1st Round (b): New York Giants Select Evan Neal

Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/28/2022 8:54 pm
Rest of the draft  
Lines of Scrimmage : 4/28/2022 9:14 pm : link
To find a good interior guy which this draft is deep in. Good chance we come out of this draft in real good shape OL. Young and talented.
RE: RE: I don't think  
speedywheels : 4/28/2022 9:15 pm : link
In comment 15686111 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 15686101 David B. said:


Quote:


I've ever been happier with a first round than this one.

Their two biggest needs, filled by two studs.


Me neither. What a huge boost for the rebuild!


Start with the trenches, and work outside from there. Well done for the first round.
RE: Too awesome for words  
Payasdaddy : 4/28/2022 9:16 pm : link
In comment 15686030 BillT said:
Quote:
This absolute monster at 7. Unbelievable.


Saquon has to be a happy camper
The Athletic gives the Giants an "A" on both picks  
US1 Giants : 4/28/2022 9:17 pm : link
First 4 picks were B, B+, B, B+, and a B+ at 6 for Ekwonu
RE: ...  
Greg from LI : 4/28/2022 9:17 pm : link
In comment 15686065 broadbandz said:
Quote:
So many die hard Jones haters praying for that QB pick. lmao.


Obsessed much?
Keep in mind the versatility you get with Neal in case he's  
GFAN52 : 4/28/2022 9:18 pm : link
needed at LT with injuries that can happen.
Great job  
Rave7 : 4/28/2022 9:18 pm : link
by Schoen and Daboll!
Feeling good right now compared to last yr!
Great pick!  
The Mike : 4/28/2022 9:19 pm : link
Love the pick  
giantstock : 4/28/2022 9:20 pm : link
There's our RT!!!!!
RE: Great job  
Joe Beckwith : 4/28/2022 9:22 pm : link
In comment 15686145 Rave7 said:
Quote:
by Schoen and Daboll!
Feeling good right now compared to last yr!

Yep!
RE: There's a video of 6'7 337 Evan Neal  
Klaatu : 4/28/2022 9:24 pm : link
In comment 15685997 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
doing 48" box jumps. That's absolutely insane.


I saw that. Un-freaking-believable.
Hell yes  
islander1 : 4/28/2022 9:25 pm : link
You see his interview? He looks like he could add 20 lbs EASY.

What an absolute monster.
RE: Giants  
terptacular : 4/28/2022 9:28 pm : link
In comment 15686017 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
take two guys who at one time were considered #1 overall picks.


They're both #1 in my heart.
I didn’t go all in this year  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 4/28/2022 9:29 pm : link
Looking at the prospects Iike some of the really smart dudes we have on this site, but from what I can tell I’m really pleased with the way things went down.

OL OL OL. Good to see us have some premier young SEC big boys on both sides now.
RE: Rico  
islander1 : 4/28/2022 9:29 pm : link
In comment 15686047 cokeduplt said:
Quote:
Is the goat


10/10 would agree again.
Would love to grab an IOL in the next couple of picks  
terptacular : 4/28/2022 9:33 pm : link
Still need help IMO.
FOUR ACES !!!  
Red Dog : 4/28/2022 9:34 pm : link
This is the pick that builds on the Thomas pick to really turn this offense around - an ORT who can block on an island with the best of them.

No more journeymen ORTs. No more Danny Jones running for his life because his ORT can't block for shit, no more lack of holes for Barkley.
RE: The  
Milton : 4/28/2022 9:37 pm : link
In comment 15686097 AcidTest said:
Quote:
best OL in the draft. A dominant run blocker, and very good pass protector. Day one starter at RT.
The best OL in the draft was Ekwonu. Even Schoen said so. I only wonder if the Giants could've had both Ekwonu and Thibodeaux if they had used that #5 on Ickey. I'm not complaining, but people will be comparing those tackles for years to come just as they are comparing the top of the 2020 class.
RE: FOUR ACES !!!  
Milton : 4/28/2022 9:42 pm : link
In comment 15686266 Red Dog said:
Quote:
This is the pick that builds on the Thomas pick to really turn this offense around - an ORT who can block on an island with the best of them.
What I like best about the Neal pick is he is the only one of the three tackles to have played on the right side, which is likely where he will begin his pro career. If the Giants didn't have Thomas, maybe they would've preferred Cross, but the point is moot because they have Thomas.
Camp is going to be a lot of fun!  
Boatie Warrant : 4/28/2022 9:43 pm : link
Iron sharpens Iron
Thanks to Dave Gettleman  
DaveW2 : 4/28/2022 9:43 pm : link
That they had that extra pick.

Nevertheless, Thibs and Neal are a win / win.
RE: RE: The  
HMunster : 4/28/2022 9:46 pm : link
In comment 15686288 Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 15686097 AcidTest said:


Quote:


best OL in the draft. A dominant run blocker, and very good pass protector. Day one starter at RT.

The best OL in the draft was Ekwonu. Even Schoen said so. I only wonder if the Giants could've had both Ekwonu and Thibodeaux if they had used that #5 on Ickey. I'm not complaining, but people will be comparing those tackles for years to come just as they are comparing the top of the 2020 class.

Best OL but not best OT.

Seems like Giants still wanted him and would have solved RT separately, but they drafted the best OT on the draft.
RE: RE: There's a video of 6'7 337 Evan Neal  
GFAN52 : 4/28/2022 9:47 pm : link
In comment 15686198 Klaatu said:
Quote:
In comment 15685997 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


doing 48" box jumps. That's absolutely insane.



I saw that. Un-freaking-believable.


This what you saw.
Link - ( New Window )
________  
I am Ninja : 4/28/2022 9:48 pm : link
The draft is easy when you pick 5 and 7.

Heres hoping our future drafts are far less exciting.
RE: RE: RE: There's a video of 6'7 337 Evan Neal  
Klaatu : 4/28/2022 9:53 pm : link
In comment 15686326 GFAN52 said:
Quote:
In comment 15686198 Klaatu said:


Quote:


In comment 15685997 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


doing 48" box jumps. That's absolutely insane.



I saw that. Un-freaking-believable.



This what you saw. Link - ( New Window )


Yup. Thanks.

Man...I have enough trouble getting in and out of the bathtub.
Brugler on Neal  
US1 Giants : 4/28/2022 9:57 pm : link
Quote:
Per The Athletic’s Dane Brugler, Neal got called for just one penalty last year. And he allowed just two sacks on 650 pass-blocking snaps.


Link - ( New Window )
pjcas18 : 4/28/2022 9:58 pm : link
Adam Schefter
@AdamSchefter
· 1m
Blockbuster trade: Titans are planning to trade WR A.J. Brown to the Eagles, sources tell ESPN.
sorry  
pjcas18 : 4/28/2022 9:59 pm : link
wrong thread
RE: RE: 3 months ago, if someone told me  
Will Shine : 4/28/2022 10:12 pm : link
In comment 15686063 Del Shofner said:
Quote:
In comment 15685973 barens said:


Quote:


They’d get Thibs and Neal, I would have laughed in disbelief.



that's kind of where I'm at too


Early mocks (at beginning of the season) had Thibs and Neal as 1,2
What a night!  
Doubledeuce22 : 4/28/2022 10:18 pm : link
Literally exactly what I wanted. Best feeling in a long while with this team. The giants are going to have an opportunity to build a fierce front 7 with the remainder of this draft.
Now find a road grader OG  
JonC : 4/28/2022 10:19 pm : link
and a C and you're ready to roll in '22.
RE: Now find a road grader OG  
Klaatu : 4/28/2022 10:21 pm : link
In comment 15686539 JonC said:
Quote:
and a C and you're ready to roll in '22.


Give me Beef Jurgey or give me death!
Pickett's main squeeze sitting  
section125 : 4/28/2022 10:21 pm : link
there all stone faced and bored two minutes ago, now happy to be getting major $$$$.
If you had told me back in December that the Giants would walk out of  
BigBlueBuff : 4/28/2022 10:21 pm : link
this draft with Thibodeaux and Neal I would have laughed and yet here we are. What a great night for Giants fans and exactly what the doctor ordered for a team that looked bullied at times last year.
I don't like this one  
ghost718 : 4/28/2022 10:23 pm : link
Giants should know Alabama offensive lineman can't move
Linderbaum may make it to 36  
PatersonPlank : 4/28/2022 10:27 pm : link
RE: If you had told me back in December that the Giants would walk out of  
JonC : 4/28/2022 10:29 pm : link
In comment 15686553 BigBlueBuff said:
Quote:
this draft with Thibodeaux and Neal I would have laughed and yet here we are. What a great night for Giants fans and exactly what the doctor ordered for a team that looked bullied at times last year.


It's nuts, still find it hard to believe. Giants walked away with the top Edge and RT prospects.
RE: Now find a road grader OG  
Jay on the Island : 4/28/2022 10:30 pm : link
In comment 15686539 JonC said:
Quote:
and a C and you're ready to roll in '22.

With the way this draft is working out Cameron Jurgers will probably fall to the Giants in round 3.
for all the talk of 5th pick in 4 player draft they got 2 out of 4  
Eric on Li : 4/28/2022 10:32 pm : link
they got 2 guys who pass the bus test, and have been considered 2 of the most talented people at what they do for more than 3 years running. 5 star recruits who started every day of their college careers for teams who competed for and in the CFBP. hard to not be excited about the upside.

the bills have been a very strong drafting team since beane/schoen got there, and these were 2 very buffalo picks. large humans.
RE: RE: Now find a road grader OG  
Carson53 : 4/28/2022 10:34 pm : link
In comment 15686594 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 15686539 JonC said:


Quote:


and a C and you're ready to roll in '22.


With the way this draft is working out Cameron Jurgers will probably fall to the Giants in round 3.
.

I would like one of those as well, and a good safety.
RE: RE: Now find a road grader OG  
JonC : 4/28/2022 10:35 pm : link
In comment 15686594 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 15686539 JonC said:


Quote:


and a C and you're ready to roll in '22.


With the way this draft is working out Cameron Jurgers will probably fall to the Giants in round 3.


They might have a shot at another quality defender at #36 or sooner, perhaps ILB or CB.
My #1 tackle  
allstarjim : 4/28/2022 11:59 pm : link
The dream was Sauce and Neal.

It was so close to happening if the Jets took Thibodeaux.

Now I hope Thibs becomes the next pass rushing phenom in the NFL.


But couldn't be happier that Evan Neal is a Giant. Just pro-ready, start him tomorrow and he'll be good.

Your starting OL now has actual, real bookend tackles. Good ones.

This is a massive improvement.

The best thing about Neal is he has almost zero bust potential. It will have to be injury-related (knock on wood). He's just a good football player, so polished. Thrilled.
I think Neal is the guy I'm most excited about for the Giants  
NoGainDayne : 4/29/2022 12:19 am : link
in many years.

Andrew Thomas while picked higher had not nearly the same potential to be a dominant player. Neal could lock down a side and potentially move anyone he's lining up against in the run game. Can't wait to see him in blue.
I actually think Neal and Thomas had pretty comparable careers  
Eric on Li : 4/29/2022 12:40 am : link
both were 5 star recruits who stepped into the SEC and competed from day 1.

Neal is bigger but thomas' size checks all the boxes and the arm length is freakish.

They both generate movement at the poa and win more with strength than elite movement.

both had experience on the right and left sides.

neal didnt compete in any combine events but thomas' performance imo was always underrated that year (below i compared him to ekwonu and you can see he more than held his own against this years OT1, basically better in everything except the 40). i think neal would have done well (and not as well) in similar drills.

both entered the nfl with some balance/technique issues. i think neal may have the higher upside because of his raw size but i also think his best position may be rt kind of like wirfs so i think it's a good fit. he was my pick out of the top 3 OTs this year for the same reason I liked Thomas best in 2020 - just really well rounded and battle tested in the SEC with some stand out traits.

Yeah Eric it's really just the size for me too  
NoGainDayne : 4/29/2022 12:57 am : link
you aren't going to get a T at 7 that is clean. But if his technique stuff gets cleaned up he could be a dominant player. The size is what gives him that potential.

Boselli, Pace, Ogden all at least 6'7. Those were the guys that were just a treat to watch. I think size can make people reach too but when you get that big at T you can really change the game for your team.
neal definitely has the rare size of some of the greats  
Eric on Li : 4/29/2022 1:08 am : link
orlando brown and becton are testament to how much you can do just by being bigger.

thomas arm length is a bit of an equalizer there because im pretty sure he has the longest arms of any OT in the league - including those guys bigger than him.

again to me the key thing with both of them is how battle tested they are in the SEC and how few holes you can poke in their resume.

Wirfs was a freak athlete but only played the right side.
Ekwonu has some sloppiness in his pass pro and size was he is smaller and without great length.
Cross is obviously on the light side.
Wills was similar to cross and Ekwonu, more athletic than pure power.
Becton obviously had red flags that seem to have come true.

they were both just as solid across the board as you can get with 1 or 2 exceptional carrying tools that could make you believe they could be great.

I did think Sewell was a cut above last year, but both he and slater were tricky because they opted out of their last years and played in weaker conferences.
Heh  
Jim in Fairfax : 4/29/2022 1:12 am : link
Quote from NY Times draft article:

“Neal is a typical top-tier offensive line prospect who looks and moves like a video game boss. He should be able to protect Daniel Jones from anything but himself.”
I'll have more thoughts on Neal later, but an interesting tidbit:  
Anakim : 4/29/2022 8:08 am : link
His mentor is Bryan Bulaga, who is currently a free agent. At one point Neal weighed almost 400 pounds and somehow or another, he got in touch with Bulaga. Bulaga was straight with him. He said that the kid had talent, but no team is going to draft him when he weighs 390 pounds. After that talk, Neal became more serious about his weight and training and slimmed down. Now, he's a top-7 pick.
scouting report from brandon thorn  
Eric on Li : 4/29/2022 9:38 am : link
Quote:
OVERALL

Neal is a former 5-star prospect with a rare blend of size, athletic ability, balance and play strength.

As a pass-protector, Neal explodes out of his stance with silky footwork to get to his landmark under control and square with the weight distribution and posture to effectively mirror and cut off counter moves. He has excellent length and powerful, jolting strikes to punch through the hands of rushers into their frame and latch with overpowering grip strength. Neal has a tendency to lean into rushers up the arc, leaving him vulnerable to falling off blocks when they plant and attempt to redirect inside at the top of the QB's drop that will need to get cleaned up.

As a run-blocker, Neal plays with tremendous pad level, play strength and quickness to fit, drive and overwhelm defenders on down, double-team and cut-off blocks. He has good agility and nimbleness to track moving targets in space as a puller and lead blocker. Neal needs to maintain a stronger/wider base through the 'drive' portion of blocks and to better adjust to sudden post-snap movement across his face to prevent getting overextended and missing his target. He also needs to tighten up his hand placement on contact and reset quicker inside of defenders to prevent getting pulled off balance and falling off blocks.

Neal's blend of physical traits, polish despite limited time at one position and youth make him an immediate-impact starter at either left or right tackle with Pro Bowl potential if he can play with better overall posture and hand placement in the run game.

brandon thorn on neal - ( New Window )
One of  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/29/2022 11:32 am : link
my favorite parts was hearing from Neal's parents.
