Wink's utilization of Edge Rushers

I think everyone here is excited to see what Kayvon can become as an edge rusher in the pros. Along with another solid young pass rushing talent in Azeez, this is probably the most pass rushing talent this team has had since they won it all.



But when I was looking at Wink's defenses in Baltimore, I did find it interesting that his teams aren't really known for sacking the QB even when they were great.



2021: 34 sacks (24th in the league)

2020: 39 sacks (14th)

2019: 37 sacks (21st)

2018: 43 sacks (13th)



Those aren't exactly bad rankings. But for a defense that was ranked 2nd/3rd/2nd in terms of points allowed from 2018-2020, it's obvious that actually getting to the QB wasn't the key to their success.



Another noteworthy thing about the sack totals is that Wink's D really spreads them out, there's no premier guy that is racking up a ton of sacks.



Team Leader in Sacks

2021: Tyus Bowser (7.0 sacks)

2020: Matt Judon (6.0 sacks)

2019: Matt Judon (9.5 sacks)

2018: Za'Darius Smith (8.5 sacks)



In 4 years as DC, with 3 of them leading elite defenses, Wink never had a double digit sack guy. That 2020 season in particular is pretty crazy. 2nd ranked defense, 14th overall in sacks, but your #1 pass rusher only has 6 sacks. Although his edge rushing talent wasn't amazing in Baltimore, he did have guys who racked up more sacks once they left his defense.



Matt Judon had 7.0, 9.5, and 6.0 sacks from 2018 to 2020 under Wink. He goes to New England in 2021 and racks up 12.5 sacks.



Za'Darius Smith had 8.5 sacks in 2018 under Wink, the most he had in his 4 years at Baltimore. He goes to Green Bay and puts up 12.5 sacks in 2019 and 13.5 sacks in 2020.



Another aspect of all this is that Wink was a very aggressive blitzer.



Team Rank in Blitz% (as per Pro-Football Reference)

2021: 31.1% (6th)

2020: 44.1% (1st)

2019: 54.9% (1st)

2018: 39.6% (1st)



Wink is a guy that really likes to bring the heat from a variety of angles. The word "exotic" gets used a lot, but it really does apply to Wink's style of attacking the QB. He likes to come from all angles and spreads out where and who is pressuring the QB, relying a lot on his DB talent to take care of business in coverage. Clearly it worked in Baltimore before last year, but I wonder if his unique style will need to be adjusted due to the different personnel he has on this team.



Based on Wink just straight up admitting he felt that CBs were more valuable than edge rushers along with the fact that the insiders here felt like Sauce was the guy the Giants really wanted, you have to wonder if the Kayvon pick was more about pure talent rather than an ideal fit in Wink's eyes.



It will be interesting to see how Kayvon and Azeez are utilized. How much will Wink adjust his style to fit the Giants vs. what he did with the Ravens?