Will defenses compress the LOS against the Giants? M.S. : 5/5/2022 7:31 am



With WRs such as Kadarius Toney and Wan'Dale Robinson, the expectation is that the Gants will run several jet sweeps, slip screens and short, sudden crossing patterns. Both are fast, but neither one has a reputation for ripping the top of a defense. And getting behind the secondary is not Kenny Golladay's game.



So, will the Giants offense face 7, 8 or 9 defenders pressed up against the LOS? And, if so, what is the counter to that? Perhaps Saquon Barkley is the one the Giants can use as a deep weapon? Or maybe Kenny Golladay going up for jump balls one-on-one with safeties?



Any thoughts / viewpoints much appreciated. Thanks is advance.