2022 NFL Draft Preview - Wide Receiver

WIDE RECEIVER
90+ All Pro Projection
85+: Pro Bowl Projection
81-84: 1st rounder – Should be able to play right away
79-80: 2nd rounder – Should be able to rotate right away – Year 2 starter
77-78: 3rd rounder – Should be able to rotate by end of rookie year – Year 2/3 starter
74-76: Early Day 3 – Special Teams – Future backup/possible starter
71-73: Mid Day 3 – Special Teams – Future backup / gamble starter
68-70: Late Day 3 – Back end of roster / Practice Squad / Development guy
65-67: Preferred UDFA
60-64: Undrafted FA
1: Garrett Wilson – Ohio State – 6’0/186
Grade: 85
Summary: Junior entry from Austin, Texas. A former 5-star recruit that also had Division I offers out of high school for basketball. Two-year starter, two-time 1st Team All Big 10 honoree and a 2021 2nd Team All American. Wilson is the kind of dynamic and explosive playmaker that is a threat to score each time he steps on the field. The size and speed are, respectively, both good enough but neither are top shelf traits. What makes him different is the elite body control and special awareness. He can twist and turn late in ways that most others simply cannot. The game slows down for him when defenders are near and the second, he makes his move, those defenders are often found wondering what just happened. Wilson can project to both the outside and the slot depending on the offense that brings him in. No matter what, expect him to make plays right away and ascend to one of the more dangerous threats in the league at the position.
*In a strong receiver class that lacks anyone near the elite-tier, Wilson gets the nod for the top spot. This could easily belong to one of the next few guys based on the style of offense a specific team plays. Wilson likely fits into any offense, however, as the skill set can go in a variety of ways. He is going to get open on all levels of the route tree and he can make special plays look easy. There is a looseness and flexibility to his core than screams playmaker. I do wish he had a little more presence against contact after the catch, as he goes down fast too often, but that is a negative I’ll deal with as long as he keeps everything else together. Wilson’s ceiling is similar to what we see in Stefon Diggs (a 5th round pick). I wouldn’t sleep on NYG making an aggressive move at WR in this draft. There are a lot of questions there on this team and the new regime did not bring any of the current ones on to this roster.
2: Jameson Williams – Alabama – 6’1/179
Grade: 84
Summary: Junior entry from St. Louis, MO. One year starter for Alabama after spending two seasons at Ohio State where he started six out of 22 games played. First team All-SEC and first team All-American in 2021. Finished the season number three on the program’s all-time single season receiving list behind only DeVonta Smith (2020) and Amari Cooper (2014). Williams sure did capitalize on the transfer away from Ohio State where he would have been competing with three other future first round picks for targets. He can play as fast and smooth as it gets. The ability to call on different gears at any point, whether he is running routes or carrying the ball, can change an offense. His movement is so sure with nothing wasted no matter what he is asked to do. To match that athleticism is an aggressive mindset and gamer’s mentality. Williams was also known as one of the team’s hardest working players in practice, he is often found making downfield blocks, and he was used on special teams as both a gunner and returner. The torn ACL will impact his rookie season but when it is fully recovered, we are looking at a top tier talent that can be one of the best playmakers in the NFL.
*The tape-grade was the same as Wilson’s. The torn ACL, even though he is expected to recover fully, did bring him down a point. You just never quite know and that goes deeper than just the ligament and knee itself. The soft tissue problems that can stem from this are part of the fear. Regardless, Williams’ body type can be a small concern as well. If he had more size and contact-strength, we could be talking about a guy near the 90-range. Williams has the movement and playmaking skills that can truly change an offense. There could be some Justin Jefferson here if he bounces back. The lack of game experience does create some extra gray area here, but that really could go in both directions. This is a tough, physical dude that will not shy from contact when needed. If he gets on the right offense, which is the case for a lot of skill position players, watch out.
3: Chris Olave – Ohio State – 6’0/187
Grade: 83
Summary: Fourth year junior entry from San Marcos, California. Three-year starter that earned 2nd Team All American honors in 2021 in addition to 1st Team All Big 10 in both 2021 and 2020, 3rd Team in 2019. Olave is a smooth and easy operator that moves with the kind natural suddenness to constantly get open underneath and intermediate. No matter where lines up, he will find the holes in coverage and become a quarterback’s best friend. In a league where separation is key, Olave may be the most reliable in that department. His attention to detail and ability to glide while moving at his top rate will bring him to open space. While his response to traffic and approach the catching the ball needs some refining, Olave is a safe bet to an ideal complementary, number two target in any kind of passing attack.
*You have to feel safe with Olave. I think he is the one guy up here that you know exactly what you’re getting out of when you draft him. He is such a smooth and easy mover, and it shows up every snap, every week. If he can be put into a role that gets him in space, I really don’t see a cornerback being able to stick to him. Olave is just too quick, too fast, and the body control is too easy for him. It would be a mistake to project him to be a true number one guy, however. He gets tossed around at the catch point and I don’t love the catching mechanics. He is an Isaac Bruce type. If GB or KC gets their hands on him, that is the type of situation where he starts catching 90+ balls per year. Put him on the wrong offense and he struggles to make an impact. Again, not an earth-shattering statement but he, more than most of these guys, needs that kind of plus-situation around him.
4: George Pickens – Georgia – 6’3/195
Grade: 82
Summary: Junior entry from Hoover, AL. Spent one season as a starter but was a on the field a ton in his first season in. addition to missing almost all of 2021 with a torn ACL. Pickens put the nation on notice as a true freshman when he led the Bulldogs in catches, yards and touchdowns all by wide margins. While he has not taken it to the next level since, the tools and ball skills are worth an extra look. He has a lot of natural talent and easy movement about him. The suddenness combined with his size can create a lot both off the line and in contested situations. He showed something when he came back from the torn ACL suffered in March before playing games in November. This is a competitive player with the NFL size and speed and plus ball skills. If his maturity can be polished, Pickens has the ceiling of a first rounder but there are several bullet points under the risk factor.
*Yet another player that I had to go back to 2019 to find his best tape. I was surprised Pickens declared after missing nearly all of 2021 with a torn ACL. While I am impressed he fought hard to get back on the field just 8 months after the injury, there are several maturity question marks with Pickens. When I think about what Schoen wants on the field and in the locker room, I don’t see a potential marriage here. But I do want to say this: Pickens has the ability and upside of every WR in this class. If his head is on straight (and stays on straight), there will be a very lucky offense out there when he puts their uniform on. This is not the time for NYG to take that kind of risk, but I would be lying if I said I never thought about taking him in round 2. He has credible WR1 ability.
5: Drake London – USC – 6’4/219
Grade: 82
Summary: Junior entry from Moorpark, California. Three-year starter that earned 2nd Team All-Pac 12 honors in 2020, 1st Team in 2021 in addition to 3rd Team All American honors in his injury-shortened junior campaign. London fractured his ankle in USC’s eighth game of the season. He was the only receiver in the country to average 11 catches per contest and he finished second in the nation with 135.5 yards per game. The former Division I basketball player brings a combination of size, grace, and power presence to the table that can make him a threat in traffic at all times. There have been some maddening inconsistencies in his game as a ball catcher, however. He allowed too many balls to bounce off his hands and hit the turf. Considering he also lacks the final gear to separate downfield, London’s ceiling falls short of a true number one threat. He can be an asset short, intermediate, and in the red zone but don’t bank on him being a top dog.
*At the time of this writing, London still has not had his private Pro Day. I’m not overly concerned by that situation in relation to his ankle, though. I have London as a first rounder, but not someone I am considering really high. There are too many little things about his game that add up to a grade that I feel is lower than what is out there. I see a cheap version of Mike Evans. Maybe he could evolve into something close to him, and in that case would be fully worth a high first rounder, but I think there will be issues separating from pro corners at the next level. I want my size-guys to catch the ball at a high level. I want to see them rarely let the ball hit the turf when they get near it. London needs to prove more in that department. I don’t see him being in the plans of NYG unless they trade down into the 20s, maybe late teens.
6: Jahan Dotson – Penn State – 5’11/178
Grade: 80
Summary: Senior entry from Nazareth, PA. Four-year starter that left Penn State top five in program history across all major career receiving records. Earned second team All-Big 10 honors in 2021, third team in 2020. Dotson, a high school state champion long jumper and anchor in the 4x100 meter relay, brings elite movement in all directions to the table. His burst, quickness, and acceleration give him constant space to work with. He can run himself open on all levels of the route tree and once the ball is in the air, his ability to seal the deal with a catch is as good as it gets. His hands are like magnets to the ball and the body control is always there. Dotson’s lack of size and contact presence can hinder his impact in specific situations, but he often played bigger than what he looks like. Add the dynamic ability with the ball in his hands after the catch and in the return game, Dotson has potential to be a game-changing force at the next level.
*Which receiver has the best hands in the draft? Here you go. There are guys with excellent hands and there is Dotson. In this class, he is in a class of his own. His looseness below the waist as a route runner and the core flexibility when reaching for the ball in any direction makes him an inviting target to throw to despite the lack of true size. Dotson’s weight and presence against contact does concern me. That is what prevents him from a first round grade. He would be an excellent number two or three option in a high-powered offensive attack. With where I project him to possibly go (maybe late round 1), he could find himself in an offense like GB and KC and that is where he could be overlooked and evolve into a 100+ catch per year guy. Does he fit in with NYG? I can see Daboll liking him but again, I think he is an ideal complement to a true number one guy. Still very important, yes. Not sure I see NYG going in this direction though. I won’t ever bash a pick on a guy with this level of ball skills, though.
7: Treylon Burks – Arkansas – 6’2/225
Grade: 80
Summary: Junior entry from Warren, AR. Three-year starter that capped his career off earning first-team All SEC honors. The versatile offensive weapon fits the mold of a growing trend in the NFL; strong and thick enough to make a difference with the ball in his hands and fast enough to pose as a downfield threat in the passing game. Burks lined up all over the field and produced from a variety of roles. In addition to his 146 career receptions, he also carried the ball 41 times and returned 12 punts. Simply put, no matter the situation or role, Burks is the kind of player that will create in a unique way when the opportunity is there. His skill set as a route runner and ball catcher are still developing, but the strides he made in 2021 were enormous and showed he has some number-one-receiver upside in him.
*The idea of Burks may exceed his physical potential. With that said, there are a few offensive minds that could truly get the most out of this versatile skill set. Are the Giants one of those teams? I’m not quite sure yet because even though Daboll has proven himself with Josh Allen and Buffalo, the talent here is not even close to that. Burks is a long strider. That isn’t a bad thing, but his speed only shows up after he gets a decent head start. I don’t see the sudden route runner that will get him open consistently. Now, I do like the strength at the catch point, and he does track the ball well downfield. I may be a bit low on him, but I think he is closer to Cordarelle Patterson than he is Deebo Samuel. Still a very good player, but someone I would slot into round 2.
8: Christian Watson – North Dakota State – 6’4/208
Grade: 79
Summary: Fifth year senior from Tampa, FL. Three-year starter that earned All-MVFC honors all three seasons, first team in both 2020 and 2021. Also, an All-American in his final year. Watson is the son of former NFL safety Tim Watson. The tall, long, and explosive receiver is dripping with tools that are enticing. He was a big play threat throughout his career at North Dakota State, averaging over 20 yards per catch. His ability to run, jump, and play with toughness can go a long way at the next level. He is making a significant jump in competition and overall athleticism; thus, his adjustment curve will likely be steep. Watson needs to shore up some techniques as a pass catcher and route runner, but this short-term project should add a significant downfield threat to a vertical passing game.
*On paper, I can see why there are some that view Watson as a potential first rounder. It is incredibly rare for a receiver from FCS to break into round 1, just for the record (has not happened since 2001, and just once since 1989). Watson is a physical freak with tools that many will create dreams from. I like the ceiling here and I think it is worth looking into day two. But his issues with drops, lack of a variety in routes, and soft tissue problems after a 2019 knee surgery concern me enough to keep him closer to round 3.
9: Skyy Moore – Western Michigan – 5’10/195
Grade: 79
Summary: Junior entry from New Kensington, PA. A lightly recruited former high school cornerback and quarterback that transitioned to wide receiver right away at Western Michigan. Three-year starter that earned first team All-MAC honors in both 2021 and 2019, second team in 2020. Moore has the elite quickness and precision as a route runner to consistently gain initial separation at the next level. He split time evenly between lining up at the slot and out wide, but he will likely project inside. His toughness and ability after the catch that stems from balance and vision can make him a force with the ball. He plays stronger and bigger than he looks. His lack of size and long speed will likely keep him from being an outside threat but there should not be a need to put him out there considering how refined and ready his skill set it to impact the game from the slot.
*For teams that need a slot, it is very possible he ends up with a top-of-second-round grade. He is the best pure slot guy in the class and in some offenses, the role of importance there is just as high as the outside receiver. Moore is a tough dude that plays at a high speed at all times. He makes some plays that scream Wes Welker. He has a long way to go to reach that level but the urgency, suddenness, and toughness are in that tier. I hope he finds a quality offense; he can be fun to watch. NYG will need a slot at this time next year, I think. Shepard’s days are numbered, and I would not be opposed to getting a guy in right now to learn the system and take over that role full time in 2023. If he falls to round 3, he is an option.
10: John Metchie III – Alabama - 5’11 – 187
Grade: 78
Junior entry from Brampton, Canada. Two-year starter full time and also started four games as a freshman because of injuries. Earned second-team All SEC in 2021. In a very crowded wide receiver room, Metchie III caught 151 passes in 26 games. Built like a slot receiver, his inside-out versatility will help him get on the field early on. The play speed and burst can make things happen after the catch. He did not make a lot of deep catches over his career, but he can do a lot of damage within the short to intermediate portions of the route tree. While his top end potential may not be high, his impact within a quality passing game can be strong off the bat. He plays fast, moves with power, and is still developing the overall skill set that has shown quality flashes throughout his career.
*Metchie’s medicals are going to be very important. He has had multiple lower body injuries over the past two seasons, including a torn ACL this past December. He also had surgery the year prior, and he has an enlarged heart. This is one of those situations where you could see him drop multiple rounds over the course of the weekend and everyone is left wondering what happened. On the field, Metchie is potentially a top tier slot receiver. His routes and lower body stability have left several NFL-caliber corners dead in their tracks. He can stick in the league for a long time if he passes the medicals.
11: Jalen Tolbert – South Alabama – 6’1/194
Grade: 77
Fifth year senior from Mobile, Alabama. Three-year starter that earned first team All-Sun Belt honors in both 2020 and 2021. Tolbert was a late bloomer in high school and did not receive a lot of attention from major programs. He then suffered a knee injury in 2017, forcing him to redshirt. He started to show glimpses of greatness in 2019 before really taking off a season later. Tolbert went on to set, and then re-set school records. The silky-smooth athlete makes certain components of playing the position look easy that certainly are not. His ability to play at different gears and attack the ball with precision and strength can make him a dangerous threat on all levels of the route tree. His skill set needs a lot of work, however, and a team will need patience before they throw him on the field. Tolbert drops too many balls and his body control as a route runner is inconsistent. These things are correctable, and his natural gifts are noteworthy.
*Tolbert is going to need some extra time to truly develop as a route runner and pass catcher. He is no longer going to be the top athlete on the field. He is going to longer have substantial size advantages over others. That said, the physical package this kid brings to the table is attractive. Perhaps NYG is looking at this receiver group knowing most of them will not be around in a year? That would be a good situation for a receiver like Tolbert to come into. No urgency to get on the field, learn the offense, enhance the skill set, and hopefully be the number one or two guy in 2023.
12: Wan’Dale Robinson – Kentucky – 5’8/178
Grade: 76
Summary: Junior entry from Frankfort, KY. Spent two seasons at Nebraska before transferring to Kentucky for the 2021 season. Honorable Mention All-Big 10 in both 2019 and 2020, second team All-SEC in 2021. Robinson has been a hybrid receiver/running back from the start of his career and will give an NFL offense the opportunity to create a big-time playmaker out of him. He has the well-balanced athletic ability and overall skill set to do multiple things, align from different spots, and create on his own. He is much more than an undersized, underneath threat that can occasionally take a jet sweep. He has had a lot of success in the deep passing game and plays with the kind of competitive fire that an at least somewhat make up for the lack of ideal size. Because he has lined up all over the offense, Robinson is a little rough around the edges when it comes release and route nuances, but all can be corrected in time. He is a big play threat every time he gets on the field no matter where he lines up.
*Robinson is a guy I have a feeling about. The quickness and burst he has the instant he touches the ball is exactly what gets overlooked by many when looking at measurables. He has the knack to find creases immediately. He is also one tough, strong dude that understands he can use the diminutive frame to his advantage, as a weapon. He is a gadget player, not someone that is always on the field. An argument can be made that only an established offense should be using a pick on a guy like this. I would not agree. Robinson is someone that can make things happen on his own. He can create big plays from nothing and that is what a growing offense needs. Robinson will make grown men hold their breath every time he gets the ball. The way Daboll used Isaiah McKenzie in Buffalo is a nice template: 77 catches – 27 rushes – 21 punt returns – 29 kick returns since 2019. I see Robinson being a better version of that. Keep an eye here.
13: Alec Pierce – Cincinnati – 6’3/211
Grade: 76
Senior entry from Glen Ellyn, IL. Three-year starter that earned second team All-AAC honors in 2021. Pierce, an accomplished jumper and volleyball player in high school, has the kind of explosion and straight line burst to pose as a downfield threat the next level. He averaged over 17.5 yards per catch over his four-year career. His linear movement and plus-length can be a dangerous weapon for a vertical passing offense looking to add an outside threat. He is not the twitchiest underneath route runner and there are occasional issues with his ability after the catch when it comes to innovation and creating extra yards, but in his lane, he can be a solid player. He will be role-specific, but in that role, he has traits that are hard to find. He is a physical gem when considering the secondary set of tools beyond an-already impressive set of tools.
*The size and leaping ability here are a big deal. He is going to be a weapon in the vertical passing game and near the red zone. Pierce has the potential to be a menace on third down. There are going to be issues separating though, and that is a big enough concern for me to keep him in the day three tier. He would be an asset to an offense that had other movement-based options in the passing game.
14: Calvin Austin III – Memphis – 5’8/170
Grade: 75
Fifth year senior from Memphis, TN. Two-year starter that was also a key return specialist. Earned first team All-AAC honors in both 2020 and 2019. Also, a member of the school’s Track and Field Team where he earned multiple All Conference honors and was a 2019 All American. Austin was a nine-time state champion in high school on the track in several events. He will enter the league and immediately become one of the fastest players on the field every Sunday. What makes him different, however, is the suddenness and functional movement traits that show up on the field in multiple versions. He is a dangerous returner, he gets off press coverage with quickness, and can run routes with precision. Austin’s size and lack of natural ball skills will show up from time to time and will prevent him from being a steady and consistent player. With that said, a team that needs more juice on their offense will be able to use the speed of Austin to create opportunities for the offense as a whole right away and he should make an impact on special teams.
*Austin is a fun kid to watch, and it is easy to fall into the thoughts of “what if” with him. His long speed is elite but even better, the short area quickness and burst are next level. He is going to get open in the NFL as long as he doesn’t get eaten up by a quality press corner. He is going to run away from guys with the ball. This is how I felt about a guy with a scary-close profile, Marquise Goodwin. Goodwin battled significant injuries early in his career, but he has made plays. 2017 was his peak, catching 56 passes for 962 yards. He has 14 career touchdowns but never quite made the impact as a returner. If you could guarantee Austin would have a similar career, where would you draft him? That is what I think he will end up being.
15: David Bell – Purdue – 6’1/212
Grade: 74
Summary: Junior entry from Indianapolis, IN. Three-year starter that earned accolades all three seasons. Three-time All Big 10, 2019 Big 10 Freshman of the Year, and 2021 Richter-Howard Receiver of the Year. Capped off his career earning 1st Team All American honors. Bell is not the most physically talented receiver. He is no slouch athletically but where he made his money came from how advanced he is with the skill set of being a playmaker. His routes, releases, and ball skills all stand out in a big way. He is a smooth criminal that will steal the ball away from defenders in traffic, make them look silly in the open field, and show a nasty side to him after the catch. He is a football player, plain and simple. While he won’t be an elite downfield threat and his separation downfield will be limited, he will make a strong impact if the right team finds the right role for him.
*Bell falls below the minimum speed numbers for some teams at both the 20-yard shuttle and 40. It is possible some will not even view him as draftable. I am still looking at him in that late 4/early 5 area because of dependable he is when the ball gets in the air. He tracks it as well as anyone and there is a competitive fire in him that I like. Bell is also an advanced route runner. Watch his footwork in cohesion with his hips and core control. He has it down. There are some young receivers that never get to that level. But you do have to be careful here with the speed and lack of ability to create space. As much as I like his game, the corners at the next level are an entirely different level than what he played against.
16: Erik Ezukanma – Texas Tech – 6’2/207
Grade: 74
Summary: Fourth year junior entry from Forth Worth, TX. Three-year starter that led the Red Raiders in receiving all three seasons. Earned All-Big 12 honors in 2020 and 2021. Ezukanma is a tough, hard-nosed receiver with excellent play-strength. He plays bigger than his above average-frame will suggest both with the ball in his hands and attacking a pass in traffic. His mechanics as a receiver of the ball are consistent no matter what angle he is coming from. Ezukanma trusts his hands and has an automatic turn upfield immediately after the catch. There is some rawness to his route running and his speed is just average. The skill set will need time to improve but there is a lot to like here if he can fine-tune some of the little things.
*This is an intriguing day three target. I do think this is where NYG will pursue a receiver, that round 5-6 area where you stash a guy toward the back end of the group and possibly use him on special teams. Ezukanma does not have a lot of experience as a gunner, but his skill set and toughness lead me to believe he can do it. As a receiver, guys from Texas Tech have always been hard to project to the next level. Their scheme is relatively simple and there is a lot of unknown. One thing that does stand out beyond the toughness is his straight line ability. He can really go north and he can really jump. Throw in the plus-hands and aggressive style, there are multiple facets to his game that add up. Also, a good situation for him to be in for a year.
17: Velus Jones Jr – Tennessee – 6’0/204
Grade: 73
Summary: Sixth year senior from Saraland, AL. Spent three seasons at USC prior to transferring to Tennessee in 2020. First team All-SEC in 2021 and second team All-Pac 12 in 2019 as a special teamer. Co-winner of the 2021 SEC Special Teams Player of the Year Award. Jones is going to make his initial and most likely mark in the league on special teams. He is a natural playmaker in the return game, stemming from his field vision and contact balance. His burst to speed and easy change of direction makes him an intriguing project at wide receiver as well. The body thickness is unique and could thrive in a quick-strike offense as an underneath target. There are multiple ways he can help and team and that should give his overall grade a boost. He did not get many intermediate-to-deep looks in the passing game at all and there are some catch radius issues, but Jones is a gamble at receiver with a high floor because of what he will offer on specials right away.
*Jones will turn 25 just days after the draft. He had a pretty rough path to Tennessee, but he was never in trouble and there are not any concerns there. Once he settled in, Jones started to show he was more than a special teams weapon. He gets off tight coverage in a hurry, he has the deep speed to get away from corners, and he may be one of the toughest dudes in this class with the ball in his hands. While I think his role should be centralized to the slot on offense, there is extra value he brings on special teams. He has a kick couple return touchdowns on his resume and I think there could be a potential gunner here too. Jones is a very poor man’s version of Deebo Samuel. My game notes on the two are scary-similar. Both have that running back thickness and power with the ball, but both will roast you in the passing game on multiple levels. Jones does not have some of the fluidity and his routes need work, but this is one of the bigger sleepers in the class.
18: Kevin Austin – Notre Dame – 6’2/200
Grade: 73
Summary: Fourth year junior entry from Ft. Lauderdale, FL. One-year starter that played in just two games from the start of 2019 to the end of 2020. He was suspended from the team in 2019 for repeated violations and injured his foot multiple times in 2020, requiring multiple surgeries. Once on the field for good in 2021, Austin’s talent that had been lauded for a long time finally broke through. He led the Fighting Irish in receiving and proved to be a big play threat, averaging just under 19 yards per catch. What he brings to the table, physically, is as good as any receiver in the class. He is an explosive mover in all directions and his strength plus contact presence can be too much to handle for defensive backs. Because of injuries and the 2019 suspension, he simply did not gain the experience to properly develop his tools into refined skills. This is a super high risk, high reward prospect.
*Because of what I think this regime is going to pursue, especially in this draft, when it comes to “safety” in their picks, I don’t see Austin as a guy they will pursue. Remember the name though. This can be a worthy risk for an offense that is already explosive. If he hits, you have yet another weapon which makes the “embarrassment of riches” notion even stronger (KC? LV? LAC? MIN?) or it can make a decision easier when financial issues arise with a player coming off a rookie deal. For the record, there is one guy (a college coach) that I bounce thoughts off of when it comes to receivers and backs. He said Austin is a “top 3 WR in this class and nobody knows it”.
19: Tyquan Thornton – Baylor – 6’2/181
Grade: 73
Summary: Senior entry from Miami, FL. Three-year starter that earned second team All-Big 12 in 2021 and honorable mention in 2019. A former accomplished track star, Thornton is going to bring an element of speed and big play potential to the table right away. He is a smooth accelerator that maintains quality body control as he tracks the ball downfield. His length and concentration as he approaches the ball with his hands showed up several times on tape. There needs to be some more versatility to his game, notably after the catch and as an underneath route runner. He is not overly physical or strong, and that will need time to develop, but there are some sneaky-high end traits here worth taking a shot on day three.
*There are a lot of guys that like the tool set Thornton brings to the table. He has a lot of speed and showed the ball skills that give him a deep threat label. There may not be a ton of variety to his game, so I do think he will be a niche player, but still someone that can create the explosive plays. That is the craze of the NFL right now and because of that, you may see this kid go a little higher than where I have him. The height and length will make him appear even bigger and faster at times. He can get to balls that others come up just short on. There will be some extra transition time for him, as he didn’t run a deep route tree. Nice potential project pick for NYG if they can find him day three and a cheaper option than what Darius Slayton brings to the table.
20: Khalil Shakir – Boise State – 5’11/196
Grade: 71
Summary: Senior entry from Murrieta, CA. Three-year starter that earned All Mountain West honors all three seasons, first team in both 2020 and 2021. Shakir’s body type and water bug movement skills scream slot receiver at the next level. He also shows the necessary toughness and competitive streak to go headfirst into a crowd without hesitation. Shakir is the kind of asset on offense and special teams that could get the ball a combined ten times a game, three different ways. The drops and overall radius are both alarming, however. If he does not shore up the consistency, the speed and toughness he shows with the ball will be tough to utilize. His margin for error is very small. At the very least he should add value as a returner and does present upside as a hard-to-touch slot.
*If there was a separate grading stack for slot receivers, Shakir would be pretty close to the top of it. I could see him getting drafted toward the round 4 area if an offense wants a guy strictly for that role. He is quick and sudden but what I like the most is the contact balance post-catch. He is a tough guy to bring down. The issues with drops really bother me, however. It is a personal rule of mine that if you are going to be a slot-only, your hands need to be elite. Throw in length-issues and I just think he needs to be a mid to late day three guy.
BEST OF THE REST
21: Makai Polk – Mississippi State – 6’3/195: 71
22: Danny Gray – SMU – 6’0/186: 71
23: Romeo Doubs – Nevada – 6’2/201: 71
24: Braylon Sanders – Mississippi – 6’0/194: 71
25: Kyle Phillips – UCLA – 5’11/189: 70
26: Justyn Ross – Clemson – 6’4/205: 70
27: Bo Melton – Rutgers – 5’11/189: 70
28: Dareke Young – Lenoir-Rhyne – 6’2/220: 70
29: Tre Turner – Virginia Tech – 6’1/184: 69
30: Jacquarri Roberson – Wake Forest – 6’1/186: 69
31: Charleston Rambo – Miami – 6’1/177: 69
32: Jalen Nailor – Michgan State – 5’11/186: 69
33: Devon Williams – Oregon – 6’5/210: 69
34: Slade Bolden – Alabama – 5’11/193: 68
35: Isaiah Weston – Northern Iowa – 6’3/214: 68
36: Mike Woods – Oklahoma – 6’1/204: 68
37: Tanner Conner – Idaho State – 6’3/226: 68
38: Reggie Roberson – SMU – 5’11/192: 68
39: Jerreth Sterns – Western Kentucky – 5’7/178: 68
40: Tay Martin – Oklahoma State – 6’1/184: 68
NYG APPROACH
This is a position that is going to need a lot of attention of the next year or two. I can easily see all three of Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard, and Darius Slayton non on this roster at this time next year. In fact, I would parlay that bet and be very confident in it. So, what is NYG left with? The unknown of Kadarius Toney (drafted by the previous regime), although we should get some clarity in the 2022 season. All of the other current receivers are roster-hopeful types. There will be more money to spend the next two offseasons, thus we can assume a mid-to-high priced free agent will be brought in, perhaps even a trade (similar to what BUF did with Diggs). That still will not be enough. They are going to use pick(s) on a receiver in the next year or two, no question. Daboll likes receivers that can play BOTH the slot and on the outside based on situations and matchups. They don’t need to be overly big, but they need to be tough at the catch point and run quality routes according to the pro standard. There are a few guys in every tier that I think profile best to that kind of role. It is a long shot, but Wilson in the first round (even in the top 10) is a fit there. Day two I see guys like Jahan Dotson and John Metchie III being the fit. On day three, which is where I am expecting them to probably use a pick on one, names like Calvin Austin, Erik Ezukanma, Makai Polk, Danny Gray, and Reggie Roberson are names to keep an eye on. In today’s NFL, you can never have enough playmakers. NYG is starting from the bottom tier in that department.
Where is the next Victor Cruz(whose hands really weren't that great)?
Have them start drafting WRs...now....early and often.
59 draft prospects with a grade of 80 or above over past ten Drafts (including this one.) That comes to nearly 6 WRs a year over the past decade. This draft has 7 prospects with a grade of 80 or above (same as 2018 and 2021):
2013: 5
2014: 4
2015: 4
2016: 5
2017: 6
2018: 7
2019: 3
2020: 11
2021: 7
2022: 7
Total 59
The NFL is a passing league and the college ranks seem to be holding up their end of the bargain by sending multiple high-level talents into the pros year after year:
2021: Ja’Marr Chase 89
2015: Amari Cooper 87
2021: DeVonta Smith 87
2020: CeeDee Lamb 86
2015: Kevin White 85
2014: Sammy Watkins 85
2014: Jordan Matthews 85
2013: Tavon Austin 85
2013: Cordarelle Patterson 85
2022: Garrett Wilson 85
2020: Henry Ruggs III 84
2020: Jerry Jeudy 84
2017: Corey Davis 84
2013: Robert Woods 84
2022: Jameson Williams 84
2020: Tee Higgins 83
2020: Justin Jefferson 83
2017: Mike Williams 83
2017: Zay Jones 83
2016: Laquon Treadwell 83
2014: Brandin Cooks 83
2021: Rashod Bateman 83
2022: Chris Olave 83
2018: Michael Gallup 82
2019: AJ Brown 82
2020: Chase Claypool 82
2016: Corey Coleman 82
2013: Keenan Allen 82
2021: Jaylen Waddle 82
2021: Elijah Moore 82
2022: George Pickens 82
2022: Drake London 82
2018: Courtland Sutton 81
2019: N’Keal Harry 81
2020: Denzel Mims 81
2020: Brandon Aiyuk 81
2016: Josh Doctson 81
2016: Sterling Shepard 81
2015: Nelson Agholor 81
2014: Odell Beckham 81
2013: Kenny Stills 81
2021: Rondale Moore 81
2018: Calvin Ridley 80
2018: DJ Moore 80
2018: Daesean Hamilton 80
2018: Anthony Miller 80
2018: Equanimeous St. Brown 80
2019: JJ Arcega-Whiteside 80
2020: Van Jefferson 80
2020: Michael Pittman Jr. 80
2020: Bryan Edwards 80
2017: Cooper Kupp 80
2017: ArDarius Stewart 80
2017: John Ross 80
2016: Charone Peake 80
2015: Jaelen Strong 80
2021: Terrace Marshall 80
2022: Jahan Dotson 80
2022: Treylon Burks 80
And yet we have posters who keep insisting this roster is competitive.
SMH.
FYI... here are all of his previews to date...
New York Giants NFL Draft - ( New Window )
a couple of good ball bounces could put us there.
I think the optimistic sentiment isn't that we're good, but that the results should be better than what we've been seeing.
But it could happen.
Selecting Jermainne Johnson at number 7 would also not surprise. He is a 3 down edge prospect who stops the run and rushes the QB. What's not to like???
Very grim. Kadariously grim.
Selecting Jermainne Johnson at number 7 would also not surprise. He is a 3 down edge prospect who stops the run and rushes the QB. What's not to like???
I'm all in on Jermaine Johnson. I've got him penciled in at 5 or 7.
But it could happen.
i think it would be a pretty positive reaction
Would have thought Bell was day 2 and Austin could be rd 7 or UFA target when the season ended.
Bell just is a guy that is gonna come down with ball. He could still be a chain mover but he ran like TE who is a block first guy.
It will be interesting to see who GB gets. Not that they can replace Adams but Adams was a completely different type of receiver. Olave is not a physical guy but can blow the top off of a defense. GB has drafted guys like that with little success.
I hope the Giants get Ezukanma, Jones, or Gray on day three.
His highlights at Miss seems impressive to me (and he had decent production) but I know he isn’t really highly regarded. Is age a main concern with him or am I just seeing things, and he’s not truely that impressive?
(Probably 3) to fill in their Swiss Cheese full-of-holes roster, then I guess it doesn't matter which positional direction they go in next week... so long as they draft good football players. Then do it again in 2023. And then again in 2024.
Most of all, though, I just want a guy to move the chains on 3rd down – see ball, catch ball – like our old Steve Smith.
Sad we probably can't take him in Round 1, and we may still have bigger needs in Round 2.
(Probably 3) to fill in their Swiss Cheese full-of-holes roster, then I guess it doesn't matter which positional direction they go in next week... so long as they draft good football players. Then do it again in 2023. And then again in 2024.
+1
Personally, I hope they stock up on big people - O-Linemen, D-Linemen, and I'll include TE's, too - because I want to dominate the trenches on both sides of the ball. But there's an absolute need for playmakers, too, to upgrade what is arguably the most anemic offense I've ever seen the Giants trot out, and if Schoen decides to go the WR route early on, so be it.
Quote:
the reaction on this site, if the Giants take Wilson at #7.
But it could happen.
i think it would be a pretty positive reaction
Not on this board. The overwhelming number of posters have it in their heads that it must be OL, and CB or edge.
Expect a WR drafted mid-round this year and another next year, maybe even first or second round.
The Oline can be fixed with a combination of players, lots of interior guys rounds 2-4 that will fit the bill.
We need extra ammo this year, not playing the give me draft picks next year..
"I was surprised Pickens declared after missing nearly all of 2021 with a torn ACL. While I am impressed he fought hard to get back on the field just 8 months after the injury, there are several maturity question marks with Pickens. When I think about what Schoen wants on the field and in the locker room, I don’t see a potential marriage here"
I mean, the guy rehabbed hard to come back this year and contribute when he didn't have to, and is considered by many analysts I've read to be one of the most competitive and focused players in the draft - it shows up in his blocking which might be the best of any wr in the draft.
confused.
"I was surprised Pickens declared after missing nearly all of 2021 with a torn ACL. While I am impressed he fought hard to get back on the field just 8 months after the injury, there are several maturity question marks with Pickens. When I think about what Schoen wants on the field and in the locker room, I don’t see a potential marriage here"
I mean, the guy rehabbed hard to come back this year and contribute when he didn't have to, and is considered by many analysts I've read to be one of the most competitive and focused players in the draft - it shows up in his blocking which might be the best of any wr in the draft.
confused.
He’s been in a few fights and been suspended I believe as well, someone mentioned here the other day
Expect a WR drafted mid-round this year and another next year, maybe even first or second round.
I'm thinking it's a hammy sometime after the start of training camp. Early August sounds about right. And then Kadarius watches most of camp from the sideline.
Wilson and Williams are both really intriguing imo and worthy of consideration at 7 (or any modest trade down).
I'd give Dotson or Metchie a lot of consideration day 2. Metchie got open all day on mccreary and just seems like a guy who is going to be productive even if he's not explosive.
I'm a little higher on Charleston Rambo though, there's a little bit of Garbiel Davis there.
Wilson and Williams are both really intriguing imo and worthy of consideration at 7 (or any modest trade down).
I'd give Dotson or Metchie a lot of consideration day 2. Metchie got open all day on mccreary and just seems like a guy who is going to be productive even if he's not explosive.
I'm a little higher on Charleston Rambo though, there's a little bit of Garbiel Davis there.
Would be awesome to get a Gabriel Davis type on Day 3.
Below is a graph of Relative Athletic Scores for this year's class:
There's a few guys there that could be there later on with good height and athleticism: Kevin Austin Jr, Alec Pierce, Tyquan Thornton, etc. Just so much talent coming out these days at WR - can build a deep stable of weapons if you draft smartly.
There's a few guys there that could be there later on with good height and athleticism: Kevin Austin Jr, Alec Pierce, Tyquan Thornton, etc. Just so much talent coming out these days at WR - can build a deep stable of weapons if you draft smartly.
it's a position where you almost have to take a swing at at least 1 day 3 prospect every year because there's no reason not to. it is probably the most talent rich position across the board thanks to the rise of 7 on 7 teams and proliferation of spread offenses.
Rambo is a little lighter than Davis was, but he has enough size to play outside and win contested catches mixed with experience in the slot. when van dyke took over he was getting a ton of volume and he was able to win all over the field even in a pretty unsophisticated offense.
My question to you is how is next years class stacking up to these two previous years? This year and last have been loaded with talent, I hope we grab at least one player before round 4-5. Need Golladay to have a bounce back year and prove himself or I agree this will be the number one need next year.
Premium pick hit rate on WR is insanely low. From a macro draft strategy perspective, it probably makes sense to hit the position often Day 2/early Day 3 as oppposed to consolidating your resources into round 1 guys. Of course you scout and grade these guys, so I wouldn't make this a hard rule but something to be cognizant of in your team building. Chase was a no-brainer last year and I wouldn't have a problem with Wilson at 7 because he is the safest bet of the top guys. He and Williams should probably be on the shortlist if they can execute a 5-10 spot trade down.
My question to you is how is next years class stacking up to these two previous years? This year and last have been loaded with talent, I hope we grab at least one player before round 4-5. Need Golladay to have a bounce back year and prove himself or I agree this will be the number one need next year.
agree with that dotson comp to sanders. i see devonta smith too but he hasn't been as prolific beating man coverage, but i do think part of that was his situation. that kind of reliable inside/out flexible receiver who gets open and has some run after catch is exactly what this team doesn't have.
he played outside 75% of the time at PSU so he knows how to do it. projecting him is likely a team by team thing that depends on the types of routes the offenses are running inside/outside. the point about sanders (and even diggs) is a good one because they both had inside/outside flex and were actually more slot players earlier in their careers - which would make thing players like Dotson could fit what dabs is looking for.
He has shown flashes when it comes to the ball skills. Measures in well.
Not sure he has enough twitch and suddenness to get open and his hands are average at best. He makes some spectacular catches but he drops too many day ones and I saw a lot of double catches.
But it could happen.
Daboll wants WRs that can play outside and the slot equally well. Wilson is the best one when it comes to that, no question. And it is hard not to see Diggs when watching his tape.
His highlights at Miss seems impressive to me (and he had decent production) but I know he isn’t really highly regarded. Is age a main concern with him or am I just seeing things, and he’s not truely that impressive?
Fun kid to watch. But disappeared often. I don't think he is fast enough.
"I was surprised Pickens declared after missing nearly all of 2021 with a torn ACL. While I am impressed he fought hard to get back on the field just 8 months after the injury, there are several maturity question marks with Pickens. When I think about what Schoen wants on the field and in the locker room, I don’t see a potential marriage here"
I mean, the guy rehabbed hard to come back this year and contribute when he didn't have to, and is considered by many analysts I've read to be one of the most competitive and focused players in the draft - it shows up in his blocking which might be the best of any wr in the draft.
confused.
He was suspended by the program for a week as a freshman for maturity-based issues. He got a personal foul in a SEC game for spraying water on an opposing player that came on their sidelines after a catch. Some of the blocking / cheap shots you see on tape could have easily. been penalties.
I think he fought back from injury to prove he can run and catch so it would not hurt his draft stock too much.
Trust me, I like the player. I would be all about getting him in Blue. Just think Schoen will look elsewhere.
My question to you is how is next years class stacking up to these two previous years? This year and last have been loaded with talent, I hope we grab at least one player before round 4-5. Need Golladay to have a bounce back year and prove himself or I agree this will be the number one need next year.
The past 3 years have been incredibly strong at WR - I think it is a trend we will continue to see year by year. I don't have much for you not the WR class next year, but the kid from Ohio State looks like another Ja'Marr Chase / elite grade 90+
You want an honest evaluation of Jones? Let’s start adding NFL talent on offense. Tell Wink he needs to wait a year.
Quote:
Doubs caught my eye when I was studying Strong. Can you shed a bit more light on him? Thanks.
He has shown flashes when it comes to the ball skills. Measures in well.
Not sure he has enough twitch and suddenness to get open and his hands are average at best. He makes some spectacular catches but he drops too many day ones and I saw a lot of double catches.
I like players who get progressively better over their college career. Doubs fits that perfectly.
That's what stood out to me as well. Doubs would make some of the best catches I saw this year. And he some of them were in a lot of traffic.
Looks like a pretty long athlete, too, with an ideal catch radius. I think he could surprise.
You want an honest evaluation of Jones? Let’s start adding NFL talent on offense. Tell Wink he needs to wait a year.
You make a good point vis Daniel Jones. But I just gotta feeling there's gonna be someone else at QB come 2023.
Quote:
great quickness, great hands, and he's a gamer. My "concern" is that he screams NFL slot WR to me (not that that is necessarily bad). Am I missing something with him, can he be an effective outside WR at this level?
he played outside 75% of the time at PSU so he knows how to do it. projecting him is likely a team by team thing that depends on the types of routes the offenses are running inside/outside. the point about sanders (and even diggs) is a good one because they both had inside/outside flex and were actually more slot players earlier in their careers - which would make thing players like Dotson could fit what dabs is looking for.
I totally agree, while he lacks some strength, he's so quick and elusive that I don't see him having trouble getting off of press at the LOS. I see him as a really strong 1b type receiver, a Woods to Cooper Kupp, Godwin to Mike Evans, Bruce to Tory Holt-type.
Quote:
I am in 100% agreement that this team needs to add some guys here iver the next two years to re-stock with that unit most likely seeing significant turnover. I really loved Dotson and Bell, and I think your evaluations are spot on for both. I see a lot of Emmanuel Sanders in Dotson, a guy that Daboll really likes, I can see him being a fit here if he is there in RD2. His size does worry me a little but I wonder if he can bulk up a little more. To land the guy with the best hands would be great, we need a reliable go to guy in our passing game in the worst way.
My question to you is how is next years class stacking up to these two previous years? This year and last have been loaded with talent, I hope we grab at least one player before round 4-5. Need Golladay to have a bounce back year and prove himself or I agree this will be the number one need next year.
The past 3 years have been incredibly strong at WR - I think it is a trend we will continue to see year by year. I don't have much for you not the WR class next year, but the kid from Ohio State looks like another Ja'Marr Chase / elite grade 90+
If you don't know what SY is talking about, watch the Rose Bowl. My goodness...
59 draft prospects with a grade of 80 or above over past ten Drafts (including this one.) That comes to nearly 6 WRs a year over the past decade. This draft has 7 prospects with a grade of 80 or above (same as 2018 and 2021):
2013: 5
2014: 4
2015: 4
2016: 5
2017: 6
2018: 7
2019: 3
2020: 11
2021: 7
2022: 7
Total 59
The NFL is a passing league and the college ranks seem to be holding up their end of the bargain by sending multiple high-level talents into the pros year after year:
2021: Ja’Marr Chase 89
2015: Amari Cooper 87
2021: DeVonta Smith 87
2020: CeeDee Lamb 86
2015: Kevin White 85
2014: Sammy Watkins 85
2014: Jordan Matthews 85
2013: Tavon Austin 85
2013: Cordarelle Patterson 85
2022: Garrett Wilson 85
2020: Henry Ruggs III 84
2020: Jerry Jeudy 84
2017: Corey Davis 84
2013: Robert Woods 84
2022: Jameson Williams 84
2020: Tee Higgins 83
2020: Justin Jefferson 83
2017: Mike Williams 83
2017: Zay Jones 83
2016: Laquon Treadwell 83
2014: Brandin Cooks 83
2021: Rashod Bateman 83
2022: Chris Olave 83
2018: Michael Gallup 82
2019: AJ Brown 82
2020: Chase Claypool 82
2016: Corey Coleman 82
2013: Keenan Allen 82
2021: Jaylen Waddle 82
2021: Elijah Moore 82
2022: George Pickens 82
2022: Drake London 82
2018: Courtland Sutton 81
2019: N’Keal Harry 81
2020: Denzel Mims 81
2020: Brandon Aiyuk 81
2016: Josh Doctson 81
2016: Sterling Shepard 81
2015: Nelson Agholor 81
2014: Odell Beckham 81
2013: Kenny Stills 81
2021: Rondale Moore 81
2018: Calvin Ridley 80
2018: DJ Moore 80
2018: Daesean Hamilton 80
2018: Anthony Miller 80
2018: Equanimeous St. Brown 80
2019: JJ Arcega-Whiteside 80
2020: Van Jefferson 80
2020: Michael Pittman Jr. 80
2020: Bryan Edwards 80
2017: Cooper Kupp 80
2017: ArDarius Stewart 80
2017: John Ross 80
2016: Charone Peake 80
2015: Jaelen Strong 80
2021: Terrace Marshall 80
2022: Jahan Dotson 80
2022: Treylon Burks 80
Cooper Kupp 80???
neither. bama looks likely for harrell in the transfer portal and OSU had 2 receivers put up 3 tds each in the rose bowl when wilson/olave sat out.
Alabama wideouts Jameson Williams and John Metchie, who each tore their ACLs last season, are continuing their impressive recoveries, according to several team sources who have evaluated the prospects’ medical situations. Both showed normal progress during their combine medical rechecks last week.
“Metchie is going to be just fine,” an offensive coach told The Athletic. “They all feel good about Jameson. Metchie is like a freak show with how far ahead he is, almost like an Adrian Peterson (recovery). The doctors down there are saying it’s amazing how fast he’s recovering.”
Metchie tore his ACL on Dec. 4 in the SEC Championship, and Williams went down Jan. 10 in the national championship. Both suffered noncontact injuries.
University of Alabama team orthopedic surgeon Dr. Lyle Cain told The Athletic in March that each receiver was on schedule with their recoveries. That conviction has been shared by NFL teams.
Alabama WRs Jameson Williams, John Metchie on mend, have growing NFL Draft buzz - ( New Window )
Ohio State, as usual, is loaded with Smith-Njigba, Harrison, Jr, Fleming, Egbuka. And think their frosh could be interesting, too, with Antwi and Burton.
Bama is going to be interesting. They signed two heralded receivers out of Louisian - Preston (5 stars) and Anderson (4 stars). Both are smaller types, but are very quick and they can run. And the current lot of Brooks, Earle, Baker, Hall, etc are all very young, but also immensely talented.
I'm sure O'Brien will figure it out. And with a year under his belt, Young should adjust quickly. The bigger issue with Bama is the OL and if the young guys can gel.
But it could happen.
Yes it could. , we need so many spots and WRs are a premium position
Rather not go that route this yr, really want to build up trenches and solidify defense ( a few more pieces and I think D looks more like 2020 version with a bit more Pop)
Biggest issue is he has a 2-cent head in words and actions. And it has been front and center in several instances around Athens over the years. Maybe he grows up...maybe he doesn't, but not sure the NYG can afford another problem child type at WR.
I want the Giants to consider several Georgia Bulldogs in this draft, but I can't get there with Pickens...
Gotta look at both Sy'56's grade AND the comments that go along with that grade. He's dead-on with his comments about Cooper Kupp (see below.) And, although we can now say his grade of 80 seems too low, that grade projected him as a top-of-Round-Two value, whereas in actuality the Rams grabbed Cooper Kupp with the fifth pick in Round 3.
4 – Cooper Kupp – 6’2/204 – Eastern Washington: 80
"*This kid was a secret of mine for 2+ years now but he is out in the public eye now. Kupp is a favorite of many because of how reliable and sure handed he is. I think he is born to play the slot WR in the NFL and at just under 6’2, that can be a problem for the generic NFL nickel corner. He plays strong and exceptionally quick with a next-level IQ. If Kupp is paired with the right QB in the right system, you are talking about a year in, year out 90+ catch player that will make plays with the ball in his hands."
Quote:
with all due respect to Sy, this quote has me confused...
"I was surprised Pickens declared after missing nearly all of 2021 with a torn ACL. While I am impressed he fought hard to get back on the field just 8 months after the injury, there are several maturity question marks with Pickens. When I think about what Schoen wants on the field and in the locker room, I don’t see a potential marriage here"
I mean, the guy rehabbed hard to come back this year and contribute when he didn't have to, and is considered by many analysts I've read to be one of the most competitive and focused players in the draft - it shows up in his blocking which might be the best of any wr in the draft.
confused.
He was suspended by the program for a week as a freshman for maturity-based issues. He got a personal foul in a SEC game for spraying water on an opposing player that came on their sidelines after a catch. Some of the blocking / cheap shots you see on tape could have easily. been penalties.
I think he fought back from injury to prove he can run and catch so it would not hurt his draft stock too much.
Trust me, I like the player. I would be all about getting him in Blue. Just think Schoen will look elsewhere.
Maybe other nfl teams have a same concern as Sy.
Link - ( New Window )
Quote:
I am in 100% agreement that this team needs to add some guys here iver the next two years to re-stock with that unit most likely seeing significant turnover. I really loved Dotson and Bell, and I think your evaluations are spot on for both. I see a lot of Emmanuel Sanders in Dotson, a guy that Daboll really likes, I can see him being a fit here if he is there in RD2. His size does worry me a little but I wonder if he can bulk up a little more. To land the guy with the best hands would be great, we need a reliable go to guy in our passing game in the worst way.
My question to you is how is next years class stacking up to these two previous years? This year and last have been loaded with talent, I hope we grab at least one player before round 4-5. Need Golladay to have a bounce back year and prove himself or I agree this will be the number one need next year.
The past 3 years have been incredibly strong at WR - I think it is a trend we will continue to see year by year. I don't have much for you not the WR class next year, but the kid from Ohio State looks like another Ja'Marr Chase / elite grade 90+
OSU WR Jaxon Smith-Nxjiba....
Top 10 pick in 2023...
Along with CJ Stroud, Bryce Young and Will Anderson... thats 4 players that would be clear cut top-10 picks (IMO) right now and they are still a year of development away. Its never too early to study them.
Some really interesting receivers again this year. I was struck by Pickens and Ezukanma because of their toughness, sure hands and YAC ability. Tried to generate a discussion of these two, and possibly similar prospects, but it was explained to me that I was wrong because the Giants already had all the WR's they need!
Can't make it up!!!
The GM in Jerry McGuire wanted the prototypical WR. 6'4" and 225 pounds. How things have changed.
Bama has some unreal talent in the pipeline
Gotta look at both Sy'56's grade AND the comments that go along with that grade. He's dead-on with his comments about Cooper Kupp (see below.) And, although we can now say his grade of 80 seems too low, that grade projected him as a top-of-Round-Two value, whereas in actuality the Rams grabbed Cooper Kupp with the fifth pick in Round 3.
4 – Cooper Kupp – 6’2/204 – Eastern Washington: 80
"*This kid was a secret of mine for 2+ years now but he is out in the public eye now. Kupp is a favorite of many because of how reliable and sure handed he is. I think he is born to play the slot WR in the NFL and at just under 6’2, that can be a problem for the generic NFL nickel corner. He plays strong and exceptionally quick with a next-level IQ. If Kupp is paired with the right QB in the right system, you are talking about a year in, year out 90+ catch player that will make plays with the ball in his hands."
I can be based for several WRs on that list.
Kupp is not one of them.
I had him graded higher than the league did.