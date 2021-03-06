3rd Round: New York Giants Select CB Cordale Flott

the OL at #67 is the one i'm the most 'meh' on. Could have had their pick of TE2 or their pick of a bunch of good ILB's.
Eric, FWIW, we all wanted the OL fixed. Sy said Ezeudu is better than half the backup OL already in the NFL. Probably means he is better than most of what started for the Giants last year.
after the neal pick i was probably a lot less urgent than most thinking OL was a big need. Especially at guard - Garcia, Douglas, Gono, Lemiuex, Bredeson seem like a lot of bodies for what is likely 1 open starting spot and 2-3 backup spots.
not sure if they think the UNC kid can play center, if so im more on board with it because they need to groom a young C behind feliciano. but for me developmental interior OL is more of a day 3 pick.
like i said just more premium athletes/positions were still on the board.
It’s like 3rd grade study hall
This is there job, trust the process
They have their reasons for picking who they do
They either pass or fail
U will never know on draft nite. Takes at least two full years to really get a good idea.
I’ve never seen so many lackeys go blindly along with whatever is put in front of them. I gave them credit for the 1st round picks, I did not like the picks tonight, it’s called an opinion. Not mindless cheerleading.
And your entitled to your opinion. As amateur as it may be.
All our opinions are useless until these guys are playing.
RE: RE: RE: McGinn year in year out has the most accurate rankings
after the neal pick i was probably a lot less urgent than most thinking OL was a big need. Especially at guard - Garcia, Douglas, Gono, Lemiuex, Bredeson seem like a lot of bodies for what is likely 1 open starting spot and 2-3 backup spots.
Garcia and Glowinski are stopgap guys in their 30s. Lemieux is coming off a serious knee injury and frankly wasn't that great before it. Bredeson sucks.
Interior OL was definitely a need.
RE: RE: I have never read so many crybabies in one spot
I’ve never seen so many lackeys go blindly along with whatever is put in front of them. I gave them credit for the 1st round picks, I did not like the picks tonight, it’s called an opinion. Not mindless cheerleading.
So why is liking the picks "mindless cheerleading" while disliking them is an opinion?
Why do you assume that those that disagree with you are "blind"?
Oh, so you do have an opinion? Not just heckling those who do. Why do you like the picks?
after the neal pick i was probably a lot less urgent than most thinking OL was a big need. Especially at guard - Garcia, Douglas, Gono, Lemiuex, Bredeson seem like a lot of bodies for what is likely 1 open starting spot and 2-3 backup spots.
Garcia and Glowinski are stopgap guys in their 30s. Lemieux is coming off a serious knee injury and frankly wasn't that great before it. Bredeson sucks.
Interior OL was definitely a need.
Bredeson was i think a 3rd or 4th round pick. Most mid round picks are mediocre. Maybe the guy they drafted is better than that, if so all the credit to them. Lemieux was ranked around the same his draft year. trust me I hope they got it right just thought there was talent at more important impactful positions still out there - including your guy Woods who went what, 4 picks later?
Ha! Another pick the anti DG crowd would have CRUCIFIED.
Day 2 has been BRUTAL on paper. Hopefully they prove all the experts wrong.
🤷🏻♂️
Anti DG crowd? Exactly who *wasnt* in the anti DG crowd? FMiC and...who exactly? The most disappointing thing about tonight have been fans who simply can't wait and see how things play out. The whiners are goddamn insufferable.
RE: RE: Ha! Another pick the anti DG crowd would have CRUCIFIED.
How any of this is going to pan out? And neither do any of the owners, GMs, coaches, or players.
I’m all for people expressing their humble opinions/predictions, but I just laugh at anything oscillating between either extreme of a) snooty sarcasm about how much Schoen clearly sucks and this is “more of the same” … and b) making 100% confident claims that Schoen has ALREADY drafted more quality NFL talent than Gettleman ever did (not that that would be a high bar to clear). Without a single NFL down played yet in 2022, DG and Schoen’s work simply cannot be reasonably compared in any universe due to basic facts of time and space lol).
RE: RE: Ha! Another pick the anti DG crowd would have CRUCIFIED.
Day 2 has been BRUTAL on paper. Hopefully they prove all the experts wrong.
🤷🏻♂️
Anti DG crowd? Exactly who *wasnt* in the anti DG crowd? FMiC and...who exactly? The most disappointing thing about tonight have been fans who simply can't wait and see how things play out. The whiners are goddamn insufferable.
That’s my point - if DG made these three picks, he would have gotten ROASTED.
But because this is a new regime, they get a pass.
Don’t get me wrong - DG was a nightmare and set back the franchise YEARS.
but these picks are terrible on paper. Hopefully they work out. But plenty of people who get paid a lot of money think today’s picks were significant reaches.
I just find amusement in the hypocrisy…
🤷🏻♂️
RE: RE: RE: Ha! Another pick the anti DG crowd would have CRUCIFIED.
Day 2 has been BRUTAL on paper. Hopefully they prove all the experts wrong.
🤷🏻♂️
Anti DG crowd? Exactly who *wasnt* in the anti DG crowd? FMiC and...who exactly? The most disappointing thing about tonight have been fans who simply can't wait and see how things play out. The whiners are goddamn insufferable.
That’s my point - if DG made these three picks, he would have gotten ROASTED.
But because this is a new regime, they get a pass.
Don’t get me wrong - DG was a nightmare and set back the franchise YEARS.
but these picks are terrible on paper. Hopefully they work out. But plenty of people who get paid a lot of money think today’s picks were significant reaches.
I just find amusement in the hypocrisy…
🤷🏻♂️
Speedy, how are they terrible on paper? Because some talking head didn't pick them? Because McVay and Kiper disagreed with them?
None of us on here have any idea at this time if these were good or bad picks. You may have liked different players but come on man, we fans have zero ideas about all the factors of each player and what the grand strategy is here with this team
On what basis are these picks "terrible on paper" though?
He is one of the youngest players in the draft- will be 21 in August. 3 start recruit out of HS. Worked his way into rotation as a barely 18 y/o true freshman at a place known as DB University, and emerged as a started as a sophomore.
Played inside, outside, and even lined up at safety at LSU.
Good length and speed, but needs to add weight (keep in mind he is only 20 so plenty of room for growth)
His draft stock gained a ton of steam these past few weeks, top 30 visits with NYG, SF, DEN, IND, LV.
Kiper mocked him to pats in R3 in his final mock. I don't put too much stock into Mel, but this shows there was at least buzz around his name.
Lastly, after being drafted by Giants, Cor'Dale said he expected to go in round 3 but thought it was another team that would take him even though he had great convo's with the Giants.
This pick was not a reach at all- guy played well at LSU as an extremely young player and has a TON of upside/room for growth as an extremely athletic but wiry 20 year old.
He is one of the youngest players in the draft- will be 21 in August. 3 start recruit out of HS. Worked his way into rotation as a barely 18 y/o true freshman at a place known as DB University, and emerged as a started as a sophomore.
Played inside, outside, and even lined up at safety at LSU.
Good length and speed, but needs to add weight (keep in mind he is only 20 so plenty of room for growth)
His draft stock gained a ton of steam these past few weeks, top 30 visits with NYG, SF, DEN, IND, LV.
Kiper mocked him to pats in R3 in his final mock. I don't put too much stock into Mel, but this shows there was at least buzz around his name.
Lastly, after being drafted by Giants, Cor'Dale said he expected to go in round 3 but thought it was another team that would take him even though he had great convo's with the Giants.
This pick was not a reach at all- guy played well at LSU as an extremely young player and has a TON of upside/room for growth as an extremely athletic but wiry 20 year old.
Mcginn and ESPN both had him as their 10th best CB and inside the top 100. No issues at all with the Flott pick, especially for all the upside related reasons you mentioned.
He is one of the youngest players in the draft- will be 21 in August. 3 start recruit out of HS. Worked his way into rotation as a barely 18 y/o true freshman at a place known as DB University, and emerged as a started as a sophomore.
Played inside, outside, and even lined up at safety at LSU.
Good length and speed, but needs to add weight (keep in mind he is only 20 so plenty of room for growth)
His draft stock gained a ton of steam these past few weeks, top 30 visits with NYG, SF, DEN, IND, LV.
Kiper mocked him to pats in R3 in his final mock. I don't put too much stock into Mel, but this shows there was at least buzz around his name.
Lastly, after being drafted by Giants, Cor'Dale said he expected to go in round 3 but thought it was another team that would take him even though he had great convo's with the Giants.
This pick was not a reach at all- guy played well at LSU as an extremely young player and has a TON of upside/room for growth as an extremely athletic but wiry 20 year old.
Excellent post but I think you mean "Glass half empty"
RE: RE: RE: Ha! Another pick the anti DG crowd would have CRUCIFIED.
the OL at #67 is the one i'm the most 'meh' on. Could have had their pick of TE2 or their pick of a bunch of good ILB's.
Eric, FWIW, we all wanted the OL fixed. Sy said Ezeudu is better than half the backup OL already in the NFL. Probably means he is better than most of what started for the Giants last year.
after the neal pick i was probably a lot less urgent than most thinking OL was a big need. Especially at guard - Garcia, Douglas, Gono, Lemiuex, Bredeson seem like a lot of bodies for what is likely 1 open starting spot and 2-3 backup spots.
not sure if they think the UNC kid can play center, if so im more on board with it because they need to groom a young C behind feliciano. but for me developmental interior OL is more of a day 3 pick.
like i said just more premium athletes/positions were still on the board.
If Cordale and Wondale were melded together we might have one decent sized NT
Pundits seem to believe he isnt an outside guy but maybe him at safety is possible?
In comment 15690728 Payasdaddy said:
All our opinions are useless until these guys are playing.
after the neal pick i was probably a lot less urgent than most thinking OL was a big need. Especially at guard - Garcia, Douglas, Gono, Lemiuex, Bredeson seem like a lot of bodies for what is likely 1 open starting spot and 2-3 backup spots.
Garcia and Glowinski are stopgap guys in their 30s. Lemieux is coming off a serious knee injury and frankly wasn't that great before it. Bredeson sucks.
Interior OL was definitely a need.
be that they valued Flott bc of his versatility to play multiple DB positions (ie, deep safety and CB)?
Pundits seem to believe he isnt an outside guy but maybe him at safety is possible?
A 170 lbs safety ? He is a back up nickle slot. Had to have one in 3rd rd.
His answer: Wan’Dale Robinson.
#Giants
In comment 15690728 Payasdaddy said:
One over reach: OK
Two over reaches: OH
Three over reaches: WTF
Rookie mistake. Overanxious. Too fearful someone else would take his guy. He will learn to be more patient and let the draft come to him.
Because they’ve never heard of the players in their exhaustive YouTube research.
They draft off of their board.....their best player....at the time they draft.
Should they feel....they can move down...they do....like the WR.
Flott has a skill set that would not last long...it might be a reach to you and your board....but not their.
Be better at explaining that their board is poorly constr5as it doesn't match what you expected
Best Cornerback You Never Heard of - ( New Window )
Writers are experts but Joe Schoen isn't?
If Cordale and Wondale were melded together we might have one decent sized NT
CorWanDale-squared.
but what are the chances that experts are wrong three times out of three? Not high. Just hubris on Schoen's part. Gettleman was a much better middle round drafter.
Writers are experts but Joe Schoen isn't?
When Schoen does what I think he should he's a genius. When he doesn't he's a moron.
+1 it’s brutal
Know if any of these picks were overreaches?
Because they’ve never heard of the players in their exhaustive YouTube research.
LOL..Sadly you're correct
Quote:
after the neal pick i was probably a lot less urgent than most thinking OL was a big need. Especially at guard - Garcia, Douglas, Gono, Lemiuex, Bredeson seem like a lot of bodies for what is likely 1 open starting spot and 2-3 backup spots.
Garcia and Glowinski are stopgap guys in their 30s. Lemieux is coming off a serious knee injury and frankly wasn't that great before it. Bredeson sucks.
Interior OL was definitely a need.
Bredeson was i think a 3rd or 4th round pick. Most mid round picks are mediocre. Maybe the guy they drafted is better than that, if so all the credit to them. Lemieux was ranked around the same his draft year. trust me I hope they got it right just thought there was talent at more important impactful positions still out there - including your guy Woods who went what, 4 picks later?
Day 2 has been BRUTAL on paper. Hopefully they prove all the experts wrong.
🤷🏻♂️
In this scenario, how exactly are the experts?
Day 2 has been BRUTAL on paper. Hopefully they prove all the experts wrong.
🤷🏻♂️
You know, I think I'm going to go with the guys that are paid millions to spend 80+ hours a week studying, reviewing, interviewing, vetting, the players they are betting their jobs on
He's 6'0 1/2" per nfl.com, which I'd trust over some guy with a podcast.
Did run a fast 40 at LSU pro day, 4.40 by one report. I take reported pro day times with a grain of salt compared to combine but he's fast, no doubt.
nfl.com - ( New Window )
Day 2 has been BRUTAL on paper. Hopefully they prove all the experts wrong.
🤷🏻♂️
Anti DG crowd? Exactly who *wasnt* in the anti DG crowd? FMiC and...who exactly? The most disappointing thing about tonight have been fans who simply can't wait and see how things play out. The whiners are goddamn insufferable.
Day 2 has been BRUTAL on paper. Hopefully they prove all the experts wrong.
In this scenario, how exactly are the experts?
You mean the guys who get paid big bucks and do this for a living?
I’m all for people expressing their humble opinions/predictions, but I just laugh at anything oscillating between either extreme of a) snooty sarcasm about how much Schoen clearly sucks and this is “more of the same” … and b) making 100% confident claims that Schoen has ALREADY drafted more quality NFL talent than Gettleman ever did (not that that would be a high bar to clear). Without a single NFL down played yet in 2022, DG and Schoen’s work simply cannot be reasonably compared in any universe due to basic facts of time and space lol).
But the new regime gets a pass.
Day 2 has been BRUTAL on paper. Hopefully they prove all the experts wrong.
🤷🏻♂️
You know, I think I'm going to go with the guys that are paid millions to spend 80+ hours a week studying, reviewing, interviewing, vetting, the players they are betting their jobs on
And that’s what people said thr last 4 years.
And this picks worked out like shit.
He has the frame for it
But the new regime gets a pass.
Day 2 has been BRUTAL on paper. Hopefully they prove all the experts wrong.
🤷🏻♂️
Anti DG crowd? Exactly who *wasnt* in the anti DG crowd? FMiC and...who exactly? The most disappointing thing about tonight have been fans who simply can't wait and see how things play out. The whiners are goddamn insufferable.
That’s my point - if DG made these three picks, he would have gotten ROASTED.
But because this is a new regime, they get a pass.
Don’t get me wrong - DG was a nightmare and set back the franchise YEARS.
but these picks are terrible on paper. Hopefully they work out. But plenty of people who get paid a lot of money think today’s picks were significant reaches.
I just find amusement in the hypocrisy…
🤷🏻♂️
In comment 15690851 speedywheels said:
4? You can go back longer than that. And they still took the “who the hell are you to have an opinion?” tact.
In comment 15690851 speedywheels said:
In comment 15690851 speedywheels said:
Speedy, how are they terrible on paper? Because some talking head didn't pick them? Because McVay and Kiper disagreed with them?
None of us on here have any idea at this time if these were good or bad picks. You may have liked different players but come on man, we fans have zero ideas about all the factors of each player and what the grand strategy is here with this team
That's the point people keep making - the criticisms people are making are all based off some writer's mock draft, not specific things about the player themselves.
And DG got "ROASTED" because he proved through his tenure that he was a goddamned moron.
It's not that he's small, he's just light. Some of these guys may not have hit their maximum weight yet. Hey, I didn't hit mine until I was in my 60s!
In comment 15690861 montanagiant said:
Quote:
Why is asking "how you are arriving at the opinion that these picks stink" equate to supporting DG?
He is one of the youngest players in the draft- will be 21 in August. 3 start recruit out of HS. Worked his way into rotation as a barely 18 y/o true freshman at a place known as DB University, and emerged as a started as a sophomore.
Played inside, outside, and even lined up at safety at LSU.
Good length and speed, but needs to add weight (keep in mind he is only 20 so plenty of room for growth)
His draft stock gained a ton of steam these past few weeks, top 30 visits with NYG, SF, DEN, IND, LV.
Kiper mocked him to pats in R3 in his final mock. I don't put too much stock into Mel, but this shows there was at least buzz around his name.
Lastly, after being drafted by Giants, Cor'Dale said he expected to go in round 3 but thought it was another team that would take him even though he had great convo's with the Giants.
This pick was not a reach at all- guy played well at LSU as an extremely young player and has a TON of upside/room for growth as an extremely athletic but wiry 20 year old.
He is one of the youngest players in the draft- will be 21 in August. 3 start recruit out of HS. Worked his way into rotation as a barely 18 y/o true freshman at a place known as DB University, and emerged as a started as a sophomore.
Played inside, outside, and even lined up at safety at LSU.
Good length and speed, but needs to add weight (keep in mind he is only 20 so plenty of room for growth)
His draft stock gained a ton of steam these past few weeks, top 30 visits with NYG, SF, DEN, IND, LV.
Kiper mocked him to pats in R3 in his final mock. I don't put too much stock into Mel, but this shows there was at least buzz around his name.
Lastly, after being drafted by Giants, Cor'Dale said he expected to go in round 3 but thought it was another team that would take him even though he had great convo's with the Giants.
This pick was not a reach at all- guy played well at LSU as an extremely young player and has a TON of upside/room for growth as an extremely athletic but wiry 20 year old.
Mcginn and ESPN both had him as their 10th best CB and inside the top 100. No issues at all with the Flott pick, especially for all the upside related reasons you mentioned.
He is one of the youngest players in the draft- will be 21 in August. 3 start recruit out of HS. Worked his way into rotation as a barely 18 y/o true freshman at a place known as DB University, and emerged as a started as a sophomore.
Played inside, outside, and even lined up at safety at LSU.
Good length and speed, but needs to add weight (keep in mind he is only 20 so plenty of room for growth)
His draft stock gained a ton of steam these past few weeks, top 30 visits with NYG, SF, DEN, IND, LV.
Kiper mocked him to pats in R3 in his final mock. I don't put too much stock into Mel, but this shows there was at least buzz around his name.
Lastly, after being drafted by Giants, Cor'Dale said he expected to go in round 3 but thought it was another team that would take him even though he had great convo's with the Giants.
This pick was not a reach at all- guy played well at LSU as an extremely young player and has a TON of upside/room for growth as an extremely athletic but wiry 20 year old.
Excellent post but I think you mean "Glass half empty"
So the experts are the guys who play scout on the internet, and the GM of the real football team isn’t?
LOL