW, I still stand my assertion that teams normally do not draft RTs in the top 10 of a draft. It's a rare occurrence. I also stand by assertion that the three tackles in this class are not "sure things."


You can find players like Revis and Gilmore in FA. Throw in Josh Norman and Bradberry.

As mentioned I like Sauce as high floor and ceiling "sure thing" so I'm not even mad if they draft him.
RE: RE: I think there's one clear way to establish an identity in this draft  
averagejoe : 4:35 pm : link
In comment 15673790 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15673784 Go Terps said:


Quote:


They've already hired Wink, who is on record and has a demonstrable history of valuing CBs. We know Bradberry is gone.

I think CB is the second most important position on this team. There are two CBs that excel in man coverage and are absolutely viable top 7 picks.

Go and pick both Sauce and Stingley and build the defense around them.



That would be something.


Yes- something really stupid
RE: RE: I think there's one clear way to establish an identity in this draft  
bw in dc : 4:38 pm : link
In comment 15673790 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15673784 Go Terps said:


Quote:


They've already hired Wink, who is on record and has a demonstrable history of valuing CBs. We know Bradberry is gone.

I think CB is the second most important position on this team. There are two CBs that excel in man coverage and are absolutely viable top 7 picks.

Go and pick both Sauce and Stingley and build the defense around them.



That would be something.


Haven't you voiced concern about potentially having to pay future big coin to multiple OLs drafted high?

If so, wouldn't the same issue exist for corners? They aren't cheap if they are good...
averagejoe / bw in dc  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4:43 pm : link
averagejoe... Not sure why you would think that. Two shut down corners? Can you imagine what a blitzing defense could do with little fear of getting beat? Talk about a potential transformation of a team with just two picks!

bw in dc... yes, I did. I'm not enough of a salary cap expert to know if that is wise or not. But on the flip side, if you are for taking two OLs (as Sy has suggested), I don't understand how you can be against taking two elite corners (ironically something Sy has said he would not do for economic reasons).

I think this is all moot because the Giants are not going to draft two of the same position in the top 7. But it is fun to speculate.
RE: Martindale is on record saying he’d rather a CB  
Angel Eyes : 4:52 pm : link
In comment 15673838 TDTONEY said:
Quote:
Than pass rusher. “Sacks are artificial” or something like that he said. He creates the pass rush but needs the lockdown corners first

It doesn't work like that; good pass rushers generally don't go lower than the first half of the third round (apart from exceptions like John Randle).

Anyways, Gettleman said something similar two years ago that he was going to rely on scheme and we're still spinning our wheels.
RE: averagejoe / bw in dc  
The Mike : 4:56 pm : link
In comment 15673876 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
averagejoe... Not sure why you would think that. Two shut down corners? Can you imagine what a blitzing defense could do with little fear of getting beat? Talk about a potential transformation of a team with just two picks!

bw in dc... yes, I did. I'm not enough of a salary cap expert to know if that is wise or not. But on the flip side, if you are for taking two OLs (as Sy has suggested), I don't understand how you can be against taking two elite corners (ironically something Sy has said he would not do for economic reasons).

I think this is all moot because the Giants are not going to draft two of the same position in the top 7. But it is fun to speculate.


I agree that it is unlikely, but I would have no problem with this. They are two of the top seven players in this draft. The only question is Stingley's injury, but it appears as though teams have made their determination and are not concerned.

But we are talking here about having a Darrelle Revis comp and a Jalen Ramsey comp leading our secondary and under control for the next five years. Wink will have absolutely no problem scheming pass rush with this kind of secondary strength. This would be a true game changer for this team.
RE: RE: Martindale is on record saying he’d rather a CB  
TDTONEY : 4:56 pm : link
In comment 15673889 Angel Eyes said:
Quote:
In comment 15673838 TDTONEY said:


Quote:


Than pass rusher. “Sacks are artificial” or something like that he said. He creates the pass rush but needs the lockdown corners first


It doesn't work like that; good pass rushers generally don't go lower than the first half of the third round (apart from exceptions like John Randle).

Anyways, Gettleman said something similar two years ago that he was going to rely on scheme and we're still spinning our wheels.


Did you just compare what Gettleman said as a fat lazy Gm to Martindales scheme and quotes and what actually works? I can’t even
The Mike  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5:01 pm : link
Yeah, kind of like when the Giants decided to pair Carl Banks with Lawrence Taylor. Gave teams fits and the Giants were annually among the best defenses in the NFL.
Giants need a RT stop start coming out of this draft....  
GFAN52 : 5:03 pm : link
that's Neal, Icky or Cross in that order in my opinion. The cupboard is bare at RT.
RE: RE: RE: Martindale is on record saying he’d rather a CB  
Angel Eyes : 5:04 pm : link
In comment 15673891 TDTONEY said:
Quote:
In comment 15673889 Angel Eyes said:


Quote:


In comment 15673838 TDTONEY said:


Quote:


Than pass rusher. “Sacks are artificial” or something like that he said. He creates the pass rush but needs the lockdown corners first


It doesn't work like that; good pass rushers generally don't go lower than the first half of the third round (apart from exceptions like John Randle).

Anyways, Gettleman said something similar two years ago that he was going to rely on scheme and we're still spinning our wheels.



Did you just compare what Gettleman said as a fat lazy Gm to Martindales scheme and quotes and what actually works? I can’t even

Yes I am.

Two years ago, after the draft, as quoted in the Daily News:

Quote:



GM Dave Gettleman said after last week’s NFL Draft that while the Giants didn’t draft “a blue-goose pass rusher,” he believes the pass rush will be OK because he trusts the Giants’ defensive scheme to help create pressure and “a lot of the time it’s a group effort.”

“We feel good about where we’re at, but we’ll continue to try to improve it,” he said. “We’re going to take a look at what we’ve got, and part of it’s going to be scheme. I’ve got a lot of confidence in (defensive coordinator) Pat Graham and Joe (Judge) and the defensive guys. We’re going to be fine. It’ll get better.

“It’s not about who gets the sacks,” he added. “It’s about the number of sacks and the number of pressures.”


Giants risk a lot by trusting coaches’ scheme to create pass rush - ( New Window )
I think you worry about  
Lines of Scrimmage : 5:04 pm : link
second contracts for two corners or two OL down the road. You have to make up for it elsewhere by drafting/UDFA.

If you can rely on consistent good drafting it gives you a lot of flexibility.

The Giants had a very expensive OL in 2011. They got bailed out by having a very cheap but extremely talented WR corps. They had a very expensive EDGE group. They had talented cheaper interior guys.

Always a way. Don't ever pass on talent imv.
RE: averagejoe / bw in dc  
bw in dc : 5:05 pm : link
In comment 15673876 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:


bw in dc... yes, I did. I'm not enough of a salary cap expert to know if that is wise or not. But on the flip side, if you are for taking two OLs (as Sy has suggested), I don't understand how you can be against taking two elite corners (ironically something Sy has said he would not do for economic reasons).


I would be against it because (1) I think an OL upgrade is more critical and (2) I don't mind heading into the season with Jackson and Robinson/Holmes/Williams as the starting duo.
RE: Giants need a RT stop start coming out of this draft....  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5:07 pm : link
In comment 15673896 GFAN52 said:
Quote:
that's Neal, Icky or Cross in that order in my opinion. The cupboard is bare at RT.


That's the group think prevailing among fans.

It's the argument that the right tackle position can only be fixed by drafting a top-7 offensive lineman, and that there is no other reasonable solution despite what decades of history suggests.

Also, this is 2-3 year rebuilding project. The Giants have needs everywhere, not just at RT.

Again, I'd be all for drafting an OT in round one, but Giants fans are no longer thinking straight. They are being ruled by their emotions and not logic.
the bottomline is to just get good players  
Eric on Li : 5:08 pm : link
last year picked between 5-10 were Chase, Waddle, Sewell, Horn, Surtain, Smith.

Honestly, if this year we could get Chase and Waddle I wouldn't complain. And out of those 5 my top 2 would probably be Chase and Surtain. I'd happily take them, trade bradberry, and sign Daryl Williams to start at RT.
RE: RE: Giants need a RT stop start coming out of this draft....  
mphbullet36 : 5:10 pm : link
In comment 15673900 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15673896 GFAN52 said:


Quote:


that's Neal, Icky or Cross in that order in my opinion. The cupboard is bare at RT.



That's the group think prevailing among fans.

It's the argument that the right tackle position can only be fixed by drafting a top-7 offensive lineman, and that there is no other reasonable solution despite what decades of history suggests.

Also, this is 2-3 year rebuilding project. The Giants have needs everywhere, not just at RT.

Again, I'd be all for drafting an OT in round one, but Giants fans are no longer thinking straight. They are being ruled by their emotions and not logic.


I think the prevailing think amongst fans and scouts (by mocks). Is there are 3 worthy OL to be picked in the top 10.

For example if there was no good OL worthy of top 10 picks I don't think people would be jumping up and down to force the oline pick. But it sure seeems like value matches up with need here in terms of the OL.

Edge, OL, and maybe a corner or two seems to be where the value is this high in the draft. Any combination of that I will be happy.
RE: BTW  
Jint Fan in Buc Land : 5:11 pm : link
In comment 15673742 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Remember Schoen sort of shot back at a reporter who said that a CB probably won't go before pick #5.

I wonder if the Giants also have Stingley as their #1 CB?


I was thinking this morning we haven't heard as much about him connected to the Giants as the other guys. That could mean something.
Don't fuck around  
Producer : 5:12 pm : link
get the dominant pass blocker. That's what this team needs.

How can the Giants NOT go OT at 5 or 7?  
Snablats : 5:12 pm : link
The awful OL has been the downfall of the team for years. Now you have a chance to get a bookend OT to pair with Thomas, and you wont be reaching or forcing the pick because there are 3 GUYS whom everyone can say is a good choice - and at least one will be there at 5

They are going to very publicly say Jones and Barkley werent given a chance because the OL stunk so we are giving them a chance this year, but then not draft one of the three guys who are clearly above the rest of the OTs?

I dont see it. Its gotta be an OT at 5 or 7
RE: RE: Giants need a RT stop start coming out of this draft....  
GFAN52 : 5:14 pm : link
In comment 15673900 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15673896 GFAN52 said:


Quote:


that's Neal, Icky or Cross in that order in my opinion. The cupboard is bare at RT.



That's the group think prevailing among fans.

It's the argument that the right tackle position can only be fixed by drafting a top-7 offensive lineman, and that there is no other reasonable solution despite what decades of history suggests.

Also, this is 2-3 year rebuilding project. The Giants have needs everywhere, not just at RT.

Again, I'd be all for drafting an OT in round one, but Giants fans are no longer thinking straight. They are being ruled by their emotions and not logic.


Understood, but if all 3 tackles are available, do you pass on Neal or Icky at 5?
mphbullet36  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5:14 pm : link
And that's why I still think they go OT in round one.

BUT...BUT...BUT... It's not written in stone. And if they don't do it, it does not mean everyone should freak out (which they would).

There are a lot of players at different positions that would immediately help the Giants and make a big difference. And as I keep repeating myself, most teams don't address RT in the top 10. It's not typical.

The Giants are looking at three OLs who played LT last year and would move one of them to RT. Other teams that will draft them are probably considering them LTs. There is also a financial component to this.
RE: The Mike  
The Mike : 5:15 pm : link
In comment 15673894 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Yeah, kind of like when the Giants decided to pair Carl Banks with Lawrence Taylor. Gave teams fits and the Giants were annually among the best defenses in the NFL.


This may be the most important point on this thread. In both the 1981 and 1984 drafts, Linebacker was far and away the position of least need on the entire team. Yet, an argument can be made that the entire trajectory of the franchise and the success it achieved from 1984-2011 begins simply with how brilliant these two draft choices were.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Martindale is on record saying he’d rather a CB  
TDTONEY : 5:15 pm : link
In comment 15673897 Angel Eyes said:
Quote:
In comment 15673891 TDTONEY said:


Quote:


In comment 15673889 Angel Eyes said:


Quote:


In comment 15673838 TDTONEY said:


Quote:


Than pass rusher. “Sacks are artificial” or something like that he said. He creates the pass rush but needs the lockdown corners first


It doesn't work like that; good pass rushers generally don't go lower than the first half of the third round (apart from exceptions like John Randle).

Anyways, Gettleman said something similar two years ago that he was going to rely on scheme and we're still spinning our wheels.



Did you just compare what Gettleman said as a fat lazy Gm to Martindales scheme and quotes and what actually works? I can’t even


Yes I am.

Two years ago, after the draft, as quoted in the Daily News:



Quote:





GM Dave Gettleman said after last week’s NFL Draft that while the Giants didn’t draft “a blue-goose pass rusher,” he believes the pass rush will be OK because he trusts the Giants’ defensive scheme to help create pressure and “a lot of the time it’s a group effort.”

“We feel good about where we’re at, but we’ll continue to try to improve it,” he said. “We’re going to take a look at what we’ve got, and part of it’s going to be scheme. I’ve got a lot of confidence in (defensive coordinator) Pat Graham and Joe (Judge) and the defensive guys. We’re going to be fine. It’ll get better.

“It’s not about who gets the sacks,” he added. “It’s about the number of sacks and the number of pressures.”


Giants risk a lot by trusting coaches’ scheme to create pass rush - ( New Window )


Dave Gettleman was a failed GM here, Joe Judge was a failed HC here, Graham never blitzed close to what Martindale does. Martindale had a top 5 defense based on lock down corners and a ton of different looks and ways to get pressure in conjunction with that. So for him it does work like that
anyone saying they can't ignore OT here's a question  
Eric on Li : 5:15 pm : link
what do you think the odds are that any rookie OT, especially 2 who have never played RT before, are above average starters right away?

what do you think the odds are that Daryl Williams, who knows the coaching staff could perform better for a year or two?

my point isn't to say 'ignore the OL more!'.

but rather exactly what Schoen said yesterday - don't reach for an OL if there's a better player. If this were last year would you pass on Chase, Surtain, Waddle, or Parsons for Sewell?
RE: How can the Giants NOT go OT at 5 or 7?  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5:15 pm : link
In comment 15673908 Snablats said:
Quote:
The awful OL has been the downfall of the team for years. Now you have a chance to get a bookend OT to pair with Thomas, and you wont be reaching or forcing the pick because there are 3 GUYS whom everyone can say is a good choice - and at least one will be there at 5

They are going to very publicly say Jones and Barkley werent given a chance because the OL stunk so we are giving them a chance this year, but then not draft one of the three guys who are clearly above the rest of the OTs?

I dont see it. Its gotta be an OT at 5 or 7


Would you bet $1,000 on it? I wouldn't.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Martindale is on record saying he’d rather a CB  
Angel Eyes : 5:17 pm : link
In comment 15673913 TDTONEY said:
Quote:
In comment 15673897 Angel Eyes said:


Quote:


In comment 15673891 TDTONEY said:


Quote:


In comment 15673889 Angel Eyes said:


Quote:


In comment 15673838 TDTONEY said:


Quote:


Than pass rusher. “Sacks are artificial” or something like that he said. He creates the pass rush but needs the lockdown corners first


It doesn't work like that; good pass rushers generally don't go lower than the first half of the third round (apart from exceptions like John Randle).

Anyways, Gettleman said something similar two years ago that he was going to rely on scheme and we're still spinning our wheels.



Did you just compare what Gettleman said as a fat lazy Gm to Martindales scheme and quotes and what actually works? I can’t even


Yes I am.

Two years ago, after the draft, as quoted in the Daily News:



Quote:





GM Dave Gettleman said after last week’s NFL Draft that while the Giants didn’t draft “a blue-goose pass rusher,” he believes the pass rush will be OK because he trusts the Giants’ defensive scheme to help create pressure and “a lot of the time it’s a group effort.”

“We feel good about where we’re at, but we’ll continue to try to improve it,” he said. “We’re going to take a look at what we’ve got, and part of it’s going to be scheme. I’ve got a lot of confidence in (defensive coordinator) Pat Graham and Joe (Judge) and the defensive guys. We’re going to be fine. It’ll get better.

“It’s not about who gets the sacks,” he added. “It’s about the number of sacks and the number of pressures.”


Giants risk a lot by trusting coaches’ scheme to create pass rush - ( New Window )



Dave Gettleman was a failed GM here, Joe Judge was a failed HC here, Graham never blitzed close to what Martindale does. Martindale had a top 5 defense based on lock down corners and a ton of different looks and ways to get pressure in conjunction with that. So for him it does work like that

So why did the Ravens give him the boot?
To be exact and I’ll move on  
TDTONEY : 5:17 pm : link
“I want as many cover angles as you can have because the game is now the passing game… Now philosophically speaking, this is my take on it. I think sacks is one of the most superficial rankings out there… if you looking at sacks, there’s a lot of things that go into that… my philosophy is – personally – I’d rather have a corner that could cover than I have man that could rush I let guys hit quarterbacks, that’s our job as staff.”
GFAN52  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5:17 pm : link
If all three tackles are available at #5, I'd probably draft Sauce at #5, and then take the tackle at #7 (again, don't assume that Cross isn't the #1 tackle on their board).

But I won't be mad if they don't if they address the RT position in round 2 and/or sign a free agent.
RE: mphbullet36  
GFAN52 : 5:18 pm : link
In comment 15673911 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
And that's why I still think they go OT in round one.

BUT...BUT...BUT... It's not written in stone. And if they don't do it, it does not mean everyone should freak out (which they would).

There are a lot of players at different positions that would immediately help the Giants and make a big difference. And as I keep repeating myself, most teams don't address RT in the top 10. It's not typical.

The Giants are looking at three OLs who played LT last year and would move one of them to RT. Other teams that will draft them are probably considering them LTs. There is also a financial component to this.


But as you pointed out, this is a multi-year rebuild and if the Giants can draft a RT that bookends with AT for the next 5 or so years that part of the OL is solved. In addition, since they appear to be backing Daniel Jones, why not give the OL the premier players this season.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Martindale is on record saying he’d rather a CB  
TDTONEY : 5:23 pm : link
In comment 15673917 Angel Eyes said:
Quote:
In comment 15673913 TDTONEY said:


Quote:


In comment 15673897 Angel Eyes said:


Quote:


In comment 15673891 TDTONEY said:


Quote:


In comment 15673889 Angel Eyes said:


Quote:


In comment 15673838 TDTONEY said:


Quote:


Than pass rusher. “Sacks are artificial” or something like that he said. He creates the pass rush but needs the lockdown corners first


It doesn't work like that; good pass rushers generally don't go lower than the first half of the third round (apart from exceptions like John Randle).

Anyways, Gettleman said something similar two years ago that he was going to rely on scheme and we're still spinning our wheels.



Did you just compare what Gettleman said as a fat lazy Gm to Martindales scheme and quotes and what actually works? I can’t even


Yes I am.

Two years ago, after the draft, as quoted in the Daily News:



Quote:





GM Dave Gettleman said after last week’s NFL Draft that while the Giants didn’t draft “a blue-goose pass rusher,” he believes the pass rush will be OK because he trusts the Giants’ defensive scheme to help create pressure and “a lot of the time it’s a group effort.”

“We feel good about where we’re at, but we’ll continue to try to improve it,” he said. “We’re going to take a look at what we’ve got, and part of it’s going to be scheme. I’ve got a lot of confidence in (defensive coordinator) Pat Graham and Joe (Judge) and the defensive guys. We’re going to be fine. It’ll get better.

“It’s not about who gets the sacks,” he added. “It’s about the number of sacks and the number of pressures.”


Giants risk a lot by trusting coaches’ scheme to create pass rush - ( New Window )



Dave Gettleman was a failed GM here, Joe Judge was a failed HC here, Graham never blitzed close to what Martindale does. Martindale had a top 5 defense based on lock down corners and a ton of different looks and ways to get pressure in conjunction with that. So for him it does work like that


So why did the Ravens give him the boot?


My guess is because they had a bad year. It was still “shocking” according to a lot of analysts. How is that relevant to the defense he runs and personnel he needs accordingly?
If the Giants were backing Jones they'd pick up his option  
Go Terps : 5:24 pm : link
They can still do it, but that would be a surprise.
GFAN52  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5:24 pm : link
If they draft a RT at #5 or #7, I will be happy and pray that the OL becomes a strength.

But I will also wonder if that was the best use of resources. I feel this is not resonating but teams don't normally spend top 10 picks on RTs. There is a reason for that.

So if the Giants don't draft a RT at #5 or #7, but do so at #36, I will also be happy.
GFAN52  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5:27 pm : link
The funny thing is this...

I've run this site for over 25 years...

I vividly remember a time when Giants fans would be pissed if the team spent any #1 pick on the OL.

How times have changed...
RE: averagejoe / bw in dc  
averagejoe : 5:28 pm : link
In comment 15673876 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
averagejoe... Not sure why you would think that. Two shut down corners? Can you imagine what a blitzing defense could do with little fear of getting beat? Talk about a potential transformation of a team with just two picks!

bw in dc... yes, I did. I'm not enough of a salary cap expert to know if that is wise or not. But on the flip side, if you are for taking two OLs (as Sy has suggested), I don't understand how you can be against taking two elite corners (ironically something Sy has said he would not do for economic reasons).

I think this is all moot because the Giants are not going to draft two of the same position in the top 7. But it is fun to speculate.


I just can't get behind using two premium picks on defense for a team that NEVER SCORES . Washington, Philly, and Dallas would laugh out loud. I think rebuild has to start with winning LOS.
Wasn't Betcher  
Spiciest Memelord : 5:30 pm : link
some sort of top blitzing scheme genius? AZ didn't dump his ass to the curb.
averagejoe  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5:30 pm : link
I understand your point of view, but I don't think Washington, Dallas, or Philly would want to face those two corners either.

Facing a blitz happy team when you can't beat their corners would be a nightmare for any team.

Martindale comes from the Buddy Ryan school.
RE: Wasn't Betcher  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5:30 pm : link
In comment 15673934 Spiciest Memelord said:
Quote:
some sort of top blitzing scheme genius? AZ didn't dump his ass to the curb.


Where is Betcher now?
RE: RE: Giants need a RT stop start coming out of this draft....  
chick310 : 5:31 pm : link
In comment 15673900 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15673896 GFAN52 said:


Quote:


that's Neal, Icky or Cross in that order in my opinion. The cupboard is bare at RT.



That's the group think prevailing among fans.

It's the argument that the right tackle position can only be fixed by drafting a top-7 offensive lineman, and that there is no other reasonable solution despite what decades of history suggests.

Also, this is 2-3 year rebuilding project. The Giants have needs everywhere, not just at RT.

Again, I'd be all for drafting an OT in round one, but Giants fans are no longer thinking straight. They are being ruled by their emotions and not logic.


The group think and emotional fans are actually the ones that state they just want the OL fixed. Or the ones that say you can fix it with later picks in the draft .

The more astute viewpoint is recognizing the high value of the OT position and wanting to invest in the top prospects in the draft in that position when given the opportunity. As it will be strategic to the rebuild and longer term competitiveness of the roster.

Use the later picks to fix Safety, Tight End and RB...
.  
Go Terps : 5:31 pm : link
The Giants don't score because the quarterback sucks. You could put the Hogs in front of him and that won't change.
RE: RE: averagejoe / bw in dc  
Producer : 5:31 pm : link
In comment 15673932 averagejoe said:
Quote:
In comment 15673876 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


averagejoe... Not sure why you would think that. Two shut down corners? Can you imagine what a blitzing defense could do with little fear of getting beat? Talk about a potential transformation of a team with just two picks!

bw in dc... yes, I did. I'm not enough of a salary cap expert to know if that is wise or not. But on the flip side, if you are for taking two OLs (as Sy has suggested), I don't understand how you can be against taking two elite corners (ironically something Sy has said he would not do for economic reasons).

I think this is all moot because the Giants are not going to draft two of the same position in the top 7. But it is fun to speculate.



I just can't get behind using two premium picks on defense for a team that NEVER SCORES . Washington, Philly, and Dallas would laugh out loud. I think rebuild has to start with winning LOS.


100%. The first two picks should be offense. That's my feeling. This team is unbelievably anemic. Improving the offense will help the defense immensely. Most of the good/great teams are offense first. Defenses ride the coattails of offenses these days.
What players are rated so far above  
Snablats : 5:32 pm : link
the 3 OTs that you would take them instead of the OTs, when the team desperately needs a RT? And, as so many keep pointing out, have no money to buy a RT in free agency, and there is a big dropoff in RTs after the big 3

Sometimes the obvious choice is the best choice. In this draft need meets BPA for the Giants at RT
again the case against picking OL is very easy - pick the right player  
Eric on Li : 5:33 pm : link
from last year's draft.

5. Jamarr Chase
6. Jaylen Waddle
7. Penei Sewell but also available Pat Surtain & Micah Parsons

in hindsight is anyone forcing Sewell over Parsons?

so why would you force it today if the grades favor the non-OT?
.  
TDTONEY : 5:34 pm : link
The Giants blitzed only 26.3 percent of the defensive snaps, which was 22nd in the NFL. That was significantly less than when Bettcher blitzed 33-45 percent of the time in his three years with the Cardinals.
RE: What players are rated so far above  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5:34 pm : link
In comment 15673940 Snablats said:
Quote:
the 3 OTs that you would take them instead of the OTs, when the team desperately needs a RT? And, as so many keep pointing out, have no money to buy a RT in free agency, and there is a big dropoff in RTs after the big 3

Sometimes the obvious choice is the best choice. In this draft need meets BPA for the Giants at RT


And as I've said, my prediction is the Giants will draft an OT in round one.

All I'm saying is I would not be shocked if they don't.

You (and others) are saying it would be devastating if they don't.

I've seen enough drafts not to get locked into absolutes.
Producer  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5:37 pm : link
In that argument, you may want to address the QB situation in the first two rounds then.

And again, is not taking a RT at #36 not addressing the offense?
One of Neal/Cross/Icky and Sauce  
Section331 : 5:38 pm : link
has been my dream first round since the start. The OT's are legitimate top 10 picks, so I'd be a little disappointed if we didn't get one of them.
RE: One of Neal/Cross/Icky and Sauce  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5:38 pm : link
In comment 15673954 Section331 said:
Quote:
has been my dream first round since the start. The OT's are legitimate top 10 picks, so I'd be a little disappointed if we didn't get one of them.


That's where I am right now.

But there are other options. Just sayin'.
Is Thomas’s foot still an issue?  
lono801 : 5:39 pm : link
If I recall it still needs to be cleaned up?

I can’t see passing up on one of the three if so.

The Giants could go from two OT’s to zero if that foot remains an issue
No Eric, what posters are typically devastated with are 0-5 starts  
chick310 : 5:42 pm : link
to the season and continuing to point to dreadful OL play in causing it.

Not sure why it is so important to keep suggesting fans should ready themselves for a potential pass on OT in Round 1. Of course it could happen, but whatever. Should the Edge or CB crowd ready themselves for a pass until Day 2 as well?


Schoen  
AcidTest : 5:45 pm : link
has said repeatedly that they have needs everywhere and as a consequence are committed to just drafting the best players available. That likely means a tackle at #5 or #7 but it isn't a given, especially if they get a terrific offer to move down. They have done a ton of research on a lot of the second tier tackles like Green, Penning, Lucas, etc.
RE: Producer  
bw in dc : 5:47 pm : link
In comment 15673952 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In that argument, you may want to address the QB situation in the first two rounds then.

And again, is not taking a RT at #36 not addressing the offense?


Play the odds - take OLs in the first round. The historical hit rate is very, very good for OLS if you have a competent GM. Take a T and right behind that go for broke and take Zion Johnson for G/C.

Who in their right mind wouldn't want to move forward with that opportunity?

The two worse things this team does is (1) block and (2) QB play. Alas, Mara, if you believe him, wants to stay all-in with Jones, so the QB will very likely not change.

Which leaves us with the OL.
RE: mphbullet36  
mphbullet36 : 5:48 pm : link
In comment 15673911 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
And that's why I still think they go OT in round one.

BUT...BUT...BUT... It's not written in stone. And if they don't do it, it does not mean everyone should freak out (which they would).

There are a lot of players at different positions that would immediately help the Giants and make a big difference. And as I keep repeating myself, most teams don't address RT in the top 10. It's not typical.

The Giants are looking at three OLs who played LT last year and would move one of them to RT. Other teams that will draft them are probably considering them LTs. There is also a financial component to this.


the only difference I see which is why so many people are adamant about OL...outside of QB. There is not a more important position in the sport. If you can't block you can't move the ball. If you can't move the ball you can't score and in todays NFL that is a death sentence.

Now that doesn't mean you can only improve the OL with 1st round picks. But top OL don't make it to free agency because they are so coveted. And its a lot easier to get a good one high in the draft.

So I would rather take a chance drafting an OL high (if the value is there). Then many other positions because I do think its easier to find other positions later in the draft then it is to find top tier OL.
RE: .  
speedywheels : 5:49 pm : link
In comment 15673938 Go Terps said:
Quote:
The Giants don't score because the quarterback sucks.


The Giants don't score because THE ENTIRE OFFENSE sucks.

There, I fixed it for you....
i honestly want to know who the OL or bust posters would have  
Eric on Li : 5:49 pm : link
passed on last year in favor of forcing an OT. Chase or Parsons or Surtain?
RE: i honestly want to know who the OL or bust posters would have  
Ten Ton Hammer : 5:52 pm : link
In comment 15673968 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
passed on last year in favor of forcing an OT. Chase or Parsons or Surtain?


Last year probably isnt the best example of this since they passed on a RT that made the all pro team.
RE: RE: What players are rated so far above  
Snablats : 5:53 pm : link
In comment 15673947 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15673940 Snablats said:


Quote:


the 3 OTs that you would take them instead of the OTs, when the team desperately needs a RT? And, as so many keep pointing out, have no money to buy a RT in free agency, and there is a big dropoff in RTs after the big 3

Sometimes the obvious choice is the best choice. In this draft need meets BPA for the Giants at RT



And as I've said, my prediction is the Giants will draft an OT in round one.

All I'm saying is I would not be shocked if they don't.

You (and others) are saying it would be devastating if they don't.

I've seen enough drafts not to get locked into absolutes.

Where have I said it would be "devastating"? I think it would be a dumb, overthinking-it, trying to be smarter than the room move. You need a RT, there will be a very good RT at 5 or 7, your offense has stunk because your OL has stunk. It should be a no brainer
RE: No Eric, what posters are typically devastated with are 0-5 starts  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5:55 pm : link
In comment 15673958 chick310 said:
Quote:
to the season and continuing to point to dreadful OL play in causing it.

Not sure why it is so important to keep suggesting fans should ready themselves for a potential pass on OT in Round 1. Of course it could happen, but whatever. Should the Edge or CB crowd ready themselves for a pass until Day 2 as well?


The team has been shit at most positions for years. The defense was respectable in 2016 and the second half of 2020, but horrific outside of that.

The OL has undoubtedly been an issue for a decade, but so have other issues. Do we have a starting caliber QB? We have been really bad at TE for years. Outside of Barkley's rookie season, the backs haven't been good. The mess at WR caused the team to give $72 million to Golladay.

I want the OL fixed. All I'm saying is there is more than one way to skin a cat.

The OL or die guys seem unhealthily tied to one outcome. Doesn't seem prudent to me.
bw in dc  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5:57 pm : link
I thought you wanted Malik? Can't have it both ways if you want Johnson too.
RE: RE: .  
TDTONEY : 5:57 pm : link
In comment 15673967 speedywheels said:
Quote:
In comment 15673938 Go Terps said:


Quote:


The Giants don't score because the quarterback sucks.



The Giants don't score because THE ENTIRE OFFENSE sucks.

There, I fixed it for you....


Not even worth responding to any more. He’s emotionally scared and it is understandable. We all go through the grieving process differently
RE: RE: i honestly want to know who the OL or bust posters would have  
Eric on Li : 5:57 pm : link
In comment 15673970 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 15673968 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


passed on last year in favor of forcing an OT. Chase or Parsons or Surtain?



Last year probably isnt the best example of this since they passed on a RT that made the all pro team.


this regime didn't, and the reality of last year's draft was that there were better players than the OTs - even Slater.

if you have better players at premium positions this year rated higher - would you roll the dice on the OT with the possibility of passing on this year's Chase or Parsons? Wouldn't that literally be inviting the exact same mistake as last year?
RE: bw in dc  
Angel Eyes : 5:59 pm : link
In comment 15673975 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I thought you wanted Malik? Can't have it both ways if you want Johnson too.

He was high on Pickett as well.
Snablats  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6:00 pm : link
I'm glad you won't be devastated.

We need 2 OL's  
Adam G in Big D : 6:01 pm : link
One to sign on a 5 year deal, an anchor of the offensive line, and the other to replace Andrew Thomas when another team over pays him on his 2nd contract.
.  
Go Terps : 6:03 pm : link
If you're using the word "need" you're in trouble.

The Giants have needs at every single position.
BTW here or Jeremiah's comments  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6:03 pm : link
Quote:
“I wouldn’t rule out with Sauce Gardner because that’s a player that Wink would fall in love with,” Jeremiah said. “Just with the range that he has and he’s just so good at finding and playing the football, and taking it away. I would think that would be a favorite there for Wink.”

As for Johnson: When Jeremiah was asked what sort of edge rushers Martindale would be looking for and which prospects would best fit that mold as a potential Top-10 pick, Jeremiah didn’t mention Kayvon Thibodeaux or Travon Walker. He went with Johnson, whose stock has been on the rise since an impressive performance at the Senior Bowl in January. The Giants have done a lot of work on Johnson in the pre-draft process, a person familiar with the Giants thinking told NJ Advance Media. It wouldn’t be surprising if the Giants even picked Johnson over Thibodeaux with one of their first-round picks.

Jeremiah thinks Martindale is looking for “rugged guys” at edge rusher. “Edge setters that are rugged. Jermaine Johnson makes a ton of sense to me with them,” he said. “He’s big and long and he’s got some juice coming off the edge. That one would make sense with matching what they’ve traditionally had where Wink’s been.”

NFL Draft 2022: Why Daniel Jeremiah thinks Giants ‘love’ this prospect — and they’ll probably pick him if he’s available - ( New Window )
RE: bw in dc  
bw in dc : 6:04 pm : link
In comment 15673975 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I thought you wanted Malik? Can't have it both ways if you want Johnson too.


Oh, sure, I would support that. But I am reading the Mara tea leaves and that's likely not happening because we have done "everything possible to screw him (Jones) up..."
RE: RE: bw in dc  
bw in dc : 6:05 pm : link
In comment 15673978 Angel Eyes said:
Quote:
In comment 15673975 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


I thought you wanted Malik? Can't have it both ways if you want Johnson too.


He was high on Pickett as well.


Early on I was, but the glove and hand-size were legit knocks. So my opinions evolve with more intel/info.

Producer is Pickett's biggest advocate.
RE: We need 2 OL's  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6:05 pm : link
In comment 15673982 Adam G in Big D said:
Quote:
One to sign on a 5 year deal, an anchor of the offensive line, and the other to replace Andrew Thomas when another team over pays him on his 2nd contract.


If the Giants keep letting their better players walk, they will never get better.
RE: BTW here or Jeremiah's comments  
Eric on Li : 6:07 pm : link
In comment 15673987 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:


Quote:


“I wouldn’t rule out with Sauce Gardner because that’s a player that Wink would fall in love with,” Jeremiah said. “Just with the range that he has and he’s just so good at finding and playing the football, and taking it away. I would think that would be a favorite there for Wink.”

As for Johnson: When Jeremiah was asked what sort of edge rushers Martindale would be looking for and which prospects would best fit that mold as a potential Top-10 pick, Jeremiah didn’t mention Kayvon Thibodeaux or Travon Walker. He went with Johnson, whose stock has been on the rise since an impressive performance at the Senior Bowl in January. The Giants have done a lot of work on Johnson in the pre-draft process, a person familiar with the Giants thinking told NJ Advance Media. It wouldn’t be surprising if the Giants even picked Johnson over Thibodeaux with one of their first-round picks.

Jeremiah thinks Martindale is looking for “rugged guys” at edge rusher. “Edge setters that are rugged. Jermaine Johnson makes a ton of sense to me with them,” he said. “He’s big and long and he’s got some juice coming off the edge. That one would make sense with matching what they’ve traditionally had where Wink’s been.”

NFL Draft 2022: Why Daniel Jeremiah thinks Giants ‘love’ this prospect — and they’ll probably pick him if he’s available - ( New Window )


i'm all for taking the best 2 players, but with the advantage to offenses it somehow feels wrong to have 2 top 10 picks and not use 1 on an offensive player. not saying it needs to be an OL, or that taking 2 D is wrong, would just have to be really sure about the 2 defensive players taken. which presumably they will be with whatever 2 players they select.
RE: RE: i honestly want to know who the OL or bust posters would have  
chick310 : 6:08 pm : link
In comment 15673970 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 15673968 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


passed on last year in favor of forcing an OT. Chase or Parsons or Surtain?



Last year probably isnt the best example of this since they passed on a RT that made the all pro team.


clearly
the point isn't what the giants did last year - it's the draft class  
Eric on Li : 6:12 pm : link
and the outcomes of those players.

Cincinnati got blasted for taking a WR over an OL. How did that work out?
RE: the point isn't what the giants did last year - it's the draft class  
TDTONEY : 6:15 pm : link
In comment 15674001 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
and the outcomes of those players.

Cincinnati got blasted for taking a WR over an OL. How did that work out?


Amazing until the last game lol
RE: RE: RE: i honestly want to know who the OL or bust posters would have  
Ten Ton Hammer : 6:15 pm : link
In comment 15673977 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 15673970 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 15673968 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


passed on last year in favor of forcing an OT. Chase or Parsons or Surtain?



Last year probably isnt the best example of this since they passed on a RT that made the all pro team.



this regime didn't, and the reality of last year's draft was that there were better players than the OTs - even Slater.

if you have better players at premium positions this year rated higher - would you roll the dice on the OT with the possibility of passing on this year's Chase or Parsons? Wouldn't that literally be inviting the exact same mistake as last year?


I honestly don't know. Fixing the OL would make the team better and fans would have a different outlook on the result than if they drafted a rookie WR who caught for 1400 yards but the team was still bad. The pick can be successful independently of team success, which makes it tricky.
Please note the sarcasm  
TDTONEY : 6:17 pm : link
.
RE: RE: We need 2 OL's  
Go Terps : 6:17 pm : link
In comment 15673992 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15673982 Adam G in Big D said:


Quote:


One to sign on a 5 year deal, an anchor of the offensive line, and the other to replace Andrew Thomas when another team over pays him on his 2nd contract.



If the Giants keep letting their better players walk, they will never get better.


"Better players" start getting here with Schoen drafting. I don't think anyone on this team today sees a second contract here.
RE: RE: No Eric, what posters are typically devastated with are 0-5 starts  
chick310 : 6:19 pm : link
In comment 15673973 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15673958 chick310 said:


Quote:


to the season and continuing to point to dreadful OL play in causing it.

Not sure why it is so important to keep suggesting fans should ready themselves for a potential pass on OT in Round 1. Of course it could happen, but whatever. Should the Edge or CB crowd ready themselves for a pass until Day 2 as well?





The team has been shit at most positions for years. The defense was respectable in 2016 and the second half of 2020, but horrific outside of that.

The OL has undoubtedly been an issue for a decade, but so have other issues. Do we have a starting caliber QB? We have been really bad at TE for years. Outside of Barkley's rookie season, the backs haven't been good. The mess at WR caused the team to give $72 million to Golladay.

I want the OL fixed. All I'm saying is there is more than one way to skin a cat.

The OL or die guys seem unhealthily tied to one outcome. Doesn't seem prudent to me.


Yeah, you're not getting it. The goal shouldn't be to just plug/fix the OL.

The goal is to find the best players, and if the NY Giants are fortunate enough to have the chance to draft some of the very best players in this draft, at a premium position, and a position that has haunted them for years then it's party-time. Adding actual weapons at OT increases the value of all those underperforming playmakers on the offense, and is also one of the better long term investments a rebuilding team can make.

Keep searching for your cat to skin in Rd 4, this is a no-brainer.
RE: RE: RE: We need 2 OL's  
TDTONEY : 6:20 pm : link
In comment 15674010 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15673992 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 15673982 Adam G in Big D said:


Quote:


One to sign on a 5 year deal, an anchor of the offensive line, and the other to replace Andrew Thomas when another team over pays him on his 2nd contract.



If the Giants keep letting their better players walk, they will never get better.



"Better players" start getting here with Schoen drafting. I don't think anyone on this team today sees a second contract here.


Remove Gettleman from the equation and you honestly believe this. ?
chick310  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6:24 pm : link
Oh I get it.

And I haven't really disagreed with you.

But you're one of those types who can't/won't accept dissent. Doesn't surprise me.
I wouldn't be disappointed with Daniel Faalele OT from Minn  
gtt350 : 6:31 pm : link
at 36. 6'9 380, good tape or the OT from Tulsa
deep draft. Could definetely go defense at 5 and 7
RE: RE: RE: bw in dc  
Producer : 6:37 pm : link
In comment 15673991 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15673978 Angel Eyes said:


Quote:


In comment 15673975 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


I thought you wanted Malik? Can't have it both ways if you want Johnson too.


He was high on Pickett as well.



Early on I was, but the glove and hand-size were legit knocks. So my opinions evolve with more intel/info.

Producer is Pickett's biggest advocate.


Nothing is certain. And Pickett isn't certain. But I do like his chances to become a legit NFL starter with top-10 upside. He is great at the hardest things a QB has to do. I'm not saying he's Joe Burrow. Not at all. No way. But he could be Joe Burrow-light.
RE: chick310  
chick310 : 6:39 pm : link
In comment 15674015 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Oh I get it.

And I haven't really disagreed with you.

But you're one of those types who can't/won't accept dissent. Doesn't surprise me.


Not dissent at all, so you actually surprise me.

You have disagreed, and want to play both sides of the fence for some reason in doing so. You continue to want to make some point that the OL can get covered in other ways although they probably should/will pick one in Rd 1. So when they pick one, you'll be covered or if they don't then you seem to looking to hold the "I told you so" card.

Keep it simple and stick with logic. It's a rebuilding team with very little core talent at premium positions and a very dysfunctional OL and Offense. There are several OTs that make perfect sense to address all those topics and also make the grade.

Dissent away.
If the Giants have the 3 OTs  
AcesUp : 6:39 pm : link
Stacked similar to the consensus, it makes very little sense to pass on the position if they’re staying put in the top 10. Almost any angle you slice it - value, need, cap consideration, scarcity, gaming the draft - it’s the move. Only exception I can really think of is if they pull off a trade down and are only left one pick in the top 10.
RE: Producer  
Producer : 6:40 pm : link
In comment 15673952 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In that argument, you may want to address the QB situation in the first two rounds then.

And again, is not taking a RT at #36 not addressing the offense?


It is. I think the offense is a five alarm fire. I would be happy to take WR at #7 as I have said earlier. Or an IOL. It would be nice to come out of this draft with answers at RT, OG, C, WR, TE and maybe RB. It's a good draft for all these positions. And yea if there is a QB they like I am open to any pick they think the player warrants.
We will be fine (contrary to Terp)  
Carl in CT : 6:41 pm : link
Our best players on offense are Thomas, DJ and Barkley. We need help on the OL but I’m telling you guys there is a possible trade down and a WR is being considered. No one has this but don’t rule it out!
Obviously the likelihood is CB/OT  
Go Terps : 6:41 pm : link
And that's fine too. The only player I really don't want is Thibodeaux.

Whomever they draft next Thursday instantly become the most important players on the team. And my favorite Giants - first step in the long road back to even mattering in the NFL.
RE: We will be fine (contrary to Terp)  
Go Terps : 6:42 pm : link
In comment 15674030 Carl in CT said:
Quote:
Our best players on offense are Thomas, DJ and Barkley.


That's why the offense is terrible. We need new best players in offense.
Schoen he will have 7 players  
section125 : 6:43 pm : link
he is comfortable with ready to be chosen. As I have said before it is likely closer to 10.

I can see:
2 - OT
2 - CB
1 CB / 1 OT
1 CB / 1 ER
1 ER / 1 OT

maybe even 1 WR with any of the above.

I will not be disappointed.
I wouldn’t be surprised if the T we draft plays LT  
TDTONEY : 6:44 pm : link
Even with Thomas here
chick310  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6:47 pm : link
I'm not playing "both" sides of the fence. I'm playing "all" sides of the fence.

I have said in every year not to get locked into certain positions and certain prospects. I think that is stupid.

There are legitimate reasons to argue for an offensive lineman at #5 or #7. You can argue both picks should be OLs. But you can also make legitimate arguments for not taking an OL at those spots.

I'm not trying to set up an "I told you so" victory lap. I'm simply saying what I believe.

I supported the Giants drafting Andrew Thomas. I have no issues taking an offensive lineman in the first round. But there are alternatives.

Saying there are alternative seems to piss you off.
With so many holes on the roster maybe trade both picks  
kelly : 6:48 pm : link
We need to be good before we can be great.

Maybe trading 5 and 7 allows us to still get Penning and Green. And also two other quality players in the first round. Possibly 4 starters.

I may lean in this direction. We simply need more picks, we have too many holes.
RE: chick310  
chick310 : 7:05 pm : link
In comment 15674040 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I'm not playing "both" sides of the fence. I'm playing "all" sides of the fence.

I have said in every year not to get locked into certain positions and certain prospects. I think that is stupid.

There are legitimate reasons to argue for an offensive lineman at #5 or #7. You can argue both picks should be OLs. But you can also make legitimate arguments for not taking an OL at those spots.

I'm not trying to set up an "I told you so" victory lap. I'm simply saying what I believe.

I supported the Giants drafting Andrew Thomas. I have no issues taking an offensive lineman in the first round. But there are alternatives.

Saying there are alternative seems to piss you off.


Would suggest we are both saying what we believe. Except one of us keeps starting threads/posts saying those that support taking an OT may kill themselves after Rd 1 if they don't.

Everybody knows there are alternatives...no kidding. Some have just come to realize that they would rather take optimal paths to a rebuild of the roster and the OL than sub-optimal. In case you haven't seen it, sub-optimal has yielded very little. Optimal at least got us Andrew Thomas, who may be the only player on this current roster worth keeping for a next contract.
chick310  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7:13 pm : link
Except over and over again, I've said I would take an OT in round one.

Secondly, as I've said, this "optimal" talk doesn't mean much to me since in the modern history of the NFL, teams usually don't take RTs in the top 10. That's simply a fact. It doesn't mean it hasn't happened, or that the Giants should not draft a RT in round one. But it is worthy to note.

None of the Giants' Super Bowl teams had a #1 pick starting.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7:13 pm : link
None of the Giants' Super Bowl teams had a #1 pick starting on the offensive line.
Eric...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7:16 pm : link
Wasn't William Roberts drafted in the 1st?
RE: Eric...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7:22 pm : link
In comment 15674066 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Wasn't William Roberts drafted in the 1st?


Yup, he started at left guard for the 1990 team (moved to guard after failing at tackle). I forgot about that.
RE: Eric...  
GFAN52 : 7:22 pm : link
In comment 15674066 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Wasn't William Roberts drafted in the 1st?


He was 27th pick in the 1984 draft.
This is kind of silly. U want to keep looking back to previous Drafts  
chick310 : 7:30 pm : link
to determine what makes sense going forward? Teams used to pick RBs #1 not too long ago. But they don't now and they barely pick them in Rd 1 overall as well.

I would love if a QB was worth the pick at #5 or #7 but imv they aren't. To that end, give me the best players on the board in the top 7 guys and if they happen to be Edge or OT then this is easy pickings becasue those are optimal choices. And in the 2022 Draft that is exactly what we have. So go rebuild the team with these optimal assets.

You can have the last word if needed.
He had a short career, but OT Luke Petitgout  
GFAN52 : 7:32 pm : link
started in Super Bowl XXXV against the Ravens.
RE: He had a short career, but OT Luke Petitgout  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7:33 pm : link
In comment 15674086 GFAN52 said:
Quote:
started in Super Bowl XXXV against the Ravens.


I was talking about the SB winning teams.
RE: RE: He had a short career, but OT Luke Petitgout  
GFAN52 : 7:38 pm : link
In comment 15674089 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15674086 GFAN52 said:


Quote:


started in Super Bowl XXXV against the Ravens.



I was talking about the SB winning teams.


You didn't mention winning, but it doesn't matter. I understand your point. Some people (me) will be disappointed if they don't go OL in the 1st rd, but I see the point about addressing the best players on defense or offense over a mulit-year rebuild. I'm just glad Sy also sees the value in Neal and Icky should one or the other be available to pick in the 1st round.
...  
ryanmkeane : 7:38 pm : link
taking 2 CBs in the top 10 would certainly be worse than taking 2 OL.

RE: This is kind of silly. U want to keep looking back to previous Drafts  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7:39 pm : link
In comment 15674085 chick310 said:
Quote:
to determine what makes sense going forward? Teams used to pick RBs #1 not too long ago. But they don't now and they barely pick them in Rd 1 overall as well.

I would love if a QB was worth the pick at #5 or #7 but imv they aren't. To that end, give me the best players on the board in the top 7 guys and if they happen to be Edge or OT then this is easy pickings becasue those are optimal choices. And in the 2022 Draft that is exactly what we have. So go rebuild the team with these optimal assets.

You can have the last word if needed.


Sure, I'll take the last word. Thanks.

My point is obvious.

Giants fans are so beaten down by bad OL play and desperate to fix it that they seem to think the only move is fix it with a top 10 pick. I am simply saying there are other alternatives. I'm mentioning the Super Bowl teams because in modern history, the OLs on those SB teams are considered the best in team history. Most of those guys were free agents and 3rd round or lower draft picks. I am simply using them as an example because those OLs are remembered so fondly.

On the other hand, Ereck Flowers and Justin Pugh are not remembered so fondly.

"Fixing" the OL is not necessary interconnected with how you acquire those players.

I've said for weeks on this site, that need meets value with the OL in the top seven of this draft. It's why I've said I think they will draft and OL in round one. (I actually agree with you).

BUT... I don't think it is a given. And I can understand why a team would not do that.
RE: ...  
Go Terps : 7:43 pm : link
In comment 15674095 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
taking 2 CBs in the top 10 would certainly be worse than taking 2 OL.


Why?
RE: RE: ...  
GFAN52 : 7:45 pm : link
In comment 15674101 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15674095 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


taking 2 CBs in the top 10 would certainly be worse than taking 2 OL.




Why?


Wink would be happy probably, but I don't see how it would help Daboll's offense improve.
RE: He had a short career, but OT Luke Petitgout  
TDTONEY : 7:46 pm : link
In comment 15674086 GFAN52 said:
Quote:
started in Super Bowl XXXV against the Ravens.


Suddenly I’m picturing a yellow flag dancing in the air
It is harder to identify OL  
Lines of Scrimmage : 7:47 pm : link
with how a lot of colleges are playing. This coupled with the CBA has made it harder but the talent is still in the draft.

I think the important thing is staying committed to adding resources every year.

The Giants have done little of this so the question is does JS try to address it early or can he be patient and do it over two years and go BPA.
LOS.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7:50 pm : link
Good point. A lot college OL aren't exactly playing offenses that will translate to the NFL.

Gun to head, I think we take an OL at either 5 or 7 if we stay there, but it seems to be a deep OL draft so I won't be chugging beers if we don't.
RE: RE: ...  
Payasdaddy : 8:00 pm : link
In comment 15674101 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15674095 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


taking 2 CBs in the top 10 would certainly be worse than taking 2 OL.




Why?


Not if u can throw 5 or 6 guys at a qb everytime because both cbs can cover 1/2 the field. Sorta like have 2 ERs u have to double, you can rush 3 guys and still get pressure
I am not saying go sauce and stingley, but a case can be made
 
ryanmkeane : 8:04 pm : link
Why? Because the CB position has become a dime a dozen in todays NFL. You can barely touch a receiver without getting a flag thrown. A good cover guy is great, until you realize there’s 4 other receivers on the field every play. Nobody plays 2 WR sets anymore where having a true shutdown guy actually made a massive difference. Bengals made the Super Bowl with Eli Apple and Mike Hilton at corner. Who is the shutdown corner on the Bucs? The Chiefs? White was out for the year and the Bills were still right there.

I get what a great CB can do, just don’t think it’s that important to have.
 
ryanmkeane : 8:07 pm : link
As Sy said, having a really good OL trumps everything, including having some awesome corners.
Whatever we feel about drafting an RT in the top 10,  
cosmicj : 8:12 pm : link
Taking 2 OL with the 5th and 7th picks is certifiable. I’ve seen a lot of advocates for that route and I don’t believe it survives a moment’s scrutiny.
RE: LOS.  
bw in dc : 8:12 pm : link
In comment 15674108 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Good point. A lot college OL aren't exactly playing offenses that will translate to the NFL.


That's odd. I think the NFL had adopted more college offensive schemes than ever before...
I also think taking Stingley at 7 is the sort of risk the Giants can’t  
cosmicj : 8:15 pm : link
Take. They need a safe, reliable result there.
RE: …  
TDTONEY : 8:16 pm : link
In comment 15674119 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
As Sy said, having a really good OL trumps everything, including having some awesome corners.


Did you confirm this with Schoen, Daboll and Martindale?
RE: …  
Lines of Scrimmage : 8:30 pm : link
In comment 15674119 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
As Sy said, having a really good OL trumps everything, including having some awesome corners.


Really good OL and a top 10 D makes you a strong playoff contender every year. You’ll need other aspects to get over the top but football is still conceptually a easy game.
RE: RE: This is kind of silly. U want to keep looking back to previous Drafts  
Rjanyg : 8:41 pm : link
In comment 15674097 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15674085 chick310 said:


Quote:


to determine what makes sense going forward? Teams used to pick RBs #1 not too long ago. But they don't now and they barely pick them in Rd 1 overall as well.

I would love if a QB was worth the pick at #5 or #7 but imv they aren't. To that end, give me the best players on the board in the top 7 guys and if they happen to be Edge or OT then this is easy pickings becasue those are optimal choices. And in the 2022 Draft that is exactly what we have. So go rebuild the team with these optimal assets.

You can have the last word if needed.



Sure, I'll take the last word. Thanks.

My point is obvious.

Giants fans are so beaten down by bad OL play and desperate to fix it that they seem to think the only move is fix it with a top 10 pick. I am simply saying there are other alternatives. I'm mentioning the Super Bowl teams because in modern history, the OLs on those SB teams are considered the best in team history. Most of those guys were free agents and 3rd round or lower draft picks. I am simply using them as an example because those OLs are remembered so fondly.

On the other hand, Ereck Flowers and Justin Pugh are not remembered so fondly.

"Fixing" the OL is not necessary interconnected with how you acquire those players.

I've said for weeks on this site, that need meets value with the OL in the top seven of this draft. It's why I've said I think they will draft and OL in round one. (I actually agree with you).

BUT... I don't think it is a given. And I can understand why a team would not do that.


My favorite OL in Giants history is the 2007 Super Bowl O line. Made up of a 2nd round pick, 3rd round pick, 5th round pick and 2 UDFA. They played as one. The 1990 O Ljne was excellent and had lots of high drafted players. Elliott, Moore, Oates, Williams. Reisenburg was a 4th or 5th rounder I believe.

Drafting O linemen seems to be very difficult these days.
Last words not resonating…  
chick310 : 9:03 pm : link
It’s 2022 guys…come up to at least current day.

And optimally look ahead.
Cornerback  
WillVAB : 9:04 pm : link
Is the most overrated position in the league. If they go CB at 5 or 7 it will lay the foundation for another prolonged period of shitty football.
RE: RE: RE: This is kind of silly. U want to keep looking back to previous Drafts  
Ten Ton Hammer : 9:07 pm : link
In comment 15674141 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
In comment 15674097 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 15674085 chick310 said:


Quote:


to determine what makes sense going forward? Teams used to pick RBs #1 not too long ago. But they don't now and they barely pick them in Rd 1 overall as well.

I would love if a QB was worth the pick at #5 or #7 but imv they aren't. To that end, give me the best players on the board in the top 7 guys and if they happen to be Edge or OT then this is easy pickings becasue those are optimal choices. And in the 2022 Draft that is exactly what we have. So go rebuild the team with these optimal assets.

You can have the last word if needed.



Sure, I'll take the last word. Thanks.

My point is obvious.

Giants fans are so beaten down by bad OL play and desperate to fix it that they seem to think the only move is fix it with a top 10 pick. I am simply saying there are other alternatives. I'm mentioning the Super Bowl teams because in modern history, the OLs on those SB teams are considered the best in team history. Most of those guys were free agents and 3rd round or lower draft picks. I am simply using them as an example because those OLs are remembered so fondly.

On the other hand, Ereck Flowers and Justin Pugh are not remembered so fondly.

"Fixing" the OL is not necessary interconnected with how you acquire those players.

I've said for weeks on this site, that need meets value with the OL in the top seven of this draft. It's why I've said I think they will draft and OL in round one. (I actually agree with you).

BUT... I don't think it is a given. And I can understand why a team would not do that.



My favorite OL in Giants history is the 2007 Super Bowl O line. Made up of a 2nd round pick, 3rd round pick, 5th round pick and 2 UDFA. They played as one. The 1990 O Ljne was excellent and had lots of high drafted players. Elliott, Moore, Oates, Williams. Reisenburg was a 4th or 5th rounder I believe.

Drafting O linemen seems to be very difficult these days.


People forget very recent history, like making themselves look like fools to justify spending a #2 overall pick on a RB when those same Giants teams produced league leading run games from backups and nobodies.
RE: Cornerback  
TDTONEY : 9:11 pm : link
In comment 15674166 WillVAB said:
Quote:
Is the most overrated position in the league. If they go CB at 5 or 7 it will lay the foundation for another prolonged period of shitty football.


Martindale is laughing his ass off somewhere
 
ryanmkeane : 9:13 pm : link
People make the argument that OLs can be decent or fine without first round picks. Yeah - that’s definitely true. But it has happened exactly 1 time in the history of our franchise and that was a long time ago. 2006-2010. Cool. We talk about that like it was yesterday. Since that time, we’ve tried patchwork bullshit. We drafted Flowers and Pugh in round 1 and they didn’t workout - you guys are so scared from that that you don’t want to do it again or think because it happened that somehow we can just make the OL work with a bunch of mid round guys. Reese tried that, didn’t work. Gettleman tried that, didn’t work.

Take top OL talent if it lines up.
RE: RE: RE: A bunch  
sb from NYT Forum : 9:15 pm : link
In comment 15673813 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15673798 Alamo said:


Quote:


In comment 15673753 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


of BBIers are going to freak out if the Giants draft Sauce and Johnson in round one.

My guess is they still take an OT, but as I've said, you can still get a RT later in the draft.


Do you have a RT player or two that would be good at pick 36 ??



Just look at Sy's preview.


My only worry about that is that the 2nd rounder OL guys (Abraham Lucas, Tyler Smith, Nicholas Petit-Frere) may get plucked in the first round.

But really, the Giants have so many holes it would be hard to fault them with any of CB, DE/Edge, OL or even WR.
 
ryanmkeane : 9:17 pm : link
Martindale is a good defensive coordinator. But just because he values CBs over edge rushers doesn’t mean we automatically have to do that. If Travon Walker is sitting there with Ahmad Gardner at 5, what do you think Schoen is going to do?
another youtube clip  
mphbullet36 : 9:23 pm : link
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gXlJhRII7WA

the first part is Schoen and Daboll talking to Banks/Papa.

He again makes a point about positional value being important. He specifically mentions 3 positions.

QB
OT
CB

He said if you don't fill those positions via the draft you have to pay a premium price on the open market.

you do the math.
RE: …  
mphbullet36 : 9:27 pm : link
In comment 15674119 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
As Sy said, having a really good OL trumps everything, including having some awesome corners.


I agree to a certain extent. The biggest point being if you are always trailing in games it doesn't matter who your CB's are because teams will just run the ball late in games.

So in that sense, yes, outside of having an elite QB. The next most important unit is the offensive line. You have an offensive line you can have a no name RB and ok WR thrive because teams can't cover forever. A good QB and a good OL and everything else can be interchangable.

After that though a defense is the next most important. And disrupting other QB's is the most important. So pass rush and guys that can cover are paid handsomely in the NFL to do that.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 