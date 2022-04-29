for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

2nd Round: New York Giants Select WR Wan'Dale Robinson

Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/29/2022 7:56 pm
...
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 <<Prev | Show All |
Separation over size  
aka dbrny : 4/29/2022 9:07 pm : link
.
Wanted to see what he  
Amtoft : 4/29/2022 9:08 pm : link
did against top teams last year... Toughest team Georgia he had 12 catches!!!!!.... on like 36 yards on those. hahaha
Remember David Patten  
MartyNJ1969 : 4/29/2022 9:09 pm : link
This guy is better
RE: Sy's  
short lease : 4/29/2022 9:10 pm : link
In comment 15689666 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
scouting report is glowing and yet half the responses here say this is a garbage pick?

I guess the love for Sy, Schoen, and Daboll just went out the window?


I told you to shut the windows Eric ...
RE: …  
Eric on Li : 4/29/2022 9:10 pm : link
In comment 15690153 christian said:
Quote:
Watching the highlights in the clip Eric linked, he looks a like a slot receiver who excels going vertical. He’s look compact and gets under the ball well deep.


go find his game vs iowa and you will like what you see. i linked a few pages back.
Love the pick, just not the round he was picked in.......  
Simms11 : 4/29/2022 9:11 pm : link
Anyway, this is going to be an exciting passing game if DJ can get protection and make some throws!
Eric  
YANKEE28 : 4/29/2022 9:11 pm : link
don't forget Kafka.

We also need to hate Kafka now
Reminds me of the Philly receiver who destroyed every year  
kelly : 4/29/2022 9:12 pm : link
Everyone thought he was too small.

We need receivers who can get separation. Who do we have now that can get separation? Toney, Mr. Unreliable?

We have complained our O line sucks and our wide receivers don't get separation.

Schoen is trying to fix those problems.
RE: Eric  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/29/2022 9:12 pm : link
In comment 15690182 YANKEE28 said:
Quote:
don't forget Kafka.

We also need to hate Kafka now


BINGO....

We just drafted our version of Hill.


Tom Rock

@TomRock_Newsday
Schoen on skill and style overlap with Toney and Wan'Dale: "Is that a bad thing? You guys saw Kadarius. We'll take as many of those guys on the field as we can."
He may seem fast, but fast secondary defenders  
GeofromNJ : 4/29/2022 9:14 pm : link
will chase him down because they cover more ground per stride. In addition, he's too small to block anybody so it would seem it's always a passing play when he's on the field. Can he return punts?
RE: How the hell  
Larry in Pencilvania : 4/29/2022 9:14 pm : link
In comment 15690064 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
could any fan watch this, and not say, "Wow." https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7SN7ZMYiJ08 - ( New Window )


Meh ..I can do without the touchdowns, speed and cutting
RE: Love the pick, just not the round he was picked in.......  
BillKo : 4/29/2022 9:14 pm : link
In comment 15690181 Simms11 said:
Quote:
Anyway, this is going to be an exciting passing game if DJ can get protection and make some throws!


I think that's the overwhelming feeling for those of us who don't like WHERE he was picked.

Having said that, there was a run on WR so maybe he would have been gone by the 3rd round, and with the extra picks they've acquired, there's still time to add more talent/depth in addition to getting the guy you like.

yeah great  
The Jake : 4/29/2022 9:15 pm : link
let’s put lots of guys on the field like Toney that are mostly flash, little substance, and who don’t score.
again if Toney is going to still be a Giant  
Ike#88 : 4/29/2022 9:15 pm : link
a tight end would have been nice to help out DJ. McBride was there for the taking if we were going offense.
RE: RE: LMFAO  
BMac : 4/29/2022 9:16 pm : link
In comment 15689600 bwitz said:
Quote:
In comment 15689525 BleedBlue said:


Quote:


yea...how we feelin about joe schoen...


this pick was GARBAGE. idc how shifty he is 5'8....those guys arent super talented WRs in the NFL...

garbage




LAMFO. You know nothing.


Just have to love someone who obviously lives in a dumpster calling an NFL pro athlete "garbage."
I just hope he lives up to the pick  
Boatie Warrant : 4/29/2022 9:17 pm : link
I can't wait to see this offense.
The TE class is deep  
NY-Fan : 4/29/2022 9:17 pm : link
I was never for picking TE in the 2nd. Not with as many in this draft.
RE: RE: …  
christian : 4/29/2022 9:17 pm : link
In comment 15690175 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 15690153 christian said:


Quote:


Watching the highlights in the clip Eric linked, he looks a like a slot receiver who excels going vertical. He’s look compact and gets under the ball well deep.



go find his game vs iowa and you will like what you see. i linked a few pages back.


Thanks! I just watched it. He looks like a really polished slot WR who can go vertical. I was expecting a bunch of short and bubble stuff.
RE: RE: Eric  
moze1021 : 4/29/2022 9:18 pm : link
In comment 15690188 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15690182 YANKEE28 said:


Quote:


don't forget Kafka.

We also need to hate Kafka now



BINGO....

We just drafted our version of Hill.


Tom Rock

@TomRock_Newsday
Schoen on skill and style overlap with Toney and Wan'Dale: "Is that a bad thing? You guys saw Kadarius. We'll take as many of those guys on the field as we can."


As a huge Toney fan I love this. To be honest one fear of this pick is worry that they move on from Toney which I don't want... So if room for both, that's cool...

This and the Jets pick of Breece Hall hurt my fantasy keepers of Toney and Michael Carter tho...yikes
RE: RE: RE: LMFAO  
US1 Giants : 4/29/2022 9:18 pm : link
In comment 15690209 BMac said:
Quote:
In comment 15689600 bwitz said:


Quote:


In comment 15689525 BleedBlue said:


Quote:


yea...how we feelin about joe schoen...


this pick was GARBAGE. idc how shifty he is 5'8....those guys arent super talented WRs in the NFL...

garbage




LAMFO. You know nothing.



Just have to love someone who obviously lives in a dumpster calling an NFL pro athlete "garbage."


He didn't say the athlete was garbage.
RE: RE: RE: …  
Eric on Li : 4/29/2022 9:19 pm : link
In comment 15690215 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 15690175 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


In comment 15690153 christian said:


Quote:


Watching the highlights in the clip Eric linked, he looks a like a slot receiver who excels going vertical. He’s look compact and gets under the ball well deep.



go find his game vs iowa and you will like what you see. i linked a few pages back.



Thanks! I just watched it. He looks like a really polished slot WR who can go vertical. I was expecting a bunch of short and bubble stuff.


that hit he took over the middle and held on to won me over. imagine slayton ever catching that ball, or shepard ever walking again.
…..  
CoughlinHandsonHips : 4/29/2022 9:19 pm : link
One of the big time problems with the recent giants is players who have proven nothing being on scholarship

Toney didn’t show enough his rookie season to warrant passing on a player who potentially is better

Tuck said it best when he spoke at coughlins “retirement”. Nothing is given to you. He had a pretty good rookie year, and the giants still drafted kiwi the following year thinking they could do better

Or do you long for the days of gettleman belittling the media asking why he did t draft an online men because he was betting on a bunch of unknowns improving?
He may be a good WR, but the priority should go to  
Marty in Albany : 4/29/2022 9:25 pm : link
linemen who can block,
TEs who can block, and
RBs who can block.

After we get those guys, Wan'Dale will be great. But until we can pass block, Wan'Dale won't be very effective.
RE: RE: RE: RE: …  
christian : 4/29/2022 9:25 pm : link
In comment 15690220 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
Thanks! I just watched it. He looks like a really polished slot WR who can go vertical. I was expecting a bunch of short and bubble stuff.

that hit he took over the middle and held on to won me over. imagine slayton ever catching that ball, or shepard ever walking again.


Lol right? I think there are some brief shades of Carolina Steve Smith in there.
Nice pick  
Thegratefulhead : 4/29/2022 9:26 pm : link
I see him as a critical 1st down machine. Think Sproles, Megget, Terry and Erik Metcalf
RE: RE: RE: RE: LMFAO  
BleedBlue : 4/29/2022 9:27 pm : link
In comment 15690217 US1 Giants said:
Quote:
In comment 15690209 BMac said:


Quote:


In comment 15689600 bwitz said:


Quote:


In comment 15689525 BleedBlue said:


Quote:


yea...how we feelin about joe schoen...


this pick was GARBAGE. idc how shifty he is 5'8....those guys arent super talented WRs in the NFL...

garbage




LAMFO. You know nothing.



Just have to love someone who obviously lives in a dumpster calling an NFL pro athlete "garbage."



He didn't say the athlete was garbage.


exactly...selective reading lol. i didnt like WHERE he was picked. i never saod he is bad, but picking a guy with his skillset and meaurables in round 2 is poor use of resources in my opinion.
RE: He may be a good WR, but the priority should go to  
nygiants16 : 4/29/2022 9:29 pm : link
In comment 15690237 Marty in Albany said:
Quote:
linemen who can block,
TEs who can block, and
RBs who can block.

After we get those guys, Wan'Dale will be great. But until we can pass block, Wan'Dale won't be very effective.


what kind of offense do you think they are running? the days of two tight ends, a fullback are over..

Hell you may have lineups of Toney and Robinson in the backfield..
Eric warned us  
Rod in St Cloud : 4/29/2022 9:29 pm : link
Not to get too upset over picks when they don't match up with what we've been reading. So naturally, we all will be upset when you take a short WR who no one here expected above our prized day 2 hopefuls. Did anyone have him listed as one of day 2 wish list of players we hoped would be drafted? Me neither!

We were all stoked to get someone we thought was more highly regarded. When we get someone none of us were considering, it makes most of us feel nauseous. Sad, but true. Surprise picks just wreak havoc on our psyches.

To help us recover from the shock, we all need to be educated on how this came about to make us feel more excited about a pick we all feel was a major reach. Obviously, the draft team felt it was a great pick based upon their evaluations and their intended need-based usage of that player. It takes time to learn how we were all so misled about the value of this pick.
Can't talk myself into this pick  
TroyArchersGhost : 4/29/2022 9:40 pm : link
Wan'Dale may be everything ppl say he is, but if he can't stay healthy, he won't do us any good. And at 5'8", 178 lbs. he won't stay healthy.

And for those comparing him to Tyreek Hill, Tyreek Hill never gets caught from behind.
RE: RE: It’s a reach, we didn’t need this pick  
Jerry in_DC : 4/29/2022 10:35 pm : link
In comment 15690006 Scooter185 said:
Quote:
In comment 15689940 Essex said:


Quote:


and it definitely leaves you scratching your head. Look these guys get the benefit of the doubt, but it just doesn’t make logical sense from the outside looking in. From the inside, you would like to hope they have solid reasons



Fans get too caught up in the publicly available mock drafts, reports, value, etc. Teams often have different valuations, possibly based on information or metrics the general public doesn't get. The WR the Pats took wasn't expected to go that high either.


This is exactly right. I was like this too until I was about 25 years old. Then I started to understand that there's a lot that I don't know. And there's a lot about the draft that is unpredictable, even for professionals...who get things wrong all the time. Since then I've gotten mad at exactly 1 Giants draft pick (2018)

Maybe this guy will be good. Maybe not. Maybe he'll even be better than our 1st round picks who everyone loves. Or maybe he's a bust - it happens plenty in this part of the draft.

I'm one of the few fans who doesn't have "a board" or "watch film" or have "grades". I'm sure everyone here was deep in that Kentucky "film" all offseason.

this thread is illustrative of why I find the fan culture around the draft to be a complete embarrassment. Fucking relax. You know nothing
RE: LMFAO  
sb from NYT Forum : 4/29/2022 10:47 pm : link
In comment 15689525 BleedBlue said:
Quote:
yea...how we feelin about joe schoen...


this pick was GARBAGE. idc how shifty he is 5'8....those guys arent super talented WRs in the NFL...

garbage


My goodness you are a piece of work. Did your mom not make meatloaf for dinner for you tonight?
Well said  
ciggy : 4/29/2022 10:53 pm : link
People are ho know nothing love to pontificate.

Relax. You’ll know something in a year or two. Until then it’s a crapshoot
Ruckert to the jets  
jmalls23 : 4/29/2022 11:23 pm : link
sickening
overall, not really happy with these picks. Wan'dale  
MartyNJ1969 : 4/29/2022 11:29 pm : link
is too small. He is 170 pounds when wet. If he had some muscle at 5'8 it would have been better. i know he was picked to fit the scheme but i question his durability.
178 pounds according to the scale  
Jerry in_DC : 4/29/2022 11:33 pm : link
but its nice that you have his measurements while wet
RE: overall, not really happy with these picks. Wan'dale  
Greg from LI : 4/29/2022 11:40 pm : link
In comment 15690950 MartyNJ1969 said:
Quote:
is too small. He is 170 pounds when wet. If he had some muscle at 5'8 it would have been better. i know he was picked to fit the scheme but i question his durability.


DeSean Jackson is 5'10" 175 and is heading into his 15th season.
Also Robinson is the exact same height and weight as Cole Beasley  
Greg from LI : 4/29/2022 11:43 pm : link
Who has been a very productive slot receiver in Buffalo in Daboll's offense.
When Toney is on IR by week 5  
State Your Name : 4/29/2022 11:48 pm : link
We just insert the new guy. Seamless transition.
I've watched  
halfback20 : 12:03 am : link
Robinson a lot at Kentucky. He is a weapon and a playmaker. Always dangerous with the ball and made huge plays for kentucky in big moments. I think he will be a good player.
RE: I've watched  
Del Shofner : 12:06 am : link
In comment 15691044 halfback20 said:
Quote:
Robinson a lot at Kentucky. He is a weapon and a playmaker. Always dangerous with the ball and made huge plays for kentucky in big moments. I think he will be a good player.


thanks for some perspective halfback20.
RE: RE: Think DeSean Jackson  
Kev in Cali : 12:17 am : link
In comment 15689906 BleedBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 15689904 Kev in Cali said:


Quote:


5'9 175

But still healthy



i dont even have a problem with the player... i have a problem with the spot vs need and value and who was on the board...


I could argue that...it may have been a little premature based on Sy's values.
RE: RE: Sy's  
clatterbuck : 12:28 am : link
In comment 15689680 BleedBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 15689666 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


scouting report is glowing and yet half the responses here say this is a garbage pick?

I guess the love for Sy, Schoen, and Daboll just went out the window?



im sorry but SYs report says he is a gadget player....should go to a team with a complete offense. You think the giants have the offense to be spending a second rounder on a fucking gadget player? I dont think they should of AT ALL. they could have landed an EVERYDAY starter at TE and had their choice of which...value was there too. idk...


Suggest you ead Sy's comments again re "complete offense."
it would be pretty hard to find 2 more similar athletes  
Eric on Li : 12:39 am : link
After Two Years Bitching About Garrett's Offense,  
clatterbuck : 12:46 am : link
seems like some here are confused about what they were really bitching about. Daboll and Kafka are looking for players that fit the system they plan to install. Apparently, they've done a lot of work on this kid. They like him. If it doesn't work out we can always go back to trotting out David Sills and CJ Board.
RE: After Two Years Bitching About Garrett's Offense,  
AcesUp : 12:52 am : link
In comment 15691115 clatterbuck said:
Quote:
seems like some here are confused about what they were really bitching about. Daboll and Kafka are looking for players that fit the system they plan to install. Apparently, they've done a lot of work on this kid. They like him. If it doesn't work out we can always go back to trotting out David Sills and CJ Board.


I think it's pretty clear they want to spread it out and play open. They kept saying "generator" when referring to the WRs, so it definitely feels like they want to get playmakers in space with the ball in their hands. A lot of preseason fluff there but I think people are underestimating Kafka's influence. Feels more horizontal than vertical based on quotes and what they did in the draft.
RE: RE: I've watched  
halfback20 : 12:56 am : link
In comment 15691053 Del Shofner said:
Quote:
In comment 15691044 halfback20 said:


Quote:


Robinson a lot at Kentucky. He is a weapon and a playmaker. Always dangerous with the ball and made huge plays for kentucky in big moments. I think he will be a good player.



thanks for some perspective halfback20.


I'm no scout, just what I've seen. He was great at kentucky.
I Was Going To Put Him On Day 3 Wish List  
MojoEd : 1:02 am : link
Was at the UGA/Kentucky game; against UGA’s “pro ready” defense he was electric and looked like the most dangerous player on the field. He stood out.
here's a really good article on him from the Kentucky POV  
Eric on Li : 1:21 am : link
Quote:
When Liam Coen brought Sean McVay’s scheme (and affinity for shifty slot receivers) to Lexington, it was a perfect fit. Coen didn’t know that for sure, though, until Robinson arrived on campus.

“He was a better receiver than I thought he would be, in terms of just understanding the position, understanding leverage and technique of defenders and just overall big-picture football knowledge,” said Coen, who supercharged Kentucky’s offense in only a year and then returned to the Rams as offensive coordinator this spring. “When you just watched the Nebraska tape, you just didn’t really see him do a ton of true receiver things in his game. He was playing all over the place, playing running back, picking up blitzes and running option routes out of the backfield. But you saw how his extraordinary quickness and the make-you-miss-in-a-phone-booth stuff could translate to playing slot receiver.”

Clearly the Giants, who drafted Robinson with the No. 43 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, can see it too. Coen had a friend on the Nebraska staff who told him roughly this time last year about Robinson’s elite work ethic on the field, in the weight room and in film study. That and the physical traits reminded Coen a lot of the Rams receivers he’d worked with.

“He just came into the building, didn’t say much, let his play speak for itself, and he was Day 1 far and away our best receiver,” Coen says. “He was closer to the guys like Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods and Brandin Cooks that have been around here in L.A. Just in the attention to detail, the practice habits, the in-game competitiveness, the way about him, he was closer to the guys I was used to being around than anybody else.”


Quote:
“It is really hard to describe what he has meant to us,” Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops said. “He is the ultimate competitor and he is very selfless. He plays extremely hard. He plays the game for himself, his family, his teammates, this institution, the state. Just plays so hard and makes such competitive plays in big moments. That is what you need to win a bowl game, to beat quality opponents. You need your guys to step up and make plays when you need them. He certainly did that.”

What the New York Giants get in Kentucky WR Wan’Dale Robinson - ( New Window )
RE: it would be pretty hard to find 2 more similar athletes  
shyster : 4:42 am : link
In comment 15691106 Eric on Li said:
Quote:


Greatly appreciate the numbers but they belie the notion that Robinson is a Desean Jackson clone.

Robinson has a significantly faster, and truly elite, 10 yard split. By 40 yards, Jackson has blown by him by a significant margin.

Robinson won't be the same kind of over the top threat as Jackson, but he will get separation and then make you miss.
Looks fast as hell  
dan518 : 5:41 am : link
and love that but why do I have a feeling that he gets one good NFL hit, he's going to bust apart? He's tiny and when I say tiny I mean 8 year old boy tiny. I can see him being uncatchable but once he takes one good hit...
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 <<Prev | Show All |
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 