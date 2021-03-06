What to Look For / Day 2

NYG split the offensive and defensive side ball with the first two picks. I expect to see a lot of that over the next two days.
Here are some prospects I see them going for, no particular order but organized by position.
At LB, Nakobe Dean / Georgia is the stand out guy remaining. The size concerns I noted a couple months ago are real, however. There simply aren't many guys that ever sustain success standing under 6'0 tall that weight under 230. The speed would be a welcomed element to the front seven, but one has to wonder if Leo Chanel / Wisconsin is the better fit. He is 3 inches taller (but slightly lesser wingspan), 20 pounds heavier, just as fast / quick, and much more physical. A fall back option could be found in round 3 with the likes of Chad Muma / Wyoming, Troy Andersen / Montana State, or Christian Harris / Alabama (maybe a round 2 option as well but doubtful). I think NYG takes a LB tonight.
What about double dipping into the pass rush / OL groups? Logan Hall / Houston is a versatile DL that I think Martindale would love to have. I don't see another edge rusher being brought in but he and DeMarvin Leal / Texas A& M are interesting to me. Guys that can line up inside and if they pan out along with Thibodeaux to go along with Leonard Williams and Azeez Ojulari, now you have a real difference making part of the defense. Along the OL, there is room for a guy to compete at left guard, maybe even at center. If they want to go guard early (I don't see it happening here) Darian Kinnard / Kentucky and Sean Rhyan / UCLA are both former tackles that will play inside in the NFL. BUF did a lot of that when Schoen was there. Cam Jurgens / Nebraska is a bit of a project that would likely be a round 3 option and don't forget about [/b]Luke Fortner / Kentucky[/b].
If I had to lean toward a defensive position here at the top of round 2, I think NYG is going CB. Andrew Booth / Clemson is my top guy available there but there is an injury red flag. I could see Martindale also wanting Kyler Gordon / Washington or Roger McCreary / Auburn if they look past his size. If they want to wait until round 3, we are likely looking at someone like Alontae Taylor / Tennessee or Cam Taylor-Britt / Nebraska.
I strongly believe a skill position player needs to be added tonight. It can be at the top of round 2 or 3. Will they do it? Not sure. They could feel set there for 2022 and look to address it at this time next year. I would love to get a WR or TE in the room though. Trey McBride / Colorado State or Jeremy Ruckert / Ohio State are week 1 starters that will impact the game both as a receiver and a blocker. I have been vocal about the fact that I think both of these guys are exactly what this team needs from that spot. McBride is on my short list of guys I want with this first pick tonight and I’m not sure Ruckert makes it to round 3. He could though. At WR, I think George Pickens / Georgia can be an absolute stud in this league but the character issues may keep him off the NYG board. With what NYG wants at WR, a guy that can split time outside and in the slot, I see John Metchie / Alabama, Christian Watson / North Dakota State, and Jalen Tolbert / South Alabama being the guys they could possibly scoop up. All will need 2022 to be a half-redshirt year for different reasons and that is more than OK. Giants have their receivers set for the year, but all may be gone in 2023.
Lastly, NYG seems to have put a lot of attention at RB during this pre draft process. All of them are still there. It would be a bold move to take one right away round 2. Breece Hall / Iowa State is the name to look for if they get aggressive here early tonight. I would think they wait (even until round 4 earliest) but you never know. I like the idea of James Cook / Georgia in round 3 if they want a pass catcher. Kenneth Walker / Michigan State is my personal best of the group and simply add the most balanced backup to Barkley who has the ability to be a "starter" should #26 hit free agency next year.
Enjoy tonight - A lot of good players there.
This is how I see tonight going
Kyler Gordon - CB/Washington
Jeremy Ruckert - TE/Ohio State
Chrisian Harris - LB/Alabama
Giants probably looking at Pitre, Booth, Hall, and perhaps Dean will be too much value to ignore.
If no Dean, go LB at #67.
I would absolutely love a few more picks today!
I love how they invested in the trenches early. Reminds me of the Parcels days. Build from the inside. We are in such a good position to add some skill position talent day 2/3.
Forgot about Ojabo and Jackson. Can we bring back "you can never have enough pass rushers?"
#36: Logan Hall.
#67: Jeremy Ruckert or Jelani Woods, in that order.
#81: Chanel, Muma, Harris, or Andersen, in that order.
I think we could also see a slight trade down, especially in round three. It will also be interesting to see if the Giants can trade Bradberry.
Do we have two 3rd rounders? If so, then should be focused on Center and Tight End before Day 2 is over...
I'd be ecstatic with either of those 2, and George Pickens as well.
If the medicals checked out on Booth, I think he’s the guy, with Bradberry’s situation pending.
However, if they didn’t, and some TE they seem to like being available later, I think they go Logan Hall or Travis Jones with 36.
Get the RB, WR, IDL, and IOL tomorrow.
Or would any of the available day 2 CBs seem to be a better fit in Wink’s defense?
Thanks.
Bradberry is still with the Giants. At this point, doesnt look too likely that he gets traded
hopefully some combination of ruckert or woods and cook in rd 3
that would be the dream scnenario and if i'm schoen i'd even be willing to trade up from spots if necessary to make that happen
Booth (CB), Hall (DL), McBride (TE) Walker/Hall (RB)
I completely disagree with this. This is what led us to where we are now. I am a DJ fan. I hope he works out. However, after 3 years, it was DJ's to make the decision for the Giants. The Giants job right now is to build the best team possible, not focus on finding out if DJ is the guy. That's DJ's job. And as much as I want and we need a TE or multiple TEs, TEs almost never help out as rookies. The position is just not built like that. If you're relying on a rookie TE to see if you have a franchise QB then that is a horrible plan. It is even worse if you "reach" for a TE for that reason. I'm not saying McBride is a reach at 36. I'm just saying it shouldn't be TE or bust.
Jeremy Ruckert
Cam Jurgens
All offense
Last year the Giants were 27th in time of possession. The Giants' offense was on the field 15 percent less than their opponent's offense. I blame the offense for this rather than the defense because our team offense was next to last while our team defense was 20th.
The other players: Pitre, Moore, Cook, Gordon.
I didn’t realize until last night that I am related to Skyy Moore. Not by blood but through marriages and cousin’s nephew. So basically just a family tree thing but still cool. He is from down the road of where I live.
Great list.
We can get LB and CB in round 3.
But with McBride we start rebuilding what has been a disaster of a position.....Tight End.
I noticed your tweet last night as Giants were on the board at #7 and your pick would have been the OSU WR Jets took at 10. Interesting, indeed. Who and when would you have gone back to OL with?
So good the stuff you do at Ourlads and for us.
I would love to see that competition at C between Gates and Jurgens. Two cornhuskers battle it out…looser plays guard.
Go Big Red!
Cine got drafted
Cine was selected at #32, wasn't he?
and is arguably better then Lindenbaum.
I would love to see that competition at C between Gates and Jurgens. Two cornhuskers battle it out…looser plays guard.
Go Big Red!
Neither seem to be our starting C this year.
3rd C Cameron Jurgens
3rd TE Jeremy Ruckert
I would love to see that competition at C between Gates and Jurgens. Two cornhuskers battle it out…looser plays guard.

Go Big Red!
Go Big Red!
Neither seem to be our starting C this year.
I think Jurgens on his worst day now can play better than Billy Price
Also of note is all 3 teams infront of us have changed since the draft started. Not the same holes as teams that moved out.
Both GB and KC double dipped on D and have extra picks still dont be surprised if either makes a move for TE or WR as they both lost top weapons.
Ouch, I didn't stay up late enough, sorry Jon, Jimmy, and PP. Most had him pegged first half of 2nd round. What do I know? no mucho
Tonight begins to shine the real light on how JS, BD, and coaches want to structure the roster pending year 2 of their rebuild in '23.
he gone.
Ouch, I didn't stay up late enough, sorry Jon, Jimmy, and PP. Most had him pegged first half of 2nd round. What do I know? no mucho
Tonight begins to shine the real light on how JS, BD, and coaches want to structure the roster pending year 2 of their rebuild in '23.
No worries...I did same and woke up to see he was gone late. Good player.
I hear he is a Georgia Bulldog.
There was a big gap between and the rest of the EDGE's. If they feel the same about him and the TE's, then he might get picked. Otherwise....
Of course there is always the chance that there is a run on TEs before their Round 3 pick.
Don't believe the hype. :)
I don't think anyone would complain.
Christian Watson
Strengths:
• Big receiver
• Dangerous run-after-the-catch ability
• Has some twitch
• Runs well for his size
• Competitive
• Red-zone weapon
• Sticky hands
• Leaping ability
• Body control
• Good height, length
• Mismatch size
• Adept at boxing out defenders
• Dangerous on 50-50 contested catches
• Tough to cover along the sideline
• Consistent
• Upside
Weaknesses:
• Lower level of competition
• Needs more grooming, coaching
I would love to see that competition at C between Gates and Jurgens. Two cornhuskers battle it out…looser plays guard.

Go Big Red!
Go Big Red!
Neither seem to be our starting C this year.
I think Jurgens on his worst day now can play better than Billy Price
Price isn't our starting C.
I know I’m in the minority here but I would be happy with two of the 3 situations: McBride at 36 Ruckert in round 3 or Kolar in round 4.
Already picked at the end of round 1.
Both strong options round 2 when it comes to likelihood
I like Brisker still but don't think he will be on the short list for round 2
and then find a better blocking/developmental TE on Day 3...
I know I’m in the minority here but I would be happy with two of the 3 situations: McBride at 36 Ruckert in round 3 or Kolar in round 4.
Nothing wrong with those prospects Jay. I am a big proponent for rebuilding this unit right now with this deep TE draft and drafting two of them...
36 is where we need to consider a small trade down. Ravens have 6 4th rd picks. Would u move down 7 picks and grab our 4th from BB trade?
Maybe they throw in a 6th also
I think there is a cluster of around 15 players with similiar grades top of the board
We have a lot of holes. Unless we have a wicked conviction on certain player, get another top 115 pick. Still can grab chenal, t jones, Rucker’s, hall or pitre
Combine that with the lack of size I don't think I would want him at 36.
and LB/TE with the 3rd rounders. WR and RB options could win out tho if Cook and or Pickens are there, that's a ton of value.
36 is where we need to consider a small trade down. Ravens have 6 4th rd picks. Would u move down 7 picks and grab our 4th from BB trade?
Maybe they throw in a 6th also
I think there is a cluster of around 15 players with similiar grades top of the board
We have a lot of holes. Unless we have a wicked conviction on certain player, get another top 115 pick. Still can grab chenal, t jones, Rucker’s, hall or pitre
I'd like to get a DB or another Edge at #36, rather than try and roll the dice and lose one. If we somehow got a late #2 or #3, then I'd do it.
R3 Chenal
R3 Ruckert/Woods/Cotten
36 is where we need to consider a small trade down. Ravens have 6 4th rd picks. Would u move down 7 picks and grab our 4th from BB trade?
Maybe they throw in a 6th also
I think there is a cluster of around 15 players with similiar grades top of the board
We have a lot of holes. Unless we have a wicked conviction on certain player, get another top 115 pick. Still can grab chenal, t jones, Rucker’s, hall or pitre
I'd like to get a DB or another Edge at #36, rather than try and roll the dice and lose one. If we somehow got a late #2 or #3, then I'd do it.
Obviously it depends on their board. It could be 15 deep for top targets. And there are always curveballs thrown. Maybe Seattle salivating on Willis and give us a 4 to move up 4 spots?
Round 3 I like McBride (if he makes it), Jelani Woods, James Cook (could they wait until 4 for him?) and Brian Asamoah.
Tight end I like you two guys also. If you want McBride I am thinking he may go in the second. They have some decisions to make about the order they want to select people. I like the physicality of The Ohio State kid too. So Lbacker, corner and TE. In the order the Giants choose.
Let’s get a little lucky…
I mean, Brady already tried to leave/retire, they could start to groom Willis or Ridder now so they have an answer next year
Proud of dem Dawgs! How bout dem dawgs! Daughter in Georgia
Son is in Va. -Wahoo’s /Cavaliers
wife from Nebraska Go Big Red
me…. In New Yauk! Go big blue
Think I have it covered.
Sports hernia surgery pretty straightforward to come back from
Probably ready for train8ng camp
Arob had it last yr, later in the spring
Wouldn’t stop me from drafting him at 36
Quote: hard pass////
Sports hernia surgery pretty straightforward to come back from
Probably ready for train8ng camp
Arob had it last yr, later in the spring
Wouldn’t stop me from drafting him at 36
Yeah, daddy, I'm not so sure I get Marty's take either. Unless there are some complications not made public, such as infection, mesh not taking, or anatomical abnormality, I wouldn't see it as disqualifying.
Undersized? Yes. But a hell of a player.
Weaknesses:
• Lower level of competition
• Needs more grooming, coaching
Pretty sure I read he has a drop rate in the teens
Sports hernia surgery pretty straightforward to come back from
Probably ready for train8ng camp
Arob had it last yr, later in the spring
Wouldn’t stop me from drafting him at 36
Yeah, daddy, I'm not so sure I get Marty's take either. Unless there are some complications not made public, such as infection, mesh not taking, or anatomical abnormality, I wouldn't see it as disqualifying.
philly wip radio was discussing Booth this morning and said he had sports hernia surgery and they were not confident he would be ready for camp.
We can get LB and CB in round 3.
But with McBride we start rebuilding what has been a disaster of a position.....Tight End.
McBride will never last to the 3rd round - mark my word
Combine that with the lack of size I don't think I would want him at 36.
That may explain the fall. Every time I saw him he stood out. ILB is a huge need. I hope they add two somewhere in the draft/UDFA. Wink was a LB coach and he comes from a franchise great at finding gems at the position. So hopefully carryover.
Undersized? Yes. But a hell of a player.
It is pretty enticing to think about going from a team that struggled with explosive plays in the sack game and TFLs with runs to adding TWO guys who could make many of those plays in a season.
Go get the best TE in Round 3 with Trey McBride.
We can get LB and CB in round 3.
But with McBride we start rebuilding what has been a disaster of a position.....Tight End.
McBride will never last to the 3rd round - mark my word
Correct, in fact it wouldn’t surprise me if he goes to Tampa Bay with the first pick tonight.
Undersized? Yes. But a hell of a player.
i don't think they draft him even if he's available.
3rd C Cameron Jurgens
3rd TE Jeremy Ruckert
#33
Logan Hall (-600)
Perrion Winfrey (+450)
Travis Jones (+1400)
Nakobe Dean (+3000)
#34
Andrew Booth (+240)
Boye Mafe (+600)
Kyler Gordon (+600)
Malik Willis (+600)
#35
Desmond Ridder (+450)
Boye Mafe (+600)
Kyler Gordon (+600)
Malik Willis (+600)
Kyler Gordon has the highest individual over/under at 37.5.
https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/navigation/nfl?tab=nfl-draft - ( New Window )
He doesn’t even play the same position as Reddick
reddick.
He doesn’t even play the same position as Reddick
Haason Reddick? If so he's never played for Tampa. The Bucs have Devin White & Lavonte David at LB. So most likely not taking Dean. The Titans have Rashaan Evans & the Vikings have Eric Kendricks. So barring a trade up most likely he will be sitting in the Giants laps.
The Bucs are going to take Logan Hall or Travis Jones to replace Suh.