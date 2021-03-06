Daniel Jones option deadline quietly approaching

The draft has distracted us from this crucial decision, but May 2nd is a little over a week away. Most beat reporters have said the Giants are unexpected to pick it up, but the owner just loves talking about how he believes Jones is the guy.
This is a huge decision. The way Mara talks, you’d have to assume he would want to pick it up. We’ll get a lot of clarity in the next 10 days.
Is it 5 PM somewhere?
But, do we really want to be in the position the Browns and Pathers are in next year?
I don't see anyway they give him that 5th year option.
The longer they tinker with Jones....and fail....the longer the light at end of tunnel.
If they figure it out and Jones excel...
Will he ever be worth 20% of the cap!!!
Could easily be lose lose.
Superr Bowl Championship is the Goal!!!
The answer is always the same - PASS!
DL will be passed over, also.
I feel all these teams paying 40milliin with "Ok" QBs....Vikings, Raiders, Cowboys...will never win Super Bowls.
QB on rookie contract is vital or a top 3 QB....anything else your f@$ked!
I think, the problem is, they only saw I year of DJ healthy and with an OL( remnant, at least), and he was Dimes.
And with DL , they never saw him at what he might best be suited: NT, where I’m sure they will play him and they will Draft a DL and sign another to slide him there.
But bottom line, I’m agreeing with you. They’ll let 1/2 the season play out, and if either or both are worth it they’ll negotiate extensions.
When have the Giants stated they are not picking up Jones option?
This, it’s a real problem in the league now in my opinion anyway. QB salaries have gotten out of control.
Quote:
Teams probably can live with middle of the road QBs for 20 million per year. QB getting 10% of the cap can afford teams to still add talent.
"Taylor's deal is a two-year $11 million contract with a $4.2 million signing bonus and $100,000 total in workout bonuses, and up to $6 million in play-time-related incentives that can push the deal upwards of $18 million total."
That's not out of control imv.
Link - ( New Window )
No shot so then he will need to be franchised at about 32 mil a year.
20 mil for 2023 sounds better. The you can franchise after. And get 2 years for 55 or so.
Now if hes ok but its time to move on there is probably a team that would trade for him or you can deal with the cap difference between him and tayolr of 15 mill probably less since if player Taylor is likely to hit his 6 mill incetives.
If he is awful and end up benched you swallow 20 mil.
The thing to me is if he is awful we probably arent going to be shopping anywhere beside wallmart agian in 2023 but if he plays any kind of 0well only having 20 mil on the bools for a starting caliber QB is a good deal.
For reference 3 guys signed as brifge starters this year have 2023 cap hits of
Marriotta -15
Winston-15
Trubisky-10
If we dont walk away from the draft with extra 2023 capital it could be telling.
With the cost of FA QBs in the current marketplace, maybe they just keep Jones until the next Manning is available…
What are you talking about?
The fifth year option is fully guaranteed and can't be *pulled back*, as you say.
That it’s only guaranteed for injury. Obviously that’s heighten with him but you can pull it back otherwise.
What are you talking about?
The fifth year option is fully guaranteed and can't be *pulled back*, as you say.
This was a rule change from a few years ago. 5th year options originally were only fully guaranteed due to injury, however they're now full guaranteed period.
The 5th year vs moving on saves nearly $23M
Just use the franchise tag IF he balls out under Daboll and if he doesn't, move on.
YES to what this post says..If the guy plays really well,he will be rewarded by Schoen..If not,he can get on another team,and try to make it there..I would like to see him do good this year..That way,we can draft another great player in the 2023 draft..
Not sure what type of money they made durning their career…but I can completely see it becoming pattern
Giants have stated it's not going to happen. Let's stop the drama. It's clear the new staff wants him to do well. They just want to see him perform in their system before making any long term commitment
YES to what this post says..If the guy plays really well,he will be rewarded by Schoen..If not,he can get on another team,and try to make it there..I would like to see him do good this year..That way,we can draft another great player in the 1sr round of the 2023 draft..
But let's be real. DJ has an even decent season and Mara isn't going to let him hit FA. To me that's the nightmare scenario. Daboll helps him become somewhere near a league average QB and we pay him $25M a year
But let's be real. DJ has an even decent season and Mara isn't going to let him hit FA. To me that's the nightmare scenario. Daboll helps him become somewhere near a league average QB and we pay him $25M a year
This is my fear as well. It’s why I wish they’d trade him and wipe the slate clean at QB.
Posters who think its a good idea probably fall for car warranty extension robo-calls for a car they might not even need.
"Hi, this is Sarah, I noticed your car warranty is expiring in a year. A new warranty can cost as much as $3,100 next year, but you can lock is $900 savings right now and pay only $2,200!"
It used to be the case that it was only guaranteed for injury. But 2018 and after the fifth year option is fully guaranteed.
I agree. This is going to be one interesting draft, and season for sure.
Now, I hope I am wrong. But I don't think this is Schoen's call. It's Mara's.
Been saying that for a while, as have others. It’s yet another reason why expecting to have a 10 year starter is a bit of a pipe dream. Draft good players who can play quickly.
Peter King raised an interesting point yesterday. He said that the second contracts are getting so large now that he thinks we will start to see players who decide to quit football before they hit 30 because they are financially set and still relatively healthy.
Been saying that for a while, as have others. It’s yet another reason why expecting to have a 10 year starter is a bit of a pipe dream. Draft good players who can play quickly.
and then either trade them or work the comp pick system to get more picks.
more and more the NFL is all about getting as much value as you can from those 4 cheap years of rookie deals.
and getting impact players with the 5th year of control + 2 tag year options in the first round (and 4+2 in the second round).
that and the diminishing returns from top end UFA are why the cap is a lot less relevant than people realize.
On the flip side, Daniel Jones has a good year. You’ve got him on the option. You don’t have to commit big $ yet. Make him do it again before big $. If you don’t pick up the option and he has a good year, you have to give him big $ to keep.
I have no delusions that this team will be a playoff contender in 2023 if Jones shows to be bust in 2022, so I don’t care if we have less money to spend in 2023. If Jones sucks, we aren’t good again until 2024 at the very earliest.
I pick up the option and hedge my bet. If it doesn’t work, I look to draft a QB and the cap really doesn’t matter for one more year. A rookie QB wouldn’t come in and save this franchise year 1.
Very easy to forget about him. You can go through multiple games at a time and not even realize he's on the field.
If he does, then we get 3rd rd comp pick
Maybe he looks middle of the road enough we give him a 3 yr 40 million extension with not a ton of guarantees
Or just sign and stop gap and go all in for new qb in 2023 ( likely)
The Giants were 4-13 last year with Jones.
Haven’t you watched in disgust at the last couple years?
Draft a qb and wait 3 years to see if he is a player? Make some journeyman qb your starter and watch in disgust as the Giants are 3 - 14? I think it is an easy decision, the Giants have to give Jones at least one more year.
The Giants were 4-13 last year with Jones.
But Jones is a journeyman. And maybe not even at journeyman level.
In comment 15676378 Jack Stroud said:
And two of those games were the concussion games...Dallas and Rams. Jones biggest weakness...and he has several...is his availability.
In comment 15676381 Eric from BBI said:
Not only that, but some of those losses could have been wins if the D didn’t come up small late in the 4th, imv
In comment 15676378 Jack Stroud said:
And the offense got significantly worse ever which I didn’t think was possible
In comment 15676381 Eric from BBI said:
And the offense got significantly worse ever which I didn’t think was possible
But they had Fromm whi never started an NFL game and Glennon who is abysmal.
Yup
In comment 15676393 Big Blue '56 said:
Or maybe Glennon sucked because the whole team was trash
In comment 15676378 Jack Stroud said:
Yup.
And they are 12-25 with him as starter in three years.
Jones is exactly the player you're describing, and you're also advocating for giving him a 4th year.
Correct.
But Jones has not been part of the solution either. He's been a bottom tier QB. I've been a guy who defended him for three years, but right now, he is what he is.
On the other hand, if they pcik up the option and then decide he has not played well enough to keep, you are stuck paying him $23M in 2023 anyway. They cannot take that risk under any circumstances.
How many wins would the Giants have had without DJ?
C’mon you can say it..
0-17.
Last season was the worst football I’ve ever watched. And I watched YAT play for the Giants. So I’ve seen bad. Lots of it.
I’m not at all being critical of YAT. Watching him and the Giants play was the best.
They are like cult members who have been conditioned to think the opposite of reality.
How many wins would the Giants have had without DJ?
How many wins might the Giants have had with a better QB than Daniel Jones? That's really the question to ask.
How many wins would the Giants have had without DJ?
C’mon you can say it..
0-17.
Last season was the worst football I’ve ever watched. And I watched YAT play for the Giants. So I’ve seen bad. Lots of it.
I’m not at all being critical of YAT. Watching him and the Giants play was the best.
Kind of a weird thing to post when Colt McCoy got a win against a quality team when Jones got injured in 2020.
I’m surprised the fans who have confidence in him are so concerned with giving him 2 years in Daboll’s system at such a low cost.
I’m surprised the fans who have confidence in him are so concerned with giving him 2 years in Daboll’s system at such a low cost.
100%. If Schoen/Daboll actually like Jones and subscribe to traditional wisdom that a QB needs at least two years in the same offense with the same OC for a proper evaluation than it would seems very likely we're looking at Jones getting 2022 and 2023.
Eric, then why haven’t the Giants found that better QB? How many of those 17 games was DJ out? He may have helped the clownshow pick up another win but who is to say? You can’t say DJ was responsible for 13 losses. Simply not accurate.
I’m surprised the fans who have confidence in him are so concerned with giving him 2 years in Daboll’s system at such a low cost.
It’s too risky to pay him that much with so many uncertainties IMO. Like it’s Kafka system too whatever that will be.
He was not a top 15 QB ever so why pay him like one especially if we draft a QB next year
No, for three years, I was actually an apologist for him. At some point, you say, "He is what he is." Can he still turn it around? Yes. But I wouldn't bet on it.
That is a key point. Yes, Jones could turn it around - there has been some bad luck and some flashes - but do you want to continue to bet that he actually will. And then maintain it...
For me as a consumer and fan, there is nothing worse than watching poor QB play. That is today' NFL. As the QB goes, so goes the team.
Jones seems to have plateaued as a game manager - at best. And I couldn't have less interest in watching him play QB any more...