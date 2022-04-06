One of most important drafts in NYG history?

Given that current state of the team, the new leadership, and the fact we're talking two top-7 #1 picks, do you consider this one of the most important drafts in the history of the team?
1981 and 2004 were pretty darn big for obvious reasons, but I'd have to say this is up there.
Even if the Giants draft two "good" players this year, which is the best that can realistically be hoped for, it may not matter.
And remember Schoen has intel from both teams on this draft. I know he was only the assistant there and not making the calls but look at some of the picks and results his 5 years there…
The Giants would kill for draft results like that.
QB is the most important, but not the only important player. Their are numerous important players needed and it is important that they get it right.
Within this new era I'd agree with Sean that 2018 set the course for this disaster. Barkley was just such a colossal error.
The Bills and Schoen started their rebuild before taking Allen, the wheels were in motion and pieces were being put in place . It matters
The team has just been too awful to watch unless you're idiots like us. But even idiots like us are watching so we don't miss the "turn" cause we know how much pleasure there is to be had in watching the Giant rise up out of the dirt to once again put fear to the hearts of Eagles and Cowboys fans. Some of us has seen this movie before and really want to see it again one more time before we depart.
Also, players probably need to see progress even more. It must be so discouraging to work so hard just to be irrelevant in the minds of the rest of the league and fans of other teams.
True as far as it goes. But "QB hell" isn't being the worst team in the league, with the worst QB. It's being a fringe playoff/non-playoff team that isn't good enough to be a serious contender, while also not being bad enough to get a QB at the top of the draft.
it's conceivable that the "good'" players the Giants draft this year could contribute to winning a couple of games thqt put them out of position to draft the "QB answer" in next year's draft.
Bills went more than twenty years between Jim Kelly and Josh Allen. Dolphins are still looking for their Dan Marino replacement. The chances the Giants missed won't necessarily present themselves again on a convenient schedule.
But, yes, it is important for this new GM/HC team to have a draft that produces quality starters and lays a foundation. And for the base, this will help build trust.
Bills needed a whole lot of luck to land Allen. It took a double trade-up, as well as having two teams who needed QBs (Giants and Broncos) passing on Allen (for Barkley and Chubb).
Maybe the Giants will have similar good QB fortune. If they do, then their other moves will take on a greater importance.
My hope is no more ‘raw’ prospects with ‘great’ athletic ability. Proven solid players without significant injury histories.
2003-2007 Osi, Snee, Webster, Smith, Boss, Jacobs, DeOssie, Tyree, Diehl, Bradshaw, Cofield, Tuck and I am probably missing a couple. Lots of these players were even after round 2.
And speaking of RTs and CBs, I keep asking myself if we are in fact asking the right question. To me when you have top ten picks the issue really shouldn't be what's your biggest hole in the roster but what do you need to get closer to being a championship quality team. I spent the weekend looking at the teams that are currently successful in the NFL and two things jump out. One, they all have high-scoring offenses with a really good QB and a bunch of good receivers including one or two that are elite or at least close to elite, and two at least some ability to disrupt opposing passers. And I am not sure than other than a rather tangenital way either a RT or CB add much of anything for the Giants in either area.
Its also kind of interesting in my mind that the RT/CB type combo just isn't what they did at all in Buffalo the last few years. But thank the lord four days and we'll get a better idea!
We cant resolve a decade of ineptitude in one draft. We just need to begin a solid competent strategy that consists of sound development, drafting, personnel evaluation for both pro and collegiate, solid financial fundamentals and forward thinking. All of these things builds a strong organization that will stabilize and deliver an interesting roster year in and year out. That is what I am hoping for.
Also what makes a good receiver in today's NFL? Good hands....is all the WR. But
Good QB play and
Good route running.....can be related to time allowed by OL and offensive scheme.
Football is very dependent on all factors going well....
This brings up a great point….Bucs and Rams had everything in place before getting the QB
You have to have a solid core before investing heavily in the so-called skill (I hate that term because I think it is grossly insulting to the guys who don't handle the ball) positions. It's like a house - you have to have the solid foundation or it doesn't matter how nice the upper part is, it will crumble.
This team has had a sub-standard to non-functional OL for a decade. That has to be fixed. And the idea that you can do it mostly with mid or low round draft picks and free agents is obsolete because there are fewer and fewer OLs who are anywhere near prepared to play the pro game coming out of college these days. They are becoming the real premium players now.
And vet FAs are simply over-priced guys who their prior team didn't want any more (George Young WAS right about this).
The GIANTS have tried to fix the OL with second-level vet FAs, mostly lower round draft picks and OFAs, and they have missed on the OL high round picks (Pugh, Flowers, and Richburg) although coaching was a major part of these failures, too. The result - the OL has actually gotten progressively WORSE over this time.
Picking impact players IS important, BUT you have to have the foundation in place FIRST. The GIANTS tried this impact player first route repeatedly over the past decade. David Wilson. OBJ. Jones. Barkley. Toney. Where has it gotten them? Absolutely nowhere.
This team is so short of good players that NOTHING they do this spring is going to make much of a difference in the short run. It's not going to be a good team in '22 REGARDLESS of who they draft.
Plus they have to find out if Jones is the guy or not at QB, and they can't do that if he is still running for his life behind an OL with more holes than a hundred pounds of Swiss cheese.
And, with new front office leadership and a new coaching staff assembled from quality guys who have been with winning teams (Buffalo, KC, Baltimore, etc.) it's a good time to wipe the slate clean again.
So the only sensible thing to do is look at the longer term and build the foundation - the strengths of this draft play right into that. So make some good picks to build a new foundation, and next spring will be the time to look for impact players again.
We have 5 picks in the 1st 3 rds. More than 2 "good" players is pretty fkg "realistic" I'd say.
I really like what Schoen has done with the OL so far. Brought in 3 IOL and a swing Tackle. Adding a starting RT and an additional C/G will really help this unit going forward.
Brining in Ellis and Ward help with the DL. Drafting a bookend to Ojulari is ideal IMO.
I think a viable TE is critical and a LB to team with Martinez is also.
They have 9 draft picks. They need to focus on OT, ER, TE and LB early. BPA afterward.
They won’t fix everything in one draft
In 1979, the Giants drafted a QB but he didn’t look like a franchise QB for several years. The pre-season 1979 Giants had a poor offense but a respectable defense.
Do you have the patience to let the 2022 team develop like the 1979 team did?
I am not saying we have to hit a bunch of home runs, but we need to hit on a few foundation pieces. Hopefully this current staff is better then the last one at developing talent. I feel like we did not develop one player outside of Andrew Thomas the last two years.
I am excited that we will get two top 7 players and if we do decide to move down with one, I don't want to drop out of the top 20 IMO. The Steelers make sense if they are interested in Willis but Schoen better bring back a bunch of 2023 draft picks.
These QB’s are far more advanced in development today with the style they are playing at lower levels. Namath was running a option offense at Bama. Today Bama is throwing it all over the field. The learning curve is much shorter today so you don’t need five years to evaluate the position.
I have more confidence in this Coach and Front Office combination than any post-Coughlin. Daboll is a football junkie who is heavily involved in scouting college players and has great connections in the NCAA. And he has a proven, modern scheme. Already we're hearing the offense is running creative plays that are working in practice. Kafka's getting props too. It's a big change.
I suspect the player acquisition/integration is going take a big step forward. Huge draft.
Two top 10 picks is a GOLDEN opportunity to get two core players. This really isn't that hard.
Not literally nor from any angle. Do not want a QB from this draft; do not believe in taking potshots. The opportunities often simply aren't there. That's why this draft does not stand out as one of the most important in history, which was the specific question posed.
Regardless -- this just isn't the year to draft a QB. This is the year to finally FIX the OL by drafting at least ONE OT in the top 7, and some future starting OLs later. So that IF they move on from Jones, any future QB they draft has a fucking chance to succeed. And then hopefully add a pass rusher.
Not only do they have a lot of draft picks, they FINALLY have a new regime with a track record of knowing how to identify talent. And they want to put their stamp on the team by bringing in their kind of guys.
If they get it right, this draft class with become the CORE GUYS of the Schoen/Dabol-era Giants and the program they're trying to build.
Two top-10 picks, 9 total picks. That doesn't happen often. So yeah. Very important.
LT was chosen 2nd overall in 1981 (RB George Rogers went first to the 'Aints), not 1980.
Not so much that this draft may produce a generational franchise changer, but that it makes a statement at the beginning of a new regime...one that we are counting on to turn a ship that has been sailing in the wrong direction for a decade.
This isn't a Chris Craft, it's an aircraft carrier and there will be no quick turns...but a foundational turn, a commitment via personnel direction, could be what becomes historic.
Indeed, there is ample evidence out there to suggest that you can win in the NFL with an ordinary, average offensive line. Heck Cincinnati just went to the Super Bowl with an OL that made the Giants group look like the legendary Blocks of Granite guys. At the same time, the evidence out there indicates that its very rare to win on a consistent basis in this day and age with an ordinary, average skill position package and its very hard to win without some ability to disrupt the other team's passing game. In fact, it continues to puzzle me to know end how the fan base of a team that pulled off two of the most memorable Super Bowl upsets in history (in '07 and '11) largely on the backs of a good QB throwing to a very good receiver corps (Plax, Toomer and Smith in '07; Nicks, Cruz and Manningham in '11) backed up by the dynamic NASCAR pass rush (Strahan, Tuck, Osi, Kiwi and later JPP) when asked how we get back to the Super Bowl will shout down anything but 'we have to fix the offensive line! Curious!
That said, I fully expect the Giants to address the RT situation this week, I just personally feel there is ultimately better value doing that early in the second round rather than the top ten, although I can understand why they would want to get a RT with LT blocking ability to allow them to run a lot of multiple receiver sets.
It would also be possible to make the case to take a QB early on the theory that its the most important (by far) position on the team and if you don't have a proven quality guy and you get a shot at one you should take it and work out who's best later. However, it seems pretty clear that the Giants at least want to see what they actually have in Daniel Jones who for all intents and purposes has been sent out to face the Dalton gang at the OK Corral armed with a pea shooter the last couple of years. And then people are shocked when he comes back all shot up!
In fact, I am not sure that people really understand how bad our receiver corps has been the past couple of years, although injuries clearly played a part. Still, last year Kenny Golladay led the giants with 521 receiving yards, which for the record ranked 82nd in the league. In fact, the leading receiver on every other team had more yards. In fact, half the teams in the league had at least two receivers with more yardage than KG and more than half a dozen had as many as four including Buffalo which had 5! In the same vein, the Bills' WRs had 30 TDs last fall, the Giants guys had 4, while the Giants receivers ranked 30th or worse on just about every key receiving metric including yards per reception and yards after catch. In the meantime our horrible, no good, downright awful, historically bad OL that just has to be fixed was actually 17th in the league in sacks allowed.
It does appear that the Giants themselves are prepared to live with what they have at WR and hope that Golladay, Toney, Shep and Saquon are finally healthy (and in the case of Toney motivated if he isn't dealt). And in fact if healthy that could be a pretty good group. But its also a huge IF that's not much more than one injury away from putting Jones back in a situation where he has to make throws to Huey, Dewey and Louie working against NFL defenses and I personally would like to get a much better fall back.
And one can make the same kind of case for the pass rush or lack of it. The Giants did get some pressure at times last year, but almost never when it mattered or when the game was on the line. In fact, I will argue that the Giants demise this decade actually had very little to do with the OL and everything to do with the fact that the defense in general and the pass rush in particular has been really bad in that period in which the team that built its rep on the phrase 'you can't have enough pass rushers!' hasn't taken one in the first round since 2010 and until last year had even taken one in the 2nd round since then. Indeed, maybe there is a bit of clue in the fact that the one year the Giants did go out and buy the best defense money could buy they made the playoffs!
In some ways I believe the key to this year's draft in answer to Eric's question is whether Thibo somehow slips down to #5. I believe he's the one guy in this draft with at least some potential to be that kind of '81/'04 difference maker. And yes I know there's the 'brand' thing but if it wasn't for the 'brand' thing he'd never get close to #5. If it were me, and its not, if Thibodeaux isn't available at #5 or the Giants are in fact turned off by the brand stuff, I start scheming to get to a place where Jermaine Johnson makes sense and I am doing my darndest to do the same to get at least one of the top receivers this year. And as I said I wouldn't want to leave getting my RT much past #36.
But as I said in my original post we'll find out for sure in four days!!!
Excellent post Colin, always good to read your input!
Ehh, it’s all just a crapshoot, a lottery...