2022 NFL Draft: 2nd/3rd Round Discussion Thread

It’s about scheme and fit. Let’s not pick and choose to reference Sy when it is convenient for the argument. Sy gave Saquon a 94 score and most hate that pick. Be fair.
I get it and semi agree... people are alloeed to not like picks tho
but you dont like the pick based on nothing, you dont like the pick based on someone telling you they should be picked later..
it has nothing to do with the actual player
No...i like a different player where need met value...
You realize Robinson is the perfect fit and type of player that Kafka and Daboll love in their offense right?
They want a bunch of speed on the field, they dont want 2 tight ends they dont want fullbacks, they want to throw and slread you out 50 times a game...
Tight end is a need but not a big need in the scheme they are going to run unless your getting Kelce type of tight end..
Yes it is a big need in their scheme. Knox played 77% of the damn snaps in their offense this year. 77%!!!!! That is with missing two games. In the games he played in, he was on the field 90% of the time
Seems you didnt read what i wrote, its absolutely a need, but seals-jones can hold down the fort for a year if needed..
They arent going 2 tight end sets much, its a spread you out offense..
So yes they need a tight end but its not make or break for the offense if they have other weapons..
Not a lot of 2 TE sets, so while you want the guy to stress the defense in the passing game they are going to at least need to be competent blocking. Unless you want to be predictable in your play design, you can't just hide the guy on the backside of run plays or have him chip a little. He doesn't need to be Howard Cross but I think they need to have a baseline. No bloated WRs like Engram.
Me too
Keep in mind that Buffalo only had 1 active TE in their last 5 games
has finally broke me. Every pick they made was so great. They knocked what out of the park? Sorry gents just annoyed. I’m not as down on our picks. I’m not ready to see the Jets good again.
I had a work friend from Nebraska who is a big husker fan and plugged in with the coaching staff. They still talk about Wan'Dale. Great character and work ethic. I’m excited to see these guys in the fall.
If Robinson is 2” taller, he is a first round pick.
If Flott is 10 lbs. heavier, he goes higher than pick number 81.
Yea
IF
They arent
No shit. You’re not getting totally clean prospects in the 2nd or 3rd round. Everyone picked outside the top 15 has some sort of knock on them whether it be size, injuries, production, whatever.
Obviously, Daboll and Schoen feel these guys fit in their program the best and so here we are. Let’s not act like we here at BBI get every one right. I literally remember everyone going crazy over Odi Odiggy (the UCLA kid) who busted and Marvin Austin who was a round 1 pick we stole in round 2. So I think maybe a bit of a benefit of a doubt is in order?
that's my issue with the pick at #67. There are still plenty of position flex OL on the board right now. I hope the UNC kid is worth it, and i dont think he was even necessarily a reach, just not the best value.
they could have gotten a really athletic ILB or TE or S with guys who were more in the second round range by most credible/consensus ranks.
And I'm not a scout nor do I have an extensive knowledge of these prospects like Sy and other draft pundits, but I would say I watch a decent amount on a number of players, which is enough to form a somewhat informed opinion.
I mean I get it, but Wan'Dale in the slot is going to be tough to stop on quick plays. He is just so slippery. I can see the value. I would have take Dean as I didn't know about the injury fully but wouldn't have cared.
Ezeudu allowed only 2 sacks in over 1000 passing snaps playing LT and LG.
Flott was starting on one of the best recruited DB teams in College football. He is tall, long arms, good speed, good hips, and ONLY 20... he is light but put 10-20 lbs on him and I think we have something. you can't add height and length but you can add weight.
Wouldn't have been my picks and I haven't see anyone but Flott play, but I am willing to see how good they can be and I am excited about what Flott can be in a year or two with some weight!
Cor'Dale Flott - another guy I wasn't high on. Never stood out when I watched LSU. Slim build, not that big, I didn't find him particularly quick or sticky in coverage. I thought he was a late-Day 3 based on pedigree and his long arms.
I would've taken Leo Chenal as the heir apparent to Blake Martinez, who is coming off an injury anyway. Hell, Chenal would've been an upgrade over Tae Crowder. An ILB tandem of Harris and Chenal would've been something...
This one bothered me, too. I wanted to snag Nick Cross or Jeremy Ruckert.
Interesting that he went late 3rd round after BBI discussing him for so long as no lower than high 2nd and as high as top 10. Shows what we (don't) know.
I mean it certainly wasn’t just BBI saying that it was pretty much 98% of the media and “experts.”
Count me as someone who wanted him If he fell to us in the 2nd.
Not the first time a guy has fallen of course— and doesn’t mean he won’t be good. If anything I think guys who fall like this a la Rodgers/Brady either embrace it as a chip on their shoulder and it actually makes them better, or they let it discourage them and they feel bad for themselves. Willis strikes me as more like the former— he’s got the character, the physical tools, and has flashed the real football talent at elite levels at times too.
I’m personally rooting for him— and I’m ecstatic he’s coming to Nashville where I’ve lived for 12 years and become a pretty big Titans fan (not on par with my Giants fandom of course but enough for their playoff loss last year to make me miserable for a week lol). It’s perfect for him that he will have no pressure to start in year 1 at all here.
I still think he will surprise a lot of people someday.
Some holes will be filled soon
Jeremy Ruckert.
Daniel Bellinger (I think I read the Giants like him)
Isaiah Likely
Charlie Kolar
Cade Otton
Chigoziem Okonkwo
You realize Robinson is the perfect fit and type of player that Kafka and Daboll love in their offense right?
They want a bunch of speed on the field, they dont want 2 tight ends they dont want fullbacks, they want to throw and slread you out 50 times a game...
Tight end is a need but not a big need in the scheme they are going to run unless your getting Kelce type of tight end..
Yes it is a big need in their scheme. Knox played 77% of the damn snaps in their offense this year. 77%!!!!! That is with missing two games. In the games he played in, he was on the field 90% of the time
Seems you didnt read what i wrote, its absolutely a need, but seals-jones can hold down the fort for a year if needed..
They arent going 2 tight end sets much, its a spread you out offense..
So yes they need a tight end but its not make or break for the offense if they have other weapons..
Flott will be a steal and have a longer consistent career than Stingley. Flott needs a little weight but he has length and can cover.
Robinson is going to be a guy to watch ala a Dave Meggett type- contributes in a lot of ways!
We can fill a lot of depth in rounds 4 and 5.
Jeremy Ruckert.
Daniel Bellinger (I think I read the Giants like him)
Isaiah Likely
Charlie Kolar
Cade Otton
Chigoziem Okonkwo
Ruckert in Rd 4 would be a steal.
Too bad they have to play the games first
again, not knocking the guy they picked, seems like it was a reasonable value, but would have taken Harris/Muma/Woods/Dulcich with that first 3rd rounder.
Leo Chenal
Eyioma Uwazurike
Perrion Winfrey
Kerby Joseph
Sam Howell
Zach Tom
Dominique Robinson
Khalil Shakir
Cade Otton
Dameon Pierce
Tariq Woolen
i also adamantly disagree with not getting jelani woods and taking the UNC guard over him and i'd have gone skyy moore over robinson
Leo Chenal
Eyioma Uwazurike
Perrion Winfrey
Kerby Joseph
Sam Howell
Zach Tom
Dominique Robinson
Khalil Shakir
Cade Otton
Dameon Pierce
Tariq Woolen
Chenal gone too.
again, not knocking the guy they picked, seems like it was a reasonable value, but would have taken Harris/Muma/Woods/Dulcich with that first 3rd rounder.
Agreed on Dulcich. I see a lot of Travis Kelcee in his game.
Its been great on paper. On paper, id easily trade ours for theirs lol
Why wouldn't Toney be the perfect fit right ?
You realize that Daniel 'No TD" Jones is our QB right ?
Eyioma Uwazurike
Perrion Winfrey
Sam Howell
Zach Tom
Dominique Robinson
Khalil Shakir
Cade Otton
Dameon Pierce
Tariq Woolen
Pierce, Kyren Williams, Spiller, White, Strong.
Maybe roll the dice on one of the athletic outside corners and pray (mccollum, barnes, williams, etc)?
Not to mention Nick Cross would have fit nice here at S with Wink turning him loose. Oh well definitely gonna wait till the players get on the field to make any judgements.
So I just don’t see why so many here are so worked up over perceived holes in the 2022 depth chart.
I had a work friend from Nebraska who is a big husker fan and plugged in with the coaching staff. They still talk about Wan'Dale. Great character and work ethic. I’m excited to see these guys in the fall.
Flott will be a steal and have a longer consistent career than Stingley.
While hopeful, I think you'll be wrong on this
Nice job by Caserio.
I mean I get it, but Wan'Dale in the slot is going to be tough to stop on quick plays. He is just so slippery. I can see the value. I would have take Dean as I didn't know about the injury fully but wouldn't have cared.
Ezeudu allowed only 2 sacks in over 1000 passing snaps playing LT and LG.
Flott was starting on one of the best recruited DB teams in College football. He is tall, long arms, good speed, good hips, and ONLY 20... he is light but put 10-20 lbs on him and I think we have something. you can't add height and length but you can add weight.
Wouldn't have been my picks and I haven't see anyone but Flott play, but I am willing to see how good they can be and I am excited about what Flott can be in a year or two with some weight!
And a follow up... Flott 84.8 PFF coverage grade ... which was 3rd in the SEC. Just because we didn't think he would go this high doesn't mean he shouldn't have.
Nice job by Caserio.
One of my favorites... I really like Metchie
You can't stack the line, you can't double team anyone without leaving a hole on that defense that can be exploited
You can't stack the line, you can't double team anyone without leaving a hole on that defense that can be exploited
Shepard not sheperd
Cor'Dale Flott - another guy I wasn't high on. Never stood out when I watched LSU. Slim build, not that big, I didn't find him particularly quick or sticky in coverage. I thought he was a late-Day 3 based on pedigree and his long arms.
I would've taken Leo Chenal as the heir apparent to Blake Martinez, who is coming off an injury anyway. Hell, Chenal would've been an upgrade over Tae Crowder. An ILB tandem of Harris and Chenal would've been something...
This one bothered me, too. I wanted to snag Nick Cross or Jeremy Ruckert.
