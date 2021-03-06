for display only
Daniel Jones option deadline quietly approaching

Sean : 4/23/2022 7:50 am
The draft has distracted us from this crucial decision, but May 2nd is a little over a week away. Most beat reporters have said the Giants are unexpected to pick it up, but the owner just loves talking about how he believes Jones is the guy.

This is a huge decision. The way Mara talks, you’d have to assume he would want to pick it up. We’ll get a lot of clarity in the next 10 days.
Big Blue '56 : 4/23/2022 7:51 am : link
Big Blue '56 : 4/23/2022 7:51 am : link
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/23/2022 7:53 am : link
If we pick it up, oy vey...

Is it 5 PM somewhere?
No chance of the Giants taking the option  
US1 Giants : 4/23/2022 7:54 am : link
Well, at least the Coach and GM got to see a little bit this  
ZogZerg : 4/23/2022 7:55 am : link
off-season before they have to make that decision.

But, do we really want to be in the position the Browns and Pathers are in next year?

I don't see anyway they give him that 5th year option.
Giants : 4/23/2022 7:59 am : link
Giants have stated it’s not going to happen. Let’s stop the drama. It’s clear the new staff wants him to do well. They just want to see him perform in their system before making any long term commitment
I an way....20mil is pretty cheap for a QB  
George from PA : 4/23/2022 7:59 am : link
So risk is not that great....but these new guys must figure it out quickly.

The longer they tinker with Jones....and fail....the longer the light at end of tunnel.

If they figure it out and Jones excel...
Will he ever be worth 20% of the cap!!!

Could easily be lose lose.

Superr Bowl Championship is the Goal!!!
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/23/2022 8:00 am : link
forget about Dexter Lawrence.

It is not quiet on BBI.  
section125 : 4/23/2022 8:02 am : link
It is brought up and panned daily.

The answer is always the same - PASS!

DL will be passed over, also.
No one brings up  
bhill410 : 4/23/2022 8:05 am : link
That it’s only guaranteed for injury. Obviously that’s heighten with him but you can pull it back otherwise.
The problem is....middle of the road QBs are getting 40mil...WTF!  
George from PA : 4/23/2022 8:08 am : link
Teams probably can live with middle of the road QBs for 20 million per year. QB getting 10% of the cap can afford teams to still add talent.

I feel all these teams paying 40milliin with "Ok" QBs....Vikings, Raiders, Cowboys...will never win Super Bowls.

QB on rookie contract is vital or a top 3 QB....anything else your f@$ked!
RE: It is not quiet on BBI.  
Joe Beckwith : 4/23/2022 8:17 am : link
In comment 15675876 section125 said:
Quote:
It is brought up and panned daily.

The answer is always the same - PASS!

DL will be passed over, also.


I think, the problem is, they only saw I year of DJ healthy and with an OL( remnant, at least), and he was Dimes.
And with DL , they never saw him at what he might best be suited: NT, where I’m sure they will play him and they will Draft a DL and sign another to slide him there.
But bottom line, I’m agreeing with you. They’ll let 1/2 the season play out, and if either or both are worth it they’ll negotiate extensions.
RE: Please  
Sean : 4/23/2022 8:23 am : link
In comment 15675871 Giants said:
Quote:
Giants have stated it’s not going to happen. Let’s stop the drama. It’s clear the new staff wants him to do well. They just want to see him perform in their system before making any long term commitment

When have the Giants stated they are not picking up Jones option?
RE: The problem is....middle of the road QBs are getting 40mil...WTF!  
eric2425ny : 4/23/2022 8:34 am : link
In comment 15675882 George from PA said:
Quote:
Teams probably can live with middle of the road QBs for 20 million per year. QB getting 10% of the cap can afford teams to still add talent.

I feel all these teams paying 40milliin with "Ok" QBs....Vikings, Raiders, Cowboys...will never win Super Bowls.

QB on rookie contract is vital or a top 3 QB....anything else your f@$ked!


This, it’s a real problem in the league now in my opinion anyway. QB salaries have gotten out of control.
RE: RE: The problem is....middle of the road QBs are getting 40mil...WTF!  
Kev in Cali : 4/23/2022 9:04 am : link
In comment 15675882 George from PA said:
Quote:
In comment 15675882 George from PA said:


Quote:


Teams probably can live with middle of the road QBs for 20 million per year. QB getting 10% of the cap can afford teams to still add talent.

I feel all these teams paying 40milliin with "Ok" QBs....Vikings, Raiders, Cowboys...will never win Super Bowls.

QB on rookie contract is vital or a top 3 QB....anything else your f@$ked!



This, it’s a real problem in the league now in my opinion anyway. QB salaries have gotten out of control.


"Taylor's deal is a two-year $11 million contract with a $4.2 million signing bonus and $100,000 total in workout bonuses, and up to $6 million in play-time-related incentives that can push the deal upwards of $18 million total."

That's not out of control imv.
Link - ( New Window )
The thing is if he plays well  
Dankbeerman : 4/23/2022 9:06 am : link
are ready to give him an extension of 1 good year?

No shot so then he will need to be franchised at about 32 mil a year.

20 mil for 2023 sounds better. The you can franchise after. And get 2 years for 55 or so.

Now if hes ok but its time to move on there is probably a team that would trade for him or you can deal with the cap difference between him and tayolr of 15 mill probably less since if player Taylor is likely to hit his 6 mill incetives.

If he is awful and end up benched you swallow 20 mil.

The thing to me is if he is awful we probably arent going to be shopping anywhere beside wallmart agian in 2023 but if he plays any kind of 0well only having 20 mil on the bools for a starting caliber QB is a good deal.

For reference 3 guys signed as brifge starters this year have 2023 cap hits of

Marriotta -15
Winston-15
Trubisky-10

If we dont walk away from the draft with extra 2023 capital it could be telling.


Perhaps the question is…  
STLGiant : 4/23/2022 9:14 am : link
Did Jones perform well because early on he was a relative unknown (like Burrows), or is it because the only NFL QBs that can lead teams to Ws despite an inferior OL have the last name of Brady or Rogers?

With the cost of FA QBs in the current marketplace, maybe they just keep Jones until the next Manning is available…
RE: No one brings up  
Producer : 4/23/2022 9:15 am : link
In comment 15675880 bhill410 said:
Quote:
That it’s only guaranteed for injury. Obviously that’s heighten with him but you can pull it back otherwise.


What are you talking about?

The fifth year option is fully guaranteed and can't be *pulled back*, as you say.
RE: RE: No one brings up  
Scooter185 : 4/23/2022 9:19 am : link
In comment 15675880 bhill410 said:
Quote:
In comment 15675880 bhill410 said:


Quote:


That it’s only guaranteed for injury. Obviously that’s heighten with him but you can pull it back otherwise.



What are you talking about?

The fifth year option is fully guaranteed and can't be *pulled back*, as you say.


This was a rule change from a few years ago. 5th year options originally were only fully guaranteed due to injury, however they're now full guaranteed period.
The 5th year vs the franchise tag  
90.Cal : 4/23/2022 9:19 am : link
Saves roughly $8M

The 5th year vs moving on saves nearly $23M

Just use the franchise tag IF he balls out under Daboll and if he doesn't, move on.
Regarding $$$  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/23/2022 9:22 am : link
Peter King raised an interesting point yesterday. He said that the second contracts are getting so large now that he thinks we will start to see players who decide to quit football before they hit 30 because they are financially set and still relatively healthy.

RE: Please  
Alamo : 4/23/2022 9:32 am : link
In comment 15675871 Giants said:
Quote:
Giants have stated it’s not going to happen. Let’s stop the drama. It’s clear the new staff wants him to do well. They just want to see him perform in their system before making any long term commitment

YES to what this post says..If the guy plays really well,he will be rewarded by Schoen..If not,he can get on another team,and try to make it there..I would like to see him do good this year..That way,we can draft another great player in the 2023 draft..
Haven’t there been 2 or 3 OT’s  
lono801 : 4/23/2022 9:32 am : link
Walk away from the game this off season? Young guys in their prime

Not sure what type of money they made durning their career…but I can completely see it becoming pattern
RE: RE: Please  
Alamo : 4/23/2022 9:34 am : link
In comment 15675871 Giants said:
Quote:
In comment 15675871 Giants said:


Quote:


Giants have stated it’s not going to happen. Let’s stop the drama. It’s clear the new staff wants him to do well. They just want to see him perform in their system before making any long term commitment


YES to what this post says..If the guy plays really well,he will be rewarded by Schoen..If not,he can get on another team,and try to make it there..I would like to see him do good this year..That way,we can draft another great player in the 1sr round of the 2023 draft..
No way he gets the franchise tag IMO  
NoGainDayne : 4/23/2022 9:42 am : link
I totally get the point that you don't pick it up because option is way closer to the franchise tag than 0 if he doesn't cut it.

But let's be real. DJ has an even decent season and Mara isn't going to let him hit FA. To me that's the nightmare scenario. Daboll helps him become somewhere near a league average QB and we pay him $25M a year
I don't think they'll pick up his fifth year.  
SirLoinOfBeef : 4/23/2022 9:44 am : link
I also hope they don't tag him id he has a good season. IMO we can get his level of production cheaper than $32m.
RE: No way he gets the franchise tag IMO  
Sean : 4/23/2022 9:46 am : link
In comment 15676003 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
I totally get the point that you don't pick it up because option is way closer to the franchise tag than 0 if he doesn't cut it.

But let's be real. DJ has an even decent season and Mara isn't going to let him hit FA. To me that's the nightmare scenario. Daboll helps him become somewhere near a league average QB and we pay him $25M a year

This is my fear as well. It’s why I wish they’d trade him and wipe the slate clean at QB.
Sean  
cosmicj : 4/23/2022 9:48 am : link
+1
The idea that his 5th year option makes financial sense is insane  
sb from NYT Forum : 4/23/2022 10:20 am : link
...

Posters who think its a good idea probably fall for car warranty extension robo-calls for a car they might not even need.

"Hi, this is Sarah, I noticed your car warranty is expiring in a year. A new warranty can cost as much as $3,100 next year, but you can lock is $900 savings right now and pay only $2,200!"
RE: No one brings up  
sb from NYT Forum : 4/23/2022 10:22 am : link
In comment 15675880 bhill410 said:
Quote:
That it’s only guaranteed for injury. Obviously that’s heighten with him but you can pull it back otherwise.


It used to be the case that it was only guaranteed for injury. But 2018 and after the fifth year option is fully guaranteed.
RE: Please  
Johnny5 : 4/23/2022 10:39 am : link
In comment 15675871 Giants said:
Quote:
Giants have stated it’s not going to happen. Let’s stop the drama. It’s clear the new staff wants him to do well. They just want to see him perform in their system before making any long term commitment

I agree. This is going to be one interesting draft, and season for sure.
I'll be stunned if Jones's 5th year option...  
bw in dc : 4/23/2022 10:45 am : link
isn't exercised. With Mara's recent public support of Jones and his confession that he's "done everything to screw him up", I believe that suggests there is a strong likelihood Jone gets 2022 and 2023.

Now, I hope I am wrong. But I don't think this is Schoen's call. It's Mara's.
RE: Regarding $$$  
UConn4523 : 4/23/2022 10:47 am : link
In comment 15675974 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Peter King raised an interesting point yesterday. He said that the second contracts are getting so large now that he thinks we will start to see players who decide to quit football before they hit 30 because they are financially set and still relatively healthy.


Been saying that for a while, as have others. It’s yet another reason why expecting to have a 10 year starter is a bit of a pipe dream. Draft good players who can play quickly.
RE: RE: Regarding $$$  
Eric on Li : 4/23/2022 10:50 am : link
In comment 15675974 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15675974 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Peter King raised an interesting point yesterday. He said that the second contracts are getting so large now that he thinks we will start to see players who decide to quit football before they hit 30 because they are financially set and still relatively healthy.




Been saying that for a while, as have others. It’s yet another reason why expecting to have a 10 year starter is a bit of a pipe dream. Draft good players who can play quickly.


and then either trade them or work the comp pick system to get more picks.

more and more the NFL is all about getting as much value as you can from those 4 cheap years of rookie deals.

and getting impact players with the 5th year of control + 2 tag year options in the first round (and 4+2 in the second round).

that and the diminishing returns from top end UFA are why the cap is a lot less relevant than people realize.
Devil’s advocate  
bigblueny : 4/23/2022 11:04 am : link
If the Giants suck they will draft a qb. They will suck again no matter what, whether they have $22M extra to spend or not. Chances are Daniel Jones at worst is a better backup than Tyrod Talor so if you’ve got him on the option he’s an expensive backup.

On the flip side, Daniel Jones has a good year. You’ve got him on the option. You don’t have to commit big $ yet. Make him do it again before big $. If you don’t pick up the option and he has a good year, you have to give him big $ to keep.

I have no delusions that this team will be a playoff contender in 2023 if Jones shows to be bust in 2022, so I don’t care if we have less money to spend in 2023. If Jones sucks, we aren’t good again until 2024 at the very earliest.

I pick up the option and hedge my bet. If it doesn’t work, I look to draft a QB and the cap really doesn’t matter for one more year. A rookie QB wouldn’t come in and save this franchise year 1.
No chance they pick it up  
The_Boss : 4/23/2022 11:07 am : link
Would be an immediate indictment of the competency of the new regime.
I'd be shocked if they pick it up  
j_rud : 4/23/2022 11:10 am : link
I'd be less shocked if they drafted Willis or Pickett at 5. I've really warmed to that idea the past few days.
...  
christian : 4/23/2022 11:24 am : link
A 10 year NFL career has always been an extraordinary statistical anomaly, and highly position dependent. And if you take back-up QBs out of the aggregate data it gets way shorter. A few young vets retiring doesn't change the calcus much -- guys have short careers because they get hurt.
Exercising that option is pure lunacy  
Jimmy Googs : 4/23/2022 11:30 am : link
even if you believe in the guy for this year...
RE: Don't  
Mook80 : 4/23/2022 11:33 am : link
In comment 15675873 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
forget about Dexter Lawrence.


Very easy to forget about him. You can go through multiple games at a time and not even realize he's on the field.
I  
AcidTest : 4/23/2022 11:54 am : link
don't think they will pick up Jones's fifth year option. When was the last time a QB had his fifth year option picked up this close to the deadline? The fact that they haven't already may be some indication that they will try and draft a QB, perhaps Howell.
Quietly approaching?  
Ten Ton Hammer : 4/23/2022 12:15 pm : link
It gets talked about on a weekly basis.

Giants will suck next year  
joe48 : 4/23/2022 12:41 pm : link
How can you count on consistency from an offense with so many questionable pieces? Giants should try to unload Jones and go for Willis. Organization failed to build a team to support a young QB. Learn from mistake.
IMO, the ONLY WAY it makes  
Big Blue '56 : 4/23/2022 12:50 pm : link
sense to pick up the 5th year is if it was PART OF A TRADING OF JONES and an inducement for the acquiring team to trade for him
I just hope Mara takes his thumb off the scale  
mfsd : 4/23/2022 1:05 pm : link
and gives Schoen full autonomy over this and every other decision going forward
Makes no sense doing 5th yr  
Payasdaddy : 4/23/2022 1:15 pm : link
If jones plays well enough he till isn’t getting 22 million a yr from another team
If he does, then we get 3rd rd comp pick
Maybe he looks middle of the road enough we give him a 3 yr 40 million extension with not a ton of guarantees
Or just sign and stop gap and go all in for new qb in 2023 ( likely)
So, if the Giants don't pick up Jones's contract what are the options?  
Jack Stroud : 4/23/2022 2:23 pm : link
Draft a qb and wait 3 years to see if he is a player? Make some journeyman qb your starter and watch in disgust as the Giants are 3 - 14? I think it is an easy decision, the Giants have to give Jones at least one more year.
RE: So, if the Giants don't pick up Jones's contract what are the options?  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/23/2022 2:25 pm : link
In comment 15676378 Jack Stroud said:
Quote:
Draft a qb and wait 3 years to see if he is a player? Make some journeyman qb your starter and watch in disgust as the Giants are 3 - 14? I think it is an easy decision, the Giants have to give Jones at least one more year.


The Giants were 4-13 last year with Jones.
RE: So, if the Giants don't pick up Jones's contract what are the options?  
chick310 : 4/23/2022 2:28 pm : link
In comment 15676378 Jack Stroud said:
Quote:
Draft a qb and wait 3 years to see if he is a player? Make some journeyman qb your starter and watch in disgust as the Giants are 3 - 14? I think it is an easy decision, the Giants have to give Jones at least one more year.


Haven’t you watched in disgust at the last couple years?
RE: RE: So, if the Giants don't pick up Jones's contract what are the options?  
Big Blue '56 : 4/23/2022 2:37 pm : link
In comment 15676378 Jack Stroud said:
Quote:
In comment 15676378 Jack Stroud said:


Quote:


Draft a qb and wait 3 years to see if he is a player? Make some journeyman qb your starter and watch in disgust as the Giants are 3 - 14? I think it is an easy decision, the Giants have to give Jones at least one more year.



The Giants were 4-13 last year with Jones.


Bullshit. They were 4-7 with Jones
RE: So, if the Giants don't pick up Jones's contract what are the options?  
Producer : 4/23/2022 2:38 pm : link
In comment 15676378 Jack Stroud said:
Quote:
Draft a qb and wait 3 years to see if he is a player? Make some journeyman qb your starter and watch in disgust as the Giants are 3 - 14? I think it is an easy decision, the Giants have to give Jones at least one more year.


But Jones is a journeyman. And maybe not even at journeyman level.
RE: RE: RE: So, if the Giants don't pick up Jones's contract what are the options?  
AnnapolisMike : 4/23/2022 2:58 pm : link
In comment 15676381 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15676381 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 15676378 Jack Stroud said:


Quote:


Draft a qb and wait 3 years to see if he is a player? Make some journeyman qb your starter and watch in disgust as the Giants are 3 - 14? I think it is an easy decision, the Giants have to give Jones at least one more year.



The Giants were 4-13 last year with Jones.



Bullshit. They were 4-7 with Jones


And two of those games were the concussion games...Dallas and Rams. Jones biggest weakness...and he has several...is his availability.
RE: RE: RE: RE: So, if the Giants don't pick up Jones's contract what are the options?  
Big Blue '56 : 4/23/2022 3:04 pm : link
In comment 15676393 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15676393 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


In comment 15676381 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 15676378 Jack Stroud said:


Quote:


Draft a qb and wait 3 years to see if he is a player? Make some journeyman qb your starter and watch in disgust as the Giants are 3 - 14? I think it is an easy decision, the Giants have to give Jones at least one more year.



The Giants were 4-13 last year with Jones.



Bullshit. They were 4-7 with Jones



And two of those games were the concussion games...Dallas and Rams. Jones biggest weakness...and he has several...is his availability.


Not only that, but some of those losses could have been wins if the D didn’t come up small late in the 4th, imv
Mara stating  
joeinpa : 4/23/2022 3:08 pm : link
He believes in the guy who will be their quarterback this season, does not equate to them picking up his option. In fact almost everyone believes they will not
RE: RE: RE: So, if the Giants don't pick up Jones's contract what are the options?  
TDTONEY : 4/23/2022 3:09 pm : link
In comment 15676381 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15676381 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 15676378 Jack Stroud said:


Quote:


Draft a qb and wait 3 years to see if he is a player? Make some journeyman qb your starter and watch in disgust as the Giants are 3 - 14? I think it is an easy decision, the Giants have to give Jones at least one more year.



The Giants were 4-13 last year with Jones.



Bullshit. They were 4-7 with Jones


And the offense got significantly worse ever which I didn’t think was possible
RE: RE: RE: RE: So, if the Giants don't pick up Jones's contract what are the options?  
Producer : 4/23/2022 3:15 pm : link
In comment 15676393 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15676393 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


In comment 15676381 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 15676378 Jack Stroud said:


Quote:


Draft a qb and wait 3 years to see if he is a player? Make some journeyman qb your starter and watch in disgust as the Giants are 3 - 14? I think it is an easy decision, the Giants have to give Jones at least one more year.



The Giants were 4-13 last year with Jones.



Bullshit. They were 4-7 with Jones



And the offense got significantly worse ever which I didn’t think was possible


But they had Fromm whi never started an NFL game and Glennon who is abysmal.
RE: Mara stating  
Big Blue '56 : 4/23/2022 3:17 pm : link
In comment 15676426 joeinpa said:
Quote:
He believes in the guy who will be their quarterback this season, does not equate to them picking up his option. In fact almost everyone believes they will not


Yup
Even if you're bullish on Jones, why would you expect, or want,  
Mad Mike : 4/23/2022 3:18 pm : link
them to pick up the option? Maybe he'll show enough this year to warrant being kept and paid at that level going forward, but he certainly hasn't shown that yet, no matter how much one puts on the flawed offense he's surrounded with.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: So, if the Giants don't pick up Jones's contract what are the options?  
TDTONEY : 4/23/2022 3:20 pm : link
In comment 15676430 TDTONEY said:
Quote:
In comment 15676430 TDTONEY said:


Quote:


In comment 15676393 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


In comment 15676381 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 15676378 Jack Stroud said:


Quote:


Draft a qb and wait 3 years to see if he is a player? Make some journeyman qb your starter and watch in disgust as the Giants are 3 - 14? I think it is an easy decision, the Giants have to give Jones at least one more year.



The Giants were 4-13 last year with Jones.



Bullshit. They were 4-7 with Jones



And the offense got significantly worse ever which I didn’t think was possible



But they had Fromm whi never started an NFL game and Glennon who is abysmal.


Or maybe Glennon sucked because the whole team was trash
RE: RE: RE: So, if the Giants don't pick up Jones's contract what are the options?  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/23/2022 3:31 pm : link
In comment 15676381 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15676381 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 15676378 Jack Stroud said:


Quote:


Draft a qb and wait 3 years to see if he is a player? Make some journeyman qb your starter and watch in disgust as the Giants are 3 - 14? I think it is an easy decision, the Giants have to give Jones at least one more year.



The Giants were 4-13 last year with Jones.



Bullshit. They were 4-7 with Jones


Yup.

And they are 12-25 with him as starter in three years.
Eric, just to play Devil’s advocate….  
STLGiant : 4/23/2022 4:44 pm : link
How many games did Jones actually lose (turned the ball over) vs. the defense playing soft zone inside two minutes and the opponent ended up scoring when the Giants had the lead? What about the time the throw was spot on, but our former TE played volleyball and caused a turnover? Yeah, at the days end the record is what it is, but to say Jones lost 25 games really doesn’t tell the entire story…or does it?
RE: So, if the Giants don't pick up Jones's contract what are the options?  
Ten Ton Hammer : 4/23/2022 4:56 pm : link
In comment 15676378 Jack Stroud said:
Quote:
Draft a qb and wait 3 years to see if he is a player? Make some journeyman qb your starter and watch in disgust as the Giants are 3 - 14? I think it is an easy decision, the Giants have to give Jones at least one more year.


Jones is exactly the player you're describing, and you're also advocating for giving him a 4th year.

RE: Eric, just to play Devil’s advocate….  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/23/2022 4:59 pm : link
In comment 15676543 STLGiant said:
Quote:
How many games did Jones actually lose (turned the ball over) vs. the defense playing soft zone inside two minutes and the opponent ended up scoring when the Giants had the lead? What about the time the throw was spot on, but our former TE played volleyball and caused a turnover? Yeah, at the days end the record is what it is, but to say Jones lost 25 games really doesn’t tell the entire story…or does it?


Correct.

But Jones has not been part of the solution either. He's been a bottom tier QB. I've been a guy who defended him for three years, but right now, he is what he is.
I like Jones but there is no way they pick it up.  
BigBlueNH : 4/23/2022 7:56 pm : link
If he plays well and you want to keep him, you sign him long-term or franchise him. we would pay more than if we had picked up the option, but not ridiculously so.

On the other hand, if they pcik up the option and then decide he has not played well enough to keep, you are stuck paying him $23M in 2023 anyway. They cannot take that risk under any circumstances.
Eric…  
Giant John : 4/23/2022 9:53 pm : link
You’re being overly critical of DJ. Ask yourself this question,,,
How many wins would the Giants have had without DJ?
C’mon you can say it..
0-17.

Last season was the worst football I’ve ever watched. And I watched YAT play for the Giants. So I’ve seen bad. Lots of it.
I’m not at all being critical of YAT. Watching him and the Giants play was the best.
Some just can't quit Daniel Jones  
Producer : 4/23/2022 10:08 pm : link
and they can't see clearly what he is. He is not nearly talented enough to be a Super Bowl champion. He is not a great passer. He doesn't go through progressions. He doesn't throw with anticipation. He's not good into tight windows. He is easily rattled in the pocket. He doesn't move well away from pressure. He can't throw on the run.

They are like cult members who have been conditioned to think the opposite of reality.
RE: Eric…  
Ten Ton Hammer : 4/23/2022 10:31 pm : link
In comment 15676759 Giant John said:
Quote:
You’re being overly critical of DJ. Ask yourself this question,,,
How many wins would the Giants have had without DJ?


How many wins might the Giants have had with a better QB than Daniel Jones? That's really the question to ask.

RE: Eric…  
sb from NYT Forum : 4/23/2022 10:31 pm : link
In comment 15676759 Giant John said:
Quote:
You’re being overly critical of DJ. Ask yourself this question,,,
How many wins would the Giants have had without DJ?
C’mon you can say it..
0-17.

Last season was the worst football I’ve ever watched. And I watched YAT play for the Giants. So I’ve seen bad. Lots of it.
I’m not at all being critical of YAT. Watching him and the Giants play was the best.


Kind of a weird thing to post when Colt McCoy got a win against a quality team when Jones got injured in 2020.
 
christian : 4/23/2022 10:38 pm : link
Jones would likely be no higher than the 15th highest paid QB in 2023 if they pick up his option.

I’m surprised the fans who have confidence in him are so concerned with giving him 2 years in Daboll’s system at such a low cost.
RE: …  
bw in dc : 4/23/2022 10:56 pm : link
In comment 15676801 christian said:
Quote:
Jones would likely be no higher than the 15th highest paid QB in 2023 if they pick up his option.

I’m surprised the fans who have confidence in him are so concerned with giving him 2 years in Daboll’s system at such a low cost.


100%. If Schoen/Daboll actually like Jones and subscribe to traditional wisdom that a QB needs at least two years in the same offense with the same OC for a proper evaluation than it would seems very likely we're looking at Jones getting 2022 and 2023.
Colt McCoy got his win in 2020  
Giant John : 4/23/2022 10:58 pm : link
We are talking about 2021 and Giants backup QB Situation was worse. Whole team performance was worse.
Eric, then why haven’t the Giants found that better QB? How many of those 17 games was DJ out? He may have helped the clownshow pick up another win but who is to say? You can’t say DJ was responsible for 13 losses. Simply not accurate.
RE: …  
TDTONEY : 4/23/2022 11:07 pm : link
In comment 15676801 christian said:
Quote:
Jones would likely be no higher than the 15th highest paid QB in 2023 if they pick up his option.

I’m surprised the fans who have confidence in him are so concerned with giving him 2 years in Daboll’s system at such a low cost.


It’s too risky to pay him that much with so many uncertainties IMO. Like it’s Kafka system too whatever that will be.

He was not a top 15 QB ever so why pay him like one especially if we draft a QB next year
RE: Eric…  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/24/2022 8:46 am : link
In comment 15676759 Giant John said:
Quote:
You’re being overly critical of DJ. Ask yourself this question,,,
How many wins would the Giants have had without DJ?
C’mon you can say it..
0-17.

Last season was the worst football I’ve ever watched. And I watched YAT play for the Giants. So I’ve seen bad. Lots of it.
I’m not at all being critical of YAT. Watching him and the Giants play was the best.


No, for three years, I was actually an apologist for him. At some point, you say, "He is what he is." Can he still turn it around? Yes. But I wouldn't bet on it.
Last year was the “all in” year for Jones  
Sean : 4/24/2022 10:35 am : link
The team mortgaged their cap future to bring in Golladay, Jackson & Rudolph. They drafted Toney. Set it all up for Jones “make or break” year in his third year. They were 4-7 when he got hurt.

The book should be closed.
RE: Eric…  
Section331 : 4/24/2022 10:46 am : link
In comment 15676759 Giant John said:
Quote:
You’re being overly critical of DJ. Ask yourself this question,,,
How many wins would the Giants have had without DJ?
C’mon you can say it..
0-17.

Last season was the worst football I’ve ever watched. And I watched YAT play for the Giants. So I’ve seen bad. Lots of it.
I’m not at all being critical of YAT. Watching him and the Giants play was the best.


Yes, they had brutally bad backup QB’s. That still doesn’t make Jones a better QB.
RE: RE: Eric…  
bw in dc : 4/24/2022 11:13 am : link
In comment 15676941 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:

No, for three years, I was actually an apologist for him. At some point, you say, "He is what he is." Can he still turn it around? Yes. But I wouldn't bet on it.


That is a key point. Yes, Jones could turn it around - there has been some bad luck and some flashes - but do you want to continue to bet that he actually will. And then maintain it...

For me as a consumer and fan, there is nothing worse than watching poor QB play. That is today' NFL. As the QB goes, so goes the team.

Jones seems to have plateaued as a game manager - at best. And I couldn't have less interest in watching him play QB any more...
