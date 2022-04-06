for display only
One of most important drafts in NYG history?

Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/24/2022 3:10 pm
Given that current state of the team, the new leadership, and the fact we're talking two top-7 #1 picks, do you consider this one of the most important drafts in the history of the team?

1981 and 2004 were pretty darn big for obvious reasons, but I'd have to say this is up there.
It probably is  
section125 : 4/24/2022 3:13 pm : link
as important as any they have had. At least in 81 and 04 they had some decent players. This team has maybe two or three.
Yes.  
Joe Beckwith : 4/24/2022 3:16 pm : link
It’s a big and important start to building a team, with our draft positions and 2 firsts a tremendous opportunity to hit the ground running in doing that.
QB overshadows everything else  
shyster : 4/24/2022 3:21 pm : link
There's nothing at stake in this draft that is nearly as important as the chances missed in 2018 and 2020 to draft a franchise QB with no trade up required.

Even if the Giants draft two "good" players this year, which is the best that can realistically be hoped for, it may not matter.
2018 was a huge draft at a fork in the road  
Sean : 4/24/2022 3:21 pm : link
Absolutely  
AcidTest : 4/24/2022 3:27 pm : link
yes. We have had 10 years of terrible football, largely because of how badly we've drafted. Remember all those draft picks DG spent on DBs? But despite doing so our two starting CBs are expensive FAs. And despite all the resources we spent on the OL it is still a disaster. Now we have double picks in the first, third, and fifth rounds, including two in the top 10. Every draft is important, but this one is critical, if only to provide hope that we finally have a GM and coach who can properly evaluate talent and begin to turn this team around.
Absolutely and based on Buffalos picks the last 5 years I feel good  
TDTONEY : 4/24/2022 3:28 pm : link
But they have to nail it. I just hope the fans give it more than a month before calling them all busts and wanting Schoen gone .

And remember Schoen has intel from both teams on this draft. I know he was only the assistant there and not making the calls but look at some of the picks and results his 5 years there…
“ The Giants would kill for draft results like that.” - ( New Window )
RE: QB overshadows everything else  
section125 : 4/24/2022 3:31 pm : link
In comment 15677300 shyster said:
Quote:
There's nothing at stake in this draft that is nearly as important as the chances missed in 2018 and 2020 to draft a franchise QB with no trade up required.

Even if the Giants draft two "good" players this year, which is the best that can realistically be hoped for, it may not matter.


QB is the most important, but not the only important player. Their are numerous important players needed and it is important that they get it right.
Go Terps : 4/24/2022 3:34 pm : link
I don't know that any draft post 2011 CBA can be as singularly important as any before it. We traded up for Eli AND made him one of the highest paid players in the league, for example. You can move on now from mistakes much more easily.

Within this new era I'd agree with Sean that 2018 set the course for this disaster. Barkley was just such a colossal error.
It's going to be at least a 2-3 year project  
Bill in UT : 4/24/2022 3:37 pm : link
to get the Giants back to being a playoff team. If it doesn't get a jump start this draft, it becomes a 3-4 project at best. And on the downside, if this isn't an outstanding draft, we'll start questioning how good the new staff is. :( So yeah, it's really important
any draft can be most important if you get picks right  
Eric on Li : 4/24/2022 3:37 pm : link
they have the the draft capital of almost 2 full drafts so hopefully the answer is yes.
RE: QB overshadows everything else  
TDTONEY : 4/24/2022 3:40 pm : link
In comment 15677300 shyster said:
Quote:
There's nothing at stake in this draft that is nearly as important as the chances missed in 2018 and 2020 to draft a franchise QB with no trade up required.

Even if the Giants draft two "good" players this year, which is the best that can realistically be hoped for, it may not matter.


The Bills and Schoen started their rebuild before taking Allen, the wheels were in motion and pieces were being put in place . It matters
No question it is one of the most important.  
FatHeadTommy : 4/24/2022 3:44 pm : link
Given the number of coaches we have gone through the last 7 years, and now a new coach/GM regime in place, I think the Giants have lost and will continue to lose its fanbase if the organization doesn't show significant signs of life soon. Everyone needs HOPE.

The team has just been too awful to watch unless you're idiots like us. But even idiots like us are watching so we don't miss the "turn" cause we know how much pleasure there is to be had in watching the Giant rise up out of the dirt to once again put fear to the hearts of Eagles and Cowboys fans. Some of us has seen this movie before and really want to see it again one more time before we depart.

Also, players probably need to see progress even more. It must be so discouraging to work so hard just to be irrelevant in the minds of the rest of the league and fans of other teams.
RE: RE: QB overshadows everything else  
shyster : 4/24/2022 3:48 pm : link
In comment 15677317 section125 said:
Quote:



QB is the most important, but not the only important player. Their are numerous important players needed and it is important that they get it right.


True as far as it goes. But "QB hell" isn't being the worst team in the league, with the worst QB. It's being a fringe playoff/non-playoff team that isn't good enough to be a serious contender, while also not being bad enough to get a QB at the top of the draft.

it's conceivable that the "good'" players the Giants draft this year could contribute to winning a couple of games thqt put them out of position to draft the "QB answer" in next year's draft.

Bills went more than twenty years between Jim Kelly and Josh Allen. Dolphins are still looking for their Dan Marino replacement. The chances the Giants missed won't necessarily present themselves again on a convenient schedule.
Guess who the Bills picked the year before Allen?  
TDTONEY : 4/24/2022 3:49 pm : link
Dion Dawkins….their franchise LT

Until we solve our QB...  
bw in dc : 4/24/2022 3:53 pm : link
crisis, every draft is critical (unless a solution is found in free agency or trade). The 2018 and 2019 drafts were enormous misses. Don't want to relitigate this, but not recognizing the mirage 2019 was with Jones, and passing on Herbet, compounded the mistakes.

But, yes, it is important for this new GM/HC team to have a draft that produces quality starters and lays a foundation. And for the base, this will help build trust.
Yes  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/24/2022 3:54 pm : link
It's only important if it amounts to anything  
George from PA : 4/24/2022 3:54 pm : link
Don't  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/24/2022 3:56 pm : link
forget that we're talking about TWO top-7 picks in one draft.
Next several drafts combined will be.  
chick310 : 4/24/2022 3:56 pm : link
Team has so little in terms of reliable core players. While no one would turn down a home run, a young GM is better off swinging for several solid drafts in a row to get this team out of the muck. And pray that he has a good eye for finding us a QB in there somewhere.
RE: Guess who the Bills picked the year before Allen?  
shyster : 4/24/2022 3:58 pm : link
In comment 15677340 TDTONEY said:
Quote:
Dion Dawkins….their franchise LT


Bills needed a whole lot of luck to land Allen. It took a double trade-up, as well as having two teams who needed QBs (Giants and Broncos) passing on Allen (for Barkley and Chubb).

Maybe the Giants will have similar good QB fortune. If they do, then their other moves will take on a greater importance.
It’s important  
RCPhoenix : 4/24/2022 4:01 pm : link
And we won’t know if they were good picks until well into the season, regardless of what the draft grades are.

My hope is no more ‘raw’ prospects with ‘great’ athletic ability. Proven solid players without significant injury histories.
Yes  
WillVAB : 4/24/2022 4:02 pm : link
If this regime doesn’t get it right they’ll probably be gone in 4 years and we’ll be having the same conversation in 2026.
Sure feels that way  
AG5686 : 4/24/2022 4:04 pm : link
After a decade of mediocrity and a new staff  
mattlawson : 4/24/2022 4:12 pm : link
It’s likely up there
1979 - Phil Simms, 1980- LT. Drafting of LT most important in  
plato : 4/24/2022 4:30 pm : link
franchise history as it put Giants on a winning path and two Super Bowls.
They need consistency  
Lines of Scrimmage : 4/24/2022 4:33 pm : link
and championship teams are built after round 1 but they certainly need to hit on the high picks as well.

2003-2007 Osi, Snee, Webster, Smith, Boss, Jacobs, DeOssie, Tyree, Diehl, Bradshaw, Cofield, Tuck and I am probably missing a couple. Lots of these players were even after round 2.
The simple answer  
Colin@gbn : 4/24/2022 4:36 pm : link
Afternoon Eric et al: The simple answer to your question is probably NO. In both 1981 and 2004 the Giants got generational talents who made impact plays at impact positions. Personally, I just don't see a RT and a CB, no matter how good, having that kind of impact.

And speaking of RTs and CBs, I keep asking myself if we are in fact asking the right question. To me when you have top ten picks the issue really shouldn't be what's your biggest hole in the roster but what do you need to get closer to being a championship quality team. I spent the weekend looking at the teams that are currently successful in the NFL and two things jump out. One, they all have high-scoring offenses with a really good QB and a bunch of good receivers including one or two that are elite or at least close to elite, and two at least some ability to disrupt opposing passers. And I am not sure than other than a rather tangenital way either a RT or CB add much of anything for the Giants in either area.

Its also kind of interesting in my mind that the RT/CB type combo just isn't what they did at all in Buffalo the last few years. But thank the lord four days and we'll get a better idea!
You mean it’s not NO for a different reason?  
chick310 : 4/24/2022 4:42 pm : link
Like that drafts are just pure lotteries, coin flips and guessing games so one is not any more important than another?
RE: Don't  
BigBlueJ : 4/24/2022 4:42 pm : link
In comment 15677352 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
forget that we're talking about TWO top-7 picks in one draft.


We cant resolve a decade of ineptitude in one draft. We just need to begin a solid competent strategy that consists of sound development, drafting, personnel evaluation for both pro and collegiate, solid financial fundamentals and forward thinking. All of these things builds a strong organization that will stabilize and deliver an interesting roster year in and year out. That is what I am hoping for.
Colin....you can just as easily say...get Tom Brady  
George from PA : 4/24/2022 4:48 pm : link
If you want to win championships.

Also what makes a good receiver in today's NFL? Good hands....is all the WR. But

Good QB play and
Good route running.....can be related to time allowed by OL and offensive scheme.

Football is very dependent on all factors going well....
RE: Colin....you can just as easily say...get Tom Brady  
TDTONEY : 4/24/2022 4:51 pm : link
In comment 15677421 George from PA said:
Quote:
If you want to win championships.

Also what makes a good receiver in today's NFL? Good hands....is all the WR. But

Good QB play and
Good route running.....can be related to time allowed by OL and offensive scheme.

Football is very dependent on all factors going well....


This brings up a great point….Bucs and Rams had everything in place before getting the QB
Maybe  
Pepe LePugh : 4/24/2022 5:06 pm : link
But as Colin pointed out, those drafts were pivotal mainly in regards to the results. In other words you can only judge the importance in hindsight.
This is the Giants' dilemma as I see it  
GeofromNJ : 4/24/2022 5:10 pm : link
If Jones is not a franchise quarterback and the Giants elect to pass on a quarterback this draft (and I'm not saying they should draft a quarterback), they will nonetheless most likely have a better record in '22 than in '21 in which case they may not have a high enough draft position in '23 to allow them to draft a franchise quarterback. What then? I would hate to see them trade a boatload of high draft picks to get a "franchise" quarterback on someone else's roster. They tried this when they traded for Fran Tarkenton and ended up with an average team that threatened no one.
The simple answer is YES. EMPHATICALLY.  
Red Dog : 4/24/2022 5:28 pm : link
This is a chance to break the decade-long cycle of piss-poor drafting that has resulted in the GIANTS becoming one of the worst teams in the NFL.

You have to have a solid core before investing heavily in the so-called skill (I hate that term because I think it is grossly insulting to the guys who don't handle the ball) positions. It's like a house - you have to have the solid foundation or it doesn't matter how nice the upper part is, it will crumble.

This team has had a sub-standard to non-functional OL for a decade. That has to be fixed. And the idea that you can do it mostly with mid or low round draft picks and free agents is obsolete because there are fewer and fewer OLs who are anywhere near prepared to play the pro game coming out of college these days. They are becoming the real premium players now.

And vet FAs are simply over-priced guys who their prior team didn't want any more (George Young WAS right about this).

The GIANTS have tried to fix the OL with second-level vet FAs, mostly lower round draft picks and OFAs, and they have missed on the OL high round picks (Pugh, Flowers, and Richburg) although coaching was a major part of these failures, too. The result - the OL has actually gotten progressively WORSE over this time.

Picking impact players IS important, BUT you have to have the foundation in place FIRST. The GIANTS tried this impact player first route repeatedly over the past decade. David Wilson. OBJ. Jones. Barkley. Toney. Where has it gotten them? Absolutely nowhere.

This team is so short of good players that NOTHING they do this spring is going to make much of a difference in the short run. It's not going to be a good team in '22 REGARDLESS of who they draft.

Plus they have to find out if Jones is the guy or not at QB, and they can't do that if he is still running for his life behind an OL with more holes than a hundred pounds of Swiss cheese.

And, with new front office leadership and a new coaching staff assembled from quality guys who have been with winning teams (Buffalo, KC, Baltimore, etc.) it's a good time to wipe the slate clean again.

So the only sensible thing to do is look at the longer term and build the foundation - the strengths of this draft play right into that. So make some good picks to build a new foundation, and next spring will be the time to look for impact players again.

And I'd  
OC2.0 : 4/24/2022 5:30 pm : link
Have to say you're right
RE: QB overshadows everything else  
OC2.0 : 4/24/2022 5:34 pm : link
In comment 15677300 shyster said:
Quote:
There's nothing at stake in this draft that is nearly as important as the chances missed in 2018 and 2020 to draft a franchise QB with no trade up required.

Even if the Giants draft two "good" players this year, which is the best that can realistically be hoped for, it may not matter.


We have 5 picks in the 1st 3 rds. More than 2 "good" players is pretty fkg "realistic" I'd say.
The most important part of the house is the foundation  
Rjanyg : 4/24/2022 5:58 pm : link
And to me that means the line of scrimmage.

I really like what Schoen has done with the OL so far. Brought in 3 IOL and a swing Tackle. Adding a starting RT and an additional C/G will really help this unit going forward.

Brining in Ellis and Ward help with the DL. Drafting a bookend to Ojulari is ideal IMO.

I think a viable TE is critical and a LB to team with Martinez is also.

They have 9 draft picks. They need to focus on OT, ER, TE and LB early. BPA afterward.

They won’t fix everything in one draft
Assume for a moment that the Giants organization is in the same place  
Ivan15 : 4/24/2022 6:31 pm : link
It was in 1979. Maybe not the same team with the strengths and weaknesses of the 1979 team but still a new GM, new HC.

In 1979, the Giants drafted a QB but he didn’t look like a franchise QB for several years. The pre-season 1979 Giants had a poor offense but a respectable defense.

Do you have the patience to let the 2022 team develop like the 1979 team did?
Any time you have picks this high it's a critical time  
Ten Ton Hammer : 4/24/2022 6:59 pm : link
High draft picks are the league's way of trying to make bad teams better.
This draft  
TommyWiseau : 4/24/2022 7:00 pm : link
is a extremely important draft for this franchise with the new regime. 9 picks, 5 of them being in the top 85 picks is absolutely huge. The UDFA pickups will be big also, with a roster devoid of talent we could be a premier destination for UDFA's. Many of the great teams in this league acquire quality UDFA's to fill out their rosters (cheap depth, eventually potential starters etc).

I am not saying we have to hit a bunch of home runs, but we need to hit on a few foundation pieces. Hopefully this current staff is better then the last one at developing talent. I feel like we did not develop one player outside of Andrew Thomas the last two years.

I am excited that we will get two top 7 players and if we do decide to move down with one, I don't want to drop out of the top 20 IMO. The Steelers make sense if they are interested in Willis but Schoen better bring back a bunch of 2023 draft picks.
Ivan  
Lines of Scrimmage : 4/24/2022 7:19 pm : link
It was pretty common for QB’s to have a longer journey to the top. When it happened there was a really good team around them most times. It’s why someone like Bradshaw or Simms looks at the QB’s today and comment on what they have or don’t around them. Bradshaw himself says he wasn’t really good till he had a OL, HOF receivers, etc. The greats who played the game recognize how important the talent around them was. Perhaps more posters will understand it’s a dependent position. Some QB’s obviously need more than others.

These QB’s are far more advanced in development today with the style they are playing at lower levels. Namath was running a option offense at Bama. Today Bama is throwing it all over the field. The learning curve is much shorter today so you don’t need five years to evaluate the position.
You bet your bub-kiss.  
mittenedman : 4/24/2022 7:23 pm : link
The Giants have to stop blowing premium resources. It doesn't even matter what position they pick. Get 2 great football players.

I have more confidence in this Coach and Front Office combination than any post-Coughlin. Daboll is a football junkie who is heavily involved in scouting college players and has great connections in the NCAA. And he has a proven, modern scheme. Already we're hearing the offense is running creative plays that are working in practice. Kafka's getting props too. It's a big change.

I suspect the player acquisition/integration is going take a big step forward. Huge draft.
if you take what Shyster says literally  
Dave on the UWS : 4/24/2022 7:55 pm : link
then the Giants should take every QB they can, ignore everything else, every year, until they get the "right" one. Of course the team around him will be SO horrendous, it will be a complete waste. Come to think of it, Terps suggests this, constantly drafting QBs all the time, so you don't have to offer a 2nd contract.
Two top 10 picks is a GOLDEN opportunity to get two core players. This really isn't that hard.
RE: if you take what Shyster says literally  
shyster : 4/24/2022 8:17 pm : link
In comment 15677569 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
then the Giants should take every QB they can, ignore everything else, every year, until they get the "right" one. Of course the team around him will be SO horrendous, it will be a complete waste. Come to think of it, Terps suggests this, constantly drafting QBs all the time, so you don't have to offer a 2nd contract.
Two top 10 picks is a GOLDEN opportunity to get two core players. This really isn't that hard.



Not literally nor from any angle. Do not want a QB from this draft; do not believe in taking potshots. The opportunities often simply aren't there. That's why this draft does not stand out as one of the most important in history, which was the specific question posed.
Despite all the fan handwringing, there isn't a QB  
David B. : 4/24/2022 8:40 pm : link
Jones has shown his floor. The Giants still want to see if he has the ceiling that people INSIDE the building think he has. Worst case scenario, he doesn't raise his game. Best case, they fortify the OL, build an offense around his strengths, and he finally breaks out. Probable case scenario - somewhere in between.

Regardless -- this just isn't the year to draft a QB. This is the year to finally FIX the OL by drafting at least ONE OT in the top 7, and some future starting OLs later. So that IF they move on from Jones, any future QB they draft has a fucking chance to succeed. And then hopefully add a pass rusher.

Not only do they have a lot of draft picks, they FINALLY have a new regime with a track record of knowing how to identify talent. And they want to put their stamp on the team by bringing in their kind of guys.

If they get it right, this draft class with become the CORE GUYS of the Schoen/Dabol-era Giants and the program they're trying to build.

Two top-10 picks, 9 total picks. That doesn't happen often. So yeah. Very important.
Good post David B  
Lines of Scrimmage : 4/24/2022 8:51 pm : link
I don’t care what pick the OL wind up being only that they add a couple good ones .
The Giants need quality starters, building blocks  
Larry in Pencilvania : 4/24/2022 9:38 pm : link
Not someone touched by the hand of God. This team needs quality drafts like 1986 & 2005. They got multiple quality starters that were key cogs in Super Bowl runs. They are in a great position to not screw it up like the last two regimes did. If they get a star even better
I think next years draft  
montanagiant : 4/24/2022 10:21 pm : link
Is going to be even more important. We will either be looking for a QB or we will be loading up for a possible playoff run
Ooh, a playoff run!  
Jimmy Googs : 4/24/2022 10:25 pm : link
Whatever...
RE: 1979 - Phil Simms, 1980- LT. Drafting of LT most important in  
Optimus-NY : 4/25/2022 4:16 am : link
In comment 15677395 plato said:
Quote:
franchise history as it put Giants on a winning path and two Super Bowls.


LT was chosen 2nd overall in 1981 (RB George Rogers went first to the 'Aints), not 1980.
I get the sense that it's more important to us than it is to the team.  
Klaatu : 4/25/2022 5:22 am : link
I think we all want to wake up Monday morning believing that Schoen & Co. got a solid haul of good young talent, regardless of positions, without any reaches...without any "head-scratchers." We want to believe that they have a plan in place - a good plan - to systematically turn the Giants from league whipping boys into perennial ass-kickers, and that nailing this draft is the first step in executing that plan.
Times have changed with the cap and fan expectations  
joe48 : 4/25/2022 8:17 am : link
Just my opinion we are living in an era where some fans expect instant results. I know we have been bad for a while. As for the QB Hell comment I think that is a sign of frustration. We had Eli for quite a few years still in his prime and because of bad drafting could not put a good team on the field. This has not been 10 or 15 years of QB hell. We continued to do the same with DJ.
To directly address...  
Brown_Hornet : 4/25/2022 8:25 am : link
...the OP, I think, yes.

Not so much that this draft may produce a generational franchise changer, but that it makes a statement at the beginning of a new regime...one that we are counting on to turn a ship that has been sailing in the wrong direction for a decade.

This isn't a Chris Craft, it's an aircraft carrier and there will be no quick turns...but a foundational turn, a commitment via personnel direction, could be what becomes historic.
 
christian : 4/25/2022 8:27 am : link
The most important draft will be when the Giants finally upgrade the QB position. They haven’t been in QB hell - just mediocrity since about 2016.
Morning draft thoughts  
Colin@gbn : 4/25/2022 9:18 am : link
Morning all! The sun came up this morning ...sort of! Its draft week!! What could possibly go wrong?? I went  back and forth whether to comment further on the thread, but given there is not much else brewing so far this week why  not. Bottom line is that whatever the Giants decide they are going to get several really good prospects that are going to make the team better. I believe the question Eric was asking do you have a good draft or a great one. And my point in responding to Eric's original question was that you aren't going to get a transitional result like '81 or '04 if you don't take players that play positions that put them in position to make transitional plays. And in this day and age the guys that make transitional impact plays are QBs, receivers and people that rush the passer. Its not rocket science.

Indeed, there is ample evidence out there to suggest that you can win in the NFL with an ordinary, average offensive line. Heck Cincinnati just went to the Super Bowl with an OL that made the Giants group look like the legendary Blocks of Granite guys. At the same time, the evidence out there indicates that its very rare to win on a consistent basis in this day and age with an ordinary, average skill position package and its very hard to win without some ability to disrupt the other team's passing game. In fact, it continues to puzzle me to know end how the fan base of a team that pulled off two of the most memorable Super Bowl upsets in history (in '07 and '11) largely on the backs of a good QB throwing to a very good receiver corps (Plax, Toomer and Smith in '07; Nicks, Cruz and Manningham in '11) backed up by the dynamic NASCAR pass rush (Strahan, Tuck, Osi, Kiwi and later JPP) when asked how we get back to the Super Bowl will shout down anything but 'we have to fix the offensive line! Curious!

That said, I fully expect the Giants to address the RT situation this week, I just personally feel there is ultimately better value doing that early in the second round rather than the top ten, although I can understand why they would want to get a RT with LT blocking ability to allow them to run a lot of multiple receiver sets.

It would also be possible to make the case to take a QB early on the theory that its the most important (by far) position on the team and if you don't have a proven quality guy and you get a shot at one you should take it and work out who's best later. However, it seems pretty clear that the Giants at least want to see what they actually have in Daniel Jones who for all intents and purposes has been sent out to face the Dalton gang at the OK Corral armed with a pea shooter the last couple of years. And then people are shocked when he comes back all shot up!

In fact, I am not sure that people really understand how bad our receiver corps has been the past couple of years, although injuries clearly played a part. Still, last year Kenny Golladay led the giants with 521 receiving yards, which for the record ranked 82nd in the league. In fact, the leading receiver on every other team had more yards. In fact, half the teams in the league had at least two receivers with more yardage than KG and more than half a dozen had as many as four including Buffalo which had 5! In the same vein, the Bills' WRs had 30 TDs last fall, the Giants guys had 4, while the Giants receivers ranked 30th or worse on just about every key receiving metric including yards per reception and yards after catch. In the meantime our horrible, no good, downright awful, historically bad OL that just has to be fixed was actually 17th in the league in sacks allowed.

It does appear that the Giants themselves are prepared to live with what they have at WR and hope that Golladay, Toney, Shep and Saquon are finally healthy (and in the case of Toney motivated if he isn't dealt). And in fact if healthy that could be a pretty good group. But its also a huge IF that's not much more than one injury away from putting Jones back in a situation where he has to make throws to Huey, Dewey and Louie working against NFL defenses and I personally would like to get a much better fall back.

And one can make the same kind of case for the pass rush or lack of it. The Giants did get some pressure at times last year, but almost never when it mattered or when the game was on the line. In fact, I will argue that the Giants demise this decade actually had very little to do with the OL and everything to do with the fact that the defense in general and the pass rush in particular has been really bad in that period in which the team that built its rep on the phrase 'you can't have enough pass rushers!' hasn't taken one in the first round since 2010 and until last year had even taken one in the 2nd round since then. Indeed, maybe there is a bit of clue in the fact that the one year the  Giants did go out and buy the best defense money could buy they made the playoffs!

In some ways I believe the key to this year's draft in answer to Eric's question is whether Thibo somehow slips down to #5. I believe he's the one guy in this draft with at least some potential to be that kind of '81/'04 difference maker. And yes I know there's the 'brand' thing but if it wasn't for the 'brand' thing he'd never get close to #5. If it were me, and its not, if Thibodeaux isn't available at #5 or the Giants are in fact turned off by the brand stuff, I start scheming to get to a place where Jermaine Johnson makes sense and I am doing my darndest to do the same to get at least one of the top receivers this year. And as I said I wouldn't want to leave getting my RT much past #36.

But as I said in my original post we'll find out for sure in four days!!!
What a shock...  
Jimmy Googs : 4/25/2022 9:40 am : link
let's pick a WR early.
you may not like hearing it -- but Colin makes very valid points  
gidiefor : Mod : 4/25/2022 9:58 am : link
!
Instead of people bitching about DJ and QB hell why don’t we focus on  
joe48 : 4/25/2022 10:44 am : link
Drafting some good football players so we don’t have to get the next Tom Brady as some would have you believe to win a Super Bowl.
RE: Morning draft thoughts  
montanagiant : 4/25/2022 7:41 pm : link
In comment 15677910 Colin@gbn said:
Quote:
Morning all! The sun came up this morning ...sort of! Its draft week!! What could possibly go wrong?? I went  back and forth whether to comment further on the thread, but given there is not much else brewing so far this week why  not. Bottom line is that whatever the Giants decide they are going to get several really good prospects that are going to make the team better. I believe the question Eric was asking do you have a good draft or a great one. And my point in responding to Eric's original question was that you aren't going to get a transitional result like '81 or '04 if you don't take players that play positions that put them in position to make transitional plays. And in this day and age the guys that make transitional impact plays are QBs, receivers and people that rush the passer. Its not rocket science.

Indeed, there is ample evidence out there to suggest that you can win in the NFL with an ordinary, average offensive line. Heck Cincinnati just went to the Super Bowl with an OL that made the Giants group look like the legendary Blocks of Granite guys. At the same time, the evidence out there indicates that its very rare to win on a consistent basis in this day and age with an ordinary, average skill position package and its very hard to win without some ability to disrupt the other team's passing game. In fact, it continues to puzzle me to know end how the fan base of a team that pulled off two of the most memorable Super Bowl upsets in history (in '07 and '11) largely on the backs of a good QB throwing to a very good receiver corps (Plax, Toomer and Smith in '07; Nicks, Cruz and Manningham in '11) backed up by the dynamic NASCAR pass rush (Strahan, Tuck, Osi, Kiwi and later JPP) when asked how we get back to the Super Bowl will shout down anything but 'we have to fix the offensive line! Curious!

That said, I fully expect the Giants to address the RT situation this week, I just personally feel there is ultimately better value doing that early in the second round rather than the top ten, although I can understand why they would want to get a RT with LT blocking ability to allow them to run a lot of multiple receiver sets.

It would also be possible to make the case to take a QB early on the theory that its the most important (by far) position on the team and if you don't have a proven quality guy and you get a shot at one you should take it and work out who's best later. However, it seems pretty clear that the Giants at least want to see what they actually have in Daniel Jones who for all intents and purposes has been sent out to face the Dalton gang at the OK Corral armed with a pea shooter the last couple of years. And then people are shocked when he comes back all shot up!

In fact, I am not sure that people really understand how bad our receiver corps has been the past couple of years, although injuries clearly played a part. Still, last year Kenny Golladay led the giants with 521 receiving yards, which for the record ranked 82nd in the league. In fact, the leading receiver on every other team had more yards. In fact, half the teams in the league had at least two receivers with more yardage than KG and more than half a dozen had as many as four including Buffalo which had 5! In the same vein, the Bills' WRs had 30 TDs last fall, the Giants guys had 4, while the Giants receivers ranked 30th or worse on just about every key receiving metric including yards per reception and yards after catch. In the meantime our horrible, no good, downright awful, historically bad OL that just has to be fixed was actually 17th in the league in sacks allowed.

It does appear that the Giants themselves are prepared to live with what they have at WR and hope that Golladay, Toney, Shep and Saquon are finally healthy (and in the case of Toney motivated if he isn't dealt). And in fact if healthy that could be a pretty good group. But its also a huge IF that's not much more than one injury away from putting Jones back in a situation where he has to make throws to Huey, Dewey and Louie working against NFL defenses and I personally would like to get a much better fall back.

And one can make the same kind of case for the pass rush or lack of it. The Giants did get some pressure at times last year, but almost never when it mattered or when the game was on the line. In fact, I will argue that the Giants demise this decade actually had very little to do with the OL and everything to do with the fact that the defense in general and the pass rush in particular has been really bad in that period in which the team that built its rep on the phrase 'you can't have enough pass rushers!' hasn't taken one in the first round since 2010 and until last year had even taken one in the 2nd round since then. Indeed, maybe there is a bit of clue in the fact that the one year the  Giants did go out and buy the best defense money could buy they made the playoffs!

In some ways I believe the key to this year's draft in answer to Eric's question is whether Thibo somehow slips down to #5. I believe he's the one guy in this draft with at least some potential to be that kind of '81/'04 difference maker. And yes I know there's the 'brand' thing but if it wasn't for the 'brand' thing he'd never get close to #5. If it were me, and its not, if Thibodeaux isn't available at #5 or the Giants are in fact turned off by the brand stuff, I start scheming to get to a place where Jermaine Johnson makes sense and I am doing my darndest to do the same to get at least one of the top receivers this year. And as I said I wouldn't want to leave getting my RT much past #36.

But as I said in my original post we'll find out for sure in four days!!!
Excellent post Colin, always good to read your input!
RE: you may not like hearing it -- but Colin makes very valid points  
Jimmy Googs : 4/25/2022 8:37 pm : link
In comment 15678001 gidiefor said:
Quote:
!


Ehh, it’s all just a crapshoot, a lottery...
