Most Negative Poster on BBI for 2021 nrhs50 : 4/21/2022 9:01 pm

Okay folks, the vote is finally in.



1. GoTerps – for the 5th straight year he is the winner. Not even close. He shoots out one liners with nothing but hate. Maybe it’s lack of attention that he can’t write a cohesive statement to back up his position. Sy does when discussing the draft. What is also really disturbing is his handle. Did he go to Maryland? That’s my alma mater (long before him) and most students there were positive and able to write more than one sentence.



2. bw in dc – here again, the runner up for 5 years. A little more expressive then Go Terps, but rarely says anything positive. Since his handle says he is in DC, is he really an NY Giant fan or a Washington Redskin (To me they will always be the Redskins) fan.



3. Nameless – If I put up his handle I will be banned. This is the only time he made the list, I guess the frustration finally got to him. Fortunately he has gotten more positive.



I now have gotten to the point when I see the first two posting, I immediately go to the next person. No reason to waste the time.



Oh, by the way, I said the vote in in, not the votes. I was the only voter.







