The 2022 Daniel Jones..is it his time? 5BowlsSoon : 5/6/2022 11:09 am

2021 actually wasn’t THAT bad for Jones all things considered. Not counting the first Dallas game as a loss with Jones as QB, he was 4-6. Im not counting that game as a loss under Jones because one play after he left with injury, the game was tied 10-10. If it’s tied when he left, why should the loss be pinned on him? I’m sure Jones haters will disagree but moving on.



Jones was 4-6

With no Jones, we were 0-6 (1st Dallas game omitted)



I also think everyone except Jones’ haters can agree, Daniel was a beast in the first Skins loss, 30-29 and played well in a few other losses. So, if you juxtapose the team’s play with Jones there and with no Jones, it is very obvious, Jones adds a lot to the team, even as bad as the offense was. We averaged 18 points a game in Jones’ 10 games but only averaged 9 points per game without Jones.



All of their skilled personnel were out for many games …..Jason Garrett’s Jurassic Offense was still in play…..and the OL led by Billy Price, Nate Solder, the great Matt Peart, the steal we got from the Ravens landing Bredeson and the slow of foot HERNANDEZ were still arguably the worst OL in the NFL last year.



Yet Jones led them to 4 wins and almost a few others (Wash and Atl).



So, am I wanting to just throw the baby out with the bath water? Heck no. We owe it to him to give him a chance with a better deck of cards to play with. Assuming they are healthy, the OL and skilled players should be much better and I know without hesitation, so will the play calling.



Now of course, the Jones’ haters don’t want Jones to succeed because…well, because they are not really true Giant fans. They are fans of their own opinions. Do I have proof of this last statement? Hell yes I do…..do you ever see these guys after we win? Do you ever hear them praising Jones for a job well done after a good game, be it a win or a loss? Hell no! Those guys are hiding like an ostrich hides. They usually they are not a part of our post game celebration after a win because they are not celebrating, especially if the guy they hate, played well.



Here’s a thought…if Jones has a great year this year and is resigned with a large 4 year deal, don’t be surprised if all these haters flee the scene and return with new identities.



Go Giants….best wishes Jones….just try to hand onto the ball when you get hit or when you take off running.