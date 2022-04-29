2nd Round: New York Giants Select WR Wan'Dale Robinson

Anyway, this is going to be an exciting passing game if DJ can get protection and make some throws!
I think that's the overwhelming feeling for those of us who don't like WHERE he was picked.
Having said that, there was a run on WR so maybe he would have been gone by the 3rd round, and with the extra picks they've acquired, there's still time to add more talent/depth in addition to getting the guy you like.
Not to get too upset over picks when they don't match up with what we've been reading. So naturally, we all will be upset when you take a short WR who no one here expected above our prized day 2 hopefuls. Did anyone have him listed as one of day 2 wish list of players we hoped would be drafted? Me neither!
We were all stoked to get someone we thought was more highly regarded. When we get someone none of us were considering, it makes most of us feel nauseous. Sad, but true. Surprise picks just wreak havoc on our psyches.
To help us recover from the shock, we all need to be educated on how this came about to make us feel more excited about a pick we all feel was a major reach. Obviously, the draft team felt it was a great pick based upon their evaluations and their intended need-based usage of that player. It takes time to learn how we were all so misled about the value of this pick.
and it definitely leaves you scratching your head. Look these guys get the benefit of the doubt, but it just doesn’t make logical sense from the outside looking in. From the inside, you would like to hope they have solid reasons
Fans get too caught up in the publicly available mock drafts, reports, value, etc. Teams often have different valuations, possibly based on information or metrics the general public doesn't get. The WR the Pats took wasn't expected to go that high either.
This is exactly right. I was like this too until I was about 25 years old. Then I started to understand that there's a lot that I don't know. And there's a lot about the draft that is unpredictable, even for professionals...who get things wrong all the time. Since then I've gotten mad at exactly 1 Giants draft pick (2018)
Maybe this guy will be good. Maybe not. Maybe he'll even be better than our 1st round picks who everyone loves. Or maybe he's a bust - it happens plenty in this part of the draft.
I'm one of the few fans who doesn't have "a board" or "watch film" or have "grades". I'm sure everyone here was deep in that Kentucky "film" all offseason.
this thread is illustrative of why I find the fan culture around the draft to be a complete embarrassment. Fucking relax. You know nothing
scouting report is glowing and yet half the responses here say this is a garbage pick?
I guess the love for Sy, Schoen, and Daboll just went out the window?
im sorry but SYs report says he is a gadget player....should go to a team with a complete offense. You think the giants have the offense to be spending a second rounder on a fucking gadget player? I dont think they should of AT ALL. they could have landed an EVERYDAY starter at TE and had their choice of which...value was there too. idk...
Suggest you ead Sy's comments again re "complete offense."
it would be pretty hard to find 2 more similar athletes
seems like some here are confused about what they were really bitching about. Daboll and Kafka are looking for players that fit the system they plan to install. Apparently, they've done a lot of work on this kid. They like him. If it doesn't work out we can always go back to trotting out David Sills and CJ Board.
RE: After Two Years Bitching About Garrett's Offense,
seems like some here are confused about what they were really bitching about. Daboll and Kafka are looking for players that fit the system they plan to install. Apparently, they've done a lot of work on this kid. They like him. If it doesn't work out we can always go back to trotting out David Sills and CJ Board.
I think it's pretty clear they want to spread it out and play open. They kept saying "generator" when referring to the WRs, so it definitely feels like they want to get playmakers in space with the ball in their hands. A lot of preseason fluff there but I think people are underestimating Kafka's influence. Feels more horizontal than vertical based on quotes and what they did in the draft.
When Liam Coen brought Sean McVay’s scheme (and affinity for shifty slot receivers) to Lexington, it was a perfect fit. Coen didn’t know that for sure, though, until Robinson arrived on campus.
“He was a better receiver than I thought he would be, in terms of just understanding the position, understanding leverage and technique of defenders and just overall big-picture football knowledge,” said Coen, who supercharged Kentucky’s offense in only a year and then returned to the Rams as offensive coordinator this spring. “When you just watched the Nebraska tape, you just didn’t really see him do a ton of true receiver things in his game. He was playing all over the place, playing running back, picking up blitzes and running option routes out of the backfield. But you saw how his extraordinary quickness and the make-you-miss-in-a-phone-booth stuff could translate to playing slot receiver.”
Clearly the Giants, who drafted Robinson with the No. 43 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, can see it too. Coen had a friend on the Nebraska staff who told him roughly this time last year about Robinson’s elite work ethic on the field, in the weight room and in film study. That and the physical traits reminded Coen a lot of the Rams receivers he’d worked with.
“He just came into the building, didn’t say much, let his play speak for itself, and he was Day 1 far and away our best receiver,” Coen says. “He was closer to the guys like Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods and Brandin Cooks that have been around here in L.A. Just in the attention to detail, the practice habits, the in-game competitiveness, the way about him, he was closer to the guys I was used to being around than anybody else.”
Quote:
“It is really hard to describe what he has meant to us,” Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops said. “He is the ultimate competitor and he is very selfless. He plays extremely hard. He plays the game for himself, his family, his teammates, this institution, the state. Just plays so hard and makes such competitive plays in big moments. That is what you need to win a bowl game, to beat quality opponents. You need your guys to step up and make plays when you need them. He certainly did that.”
and love that but why do I have a feeling that he gets one good NFL hit, he's going to bust apart? He's tiny and when I say tiny I mean 8 year old boy tiny. I can see him being uncatchable but once he takes one good hit...
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
I guess the love for Sy, Schoen, and Daboll just went out the window?
I told you to shut the windows Eric ...
go find his game vs iowa and you will like what you see. i linked a few pages back.
We also need to hate Kafka now
We need receivers who can get separation. Who do we have now that can get separation? Toney, Mr. Unreliable?
We have complained our O line sucks and our wide receivers don't get separation.
Schoen is trying to fix those problems.
We also need to hate Kafka now
BINGO....
We just drafted our version of Hill.
Tom Rock
✔
@TomRock_Newsday
Schoen on skill and style overlap with Toney and Wan'Dale: "Is that a bad thing? You guys saw Kadarius. We'll take as many of those guys on the field as we can."
Meh ..I can do without the touchdowns, speed and cutting
I think that's the overwhelming feeling for those of us who don't like WHERE he was picked.
Having said that, there was a run on WR so maybe he would have been gone by the 3rd round, and with the extra picks they've acquired, there's still time to add more talent/depth in addition to getting the guy you like.
Quote:
yea...how we feelin about joe schoen...
this pick was GARBAGE. idc how shifty he is 5'8....those guys arent super talented WRs in the NFL...
garbage
LAMFO. You know nothing.
Just have to love someone who obviously lives in a dumpster calling an NFL pro athlete "garbage."
Quote:
Watching the highlights in the clip Eric linked, he looks a like a slot receiver who excels going vertical. He’s look compact and gets under the ball well deep.
go find his game vs iowa and you will like what you see. i linked a few pages back.
Thanks! I just watched it. He looks like a really polished slot WR who can go vertical. I was expecting a bunch of short and bubble stuff.
Quote:
don't forget Kafka.
We also need to hate Kafka now
BINGO....
We just drafted our version of Hill.
Tom Rock
✔
@TomRock_Newsday
Schoen on skill and style overlap with Toney and Wan'Dale: "Is that a bad thing? You guys saw Kadarius. We'll take as many of those guys on the field as we can."
As a huge Toney fan I love this. To be honest one fear of this pick is worry that they move on from Toney which I don't want... So if room for both, that's cool...
This and the Jets pick of Breece Hall hurt my fantasy keepers of Toney and Michael Carter tho...yikes
Quote:
In comment 15689525 BleedBlue said:
Quote:
yea...how we feelin about joe schoen...
this pick was GARBAGE. idc how shifty he is 5'8....those guys arent super talented WRs in the NFL...
garbage
LAMFO. You know nothing.
Just have to love someone who obviously lives in a dumpster calling an NFL pro athlete "garbage."
He didn't say the athlete was garbage.
Quote:
In comment 15690153 christian said:
Quote:
Watching the highlights in the clip Eric linked, he looks a like a slot receiver who excels going vertical. He’s look compact and gets under the ball well deep.
go find his game vs iowa and you will like what you see. i linked a few pages back.
Thanks! I just watched it. He looks like a really polished slot WR who can go vertical. I was expecting a bunch of short and bubble stuff.
that hit he took over the middle and held on to won me over. imagine slayton ever catching that ball, or shepard ever walking again.
Toney didn’t show enough his rookie season to warrant passing on a player who potentially is better
Tuck said it best when he spoke at coughlins “retirement”. Nothing is given to you. He had a pretty good rookie year, and the giants still drafted kiwi the following year thinking they could do better
Or do you long for the days of gettleman belittling the media asking why he did t draft an online men because he was betting on a bunch of unknowns improving?
TEs who can block, and
RBs who can block.
After we get those guys, Wan'Dale will be great. But until we can pass block, Wan'Dale won't be very effective.
that hit he took over the middle and held on to won me over. imagine slayton ever catching that ball, or shepard ever walking again.
Lol right? I think there are some brief shades of Carolina Steve Smith in there.
Quote:
In comment 15689600 bwitz said:
Quote:
In comment 15689525 BleedBlue said:
Quote:
yea...how we feelin about joe schoen...
this pick was GARBAGE. idc how shifty he is 5'8....those guys arent super talented WRs in the NFL...
garbage
LAMFO. You know nothing.
Just have to love someone who obviously lives in a dumpster calling an NFL pro athlete "garbage."
He didn't say the athlete was garbage.
exactly...selective reading lol. i didnt like WHERE he was picked. i never saod he is bad, but picking a guy with his skillset and meaurables in round 2 is poor use of resources in my opinion.
TEs who can block, and
RBs who can block.
After we get those guys, Wan'Dale will be great. But until we can pass block, Wan'Dale won't be very effective.
what kind of offense do you think they are running? the days of two tight ends, a fullback are over..
Hell you may have lineups of Toney and Robinson in the backfield..
We were all stoked to get someone we thought was more highly regarded. When we get someone none of us were considering, it makes most of us feel nauseous. Sad, but true. Surprise picks just wreak havoc on our psyches.
To help us recover from the shock, we all need to be educated on how this came about to make us feel more excited about a pick we all feel was a major reach. Obviously, the draft team felt it was a great pick based upon their evaluations and their intended need-based usage of that player. It takes time to learn how we were all so misled about the value of this pick.
And for those comparing him to Tyreek Hill, Tyreek Hill never gets caught from behind.
Quote:
and it definitely leaves you scratching your head. Look these guys get the benefit of the doubt, but it just doesn’t make logical sense from the outside looking in. From the inside, you would like to hope they have solid reasons
Fans get too caught up in the publicly available mock drafts, reports, value, etc. Teams often have different valuations, possibly based on information or metrics the general public doesn't get. The WR the Pats took wasn't expected to go that high either.
This is exactly right. I was like this too until I was about 25 years old. Then I started to understand that there's a lot that I don't know. And there's a lot about the draft that is unpredictable, even for professionals...who get things wrong all the time. Since then I've gotten mad at exactly 1 Giants draft pick (2018)
Maybe this guy will be good. Maybe not. Maybe he'll even be better than our 1st round picks who everyone loves. Or maybe he's a bust - it happens plenty in this part of the draft.
I'm one of the few fans who doesn't have "a board" or "watch film" or have "grades". I'm sure everyone here was deep in that Kentucky "film" all offseason.
this thread is illustrative of why I find the fan culture around the draft to be a complete embarrassment. Fucking relax. You know nothing
this pick was GARBAGE. idc how shifty he is 5'8....those guys arent super talented WRs in the NFL...
garbage
My goodness you are a piece of work. Did your mom not make meatloaf for dinner for you tonight?
Relax. You’ll know something in a year or two. Until then it’s a crapshoot
DeSean Jackson is 5'10" 175 and is heading into his 15th season.
thanks for some perspective halfback20.
Quote:
5'9 175
But still healthy
i dont even have a problem with the player... i have a problem with the spot vs need and value and who was on the board...
I could argue that...it may have been a little premature based on Sy's values.
Quote:
scouting report is glowing and yet half the responses here say this is a garbage pick?
I guess the love for Sy, Schoen, and Daboll just went out the window?
im sorry but SYs report says he is a gadget player....should go to a team with a complete offense. You think the giants have the offense to be spending a second rounder on a fucking gadget player? I dont think they should of AT ALL. they could have landed an EVERYDAY starter at TE and had their choice of which...value was there too. idk...
Suggest you ead Sy's comments again re "complete offense."
I think it's pretty clear they want to spread it out and play open. They kept saying "generator" when referring to the WRs, so it definitely feels like they want to get playmakers in space with the ball in their hands. A lot of preseason fluff there but I think people are underestimating Kafka's influence. Feels more horizontal than vertical based on quotes and what they did in the draft.
Quote:
Robinson a lot at Kentucky. He is a weapon and a playmaker. Always dangerous with the ball and made huge plays for kentucky in big moments. I think he will be a good player.
thanks for some perspective halfback20.
I'm no scout, just what I've seen. He was great at kentucky.
“He was a better receiver than I thought he would be, in terms of just understanding the position, understanding leverage and technique of defenders and just overall big-picture football knowledge,” said Coen, who supercharged Kentucky’s offense in only a year and then returned to the Rams as offensive coordinator this spring. “When you just watched the Nebraska tape, you just didn’t really see him do a ton of true receiver things in his game. He was playing all over the place, playing running back, picking up blitzes and running option routes out of the backfield. But you saw how his extraordinary quickness and the make-you-miss-in-a-phone-booth stuff could translate to playing slot receiver.”
Clearly the Giants, who drafted Robinson with the No. 43 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, can see it too. Coen had a friend on the Nebraska staff who told him roughly this time last year about Robinson’s elite work ethic on the field, in the weight room and in film study. That and the physical traits reminded Coen a lot of the Rams receivers he’d worked with.
“He just came into the building, didn’t say much, let his play speak for itself, and he was Day 1 far and away our best receiver,” Coen says. “He was closer to the guys like Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods and Brandin Cooks that have been around here in L.A. Just in the attention to detail, the practice habits, the in-game competitiveness, the way about him, he was closer to the guys I was used to being around than anybody else.”
What the New York Giants get in Kentucky WR Wan’Dale Robinson - ( New Window )
Greatly appreciate the numbers but they belie the notion that Robinson is a Desean Jackson clone.
Robinson has a significantly faster, and truly elite, 10 yard split. By 40 yards, Jackson has blown by him by a significant margin.
Robinson won't be the same kind of over the top threat as Jackson, but he will get separation and then make you miss.