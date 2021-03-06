Giants Trying to move Toney?

🚨BREAKING: Giants are looking to trade WR Kadarius Toney, making calls on what they can get for their 2021 1st round pick vm.tiktok.com/ZTd4dhTsf/ nydailynews.com//sports/footba… Pat L on TikTok? - ( New Window )
…if this is true. I think the first warning sign for me was his not being there when Dabs and Schoen were first introduced. Then, when over 90% of the teams shows up for a voluntary camp, except for the PK and some roster fillers, that, to me, was a deal breaker. When the Vet WRs stated why they were there, and not getting a playbook unless he was here, that should’ve been a signal to KT to get his butt there the next day. His agent, saying nothing, speaks volumes IMHO.
To rid him from the team at this point, I’d even gladly trade him within the Division.
Not sure what you mean by that but, seems like a comment on the posters here.
I see a WR, a player who:
Has had one weird thing after another follow him, multiple issues with injuries and illness, complaints about usage even though he wasn't available often and in his best game he gets thrown out for being very stupid ..
Hard to see why anyone would be expected to support the guy .
Was it really him? Personally, I think this was a Judge pick. Wasn't it this pick where there was video inside the Giants war room and Gettleman looked annoyed while Judge was shaking hands with others? Add in the Deandre Baker pick and all the backlash from that and it just doesn't pass the smell test that this was a Gettleman pick imo.
Who has more power for a 1st round 1st pick of the 1st round? DG or JJ?
Only the Giants could draft a player in the first round
They have to agree per Mara. Judge and his 3 hires all scored him in high school. 100% was pushed by Judge
It’s daunting..clean out all the FO holdovers from the previous regime, dump the scouts, and keep John away (easier said than done)
They have to agree per Mara. Judge and his 3 hires all scored him in high school. 100% was pushed by Judge
But you didn't answer my question:
It's not hyperbole. 39 catches at 10.8 per catch and 0 TDs. That is not a good player.
His two best games were against a pair of top 4 pass defenses according to footballoutsiders.com. He had a monster game against their second ranked pass defense. Based on the submoronic BBI rule of good performances only mattering against quality opponents, then I’d say it’s too early to say he’s not a good player. His overall production was poor, but he’s quite talented. To say otherwise is just asinine.
They have to agree per Mara. Judge and his 3 hires all scored him in high school. 100% was pushed by Judge
But you didn't answer my question:
I just did. They have to agree or there is a protocol Mara follows with them and others and Mara makes the call
Still think Schoen should have had a full clearance sale at 125 Giants Way. The majority of the base would have understood selling off DJ, Barkley, LW, Bradberry, etc. Take the most cap pain possible in 2022.
Still think Schoen should have had a full clearance sale at 125 Giants Way. The majority of the base would have understood selling off DJ, Barkley, LW, Bradberry, etc. Take the most cap pain possible in 2022.
Absolutely. I'd rather enter the 2022 season with 53 UDFAs than any Gettleman players. Each player that goes now is a step closer to relevance.
This is such a stupid tweet. The Gettleman era ended 4 months ago, and Schoen hasn’t even had his first draft yet. People were expecting the mess to be cleaned up by late April?
up this mess is one step at a time. Getting Toney out of here should be priority one.
But giving him away doesn’t seem like an intelligent way to run a multi-billion dollar franchise. 99% of BBI is okay with trading him, myself included. It’s the “run him out of town regardless of return” thing that makes no sense to me.
It's not hyperbole. 39 catches at 10.8 per catch and 0 TDs. That is not a good player.
you forgot bbi rules governing that stats only matter in wins - which the NO game actually was. the guy is an injury risk and a knucklehead, but he's talented.
Dan Duggan
✔
@DDuggan21
Can’t report anything definitively on trade talks, but surveying sources inside the organization and around the league and the general reaction is, “No surprise.”
Toney had red flags during the draft process, had a rocky rookie season and has skipped voluntary workouts with the new staff.
A new broom sweeps clean, and Schoen and Daboll aren’t the ones who used a first-round pick on Toney.
If the Giants are shopping Toney, it would seem like there’s no turning back. So what could they get? One source predicted a mid-round pick. They’d obviously be selling low.
I'd take a fourth or a high fifth. Get him gone.
Link - ( New Window )
Really cool.
Who's next?
Really cool.
Who's next?
Engram blew chunks, but at least he showed up.
There are a bunch of red flags with Toney, but I don't think you ship him out after one season, with all his potential, for anything less than a fantastic offer.
Really cool.
Who's next?
They are not even a little bit comparable
Really cool.
Who's next?
I see a WR, a player who:
Has had one weird thing after another follow him, multiple issues with injuries and illness, complaints about usage even though he wasn't available often and in his best game he gets thrown out for being very stupid ..
Hard to see why anyone would be expected to support the guy .
yup
It doesn’t make sense from a cap perspective unless he’s a genuine cancer right now but he’s not even here so how could he be lol
What are you doing tonight Toney? Just chillin'?
Quote:
The gift that keep on giving.
Just to fuck over his tattoo.
DG has to be the worst GM we ever had.
Think about it. Because we drafted Toney we have to cut him and that makes our already terrible cap situation even worse!
Quote:
In comment 15675342 jeff57 said:
Quote:
The gift that keep on giving.
They have to agree per Mara. Judge and his 3 hires all scored him in high school. 100% was pushed by Judge
What are you doing tonight Toney? Just chillin'?
I didn’t see that, where did Toney push back?
Quote:
Toney doesn't have time to come learn the playbook, but within minutes of an internet rumor of him being shopped, he feels obligated to push back against it?
What are you doing tonight Toney? Just chillin'?
I didn’t see that, where did Toney push back?
Posted above on his Instagram account.
It’s daunting..clean out all the FO holdovers from the previous regime, dump the scouts, and keep John away (easier said than done)
Good luck.
Quote:
Toney is the new Engram.
Really cool.
Who's next?
Obviously showing up didn't help Engram with the "Let's lynch the landlord crowd" because he kept dropping the world's greatest QB Daniel Jones' passes.
Hate Gettleman the worst GM in the universe but defending Jones he's my Quarterback crowd is just as absurd.
It's VOLUNTARY PRACTICE. He's not the first and not the last player not to attend voluntary practice.
I say the shit show will continue for 3 more years.
Quote:
In comment 15675345 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 15675342 jeff57 said:
Quote:
The gift that keep on giving.
They have to agree per Mara. Judge and his 3 hires all scored him in high school. 100% was pushed by Judge
But you didn't answer my question:
The Titanic is sinking and joe is still trying to steer the ship from the bridge.
Schoen can clean up the mess. And he and Daboll will get the time they need to do so. But 2022 will likely be another dark season for Giants fans.
Quote:
In comment 15675563 giantstock said:
Quote:
In comment 15675345 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 15675342 jeff57 said:
Quote:
The gift that keep on giving.
They have to agree per Mara. Judge and his 3 hires all scored him in high school. 100% was pushed by Judge
But you didn't answer my question:
I just did. They have to agree or there is a protocol Mara follows with them and others and Mara makes the call
Still think Schoen should have had a full clearance sale at 125 Giants Way. The majority of the base would have understood selling off DJ, Barkley, LW, Bradberry, etc. Take the most cap pain possible in 2022.
Here in the real world Toney is another in a long line of disasters.
Quote:
Still think Schoen should have had a full clearance sale at 125 Giants Way. The majority of the base would have understood selling off DJ, Barkley, LW, Bradberry, etc. Take the most cap pain possible in 2022.
Absolutely. I'd rather enter the 2022 season with 53 UDFAs than any Gettleman players. Each player that goes now is a step closer to relevance.
But giving him away doesn’t seem like an intelligent way to run a multi-billion dollar franchise. 99% of BBI is okay with trading him, myself included. It’s the “run him out of town regardless of return” thing that makes no sense to me.
Missed draft picks in the last three years are going to haunt the current regime.
The Giants are dumping ANOTHER 1st round pick.
Quote:
It's not hyperbole. 39 catches at 10.8 per catch and 0 TDs. That is not a good player.
you forgot bbi rules governing that stats only matter in wins - which the NO game actually was. the guy is an injury risk and a knucklehead, but he's talented.