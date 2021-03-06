Who Do You Want in Rounds 2/3 Discussion Thread

to say I'm surprised people are not all over Willis in the 2nd round, especially since so many people want Jones gone.
I was vociferous in my not wanting Willis in Top 10. That being said, if he is there at 36 and Daboll/Kafka believe that they can create an offense in which he’d excel it definitely merits serious consideration.
"The tight end spot is important regardless of how spread open you think this offense will be. Dawson Knox, for example, was on the field for just under 90% of the team’s snaps in Buffalo last year. He was second on the team in touchdowns (9) and second on the team in passer rating when targeted (127.8). NYG needs to find their version of Knox as soon as possible. I prefer McBride (round 2) or Ruckert (possibly round 3)"
We have our Pass rush specialist, we have our Tackle combo of the future. Now we need a weapon
but again, I think Tampa trade to the top of the 2nd might end this idea :(
Willis would be a terrible pick. You can call him a project and say he just needs time to develop. But the odds are he wouldn't start getting the reps he needs to develop until next season. And then we have to hope he actually does develop.
Quite possible. But then why did the Giants invite him to the Meadowlands?
If he misses, you lost a 36th pick. Probably get some equity at backup or on gadgets too.
If he hits, you're competing for Super Bowls. It's not like it's a 50/50 prop with even payouts.
Actually sitting here more players i'd be super excited about the Giants grabbing than I thought.
One thing of very high interest to me is if the Giants end up taking a CB. Seems like enough smoke around Sauce that we know they were pretty interested but we may be able to get more surrounding information on how much they view CB as a need vs. just being sold on Sauce.
I think it's a product of the class to an extent. It was really 2 guys that you can take to the bank in this scheme and then not a whole lot of questions. Booth probably best fits but he's got some injury concerns. I was all-in on both Sauce and Stingley but I'm okay waiting until Day 3 for projects now unless they feel Booth checks out.
RE: RE: the fact that willis has the obvious tools he has and fell out of rd 1
says something, or at least it should. if the nyg took him at #5 i'd have had no issue and been excited about it.
the fact that they and the rest of the league didnt means there are serious questions about whether or not he can run an NFL offense at all.
the floor is non-existent. he could get switched to another position within a year.
That's how I feel about everyone who's still available. If they were any good they would have been taken in the first!
with QBs it's different. every team reaches for them if there's the slightest chance they are the guy - especially with the kind of tools willis has. drew brees was small and had a weak arm so people doubted him. tom brady looked like a gym teacher not a pro athlete. passing on them was more understandable than a guy like willis whose talents are obvious.
if teams are passing it's because they don't think he can run an nfl offense. same as gus malzahn didnt think he could run an SEC offense.
and as for why the giants had him in for a visit, with the kind of tools he has it would have been criminal not to investigate top to bottom. we know how that went for them and the rest of the league. at some point it's an extra pick a team can afford to spend as a lotto ticket but the nyg arent that team.
would be interesting but I think they punt on QB until '23.
Probably, but Willis was a top 30 visit.
Still dont get the Willis love from some people. Probably because I saw him play 1 game vs a P5 team this year. Vs Ole Miss. Look up his stats from that game. 3 INT's and it wasnt pretty. Not surprised he didnt go in Round 1. Id be hesitant in Round 2. Round 3 and later...sure, just based on physical talent alone. yeah.
to say I'm surprised people are not all over Willis in the 2nd round, especially since so many people want Jones gone.
Willis would be a terrible pick. You can call him a project and say he just needs time to develop. But the odds are he wouldn't start getting the reps he needs to develop until next season. And then we have to hope he actually does develop.
Quite possible. But then why did the Giants invite him to the Meadowlands?
Maybe the Giants DO have a mild interest in him, or maybe they're hoping there's a team who'd gamble by jumping us – and giving us a better shot at who we really want.
Dean by far, Travis Jones and then the MCs… McCreary and McBride. I will say this also. I wanted no part of Willis at 5 or 7 or even a trade down but if Willis falls to 36…. I wouldn’t mind him either.
McBride - I like to get the top talent at the position and I thought he would be a late 1st.
Chenal - He is an athletic freak
Jones - We have a lot of success with 2nd round DTs
Booth - The best CB left and fits in this spot
A big no on the QBs, I just dont see the value in drafting a guy to develop this early. I dont see the Giants changing course and dumping Jones and it doesnt help cap wise either. Cutting Jones saves $200K and then we would have to carry 3 QBs because they are not going to convince Mara that cutting Jones is a good idea. If you want a development guy look at the 5th or 6th round. taking a 2nd round QB in the 2nd round is not a good use of resources. If you get a 2nd round talent in the 3rd it makes more sense. There will be stop gap QBs in FA if Jones doesnt pan out and we arent in the top 10.
We have the 4th pick, hopefully a QB goes before us and we can choose from our top 3 remaining.
I might want to tweak this a bit, because while Dean is my BPA, I think the ILB depth in this Draft is crazy deep. There are so many guys who project to be starters that we could end up taking an ILB in Round 3 or 4 and they could potentially start their rookie year.
To a lesser extent, I feel the same about TE, but I think McBride and Jelani Woods are the only two TEs who could end up being TE1 in the NFL. The rest of the guys could be either H-Backs, inline #2 TEs or supplemental role players. McBride and Woods could be featured weapons in the NFL.
Similarly Brisker and Pitre are in a tier of their own right now, IMO. Both guys could start and contribute right away
best thing for the Giants is for Jones to turn into a stud in 2022.
But if he doesn't, there is no guarantee the Giants will be anywhere near bad enough to draft a decent QB ... especially with teams with multiple picks next year in the 1st round.
I wish we didn't have to think QB, but there is a guy there who many of us did not expect to still be there.
But why wouldn't the Giants be awful if Jones is awful? The QB is the most important position in the NFL and if we know Jones is not the answer then they will suck, right?
Then if they suck, their trade capital in 2023 to move up is probably much better than nearly many others. And then you add in 2024 they probably won't be very good either which would be attractive if Giants really sucked 2022 and was trading draft capital for 1 player, that would be very attractive vs many other teams too.
It's nice that they had a visit. But the visit could still mean they thought who he was turns out to be what he is which is a not very good NFL QB.
RE: RE: RE: I’d like to see the Giants get Willis..
Agree, but I would also add Christian Harris to that list.
There are some good corners left. McCreary and Booth may be the
Is a poor man’s Lamar or even similar to Jalen Hurts…
Neither of them can throw the ball and come playoff time these two have proven to struggle. I still can’t believe how many times I need to point out that Lamar Jackson was really average last year. Like Daniel Jones average…
I would prefer Kyler Gordon, not McCreary. McCreary's short arms and general stature would be taken advantage of by NFL WRs. Gordon is talented and much more physical. However, I would wait for the 3rd round and pick Zion McCollum or Joshua Williams -- two CBs with excellent size and speed. They might be steals and perfect fits for Wink's system. Think Jason Sehorn.
"But why wouldn't the Giants be awful if Jones is awful? The QB is the most important position in the NFL and if we know Jones is not the answer then they will suck, right?"
Jones could easily be just good enough to win 6, or 7, or 8 games. Just good enough so the team doesn't suck and be at the top of the draft. Not good enough for the Giants to think he's the answer.
This is the quarterback hell I believe most people think we are in.
a better defense, or a team better prepared to start the season, or better coaching, or Jones staying healthy down the stretch could have easily picked up another couple wins last year, putting us in the middle of the draft, and that's without Jones playing better.
I am torn between Christian Watson, Travis Jones, and Troy Andersen. No way would I pick Willis in the second round. I wonder if Nakobe Dean is even on the Giants board. They might scratch him for size issues. I would be more interested in Channing Tindall in the third if he is still there. TE can wait a round or two. McBride is not so much better than Ruckert or Jelani Woods to pick him in the second.
Like Booth or the DLs Jones or Hall. This is our 2nd round pick and we should get a starter or a strong rotational player here. This D isn’t that far away from being a decent group. Want a strong contributor at 36 and the defense is more likely to benefit from that kind of addition.
It's a long way till third round pick....choose from among LB Leo Chenal, LB. Channing Tindall, LB Troy Andersen; if it a CB they want grab CB Andrew Booth; take a flier on another EDGE David Obajo, Boye Mafe, or Arnold Ebiketie; offensive line I would suggest Sean Rhyan .......HOWEVER my 1st choice is DT/EDGE Logan Hall of Houston. (Keith Hamilton ++)
I thought he would be a top 15 guy but I would love him on the Giants if available. After that I don't know the players very well.
They still have needs all over so just stay BPA.
Whatever has been said about Jones I think we may see a indication as rounds 2/3 play out. The NFL spoke last night about the quality of the QB's. Lots of teams are banking on 2023 which will make it ultra competitive. I think the Giants may make a play if they feel a QB has potential and I think they go with the safest option of at least being a serviceable starter till a more permanent QB can be acquired.
would be interesting but I think they punt on QB until '23.
I'm actually quite shocked people are pining for a QB. With so many other areas to upgrade, and the QB position being really underwhelming this year, I can't fathom taking Willis or Howell with their 2nd round pick.
Next year, if by chance things don't work out, there are other ways to find a QB other than the draft.
Where the Giants had a huge question mark at a position, and fans pleading with the team not to draft that position…in the 2nd round? Now remember it is the most important position in the game.
I think a lot of you think once you draft a QB you are wed to him for 5 years. You aren’t. You can actually draft one each year if you like, and replace ones that aren’t developing well. This idea that you must have one true QB with no real competition, and he must be given 4-5 years to show what he is is outdated and backwards.
2- Nakobe Dean
3a- Nick Cross
3b- Charlie Kolar
4- Braxton Jones or Cam Juergens
5a- Pierre Strong Jr.
5b- Best CB available- Jaylen Watson, Kalon Barnes, Marcus Jones (hard to tell when he's going)
6- Matt Araiza if he's there, best DT if he's not
Both would not be bad double dip with one of the 3rds ... or McBride in rd 2 and Woods in rd 4
Some here seem to have Daniel Jones PTSD.
I don't disagree with you on that front, but what if these QB's aren't the highest rated players on their board? Who knows where they have Willis or Howell rated.
I guess I'm just not ready to give up on Jones, and I don't think Tyrod Taylor is a bad option in case of the worst case scenario, he can more than hold down the fort.
CB, WR, TE, and LB.
With TB love for LB and Edge, and JPP on the slide, I can see them and the 2 other teams in front of us tonight going Dean or Chenal.
Wish we could have either had some more picks to maneuver with, and earlier, but at least our picks were better than ARs new receiving corps.
Good post. Willis has the physical tools and the primary reason he is dropping is he went to a small school that is often ridiculed because of its association with Falwell.
Of course, there is a good chance he won't make it. That's true of almost every QB. Look at Baker Mayfield, David Carr, Joey Harrington, etc But QB is such an overwhelmingly important position and the payoff is so big if you find a guy that you have to be willing to take draft risks.
I don't disagree with you on that front, but what if these QB's aren't the highest rated players on their board? Who knows where they have Willis or Howell rated.
I guess I'm just not ready to give up on Jones, and I don't think Tyrod Taylor is a bad option in case of the worst case scenario, he can more than hold down the fort.
If the Giants front office and coaches don't think there is coachable upside for Willis or any other QB then don't take them. I am focusing more on Willis because he is the one out of this class that I think has the highest ceiling (and lowest floor).
Some here seem to trust Schoen and Daboll, only to the extent that they view all the players the same way they do, which means you don't trust them at all. I just don't understand the vehement opposition to using a second round player at a position of need.
most impressive QB projects in history and so have direct experience with this. If they pick Willis, it shows pros who know what they’re talking about it are expressing their opinion when it matters. If they don’t, they have likely well-founded doubts that he can be molded into an elite player.
It isn’t just deferring to “experts”, it’s deferring to people who just proved they can do it.
But what you are suggesting here is nothing more than Fantasy Football. You are suggesting some have "Jones PTSD" yet you have Fantasy Football syndrome. Who drafts a QB every year? You've made up a Fantasy scenario probably because in your Fantasy Football view, you want them to take a QB.
Think Chanel tape is just as good as Deans. 40 time is probably faster 4.53 at combine vs Deans 4.52 at pro day. Bigger 2 inches taller 20 lbs heavier. Ruckert reminds me of Knox a little, would prefer McBride but don’t think he will be available with 2nd pick.
Others interested in is Pickens, Watson, and if we trade up one a couple of the later picks to snag the SDS punter at the very end of the 3rd.
I want a bad ass front 7 for the first time in a decade. Time to get back to the Big Blue D of old. Then go CB and OG after that. We need a defense and offensive line. Solidify those and I think we are in good shape.
t jones and chenal and our front 7 is all of a sudden real physical
T Jones may not make sense now because we did 5th yr on dexter
But Logan hall could
R2 P4 LB Nakobe Dean - Georgia
R3 P3 CB Jalyn Armour-Davis - Alabama
R3 P17 TE Jeremy Ruckert - Ohio State
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Target G Sean Rhyan or OL Zach Tom in the 4th.
You think Schoen and Daboll went to hitch their wagon to an undersized project QB that everyone else in the league passed on, you’re crazy. Let Daboll implement his system. If Jones sucks in, the Giants will be picking at the top of next years draft, move up and get a real QB then.
The love for these sh!t QBs in this draft by like 5 BBier’s is insane. Stop being morons.
I don't disagree with you on that front, but what if these QB's aren't the highest rated players on their board? Who knows where they have Willis or Howell rated.
I guess I'm just not ready to give up on Jones, and I don't think Tyrod Taylor is a bad option in case of the worst case scenario, he can more than hold down the fort.
If the Giants front office and coaches don't think there is coachable upside for Willis or any other QB then don't take them. I am focusing more on Willis because he is the one out of this class that I think has the highest ceiling (and lowest floor).
Some here seem to trust Schoen and Daboll, only to the extent that they view all the players the same way they do, which means you don't trust them at all. I just don't understand the vehement opposition to using a second round player at a position of need.
Because those people are certain that a QB selected after round 1 is bound to fail while a round 2 player at any other position is bound to be a productive player. In addition they feel that next year, there will a plethora of great QB prospects available that we can easily select from.
If Schoen & Daboll select a QB in round 2 it's because they see that player as a potential starter. It's not a dart throw. I'm hoping they see one of Willis/Howell/Ridder/Corral as having that potential. They would solve the #1 need on this team while not having to pay a king's ransom in draft picks to do so.
But what you are suggesting here is nothing more than Fantasy Football. You are suggesting some have "Jones PTSD" yet you have Fantasy Football syndrome. Who drafts a QB every year? You've made up a Fantasy scenario probably because in your Fantasy Football view, you want them to take a QB.
You continue to post utter nonsense in these threads because you don't seem to understand what you are reading.
You don't agree with an opinion, so it is fantasy football logic? Did I suggest taking a QB every year, or just not having to wait 4 or 5 to take a second?
You inability to understand the written word is really cluttering up threads with otherwise intelligent posts on both sides.
Good post. Willis has the physical tools and the primary reason he is dropping is he went to a small school that is often ridiculed because of its association with Falwell.
Of course, there is a good chance he won't make it. That's true of almost every QB. Look at Baker Mayfield, David Carr, Joey Harrington, etc But QB is such an overwhelmingly important position and the payoff is so big if you find a guy that you have to be willing to take draft risks.
He's dropping because he's a glorified RB in QB clothing. He can't see the field, he can't even process a single read. He's not accurate. He's the worst choice the Giants could possibly make. He's a bust before he even hits the field.
I find it ironic that those who excoriate Jones for the same problems, maybe correctly maybe not, want to waste a high draft pick on a glorified HS QB.
The Problem with drafting Willis is the amount of time Kaftka
Harris
Booth
Pitre
Non-qb...Logan Hall. Ok with Pickens, Moore, Dean and Pitre. Raimann if they see inside potential.
McBride, Booth, Ojabo in no particular order. I just know Dean is the top of my list.
At least we have Dimes and Taylor.
Hall
Jones
Ojabo
McBride
Willis
McCreary
Ok say you draft Willis, Giants have a bad year but Willis doesnt play a snap..
You go into next year in a great QB class, you are taking one of those QBs and wasted a 2md round pick on Willis..
There is zero reason to draft QB this year
Jones NT
Dean LB
Pitre S
Gordon CB
Andrew Booth
Kyler Gordon
Travis Jones
Logan Hall
Leo Chenal
Christian Harris
Nakobe Dean
Darrian Kinnard
Cam Jurgins
Boyle Mafe
Travis Jones
Kyler Gordon
Nakobe Dean
Desmond Ridder
Malik Willis
Skyy Moore
Cam Thomas
Logan Hall
Arnold Ebiketie
Jalen Pitre
Brian Robinson
I totally agree Eric. I think it’s a no brainer.
The Giants have a lame duck QB and Tyrod Taylor. It’s a major need.
Darian Kinnard and James cook rd 3.
Kyler Gordon
Christian Watson
George Pickens
Nakobe Dean
Christian Harris
Leo Chenal
Roger McCreary
Trey McBride
Travis Jones
Perrion Winfrey
DeMarvin Leal
the fact that they and the rest of the league didnt means there are serious questions about whether or not he can run an NFL offense at all.
the floor is non-existent. he could get switched to another position within a year.
I was vociferous in my not wanting Willis in Top 10. That being said, if he is there at 36 and Daboll/Kafka believe that they can create an offense in which he’d excel it definitely merits serious consideration.
"The tight end spot is important regardless of how spread open you think this offense will be. Dawson Knox, for example, was on the field for just under 90% of the team’s snaps in Buffalo last year. He was second on the team in touchdowns (9) and second on the team in passer rating when targeted (127.8). NYG needs to find their version of Knox as soon as possible. I prefer McBride (round 2) or Ruckert (possibly round 3)"
We have our Pass rush specialist, we have our Tackle combo of the future. Now we need a weapon
to say I'm surprised people are not all over Willis in the 2nd round, especially since so many people want Jones gone.
I totally agree Eric. I think it’s a no brainer.
The Giants have a lame duck QB and Tyrod Taylor. It’s a major need.
I wonder if he'll get snatched up by the Lions first.
But if he doesn't, there is no guarantee the Giants will be anywhere near bad enough to draft a decent QB ... especially with teams with multiple picks next year in the 1st round.
I wish we didn't have to think QB, but there is a guy there who many of us did not expect to still be there.
With TB, Minn, and Tenn now in front of us I think 1 of them grab him.
I think we go CB now, especially with Dotson, Brown in our Div. and JB in flux status once KC went McDuffie.
"The tight end spot is important regardless of how spread open you think this offense will be. Dawson Knox, for example, was on the field for just under 90% of the team’s snaps in Buffalo last year. He was second on the team in touchdowns (9) and second on the team in passer rating when targeted (127.8). NYG needs to find their version of Knox as soon as possible. I prefer McBride (round 2) or Ruckert (possibly round 3)"
We have our Pass rush specialist, we have our Tackle combo of the future. Now we need a weapon
but again, I think Tampa trade to the top of the 2nd might end this idea :(
the fact that they and the rest of the league didnt means there are serious questions about whether or not he can run an NFL offense at all.
the floor is non-existent. he could get switched to another position within a year.
That's how I feel about everyone who's still available. If they were any good they would have been taken in the first!
Probably, but Willis was a top 30 visit.
would be interesting but I think they punt on QB until '23.
Probably, but Willis was a top 30 visit.
I think he's really raw. Tools are obvious but accuracy and decision making are big questions.
You old school bastard!
Jones is a lame duck QB, and getting a dual threat QB who is raw, but has upside makes a lot of sense imo.
So, you are willing to wait another 3 years to see if a rookie qb will pan out?
Nope. If coaching staff doesn’t like his progress you trade him in offseason to a team picking too low to get a QB.
QBs: Willis, Howell, Corral
Willis would be a terrible pick. You can call him a project and say he just needs time to develop. But the odds are he wouldn't start getting the reps he needs to develop until next season. And then we have to hope he actually does develop.
to say I'm surprised people are not all over Willis in the 2nd round, especially since so many people want Jones gone.
Willis would be a terrible pick. You can call him a project and say he just needs time to develop. But the odds are he wouldn't start getting the reps he needs to develop until next season. And then we have to hope he actually does develop.
Quite possible. But then why did the Giants invite him to the Meadowlands?
to say I'm surprised people are not all over Willis in the 2nd round, especially since so many people want Jones gone.
Willis would be a terrible pick. You can call him a project and say he just needs time to develop. But the odds are he wouldn't start getting the reps he needs to develop until next season. And then we have to hope he actually does develop.
If he misses, you lost a 36th pick. Probably get some equity at backup or on gadgets too.
If he hits, you're competing for Super Bowls. It's not like it's a 50/50 prop with even payouts.
This! ⬆️
Actually sitting here more players i'd be super excited about the Giants grabbing than I thought.
One thing of very high interest to me is if the Giants end up taking a CB. Seems like enough smoke around Sauce that we know they were pretty interested but we may be able to get more surrounding information on how much they view CB as a need vs. just being sold on Sauce.
pitre is an absolute winning player. cannot have enough players like him
Actually sitting here more players i'd be super excited about the Giants grabbing than I thought.
One thing of very high interest to me is if the Giants end up taking a CB. Seems like enough smoke around Sauce that we know they were pretty interested but we may be able to get more surrounding information on how much they view CB as a need vs. just being sold on Sauce.
I think it's a product of the class to an extent. It was really 2 guys that you can take to the bank in this scheme and then not a whole lot of questions. Booth probably best fits but he's got some injury concerns. I was all-in on both Sauce and Stingley but I'm okay waiting until Day 3 for projects now unless they feel Booth checks out.
says something, or at least it should. if the nyg took him at #5 i'd have had no issue and been excited about it.
the fact that they and the rest of the league didnt means there are serious questions about whether or not he can run an NFL offense at all.
the floor is non-existent. he could get switched to another position within a year.
That's how I feel about everyone who's still available. If they were any good they would have been taken in the first!
with QBs it's different. every team reaches for them if there's the slightest chance they are the guy - especially with the kind of tools willis has. drew brees was small and had a weak arm so people doubted him. tom brady looked like a gym teacher not a pro athlete. passing on them was more understandable than a guy like willis whose talents are obvious.
if teams are passing it's because they don't think he can run an nfl offense. same as gus malzahn didnt think he could run an SEC offense.
and as for why the giants had him in for a visit, with the kind of tools he has it would have been criminal not to investigate top to bottom. we know how that went for them and the rest of the league. at some point it's an extra pick a team can afford to spend as a lotto ticket but the nyg arent that team.
this pick should be secondary pitre or gordon or DL with jones or hall. i would 100% go secondary
there are plenty of tight ends to draft. no reason to take mcbride now. wait and draft rucker or woods at the top of round 3
Take the highest rated guy at a playmaking position (so no DT or OL unless you think the OL is going to start damn soon)
CB is interesting because if you believe Rico (and why wouldnt we), the Giants thought they were taking Gardner. So they are clearly onto plan B with corner
Pittsburgh already had Trubisky and Pickett will likely have a short learning curve.
would be interesting but I think they punt on QB until '23.
Probably, but Willis was a top 30 visit.
Still dont get the Willis love from some people. Probably because I saw him play 1 game vs a P5 team this year. Vs Ole Miss. Look up his stats from that game. 3 INT's and it wasnt pretty. Not surprised he didnt go in Round 1. Id be hesitant in Round 2. Round 3 and later...sure, just based on physical talent alone. yeah.
DL Logan Hall
TE Trey McBride
QB Malik Willis
LB Leo Chenal
3rd round
C Cameron Jurgens
S Jalen Pitre
TE Jeremy Ruckert
RB James Cook
says something, or at least it should. if the nyg took him at #5 i'd have had no issue and been excited about it.
the fact that they and the rest of the league didnt means there are serious questions about whether or not he can run an NFL offense at all.
the floor is non-existent. he could get switched to another position within a year.
That's how I feel about everyone who's still available. If they were any good they would have been taken in the first!
Absolutely, please put this silly notion to rest
+1
Willis would be a terrible pick. You can call him a project and say he just needs time to develop. But the odds are he wouldn't start getting the reps he needs to develop until next season. And then we have to hope he actually does develop.
Quite possible. But then why did the Giants invite him to the Meadowlands?
Maybe the Giants DO have a mild interest in him, or maybe they're hoping there's a team who'd gamble by jumping us – and giving us a better shot at who we really want.
2. CB Booth
3. LB Harris
4. LB Dean
5. S Pitre
6. DL Jones
7. CB Gordon
8. WR Metchie
9. WR Watson
10. S Brisker
R3- Brian Asamoah and James Cook- I also like the S Cross from Maryland
Jones is a lame duck QB, and getting a dual threat QB who is raw, but has upside makes a lot of sense imo.
Ok say you draft Willis, Giants have a bad year but Willis doesnt play a snap..
You go into next year in a great QB class, you are taking one of those QBs and wasted a 2md round pick on Willis..
There is zero reason to draft QB this year
Couldn't agree more
Here are my best players available in order (I'm going to leave out Boye Mafe and David Ojabo for now):
ILB Nakobe Dean - Georgia
TE Trey McBride - Colorado State
S Jaquan Brisker - Penn State
WR George Pickens - Georgia
CB Kyler Gordon - Washington
WR Christian Watson - North Dakota State
ILB Christian Harris - Alabama
Wildcard: CB Andrew Booth Jr. - Clemson (caveat here is his durability. His medicals need to be thoroughly looked into)
Logan Hall is the perfect fit for Winks defense. The best penetrator up the middle in the entire draft. And the height strength and athleticism to play any where along the DL
Lets hope he is still there at 36
Chenal - He is an athletic freak
Jones - We have a lot of success with 2nd round DTs
Booth - The best CB left and fits in this spot
A big no on the QBs, I just dont see the value in drafting a guy to develop this early. I dont see the Giants changing course and dumping Jones and it doesnt help cap wise either. Cutting Jones saves $200K and then we would have to carry 3 QBs because they are not going to convince Mara that cutting Jones is a good idea. If you want a development guy look at the 5th or 6th round. taking a 2nd round QB in the 2nd round is not a good use of resources. If you get a 2nd round talent in the 3rd it makes more sense. There will be stop gap QBs in FA if Jones doesnt pan out and we arent in the top 10.
We have the 4th pick, hopefully a QB goes before us and we can choose from our top 3 remaining.
TE: McBride and/or Ruckert
OC: Jurgens
WR: Pickens, Watson, or Moore
If they go defense then I'd like
LB: Dean or Chenal
CB: Booth, McCreary, or Gordon
Here are my best players available in order (I'm going to leave out Boye Mafe and David Ojabo for now):
ILB Nakobe Dean - Georgia
TE Trey McBride - Colorado State
S Jaquan Brisker - Penn State
WR George Pickens - Georgia
CB Kyler Gordon - Washington
WR Christian Watson - North Dakota State
ILB Christian Harris - Alabama
Wildcard: CB Andrew Booth Jr. - Clemson (caveat here is his durability. His medicals need to be thoroughly looked into)
I might want to tweak this a bit, because while Dean is my BPA, I think the ILB depth in this Draft is crazy deep. There are so many guys who project to be starters that we could end up taking an ILB in Round 3 or 4 and they could potentially start their rookie year.
To a lesser extent, I feel the same about TE, but I think McBride and Jelani Woods are the only two TEs who could end up being TE1 in the NFL. The rest of the guys could be either H-Backs, inline #2 TEs or supplemental role players. McBride and Woods could be featured weapons in the NFL.
Similarly Brisker and Pitre are in a tier of their own right now, IMO. Both guys could start and contribute right away
But if he doesn't, there is no guarantee the Giants will be anywhere near bad enough to draft a decent QB ... especially with teams with multiple picks next year in the 1st round.
I wish we didn't have to think QB, but there is a guy there who many of us did not expect to still be there.
But why wouldn't the Giants be awful if Jones is awful? The QB is the most important position in the NFL and if we know Jones is not the answer then they will suck, right?
Then if they suck, their trade capital in 2023 to move up is probably much better than nearly many others. And then you add in 2024 they probably won't be very good either which would be attractive if Giants really sucked 2022 and was trading draft capital for 1 player, that would be very attractive vs many other teams too.
It's nice that they had a visit. But the visit could still mean they thought who he was turns out to be what he is which is a not very good NFL QB.
Ok say you draft Willis, Giants have a bad year but Willis doesnt play a snap..
You go into next year in a great QB class, you are taking one of those QBs and wasted a 2md round pick on Willis..
There is zero reason to draft QB this year
Couldn't agree more
Agree, why? None of them are worthy
Actually sitting here more players i'd be super excited about the Giants grabbing than I thought.
One thing of very high interest to me is if the Giants end up taking a CB. Seems like enough smoke around Sauce that we know they were pretty interested but we may be able to get more surrounding information on how much they view CB as a need vs. just being sold on Sauce.
Agree, but I would also add Christian Harris to that list.
True story: I ended up at this Malaysian resto at Resorts World after all the draft festivities (Genting Palace). Who do I see there? Vince Young with his gal. He still looks good.
Neither of them can throw the ball and come playoff time these two have proven to struggle. I still can’t believe how many times I need to point out that Lamar Jackson was really average last year. Like Daniel Jones average…
TE Ruckert Ohio St
G/C Praham
CB Boothe
WR Pickens
LB Asamoah
S Cross
T Lucas
T Kinnard
Pickens and Watkins for me.
Jones could easily be just good enough to win 6, or 7, or 8 games. Just good enough so the team doesn't suck and be at the top of the draft. Not good enough for the Giants to think he's the answer.
This is the quarterback hell I believe most people think we are in.
a better defense, or a team better prepared to start the season, or better coaching, or Jones staying healthy down the stretch could have easily picked up another couple wins last year, putting us in the middle of the draft, and that's without Jones playing better.
They still have needs all over so just stay BPA.
Whatever has been said about Jones I think we may see a indication as rounds 2/3 play out. The NFL spoke last night about the quality of the QB's. Lots of teams are banking on 2023 which will make it ultra competitive. I think the Giants may make a play if they feel a QB has potential and I think they go with the safest option of at least being a serviceable starter till a more permanent QB can be acquired.
2.Nakobe Dean
3.Travis Jones
4.Logan Hall
5.Jalen Petrie
We should also consider depth in the draft as to which positions will have players available in round three that could start for us.
McBride, Ruckert or Woods
Chenal, Harris or Muma
Other players Kyler Gordon, George Pickens, Skyy Moore, Christian Watson all would be excellent selections.
Jones is a lame duck QB, and getting a dual threat QB who is raw, but has upside makes a lot of sense imo.
Ok say you draft Willis, Giants have a bad year but Willis doesnt play a snap..
You go into next year in a great QB class, you are taking one of those QBs and wasted a 2md round pick on Willis..
There is zero reason to draft QB this year
This!!!
Get me a LB or TE
I'd be ok with rolling the dice on Willis at this point.
This is an odd position considering we have no NFL caliber QB.
Nice exclamation marks though.
McBride
T. Jones
Brisker
Booth
Hall
Boom ... that is what I am thinking ... We have 0 at TE right now.
67. Dylan Parham OG/C
81. Joshua Williams CB
I like it a lot. You can still get a good TE in round 4.
For the QB hungry BBI posters,Brugler has the other top 4 QB's going in round2.
Quote:
to say I'm surprised people are not all over Willis in the 2nd round, especially since so many people want Jones gone.
I totally agree Eric. I think it’s a no brainer.
The Giants have a lame duck QB and Tyrod Taylor. It’s a major need.
Do you really see Willis being a player that can give the Giants more of an edge than Daniel Jones or Tyrod Taylor? That is a huge leap of faith.
I'm actually quite shocked people are pining for a QB. With so many other areas to upgrade, and the QB position being really underwhelming this year, I can't fathom taking Willis or Howell with their 2nd round pick.
Next year, if by chance things don't work out, there are other ways to find a QB other than the draft.
3 - Skyy Moore
3 - Jelani Woods
3 - Skyy Moore
3 - Jelani Woods
Not Amare Barno? :)
I think a lot of you think once you draft a QB you are wed to him for 5 years. You aren’t. You can actually draft one each year if you like, and replace ones that aren’t developing well. This idea that you must have one true QB with no real competition, and he must be given 4-5 years to show what he is is outdated and backwards.
Some here seem to have Daniel Jones PTSD.
NO QB ... Please, no QB!!!!
This is an odd position considering we have no NFL caliber QB.
Nice exclamation marks though.
And Willis or Corral is an BFL caliber QB? If so, why didn't they go in the first round. Why would we pick a career backup QB when we already have one (and maybe two)?
3a- Nick Cross
3b- Charlie Kolar
4- Braxton Jones or Cam Juergens
5a- Pierre Strong Jr.
5b- Best CB available- Jaylen Watson, Kalon Barnes, Marcus Jones (hard to tell when he's going)
6- Matt Araiza if he's there, best DT if he's not
Would be happy with either of those guys.
Would really help put this draft over the top.
Agreed 1000% - we DESPERATELY need tight ends that can block and have decent hands.
I like Ruckert better, bigger stronger and played again better competition. Had good numbers despite not being the focal point of a more dynamic offense whereas McBride was a prime target for his.
Or just wait for the 3rd.. but i want Ruckert, 36 is to high for him but once Mcbride goes they'll be a mini run on TE's
Trey McBride.
"The tight end spot is important regardless of how spread open you think this offense will be. Dawson Knox, for example, was on the field for just under 90% of the team’s snaps in Buffalo last year. He was second on the team in touchdowns (9) and second on the team in passer rating when targeted (127.8). NYG needs to find their version of Knox as soon as possible. I prefer McBride (round 2) or Ruckert (possibly round 3)"
We have our Pass rush specialist, we have our Tackle combo of the future. Now we need a weapon
Both would not be bad double dip with one of the 3rds ... or McBride in rd 2 and Woods in rd 4
Here are my best players available in order (I'm going to leave out Boye Mafe and David Ojabo for now):
ILB Nakobe Dean - Georgia
TE Trey McBride - Colorado State
S Jaquan Brisker - Penn State
WR George Pickens - Georgia
CB Kyler Gordon - Washington
WR Christian Watson - North Dakota State
ILB Christian Harris - Alabama
Wildcard: CB Andrew Booth Jr. - Clemson (caveat here is his durability. His medicals need to be thoroughly looked into)
As to your first paragraph, bingo..
I think a lot of you think once you draft a QB you are wed to him for 5 years. You aren’t. You can actually draft one each year if you like, and replace ones that aren’t developing well. This idea that you must have one true QB with no real competition, and he must be given 4-5 years to show what he is is outdated and backwards.
Some here seem to have Daniel Jones PTSD.
I don't disagree with you on that front, but what if these QB's aren't the highest rated players on their board? Who knows where they have Willis or Howell rated.
I guess I'm just not ready to give up on Jones, and I don't think Tyrod Taylor is a bad option in case of the worst case scenario, he can more than hold down the fort.
With TB love for LB and Edge, and JPP on the slide, I can see them and the 2 other teams in front of us tonight going Dean or Chenal.
Wish we could have either had some more picks to maneuver with, and earlier, but at least our picks were better than ARs new receiving corps.
I think a lot of you think once you draft a QB you are wed to him for 5 years. You aren’t. You can actually draft one each year if you like, and replace ones that aren’t developing well. This idea that you must have one true QB with no real competition, and he must be given 4-5 years to show what he is is outdated and backwards.
Some here seem to have Daniel Jones PTSD.
Good post. Willis has the physical tools and the primary reason he is dropping is he went to a small school that is often ridiculed because of its association with Falwell.
Of course, there is a good chance he won't make it. That's true of almost every QB. Look at Baker Mayfield, David Carr, Joey Harrington, etc But QB is such an overwhelmingly important position and the payoff is so big if you find a guy that you have to be willing to take draft risks.
1 Malik Willis - because why not roll the dice?
2 Andrew Booth
3 Travis Jones
And failing that, whoever of the offensive skill positions the team believes in - Skyy Moore, Christian Watson, Breece Hall, Trey McBride
Jalen Pitre, Safety, Baylor (VIR)
Boye Mafe, Defensive End, Minnesota (PRI)
Trey McBride, Tight End, Colorado State (COM)
Malik Willis^, Quarterback, Liberty (COM, PRI)
Logan Hall, Defensive End, Houston (PRI)
Christian Harris, Outside Linebacker, Alabama (PRI)
Travis Jones, Defensive Tackle, Connecticut (PRI)
Nik Bonitto, Outside Linebacker, Oklahoma (PRI)
James Cook, Running Back, Georgia (PRI)
Justin Covington, Running Back, Villanova (LOC)
Olakunle Fatukasi, Linebacker, Rutgers (LOC)
Jarrett Guarantano, Quarterback, Washington State (LOC)
Breece Hall, Running Back, Iowa State (PRI)
Jovani Haskins, Tight End, Rutgers (LOC)
Sam Howell, Quarterback, North Carolina (PRI)
Abraham Lucas, Offensive Tackle, Washington State (PRI)
Jesse Luketa, Linebacker, Penn State (LOC)
Bo Melton, Wide Receiver, Rutgers (LOC)
Thayer Munford, Offensive Guard, Ohio State (VIR)
Brian Robinson, Running Back, Alabama (PRI)
Brandon Smith, Outside Linebacker, Penn State (PRI)
Pierre Strong Jr., Running Back, South Dakota State (WOR)
Ja'Sir Taylor, Cornerback, Wake Forest (LOC)
Isaiah Thomas, Defensive End, Oklahoma (VIR)
Cole Turner, Tight End, Nevada (VIR)
Amir Tyler, Safety, Temple (LOC)
Bryce Watts, Defensive Back, Massachusetts (LOC)
Jelani Woods, Tight End, Virginia (PRI)
2. George Pickens (assuming they're ok with his big personality)
3. Leo Chenal
4. Christian Watson
any of these would have me jumping for joy
Where the Giants had a huge question mark at a position, and fans pleading with the team not to draft that position…in the 2nd round? Now remember it is the most important position in the game.
I think a lot of you think once you draft a QB you are wed to him for 5 years. You aren’t. You can actually draft one each year if you like, and replace ones that aren’t developing well. This idea that you must have one true QB with no real competition, and he must be given 4-5 years to show what he is is outdated and backwards.
Some here seem to have Daniel Jones PTSD.
I don't disagree with you on that front, but what if these QB's aren't the highest rated players on their board? Who knows where they have Willis or Howell rated.
I guess I'm just not ready to give up on Jones, and I don't think Tyrod Taylor is a bad option in case of the worst case scenario, he can more than hold down the fort.
If the Giants front office and coaches don't think there is coachable upside for Willis or any other QB then don't take them. I am focusing more on Willis because he is the one out of this class that I think has the highest ceiling (and lowest floor).
Some here seem to trust Schoen and Daboll, only to the extent that they view all the players the same way they do, which means you don't trust them at all. I just don't understand the vehement opposition to using a second round player at a position of need.
It isn’t just deferring to “experts”, it’s deferring to people who just proved they can do it.
I think a lot of you think once you draft a QB you are wed to him for 5 years. You aren’t. You can actually draft one each year if you like, and replace ones that aren’t developing well. This idea that you must have one true QB with no real competition, and he must be given 4-5 years to show what he is is outdated and backwards.
Some here seem to have Daniel Jones PTSD.
But what you are suggesting here is nothing more than Fantasy Football. You are suggesting some have "Jones PTSD" yet you have Fantasy Football syndrome. Who drafts a QB every year? You've made up a Fantasy scenario probably because in your Fantasy Football view, you want them to take a QB.
LB Nakobe Dean
CB Andrew Booth Jr.
CB Kyler Gordon
S Jalen Pitre
S Jaquan Brisker
TE Trey McBride
WR Skyy Moore
Round 3:
LB Chad Mumma
LB Leo Chenal
DT Travis Jones
OG Darrian Kinnard
RB James Cook
WR Wan'Dale Robinson
TE Jeremy Ruckert
2. Leo Chenal
3. McBride
4. Kinnard
5. Booth
Others interested in is Pickens, Watson, and if we trade up one a couple of the later picks to snag the SDS punter at the very end of the 3rd.
LB, safety, WR. Also possibilities.
Long shot - Breece Hall.
Trey McBride.
I'd be surprised if McBride makes it to 36 let alone getting him in a trade down scenario.
This is an odd position considering we have no NFL caliber QB.
Nice exclamation marks though.
And Willis or Corral is an BFL caliber QB? If so, why didn't they go in the first round. Why would we pick a career backup QB when we already have one (and maybe two)?
Well Jones went in the first round and he sucks ass.
Any player they take here isn't guaranteed.
It would be a roll of the dice obviously, but Willis has physical ability far beyond Jones.
Dismissing it offhand with the garbage we have at QB is asinine.
t jones and chenal and our front 7 is all of a sudden real physical
T Jones may not make sense now because we did 5th yr on dexter
But Logan hall could
R3 P3 CB Jalyn Armour-Davis - Alabama
R3 P17 TE Jeremy Ruckert - Ohio State
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Target G Sean Rhyan or OL Zach Tom in the 4th.
Howell or Cook Rd2
QB & RB
Get 2
I don't think they will but its certainly not a lock. Sooner or later reward passes risk and rd 2 for me is overwhelmingly in the reward end of the spectrum.
The love for these sh!t QBs in this draft by like 5 BBier’s is insane. Stop being morons.
67 - Leo Chenal - LB - Wisconsin
81 - Cade Otten - TE - Washington
Minn will pick CB Booth -- almost a certainty
Tenn will pick TE McBride, CB Gordon, or OLB Ojabo/Mafe
so I'm taking CB Booth and TE McBride off the table.
I'll go with ILB Nakobe Dean or WR Christian Watson for #36
I think a lot of you think once you draft a QB you are wed to him for 5 years. You aren’t. You can actually draft one each year if you like, and replace ones that aren’t developing well. This idea that you must have one true QB with no real competition, and he must be given 4-5 years to show what he is is outdated and backwards.
Some here seem to have Daniel Jones PTSD.
I don't disagree with you on that front, but what if these QB's aren't the highest rated players on their board? Who knows where they have Willis or Howell rated.
I guess I'm just not ready to give up on Jones, and I don't think Tyrod Taylor is a bad option in case of the worst case scenario, he can more than hold down the fort.
If the Giants front office and coaches don't think there is coachable upside for Willis or any other QB then don't take them. I am focusing more on Willis because he is the one out of this class that I think has the highest ceiling (and lowest floor).
Some here seem to trust Schoen and Daboll, only to the extent that they view all the players the same way they do, which means you don't trust them at all. I just don't understand the vehement opposition to using a second round player at a position of need.
Because those people are certain that a QB selected after round 1 is bound to fail while a round 2 player at any other position is bound to be a productive player. In addition they feel that next year, there will a plethora of great QB prospects available that we can easily select from.
If Schoen & Daboll select a QB in round 2 it's because they see that player as a potential starter. It's not a dart throw. I'm hoping they see one of Willis/Howell/Ridder/Corral as having that potential. They would solve the #1 need on this team while not having to pay a king's ransom in draft picks to do so.
Meant that for the M Willis thread.
Where the Giants had a huge question mark at a position, and fans pleading with the team not to draft that position…in the 2nd round? Now remember it is the most important position in the game.
I think a lot of you think once you draft a QB you are wed to him for 5 years. You aren’t. You can actually draft one each year if you like, and replace ones that aren’t developing well. This idea that you must have one true QB with no real competition, and he must be given 4-5 years to show what he is is outdated and backwards.
Some here seem to have Daniel Jones PTSD.
But what you are suggesting here is nothing more than Fantasy Football. You are suggesting some have "Jones PTSD" yet you have Fantasy Football syndrome. Who drafts a QB every year? You've made up a Fantasy scenario probably because in your Fantasy Football view, you want them to take a QB.
You continue to post utter nonsense in these threads because you don't seem to understand what you are reading.
You don't agree with an opinion, so it is fantasy football logic? Did I suggest taking a QB every year, or just not having to wait 4 or 5 to take a second?
You inability to understand the written word is really cluttering up threads with otherwise intelligent posts on both sides.
Where the Giants had a huge question mark at a position, and fans pleading with the team not to draft that position…in the 2nd round? Now remember it is the most important position in the game.
I think a lot of you think once you draft a QB you are wed to him for 5 years. You aren’t. You can actually draft one each year if you like, and replace ones that aren’t developing well. This idea that you must have one true QB with no real competition, and he must be given 4-5 years to show what he is is outdated and backwards.
Some here seem to have Daniel Jones PTSD.
Good post. Willis has the physical tools and the primary reason he is dropping is he went to a small school that is often ridiculed because of its association with Falwell.
Of course, there is a good chance he won't make it. That's true of almost every QB. Look at Baker Mayfield, David Carr, Joey Harrington, etc But QB is such an overwhelmingly important position and the payoff is so big if you find a guy that you have to be willing to take draft risks.
He's dropping because he's a glorified RB in QB clothing. He can't see the field, he can't even process a single read. He's not accurate. He's the worst choice the Giants could possibly make. He's a bust before he even hits the field.
I find it ironic that those who excoriate Jones for the same problems, maybe correctly maybe not, want to waste a high draft pick on a glorified HS QB.