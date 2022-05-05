How long did it take you to get over these 3 losses?

*1997 playoff meltdown against the Vikes
*2002 Playoff meltdown against the Niners
*2010 loss to Eagles in last 7-8 minutes up 31-10, that ultimately cost us the playoffs
For me, the ‘97 loss was the most brutal on me. Lasted weeks, perhaps longer.
*Feel free to add your own brutal loss and indicate how long it took you to get over it
The worst for me was '10. I was so enraged and I had to go to work right after. I have never been so angry at a loss.
The Flipper Anderson game in 1989 was a killer.
:-)
2002 genuinely put me in a bad mood for about 3 months. Just awful.
2010 I got over it after a couple days. Right before Dodge punted the ball I started to walk out of the bar and my buddies said "where are you going?!" I turned back and said he's going to run it back. And kept walking out. Everyone was flummoxed that I saw it coming. That actually made it easier on me since I felt it coming.
3 about a month and a half.
This one was maybe less because by that time I considered Shockey a fucking clown, so I was just resigned to that idiotic moment he looked like a damn fool. One of his legacies. Could have been an all-time great, but I think of him as a buffoon who wasted his talent.
*2010 loss to Eagles in last 7-8 minutes up 31-10, that ultimately cost us the playoffs
I just turn shit off when it pops up.
Is there really any loss like those that's "easier?"
Also this one. I was 9. There was crying.
Rooted for the team 19yrs, was gifted 2 tickets, attended the game and that ending. ARGH
I was at the ‘97 game, with a Viking fan friend of mine no less, so that was hard to take, but I knew that team had limited potential with Danny Kanell at QB. Besides, my friend got his comeuppance in the NFCCG game!
The 2010 game sucked because it was the frigging Eagles, but it was a reg season game, so we still had a chance after that loss.
One of the toughest losses to get over today in retrospect is 1988 week 2 vs SF.
People forget if the Giants had won that game we finish 11-5, win the NFC East. The then eventual SB Champs the 49ers would have been 9-7 instead of 10-6 and don't even make the playoffs.
The Giants ohh so close to dominance from 88-90 is crazy to think about. If you take 87 out of the equation our 86-90 teams were just awesome.
14-2
10-6 (88)
12-4 (89)
13-3 (90)
2 SB's and what could have been in 88 and 89..
True, but the reality was, the Giants played like they were still in a state of shock against GB the following week. They never had a chance, imv
Against the Bears; had it won, then YA got hurt.
At the time, it was devastating thoguh
I melted down, wrote on BBI that I quit the Giants and was going off BBI..That ended 12 hours later and I was back to both..😎
The 2002 loss to the 9ers was brutal. Lost big lead, screwed by a horrendous late game call, and then that smug jackass Mariucci adding salt on the wound with his "Bummer" line.
That Flipper game is haunting. I still say we could have made life miserable if we were able to get to Candlestick for a rematch with the 9ers. They killed the Rams the week after the Flipper Game. But they were undoubtedly a great, great team.
+1… the fashion in which we lost that game (and it being a playoff game) and the shock and disgust of watching Flipper Anderson score that TD and run into the tunnel. That was the most heartbreaking for me as fan, and I was pretty young so probably hurt more as a kid.
I say that more now than ever.
Because all of these losses combined can't equal the elation of Superbowl 42.
Agree with all this. I was at the 97 wild card loss too, it was a brutal gut shot, but winning a division with Danny Kanel at QB was already an overachieve that season
2002 will always haunt me, as will the Flipper game. No sure thing the Giants go on to beat Tampa in 02 or the 49ers in 89, but we would have had a shot
why do I watch football?
Because all of these losses combined can't equal the elation of Superbowl 42.
Followed by 46..
Hey, I’m still recovering from that OT loss to the Colts in the ‘58 “Greatest game ever played.” I was there.
all for matt freaking dodge. such a typical reese stubborn decision to not just cut the guy midseason and find a vet.
I was in such disbelief of what happened and could hardly think straight that I walked out and forgot to pay my tab and didn't remember until eating dinner that night and I rode back with my dad to the bar to pay.
The Eli Super Bowls were 99% as special as 86 and 90 for me but with the exception of the two playoff runs the Coughlin years under achieved and were more frustrating than Glory Days IMO.
That one was the worst for me because they should have called pass interference on that throw coming off the botched FG attempt. That penalty gets called it’s a chip shot FG for the win.
The Flipper one was awful, as were the others referenced by the OP, but at least we legitimately lost those ones without some controversial play deciding the outcome.
Its worth noting that Fassel's atrocious special teams dealt the death blow in all three of his playoff losses.
With a more than a little help from the refs in '02.
The mental errors by those Fassel era teams were annoying but you can't say they lost to a worse team and the 2000 run to the SB seemed to make the pain worth it.
but I also believe that if Fassel worked the refs and explained that an eligible receiver was downfield the flag would have been picked up. unfortunately, it was a complete meltdown.
I remember that game turned around when Maurice Carthon got hurt in the 3rd quarter. Giants could not seem to run the ball after that and their offense just seemed to stall. Carthon was their big bruising blocking fullback and when he left that game it was huge.
The Flipper Anderson game is the next one for me.
2011-12 was the sweetest payback though. So it took a little over a year to get over it.
But what might have been ….
I was pretty young, but I remember the next day listening to The Fan and Russo playing the Flipper the Dolphin song and basking in euphoria at the loss.
This is the game for me. IIRC we went from a 2-seed and a bye with a win to out of the playoffs. About 4 or 5 things had to hit for that to happen and they all did.
I was at the 49er game where we really blew it... However this is the one that I still haven't gotten over!
1989 was the worst for me.
But I don't think the 2002 team would have gotten past Tampa Bay, or the Eagles. People always talk about how our offense was hot, but in 2 games against the Eagles that year (including game 16), we scored a grand total of 13 points. Fassel might have had the Eagles' number earlier in his career, but from 2001 forward, the Eagles (particularly their D, led by Jim Johnson) had our number.
Same goes for the 1997 team -- terrible collapse, but no way is Danny Kanell beating Brett Favre in Lambeau the following weekend.
1989 is probably the worst in terms of missed opportunities. We weren't at full strength but I still think we could have given the Niners a battle if we made it past the Rams.
so for me it is probably 89 Rams and 88 Jets and it took a while
Those were great teams and still couldn't even get to the Super Bowl.
The current Giants team seems so, so, so far away now!
I don't know which one hurts more.
I somehow handled those games without much doom and gloom. I thought 2008 was more frustrating because the Giants were so good.
None of these games knocked me down quite as much as the 2004 ALCS though. Never recovered. And I’m a bigger giant fan I’d say than Yankee but that was a sporting event that took part of my sport soul that will never come back.
That game was a foreshadow of future bizarre playoff meltdowns which became standard with Fassel's teams
You are correct...Unless our defense pitched a shutout, no way was the '97 team with an offense held together with scotch tape and putty glue going to go to Green Bay the week after and beat Favre's Packers.
I had a very long very quiet very angry drive home from my uncle's house that night. I was fuming. No radio, no music. I wanted to murder somebody. Even now 20 years later I still get angry all over again if I think about The Game That Shalt Not Be Mentioned On BBI much like R** H*****
Eagles 2010 was possibly the worst single moment of incompetence I've seen from the team.
Flipper - Rams
Junkins snap -49ers
2002 I still wanna kill over that one
2010 I was on the can
The Eagles had some luck in 2010 with bad bounces and just flat out mentally ill coaching strategies on defense, and gave them that win but the Eagles had NO business coming back into that game in 2018.
NONE.
At the time, it was devastating thoguh
Lol remember when they got waxed at home by a 1-7 Dallas team without Romo? PATHETIC.
Re fumble, we had an outside shot for the playoffs I believe. The Eagles might not have made the playoffs if Gibson wasn’t so incredibly stupid, iirc
I was there with my dad...no one said a word leaving the stadium....that 89 team could have won a Super Bowl.
This is the one. The worst in my book. I thought I was over it…until I read this post. Now I’m still not sure.
2002 was bad, but DeSean Jackson in 2010 may have come the closest in my mind to 1989. My 8y.o. at the time was sobbing on the couch. I knew then he was officially a Giant fan
+1… the fashion in which we lost that game (and it being a playoff game) and the shock and disgust of watching Flipper Anderson score that TD and run into the tunnel. That was the most heartbreaking for me as fan, and I was pretty young so probably hurt more as a kid.
The Eli no slide game?
I'm hoping the two QB sneaks inside their own 10 yard line has the same effect.
I don't know. It was so obvious that Philadelphia was going to come back the way the Mario Manningham fumble conveniently stayed in bounds for them.
They played like shit against Tennessee and Indianapolis and also got clobbered by Green Bay. Let the Eagles have that stupid rinky-dink regular-season win, where they didn't win a single game afterwards. Save it for next season when Victor Cruz takes it to the house against that trash ass fucking franchise. That wonderful sight of Victor Cruz doing the salsa dance in front of that trash makes up for that 2010 home game.
They didn't deserve shit. Having to depend on Jay Cutler and the Chicago Bears to get you into the playoffs? I remember that game was over the Giants game still had some to go. The Giants were eliminated from playoff contention and I watched probably a play or two. I called them a bunch of losers and a bunch of other expletives shut the TV off because they didn't make the playoffs and weren't worth my time. The same thing Mike Glennon can do what the 2021 team. Fuck the 2010 team.
I'm not sure if I'm over either yet!
:lol:
👍🏿👍
In retrospect, Mooch's "Bummer" comment was perfect. Not much different than a missed PI or Holding call.
Being at the Deshaun Jackson game was another gut punch.
Being back home from college around the same time in back to back years having to go through the loses to Seattle (Shockey celebrating early) and the Titans (Kiwanuka play) sent me driving back in the worst of moods.
A lot of brutal losses as a fan but 2007 and 2011 calmed me down considerably.
If the Giants would have lost in the OT to the 49ers in 2011 I would have been gutted.
Flipper Anderson still stings.
Honestly, though, I kind of feel the opposite of the way they say coaches feel. Coaches say the losses hurt more than the the wins feel good. I'm kind of the opposite. Growing up in the 70s, when the Giants were always bad, I've learned to mostly be pretty philosophical about the losses — but I love the wins.
Anyone remember? I was delightedly stunned. Yet, he came out a “winner.” Smh
Holy shit that's a good point. Never even realized that.
Dodge was garbage though before the punt to Desean Jackson thing. I don't feel bad for him at all though. I'm glad Tom Coughlin ripped him apart on TV.
Hope he's living a miserable life too lol save that speech for the Conns
I think it was the Lions game in 2010 I went to and he flat out dropped the punt and man was he booed.
30 yard touchdown pass out of nowhere. Onside kick fumble. Quickly moved down the field. FG good. 10 points. 90 seconds.
Iirc, he was down 9 points to us, with 4+ minutes remaining in the game and he chose to punt!
And the “hands” team was out there. Friggin’ Calloway. Never forgave him..
2002: Stung until Super Bowl XLII.
2010: Lingered until the next year.
Perhaps, but hardly the point at the time. I didn’t give a second of thought to the game 1 week later. It was totally about the incredulousness of that loss, in that moment. Had we held on as we should have or specifically, if Calloway had recovered the onsides, I would have then turned my attention to the next opponent.
Again, tough chance the Giants beat the Buccaneers but I'd bet EVERYTHING that the Giants would've beat the Eagles in the playoffs in 2002.
I guarantee you that.
When you add some of the BS calls made against us during that timeframe it really should chap your ass. (The Rams game when the Refs 100% made up some BS calls the year before comes to mind. WTF is a "Takle by helmet" call?)
When you add some of the BS calls made against us during that timeframe it really should chap your ass. (The Rams game when the Refs 100% made up some BS calls the year before comes to mind. WTF is a "Takle by helmet" call?)
And STILL, if Shockey doesn’t drop that wide open TD pass in the EZ, this wouldn’t even be a footnote..