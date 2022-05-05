How long did it take you to get over these 3 losses? Big Blue '56 : 5/5/2022 3:07 pm

*1997 playoff meltdown against the Vikes



*2002 Playoff meltdown against the Niners



*2010 loss to Eagles in last 7-8 minutes up 31-10, that ultimately cost us the playoffs





For me, the ‘97 loss was the most brutal on me. Lasted weeks, perhaps longer.



*Feel free to add your own brutal loss and indicate how long it took you to get over it