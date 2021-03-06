for display only
Giants Trying to move Toney?

LarmerTJR : 5:50 pm
🚨BREAKING: Giants are looking to trade WR Kadarius Toney, making calls on what they can get for their 2021 1st round pick vm.tiktok.com/ZTd4dhTsf/ nydailynews.com//sports/footba…
Pat L on TikTok? - ( New Window )
I would offer him to teams  
jvm52106 : 8:07 pm : link
For a conditional 2023 pick to get that salary off the books.
RE: ...  
AcidTest : 8:08 pm : link
In comment 15675500 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:

Dan Duggan

@DDuggan21

Can’t report anything definitively on trade talks, but surveying sources inside the organization and around the league and the general reaction is, “No surprise.”

Toney had red flags during the draft process, had a rocky rookie season and has skipped voluntary workouts with the new staff.

A new broom sweeps clean, and Schoen and Daboll aren’t the ones who used a first-round pick on Toney.

If the Giants are shopping Toney, it would seem like there’s no turning back. So what could they get? One source predicted a mid-round pick. They’d obviously be selling low.


I'd take a fourth or a high fifth. Get him gone.
……  
Micko : 8:09 pm : link
Not bad.
Link - ( New Window )
so  
TroutMan : 8:10 pm : link
Toney is the new Engram.
Really cool.
Who's next?
I cannot say I’m surprised…  
STLGiant : 8:10 pm : link
…if this is true. I think the first warning sign for me was his not being there when Dabs and Schoen were first introduced. Then, when over 90% of the teams shows up for a voluntary camp, except for the PK and some roster fillers, that, to me, was a deal breaker. When the Vet WRs stated why they were there, and not getting a playbook unless he was here, that should’ve been a signal to KT to get his butt there the next day. His agent, saying nothing, speaks volumes IMHO.

To rid him from the team at this point, I’d even gladly trade him within the Division.

I think this might explain  
jvm52106 : 8:11 pm : link
Why Slayton is still here. Cutting him saves us $2 mil plus off the cap.
RE: so  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:11 pm : link
In comment 15675531 TroutMan said:
Quote:
Toney is the new Engram.
Really cool.
Who's next?


Engram blew chunks, but at least he showed up.
…..  
Micko : 8:12 pm : link
Yeah - low blow on Engram. Guy tried.
yea toney is closer to the new deandre baker  
Eric on Li : 8:12 pm : link
who if memory serves also blew off the offseason program, prior to getting charged.
Absolutely hope this is true ... be here or be gone.  
Spider56 : 8:12 pm : link
All the talent in the world is useless if you don’t have the head and the heart to go with it. Cut losses, send a message and move on.
I'd be very surprised if this trade actually happened  
BlackLight : 8:13 pm : link
Not because I don't think Schoen is serious about making a deal if the compensation is great, but because I can't imagine a team is going make him that offer.

There are a bunch of red flags with Toney, but I don't think you ship him out after one season, with all his potential, for anything less than a fantastic offer.
Engram  
AcidTest : 8:13 pm : link
wasn't a head case, just maddening.
If only Urban Meyer were still running the jags  
gameday555 : 8:14 pm : link
Oy.
RE: so  
TDTONEY : 8:15 pm : link
In comment 15675531 TroutMan said:
Quote:
Toney is the new Engram.
Really cool.
Who's next?


They are not even a little bit comparable
RE: so  
jvm52106 : 8:15 pm : link
In comment 15675531 TroutMan said:
Quote:
Toney is the new Engram.
Really cool.
Who's next?


Not sure what you mean by that but, seems like a comment on the posters here.

I see a WR, a player who:

Has had one weird thing after another follow him, multiple issues with injuries and illness, complaints about usage even though he wasn't available often and in his best game he gets thrown out for being very stupid ..

Hard to see why anyone would be expected to support the guy .
Selling at the lowest value  
RicFlair : 8:16 pm : link
Not inspiring.
RE: ...  
bluefin : 8:17 pm : link
In comment 15675505 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:

yup
RE: Selling at the lowest value  
TDTONEY : 8:19 pm : link
In comment 15675550 RicFlair said:
Quote:
Not inspiring.


It doesn’t make sense from a cap perspective unless he’s a genuine cancer right now but he’s not even here so how could he be lol
Eric on LI  
Go Terps : 8:19 pm : link
It's not hyperbole. 39 catches at 10.8 per catch and 0 TDs. That is not a good player.
Sy was spot on with Toney  
Sean : 8:20 pm : link
Awful pick.
So  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:20 pm : link
Toney doesn't have time to come learn the playbook, but within minutes of an internet rumor of him being shopped, he feels obligated to push back against it?

What are you doing tonight Toney? Just chillin'?
RE: Eric on LI  
jvm52106 : 8:21 pm : link
In comment 15675556 Go Terps said:
Quote:
It's not hyperbole. 39 catches at 10.8 per catch and 0 TDs. That is not a good player.
and his best game he gets thrown out for being very stupid.
RE: RE: Gettleman  
giantstock : 8:21 pm : link
In comment 15675345 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 15675342 jeff57 said:


Quote:


The gift that keep on giving.



Was it really him? Personally, I think this was a Judge pick. Wasn't it this pick where there was video inside the Giants war room and Gettleman looked annoyed while Judge was shaking hands with others? Add in the Deandre Baker pick and all the backlash from that and it just doesn't pass the smell test that this was a Gettleman pick imo.


Who has more power for a 1st round 1st pick of the 1st round? DG or JJ?
If they can't trade him  
David B. : 8:22 pm : link
They should change is jersey number.

Just to fuck over his tattoo.
If Toney is on the roster  
joeinpa : 8:24 pm : link
And makes big plays to lead the Giants to victory in game one, we should compare that post game thread with this one….. just saying
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:25 pm : link
NFL Insider
@AngryNFLInsider
·
1h
Dave Gettleman mess is still haunting the #Giants till this very day. At a certain point you have to ask yourself is the mess too big for Joe Schoen to clean up? #TogetherBlue #NFL
Only the Giants could draft a player in the first round  
kelly : 8:25 pm : link
who the next year needs to be cut that adds to our cap number that itself is too high and needs to be reduced in order to sign this years draft picks.

DG has to be the worst GM we ever had.

Think about it. Because we drafted Toney we have to cut him and that makes our already terrible cap situation even worse!
RE: RE: RE: Gettleman  
TDTONEY : 8:25 pm : link
In comment 15675563 giantstock said:
Quote:
In comment 15675345 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


In comment 15675342 jeff57 said:


Quote:


The gift that keep on giving.



Was it really him? Personally, I think this was a Judge pick. Wasn't it this pick where there was video inside the Giants war room and Gettleman looked annoyed while Judge was shaking hands with others? Add in the Deandre Baker pick and all the backlash from that and it just doesn't pass the smell test that this was a Gettleman pick imo.



Who has more power for a 1st round 1st pick of the 1st round? DG or JJ?


They have to agree per Mara. Judge and his 3 hires all scored him in high school. 100% was pushed by Judge
RE: So  
RicFlair : 8:26 pm : link
In comment 15675560 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Toney doesn't have time to come learn the playbook, but within minutes of an internet rumor of him being shopped, he feels obligated to push back against it?

What are you doing tonight Toney? Just chillin'?


I didn’t see that, where did Toney push back?
RE: RE: So  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:27 pm : link
In comment 15675573 RicFlair said:
Quote:
In comment 15675560 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Toney doesn't have time to come learn the playbook, but within minutes of an internet rumor of him being shopped, he feels obligated to push back against it?

What are you doing tonight Toney? Just chillin'?



I didn’t see that, where did Toney push back?


Posted above on his Instagram account.
*scouted  
TDTONEY : 8:27 pm : link
Listen to the draft press conferences. It was all Judge, Pruitt, etc. Gettleman we checked out hence why they traded down probably
RE: ...  
The_Boss : 8:27 pm : link
In comment 15675569 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
NFL Insider
@AngryNFLInsider
·
1h
Dave Gettleman mess is still haunting the #Giants till this very day. At a certain point you have to ask yourself is the mess too big for Joe Schoen to clean up? #TogetherBlue #NFL


It’s daunting..clean out all the FO holdovers from the previous regime, dump the scouts, and keep John away (easier said than done)

Good luck.
RE: RE: so  
TroutMan : 8:28 pm : link
In comment 15675534 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15675531 TroutMan said:


Quote:


Toney is the new Engram.
Really cool.
Who's next?



Engram blew chunks, but at least he showed up.


Obviously showing up didn't help Engram with the "Let's lynch the landlord crowd" because he kept dropping the world's greatest QB Daniel Jones' passes.

Hate Gettleman the worst GM in the universe but defending Jones he's my Quarterback crowd is just as absurd.

It's VOLUNTARY PRACTICE. He's not the first and not the last player not to attend voluntary practice.

I say the shit show will continue for 3 more years.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Gettleman  
giantstock : 8:29 pm : link
In comment 15675571 TDTONEY said:
Quote:
In comment 15675563 giantstock said:


Quote:


In comment 15675345 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


In comment 15675342 jeff57 said:


Quote:


The gift that keep on giving.



Was it really him? Personally, I think this was a Judge pick. Wasn't it this pick where there was video inside the Giants war room and Gettleman looked annoyed while Judge was shaking hands with others? Add in the Deandre Baker pick and all the backlash from that and it just doesn't pass the smell test that this was a Gettleman pick imo.



Who has more power for a 1st round 1st pick of the 1st round? DG or JJ?



They have to agree per Mara. Judge and his 3 hires all scored him in high school. 100% was pushed by Judge


But you didn't answer my question:

Who has more power for a 1st round 1st pick of the 1st round? DG or JJ?
RE: If Toney is on the roster  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:29 pm : link
In comment 15675568 joeinpa said:
Quote:
And makes big plays to lead the Giants to victory in game one, we should compare that post game thread with this one….. just saying


The Titanic is sinking and joe is still trying to steer the ship from the bridge.
I  
AcidTest : 8:29 pm : link
was surprised they drafted Toney after what happened with Baker.

Schoen can clean up the mess. And he and Daboll will get the time they need to do so. But 2022 will likely be another dark season for Giants fans.
TroutMan  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:30 pm : link
Why stop at three years?
RE: Eric on LI  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 8:31 pm : link
In comment 15675556 Go Terps said:
Quote:
It's not hyperbole. 39 catches at 10.8 per catch and 0 TDs. That is not a good player.


His two best games were against a pair of top 4 pass defenses according to footballoutsiders.com. He had a monster game against their second ranked pass defense. Based on the submoronic BBI rule of good performances only mattering against quality opponents, then I’d say it’s too early to say he’s not a good player. His overall production was poor, but he’s quite talented. To say otherwise is just asinine.
Trade him to TB?  
solarmike : 8:31 pm : link
They seem to like talented head case WR's. 3rd? 4th & a 7th.
Thé key to clean  
Dave on the UWS : 8:32 pm : link
up this mess is one step at a time. Getting Toney out of here should be priority one.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Gettleman  
TDTONEY : 8:32 pm : link
In comment 15675580 giantstock said:
Quote:
In comment 15675571 TDTONEY said:


Quote:


In comment 15675563 giantstock said:


Quote:


In comment 15675345 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


In comment 15675342 jeff57 said:


Quote:


The gift that keep on giving.



Was it really him? Personally, I think this was a Judge pick. Wasn't it this pick where there was video inside the Giants war room and Gettleman looked annoyed while Judge was shaking hands with others? Add in the Deandre Baker pick and all the backlash from that and it just doesn't pass the smell test that this was a Gettleman pick imo.



Who has more power for a 1st round 1st pick of the 1st round? DG or JJ?



They have to agree per Mara. Judge and his 3 hires all scored him in high school. 100% was pushed by Judge



But you didn't answer my question:

Who has more power for a 1st round 1st pick of the 1st round? DG or JJ?


I just did. They have to agree or there is a protocol Mara follows with them and others and Mara makes the call
RE: ...  
bw in dc : 8:32 pm : link
In comment 15675569 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
NFL Insider
@AngryNFLInsider
·
1h
Dave Gettleman mess is still haunting the #Giants till this very day. At a certain point you have to ask yourself is the mess too big for Joe Schoen to clean up? #TogetherBlue #NFL


Still think Schoen should have had a full clearance sale at 125 Giants Way. The majority of the base would have understood selling off DJ, Barkley, LW, Bradberry, etc. Take the most cap pain possible in 2022.
RE: If Toney is on the roster  
Go Terps : 8:32 pm : link
In comment 15675568 joeinpa said:
Quote:
And makes big plays to lead the Giants to victory in game one, we should compare that post game thread with this one….. just saying


Here in the real world Toney is another in a long line of disasters.
RE: RE: ...  
Go Terps : 8:34 pm : link
In comment 15675590 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15675569 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


NFL Insider
@AngryNFLInsider
·
1h
Dave Gettleman mess is still haunting the #Giants till this very day. At a certain point you have to ask yourself is the mess too big for Joe Schoen to clean up? #TogetherBlue #NFL



Still think Schoen should have had a full clearance sale at 125 Giants Way. The majority of the base would have understood selling off DJ, Barkley, LW, Bradberry, etc. Take the most cap pain possible in 2022.


Absolutely. I'd rather enter the 2022 season with 53 UDFAs than any Gettleman players. Each player that goes now is a step closer to relevance.
RE: ...  
mfsd : 8:36 pm : link
In comment 15675569 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
NFL Insider
@AngryNFLInsider
·
1h
Dave Gettleman mess is still haunting the #Giants till this very day. At a certain point you have to ask yourself is the mess too big for Joe Schoen to clean up? #TogetherBlue #NFL


This is such a stupid tweet. The Gettleman era ended 4 months ago, and Schoen hasn’t even had his first draft yet. People were expecting the mess to be cleaned up by late April?
OBJ and Shockey catching TDs in Super Bowl wins  
TDTONEY : 8:38 pm : link
Must have been some fun times here😂😂😂😂😂
RE: Thé key to clean  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 8:38 pm : link
In comment 15675588 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
up this mess is one step at a time. Getting Toney out of here should be priority one.


But giving him away doesn’t seem like an intelligent way to run a multi-billion dollar franchise. 99% of BBI is okay with trading him, myself included. It’s the “run him out of town regardless of return” thing that makes no sense to me.
msfd  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:40 pm : link
Respectfully, no it isn't.

Missed draft picks in the last three years are going to haunt the current regime.

The Giants are dumping ANOTHER 1st round pick.
RE: RE: Eric on LI  
Eric on Li : 8:40 pm : link
In comment 15675586 shockeyisthebest8056 said:
Quote:
In comment 15675556 Go Terps said:


Quote:


It's not hyperbole. 39 catches at 10.8 per catch and 0 TDs. That is not a good player.



His two best games were against a pair of top 4 pass defenses according to footballoutsiders.com. He had a monster game against their second ranked pass defense. Based on the submoronic BBI rule of good performances only mattering against quality opponents, then I’d say it’s too early to say he’s not a good player. His overall production was poor, but he’s quite talented. To say otherwise is just asinine.


you forgot bbi rules governing that stats only matter in wins - which the NO game actually was. the guy is an injury risk and a knucklehead, but he's talented.
Draft picks  
RicFlair : 8:41 pm : link
Now get one year.
