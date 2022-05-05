All signs point to James Bradberry being released

|
|All signs point to CB James Bradberry being released soon. GM Joe Schoen admitted on WFAN trade market tougher than expected. Also they had compensation in place but not contract terms.
Bottom line: Bradberry now getting released post-FA + draft when most $$$ is gone. Not ideal
Bradberry was always slow and that lost step made him just another guy out there.
In comment 15699569 RCPhoenix said:
when the league knows the Giants have to release him for cap room? The rest of the league could wait this one out. Schoen did what he could but he didn't have much leverage here.
My guess is his release happens tomorrow.
So you aren't bidding against someone. And apparently they had suitors but it was contingent on him signing a new deal which wasn't able to be worked out.
So people are certainly interested, and now they will likely pay more for or lose out on his services.
But you were bidding against someone in a trade deal as well, it was just a different type of bidding.
Maybe he balked at the trade deals b/c he didn't like the contract terms of the extensions.
Sure, but we are talking about mid round draft picks which apparently several teams were comfortable parting with. Money wasn't agreed upon and here we are.
Players that are going to be cut get traded with fairly regular frequency each season. If you really like the skillset why would a 5th round pick stand in your way from getting the player?
This is a good example of why those people are wrong.
True and not true. I mean, the Giants could move money around and be fine BUT you push the issue ahead. For us, the diminished or non existent returns mean we need to eat the bullet now and start moving forward without the "money magic".
I've thought similarly. I could see the Chargers being a dark horse player in this. They signed JC Jackson, but maybe they aren't convinced Samuel Jr is enough to get what they want in the ultra-competitive AFCW. And they have a decent amount of cap space to play with.
I tend to agree with this.
And obviously, we don't think he is worth it or they would pay him cash now, keep him and deal with it because they have the cap room down the line.
You guys want some team to pay Bradbury for the season he had the year before last. Not happening.
Bradberry called our bluff.
ideally Id like to adjust LW and extend him to get rid of the horrible cap numbers. We can add void years to Bradberry and get the cap space we need. Ride out the season with very little impact to next year.
So either his agents have an offer in their hip pockets, or they have misjudged his value on the open market and so are rejecting good offers, or the trading partners were only interested if Bradbury would agree to a cheap deal.
While designating Bradbury as a post June 1 cut would save money on this year's cap, it would go on next year's, which Schoen has indicated he doesn't want to do.
So we'll see soon enough; Schoen said it would be resolved by the end of the week.
I’m pretty sure this provides barely enough for rookies. Something like $20.6M for draft pool. I believe salaries for 4th round and above will be top 51, so those seven contracts bump the current low seven, so subtract $6M or so. Doesn’t leave much.
I don't understand the comments knocking schoen for misplaying the trade negotiations. he had 2 deals agreed to, he can't control the contract discussions between those teams/bradberry's agent.
I don't understand the comments knocking schoen for misplaying the trade negotiations. he had 2 deals agreed to, he can't control the contract discussions between those teams/bradberry's agent.
It's common for some fans to react negatively to news like this because they don't know the facts or they are just ignorant. I am as frustrated as anyone after expecting to get a 3rd or at least a 4th for Bradberry and now realizing that they will get nothing. To make matters worse he will not land the Giants a potential comp pick because he will be released.
It will eventually be a good move for the future because his contract will be off the books and the Giants will have the opportunity to evaluate Aaron Robinson, Darnay Holmes, Rodarius Williams, Cor'Dale Flott, and Jarren Williams to see if they have a starting CB. I am very excited to see how Aaaron Robinson performs this season. I know he lacks ideal height but I expect him to develop into a good starting CB.
Better to cut bait now.
With a release, he'll be able to pick any team he wants to play that he thinks will maximize his ability to get a new contract in 2023 with the Giants footing most of the bill for 2022.
I'm curious what DG's plan would have been for 2022 if he stayed as GM.
At least he might have been able to get a bigger one if the Giants released him in March. Duggan pointed this out before the draft.
not sure if that was a reference this way, but rereading this from 2 months ago looks pretty much like exactly happened.
plan a - exactly what happened but bradberry turned down extensions from teams that were willing to trade for him.
plan b - exactly where we are now:
plan c - looks like schoen prefers deciding on a release in May vs. July but if anything that's him being generous to give Bradberry a better shot at finding a spot. But the why is irrelevant because if he designates him post-June 1 they won't get the money until June anyway.
Restructuring Bradberry might be good tactics for 2022 but it's bad strategy for the future. Releasing him is bad tactics but good strategy, because it clears cap for them to work with this year without compromising next year or beyond. It's not the best imaginable option but it's better than the other options that are actually available.
it sounds like teams who wanted him tried to give him an extension but he wasn't interested so they elected to not trade for him with just 1 year remaining.
i dont think team bradberry called anyone's bluff as much as the league called his w/r/t the contract he thinks he's worth right now. he's the one who stands to lose the most financially if he gets released.
This podcast was excellent, not only on the Bradberry front, but a complete deep dive into the turnover in the secondary as well as some discussion of some of the prized UDFA’s that have a chance to compete for roles at CB/S.
The discussion of Julian Love was interesting, that they could potentially part ways with him and generate even more cap savings than parting with Slayton. The idea of rolling with Belton/Yorker opposite McKinney(or some other combination).
The last scenario at CB they discussed, if no other corners are added between now and September, was Robinson outside opposite Jackson with Flott learning ropes at nickel seems like a realistic possibility. Robinson has a lot going for him ability wise. Both Flott and Robinson were strong in press man as well.
Great discussion, thanks for sharing.
So then why do teams trade for players soon to be cut fairly regularly? Why did teams agree on compensation with the Giants (if you believe Schoen)?
Props to anyone who does this on YouTube... you're putting yourself out there.
Indeed. That was a theme quite a few subscribed to.
Obviously, we don't know all of the goings-on, but I do get the sense we may have held out for a higher pick than the market was willing to concede, and that derailed a pre-draft trade.
If he operates like he has so far, he'll get two more offseasons to get a serious contender on the field.
James Bradberry isn't a good value at 13.4M.
In order of preference I hope they can 1) organize a trade for anything 2) cut him outright 3) convert the maximum amount of money into a restructure bonus and move the cap hit out.
I really hope they don't extend him and put more money into a declining player.
Props to anyone who does this on YouTube... you're putting yourself out there.
Great find, they were a good listen…I’m subscribed.
At least he might have been able to get a bigger one if the Giants released him in March. Duggan pointed this out before the draft.
Bradberry is not getting the contract he wants based on his 2021. His best chance at a new contract was always play out 2022 and revert back to 2020 play. That will give him maximum leverage.
it doesn't sound like bradberry wants an extension so don't think we need to worry about that.
i think the only question right now is whether or not bradberry wants to stay here at some lower number or try his hand on the market.
as schoen said, 'unfortunate for the kid'.
Becasue there is no trade market for him at his current salary. Does anyone think that if Bradberry's 2021 season matched or exceeded his 2020 season that he would have been easily movable?
His down year combined with the salary tanked his market. But as mentioned, he controls his own destiny in securing a big money 2023 deal by finding the right 2022 situation that can maximize his value. Hampering Bradberry's signing ability in 2022 by releasing him now is nonsense, IMO.
in prudent fashion. Some on here had a silly idea that waiting until after the Draft would yield a better offer. As if he was the last CB on the earth...
not sure if that was a reference this way, but rereading this from 2 months ago looks pretty much like exactly happened.
plan a - exactly what happened but bradberry turned down extensions from teams that were willing to trade for him.
pursue a trade. and taken a step further, let his agent pursue a trade and gauge his market. you can bet Bradberry's agent is the most motivated/incentivized person on the planet to get Bradberry the most money, and knowing there's a threat of lost money both he and the nyg are mutually aligned in finding the team that most values bradberry.
plan b - exactly where we are now:
in the event plan a hasn't come to fruition, Bradberry and his agent are now incentivized to do some kind of deal with the nyg bc they know if they don't they are at risk to lose money. remember in this scenario they have already spent months exhausting conversations around the league to find a home for him at his current cap # and havent. entering the market at a bad time it's only logical to expect they won't be able to get whole.
A bit verbose for no reason. Real simple...posters felt Bradberry was worth more than 4th or 5th round pick and we didn’t need the immediate cap relief in early April. So they convinced themselves that Schoen should just wait it out and some desperate team needing a CB after the draft would improve their offer to the Giants (not Bradberry).
It was never going to happen....
I really hope they don't extend him and put more money into a declining player.
It's more important for the 2022 NYG to play their younger players than trying to squeeze another year or two out of a veteran CB who is best suited for a team looking to add another piece for a deep playoff run.
Compensatory
No.
No it's not. They can easily restructure to get him under if they wanted to. They may not think he's important enough at this juncture to do so. That's all this is.
“Yeah, I was” surprised, Schoen said. “I thought there would be more interest. There were teams that showed interest pre-drat and we had a couple different times there was compensation in place and the contract never worked out ... sometimes if your’e going to renegotiate a contract and you couldn’t come to an agreement, it is what it is.”
There was interest, my guess is around their price point but a deal couldn’t be worked with JB and Schoen decided to balk until the draft. That’s a reasonable decision. We didn’t lose anything of value.
Bradberry actually makes this team better. He isn't that old, and he has one "off" year on a dogshit team built by a dogshit GM with no pass rush, all after a borderline all pro year.
Cut Barkley's 7 mil and keep Bradberrys 9 mil or whatever it is.
This is a good example of why those people are wrong.
Un-friggin-believable.
trade market that exists for Bradberry .
The guy has slipped . I said before that he reminds me of Mark Haynes in 1985 . He lost a step that he didn’t have to lose . And , although he still might be the Giants best corner , he’s not going to be around in 2023 . They are not winning this season . They might win more games . I hope they do . I think they will. But everything is relative . There was just too much to do . Schoen walked into a complete rubbish pile .
Need the space to be able to get the draft choices signed , plus add replacements to the roster during the season . Gettleman went gonzo because he knew he was facing his last chance . Mara has become quite facile with the “win or else “ ultimatum that he first employed with Coughlin . Gettleman flopped because he was a flop .
New day. New way . Lots of changes . Looks like the Giants are going with young corners this season and a rookie safety . Let’s see how it goes . There is always a blend in thought , a laboratory mix between pressure and coverage . Properly done , the two augment each other . That hasn’t been the case with the Giants’ D for many years .
Most recently , Graham tried to mask pass-rush deficiencies with multiple -coverage schemes . In my lexicon “multiple coverage schemes “ =
2 unpleasant results : 1. No pass rush . 2 . At least one guy screws up and busts the coverage .
Wink is from the Ryan School . At the very beginning , Bud Man used to stress that the goal was having a complex defense without complicated responsibilities . I don’t think Bradberry is capable of handling those . There might not be another corner on the team that can , either . But let’s find out .