Duggan: Giants also shopping Darius Slayton

FranknWeezer : 4/25/2022 1:24 pm
Paid content, so in pertinent part only:

• Toney isn’t the only Giants receiver on the trading block. The team has also been shopping fourth-year receiver Darius Slayton, according to a source.

In some ways, Slayton is a victim of his production in his first three seasons. As a 2019 fifth-round pick, Slayton received a proven performance escalator that bumped his 2022 salary from $920,000 to $2.5 million because he played over 35 percent of the Giants’ snaps in his first three seasons.

Paying Slayton $2.5 million is a luxury for the cap-strapped Giants. The challenge with a trade is other teams can get their own version of Slayton for much cheaper in the draft. Don’t be surprised if Slayton doesn’t make the final roster if the Giants aren’t able to find a trade partner and their cap situation remains tight.

Ironically, trading Toney would probably make unloading Slayton more likely because they’d lose cap space by dealing Toney. It’s inevitable that the Giants will take a receiver in the draft, possibly earlier than expected, as that position needs an overhaul.

The  
AcidTest : 4/25/2022 2:23 pm : link
Giants have a lot of players (Bradberry, Toney, and Slayton) they would like to trade, but can't because the compensation they have been offered is too low. That is not surprising. I'd be surprised if the opposite was true and they had big trade markets.
Clean house  
The_Boss : 4/25/2022 2:23 pm : link
Figure this time next year an entire new WR room.
Really like what Schoen is doing  
eric2425ny : 4/25/2022 2:23 pm : link
just clean house as much as possible.
RE: .  
Ten Ton Hammer : 4/25/2022 2:24 pm : link
In comment 15678655 NYG22 said:
I find it difficult to make any assessment of so many skill position players given the woeful OL and playbook last year. Post 1990, I'm not sure I have ever seen an NFL team limit its pass patterns to 8 yards or less. The whole thing was a chicken/egg of opposing defenses playing 11 in the box because there was no threat, inability to run, no time to throw etc.

And Slayton, who is a ONE TRICK pony never got to use his one trick (be a stretch receiver).


He did. Scored 10 TD as a rookie.

Just never got any better as a player.
RE: RE: .  
eric2425ny : 4/25/2022 2:26 pm : link
In comment 15678668 Ten Ton Hammer said:
In comment 15678655 NYG22 said:


I find it difficult to make any assessment of so many skill position players given the woeful OL and playbook last year. Post 1990, I'm not sure I have ever seen an NFL team limit its pass patterns to 8 yards or less. The whole thing was a chicken/egg of opposing defenses playing 11 in the box because there was no threat, inability to run, no time to throw etc.

And Slayton, who is a ONE TRICK pony never got to use his one trick (be a stretch receiver).



He did. Scored 10 TD as a rookie.

Just never got any better as a player.


Which is strange because he did show promise that rookie season. Then his drops from his college days returned in year 2. That’s why he was a 5th round pick to begin with.
Slayton will probably be cut after the draft  
Rudy5757 : 4/25/2022 2:28 pm : link
He has terrible hands and disappears. Paying a 4th WR $2.5 Mil is stupid. The only thing he has going for him is he's healthy.
Slayton  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/25/2022 2:30 pm : link
is one of the most frustrating players in recent memory on this team. I didn't have high expectations for him when he was drafted. But then he had a very good rookie season on a bad team.

His TDs went from 8 to 3 to 2.

Catches 48 to 50 to 26.

Snap count 75 percent to 87 to 64.

Drops 2 to 6 to 6.

Probably another player that was hamstrung by bad coaching  
Ten Ton Hammer : 4/25/2022 2:31 pm : link
I don't believe it's a coincidence that Jones and Slayton had their best seasons with Shurmur.
slayton has not only not gotten better he regressed big time  
Eric on Li : 4/25/2022 2:35 pm : link
his catch% went from:

57% as a rookie (not great, but ok for a downfield threat)
52% in his second year (pretty bad, even for a downfield threat)
45% this past year (basically terrible, though likely heavily impacted by fromm/glennon)

his ypc went down each of those 3 years too.

he is a one trick pony who made a lot of good deep catches as a rookie but then didn't fit in an offense that didn't throw the ball downfield much.

the one trick isn't nothing since he can create big plays, i actually think talent-wise he's better or at minimum comparable to MVS and he just got $30m. He had a career catch rate under 50% with Rodgers. Put Slayton with Rodgers and he may have another 10 touchdowns, and many of the longer variety.

there are a lot of good WRs in this draft though so there's a chance the new regime simply wants to give one of them his roster spot because they won't just be a 1 year rental. so if you can get a pick for him great because it's hard to see a scenario where he gets a multi-year deal here next year, or even has a prominent role to play this year.
RE: Probably another player that was hamstrung by bad coaching  
Eric on Li : 4/25/2022 2:36 pm : link
In comment 15678680 Ten Ton Hammer said:
I don't believe it's a coincidence that Jones and Slayton had their best seasons with Shurmur.


completely agree. Add engram and barkley to that list as well.

engram in particular had stable productivity with both mcadoo and shurmur. he went off a cliff in garrett's offense (as slayton did).
Perfect encapsulation of the Giants recently  
mikeinbloomfield : 4/25/2022 2:36 pm : link
Pick a guy in the 5th round who performs better than expected for one season so he gets a performance bump, only to have him fall off a cliff so its better to get rid of him.

Just can't have anything nice around here.
RE: Perfect encapsulation of the Giants recently  
Eric on Li : 4/25/2022 2:39 pm : link
In comment 15678692 mikeinbloomfield said:
Pick a guy in the 5th round who performs better than expected for one season so he gets a performance bump, only to have him fall off a cliff so its better to get rid of him.

Just can't have anything nice around here.


that's part 1 and part 2 of the script.
part 3 is that they move on and return to playing better elsewhere.
shitty coaching.
Coming out of school . . .  
TC : 4/25/2022 2:44 pm : link
I read the word on Slayton was that he had lots of speed, but questionable hands. His rookie season he showed that speed and seemed fanatically determined to prove critics of his hands wrong, focusing intensely on each catch. But of course he was also aided by being a new commodity to the NFL.

After that season he got slower and bobble-handed. The Giants' Midas touch? Don't know, but unfortunately, I've watched promising rookies turn to excrement year after year, rather than progress.
RE: Coming out of school . . .  
Spider56 : 4/25/2022 2:56 pm : link
In comment 15678712 TC said:
I read the word on Slayton was that he had lots of speed, but questionable hands. His rookie season he showed that speed and seemed fanatically determined to prove critics of his hands wrong, focusing intensely on each catch. But of course he was also aided by being a new commodity to the NFL.

After that season he got slower and bobble-handed. The Giants' Midas touch? Don't know, but unfortunately, I've watched promising rookies turn to excrement year after year, rather than progress.


You summed this up very well without any unneeded emotion.
Do we still have the phone number of whoever we were talking to in  
Marianne at PSU : 4/25/2022 3:43 pm : link
New Orleans?

Maybe the Saints are still interested? - ( New Window )
F*ck the Saints  
George : 4/25/2022 3:48 pm : link
they still owe us that #1 for Jeremy Shockey.
Giants were never going to trade Toney...  
Capisce : 4/25/2022 3:57 pm : link
That was just floated to get the kid to camp. Pat knew which stooge to leak that to. Mission accomplished. Slayton's cap number makes him easy to cut. While at the same time if anyone who was high on him thinks he was a victim of the system, they might send us a 6 or a 7 for him.
RE: Giants were never going to trade Toney...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/25/2022 3:58 pm : link
In comment 15678879 Capisce said:
That was just floated to get the kid to camp. Pat knew which stooge to leak that to. Mission accomplished. Slayton's cap number makes him easy to cut. While at the same time if anyone who was high on him thinks he was a victim of the system, they might send us a 6 or a 7 for him.


Interesting. Thanks.
RE: Giants were never going to trade Toney...  
RicFlair : 4/25/2022 4:02 pm : link
In comment 15678879 Capisce said:
That was just floated to get the kid to camp. Pat knew which stooge to leak that to. Mission accomplished. Slayton's cap number makes him easy to cut. While at the same time if anyone who was high on him thinks he was a victim of the system, they might send us a 6 or a 7 for him.


Lol as I suspected.
RE: RE: Giants were never going to trade Toney...  
TDTONEY : 4/25/2022 4:03 pm : link
In comment 15678881 Eric from BBI said:
In comment 15678879 Capisce said:


That was just floated to get the kid to camp. Pat knew which stooge to leak that to. Mission accomplished. Slayton's cap number makes him easy to cut. While at the same time if anyone who was high on him thinks he was a victim of the system, they might send us a 6 or a 7 for him.



Interesting. Thanks.


I have no idea who that is but I assume by your reaction I may not be as crazy as you made me feel 🙂
No surprise he was dumb enough to fall for it.  
Dave in Hoboken : 4/25/2022 4:04 pm : link
RE: RE: Giants were never going to trade Toney...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/25/2022 4:06 pm : link
In comment 15678886 RicFlair said:
In comment 15678879 Capisce said:


That was just floated to get the kid to camp. Pat knew which stooge to leak that to. Mission accomplished. Slayton's cap number makes him easy to cut. While at the same time if anyone who was high on him thinks he was a victim of the system, they might send us a 6 or a 7 for him.



Lol as I suspected.


If Capisce is correct, the Giants threatened Toney with a trade. Whether it was a bluff or not, it was still a threat. It Capisce is also correct, the source was the Giants, using the media, as I told you.
RE: RE: RE: Giants were never going to trade Toney...  
RicFlair : 4/25/2022 4:08 pm : link
In comment 15678895 Eric from BBI said:
In comment 15678886 RicFlair said:


In comment 15678879 Capisce said:


That was just floated to get the kid to camp. Pat knew which stooge to leak that to. Mission accomplished. Slayton's cap number makes him easy to cut. While at the same time if anyone who was high on him thinks he was a victim of the system, they might send us a 6 or a 7 for him.



Lol as I suspected.



If Capisce is correct, the Giants threatened Toney with a trade. Whether it was a bluff or not, it was still a threat. It Capisce is also correct, the source was the Giants, using the media, as I told you.


If Capisce is correct. The giants were never “ looking to trade WR Kadarius Toney, making calls on what they can get for their 2021 1st round pick”

As I told you.
RE: No surprise he was dumb enough to fall for it.  
TDTONEY : 4/25/2022 4:10 pm : link
In comment 15678891 Dave in Hoboken said:
.


Did he? Because he publicly laughed at it from day 1 and. “Idgaf”. He’s getting his money either way, just ask Ben Simmons
RicFlair  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/25/2022 4:11 pm : link
That would make us both "right".

Feel better?
RE: RicFlair  
RicFlair : 4/25/2022 4:12 pm : link
In comment 15678899 Eric from BBI said:
That would make us both "right".

Feel better?


Sounds like it.

Do you “feel better”?
RE: RE: No surprise he was dumb enough to fall for it.  
Dave in Hoboken : 4/25/2022 4:12 pm : link
In comment 15678898 TDTONEY said:
In comment 15678891 Dave in Hoboken said:


.



Did he? Because he publicly laughed at it from day 1 and. “Idgaf”. He’s getting his money either way, just ask Ben Simmons


Yes, he did. He's there.
RE: RE: No surprise he was dumb enough to fall for it.  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/25/2022 4:12 pm : link
In comment 15678898 TDTONEY said:
In comment 15678891 Dave in Hoboken said:


.



Did he? Because he publicly laughed at it from day 1 and. “Idgaf”. He’s getting his money either way, just ask Ben Simmons


Well, it depends on whether you think Toney is here today because of the threat.

I don't think it is a coincidence. Do you?
If nothing else,  
Dave in Hoboken : 4/25/2022 4:12 pm : link
at least we got to see DicFlair make a fool of himself all day.
RE: If nothing else,  
RicFlair : 4/25/2022 4:14 pm : link
In comment 15678904 Dave in Hoboken said:
at least we got to see DicFlair make a fool of himself all day.



And we got to see you and Eric resort to personal attacks because someone disagreed with you.
RE: RE: RE: No surprise he was dumb enough to fall for it.  
TDTONEY : 4/25/2022 4:16 pm : link
In comment 15678902 Dave in Hoboken said:
In comment 15678898 TDTONEY said:


In comment 15678891 Dave in Hoboken said:


.



Did he? Because he publicly laughed at it from day 1 and. “Idgaf”. He’s getting his money either way, just ask Ben Simmons



Yes, he did. He's there.


But the narrative we’ve been painting and myself a big part of was he doesn’t care. His contract is fully guaranteed here or not, traded or not so he’s making getting penny until he misses something mandatory.
RE: No surprise he was dumb enough to fall for it.  
RicFlair : 4/25/2022 4:18 pm : link
In comment 15678891 Dave in Hoboken said:
And if in your words someone had to be “dumb enough to fall for” believing the giants were calling teams try and trade Toney, then wouldn’t it be the ones who believed that who are looking like fools?
.  
arcarsenal : 4/25/2022 4:19 pm : link
Slayton is very easily replaceable. If there's a taker, I'm more than okay with the team shipping him out.
RE: RE: RE: RE: No surprise he was dumb enough to fall for it.  
Dave in Hoboken : 4/25/2022 4:22 pm : link
In comment 15678908 TDTONEY said:
In comment 15678902 Dave in Hoboken said:


In comment 15678898 TDTONEY said:


In comment 15678891 Dave in Hoboken said:


.



Did he? Because he publicly laughed at it from day 1 and. “Idgaf”. He’s getting his money either way, just ask Ben Simmons



Yes, he did. He's there.



But the narrative we’ve been painting and myself a big part of was he doesn’t care. His contract is fully guaranteed here or not, traded or not so he’s making getting penny until he misses something mandatory.


That's the point most of us have been making. He clearly doesn't care, and his peers don't seem to care for him too much if they're talking about him publicly like KG and Shep were. He'll be gone sooner or later.
RE: RE: No surprise he was dumb enough to fall for it.  
Dave in Hoboken : 4/25/2022 4:23 pm : link
In comment 15678909 RicFlair said:
In comment 15678891 Dave in Hoboken said:


And if in your words someone had to be “dumb enough to fall for” believing the giants were calling teams try and trade Toney, then wouldn’t it be the ones who believed that who are looking like fools?


What does it matter what the fans think? Clearly Toney took it seriously because he's now there when he originally didn't show up at first.
RE: RE: RE: No surprise he was dumb enough to fall for it.  
RicFlair : 4/25/2022 4:27 pm : link
In comment 15678917 Dave in Hoboken said:
In comment 15678909 RicFlair said:


In comment 15678891 Dave in Hoboken said:


And if in your words someone had to be “dumb enough to fall for” believing the giants were calling teams try and trade Toney, then wouldn’t it be the ones who believed that who are looking like fools?



What does it matter what the fans think? Clearly Toney took it seriously because he's now there when he originally didn't show up at first.



Maybe it doesn’t matter what fans think. But a good part of the discussion today was what us fans think of the reports.

As is a lot of discussion here.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: No surprise he was dumb enough to fall for it.  
TDTONEY : 4/25/2022 4:28 pm : link
In comment 15678915 Dave in Hoboken said:
In comment 15678908 TDTONEY said:


In comment 15678902 Dave in Hoboken said:


In comment 15678898 TDTONEY said:


In comment 15678891 Dave in Hoboken said:


.



Did he? Because he publicly laughed at it from day 1 and. “Idgaf”. He’s getting his money either way, just ask Ben Simmons



Yes, he did. He's there.



But the narrative we’ve been painting and myself a big part of was he doesn’t care. His contract is fully guaranteed here or not, traded or not so he’s making getting penny until he misses something mandatory.



That's the point most of us have been making. He clearly doesn't care, and his peers don't seem to care for him too much if they're talking about him publicly like KG and Shep were. He'll be gone sooner or later.


Someone who doesn’t care all of a sudden has an awakening from a Pat Leonard article, especially when he has a close bond with the Giants personal driver that knows Pat Leonard is a clickbait troll. Oh and he and KG have been talking for a few days now.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: No surprise he was dumb enough to fall for it.  
Dave in Hoboken : 4/25/2022 4:30 pm : link
In comment 15678930 TDTONEY said:
In comment 15678915 Dave in Hoboken said:


In comment 15678908 TDTONEY said:


In comment 15678902 Dave in Hoboken said:


In comment 15678898 TDTONEY said:


In comment 15678891 Dave in Hoboken said:


.



Did he? Because he publicly laughed at it from day 1 and. “Idgaf”. He’s getting his money either way, just ask Ben Simmons



Yes, he did. He's there.



But the narrative we’ve been painting and myself a big part of was he doesn’t care. His contract is fully guaranteed here or not, traded or not so he’s making getting penny until he misses something mandatory.



That's the point most of us have been making. He clearly doesn't care, and his peers don't seem to care for him too much if they're talking about him publicly like KG and Shep were. He'll be gone sooner or later.



Someone who doesn’t care all of a sudden has an awakening from a Pat Leonard article, especially when he has a close bond with the Giants personal driver that knows Pat Leonard is a clickbait troll. Oh and he and KG have been talking for a few days now.


He is there. He wasn't before. So...obviously, yes.
TDToney  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/25/2022 4:37 pm : link
So you're seriously going with the "he's not here because of the threat of a trade, but it's mere coincidence" argument?

So there was never anything to see here. The Giants didn't feel a need to "leak" to reporters. They were never irritated with Toney. Toney didn't show up because it looked keeping it real was about to go wrong.

OK.
I have long said  
Dnew15 : 4/25/2022 4:56 pm : link
that there something amiss with the way the recent Giants receivers catch the football - specifically Engram, Shepard and Slayton and the way they all catch it (or don't) the same.

There's just some awkward about it.

Maybe it's just me.
shopping, for what a 7th rounder and a bag of footballs?  
islander1 : 4/25/2022 5:26 pm : link
RE: Giants were never going to trade Toney...  
AcidTest : 4/25/2022 5:53 pm : link
In comment 15678879 Capisce said:
That was just floated to get the kid to camp. Pat knew which stooge to leak that to. Mission accomplished. Slayton's cap number makes him easy to cut. While at the same time if anyone who was high on him thinks he was a victim of the system, they might send us a 6 or a 7 for him.


Doesn't matter. The fact that they had to do it, let alone just before the draft, is a bad sign.
I’d keep him  
ThreePoints : 4/25/2022 6:19 pm : link
Judge and company couldn’t coach. No one seemed to get better under the Judge regime. Give him another shot and see what happens.
I'd move him  
TommyWiseau : 4/25/2022 6:44 pm : link
for a late pick. Would clear 2.5 mil in cap space and we could get a cheap replacement.
Deebo for Darius  
bluefin : 4/25/2022 6:45 pm : link
we need Trader Dave
Reciever TD stats can be very variable  
shyster : 4/25/2022 9:06 pm : link
depending on circumstance.

Example: Kyle Pitts caught 68 balls this year, had a ton of red zone targets, made the Pro Bowl . . . and had one TD reception.

Jones and Slayton racked up TD stats against a some bad teams with weak secondaries in 2019.

There didn't need to be anything systematically different about either of them as players or about Giants' coaching for those small sample TD stats not to hold up in subsequent seasons.
In what universe would some team want Darius  
xman : 4/25/2022 9:58 pm : link
for 2.5. Are there really teams that are that desperate? Giants seem boxed in.
RE: In what universe would some team want Darius  
Eric on Li : 4/25/2022 11:24 pm : link
In comment 15679392 xman said:
for 2.5. Are there really teams that are that desperate? Giants seem boxed in.


in the universe where a team gave Marquez Valdes Scandling 30m anything is possible.
 
christian : 12:02 am : link
Darius Slayton is a limited receiver. In addition to his suspect hands, he had major questions around his route running ability, because he didn’t have to do much at Auburn. A lot of his damage was on 7 & 9 routes against man coverage breakdowns his rookie year. Unless he gets sprung one-on-one and gets over the top he’s not a dangerous player.

His catch rate went down each year, but so did his catchable targets. His rate of catchable balls has been consistently mid 70s each year, which isn’t good.
Slayton us a useful spare part.  
Producer : 1:16 am : link
Nothing more.
