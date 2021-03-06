Most Negative Poster on BBI for 2021

for display only
thing is, Go Terps and bw in dc  
Del Shofner : 4/21/2022 9:03 pm
both are great sports fans and know their stuff. They're negative because the Giants have sucked. I miss Go Terps posting about soccer, as to which he is also very knowledgable.
Hahahahaha  
DisgruntledNYGfan : 4/21/2022 9:08 pm
Amusing stuff.
Really no need to  
joeinpa : 4/21/2022 9:08 pm
Go there. I disagree with them often but enjoy the banter.
A decade of crap football will lead to negativity  
eric2425ny : 4/21/2022 9:11 pm
Which dupe is this?  
Sean : 4/21/2022 9:11 pm
Cool story bro  
adamg : 4/21/2022 9:13 pm
"5th straight year"  
j_rud : 4/21/2022 9:16 pm
Registered 2021
I'm sorry, who the fuck are you?  
sb from NYT Forum : 4/21/2022 9:18 pm
You seem like a real Ms. Congeniality yourself  
NoGainDayne : 4/21/2022 9:26 pm
but who doesn’t enjoy a good witch hunt.

How the hell do we know YOU aren’t a Redskins fan?
....  
BrettNYG10 : 4/21/2022 9:34 pm
Isn't most negative basically most right given how terrible 2021 was?
I think you will be banned regardless if you  
eric2425ny : 4/21/2022 9:37 pm
disclose the third persons handle. If I remember correctly BBI is against calling out specific posters. It’s one thing if it’s in fun, it’s another when you are insulting people.

No other post activity?  
TDTONEY : 4/21/2022 9:40 pm
Burner account gonna burn.  
BigBlueBuff : 4/21/2022 9:48 pm
Poster #3 on you list has your IP, so I'm not sure what you're thinking!

Also, I miss Randy in CT (not really). Is he still around?
Randee was the best  
lono801 : 4/21/2022 9:51 pm
He was just a kid
RE: Randee was the best  
j_rud : 4/21/2022 9:53 pm
In comment 15674238 lono801 said:
Quote:
He was just a kid


Happy Birthd-ohhhhhh!
RE: thing is, Go Terps and bw in dc  
montanagiant : 4/21/2022 10:24 pm
In comment 15674162 Del Shofner said:
Quote:
both are great sports fans and know their stuff. They're negative because the Giants have sucked. I miss Go Terps posting about soccer, as to which he is also very knowledgable.

Agree with this. I don't agree too much with Terps or BW on things regarding this team but I can say they present valid arguments that need to be taken into consideration
RE: A decade of crap football will lead to negativity  
steve in ky : 4/21/2022 10:28 pm
In comment 15674180 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
.


While I like him, bw has been negative towards everything Giants for 25+ years. Well he did take a hiatus during the Super Bowl years.
RE: RE: A decade of crap football will lead to negativity  
steve in ky : 4/21/2022 10:29 pm
In comment 15674261 steve in ky said:
Quote:
In comment 15674180 eric2425ny said:


Quote:


.



While I like him, bw has been negative towards everything Giants for 25+ years. Well he did take a hiatus during the Super Bowl years.


Oh and when I say hiatus, I mean from posting, not being negative.
So Dave in DC  
Paulie Walnuts : 4/21/2022 10:41 pm
Is back? Cool let's go Mets
I Hated Posts by Go Terps  
Bob in Vt : 4/21/2022 10:47 pm
He was sooo negative. And he was so predictable.

But, upon reflection, a vast majority of what he complained about turned out to be completely true. So I have to give it up to him. He was right and hopefully, the ship is finally on the way to being righted.
They are realists  
Mattman : 4/21/2022 10:49 pm
and not negative
I never get the recognition I deserve  
Greg from LI : 4/21/2022 10:58 pm
RE: I never get the recognition I deserve  
NoGainDayne : 4/21/2022 11:02 pm
In comment 15674276 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
.


You really need to work on your post volume if you want to get on that list. Something to aspire to
RE: They are realists  
TDTONEY : 4/21/2022 11:05 pm
In comment 15674271 Mattman said:
Quote:
and not negative


I bet even they would disagree with this. There are times it’s so outrageous there is no way it’s not exaggeration or sarcasm
As bad as this  
MyNameIsMyName : 4/21/2022 11:11 pm
Team has been, I’ll never understand people having an issue with negativity. The other side are the ones who’ve been wrong…
.  
nrhs50  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/21/2022 11:22 pm
(1) Go Terps and bw in dc take a lot of crap, but they've largely been proven correct. On the other hand, the people who have fought with them most viciously have egg on their faces.

(2) I've never banned anyone for saying I'm negative. I am negative right now. The Giants have been a terrible team for the bulk of the last decade. Ownership has made horrific decisions time and time again. We're beginning to turn into the Knicks.
RE: nrhs50  
TDTONEY : 4/21/2022 11:30 pm
In comment 15674294 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
. We're beginning to turn into the Knicks.

Now this is just mean
RE: nrhs50  
steve in ky : 4/21/2022 11:33 pm
In comment 15674294 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
(1) Go Terps and bw in dc take a lot of crap, but they've largely been proven correct. On the other hand, the people who have fought with them most viciously have egg on their faces.

(2) I've never banned anyone for saying I'm negative. I am negative right now. The Giants have been a terrible team for the bulk of the last decade. Ownership has made horrific decisions time and time again. We're beginning to turn into the Knicks.


BBI = Bashing Blue Interactive
So this is a list  
Mike from SI : 12:28 am
of the most correct posters? Cool.
Our beloved Giants have be crap  
Paulie Walnuts : 12:30 am
For 10 years. Most of us have become pretty jaded. And I've been a fan since 1968
Management, ownership has to show us something to get us excited again. Start by building the lines
Both GT & BW are realists.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12:51 am
And more right then wrong.
Why should anyone be positive about this team?  
SimpleMan : 1:31 am
They have been complete and utter trash for years. Gettleman ran them into the ground. This is a complete mess that will likely take multiple years to fix. Mara cannot get out of his own way. This team deserves every bit of negativity they get.
It's pretty amazing that posters who were completely right  
Mike from SI : 2:11 am
get trashed for being "negative." So, they were supposed to be wrong and "positive?" For what? If anything, the fan reaction helped save us from another year of Judge and got us this overhaul.
RE: I never get the recognition I deserve  
Route 9 : 2:45 am
In comment 15674276 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
.


I think this is good. Being left off the list means we're talking about the truth. I think this mystery guy thinks those guys have an axe to grind with Jones or whoever.
......  
Route 9 : 2:45 am
I wish we had a BBI poster on here named Nameless.
Wonder who the dupe is  
Mike in NY : 4:46 am
Go Terps and I have had our disagreements about how to solve the mess that we are in, but he is correct about the state of the franchise. The Mara family is all about offering friends and family no show jobs and if they win, great. Incompetence is rewarded and modern strategies are frowned upon if it means ceding power. The Giants look like the Cowboys after Jerry Jones dumped Jimmy Johnson but before Stephen Jones and Will McClay took over. Looking at who they chose to interview this cycle I am hopeful that we will be in a better position going forward, but I have my trepidations because Tim McDonnell and Chris Mara have undeserved roles and Chris Petit is still around. I knew the latter was not going to be changed before the draft, but I hope it is immediately after UDFA are signed.
Not much positive to say lately  
Jalapeno : 5:33 am
So I resort to posts about tickling.
Must be Oslo Syndrome -  
section125 : 6:10 am
I am beginning to agree with Terps more and more - on some things.

bw, not so much
Couldn’t tell you.  
Racer : 6:38 am
I generally skip all of their posts unless one of my follows responds to them. Already mentioned one on the list needs to follow some others and take a break from BBI in the interests of mental health.
Two of the best posters on this site  
The Mike : 6:54 am
Thanks GoTerps and BW for your acuity and insight during this winter of our despair. Never back down to the delusional optimist bullies who despite let their decade long run of inaccurate, condescending and trolling nonsense continue to this day to make fools of themselves.
I fought tooth and nail with Terps this past year -- and it was  
gidiefor : Mod : 7:08 am
apparent three games in in 2021 that he would be right about this season.

I do think he goes a little over board with his assessments but I attribute that to passion which I don't have a problem with, as I am equally passionate.

There is no doubting that he had the correct read for the 2021 season and that the Giants as composed were a frikken disaster. The consequences of last regime will stay with me for a while. I feel almost as scarred as I did with the Ray Handley regime.

If you want to criticize him or bw then you should probably also be criticizing all the positive posters like myself who had deluded themselves into believing that the Giants were worth defending and were fighting with Terps and bw about it.

No the ugliness was the team and not the messengers.
Good thing the 10year curse for winning the last SB is over  
Boatie Warrant : 7:11 am
Maybe now things can get to being more positive! 🤔
#3  
ZogZerg : 7:13 am
So glad that someone else sees it that way and  
Grizz99 : 7:18 am
Had the guts to say it.
RE: RE: A decade of crap football will lead to negativity  
Chris in Philly : 7:19 am
In comment 15674261 steve in ky said:
Quote:
In comment 15674180 eric2425ny said:


Quote:


.



While I like him, bw has been negative towards everything Giants for 25+ years. Well he did take a hiatus during the Super Bowl years.


Remember when Dan Snyder was the model owner? Good times.
Likely  
Route 9 : 7:21 am
Snorting coke off models
RE: So glad that someone else sees it that way and  
Route 9 : 7:22 am
In comment 15674362 Grizz99 said:
Quote:
Had the guts to say it.


With a throwaway account
It’s not the message  
lono801 : 7:22 am
It’s the delivery

The delivery

The delivery

The delivery

The delivery

The delivery

The delivery

The delivery

The delivery

RE: It’s not the message  
Giantology : 7:32 am
In comment 15674369 lono801 said:
Quote:
It’s the delivery

The delivery

The delivery

The delivery

The delivery

The delivery

The delivery

The delivery

The delivery



It's not the delivery, it's the DiGiorno
BTW  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7:35 am
For those who ask, "Hey, aren't you optimistic about the future?"

Two things:

(1) I don't know. I was optimistic in January 2016, January 2018, and January 2020. How did that work out? That was three coaches and two GMs ago. Will this time be different? I hope so, but "Fool me four times..."

(2) We're starting over. Unless Daboll and his staff coach their asses off, we're in store for another 4-13, 5-12 type season again... tied to a QB and RB who probably won't be here in 2023. Welcome to year 11 our rebuilding program.

Okay not to be optimistic but your posts now  
NYGgolfer : 7:42 am
are just cynical.
It’s no secret that I don’t care for needless negativity  
ZoneXDOA : 7:42 am
But I’m not sure what the purpose of this post is? I’ve had plenty of debates with folks over their obtuse posts/replies, but this is not the same. Why start a thread calling out individuals for their perceived flaws? Seems awfully high school to me. These guys are respected in the community and in most cases I agree with them. When I don’t, I address that in the moment. I’m wondering how you expected your first post would work out?
......  
Route 9 : 7:44 am
Who stole those paintings from the museum in Boston in 1990?
RE: Okay not to be optimistic but your posts now  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7:47 am
In comment 15674382 NYGgolfer said:
Quote:
are just cynical.


John Mara will do that to you.
Bw uses a lot of catchy  
Lines of Scrimmage : 7:48 am
phrases describing QB's but very little substantive details that tell you something about them or the variable that impact the performance of the position. If you like hearing "tools", "oft schedule", "elevate", etc. he is your man but I find him more annoying and lacking in understanding the position.

TC and Eli not getting to the playoffs from 2012-15 should have sent up flares that something is wrong here imv. Unfortunately we are still where we are today for the same issues. Losing the physical battle.

These posters can blame one or two persons but this mess was created by a lot of people imv. Hopefully the tide turns with the new crew.



RE: As bad as this  
ZoneXDOA : 7:50 am
In comment 15674289 MyNameIsMyName said:
Quote:
Team has been, I’ll never understand people having an issue with negativity. The other side are the ones who’ve been wrong…
eh…. At some point the negativity got cranked up to 100%. That leaves no room for hope and if you have no hope the.n why bother being a fan?
......  
Route 9 : 7:50 am
If you're not cynical about this team, you're very strange.
RE: nrhs50  
ZoneXDOA : 7:52 am
In comment 15674294 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
(1) Go Terps and bw in dc take a lot of crap, but they've largely been proven correct. On the other hand, the people who have fought with them most viciously have egg on their faces.

(2) I've never banned anyone for saying I'm negative. I am negative right now. The Giants have been a terrible team for the bulk of the last decade. Ownership has made horrific decisions time and time again. We're beginning to turn into the Knicks.
I have BO egg on my face sir! Can’t be wrong until I’m actually proven wrong.
ZoneXDOA  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7:53 am
I would argue the opposite.

At this time last year, we had a lot of people on this site who still David Gettleman was a legitimate GM, and if not, then Kevin Abrams was a great alternative to replace him. Most of us also felt the Giants were in good shape with Joe Judge.

If anything, fans on this site have not been cynical enough.
RE: RE: As bad as this  
NYGgolfer : 7:55 am
In comment 15674389 ZoneXDOA said:
Quote:
In comment 15674289 MyNameIsMyName said:


Quote:


Team has been, I’ll never understand people having an issue with negativity. The other side are the ones who’ve been wrong…

eh…. At some point the negativity got cranked up to 100%. That leaves no room for hope and if you have no hope the.n why bother being a fan?


That is basically nonsense. Negative fans hope for the Giants to play better and root for them on Sundays. But this is a message board and if you come here looking for meaningful commentary and reasonable discussion then at least bring the truth versus the rah-rah.
And to show  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7:55 am
you how delusional some posters still are... I had one person this week tell me that the fact that the Giants were 4-7 at one point was proof that they were a competitive team.

It's impossible to be bullish on this team / franchise  
DavidinBMNY : 7:56 am
Listen honestly, this is the worst team in the division, which may be the worst division in football.

There are players - yes. Jones, Golladay, Barkley - Sure it's possible there is a pleasant surprise. But based on last few years, it's not likely.

I think there are positive signs of how the new regime is running the team, but it's going to take some time to turn this around, even if this is the right regime.

When we win one of the first 2 games of the year in a season, I'll perk up a bit, until then count me in the pessimist class.
RE: ZoneXDOA  
NYGgolfer : 8:00 am
In comment 15674395 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I would argue the opposite.

At this time last year, we had a lot of people on this site who still David Gettleman was a legitimate GM, and if not, then Kevin Abrams was a great alternative to replace him. Most of us also felt the Giants were in good shape with Joe Judge.

If anything, fans on this site have not been cynical enough.


And just a few short months ago you had plenty of fans convinced Mara would absolutely promote Abrams and run another fake GM search, and orchestrate his own head coaching hiring, etc.

And you were wrong.
RE: It's pretty amazing that posters who were completely right  
Jints in Carolina : 8:02 am
In comment 15674323 Mike from SI said:
Quote:
get trashed for being "negative." So, they were supposed to be wrong and "positive?" For what? If anything, the fan reaction helped save us from another year of Judge and got us this overhaul.


welcome to the new normal
I will  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:03 am
consider 2022 a success if:

(1) Daboll, Kafka, and Martindale look like coaching studs.

(2) One way or the other, we know for a fact what we have in Jones and Barkley. And if the answer is negative, move on immediately.

(3) The team maintains financial discipline to continue to get the cap in order for 2023 and 2024.

(4) Young players drafted in 2020, 2021, and 2022 make positive impacts.

(5) We get lucky with some guys like Gates, Lemieux, Martinez, Rodarius Williams on the injury front.
NYGgolfer  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:05 am
I don't think you realize just how damn close Mara was to keeping Abrams and Judge. It's pretty clear that was going to happen until the December meltdown. If it wasn't for those two press conferences and the QB sneaks, they'd probably both still be here.
RE: ZoneXDOA  
Chris in Philly : 8:11 am
In comment 15674395 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I would argue the opposite.

At this time last year, we had a lot of people on this site who still David Gettleman was a legitimate GM, and if not, then Kevin Abrams was a great alternative to replace him. Most of us also felt the Giants were in good shape with Joe Judge.

If anything, fans on this site have not been cynical enough.


I think you dramatically overstate the number of Gettleman fans around here.
I thought it was clear Mara  
Lines of Scrimmage : 8:13 am
wanted to go with Judge and Abrams so I agree with Eric. I think some speculated it was Tisch who squashed it and pushed for outside intervention.
RE: NYGgolfer  
NYGgolfer : 8:13 am
In comment 15674411 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I don't think you realize just how damn close Mara was to keeping Abrams and Judge. It's pretty clear that was going to happen until the December meltdown. If it wasn't for those two press conferences and the QB sneaks, they'd probably both still be here.


It wasn't pretty clear at all.

And in fact most of the doubters that suggested Mara wouldn't run a proper GM search kept making that assertion after the season was over. And then it was all about his brother infiltrating the process. And then it was about how Mara won't let Schoen find and hire his own head coach. And also thrown in there sometime was that Mara was certainly going to extend Jones earlier this offseason as well.

Those were the threads/posts I read constantly during Jan and Feb.
Eric's not wrong here  
JonC : 8:14 am
Giants were perilously close to staying the course, as Mara intended and wanted to. Judge more or less was a catalyst to mostly blow it up, but scouts require scrutiny next.

Now they're as close to starting from scratch as they've been probably since Mara took over the top spot in the org chart. We don't know what Daboll and his staff will be, and the roster remains what it was in 2021 for now. The fun starts now with this draft. But, make no mistake they're sitting at the bottom of the mountain and starting from scratch, with a few key players who this point are failing to deliver and will probably be replaced. Key among them the QB.
RE: ZoneXDOA  
ZoneXDOA : 8:15 am
In comment 15674395 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I would argue the opposite.

At this time last year, we had a lot of people on this site who still David Gettleman was a legitimate GM, and if not, then Kevin Abrams was a great alternative to replace him. Most of us also felt the Giants were in good shape with Joe Judge.

If anything, fans on this site have not been cynical enough.
I was one of those and I 100% admitted I was wrong. I never really paid attention to the financials. I guess my stance is that if you’re negative about EVERYTHING, you’re bound to be right about something. Same is true if you’re positive about everything.
NYGgolfer  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:16 am
I don't think you were paying attention. There were a number of articles that said John didn't want to move on from either. In the end, these same media sources said John felt the implosion forced his hand.

This is how the Giants are run... reactively, not proactively.
No that is blending the truth Jonc  
NYGgolfer : 8:17 am
Yes Mara wanted to, but cannot say he intended to. And it didn't happen.
Chris in Philly  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:17 am
Well yes and no.

The Gettleman fans were really loud from January-September, but annually disappeared in October.

Strange.
and  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:21 am
if you don't think John governs reactively, just listen to his post mortem press conferences in January. He says the quiet part out loud.
RE: NYGgolfer  
NYGgolfer : 8:21 am
In comment 15674422 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I don't think you were paying attention. There were a number of articles that said John didn't want to move on from either. In the end, these same media sources said John felt the implosion forced his hand.

This is how the Giants are run... reactively, not proactively.


Of course there were articles that say Mara had his internal conflicts as to course of action. Not suggesting otherwise.

My comments are about shortly after the season and what was still being portrayed on this site, and a lot by you, that credible hiring processes for GM and HC will still not take place. That it will never happen because Mara can't help himself.

And they did happen.
Opening poster said  
Big Al : 8:24 am
“I now have gotten to the point when I see the first two posting, I immediately go to the next person. No reason to waste the time.”

Sounds like you can’t handle the truth.

The OP seems to say that being negative is inherently bad. Nope. Truth beats out positivity.
RE: RE: ZoneXDOA  
Brown_Hornet : 8:25 am : link
Brown_Hornet : 8:25 am
Quote:
In comment 15674395 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


I would argue the opposite.

At this time last year, we had a lot of people on this site who still David Gettleman was a legitimate GM, and if not, then Kevin Abrams was a great alternative to replace him. Most of us also felt the Giants were in good shape with Joe Judge.

If anything, fans on this site have not been cynical enough.



I think you dramatically overstate the number of Gettleman fans around here.
As positive as I am, even now, I don't recall Gettleman fans.
Having hope is not the same thing as blind faith.

X is right that if someone suggests that everybody sucks, there are going to be hits and misses.

Emotions about football will always be strong. Sometimes the quiet part gets amplified. Sometimes we lose our heads.

At the end of the day, lono is spot-on above. It applies to all of us.
Golfer  
JonC : 8:25 am
I'd agree with Eric, either you weren't paying attention or you didn't want to see it. Giants were floating trial balloons in the media to gauge the fans! It was reported in plain sight by the media, I posted what I'd heard here. There was no sleight of hand going on, it was right there to be seen and still many wondered why the "negative" fans were concerned. And only the late season off the rails performances by Judge got the avalanche moving in the favor of change.
RE: RE: NYGgolfer  
section125 : 8:26 am : link
section125 : 8:26 am
Quote:
In comment 15674422 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


I don't think you were paying attention. There were a number of articles that said John didn't want to move on from either. In the end, these same media sources said John felt the implosion forced his hand.

This is how the Giants are run... reactively, not proactively.



Of course there were articles that say Mara had his internal conflicts as to course of action. Not suggesting otherwise.

My comments are about shortly after the season and what was still being portrayed on this site, and a lot by you, that credible hiring processes for GM and HC will still not take place. That it will never happen because Mara can't help himself.

And they did happen.


They happened because of Judge melting down in that post game presser and:

the fan revolt was real and loud.

Abrams was the heir apparent, but thankfully, enough negative press and fan noise forced him elsewhere.
NYGgolfer  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:26 am
Before the meltdown, I don't think either was leaving. I could be wrong, but I still don't. If Judge doesn't go on two weird 10-minute rants in answering two questions... if we don't get blown out by the Bears... and we don't run QB sneaks on 2nd- and 3rd-and-long, I think he's the coach right now. And many of the 30 players we have let go are still on the roster.

Abrams was clearly being groomed to replace Gettleman. Anyone paying attention could see that. For Christ sake, he still somehow has a job here. Mara said himself he didn't want to really move on from Judge. You don't have to believe me.

I'm pleased they moved on to Schoen and Daboll, but let's not pretend this was some epiphany by Mara. The peasants were at the gates with pitch forks.
RE: Golfer  
NYGgolfer : 8:27 am : link
NYGgolfer : 8:27 am
Quote:
I'd agree with Eric, either you weren't paying attention or you didn't want to see it. Giants were floating trial balloons in the media to gauge the fans! It was reported in plain sight by the media, I posted what I'd heard here. There was no sleight of hand going on, it was right there to be seen and still many wondered why the "negative" fans were concerned. And only the late season off the rails performances by Judge got the avalanche moving in the favor of change.


That isn't my point. Read my last post above as you aren't following the conversation.
RE: Golfer  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:28 am : link
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:28 am
Quote:
I'd agree with Eric, either you weren't paying attention or you didn't want to see it. Giants were floating trial balloons in the media to gauge the fans! It was reported in plain sight by the media, I posted what I'd heard here. There was no sleight of hand going on, it was right there to be seen and still many wondered why the "negative" fans were concerned. And only the late season off the rails performances by Judge got the avalanche moving in the favor of change.


You said it better than I did. They were clearly floating trial balloons.
Mara had almost no choice but to makes changes  
JonC : 8:28 am
and I will tell you this, it's pretty clear to me they're trying to keep Jones in place, as bad as he's been, and that's the next inflection point for Schoen and Daboll to push Mara over in order to get this rebuild to a clean slate.
RE: RE: Golfer  
JonC : 8:29 am : link
JonC : 8:29 am
Quote:
In comment 15674438 JonC said:


Quote:


I'd agree with Eric, either you weren't paying attention or you didn't want to see it. Giants were floating trial balloons in the media to gauge the fans! It was reported in plain sight by the media, I posted what I'd heard here. There was no sleight of hand going on, it was right there to be seen and still many wondered why the "negative" fans were concerned. And only the late season off the rails performances by Judge got the avalanche moving in the favor of change.



That isn't my point. Read my last post above as you aren't following the conversation.


I was still writing that response, and now you're moving the goalposts.
Brown_Hornet  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:30 am
There are people on this site right now still defending Gettleman or making excuses for him, including respectable posters. I'm not kidding.
RE: Mara had almost no choice but to makes changes  
section125 : 8:30 am : link
section125 : 8:30 am
Quote:
and I will tell you this, it's pretty clear to me they're trying to keep Jones in place, as bad as he's been, and that's the next inflection point for Schoen and Daboll to push Mara over in order to get this rebuild to a clean slate.


This is likely true, so hopefully Schoen is strong enough to not opt for the 5h year.
RE: NYGgolfer  
NYGgolfer : 8:31 am : link
NYGgolfer : 8:31 am
Quote:
Before the meltdown, I don't think either was leaving. I could be wrong, but I still don't. If Judge doesn't go on two weird 10-minute rants in answering two questions... if we don't get blown out by the Bears... and we don't run QB sneaks on 2nd- and 3rd-and-long, I think he's the coach right now. And many of the 30 players we have let go are still on the roster.

Abrams was clearly being groomed to replace Gettleman. Anyone paying attention could see that. For Christ sake, he still somehow has a job here. Mara said himself he didn't want to really move on from Judge. You don't have to believe me.

I'm pleased they moved on to Schoen and Daboll, but let's not pretend this was some epiphany by Mara. The peasants were at the gates with pitch forks.


Eric, once again, this conversation is about what was being portrayed here on BBI later in Jan and Feb. And how the sentiment from many on here was Mara was not going to run honest process to replace the GM and HC. And this was well after Judge's meltdown.

Listen, golfer  
JonC : 8:32 am
you can believe what you choose, but make no mistake you're choosing parts that make you comfortable over what is very likely the complete truth.
RE: Mara had almost no choice but to makes changes  
NYGgolfer : 8:33 am : link
NYGgolfer : 8:33 am
Quote:
and I will tell you this, it's pretty clear to me they're trying to keep Jones in place, as bad as he's been, and that's the next inflection point for Schoen and Daboll to push Mara over in order to get this rebuild to a clean slate.


Then why haven't the exercised the option already?
JonC  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:35 am
Go Terps, and bw in dc are right about the inflection point on Jones and Barkley.

Right now, this feels like a rebuild, but it also doesn't. It is starting to feel like the Eli Manning situation all over again.

It's hard to see the Giants being 5-12 AND Jones and Barkley having "great" years in 2022. The odds that Jones turns around his career here are not good. Fans will continue to be all over him too. I've already made my case why Barkley doesn't make much sense given where we are at on the roster plus his future contract demands.

A lot can still happen. I've said before, I will not be shocked if the Giants take a QB in this draft. I would not be shocked if Barkley is traded during the season. But these situations will be very telling.
Schoen is the GM, it should be his decision  
JonC : 8:35 am
Mara might be smart enough to realize this for appearances, but until it's declined the possibility he's still here in 2023 remains.
RE: And to show  
ZoneXDOA : 8:36 am : link
ZoneXDOA : 8:36 am
Quote:
you how delusional some posters still are... I had one person this week tell me that the fact that the Giants were 4-7 at one point was proof that they were a competitive team.
this is an entirely DIFFERENT kind of person 😂 DO NOT lump all of us in with that kind of idiocy.
RE: Listen, golfer  
NYGgolfer : 8:37 am : link
NYGgolfer : 8:37 am
Quote:
you can believe what you choose, but make no mistake you're choosing parts that make you comfortable over what is very likely the complete truth.


I am not providing any gut feelings here jon. My posts are exactly what occurred as to how sentiment was on this site by many even after shedding Gettleman and firing Judge. Many still expected a fake GM search, potential promotion of Abrams, not letting the GM run the coaching search and then not letting him hire his first choice. Not hard to find the myriad of threads displaying that in Jan and Feb.
The funny this is  
JonC : 8:38 am
Mara has made the wrong decision at most every turn, and very little hasn't been obvious, you just have to see and accept it. Or not.

I'm hopeful the changes that were made (and largely made because they knew a fan revolt was starting) will be positive and even impactful. But, there's still too much Mara, Petit, O'Brien lurking in the background until proven otherwise.
RE: Schoen is the GM, it should be his decision  
NYGgolfer : 8:39 am : link
NYGgolfer : 8:39 am
Quote:
Mara might be smart enough to realize this for appearances, but until it's declined the possibility he's still here in 2023 remains.


Yes, agree. Better post on that topic.
RE: JonC  
section125 : 8:39 am : link
section125 : 8:39 am
Quote:
Go Terps, and bw in dc are right about the inflection point on Jones and Barkley.

Right now, this feels like a rebuild, but it also doesn't. It is starting to feel like the Eli Manning situation all over again.

It's hard to see the Giants being 5-12 AND Jones and Barkley having "great" years in 2022. The odds that Jones turns around his career here are not good. Fans will continue to be all over him too. I've already made my case why Barkley doesn't make much sense given where we are at on the roster plus his future contract demands.

A lot can still happen. I've said before, I will not be shocked if the Giants take a QB in this draft. I would not be shocked if Barkley is traded during the season. But these situations will be very telling.


Jones simply does not have it. Barkley may still and if he does he is electric.

However, what he will cost to keep, if he remains healthy, would be stupid vs where they are in the "rebuild." Maybe, he plays well enough to be tradeable by the trade deadline and they can get a 3rd or 4th from a contending team.
The ideal  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:42 am
scenario here is obvious...

Daboll and Kafka turn Daniel Jones into a atud.

Barkley stays healthy and the coaching staff plays to his strengths and gets him out in space more than the previous staffs. And he regains most of his rookie magic.

The OL is at least competent.

Golladay and Toney and Shepard prove to be dangerous weapons.

The TEs are average.

It could happen. But man, there are a lot of things that have to go right.
RE: RE: Listen, golfer  
JonC : 8:44 am : link
JonC : 8:44 am
Quote:
In comment 15674451 JonC said:


Quote:


you can believe what you choose, but make no mistake you're choosing parts that make you comfortable over what is very likely the complete truth.



I am not providing any gut feelings here jon. My posts are exactly what occurred as to how sentiment was on this site by many even after shedding Gettleman and firing Judge. Many still expected a fake GM search, potential promotion of Abrams, not letting the GM run the coaching search and then not letting him hire his first choice. Not hard to find the myriad of threads displaying that in Jan and Feb.


I want to be hopeful too, and this postage stamp sized parcel gives some. But like I said, there's still Maras, Petit, and O'Brien types in the front office to be culled or dulled.

Decline the Jones option, kick some draft ass, and let's go to war in 2022 and see if the changes to this point at least provide some glimmer they're turning this operation around.
The Jones decision will be pretty easy but some things  
Lines of Scrimmage : 8:44 am
need to happen.

1. JS/BD need to provide a competent OL.
2. BD needs to run his offense.

As long as number 1 is provided than BD/JS can determine and SHOW Mara where Jones stands based on results.

Then JS/BD have to measure Jones production versus what realistic option they have to upgrade. Jones may show signs of progress but still lacking in areas. In the end both will be judged on winning so there is a chance they still see Jones as the best option in 2023 depending on many factors imv. If he totally busts then I expect a FA/trade if they can't address in the draft.
This Team  
noro9 : 8:46 am
Is a steaming pile of shit. Has been for years. One of the worse if not the worse team in football. The roster, front office, stadium, even the people that run the team's social media suck. Yes, there's another new regime who will attempt to right the ship. But you come on here and call people out because they are negative? Bwahaha
RE: The funny this is  
NYGgolfer : 8:47 am : link
NYGgolfer : 8:47 am
Quote:
Mara has made the wrong decision at most every turn, and very little hasn't been obvious, you just have to see and accept it. Or not.

I'm hopeful the changes that were made (and largely made because they knew a fan revolt was starting) will be positive and even impactful. But, there's still too much Mara, Petit, O'Brien lurking in the background until proven otherwise.


Mara has been a complete failure over this decline, no question. Fan revolt and clown pictures probably added salt into that gaping wound as well.

Not concerned about the other names. Would rather they depart sooner verus later as can't see anybody was providing much value in the building over the past few years. But doesn't mean they are harming the process going forward with just their mere presence. Schoen and Daboll are best served not to make enemies in righting the ship.
RE: Mara had almost no choice but to makes changes  
cosmicj : 8:50 am : link
cosmicj : 8:50 am
Quote:
and I will tell you this, it's pretty clear to me they're trying to keep Jones in place, as bad as he's been, and that's the next inflection point for Schoen and Daboll to push Mara over in order to get this rebuild to a clean slate.


Which is why I want Jones traded. Even If it’s for a six pack, I’ll still cheer. I also think Schoen will force the issue by drafting Howell in the 2nd round.
RE: NYGgolfer  
joeinpa : 8:51 am : link
joeinpa : 8:51 am
Quote:
Before the meltdown, I don't think either was leaving. I could be wrong, but I still don't. If Judge doesn't go on two weird 10-minute rants in answering two questions... if we don't get blown out by the Bears... and we don't run QB sneaks on 2nd- and 3rd-and-long, I think he's the coach right now. And many of the 30 players we have let go are still on the roster.

Abrams was clearly being groomed to replace Gettleman. Anyone paying attention could see that. For Christ sake, he still somehow has a job here. Mara said himself he didn't want to really move on from Judge. You don't have to believe me.

I'm pleased they moved on to Schoen and Daboll, but let's not pretend this was some epiphany by Mara. The peasants were at the gates with pitch forks.


Epiphany or not, Gettleman and Judge gone. Abrams not promoted, the Giants and Mara got to a place many said they would not

Reacting to an angry fan base? Would we have preferred that he didn’t?
RE: RE: The funny this is  
JonC : 8:54 am : link
JonC : 8:54 am
Quote:
In comment 15674462 JonC said:


Quote:


Mara has made the wrong decision at most every turn, and very little hasn't been obvious, you just have to see and accept it. Or not.

I'm hopeful the changes that were made (and largely made because they knew a fan revolt was starting) will be positive and even impactful. But, there's still too much Mara, Petit, O'Brien lurking in the background until proven otherwise.

But doesn't mean they are harming the process going forward with just their mere presence. Schoen and Daboll are best served not to make enemies in righting the ship.


That's where all the positivity surrounding Jones is derived, Schoen and Daboll not making enemies. But, it's very likely for appearances and to keep Mara from blowing a gasket while they work to strip the roster to its frame and let bad contracts age out or be moved out. O'Brien likely had a big hand in the Golladay and NFC North free agent signings by the Giants, fwiw. Petit is the head of an awful-performing and info leaky scouting department. It's not just their mere presence.

If my posting history here demonstrates anything, it's that I'm not an alarmist and I've got a feel for what's going on in the background along with bits I hear. The roster isn't a one year rebuild and there's more changes required upstairs.
joeinpa  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:54 am
The meltdown at the power plant almost occurred, but it didn't, so there is nothing to see here.

RE: This Team  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:55 am : link
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:55 am
Quote:
Is a steaming pile of shit. Has been for years. One of the worse if not the worse team in football. The roster, front office, stadium, even the people that run the team's social media suck. Yes, there's another new regime who will attempt to right the ship. But you come on here and call people out because they are negative? Bwahaha


It is a bit stunning, isn't it?
RE: JonC  
ZoneXDOA : 8:56 am : link
ZoneXDOA : 8:56 am
Quote:
Go Terps, and bw in dc are right about the inflection point on Jones and Barkley.

Right now, this feels like a rebuild, but it also doesn't. It is starting to feel like the Eli Manning situation all over again.

It's hard to see the Giants being 5-12 AND Jones and Barkley having "great" years in 2022. The odds that Jones turns around his career here are not good. Fans will continue to be all over him too. I've already made my case why Barkley doesn't make much sense given where we are at on the roster plus his future contract demands.

A lot can still happen. I've said before, I will not be shocked if the Giants take a QB in this draft. I would not be shocked if Barkley is traded during the season. But these situations will be very telling.
this is a rational take. I only get riled up when people just blame DJ and Barkley for all of our woes and just saying they suck and they can’t be winners. That’s just ridiculous. Why does it feel like Sith Vs Jedi on this board? I don’t advocate for everything to be roses and rainbows, but we need to have some nuance. Some critical thought. Rational debate.
RE: RE: The funny this is  
NYGgolfer : 8:56 am : link
NYGgolfer : 8:56 am
Quote:
In comment 15674462 JonC said:


Quote:


Mara has made the wrong decision at most every turn, and very little hasn't been obvious, you just have to see and accept it. Or not.

I'm hopeful the changes that were made (and largely made because they knew a fan revolt was starting) will be positive and even impactful. But, there's still too much Mara, Petit, O'Brien lurking in the background until proven otherwise.



Mara has been a complete failure over this decline, no question. Fan revolt and clown pictures probably added salt into that gaping wound as well.

Not concerned about the other names. Would rather they depart sooner verus later as can't see anybody was providing much value in the building over the past few years. But doesn't mean they are harming the process going forward with just their mere presence. Schoen and Daboll are best served not to make enemies in righting the ship.


Re-reading that last piece...not suggesting they should stay going forward. Just that I don't see the harm in Schoen handling some of the changes over the next few months versus right now. Imagine we will see additional departures from front office, scouting dept quietly after draft and into the summer.
If Jones' 5th year option  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8:57 am
is picked up, we will know how really is in charge. I don't expect it to be, but Good Lord if it is...
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8:57 am
*who is really in charge.
RE: RE: RE: The funny this is  
section125 : 8:57 am : link
section125 : 8:57 am
Quote:


But doesn't mean they are harming the process going forward with just their mere presence. Schoen and Daboll are best served not to make enemies in righting the ship.



That's where all the positivity surrounding Jones is derived, Schoen and Daboll not making enemies. But, it's very likely for appearances and to keep Mara from blowing a gasket while they work to strip the roster to its frame and let bad contracts age out or be moved out. O'Brien likely had a big hand in the Golladay and NFC North free agent signings by the Giants, fwiw. Petit is the head of an awful-performing and info leaky scouting department. It's not just their mere presence.

If my posting history here demonstrates anything, it's that I'm not an alarmist and I've got a feel for what's going on in the background along with bits I hear. The roster isn't a one year rebuild and there's more changes required upstairs.


Amen
I’m really surprised that O’Brien hasn’t been let go  
cosmicj : 8:59 am
.  
arcarsenal : 9:00 am
This is a very stupid thread. Agree or disagree with them, they add value to the board. I don't understand why anyone would get grief for being negative at this point in time. We are basically back in the 70's. For those of us who didn't live through that decade, we're getting a taste of how miserable that was.

Anyway, I've said this for years now but John Mara is *the* problem with the Giants.

As long as he has input and is guiding decision-making, which it's pretty clear to me he still is, this team is going to be in hot water.

Daniel Jones is not a good QB. Every additional start given to him at this point is a waste of an alternative opportunity. There's no benefit to retaining Barkley, either. In fact, I'd argue it is utterly pointless.

The Giants are not going to be competitive this year, so either Barkley rebounds and puts himself back into a conversation for a big contract which we absolutely cannot and should not hand him, or he just continues to reinforce that he was a bad pick. Either way, he's not going to be back.
Barkley’s 2022 performance is irrelevant to whether  
cosmicj : 9:03 am
The Giants give him a long term contract. His career arc and where the Giants are roster wise precludes an extension. And note the smoke about Schoen and HBs in this draft class.
It is an ironic thread  
JonC : 9:05 am
given how often Terps and bw have proven correct.
RE: .  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:06 am : link
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:06 am
Quote:
This is a very stupid thread. Agree or disagree with them, they add value to the board. I don't understand why anyone would get grief for being negative at this point in time. We are basically back in the 70's. For those of us who didn't live through that decade, we're getting a taste of how miserable that was.

Anyway, I've said this for years now but John Mara is *the* problem with the Giants.

As long as he has input and is guiding decision-making, which it's pretty clear to me he still is, this team is going to be in hot water.

Daniel Jones is not a good QB. Every additional start given to him at this point is a waste of an alternative opportunity. There's no benefit to retaining Barkley, either. In fact, I'd argue it is utterly pointless.

The Giants are not going to be competitive this year, so either Barkley rebounds and puts himself back into a conversation for a big contract which we absolutely cannot and should not hand him, or he just continues to reinforce that he was a bad pick. Either way, he's not going to be back.


The weird thing is that much of the negativity on Mara would disappear if he just kept his mouth shut. Had he just made introductory comments at the press conferences for Schoen and Daboll, had he not commented on ANY personnel issues after those sessions or at the owners' meeting, most fans would be saying, "Hey, he's learning. He hired two guys and he's staying out of it."

But he can't control himself. Why is he commenting on Jones? Or Barkley? Or Bradberry? (He actually hurt the Giants' leverage on a potential Bradberry trade).

And beyond that, the lawsuit shows that his nephew is an issue. And his defense of his brother is contradictory and obviously BS.
RE: RE: This Team  
Brown_Hornet : 9:08 am : link
Brown_Hornet : 9:08 am
Quote:
In comment 15674475 noro9 said:


Quote:


Is a steaming pile of shit. Has been for years. One of the worse if not the worse team in football. The roster, front office, stadium, even the people that run the team's social media suck. Yes, there's another new regime who will attempt to right the ship. But you come on here and call people out because they are negative? Bwahaha



It is a bit stunning, isn't it?
No, it's not.

Again, emotional delivery vs. intellectual content.

RE: RE: RE: The funny this is  
JonC : 9:08 am : link
JonC : 9:08 am
Quote:
In comment 15674476 NYGgolfer said:


Quote:


In comment 15674462 JonC said:


Quote:


Mara has made the wrong decision at most every turn, and very little hasn't been obvious, you just have to see and accept it. Or not.

I'm hopeful the changes that were made (and largely made because they knew a fan revolt was starting) will be positive and even impactful. But, there's still too much Mara, Petit, O'Brien lurking in the background until proven otherwise.



Mara has been a complete failure over this decline, no question. Fan revolt and clown pictures probably added salt into that gaping wound as well.

Not concerned about the other names. Would rather they depart sooner verus later as can't see anybody was providing much value in the building over the past few years. But doesn't mean they are harming the process going forward with just their mere presence. Schoen and Daboll are best served not to make enemies in righting the ship.



Re-reading that last piece...not suggesting they should stay going forward. Just that I don't see the harm in Schoen handling some of the changes over the next few months versus right now. Imagine we will see additional departures from front office, scouting dept quietly after draft and into the summer.


For sure, nothing changes entirely overnight. I for one will sleep better when some of these changes are made, and they decline Jones' option and remove him from scholarship. It's time. They've failed to build a quality football team around Jones and Barkley. But, if Jones' current trajectory continues, and if the rebuild timeline doesn't match Barkley's tenure (or their cap planning) then they should move on, imv.
Eric.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9:08 am
John came out & said he expects a better record this fall than '21. While I find that a tall task considering this disaster of a roster, why even say that publicly? Sometimes I think John just likes to hear himself talk.
RE: RE: .  
JonC : 9:10 am : link
JonC : 9:10 am
Quote:
In comment 15674502 arcarsenal said:


Quote:


This is a very stupid thread. Agree or disagree with them, they add value to the board. I don't understand why anyone would get grief for being negative at this point in time. We are basically back in the 70's. For those of us who didn't live through that decade, we're getting a taste of how miserable that was.

Anyway, I've said this for years now but John Mara is *the* problem with the Giants.

As long as he has input and is guiding decision-making, which it's pretty clear to me he still is, this team is going to be in hot water.

Daniel Jones is not a good QB. Every additional start given to him at this point is a waste of an alternative opportunity. There's no benefit to retaining Barkley, either. In fact, I'd argue it is utterly pointless.

The Giants are not going to be competitive this year, so either Barkley rebounds and puts himself back into a conversation for a big contract which we absolutely cannot and should not hand him, or he just continues to reinforce that he was a bad pick. Either way, he's not going to be back.



The weird thing is that much of the negativity on Mara would disappear if he just kept his mouth shut. Had he just made introductory comments at the press conferences for Schoen and Daboll, had he not commented on ANY personnel issues after those sessions or at the owners' meeting, most fans would be saying, "Hey, he's learning. He hired two guys and he's staying out of it."

But he can't control himself. Why is he commenting on Jones? Or Barkley? Or Bradberry? (He actually hurt the Giants' leverage on a potential Bradberry trade).

And beyond that, the lawsuit shows that his nephew is an issue. And his defense of his brother is contradictory and obviously BS.


Excellent post, and a clear example of how you can distill the inside from the outside in this debacle.
RE: Eric.  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:10 am : link
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:10 am
Quote:
John came out & said he expects a better record this fall than '21. While I find that a tall task considering this disaster of a roster, why even say that publicly? Sometimes I think John just likes to hear himself talk.


I've said it many times... if you posted any of John's press conferences from January 2016, 2018, 2020, and 2022, and redacted the names, you would have a hard time knowing what year it was.
JonC  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:12 am
I know everyone on this site thinks I "hate" John Mara.

I don't. I don't know the man. But I think he has the best of intentions. I want to be able to pull for the guy.

But holy shit, stop making terrible decisions.
If my  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:14 am
son or daughter made as many bad decisions as John Mara, I would ask them, "What the hell are you doing?"
RE: RE: .  
arcarsenal : 9:18 am : link
arcarsenal : 9:18 am
Quote:
In comment 15674502 arcarsenal said:


Quote:


This is a very stupid thread. Agree or disagree with them, they add value to the board. I don't understand why anyone would get grief for being negative at this point in time. We are basically back in the 70's. For those of us who didn't live through that decade, we're getting a taste of how miserable that was.

Anyway, I've said this for years now but John Mara is *the* problem with the Giants.

As long as he has input and is guiding decision-making, which it's pretty clear to me he still is, this team is going to be in hot water.

Daniel Jones is not a good QB. Every additional start given to him at this point is a waste of an alternative opportunity. There's no benefit to retaining Barkley, either. In fact, I'd argue it is utterly pointless.

The Giants are not going to be competitive this year, so either Barkley rebounds and puts himself back into a conversation for a big contract which we absolutely cannot and should not hand him, or he just continues to reinforce that he was a bad pick. Either way, he's not going to be back.



The weird thing is that much of the negativity on Mara would disappear if he just kept his mouth shut. Had he just made introductory comments at the press conferences for Schoen and Daboll, had he not commented on ANY personnel issues after those sessions or at the owners' meeting, most fans would be saying, "Hey, he's learning. He hired two guys and he's staying out of it."

But he can't control himself. Why is he commenting on Jones? Or Barkley? Or Bradberry? (He actually hurt the Giants' leverage on a potential Bradberry trade).

And beyond that, the lawsuit shows that his nephew is an issue. And his defense of his brother is contradictory and obviously BS.


Agreed. It almost feels Dolanesque, the way he just couldn't resist meddling in the Knicks affairs and roster moves. And what really gets me is that this seems to have gotten *worse* with Mara as the losing has continued. Almost like, the worse it has gotten, the more he's made his presence known.

Mara isn't letting the guys he's hiring do their jobs the way they need to be done and that is a huge problem.
RE: RE: RE: RE: The funny this is  
NYGgolfer : 9:18 am : link
NYGgolfer : 9:18 am
Quote:

Re-reading that last piece...not suggesting they should stay going forward. Just that I don't see the harm in Schoen handling some of the changes over the next few months versus right now. Imagine we will see additional departures from front office, scouting dept quietly after draft and into the summer.



For sure, nothing changes entirely overnight. I for one will sleep better when some of these changes are made, and they decline Jones' option and remove him from scholarship. It's time. They've failed to build a quality football team around Jones and Barkley. But, if Jones' current trajectory continues, and if the rebuild timeline doesn't match Barkley's tenure (or their cap planning) then they should move on, imv.


Not certain leaping into another rookie QB right now is the answer, not with this draft class. Jones clearly isn't but imagine Schoen/Daboll are giving him just enough rope to hang himself this season while they focus on other core areas to draft/rebuild.

The Barkley decision is so much easier (albeit not less emotional probably for Mara). He should be traded asap but imagine that salary is hindering interest. Need to move on though as his value is not accretive.
John needs to go the route of his Dad  
Lines of Scrimmage : 9:19 am
Watch practice and shake the players hands after the games. I think what complicates things for him is the other family members in the organization. Who knows how Wellington left things in terms of control.

In the end I am hopeful he let's JS make all final decisions but it appears he is going to give a little resistance to totally stepping away.
I think the issue for Mara is his vision for the franchise  
Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 9:19 am
And I'm not talking strategy - therein lies the problem. John is very focused on being the open and available owner that his father was: answering fan emails, being candid and available to reporters, engaging with the players etc. So he's constantly remarking on things when he shouldn't.

That's image, not vision. He doesn't have a vision for the franchise - the Giants Way is a fallacy driven by how they treat players and fans and not the on-field product.

Like Eric says, he really wants the best for the franchise but doesn't know how to achieve it other than repeating "once a Giant, always a Giant."

BTW, if you don't like a poster, just ignore him or her. Not difficult.

arcarsenal  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:23 am
It's pure cringe now when Mara is in public like has during the season at the anniversary of the Super Bowl team or the retirement of the Strahan jersey. He knows the situation. Damn.
RE: JonC  
JonC : 9:27 am : link
JonC : 9:27 am
Quote:
I know everyone on this site thinks I "hate" John Mara.

I don't. I don't know the man. But I think he has the best of intentions. I want to be able to pull for the guy.

But holy shit, stop making terrible decisions.


I think it's stuff like the clown photo that work against you with those fans. But, in retrospect I think it's clear the brass (and Judge, for sure) were mega aware of it and it worked.
JonC  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:28 am
Can I blame my daughter? (grin)
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: The funny this is  
Brown_Hornet : 9:29 am : link
Brown_Hornet : 9:29 am
Quote:
In comment 15674514 JonC said:


Quote:



Re-reading that last piece...not suggesting they should stay going forward. Just that I don't see the harm in Schoen handling some of the changes over the next few months versus right now. Imagine we will see additional departures from front office, scouting dept quietly after draft and into the summer.



For sure, nothing changes entirely overnight. I for one will sleep better when some of these changes are made, and they decline Jones' option and remove him from scholarship. It's time. They've failed to build a quality football team around Jones and Barkley. But, if Jones' current trajectory continues, and if the rebuild timeline doesn't match Barkley's tenure (or their cap planning) then they should move on, imv.



Not certain leaping into another rookie QB right now is the answer, not with this draft class. Jones clearly isn't but imagine Schoen/Daboll are giving him just enough rope to hang himself this season while they focus on other core areas to draft/rebuild.

The Barkley decision is so much easier (albeit not less emotional probably for Mara). He should be traded asap but imagine that salary is hindering interest. Need to move on though as his value is not accretive.
I think that this is the prevailing thought.
RE: RE: RE: This Team  
NYGgolfer : 9:29 am : link
NYGgolfer : 9:29 am
Quote:
In comment 15674489 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 15674475 noro9 said:


Quote:


Is a steaming pile of shit. Has been for years. One of the worse if not the worse team in football. The roster, front office, stadium, even the people that run the team's social media suck. Yes, there's another new regime who will attempt to right the ship. But you come on here and call people out because they are negative? Bwahaha



It is a bit stunning, isn't it?

No, it's not.

Again, emotional delivery vs. intellectual content.


Not a strong reply. Don't need to just shrug off bad takes as fans just being emotional. Many fans struggle with football content side of things too and it underpins bad threads/posts.
RE: JonC  
The Mike : 9:36 am : link
In comment 15674525 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I know everyone on this site thinks I "hate" John Mara.

I don't. I don't know the man. But I think he has the best of intentions. I want to be able to pull for the guy.

But holy shit, stop making terrible decisions.


This is what is both fascinating and demoralizing. I genuinely like the man John Mara in almost every respect except for his judgment when it comes to professional football. The GM in this organization simply has to save Mara from himself. It becomes more apparent as time goes by that neither Reese nor Gettleman could effectively do so and that many of the bad decisions over the last decade appear to ultimately reside with Mara, not the GMs.

They simply cannot pick up the fifth year option on Jones. If they do, then at best Schoen is just another bidder for Mara and, like Reese and Gettleman, unable to influence him in any meaningful way. At worst, Schoen thinks this is the right thing to do in which case Schoen's path will end the same way it did for Gettleman. And the road to nowhere which we have been on for a decade and one that I have been hoping ends at rock bottom in January 2023, won't end. We will effectively be the New York Knicks circa 2001... Good stuff.

In which case, GoTerps and BW will evolve from negative posters into Gold Jacket Hall of Famers...
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: The funny this is  
JonC : 9:37 am : link
In comment 15674536 NYGgolfer said:
Quote:
In comment 15674514 JonC said:


Quote:



Re-reading that last piece...not suggesting they should stay going forward. Just that I don't see the harm in Schoen handling some of the changes over the next few months versus right now. Imagine we will see additional departures from front office, scouting dept quietly after draft and into the summer.



For sure, nothing changes entirely overnight. I for one will sleep better when some of these changes are made, and they decline Jones' option and remove him from scholarship. It's time. They've failed to build a quality football team around Jones and Barkley. But, if Jones' current trajectory continues, and if the rebuild timeline doesn't match Barkley's tenure (or their cap planning) then they should move on, imv.



Not certain leaping into another rookie QB right now is the answer, not with this draft class. Jones clearly isn't but imagine Schoen/Daboll are giving him just enough rope to hang himself this season while they focus on other core areas to draft/rebuild.

The Barkley decision is so much easier (albeit not less emotional probably for Mara). He should be traded asap but imagine that salary is hindering interest. Need to move on though as his value is not accretive.


Agreed, but I wouldn't hate drafting a QB they prefer and ripping off the bandaid. It aligns with what I wrote earlier and progress timelines, as it's quite likely 2022 is going to be a difficult season while they work on roster and cap mechanics. Watch Sam Howell fwiw.
The Mike  
JonC : 9:39 am : link
You're an astute and excellent poster, welcome back.
RE: RE: RE: RE: This Team  
Brown_Hornet : 9:40 am : link
In comment 15674551 NYGgolfer said:
Quote:
In comment 15674511 Brown_Hornet said:


Quote:


In comment 15674489 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 15674475 noro9 said:


Quote:


Is a steaming pile of shit. Has been for years. One of the worse if not the worse team in football. The roster, front office, stadium, even the people that run the team's social media suck. Yes, there's another new regime who will attempt to right the ship. But you come on here and call people out because they are negative? Bwahaha



It is a bit stunning, isn't it?

No, it's not.

Again, emotional delivery vs. intellectual content.




Not a strong reply. Don't need to just shrug off bad takes as fans just being emotional. Many fans struggle with football content side of things too and it underpins bad threads/posts.
The emotion is coming from everywhere. Some are well versed in what is going on on the field, some not so much. Some here are well versed in the financial aspects, others, simply don't know anything about that aspect.

But, when you make your case, on every thread, every day...the value of the intellectual content becomes, at best, secondary to the emotional display.

I believe that that is really where the disconnect between most are...I think we all know that 90% of the retained players on this team have short leashes and that their time as Giants will end sooner than later.
RE: RE: JonC  
Brown_Hornet : 9:41 am : link
In comment 15674564 The Mike said:
Quote:
In comment 15674525 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


I know everyone on this site thinks I "hate" John Mara.

I don't. I don't know the man. But I think he has the best of intentions. I want to be able to pull for the guy.

But holy shit, stop making terrible decisions.



This is what is both fascinating and demoralizing. I genuinely like the man John Mara in almost every respect except for his judgment when it comes to professional football. The GM in this organization simply has to save Mara from himself. It becomes more apparent as time goes by that neither Reese nor Gettleman could effectively do so and that many of the bad decisions over the last decade appear to ultimately reside with Mara, not the GMs.

They simply cannot pick up the fifth year option on Jones. If they do, then at best Schoen is just another bidder for Mara and, like Reese and Gettleman, unable to influence him in any meaningful way. At worst, Schoen thinks this is the right thing to do in which case Schoen's path will end the same way it did for Gettleman. And the road to nowhere which we have been on for a decade and one that I have been hoping ends at rock bottom in January 2023, won't end. We will effectively be the New York Knicks circa 2001... Good stuff.

In which case, GoTerps and BW will evolve from negative posters into Gold Jacket Hall of Famers...
+1
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: This Team  
NYGgolfer : 9:52 am : link
In comment 15674572 Brown_Hornet said:
Quote:



The emotion is coming from everywhere. Some are well versed in what is going on on the field, some not so much. Some here are well versed in the financial aspects, others, simply don't know anything about that aspect.

But, when you make your case, on every thread, every day...the value of the intellectual content becomes, at best, secondary to the emotional display.

I believe that that is really where the disconnect between most are...I think we all know that 90% of the retained players on this team have short leashes and that their time as Giants will end sooner than later.


If you have a good case, making it on threads that are relevant is fair game. Debating it or not is your choice.

As to the 90%, I think you would be surprised the spread posters on BBI would have on retaining vs shedding players. I have seen plenty of posts that want to keep a lot more guys than is prudent. Optimism still reigns free when you get into the details with some.
Keep a lot more guys and  
JonC : 9:56 am : link
still believe they can win, or that we're somewhere in the middle of a rebuild.

This is where the Jones and Barkley decisions loom large, as this might not have truly bottomed out just yet, let alone be in the middle of a rebuild.
I can’t lie  
djm : 9:57 am : link
I gravitate towards certain posters, including BW, Terps and other familiar names that have been here a while.

They provide good content. We may go back-and-forth and argue but all in all I appreciate what they bring even if I think sometimes they’re a little subjective or “locked in” to a particular take. We’re all guilty of that at times.

People get lumped in to one side or the other here. It’s usually not that simple as there’s nuance or Middle ground.
RE: I never get the recognition I deserve  
djm : 10:01 am : link
In comment 15674276 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
.


Sure you do. It’s just that no one dare speak your name. Kinda like beetlejuice.
Fair enough...  
Brown_Hornet : 10:05 am : link
...we can agree to disagree, to a point.

I am an optimist. That said, it doesn't have much to do with the roster.
When I see that the W's aren't going to come, I find other things to root for or be hopeful about.

During the season, I root for the guys wearing the uniform.

When the season is over (actually over) I root for a better roster.
...  
christian : 10:21 am : link
There were a handful of relentless posters who took criticism of the team and the people involved personally over the last decade.

We all know the one character in particular who smashed virtually every discussion with Terps into the ground. That guy ruined so many discussions.

It's no surprise basically all of them have quit posting on this site.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: The funny this is  
Thegratefulhead : 10:32 am : link
In comment 15674567 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 15674536 NYGgolfer said:


Quote:


In comment 15674514 JonC said:


Quote:



Re-reading that last piece...not suggesting they should stay going forward. Just that I don't see the harm in Schoen handling some of the changes over the next few months versus right now. Imagine we will see additional departures from front office, scouting dept quietly after draft and into the summer.



For sure, nothing changes entirely overnight. I for one will sleep better when some of these changes are made, and they decline Jones' option and remove him from scholarship. It's time. They've failed to build a quality football team around Jones and Barkley. But, if Jones' current trajectory continues, and if the rebuild timeline doesn't match Barkley's tenure (or their cap planning) then they should move on, imv.



Not certain leaping into another rookie QB right now is the answer, not with this draft class. Jones clearly isn't but imagine Schoen/Daboll are giving him just enough rope to hang himself this season while they focus on other core areas to draft/rebuild.

The Barkley decision is so much easier (albeit not less emotional probably for Mara). He should be traded asap but imagine that salary is hindering interest. Need to move on though as his value is not accretive.



Agreed, but I wouldn't hate drafting a QB they prefer and ripping off the bandaid. It aligns with what I wrote earlier and progress timelines, as it's quite likely 2022 is going to be a difficult season while they work on roster and cap mechanics. Watch Sam Howell fwiw.
I have been liking Howell a lot lately. I had no idea, he moves like very fluid athlete. Ceiling is high. I just don't have the time that some people here seem to have to watch all these players. I just had not checked into Howell until recently.
i don't think mara just keeping his mouth shut would help much  
Eric on Li : 10:36 am : link
i can say for certain it didn't with the wilponzis, if anything it made things worse that they never took accountability when they were literally standing on the throat of the organization with their ineptitude (especially financially). you think john mara meddles and hires puppets, let me introduce you to jeff wilpon and his agent turned GM brodie van wagenen.

so maybe mets fandom has messed up my evaluation scale for owners but i have no issue with mara speaking publicly and i actually think there's some refreshing honesty in what he says. when he said the offense was broken, he wasn't wrong. when he said he wasn't paying the kind of money rhule got for a rookie HC he wasn't wrong. and when he said the org has done everything it can to mess up jones he wasn't wrong either. that's been the case with every player they've drafted since Coughlin basically.

what he hasn't done since Coughlin is get any hire RIGHT. he owns that 100%. I think some miss the forrest from the trees alleging all sorts of complicated problems with the organization when a problem so obvious is sitting there front and center. It is 100% his responsibility to get leadership hires right and he hasn't done that, and nothing will get better until he does. That's why had I been in his shoes i'd have gone big for Harbough, who was perhaps the closest comparison to Coughlin when he was hired - proven, mercurial, experienced. I like everything we've seen/heard from dabs and schoen but they were another untested gamble we are hoping mara got right.
Only time  
Thegratefulhead : 10:39 am : link
I had issues Terps and BW was at the end of Eli's career. I thought they took a lot of shots at the man for no good reason. In hindsight, they are routinely, personally attacked, instead of attacking you, they attacked your guy. They are both VERY good posters that provide meaningful content here.

I will take a moment to thank both of them.


Thank you.


George. G
Eric  
cosmicj : 10:42 am : link
Mara’s statements constrains front office decisionmaking. I’m convinced that Mara’s early 2021 presser where he said we need to get Jones weapons to find out if he is the guy led indirectly to overdrafting Toney. When the owner says that, there’s pressure across the organization to tilt the scales in favor of offensive playmakers.

He needs to shut up.
Howell  
cosmicj : 10:43 am : link
Keep in mind just how young he is. He’ll still be 21 when the next NFL season starts.
Regardless of the outcome for the next two seasons…  
lono801 : 10:44 am : link
If The Giants put together a respectable team and win a few games…I already know who will be to blame and who will get the credit.

If The Giants rise to complete mediocrity…I already know who will be to blame and who shall get the credit.

If The Giants are once again terrible…I already know who will be to blame and who shall get the credit.

I can write the script for each
RE: Eric  
Eric on Li : 11:15 am : link
In comment 15674678 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Mara’s statements constrains front office decisionmaking. I’m convinced that Mara’s early 2021 presser where he said we need to get Jones weapons to find out if he is the guy led indirectly to overdrafting Toney. When the owner says that, there’s pressure across the organization to tilt the scales in favor of offensive playmakers.

He needs to shut up.


if that's the case it's a failure of the coaches/gm for not having their own convictions.

if you watch the interview with schoen/daboll re the draft from yesterday and you hear them talking about how they build the board, and specifically how in depth they debate the top 10, if anyone in leadership ever made a selection against their better judgement they may as well sign their own termination. not having strong convictions in who to take is simply weak/incompetent leadership - which is the core of what has plagued this org (Mara included).

there are many who insist that bc of Mara, even if Schoen/Daboll wanted to draft a QB at #5 they wouldn't - and i think that is the height of stupidity. If they saw Josh Allen II in this draft there is nothing that would stand in the way of them making that selection. That would be their golden ticket to job security and their own personal success. As Patrick Mahomes may have been for McAdoo or Justin Herbert may have been for Joe Judge. Anyone willingly passing on a player they have that kind of conviction in should turn in their whistle and go back to being an assistant for someone else.
I think some here are overthinking the Jones and Barkley situation  
djm : 11:17 am : link
A special be Daniel Jones. If the guy doesn’t have a big year he’s fucking out of here and you can all bill me if I’m wrong. Eli Manning situation? The same situation when everyone here said Mara was afraid to replace Eli (this was said in 2018) and then in 2019 he did just that.

Mara wants to see Jones succeed. Don’t conflate that with sheer lunacy. And Mara giving Jones a huge contract based on what exactly? that’s sheer lunacy.

Money talks bullshit walks.

Barkley could be another story because he’s actually good when on his game. Even if it was just for a year or so it did happen. With that said I think both are out of here this time next year.
More so Jones  
djm : 11:18 am : link
But I’d say the same about Barkley if I had to bet. Just less sure.
RE: Only time  
Go Terps : 11:19 am : link
In comment 15674674 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
I had issues Terps and BW was at the end of Eli's career. I thought they took a lot of shots at the man for no good reason. In hindsight, they are routinely, personally attacked, instead of attacking you, they attacked your guy. They are both VERY good posters that provide meaningful content here.

I will take a moment to thank both of them.


Thank you.


George. G


I love Eli and I always will - he's my favorite Giant since I've been a fan. Sad truth is he was done after he took that huge hit from Chris Baker (I think) against the Redskins in 2016. The eye level lowered and that was that.

Had they approached the situation objectively they would have recognized that 2018 was the time to tear everything down, including Eli. They didn't, and here we are.
Exactly what about 2021 was there to be positive about?  
Section331 : 11:26 am : link
What a stupid post. Why not have a list of the pollyannas who thought everything the Giants did was great and would work out if only the negative nancy's would give them a chance?

Who was more accurate, Go Terps, or one of the many "just give it a chance" guys, even after the former regime deserved any benefit of doubt?
RE: RE: Only time  
Eric on Li : 11:29 am : link
In comment 15674738 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15674674 Thegratefulhead said:


Quote:


I had issues Terps and BW was at the end of Eli's career. I thought they took a lot of shots at the man for no good reason. In hindsight, they are routinely, personally attacked, instead of attacking you, they attacked your guy. They are both VERY good posters that provide meaningful content here.

I will take a moment to thank both of them.


Thank you.


George. G



I love Eli and I always will - he's my favorite Giant since I've been a fan. Sad truth is he was done after he took that huge hit from Chris Baker (I think) against the Redskins in 2016. The eye level lowered and that was that.

Had they approached the situation objectively they would have recognized that 2018 was the time to tear everything down, including Eli. They didn't, and here we are.


I think they recognized the trend in the wrong direction but like everything in the last half decade of Reese's tenure the execution sucked. That offseason they chose Marshall over Whitworth and invested in Davis Webb instead of being the team to trade up to 10 for either of Mahomes or Watson - who were both drafted by teams who traded up for them. Mahomes was universally viewed as a guy who was viewed as a project needing to sit out a full year, and if you remember back to that year Davis Webb had a strong pre-draft process at one point being viewed in the mix for the first round. They simply got that decision very wrong.
.  
Go Terps : 11:31 am : link
There's a group of people at the top of the organization these past few years - John and Chris, Steve Tisch, Pettit, Gettleman, Abrams, McDonnell, Sternfeld, even Hanlon - that have completely failed to grasp the direction the league is going. They have failed to grasp that they have been lapped and rendered irrelevant by the current state of the art.

As a result they have churned through years - wasting seasons and destroying careers.

I'm fucking tired of it. Every one of us should be.
The Wait and See crowd on BBI  
Jimmy Googs : 11:32 am : link
have taken it right in the shorts the last several years.

Some still pitching that crap too which is just classic...
RE: .  
Thegratefulhead : 11:33 am : link
In comment 15674752 Go Terps said:
Quote:
There's a group of people at the top of the organization these past few years - John and Chris, Steve Tisch, Pettit, Gettleman, Abrams, McDonnell, Sternfeld, even Hanlon - that have completely failed to grasp the direction the league is going. They have failed to grasp that they have been lapped and rendered irrelevant by the current state of the art.

As a result they have churned through years - wasting seasons and destroying careers.

I'm fucking tired of it. Every one of us should be.
Sad but true. Cue Metallica.
Queue  
Thegratefulhead : 11:34 am : link
Damn voice recognition
RE: .  
TDTONEY : 11:37 am : link
In comment 15674752 Go Terps said:
Quote:
There's a group of people at the top of the organization these past few years - John and Chris, Steve Tisch, Pettit, Gettleman, Abrams, McDonnell, Sternfeld, even Hanlon - that have completely failed to grasp the direction the league is going. They have failed to grasp that they have been lapped and rendered irrelevant by the current state of the art.

As a result they have churned through years - wasting seasons and destroying careers.

I'm fucking tired of it. Every one of us should be.


I think we are but I also think we’ve become numb and gave up hope of anything changing as long as ownership stays the same. Tisch is just as big a fraud if not more so than Mara. At least Mara shows his fucking face.

The only reason to hold out hope is that Schoen and Daboll had no ties here. The second Mara supersedes them on anything we can just bury the franchise for good
RE: .  
Jimmy Googs : 11:38 am : link
In comment 15674502 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
This is a very stupid thread. Agree or disagree with them, they add value to the board. I don't understand why anyone would get grief for being negative at this point in time. We are basically back in the 70's. For those of us who didn't live through that decade, we're getting a taste of how miserable that was.

Anyway, I've said this for years now but John Mara is *the* problem with the Giants.

As long as he has input and is guiding decision-making, which it's pretty clear to me he still is, this team is going to be in hot water.

Daniel Jones is not a good QB. Every additional start given to him at this point is a waste of an alternative opportunity. There's no benefit to retaining Barkley, either. In fact, I'd argue it is utterly pointless.

The Giants are not going to be competitive this year, so either Barkley rebounds and puts himself back into a conversation for a big contract which we absolutely cannot and should not hand him, or he just continues to reinforce that he was a bad pick. Either way, he's not going to be back.


Yep, all the right viewpoints...
Both are negative  
Spiciest Memelord : 12:03 pm : link
so have the general stance right, but have either really said anything insightful? I don't recall.
I think this thread is a long time coming  
arniefez : 12:13 pm : link
I don't believe it's gone in the direction the OP intended which makes it somewhat of a metaphor for the last 10 years of Giants football.

I remember when I started pushing back on the Mara's when it became obvious that Jerry Reese had become nothing more than a figurehead as GM. There were dozen's of people that tried to run me off this forum. No one backed me up. I didn't care. I kept posting my opinion when horrible decisions were being made which was very often. One person in particular took it to a level that I was concerned about dealing with sociopath. But I was right about all of it. I've never said I told you so until now and I won't again.

IMO John Mara and Chris Mara are never going to take a back seat and if you read Tim Donnell's transcripts in the Flores suit things are not going to change ever with the Mara family. But Steve Tisch forced them to fire Judge and he showed up in the room for all the interviews for GM and HC to replace them with two people respected around the league and not part of the tiny Mara circle of trust. So that's something different.

I think Joe Schoen has the hardest GM job in the NFL. He has to deal with two ownership families. One that runs the football team and one that is hands off and absentee. He has three Mara owners that hired him because they were forced to by the absentee ownership and the fan base. But the Mara's have shown no indication or intention of giving up their roles as NFL personnel evaluators.

The Giants are a family run organization filled with 100's of employees that have seen multiple GMs and coaches come and go in a short time while the front office bureaucracy remains in place. How do you trust those people? That is a really tough spot. So far I've been impressed with Joe Schoen. I think he's up for the job. He seems to have the personality of someone who can managed the ownership and knows when to pick his spots on a battle. Posters add he hired the same analytics people that were already working in the building. Some of them were interns he gave permanent jobs to. He brought in Brown from the Eagles which pissed them off and I love that. He's doing what he can pre draft. It will be interesting to see what happens post draft.

A few other comments that are my opinions having watched, read and studied everything there is about the NY Giants for the entire Super Bowl era.

The clown picture was the equivalent of flying a plane over the stadium, hanging Wellington from the 3rd deck in effigy and burning tickets in the parking lot in 1978. It was that important to forcing change and not many people know or realize it. It went viral. It embarrassed the Mara's. The Mara's are thin skinned and old school.

To the posters who said what happens with Daniel Jones 5th year will be a tell about how much autonomy the GM has. I agree somewhat. If that option is exercised we all might as well find something else to do on Sundays in the fall and winter. IMO there is 0.0 chance that will be what the GM and HC want to do. Again IMO they want their own QB and to start fresh at that position. Just not yet. Remember what I said about picking battles. But if the 5th year option isn't picked up it doesn't mean the GM has full autonomy. That will still remain to be seen.

To the posters who said the Giants drafted Toney because John Mara said the Giants had to get Daniel Jones some weapons I agree. But I don't think they went far enough. I don't think Gettleman and Judge were pressured to draft Toney. I think they were ordered to draft him. By John and Chris Mara.

I also think the reason the Giants didn't draft Parsons was because the Mara's took him off their board and they were intent on drafting a WR anyway.
RE: Both are negative  
TDTONEY : 12:16 pm : link
In comment 15674797 Spiciest Memelord said:
Quote:
so have the general stance right, but have either really said anything insightful? I don't recall.


I’d be curious to know too.
Arnie  
cosmicj : 12:38 pm : link
You’re even more critical of the Mara’s than I am! Great post, although my guess is that Mara’s public statements percolate through the organization and he only gives orders on really big decisions, not like the Toney pick. If you review what we know of the sequence of events around the trade down and Toney pick, I think direct orders are unlikely.
Arnie  
Lines of Scrimmage : 12:39 pm : link
Some good points but some I would question. I agree Mara most likely took Parson's off the board. Chris Mara is the one who makes character evaluations and John spoke to this. Can't see why you then think they would want Toney who also had a little sketchy background especially with what they went through with OBJ at the Diva position. I think this was Judge's pick.

I agree the family has been a big problem. Not sure how most seem to understand a lot of meddling has been going on but then somehow most of the blame falls on Dave. I am glad he is gone but he has been made too much of a scapegoat imv.

Pretty simple task the organization had post 2011. Provide a good OL, a couple good WR's, TE that could block and make a couple catches a game and group of backs that gets tough yards and pass blocks. Half decent defense they go to the playoffs most years through 2017. Above that they may have made another run or two.

Instead the collective group tried to outsmart themselves. Sad.
It’s not that they post negatively about the Giants  
Daniel in Kentucky : 12:45 pm : link
It’s that post on nearly every thread negatively about the Giants
Over and over and over and over and over and over again; posting the same things over and over and over and over and over again.

When I see them on a thread I don’t just read past their post - I move to the next thread until inevitably they will most likely take it over and post the same thing they posted on the previous 3,000 threads.

It’s one thing to critique something but those two are just an endless machine gun of criticism. I would really hate to know them on a personal basis. They exhaust me on a message board.
RE: I think this thread is a long time coming  
Mike in NY : 12:46 pm : link
In comment 15674810 arniefez said:
Quote:
I don't believe it's gone in the direction the OP intended which makes it somewhat of a metaphor for the last 10 years of Giants football.

I remember when I started pushing back on the Mara's when it became obvious that Jerry Reese had become nothing more than a figurehead as GM. There were dozen's of people that tried to run me off this forum. No one backed me up. I didn't care. I kept posting my opinion when horrible decisions were being made which was very often. One person in particular took it to a level that I was concerned about dealing with sociopath. But I was right about all of it. I've never said I told you so until now and I won't again.

IMO John Mara and Chris Mara are never going to take a back seat and if you read Tim Donnell's transcripts in the Flores suit things are not going to change ever with the Mara family. But Steve Tisch forced them to fire Judge and he showed up in the room for all the interviews for GM and HC to replace them with two people respected around the league and not part of the tiny Mara circle of trust. So that's something different.

I think Joe Schoen has the hardest GM job in the NFL. He has to deal with two ownership families. One that runs the football team and one that is hands off and absentee. He has three Mara owners that hired him because they were forced to by the absentee ownership and the fan base. But the Mara's have shown no indication or intention of giving up their roles as NFL personnel evaluators.

The Giants are a family run organization filled with 100's of employees that have seen multiple GMs and coaches come and go in a short time while the front office bureaucracy remains in place. How do you trust those people? That is a really tough spot. So far I've been impressed with Joe Schoen. I think he's up for the job. He seems to have the personality of someone who can managed the ownership and knows when to pick his spots on a battle. Posters add he hired the same analytics people that were already working in the building. Some of them were interns he gave permanent jobs to. He brought in Brown from the Eagles which pissed them off and I love that. He's doing what he can pre draft. It will be interesting to see what happens post draft.

A few other comments that are my opinions having watched, read and studied everything there is about the NY Giants for the entire Super Bowl era.

The clown picture was the equivalent of flying a plane over the stadium, hanging Wellington from the 3rd deck in effigy and burning tickets in the parking lot in 1978. It was that important to forcing change and not many people know or realize it. It went viral. It embarrassed the Mara's. The Mara's are thin skinned and old school.

To the posters who said what happens with Daniel Jones 5th year will be a tell about how much autonomy the GM has. I agree somewhat. If that option is exercised we all might as well find something else to do on Sundays in the fall and winter. IMO there is 0.0 chance that will be what the GM and HC want to do. Again IMO they want their own QB and to start fresh at that position. Just not yet. Remember what I said about picking battles. But if the 5th year option isn't picked up it doesn't mean the GM has full autonomy. That will still remain to be seen.

To the posters who said the Giants drafted Toney because John Mara said the Giants had to get Daniel Jones some weapons I agree. But I don't think they went far enough. I don't think Gettleman and Judge were pressured to draft Toney. I think they were ordered to draft him. By John and Chris Mara.

I also think the reason the Giants didn't draft Parsons was because the Mara's took him off their board and they were intent on drafting a WR anyway.


Schoen and Daboll both have ties to Parcells and/or Belichick and/or Nick Saban so it is not like they are totally outside of the Mara Circle of Trust that someone like Ryan Poles or Adam Peters would have been.
RE: I will  
Johnny5 : 12:49 pm : link
In comment 15674408 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
consider 2022 a success if:

(1) Daboll, Kafka, and Martindale look like coaching studs.

(2) One way or the other, we know for a fact what we have in Jones and Barkley. And if the answer is negative, move on immediately.

(3) The team maintains financial discipline to continue to get the cap in order for 2023 and 2024.

(4) Young players drafted in 2020, 2021, and 2022 make positive impacts.

(5) We get lucky with some guys like Gates, Lemieux, Martinez, Rodarius Williams on the injury front.

Agree on all points
RE: .  
NINEster : 12:50 pm : link
In comment 15674752 Go Terps said:
Quote:
There's a group of people at the top of the organization these past few years - John and Chris, Steve Tisch, Pettit, Gettleman, Abrams, McDonnell, Sternfeld, even Hanlon - that have completely failed to grasp the direction the league is going. They have failed to grasp that they have been lapped and rendered irrelevant by the current state of the art.

As a result they have churned through years - wasting seasons and destroying careers.

I'm fucking tired of it. Every one of us should be.


Giants kinda lucked into two Super Bowl wins over the last 15 years.

That's more than a bunch of teams that have won more regular season games and postseason in that span of time as well.

Probably only New England won more, I'm not sure any one else who won at least 2.

Super competitive NFL, you need breaks to go your way. For a non dominant team to do it twice is even more remarkable too.

The list of 13-3 bridesmaids is quite long.

Some of us know.
Just curious - how do you go back 5 years  
Matt M. : 12:50 pm : link
when your handle was created 14 months ago?
Cosmic and Lines  
arniefez : 12:53 pm : link
good points about Toney. Of course there's no way to know if a direct order was given and Toney certainly isn't a typical Mara let's draft all academic All American team captains guy. You're both probably correct. I think as usual they leaked who they wanted (Smith) and Eagles and Cowboys screwed them over in the draft. Nothing new. Both rival teams have been using the Giants as the football equvilant of the Baltimore Orioles for years. They both got excellent players and the Giants got Toney. Hopefully the new GM uses pick #7 wisely and the new HC finds a way to keep Toney focused and on the field.
Like I try to explain to my wife all the time  
Matt M. : 12:53 pm : link
There is a big difference between being negative and being realistic in a shitty situation.
RE: RE: I will  
Eric on Li : 12:55 pm : link
In comment 15674874 Johnny5 said:
Quote:
In comment 15674408 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


consider 2022 a success if:

(1) Daboll, Kafka, and Martindale look like coaching studs.

(2) One way or the other, we know for a fact what we have in Jones and Barkley. And if the answer is negative, move on immediately.

(3) The team maintains financial discipline to continue to get the cap in order for 2023 and 2024.

(4) Young players drafted in 2020, 2021, and 2022 make positive impacts.

(5) We get lucky with some guys like Gates, Lemieux, Martinez, Rodarius Williams on the injury front.


Agree on all points


#1 is all that matters. There's almost no way for #1 to happen, and 2-5 to not happen as a result. And vice versa it's almost impossible for 2-5 to happen and not have #1.

in today's NFL coaching is destiny. our failed destinies have been failed coaching hires. if they got this one right everything changes right away.
RE: Arnie  
Jimmy Googs : 12:58 pm : link
In comment 15674847 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
Some good points but some I would question. I agree Mara most likely took Parson's off the board. Chris Mara is the one who makes character evaluations and John spoke to this. Can't see why you then think they would want Toney who also had a little sketchy background especially with what they went through with OBJ at the Diva position. I think this was Judge's pick.

I agree the family has been a big problem. Not sure how most seem to understand a lot of meddling has been going on but then somehow most of the blame falls on Dave. I am glad he is gone but he has been made too much of a scapegoat imv.

Pretty simple task the organization had post 2011. Provide a good OL, a couple good WR's, TE that could block and make a couple catches a game and group of backs that gets tough yards and pass blocks. Half decent defense they go to the playoffs most years through 2017. Above that they may have made another run or two.

Instead the collective group tried to outsmart themselves. Sad.


Lines- Chris Mara does the player character evals? Don’t recall this being some public statement. Do you recall when that was put out there?
Mike IMO neither the GM or the HC  
arniefez : 12:59 pm : link
were anywhere near the Mara circle before they were hired. Yes their resumes had comforting names to the Mara's on them and I'm sure that helped but they had zero connection to the ownership group before they were hired. The Mara's didn't even want Daboll. They wanted Flores to be the HC.

My first choice was Adams and hoping he'd bring McDaniel with him. Not that I was coming from any kind of football educated place I just wanted to see those two in NY with the Mara's. If you're going to suck at least be entertaining and I think Mike McDaniel is entertaining.
That should have said Adam Peters  
arniefez : 12:59 pm : link
sorry about that.
arnie and lines re: toney don't forget Elijah Moore was available  
Eric on Li : 1:02 pm : link
and he was a much more consensus pick (and clean off the field). he was the pick i expected before they announced Toney.

the last 2 regimes (3 if you separate shurmur/judge) had very clear drafting philosophies which is why i think the contentions that mara influenced draft picks falls flat to me.

Judge was an SEC ride or die and almost every player he picked had connections to his coaches.

Gettleman's picks were all in hindsight often exactly who you'd have stereotyped him to pick, with the possible exception of Deandre Baker (who was another guy mara allowed with known off the field issues - his draft day party was at a sofla strip club).

And we all know about Reese's longstanding affinity for triangle numbers.

the only pick id wager mara specifically vetoed was Tunsil.
RE: Mike IMO neither the GM or the HC  
Mike in NY : 1:05 pm : link
In comment 15674897 arniefez said:
Quote:
were anywhere near the Mara circle before they were hired. Yes their resumes had comforting names to the Mara's on them and I'm sure that helped but they had zero connection to the ownership group before they were hired. The Mara's didn't even want Daboll. They wanted Flores to be the HC.

My first choice was Adams and hoping he'd bring McDaniel with him. Not that I was coming from any kind of football educated place I just wanted to see those two in NY with the Mara's. If you're going to suck at least be entertaining and I think Mike McDaniel is entertaining.


Outside of anyone "in house" the names talked about before we even started the interview search were Schoen, Dimitroff, Piloi, and Ossenfort (from Tennesee, but formerly New England). Schoen was not interviewed because they were combing the lists of Assistant GM's of playoff teams to get a short list and said he sounded good. He was on their radar well before this opened.
RE: arnie and lines re: toney don't forget Elijah Moore was available  
TDTONEY : 1:10 pm : link
In comment 15674907 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
and he was a much more consensus pick (and clean off the field). he was the pick i expected before they announced Toney.

the last 2 regimes (3 if you separate shurmur/judge) had very clear drafting philosophies which is why i think the contentions that mara influenced draft picks falls flat to me.

Judge was an SEC ride or die and almost every player he picked had connections to his coaches.

Gettleman's picks were all in hindsight often exactly who you'd have stereotyped him to pick, with the possible exception of Deandre Baker (who was another guy mara allowed with known off the field issues - his draft day party was at a sofla strip club).

And we all know about Reese's longstanding affinity for triangle numbers.

the only pick id wager mara specifically vetoed was Tunsil.


Good point and maybe Parsons??

Why is it ever red flag guy Mara allows lives up to the warnings but Tunsil and Parsons are angels since and franchise players lol
i have a hard time faulting anyone for parsons except judge  
Eric on Li : 1:12 pm : link
they had his PSU position coach on the staff. they took a guy with character flags.

why would the owner veto 1 guy but not the other? Especially if his position coach was vouching for him?
RE: JonC  
Matt M. : 1:14 pm : link
In comment 15674456 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Go Terps, and bw in dc are right about the inflection point on Jones and Barkley.

Right now, this feels like a rebuild, but it also doesn't. It is starting to feel like the Eli Manning situation all over again.

It's hard to see the Giants being 5-12 AND Jones and Barkley having "great" years in 2022. The odds that Jones turns around his career here are not good. Fans will continue to be all over him too. I've already made my case why Barkley doesn't make much sense given where we are at on the roster plus his future contract demands.

A lot can still happen. I've said before, I will not be shocked if the Giants take a QB in this draft. I would not be shocked if Barkley is traded during the season. But these situations will be very telling.
Eric - I have agreed with everything you've posted here until this one. First, this doesn't feel at all like the Eli Manning situation. In that scenario, Gettleman was trying to win now with Eli while also rebuilding. I don't think in the front office there are the same delusions or goals to win now. Jones is still here because it's his last cheap year. What is not clear is if he is being given a chance to prove himself this year because they believe Daboll and Kafka can work with him or if it is to appease Mara.

One of two things would show this season is nothing more than a holding pattern for Jones. If Taylor is given a legitimate chance to compete (Mara, Schoen, and Daboll all made it a point to refer to him as the backup) or if the draft a QB anywhere in the first 5 rounds.

As for Jones himself, and Barkley, I agree it seems illogical they could win 5 games or less while also seeing both of these guys improve. But, I don't fully believe Jones can't turn his career around. I do think there is some talent there. I just don't believe it is remotely possible for that to happen here. I've said it many times...in my estimation the only way he can get a second contract here is if this season he is other-worldly good; top 5 in the league good. The likelihood of this happening is so unrealistic I wouldn't even think of it as a possibility. Unlike Jones, I don't even think an other-worldly season would or should get Barkley a 2nd contract.
RE: i have a hard time faulting anyone for parsons except judge  
TDTONEY : 1:15 pm : link
In comment 15674926 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
they had his PSU position coach on the staff. they took a guy with character flags.

why would the owner veto 1 guy but not the other? Especially if his position coach was vouching for him?


That’s where I’m confused too because Parsons concerns were all from a bogus lawsuit the judge threw out THREE TIMES. Parsons lived for football and his desire to play was never questioned. We took a guy with both legal, character and motivation concerns. Makes zero sense
I think Baker  
Lines of Scrimmage : 1:20 pm : link
was pushed for by Betcher. One of the beats reported this. The excuse for the poor defense his first year was that he did not have corners to run his system.

I agree with Eric that Mara was not too involved with the draft picks. I do think he mandated that Eli was going to finish his contract and that no QB was going to be drafted in 2018.

It all starts with Ernie to me. He was the one who drafted Eli. He was the one with a career earlier in media/marketing. I think John asked him, "How should I handle Eli?" and Ernie guided him. "He is not the same QB. He needs more help but he can still win games. Look at the revolt by the fanbase and media after he was benched. Think long term about what the franchise represents. Dave will put a OL in front of him. Give him a running game/weapon (Barkley) and he will give you a chance in December."
RE: I think Baker  
Jimmy Googs : 1:29 pm : link
In comment 15674939 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
was pushed for by Betcher. One of the beats reported this. The excuse for the poor defense his first year was that he did not have corners to run his system.


Not sure about this. Recall something mentioned how the defensive coaches were not even brought in on the GM decision to target Baker in that draft. Not positive but recall something to that effect...
RE: I think Baker  
Eric on Li : 1:37 pm : link
In comment 15674939 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
was pushed for by Betcher. One of the beats reported this. The excuse for the poor defense his first year was that he did not have corners to run his system.

I agree with Eric that Mara was not too involved with the draft picks. I do think he mandated that Eli was going to finish his contract and that no QB was going to be drafted in 2018.

It all starts with Ernie to me. He was the one who drafted Eli. He was the one with a career earlier in media/marketing. I think John asked him, "How should I handle Eli?" and Ernie guided him. "He is not the same QB. He needs more help but he can still win games. Look at the revolt by the fanbase and media after he was benched. Think long term about what the franchise represents. Dave will put a OL in front of him. Give him a running game/weapon (Barkley) and he will give you a chance in December."


the EA part seems likely to me, imo the biggest thing we see from Mara is a desire to defer to somebody else and to not have to rock the boat. he didn't fire coughlin, he just didn't make the decision long enough that coughlin left on his own. he played out the reese regime as long as possible until they did something embarrassing enough to make the decision easy.

then he dug up EA to avoid making a decision himself, and EA advised him on something that was comfortable - because that's what mara is generally looking for, comfortable.

my biggest worry about the present situation is that it too was the most comfortable way to go. "alignment" has been a mythical buzzword from the media for most of the last few years, and schoen is a popular fresh face so he went that direction. but alignment isn't a necessarily a proven winning recipe.

jim harbough wouldn't have been a comfortable "alignment" decision, but it's possible the future will be even more uncomfortable if he goes to the cowboys in a year. or sean payton if he truly was out there.
RE: RE: I think Baker  
Lines of Scrimmage : 1:41 pm : link
In comment 15674952 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15674939 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


was pushed for by Betcher. One of the beats reported this. The excuse for the poor defense his first year was that he did not have corners to run his system.





Not sure about this. Recall something mentioned how the defensive coaches were not even brought in on the GM decision to target Baker in that draft. Not positive but recall something to that effect...


I remember seeing someone posted that information. Seems odd that they would keep the D coaches out of the draft but then use their input to bring in all the Arizona guys.
Eric on Li  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:41 pm : link
#1 is not all that matters.

For example, if they blow this draft, that's a really big deal.
Matt M.  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:43 pm : link
It does or will feel like the Eli Manning situation in that they couldn't move on from Manning. Can/will they move on from Jones and Barkley if it's time? TBD.
RE: RE: RE: I think Baker  
Jimmy Googs : 1:46 pm : link
In comment 15674979 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
In comment 15674952 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


In comment 15674939 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


was pushed for by Betcher. One of the beats reported this. The excuse for the poor defense his first year was that he did not have corners to run his system.





Not sure about this. Recall something mentioned how the defensive coaches were not even brought in on the GM decision to target Baker in that draft. Not positive but recall something to that effect...



I remember seeing someone posted that information. Seems odd that they would keep the D coaches out of the draft but then use their input to bring in all the Arizona guys.


Getts was a moron. Who the hell knows what drove so many idiotic decisions. I just recall hearing the defensive coaches (maybe they mean positional coaches?) were not sought out in the decision.

See note above I asked....where did you get that nugget that CHris Mara does the character evals?
RE: It’s not that they post negatively about the Giants  
Thegratefulhead : 1:48 pm : link
In comment 15674856 Daniel in Kentucky said:
Quote:
It’s that post on nearly every thread negatively about the Giants
Over and over and over and over and over and over again; posting the same things over and over and over and over and over again.

When I see them on a thread I don’t just read past their post - I move to the next thread until inevitably they will most likely take it over and post the same thing they posted on the previous 3,000 threads.

It’s one thing to critique something but those two are just an endless machine gun of criticism. I would really hate to know them on a personal basis. They exhaust me on a message board.
How can you have a meaningful conversation without the opposing view? I look for people like them in my personal life and business. Yes men are useless. Tell me the truth, find the hole in logic, present the opposing viewpoint. Let's make the best decisions possible.
RE: RE: RE: RE: I think Baker  
Lines of Scrimmage : 1:52 pm : link
In comment 15674988 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15674979 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


In comment 15674952 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


In comment 15674939 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


was pushed for by Betcher. One of the beats reported this. The excuse for the poor defense his first year was that he did not have corners to run his system.





Not sure about this. Recall something mentioned how the defensive coaches were not even brought in on the GM decision to target Baker in that draft. Not positive but recall something to that effect...



I remember seeing someone posted that information. Seems odd that they would keep the D coaches out of the draft but then use their input to bring in all the Arizona guys.



Getts was a moron. Who the hell knows what drove so many idiotic decisions. I just recall hearing the defensive coaches (maybe they mean positional coaches?) were not sought out in the decision.

See note above I asked....where did you get that nugget that CHris Mara does the character evals?


John Mara said it it one of his transcripts. Pretty sure it was that but if not then it was one of the beats articles but it was said. They were pressuring John on the other family members on their roles. He also said his nephew is one of the most respected people in the building.
RE: RE: It’s not that they post negatively about the Giants  
TDTONEY : 1:56 pm : link
In comment 15674990 Thegratefulhead said:
[quote] In comment 15674856 Daniel in Kentucky said:


Quote:


It’s that post on nearly every thread negatively about the Giants
Over and over and over and over and over and over again; posting the same things over and over and over and over and over again.

When I see them on a thread I don’t just read past their post - I move to the next thread until inevitably they will most likely take it over and post the same thing they posted on the previous 3,000 threads.

It’s one thing to critique something but those two are just an endless machine gun of criticism. I would really hate to know them on a personal basis. They exhaust me on a message board.

How can you have a meaningful conversation without the opposing view? I look for people like them in my personal life and business. Yes men are useless. Tell me the truth, find the hole in logic, present the opposing viewpoint. Let's make the best decisions possible. [/quote

An opposing view with facts and debate is great. Using every chance you can get to say “fucking trash big mistake trade him” is another
RE: Eric on Li  
Eric on Li : 1:57 pm : link
In comment 15674980 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
#1 is not all that matters.

For example, if they blow this draft, that's a really big deal.


in his first 2 full drafts Sean McVay's highest pick was a single second round pick, which was used on Gerald Everett. He's actually still never made a first round pick. The result is that they've had some decent drafts but nothing that makes you say "wow", especially in those first 2 years. They nailed Kupp in round 3 and that was pretty much it, but even he didn't have his breakout year until his 3rd season.

with the amount of draft capital the nyg have this year completely blowing it would almost be impossible and yes, blowing the draft would be brutal, but if the coaching overcomes that by presumably finding players already on the roster who can succeed, who cares?

also like i said it seems highly implausible that there's an outcome where:

daboll, kafka, wink all look like "coaching studs"
but they blow the draft picks

im just not sure how those 2 things could coexist absent some kind of amazing best case scenario turnaround from almost everyone currently on the roster. i guess wink would be getting a top 10 performance from the D like 2020 without any contribution from rookies, and Kafka/Daboll would lead a Josh Allen-esque transformation of Jones.

i'd have probably given up a top 10 pick for sean payton, so if you told me we feel just as good about Daboll i'd still view that as more important than hitting on either of the 2 picks this year.
...  
christian : 1:58 pm : link
I believe one of the reporters said Shurmur was a big fan of Baker's and Gettleman basically said he's your problem if we draft him.
RE: RE: RE: It’s not that they post negatively about the Giants  
Matt M. : 1:58 pm : link
In comment 15675003 TDTONEY said:
Quote:
In comment 15674990 Thegratefulhead said:
[quote] In comment 15674856 Daniel in Kentucky said:


Quote:


It’s that post on nearly every thread negatively about the Giants
Over and over and over and over and over and over again; posting the same things over and over and over and over and over again.

When I see them on a thread I don’t just read past their post - I move to the next thread until inevitably they will most likely take it over and post the same thing they posted on the previous 3,000 threads.

It’s one thing to critique something but those two are just an endless machine gun of criticism. I would really hate to know them on a personal basis. They exhaust me on a message board.

How can you have a meaningful conversation without the opposing view? I look for people like them in my personal life and business. Yes men are useless. Tell me the truth, find the hole in logic, present the opposing viewpoint. Let's make the best decisions possible. [/quote

An opposing view with facts and debate is great. Using every chance you can get to say “fucking trash big mistake trade him” is another
Not for nothing, but the product on the field for the better part of a decade really warrants a barrage of criticism.
We've been arguably the worst team in the NFL  
Kmed6000 : 1:58 pm : link
over the past 10 years. This "award" for the most negative poster should really be renamed as "Who's been most right about the past 10 years?".

What a dumb thread.
.  
arcarsenal : 1:59 pm : link
A lot of people simply don't want to admit what the Giants have become and so, they'll look for any evidence or wishful thinking avenues that may lead them to hang onto the belief that the contrary is still possible.

Exactly 10 years ago, the Giants were defending SB Champions. We had just won our 2nd championship in 5 seasons, had a QB in his prime coming off an elite season, and we had every reason to believe the Giants were a team that had joined NFL royalty with the likes of the Steelers, Packers, etc.

I'll never forget those two games against PIT and CIN after the hurricane because that was when the cracks in the OL foundation were really becoming visible and that's when the roster started to go south.

It's a hard reality to accept what has happened since SB46 in the decade that has passed, and for several years, I was one of the people who just didn't want to believe this organization could be capable of such incompetence. But, I learned that lesson and stopped looking for reasons to defend the indefensible.

I sincerely hope Schoen and Daboll get this team back on track, but the stench of Mara remains and if he continues to be even partially in the way, this could still get worse before it ever gets better.

And that's what really scares me. There seems to be a belief that we've already bottomed out. I'm not sure we have.
Say what you want about bw in dc  
Kmed6000 : 2:00 pm : link
and most of you do, but the guy has been right about a lot and he doesn't get involved in the BS. He's not a dummy and he handles himself with class. Despite the constant attacks, he never gets dragged down into the mud. He stays above it all and I respect that greatly.
RE: We've been arguably the worst team in the NFL  
TDTONEY : 2:02 pm : link
In comment 15675009 Kmed6000 said:
Quote:
over the past 10 years. This "award" for the most negative poster should really be renamed as "Who's been most right about the past 10 years?".

What a dumb thread.


Is it dumb? 70 more responses than the next closest on the home page. I’d say it a been a worthy discussion
RE: .  
Del Shofner : 2:09 pm : link
In comment 15675011 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
Exactly 10 years ago, the Giants were defending SB Champions. We had just won our 2nd championship in 5 seasons, had a QB in his prime coming off an elite season, and we had every reason to believe the Giants were a team that had joined NFL royalty with the likes of the Steelers, Packers, etc.


IMO, the problem with those two SB championships (not that I'd give them back!) is that they led the Mara brothers into a false belief that they knew what they were doing when it came to football personnel, and take greater control of personnel. It's taken ten years for the proof to become incontrovertible that that isn't the case.
"cracks in the OL foundation were really becoming visible"  
Lines of Scrimmage : 2:12 pm : link
This was the major issue. The Giants somehow used 2011 as a barometer that he would overcome a porous OL. Look at the 2012 draft as a mindset of the franchise. Wilson, Randle, Hosley, JPP of TE's. This after little running game all year and a horrible beating in the NFCCG with a older and expiring OL.

He was never fleet of foot but good moving in the pocket. As he aged it would be even more important to make priority one keeping the OL in the upper tier and going to a more run heavy offense. He already showed he could make most WR's work in that scenario.

RE: RE: .  
arcarsenal : 2:15 pm : link
In comment 15675033 Del Shofner said:
Quote:
In comment 15675011 arcarsenal said:


Quote:


Exactly 10 years ago, the Giants were defending SB Champions. We had just won our 2nd championship in 5 seasons, had a QB in his prime coming off an elite season, and we had every reason to believe the Giants were a team that had joined NFL royalty with the likes of the Steelers, Packers, etc.



IMO, the problem with those two SB championships (not that I'd give them back!) is that they led the Mara brothers into a false belief that they knew what they were doing when it came to football personnel, and take greater control of personnel. It's taken ten years for the proof to become incontrovertible that that isn't the case.


Fair points, Del - and I think Reese in particular actually started to rely on faulty roster construction because of the way his draftees/acquisitions meshed and worked with Accorsi's.

There was a belief that the OL was "okay" for *years* beyond it actually being that. It was becoming evident all the way back then that the line was breaking down. Snee was pretty much shot. We kept trotting Diehl out @ OT and he was a turnstile.

Then, we had drafts that were literally empty. We had entire drafts that yielded nothing of significance which set us back even further.

Each hire and organizational change since has compounded the problem.

That's why at this point, me and several others have advocated for a full tear down on this thing. The Jones/Barkley aspect continues to make it feel half-assed and like we're still not learning from the mistakes that led us here in the first place.
RE: .  
Eric on Li : 2:15 pm : link
In comment 15675011 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
A lot of people simply don't want to admit what the Giants have become and so, they'll look for any evidence or wishful thinking avenues that may lead them to hang onto the belief that the contrary is still possible.

Exactly 10 years ago, the Giants were defending SB Champions. We had just won our 2nd championship in 5 seasons, had a QB in his prime coming off an elite season, and we had every reason to believe the Giants were a team that had joined NFL royalty with the likes of the Steelers, Packers, etc.

I'll never forget those two games against PIT and CIN after the hurricane because that was when the cracks in the OL foundation were really becoming visible and that's when the roster started to go south.

It's a hard reality to accept what has happened since SB46 in the decade that has passed, and for several years, I was one of the people who just didn't want to believe this organization could be capable of such incompetence. But, I learned that lesson and stopped looking for reasons to defend the indefensible.

I sincerely hope Schoen and Daboll get this team back on track, but the stench of Mara remains and if he continues to be even partially in the way, this could still get worse before it ever gets better.

And that's what really scares me. There seems to be a belief that we've already bottomed out. I'm not sure we have.


Here's the issue with this narrative. the first 5 years after the games you are talking about were Reese's chance to fix it. With as good of a track record as any exec in the league to that point over his career. keeping him that long was clearly a mistake but an understandable one - it wasn't as much a bad decision but a nondecision. different but not completely so from Brian Cashman right now (not a NYY fan but from the outside I similarities). I've never thought there was a justification for keeping him post-Coughlin exit but I find it to be a more understandable mistake even though that doesn't excuse it. McAdoo was his 1 chance to hire a head coach and it failed spectacularly, and had he never gotten the chance to hire a HC that probably would have been a huge second guess we all looked back on.

There's obviously no defense of the 4 year period since, it was bad decision after bad decision, but the big difference was that this 4 years had a QB at the end of the road vs. a viable starter. The hardest things to find are good coaches and good QBs and they were shopping for both. not an excuse, just a reality, they were in a low probability success environment (made lower by bad decisions like Solder).

I do agree with you however that I don't see much that has fundamentally changed in organization decision making - it's just a new hire. So I too am not sure they have bottomed out, though I do like what the new guys are doing. And they are getting closer to the law of averages so eventually 1 of these HC hires has to hit even if it's by accident.
.  
arcarsenal : 2:18 pm : link
I'm not going to post the results here because they're actually offensive, but if you go back and look at the 2011 and 2012 drafts in particular... wow.

It's not hard to figure out why things got so bad.

Most of the drafts that followed were horrendous as well, but those two in particular were basically zero-yield drafts back to back.

Want to wreck a franchise fast? That's how it's done.
RE: RE: RE: RE: It’s not that they post negatively about the Giants  
TDTONEY : 2:18 pm : link
In comment 15675008 Matt M. said:
Quote:
In comment 15675003 TDTONEY said:


Quote:


In comment 15674990 Thegratefulhead said:
[quote] In comment 15674856 Daniel in Kentucky said:


Quote:


It’s that post on nearly every thread negatively about the Giants
Over and over and over and over and over and over again; posting the same things over and over and over and over and over again.

When I see them on a thread I don’t just read past their post - I move to the next thread until inevitably they will most likely take it over and post the same thing they posted on the previous 3,000 threads.

It’s one thing to critique something but those two are just an endless machine gun of criticism. I would really hate to know them on a personal basis. They exhaust me on a message board.

How can you have a meaningful conversation without the opposing view? I look for people like them in my personal life and business. Yes men are useless. Tell me the truth, find the hole in logic, present the opposing viewpoint. Let's make the best decisions possible. [/quote

An opposing view with facts and debate is great. Using every chance you can get to say “fucking trash big mistake trade him” is another

Not for nothing, but the product on the field for the better part of a decade really warrants a barrage of criticism.


And I don’t disagree but that energy is pretty much wasted when it’s not the players fault he was overdrafted by a moronic GM backed by a GM that probably still looks at VHS tapes
*GM backed by owner  
TDTONEY : 2:19 pm : link
.
RE: RE: .  
arcarsenal : 2:19 pm : link
In comment 15675043 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 15675011 arcarsenal said:


Quote:


A lot of people simply don't want to admit what the Giants have become and so, they'll look for any evidence or wishful thinking avenues that may lead them to hang onto the belief that the contrary is still possible.

Exactly 10 years ago, the Giants were defending SB Champions. We had just won our 2nd championship in 5 seasons, had a QB in his prime coming off an elite season, and we had every reason to believe the Giants were a team that had joined NFL royalty with the likes of the Steelers, Packers, etc.

I'll never forget those two games against PIT and CIN after the hurricane because that was when the cracks in the OL foundation were really becoming visible and that's when the roster started to go south.

It's a hard reality to accept what has happened since SB46 in the decade that has passed, and for several years, I was one of the people who just didn't want to believe this organization could be capable of such incompetence. But, I learned that lesson and stopped looking for reasons to defend the indefensible.

I sincerely hope Schoen and Daboll get this team back on track, but the stench of Mara remains and if he continues to be even partially in the way, this could still get worse before it ever gets better.

And that's what really scares me. There seems to be a belief that we've already bottomed out. I'm not sure we have.



Here's the issue with this narrative. the first 5 years after the games you are talking about were Reese's chance to fix it. With as good of a track record as any exec in the league to that point over his career. keeping him that long was clearly a mistake but an understandable one - it wasn't as much a bad decision but a nondecision. different but not completely so from Brian Cashman right now (not a NYY fan but from the outside I similarities). I've never thought there was a justification for keeping him post-Coughlin exit but I find it to be a more understandable mistake even though that doesn't excuse it. McAdoo was his 1 chance to hire a head coach and it failed spectacularly, and had he never gotten the chance to hire a HC that probably would have been a huge second guess we all looked back on.

There's obviously no defense of the 4 year period since, it was bad decision after bad decision, but the big difference was that this 4 years had a QB at the end of the road vs. a viable starter. The hardest things to find are good coaches and good QBs and they were shopping for both. not an excuse, just a reality, they were in a low probability success environment (made lower by bad decisions like Solder).

I do agree with you however that I don't see much that has fundamentally changed in organization decision making - it's just a new hire. So I too am not sure they have bottomed out, though I do like what the new guys are doing. And they are getting closer to the law of averages so eventually 1 of these HC hires has to hit even if it's by accident.


Eric, we sort of overlapped a bit - but my prior post did address Reese, so I don't disagree with your points here.
Del - question for you  
Eric on Li : 2:19 pm : link
In comment 15675033 Del Shofner said:
Quote:
In comment 15675011 arcarsenal said:


Quote:


Exactly 10 years ago, the Giants were defending SB Champions. We had just won our 2nd championship in 5 seasons, had a QB in his prime coming off an elite season, and we had every reason to believe the Giants were a team that had joined NFL royalty with the likes of the Steelers, Packers, etc.



IMO, the problem with those two SB championships (not that I'd give them back!) is that they led the Mara brothers into a false belief that they knew what they were doing when it came to football personnel, and take greater control of personnel. It's taken ten years for the proof to become incontrovertible that that isn't the case.


did the SB championships give the mara's confidence in their decision making?

or did they give the mara's confidence in jerry reese's decision making / vision of roster building?

I would argue the latter because of the types of players they drafted - highly athletic players but in many cases projects. JPP, Wilson, Flowers, Apple, Engram, and even Beckham. I just don't see any reason Mara would have preferred the latter, especially since the trend discontinued after Reese got fired. And they picked players who seemed to fit the new regime(s). Gettleman pick bigger hog mollies, judge picked SEC guys with ties to his coaching staff, both picked players with character issues the maras probably regretted quickly.
RE: .  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:25 pm : link
In comment 15675011 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
A lot of people simply don't want to admit what the Giants have become and so, they'll look for any evidence or wishful thinking avenues that may lead them to hang onto the belief that the contrary is still possible.

Exactly 10 years ago, the Giants were defending SB Champions. We had just won our 2nd championship in 5 seasons, had a QB in his prime coming off an elite season, and we had every reason to believe the Giants were a team that had joined NFL royalty with the likes of the Steelers, Packers, etc.

I'll never forget those two games against PIT and CIN after the hurricane because that was when the cracks in the OL foundation were really becoming visible and that's when the roster started to go south.

It's a hard reality to accept what has happened since SB46 in the decade that has passed, and for several years, I was one of the people who just didn't want to believe this organization could be capable of such incompetence. But, I learned that lesson and stopped looking for reasons to defend the indefensible.

I sincerely hope Schoen and Daboll get this team back on track, but the stench of Mara remains and if he continues to be even partially in the way, this could still get worse before it ever gets better.

And that's what really scares me. There seems to be a belief that we've already bottomed out. I'm not sure we have.


Remember... NFL Films did a special on Tom Coughlin after the second Super Bowl. Bill Parcells was quoted on that basically saying Coughlin could write his own ticket. Four years later he was fired. That was unthinkable just a couple of years earlier.
RE: I think Baker  
Section331 : 2:25 pm : link
In comment 15674939 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
was pushed for by Betcher. One of the beats reported this. The excuse for the poor defense his first year was that he did not have corners to run his system.

I agree with Eric that Mara was not too involved with the draft picks. I do think he mandated that Eli was going to finish his contract and that no QB was going to be drafted in 2018.

It all starts with Ernie to me. He was the one who drafted Eli. He was the one with a career earlier in media/marketing. I think John asked him, "How should I handle Eli?" and Ernie guided him. "He is not the same QB. He needs more help but he can still win games. Look at the revolt by the fanbase and media after he was benched. Think long term about what the franchise represents. Dave will put a OL in front of him. Give him a running game/weapon (Barkley) and he will give you a chance in December."


There were reports that Shurmur was literally pounding the table for Baker, basically saying "we can keep him on the straight path, just get me a CB". Nw, a lot of that could be based on Betcher being in Shurmur's ear about it.
RE: RE: RE: .  
Eric on Li : 2:25 pm : link
In comment 15675053 arcarsenal said:
Quote:




Eric, we sort of overlapped a bit - but my prior post did address Reese, so I don't disagree with your points here.


yep saw it and agree with pretty much all of the looking back points. don't agree on jones/barkley but i understand the emotional desire to start fresh.

my simplest counter to that would be looking at buffalo's 2017 (year 1 mcdermott/beane). they had a productive year that saw an inherited qb play well enough to get a winning record and bring back a useful pick via trade. not to mention picks for some other young players they decided weren't part of the future (watkins, dareus, darby specifically). another even better example would be McVay's success with what he inherited.

good coaching can change a lot and if you look back progress usually is almost instantly observed with good coaches.
RE: RE: .  
Eric on Li : 2:29 pm : link
In comment 15675059 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15675011 arcarsenal said:


Quote:


A lot of people simply don't want to admit what the Giants have become and so, they'll look for any evidence or wishful thinking avenues that may lead them to hang onto the belief that the contrary is still possible.

Exactly 10 years ago, the Giants were defending SB Champions. We had just won our 2nd championship in 5 seasons, had a QB in his prime coming off an elite season, and we had every reason to believe the Giants were a team that had joined NFL royalty with the likes of the Steelers, Packers, etc.

I'll never forget those two games against PIT and CIN after the hurricane because that was when the cracks in the OL foundation were really becoming visible and that's when the roster started to go south.

It's a hard reality to accept what has happened since SB46 in the decade that has passed, and for several years, I was one of the people who just didn't want to believe this organization could be capable of such incompetence. But, I learned that lesson and stopped looking for reasons to defend the indefensible.

I sincerely hope Schoen and Daboll get this team back on track, but the stench of Mara remains and if he continues to be even partially in the way, this could still get worse before it ever gets better.

And that's what really scares me. There seems to be a belief that we've already bottomed out. I'm not sure we have.



Remember... NFL Films did a special on Tom Coughlin after the second Super Bowl. Bill Parcells was quoted on that basically saying Coughlin could write his own ticket. Four years later he was fired. That was unthinkable just a couple of years earlier.


yep, and not only that i think 1 lesson Mara learned for better or worse was that sometimes changing deck chairs did work.

he made coughlin fire tim lewis and john hufnagel - and it worked. mcadoo fell on his face as head coach but he did get some of eli's best statistical seasons with his quicker offense.

mara's instincts are the antithesis of bold and decisive. i think he's honest when he says he simply wishes to not have to go through another hiring process in 24 months. he just hasn't shown the ability to make that a reality.
Count me in as someone that thinks the SB wins  
NoGainDayne : 2:30 pm : link
made the Mara's over confident. Not sure if it was on this thread or another one but it does seem like the Mara's put their paws over more and more things as we went into the gutter.

Combining these ideas it seems that the Mara's got these inflated senses of their football acumen and then assumed that the solution to our problems was more oversight from them. And that's how we got here ladies and gents!

An overall talent and skill level that is below most front offices being led by some overconfident born on 3rd base people that didn't have to earn their positions at all.
RE: It’s not that they post negatively about the Giants  
Section331 : 2:37 pm : link
In comment 15674856 Daniel in Kentucky said:
Quote:
It’s that post on nearly every thread negatively about the Giants
Over and over and over and over and over and over again; posting the same things over and over and over and over and over again.

When I see them on a thread I don’t just read past their post - I move to the next thread until inevitably they will most likely take it over and post the same thing they posted on the previous 3,000 threads.

It’s one thing to critique something but those two are just an endless machine gun of criticism. I would really hate to know them on a personal basis. They exhaust me on a message board.


Is it really any worse than the crowd that crows about every move a regime makes, well past the point where said regime deserves any benefit of doubt? That we should resign DG "because I liked his last draft"? Many of us have been shouted down for expressing concerns for many of the moves the team was making.

I will use the 2020 off-season as a prime example. Coming off a whopping 6-10 campaign, which included 5 wins against backup QB's, and the pollyanna crew was in fine form. We're ready to make a SB run! Spend all that cap money to get Jones some weapons! When any of us pointed out that the previous season's team wasn't good, or that it wasn't wise to spend a boatload of money on an oft-injured WR (he only missed part of one season! Umm, no, he missed part of his rookie year, and almost all of his last season in DET), we were called "negative". I'd call it being prescient.
I liked Jerry a lot  
Lines of Scrimmage : 2:38 pm : link
he added a lot of good players when he was a scout. Then something changed. Never took blame. I drafted the players and they are good and they need to be developed mentality.

I think the guy who influenced him was Ross and together they wanted to move on from both Eli and TC as soon as 2013. They wanted basketball on grass. Mobile QB.

Eli and TC were a terrible match at this point. TC wanted to win the lines and Eli needed a offense built through the running game. His mind would put them in the right play and best served in play action.

Mara tried to make everyone happy.
prob deserves it's own thread but posting it here bc it's relevant  
Eric on Li : 2:39 pm : link
ESPN just published a list of draft performance ranking the franchises from 2012-2021 and no shock the NYG are not good. They came in 26th. I would however direct attention to their metric for Career Approximate Value Over Expected in the highlighted years post-SB where Reese/Ross were absolutely lighting draft picks on fire beyond belief.


NFL draft: Which teams have gotten the best value since 2012? We rank all 32 - ( New Window )
Without  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:03 pm : link
a doubt, the two Super Bowl wins made the organization over-confident that they "had it figured out."

I wouldn't trade those Super Bowls for the last 10 years but they came with a cost.
RE: prob deserves it's own thread but posting it here bc it's relevant  
TDTONEY : 3:03 pm : link
In comment 15675080 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
ESPN just published a list of draft performance ranking the franchises from 2012-2021 and no shock the NYG are not good. They came in 26th. I would however direct attention to their metric for Career Approximate Value Over Expected in the highlighted years post-SB where Reese/Ross were absolutely lighting draft picks on fire beyond belief.

NFL draft: Which teams have gotten the best value since 2012? We rank all 32 - ( New Window )


This is interesting, guess I’ll have to look into to the AV formula. I wonder how make Tae Crowder more valuable than Andrew Thomas. So he was picked in the 7th and had a lot of tackles. Statistically he’s more “valuable “ I get
RE: RE: prob deserves it's own thread but posting it here bc it's relevant  
Eric on Li : 3:04 pm : link
In comment 15675097 TDTONEY said:
Quote:
In comment 15675080 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


ESPN just published a list of draft performance ranking the franchises from 2012-2021 and no shock the NYG are not good. They came in 26th. I would however direct attention to their metric for Career Approximate Value Over Expected in the highlighted years post-SB where Reese/Ross were absolutely lighting draft picks on fire beyond belief.

NFL draft: Which teams have gotten the best value since 2012? We rank all 32 - ( New Window )



This is interesting, guess I’ll have to look into to the AV formula. I wonder how make Tae Crowder more valuable than Andrew Thomas. So he was picked in the 7th and had a lot of tackles. Statistically he’s more “valuable “ I get


they weighted the value against the expected value - so late round picks can deliver more value over expectation.
I think two things happened  
Go Terps : 3:28 pm : link
1. As Del and others said above the Super Bowls (particularly the second) papered over the cracks and distracted ownership and all of us from the flawed methodologies employed.

2. The rules changed dramatically due to the 2011 CBA installing a rookie wage scale and Bill Polian's whining to make the rules friendlier to the passing game. The Giants never adjusted their operation to account for those deep fundamental changes to how the sport is managed and played. Even as of last year it was clear they did not understand those changes.
RE: I think two things happened  
Eric on Li : 3:33 pm : link
In comment 15675127 Go Terps said:
Quote:
1. As Del and others said above the Super Bowls (particularly the second) papered over the cracks and distracted ownership and all of us from the flawed methodologies employed.

2. The rules changed dramatically due to the 2011 CBA installing a rookie wage scale and Bill Polian's whining to make the rules friendlier to the passing game. The Giants never adjusted their operation to account for those deep fundamental changes to how the sport is managed and played. Even as of last year it was clear they did not understand those changes.


#2 is a great point. Coughlin was almost definitely too hard coded to what he'd learned over decades to adapt quickly to the rules changes. Bringing in McAdoo was proverbial lipstick on a pig.

We can all differ I guess in our leniency, but the game has changed so much in such a short period of time I have a hard time faulting the org to be so flat footed since the posture they'd been in was directly responsible for the 2 SB's. Namely Gillbride's atypical offense, Eli's throwback style, and Coughlin's adherence to physical/old school football. If anything I think Reese was trying to pick players for "basketball on grass" but he was just missing far too often.
RE: RE: It’s not that they post negatively about the Giants  
Scooter185 : 5:02 pm : link
In comment 15675075 Section331 said:
Quote:
In comment 15674856 Daniel in Kentucky said:


Quote:


It’s that post on nearly every thread negatively about the Giants
Over and over and over and over and over and over again; posting the same things over and over and over and over and over again.

When I see them on a thread I don’t just read past their post - I move to the next thread until inevitably they will most likely take it over and post the same thing they posted on the previous 3,000 threads.

It’s one thing to critique something but those two are just an endless machine gun of criticism. I would really hate to know them on a personal basis. They exhaust me on a message board.



Is it really any worse than the crowd that crows about every move a regime makes, well past the point where said regime deserves any benefit of doubt? That we should resign DG "because I liked his last draft"? Many of us have been shouted down for expressing concerns for many of the moves the team was making.

I will use the 2020 off-season as a prime example. Coming off a whopping 6-10 campaign, which included 5 wins against backup QB's, and the pollyanna crew was in fine form. We're ready to make a SB run! Spend all that cap money to get Jones some weapons! When any of us pointed out that the previous season's team wasn't good, or that it wasn't wise to spend a boatload of money on an oft-injured WR (he only missed part of one season! Umm, no, he missed part of his rookie year, and almost all of his last season in DET), we were called "negative". I'd call it being prescient.


Exactly. Plenty of moves were called out as being crap in real time, but we were told they could turn into Snickers bars!

Some posters are still waiting for their candy
TDTONEY  
Daniel in Kentucky : 5:08 pm : link
Exactly!

Quote:

An opposing view with facts and debate is great. Using every chance you can get to say “fucking trash big mistake trade him” is another


They take over every thread with same mantra.
For instance there could be a thread “What does Daniel Jones need to do to get extended”

Those two will chime in he sucks he’s the worst we shouldn’t have drafted him!!!!!

Not even responding to the original post just attacking with the same thing they’ve posted 3,000 times

It’s like they sit around all day and wait for a thread with Daniel Jones in the title and just pounce
It’s really ridiculous

I mean at least if you’re going to comment respond to the original poster instead of highjacking the thread

RE: TDTONEY  
Scooter185 : 5:38 pm : link
In comment 15675262 Daniel in Kentucky said:
Quote:
Exactly!



Quote:



An opposing view with facts and debate is great. Using every chance you can get to say “fucking trash big mistake trade him” is another



They take over every thread with same mantra.
For instance there could be a thread “What does Daniel Jones need to do to get extended”

Those two will chime in he sucks he’s the worst we shouldn’t have drafted him!!!!!

Not even responding to the original post just attacking with the same thing they’ve posted 3,000 times

It’s like they sit around all day and wait for a thread with Daniel Jones in the title and just pounce
It’s really ridiculous

I mean at least if you’re going to comment respond to the original poster instead of highjacking the thread


The 2nd post pf those threads also tends to be along the lines of "can't wait to hear from our resident assholes"

IMO what would help is having a pinned "Daniel Jones discussion thread" to try and contain all the talk, pro and con, from spilling into multiple threads.
