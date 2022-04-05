for display only
Giants vs Packers in London October 9

BeckShepEli : 5/4/2022 7:45 am
Confirmed
RE: What I DON’T LIKE, is we have  
Route 9 : 5/4/2022 9:00 am : link
In comment 15698019 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
the bye in week 6. Way too early, imo


Where did you find this out?
RE: I was considering making the trip to GB  
Route 9 : 5/4/2022 9:01 am : link
In comment 15698029 Section331 said:
Quote:
for this game. Oh well...


Same. I guess it's Tennessee.
RE: RE: What I DON’T LIKE, is we have  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/4/2022 9:02 am : link
In comment 15698030 Route 9 said:
Quote:
In comment 15698019 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


the bye in week 6. Way too early, imo



Where did you find this out?


Teams usually get a bye after an overseas game.
May go  
Don Said : 5/4/2022 9:03 am : link
I live a 4 hour drive away from London so will go if I can grab a ticket. Will be very hard to get though - whilst Giants are relatively well supported here, the Packers are very very popular.

Also confusing as to why this one is at Tottenham’s stadium rather than Wembley, which can accommodate 90k, so an extra 30k people, considering this game will be the most popular one over here by far.

If UK games are to continue in the future I hope we get something elsewhere, maybe nearer to me in Manchester, or even Scotland. Nobody outside of London likes London!! And it would be great for people flying over to see the nicer parts of the UK.

Must be said though, I’m not a big fan of games taking place outside out a teams usual location. I would hate it if my football (soccer) team had to play outside of the usual home/away stadium. I feel for you US based fans who may have gone to Lambeau.
......  
Route 9 : 5/4/2022 9:05 am : link
Do they? Never knew that.
I went to the Dolphins game in 2007  
JonC : 5/4/2022 9:08 am : link
just might have to go to this one too.
I am really surprised they took a game out of Lambeau  
BigBlue7 : 5/4/2022 9:13 am : link
.
Did they announce what channel the game is on?  
Snablats : 5/4/2022 9:20 am : link
They seem to put those foreign soil games on those streaming networks no one can DVR, meaning having to get up at 6am to see it
RE: I’m glad they did a NFC opponent for this  
eli4life : 5/4/2022 9:24 am : link
In comment 15697968 Sean said:
Quote:
I’m surprised Green Bay is okay with losing a home game.


Why’s nfc or afc opponent matter?
How difficult  
Jolly Blue Giant : 5/4/2022 9:26 am : link
Will it be to get tickets?
Unless you were planning the road trip to Lambeau  
Stu11 : 5/4/2022 9:36 am : link
I don't see how anyone in here can be pissed with this. Getting them at a neutral site instead of Lambeau is a big plus,and be honest you old farts are up at 7 am every Sunday any way lol.
Only bummed  
Harvest Blend : 5/4/2022 9:39 am : link
because I'm out of town that weekend and it was a TV "freebie" at home.

Oh well, it's a loss anyway.
RE: RE: I’m glad they did a NFC opponent for this  
Mad Mike : 5/4/2022 9:39 am : link
In comment 15697970 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:
With a 17 game schedule (odd number) does any team really "lose" a home game?

What does the odd number of games have to do with it? Most NFC teams, including the entire rest of the Packers' division, will play 9 regular season games in their home stadium. The Packers (and Bucs, Saints and Cards) will play 8. Same thing in the AFC, with everyone playing 8 at home, except the Jags who will play 7. Presumably everyone will be the home team for an international game sooner or later, so what goes around comes around, but to the extent playing in your own building is a better home field advantage than playing at a neutral site, the Packers and other international "home" teams clearly lost a home game this year.
so this means the game at Jax  
Dr. D : 5/4/2022 9:47 am : link
will actually be in Jax? That's great! Been waiting 8 yrs for the Giants to come back!
RE: May go  
PatersonPlank : 5/4/2022 9:48 am : link
In comment 15698038 Don Said said:
Quote:
I live a 4 hour drive away from London so will go if I can grab a ticket. Will be very hard to get though - whilst Giants are relatively well supported here, the Packers are very very popular.

Also confusing as to why this one is at Tottenham’s stadium rather than Wembley, which can accommodate 90k, so an extra 30k people, considering this game will be the most popular one over here by far.

If UK games are to continue in the future I hope we get something elsewhere, maybe nearer to me in Manchester, or even Scotland. Nobody outside of London likes London!! And it would be great for people flying over to see the nicer parts of the UK.

Must be said though, I’m not a big fan of games taking place outside out a teams usual location. I would hate it if my football (soccer) team had to play outside of the usual home/away stadium. I feel for you US based fans who may have gone to Lambeau.


Last time I went they played in Twickenham, this is much better than that,
Flights from NYC for the weekend aren't awful  
mikeinbloomfield : 5/4/2022 9:53 am : link
let's see what the wife says, lol. I assume STH will get a shot at tickets? I forget what happened last time. There are also Giants travel companies that you'll pay extra but all you do is swipe the card and show up.
RE: Silly London crap  
bwitz : 5/4/2022 9:55 am : link
In comment 15698000 Sec 103 said:
Quote:
....


Yup. So fucking dumb.
Sandro Platzgummer's whole family will probably be there  
Marty in Albany : 5/4/2022 10:20 am : link
and Sandro probably won't even suit up.
RE: Did they announce what channel the game is on?  
jeffusedtobeonwebtv : 5/4/2022 10:23 am : link
In comment 15698059 Snablats said:
Quote:
They seem to put those foreign soil games on those streaming networks no one can DVR, meaning having to get up at 6am to see it


I believe I heard on the NFL Network that they will be televising the game.
Yeeesss  
Koldegaard : 5/4/2022 10:23 am : link
DCPollaro, JonC and Gidiefor a Reunion?
RE: How difficult  
Koldegaard : 5/4/2022 10:27 am : link
In comment 15698061 Jolly Blue Giant said:
Quote:
Will it be to get tickets?


Here in Europe it used to be pretty easy to buy them when they go on sale. But nowadays Ticketmaster owns the reselling sites, so in a mysterious way it is almost impossible to buy them on release. But 2 minutes later there are 30.000 tickets available on their own reselling sites.

This one will be expenssive. My guess is around 150 USD for the cheapest tickets if not more.
RE: May go  
Festina Lente : 5/4/2022 10:49 am : link
In comment 15698038 Don Said said:
Quote:
I live a 4 hour drive away from London so will go if I can grab a ticket. Will be very hard to get though - whilst Giants are relatively well supported here, the Packers are very very popular.

Also confusing as to why this one is at Tottenham’s stadium rather than Wembley, which can accommodate 90k, so an extra 30k people, considering this game will be the most popular one over here by far.

If UK games are to continue in the future I hope we get something elsewhere, maybe nearer to me in Manchester, or even Scotland. Nobody outside of London likes London!! And it would be great for people flying over to see the nicer parts of the UK.

Must be said though, I’m not a big fan of games taking place outside out a teams usual location. I would hate it if my football (soccer) team had to play outside of the usual home/away stadium. I feel for you US based fans who may have gone to Lambeau.


They didn't spend all that money on the new stadium not to use it. I think the long term dream is for there to be a London team. Not sure if , or when, it'll happen but I'd guess you better get used to them using Spurs' toilet bowl. In any case, i imagine they have sn easier time setting out in London than if it they did it elsewhere but i may be wrong.
RE: Great....I guess my son and I heading to lambeau  
OBJ_AllDay : 5/4/2022 10:50 am : link
In comment 15697956 George from PA said:
Quote:
Will have to wait


I was in Lambeau for the 2011 playoff game. Incredible venue. Incredibly nice people too. Couldn't get a cab to the game some locals offered to drive us. Same thing leading up to the game for a night out at the bar. Some girl in the bar offered to drive the 3 of us back to our hotel. Very nice people. Tailgating was a blast too
Gotta love Eli  
Mad Mike : 5/4/2022 10:52 am : link
Quote:
Back to the place where I out ran Jason Taylor!

tweet - ( New Window )
Goodell oughta take a long walk off a short pier  
Greg from LI : 5/4/2022 10:53 am : link
Fuck this idiocy
Calling out Archer (my dad)  
Everyone Relax : 5/4/2022 10:56 am : link
Can I have your credit card number? Mid-field sound good?
Do season ticket holders  
ajr2456 : 5/4/2022 10:57 am : link
Get a chance to buy tickets even though it’s an away game?
I think I’m gonna go to this game  
Ben in Tampa : 5/4/2022 11:05 am : link
Week 6 bye is ok. Could be better, could be worse
RE: Well. I guess that tells us  
Joe Beckwith : 5/4/2022 12:04 pm : link
In comment 15697980 TrueBlue56 said:
Quote:
Our bye week too. October 16. Week 6 for a bye is early for a 17 game season. Oh well


Schedule maker annual can’t screw us over enough, while being delicate with NE.
RE: RE: Well. I guess that tells us  
Costy16 : 5/4/2022 12:24 pm : link
In comment 15698318 Joe Beckwith said:
Quote:
In comment 15697980 TrueBlue56 said:


Quote:


Our bye week too. October 16. Week 6 for a bye is early for a 17 game season. Oh well



Schedule maker annual can’t screw us over enough, while being delicate with NE.


Giants have faired well with bye weeks over the last handful of years. They have typically had it right around the mid-point of the season or later.

2016- Week 8 (after London game vs LAR)
2017- Week 8
2018- Week 9
2019- Week 11
2020- Week 11
2021- Week 10
RE: Yeeesss  
JonC : 5/4/2022 12:27 pm : link
In comment 15698163 Koldegaard said:
Quote:
DCPollaro, JonC and Gidiefor a Reunion?


Mads, I'll check the schedule at home etc as we've been trying to also reschedule a strip to Scotland with my other half and our son!
Big question  
uther99 : 5/4/2022 12:28 pm : link
Who will be starting QB?
RE: What I DON’T LIKE, is we have  
MartyNJ1969 : 5/4/2022 12:29 pm : link
In comment 15698019 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
the bye in week 6. Way too early, imo


Do you really think the timing of the bye matters with this years team? LOL
So stupid.  
Mike in Marin : 5/4/2022 12:44 pm : link
I can't stand these games when it's the Giants. Of course, getting up at 6am on a Sunday to watch the Giants doesn't help.
RE: Do season ticket holders  
mikeinbloomfield : 5/4/2022 12:50 pm : link
In comment 15698234 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Get a chance to buy tickets even though it’s an away game?


Hope so, its supposed to be a "neutral" site although the Pack is at home. I'm thinking about it, it doesn't look like flights or hotel will be that bad.
RE: RE: Yeeesss  
Koldegaard : 5/4/2022 12:52 pm : link
In comment 15698346 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 15698163 Koldegaard said:


Quote:


DCPollaro, JonC and Gidiefor a Reunion?



Mads, I'll check the schedule at home etc as we've been trying to also reschedule a strip to Scotland with my other half and our son!


Sounds good :)

It's feels like a lifetime since the Giants-Dolphins game in London.
RE: RE: RE: Yeeesss  
JonC : 5/4/2022 1:00 pm : link
In comment 15698370 Koldegaard said:
Quote:
In comment 15698346 JonC said:


Quote:


In comment 15698163 Koldegaard said:


Quote:


DCPollaro, JonC and Gidiefor a Reunion?



Mads, I'll check the schedule at home etc as we've been trying to also reschedule a strip to Scotland with my other half and our son!



Sounds good :)

It's feels like a lifetime since the Giants-Dolphins game in London.


15 years! I still remember boarding and talking to Anderson Cooper on the line.
RE: Gotta love Eli  
Jimmy Googs : 5/4/2022 1:07 pm : link
In comment 15698224 Mad Mike said:
Quote:


Quote:


Back to the place where I out ran Jason Taylor!

tweet - ( New Window )


Good call here Mike.

That TD run lasted about an hour and a half as I recall...
Last game in England  
BigBlue in Keys : 5/4/2022 1:23 pm : link
I was able to get tickets through Ticketmaster the day they went on sale at like 3 or 4 am our time. It was through Ticketmaster UK, different than our Ticketmaster so I would suggest making an account ahead of time. I ended up having to cancel because of the girls cancer but sold them for about triple later on. So I'd suggest watch to the onsale date and get them early if you can. Have fun boys, sounds like lots of fans are planning on going.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Yeeesss  
Route 9 : 5/4/2022 1:57 pm : link
In comment 15698386 JonC said:
Quote:
I still remember boarding and talking to Anderson Cooper on the line.


and? I talked to a janitor once.
RE: I am really surprised they took a game out of Lambeau  
Matt M. : 5/4/2022 2:12 pm : link
In comment 15698052 BigBlue7 said:
Quote:
.
Doesn't "home" team for the overseas game still get 8 actual home games?
RE: RE: I am really surprised they took a game out of Lambeau  
Mad Mike : 5/4/2022 2:27 pm : link
In comment 15698448 Matt M. said:
Quote:
Doesn't "home" team for the overseas game still get 8 actual home games?

I don't know what you mean by "still". Most of the NFC gets 9 actual home games this year. GB gets 8.
RE: May go  
mikeypgiants giants : 5/4/2022 2:48 pm : link
I very well may go.
I will decide on may 12 after the rest of the dates are dropped.
if I do I'm gonna walk down Abby road with no shoes on, and take some rock and roll tours.
RE: so this means the game at Jax  
mikeypgiants giants : 5/4/2022 2:49 pm : link
In comment 15698088 Dr. D said:
Quote:
will actually be in Jax? That's great! Been waiting 8 yrs for the Giants to come back!

ME TOO.
Really happy Giants got one of these games  
Metnut : 5/4/2022 3:20 pm : link
The 9am start time is ideal. Can watch the game and then have the rest of the day to be outside in the nice weather and doing other stuff. Wish we could have a few early start times each year.
RE: RE: Yeeesss  
DCPollaro : 5/4/2022 6:43 pm : link
In comment 15698346 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 15698163 Koldegaard said:


Quote:


DCPollaro, JonC and Gidiefor a Reunion?



Mads, I'll check the schedule at home etc as we've been trying to also reschedule a strip to Scotland with my other half and our son!


Yea, I'd love to go as well. Will see if i can make it happen
RE: Did they announce what channel the game is on?  
CGiants07 : 5/4/2022 8:35 pm : link
In comment 15698059 Snablats said:
Quote:
They seem to put those foreign soil games on those streaming networks no one can DVR, meaning having to get up at 6am to see it


nfl network
RE: RE: so this means the game at Jax  
BigBlue in Keys : 5/4/2022 8:40 pm : link
In comment 15698478 mikeypgiants giants said:
Quote:
In comment 15698088 Dr. D said:


Quote:


will actually be in Jax? That's great! Been waiting 8 yrs for the Giants to come back!


ME TOO.


Jax for sure man. We'll have to get with Fred on the tickets.
Went to the 2007 game, am thinking about going to this one with my son  
PatersonPlank : 5/4/2022 10:06 pm : link
When do tickets go on sale?
Virtually a home game for the Giants.......  
Simms11 : 5/4/2022 10:16 pm : link
as they have a big following in the UK and Green Bay has to travel farther, as well. Should still be a solid match up.
