3rd Round: New York Giants Select OG Joshua Ezeudu

Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/29/2022 9:33 pm
...
RE: Bleedblue  
BleedBlue : 4/29/2022 10:03 pm : link
In comment 15690467 Rory said:
Quote:
all good man, but I watched Robinson a bit this year and his highlights. He plays like Diggs/Tyreek, have faith in this regime.

also there are literally no WR's left in the 3rd so if the Giants wanted a WR and they desperately need one, it had to happened in the 2nd.


i hear ya. im opened minded on the player. just felt in that spot with high value guys at positions of needs, i wanted to go in a different direction, thats all. Ill wait and see for sure
RE: here's thorn's full scouting report  
BigBlueBuff : 4/29/2022 10:03 pm : link
In comment 15690386 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
i don't dislike any of the guys they've selected but it does feel a drop reachy. there are some big school, big conference, productive players still on the board. Joshua Ezeudu NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for North Carolina IOL - ( New Window )

So North Carolina is not a big school and the ACC is not a bi conference?

Wow.
RE: RE: Wait...  
Rory : 4/29/2022 10:03 pm : link
In comment 15690462 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15690454 Bill E said:


Quote:


..still no Willis?



You’ve lost nothing off your fastball


lol, I'm stealing that one
RE: JFC  
DavidinBMNY : 4/29/2022 10:04 pm : link
In comment 15690410 UberAlias said:
Quote:
So because they draft players that isn’t on your radar or someone you want they are bad picks or reaches? Why don’t you read the transcripts see what they have to say, try to learn something instead instead of pretending like we have any clue WTF you (most of us) are talking about, LOL.
good call.
RE: RE: RE: RE: two big reaches on Day 2  
The Jake : 4/29/2022 10:04 pm : link
In comment 15690442 Rory said:
Quote:
based on what? a little game the networks and sports sites play with simple minded football fans?

You have no idea.


based on 10 years (and counting) of draft ineptitude. the only thing that is simple minded is having faith in a shiny new GM who hasn’t accomplished a damn thing yet.

Day 1 he made two very safe picks and arguably left the best player on the board (Ickey). Day 2 he trades down and passes on top shelf defensive talent for a 2-down gadget player and a project OL without a true position.

keep drinking that kool aid.
RE: RE: here's thorn's full scouting report  
Eric on Li : 4/29/2022 10:05 pm : link
In comment 15690476 BigBlueBuff said:
Quote:
In comment 15690386 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


i don't dislike any of the guys they've selected but it does feel a drop reachy. there are some big school, big conference, productive players still on the board. Joshua Ezeudu NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for North Carolina IOL - ( New Window )


So North Carolina is not a big school and the ACC is not a bi conference?

Wow.


The ACC has been garbage the last few years even Clemson sucked this past year. Have you seen Miami and FSU the past few years?
RE: RE: RE: two big reaches on Day 2  
Azul Grande : 4/29/2022 10:05 pm : link
In comment 15690408 The Jake said:
Quote:
In comment 15690366 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 15690344 The Jake said:


Quote:


does not breed confidence.



I don't think this guy is a reach.



almost every pundit and mock had Ezeudu going in the 5th round.

Day 2 has been a disaster for us.


this is very important because we all know that real GMs aspire to be as good as pundits
RE: RE: I mean, this team fucking sucks balls  
lawguy9801 : 4/29/2022 10:06 pm : link
In comment 15690452 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 15690436 lawguy9801 said:


Quote:


and we are reaching for players that should be drafted 1-2 rounds later. Getting fucking pissed.



I disagree. A number of comparable OL had come off board in Ingram, Fortner, Goedeke. He was likely going off board around here if Giants didn’t take him


I'm still trying to keep things in perspective and will evaluate everything as a whole after the draft. But in a team with so many holes, they need to emphasize relative positional value. There is no need to reach twice in a row when players ranked at (or above) their draft position were available.
RE: in the mock draft simulator someone posted yesterday  
section125 : 4/29/2022 10:06 pm : link
In comment 15690460 islander1 said:
Quote:
I drafted this same guy. In round FIVE.

https://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=621696


Well there you go. You drafted him on a simulator. I'll remind Schoen when I see him of that.

You do know that guys ranked below him were drafted ahead of him already?
RE: RE: RE: I mean, this team fucking sucks balls  
section125 : 4/29/2022 10:08 pm : link
In comment 15690490 lawguy9801 said:
Quote:
In comment 15690452 Mike in NY said:


Quote:


In comment 15690436 lawguy9801 said:


Quote:


and we are reaching for players that should be drafted 1-2 rounds later. Getting fucking pissed.



I disagree. A number of comparable OL had come off board in Ingram, Fortner, Goedeke. He was likely going off board around here if Giants didn’t take him



I'm still trying to keep things in perspective and will evaluate everything as a whole after the draft. But in a team with so many holes, they need to emphasize relative positional value. There is no need to reach twice in a row when players ranked at (or above) their draft position were available.


What about they guys ranked beneath him that were drafted already?
RE: RE: RE: RE: two big reaches on Day 2  
Azul Grande : 4/29/2022 10:08 pm : link
In comment 15690488 Azul Grande said:
Quote:
In comment 15690408 The Jake said:


Quote:


In comment 15690366 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 15690344 The Jake said:


Quote:


does not breed confidence.



I don't think this guy is a reach.



almost every pundit and mock had Ezeudu going in the 5th round.

Day 2 has been a disaster for us.



this is very important because we all know that real GMs aspire to be as good as pundits



every year we hear the same thing from 32 teams: “If only Mel Kiper could be our GM, the promised land is ours!!!”
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: two big reaches on Day 2  
Rory : 4/29/2022 10:09 pm : link
In comment 15690483 The Jake said:
Quote:
In comment 15690442 Rory said:


Quote:


based on what? a little game the networks and sports sites play with simple minded football fans?

You have no idea.



based on 10 years (and counting) of draft ineptitude. the only thing that is simple minded is having faith in a shiny new GM who hasn’t accomplished a damn thing yet.

Day 1 he made two very safe picks and arguably left the best player on the board (Ickey). Day 2 he trades down and passes on top shelf defensive talent for a 2-down gadget player and a project OL without a true position.

keep drinking that kool aid.


hey man there's another team in NY you can root for if you dont like it. As a matter of fact jake and jets match nicely
If they are following their board,......how is it a reach?  
George from PA : 4/29/2022 10:10 pm : link
.....teams do not draft players based on if he might be there later....they usually draft the BPA.

They obviously loved the WR.

And feel this guy can start at LG.

RE: RE: RE: here's thorn's full scouting report  
BigBlueBuff : 4/29/2022 10:11 pm : link
In comment 15690487 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 15690476 BigBlueBuff said:


Quote:


In comment 15690386 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


i don't dislike any of the guys they've selected but it does feel a drop reachy. there are some big school, big conference, productive players still on the board. Joshua Ezeudu NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for North Carolina IOL - ( New Window )


So North Carolina is not a big school and the ACC is not a bi conference?

Wow.



The ACC has been garbage the last few years even Clemson sucked this past year. Have you seen Miami and FSU the past few years?

FSU? Miami?

Never heard of them.
So many draft experts on this board  
ciggy : 4/29/2022 10:12 pm : link
I’m sure they are all reviewing tape and interviewing the players and their coaches. It’s a damn shame they can’t find a job in the NFL.


I’m glad you guys can tell us tonight about all the reaches and mistakes that were made. Dummies like me just have to wait a couple years.
RE: RE: RE: RE: here's thorn's full scouting report  
Eric on Li : 4/29/2022 10:13 pm : link
In comment 15690521 BigBlueBuff said:
Quote:


FSU? Miami?

Never heard of them.


exactly. I like the Wandale pick. This one seems ok but i think there were higher upsides out there. But who knows, i certainly didn't spend any time scouting the UNC ol.
RE: If they are following their board,......how is it a reach?  
Vanzetti : 4/29/2022 10:14 pm : link
In comment 15690512 George from PA said:
Quote:
.....teams do not draft players based on if he might be there later....they usually draft the BPA.

They obviously loved the WR.

And feel this guy can start at LG.


Because they could likely have gotten the same players in later rounds.

Rookie mistake.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: two big reaches on Day 2  
The Jake : 4/29/2022 10:15 pm : link
In comment 15690508 Rory said:
Quote:
hey man there's another team in NY you can root for if you dont like it. As a matter of fact jake and jets match nicely


so my only two options are blind loyalty or find a new team?

i think i’ll stay and root for the team the way i prefer, but thanks.
RE: two big reaches on Day 2  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 4/29/2022 10:15 pm : link
In comment 15690344 The Jake said:
Quote:
does not breed confidence.


"Reach"

Good lord. It's amazing how not knowing what the hell you are talking about didn't stop you from opening your yap.
…..  
Micko : 4/29/2022 10:16 pm : link
Same shit every year. People get disappointed when teams deviate from the mock drafts. We needed a guard - we got a guard. They liked him. We will see. They addressed the offensive and defensive line. Love it!
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: two big reaches on Day 2  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 4/29/2022 10:17 pm : link
In comment 15690534 The Jake said:
Quote:
In comment 15690508 Rory said:


Quote:


hey man there's another team in NY you can root for if you dont like it. As a matter of fact jake and jets match nicely



so my only two options are blind loyalty or find a new team?

i think i’ll stay and root for the team the way i prefer, but thanks.


The problem isn't that you aren't loyal or that you don't like the pick.

The problem is that your critique is ignorant.
A lot  
Straw Hat : 4/29/2022 10:19 pm : link
Of you guys are real embarrassing.
The 2nd pick that, had DG done it, he’s be fucking KILLED for it  
speedywheels : 4/29/2022 10:21 pm : link
I’m ok giving the benefit of the doubt to the new regime - and i think that DG was fucking awful - but the hypocrisy will be high on these last two picks.

LOL…

what's missing from the negative comments  
Josh in MD : 4/29/2022 10:35 pm : link
If people posted things saying, "I live there and watched all their games, and this guy . . . [always disappointed] [dropped balls] [whiffed on blocks] etc., then I would take seriously their criticisms. But when I read guys here bitching and moaning or screaming and cursing because the Giants chose players higher than they were "rated," this begs the question, rated by whom? You mean you rarely if ever saw this guy play but you read a bunch of pundits or bloggers or sports reporters and imagine that they must have the true assessment from which any competent front office would not deviate? Hmmmm. In that case, why not just fire all the scouts, tell the GM to spend his time on other stuff, or perhaps do away with the GM altogether, and Mara could just hand in the picks based on whomever Kiper or your favorite other analyst listed as the best player left on the board?
I don't know the player  
Carson53 : 4/29/2022 10:38 pm : link
so I will reserve judgement. Just keep in mind, these pundits aren't always correct in their evaluations.
do BBIers trust Sy or not?  
The Jake : 4/29/2022 10:41 pm : link
because if you trust him, then both Robinson and Ezeudu were reaches, and thus, poor use of draft capital.
_________  
Kevin in CT : 4/29/2022 10:43 pm : link
Something @Ourlads_Sy mentioned last week when he joined the pod was the #Giants could follow in the footsteps of the #Bills in building their interior offensive line with converted tackles. Third-round pick Joshua Ezeudo played left tackle and left guard for UNC. In line w/ that
Link - ( New Window )
SB Nation has a photograph of Joshua Ezeudu wearing glasses  
GeofromNJ : 4/29/2022 10:44 pm : link
I hope his vision without glasses is good enough to play NFL football. I presume he won't be wearing glasses when he plays.
I wonder if the coaching staff might consider converting Ezeudu  
GeofromNJ : 4/29/2022 10:46 pm : link
to center (ala Kevin Belcher). Just a thought.
RE: do BBIers trust Sy or not?  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 4/29/2022 10:46 pm : link
In comment 15690716 The Jake said:
Quote:
because if you trust him, then both Robinson and Ezeudu were reaches, and thus, poor use of draft capital.


You're really not understanding this at all.
RE: do BBIers trust Sy or not?  
Payasdaddy : 4/29/2022 10:49 pm : link
In comment 15690716 The Jake said:
Quote:
because if you trust him, then both Robinson and Ezeudu were reaches, and thus, poor use of draft capital.


I think Sy does a great job. But it’s not like the dude hits every pick either. If he did he would be the highest paying scout in football. 30 different scouts have 30:different boards
It’s GM job to get it right. if he blows this draft and next, he is done.
God forbid oa few of the guys develop like he thinks, can’t happen.
RE: RE: two big reaches on Day 2  
jeff57 : 4/29/2022 10:52 pm : link
In comment 15690536 LakeGeorgeGiant said:
Quote:
In comment 15690344 The Jake said:


Quote:


does not breed confidence.



"Reach"

Good lord. It's amazing how not knowing what the hell you are talking about didn't stop you from opening your yap.


And who the hell are you.
RE: RE: do BBIers trust Sy or not?  
jeff57 : 4/29/2022 10:53 pm : link
In comment 15690758 LakeGeorgeGiant said:
Quote:
In comment 15690716 The Jake said:


Quote:


because if you trust him, then both Robinson and Ezeudu were reaches, and thus, poor use of draft capital.



You're really not understanding this at all.


The self-appointed genius has spoken.
RE: RE: RE: do BBIers trust Sy or not?  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 4/29/2022 10:58 pm : link
In comment 15690796 jeff57 said:
Quote:
In comment 15690758 LakeGeorgeGiant said:


Quote:


In comment 15690716 The Jake said:


Quote:


because if you trust him, then both Robinson and Ezeudu were reaches, and thus, poor use of draft capital.



You're really not understanding this at all.



The self-appointed genius has spoken.


I'm not a genius, but you are an imbecile.
RE: SB Nation has a photograph of Joshua Ezeudu  
GFAN52 : 4/29/2022 11:03 pm : link
In comment 15690742 GeofromNJ said:
Quote:
I hope his vision without glasses is good enough to play NFL football. I presume he won't be wearing glasses when he plays.


Wait what? What do wearing wearing glasses have to do with the ability to play in the NFL.

RE: RE: do BBIers trust Sy or not?  
The Jake : 4/29/2022 11:05 pm : link
In comment 15690758 LakeGeorgeGiant said:
Quote:
In comment 15690716 The Jake said:


Quote:


because if you trust him, then both Robinson and Ezeudu were reaches, and thus, poor use of draft capital.



You're really not understanding this at all.


you keep saying that, but without offering another opinion. so your take is completely worthless. thanks!
RE: do BBIers trust Sy or not?  
Sean : 4/29/2022 11:07 pm : link
In comment 15690716 The Jake said:
Quote:
because if you trust him, then both Robinson and Ezeudu were reaches, and thus, poor use of draft capital.

So, we pick and choose when we want to reference Sy?
RE: RE: RE: do BBIers trust Sy or not?  
jeff57 : 4/29/2022 11:08 pm : link
In comment 15690853 The Jake said:
Quote:
In comment 15690758 LakeGeorgeGiant said:


Quote:


In comment 15690716 The Jake said:


Quote:


because if you trust him, then both Robinson and Ezeudu were reaches, and thus, poor use of draft capital.



You're really not understanding this at all.



you keep saying that, but without offering another opinion. so your take is completely worthless. thanks!


No, he just likes insulting people who have an opinion.
Just like the Flott pick, I don't know who this guy is.  
Dave in Hoboken : 4/29/2022 11:11 pm : link
So, I'm not gonna say anything good or bad about this fella. I do like that we went for a Guard. More depth for that OL, the better. Obviously, I hope he turns out to be the real deal, just like Flott.
RE: RE: do BBIers trust Sy or not?  
jeff57 : 4/29/2022 11:12 pm : link
In comment 15690862 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 15690716 The Jake said:


Quote:


because if you trust him, then both Robinson and Ezeudu were reaches, and thus, poor use of draft capital.


So, we pick and choose when we want to reference Sy?


Some do. Those who will defend any pick made by the organization because . . . they’re the organization. But if Sy liked the pick made, they’ll have no problem quoting him.
RE: RE: in the mock draft simulator someone posted yesterday  
islander1 : 4/29/2022 11:19 pm : link
In comment 15690493 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15690460 islander1 said:


Quote:


I drafted this same guy. In round FIVE.

https://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=621696



Well there you go. You drafted him on a simulator. I'll remind Schoen when I see him of that.

You do know that guys ranked below him were drafted ahead of him already?


You can remind him when he ends up being a tomato can, much like his second round pick.
RE: RE: SB Nation has a photograph of Joshua Ezeudu  
GeofromNJ : 4/29/2022 11:22 pm : link
In comment 15690838 GFAN52 said:
Quote:
In comment 15690742 GeofromNJ said:


Quote:


I hope his vision without glasses is good enough to play NFL football. I presume he won't be wearing glasses when he plays.



Wait what? What do wearing wearing glasses have to do with the ability to play in the NFL.


Will he be wearing glasses when he plays? Not sure that's a smart idea. If not, he may have a problem seeing everything clearly. That's what wearing glasses has to do with the ability to play in the NFL.
RE: RE: RE: SB Nation has a photograph of Joshua Ezeudu  
PetesHereNow : 4/29/2022 11:24 pm : link
In comment 15690916 GeofromNJ said:
Quote:
In comment 15690838 GFAN52 said:


Quote:


In comment 15690742 GeofromNJ said:


Quote:


I hope his vision without glasses is good enough to play NFL football. I presume he won't be wearing glasses when he plays.



Wait what? What do wearing wearing glasses have to do with the ability to play in the NFL.




Will he be wearing glasses when he plays? Not sure that's a smart idea. If not, he may have a problem seeing everything clearly. That's what wearing glasses has to do with the ability to play in the NFL.


You do know that a lot of players wear contacts, right?
RE: RE: RE: RE: SB Nation has a photograph of Joshua Ezeudu  
GFAN52 : 4/29/2022 11:28 pm : link
In comment 15690927 PetesHereNow said:
Quote:
In comment 15690916 GeofromNJ said:


Quote:


In comment 15690838 GFAN52 said:


Quote:


In comment 15690742 GeofromNJ said:


Quote:


I hope his vision without glasses is good enough to play NFL football. I presume he won't be wearing glasses when he plays.



Wait what? What do wearing wearing glasses have to do with the ability to play in the NFL.

Some players also wear prescription visors on their facemasks. It's a total non-issue.




Will he be wearing glasses when he plays? Not sure that's a smart idea. If not, he may have a problem seeing everything clearly. That's what wearing glasses has to do with the ability to play in the NFL.



You do know that a lot of players wear contacts, right?
RE: RE: RE: RE: SB Nation has a photograph of Joshua Ezeudu  
GFAN52 : 4/29/2022 11:29 pm : link
In comment 15690927 PetesHereNow said:
Quote:
In comment 15690916 GeofromNJ said:


Quote:


In comment 15690838 GFAN52 said:


Quote:


In comment 15690742 GeofromNJ said:


Quote:


I hope his vision without glasses is good enough to play NFL football. I presume he won't be wearing glasses when he plays.



Wait what? What do wearing wearing glasses have to do with the ability to play in the NFL.




Will he be wearing glasses when he plays? Not sure that's a smart idea. If not, he may have a problem seeing everything clearly. That's what wearing glasses has to do with the ability to play in the NFL.



You do know that a lot of players wear contacts, right?


Some players also wear prescription visors on their facemasks.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: SB Nation has a photograph of Joshua Ezeudu  
PetesHereNow : 4/29/2022 11:56 pm : link
In comment 15690955 GFAN52 said:
Quote:
In comment 15690927 PetesHereNow said:


Quote:


In comment 15690916 GeofromNJ said:


Quote:


In comment 15690838 GFAN52 said:


Quote:


In comment 15690742 GeofromNJ said:


Quote:


I hope his vision without glasses is good enough to play NFL football. I presume he won't be wearing glasses when he plays.



Wait what? What do wearing wearing glasses have to do with the ability to play in the NFL.




Will he be wearing glasses when he plays? Not sure that's a smart idea. If not, he may have a problem seeing everything clearly. That's what wearing glasses has to do with the ability to play in the NFL.



You do know that a lot of players wear contacts, right?



Some players also wear prescription visors on their facemasks.


I mean if he was blind in one eye like the guy from the 1995 draft, Cedric Jones, that would likely be an issue. But he’ll wear contacts or a visor. Lol.
With other players available  
Joe Beckwith : 12:01 am : link
at each of the positions, WR, OG, CB, they opted to pick the players they did for a reason, even if fans consider them reaches.
It’s obvious they see those players as better fits to their positional game plan. You can hate it, mock it, criticize it, but in the end you just need to root for the pick, and hope the choice becomes a success.
But there’s really no need to name call another fan over a difference of perspective.
RE: So many draft experts on this board  
joeinpa : 12:02 am : link
In comment 15690523 ciggy said:
Quote:
I’m sure they are all reviewing tape and interviewing the players and their coaches. It’s a damn shame they can’t find a job in the NFL.


I’m glad you guys can tell us tonight about all the reaches and mistakes that were made. Dummies like me just have to wait a couple years.


I think their outrage is cute. Imagine believing you have the expertise, as a fan, to be outraged by the selection of players before they have ever played a down in the NFL. Lol
FWIW, BleacherReport likes him  
TroyArchersGhost : 1:51 am : link
But had him going a round later.

https://bleacherreport.com/articles/10026433-joshua-ezeudu-nfl-draft-2022-scouting-report-for-north-carolina-iol?share=other
RE: SB Nation has a photograph of Joshua Ezeudu wearing glasses  
Gregorio : 2:20 am : link
GeofromNJ said:
Quote:
I hope his vision without glasses is good enough to play NFL football. I presume he won't be wearing glasses when he plays.


Good catch. Both Thibodeaux and Neal also wore glasses Thursday. I have no idea if they are prescription or decoration.
