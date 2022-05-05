for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

How long did it take you to get over these 3 losses?

Big Blue '56 : 5/5/2022 3:07 pm
*1997 playoff meltdown against the Vikes

*2002 Playoff meltdown against the Niners

*2010 loss to Eagles in last 7-8 minutes up 31-10, that ultimately cost us the playoffs


For me, the ‘97 loss was the most brutal on me. Lasted weeks, perhaps longer.

*Feel free to add your own brutal loss and indicate how long it took you to get over it
Let me amend:  
Big Blue '56 : 5/5/2022 3:08 pm : link
The 2010 wasn’t just a loss, it was a meltdown as well.
1989 Flipper Anderson game  
Jints in Carolina : 5/5/2022 3:09 pm : link
I was there with my dad...no one said a word leaving the stadium....that 89 team could have won a Super Bowl.
I was at the '97 game  
Bold Ruler : Mod : 5/5/2022 3:10 pm : link
That one was utter disbelief. I felt like it was going to happen.

The worst for me was '10. I was so enraged and I had to go to work right after. I have never been so angry at a loss.
I don't think I'll  
pjcas18 : 5/5/2022 3:10 pm : link
ever get over Macho Grande. Those wounds run pretty deep.

in too good a mood today bb56? need to come down LOL  
Victor in CT : 5/5/2022 3:11 pm : link
of the 3, the 2010 game. That team could have won it all.

The Flipper Anderson game in 1989 was a killer.
A long time  
Jimmy Googs : 5/5/2022 3:12 pm : link
however the sting always comes back a bit with reminder threads like these...

:-)

'97 I was a teenager in my senior year of HS and wrapped up in  
bradshaw44 : 5/5/2022 3:14 pm : link
my owner world. So that made it easier to get over.

2002 genuinely put me in a bad mood for about 3 months. Just awful.

2010 I got over it after a couple days. Right before Dodge punted the ball I started to walk out of the bar and my buddies said "where are you going?!" I turned back and said he's going to run it back. And kept walking out. Everyone was flummoxed that I saw it coming. That actually made it easier on me since I felt it coming.
2010 the worst for me...  
Giantfan in skinland : 5/5/2022 3:15 pm : link
Don't think I could talk about it without getting angry until February 5, 2012. After that, it became a zany footnote.
The ‘88 last game against the Jets.  
Big Blue '56 : 5/5/2022 3:16 pm : link
we were behind most of the game and finally managed to take the lead in the waning moments, only to give it back in the final minute or seconds..Cost us the playoffs as Walsh and the Niners, in order to keep us out, tanked against the Rams that night
2002 was the worst  
AcesUp : 5/5/2022 3:16 pm : link
Both 97 and 02 were brutal but the difference for me was that the 02 team genuinely had the feel of a Super Bowl contender with the way that offense was clicking and how they closed. Then the triple whammy of not only collapsing but it being the result of a botched routine play and THEN a blatantly missed call that the NFL later apologized for. Hard to script a worse loss than that.
1 about a month  
Joe Beckwith : 5/5/2022 3:16 pm : link
2 still not

3 about a month and a half.
got over it on February 3 2008 and then again on February 5 2012  
Eric on Li : 5/5/2022 3:16 pm : link
though i will say the 2010 team in general still stings a little big, along with the 2008 team, for what could have been. Both were contenders if they didn't shoot themselves in the foot both literally and figuratively.
......  
BrettNYG10 : 5/5/2022 3:17 pm : link
2010 loss was brutal. I thought that team was really good. The 2011 win made up for it.
*1997 playoff meltdown against the Vikes  
Beezer : 5/5/2022 3:17 pm : link
I watched this one with my dad. We didn't speak after it ended. I was at his house. I sat there for maybe 5 minutes, then just left. I think around Thursday is the first time we spoke again, and I don't believe we ever mentioned that game. Cut deep.

*2002 Playoff meltdown against the Niners
This one was maybe less because by that time I considered Shockey a fucking clown, so I was just resigned to that idiotic moment he looked like a damn fool. One of his legacies. Could have been an all-time great, but I think of him as a buffoon who wasted his talent.

*2010 loss to Eagles in last 7-8 minutes up 31-10, that ultimately cost us the playoffs
I just turn shit off when it pops up.

Is there really any loss like those that's "easier?"
RE: 1989 Flipper Anderson game  
Giantfan in skinland : 5/5/2022 3:17 pm : link
In comment 15699472 Jints in Carolina said:
Quote:
I was there with my dad...no one said a word leaving the stadium....that 89 team could have won a Super Bowl.


Also this one. I was 9. There was crying.
2010 for me.  
j_rud : 5/5/2022 3:18 pm : link
I know it wasn't a playoff game but it was the Eagles. I don't think I talked for 2 hours after that game.
1997 game  
steve in maryland : 5/5/2022 3:19 pm : link
Bob from Annapolis and I were at that game. Our driven home consisted of one word every 15 minutes ...f...k. It was a long drive back to Maryland.
Those 3 losses took 2 weeks  
JoeMorrison40 : 5/5/2022 3:20 pm : link
1989 Flipper Anderson game, still not over it.
Rooted for the team 19yrs, was gifted 2 tickets, attended the game and that ending. ARGH
2002 for me.  
Section331 : 5/5/2022 3:20 pm : link
I though that team was really talented, and had a chance to make a run. To build that big of a lead and blow it was really hard to take.

I was at the ‘97 game, with a Viking fan friend of mine no less, so that was hard to take, but I knew that team had limited potential with Danny Kanell at QB. Besides, my friend got his comeuppance in the NFCCG game!

The 2010 game sucked because it was the frigging Eagles, but it was a reg season game, so we still had a chance after that loss.
The 89 playoff game  
jvm52106 : 5/5/2022 3:23 pm : link
Was pretty tough to watch for sure. We were pretty beat up so expecting us to win the following week would have been tough. But, I think we would have played SF better than the Rams did.

One of the toughest losses to get over today in retrospect is 1988 week 2 vs SF.

People forget if the Giants had won that game we finish 11-5, win the NFC East. The then eventual SB Champs the 49ers would have been 9-7 instead of 10-6 and don't even make the playoffs.

The Giants ohh so close to dominance from 88-90 is crazy to think about. If you take 87 out of the equation our 86-90 teams were just awesome.

14-2
10-6 (88)
12-4 (89)
13-3 (90)

2 SB's and what could have been in 88 and 89..
The 2002 Niners loss was the worst for me  
Rudy5757 : 5/5/2022 3:24 pm : link
The team just went into a total meltdown after that and it ultimately led to the demise of Jim Fassel's career. We went from a good solid team to a joke.
RE: 2002 for me.  
Big Blue '56 : 5/5/2022 3:24 pm : link
In comment 15699497 Section331 said:
Quote:
I though that team was really talented, and had a chance to make a run. To build that big of a lead and blow it was really hard to take.

I was at the ‘97 game, with a Viking fan friend of mine no less, so that was hard to take, but I knew that team had limited potential with Danny Kanell at QB. Besides, my friend got his comeuppance in the NFCCG game!

The 2010 game sucked because it was the frigging Eagles, but it was a reg season game, so we still had a chance after that loss.


True, but the reality was, the Giants played like they were still in a state of shock against GB the following week. They never had a chance, imv
....  
Micko : 5/5/2022 3:26 pm : link
Flipper was the worst b/c I thought that team had a realistic chance to go all the way.
I'll add one more  
crackerjack465 : 5/5/2022 3:26 pm : link
2005 against Seattle, the Jay Feely game, really hurt for a while.
I have never gotten over  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5/5/2022 3:26 pm : link
1/5/03.
1963 NFL Championship game ...  
Manny in CA : 5/5/2022 3:27 pm : link

Against the Bears; had it won, then YA got hurt.
.....  
Micko : 5/5/2022 3:28 pm : link
and quite frankly, the 2000 super bowl which we all pretty much ignore was a horrible gut punch. To be that non-competitive after that incredible high against the vikings. I don't know what's worse - the sudden loss (Flipper) or the slow agonizing death for the super bowl.
God...  
JohnG in Albany : 5/5/2022 3:30 pm : link
why do I watch football?
The 2010 team was better than 2011  
Bear vs Shark : 5/5/2022 3:30 pm : link
but for some reason, I doubt the 2011 superbowl happens without 2010. So I'm not torn up about it anymore.

At the time, it was devastating thoguh
Oh, the 2006 inexplicable loss to the Titans  
Big Blue '56 : 5/5/2022 3:31 pm : link
where all Kiwi had to do was hold onto Vince Young, game over. Instead, he let go and Young went on to beat us.

I melted down, wrote on BBI that I quit the Giants and was going off BBI..That ended 12 hours later and I was back to both..😎
'97 stung...  
bw in dc : 5/5/2022 3:33 pm : link
but that team seemed to max out and hit their ceiling.

The 2002 loss to the 9ers was brutal. Lost big lead, screwed by a horrendous late game call, and then that smug jackass Mariucci adding salt on the wound with his "Bummer" line.

That Flipper game is haunting. I still say we could have made life miserable if we were able to get to Candlestick for a rematch with the 9ers. They killed the Rams the week after the Flipper Game. But they were undoubtedly a great, great team.
RE: 1989 Flipper Anderson game  
Four Aces : 5/5/2022 3:34 pm : link
In comment 15699472 Jints in Carolina said:
Quote:
I was there with my dad...no one said a word leaving the stadium....that 89 team could have won a Super Bowl.


+1… the fashion in which we lost that game (and it being a playoff game) and the shock and disgust of watching Flipper Anderson score that TD and run into the tunnel. That was the most heartbreaking for me as fan, and I was pretty young so probably hurt more as a kid.
RE: God...  
Dnew15 : 5/5/2022 3:34 pm : link
In comment 15699513 JohnG in Albany said:
Quote:
why do I watch football?


I say that more now than ever.
RE: God...  
Ron Johnson : 5/5/2022 3:36 pm : link
In comment 15699513 JohnG in Albany said:
Quote:
why do I watch football?


Because all of these losses combined can't equal the elation of Superbowl 42.
Sure, Flipper ending it was a stab in the heart,  
Big Blue '56 : 5/5/2022 3:37 pm : link
but that late second half pick 6 off Simms deep in our own territory was a killer
RE: '97 stung...  
mfsd : 5/5/2022 3:37 pm : link
In comment 15699518 bw in dc said:
Quote:
but that team seemed to max out and hit their ceiling.

The 2002 loss to the 9ers was brutal. Lost big lead, screwed by a horrendous late game call, and then that smug jackass Mariucci adding salt on the wound with his "Bummer" line.

That Flipper game is haunting. I still say we could have made life miserable if we were able to get to Candlestick for a rematch with the 9ers. They killed the Rams the week after the Flipper Game. But they were undoubtedly a great, great team.


Agree with all this. I was at the 97 wild card loss too, it was a brutal gut shot, but winning a division with Danny Kanel at QB was already an overachieve that season

2002 will always haunt me, as will the Flipper game. No sure thing the Giants go on to beat Tampa in 02 or the 49ers in 89, but we would have had a shot
RE: RE: God...  
Big Blue '56 : 5/5/2022 3:39 pm : link
In comment 15699525 Ron Johnson said:
Quote:
In comment 15699513 JohnG in Albany said:


Quote:


why do I watch football?



Because all of these losses combined can't equal the elation of Superbowl 42.


Followed by 46..

Hey, I’m still recovering from that OT loss to the Colts in the ‘58 “Greatest game ever played.” I was there.
That SF playoff game was brutal. I destroyed a wicker laundry bin.  
The_Boss : 5/5/2022 3:39 pm : link
But that Eagle game was worse in my opinion. That 2010 team could have done damage in the NFC playoffs that year and they fucking blew it. And in the process, ruined Christmas week for me.
RE: That SF playoff game was brutal. I destroyed a wicker laundry bin.  
Eric on Li : 5/5/2022 3:40 pm : link
In comment 15699532 The_Boss said:
Quote:
But that Eagle game was worse in my opinion. That 2010 team could have done damage in the NFC playoffs that year and they fucking blew it. And in the process, ruined Christmas week for me.


all for matt freaking dodge. such a typical reese stubborn decision to not just cut the guy midseason and find a vet.
After the SF loss...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5/5/2022 3:41 pm : link
I walked around in a daze for 3 hours. No lie.
I bounce back pretty fast  
NoGainDayne : 5/5/2022 3:46 pm : link
but I was depressed the whole day after the 2002 game. I also watched with my family and after that game I went straight to my room, didn’t want to talk to anyone. That was the worst loss for me. The weird field goal play made it even worse, that was so odd and I’m not a refs fucked us kind of guy but the blatant missed penalty on the decided play didn’t help.
2010  
Costy16 : 5/5/2022 3:50 pm : link
I was home for Christmas Break in college and went to a bar to watch.

I was in such disbelief of what happened and could hardly think straight that I walked out and forgot to pay my tab and didn't remember until eating dinner that night and I rode back with my dad to the bar to pay.
88 Jets & 49ers I'm not over yet  
arniefez : 5/5/2022 3:52 pm : link
89 Flipper I will never be over. 93 Cowboys was LT and Phil's last hurrah. They weren't winning a Super Bowl that year but they should have won that game. It's way below the 88 games and not even in the conversation with 89 Flipper but I hated that one. By the time Fassel became coach Camelot was long gone for me.

The Eli Super Bowls were 99% as special as 86 and 90 for me but with the exception of the two playoff runs the Coughlin years under achieved and were more frustrating than Glory Days IMO.
At the time of the 2002 loss  
Mike in Long Beach : 5/5/2022 3:58 pm : link
No offense in the league was playing better than ours. The Super Bowl felt like a possibility, albeit a small one. It's also unequivocally the worst playoff meltdown in team history. That's my pick. I still haven't fully recovered.
RE: After the SF loss...  
eric2425ny : 5/5/2022 3:58 pm : link
In comment 15699536 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I walked around in a daze for 3 hours. No lie.


That one was the worst for me because they should have called pass interference on that throw coming off the botched FG attempt. That penalty gets called it’s a chip shot FG for the win.

The Flipper one was awful, as were the others referenced by the OP, but at least we legitimately lost those ones without some controversial play deciding the outcome.
'97 was the most brutal loss I've ever seen  
Ron from Ninerland : 5/5/2022 3:59 pm : link
With five minutes to go they were up 17 points. What I remember is that when the Vikings got the ball back, they weren't even in a hurry up offense. It seemed at the time that barring some miracle they accepted that they were going to lose. Leave it to the Giants to provide that miracle. I was stunned for days after that game.

Its worth noting that Fassel's atrocious special teams dealt the death blow in all three of his playoff losses.
RE: '97 was the most brutal loss I've ever seen  
Section331 : 5/5/2022 4:01 pm : link
In comment 15699562 Ron from Ninerland said:
Quote:
With five minutes to go they were up 17 points. What I remember is that when the Vikings got the ball back, they weren't even in a hurry up offense. It seemed at the time that barring some miracle they accepted that they were going to lose. Leave it to the Giants to provide that miracle. I was stunned for days after that game.

Its worth noting that Fassel's atrocious special teams dealt the death blow in all three of his playoff losses.


With a more than a little help from the refs in '02.
Losing to the Eagles b/c of Matt Effing Dodge  
kdog77 : 5/5/2022 4:01 pm : link
kicking it straight to DeSean Jackson was the worst of the 3 game for me. Every loss to the Eagles hurts, but that on especially stings b/c Eagles fans bring it up all the time, along with the Fumble and the Jones Stumble.

The mental errors by those Fassel era teams were annoying but you can't say they lost to a worse team and the 2000 run to the SB seemed to make the pain worth it.
Flipper Anderson game.  
johnnyb : 5/5/2022 4:01 pm : link
He ran right through the tunnel. Crowd was stunned into silence. I waqs one of them.
I'll never get over the Niners loss  
markky : 5/5/2022 4:26 pm : link
that one stung. all week leading up to it was about us signing a reliable long snapper. that didn't work out.

but I also believe that if Fassel worked the refs and explained that an eligible receiver was downfield the flag would have been picked up. unfortunately, it was a complete meltdown.
I agree with Manny in Calif.....1963 loss to the Bears....  
No Where Man : 5/5/2022 4:35 pm : link
Up 7-0 and Del Shofner drops a very catchable TD Pass. YA gets hurt and tries playing through it but throws 5 INTs. 2 INTs were on screen passes that set up the Bears twice, deep in our own end. It was the only way they could score as they couldn't really do anything against our D the whole game.....Crushing to an 8 year old....
RE: The 89 playoff game  
LTIsTheGreatest : 5/5/2022 4:38 pm : link
In comment 15699501 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
Was pretty tough to watch for sure. We were pretty beat up so expecting us to win the following week would have been tough. But, I think we would have played SF better than the Rams did.

One of the toughest losses to get over today in retrospect is 1988 week 2 vs SF.

People forget if the Giants had won that game we finish 11-5, win the NFC East. The then eventual SB Champs the 49ers would have been 9-7 instead of 10-6 and don't even make the playoffs.

The Giants ohh so close to dominance from 88-90 is crazy to think about. If you take 87 out of the equation our 86-90 teams were just awesome.

14-2
10-6 (88)
12-4 (89)
13-3 (90)

2 SB's and what could have been in 88 and 89..


I remember that game turned around when Maurice Carthon got hurt in the 3rd quarter. Giants could not seem to run the ball after that and their offense just seemed to stall. Carthon was their big bruising blocking fullback and when he left that game it was huge.
2002 was the worst of those for me.  
Matt M. : 5/5/2022 4:39 pm : link
But, it also paved the way for Coughlin because it left little room for error in 2003.

The Flipper Anderson game is the next one for me.
Personally that 2010 was as bad as I’ve felt  
mattlawson : 5/5/2022 4:40 pm : link
About the outcome of any game in my life. The media then hyping that eagles team after that was brutal.

2011-12 was the sweetest payback though. So it took a little over a year to get over it.

But what might have been ….
RE: Flipper Anderson game.  
bw in dc : 5/5/2022 4:42 pm : link
In comment 15699568 johnnyb said:
Quote:
He ran right through the tunnel. Crowd was stunned into silence. I waqs one of them.


I was pretty young, but I remember the next day listening to The Fan and Russo playing the Flipper the Dolphin song and basking in euphoria at the loss.

2002 and 2010 were unbelievable, complete meltdowns  
PatersonPlank : 5/5/2022 5:01 pm : link
in both games I never felt we would lose. Both were disasters
All 3 kept me in Mourning....  
Johnny5 : 5/5/2022 5:02 pm : link
... for quite some time. Hard to pick. Kinda like arguing the smelliest turd in the litter box.
RE: The ‘88 last game against the Jets.  
Blue77 : 5/5/2022 5:06 pm : link
In comment 15699483 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
we were behind most of the game and finally managed to take the lead in the waning moments, only to give it back in the final minute or seconds..Cost us the playoffs as Walsh and the Niners, in order to keep us out, tanked against the Rams that night


This is the game for me. IIRC we went from a 2-seed and a bye with a win to out of the playoffs. About 4 or 5 things had to hit for that to happen and they all did.
RE: 1989 Flipper Anderson game  
Amtoft : 5/5/2022 5:16 pm : link
In comment 15699472 Jints in Carolina said:
Quote:
I was there with my dad...no one said a word leaving the stadium....that 89 team could have won a Super Bowl.


I was at the 49er game where we really blew it... However this is the one that I still haven't gotten over!
RE: 1989 Flipper Anderson game  
US1 Giants : 5/5/2022 5:47 pm : link
In comment 15699472 Jints in Carolina said:
Quote:
I was there with my dad...no one said a word leaving the stadium....that 89 team could have won a Super Bowl.


1989 was the worst for me.
2002 was the worst for me  
DieHard : 5/5/2022 5:56 pm : link
Just because we looked totally dominant for the first 2/3 of it, and the subsequent collapse felt like it lasted several days. Excruciating. I was comatose in my couch afterwards for hours.

But I don't think the 2002 team would have gotten past Tampa Bay, or the Eagles. People always talk about how our offense was hot, but in 2 games against the Eagles that year (including game 16), we scored a grand total of 13 points. Fassel might have had the Eagles' number earlier in his career, but from 2001 forward, the Eagles (particularly their D, led by Jim Johnson) had our number.

Same goes for the 1997 team -- terrible collapse, but no way is Danny Kanell beating Brett Favre in Lambeau the following weekend.

1989 is probably the worst in terms of missed opportunities. We weren't at full strength but I still think we could have given the Niners a battle if we made it past the Rams.
1988 Jets and  
Essex : 5/5/2022 6:00 pm : link
1989 Rams was the worse for me and took me weeks because both teams could have gone to the Super Bowl (not likely but definite chance). 2010 was bad because it was the Eagles but as we saw the next two weeks in Green Bay and Atlanta that team was not ready for primetime. 2002 was a brutal, brutal loss but that team was not winning in TB and Philly. 97 that team was meh.

so for me it is probably 89 Rams and 88 Jets and it took a while
Reminiscing  
gfinop : 5/5/2022 6:05 pm : link
over the games mentioned and seeing phrases like 'That team should have won a Super Bowl'. No-debate-about-it!

Those were great teams and still couldn't even get to the Super Bowl.

The current Giants team seems so, so, so far away now!

I don't know which one hurts more.
I was at 97  
mattnyg05 : 5/5/2022 6:08 pm : link
And the 2010 game (I know I know, everyone else “was” too!!). I got a kidney stone attack the night of the 2010 game.

I somehow handled those games without much doom and gloom. I thought 2008 was more frustrating because the Giants were so good.

None of these games knocked me down quite as much as the 2004 ALCS though. Never recovered. And I’m a bigger giant fan I’d say than Yankee but that was a sporting event that took part of my sport soul that will never come back.
'02 game for me  
speedywheels : 5/5/2022 6:28 pm : link
mostly because I was there for that one. I don't even remember walking out of the stadium or the hour car drive home...
RE: '97 was the most brutal loss I've ever seen  
jnoble : 5/5/2022 6:45 pm : link
In comment 15699562 Ron from Ninerland said:
Quote:
With five minutes to go they were up 17 points. What I remember is that when the Vikings got the ball back, they weren't even in a hurry up offense. It seemed at the time that barring some miracle they accepted that they were going to lose. Leave it to the Giants to provide that miracle. I was stunned for days after that game.

Its worth noting that Fassel's atrocious special teams dealt the death blow in all three of his playoff losses.


That game was a foreshadow of future bizarre playoff meltdowns which became standard with Fassel's teams
RE: 2002 was the worst for me  
jnoble : 5/5/2022 6:48 pm : link
In comment 15699673 DieHard said:
Quote:
Just because we looked totally dominant for the first 2/3 of it, and the subsequent collapse felt like it lasted several days. Excruciating. I was comatose in my couch afterwards for hours.

But I don't think the 2002 team would have gotten past Tampa Bay, or the Eagles. People always talk about how our offense was hot, but in 2 games against the Eagles that year (including game 16), we scored a grand total of 13 points. Fassel might have had the Eagles' number earlier in his career, but from 2001 forward, the Eagles (particularly their D, led by Jim Johnson) had our number.

Same goes for the 1997 team -- terrible collapse, but no way is Danny Kanell beating Brett Favre in Lambeau the following weekend.

1989 is probably the worst in terms of missed opportunities. We weren't at full strength but I still think we could have given the Niners a battle if we made it past the Rams.


You are correct...Unless our defense pitched a shutout, no way was the '97 team with an offense held together with scotch tape and putty glue going to go to Green Bay the week after and beat Favre's Packers.
RE: '02 game for me  
jnoble : 5/5/2022 6:50 pm : link
In comment 15699704 speedywheels said:
Quote:
mostly because I was there for that one. I don't even remember walking out of the stadium or the hour car drive home...


I had a very long very quiet very angry drive home from my uncle's house that night. I was fuming. No radio, no music. I wanted to murder somebody. Even now 20 years later I still get angry all over again if I think about The Game That Shalt Not Be Mentioned On BBI much like R** H*****
The Eagles loss...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5/5/2022 7:19 pm : link
I had a pit in my stomach after Phillips blew that tackle on Celek's TD. By the time it was 31 all, I knew we were going to lose. 100% knew it.
I still haven't gotten over Eagles 2010  
giantsfaninphilly : 5/5/2022 7:26 pm : link
nor the Flipper Anderson game vs the Rams.

Eagles 2010 was possibly the worst single moment of incompetence I've seen from the team.
Show of hands...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5/5/2022 7:32 pm : link
If we win that Rams '89 playoff game, do we beat SF? I know we placed them relatively close earlier that season at The Stick. That was one damn good 49ers team. Of course if we do beat them, we smoke Denver in the Super Bowl. I think SF won like 55-7 or something...total blowout.
I made the mistake of watching that 49er's 2002 game  
Dave in Hoboken : 5/5/2022 7:35 pm : link
with my then girlfriend at the time. Let's just say, she never looked at me the same after that game. We had been together for a year at the time of the game, and watching that game with her was a big mistake. The screaming, the yelling, the things I was screaming and yelling. Just an awful 3 hours.
Dave.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5/5/2022 7:40 pm : link
Haha. I watched that game with my @ the time girlfriend, now my wife. She still considers that the angriest she's ever seen me during a Giants game. And with good reason mind you.
Never got over them  
upnyg : 5/5/2022 10:18 pm : link
Pisarcik/Fumble - Eagles
Flipper - Rams
Junkins snap -49ers
Seahawks  
more cowbell : 5/5/2022 11:26 pm : link
What about the Seahawks loss in 2005 with the missed fgs. Horrendous. For some reason it's 2nd to the 2002 49ers loss for me
......  
Route 9 : 5/6/2022 12:09 am : link
1997 was a stunner

2002 I still wanna kill over that one

2010 I was on the can
......  
Route 9 : 5/6/2022 12:13 am : link
The 2018 game at Philly pissed me off to an extreme degree.

The Eagles had some luck in 2010 with bad bounces and just flat out mentally ill coaching strategies on defense, and gave them that win but the Eagles had NO business coming back into that game in 2018.

NONE.
RE: The 2010 team was better than 2011  
Route 9 : 5/6/2022 12:13 am : link
In comment 15699514 Bear vs Shark said:
Quote:
but for some reason, I doubt the 2011 superbowl happens without 2010. So I'm not torn up about it anymore.

At the time, it was devastating thoguh


Lol remember when they got waxed at home by a 1-7 Dallas team without Romo? PATHETIC.
RE: Never got over them  
Big Blue '56 : 5/6/2022 6:55 am : link
In comment 15699960 upnyg said:
Quote:
Pisarcik/Fumble - Eagles
Flipper - Rams
Junkins snap -49ers


Re fumble, we had an outside shot for the playoffs I believe. The Eagles might not have made the playoffs if Gibson wasn’t so incredibly stupid, iirc
RE: RE: 1989 Flipper Anderson game  
Pete in CO : 5/6/2022 8:05 am : link
In comment 15699520 Four Aces said:
Quote:
In comment 15699472 Jints in Carolina said:


Quote:


I was there with my dad...no one said a word leaving the stadium....that 89 team could have won a Super Bowl.

This is the one. The worst in my book. I thought I was over it…until I read this post. Now I’m still not sure.
2002 was bad, but DeSean Jackson in 2010 may have come the closest in my mind to 1989. My 8y.o. at the time was sobbing on the couch. I knew then he was officially a Giant fan



+1… the fashion in which we lost that game (and it being a playoff game) and the shock and disgust of watching Flipper Anderson score that TD and run into the tunnel. That was the most heartbreaking for me as fan, and I was pretty young so probably hurt more as a kid.
......  
Route 9 : 5/6/2022 8:22 am : link
That 2010 road game at Philly really pissed me off too. There was a busted play or something and Tuck had McCoy dead to rights but of fucking course, he slipped or something and that clown took it to the house.

The Eli no slide game?
I'll never forget the fumble but I realized  
arniefez : 5/6/2022 8:35 am : link
very quickly that it was the best thing ever to happen to me as a Giant fan. You can easily trace all four of the Giants Lombardi trophies back to that day.

I'm hoping the two QB sneaks inside their own 10 yard line has the same effect.
......  
Route 9 : 5/6/2022 8:44 am : link
I remember not thinking much of that 2010 team, especially after getting beat by two possessions against a Dallas team WITHOUT Romo and at home. Pure garbage. How the fuck do you lose that game?

I don't know. It was so obvious that Philadelphia was going to come back the way the Mario Manningham fumble conveniently stayed in bounds for them.

They played like shit against Tennessee and Indianapolis and also got clobbered by Green Bay. Let the Eagles have that stupid rinky-dink regular-season win, where they didn't win a single game afterwards. Save it for next season when Victor Cruz takes it to the house against that trash ass fucking franchise. That wonderful sight of Victor Cruz doing the salsa dance in front of that trash makes up for that 2010 home game.

They didn't deserve shit. Having to depend on Jay Cutler and the Chicago Bears to get you into the playoffs? I remember that game was over the Giants game still had some to go. The Giants were eliminated from playoff contention and I watched probably a play or two. I called them a bunch of losers and a bunch of other expletives shut the TV off because they didn't make the playoffs and weren't worth my time. The same thing Mike Glennon can do what the 2021 team. Fuck the 2010 team.
Other Then Super Bowl XXXV  
Grey Pilgrim : 5/6/2022 8:51 am : link
The Niners 2002 meltdown was the worst loss evah!

I'm not sure if I'm over either yet!

:lol:
RE: I'll never forget the fumble but I realized  
Big Blue '56 : 5/6/2022 9:10 am : link
In comment 15700102 arniefez said:
Quote:
very quickly that it was the best thing ever to happen to me as a Giant fan. You can easily trace all four of the Giants Lombardi trophies back to that day.

I'm hoping the two QB sneaks inside their own 10 yard line has the same effect.


👍🏿👍
2002...  
Brown_Hornet : 5/6/2022 10:22 am : link
...Strahan pointing to the scoreboard made it even harder.

In retrospect, Mooch's "Bummer" comment was perfect. Not much different than a missed PI or Holding call.

The 2002 game...  
OBJ_AllDay : 5/6/2022 11:11 am : link
I can't remember feeling the way I did after a loss like that one. Just brutal. Was born in 85' so couldn't appreciate the superbowl win over the bills at that age. Pretty much watched every giants game from 1st grade on. Have an old school journal where the teacher told my parents I needed to write/draw things other than the giants and football. I lived and died with the team and after that loss I felt like I would never get to see them win a superbowl. Glad I was wrong!

Being at the Deshaun Jackson game was another gut punch.

Being back home from college around the same time in back to back years having to go through the loses to Seattle (Shockey celebrating early) and the Titans (Kiwanuka play) sent me driving back in the worst of moods.

A lot of brutal losses as a fan but 2007 and 2011 calmed me down considerably.

If the Giants would have lost in the OT to the 49ers in 2011 I would have been gutted.
If we dont lose to the Eagles  
DC Gmen Fan : 5/6/2022 1:10 pm : link
perhaps we still have matt dodge and not weatherford and perhaps that alters our 2011 season.
RE: '97 was the most brutal loss I've ever seen  
81_Great_Dane : 5/6/2022 2:23 pm : link
In comment 15699562 Ron from Ninerland said:
Quote:
With five minutes to go they were up 17 points. What I remember is that when the Vikings got the ball back, they weren't even in a hurry up offense. It seemed at the time that barring some miracle they accepted that they were going to lose. Leave it to the Giants to provide that miracle. I was stunned for days after that game.

Its worth noting that Fassel's atrocious special teams dealt the death blow in all three of his playoff losses.
That one was bad. I said at the time, and still say, that Denny Green fell out of a tree and landed on his feet. The Giants made him look smart. He was more lucky than good.

Flipper Anderson still stings.

Honestly, though, I kind of feel the opposite of the way they say coaches feel. Coaches say the losses hurt more than the the wins feel good. I'm kind of the opposite. Growing up in the 70s, when the Giants were always bad, I've learned to mostly be pretty philosophical about the losses — but I love the wins.
I need help here.In regards to Denny Green,  
Big Blue '56 : 5/6/2022 2:26 pm : link
Iirc, he was down 9 points to us, with 4+ minutes remaining in the game and he chose to punt!

Anyone remember? I was delightedly stunned. Yet, he came out a “winner.” Smh
RE: If we dont lose to the Eagles  
Route 9 : 5/6/2022 3:02 pm : link
In comment 15700538 DC Gmen Fan said:
Quote:
perhaps we still have matt dodge and not weatherford and perhaps that alters our 2011 season.


Holy shit that's a good point. Never even realized that.

Dodge was garbage though before the punt to Desean Jackson thing. I don't feel bad for him at all though. I'm glad Tom Coughlin ripped him apart on TV.

Hope he's living a miserable life too lol save that speech for the Conns

I think it was the Lions game in 2010 I went to and he flat out dropped the punt and man was he booed.
RE: I need help here.In regards to Denny Green,  
Route 9 : 5/6/2022 3:05 pm : link
In comment 15700663 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
Iirc, he was down 9 points to us, with 4+ minutes remaining in the game and he chose to punt!

Anyone remember? I was delightedly stunned. Yet, he came out a “winner.” Smh


30 yard touchdown pass out of nowhere. Onside kick fumble. Quickly moved down the field. FG good. 10 points. 90 seconds.
RE: RE: I need help here.In regards to Denny Green,  
Big Blue '56 : 5/6/2022 3:24 pm : link
In comment 15700709 Route 9 said:
Quote:
In comment 15700663 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


Iirc, he was down 9 points to us, with 4+ minutes remaining in the game and he chose to punt!

Anyone remember? I was delightedly stunned. Yet, he came out a “winner.” Smh



30 yard touchdown pass out of nowhere. Onside kick fumble. Quickly moved down the field. FG good. 10 points. 90 seconds.


And the “hands” team was out there. Friggin’ Calloway. Never forgave him..
...  
an_idol_mind : 5/6/2022 3:50 pm : link
1997: I felt like the team was playing over its head anyway.

2002: Stung until Super Bowl XLII.

2010: Lingered until the next year.
The '97 game bothered me at the time obviously...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5/6/2022 7:17 pm : link
But let's be real... the '97 Giants had no shot in hell of going into Lambeau & beating Favre & the Packers.
RE: The '97 game bothered me at the time obviously...  
Big Blue '56 : 5/6/2022 7:31 pm : link
In comment 15700913 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
But let's be real... the '97 Giants had no shot in hell of going into Lambeau & beating Favre & the Packers.


Perhaps, but hardly the point at the time. I didn’t give a second of thought to the game 1 week later. It was totally about the incredulousness of that loss, in that moment. Had we held on as we should have or specifically, if Calloway had recovered the onsides, I would have then turned my attention to the next opponent.
......  
Route 9 : 12:08 am : link
Me either. I still hate him for that fumble. Fuck him. You had one job.
......  
Route 9 : 12:10 am : link
How about SF after the 2002 comeback and then getting their asses spanked by Tampa Bay?

Again, tough chance the Giants beat the Buccaneers but I'd bet EVERYTHING that the Giants would've beat the Eagles in the playoffs in 2002.

I guarantee you that.
The 2002 loss to SF was the worse  
montanagiant : 12:36 am : link
You could see that Sehorn could not cover Owens and the Giants did nothing to correct that for what seemed an eternity. Then you have the uncalled PI on the FG attempt and Fassel just standing there stunned (Yeah I know the argument is what could he do but still to just walk off that field nonplussed infuriated me), And then add the NFL's BS apology over it was the icing on the cake.

When you add some of the BS calls made against us during that timeframe it really should chap your ass. (The Rams game when the Refs 100% made up some BS calls the year before comes to mind. WTF is a "Takle by helmet" call?)
RE: The 2002 loss to SF was the worse  
Big Blue '56 : 8:15 am : link
In comment 15701079 montanagiant said:
Quote:
You could see that Sehorn could not cover Owens and the Giants did nothing to correct that for what seemed an eternity. Then you have the uncalled PI on the FG attempt and Fassel just standing there stunned (Yeah I know the argument is what could he do but still to just walk off that field nonplussed infuriated me), And then add the NFL's BS apology over it was the icing on the cake.

When you add some of the BS calls made against us during that timeframe it really should chap your ass. (The Rams game when the Refs 100% made up some BS calls the year before comes to mind. WTF is a "Takle by helmet" call?)


And STILL, if Shockey doesn’t drop that wide open TD pass in the EZ, this wouldn’t even be a footnote..
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 