What to Look For / Day 2

Sy'56 : 4/29/2022 8:58 am
NYG split the offensive and defensive side ball with the first two picks. I expect to see a lot of that over the next two days.

Here are some prospects I see them going for, no particular order but organized by position.

At LB, Nakobe Dean / Georgia is the stand out guy remaining. The size concerns I noted a couple months ago are real, however. There simply aren't many guys that ever sustain success standing under 6'0 tall that weight under 230. The speed would be a welcomed element to the front seven, but one has to wonder if Leo Chanel / Wisconsin is the better fit. He is 3 inches taller (but slightly lesser wingspan), 20 pounds heavier, just as fast / quick, and much more physical. A fall back option could be found in round 3 with the likes of Chad Muma / Wyoming, Troy Andersen / Montana State, or Christian Harris / Alabama (maybe a round 2 option as well but doubtful). I think NYG takes a LB tonight.

What about double dipping into the pass rush / OL groups? Logan Hall / Houston is a versatile DL that I think Martindale would love to have. I don't see another edge rusher being brought in but he and DeMarvin Leal / Texas A& M are interesting to me. Guys that can line up inside and if they pan out along with Thibodeaux to go along with Leonard Williams and Azeez Ojulari, now you have a real difference making part of the defense. Along the OL, there is room for a guy to compete at left guard, maybe even at center. If they want to go guard early (I don't see it happening here) Darian Kinnard / Kentucky and Sean Rhyan / UCLA are both former tackles that will play inside in the NFL. BUF did a lot of that when Schoen was there. Cam Jurgens / Nebraska is a bit of a project that would likely be a round 3 option and don't forget about [/b]Luke Fortner / Kentucky[/b].

If I had to lean toward a defensive position here at the top of round 2, I think NYG is going CB. Andrew Booth / Clemson is my top guy available there but there is an injury red flag. I could see Martindale also wanting Kyler Gordon / Washington or Roger McCreary / Auburn if they look past his size. If they want to wait until round 3, we are likely looking at someone like Alontae Taylor / Tennessee or Cam Taylor-Britt / Nebraska.

I strongly believe a skill position player needs to be added tonight. It can be at the top of round 2 or 3. Will they do it? Not sure. They could feel set there for 2022 and look to address it at this time next year. I would love to get a WR or TE in the room though. Trey McBride / Colorado State or Jeremy Ruckert / Ohio State are week 1 starters that will impact the game both as a receiver and a blocker. I have been vocal about the fact that I think both of these guys are exactly what this team needs from that spot. McBride is on my short list of guys I want with this first pick tonight and I’m not sure Ruckert makes it to round 3. He could though. At WR, I think George Pickens / Georgia can be an absolute stud in this league but the character issues may keep him off the NYG board. With what NYG wants at WR, a guy that can split time outside and in the slot, I see John Metchie / Alabama, Christian Watson / North Dakota State, and Jalen Tolbert / South Alabama being the guys they could possibly scoop up. All will need 2022 to be a half-redshirt year for different reasons and that is more than OK. Giants have their receivers set for the year, but all may be gone in 2023.

Lastly, NYG seems to have put a lot of attention at RB during this pre draft process. All of them are still there. It would be a bold move to take one right away round 2. Breece Hall / Iowa State is the name to look for if they get aggressive here early tonight. I would think they wait (even until round 4 earliest) but you never know. I like the idea of James Cook / Georgia in round 3 if they want a pass catcher. Kenneth Walker / Michigan State is my personal best of the group and simply add the most balanced backup to Barkley who has the ability to be a "starter" should #26 hit free agency next year.

Enjoy tonight - A lot of good players there.

This is how I see tonight going

Kyler Gordon - CB/Washington
Jeremy Ruckert - TE/Ohio State
Chrisian Harris - LB/Alabama

great writeup as usual sy - i want dean but i'd be happy with those 3  
Eric on Li : 4/29/2022 9:02 am : link
if they don't take dean im expecting a DB and gordon is probably the best bet.
Sy, love Booth and you gave him a 1st round grade  
BillT : 4/29/2022 9:03 am : link
What’s the injury issue and does it worry you.
Qb?  
Big Blue '56 : 4/29/2022 9:03 am : link
What a night!! Thibs and Neal?? Holy shite  
JonC : 4/29/2022 9:03 am : link
I like Booth Jr at #36 or a swing at Ojabo or Drake Jackson.

Giants probably looking at Pitre, Booth, Hall, and perhaps Dean will be too much value to ignore.

If no Dean, go LB at #67.
Thanks....your insights are always welcome  
George from PA : 4/29/2022 9:05 am : link
With so many players.....and several QB needy teams....any chance of a trade back?

I would absolutely love a few more picks today!
Great write up  
UberAlias : 4/29/2022 9:06 am : link
" I think George Pickens / Georgia can be an absolute stud in this league" this is the guy I want. Beast.
TE, Corner, LB  
GuzzaBlue : 4/29/2022 9:07 am : link
Especially TE where, as you mentioned Sy, we could get a week 1 blocker/receiver starter and potentially long term stud. Day 2 could make this draft seem like a home run already.
I love how they invested in the trenches early. Reminds me of the Parcels days. Build from the inside. We are in such a good position to add some skill position talent day 2/3.
RE: What a night!! Thibs and Neal?? Holy shite  
barens : 4/29/2022 9:08 am : link
In comment 15687590 JonC said:
Quote:
I like Booth Jr at #36 or a swing at Ojabo or Drake Jackson.

Giants probably looking at Pitre, Booth, Hall, and perhaps Dean will be too much value to ignore.

If no Dean, go LB at #67.


Forgot about Ojabo and Jackson. Can we bring back "you can never have enough pass rushers?"
I agree defense at 36  
Paulie Walnuts : 4/29/2022 9:09 am : link
Probably corner, but I would love a linebacker here also. Get me an interior ol and after that tonight all I'll need now is a blonde with big tits and a hat full of viagra
So many good players, so  
section125 : 4/29/2022 9:10 am : link
few picks.
I think they should take Willis if he’s there  
ajr2456 : 4/29/2022 9:11 am : link
But wouldn’t hate coming out of today with Pickens and Harris
Great  
AcidTest : 4/29/2022 9:13 am : link
review. Here are my picks:

#36: Logan Hall.
#67: Jeremy Ruckert or Jelani Woods, in that order.
#81: Chanel, Muma, Harris, or Andersen, in that order.

I think we could also see a slight trade down, especially in round three. It will also be interesting to see if the Giants can trade Bradberry.
Dean at 36  
LTIsTheGreatest : 4/29/2022 9:13 am : link
is my top choice. Giants havent drafted an impact LBer in years and Dean would be a perfect fit. TE Jelani Woods at 67 would be a great pick
Would still wait on Tight End a bit longer  
Jimmy Googs : 4/29/2022 9:15 am : link
Some good defensive guys still out there...would target CB McCreary or the linebacker Dean for certain with this next pick.

Do we have two 3rd rounders? If so, then should be focused on Center and Tight End before Day 2 is over...

Hall could make our D-Line truly dominant.  
Klaatu : 4/29/2022 9:15 am : link
But McBride fills a dire need, could supercharge our offense, and I believe he's really high on Daboll's wish list.
RE: Hall could make our D-Line truly dominant.  
barens : 4/29/2022 9:19 am : link
In comment 15687626 Klaatu said:
Quote:
But McBride fills a dire need, could supercharge our offense, and I believe he's really high on Daboll's wish list.


I'd be ecstatic with either of those 2, and George Pickens as well.
Schoen comes from the Buffalo front office  
Saos1n : 4/29/2022 9:20 am : link
Which prioritizes DL. I think they would’ve loved Sauce at 4 but expected him to be gone. Played round 1 beautifully

If the medicals checked out on Booth, I think he’s the guy, with Bradberry’s situation pending.

However, if they didn’t, and some TE they seem to like being available later, I think they go Logan Hall or Travis Jones with 36.
I’ll be surprised if they don’t go CB  
illmatic : 4/29/2022 9:23 am : link
in round 2, assuming a couple don’t get taken before their first pick tonight. I’m sure they want to add more talent there with Bradberry gone. I just feel like the talent at other positions (TE, LB, maybe even WR) are better than what’s available at CB. At least considering Booth’s injuries.
I'd wager Booth or Pitre at #36  
JonC : 4/29/2022 9:24 am : link
and LB/TE with the 3rd rounders. WR and RB options could win out tho if Cook and or Pickens are there, that's a ton of value.
I may be in the minority  
GNewGiants : 4/29/2022 9:24 am : link
But if Dean isnt available - why not just take McBride and assure yourself the best TE in the draft?
safety  
3rdnlong : 4/29/2022 9:27 am : link
Cline is a need and a good player too.
Great stuff…  
2ndroundKO : 4/29/2022 9:29 am : link
Just give me three good players. BPA. That’s all I ask.
From your lips to God's ears Sy..  
Chris684 : 4/29/2022 9:31 am : link
Would love that outcome tonight.
LB, TE and DB ...  
Spider56 : 4/29/2022 9:32 am : link
Chenal, Ruckert and best available CB or Safety today ...

Get the RB, WR, IDL, and IOL tomorrow.
Sy, you graded Aaron Robinson a 79 last year  
HopePhil and Optimistic : 4/29/2022 9:36 am : link
Did you see enough from him in 2021 to feel confident he’s ready to step up this year into a starting role outside or in the slot?

Or would any of the available day 2 CBs seem to be a better fit in Wink’s defense?

Thanks.
RE: I’ll be surprised if they don’t go CB  
LTIsTheGreatest : 4/29/2022 9:43 am : link
In comment 15687642 illmatic said:
Quote:
in round 2, assuming a couple don’t get taken before their first pick tonight. I’m sure they want to add more talent there with Bradberry gone. I just feel like the talent at other positions (TE, LB, maybe even WR) are better than what’s available at CB. At least considering Booth’s injuries.


Bradberry is still with the Giants. At this point, doesnt look too likely that he gets traded
The offense is a mess  
Jay on the Island : 4/29/2022 9:44 am : link
And while Logan Hall is my top choice at 36 I think it might be smarter to take Trey McBride if he is still there.
S / CB in rd 2 then TE and RB in round 3  
GiantsFan84 : 4/29/2022 9:44 am : link
pitre / gordon in rd 2
hopefully some combination of ruckert or woods and cook in rd 3

that would be the dream scnenario and if i'm schoen i'd even be willing to trade up from spots if necessary to make that happen
In 2022 the team's priority is finding out of DJ is our QB  
CT Charlie : 4/29/2022 9:56 am : link
even more than winning games. I think we'll go offense, and take two-way Trey McBride if he's there, for his blocking and redzone options.
Thanks Sy  
The Mike : 4/29/2022 9:59 am : link
Your picks would be a great trio if they can make it happen. Stick with value today again - satisfy needs tomorrow. Any of these players would be good value at our second round pick:

Booth (CB), Hall (DL), McBride (TE) Walker/Hall (RB)

RE: In 2022 the team's priority is finding out of DJ is our QB  
robbieballs2003 : 4/29/2022 10:00 am : link
In comment 15687747 CT Charlie said:
Quote:
even more than winning games. I think we'll go offense, and take two-way Trey McBride if he's there, for his blocking and redzone options.


I completely disagree with this. This is what led us to where we are now. I am a DJ fan. I hope he works out. However, after 3 years, it was DJ's to make the decision for the Giants. The Giants job right now is to build the best team possible, not focus on finding out if DJ is the guy. That's DJ's job. And as much as I want and we need a TE or multiple TEs, TEs almost never help out as rookies. The position is just not built like that. If you're relying on a rookie TE to see if you have a franchise QB then that is a horrible plan. It is even worse if you "reach" for a TE for that reason. I'm not saying McBride is a reach at 36. I'm just saying it shouldn't be TE or bust.
I want Cameron Jurgens, Nebraska C, This guy is a monster  
MartyNJ1969 : 4/29/2022 10:05 am : link
and is arguably better then Lindenbaum.
In general,  
DonnieD89 : 4/29/2022 10:11 am : link
I think it’s very imperative to make sure that wink gets his players, or else his scheme is not going to work. They need to look at a cornerback, safety, and linebacker in round two. I know that the holes cannot be filled, but The value at CB, LB, and S sticks out at 36. I am very intrigued with McBride and Pickens available. I will not be disappointed, but one of Boothe Dean, or Petri would be valuable to Wink’s. I am very intrigued with Troy Anderson, as he seems to be a do it all type of linebacker. Chad Muma would fit well. Maybe they could be available in round three.
We  
AcidTest : 4/29/2022 10:13 am : link
have tons of needs, so many as Schoen has said multiple times, that we can and should just pick the BPA. For me, that's Hall.
For me tonight  
Earl the goat : 4/29/2022 10:13 am : link
Skyy Moore
Jeremy Ruckert
Cam Jurgens

All offense
Thank you Sy for everything  
Marty in Albany : 4/29/2022 10:16 am : link
Here is why I am hoping for a greater emphasis on the offense in this draft.

Last year the Giants were 27th in time of possession. The Giants' offense was on the field 15 percent less than their opponent's offense. I blame the offense for this rather than the defense because our team offense was next to last while our team defense was 20th.
Travis Jones?  
jeff57 : 4/29/2022 10:16 am : link
.
I want a TE and LB tonight  
Rjanyg : 4/29/2022 10:18 am : link
I'd be good with McBride/Muma or Chenal/Ruckert combo. Even Like Harris in round 3.

The other players: Pitre, Moore, Cook, Gordon.
RE: For me tonight  
SteelGiant : 4/29/2022 10:22 am : link
In comment 15687807 Earl the goat said:
Quote:
Skyy Moore
Jeremy Ruckert
Cam Jurgens

All offense


I didn’t realize until last night that I am related to Skyy Moore. Not by blood but through marriages and cousin’s nephew. So basically just a family tree thing but still cool. He is from down the road of where I live.
RE: Great  
Watson : 4/29/2022 10:23 am : link
In comment 15687617 AcidTest said:
Quote:
review. Here are my picks:

#36: Logan Hall.
#67: Jeremy Ruckert or Jelani Woods, in that order.
#81: Chanel, Muma, Harris, or Andersen, in that order.

I think we could also see a slight trade down, especially in round three. It will also be interesting to see if the Giants can trade Bradberry.



Great list.
Giants got the best Edge and OT on the first night....NOW  
GiantBlue : 4/29/2022 10:23 am : link
Go get the best TE in Round 3 with Trey McBride.

We can get LB and CB in round 3.

But with McBride we start rebuilding what has been a disaster of a position.....Tight End.
interesting Sy' you don't mention Cine  
ColHowPepper : 4/29/2022 10:27 am : link
as team is down to McKinney, Love and maybe a converted CB.

I noticed your tweet last night as Giants were on the board at #7 and your pick would have been the OSU WR Jets took at 10. Interesting, indeed. Who and when would you have gone back to OL with?

So good the stuff you do at Ourlads and for us.
Cine was picked #32 last night  
JonC : 4/29/2022 10:29 am : link
he gone.
2nd round  
New Yorker : 4/29/2022 10:29 am : link
DT Jones,Safety Petrie c- Jurgens and my pick for 36 drum roll is Linebacker Leo Chanel is my pick.Booth has medical issues so pass ,sleeper pick running back Breece Hall if there is the best player available .
RE: I want Cameron Jurgens, Nebraska C, This guy is a monster  
Adirondack GMen : 4/29/2022 10:29 am : link
In comment 15687773 MartyNJ1969 said:
Quote:
and is arguably better then Lindenbaum.


I would love to see that competition at C between Gates and Jurgens. Two cornhuskers battle it out…looser plays guard.
Go Big Red!
RE: interesting Sy' you don't mention Cine  
Jimmy Googs : 4/29/2022 10:29 am : link
In comment 15687864 ColHowPepper said:
Quote:
as team is down to McKinney, Love and maybe a converted CB.

I noticed your tweet last night as Giants were on the board at #7 and your pick would have been the OSU WR Jets took at 10. Interesting, indeed. Who and when would you have gone back to OL with?

So good the stuff you do at Ourlads and for us.


Cine got drafted
RE: interesting Sy' you don't mention Cine  
PatersonPlank : 4/29/2022 10:29 am : link
In comment 15687864 ColHowPepper said:
Quote:
as team is down to McKinney, Love and maybe a converted CB.

I noticed your tweet last night as Giants were on the board at #7 and your pick would have been the OSU WR Jets took at 10. Interesting, indeed. Who and when would you have gone back to OL with?

So good the stuff you do at Ourlads and for us.


Cine was selected at #32, wasn't he?
RE: RE: I want Cameron Jurgens, Nebraska C, This guy is a monster  
robbieballs2003 : 4/29/2022 10:30 am : link
In comment 15687871 Adirondack GMen said:
Quote:
In comment 15687773 MartyNJ1969 said:


Quote:


and is arguably better then Lindenbaum.



I would love to see that competition at C between Gates and Jurgens. Two cornhuskers battle it out…looser plays guard.
Go Big Red!


Neither seem to be our starting C this year.
Georgia Bulldogs are popular.  
Jimmy Googs : 4/29/2022 10:30 am : link
I hear they won the National Championship too...
they need to get the TE pick right  
stoneman : 4/29/2022 10:31 am : link
I think the TE pick will be the most critical of the remaining positional picks as a new solid TE will make the biggest impact. It doesn't matter who they like the best, but make the call and make the pick early, don't risk missing out on your guy. I was under the impression that they like McBride, but had others rated abit higher.
My ideal scenario for tonight is  
Jay on the Island : 4/29/2022 10:31 am : link
2nd DL Logan Hall
3rd C Cameron Jurgens
3rd TE Jeremy Ruckert
RE: RE: RE: I want Cameron Jurgens, Nebraska C, This guy is a monster  
MartyNJ1969 : 4/29/2022 10:31 am : link
In comment 15687876 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 15687871 Adirondack GMen said:


Quote:


In comment 15687773 MartyNJ1969 said:


Quote:


and is arguably better then Lindenbaum.



I would love to see that competition at C between Gates and Jurgens. Two cornhuskers battle it out…looser plays guard.
Go Big Red!



Neither seem to be our starting C this year.


I think Jurgens on his worst day now can play better than Billy Price
Dulcich  
Jimmy Googs : 4/29/2022 10:32 am : link
and then find a better blocking/developmental TE on Day 3...
McBride is a guy  
Dankbeerman : 4/29/2022 10:34 am : link
that somebody moves up for. would be surprised if he is on the board when we pick.

Also of note is all 3 teams infront of us have changed since the draft started. Not the same holes as teams that moved out.

Both GB and KC double dipped on D and have extra picks still dont be surprised if either makes a move for TE or WR as they both lost top weapons.
RE: Cine was picked #32 last night  
ColHowPepper : 4/29/2022 10:35 am : link
In comment 15687869 JonC said:
Quote:
he gone.

Ouch, I didn't stay up late enough, sorry Jon, Jimmy, and PP. Most had him pegged first half of 2nd round. What do I know? no mucho

Tonight begins to shine the real light on how JS, BD, and coaches want to structure the roster pending year 2 of their rebuild in '23.
RE: RE: Cine was picked #32 last night  
Jimmy Googs : 4/29/2022 10:39 am : link
In comment 15687906 ColHowPepper said:
Quote:
In comment 15687869 JonC said:


Quote:


he gone.


Ouch, I didn't stay up late enough, sorry Jon, Jimmy, and PP. Most had him pegged first half of 2nd round. What do I know? no mucho

Tonight begins to shine the real light on how JS, BD, and coaches want to structure the roster pending year 2 of their rebuild in '23.


No worries...I did same and woke up to see he was gone late. Good player.

I hear he is a Georgia Bulldog.
For everyone wabnting McBride  
Will Shine : 4/29/2022 10:42 am : link
Remember what Schoen said last night about Thibs:

There was a big gap between and the rest of the EDGE's. If they feel the same about him and the TE's, then he might get picked. Otherwise....

Of course there is always the chance that there is a run on TEs before their Round 3 pick.
RE: Georgia Bulldogs are popular.  
Klaatu : 4/29/2022 10:42 am : link
In comment 15687877 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
I hear they won the National Championship too...


Don't believe the hype. :)
Thanks Sy  
Dang Man : 4/29/2022 10:43 am : link
See any potential for Travis Jones and holding off for a LB or CB in round 3?
RE: I may be in the minority  
barens : 4/29/2022 10:46 am : link
In comment 15687648 GNewGiants said:
Quote:
But if Dean isnt available - why not just take McBride and assure yourself the best TE in the draft?


I don't think anyone would complain.
I've become enamored with Christian Watson  
dannyman3131 : 4/29/2022 10:46 am : link
Not sure how much these draft profiles are worth but look at his strengths versus weaknesses

Christian Watson
Strengths:
• Big receiver
• Dangerous run-after-the-catch ability
• Has some twitch
• Runs well for his size
• Competitive
• Red-zone weapon
• Sticky hands
• Leaping ability
• Body control
• Good height, length
• Mismatch size
• Adept at boxing out defenders
• Dangerous on 50-50 contested catches
• Tough to cover along the sideline
• Consistent
• Upside

Weaknesses:
• Lower level of competition
• Needs more grooming, coaching
The extra benefit of taking a CB early  
GeoMan999 : 4/29/2022 10:51 am : link
The sooner the top CBs are taken, the sooner a club could have an increased interest in Bradberry. Bradberry and a fifth rounder to move up in 3rd/4th or something like that.
There is a really good chance  
Doubledeuce22 : 4/29/2022 10:51 am : link
that Booth or Dean is available at 36. I can't see passing on either of them unless these injury concerns are real about Booth. I think Booth has a chance to be one of the best CBs in this class. Dean seems like he would be a perfect fit for Wink's system as well. He has such burst when blitzing and is good in coverage. Ideally I'd like to see Dean taken with 36 and Cameron Thomas taken with 67, Cam Jurgens at 81, get their TE at 112 which likely could be Otton.
RE: RE: RE: RE: I want Cameron Jurgens, Nebraska C, This guy is a monster  
robbieballs2003 : 4/29/2022 10:52 am : link
In comment 15687884 MartyNJ1969 said:
Quote:
In comment 15687876 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


In comment 15687871 Adirondack GMen said:


Quote:


In comment 15687773 MartyNJ1969 said:


Quote:


and is arguably better then Lindenbaum.



I would love to see that competition at C between Gates and Jurgens. Two cornhuskers battle it out…looser plays guard.
Go Big Red!



Neither seem to be our starting C this year.



I think Jurgens on his worst day now can play better than Billy Price


Price isn't our starting C.
RE: Dulcich  
Jay on the Island : 4/29/2022 10:54 am : link
In comment 15687890 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
and then find a better blocking/developmental TE on Day 3...

I know I’m in the minority here but I would be happy with two of the 3 situations: McBride at 36 Ruckert in round 3 or Kolar in round 4.
RE: safety  
Nomad Crow on the Madison : 4/29/2022 11:02 am : link
In comment 15687655 3rdnlong said:
Quote:
Cline is a need and a good player too.


Already picked at the end of round 1.
Great write up as always...  
BCD : 4/29/2022 11:06 am : link
Dean then Kennedy Brooks...
Sy  
Anakim : 4/29/2022 11:07 am : link
I know you said that Brisker warrants some top of round 2 consideration, but his shoulder injury is a red flag. Any update on what you think of him and his situation? My top-3 choices for Round 2 are Nakobe Dean, Trey McBride and Brisker.
Apologies  
Sy'56 : 4/29/2022 11:24 am : link
I should have included S Pitre and DT Jones

Both strong options round 2 when it comes to likelihood
Thanks Sy  
Lines of Scrimmage : 4/29/2022 11:24 am : link
Looks like a lot of good potential players to add to a roster with needs all over. Lots of big DT's in the division and a massive one was added last night. Hopefully a counter punch is drafted. BPA mindset.
RE: Sy  
Sy'56 : 4/29/2022 11:25 am : link
In comment 15688033 Anakim said:
Quote:
I know you said that Brisker warrants some top of round 2 consideration, but his shoulder injury is a red flag. Any update on what you think of him and his situation? My top-3 choices for Round 2 are Nakobe Dean, Trey McBride and Brisker.


I like Brisker still but don't think he will be on the short list for round 2
RE: RE: Dulcich  
Jimmy Googs : 4/29/2022 11:29 am : link
In comment 15688001 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 15687890 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


and then find a better blocking/developmental TE on Day 3...


I know I’m in the minority here but I would be happy with two of the 3 situations: McBride at 36 Ruckert in round 3 or Kolar in round 4.


Nothing wrong with those prospects Jay. I am a big proponent for rebuilding this unit right now with this deep TE draft and drafting two of them...
Sy, any health updates on Cincinnati Safety Bryan Cook?  
Klaatu : 4/29/2022 11:35 am : link
When do you think he'll get picked, and should the Giants take a chance on him?
RE: I'd wager Booth or Pitre at #36  
Payasdaddy : 4/29/2022 11:55 am : link
In comment 15687646 JonC said:
Quote:
and LB/TE with the 3rd rounders. WR and RB options could win out tho if Cook and or Pickens are there, that's a ton of value.


36 is where we need to consider a small trade down. Ravens have 6 4th rd picks. Would u move down 7 picks and grab our 4th from BB trade?
Maybe they throw in a 6th also
I think there is a cluster of around 15 players with similiar grades top of the board
We have a lot of holes. Unless we have a wicked conviction on certain player, get another top 115 pick. Still can grab chenal, t jones, Rucker’s, hall or pitre
Watching NFL Network  
GiantGrit : 4/29/2022 12:08 pm : link
said Dean being on the board isn't b/c of size, he's had a lot of soft tissue injuries, tore his labrum 2 years ago and recently strained his pec.

Combine that with the lack of size I don't think I would want him at 36.
RE: RE: I'd wager Booth or Pitre at #36  
JonC : 4/29/2022 12:11 pm : link
In comment 15688174 Payasdaddy said:
Quote:
In comment 15687646 JonC said:


Quote:


and LB/TE with the 3rd rounders. WR and RB options could win out tho if Cook and or Pickens are there, that's a ton of value.



36 is where we need to consider a small trade down. Ravens have 6 4th rd picks. Would u move down 7 picks and grab our 4th from BB trade?
Maybe they throw in a 6th also
I think there is a cluster of around 15 players with similiar grades top of the board
We have a lot of holes. Unless we have a wicked conviction on certain player, get another top 115 pick. Still can grab chenal, t jones, Rucker’s, hall or pitre


I'd like to get a DB or another Edge at #36, rather than try and roll the dice and lose one. If we somehow got a late #2 or #3, then I'd do it.
Would prefer trade down but if not,  
prolatespheroid : 4/29/2022 12:12 pm : link
R2 Pickens
R3 Chenal
R3 Ruckert/Woods/Cotten
RE: RE: RE: I'd wager Booth or Pitre at #36  
Payasdaddy : 4/29/2022 12:16 pm : link
In comment 15688220 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 15688174 Payasdaddy said:


Quote:


In comment 15687646 JonC said:


Quote:


and LB/TE with the 3rd rounders. WR and RB options could win out tho if Cook and or Pickens are there, that's a ton of value.



36 is where we need to consider a small trade down. Ravens have 6 4th rd picks. Would u move down 7 picks and grab our 4th from BB trade?
Maybe they throw in a 6th also
I think there is a cluster of around 15 players with similiar grades top of the board
We have a lot of holes. Unless we have a wicked conviction on certain player, get another top 115 pick. Still can grab chenal, t jones, Rucker’s, hall or pitre



I'd like to get a DB or another Edge at #36, rather than try and roll the dice and lose one. If we somehow got a late #2 or #3, then I'd do it.


Obviously it depends on their board. It could be 15 deep for top targets. And there are always curveballs thrown. Maybe Seattle salivating on Willis and give us a 4 to move up 4 spots?
Round 2  
Breeze_94 : 4/29/2022 12:55 pm : link
I like Hall, Travis Jones, Christian Harris, and Booth

Round 3 I like McBride (if he makes it), Jelani Woods, James Cook (could they wait until 4 for him?) and Brian Asamoah.
Thank you Sy.  
Giant John : 4/29/2022 12:56 pm : link
Some very good points. I agree with your comments regarding Dean. One factor I would include is the kid loves to play the game. He is a football player. We need more of those. Yup injuries are a concern but he is a very smart player.
Tight end I like you two guys also. If you want McBride I am thinking he may go in the second. They have some decisions to make about the order they want to select people. I like the physicality of The Ohio State kid too. So Lbacker, corner and TE. In the order the Giants choose.
Let’s get a little lucky…
is there any reason  
SirYesSir : 4/29/2022 1:00 pm : link
Tampa Bay wouldn't be looking QB with this first pick tonight?

I mean, Brady already tried to leave/retire, they could start to groom Willis or Ridder now so they have an answer next year

RE: Georgia Bulldogs are popular.  
Adirondack GMen : 4/29/2022 1:06 pm : link
In comment 15687877 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
I hear they won the National Championship too...

Proud of dem Dawgs! How bout dem dawgs! Daughter in Georgia
Son is in Va. -Wahoo’s /Cavaliers
wife from Nebraska Go Big Red
me…. In New Yauk! Go big blue
Think I have it covered.
Any word out there about what NYG or other teams  
UberAlias : 4/29/2022 1:44 pm : link
might be targeting?
Booth just had Sports hernia surgery  
MartyNJ1969 : 4/29/2022 1:47 pm : link
hard pass
RE: Booth just had Sports hernia surgery  
Payasdaddy : 4/29/2022 1:56 pm : link
In comment 15688406 MartyNJ1969 said:
Quote:
hard pass


Sports hernia surgery pretty straightforward to come back from
Probably ready for train8ng camp
Arob had it last yr, later in the spring
Wouldn’t stop me from drafting him at 36
RE: RE: Booth just had Sports hernia surgery  
ColHowPepper : 4/29/2022 2:04 pm : link
In comment 15688420 Payasdaddy said:
Quote:
In comment 15688406 MartyNJ1969 said:

Quote: hard pass////

Sports hernia surgery pretty straightforward to come back from
Probably ready for train8ng camp
Arob had it last yr, later in the spring
Wouldn’t stop me from drafting him at 36

Yeah, daddy, I'm not so sure I get Marty's take either. Unless there are some complications not made public, such as infection, mesh not taking, or anatomical abnormality, I wouldn't see it as disqualifying.
I want Dean so badly  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 4/29/2022 2:21 pm : link
That I’ve started watching clips of the Dean from “Community” lol.

Undersized? Yes. But a hell of a player.
RE: I've become enamored with Christian Watson  
Bill in UT : 4/29/2022 2:25 pm : link
In comment 15687964 dannyman3131 said:
Quote:
Not sure how much these draft profiles are worth but look at his strengths versus weaknesses


Weaknesses:
• Lower level of competition
• Needs more grooming, coaching


Pretty sure I read he has a drop rate in the teens
RE: RE: RE: Booth just had Sports hernia surgery  
MartyNJ1969 : 4/29/2022 2:27 pm : link
In comment 15688438 ColHowPepper said:
Quote:
In comment 15688420 Payasdaddy said:


Quote:


In comment 15688406 MartyNJ1969 said:

Quote: hard pass////

Sports hernia surgery pretty straightforward to come back from
Probably ready for train8ng camp
Arob had it last yr, later in the spring
Wouldn’t stop me from drafting him at 36


Yeah, daddy, I'm not so sure I get Marty's take either. Unless there are some complications not made public, such as infection, mesh not taking, or anatomical abnormality, I wouldn't see it as disqualifying.
.

philly wip radio was discussing Booth this morning and said he had sports hernia surgery and they were not confident he would be ready for camp.
RE: Giants got the best Edge and OT on the first night....NOW  
mavric : 4/29/2022 2:30 pm : link
In comment 15687853 GiantBlue said:
Quote:
Go get the best TE in Round 3 with Trey McBride.

We can get LB and CB in round 3.

But with McBride we start rebuilding what has been a disaster of a position.....Tight End.


McBride will never last to the 3rd round - mark my word
RE: Watching NFL Network  
Lines of Scrimmage : 4/29/2022 2:32 pm : link
In comment 15688217 GiantGrit said:
Quote:
said Dean being on the board isn't b/c of size, he's had a lot of soft tissue injuries, tore his labrum 2 years ago and recently strained his pec.

Combine that with the lack of size I don't think I would want him at 36.


That may explain the fall. Every time I saw him he stood out. ILB is a huge need. I hope they add two somewhere in the draft/UDFA. Wink was a LB coach and he comes from a franchise great at finding gems at the position. So hopefully carryover.
RE: I want Dean so badly  
NoGainDayne : 4/29/2022 2:41 pm : link
In comment 15688475 Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy said:
Quote:
That I’ve started watching clips of the Dean from “Community” lol.

Undersized? Yes. But a hell of a player.


It is pretty enticing to think about going from a team that struggled with explosive plays in the sack game and TFLs with runs to adding TWO guys who could make many of those plays in a season.
RE: RE: Giants got the best Edge and OT on the first night....NOW  
Jay on the Island : 4/29/2022 3:09 pm : link
In comment 15688489 mavric said:
Quote:
In comment 15687853 GiantBlue said:


Quote:


Go get the best TE in Round 3 with Trey McBride.

We can get LB and CB in round 3.

But with McBride we start rebuilding what has been a disaster of a position.....Tight End.



McBride will never last to the 3rd round - mark my word

Correct, in fact it wouldn’t surprise me if he goes to Tampa Bay with the first pick tonight.
RE: I want Dean so badly  
cactus : 4/29/2022 3:20 pm : link
In comment 15688475 Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy said:
Quote:
That I’ve started watching clips of the Dean from “Community” lol.

Undersized? Yes. But a hell of a player.


i don't think they draft him even if he's available.
RE: My ideal scenario for tonight is  
Mark from Jersey : 4/29/2022 3:59 pm : link
In comment 15687883 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
2nd DL Logan Hall
3rd C Cameron Jurgens
3rd TE Jeremy Ruckert
would be ideal imo
The tricky Part of this Draft  
WillVAB : 4/29/2022 4:12 pm : link
Is going to be when to pull the trigger on a MLB. Martinez is not long for this team and the Giants need a leader in the pipeline now.
Dean is not going to be there at 36. Tampa is taking him to replace  
MartyNJ1969 : 4/29/2022 4:55 pm : link
reddick.
fyi Dean's over/under on fanduel is pick 41.5  
Eric on Li : 4/29/2022 5:11 pm : link
they also have odds on the first 3 picks of the round:

#33

Logan Hall (-600)
Perrion Winfrey (+450)
Travis Jones (+1400)
Nakobe Dean (+3000)

#34

Andrew Booth (+240)
Boye Mafe (+600)
Kyler Gordon (+600)
Malik Willis (+600)

#35

Desmond Ridder (+450)
Boye Mafe (+600)
Kyler Gordon (+600)
Malik Willis (+600)

Kyler Gordon has the highest individual over/under at 37.5.
https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/navigation/nfl?tab=nfl-draft - ( New Window )
RE: Dean is not going to be there at 36. Tampa is taking him to replace  
cokeduplt : 4/29/2022 5:56 pm : link
In comment 15688853 MartyNJ1969 said:
Quote:
reddick.


He doesn’t even play the same position as Reddick
RE: RE: Dean is not going to be there at 36. Tampa is taking him to replace  
Big Rick in FL : 4/29/2022 6:21 pm : link
In comment 15688995 cokeduplt said:
Quote:
In comment 15688853 MartyNJ1969 said:


Quote:


reddick.



He doesn’t even play the same position as Reddick


Haason Reddick? If so he's never played for Tampa. The Bucs have Devin White & Lavonte David at LB. So most likely not taking Dean. The Titans have Rashaan Evans & the Vikings have Eric Kendricks. So barring a trade up most likely he will be sitting in the Giants laps.

The Bucs are going to take Logan Hall or Travis Jones to replace Suh.
