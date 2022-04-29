Malik Willis a betting favorite for the NY Football Giants

but I don't like QB's whose MAIN asset is picking up yardage their legs. A guy who can scramble and extend plays, great. But not someone who's going to rush for 1000 yards.
I don't disagree but who's to say that's how the couches would use him? Maybe initially as he gets his bearings in this league but long term i'm guessing they would want him to operate more like a Josh Allen and less like a Lamar Jackson.
IMO picking Willis means that Daboll and Kafka are confident they can make him an effective passer. That should be exciting for everyone.
Willis has talent but I also believe that Daboll and Co would dona good job of designing an offense that worked for him. That's a huge aspect of drafting any QB. I'm surprised more people aren't on board with this. It would be one helluva shot in the arm.
I guess ill have to trust the braintrust. Im no QB expert. I see a great athelete with a good arm, which is nice, but I dont like the vision, dont like how many sacks he takes, dont like all the INT's he threw against top competition when he had the opportunity. So if we take him, I hope all you people pushing for this pick are right. Just dont see it in round 2 when there are so many other potential started to be drafted for a team with a multitude of holes to fill.
don't think the Giants will draft Willis, and don't want them to, but there are reasons why they might:
(1) They didn't pick up Jones's fifth year option.
(2) Schoen and Daboll didn't draft Jones.
(3) They signed Taylor to a two year contract, which would give Willis two full years to learn an NFL offense.
(4) Willis has elite arm strength and physical skills.
(5) Buffalo turned Josh Allen into one of the best QBs in the league.
(6) Davis Webb is known to be a great teacher and mentor.
But if they draft Willis, then I think they should trade Jones immediately.
No one will take Jones. He's the worst QB in the league; according to some on BBI, he's worse than most backups. So who would be willing to trade anything for him?
No one will take Jones. He's the worst QB in the league; according to some on BBI, he's worse than most backups. So who would be willing to trade anything for him?
Unless his neck injury is preclusive, somebody will trade for Jones. It's a QB starved league and Jones has had some good moments. A team might also conclude that a lot of his problems were caused by our terrible OL and lack of weapons, especially after Barkley got hurt.
I've been told by some on BBI that Jones sucks, and it has nothing to do with the shitty talent around him.
I guess we'll see what happens if they take Willis
I think it is worth saying that they weren't really
Vegas knows how to make money. That’s all these odds are - ways to increase bets for Vegas. That’s why they do this, so people bet in it. Vegas doesn’t do this to garner bragging rights, so let’s stop with this “Vegas must know something!”
This is as useful as my predictions sitting on my couch.
Not picking up Jones' 5th year option didn't mean much to me, since it was a no brainer. But getting Willis means he's out.
Vegas doesn’t know anything but someone with a lot of cash
The physical talent is there for him to be a star, and I have a ton of confidence in the coaching staff in place to develop him.
I don’t think the Giants are a playoff team by any means, but I also don’t think they’ll be picking high enough to grab Young/Stroud
I think there is a very real concern about getting a QB next year by the staff and they need a insurance. I don't know how these Vegas odd things work and if the Giants leaking this out to entice a trade would register with them.
After the initial set Vegas just adjusts odds based on
.
Matt, the teams have 30 visits, it's called due diligence.
It's not 'wasting' a visit, to have him in.
All part of the process, with the draft.
I'd be shocked if they drafted Willis, don't care what Vegas might say, LOL.
so im not buying this. in round 3? sure, by then the instant impacts are gone and the probability of a bust is already greater than a hit.
but top of round 2 too often becomes an impact player.
would you trade ojulari or mckinney for the chance to draft willis? i dont think i would and that is the equation.
Yes, I would trade either for Willis because I'd draft him tonight at 36. In the event he hits, his impact is greater than whatever Ojulari and McKinney's ceilings are.
Big picture a 2nd round pick is a minuscule investment in your QB. Miniscule. Also, last years 36th overall was an all in contract of $8.7m over 4 years. The cap hit for the potential is almost nothing.
Unless they already have a trade in place for Daniel Jones...
Selecting Willis with the 36th pick is asking for trouble. This year will have dysfunction season written all over it and that's the last thing this team needs. If they have a trade mapped out with another team contingent on the Giants landing Willis, that's another story.
+250 now. Vegas knows something.
No that is bettors seeing the line change and jumping on the bandwagon.
Yes and no. They don’t just move the lines because of money placed
I'd be absolutely shocked. But I'd be smiling. It'd prove the new brass has eyes, brains, balls, and carte blanche to do what they want and need. But I'd still be absolutely shocked. And I still would prefer Ridder.
the question is what is the probability of him getting there?
if anyone had any sort of reasonable confidence interval (10-30%?) in him getting there he would have been taken. there were multiple teams who have no franchise QB who passed on him twice already, giants included.
the NFL as a whole - Ravens included since they took Hurst 10 picks earlier - mistakenly passed on Lamar Jackson. They traded up to get him at 32 to get the 5th year option, which is no small thing. 20% more team control at the most important/expensive position.
with probably 15-20ish GMs having lived that mistake, none of them took Willis and none of them traded back up into round 1.
to me, that says the confidence in him reaching his potentially is low, with a probability more like 10% or less. The league as a whole has stared the lamar mistake in the eye and still passed. the highest upside play at any point in a game is a hailmary but there's a reason why it's generally only called out of desperation.
I think what's getting overlooked regarding Slayton's tweet
I think he was worth the risk in the 1st round, and certainly still do in the 2nd. I'm also ok with it not working out and moving on if it comes to it and in the 2nd round we no longer have the big investment hanging over our heads like we do with Jones.
No idea what the percentages are but I care more about what Daboll/Kafka think since we hired them to fix this offense. If they pass on him we will have our answer.
I think he was worth the risk in the 1st round, and certainly still do in the 2nd. I'm also ok with it not working out and moving on if it comes to it and in the 2nd round we no longer have the big investment hanging over our heads like we do with Jones.
No idea what the percentages are but I care more about what Daboll/Kafka think since we hired them to fix this offense. If they pass on him we will have our answer.
you might have so of course you still see the value, but daboll and kafka didn't - we already know that answer. and since all of willis' questions are intangible in terms of how he can run an offense, i think any of our opinions are even less valuable than usual, which is saying something.
and in terms of percentages it's basically just success rates.
the bust rate of a first round QB is 60-70%. 1st round QBs are roughly a 1 in 3 or 1 in 4 hit rate.
outside the first round i think that probably drops to more like 1 in 10 - and there's no big delineation between rounds because they are all just lotto tickets. Second rounders included. That's why 75% of the starting QBs in the NFL today were first rounders with the few others being an assortment from all different rounds like Brady, Wilson, Dak, Garapolo, Carr, Hurts.
RE: I agree with you I'm not saying that it's right
...because someone got wind of a Daniel Jones trade in the works, it's possible it's one of the other QBs the Giants are targeting, and the bettors jumped on the wrong QB.
Or maybe the Giants have gotten so good at the misinformation game that they planted the rumor themselves so that someone would trade ahead of them for a QB. Wouldn't it be funny if the top of the second round went Willis, Ridder, and Corral, leaving the Giants with their pick of the remaining CBs?
Didn’t Schoen hint at trading into the 1st round last
im still not seeing this in any actual sportsbook - fanduel was cited
on twitter but looking through they only have the first 3 selections of the round on the board.
1 interesting factoid is they have nakobe dean as the 4th favorite or lower for all 3 picks and his over/under at pick 41.5, so i've got a little more optimism he may make it to the nyg pick now.
any team that does trade up for Willis now though would have made a mistake not moving up to 32. that 5th year option for a QB is massive. it delays the franchise tag option by 1 year, allowing the drafting team 7 total years of team control instead of 6. And for a project who may sit on the bench for a year you are now squeezed yourself down to just 2-3 cost controlled years where you can really spend on the team around the QB.
at the cost of a few extra day 3 picks that would be brutal asset management. if you're gonna roll the dice on a risky property in a hazard zone you don't skip the insurance.
I actually don't think 10% is that low in the grand scheme of things especially since its only 50% or so with a much larger investment in time, money, and bypassed talent that you could have taken instead. I really do think the risk is worth it.
How dare you use something like this against a 20 year old! He should great courage and smarts to trade down to a lower level of football. That is self awareness.
but I don't think the college scenario is applicable. We really don't know what those decisions were about other than 5 star recruits get the royal treatment and Willis decided to go get playing time somewhere else. He was a kid then.
For all we know the Giants and others tried trading up for Willis or whoever the QB1 on their board is and/or are doing it now.
I do not get the fascination with Willis
How you play on the field must account for something
Willis was awful, not just bad this year.
I have watched (5) full games and he could not sustain drives
He was three and out.
If you watch his highlights alone he looks impressive but he makes more cringeworthy plays than positive plays.
He took 51 sacks last year and this came against inferior competition.
Willis has no feel for the game , he runs to contact, takes unnecessary risks, has no feel for the short and medium range passing, has a slow release, is not accurate, does not read defenses, does not throw players open, has no rhythm passing, but he can run and can make crazy deeps passes.
In games vs. Army he has QBR 32.7, UL QBR 19.8, Miss QBR 29.6, ULM QBR 55, and his overall QBR was 70
That is awful.
He threw 27 tds but had 12 ints, and completed 61% of his passes.
Willis is not a spring chicken, and at 23 how much more upside is there? If the Giants draft him I will love him as a Giant but I believe that unless he is a gadget QB I don't see him being the answer.
I keep reading “when he’s ready”. Odds are he’s NEVER ready. He’s an athlete playing at a low level of competition. He’s shown ZERO ability to play the position cerebrally. He struggles a lot even at that level. He has a strong arm but has not shown accuracy OR touch.
To me, it would be throwing away a premium pick. Not a smart move.
Tom Rock
✔
@TomRock_Newsday
If Malik is there for the Giants tonight they have two choices as far as I see it. They can pick him or trade the pick to someone who will. Ignoring him and stepping over him to take another player, that’s the kind of decision that can haunt and hurt for a loooong time.
Except Ryan, you're assuming Giants will have draft capital
Ryan Dunleavy
✔
@rydunleavy
I’m baffled by this. So, if #Giants are in position to draft a high first-round QB next year, they have to pass because they have Malik Willis (on the bench developing as a rookie) in the fold to evaluate? ‘Sorry, CJ Stroud. We picked Malik last year.’ Lauletta/Webb/DJ lesson
Uconn picks got traded though so we know they were on the market
The Jacksonville Jaguars traded to get back into the first round, sending a second-round pick (No. 33), a fourth-round pick (No. 106) and a sixth-round pick (No. 180) to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the Bucs' first-round pick (No. 27). The Jaguars used the No. 27 pick on Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd.
cost from 35 --> 26 = swapping pick #69 for pick #101 and a 5th
Quote:
TEN trades No. 26 to NYJ
Date: April 28, 2022
After trading receiver A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles to get the No. 18 pick, the Tennessee Titans traded their second first-round pick (No. 26) and a third-rounder (No. 101) to the New York Jets for a second-round pick (No. 35), a third-round pick (No. 69) and a fifth-round pick (No. 163). The Jets used the No. 26 pick on Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson II.
that jets trade in particular would have been easy for the nyg to do because they had roughly the same picks available to swap.
supposedly Douglas called every team from #15 to 26 to move up for Johnson until he finally had a taker. Any team considering Willis should have probably been doing the same from 20-32, and since we know 2 teams in that group did in fact trade out for reasonable prices i stand by it being a big mistake if one of the teams currently in the 30's decides to take him now.
Ryan Dunleavy
✔
@rydunleavy
I’m baffled by this. So, if #Giants are in position to draft a high first-round QB next year, they have to pass because they have Malik Willis (on the bench developing as a rookie) in the fold to evaluate? ‘Sorry, CJ Stroud. We picked Malik last year.’ Lauletta/Webb/DJ lesson
I don't know when Stroud became John Elway, but as of now I don't see it.
Further, why is it ok to force a QB next year? What if Will Anderson is available?
they didn't trade up, neither did anyone else. It doesn't mean they shouldn't be interested now with Willis or whoever your QB1 is.
You seem pretty definitive on us not liking any of the QBs because there was no trade up, Willis included. I'm saying that I don't expect them to take one at 36 but I hope they do because I think they should. WE are going to get our answer in a couple of hours.
and we already did not, and will not net another 1st rounder to use so we have almost 0 shot at one of the top 2 or even 3 QB's unless we stink more than last year.
Talk about risk...
projecting the future years classes is always hit or miss but the main thing is if the giants are shopping for a QB again, they are likely starting with their own top 10 pick to shop. the law of averages says next year's class should be better than this one generally but mostly because this one was once in a decade bad.
if there's a qb they love there's nothing stopping them from giving up their 2023, 2024, 2025 first round picks to get the guy they want. where there's a will there's a way. jimmy johnson got ricky williams. Sean McVay still hasn't made a first round pick yet as a head coach.
Don't need five years to evaluate a quarterback...
If you don't know that you have your franchise quarterback within two years of drafting him, then you have your answer. And if you do have your franchise quarterback, it is sensible to either negotiate the extension well in advance, apply the franchise tag(s) to gain up to two additional years or trade him before the start of the fourth year when he is at maximum value. We are now operating on Burrow/Herbert/Mahomes time as it relates to "franchise" quarterbacks. Until that guy is identified by the Giants, the team will be just fine with the Tyrod Taylors of the world.
And unless the Giants can find a greater fool trading partner ala the Panthers last year with Darnold, I suspect we will get exactly for DJ what the Bears got for Mitchell Trubisky when they moved on from him.
And he played Liberty. A shit football school that’s had a grand total of 9 players drafted into the NFL total. What a program!
If our guy is not in this draft he's not in this draft
they didn't trade up, neither did anyone else. It doesn't mean they shouldn't be interested now with Willis or whoever your QB1 is.
just to tie a bow on this that's exactly what i think it should mean.
if any team without a franchise QB went into the draft thinking any QB has a chance to be one, a scenario they had to be ready for was that QB falling to the bottom of round 1 and being ready to pounce. That is elemental.
re-stacking the board overnight shouldn't be what changes a player from not being a franchise QB to the opposite. it would be a bizarre pivot that carries an actual hard cost in losing the extra year of control.
And he played Liberty. A shit football school that’s had a grand total of 9 players drafted into the NFL total. What a program!
Phil Simms, is from Morehead State, a sub-sub division 1 school. His jersey is retired.
I think the issue with Jones is his scanning. He fixates on the intended receiver. His scrambling is good,he is a big dude and durability should have been better except his idiotic headfirst runs at Linebackers.
If Malik is there, Giants may take a crack at him as long as Daboll thinks his intuition is good on the field. Pure scramblers die in this league so if he showed some clever reads,fakes and can hold that ball for the extra second why not?
you don't get the fascination with a QB with elite level arm talent plus elite level running talent? Are you serious?
they didn't trade up, neither did anyone else. It doesn't mean they shouldn't be interested now with Willis or whoever your QB1 is.
just to tie a bow on this that's exactly what i think it should mean.
if any team without a franchise QB went into the draft thinking any QB has a chance to be one, a scenario they had to be ready for was that QB falling to the bottom of round 1 and being ready to pounce. That is elemental.
re-stacking the board overnight shouldn't be what changes a player from not being a franchise QB to the opposite. it would be a bizarre pivot that carries an actual hard cost in losing the extra year of control.
Think you’re looking at it the wrong way. They might not have liked Willis enough to take him in the first round, but Willis in the second round has a way different value set.
If you hit on Willis as a second rounder with a second round salary, that drastically changes how you can operate as a team in year 2 and 3 of his deal. That potential scenario outweighs the risk of he busts and you missed on taking a different player.
Next years crop of QBs does not factor into if the draft Willis or not. If they really like Willis and see him as a franchise QB, they will try to get him. If they don't see that in him, they will not. Whatever QBs are predicted to come out next year would not factor into the decision. If they don't like Willis or any of the other QBs, they may attempt to acquire picks so we have ammo for next year. But that only becomes the plan if we don't like the guys this year.
but we are witnessing the false sense of security it can also bring with Jones, and the additional year of leeway that is likely a fools errand. Personally I don't really care about it when it comes to QB's - if you find a good one you won't care about paying them, good ones tend to stay good for a very long time, and you will know if you have a good one within those 4 years, likely sooner.
The 5th year option to me is very valuable for a scenario like Dexter Lawrence where we've got a cheaper than market option to get a good look at him in a new defense before committing long term.
Think you’re looking at it the wrong way. They might not have liked Willis enough to take him in the first round, but Willis in the second round has a way different value set.
If you hit on Willis as a second rounder with a second round salary, that drastically changes how you can operate as a team in year 2 and 3 of his deal. That potential scenario outweighs the risk of he busts and you missed on taking a different player.
respectfully disagree. the extra year >>>> a few day 3 picks or a slightly lower AAV. Especially for a QB who almost everyone thinks needs to sit a year before going into an NFL offense.
slot at the 27th pick is a 14m contract with 7m guaranteed.
slot at the 36th pick is a 10m contract with 4.5m guaranteed.
we are talking about a difference of 1m per year in AAV vs. 1 full year of under market control.
And he played Liberty. A shit football school that’s had a grand total of 9 players drafted into the NFL total. What a program!
Phil Simms, is from Morehead State, a sub-sub division 1 school. His jersey is retired.
I think the issue with Jones is his scanning. He fixates on the intended receiver. His scrambling is good,he is a big dude and durability should have been better except his idiotic headfirst runs at Linebackers.
If Malik is there, Giants may take a crack at him as long as Daboll thinks his intuition is good on the field. Pure scramblers die in this league so if he showed some clever reads,fakes and can hold that ball for the extra second why not?
From what I saw he suffers form the same issue as Jones. Panic Syndrome.
but we are witnessing the false sense of security it can also bring with Jones, and the additional year of leeway that is likely a fools errand. Personally I don't really care about it when it comes to QB's - if you find a good one you won't care about paying them, good ones tend to stay good for a very long time, and you will know if you have a good one within those 4 years, likely sooner.
The 5th year option to me is very valuable for a scenario like Dexter Lawrence where we've got a cheaper than market option to get a good look at him in a new defense before committing long term.
If you do the math the 5th yr option is nice because it gives you leverage, but the actual savings is nominal. If Willis becomes Mahomes, we'll know by year 3, and like Mahomes, we'll give him a long term deal before his contract expires.
If we head into years 3 and 4 still having to evaluate Willis, it means he is probably not the elite QB we hope for and we just run it out with him and get a new guy.
For me, the glaring issue is he has problems with decision making/reading defenses; that is a KILLER for a QB. Might he get better at it? Sure. One of the biggest knocks on Jones is that inability to go through progressions - well, Willis has the same issue, and he couldn't do it while playing much more inferior teams (at least Jones played in a real conference vs real Div 1 opponents).
So he's more athletic than Jones - wooohooo! He might get a few more yards than Jones would on a scramble, but it doesn't change the fact he scrambles too quickly because he can't go through the proper progressions (and then the flip side issue - he takes too many sacks for the same reason of not being able to read defenses)
As I've been saying all along, you've got to really like your QB; drafting "someone at some point" is a piss poor use of resources. If NYG take him, I hope it's because they really think they can make him Allen 2.0 (or Lamar 2.0, etc). And since he'll be a NYG, I hope to hell turns into that; we've had shit football for far too long...
But for love of all things holy, don't draft him for sake of taking a flyer on someone...
you don't get the fascination with a QB with elite level arm talent plus elite level running talent? Are you serious?
Plus he isn’t very accurate, And he’s worse reading a defense than Jones - who’s one of the worst in the league.
Yes I have a huge problem with that.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Eric, i don't know what to tell you
Think you’re looking at it the wrong way. They might not have liked Willis enough to take him in the first round, but Willis in the second round has a way different value set.
If you hit on Willis as a second rounder with a second round salary, that drastically changes how you can operate as a team in year 2 and 3 of his deal. That potential scenario outweighs the risk of he busts and you missed on taking a different player.
respectfully disagree. the extra year >>>> a few day 3 picks or a slightly lower AAV. Especially for a QB who almost everyone thinks needs to sit a year before going into an NFL offense.
slot at the 27th pick is a 14m contract with 7m guaranteed.
slot at the 36th pick is a 10m contract with 4.5m guaranteed.
we are talking about a difference of 1m per year in AAV vs. 1 full year of under market control.
If you need the 5th year option to decide if your QB is good, you didn’t draft the right guy. Otherwise your extending him the first chance you get. And even if they are on the fringe with Willis they’d probably be able to sign him for something close to what the 5th year option would be for the 27th pick anyway.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Eric, i don't know what to tell you
Think you’re looking at it the wrong way. They might not have liked Willis enough to take him in the first round, but Willis in the second round has a way different value set.
If you hit on Willis as a second rounder with a second round salary, that drastically changes how you can operate as a team in year 2 and 3 of his deal. That potential scenario outweighs the risk of he busts and you missed on taking a different player.
respectfully disagree. the extra year >>>> a few day 3 picks or a slightly lower AAV. Especially for a QB who almost everyone thinks needs to sit a year before going into an NFL offense.
slot at the 27th pick is a 14m contract with 7m guaranteed.
slot at the 36th pick is a 10m contract with 4.5m guaranteed.
we are talking about a difference of 1m per year in AAV vs. 1 full year of under market control.
If you need the 5th year option to decide if your QB is good, you didn’t draft the right guy. Otherwise your extending him the first chance you get. And even if they are on the fringe with Willis they’d probably be able to sign him for something close to what the 5th year option would be for the 27th pick anyway.
exactly, i said the same above. These guys want to use the fifth year as an absolute cudgel. It's not working.
you don't get the fascination with a QB with elite level arm talent plus elite level running talent? Are you serious?
Plus he isn’t very accurate, And he’s worse reading a defense than Jones - who’s one of the worst in the league.
Yes I have a huge problem with that.
he's not proven to be bad reading defenses. He hasn't been asked to do it. There's a big difference. But if you draft him we have to run an offense that suits his abilities, a modified Lamar Jackson offense.
If Giants draft Willis that will put management in the "You Fu*K only
one goat situation" meaning Schoen will be judge critically on that pick because its second round and if Willis flames out he will only be remembered for the Willis Miss rather than drafitng Thibs and Neal which were no brainers with how the draft played out last night
one goat situation" meaning Schoen will be judge critically on that pick because its second round and if Willis flames out he will only be remembered for the Willis Miss rather than drafitng Thibs and Neal which were no brainers with how the draft played out last night
So you want Schoen to draft scared? Or pick the players he thinks will turn this team into a perennial super bowl contender.
he's not proven to be bad reading defenses. He hasn't been asked to do it. There's a big difference. But if you draft him we have to run an offense that suits his abilities, a modified Lamar Jackson offense.
And why would anyone want that? Lamar Jackson was literally average this year and he has been an abomination in the playoffs. And he may be even a worse thrower than Lamar - believe it or not.
Any every scouting report has him as inability to go through reads. There’s a reason why no one has taken them yet. He’s not as good as Lamar and Lamar has regressed every year since year 2.
one goat situation" meaning Schoen will be judge critically on that pick because its second round and if Willis flames out he will only be remembered for the Willis Miss rather than drafitng Thibs and Neal which were no brainers with how the draft played out last night
That's just silly!
Are you telling me that if Thibs and Neal become all pros then all people will remember is that the Giants 2nd RD pick didn't work out?
he's not proven to be bad reading defenses. He hasn't been asked to do it. There's a big difference. But if you draft him we have to run an offense that suits his abilities, a modified Lamar Jackson offense.
Well, if that's true, then it's even WORSE! The guy (supposedly) hasn't had to read a defense in his life, so the first time he would have to try is in the NFL?!
Yikes, then in that case I would definitely want to pass on him..
PS - getting him an offense that suits him would take YEARS; they don't currently have any skill position players that would remotely fit the bill. And even if Neal works out great, they still need a long term solution for the three interior positions...
+1. People are in love with his arm strength, running ability, and intangibles. That happens every year with at least one QB.
Guy has the potential to be the best QB in the league - but not 1 Team wanted him in the first round. Lol…
you know Josh Allen went 7th, 2 QBs were taken ahead of him. Mahomes was taken 13th, Trubisky was taken ahead of him. They must not be the best QBs in the league because teams, including the Giants, passed on them. That's your logic, in action.
Guy has the potential to be the best QB in the league - but not 1 Team wanted him in the first round. Lol…
you know Josh Allen went 7th, 2 QBs were taken ahead of him. Mahomes was taken 13th, Trubisky was taken ahead of him. They must not be the best QBs in the league because teams, including the Giants, passed on them. That's your logic, in action.
Yep that’s my logic. 15 plus teams all need better QB and not 1 of them thought to take him with all these elite skills. One team is so bad at QB and traded back into the first round and STILL didn’t want him.
In an era where QBs are overdrafted all the time - this guy is sliding out of pure happenstance. I get it.. lol
one goat situation" meaning Schoen will be judge critically on that pick because its second round and if Willis flames out he will only be remembered for the Willis Miss rather than drafitng Thibs and Neal which were no brainers with how the draft played out last night
Only on BBI are 2nd round picks treated like some monumental asset that will set the franchise back for years if it doesn't pan out.
one goat situation" meaning Schoen will be judge critically on that pick because its second round and if Willis flames out he will only be remembered for the Willis Miss rather than drafitng Thibs and Neal which were no brainers with how the draft played out last night
Only on BBI are 2nd round picks treated like some monumental asset that will set the franchise back for years if it doesn't pan out.
I would argue if you continue to miss out on them- it stunts your growth as a team. I mean one of the reasons we suck is because for how long have we missed on a player in round 3 or later who could just be a regular starter?
its round 2 and none of it will matter if we don't have a QB.
I don't actually care to argue with you about Willis. You've made your points 1,000x over and i've made mine. You clearly don't want him, and I do. You are likely to get your way and I'm not. I'm fine with that and I'm looking forward to 7/730 when we will no longer have to talk about it anymore.
I keep reading “when he’s ready”. Odds are he’s NEVER ready. He’s an athlete playing at a low level of competition. He’s shown ZERO ability to play the position cerebrally. He struggles a lot even at that level. He has a strong arm but has not shown accuracy OR touch.
To me, it would be throwing away a premium pick. Not a smart move.
Totally agree. Willis is a phenomenal athlete but that doesn't make him a viable franchise QB prospect. People are enticed by a few throws and his pro day workout. He's the ultimate "boom or bust" prospect except there is very little chance of the former.
We also shouldn't take Willis because we likely won't be in a position to draft a premium QB next year, whoever that is. Although that is almost certainly true it doesn't mean we should draft a QB who has a very small chance of ever being our franchise QB.
The Giants would be better off drafting Ridder, Corral, or Howell, and I don't even want them to do that. QBs like those come out every year.
RE: There are some issues with his shorter passing
But if a player can be so accurate long range, short range accuracy should be fixable, no?
The main issue is whether Willis can read defenses and find the open man. That’s for the Giants brain trust to figure out. If he can, they absolutely should draft him.
If they draft Willis they will do a modified Lamar offense. A lot of read option, a lot of defined reads. Make his athleticism the tip of the sword. He will be tough to handle once he starts to get it. He doesn't need to read defenses early in his career.
its round 2 and none of it will matter if we don't have a QB.
I don't actually care to argue with you about Willis. You've made your points 1,000x over and i've made mine. You clearly don't want him, and I do. You are likely to get your way and I'm not. I'm fine with that and I'm looking forward to 7/730 when we will no longer have to talk about it anymore.
True. And if we do take him - I hope he wins more Super Bowls than Eli. And I’ll be rooting for him.
If you don't know that you have your franchise quarterback within two years of drafting him, then you have your answer. And if you do have your franchise quarterback, it is sensible to either negotiate the extension well in advance, apply the franchise tag(s) to gain up to two additional years or trade him before the start of the fourth year when he is at maximum value. We are now operating on Burrow/Herbert/Mahomes time as it relates to "franchise" quarterbacks. Until that guy is identified by the Giants, the team will be just fine with the Tyrod Taylors of the world.
And unless the Giants can find a generous trading partner ala the Panthers last year with Darnold, I suspect we will get exactly for DJ what the Bears got for Mitchell Trubisky when they moved on from him.
Would you draft a receiver who ran a 4.3 40 but could not catch the ball
or
Tony Mandrich who was an all world athlete but could not play OT
Football is not just about throwing the ball further or running faster.
The QB position in particular is so complicated and sophisticated in the nuances
It is not enough to be a great athlete.
If that were case Taysom Hill would be all word.
Bye the way Wilis is not accurate on his long passes
He completed less than 55%
He was chuck and duck
You can cherry pick examples of great athletes that busted. And I can cherry pick examples of great athletes that excelled. Nobody has the answer to the question, will Malik Willis become a great NFL QB. Nobody. As with every draft pick it is a percentage play. He is high risk. But the reward is off the charts. There is no other player remaining, other than another QB, that offers the reward Willis does. If Willis hots he is literally worth ten first round picks. You must acknowledge this.
RE: I will eat my hat and film it if they draft ...
Jones hasn't been great but he's been in a very bad situation for a long time. He has the o line help now where excuses will not fly. He throws a great deep ball and he can run with the best of them. He also makes idiotic mistakes, fumbles a bit too much and needs to learn when to live to see another play. But he's had little to no help around him his entire career. I mean people even thought Randy Moss was washed when he was in Oakland. Circumstances dictate a lot. Especially when your o line is the worst in the league...kind of important for a qb. Jones is on notice. Have a 35 td year and win 8+ games or see ya later.
RE: RE: Don't need five years to assess a franchise quarterback
If you don't know that you have your franchise quarterback within two years of drafting him, then you have your answer
I beg to differ. You had a tons of ppl ready to give up on Eli after year 3/halfway through year 4...
Times have changed. College game is much closer to the pro game now and players are being groomed at a much earlier age. Even an average quarterback like Mac Jones can easily be assessed after less than a year. If the Jets don't know if Sack Jones is their franchise quarterback by the end of this season, he isn't.
If you don't know that you have your franchise quarterback within two years of drafting him, then you have your answer
I beg to differ. You had a tons of ppl ready to give up on Eli after year 3/halfway through year 4...
Times have changed. College game is much closer to the pro game now and players are being groomed at a much earlier age. Even an average quarterback like Mac Jones can easily be assessed after less than a year. If the Jets don't know if Sack Jones is their franchise quarterback by the end of this season, he isn't.
If the team is balanced I agree with you. If he has a bottom 5 OL its hard to just say that.
I think the addition of Tyrod and even Davis Webb (from Buffalo) telegraphed that they want to give DJ a real opportunity as The Guy. A capable injury-replacement and two smart guys who can help him in prep.
Some may call this a scholarship. It's a one-year vote of confidence in a guy who the new brass really kinda believes in. If it goes wrong, we reevaluate next year and find someone else, even if it's an overpay on draft day.
But we have to hear how great this guy supposedly is on here from the mouthbreathers.
Ohh no, people like a prospect!
Guess I was way wrong on him, ohh well. What’s the point of shitting on people that like him? A bunch of other players that people on BBI love haven’t been picked yet either. Hope you are angry at them as well.
RE: RE: Literally everyone passed on this guy multiple times over.
But we have to hear how great this guy supposedly is on here from the mouthbreathers.
Ohh no, people like a prospect!
Guess I was way wrong on him, ohh well. What’s the point of shitting on people that like him? A bunch of other players that people on BBI love haven’t been picked yet either. Hope you are angry at them as well.
No offense. But all you do is shit on people on here who have a different opinion on you. Kinda tough to take you seriously here.
Everyone has players they like and should be drafted high, or higher than they go. But it seemed like the folks that were in on Willis were REALLY, REALLY in on him (which is cool), and man, I've never seen it where a guy with that much hype drops that far. It probably has happened before, but it's just interesting to see it go down like that.
even more so when I see the others not taken yet either. I figured Corrall would be long gone, plenty had him as the QB1. I like Howell too, surprised he’s still there. Will all the apparent reaches happening you’d think decently rated QBs would be gone by now.
Someone is going to get a good deal, maybe multiple teams.
I wouldn't be surprised if someone traded up in front of us to take him.
I wouldn't be surprised if someone traded up in front of us to take him.
I'm not sure about the timeline, but I think it was from a short period of time. Like it was at 1200 after last night and now it's at 340, but I can't confirm. I just saw those two tweets.
Lol
Lol.. touche..
I see what you did there...
I’d still be somewhat surprised if Giants take him.
Defense never knows if any play is a run or a pass.
Not even the Giants OC knows.
Touche.
Make it so!
i can get onboard with that being reality.
also, Willis just doesn't seem much worse than the golden children of next years, alleged, great QB draft. Just don't see the allure that others do for 2023 class.
I’d still be somewhat surprised if Giants take him.
Really don't see the Bucs taking him after spending a 2nd rounder on Kyle Trask last year.
Tennessee makes a lot of sense though.
This may be schadenfreude, but I would love to see Greg in LI be forced to root for Tyrod Taylor.
As I said, if the Giants draft Willis, then maybe it's Jones and not Bradberry who is traded.
Quote:
Here's the shocker scenario: The Giants draft Willis, then trade Jones for a third round pick.
This may be schadenfreude, but I would love to see Greg in LI be forced to root for Tyrod Taylor.
So would I. And I am also a UVA alumni.
All the better, be swift and definitive.
Terrible at 5 or 7 as some of bbi's most savviest posters were advocating, but as I mentioned I build my team with a stable of cheap low cost run first QBs, in Madden.
@PFF_AustinGayle
Buying all of the Malik Willis to the Giants buzz I'm hearing right now.
He'd be a DREAM fit with Brian Daboll.
Great news.
I don't think he meant he better hear his name called to the Giants, but someone better pick him tonight.
Quote:
Quote:
Saw his Twitter post. I'm sure it's just - this guy should be drafted tweet, but given this, I had to chuckle. I'd be fine with drafting him. How does Daniel Jones feel? - ( New Window )
I don't think he meant he better hear his name called to the Giants, but someone better pick him tonight.
I think you're right, but no one doubts that Willis will be drafted tonight.
Quote:
In comment 15688614 AcidTest said:
Quote:
I don’t think the Giants are a playoff team by any means, but I also don’t think they’ll be picking high enough to grab Young/Stroud
Nothing to see here.
The risk/reward is worth the investment, especially with a coaching staff that has experience with some of his traits.
Precisely what I'm thinking
Quote:
Here's the shocker scenario: The Giants draft Willis, then trade Jones for a third round pick.
All the better, be swift and definitive.
Who would be targets for Jones? What teams need a QB?
Saints, Miami, Panthers - anybody else?
Send him home to Carolina for a 2023 pick.
My question is if the Giants liked him so much then why didn't they trade up from #36 to #32 last night? The price wouldn't have been that much, and they would have gotten the fifth year option. The extra year is especially important since Willis likely wouldn't be ready to start for at least a year and a half.
In this scenario, how would Jones possibly fetch a 3rd RD. pick? Nobody is going to give the Giants a 3rd for Jones,
are you kidding, based on what exactly?
Quote:
Vegas ain’t dumb
Excellent analysis.
Who would be targets for Jones? What teams need a QB?
Saints, Miami, Panthers - anybody else?
Atlanta, Seattle. I think Miami rolls with Tua for another year.
but top of round 2 too often becomes an impact player.
would you trade ojulari or mckinney for the chance to draft willis? i dont think i would and that is the equation.
I don’t think the Giants are a playoff team by any means, but I also don’t think they’ll be picking high enough to grab Young/Stroud
I think there is a very real concern about getting a QB next year by the staff and they need a insurance. I don't know how these Vegas odd things work and if the Giants leaking this out to entice a trade would register with them.
Quote:
Matt, the teams have 30 visits, it's called due diligence.
It's not 'wasting' a visit, to have him in.
All part of the process, with the draft.
I'd be shocked if they drafted Willis, don't care what Vegas might say, LOL.
If it blows up then the chances of Mara meddling again rise exponentially.
but top of round 2 too often becomes an impact player.
would you trade ojulari or mckinney for the chance to draft willis? i dont think i would and that is the equation.
Yes, I would trade either for Willis because I'd draft him tonight at 36. In the event he hits, his impact is greater than whatever Ojulari and McKinney's ceilings are.
Big picture a 2nd round pick is a minuscule investment in your QB. Miniscule. Also, last years 36th overall was an all in contract of $8.7m over 4 years. The cap hit for the potential is almost nothing.
Excellent point.
+250 now. Vegas knows something.
Jones is already getting booed and he's already experienced the market hating him. I think its a fairly big reach to think drafting Wills and keeping Jones would somehow be catastrophic.
If it blows up then the chances of Mara meddling again rise exponentially.
No it doesn't. Not at all. They already said he is not coming back when they turned down the 5th year option.
Quote:
Quote:
is a enormous risk for JS to take unless Mara was blowing smoke and they both were setting a smokescreen imv.
If it blows up then the chances of Mara meddling again rise exponentially.
No it doesn't. Not at all. They already said he is not coming back when they turned down the 5th year option.
That is being implied and it was the right move. That is a totally different thing then trading him.
As I said, Mara spoke and shared his thoughts. Unless it was smoke JS better be damn sure he is making a upgrade imv.
You think Mara will be happy if it goes South?
Quote:
the question is what is the probability of him getting there?
if anyone had any sort of reasonable confidence interval (10-30%?) in him getting there he would have been taken. there were multiple teams who have no franchise QB who passed on him twice already, giants included.
the NFL as a whole - Ravens included since they took Hurst 10 picks earlier - mistakenly passed on Lamar Jackson. They traded up to get him at 32 to get the 5th year option, which is no small thing. 20% more team control at the most important/expensive position.
with probably 15-20ish GMs having lived that mistake, none of them took Willis and none of them traded back up into round 1.
to me, that says the confidence in him reaching his potentially is low, with a probability more like 10% or less. The league as a whole has stared the lamar mistake in the eye and still passed. the highest upside play at any point in a game is a hailmary but there's a reason why it's generally only called out of desperation.
No idea what the percentages are but I care more about what Daboll/Kafka think since we hired them to fix this offense. If they pass on him we will have our answer.
Which is kind of why in the end I'm not really sure if I can see it happening.
But maybe the Giants are one of the teams who are now apparently calling the Bucs. The Giants could offer #36 and Jones for #32 and another pick. Jones would be a lot better backup than Trask if something happened to the ageless wonder Brady.
But maybe the Giants are one of the teams who are now apparently calling the Bucs. The Giants could offer #36 and Jones for #32 and another pick. Jones would be a lot better backup than Trask if something happened to the ageless wonder Brady.
Maybe they’re only willing to take him if he falls to them because of other options on the board.
The 5th year option is meaningless if Willis turns out to be good.
But maybe the Giants are one of the teams who are now apparently calling the Bucs. The Giants could offer #36 and Jones for #32 and another pick. Jones would be a lot better backup than Trask if something happened to the ageless wonder Brady.
Acid. That Bucs trade is kind of a good idea. I would ask for a 2023 TB pick to make it easier to swallow.
No idea what the percentages are but I care more about what Daboll/Kafka think since we hired them to fix this offense. If they pass on him we will have our answer.
you might have so of course you still see the value, but daboll and kafka didn't - we already know that answer. and since all of willis' questions are intangible in terms of how he can run an offense, i think any of our opinions are even less valuable than usual, which is saying something.
and in terms of percentages it's basically just success rates.
the bust rate of a first round QB is 60-70%. 1st round QBs are roughly a 1 in 3 or 1 in 4 hit rate.
outside the first round i think that probably drops to more like 1 in 10 - and there's no big delineation between rounds because they are all just lotto tickets. Second rounders included. That's why 75% of the starting QBs in the NFL today were first rounders with the few others being an assortment from all different rounds like Brady, Wilson, Dak, Garapolo, Carr, Hurts.
That's a good point
Or maybe the Giants have gotten so good at the misinformation game that they planted the rumor themselves so that someone would trade ahead of them for a QB. Wouldn't it be funny if the top of the second round went Willis, Ridder, and Corral, leaving the Giants with their pick of the remaining CBs?
Could also see the Giants wanting a QB to go from 33-35 so they end up with someone they like a lot.
Since we didn't hear all that much on Neal I think the Giants are now engaging in way more gamesmanship which I like.
Quote:
This I agree with. I just said that JS better be sure.
This place is hysterical.
Heavens forbid we be patient and lord knows we will be at least top 15 again. There will be other QB's that pop up out of no where... next year.
I agree with this and slowly came around to it over the last couple of years. If the QB is legit you’re likely extending him after Year 3 anyway. The option year is basically insurance for a fringe guy, it probably only even comes into play when the team is competitive otherwise they just don’t exercise it (like we just did in Jones).
Developing…
Developing…
That seemed like it may have been a joke too
He's at +400 now.
Quote:
Liberty QB Malik Willis sits as the odds on favorite (+125) to be drafted 34th overall.
He's at +400 now.
to be clear...+400 to go 34. +250 to the giants.
Quote:
1 interesting factoid is they have nakobe dean as the 4th favorite or lower for all 3 picks and his over/under at pick 41.5, so i've got a little more optimism he may make it to the nyg pick now.
any team that does trade up for Willis now though would have made a mistake not moving up to 32. that 5th year option for a QB is massive. it delays the franchise tag option by 1 year, allowing the drafting team 7 total years of team control instead of 6. And for a project who may sit on the bench for a year you are now squeezed yourself down to just 2-3 cost controlled years where you can really spend on the team around the QB.
at the cost of a few extra day 3 picks that would be brutal asset management. if you're gonna roll the dice on a risky property in a hazard zone you don't skip the insurance.
1 interesting factoid is they have nakobe dean as the 4th favorite or lower for all 3 picks and his over/under at pick 41.5, so i've got a little more optimism he may make it to the nyg pick now.
any team that does trade up for Willis now though would have made a mistake not moving up to 32. that 5th year option for a QB is massive. it delays the franchise tag option by 1 year, allowing the drafting team 7 total years of team control instead of 6. And for a project who may sit on the bench for a year you are now squeezed yourself down to just 2-3 cost controlled years where you can really spend on the team around the QB.
at the cost of a few extra day 3 picks that would be brutal asset management. if you're gonna roll the dice on a risky property in a hazard zone you don't skip the insurance.
It's on Fanduel Sportsbook for the nfl draft.
sportsbook.fanduel.com
@PFN365
Who will select Liberty QB Malik Willis during the #NFLDraft?
#Betting odds to select Willis per
@FDSportsbook
:
🔹#Giants (+250)
🔹#Titans (+350)
🔹#Vikings (+400)
🔹#Seahawks (+600)
I actually don't think 10% is that low in the grand scheme of things especially since its only 50% or so with a much larger investment in time, money, and bypassed talent that you could have taken instead. I really do think the risk is worth it.
I actually don't think 10% is that low in the grand scheme of things especially since its only 50% or so with a much larger investment in time, money, and bypassed talent that you could have taken instead. I really do think the risk is worth it.
that's fair, but if you think it's somewhere in a reasonable range (whatever that % is) then they should have moved up to get the 5th year option. the price of a day 3 pick to be hedged is worth it.
btw i would be willing to bet that back in Auburn in the Spring before Willis transferred, there were coaches on that staff who said "he has every tool to be great maybe we should give him another summer/fall because if this thing clicks he can win a heisman like Cam". But ultimately they didn't do that and took him out of the QB comp with 2 joe blows who didn't go anywhere. the nfl effectively has now agreed with that assessment.
That said, nothing really would surprise me.
Quote:
Like I said earlier there is a stigma many/most can't shake when taking a 1st round QB and that's giving up and moving on. You no longer have that pressure in the 2nd and that to me is hidden value in taking a QB now. It allows them to get a guy with high upside and really pivot quickly if the return doesn't look like its going to be there.
I actually don't think 10% is that low in the grand scheme of things especially since its only 50% or so with a much larger investment in time, money, and bypassed talent that you could have taken instead. I really do think the risk is worth it.
that's fair, but if you think it's somewhere in a reasonable range (whatever that % is) then they should have moved up to get the 5th year option. the price of a day 3 pick to be hedged is worth it.
btw i would be willing to bet that back in Auburn in the Spring before Willis transferred, there were coaches on that staff who said "he has every tool to be great maybe we should give him another summer/fall because if this thing clicks he can win a heisman like Cam". But ultimately they didn't do that and took him out of the QB comp with 2 joe blows who didn't go anywhere. the nfl effectively has now agreed with that assessment.
How dare you use something like this against a 20 year old! He should great courage and smarts to trade down to a lower level of football. That is self awareness.
For all we know the Giants and others tried trading up for Willis or whoever the QB1 on their board is and/or are doing it now.
How you play on the field must account for something
Willis was awful, not just bad this year.
I have watched (5) full games and he could not sustain drives
He was three and out.
If you watch his highlights alone he looks impressive but he makes more cringeworthy plays than positive plays.
He took 51 sacks last year and this came against inferior competition.
Willis has no feel for the game , he runs to contact, takes unnecessary risks, has no feel for the short and medium range passing, has a slow release, is not accurate, does not read defenses, does not throw players open, has no rhythm passing, but he can run and can make crazy deeps passes.
In games vs. Army he has QBR 32.7, UL QBR 19.8, Miss QBR 29.6, ULM QBR 55, and his overall QBR was 70
That is awful.
He threw 27 tds but had 12 ints, and completed 61% of his passes.
Willis is not a spring chicken, and at 23 how much more upside is there? If the Giants draft him I will love him as a Giant but I believe that unless he is a gadget QB I don't see him being the answer.
To me, it would be throwing away a premium pick. Not a smart move.
✔
@TomRock_Newsday
If Malik is there for the Giants tonight they have two choices as far as I see it. They can pick him or trade the pick to someone who will. Ignoring him and stepping over him to take another player, that’s the kind of decision that can haunt and hurt for a loooong time.
✔
@rydunleavy
I’m baffled by this. So, if #Giants are in position to draft a high first-round QB next year, they have to pass because they have Malik Willis (on the bench developing as a rookie) in the fold to evaluate? ‘Sorry, CJ Stroud. We picked Malik last year.’ Lauletta/Webb/DJ lesson
Date: April 28, 2022
The Jacksonville Jaguars traded to get back into the first round, sending a second-round pick (No. 33), a fourth-round pick (No. 106) and a sixth-round pick (No. 180) to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the Bucs' first-round pick (No. 27). The Jaguars used the No. 27 pick on Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd.
cost from 35 --> 26 = swapping pick #69 for pick #101 and a 5th
Date: April 28, 2022
After trading receiver A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles to get the No. 18 pick, the Tennessee Titans traded their second first-round pick (No. 26) and a third-rounder (No. 101) to the New York Jets for a second-round pick (No. 35), a third-round pick (No. 69) and a fifth-round pick (No. 163). The Jets used the No. 26 pick on Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson II.
that jets trade in particular would have been easy for the nyg to do because they had roughly the same picks available to swap.
supposedly Douglas called every team from #15 to 26 to move up for Johnson until he finally had a taker. Any team considering Willis should have probably been doing the same from 20-32, and since we know 2 teams in that group did in fact trade out for reasonable prices i stand by it being a big mistake if one of the teams currently in the 30's decides to take him now.
Talk about risk...
Talk about risk...
This is the argument I've been making.
Risk? There is big risk next year.
✔
@rydunleavy
I’m baffled by this. So, if #Giants are in position to draft a high first-round QB next year, they have to pass because they have Malik Willis (on the bench developing as a rookie) in the fold to evaluate? ‘Sorry, CJ Stroud. We picked Malik last year.’ Lauletta/Webb/DJ lesson
I don't know when Stroud became John Elway, but as of now I don't see it.
Further, why is it ok to force a QB next year? What if Will Anderson is available?
Forecasting a draft over a year away is folly.
You seem pretty definitive on us not liking any of the QBs because there was no trade up, Willis included. I'm saying that I don't expect them to take one at 36 but I hope they do because I think they should. WE are going to get our answer in a couple of hours.
Talk about risk...
projecting the future years classes is always hit or miss but the main thing is if the giants are shopping for a QB again, they are likely starting with their own top 10 pick to shop. the law of averages says next year's class should be better than this one generally but mostly because this one was once in a decade bad.
if there's a qb they love there's nothing stopping them from giving up their 2023, 2024, 2025 first round picks to get the guy they want. where there's a will there's a way. jimmy johnson got ricky williams. Sean McVay still hasn't made a first round pick yet as a head coach.
And unless the Giants can find a greater fool trading partner ala the Panthers last year with Darnold, I suspect we will get exactly for DJ what the Bears got for Mitchell Trubisky when they moved on from him.
And he played Liberty. A shit football school that’s had a grand total of 9 players drafted into the NFL total. What a program!
just to tie a bow on this that's exactly what i think it should mean.
if any team without a franchise QB went into the draft thinking any QB has a chance to be one, a scenario they had to be ready for was that QB falling to the bottom of round 1 and being ready to pounce. That is elemental.
re-stacking the board overnight shouldn't be what changes a player from not being a franchise QB to the opposite. it would be a bizarre pivot that carries an actual hard cost in losing the extra year of control.
The risk we don’t end up in a spot to take a QB is too high to not take Willis so we can take a QB next year.
What if stroud has a year like Rattler?
The risk we don’t end up in a spot to take a QB is too high to not take Willis so we can take a QB next year.
What if stroud has a year like Rattler?
And what if we have a starting QB operating with a 2nd-round rookie salary? Super Bowl baby!
Why is it a problem to have two high draft picks at QB? That's a good problem to have.
Well done!
And he played Liberty. A shit football school that’s had a grand total of 9 players drafted into the NFL total. What a program!
Phil Simms, is from Morehead State, a sub-sub division 1 school. His jersey is retired.
I think the issue with Jones is his scanning. He fixates on the intended receiver. His scrambling is good,he is a big dude and durability should have been better except his idiotic headfirst runs at Linebackers.
If Malik is there, Giants may take a crack at him as long as Daboll thinks his intuition is good on the field. Pure scramblers die in this league so if he showed some clever reads,fakes and can hold that ball for the extra second why not?
you don't get the fascination with a QB with elite level arm talent plus elite level running talent? Are you serious?
Quote:
they didn't trade up, neither did anyone else. It doesn't mean they shouldn't be interested now with Willis or whoever your QB1 is.
just to tie a bow on this that's exactly what i think it should mean.
if any team without a franchise QB went into the draft thinking any QB has a chance to be one, a scenario they had to be ready for was that QB falling to the bottom of round 1 and being ready to pounce. That is elemental.
re-stacking the board overnight shouldn't be what changes a player from not being a franchise QB to the opposite. it would be a bizarre pivot that carries an actual hard cost in losing the extra year of control.
Think you’re looking at it the wrong way. They might not have liked Willis enough to take him in the first round, but Willis in the second round has a way different value set.
If you hit on Willis as a second rounder with a second round salary, that drastically changes how you can operate as a team in year 2 and 3 of his deal. That potential scenario outweighs the risk of he busts and you missed on taking a different player.
The Giants management has done an exquisite job hiding their intentions
They did not like Thibs, and prefered Cross to Neal.
This is a new Giant management that knows how to play the room.
If Jones is inept then the Giants will be in a position to draft a top QB next year. Willis not play this year and will only complicate their plans
The 5th year option to me is very valuable for a scenario like Dexter Lawrence where we've got a cheaper than market option to get a good look at him in a new defense before committing long term.
The Giants management has done an exquisite job hiding their intentions
They did not like Thibs, and prefered Cross to Neal.
This is a new Giant management that knows how to play the room.
If Jones is inept then the Giants will be in a position to draft a top QB next year. Willis not play this year and will only complicate their plans
The Giants are doing this through Vegas?
Look, this is fun speculation at this point, but I doubt Schoen is using Vegas.
The Giants management has done an exquisite job hiding their intentions
They did not like Thibs, and prefered Cross to Neal.
This is a new Giant management that knows how to play the room.
If Jones is inept then the Giants will be in a position to draft a top QB next year. Willis not play this year and will only complicate their plans
You can believe what you want. But the reality is probably different. I don't think you are reading JS's mind.
Think you’re looking at it the wrong way. They might not have liked Willis enough to take him in the first round, but Willis in the second round has a way different value set.
If you hit on Willis as a second rounder with a second round salary, that drastically changes how you can operate as a team in year 2 and 3 of his deal. That potential scenario outweighs the risk of he busts and you missed on taking a different player.
respectfully disagree. the extra year >>>> a few day 3 picks or a slightly lower AAV. Especially for a QB who almost everyone thinks needs to sit a year before going into an NFL offense.
slot at the 27th pick is a 14m contract with 7m guaranteed.
slot at the 36th pick is a 10m contract with 4.5m guaranteed.
we are talking about a difference of 1m per year in AAV vs. 1 full year of under market control.
Quote:
And he played Liberty. A shit football school that’s had a grand total of 9 players drafted into the NFL total. What a program!
Phil Simms, is from Morehead State, a sub-sub division 1 school. His jersey is retired.
I think the issue with Jones is his scanning. He fixates on the intended receiver. His scrambling is good,he is a big dude and durability should have been better except his idiotic headfirst runs at Linebackers.
If Malik is there, Giants may take a crack at him as long as Daboll thinks his intuition is good on the field. Pure scramblers die in this league so if he showed some clever reads,fakes and can hold that ball for the extra second why not?
From what I saw he suffers form the same issue as Jones. Panic Syndrome.
Some team will be willing to pay the price My guess is that the cost from the Giants side would be #36 and #81.
The 5th year option to me is very valuable for a scenario like Dexter Lawrence where we've got a cheaper than market option to get a good look at him in a new defense before committing long term.
If you do the math the 5th yr option is nice because it gives you leverage, but the actual savings is nominal. If Willis becomes Mahomes, we'll know by year 3, and like Mahomes, we'll give him a long term deal before his contract expires.
If we head into years 3 and 4 still having to evaluate Willis, it means he is probably not the elite QB we hope for and we just run it out with him and get a new guy.
For me, the glaring issue is he has problems with decision making/reading defenses; that is a KILLER for a QB. Might he get better at it? Sure. One of the biggest knocks on Jones is that inability to go through progressions - well, Willis has the same issue, and he couldn't do it while playing much more inferior teams (at least Jones played in a real conference vs real Div 1 opponents).
So he's more athletic than Jones - wooohooo! He might get a few more yards than Jones would on a scramble, but it doesn't change the fact he scrambles too quickly because he can't go through the proper progressions (and then the flip side issue - he takes too many sacks for the same reason of not being able to read defenses)
As I've been saying all along, you've got to really like your QB; drafting "someone at some point" is a piss poor use of resources. If NYG take him, I hope it's because they really think they can make him Allen 2.0 (or Lamar 2.0, etc). And since he'll be a NYG, I hope to hell turns into that; we've had shit football for far too long...
But for love of all things holy, don't draft him for sake of taking a flyer on someone...
Some team will be willing to pay the price My guess is that the cost from the Giants side would be #36 and #81.
Well worth the price
Quote:
you don't get the fascination with a QB with elite level arm talent plus elite level running talent? Are you serious?
Plus he isn’t very accurate, And he’s worse reading a defense than Jones - who’s one of the worst in the league.
Yes I have a huge problem with that.
Quote:
Think you’re looking at it the wrong way. They might not have liked Willis enough to take him in the first round, but Willis in the second round has a way different value set.
If you hit on Willis as a second rounder with a second round salary, that drastically changes how you can operate as a team in year 2 and 3 of his deal. That potential scenario outweighs the risk of he busts and you missed on taking a different player.
respectfully disagree. the extra year >>>> a few day 3 picks or a slightly lower AAV. Especially for a QB who almost everyone thinks needs to sit a year before going into an NFL offense.
slot at the 27th pick is a 14m contract with 7m guaranteed.
slot at the 36th pick is a 10m contract with 4.5m guaranteed.
we are talking about a difference of 1m per year in AAV vs. 1 full year of under market control.
If you need the 5th year option to decide if your QB is good, you didn’t draft the right guy. Otherwise your extending him the first chance you get. And even if they are on the fringe with Willis they’d probably be able to sign him for something close to what the 5th year option would be for the 27th pick anyway.
Quote:
In comment 15688891 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Think you’re looking at it the wrong way. They might not have liked Willis enough to take him in the first round, but Willis in the second round has a way different value set.
If you hit on Willis as a second rounder with a second round salary, that drastically changes how you can operate as a team in year 2 and 3 of his deal. That potential scenario outweighs the risk of he busts and you missed on taking a different player.
respectfully disagree. the extra year >>>> a few day 3 picks or a slightly lower AAV. Especially for a QB who almost everyone thinks needs to sit a year before going into an NFL offense.
slot at the 27th pick is a 14m contract with 7m guaranteed.
slot at the 36th pick is a 10m contract with 4.5m guaranteed.
we are talking about a difference of 1m per year in AAV vs. 1 full year of under market control.
If you need the 5th year option to decide if your QB is good, you didn’t draft the right guy. Otherwise your extending him the first chance you get. And even if they are on the fringe with Willis they’d probably be able to sign him for something close to what the 5th year option would be for the 27th pick anyway.
exactly, i said the same above. These guys want to use the fifth year as an absolute cudgel. It's not working.
Quote:
In comment 15688835 Archer said:
Quote:
he's not proven to be bad reading defenses. He hasn't been asked to do it. There's a big difference. But if you draft him we have to run an offense that suits his abilities, a modified Lamar Jackson offense.
So you want Schoen to draft scared? Or pick the players he thinks will turn this team into a perennial super bowl contender.
Quote:
he's not proven to be bad reading defenses. He hasn't been asked to do it. There's a big difference. But if you draft him we have to run an offense that suits his abilities, a modified Lamar Jackson offense.
And why would anyone want that? Lamar Jackson was literally average this year and he has been an abomination in the playoffs. And he may be even a worse thrower than Lamar - believe it or not.
Any every scouting report has him as inability to go through reads. There’s a reason why no one has taken them yet. He’s not as good as Lamar and Lamar has regressed every year since year 2.
What have you seen that makes you think that this would not be a wasted pick?
I know you wanted the Giants to draft him at (5) so there must be something special about him.
Delineate what I have missed so that perhaps I can change my opinion.
That's just silly!
Are you telling me that if Thibs and Neal become all pros then all people will remember is that the Giants 2nd RD pick didn't work out?
What have you seen that makes you think that this would not be a wasted pick?
I know you wanted the Giants to draft him at (5) so there must be something special about him.
Delineate what I have missed so that perhaps I can change my opinion.
I never stated I wanted the Giants to draft him at 5. I was open to the idea, but I also understood the reservations. But in the 2nd round, yea, i am unreservedly all-in.
What intrigues? It's obvious, no? Elite arm talent combined with elite QB running ability. From a skills standpoint he is in rarified company. We're talking Allen, Herbert, Rogers, Mahomes territory.
What have you seen that makes you think that this would not be a wasted pick?
I know you wanted the Giants to draft him at (5) so there must be something special about him.
Delineate what I have missed so that perhaps I can change my opinion.
He’s an extremely accurate long range passer. There are multiple 2021 plays where Willis absolutely nails downfield tosses, hitting the receiver in stride.
He’s very fas
He plays with passion and heart.
he's not proven to be bad reading defenses. He hasn't been asked to do it. There's a big difference. But if you draft him we have to run an offense that suits his abilities, a modified Lamar Jackson offense.
Well, if that's true, then it's even WORSE! The guy (supposedly) hasn't had to read a defense in his life, so the first time he would have to try is in the NFL?!
Yikes, then in that case I would definitely want to pass on him..
PS - getting him an offense that suits him would take YEARS; they don't currently have any skill position players that would remotely fit the bill. And even if Neal works out great, they still need a long term solution for the three interior positions...
How you play on the field must account for something
Willis was awful, not just bad this year.
I have watched (5) full games and he could not sustain drives
He was three and out.
If you watch his highlights alone he looks impressive but he makes more cringeworthy plays than positive plays.
He took 51 sacks last year and this came against inferior competition.
Willis has no feel for the game , he runs to contact, takes unnecessary risks, has no feel for the short and medium range passing, has a slow release, is not accurate, does not read defenses, does not throw players open, has no rhythm passing, but he can run and can make crazy deeps passes.
In games vs. Army he has QBR 32.7, UL QBR 19.8, Miss QBR 29.6, ULM QBR 55, and his overall QBR was 70
That is awful.
He threw 27 tds but had 12 ints, and completed 61% of his passes.
Willis is not a spring chicken, and at 23 how much more upside is there? If the Giants draft him I will love him as a Giant but I believe that unless he is a gadget QB I don't see him being the answer.
+1. People are in love with his arm strength, running ability, and intangibles. That happens every year with at least one QB.
you know Josh Allen went 7th, 2 QBs were taken ahead of him. Mahomes was taken 13th, Trubisky was taken ahead of him. They must not be the best QBs in the league because teams, including the Giants, passed on them. That's your logic, in action.
Quote:
his overall completion rate is 61%, so if he's as accurate as you say, what does that say about his ability to complete other types of passes?
Oh, and so what if "plays with passion and heart"? So do 90+% of the players in the league. What makes him so special in that regard?
✔
@JFowlerESPN
While #Bucs are getting calls on the 33rd pick, there are multiple players they like at that spot and very well could stay put.
Talked to a few teams who think Malik Willis should go in first five pick of 2nd round.
Only on BBI are 2nd round picks treated like some monumental asset that will set the franchise back for years if it doesn't pan out.
That would be shocking. Who'd give up a third-rounder for Jones?
Quote:
The main issue is whether Willis can read defenses and find the open man. That’s for the Giants brain trust to figure out. If he can, they absolutely should draft him.
I don't actually care to argue with you about Willis. You've made your points 1,000x over and i've made mine. You clearly don't want him, and I do. You are likely to get your way and I'm not. I'm fine with that and I'm looking forward to 7/730 when we will no longer have to talk about it anymore.
To me, it would be throwing away a premium pick. Not a smart move.
Totally agree. Willis is a phenomenal athlete but that doesn't make him a viable franchise QB prospect. People are enticed by a few throws and his pro day workout. He's the ultimate "boom or bust" prospect except there is very little chance of the former.
We also shouldn't take Willis because we likely won't be in a position to draft a premium QB next year, whoever that is. Although that is almost certainly true it doesn't mean we should draft a QB who has a very small chance of ever being our franchise QB.
The Giants would be better off drafting Ridder, Corral, or Howell, and I don't even want them to do that. QBs like those come out every year.
The main issue is whether Willis can read defenses and find the open man. That’s for the Giants brain trust to figure out. If he can, they absolutely should draft him.
If they draft Willis they will do a modified Lamar offense. A lot of read option, a lot of defined reads. Make his athleticism the tip of the sword. He will be tough to handle once he starts to get it. He doesn't need to read defenses early in his career.
I don't actually care to argue with you about Willis. You've made your points 1,000x over and i've made mine. You clearly don't want him, and I do. You are likely to get your way and I'm not. I'm fine with that and I'm looking forward to 7/730 when we will no longer have to talk about it anymore.
True. And if we do take him - I hope he wins more Super Bowls than Eli. And I’ll be rooting for him.
(big if because he may not make it to them and they may draft another position)...
But if they were, then it would be because Brian Daboll (who developed some QB in Buffalo) and Kafka (who develop some QB in KC) think he is pretty darn good.
(big if because he may not make it to them and they may draft another position)...
But if they were, then it would be because Brian Daboll (who developed some QB in Buffalo) and Kafka (who develop some QB in KC) think he is pretty darn good.
in a nutshell. it will be incredibly exciting.
Highest rated QB left. In all likelihood somebody takes a flyer and he goes early today.
Remember, Our offense has problems scoring a single TD in a game and a large part of that is not having a TE that can stretch the defense.
or
Tony Mandrich who was an all world athlete but could not play OT
Football is not just about throwing the ball further or running faster.
The QB position in particular is so complicated and sophisticated in the nuances
It is not enough to be a great athlete.
If that were case Taysom Hill would be all word.
Bye the way Wilis is not accurate on his long passes
He completed less than 55%
He was chuck and duck
And unless the Giants can find a generous trading partner ala the Panthers last year with Darnold, I suspect we will get exactly for DJ what the Bears got for Mitchell Trubisky when they moved on from him.
or
Tony Mandrich who was an all world athlete but could not play OT
Football is not just about throwing the ball further or running faster.
The QB position in particular is so complicated and sophisticated in the nuances
It is not enough to be a great athlete.
If that were case Taysom Hill would be all word.
Bye the way Wilis is not accurate on his long passes
He completed less than 55%
He was chuck and duck
You can cherry pick examples of great athletes that busted. And I can cherry pick examples of great athletes that excelled. Nobody has the answer to the question, will Malik Willis become a great NFL QB. Nobody. As with every draft pick it is a percentage play. He is high risk. But the reward is off the charts. There is no other player remaining, other than another QB, that offers the reward Willis does. If Willis hots he is literally worth ten first round picks. You must acknowledge this.
Be careful making statements you have no intention of backing up if it comes to fruition. This guy thought he knew Dallas wouldn’t take Smith and said he’d retire if they did…
Oops! - ( New Window )
I beg to differ. You had a tons of ppl ready to give up on Eli after year 3/halfway through year 4...
Quote:
I challenged their assertions and came to realize that their opinions are often prejudiced by physical attributes and personality .
Willis, I am told is a great person and a great teammate.
He is someone who you can root for.
They want him to succeed and that colors their opinions.
I asked the question,if Willis was so great how is it that he could not win the starting position at Auburn
It is not as if Finley, Lindsey, and Loy were great prospects.
They could not answer that question.
An extra fourth rounder
WHO COULD HAVE PREDICTED A ROUND 2 TRADE DOWN?? 😘
I think the addition of Tyrod and even Davis Webb (from Buffalo) telegraphed that they want to give DJ a real opportunity as The Guy. A capable injury-replacement and two smart guys who can help him in prep.
Some may call this a scholarship. It's a one-year vote of confidence in a guy who the new brass really kinda believes in. If it goes wrong, we reevaluate next year and find someone else, even if it's an overpay on draft day.
#GodsPlan?
Whatever the fuck that means.
👍🏿👍
Wow, BBI missed on the Willis eval. Honestly i am shocked because most BBI posters are excellent and picking talent at the qb position.
Yup
How dumb would we have looked if we took him at 5?
And people whine about Daniel Jones
Ohh no, people like a prospect!
Guess I was way wrong on him, ohh well. What’s the point of shitting on people that like him? A bunch of other players that people on BBI love haven’t been picked yet either. Hope you are angry at them as well.
Quote:
Someone is going to get a good deal, maybe multiple teams.