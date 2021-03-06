for display only
2022 NFL Draft: 2nd/3rd Round Discussion Thread

Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/29/2022 5:55 pm
tomorrow we  
YANKEE28 : 4/29/2022 11:15 pm : link
starting drafting early and have the 7th pick (112) and the 9th pick (114).

Some holes will be filled soon
For  
AcidTest : 4/29/2022 11:16 pm : link
those in full panic mode, here are some TEs who are still available:

Jeremy Ruckert.
Daniel Bellinger (I think I read the Giants like him)
Isaiah Likely
Charlie Kolar
Cade Otton
Chigoziem Okonkwo
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: BBI is a bit insufferable with the armchair GM’s  
nygiants16 : 4/29/2022 11:17 pm : link
In comment 15690865 TommyWiseau said:
Quote:
In comment 15690833 nygiants16 said:


Quote:


In comment 15690803 BleedBlue said:


Quote:


In comment 15690774 nygiants16 said:


Quote:


In comment 15690759 BleedBlue said:


Quote:


In comment 15690752 Sean said:


Quote:


It’s about scheme and fit. Let’s not pick and choose to reference Sy when it is convenient for the argument. Sy gave Saquon a 94 score and most hate that pick. Be fair.



I get it and semi agree... people are alloeed to not like picks tho



but you dont like the pick based on nothing, you dont like the pick based on someone telling you they should be picked later..

it has nothing to do with the actual player



No...i like a different player where need met value...



You realize Robinson is the perfect fit and type of player that Kafka and Daboll love in their offense right?

They want a bunch of speed on the field, they dont want 2 tight ends they dont want fullbacks, they want to throw and slread you out 50 times a game...

Tight end is a need but not a big need in the scheme they are going to run unless your getting Kelce type of tight end..



Yes it is a big need in their scheme. Knox played 77% of the damn snaps in their offense this year. 77%!!!!! That is with missing two games. In the games he played in, he was on the field 90% of the time


Seems you didnt read what i wrote, its absolutely a need, but seals-jones can hold down the fort for a year if needed..

They arent going 2 tight end sets much, its a spread you out offense..

So yes they need a tight end but its not make or break for the offense if they have other weapons..
re: TE  
AcesUp : 4/29/2022 11:17 pm : link
Not a lot of 2 TE sets, so while you want the guy to stress the defense in the passing game they are going to at least need to be competent blocking. Unless you want to be predictable in your play design, you can't just hide the guy on the backside of run plays or have him chip a little. He doesn't need to be Howard Cross but I think they need to have a baseline. No bloated WRs like Engram.
F'ing Mets throw a No-Hitter  
John In CO : 4/29/2022 11:17 pm : link
and they do it on draft night when im not watching. Cant that franchise do ANYTHING right!!!!:)
US Giants you suck as a fan  
jvm52106 : 4/29/2022 11:18 pm : link
100% suck. You live off media clips and quotes, projections and time filler Convo to come up with "your idea of talent". When it doesn't happen they suck, so uninspiring blah blah blah.

Flott will be a steal and have a longer consistent career than Stingley. Flott needs a little weight but he has length and can cover.

Robinson is going to be a guy to watch ala a Dave Meggett type- contributes in a lot of ways!

We can fill a lot of depth in rounds 4 and 5.
Jets  
YANKEE28 : 4/29/2022 11:18 pm : link
took TE Ruckert from Ohio St
RE: For  
jvm52106 : 4/29/2022 11:19 pm : link
In comment 15690899 AcidTest said:
Quote:
those in full panic mode, here are some TEs who are still available:

Jeremy Ruckert.
Daniel Bellinger (I think I read the Giants like him)
Isaiah Likely
Charlie Kolar
Cade Otton
Chigoziem Okonkwo


Ruckert in Rd 4 would be a steal.
There goes another TE  
PatersonPlank : 4/29/2022 11:21 pm : link
.
Great pick  
TommyWiseau : 4/29/2022 11:22 pm : link
by the Jets, they are doing a damn fine job.
Jets  
Mr. Nickels : 4/29/2022 11:23 pm : link
are having one of the greatest drafts of all time
On paper...  
bw in dc : 4/29/2022 11:24 pm : link
the Jets have been outstanding.
RE: Jets  
ryanmkeane : 4/29/2022 11:25 pm : link
In comment 15690921 Mr. Nickels said:
Quote:
are having one of the greatest drafts of all time

Too bad they have to play the games first
Ruckert - Tindall - Chenal is a frustrating run to close out day 2  
Eric on Li : 4/29/2022 11:25 pm : link
with 2 early picks upcoming tomorrow.

again, not knocking the guy they picked, seems like it was a reasonable value, but would have taken Harris/Muma/Woods/Dulcich with that first 3rd rounder.
I fuckin knew the Jets were going to get Ruckert.  
robbieballs2003 : 4/29/2022 11:26 pm : link
Motherfucker.
Jets take Ruckert  
Mike in NY : 4/29/2022 11:26 pm : link
Here are some of my BPA

Leo Chenal
Eyioma Uwazurike
Perrion Winfrey
Kerby Joseph
Sam Howell
Zach Tom
Dominique Robinson
Khalil Shakir
Cade Otton
Dameon Pierce
Tariq Woolen
i'm very unimpressed with today  
GiantsFan84 : 4/29/2022 11:27 pm : link
i don't think they played the board well at all. they got too cute with the trade downs and way too passive with not trading up to get good players in this 3rd round

i also adamantly disagree with not getting jelani woods and taking the UNC guard over him and i'd have gone skyy moore over robinson
Well delete Chenal  
Mike in NY : 4/29/2022 11:27 pm : link
.
RE: Jets take Ruckert  
Eric on Li : 4/29/2022 11:27 pm : link
In comment 15690937 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
Here are some of my BPA

Leo Chenal
Eyioma Uwazurike
Perrion Winfrey
Kerby Joseph
Sam Howell
Zach Tom
Dominique Robinson
Khalil Shakir
Cade Otton
Dameon Pierce
Tariq Woolen


Chenal gone too.
RE: Ruckert - Tindall - Chenal is a frustrating run to close out day 2  
bw in dc : 4/29/2022 11:27 pm : link
In comment 15690933 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
with 2 early picks upcoming tomorrow.

again, not knocking the guy they picked, seems like it was a reasonable value, but would have taken Harris/Muma/Woods/Dulcich with that first 3rd rounder.


Agreed on Dulcich. I see a lot of Travis Kelcee in his game.
RE: RE: Jets  
BleedBlue : 4/29/2022 11:27 pm : link
In comment 15690931 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 15690921 Mr. Nickels said:


Quote:


are having one of the greatest drafts of all time


Too bad they have to play the games first


Its been great on paper. On paper, id easily trade ours for theirs lol
Jets take Ruckert, Chiefs take Chenal  
lawguy9801 : 4/29/2022 11:27 pm : link
What a fucking shit show of a Day 2 for the Giants. Fucking disaster. Reach, reach and reach. Should have just left Gettleman in place with this shit performance.
RE: RE: RE: Titans  
regischarlotte : 4/29/2022 11:27 pm : link
In comment 15690823 AcidTest said:
Quote:
In comment 15690710 Del Shofner said:


Quote:


In comment 15690663 AcidTest said:


Quote:


take Willis. Good for him.



Interesting that he went late 3rd round after BBI discussing him for so long as no lower than high 2nd and as high as top 10. Shows what we (don't) know.



In all fairness, a lof of the pundits thought he'd be the first QB taken, or would come off the board within the first five picks of the second round.



Shows what the pundits know.
So at the top of 4  
lawguy9801 : 4/29/2022 11:28 pm : link
Let's look at Sy's projected 6th round picks to try to predict who the Giants will take
You realize Robinson is the perfect fit and type of player that Kafka  
averagejoe : 4/29/2022 11:29 pm : link
and Daboll love in their offense right?

Why wouldn't Toney be the perfect fit right ?


You realize that Daniel 'No TD" Jones is our QB right ?
RE: RE: RE: RE: Titans  
regischarlotte : 4/29/2022 11:29 pm : link
In comment 15690852 TommyWiseau said:
Quote:
In comment 15690823 AcidTest said:


Quote:


In comment 15690710 Del Shofner said:


Quote:


In comment 15690663 AcidTest said:


Quote:


take Willis. Good for him.



Interesting that he went late 3rd round after BBI discussing him for so long as no lower than high 2nd and as high as top 10. Shows what we (don't) know.



In all fairness, a lof of the pundits thought he'd be the first QB taken, or would come off the board within the first five picks of the second round.



Gil Brandt had Willis ranked as his 25th best player, and we all know Gil knows jack.....


Gil also was high on Daniel Jones.
And there goes Chenal  
Anakim : 4/29/2022 11:29 pm : link
I said before the second round that while Nakobe Dean was my BPA, I would be okay with passing on him because how deep this ILB class was. I specifically named Christian Harris, Troy Andersen, Leo Chenal, Chad Muma and Channing Tindall.


All those guys are now taken. I'd be lying if I said I wasn't extremely bummed.
Again  
PetesHereNow : 4/29/2022 11:30 pm : link
If Robinson is 2” taller, he is a first round pick.

If Flott is 10 lbs. heavier, he goes higher than pick number 81.

RE: Again  
BleedBlue : 4/29/2022 11:31 pm : link
In comment 15690957 PetesHereNow said:
Quote:
If Robinson is 2” taller, he is a first round pick.

If Flott is 10 lbs. heavier, he goes higher than pick number 81.



Yea


IF

They arent
Okay a number gone  
Mike in NY : 4/29/2022 11:31 pm : link
And one oversight

Eyioma Uwazurike
Perrion Winfrey
Sam Howell
Zach Tom
Dominique Robinson
Khalil Shakir
Cade Otton
Dameon Pierce
Tariq Woolen
the run on ILB stings hoping 1 of Otton/Kolar/Bellinger lasts to #112  
Eric on Li : 4/29/2022 11:32 pm : link
RB and CB look like positions that could be in play also.

Pierce, Kyren Williams, Spiller, White, Strong.

Maybe roll the dice on one of the athletic outside corners and pray (mccollum, barnes, williams, etc)?
RE: And there goes Chenal  
BleedBlue : 4/29/2022 11:32 pm : link
In comment 15690954 Anakim said:
Quote:
I said before the second round that while Nakobe Dean was my BPA, I would be okay with passing on him because how deep this ILB class was. I specifically named Christian Harris, Troy Andersen, Leo Chenal, Chad Muma and Channing Tindall.


All those guys are now taken. I'd be lying if I said I wasn't extremely bummed.


Me too
Keep in mind that Buffalo only had 1 active TE in their last 5 games  
Rudy5757 : 4/29/2022 11:32 pm : link
Daboll went with the best players regardless of position. TE doesnt seem to be a priority and maybe they like the guys they have to fill the role and will look at late projects and UDFAs.
RE: Ruckert - Tindall - Chenal is a frustrating run to close out day 2  
Stu11 : 4/29/2022 11:35 pm : link
In comment 15690933 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
with 2 early picks upcoming tomorrow.

Not to mention Nick Cross would have fit nice here at S with Wink turning him loose. Oh well definitely gonna wait till the players get on the field to make any judgements.
Gotta Remember  
regischarlotte : 4/29/2022 11:35 pm : link
that the Giants aren’t looking to build the best team in the league next year. They are trying to build the best team in the league in three years.

So I just don’t see why so many here are so worked up over perceived holes in the 2022 depth chart.

The fellating of the Jets  
Drewcon40 : 4/29/2022 11:39 pm : link
has finally broke me. Every pick they made was so great. They knocked what out of the park? Sorry gents just annoyed. I’m not as down on our picks. I’m not ready to see the Jets good again.

I had a work friend from Nebraska who is a big husker fan and plugged in with the coaching staff. They still talk about Wan'Dale. Great character and work ethic. I’m excited to see these guys in the fall.
RE: RE: Again  
PetesHereNow : 4/29/2022 11:42 pm : link
In comment 15690961 BleedBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 15690957 PetesHereNow said:


Quote:


If Robinson is 2” taller, he is a first round pick.

If Flott is 10 lbs. heavier, he goes higher than pick number 81.





Yea


IF

They arent


No shit. You’re not getting totally clean prospects in the 2nd or 3rd round. Everyone picked outside the top 15 has some sort of knock on them whether it be size, injuries, production, whatever.

Obviously, Daboll and Schoen feel these guys fit in their program the best and so here we are. Let’s not act like we here at BBI get every one right. I literally remember everyone going crazy over Odi Odiggy (the UCLA kid) who busted and Marvin Austin who was a round 1 pick we stole in round 2. So I think maybe a bit of a benefit of a doubt is in order?
RE: And there goes Chenal  
Eric on Li : 4/29/2022 11:43 pm : link
In comment 15690954 Anakim said:
Quote:
I said before the second round that while Nakobe Dean was my BPA, I would be okay with passing on him because how deep this ILB class was. I specifically named Christian Harris, Troy Andersen, Leo Chenal, Chad Muma and Channing Tindall.


All those guys are now taken. I'd be lying if I said I wasn't extremely bummed.


that's my issue with the pick at #67. There are still plenty of position flex OL on the board right now. I hope the UNC kid is worth it, and i dont think he was even necessarily a reach, just not the best value.

they could have gotten a really athletic ILB or TE or S with guys who were more in the second round range by most credible/consensus ranks.
Man  
Amtoft : 4/29/2022 11:49 pm : link
Flott is only 20 years old... If he puts on 10-20 lbs he could be a stud. He is tall, long, good hips... just needs weight.
I do trust Schoen  
Anakim : 4/29/2022 11:56 pm : link
And I'm not a scout nor do I have an extensive knowledge of these prospects like Sy and other draft pundits, but I would say I watch a decent amount on a number of players, which is enough to form a somewhat informed opinion.


I thought we absolutely killed it on Day 1. A+. Couldn't have been better. I would've taken our first round over any other team's, including the Jets.


Tonight? I would give it a D. I thought we had the worst draft of any team (not including those teams that had one pick). I'm a strong believer in taking the best player available, coupled with positional value, each and every time and from my vantage point, we did not do that. Now, my board is much, much smaller than the Sy or really anyone else's, but I do try to have a reasonably informed opinion on all the top draft picks.

Wan'Dale Robinson was a reach. He's an undersized gadget player in the mold of Antonio Gibson. He's a niche player, but far from someone you should get with a top-45 pick. I didn't even find him that elusive or fast, which is quite odd of his stature. He is shifty and can make people miss, but I'm not sure you couldn't get that kind of player or even this kind of player on Day 3.
I would've taken Trey McBride here, I thought he was the best TE in this class and could start from Day One and be a TE1 for years to come.


Josh Ezeudu - no opinion on him. Don't know anything about him. In mocks I had not seen him mentioned on Day 2, but I'm not going to pretend like I know the abilities of this kid.
I would've taken ILB Christian Harris, who is another one that I think could start day one and also be a long-term starter.

Cor'Dale Flott - another guy I wasn't high on. Never stood out when I watched LSU. Slim build, not that big, I didn't find him particularly quick or sticky in coverage. I thought he was a late-Day 3 based on pedigree and his long arms.
I would've taken Leo Chenal as the heir apparent to Blake Martinez, who is coming off an injury anyway. Hell, Chenal would've been an upgrade over Tae Crowder. An ILB tandem of Harris and Chenal would've been something...
RE: US Giants you suck as a fan  
JayBinQueens : 12:01 am : link
In comment 15690906 jvm52106 said:
Quote:


Flott will be a steal and have a longer consistent career than Stingley.


While hopeful, I think you'll be wrong on this
Anybody check out the draft by the Texans so far?  
bw in dc : 12:05 am : link
It's an all-SEC team and it's a great looking on paper.

Nice job by Caserio.
RE: I do trust Schoen  
Amtoft : 12:08 am : link
In comment 15691022 Anakim said:
Quote:
And I'm not a scout nor do I have an extensive knowledge of these prospects like Sy and other draft pundits, but I would say I watch a decent amount on a number of players, which is enough to form a somewhat informed opinion.


I thought we absolutely killed it on Day 1. A+. Couldn't have been better. I would've taken our first round over any other team's, including the Jets.


Tonight? I would give it a D. I thought we had the worst draft of any team (not including those teams that had one pick). I'm a strong believer in taking the best player available, coupled with positional value, each and every time and from my vantage point, we did not do that. Now, my board is much, much smaller than the Sy or really anyone else's, but I do try to have a reasonably informed opinion on all the top draft picks.

Wan'Dale Robinson was a reach. He's an undersized gadget player in the mold of Antonio Gibson. He's a niche player, but far from someone you should get with a top-45 pick. I didn't even find him that elusive or fast, which is quite odd of his stature. He is shifty and can make people miss, but I'm not sure you couldn't get that kind of player or even this kind of player on Day 3.
I would've taken Trey McBride here, I thought he was the best TE in this class and could start from Day One and be a TE1 for years to come.


Josh Ezeudu - no opinion on him. Don't know anything about him. In mocks I had not seen him mentioned on Day 2, but I'm not going to pretend like I know the abilities of this kid.
I would've taken ILB Christian Harris, who is another one that I think could start day one and also be a long-term starter.

Cor'Dale Flott - another guy I wasn't high on. Never stood out when I watched LSU. Slim build, not that big, I didn't find him particularly quick or sticky in coverage. I thought he was a late-Day 3 based on pedigree and his long arms.
I would've taken Leo Chenal as the heir apparent to Blake Martinez, who is coming off an injury anyway. Hell, Chenal would've been an upgrade over Tae Crowder. An ILB tandem of Harris and Chenal would've been something...


I mean I get it, but Wan'Dale in the slot is going to be tough to stop on quick plays. He is just so slippery. I can see the value. I would have take Dean as I didn't know about the injury fully but wouldn't have cared.

Ezeudu allowed only 2 sacks in over 1000 passing snaps playing LT and LG.

Flott was starting on one of the best recruited DB teams in College football. He is tall, long arms, good speed, good hips, and ONLY 20... he is light but put 10-20 lbs on him and I think we have something. you can't add height and length but you can add weight.

Wouldn't have been my picks and I haven't see anyone but Flott play, but I am willing to see how good they can be and I am excited about what Flott can be in a year or two with some weight!
RE: Man  
Amtoft : 12:12 am : link
In comment 15691007 Amtoft said:
Quote:
Flott is only 20 years old... If he puts on 10-20 lbs he could be a stud. He is tall, long, good hips... just needs weight.


And a follow up... Flott 84.8 PFF coverage grade ... which was 3rd in the SEC. Just because we didn't think he would go this high doesn't mean he shouldn't have.
RE: Anybody check out the draft by the Texans so far?  
Amtoft : 12:15 am : link
In comment 15691048 bw in dc said:
Quote:
It's an all-SEC team and it's a great looking on paper.

Nice job by Caserio.


One of my favorites... I really like Metchie
Think about this  
montanagiant : 12:17 am : link
Toney, Golladay, Robinson, Sheperd and Barkley on the field at the same time with a revamped O-line that can actually run and pass block.

You can't stack the line, you can't double team anyone without leaving a hole on that defense that can be exploited
RE: Think about this  
montanagiant : 12:32 am : link
In comment 15691070 montanagiant said:
Quote:
Toney, Golladay, Robinson, Sheperd and Barkley on the field at the same time with a revamped O-line that can actually run and pass block.

You can't stack the line, you can't double team anyone without leaving a hole on that defense that can be exploited

Shepard not sheperd
RE: I do trust Schoen  
bw in dc : 12:33 am : link
In comment 15691022 Anakim said:
Quote:

Cor'Dale Flott - another guy I wasn't high on. Never stood out when I watched LSU. Slim build, not that big, I didn't find him particularly quick or sticky in coverage. I thought he was a late-Day 3 based on pedigree and his long arms.
I would've taken Leo Chenal as the heir apparent to Blake Martinez, who is coming off an injury anyway. Hell, Chenal would've been an upgrade over Tae Crowder. An ILB tandem of Harris and Chenal would've been something...


This one bothered me, too. I wanted to snag Nick Cross or Jeremy Ruckert.
RE: RE: Think about this  
Bear vs Shark : 1:40 am : link
In comment 15691094 montanagiant said:
Quote:
In comment 15691070 montanagiant said:


Quote:


Toney, Golladay, Robinson, Sheperd and Barkley on the field at the same time with a revamped O-line that can actually run and pass block.

You can't stack the line, you can't double team anyone without leaving a hole on that defense that can be exploited


Shepard not sheperd
lmao there is literally a 0% chance of all those guys being on the field together at the same time
RE: RE: Titans  
Leg of Theismann : 2:55 am : link
In comment 15690710 Del Shofner said:
Quote:
In comment 15690663 AcidTest said:


Quote:


take Willis. Good for him.



Interesting that he went late 3rd round after BBI discussing him for so long as no lower than high 2nd and as high as top 10. Shows what we (don't) know.


I mean it certainly wasn’t just BBI saying that it was pretty much 98% of the media and “experts.”

Count me as someone who wanted him If he fell to us in the 2nd.

Not the first time a guy has fallen of course— and doesn’t mean he won’t be good. If anything I think guys who fall like this a la Rodgers/Brady either embrace it as a chip on their shoulder and it actually makes them better, or they let it discourage them and they feel bad for themselves. Willis strikes me as more like the former— he’s got the character, the physical tools, and has flashed the real football talent at elite levels at times too.

I’m personally rooting for him— and I’m ecstatic he’s coming to Nashville where I’ve lived for 12 years and become a pretty big Titans fan (not on par with my Giants fandom of course but enough for their playoff loss last year to make me miserable for a week lol). It’s perfect for him that he will have no pressure to start in year 1 at all here.

I still think he will surprise a lot of people someday.
