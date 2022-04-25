Duggan: Giants also shopping Darius Slayton

|
|• Toney isn’t the only Giants receiver on the trading block. The team has also been shopping fourth-year receiver Darius Slayton, according to a source.
In some ways, Slayton is a victim of his production in his first three seasons. As a 2019 fifth-round pick, Slayton received a proven performance escalator that bumped his 2022 salary from $920,000 to $2.5 million because he played over 35 percent of the Giants’ snaps in his first three seasons.
Paying Slayton $2.5 million is a luxury for the cap-strapped Giants. The challenge with a trade is other teams can get their own version of Slayton for much cheaper in the draft. Don’t be surprised if Slayton doesn’t make the final roster if the Giants aren’t able to find a trade partner and their cap situation remains tight.
Ironically, trading Toney would probably make unloading Slayton more likely because they’d lose cap space by dealing Toney. It’s inevitable that the Giants will take a receiver in the draft, possibly earlier than expected, as that position needs an overhaul.
And Slayton, who is a ONE TRICK pony never got to use his one trick (be a stretch receiver).
He did. Scored 10 TD as a rookie.
Just never got any better as a player.
I find it difficult to make any assessment of so many skill position players given the woeful OL and playbook last year. Post 1990, I'm not sure I have ever seen an NFL team limit its pass patterns to 8 yards or less. The whole thing was a chicken/egg of opposing defenses playing 11 in the box because there was no threat, inability to run, no time to throw etc.
And Slayton, who is a ONE TRICK pony never got to use his one trick (be a stretch receiver).
Which is strange because he did show promise that rookie season. Then his drops from his college days returned in year 2. That’s why he was a 5th round pick to begin with.
His TDs went from 8 to 3 to 2.
Catches 48 to 50 to 26.
Snap count 75 percent to 87 to 64.
Drops 2 to 6 to 6.
57% as a rookie (not great, but ok for a downfield threat)
52% in his second year (pretty bad, even for a downfield threat)
45% this past year (basically terrible, though likely heavily impacted by fromm/glennon)
his ypc went down each of those 3 years too.
he is a one trick pony who made a lot of good deep catches as a rookie but then didn't fit in an offense that didn't throw the ball downfield much.
the one trick isn't nothing since he can create big plays, i actually think talent-wise he's better or at minimum comparable to MVS and he just got $30m. He had a career catch rate under 50% with Rodgers. Put Slayton with Rodgers and he may have another 10 touchdowns, and many of the longer variety.
there are a lot of good WRs in this draft though so there's a chance the new regime simply wants to give one of them his roster spot because they won't just be a 1 year rental. so if you can get a pick for him great because it's hard to see a scenario where he gets a multi-year deal here next year, or even has a prominent role to play this year.
completely agree. Add engram and barkley to that list as well.
engram in particular had stable productivity with both mcadoo and shurmur. he went off a cliff in garrett's offense (as slayton did).
Just can't have anything nice around here.
Just can't have anything nice around here.
that's part 1 and part 2 of the script.
part 3 is that they move on and return to playing better elsewhere.
shitty coaching.
After that season he got slower and bobble-handed. The Giants' Midas touch? Don't know, but unfortunately, I've watched promising rookies turn to excrement year after year, rather than progress.
After that season he got slower and bobble-handed. The Giants' Midas touch? Don't know, but unfortunately, I've watched promising rookies turn to excrement year after year, rather than progress.
You summed this up very well without any unneeded emotion.
Maybe the Saints are still interested? - ( New Window )
Interesting. Thanks.
Lol as I suspected.
That was just floated to get the kid to camp. Pat knew which stooge to leak that to. Mission accomplished. Slayton's cap number makes him easy to cut. While at the same time if anyone who was high on him thinks he was a victim of the system, they might send us a 6 or a 7 for him.
Interesting. Thanks.
I have no idea who that is but I assume by your reaction I may not be as crazy as you made me feel 🙂
Lol as I suspected.
If Capisce is correct, the Giants threatened Toney with a trade. Whether it was a bluff or not, it was still a threat. It Capisce is also correct, the source was the Giants, using the media, as I told you.
Lol as I suspected.
If Capisce is correct, the Giants threatened Toney with a trade. Whether it was a bluff or not, it was still a threat. It Capisce is also correct, the source was the Giants, using the media, as I told you.
If Capisce is correct. The giants were never “ looking to trade WR Kadarius Toney, making calls on what they can get for their 2021 1st round pick”
As I told you.
Did he? Because he publicly laughed at it from day 1 and. “Idgaf”. He’s getting his money either way, just ask Ben Simmons
Feel better?
Feel better?
Sounds like it.
Do you “feel better”?
.
Did he? Because he publicly laughed at it from day 1 and. “Idgaf”. He’s getting his money either way, just ask Ben Simmons
Yes, he did. He's there.
.
Did he? Because he publicly laughed at it from day 1 and. “Idgaf”. He’s getting his money either way, just ask Ben Simmons
Well, it depends on whether you think Toney is here today because of the threat.
I don't think it is a coincidence. Do you?
And we got to see you and Eric resort to personal attacks because someone disagreed with you.
But the narrative we’ve been painting and myself a big part of was he doesn’t care. His contract is fully guaranteed here or not, traded or not so he’s making getting penny until he misses something mandatory.
And if in your words someone had to be “dumb enough to fall for” believing the giants were calling teams try and trade Toney, then wouldn’t it be the ones who believed that who are looking like fools?
That's the point most of us have been making. He clearly doesn't care, and his peers don't seem to care for him too much if they're talking about him publicly like KG and Shep were. He'll be gone sooner or later.
.
And if in your words someone had to be “dumb enough to fall for” believing the giants were calling teams try and trade Toney, then wouldn’t it be the ones who believed that who are looking like fools?
What does it matter what the fans think? Clearly Toney took it seriously because he's now there when he originally didn't show up at first.
Maybe it doesn’t matter what fans think. But a good part of the discussion today was what us fans think of the reports.
As is a lot of discussion here.
Someone who doesn’t care all of a sudden has an awakening from a Pat Leonard article, especially when he has a close bond with the Giants personal driver that knows Pat Leonard is a clickbait troll. Oh and he and KG have been talking for a few days now.
He is there. He wasn't before. So...obviously, yes.
So there was never anything to see here. The Giants didn't feel a need to "leak" to reporters. They were never irritated with Toney. Toney didn't show up because it looked keeping it real was about to go wrong.
OK.
There's just some awkward about it.
Maybe it's just me.
Doesn't matter. The fact that they had to do it, let alone just before the draft, is a bad sign.
Example: Kyle Pitts caught 68 balls this year, had a ton of red zone targets, made the Pro Bowl . . . and had one TD reception.
Jones and Slayton racked up TD stats against a some bad teams with weak secondaries in 2019.
There didn't need to be anything systematically different about either of them as players or about Giants' coaching for those small sample TD stats not to hold up in subsequent seasons.
in the universe where a team gave Marquez Valdes Scandling 30m anything is possible.
His catch rate went down each year, but so did his catchable targets. His rate of catchable balls has been consistently mid 70s each year, which isn’t good.