Daniel Jones option deadline quietly approaching Sean : 4/23/2022 7:50 am

The draft has distracted us from this crucial decision, but May 2nd is a little over a week away. Most beat reporters have said the Giants are unexpected to pick it up, but the owner just loves talking about how he believes Jones is the guy.



This is a huge decision. The way Mara talks, you’d have to assume he would want to pick it up. We’ll get a lot of clarity in the next 10 days.