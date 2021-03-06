Most Negative Poster on BBI for 2021

Okay folks, the vote is finally in.
1. GoTerps – for the 5th straight year he is the winner. Not even close. He shoots out one liners with nothing but hate. Maybe it’s lack of attention that he can’t write a cohesive statement to back up his position. Sy does when discussing the draft. What is also really disturbing is his handle. Did he go to Maryland? That’s my alma mater (long before him) and most students there were positive and able to write more than one sentence.
2. bw in dc – here again, the runner up for 5 years. A little more expressive then Go Terps, but rarely says anything positive. Since his handle says he is in DC, is he really an NY Giant fan or a Washington Redskin (To me they will always be the Redskins) fan.
3. Nameless – If I put up his handle I will be banned. This is the only time he made the list, I guess the frustration finally got to him. Fortunately he has gotten more positive.
I now have gotten to the point when I see the first two posting, I immediately go to the next person. No reason to waste the time.
Oh, by the way, I said the vote in in, not the votes. I was the only voter.
How the hell do we know YOU aren’t a Redskins fan?
Also, I miss Randy in CT (not really). Is he still around?
Happy Birthd-ohhhhhh!
Agree with this. I don't agree too much with Terps or BW on things regarding this team but I can say they present valid arguments that need to be taken into consideration
While I like him, bw has been negative towards everything Giants for 25+ years. Well he did take a hiatus during the Super Bowl years.
While I like him, bw has been negative towards everything Giants for 25+ years. Well he did take a hiatus during the Super Bowl years.
Oh and when I say hiatus, I mean from posting, not being negative.
But, upon reflection, a vast majority of what he complained about turned out to be completely true. So I have to give it up to him. He was right and hopefully, the ship is finally on the way to being righted.
You really need to work on your post volume if you want to get on that list. Something to aspire to
I bet even they would disagree with this. There are times it’s so outrageous there is no way it’s not exaggeration or sarcasm
(2) I've never banned anyone for saying I'm negative. I am negative right now. The Giants have been a terrible team for the bulk of the last decade. Ownership has made horrific decisions time and time again. We're beginning to turn into the Knicks.
Now this is just mean
(2) I've never banned anyone for saying I'm negative. I am negative right now. The Giants have been a terrible team for the bulk of the last decade. Ownership has made horrific decisions time and time again. We're beginning to turn into the Knicks.
BBI = Bashing Blue Interactive
Management, ownership has to show us something to get us excited again. Start by building the lines
I think this is good. Being left off the list means we're talking about the truth. I think this mystery guy thinks those guys have an axe to grind with Jones or whoever.
bw, not so much
I do think he goes a little over board with his assessments but I attribute that to passion which I don't have a problem with, as I am equally passionate.
There is no doubting that he had the correct read for the 2021 season and that the Giants as composed were a frikken disaster. The consequences of last regime will stay with me for a while. I feel almost as scarred as I did with the Ray Handley regime.
If you want to criticize him or bw then you should probably also be criticizing all the positive posters like myself who had deluded themselves into believing that the Giants were worth defending and were fighting with Terps and bw about it.
No the ugliness was the team and not the messengers.
While I like him, bw has been negative towards everything Giants for 25+ years. Well he did take a hiatus during the Super Bowl years.
Remember when Dan Snyder was the model owner? Good times.
With a throwaway account
It's not the delivery, it's the DiGiorno
Two things:
(1) I don't know. I was optimistic in January 2016, January 2018, and January 2020. How did that work out? That was three coaches and two GMs ago. Will this time be different? I hope so, but "Fool me four times..."
(2) We're starting over. Unless Daboll and his staff coach their asses off, we're in store for another 4-13, 5-12 type season again... tied to a QB and RB who probably won't be here in 2023. Welcome to year 11 our rebuilding program.
John Mara will do that to you.
TC and Eli not getting to the playoffs from 2012-15 should have sent up flares that something is wrong here imv. Unfortunately we are still where we are today for the same issues. Losing the physical battle.
These posters can blame one or two persons but this mess was created by a lot of people imv. Hopefully the tide turns with the new crew.
(2) I've never banned anyone for saying I'm negative. I am negative right now. The Giants have been a terrible team for the bulk of the last decade. Ownership has made horrific decisions time and time again. We're beginning to turn into the Knicks.
At this time last year, we had a lot of people on this site who still David Gettleman was a legitimate GM, and if not, then Kevin Abrams was a great alternative to replace him. Most of us also felt the Giants were in good shape with Joe Judge.
If anything, fans on this site have not been cynical enough.
Team has been, I’ll never understand people having an issue with negativity. The other side are the ones who’ve been wrong…
eh…. At some point the negativity got cranked up to 100%. That leaves no room for hope and if you have no hope the.n why bother being a fan?
That is basically nonsense. Negative fans hope for the Giants to play better and root for them on Sundays. But this is a message board and if you come here looking for meaningful commentary and reasonable discussion then at least bring the truth versus the rah-rah.
There are players - yes. Jones, Golladay, Barkley - Sure it's possible there is a pleasant surprise. But based on last few years, it's not likely.
I think there are positive signs of how the new regime is running the team, but it's going to take some time to turn this around, even if this is the right regime.
When we win one of the first 2 games of the year in a season, I'll perk up a bit, until then count me in the pessimist class.
At this time last year, we had a lot of people on this site who still David Gettleman was a legitimate GM, and if not, then Kevin Abrams was a great alternative to replace him. Most of us also felt the Giants were in good shape with Joe Judge.

If anything, fans on this site have not been cynical enough.
If anything, fans on this site have not been cynical enough.
And just a few short months ago you had plenty of fans convinced Mara would absolutely promote Abrams and run another fake GM search, and orchestrate his own head coaching hiring, etc.
And you were wrong.
welcome to the new normal
(1) Daboll, Kafka, and Martindale look like coaching studs.
(2) One way or the other, we know for a fact what we have in Jones and Barkley. And if the answer is negative, move on immediately.
(3) The team maintains financial discipline to continue to get the cap in order for 2023 and 2024.
(4) Young players drafted in 2020, 2021, and 2022 make positive impacts.
(5) We get lucky with some guys like Gates, Lemieux, Martinez, Rodarius Williams on the injury front.
At this time last year, we had a lot of people on this site who still David Gettleman was a legitimate GM, and if not, then Kevin Abrams was a great alternative to replace him. Most of us also felt the Giants were in good shape with Joe Judge.

If anything, fans on this site have not been cynical enough.
If anything, fans on this site have not been cynical enough.
I think you dramatically overstate the number of Gettleman fans around here.
It wasn't pretty clear at all.
And in fact most of the doubters that suggested Mara wouldn't run a proper GM search kept making that assertion after the season was over. And then it was all about his brother infiltrating the process. And then it was about how Mara won't let Schoen find and hire his own head coach. And also thrown in there sometime was that Mara was certainly going to extend Jones earlier this offseason as well.
Those were the threads/posts I read constantly during Jan and Feb.
Now they're as close to starting from scratch as they've been probably since Mara took over the top spot in the org chart. We don't know what Daboll and his staff will be, and the roster remains what it was in 2021 for now. The fun starts now with this draft. But, make no mistake they're sitting at the bottom of the mountain and starting from scratch, with a few key players who this point are failing to deliver and will probably be replaced. Key among them the QB.
At this time last year, we had a lot of people on this site who still David Gettleman was a legitimate GM, and if not, then Kevin Abrams was a great alternative to replace him. Most of us also felt the Giants were in good shape with Joe Judge.

If anything, fans on this site have not been cynical enough.
If anything, fans on this site have not been cynical enough.
This is how the Giants are run... reactively, not proactively.
The Gettleman fans were really loud from January-September, but annually disappeared in October.
Strange.
This is how the Giants are run... reactively, not proactively.
Of course there were articles that say Mara had his internal conflicts as to course of action. Not suggesting otherwise.
My comments are about shortly after the season and what was still being portrayed on this site, and a lot by you, that credible hiring processes for GM and HC will still not take place. That it will never happen because Mara can't help himself.
And they did happen.
Sounds like you can’t handle the truth.
The OP seems to say that being negative is inherently bad. Nope. Truth beats out positivity.
I would argue the opposite.
At this time last year, we had a lot of people on this site who still David Gettleman was a legitimate GM, and if not, then Kevin Abrams was a great alternative to replace him. Most of us also felt the Giants were in good shape with Joe Judge.

If anything, fans on this site have not been cynical enough.
If anything, fans on this site have not been cynical enough.
I think you dramatically overstate the number of Gettleman fans around here.
Having hope is not the same thing as blind faith.
X is right that if someone suggests that everybody sucks, there are going to be hits and misses.
Emotions about football will always be strong. Sometimes the quiet part gets amplified. Sometimes we lose our heads.
At the end of the day, lono is spot-on above. It applies to all of us.
I don't think you were paying attention. There were a number of articles that said John didn't want to move on from either. In the end, these same media sources said John felt the implosion forced his hand.

This is how the Giants are run... reactively, not proactively.
This is how the Giants are run... reactively, not proactively.
Of course there were articles that say Mara had his internal conflicts as to course of action. Not suggesting otherwise.
My comments are about shortly after the season and what was still being portrayed on this site, and a lot by you, that credible hiring processes for GM and HC will still not take place. That it will never happen because Mara can't help himself.
And they did happen.
They happened because of Judge melting down in that post game presser and:
the fan revolt was real and loud.
Abrams was the heir apparent, but thankfully, enough negative press and fan noise forced him elsewhere.
Abrams was clearly being groomed to replace Gettleman. Anyone paying attention could see that. For Christ sake, he still somehow has a job here. Mara said himself he didn't want to really move on from Judge. You don't have to believe me.
I'm pleased they moved on to Schoen and Daboll, but let's not pretend this was some epiphany by Mara. The peasants were at the gates with pitch forks.
That isn't my point. Read my last post above as you aren't following the conversation.
You said it better than I did. They were clearly floating trial balloons.
I'd agree with Eric, either you weren't paying attention or you didn't want to see it. Giants were floating trial balloons in the media to gauge the fans! It was reported in plain sight by the media, I posted what I'd heard here. There was no sleight of hand going on, it was right there to be seen and still many wondered why the "negative" fans were concerned. And only the late season off the rails performances by Judge got the avalanche moving in the favor of change.
That isn't my point. Read my last post above as you aren't following the conversation.
I was still writing that response, and now you're moving the goalposts.
This is likely true, so hopefully Schoen is strong enough to not opt for the 5h year.
Abrams was clearly being groomed to replace Gettleman. Anyone paying attention could see that. For Christ sake, he still somehow has a job here. Mara said himself he didn't want to really move on from Judge. You don't have to believe me.
I'm pleased they moved on to Schoen and Daboll, but let's not pretend this was some epiphany by Mara. The peasants were at the gates with pitch forks.
Eric, once again, this conversation is about what was being portrayed here on BBI later in Jan and Feb. And how the sentiment from many on here was Mara was not going to run honest process to replace the GM and HC. And this was well after Judge's meltdown.
Then why haven't the exercised the option already?
Right now, this feels like a rebuild, but it also doesn't. It is starting to feel like the Eli Manning situation all over again.
It's hard to see the Giants being 5-12 AND Jones and Barkley having "great" years in 2022. The odds that Jones turns around his career here are not good. Fans will continue to be all over him too. I've already made my case why Barkley doesn't make much sense given where we are at on the roster plus his future contract demands.
A lot can still happen. I've said before, I will not be shocked if the Giants take a QB in this draft. I would not be shocked if Barkley is traded during the season. But these situations will be very telling.
I am not providing any gut feelings here jon. My posts are exactly what occurred as to how sentiment was on this site by many even after shedding Gettleman and firing Judge. Many still expected a fake GM search, potential promotion of Abrams, not letting the GM run the coaching search and then not letting him hire his first choice. Not hard to find the myriad of threads displaying that in Jan and Feb.
I'm hopeful the changes that were made (and largely made because they knew a fan revolt was starting) will be positive and even impactful. But, there's still too much Mara, Petit, O'Brien lurking in the background until proven otherwise.
Yes, agree. Better post on that topic.
Right now, this feels like a rebuild, but it also doesn't. It is starting to feel like the Eli Manning situation all over again.
It's hard to see the Giants being 5-12 AND Jones and Barkley having "great" years in 2022. The odds that Jones turns around his career here are not good. Fans will continue to be all over him too. I've already made my case why Barkley doesn't make much sense given where we are at on the roster plus his future contract demands.
A lot can still happen. I've said before, I will not be shocked if the Giants take a QB in this draft. I would not be shocked if Barkley is traded during the season. But these situations will be very telling.
Jones simply does not have it. Barkley may still and if he does he is electric.
However, what he will cost to keep, if he remains healthy, would be stupid vs where they are in the "rebuild." Maybe, he plays well enough to be tradeable by the trade deadline and they can get a 3rd or 4th from a contending team.
Daboll and Kafka turn Daniel Jones into a atud.
Barkley stays healthy and the coaching staff plays to his strengths and gets him out in space more than the previous staffs. And he regains most of his rookie magic.
The OL is at least competent.
Golladay and Toney and Shepard prove to be dangerous weapons.
The TEs are average.
It could happen. But man, there are a lot of things that have to go right.
you can believe what you choose, but make no mistake you're choosing parts that make you comfortable over what is very likely the complete truth.
I am not providing any gut feelings here jon. My posts are exactly what occurred as to how sentiment was on this site by many even after shedding Gettleman and firing Judge. Many still expected a fake GM search, potential promotion of Abrams, not letting the GM run the coaching search and then not letting him hire his first choice. Not hard to find the myriad of threads displaying that in Jan and Feb.
I want to be hopeful too, and this postage stamp sized parcel gives some. But like I said, there's still Maras, Petit, and O'Brien types in the front office to be culled or dulled.
Decline the Jones option, kick some draft ass, and let's go to war in 2022 and see if the changes to this point at least provide some glimmer they're turning this operation around.
1. JS/BD need to provide a competent OL.
2. BD needs to run his offense.
As long as number 1 is provided than BD/JS can determine and SHOW Mara where Jones stands based on results.
Then JS/BD have to measure Jones production versus what realistic option they have to upgrade. Jones may show signs of progress but still lacking in areas. In the end both will be judged on winning so there is a chance they still see Jones as the best option in 2023 depending on many factors imv. If he totally busts then I expect a FA/trade if they can't address in the draft.
I'm hopeful the changes that were made (and largely made because they knew a fan revolt was starting) will be positive and even impactful. But, there's still too much Mara, Petit, O'Brien lurking in the background until proven otherwise.
Mara has been a complete failure over this decline, no question. Fan revolt and clown pictures probably added salt into that gaping wound as well.
Not concerned about the other names. Would rather they depart sooner verus later as can't see anybody was providing much value in the building over the past few years. But doesn't mean they are harming the process going forward with just their mere presence. Schoen and Daboll are best served not to make enemies in righting the ship.
Which is why I want Jones traded. Even If it’s for a six pack, I’ll still cheer. I also think Schoen will force the issue by drafting Howell in the 2nd round.
Abrams was clearly being groomed to replace Gettleman. Anyone paying attention could see that. For Christ sake, he still somehow has a job here. Mara said himself he didn't want to really move on from Judge. You don't have to believe me.
I'm pleased they moved on to Schoen and Daboll, but let's not pretend this was some epiphany by Mara. The peasants were at the gates with pitch forks.
Epiphany or not, Gettleman and Judge gone. Abrams not promoted, the Giants and Mara got to a place many said they would not
Reacting to an angry fan base? Would we have preferred that he didn’t?
Mara has made the wrong decision at most every turn, and very little hasn't been obvious, you just have to see and accept it. Or not.
I'm hopeful the changes that were made (and largely made because they knew a fan revolt was starting) will be positive and even impactful. But, there's still too much Mara, Petit, O'Brien lurking in the background until proven otherwise.
But doesn't mean they are harming the process going forward with just their mere presence. Schoen and Daboll are best served not to make enemies in righting the ship.
That's where all the positivity surrounding Jones is derived, Schoen and Daboll not making enemies. But, it's very likely for appearances and to keep Mara from blowing a gasket while they work to strip the roster to its frame and let bad contracts age out or be moved out. O'Brien likely had a big hand in the Golladay and NFC North free agent signings by the Giants, fwiw. Petit is the head of an awful-performing and info leaky scouting department. It's not just their mere presence.
If my posting history here demonstrates anything, it's that I'm not an alarmist and I've got a feel for what's going on in the background along with bits I hear. The roster isn't a one year rebuild and there's more changes required upstairs.
It is a bit stunning, isn't it?
Right now, this feels like a rebuild, but it also doesn't. It is starting to feel like the Eli Manning situation all over again.
It's hard to see the Giants being 5-12 AND Jones and Barkley having "great" years in 2022. The odds that Jones turns around his career here are not good. Fans will continue to be all over him too. I've already made my case why Barkley doesn't make much sense given where we are at on the roster plus his future contract demands.
A lot can still happen. I've said before, I will not be shocked if the Giants take a QB in this draft. I would not be shocked if Barkley is traded during the season. But these situations will be very telling.
Mara has made the wrong decision at most every turn, and very little hasn't been obvious, you just have to see and accept it. Or not.
I'm hopeful the changes that were made (and largely made because they knew a fan revolt was starting) will be positive and even impactful. But, there's still too much Mara, Petit, O'Brien lurking in the background until proven otherwise.
Mara has been a complete failure over this decline, no question. Fan revolt and clown pictures probably added salt into that gaping wound as well.
Not concerned about the other names. Would rather they depart sooner verus later as can't see anybody was providing much value in the building over the past few years. But doesn't mean they are harming the process going forward with just their mere presence. Schoen and Daboll are best served not to make enemies in righting the ship.
Re-reading that last piece...not suggesting they should stay going forward. Just that I don't see the harm in Schoen handling some of the changes over the next few months versus right now. Imagine we will see additional departures from front office, scouting dept quietly after draft and into the summer.
But doesn't mean they are harming the process going forward with just their mere presence. Schoen and Daboll are best served not to make enemies in righting the ship.
That's where all the positivity surrounding Jones is derived, Schoen and Daboll not making enemies. But, it's very likely for appearances and to keep Mara from blowing a gasket while they work to strip the roster to its frame and let bad contracts age out or be moved out. O'Brien likely had a big hand in the Golladay and NFC North free agent signings by the Giants, fwiw. Petit is the head of an awful-performing and info leaky scouting department. It's not just their mere presence.
If my posting history here demonstrates anything, it's that I'm not an alarmist and I've got a feel for what's going on in the background along with bits I hear. The roster isn't a one year rebuild and there's more changes required upstairs.
Amen
Anyway, I've said this for years now but John Mara is *the* problem with the Giants.
As long as he has input and is guiding decision-making, which it's pretty clear to me he still is, this team is going to be in hot water.
Daniel Jones is not a good QB. Every additional start given to him at this point is a waste of an alternative opportunity. There's no benefit to retaining Barkley, either. In fact, I'd argue it is utterly pointless.
The Giants are not going to be competitive this year, so either Barkley rebounds and puts himself back into a conversation for a big contract which we absolutely cannot and should not hand him, or he just continues to reinforce that he was a bad pick. Either way, he's not going to be back.
Anyway, I've said this for years now but John Mara is *the* problem with the Giants.
As long as he has input and is guiding decision-making, which it's pretty clear to me he still is, this team is going to be in hot water.
Daniel Jones is not a good QB. Every additional start given to him at this point is a waste of an alternative opportunity. There's no benefit to retaining Barkley, either. In fact, I'd argue it is utterly pointless.
The Giants are not going to be competitive this year, so either Barkley rebounds and puts himself back into a conversation for a big contract which we absolutely cannot and should not hand him, or he just continues to reinforce that he was a bad pick. Either way, he's not going to be back.
The weird thing is that much of the negativity on Mara would disappear if he just kept his mouth shut. Had he just made introductory comments at the press conferences for Schoen and Daboll, had he not commented on ANY personnel issues after those sessions or at the owners' meeting, most fans would be saying, "Hey, he's learning. He hired two guys and he's staying out of it."
But he can't control himself. Why is he commenting on Jones? Or Barkley? Or Bradberry? (He actually hurt the Giants' leverage on a potential Bradberry trade).
And beyond that, the lawsuit shows that his nephew is an issue. And his defense of his brother is contradictory and obviously BS.
Is a steaming pile of shit. Has been for years. One of the worse if not the worse team in football. The roster, front office, stadium, even the people that run the team's social media suck. Yes, there's another new regime who will attempt to right the ship. But you come on here and call people out because they are negative? Bwahaha
It is a bit stunning, isn't it?
Again, emotional delivery vs. intellectual content.
Mara has made the wrong decision at most every turn, and very little hasn't been obvious, you just have to see and accept it. Or not.
I'm hopeful the changes that were made (and largely made because they knew a fan revolt was starting) will be positive and even impactful. But, there's still too much Mara, Petit, O'Brien lurking in the background until proven otherwise.
Mara has been a complete failure over this decline, no question. Fan revolt and clown pictures probably added salt into that gaping wound as well.
Not concerned about the other names. Would rather they depart sooner verus later as can't see anybody was providing much value in the building over the past few years. But doesn't mean they are harming the process going forward with just their mere presence. Schoen and Daboll are best served not to make enemies in righting the ship.
Re-reading that last piece...not suggesting they should stay going forward. Just that I don't see the harm in Schoen handling some of the changes over the next few months versus right now. Imagine we will see additional departures from front office, scouting dept quietly after draft and into the summer.
For sure, nothing changes entirely overnight. I for one will sleep better when some of these changes are made, and they decline Jones' option and remove him from scholarship. It's time. They've failed to build a quality football team around Jones and Barkley. But, if Jones' current trajectory continues, and if the rebuild timeline doesn't match Barkley's tenure (or their cap planning) then they should move on, imv.
This is a very stupid thread. Agree or disagree with them, they add value to the board. I don't understand why anyone would get grief for being negative at this point in time. We are basically back in the 70's. For those of us who didn't live through that decade, we're getting a taste of how miserable that was.
Anyway, I've said this for years now but John Mara is *the* problem with the Giants.
As long as he has input and is guiding decision-making, which it's pretty clear to me he still is, this team is going to be in hot water.
Daniel Jones is not a good QB. Every additional start given to him at this point is a waste of an alternative opportunity. There's no benefit to retaining Barkley, either. In fact, I'd argue it is utterly pointless.
The Giants are not going to be competitive this year, so either Barkley rebounds and puts himself back into a conversation for a big contract which we absolutely cannot and should not hand him, or he just continues to reinforce that he was a bad pick. Either way, he's not going to be back.
The weird thing is that much of the negativity on Mara would disappear if he just kept his mouth shut. Had he just made introductory comments at the press conferences for Schoen and Daboll, had he not commented on ANY personnel issues after those sessions or at the owners' meeting, most fans would be saying, "Hey, he's learning. He hired two guys and he's staying out of it."
But he can't control himself. Why is he commenting on Jones? Or Barkley? Or Bradberry? (He actually hurt the Giants' leverage on a potential Bradberry trade).
And beyond that, the lawsuit shows that his nephew is an issue. And his defense of his brother is contradictory and obviously BS.
Excellent post, and a clear example of how you can distill the inside from the outside in this debacle.
I've said it many times... if you posted any of John's press conferences from January 2016, 2018, 2020, and 2022, and redacted the names, you would have a hard time knowing what year it was.
I don't. I don't know the man. But I think he has the best of intentions. I want to be able to pull for the guy.
But holy shit, stop making terrible decisions.
This is a very stupid thread. Agree or disagree with them, they add value to the board. I don't understand why anyone would get grief for being negative at this point in time. We are basically back in the 70's. For those of us who didn't live through that decade, we're getting a taste of how miserable that was.
Anyway, I've said this for years now but John Mara is *the* problem with the Giants.
As long as he has input and is guiding decision-making, which it's pretty clear to me he still is, this team is going to be in hot water.
Daniel Jones is not a good QB. Every additional start given to him at this point is a waste of an alternative opportunity. There's no benefit to retaining Barkley, either. In fact, I'd argue it is utterly pointless.
The Giants are not going to be competitive this year, so either Barkley rebounds and puts himself back into a conversation for a big contract which we absolutely cannot and should not hand him, or he just continues to reinforce that he was a bad pick. Either way, he's not going to be back.
The weird thing is that much of the negativity on Mara would disappear if he just kept his mouth shut. Had he just made introductory comments at the press conferences for Schoen and Daboll, had he not commented on ANY personnel issues after those sessions or at the owners' meeting, most fans would be saying, "Hey, he's learning. He hired two guys and he's staying out of it."
But he can't control himself. Why is he commenting on Jones? Or Barkley? Or Bradberry? (He actually hurt the Giants' leverage on a potential Bradberry trade).
And beyond that, the lawsuit shows that his nephew is an issue. And his defense of his brother is contradictory and obviously BS.
Agreed. It almost feels Dolanesque, the way he just couldn't resist meddling in the Knicks affairs and roster moves. And what really gets me is that this seems to have gotten *worse* with Mara as the losing has continued. Almost like, the worse it has gotten, the more he's made his presence known.
Mara isn't letting the guys he's hiring do their jobs the way they need to be done and that is a huge problem.
Re-reading that last piece...not suggesting they should stay going forward. Just that I don't see the harm in Schoen handling some of the changes over the next few months versus right now. Imagine we will see additional departures from front office, scouting dept quietly after draft and into the summer.
For sure, nothing changes entirely overnight. I for one will sleep better when some of these changes are made, and they decline Jones' option and remove him from scholarship. It's time. They've failed to build a quality football team around Jones and Barkley. But, if Jones' current trajectory continues, and if the rebuild timeline doesn't match Barkley's tenure (or their cap planning) then they should move on, imv.
Not certain leaping into another rookie QB right now is the answer, not with this draft class. Jones clearly isn't but imagine Schoen/Daboll are giving him just enough rope to hang himself this season while they focus on other core areas to draft/rebuild.
The Barkley decision is so much easier (albeit not less emotional probably for Mara). He should be traded asap but imagine that salary is hindering interest. Need to move on though as his value is not accretive.
In the end I am hopeful he let's JS make all final decisions but it appears he is going to give a little resistance to totally stepping away.
That's image, not vision. He doesn't have a vision for the franchise - the Giants Way is a fallacy driven by how they treat players and fans and not the on-field product.
Like Eric says, he really wants the best for the franchise but doesn't know how to achieve it other than repeating "once a Giant, always a Giant."
BTW, if you don't like a poster, just ignore him or her. Not difficult.
I don't. I don't know the man. But I think he has the best of intentions. I want to be able to pull for the guy.
But holy shit, stop making terrible decisions.
I think it's stuff like the clown photo that work against you with those fans. But, in retrospect I think it's clear the brass (and Judge, for sure) were mega aware of it and it worked.
Re-reading that last piece...not suggesting they should stay going forward. Just that I don't see the harm in Schoen handling some of the changes over the next few months versus right now. Imagine we will see additional departures from front office, scouting dept quietly after draft and into the summer.
For sure, nothing changes entirely overnight. I for one will sleep better when some of these changes are made, and they decline Jones' option and remove him from scholarship. It's time. They've failed to build a quality football team around Jones and Barkley. But, if Jones' current trajectory continues, and if the rebuild timeline doesn't match Barkley's tenure (or their cap planning) then they should move on, imv.
Not certain leaping into another rookie QB right now is the answer, not with this draft class. Jones clearly isn't but imagine Schoen/Daboll are giving him just enough rope to hang himself this season while they focus on other core areas to draft/rebuild.
The Barkley decision is so much easier (albeit not less emotional probably for Mara). He should be traded asap but imagine that salary is hindering interest. Need to move on though as his value is not accretive.
Is a steaming pile of shit. Has been for years. One of the worse if not the worse team in football. The roster, front office, stadium, even the people that run the team's social media suck. Yes, there's another new regime who will attempt to right the ship. But you come on here and call people out because they are negative? Bwahaha
It is a bit stunning, isn't it?
No, it's not.
Again, emotional delivery vs. intellectual content.
Not a strong reply. Don't need to just shrug off bad takes as fans just being emotional. Many fans struggle with football content side of things too and it underpins bad threads/posts.
I don't. I don't know the man. But I think he has the best of intentions. I want to be able to pull for the guy.
But holy shit, stop making terrible decisions.
This is what is both fascinating and demoralizing. I genuinely like the man John Mara in almost every respect except for his judgment when it comes to professional football. The GM in this organization simply has to save Mara from himself. It becomes more apparent as time goes by that neither Reese nor Gettleman could effectively do so and that many of the bad decisions over the last decade appear to ultimately reside with Mara, not the GMs.
They simply cannot pick up the fifth year option on Jones. If they do, then at best Schoen is just another bidder for Mara and, like Reese and Gettleman, unable to influence him in any meaningful way. At worst, Schoen thinks this is the right thing to do in which case Schoen's path will end the same way it did for Gettleman. And the road to nowhere which we have been on for a decade and one that I have been hoping ends at rock bottom in January 2023, won't end. We will effectively be the New York Knicks circa 2001... Good stuff.
In which case, GoTerps and BW will evolve from negative posters into Gold Jacket Hall of Famers...
Re-reading that last piece...not suggesting they should stay going forward. Just that I don't see the harm in Schoen handling some of the changes over the next few months versus right now. Imagine we will see additional departures from front office, scouting dept quietly after draft and into the summer.
For sure, nothing changes entirely overnight. I for one will sleep better when some of these changes are made, and they decline Jones' option and remove him from scholarship. It's time. They've failed to build a quality football team around Jones and Barkley. But, if Jones' current trajectory continues, and if the rebuild timeline doesn't match Barkley's tenure (or their cap planning) then they should move on, imv.
Not certain leaping into another rookie QB right now is the answer, not with this draft class. Jones clearly isn't but imagine Schoen/Daboll are giving him just enough rope to hang himself this season while they focus on other core areas to draft/rebuild.
The Barkley decision is so much easier (albeit not less emotional probably for Mara). He should be traded asap but imagine that salary is hindering interest. Need to move on though as his value is not accretive.
Agreed, but I wouldn't hate drafting a QB they prefer and ripping off the bandaid. It aligns with what I wrote earlier and progress timelines, as it's quite likely 2022 is going to be a difficult season while they work on roster and cap mechanics. Watch Sam Howell fwiw.
Is a steaming pile of shit. Has been for years. One of the worse if not the worse team in football. The roster, front office, stadium, even the people that run the team's social media suck. Yes, there's another new regime who will attempt to right the ship. But you come on here and call people out because they are negative? Bwahaha
It is a bit stunning, isn't it?
No, it's not.
Again, emotional delivery vs. intellectual content.
Not a strong reply. Don't need to just shrug off bad takes as fans just being emotional. Many fans struggle with football content side of things too and it underpins bad threads/posts.
But, when you make your case, on every thread, every day...the value of the intellectual content becomes, at best, secondary to the emotional display.
I believe that that is really where the disconnect between most are...I think we all know that 90% of the retained players on this team have short leashes and that their time as Giants will end sooner than later.
I know everyone on this site thinks I "hate" John Mara.
I don't. I don't know the man. But I think he has the best of intentions. I want to be able to pull for the guy.
But holy shit, stop making terrible decisions.
This is what is both fascinating and demoralizing. I genuinely like the man John Mara in almost every respect except for his judgment when it comes to professional football. The GM in this organization simply has to save Mara from himself. It becomes more apparent as time goes by that neither Reese nor Gettleman could effectively do so and that many of the bad decisions over the last decade appear to ultimately reside with Mara, not the GMs.
They simply cannot pick up the fifth year option on Jones. If they do, then at best Schoen is just another bidder for Mara and, like Reese and Gettleman, unable to influence him in any meaningful way. At worst, Schoen thinks this is the right thing to do in which case Schoen's path will end the same way it did for Gettleman. And the road to nowhere which we have been on for a decade and one that I have been hoping ends at rock bottom in January 2023, won't end. We will effectively be the New York Knicks circa 2001... Good stuff.
In which case, GoTerps and BW will evolve from negative posters into Gold Jacket Hall of Famers...
The emotion is coming from everywhere. Some are well versed in what is going on on the field, some not so much. Some here are well versed in the financial aspects, others, simply don't know anything about that aspect.
But, when you make your case, on every thread, every day...the value of the intellectual content becomes, at best, secondary to the emotional display.
I believe that that is really where the disconnect between most are...I think we all know that 90% of the retained players on this team have short leashes and that their time as Giants will end sooner than later.
If you have a good case, making it on threads that are relevant is fair game. Debating it or not is your choice.
As to the 90%, I think you would be surprised the spread posters on BBI would have on retaining vs shedding players. I have seen plenty of posts that want to keep a lot more guys than is prudent. Optimism still reigns free when you get into the details with some.
This is where the Jones and Barkley decisions loom large, as this might not have truly bottomed out just yet, let alone be in the middle of a rebuild.
They provide good content. We may go back-and-forth and argue but all in all I appreciate what they bring even if I think sometimes they’re a little subjective or “locked in” to a particular take. We’re all guilty of that at times.
People get lumped in to one side or the other here. It’s usually not that simple as there’s nuance or Middle ground.
Sure you do. It’s just that no one dare speak your name. Kinda like beetlejuice.
I am an optimist. That said, it doesn't have much to do with the roster.
When I see that the W's aren't going to come, I find other things to root for or be hopeful about.
During the season, I root for the guys wearing the uniform.
When the season is over (actually over) I root for a better roster.
We all know the one character in particular who smashed virtually every discussion with Terps into the ground. That guy ruined so many discussions.
It's no surprise basically all of them have quit posting on this site.
Re-reading that last piece...not suggesting they should stay going forward. Just that I don't see the harm in Schoen handling some of the changes over the next few months versus right now. Imagine we will see additional departures from front office, scouting dept quietly after draft and into the summer.
For sure, nothing changes entirely overnight. I for one will sleep better when some of these changes are made, and they decline Jones' option and remove him from scholarship. It's time. They've failed to build a quality football team around Jones and Barkley. But, if Jones' current trajectory continues, and if the rebuild timeline doesn't match Barkley's tenure (or their cap planning) then they should move on, imv.
Not certain leaping into another rookie QB right now is the answer, not with this draft class. Jones clearly isn't but imagine Schoen/Daboll are giving him just enough rope to hang himself this season while they focus on other core areas to draft/rebuild.
The Barkley decision is so much easier (albeit not less emotional probably for Mara). He should be traded asap but imagine that salary is hindering interest. Need to move on though as his value is not accretive.
Agreed, but I wouldn't hate drafting a QB they prefer and ripping off the bandaid. It aligns with what I wrote earlier and progress timelines, as it's quite likely 2022 is going to be a difficult season while they work on roster and cap mechanics. Watch Sam Howell fwiw.
so maybe mets fandom has messed up my evaluation scale for owners but i have no issue with mara speaking publicly and i actually think there's some refreshing honesty in what he says. when he said the offense was broken, he wasn't wrong. when he said he wasn't paying the kind of money rhule got for a rookie HC he wasn't wrong. and when he said the org has done everything it can to mess up jones he wasn't wrong either. that's been the case with every player they've drafted since Coughlin basically.
what he hasn't done since Coughlin is get any hire RIGHT. he owns that 100%. I think some miss the forrest from the trees alleging all sorts of complicated problems with the organization when a problem so obvious is sitting there front and center. It is 100% his responsibility to get leadership hires right and he hasn't done that, and nothing will get better until he does. That's why had I been in his shoes i'd have gone big for Harbough, who was perhaps the closest comparison to Coughlin when he was hired - proven, mercurial, experienced. I like everything we've seen/heard from dabs and schoen but they were another untested gamble we are hoping mara got right.
I will take a moment to thank both of them.
Thank you.
George. G
He needs to shut up.
If The Giants rise to complete mediocrity…I already know who will be to blame and who shall get the credit.
If The Giants are once again terrible…I already know who will be to blame and who shall get the credit.
I can write the script for each
He needs to shut up.
if that's the case it's a failure of the coaches/gm for not having their own convictions.
if you watch the interview with schoen/daboll re the draft from yesterday and you hear them talking about how they build the board, and specifically how in depth they debate the top 10, if anyone in leadership ever made a selection against their better judgement they may as well sign their own termination. not having strong convictions in who to take is simply weak/incompetent leadership - which is the core of what has plagued this org (Mara included).
there are many who insist that bc of Mara, even if Schoen/Daboll wanted to draft a QB at #5 they wouldn't - and i think that is the height of stupidity. If they saw Josh Allen II in this draft there is nothing that would stand in the way of them making that selection. That would be their golden ticket to job security and their own personal success. As Patrick Mahomes may have been for McAdoo or Justin Herbert may have been for Joe Judge. Anyone willingly passing on a player they have that kind of conviction in should turn in their whistle and go back to being an assistant for someone else.
Mara wants to see Jones succeed. Don’t conflate that with sheer lunacy. And Mara giving Jones a huge contract based on what exactly? that’s sheer lunacy.
Money talks bullshit walks.
Barkley could be another story because he’s actually good when on his game. Even if it was just for a year or so it did happen. With that said I think both are out of here this time next year.
I will take a moment to thank both of them.
Thank you.
George. G
I love Eli and I always will - he's my favorite Giant since I've been a fan. Sad truth is he was done after he took that huge hit from Chris Baker (I think) against the Redskins in 2016. The eye level lowered and that was that.
Had they approached the situation objectively they would have recognized that 2018 was the time to tear everything down, including Eli. They didn't, and here we are.
Who was more accurate, Go Terps, or one of the many "just give it a chance" guys, even after the former regime deserved any benefit of doubt?
I had issues Terps and BW was at the end of Eli's career. I thought they took a lot of shots at the man for no good reason. In hindsight, they are routinely, personally attacked, instead of attacking you, they attacked your guy. They are both VERY good posters that provide meaningful content here.
I will take a moment to thank both of them.
Thank you.
George. G
I love Eli and I always will - he's my favorite Giant since I've been a fan. Sad truth is he was done after he took that huge hit from Chris Baker (I think) against the Redskins in 2016. The eye level lowered and that was that.
Had they approached the situation objectively they would have recognized that 2018 was the time to tear everything down, including Eli. They didn't, and here we are.
I think they recognized the trend in the wrong direction but like everything in the last half decade of Reese's tenure the execution sucked. That offseason they chose Marshall over Whitworth and invested in Davis Webb instead of being the team to trade up to 10 for either of Mahomes or Watson - who were both drafted by teams who traded up for them. Mahomes was universally viewed as a guy who was viewed as a project needing to sit out a full year, and if you remember back to that year Davis Webb had a strong pre-draft process at one point being viewed in the mix for the first round. They simply got that decision very wrong.
As a result they have churned through years - wasting seasons and destroying careers.
I'm fucking tired of it. Every one of us should be.
Some still pitching that crap too which is just classic...
As a result they have churned through years - wasting seasons and destroying careers.
I'm fucking tired of it. Every one of us should be.
As a result they have churned through years - wasting seasons and destroying careers.
I'm fucking tired of it. Every one of us should be.
I think we are but I also think we’ve become numb and gave up hope of anything changing as long as ownership stays the same. Tisch is just as big a fraud if not more so than Mara. At least Mara shows his fucking face.
The only reason to hold out hope is that Schoen and Daboll had no ties here. The second Mara supersedes them on anything we can just bury the franchise for good
Anyway, I've said this for years now but John Mara is *the* problem with the Giants.
As long as he has input and is guiding decision-making, which it's pretty clear to me he still is, this team is going to be in hot water.
Daniel Jones is not a good QB. Every additional start given to him at this point is a waste of an alternative opportunity. There's no benefit to retaining Barkley, either. In fact, I'd argue it is utterly pointless.
The Giants are not going to be competitive this year, so either Barkley rebounds and puts himself back into a conversation for a big contract which we absolutely cannot and should not hand him, or he just continues to reinforce that he was a bad pick. Either way, he's not going to be back.
Yep, all the right viewpoints...
I remember when I started pushing back on the Mara's when it became obvious that Jerry Reese had become nothing more than a figurehead as GM. There were dozen's of people that tried to run me off this forum. No one backed me up. I didn't care. I kept posting my opinion when horrible decisions were being made which was very often. One person in particular took it to a level that I was concerned about dealing with sociopath. But I was right about all of it. I've never said I told you so until now and I won't again.
IMO John Mara and Chris Mara are never going to take a back seat and if you read Tim Donnell's transcripts in the Flores suit things are not going to change ever with the Mara family. But Steve Tisch forced them to fire Judge and he showed up in the room for all the interviews for GM and HC to replace them with two people respected around the league and not part of the tiny Mara circle of trust. So that's something different.
I think Joe Schoen has the hardest GM job in the NFL. He has to deal with two ownership families. One that runs the football team and one that is hands off and absentee. He has three Mara owners that hired him because they were forced to by the absentee ownership and the fan base. But the Mara's have shown no indication or intention of giving up their roles as NFL personnel evaluators.
The Giants are a family run organization filled with 100's of employees that have seen multiple GMs and coaches come and go in a short time while the front office bureaucracy remains in place. How do you trust those people? That is a really tough spot. So far I've been impressed with Joe Schoen. I think he's up for the job. He seems to have the personality of someone who can managed the ownership and knows when to pick his spots on a battle. Posters add he hired the same analytics people that were already working in the building. Some of them were interns he gave permanent jobs to. He brought in Brown from the Eagles which pissed them off and I love that. He's doing what he can pre draft. It will be interesting to see what happens post draft.
A few other comments that are my opinions having watched, read and studied everything there is about the NY Giants for the entire Super Bowl era.
The clown picture was the equivalent of flying a plane over the stadium, hanging Wellington from the 3rd deck in effigy and burning tickets in the parking lot in 1978. It was that important to forcing change and not many people know or realize it. It went viral. It embarrassed the Mara's. The Mara's are thin skinned and old school.
To the posters who said what happens with Daniel Jones 5th year will be a tell about how much autonomy the GM has. I agree somewhat. If that option is exercised we all might as well find something else to do on Sundays in the fall and winter. IMO there is 0.0 chance that will be what the GM and HC want to do. Again IMO they want their own QB and to start fresh at that position. Just not yet. Remember what I said about picking battles. But if the 5th year option isn't picked up it doesn't mean the GM has full autonomy. That will still remain to be seen.
To the posters who said the Giants drafted Toney because John Mara said the Giants had to get Daniel Jones some weapons I agree. But I don't think they went far enough. I don't think Gettleman and Judge were pressured to draft Toney. I think they were ordered to draft him. By John and Chris Mara.
I also think the reason the Giants didn't draft Parsons was because the Mara's took him off their board and they were intent on drafting a WR anyway.
I’d be curious to know too.
I agree the family has been a big problem. Not sure how most seem to understand a lot of meddling has been going on but then somehow most of the blame falls on Dave. I am glad he is gone but he has been made too much of a scapegoat imv.
Pretty simple task the organization had post 2011. Provide a good OL, a couple good WR's, TE that could block and make a couple catches a game and group of backs that gets tough yards and pass blocks. Half decent defense they go to the playoffs most years through 2017. Above that they may have made another run or two.
Instead the collective group tried to outsmart themselves. Sad.
Over and over and over and over and over and over again; posting the same things over and over and over and over and over again.
When I see them on a thread I don’t just read past their post - I move to the next thread until inevitably they will most likely take it over and post the same thing they posted on the previous 3,000 threads.
It’s one thing to critique something but those two are just an endless machine gun of criticism. I would really hate to know them on a personal basis. They exhaust me on a message board.
I remember when I started pushing back on the Mara's when it became obvious that Jerry Reese had become nothing more than a figurehead as GM. There were dozen's of people that tried to run me off this forum. No one backed me up. I didn't care. I kept posting my opinion when horrible decisions were being made which was very often. One person in particular took it to a level that I was concerned about dealing with sociopath. But I was right about all of it. I've never said I told you so until now and I won't again.
IMO John Mara and Chris Mara are never going to take a back seat and if you read Tim Donnell's transcripts in the Flores suit things are not going to change ever with the Mara family. But Steve Tisch forced them to fire Judge and he showed up in the room for all the interviews for GM and HC to replace them with two people respected around the league and not part of the tiny Mara circle of trust. So that's something different.
I think Joe Schoen has the hardest GM job in the NFL. He has to deal with two ownership families. One that runs the football team and one that is hands off and absentee. He has three Mara owners that hired him because they were forced to by the absentee ownership and the fan base. But the Mara's have shown no indication or intention of giving up their roles as NFL personnel evaluators.
The Giants are a family run organization filled with 100's of employees that have seen multiple GMs and coaches come and go in a short time while the front office bureaucracy remains in place. How do you trust those people? That is a really tough spot. So far I've been impressed with Joe Schoen. I think he's up for the job. He seems to have the personality of someone who can managed the ownership and knows when to pick his spots on a battle. Posters add he hired the same analytics people that were already working in the building. Some of them were interns he gave permanent jobs to. He brought in Brown from the Eagles which pissed them off and I love that. He's doing what he can pre draft. It will be interesting to see what happens post draft.
A few other comments that are my opinions having watched, read and studied everything there is about the NY Giants for the entire Super Bowl era.
The clown picture was the equivalent of flying a plane over the stadium, hanging Wellington from the 3rd deck in effigy and burning tickets in the parking lot in 1978. It was that important to forcing change and not many people know or realize it. It went viral. It embarrassed the Mara's. The Mara's are thin skinned and old school.
To the posters who said what happens with Daniel Jones 5th year will be a tell about how much autonomy the GM has. I agree somewhat. If that option is exercised we all might as well find something else to do on Sundays in the fall and winter. IMO there is 0.0 chance that will be what the GM and HC want to do. Again IMO they want their own QB and to start fresh at that position. Just not yet. Remember what I said about picking battles. But if the 5th year option isn't picked up it doesn't mean the GM has full autonomy. That will still remain to be seen.
To the posters who said the Giants drafted Toney because John Mara said the Giants had to get Daniel Jones some weapons I agree. But I don't think they went far enough. I don't think Gettleman and Judge were pressured to draft Toney. I think they were ordered to draft him. By John and Chris Mara.
I also think the reason the Giants didn't draft Parsons was because the Mara's took him off their board and they were intent on drafting a WR anyway.
Schoen and Daboll both have ties to Parcells and/or Belichick and/or Nick Saban so it is not like they are totally outside of the Mara Circle of Trust that someone like Ryan Poles or Adam Peters would have been.
(1) Daboll, Kafka, and Martindale look like coaching studs.
(2) One way or the other, we know for a fact what we have in Jones and Barkley. And if the answer is negative, move on immediately.
(3) The team maintains financial discipline to continue to get the cap in order for 2023 and 2024.
(4) Young players drafted in 2020, 2021, and 2022 make positive impacts.
(5) We get lucky with some guys like Gates, Lemieux, Martinez, Rodarius Williams on the injury front.
Agree on all points
As a result they have churned through years - wasting seasons and destroying careers.
I'm fucking tired of it. Every one of us should be.
Giants kinda lucked into two Super Bowl wins over the last 15 years.
That's more than a bunch of teams that have won more regular season games and postseason in that span of time as well.
Probably only New England won more, I'm not sure any one else who won at least 2.
Super competitive NFL, you need breaks to go your way. For a non dominant team to do it twice is even more remarkable too.
The list of 13-3 bridesmaids is quite long.
Some of us know.
consider 2022 a success if:
(1) Daboll, Kafka, and Martindale look like coaching studs.
(2) One way or the other, we know for a fact what we have in Jones and Barkley. And if the answer is negative, move on immediately.
(3) The team maintains financial discipline to continue to get the cap in order for 2023 and 2024.
(4) Young players drafted in 2020, 2021, and 2022 make positive impacts.
(5) We get lucky with some guys like Gates, Lemieux, Martinez, Rodarius Williams on the injury front.
Agree on all points
#1 is all that matters. There's almost no way for #1 to happen, and 2-5 to not happen as a result. And vice versa it's almost impossible for 2-5 to happen and not have #1.
in today's NFL coaching is destiny. our failed destinies have been failed coaching hires. if they got this one right everything changes right away.
I agree the family has been a big problem. Not sure how most seem to understand a lot of meddling has been going on but then somehow most of the blame falls on Dave. I am glad he is gone but he has been made too much of a scapegoat imv.
Pretty simple task the organization had post 2011. Provide a good OL, a couple good WR's, TE that could block and make a couple catches a game and group of backs that gets tough yards and pass blocks. Half decent defense they go to the playoffs most years through 2017. Above that they may have made another run or two.
Instead the collective group tried to outsmart themselves. Sad.
Lines- Chris Mara does the player character evals? Don’t recall this being some public statement. Do you recall when that was put out there?
My first choice was Adams and hoping he'd bring McDaniel with him. Not that I was coming from any kind of football educated place I just wanted to see those two in NY with the Mara's. If you're going to suck at least be entertaining and I think Mike McDaniel is entertaining.
the last 2 regimes (3 if you separate shurmur/judge) had very clear drafting philosophies which is why i think the contentions that mara influenced draft picks falls flat to me.
Judge was an SEC ride or die and almost every player he picked had connections to his coaches.
Gettleman's picks were all in hindsight often exactly who you'd have stereotyped him to pick, with the possible exception of Deandre Baker (who was another guy mara allowed with known off the field issues - his draft day party was at a sofla strip club).
And we all know about Reese's longstanding affinity for triangle numbers.
the only pick id wager mara specifically vetoed was Tunsil.
My first choice was Adams and hoping he'd bring McDaniel with him. Not that I was coming from any kind of football educated place I just wanted to see those two in NY with the Mara's. If you're going to suck at least be entertaining and I think Mike McDaniel is entertaining.
Outside of anyone "in house" the names talked about before we even started the interview search were Schoen, Dimitroff, Piloi, and Ossenfort (from Tennesee, but formerly New England). Schoen was not interviewed because they were combing the lists of Assistant GM's of playoff teams to get a short list and said he sounded good. He was on their radar well before this opened.
the last 2 regimes (3 if you separate shurmur/judge) had very clear drafting philosophies which is why i think the contentions that mara influenced draft picks falls flat to me.
Judge was an SEC ride or die and almost every player he picked had connections to his coaches.
Gettleman's picks were all in hindsight often exactly who you'd have stereotyped him to pick, with the possible exception of Deandre Baker (who was another guy mara allowed with known off the field issues - his draft day party was at a sofla strip club).
And we all know about Reese's longstanding affinity for triangle numbers.
the only pick id wager mara specifically vetoed was Tunsil.
Good point and maybe Parsons??
Why is it ever red flag guy Mara allows lives up to the warnings but Tunsil and Parsons are angels since and franchise players lol
why would the owner veto 1 guy but not the other? Especially if his position coach was vouching for him?
Right now, this feels like a rebuild, but it also doesn't. It is starting to feel like the Eli Manning situation all over again.
It's hard to see the Giants being 5-12 AND Jones and Barkley having "great" years in 2022. The odds that Jones turns around his career here are not good. Fans will continue to be all over him too. I've already made my case why Barkley doesn't make much sense given where we are at on the roster plus his future contract demands.
A lot can still happen. I've said before, I will not be shocked if the Giants take a QB in this draft. I would not be shocked if Barkley is traded during the season. But these situations will be very telling.
One of two things would show this season is nothing more than a holding pattern for Jones. If Taylor is given a legitimate chance to compete (Mara, Schoen, and Daboll all made it a point to refer to him as the backup) or if the draft a QB anywhere in the first 5 rounds.
As for Jones himself, and Barkley, I agree it seems illogical they could win 5 games or less while also seeing both of these guys improve. But, I don't fully believe Jones can't turn his career around. I do think there is some talent there. I just don't believe it is remotely possible for that to happen here. I've said it many times...in my estimation the only way he can get a second contract here is if this season he is other-worldly good; top 5 in the league good. The likelihood of this happening is so unrealistic I wouldn't even think of it as a possibility. Unlike Jones, I don't even think an other-worldly season would or should get Barkley a 2nd contract.
why would the owner veto 1 guy but not the other? Especially if his position coach was vouching for him?
That’s where I’m confused too because Parsons concerns were all from a bogus lawsuit the judge threw out THREE TIMES. Parsons lived for football and his desire to play was never questioned. We took a guy with both legal, character and motivation concerns. Makes zero sense
I agree with Eric that Mara was not too involved with the draft picks. I do think he mandated that Eli was going to finish his contract and that no QB was going to be drafted in 2018.
It all starts with Ernie to me. He was the one who drafted Eli. He was the one with a career earlier in media/marketing. I think John asked him, "How should I handle Eli?" and Ernie guided him. "He is not the same QB. He needs more help but he can still win games. Look at the revolt by the fanbase and media after he was benched. Think long term about what the franchise represents. Dave will put a OL in front of him. Give him a running game/weapon (Barkley) and he will give you a chance in December."
Not sure about this. Recall something mentioned how the defensive coaches were not even brought in on the GM decision to target Baker in that draft. Not positive but recall something to that effect...
I agree with Eric that Mara was not too involved with the draft picks. I do think he mandated that Eli was going to finish his contract and that no QB was going to be drafted in 2018.
It all starts with Ernie to me. He was the one who drafted Eli. He was the one with a career earlier in media/marketing. I think John asked him, "How should I handle Eli?" and Ernie guided him. "He is not the same QB. He needs more help but he can still win games. Look at the revolt by the fanbase and media after he was benched. Think long term about what the franchise represents. Dave will put a OL in front of him. Give him a running game/weapon (Barkley) and he will give you a chance in December."
the EA part seems likely to me, imo the biggest thing we see from Mara is a desire to defer to somebody else and to not have to rock the boat. he didn't fire coughlin, he just didn't make the decision long enough that coughlin left on his own. he played out the reese regime as long as possible until they did something embarrassing enough to make the decision easy.
then he dug up EA to avoid making a decision himself, and EA advised him on something that was comfortable - because that's what mara is generally looking for, comfortable.
my biggest worry about the present situation is that it too was the most comfortable way to go. "alignment" has been a mythical buzzword from the media for most of the last few years, and schoen is a popular fresh face so he went that direction. but alignment isn't a necessarily a proven winning recipe.
jim harbough wouldn't have been a comfortable "alignment" decision, but it's possible the future will be even more uncomfortable if he goes to the cowboys in a year. or sean payton if he truly was out there.
was pushed for by Betcher. One of the beats reported this. The excuse for the poor defense his first year was that he did not have corners to run his system.
Not sure about this. Recall something mentioned how the defensive coaches were not even brought in on the GM decision to target Baker in that draft. Not positive but recall something to that effect...
I remember seeing someone posted that information. Seems odd that they would keep the D coaches out of the draft but then use their input to bring in all the Arizona guys.
For example, if they blow this draft, that's a really big deal.
was pushed for by Betcher. One of the beats reported this. The excuse for the poor defense his first year was that he did not have corners to run his system.
Not sure about this. Recall something mentioned how the defensive coaches were not even brought in on the GM decision to target Baker in that draft. Not positive but recall something to that effect...
I remember seeing someone posted that information. Seems odd that they would keep the D coaches out of the draft but then use their input to bring in all the Arizona guys.
Getts was a moron. Who the hell knows what drove so many idiotic decisions. I just recall hearing the defensive coaches (maybe they mean positional coaches?) were not sought out in the decision.
See note above I asked....where did you get that nugget that CHris Mara does the character evals?
Over and over and over and over and over and over again; posting the same things over and over and over and over and over again.
When I see them on a thread I don’t just read past their post - I move to the next thread until inevitably they will most likely take it over and post the same thing they posted on the previous 3,000 threads.
It’s one thing to critique something but those two are just an endless machine gun of criticism. I would really hate to know them on a personal basis. They exhaust me on a message board.
was pushed for by Betcher. One of the beats reported this. The excuse for the poor defense his first year was that he did not have corners to run his system.
Not sure about this. Recall something mentioned how the defensive coaches were not even brought in on the GM decision to target Baker in that draft. Not positive but recall something to that effect...
I remember seeing someone posted that information. Seems odd that they would keep the D coaches out of the draft but then use their input to bring in all the Arizona guys.
Getts was a moron. Who the hell knows what drove so many idiotic decisions. I just recall hearing the defensive coaches (maybe they mean positional coaches?) were not sought out in the decision.
See note above I asked....where did you get that nugget that CHris Mara does the character evals?
John Mara said it it one of his transcripts. Pretty sure it was that but if not then it was one of the beats articles but it was said. They were pressuring John on the other family members on their roles. He also said his nephew is one of the most respected people in the building.
It’s that post on nearly every thread negatively about the Giants
Over and over and over and over and over and over again; posting the same things over and over and over and over and over again.
When I see them on a thread I don’t just read past their post - I move to the next thread until inevitably they will most likely take it over and post the same thing they posted on the previous 3,000 threads.
It’s one thing to critique something but those two are just an endless machine gun of criticism. I would really hate to know them on a personal basis. They exhaust me on a message board.
How can you have a meaningful conversation without the opposing view? I look for people like them in my personal life and business. Yes men are useless. Tell me the truth, find the hole in logic, present the opposing viewpoint. Let's make the best decisions possible. [/quote
An opposing view with facts and debate is great. Using every chance you can get to say “fucking trash big mistake trade him” is another
For example, if they blow this draft, that's a really big deal.
in his first 2 full drafts Sean McVay's highest pick was a single second round pick, which was used on Gerald Everett. He's actually still never made a first round pick. The result is that they've had some decent drafts but nothing that makes you say "wow", especially in those first 2 years. They nailed Kupp in round 3 and that was pretty much it, but even he didn't have his breakout year until his 3rd season.
with the amount of draft capital the nyg have this year completely blowing it would almost be impossible and yes, blowing the draft would be brutal, but if the coaching overcomes that by presumably finding players already on the roster who can succeed, who cares?
also like i said it seems highly implausible that there's an outcome where:
daboll, kafka, wink all look like "coaching studs"
but they blow the draft picks
im just not sure how those 2 things could coexist absent some kind of amazing best case scenario turnaround from almost everyone currently on the roster. i guess wink would be getting a top 10 performance from the D like 2020 without any contribution from rookies, and Kafka/Daboll would lead a Josh Allen-esque transformation of Jones.
i'd have probably given up a top 10 pick for sean payton, so if you told me we feel just as good about Daboll i'd still view that as more important than hitting on either of the 2 picks this year.
It’s that post on nearly every thread negatively about the Giants
Over and over and over and over and over and over again; posting the same things over and over and over and over and over again.
When I see them on a thread I don’t just read past their post - I move to the next thread until inevitably they will most likely take it over and post the same thing they posted on the previous 3,000 threads.
It’s one thing to critique something but those two are just an endless machine gun of criticism. I would really hate to know them on a personal basis. They exhaust me on a message board.
How can you have a meaningful conversation without the opposing view? I look for people like them in my personal life and business. Yes men are useless. Tell me the truth, find the hole in logic, present the opposing viewpoint. Let's make the best decisions possible. [/quote
An opposing view with facts and debate is great. Using every chance you can get to say “fucking trash big mistake trade him” is another
What a dumb thread.
Exactly 10 years ago, the Giants were defending SB Champions. We had just won our 2nd championship in 5 seasons, had a QB in his prime coming off an elite season, and we had every reason to believe the Giants were a team that had joined NFL royalty with the likes of the Steelers, Packers, etc.
I'll never forget those two games against PIT and CIN after the hurricane because that was when the cracks in the OL foundation were really becoming visible and that's when the roster started to go south.
It's a hard reality to accept what has happened since SB46 in the decade that has passed, and for several years, I was one of the people who just didn't want to believe this organization could be capable of such incompetence. But, I learned that lesson and stopped looking for reasons to defend the indefensible.
I sincerely hope Schoen and Daboll get this team back on track, but the stench of Mara remains and if he continues to be even partially in the way, this could still get worse before it ever gets better.
And that's what really scares me. There seems to be a belief that we've already bottomed out. I'm not sure we have.
What a dumb thread.
Is it dumb? 70 more responses than the next closest on the home page. I’d say it a been a worthy discussion
IMO, the problem with those two SB championships (not that I'd give them back!) is that they led the Mara brothers into a false belief that they knew what they were doing when it came to football personnel, and take greater control of personnel. It's taken ten years for the proof to become incontrovertible that that isn't the case.
He was never fleet of foot but good moving in the pocket. As he aged it would be even more important to make priority one keeping the OL in the upper tier and going to a more run heavy offense. He already showed he could make most WR's work in that scenario.
Exactly 10 years ago, the Giants were defending SB Champions. We had just won our 2nd championship in 5 seasons, had a QB in his prime coming off an elite season, and we had every reason to believe the Giants were a team that had joined NFL royalty with the likes of the Steelers, Packers, etc.
IMO, the problem with those two SB championships (not that I'd give them back!) is that they led the Mara brothers into a false belief that they knew what they were doing when it came to football personnel, and take greater control of personnel. It's taken ten years for the proof to become incontrovertible that that isn't the case.
Fair points, Del - and I think Reese in particular actually started to rely on faulty roster construction because of the way his draftees/acquisitions meshed and worked with Accorsi's.
There was a belief that the OL was "okay" for *years* beyond it actually being that. It was becoming evident all the way back then that the line was breaking down. Snee was pretty much shot. We kept trotting Diehl out @ OT and he was a turnstile.
Then, we had drafts that were literally empty. We had entire drafts that yielded nothing of significance which set us back even further.
Each hire and organizational change since has compounded the problem.
That's why at this point, me and several others have advocated for a full tear down on this thing. The Jones/Barkley aspect continues to make it feel half-assed and like we're still not learning from the mistakes that led us here in the first place.
Exactly 10 years ago, the Giants were defending SB Champions. We had just won our 2nd championship in 5 seasons, had a QB in his prime coming off an elite season, and we had every reason to believe the Giants were a team that had joined NFL royalty with the likes of the Steelers, Packers, etc.
I'll never forget those two games against PIT and CIN after the hurricane because that was when the cracks in the OL foundation were really becoming visible and that's when the roster started to go south.
It's a hard reality to accept what has happened since SB46 in the decade that has passed, and for several years, I was one of the people who just didn't want to believe this organization could be capable of such incompetence. But, I learned that lesson and stopped looking for reasons to defend the indefensible.
I sincerely hope Schoen and Daboll get this team back on track, but the stench of Mara remains and if he continues to be even partially in the way, this could still get worse before it ever gets better.
And that's what really scares me. There seems to be a belief that we've already bottomed out. I'm not sure we have.
Here's the issue with this narrative. the first 5 years after the games you are talking about were Reese's chance to fix it. With as good of a track record as any exec in the league to that point over his career. keeping him that long was clearly a mistake but an understandable one - it wasn't as much a bad decision but a nondecision. different but not completely so from Brian Cashman right now (not a NYY fan but from the outside I similarities). I've never thought there was a justification for keeping him post-Coughlin exit but I find it to be a more understandable mistake even though that doesn't excuse it. McAdoo was his 1 chance to hire a head coach and it failed spectacularly, and had he never gotten the chance to hire a HC that probably would have been a huge second guess we all looked back on.
There's obviously no defense of the 4 year period since, it was bad decision after bad decision, but the big difference was that this 4 years had a QB at the end of the road vs. a viable starter. The hardest things to find are good coaches and good QBs and they were shopping for both. not an excuse, just a reality, they were in a low probability success environment (made lower by bad decisions like Solder).
I do agree with you however that I don't see much that has fundamentally changed in organization decision making - it's just a new hire. So I too am not sure they have bottomed out, though I do like what the new guys are doing. And they are getting closer to the law of averages so eventually 1 of these HC hires has to hit even if it's by accident.
It's not hard to figure out why things got so bad.
Most of the drafts that followed were horrendous as well, but those two in particular were basically zero-yield drafts back to back.
Want to wreck a franchise fast? That's how it's done.
It’s that post on nearly every thread negatively about the Giants
Over and over and over and over and over and over again; posting the same things over and over and over and over and over again.
When I see them on a thread I don’t just read past their post - I move to the next thread until inevitably they will most likely take it over and post the same thing they posted on the previous 3,000 threads.
It’s one thing to critique something but those two are just an endless machine gun of criticism. I would really hate to know them on a personal basis. They exhaust me on a message board.
How can you have a meaningful conversation without the opposing view? I look for people like them in my personal life and business. Yes men are useless. Tell me the truth, find the hole in logic, present the opposing viewpoint. Let's make the best decisions possible. [/quote
An opposing view with facts and debate is great. Using every chance you can get to say “fucking trash big mistake trade him” is another
Not for nothing, but the product on the field for the better part of a decade really warrants a barrage of criticism.
And I don’t disagree but that energy is pretty much wasted when it’s not the players fault he was overdrafted by a moronic GM backed by a GM that probably still looks at VHS tapes
A lot of people simply don't want to admit what the Giants have become and so, they'll look for any evidence or wishful thinking avenues that may lead them to hang onto the belief that the contrary is still possible.
Exactly 10 years ago, the Giants were defending SB Champions. We had just won our 2nd championship in 5 seasons, had a QB in his prime coming off an elite season, and we had every reason to believe the Giants were a team that had joined NFL royalty with the likes of the Steelers, Packers, etc.
I'll never forget those two games against PIT and CIN after the hurricane because that was when the cracks in the OL foundation were really becoming visible and that's when the roster started to go south.
It's a hard reality to accept what has happened since SB46 in the decade that has passed, and for several years, I was one of the people who just didn't want to believe this organization could be capable of such incompetence. But, I learned that lesson and stopped looking for reasons to defend the indefensible.
I sincerely hope Schoen and Daboll get this team back on track, but the stench of Mara remains and if he continues to be even partially in the way, this could still get worse before it ever gets better.
And that's what really scares me. There seems to be a belief that we've already bottomed out. I'm not sure we have.
Here's the issue with this narrative. the first 5 years after the games you are talking about were Reese's chance to fix it. With as good of a track record as any exec in the league to that point over his career. keeping him that long was clearly a mistake but an understandable one - it wasn't as much a bad decision but a nondecision. different but not completely so from Brian Cashman right now (not a NYY fan but from the outside I similarities). I've never thought there was a justification for keeping him post-Coughlin exit but I find it to be a more understandable mistake even though that doesn't excuse it. McAdoo was his 1 chance to hire a head coach and it failed spectacularly, and had he never gotten the chance to hire a HC that probably would have been a huge second guess we all looked back on.
There's obviously no defense of the 4 year period since, it was bad decision after bad decision, but the big difference was that this 4 years had a QB at the end of the road vs. a viable starter. The hardest things to find are good coaches and good QBs and they were shopping for both. not an excuse, just a reality, they were in a low probability success environment (made lower by bad decisions like Solder).
I do agree with you however that I don't see much that has fundamentally changed in organization decision making - it's just a new hire. So I too am not sure they have bottomed out, though I do like what the new guys are doing. And they are getting closer to the law of averages so eventually 1 of these HC hires has to hit even if it's by accident.
Eric, we sort of overlapped a bit - but my prior post did address Reese, so I don't disagree with your points here.
Exactly 10 years ago, the Giants were defending SB Champions. We had just won our 2nd championship in 5 seasons, had a QB in his prime coming off an elite season, and we had every reason to believe the Giants were a team that had joined NFL royalty with the likes of the Steelers, Packers, etc.
IMO, the problem with those two SB championships (not that I'd give them back!) is that they led the Mara brothers into a false belief that they knew what they were doing when it came to football personnel, and take greater control of personnel. It's taken ten years for the proof to become incontrovertible that that isn't the case.
did the SB championships give the mara's confidence in their decision making?
or did they give the mara's confidence in jerry reese's decision making / vision of roster building?
I would argue the latter because of the types of players they drafted - highly athletic players but in many cases projects. JPP, Wilson, Flowers, Apple, Engram, and even Beckham. I just don't see any reason Mara would have preferred the latter, especially since the trend discontinued after Reese got fired. And they picked players who seemed to fit the new regime(s). Gettleman pick bigger hog mollies, judge picked SEC guys with ties to his coaching staff, both picked players with character issues the maras probably regretted quickly.
Exactly 10 years ago, the Giants were defending SB Champions. We had just won our 2nd championship in 5 seasons, had a QB in his prime coming off an elite season, and we had every reason to believe the Giants were a team that had joined NFL royalty with the likes of the Steelers, Packers, etc.
I'll never forget those two games against PIT and CIN after the hurricane because that was when the cracks in the OL foundation were really becoming visible and that's when the roster started to go south.
It's a hard reality to accept what has happened since SB46 in the decade that has passed, and for several years, I was one of the people who just didn't want to believe this organization could be capable of such incompetence. But, I learned that lesson and stopped looking for reasons to defend the indefensible.
I sincerely hope Schoen and Daboll get this team back on track, but the stench of Mara remains and if he continues to be even partially in the way, this could still get worse before it ever gets better.
And that's what really scares me. There seems to be a belief that we've already bottomed out. I'm not sure we have.
Remember... NFL Films did a special on Tom Coughlin after the second Super Bowl. Bill Parcells was quoted on that basically saying Coughlin could write his own ticket. Four years later he was fired. That was unthinkable just a couple of years earlier.
I agree with Eric that Mara was not too involved with the draft picks. I do think he mandated that Eli was going to finish his contract and that no QB was going to be drafted in 2018.
It all starts with Ernie to me. He was the one who drafted Eli. He was the one with a career earlier in media/marketing. I think John asked him, "How should I handle Eli?" and Ernie guided him. "He is not the same QB. He needs more help but he can still win games. Look at the revolt by the fanbase and media after he was benched. Think long term about what the franchise represents. Dave will put a OL in front of him. Give him a running game/weapon (Barkley) and he will give you a chance in December."
There were reports that Shurmur was literally pounding the table for Baker, basically saying "we can keep him on the straight path, just get me a CB". Nw, a lot of that could be based on Betcher being in Shurmur's ear about it.
Eric, we sort of overlapped a bit - but my prior post did address Reese, so I don't disagree with your points here.
yep saw it and agree with pretty much all of the looking back points. don't agree on jones/barkley but i understand the emotional desire to start fresh.
my simplest counter to that would be looking at buffalo's 2017 (year 1 mcdermott/beane). they had a productive year that saw an inherited qb play well enough to get a winning record and bring back a useful pick via trade. not to mention picks for some other young players they decided weren't part of the future (watkins, dareus, darby specifically). another even better example would be McVay's success with what he inherited.
good coaching can change a lot and if you look back progress usually is almost instantly observed with good coaches.
A lot of people simply don't want to admit what the Giants have become and so, they'll look for any evidence or wishful thinking avenues that may lead them to hang onto the belief that the contrary is still possible.
Exactly 10 years ago, the Giants were defending SB Champions. We had just won our 2nd championship in 5 seasons, had a QB in his prime coming off an elite season, and we had every reason to believe the Giants were a team that had joined NFL royalty with the likes of the Steelers, Packers, etc.
I'll never forget those two games against PIT and CIN after the hurricane because that was when the cracks in the OL foundation were really becoming visible and that's when the roster started to go south.
It's a hard reality to accept what has happened since SB46 in the decade that has passed, and for several years, I was one of the people who just didn't want to believe this organization could be capable of such incompetence. But, I learned that lesson and stopped looking for reasons to defend the indefensible.
I sincerely hope Schoen and Daboll get this team back on track, but the stench of Mara remains and if he continues to be even partially in the way, this could still get worse before it ever gets better.
And that's what really scares me. There seems to be a belief that we've already bottomed out. I'm not sure we have.
Remember... NFL Films did a special on Tom Coughlin after the second Super Bowl. Bill Parcells was quoted on that basically saying Coughlin could write his own ticket. Four years later he was fired. That was unthinkable just a couple of years earlier.
yep, and not only that i think 1 lesson Mara learned for better or worse was that sometimes changing deck chairs did work.
he made coughlin fire tim lewis and john hufnagel - and it worked. mcadoo fell on his face as head coach but he did get some of eli's best statistical seasons with his quicker offense.
mara's instincts are the antithesis of bold and decisive. i think he's honest when he says he simply wishes to not have to go through another hiring process in 24 months. he just hasn't shown the ability to make that a reality.
Combining these ideas it seems that the Mara's got these inflated senses of their football acumen and then assumed that the solution to our problems was more oversight from them. And that's how we got here ladies and gents!
An overall talent and skill level that is below most front offices being led by some overconfident born on 3rd base people that didn't have to earn their positions at all.
Over and over and over and over and over and over again; posting the same things over and over and over and over and over again.
When I see them on a thread I don’t just read past their post - I move to the next thread until inevitably they will most likely take it over and post the same thing they posted on the previous 3,000 threads.
It’s one thing to critique something but those two are just an endless machine gun of criticism. I would really hate to know them on a personal basis. They exhaust me on a message board.
Is it really any worse than the crowd that crows about every move a regime makes, well past the point where said regime deserves any benefit of doubt? That we should resign DG "because I liked his last draft"? Many of us have been shouted down for expressing concerns for many of the moves the team was making.
I will use the 2020 off-season as a prime example. Coming off a whopping 6-10 campaign, which included 5 wins against backup QB's, and the pollyanna crew was in fine form. We're ready to make a SB run! Spend all that cap money to get Jones some weapons! When any of us pointed out that the previous season's team wasn't good, or that it wasn't wise to spend a boatload of money on an oft-injured WR (he only missed part of one season! Umm, no, he missed part of his rookie year, and almost all of his last season in DET), we were called "negative". I'd call it being prescient.
I think the guy who influenced him was Ross and together they wanted to move on from both Eli and TC as soon as 2013. They wanted basketball on grass. Mobile QB.
Eli and TC were a terrible match at this point. TC wanted to win the lines and Eli needed a offense built through the running game. His mind would put them in the right play and best served in play action.
Mara tried to make everyone happy.
NFL draft: Which teams have gotten the best value since 2012? We rank all 32 - ( New Window )
I wouldn't trade those Super Bowls for the last 10 years but they came with a cost.
NFL draft: Which teams have gotten the best value since 2012? We rank all 32 - ( New Window )
This is interesting, guess I’ll have to look into to the AV formula. I wonder how make Tae Crowder more valuable than Andrew Thomas. So he was picked in the 7th and had a lot of tackles. Statistically he’s more “valuable “ I get
ESPN just published a list of draft performance ranking the franchises from 2012-2021 and no shock the NYG are not good. They came in 26th. I would however direct attention to their metric for Career Approximate Value Over Expected in the highlighted years post-SB where Reese/Ross were absolutely lighting draft picks on fire beyond belief.
NFL draft: Which teams have gotten the best value since 2012? We rank all 32 - ( New Window )
This is interesting, guess I’ll have to look into to the AV formula. I wonder how make Tae Crowder more valuable than Andrew Thomas. So he was picked in the 7th and had a lot of tackles. Statistically he’s more “valuable “ I get
they weighted the value against the expected value - so late round picks can deliver more value over expectation.
2. The rules changed dramatically due to the 2011 CBA installing a rookie wage scale and Bill Polian's whining to make the rules friendlier to the passing game. The Giants never adjusted their operation to account for those deep fundamental changes to how the sport is managed and played. Even as of last year it was clear they did not understand those changes.
2. The rules changed dramatically due to the 2011 CBA installing a rookie wage scale and Bill Polian's whining to make the rules friendlier to the passing game. The Giants never adjusted their operation to account for those deep fundamental changes to how the sport is managed and played. Even as of last year it was clear they did not understand those changes.
#2 is a great point. Coughlin was almost definitely too hard coded to what he'd learned over decades to adapt quickly to the rules changes. Bringing in McAdoo was proverbial lipstick on a pig.
We can all differ I guess in our leniency, but the game has changed so much in such a short period of time I have a hard time faulting the org to be so flat footed since the posture they'd been in was directly responsible for the 2 SB's. Namely Gillbride's atypical offense, Eli's throwback style, and Coughlin's adherence to physical/old school football. If anything I think Reese was trying to pick players for "basketball on grass" but he was just missing far too often.
It’s that post on nearly every thread negatively about the Giants
Over and over and over and over and over and over again; posting the same things over and over and over and over and over again.
When I see them on a thread I don’t just read past their post - I move to the next thread until inevitably they will most likely take it over and post the same thing they posted on the previous 3,000 threads.
It’s one thing to critique something but those two are just an endless machine gun of criticism. I would really hate to know them on a personal basis. They exhaust me on a message board.
Is it really any worse than the crowd that crows about every move a regime makes, well past the point where said regime deserves any benefit of doubt? That we should resign DG "because I liked his last draft"? Many of us have been shouted down for expressing concerns for many of the moves the team was making.
I will use the 2020 off-season as a prime example. Coming off a whopping 6-10 campaign, which included 5 wins against backup QB's, and the pollyanna crew was in fine form. We're ready to make a SB run! Spend all that cap money to get Jones some weapons! When any of us pointed out that the previous season's team wasn't good, or that it wasn't wise to spend a boatload of money on an oft-injured WR (he only missed part of one season! Umm, no, he missed part of his rookie year, and almost all of his last season in DET), we were called "negative". I'd call it being prescient.
Exactly. Plenty of moves were called out as being crap in real time, but we were told they could turn into Snickers bars!
Some posters are still waiting for their candy
An opposing view with facts and debate is great. Using every chance you can get to say “fucking trash big mistake trade him” is another
They take over every thread with same mantra.
For instance there could be a thread “What does Daniel Jones need to do to get extended”
Those two will chime in he sucks he’s the worst we shouldn’t have drafted him!!!!!
Not even responding to the original post just attacking with the same thing they’ve posted 3,000 times
It’s like they sit around all day and wait for a thread with Daniel Jones in the title and just pounce
It’s really ridiculous
I mean at least if you’re going to comment respond to the original poster instead of highjacking the thread
An opposing view with facts and debate is great. Using every chance you can get to say “fucking trash big mistake trade him” is another
They take over every thread with same mantra.
For instance there could be a thread “What does Daniel Jones need to do to get extended”
Those two will chime in he sucks he’s the worst we shouldn’t have drafted him!!!!!
Not even responding to the original post just attacking with the same thing they’ve posted 3,000 times
It’s like they sit around all day and wait for a thread with Daniel Jones in the title and just pounce
It’s really ridiculous
I mean at least if you’re going to comment respond to the original poster instead of highjacking the thread
The 2nd post pf those threads also tends to be along the lines of "can't wait to hear from our resident assholes"
IMO what would help is having a pinned "Daniel Jones discussion thread" to try and contain all the talk, pro and con, from spilling into multiple threads.