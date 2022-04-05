Giants vs Packers in London October 9

I live a 4 hour drive away from London so will go if I can grab a ticket. Will be very hard to get though - whilst Giants are relatively well supported here, the Packers are very very popular.
Also confusing as to why this one is at Tottenham’s stadium rather than Wembley, which can accommodate 90k, so an extra 30k people, considering this game will be the most popular one over here by far.
If UK games are to continue in the future I hope we get something elsewhere, maybe nearer to me in Manchester, or even Scotland. Nobody outside of London likes London!! And it would be great for people flying over to see the nicer parts of the UK.
Must be said though, I’m not a big fan of games taking place outside out a teams usual location. I would hate it if my football (soccer) team had to play outside of the usual home/away stadium. I feel for you US based fans who may have gone to Lambeau.
With a 17 game schedule (odd number) does any team really "lose" a home game?
What does the odd number of games have to do with it? Most NFC teams, including the entire rest of the Packers' division, will play 9 regular season games in their home stadium. The Packers (and Bucs, Saints and Cards) will play 8. Same thing in the AFC, with everyone playing 8 at home, except the Jags who will play 7. Presumably everyone will be the home team for an international game sooner or later, so what goes around comes around, but to the extent playing in your own building is a better home field advantage than playing at a neutral site, the Packers and other international "home" teams clearly lost a home game this year.
Last time I went they played in Twickenham, this is much better than that,
let's see what the wife says, lol. I assume STH will get a shot at tickets? I forget what happened last time. There are also Giants travel companies that you'll pay extra but all you do is swipe the card and show up.
Here in Europe it used to be pretty easy to buy them when they go on sale. But nowadays Ticketmaster owns the reselling sites, so in a mysterious way it is almost impossible to buy them on release. But 2 minutes later there are 30.000 tickets available on their own reselling sites.
This one will be expenssive. My guess is around 150 USD for the cheapest tickets if not more.
They didn't spend all that money on the new stadium not to use it. I think the long term dream is for there to be a London team. Not sure if , or when, it'll happen but I'd guess you better get used to them using Spurs' toilet bowl. In any case, i imagine they have sn easier time setting out in London than if it they did it elsewhere but i may be wrong.
RE: Great....I guess my son and I heading to lambeau
I was in Lambeau for the 2011 playoff game. Incredible venue. Incredibly nice people too. Couldn't get a cab to the game some locals offered to drive us. Same thing leading up to the game for a night out at the bar. Some girl in the bar offered to drive the 3 of us back to our hotel. Very nice people. Tailgating was a blast too
I was able to get tickets through Ticketmaster the day they went on sale at like 3 or 4 am our time. It was through Ticketmaster UK, different than our Ticketmaster so I would suggest making an account ahead of time. I ended up having to cancel because of the girls cancer but sold them for about triple later on. So I'd suggest watch to the onsale date and get them early if you can. Have fun boys, sounds like lots of fans are planning on going.
Where did you find this out?
Same. I guess it's Tennessee.
Quote:
the bye in week 6. Way too early, imo
Where did you find this out?
Teams usually get a bye after an overseas game.
Why’s nfc or afc opponent matter?
Oh well, it's a loss anyway.
Last time I went they played in Twickenham, this is much better than that,
Yup. So fucking dumb.
I believe I heard on the NFL Network that they will be televising the game.
They didn't spend all that money on the new stadium not to use it. I think the long term dream is for there to be a London team. Not sure if , or when, it'll happen but I'd guess you better get used to them using Spurs' toilet bowl. In any case, i imagine they have sn easier time setting out in London than if it they did it elsewhere but i may be wrong.
I was in Lambeau for the 2011 playoff game. Incredible venue. Incredibly nice people too. Couldn't get a cab to the game some locals offered to drive us. Same thing leading up to the game for a night out at the bar. Some girl in the bar offered to drive the 3 of us back to our hotel. Very nice people. Tailgating was a blast too
Schedule maker annual can’t screw us over enough, while being delicate with NE.
Our bye week too. October 16. Week 6 for a bye is early for a 17 game season. Oh well
Schedule maker annual can’t screw us over enough, while being delicate with NE.
Giants have faired well with bye weeks over the last handful of years. They have typically had it right around the mid-point of the season or later.
2016- Week 8 (after London game vs LAR)
2017- Week 8
2018- Week 9
2019- Week 11
2020- Week 11
2021- Week 10
Mads, I'll check the schedule at home etc as we've been trying to also reschedule a strip to Scotland with my other half and our son!
Do you really think the timing of the bye matters with this years team? LOL
Hope so, its supposed to be a "neutral" site although the Pack is at home. I'm thinking about it, it doesn't look like flights or hotel will be that bad.
DCPollaro, JonC and Gidiefor a Reunion?
Mads, I'll check the schedule at home etc as we've been trying to also reschedule a strip to Scotland with my other half and our son!
Sounds good :)
It's feels like a lifetime since the Giants-Dolphins game in London.
DCPollaro, JonC and Gidiefor a Reunion?
Mads, I'll check the schedule at home etc as we've been trying to also reschedule a strip to Scotland with my other half and our son!
Sounds good :)
It's feels like a lifetime since the Giants-Dolphins game in London.
15 years! I still remember boarding and talking to Anderson Cooper on the line.
Back to the place where I out ran Jason Taylor!
Good call here Mike.
That TD run lasted about an hour and a half as I recall...
and? I talked to a janitor once.
I don't know what you mean by "still". Most of the NFC gets 9 actual home games this year. GB gets 8.
I will decide on may 12 after the rest of the dates are dropped.
if I do I'm gonna walk down Abby road with no shoes on, and take some rock and roll tours.
ME TOO.
DCPollaro, JonC and Gidiefor a Reunion?
Mads, I'll check the schedule at home etc as we've been trying to also reschedule a strip to Scotland with my other half and our son!
Yea, I'd love to go as well. Will see if i can make it happen
nfl network
will actually be in Jax? That's great! Been waiting 8 yrs for the Giants to come back!
ME TOO.
Jax for sure man. We'll have to get with Fred on the tickets.