1st Round (b): New York Giants Select Evan Neal

best OL in the draft. A dominant run blocker, and very good pass protector. Day one starter at RT.
The best OL in the draft was Ekwonu. Even Schoen said so. I only wonder if the Giants could've had both Ekwonu and Thibodeaux if they had used that #5 on Ickey. I'm not complaining, but people will be comparing those tackles for years to come just as they are comparing the top of the 2020 class.
This is the pick that builds on the Thomas pick to really turn this offense around - an ORT who can block on an island with the best of them.
What I like best about the Neal pick is he is the only one of the three tackles to have played on the right side, which is likely where he will begin his pro career. If the Giants didn't have Thomas, maybe they would've preferred Cross, but the point is moot because they have Thomas.
best OL in the draft. A dominant run blocker, and very good pass protector. Day one starter at RT.
The best OL in the draft was Ekwonu. Even Schoen said so. I only wonder if the Giants could've had both Ekwonu and Thibodeaux if they had used that #5 on Ickey. I'm not complaining, but people will be comparing those tackles for years to come just as they are comparing the top of the 2020 class.
Best OL but not best OT.
Seems like Giants still wanted him and would have solved RT separately, but they drafted the best OT on the draft.
they got 2 guys who pass the bus test, and have been considered 2 of the most talented people at what they do for more than 3 years running. 5 star recruits who started every day of their college careers for teams who competed for and in the CFBP. hard to not be excited about the upside.
the bills have been a very strong drafting team since beane/schoen got there, and these were 2 very buffalo picks. large humans.
Andrew Thomas while picked higher had not nearly the same potential to be a dominant player. Neal could lock down a side and potentially move anyone he's lining up against in the run game. Can't wait to see him in blue.
I actually think Neal and Thomas had pretty comparable careers
both were 5 star recruits who stepped into the SEC and competed from day 1.
Neal is bigger but thomas' size checks all the boxes and the arm length is freakish.
They both generate movement at the poa and win more with strength than elite movement.
both had experience on the right and left sides.
neal didnt compete in any combine events but thomas' performance imo was always underrated that year (below i compared him to ekwonu and you can see he more than held his own against this years OT1, basically better in everything except the 40). i think neal would have done well (and not as well) in similar drills.
both entered the nfl with some balance/technique issues. i think neal may have the higher upside because of his raw size but i also think his best position may be rt kind of like wirfs so i think it's a good fit. he was my pick out of the top 3 OTs this year for the same reason I liked Thomas best in 2020 - just really well rounded and battle tested in the SEC with some stand out traits.
you aren't going to get a T at 7 that is clean. But if his technique stuff gets cleaned up he could be a dominant player. The size is what gives him that potential.
Boselli, Pace, Ogden all at least 6'7. Those were the guys that were just a treat to watch. I think size can make people reach too but when you get that big at T you can really change the game for your team.
neal definitely has the rare size of some of the greats
orlando brown and becton are testament to how much you can do just by being bigger.
thomas arm length is a bit of an equalizer there because im pretty sure he has the longest arms of any OT in the league - including those guys bigger than him.
again to me the key thing with both of them is how battle tested they are in the SEC and how few holes you can poke in their resume.
Wirfs was a freak athlete but only played the right side.
Ekwonu has some sloppiness in his pass pro and size was he is smaller and without great length.
Cross is obviously on the light side.
Wills was similar to cross and Ekwonu, more athletic than pure power.
Becton obviously had red flags that seem to have come true.
they were both just as solid across the board as you can get with 1 or 2 exceptional carrying tools that could make you believe they could be great.
I did think Sewell was a cut above last year, but both he and slater were tricky because they opted out of their last years and played in weaker conferences.
His mentor is Bryan Bulaga, who is currently a free agent. At one point Neal weighed almost 400 pounds and somehow or another, he got in touch with Bulaga. Bulaga was straight with him. He said that the kid had talent, but no team is going to draft him when he weighs 390 pounds. After that talk, Neal became more serious about his weight and training and slimmed down. Now, he's a top-7 pick.
Neal is a former 5-star prospect with a rare blend of size, athletic ability, balance and play strength.
As a pass-protector, Neal explodes out of his stance with silky footwork to get to his landmark under control and square with the weight distribution and posture to effectively mirror and cut off counter moves. He has excellent length and powerful, jolting strikes to punch through the hands of rushers into their frame and latch with overpowering grip strength. Neal has a tendency to lean into rushers up the arc, leaving him vulnerable to falling off blocks when they plant and attempt to redirect inside at the top of the QB's drop that will need to get cleaned up.
As a run-blocker, Neal plays with tremendous pad level, play strength and quickness to fit, drive and overwhelm defenders on down, double-team and cut-off blocks. He has good agility and nimbleness to track moving targets in space as a puller and lead blocker. Neal needs to maintain a stronger/wider base through the 'drive' portion of blocks and to better adjust to sudden post-snap movement across his face to prevent getting overextended and missing his target. He also needs to tighten up his hand placement on contact and reset quicker inside of defenders to prevent getting pulled off balance and falling off blocks.
Neal's blend of physical traits, polish despite limited time at one position and youth make him an immediate-impact starter at either left or right tackle with Pro Bowl potential if he can play with better overall posture and hand placement in the run game.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
Quote:
I've ever been happier with a first round than this one.
Their two biggest needs, filled by two studs.
Me neither. What a huge boost for the rebuild!
Start with the trenches, and work outside from there. Well done for the first round.
Saquon has to be a happy camper
Obsessed much?
Feeling good right now compared to last yr!
Feeling good right now compared to last yr!
Yep!
I saw that. Un-freaking-believable.
What an absolute monster.
They're both #1 in my heart.
OL OL OL. Good to see us have some premier young SEC big boys on both sides now.
10/10 would agree again.
No more journeymen ORTs. No more Danny Jones running for his life because his ORT can't block for shit, no more lack of holes for Barkley.
Nevertheless, Thibs and Neal are a win / win.
Quote:
best OL in the draft. A dominant run blocker, and very good pass protector. Day one starter at RT.
The best OL in the draft was Ekwonu. Even Schoen said so. I only wonder if the Giants could've had both Ekwonu and Thibodeaux if they had used that #5 on Ickey. I'm not complaining, but people will be comparing those tackles for years to come just as they are comparing the top of the 2020 class.
Best OL but not best OT.
Seems like Giants still wanted him and would have solved RT separately, but they drafted the best OT on the draft.
Quote:
doing 48" box jumps. That's absolutely insane.
I saw that. Un-freaking-believable.
This what you saw.
Link - ( New Window )
Heres hoping our future drafts are far less exciting.
Quote:
In comment 15685997 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
doing 48" box jumps. That's absolutely insane.
I saw that. Un-freaking-believable.
This what you saw. Link - ( New Window )
Yup. Thanks.
Man...I have enough trouble getting in and out of the bathtub.
Link - ( New Window )
@AdamSchefter
· 1m
Blockbuster trade: Titans are planning to trade WR A.J. Brown to the Eagles, sources tell ESPN.
Quote:
They’d get Thibs and Neal, I would have laughed in disbelief.
that's kind of where I'm at too
Early mocks (at beginning of the season) had Thibs and Neal as 1,2
Give me Beef Jurgey or give me death!
It's nuts, still find it hard to believe. Giants walked away with the top Edge and RT prospects.
With the way this draft is working out Cameron Jurgers will probably fall to the Giants in round 3.
the bills have been a very strong drafting team since beane/schoen got there, and these were 2 very buffalo picks. large humans.
Quote:
and a C and you're ready to roll in '22.
With the way this draft is working out Cameron Jurgers will probably fall to the Giants in round 3.
I would like one of those as well, and a good safety.
Quote:
and a C and you're ready to roll in '22.
With the way this draft is working out Cameron Jurgers will probably fall to the Giants in round 3.
They might have a shot at another quality defender at #36 or sooner, perhaps ILB or CB.
It was so close to happening if the Jets took Thibodeaux.
Now I hope Thibs becomes the next pass rushing phenom in the NFL.
But couldn't be happier that Evan Neal is a Giant. Just pro-ready, start him tomorrow and he'll be good.
Your starting OL now has actual, real bookend tackles. Good ones.
This is a massive improvement.
The best thing about Neal is he has almost zero bust potential. It will have to be injury-related (knock on wood). He's just a good football player, so polished. Thrilled.
Andrew Thomas while picked higher had not nearly the same potential to be a dominant player. Neal could lock down a side and potentially move anyone he's lining up against in the run game. Can't wait to see him in blue.
Neal is bigger but thomas' size checks all the boxes and the arm length is freakish.
They both generate movement at the poa and win more with strength than elite movement.
both had experience on the right and left sides.
neal didnt compete in any combine events but thomas' performance imo was always underrated that year (below i compared him to ekwonu and you can see he more than held his own against this years OT1, basically better in everything except the 40). i think neal would have done well (and not as well) in similar drills.
both entered the nfl with some balance/technique issues. i think neal may have the higher upside because of his raw size but i also think his best position may be rt kind of like wirfs so i think it's a good fit. he was my pick out of the top 3 OTs this year for the same reason I liked Thomas best in 2020 - just really well rounded and battle tested in the SEC with some stand out traits.
Boselli, Pace, Ogden all at least 6'7. Those were the guys that were just a treat to watch. I think size can make people reach too but when you get that big at T you can really change the game for your team.
thomas arm length is a bit of an equalizer there because im pretty sure he has the longest arms of any OT in the league - including those guys bigger than him.
again to me the key thing with both of them is how battle tested they are in the SEC and how few holes you can poke in their resume.
Wirfs was a freak athlete but only played the right side.
Ekwonu has some sloppiness in his pass pro and size was he is smaller and without great length.
Cross is obviously on the light side.
Wills was similar to cross and Ekwonu, more athletic than pure power.
Becton obviously had red flags that seem to have come true.
they were both just as solid across the board as you can get with 1 or 2 exceptional carrying tools that could make you believe they could be great.
I did think Sewell was a cut above last year, but both he and slater were tricky because they opted out of their last years and played in weaker conferences.
“Neal is a typical top-tier offensive line prospect who looks and moves like a video game boss. He should be able to protect Daniel Jones from anything but himself.”
Neal is a former 5-star prospect with a rare blend of size, athletic ability, balance and play strength.
As a pass-protector, Neal explodes out of his stance with silky footwork to get to his landmark under control and square with the weight distribution and posture to effectively mirror and cut off counter moves. He has excellent length and powerful, jolting strikes to punch through the hands of rushers into their frame and latch with overpowering grip strength. Neal has a tendency to lean into rushers up the arc, leaving him vulnerable to falling off blocks when they plant and attempt to redirect inside at the top of the QB's drop that will need to get cleaned up.
As a run-blocker, Neal plays with tremendous pad level, play strength and quickness to fit, drive and overwhelm defenders on down, double-team and cut-off blocks. He has good agility and nimbleness to track moving targets in space as a puller and lead blocker. Neal needs to maintain a stronger/wider base through the 'drive' portion of blocks and to better adjust to sudden post-snap movement across his face to prevent getting overextended and missing his target. He also needs to tighten up his hand placement on contact and reset quicker inside of defenders to prevent getting pulled off balance and falling off blocks.
Neal's blend of physical traits, polish despite limited time at one position and youth make him an immediate-impact starter at either left or right tackle with Pro Bowl potential if he can play with better overall posture and hand placement in the run game.
brandon thorn on neal - ( New Window )