What to Look For / Day 2 Sy'56 : 4/29/2022 8:58 am

NYG split the offensive and defensive side ball with the first two picks. I expect to see a lot of that over the next two days.



Here are some prospects I see them going for, no particular order but organized by position.



At LB, Nakobe Dean / Georgia is the stand out guy remaining. The size concerns I noted a couple months ago are real, however. There simply aren't many guys that ever sustain success standing under 6'0 tall that weight under 230. The speed would be a welcomed element to the front seven, but one has to wonder if Leo Chanel / Wisconsin is the better fit. He is 3 inches taller (but slightly lesser wingspan), 20 pounds heavier, just as fast / quick, and much more physical. A fall back option could be found in round 3 with the likes of Chad Muma / Wyoming, Troy Andersen / Montana State, or Christian Harris / Alabama (maybe a round 2 option as well but doubtful). I think NYG takes a LB tonight.



What about double dipping into the pass rush / OL groups? Logan Hall / Houston is a versatile DL that I think Martindale would love to have. I don't see another edge rusher being brought in but he and DeMarvin Leal / Texas A& M are interesting to me. Guys that can line up inside and if they pan out along with Thibodeaux to go along with Leonard Williams and Azeez Ojulari, now you have a real difference making part of the defense. Along the OL, there is room for a guy to compete at left guard, maybe even at center. If they want to go guard early (I don't see it happening here) Darian Kinnard / Kentucky and Sean Rhyan / UCLA are both former tackles that will play inside in the NFL. BUF did a lot of that when Schoen was there. Cam Jurgens / Nebraska is a bit of a project that would likely be a round 3 option and don't forget about [/b]Luke Fortner / Kentucky[/b].



If I had to lean toward a defensive position here at the top of round 2, I think NYG is going CB. Andrew Booth / Clemson is my top guy available there but there is an injury red flag. I could see Martindale also wanting Kyler Gordon / Washington or Roger McCreary / Auburn if they look past his size. If they want to wait until round 3, we are likely looking at someone like Alontae Taylor / Tennessee or Cam Taylor-Britt / Nebraska .



I strongly believe a skill position player needs to be added tonight. It can be at the top of round 2 or 3. Will they do it? Not sure. They could feel set there for 2022 and look to address it at this time next year. I would love to get a WR or TE in the room though. Trey McBride / Colorado State or Jeremy Ruckert / Ohio State are week 1 starters that will impact the game both as a receiver and a blocker. I have been vocal about the fact that I think both of these guys are exactly what this team needs from that spot. McBride is on my short list of guys I want with this first pick tonight and I’m not sure Ruckert makes it to round 3. He could though. At WR, I think George Pickens / Georgia can be an absolute stud in this league but the character issues may keep him off the NYG board. With what NYG wants at WR, a guy that can split time outside and in the slot, I see John Metchie / Alabama, Christian Watson / North Dakota State, and Jalen Tolbert / South Alabama being the guys they could possibly scoop up. All will need 2022 to be a half-redshirt year for different reasons and that is more than OK. Giants have their receivers set for the year, but all may be gone in 2023.



Lastly, NYG seems to have put a lot of attention at RB during this pre draft process. All of them are still there. It would be a bold move to take one right away round 2. Breece Hall / Iowa State is the name to look for if they get aggressive here early tonight. I would think they wait (even until round 4 earliest) but you never know. I like the idea of James Cook / Georgia in round 3 if they want a pass catcher. Kenneth Walker / Michigan State is my personal best of the group and simply add the most balanced backup to Barkley who has the ability to be a "starter" should #26 hit free agency next year.



Enjoy tonight - A lot of good players there.



____



This is how I see tonight going



Kyler Gordon - CB/Washington

Jeremy Ruckert - TE/Ohio State

Chrisian Harris - LB/Alabama



