Wink's utilization of Edge Rushers

Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 5/3/2022 2:01 pm
I think everyone here is excited to see what Kayvon can become as an edge rusher in the pros. Along with another solid young pass rushing talent in Azeez, this is probably the most pass rushing talent this team has had since they won it all.

But when I was looking at Wink's defenses in Baltimore, I did find it interesting that his teams aren't really known for sacking the QB even when they were great.

2021: 34 sacks (24th in the league)
2020: 39 sacks (14th)
2019: 37 sacks (21st)
2018: 43 sacks (13th)

Those aren't exactly bad rankings. But for a defense that was ranked 2nd/3rd/2nd in terms of points allowed from 2018-2020, it's obvious that actually getting to the QB wasn't the key to their success.

Another noteworthy thing about the sack totals is that Wink's D really spreads them out, there's no premier guy that is racking up a ton of sacks.

Team Leader in Sacks
2021: Tyus Bowser (7.0 sacks)
2020: Matt Judon (6.0 sacks)
2019: Matt Judon (9.5 sacks)
2018: Za'Darius Smith (8.5 sacks)

In 4 years as DC, with 3 of them leading elite defenses, Wink never had a double digit sack guy. That 2020 season in particular is pretty crazy. 2nd ranked defense, 14th overall in sacks, but your #1 pass rusher only has 6 sacks. Although his edge rushing talent wasn't amazing in Baltimore, he did have guys who racked up more sacks once they left his defense.

Matt Judon had 7.0, 9.5, and 6.0 sacks from 2018 to 2020 under Wink. He goes to New England in 2021 and racks up 12.5 sacks.

Za'Darius Smith had 8.5 sacks in 2018 under Wink, the most he had in his 4 years at Baltimore. He goes to Green Bay and puts up 12.5 sacks in 2019 and 13.5 sacks in 2020.

Another aspect of all this is that Wink was a very aggressive blitzer.

Team Rank in Blitz% (as per Pro-Football Reference)
2021: 31.1% (6th)
2020: 44.1% (1st)
2019: 54.9% (1st)
2018: 39.6% (1st)

Wink is a guy that really likes to bring the heat from a variety of angles. The word "exotic" gets used a lot, but it really does apply to Wink's style of attacking the QB. He likes to come from all angles and spreads out where and who is pressuring the QB, relying a lot on his DB talent to take care of business in coverage. Clearly it worked in Baltimore before last year, but I wonder if his unique style will need to be adjusted due to the different personnel he has on this team.

Based on Wink just straight up admitting he felt that CBs were more valuable than edge rushers along with the fact that the insiders here felt like Sauce was the guy the Giants really wanted, you have to wonder if the Kayvon pick was more about pure talent rather than an ideal fit in Wink's eyes.

It will be interesting to see how Kayvon and Azeez are utilized. How much will Wink adjust his style to fit the Giants vs. what he did with the Ravens?
Sacks are great but pressure stats overall are a much more effective  
BLUATHRT : 5/3/2022 2:03 pm : link
way of seeing the impact of a blitz on rank and scoring.
this  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/3/2022 2:03 pm : link
Quote:
Kayvon pick was more about pure talent rather than an ideal fit in Wink's eyes.


I would imagine that Wink is VERY disappointed by not getting Sauce, but is going to be very happy to have a guy like Kayvon.

The Ravens slow the game down with their run game.  
robbieballs2003 : 5/3/2022 2:05 pm : link
This was my concern with Wink. Yes, I am happy to have him. I have no complaints. However, maybe a rate would be a better indication of this as opposed to just overall numbers. I would take the total sacks and divide them by total number of defensive snaps.
Also keep  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/3/2022 2:05 pm : link
in mind that Wink believes Outside Linebackers Coach Drew Wilkins is a rising star. If true, Thibodeaux has a good coach.

Thibs is an elite pass rusher prospect  
JonC : 5/3/2022 2:08 pm : link
and one helluva consolation prize, better upside than the players Wink had with the Ravens.
I still  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/3/2022 2:09 pm : link
get a chuckle out of the fact that Bryan Cox is on this coaching staff.
RE: this  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 5/3/2022 2:10 pm : link
In comment 15697133 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:


Quote:


Kayvon pick was more about pure talent rather than an ideal fit in Wink's eyes.



I would imagine that Wink is VERY disappointed by not getting Sauce, but is going to be very happy to have a guy like Kayvon.


Yea, I'm sure he's still happy to have a guy like Kayvon. But many of us here are hoping that Kayvon can become that superstar 12-15 sack a year kind of stud. Based on Wink's history in Baltimore, he doesn't really rely on one guy to rack up all the sacks like that.
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/3/2022 2:12 pm : link
I'm not sure I buy that.

Baltimore didn't have a guy like KT.

And if you accept that Wink is still going to run games up front to confuse the blocking schemes, KT may actually get some cheap sacks in addition to the hard-won sacks.
RE: I still  
Strip-Sack : 5/3/2022 2:13 pm : link
In comment 15697147 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
get a chuckle out of the fact that Bryan Cox is on this coaching staff.


One of the talking heads, I believe it was Shefter, was on the other night and said that Cox was at one of the dinners with KT and was asking him personal "family" questions that got under his skin and KT had to go to the bathroom to cool off...sounds like Cox was baiting him a bit to see what he's made of but apparently everything's cool between them according to Shefter.
RE: RE: I still  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/3/2022 2:13 pm : link
In comment 15697155 Strip-Sack said:
Quote:
In comment 15697147 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


get a chuckle out of the fact that Bryan Cox is on this coaching staff.



One of the talking heads, I believe it was Shefter, was on the other night and said that Cox was at one of the dinners with KT and was asking him personal "family" questions that got under his skin and KT had to go to the bathroom to cool off...sounds like Cox was baiting him a bit to see what he's made of but apparently everything's cool between them according to Shefter.


Really? That's interesting.
I think Wink will adapt to what  
section125 : 5/3/2022 2:13 pm : link
he has. Yes, he likes his cover corners and that was why Gardner was wanted to match with Jackson(presuming JB was gone).
This will be a learning experience for the players and coaches. New system and assignments. The first few games may be a disaster with missed assignments and blown coverages. I think this is where Martinez will be so important. He is a true defensive QB. They will need McKinney to step up and make the correct DB reads.
KT  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/3/2022 2:14 pm : link
is going to blindside Wentz, the ball is going to pop free, and Ojulari is going to scoop it up and score. So let it be written...
Most of the time, when you run a 3-4 base  
JonC : 5/3/2022 2:15 pm : link
and have talented Edge rushers, you'll see them scheme to try and get them one on one and attacking as much as possible, utilizing their best skills to get to the QB. Or generate enough movement to draw doubles, push the pocket back into the QB's lap, etc. If Thibs is what we hope he is, he's going to get those pressures and sacks well above the Ravens players, imo. There's probably another year of high draft picks coming in 2023, as well as the cap space to sign a top CB should it come about.
Sacks Are One Metric, But What About "Pressures"  
Trainmaster : 5/3/2022 2:16 pm : link
recall Wink's comment:

Quote:
"We like to attack… and pressure breaks pipes on these offenses as well


I'd guess Wink's defenses were near the top on pressure, if not on sacks.

if true  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/3/2022 2:17 pm : link
about Cox-KT, combined with KT saying the Giants were giving a hard time at the Combine, it sounds like the Giants were really trying to push his buttons.
RE: Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy  
Strahan91 : 5/3/2022 2:18 pm : link
In comment 15697153 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I'm not sure I buy that.

Baltimore didn't have a guy like KT.

And if you accept that Wink is still going to run games up front to confuse the blocking schemes, KT may actually get some cheap sacks in addition to the hard-won sacks.

Agreed. If you go back and look at Wink's time as Balt's Linebackers Coach it's a very different story. Judon and Smith are very good players but they didn't have Thibs's talent and were very much raw mid-late round picks. Suggs was past his prime when he took over but still had 7 sacks in his age 36 season.
RE: Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 5/3/2022 2:18 pm : link
In comment 15697153 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I'm not sure I buy that.

Baltimore didn't have a guy like KT.

And if you accept that Wink is still going to run games up front to confuse the blocking schemes, KT may actually get some cheap sacks in addition to the hard-won sacks.


Hopefully you're right. I do agree with you and JonC that Wink has never had a guy with Kayvon's 1st step before. Maybe it allows Wink to think of new ways to get the most out a talent like that.

But I do think the fact that Judon and Smith both went from ~8 sack guys to ~12 sack guys immediately after leaving Wink is more than a coincidence.

Trust me, I'm super excited for KT. I miss having an elite pass rush. Hopefully Wink and co. can get the most out a talent like him.
RE: RE: RE: I still  
Strip-Sack : 5/3/2022 2:18 pm : link
In comment 15697156 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15697155 Strip-Sack said:


Quote:


In comment 15697147 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


get a chuckle out of the fact that Bryan Cox is on this coaching staff.



One of the talking heads, I believe it was Shefter, was on the other night and said that Cox was at one of the dinners with KT and was asking him personal "family" questions that got under his skin and KT had to go to the bathroom to cool off...sounds like Cox was baiting him a bit to see what he's made of but apparently everything's cool between them according to Shefter.



Really? That's interesting.


Yep, that's what he said....totally fits Coxs' personality/MO. I take it as a good sign that he was still the pick but definitely interesting.
I'd look to how Wink used Oweh bc he was dynamic in the first half  
Eric on Li : 5/3/2022 2:22 pm : link
of the year last year before the Ravens had all their injuries. He still ended the year 2nd to Parsons in rookie pressures (49) and FF (3). Like KT he is 6'4 255 and explosive, though I expect Thibodeaux to be better at the POA so I think he will have less specialized role (Oweh played 421 pass rush snaps and just 168 run snaps).

I think the numbers indicate that as aggressive as Wink is as a blitzer, it's not necessarily with the intent of generating sacks. as you pointed out they had some great defenses without generating a lot of sacks. so i can only speculate that he's blitzing to help facilitate good coverage by pressuring the QB as opposed to the intent being to get the QB on the ground as much as possible.

KT like Oweh could add a dynamic presence. The entire front 7 seems like it has some fits with the Ravens personnel. Williams can be the Calais, Lawrence is a nose sized athlete, there are a lot of different types of mix and match LBs. McKinney is also very much like a Ravens safety.

So to me the big question with the defense is whether or not they can play the types of coverages wink likes since that's the foundation. the amount they've shopped JB makes me think he's not a great fit and if they do keep him Wink may need to make some adaptations. I'd be curious to hear whether he could or couldn't plug into the Jimmy Smith role though.
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/3/2022 2:22 pm : link
As Jon alludes to, most 3-4 defenses rely on their OLBs to provide the pressure... see the Steelers. Also the old Giants and Saints.

Wink is more from the Buddy Ryan school in that he likes to generate pressure if he doesn't have LT or Rickey Jackson out there. But if he has a Rickey Jackson, he's not going to limit him. (And if team's concentrate on KT, it's going to open up things for other rushers on a hopefully confused OL already).
the potential fly  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/3/2022 2:24 pm : link
in the ointment here is Wink needs the CBs that the Giants have right now to be able to hold up on their own.

It - combined with Schoen's remarks on Sunday - make me think that Bradberry may be sticking around. We'll see.
Also saying BAL didn't have a guy like Thibs isn't 100% right  
Eric on Li : 5/3/2022 2:32 pm : link
Through the first half of the season Oweh was pacing pretty close to Parsons and the BAL defense was again at the top of the league.

Through BAL's first 9 games they were 6-3 and Oweh's statline was:
4 sacks
5 TFLs
2 FF
11 QB hits

Here were Parsons numbers through 9 games:
6 sacks
11 TFLs
1 FF
15 QB hits

It's unrealistic to expect any rookie to produce like Parsons did last year and I'd gladly sign for Thibs producing like Oweh did through the first half of the year, without the second half falloff (he only had 1 sack in the final 8 games).

RE: the potential fly  
Boatie Warrant : 5/3/2022 2:34 pm : link
In comment 15697180 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
in the ointment here is Wink needs the CBs that the Giants have right now to be able to hold up on their own.

It - combined with Schoen's remarks on Sunday - make me think that Bradberry may be sticking around. We'll see.


Agreed, I think Bradberry stays somehow
Well  
Rave7 : 5/3/2022 2:35 pm : link
Ravens never had a chance to draft inside the top 10 since they picked Ronnie Stanley OT at 6 back in 2016. They always picked the back end of 1st round bc they were good.
I'm pretty sure if Ravens had a chance to draft Bosa brothers or Watt brothers or Myles Garrett (I'm not saying KT is them), the value is high that they would draft them.
Nice thread. I thought he said something that sacks  
Lines of Scrimmage : 5/3/2022 2:39 pm : link
were over rated and that he wants to get hits on the QB. His better defenses were really good at stopping the run so I think part of pressure/sacks is winning down/distance. 2nd/3rd and long lets him operate his scheme optimally increasing those stats.

Wonder how he did against Cincy last year. I tend to worry about heavy blitzing when you face a talented QB who has the OL/weapons. Little light on corner talent magnifies the issue imv.
BTW  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/3/2022 2:40 pm : link
did you guys see the big hug Wink gave KT when he arrived?

I think he is pretty damn happy.
RE: the potential fly  
Eric on Li : 5/3/2022 2:40 pm : link
In comment 15697180 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
in the ointment here is Wink needs the CBs that the Giants have right now to be able to hold up on their own.

It - combined with Schoen's remarks on Sunday - make me think that Bradberry may be sticking around. We'll see.


this has been the fascinating aspect of evaluating the existing roster all offseason imo. the nyg roster had a ton of $ invested in the secondary, but who fits with Wink and who doesnt?

Can Bradberry and Jackson do what Jimmy Smith and Peters did? In theory they don't seem so far off since all 4 have ball skills and can play press. Bradberry is slow by CB standards but so is Smith. Peters and Jackson are both known for their ball skills.

the nyg don't have a Marlon Humphrey - which is likely why they were so hot to add Sauce. But they do have McKinney, and now 3 talented young guys to fight for the slot with Robinson, Flott, and Holmes.

if I was guessing an area where the NYG add another significant piece though it would be the secondary and someone who fits very well with Wink. A Chuck Clark type.
Maybe  
DanMetroMan : 5/3/2022 2:43 pm : link
a stupid question but what exactly has Cox been up to recently?

I did notice his son was with Daboll/Schoen in Buffalo last season
RE: BTW  
bigblue5611 : 5/3/2022 2:43 pm : link
In comment 15697202 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
did you guys see the big hug Wink gave KT when he arrived?

I think he is pretty damn happy.


I did not. Link to that, please?
One other point worth noting, during Wink's time in Baltimore  
Strahan91 : 5/3/2022 2:49 pm : link
the offense has dominated time of possesion. If you look at the numbers, they've consistently been amongst the league leaders due to how effective they are running the ball with Lamar. So there are going to be less opportunities for edge rushers to accumulate sacks.
An example of this is Zadarius Smith,  
Strahan91 : 5/3/2022 2:52 pm : link
in Baltimore in 2018 he played 690 snaps while in GB he played 872 and 858 in 2019 and 2020. Judon played 568 in Baltimore in 2020 and 877 with the Pats last year. He did play more in 2019 (793) and had 9.5 sacks so this is definitely a piece of it.
RE: One other point worth noting, during Wink's time in Baltimore  
Eric on Li : 5/3/2022 2:54 pm : link
In comment 15697214 Strahan91 said:
Quote:
the offense has dominated time of possesion. If you look at the numbers, they've consistently been amongst the league leaders due to how effective they are running the ball with Lamar. So there are going to be less opportunities for edge rushers to accumulate sacks.


kind of cuts both ways, also played offenses playing from behind and abandoning run which usually helps with sacks too.
Wink is a great coach  
Dave on the UWS : 5/3/2022 2:59 pm : link
Great coaches adapt to their personell to accomplish the same things, within the core concepts of their system. I think KT and Azeez are going to be VERY productive.
.  
Go Terps : 5/3/2022 3:00 pm : link
The pressures v. sacks argument brings back bad memories of Olivier Vernon. I'm hoping for a lot more than that out of Thibodeaux.
Two games against Bengals  
Lines of Scrimmage : 5/3/2022 3:14 pm : link
Burrow and elite WR's

23/38 409 10.9 3 1 1-7 -- 113.5
37/46 498 11.4 4 0 3-27 -- 143.2


Week 7 and 15. Two blowouts. Ouch, but I don't know when the corners got hurt.

Mahomes lit them up good. Rodgers was middle of the pack.
RE: .  
Eric on Li : 5/3/2022 3:17 pm : link
In comment 15697222 Go Terps said:
Quote:
The pressures v. sacks argument brings back bad memories of Olivier Vernon. I'm hoping for a lot more than that out of Thibodeaux.


it's not really an argument, sacks are better and everyone wants as many as possible. but pressures are statistically proven to make QBs play worse.




The importance of pressure: It's not all about sacks - ( New Window )
RE: RE: BTW  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/3/2022 3:26 pm : link
In comment 15697207 bigblue5611 said:
Quote:
In comment 15697202 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


did you guys see the big hug Wink gave KT when he arrived?

I think he is pretty damn happy.



I did not. Link to that, please?


Here you go!
FIRST 24 Hours: Giants Draft Kayvon Thibodeaux & Evan Neal - ( New Window )
I think  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/3/2022 3:27 pm : link
it was cool Wink met him outside the building...like he couldn't wait to meet him again.
RE: RE: RE: BTW  
j_rud : 5/3/2022 3:29 pm : link
In comment 15697258 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15697207 bigblue5611 said:


Quote:


In comment 15697202 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


did you guys see the big hug Wink gave KT when he arrived?

I think he is pretty damn happy.



I did not. Link to that, please?



Here you go! FIRST 24 Hours: Giants Draft Kayvon Thibodeaux & Evan Neal - ( New Window )


Thibodeaux seemed genuinely moved when he mentioned legacy. I think it's pretty obvious that if this kid performs he's going to be a superstar.
i think we keep bradberry  
JJ2525 : 5/3/2022 3:36 pm : link
this is a rebuild yes, but i think part of that rebuild is not being an embarrassment this year. That doesn't necessarily mean winning a lot, but we can't be an embarrassment. And part of that is being respectable and competitive in the most important spots. The o-line has prevented that for years but now there's at least a chance that the line will be respectable. Our pass rush should now be respectable. If we cut bradberry now, we could have a game-wrecking hole on defense that wink can't scheme around. i know we need money and we don't want to push money to the future, but there is a responsible way yo do it. as others have pointed out, there is 3-4m of low hanging fruit that can be cut - ximines, martin etc. we could add a couple void years to bradberry to save $4m more and then a small restructure on LW to get another 4-5m. This can be done.
What I would say about Wink and elite pass rushers is this  
Chris684 : 5/3/2022 3:37 pm : link
Just because you've never owned a Rolls Royce, doesn't mean you wouldn't love one.

I posted the "first 24 hours" video for KT and Neal yesterday and there's Wink waiting outside of KT's limo as he pulls up to the facility. I think he's got to be thrilled with the selection.
RE: i think we keep bradberry  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/3/2022 3:37 pm : link
In comment 15697270 JJ2525 said:
Quote:
this is a rebuild yes, but i think part of that rebuild is not being an embarrassment this year. That doesn't necessarily mean winning a lot, but we can't be an embarrassment. And part of that is being respectable and competitive in the most important spots. The o-line has prevented that for years but now there's at least a chance that the line will be respectable. Our pass rush should now be respectable. If we cut bradberry now, we could have a game-wrecking hole on defense that wink can't scheme around. i know we need money and we don't want to push money to the future, but there is a responsible way yo do it. as others have pointed out, there is 3-4m of low hanging fruit that can be cut - ximines, martin etc. we could add a couple void years to bradberry to save $4m more and then a small restructure on LW to get another 4-5m. This can be done.


Much depends on whether Bradberry wants to be here. He may not. If he doesn't, he can tell his agent not to accept a re-structure.
Miciah McFadden  
5BowlsSoon : 5/3/2022 3:39 pm : link
This guy was great at getting at the QB…methinks he and Wink were made for each other.

Thank you Joe Schoen for being astute enough to trade down to add this draft choice. (Belton too)
RE: RE: i think we keep bradberry  
Eric on Li : 5/3/2022 3:40 pm : link
In comment 15697275 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15697270 JJ2525 said:


Quote:


this is a rebuild yes, but i think part of that rebuild is not being an embarrassment this year. That doesn't necessarily mean winning a lot, but we can't be an embarrassment. And part of that is being respectable and competitive in the most important spots. The o-line has prevented that for years but now there's at least a chance that the line will be respectable. Our pass rush should now be respectable. If we cut bradberry now, we could have a game-wrecking hole on defense that wink can't scheme around. i know we need money and we don't want to push money to the future, but there is a responsible way yo do it. as others have pointed out, there is 3-4m of low hanging fruit that can be cut - ximines, martin etc. we could add a couple void years to bradberry to save $4m more and then a small restructure on LW to get another 4-5m. This can be done.



Much depends on whether Bradberry wants to be here. He may not. If he doesn't, he can tell his agent not to accept a re-structure.


the giants put language in all their contracts allowing them to restructure without needing acceptance from the player - but based on the logan ryan outcome i doubt they will keep him if he doesn't want to be here.
Wasn’t Bradberry originally  
DonnieD89 : 5/3/2022 3:44 pm : link
a press corner? I’m not sure if their intent was to get rid of him, because he doesn’t fit in Winks system. I think it’s because of the salary. It might be a blessing in disguise that he stays at least one year or two years and then we bring along another rookie in next year‘s draft or have Flott become that guy.
Bradberry was signed to play a lot of press  
AcesUp : 5/3/2022 3:49 pm : link
but he was much better in zone while he was here, very strong in zone actually. I think he started to have problems with the McLaurin types in man though. It's part of the reason Graham abandoned playing a lot of man early in the season. That's probably why it was a decision to move him and not extend once they did their due diligence.

I have a feeling Wink blitzes less than he has recently with the Ravens. I'm not too confident in Adoree, Robinson and Flott holding up in Cover 1 or Cover 0. This may especially be the case if Thibs is the goods and they can generate without sending extra defenders early.
RE: RE: .  
Go Terps : 5/3/2022 3:56 pm : link
In comment 15697250 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 15697222 Go Terps said:


Quote:


The pressures v. sacks argument brings back bad memories of Olivier Vernon. I'm hoping for a lot more than that out of Thibodeaux.



it's not really an argument, sacks are better and everyone wants as many as possible. but pressures are statistically proven to make QBs play worse.



The importance of pressure: It's not all about sacks - ( New Window )


I agree with the premise, but the definition of a "pressure" is my question. Vernon was often credited for pressures when in reality he was pretty ineffectual.
I haven't read the entire thread  
arniefez : 5/3/2022 3:59 pm : link
But I've listened to so many podcast the past 5 months my ears may fall off. It's amazing all of the information that is available to us if we're interested.

Pressure in less than 2.5 seconds is the golden ticket and Thibodeaux excels at that. Sacks are how guys get paid, pressures win games.
HURRIES  
Joe Beckwith : 5/3/2022 4:00 pm : link
are disruptive to timing, and frustrating to WRs more than QBs.
That guy formerly in NE found that out twice.
RE: Also saying BAL didn't have a guy like Thibs isn't 100% right  
jvm52106 : 5/3/2022 4:06 pm : link
In comment 15697191 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
Through the first half of the season Oweh was pacing pretty close to Parsons and the BAL defense was again at the top of the league.

Through BAL's first 9 games they were 6-3 and Oweh's statline was:
4 sacks
5 TFLs
2 FF
11 QB hits

Here were Parsons numbers through 9 games:
6 sacks
11 TFLs
1 FF
15 QB hits

It's unrealistic to expect any rookie to produce like Parsons did last year and I'd gladly sign for Thibs producing like Oweh did through the first half of the year, without the second half falloff (he only had 1 sack in the final 8 games).



Oweh, coming out of college was nowhere near Thibs talent or production...
RE: RE: Also saying BAL didn't have a guy like Thibs isn't 100% right  
ArcadeSlumlord : 5/3/2022 4:39 pm : link
In comment 15697316 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
In comment 15697191 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


Through the first half of the season Oweh was pacing pretty close to Parsons and the BAL defense was again at the top of the league.

Through BAL's first 9 games they were 6-3 and Oweh's statline was:
4 sacks
5 TFLs
2 FF
11 QB hits

Here were Parsons numbers through 9 games:
6 sacks
11 TFLs
1 FF
15 QB hits

It's unrealistic to expect any rookie to produce like Parsons did last year and I'd gladly sign for Thibs producing like Oweh did through the first half of the year, without the second half falloff (he only had 1 sack in the final 8 games).





Oweh, coming out of college was nowhere near Thibs talent or production...


Agreed, Thibs is a more technically polished football player. I really wish people would shove their RAS analytics up their ass. You know how many track stars I saw come through Div 1aa ball that impressed in the weight room but couldnt shed a block? TECHNIQUE WINS OUT.
RE: RE: RE: BTW  
bigblue5611 : 5/3/2022 4:40 pm : link
In comment 15697258 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15697207 bigblue5611 said:


Quote:


In comment 15697202 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


did you guys see the big hug Wink gave KT when he arrived?

I think he is pretty damn happy.



I did not. Link to that, please?



Here you go! FIRST 24 Hours: Giants Draft Kayvon Thibodeaux & Evan Neal - ( New Window )


Thank you!
I am just glad we came away with not only a OT but  
Rjanyg : 5/3/2022 4:53 pm : link
after not taking Parsons we have KT which is outstanding.
RE: KT  
solarmike : 5/3/2022 4:58 pm : link
In comment 15697158 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
is going to blindside Wentz, the ball is going to pop free, and Ojulari is going to scoop it up and score. So let it be written...

Amen!
RE: Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy  
JonC : 5/3/2022 5:02 pm : link
In comment 15697178 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
As Jon alludes to, most 3-4 defenses rely on their OLBs to provide the pressure... see the Steelers. Also the old Giants and Saints.

Wink is more from the Buddy Ryan school in that he likes to generate pressure if he doesn't have LT or Rickey Jackson out there. But if he has a Rickey Jackson, he's not going to limit him. (And if team's concentrate on KT, it's going to open up things for other rushers on a hopefully confused OL already).


Exactly.

@Eric LI,

Oweh tested better than Thibs, and I made a lot of noise during Oweh's draft about the Giants picking him or Tryon.

But, I have no doubt Thibs has more upside as an NFL pass rusher. Oweh is super rare, an athlete learning football. Thibs is a natural, already has multiple pass rush moves, plays with power, can switch from power to speed, and that first step and downhill burst is rare. I've seen him take over games and destroy OLs and play series in college, and he's just a kid. Unleash him.
RE: RE: RE: i think we keep bradberry  
robbieballs2003 : 5/3/2022 5:05 pm : link
In comment 15697284 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 15697275 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 15697270 JJ2525 said:


Quote:


this is a rebuild yes, but i think part of that rebuild is not being an embarrassment this year. That doesn't necessarily mean winning a lot, but we can't be an embarrassment. And part of that is being respectable and competitive in the most important spots. The o-line has prevented that for years but now there's at least a chance that the line will be respectable. Our pass rush should now be respectable. If we cut bradberry now, we could have a game-wrecking hole on defense that wink can't scheme around. i know we need money and we don't want to push money to the future, but there is a responsible way yo do it. as others have pointed out, there is 3-4m of low hanging fruit that can be cut - ximines, martin etc. we could add a couple void years to bradberry to save $4m more and then a small restructure on LW to get another 4-5m. This can be done.



Much depends on whether Bradberry wants to be here. He may not. If he doesn't, he can tell his agent not to accept a re-structure.



the giants put language in all their contracts allowing them to restructure without needing acceptance from the player - but based on the logan ryan outcome i doubt they will keep him if he doesn't want to be here.


Wait, what? A team can't restructure a deal without a player agreeing. That's nuts.
I think there is CBA approved language  
JonC : 5/3/2022 5:07 pm : link
that allows particular contract changes without player approval, and it applied to Logan Ryan, iirc.

Don't quote me, my 3 year old is wreaking havoc on my sleep and sanity.
RE: I think there is CBA approved language  
Pepe LePugh : 5/3/2022 5:13 pm : link
In comment 15697403 JonC said:
Quote:
that allows particular contract changes without player approval, and it applied to Logan Ryan, iirc.

Don't quote me, my 3 year old is wreaking havoc on my sleep and sanity.

I assumed that only applies to converting salary into bonus, and if the player is in his final year it doesn’t affect the cap in any way?
...  
christian : 5/3/2022 5:19 pm : link
The bigger contracts often pre-negotiate restructure clauses that are to the player's benefit, and help the team move money on the balance sheet year.

A likely example is Leonard Williams. He has 19M in guaranteed salary that is paid over the course of the year.

The clause would say the Giants can convert 18M to a restructure bonus. He benefits because he gets all that cash today. The Giants can then spread that cost over two years.

In this scenario the move 9M from 22 > 23 cap.
RE: RE: I think there is CBA approved language  
christian : 5/3/2022 5:26 pm : link
In comment 15697409 Pepe LePugh said:
Quote:
I assumed that only applies to converting salary into bonus, and if the player is in his final year it doesn’t affect the cap in any way?


Bradberry has 13.4M in remaining salary, on the final year of his contract. The Giants can convert some of that to a restructure bonus and spread across voidable years.

They've already done that once. The second restructure bonus they did last year to save 4M added 1.36M to a void year in 2023.
RE: if true  
Matt M. : 5/3/2022 5:31 pm : link
In comment 15697166 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
about Cox-KT, combined with KT saying the Giants were giving a hard time at the Combine, it sounds like the Giants were really trying to push his buttons.
Sounds like it. But, that could be a good thing. They did end up taking him, so I guess they were pleased with how he handled himself.
christian is correct re restructures and I agree Thibs >>> Oweh  
Eric on Li : 5/3/2022 5:38 pm : link
as prospects and it's not particularly close.

in terms of results however if I told you Thibs rookie season production is:

8 sacks
4 FF
10 TFLs
22 QB hits
50+ pressures

would you sign for that?

I probably would. And to my point that's extrapolating the production Wink got out of Oweh in the first half before their secondary fell apart. Which to be clear is a better season than Oweh because I think Thibs is a better player, including being capable of playing more snaps.

expecting better than that is probably unrealistic because it's getting close to what Parsons did.
RE: RE: RE: I think there is CBA approved language  
Eric on Li : 5/3/2022 5:43 pm : link
In comment 15697423 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 15697409 Pepe LePugh said:


Quote:


I assumed that only applies to converting salary into bonus, and if the player is in his final year it doesn’t affect the cap in any way?



Bradberry has 13.4M in remaining salary, on the final year of his contract. The Giants can convert some of that to a restructure bonus and spread across voidable years.

They've already done that once. The second restructure bonus they did last year to save 4M added 1.36M to a void year in 2023.


im pretty sure the void year screws up any comp pick for the future, so I'd now be a little more surprised if they decide to punt money into the future.

I think the options are basically extend or cut. if they like him enough to put money in the future then better to extend and have the option to keep. they don't need to cut him immediately if the extension is a no go, they can keep playing this thing out because there's no downside, but if they dont see him as useful beyond 1 season it's basically just praying for something to change elsewhere.

anyone know a guy who can spike a few DB's drinks with low grade beaver tranqs?
I'd rather a defense . . . .  
TC : 5/3/2022 5:55 pm : link
that gets zero sacks in game, but wrecks the offense through constant pressure from everywhere, to one that just racks up the random sack, or two.
It's a fair point about CBs  
mittenedman : 5/3/2022 6:26 pm : link
and Wink's already spelled it out: cover CBs > pass rushers.

KT was just too good to pass up. Wink was on board too. Bisignano shared a story on Giants Insider about KT blowing the Giants away with his philosophy on setting OTs up for the 4th quarter. (He lead the nation in 4th quarter sacks.) He sets guys up, learns their movements and unleashes hell in crunch time. He's almost psychotic about the way he approaches the game.

Wink's never had an ER like this. Big time football player that transcends scheme.
I could be wrong  
M.S. : 5/3/2022 6:57 pm : link

But I think a lot of Wink's blitzes wreaked havoc on the opponent's run game.
...  
christian : 5/3/2022 7:39 pm : link
In comment 15697443 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
They've already done that once. The second restructure bonus they did last year to save 4M added 1.36M to a void year in 2023.

im pretty sure the void year screws up any comp pick for the future, so I'd now be a little more surprised if they decide to punt money into the future.


I was going to ask you the other day if you knew if the void year kept him out of the comp formula.

A straight cut just feels like such a waste to me. If his 2022 salary is holding back a decent pick, they could convert some money to a roster bonus they eat.

Something like a 5M roster bonus, and then trade him for a 2023 4th. Would save them 8.3M, net a pick.

He'd be inclined to approve this, because if he's cut he's only guaranteed 2M?
RE: It's a fair point about CBs  
Ten Ton Hammer : 5/3/2022 7:41 pm : link
In comment 15697512 mittenedman said:
Quote:
and Wink's already spelled it out: cover CBs > pass rushers.

KT was just too good to pass up. Wink was on board too. Bisignano shared a story on Giants Insider about KT blowing the Giants away with his philosophy on setting OTs up for the 4th quarter. (He lead the nation in 4th quarter sacks.) He sets guys up, learns their movements and unleashes hell in crunch time. He's almost psychotic about the way he approaches the game.

Wink's never had an ER like this. Big time football player that transcends scheme.


As to the CB> ER valuation, yeah, trust, but an ER on a rookie contract is not something anyone's going to turn away.

Baltimore let ZaDarius Smith leave in free agency.

Get em young, use the talent, but don't break the bank over it. And the philosophy changes if the talent is special. The Ravens paid to keep Terrell Suggs, for instance.
RE: Thibs is an elite pass rusher prospect  
bw in dc : 5/3/2022 7:49 pm : link
In comment 15697145 JonC said:
Quote:
and one helluva consolation prize, better upside than the players Wink had with the Ravens.


Well, he did coach Terrell Suggs for quite a long time... ;)
RE: .  
bw in dc : 5/3/2022 7:56 pm : link
In comment 15697222 Go Terps said:
Quote:
The pressures v. sacks argument brings back bad memories of Olivier Vernon. I'm hoping for a lot more than that out of Thibodeaux.


I'd like to see stats to back this up, but the best pressure I have noticed that creates the most problems is up the middle. Outside pressure is nice, but good QBs can step into the pocket, step up and deliver a throw. But pressure from the inside, forces a QB to move laterally or back. And accuracy on the run requires a real gift.
I hope somehow we can keep Bradberry in the fold.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5/3/2022 8:00 pm : link
I'd feel good with him & Robinson as our starting CBs. I really like what I saw of Robinson last fall as a rookie.
RE: ...  
Eric on Li : 5/3/2022 8:07 pm : link
In comment 15697594 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 15697443 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


They've already done that once. The second restructure bonus they did last year to save 4M added 1.36M to a void year in 2023.

im pretty sure the void year screws up any comp pick for the future, so I'd now be a little more surprised if they decide to punt money into the future.



I was going to ask you the other day if you knew if the void year kept him out of the comp formula.

A straight cut just feels like such a waste to me. If his 2022 salary is holding back a decent pick, they could convert some money to a roster bonus they eat.

Something like a 5M roster bonus, and then trade him for a 2023 4th. Would save them 8.3M, net a pick.

He'd be inclined to approve this, because if he's cut he's only guaranteed 2M?


for things to be where they are this one has to just be complicated. here are some things that i think are likely:

1. they don't see JB as a good fit in the defense
2. at some point he will have trade value (camp or deadline) they just got unlucky how the draft fell

so the question is what's the right way to handle moving money around? what's the best use of JB as an asset?

something is always better than nothing so i'd hesitate to cut him. but at some point they have to choose a contingency plan.

so it's chicken or the egg, which contingency plan is the right one?

I guess if pushed i'd say eat the money in the future with an extra void year and convert to signing bonus, make his salary as low as possible this year to make him maximally tradeable, and hope to get a pick at the deadline. Ertz brought back a 5th and a roster player and he wasn't even playing well. if say LAR lose Ramsey or something, I could maybe even see him come close to bringing back a 3rd or a 4th.

i think that keeps the fallout most contained vs. changing Leonard Williams contract since it's so far the only big one undisturbed with a void year. it keeps a reliable veteran and a chance at a pick and dumps some money on next year's cap, which is no big deal because they have a ton of room. if they are going to dump more money on next year they may as well make Bradberry more tradeable in the process (which is what they did with Jackson too).
RE: RE: .  
Eric on Li : 5/3/2022 8:11 pm : link
In comment 15697618 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15697222 Go Terps said:


Quote:


The pressures v. sacks argument brings back bad memories of Olivier Vernon. I'm hoping for a lot more than that out of Thibodeaux.



I'd like to see stats to back this up, but the best pressure I have noticed that creates the most problems is up the middle. Outside pressure is nice, but good QBs can step into the pocket, step up and deliver a throw. But pressure from the inside, forces a QB to move laterally or back. And accuracy on the run requires a real gift.


so you're saying a DT top 5 in pressures over the last couple years would be a premium asset?
RE: RE: RE: .  
bw in dc : 5/3/2022 8:45 pm : link
In comment 15697634 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 15697618 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 15697222 Go Terps said:


Quote:


The pressures v. sacks argument brings back bad memories of Olivier Vernon. I'm hoping for a lot more than that out of Thibodeaux.



I'd like to see stats to back this up, but the best pressure I have noticed that creates the most problems is up the middle. Outside pressure is nice, but good QBs can step into the pocket, step up and deliver a throw. But pressure from the inside, forces a QB to move laterally or back. And accuracy on the run requires a real gift.



so you're saying a DT top 5 in pressures over the last couple years would be a premium asset?


At the right price, sure.
Wink's Defence  
Alamo : 5/3/2022 9:17 pm : link
I have a feeling that Jones will be tested in practice quite often..If he can handle what Wink is going to throw at him,the regular season might not be so tuff on him to make a play..Take the red jersey off of him,and make it more real..😉🙃
RE: Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 5/3/2022 11:09 pm : link
In comment 15697178 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
As Jon alludes to, most 3-4 defenses rely on their OLBs to provide the pressure... see the Steelers. Also the old Giants and Saints.

Wink is more from the Buddy Ryan school in that he likes to generate pressure if he doesn't have LT or Rickey Jackson out there. But if he has a Rickey Jackson, he's not going to limit him. (And if team's concentrate on KT, it's going to open up things for other rushers on a hopefully confused OL already).


Great post. I definitely get it. He’s never had “this” piece.

But to continue this devils advocate thread, we haven’t seen Wink with such a weapon. You can’t just assume he’ll know how to utilize it the correct way.

People that make bad into ok aren’t necessarily people that can make ok into really good. We’ll see.
RE: I think  
Klaatu : 5/4/2022 7:16 am : link
In comment 15697259 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
it was cool Wink met him outside the building...like he couldn't wait to meet him again.


He should've brought cake. You should always bring cake.

Anyway...I think Martindale will be happy with his new additions. It's a safe bet he would have liked to tap a better CB prospect or two (and maybe Safety), but the way the draft unfolded it just wasn't in the cards. There's always next year.
Yeah, except for 2018(went back and looked)  
BSIMatt : 5/4/2022 3:32 pm : link
Baltimore wasn’t really stacked with edge rushers. 2018 they had Judon,, Z Smith and Suggs toward the end. After that they seemed kinda thin. However if you go back and look at pressure % by year, which you can do on pf reference under advanced team stats…Ravens were very good in pressure %.

This will be interesting for Martindale because just with L Williams, Azeez and Thibs he can have some pressure players that are capable of getting pressure simply by attacking the man in front of them…which should only make the more exotic stuff that much more effective…one would like to think anyway.
RE: Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy  
BSIMatt : 5/4/2022 3:39 pm : link
In comment 15697178 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:


Wink is more from the Buddy Ryan school in that he likes to generate pressure if he doesn't have LT or Rickey Jackson out there. But if he has a Rickey Jackson, he's not going to limit him. (And if team's concentrate on KT, it's going to open up things for other rushers on a hopefully confused OL already).


This reminds me of when we had Osi, Tuck, Strahan and Spags. Spags had an aggressive, in your face Jim Johnson philosophy where he liked to bring the heat, but he also had some toolsy pass rushers to work with. I remember him using those blitz tactics to make it harder to teams to scheme against guys like Osi, and really helped free our rushers up a bit with the pressure looks, confusing offensive fronts. This type of scenario I could see unfolding, and in no way am I trying to compare Williams, Azeez and KT to Strahan, Tuck and Osi.
