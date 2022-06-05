for display only
The 2022 Daniel Jones..is it his time?

5BowlsSoon : 5/6/2022 11:09 am
2021 actually wasn’t THAT bad for Jones all things considered. Not counting the first Dallas game as a loss with Jones as QB, he was 4-6. Im not counting that game as a loss under Jones because one play after he left with injury, the game was tied 10-10. If it’s tied when he left, why should the loss be pinned on him? I’m sure Jones haters will disagree but moving on.

Jones was 4-6
With no Jones, we were 0-6 (1st Dallas game omitted)

I also think everyone except Jones’ haters can agree, Daniel was a beast in the first Skins loss, 30-29 and played well in a few other losses. So, if you juxtapose the team’s play with Jones there and with no Jones, it is very obvious, Jones adds a lot to the team, even as bad as the offense was. We averaged 18 points a game in Jones’ 10 games but only averaged 9 points per game without Jones.

All of their skilled personnel were out for many games …..Jason Garrett’s Jurassic Offense was still in play…..and the OL led by Billy Price, Nate Solder, the great Matt Peart, the steal we got from the Ravens landing Bredeson and the slow of foot HERNANDEZ were still arguably the worst OL in the NFL last year.

Yet Jones led them to 4 wins and almost a few others (Wash and Atl).

So, am I wanting to just throw the baby out with the bath water? Heck no. We owe it to him to give him a chance with a better deck of cards to play with. Assuming they are healthy, the OL and skilled players should be much better and I know without hesitation, so will the play calling.

Now of course, the Jones’ haters don’t want Jones to succeed because…well, because they are not really true Giant fans. They are fans of their own opinions. Do I have proof of this last statement? Hell yes I do…..do you ever see these guys after we win? Do you ever hear them praising Jones for a job well done after a good game, be it a win or a loss? Hell no! Those guys are hiding like an ostrich hides. They usually they are not a part of our post game celebration after a win because they are not celebrating, especially if the guy they hate, played well.

Here’s a thought…if Jones has a great year this year and is resigned with a large 4 year deal, don’t be surprised if all these haters flee the scene and return with new identities.

Go Giants….best wishes Jones….just try to hand onto the ball when you get hit or when you take off running.
ryanmkeane : 5/6/2022 11:11 am : link
we'll get to see if Jones can be the franchise quarterback with a modern NFL offensive coach/style/gameplan. they are going to throw a lot and be aggressive. If he's still not cutting it the writing is on the wall
this feels like a stretch.  
japanhead : 5/6/2022 11:13 am : link
he was playing poorly in that dallas game, and then he knocked himself out of the game on a designed run where he made a stupid decision.

then he went on to miss the last 6 games of the season with a neck injury.

he threw for 10 TD passes in 11 games.

in what world is this a "not bad" season?
BrettNYG10 : 5/6/2022 11:14 am : link
I feel like I'm reading the same posts from last year.
BleedBlue : 5/6/2022 11:16 am : link
i am not sure jones is the answer, but its undeniable that he didnt have much to work with. the OL was a joke...this year, it appears to be fixed with the additions they have made. If gates and lemeuix come back healthy, the OL can actually be a strength and have some depth. its a shame gates got hurt because an OL with him at Center is much improved.

That being said, this is his year to prove it. if he does well, great...he could be extended, but if he struggles, giants will go all in on a QB next spring.

As for the haters, they are fucking annoying. they really arent fans, youre right. they just want their opinions to be right. Id love it if jones played great and we turned it around. i know of 2 or 3 guys offt he top of my head who would still find ways to bash the giants
The bar is below the ground  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5/6/2022 11:16 am : link
RE: .....  
j_rud : 5/6/2022 11:18 am : link
In comment 15700346 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
I feel like I'm reading the same posts from last year.


Came to say this
BrettNYG10 : 5/6/2022 11:19 am : link
I also don't get the 'we owe him a chance' thing. He's probably the best option for 2022. But look at his anemic TD producing peers the past two years - outside of the rookies, they're almost all replaced.
I dont think Jones will be our QB in 2023  
Capt. Don : 5/6/2022 11:20 am : link
but I think a 21st century scheme and a professional offensive line will allow him to perform as a competent starting QB.
Daniel Jones is the Darius Slayton of QBs  
BigBlue7 : 5/6/2022 11:21 am : link
gave us high hopes after his rookie year, but has been mediocre at best (and a borderline backup at worst) the rest of the time
Probably  
AcidTest : 5/6/2022 11:23 am : link
not, for the simple reason that Jones is unlikely to play well enough this year to warrant using the FT on him ($22M), or sign him to a long-term extension after this season. I still think this is the last year for him and Barkley.
RE: .....  
Jimmy Googs : 5/6/2022 11:27 am : link
In comment 15700346 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
I feel like I'm reading the same posts from last year.


Agreed. Presume this guy just found a DJ-rah rah post from last spring, altered a few things and re-posted it here.

some posters have been known to do this...
Nothing like  
Scooter185 : 5/6/2022 11:27 am : link
A good no-true-scotsman post. Hadn't seen one in awhile

Well...  
Johnny5 : 5/6/2022 11:29 am : link
.... this should go well.
RE: RE: .....  
Scooter185 : 5/6/2022 11:29 am : link
In comment 15700372 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15700346 BrettNYG10 said:


Quote:


I feel like I'm reading the same posts from last year.



Agreed. Presume this guy just found a DJ-rah rah post from last spring, altered a few things and re-posted it here.

some posters have been known to do this...


It's crazy watching the same posters delude themselves about the same things year after year as if the previous year (or two or ten) didn't occur
so this is going to be the 100+ post DJ thread  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 5/6/2022 11:30 am : link
today huh?

To me DJ is in that weird position of me not being sold on him but also thinking he has the potential to be a solid starting QB if he cleans up his issues.

Is 2022 "his year"? Who knows. On paper it looks like he finally has a respectable OL talent-wise which will go a long way in helping him reach whatever his ceiling is.

We'll see. I wouldn't be surprised if he continued to struggle but I also wouldn't be surprised if he started having a couple more games like that debut Tampa performance. Hopefully he plays well because I'm sick of watching this offense struggle to score 14 points.
RE: .....  
GNewGiants : 5/6/2022 11:32 am : link
In comment 15700346 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
I feel like I'm reading the same posts from last year.


Or last week or last month.
Here's a thought too...  
Jimmy Googs : 5/6/2022 11:35 am : link
if Jones has an awful year this year and is not resigned, should we be surprised when you don't do this?



Sadly...  
Dnew15 : 5/6/2022 11:35 am : link
I'm beginning to think that 2019 was his time.
RE: Here's a thought too...  
Scooter185 : 5/6/2022 11:38 am : link
In comment 15700386 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
if Jones has an awful year this year and is not resigned, should we be surprised when you don't do this?


Googs, we know Jones could be in the CFL or USFL next year and they'll still just blame Garrett
RE: RE: RE: .....  
UConn4523 : 5/6/2022 11:38 am : link
In comment 15700379 Scooter185 said:
Quote:
In comment 15700372 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


In comment 15700346 BrettNYG10 said:


Quote:


I feel like I'm reading the same posts from last year.



Agreed. Presume this guy just found a DJ-rah rah post from last spring, altered a few things and re-posted it here.

some posters have been known to do this...



It's crazy watching the same posters delude themselves about the same things year after year as if the previous year (or two or ten) didn't occur


I think posters very clearly understand and know what's happened with DJ's career. Just because they are excited about the opportunity Daboll/Kafka and an improved (supposedly) OL present, doesn't mean the past didn't happen.

Only in my Giant fandom, and this board specifically, is optimism met with such resistance. Is there nothing better to do?
Ah, the tried and true "you're not really a Giants fan!" tactic  
Greg from LI : 5/6/2022 11:42 am : link
Evergreen
Is there nothing better to do than create an OP to just  
Jimmy Googs : 5/6/2022 11:42 am : link
call out critics of Daniel Jones and call them Jones-haters?
One way or another,  
Joe Beckwith : 5/6/2022 11:44 am : link
it IS his time.
He’s on a 1 year prove-it.
Whether he does or doesn’t is on him.
I’m in a vast minority: I’m rooting for him, and, know they will put him in a position to succeed.
If he does, then he is Danny Dimes.
If he doesn’t, then the vast majority was right, and the Giants draft Will Levis, or somebody.
Here's the thing - what is his ceiling?  
Greg from LI : 5/6/2022 11:49 am : link
It does stand to reason that he plays better with a better OL and scheme. How much better? Good enough to contend? I don't see how anyone could possibly believe that. If everything goes right, he's, what, an averagish starter? If that's enough for you, well I guess we're just not going to disagree.

And that's probably the best case scenario.
bah  
Greg from LI : 5/6/2022 11:49 am : link
not going to agree
lmfao  
BrettNYG10 : 5/6/2022 11:54 am : link
Quote:
DJones vs. Josh Allen, year 2
5BowlsSoon : 12/30/2020 9:52 am
Allen:
58%
3089 yards
20 TDs
9 Interceptions
14 fumbles
47.9 QBR
85.3 Rate


Jones:
62%
2714 yards
9 tds
9 int
10 fumbles
QBR 63.3
Rate 78.9

Conclusion: as you can see, Allen wasn’t really any better except in TD passes thrown. I didn’t show this but I’m sure Josh Allen scored more tds with his legs too.

The point I want to make is simply this.....Josh Allen took off in year 3, not year 2. Sure his team won 10 games in year 2 while Jones probably wins 6. But Allen’s team primarily won because of their top tier defense, which Jones doesn’t have.

Allen took off when the Bills got him STEFON DIGGS, a true #1 receiver. Let’s watch and then judge Jones if and when we can get him such a toy to play with. Oh, I also think it would help Jones greatly to give him an OC who is creative and not old school like Garrett. After all, Jones did throw for 24 tds and over 300 yards often as a rookie in Shurmur’s offense.

lulz - ( New Window )
I'm  
AcidTest : 5/6/2022 11:55 am : link
rotting for Jones too. I'm sure everyone is. No one wants to see him fail. Aside from the damage that would do to the Giants, he's a good young man whose toughness has never been questioned. But he would have to play spectacularly well this season to even justify using the FT on him in 2023. And given his play the last three years, that seems extremely unlikely.
RE: Ah, the tried and true  
BlueVinnie : 5/6/2022 11:57 am : link
In comment 15700398 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
Evergreen

LOL
+1
Aside from a handful of games against poor competition his rookie year  
The_Boss : 5/6/2022 12:00 pm : link
Jones has been a poor starting QB in this league. Averaging 18 points a game and going 4-6 in 2021 is supposed to be a good thing?
RE: Here's the thing - what is his ceiling?  
BlueVinnie : 5/6/2022 12:02 pm : link
In comment 15700416 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
It does stand to reason that he plays better with a better OL and scheme. How much better? Good enough to contend? I don't see how anyone could possibly believe that. If everything goes right, he's, what, an averagish starter? If that's enough for you, well I guess we're just not going to disagree.

And that's probably the best case scenario.

I agree.
Incredibly, if Jones does have an "averagish" season, there will be a group of BBIers here who will post that "he just needs another season in Daboll's system". It will happen and they will actually be calling for the franchise tag and stating that 2023 is the make or break season.
If Jones  
uther99 : 5/6/2022 12:02 pm : link
plays well enough to deserve a tag or new deal, then great. I just don't see it happening.

I think he'll play better this year  
AcesUp : 5/6/2022 12:04 pm : link
Potentially a lot better. That has more to do with the upgrade from Garrett/Kitchens to Daboll/Kafka though.
Turnover thing is getting ridiculous  
Giants73 : 5/6/2022 12:05 pm : link
He turned it over a lot his rookie year

Last two years:
NFC East
Prescott 1.09 turnovers per game
Wentz 1.07 turnovers per game
Hurts .57 turnovers per game
Jones 1.04 turnovers per game

Allen up in Buffalo is 1.03 turnovers per game.

Did per game because each played a different amount of games.
2019 Josh Allen also went 10-6  
UConn4523 : 5/6/2022 12:07 pm : link
and you didn't include his 9 rushing TD's. No question he was still a crappy passer but that changed season 3, dramatically.

I don't think Jones can ever reach that level, likely not even close to it. But I do think he can be solid. And solid isn't something you invest in long term.
Can we call time on all these Daniel Jones thread?  
Gruber : 5/6/2022 12:10 pm : link
Nothing gets figured out until he either plays next season or goes down/remains injured.
.  
Go Terps : 5/6/2022 12:17 pm : link
This is going to be the last year of Jones's NFL career where he enters the season as a starter. He'll sign somewhere else as a backup and settle into that role. He'll probably stick around a while because he does everything you want in practice. If you want a comp, it's Blaine Gabbert.

He'll make a lot of money and stay healthy. There are worse ways to spend a career.
An improved average to above average OL combined  
EJNNJ : 5/6/2022 12:17 pm : link
with a better Head Coach, Offensive Scheme and DC should allow for better production on offense. We were awful, second to last in total yards in '21 at 4884 yards, a 25% increase in production to 6100 yards, an extra 75yds/game(very reasonable given how low the it was) would put us in the top half of the league with Pats, Philly etc and competent. I don't think this is unrealistic.
I have serious questions on both Jones  
Lines of Scrimmage : 5/6/2022 12:17 pm : link
and BD but it will be interesting to see how it works out.
Jones had been really bad QB by various measures  
NoGainDayne : 5/6/2022 12:20 pm : link
you can’t deny his supporting cast has been bad. But you also can’t deny that they made great efforts to bring him weapons that he did nothing with. He should have been able to do more with Golladay than he did. But he among many things doesn’t know how to throw into coverage in a place that his receiver can make a play.

The bottom line is most QBs wouldn’t get ongoing chances when they’ve played like this regardless of their surroundings. This has everything to do with the Mara’s philosophies on loyalty and the fact that they like him as a person.

It’s bad enough that he’s getting these chances Vs. us giving our snaps to someone that could actually be a long term starter for us. The idea that we should be optimistic about a QB that has demonstrated such little potential is insane. Sure he has athletic potential but that hasn’t translated because he has shown to be so bereft of talent in many important mental areas of the game.
RE: I have serious questions on both Jones  
Ivan15 : 5/6/2022 12:21 pm : link
In comment 15700459 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
and BD but it will be interesting to see how it works out.


What is your issue with Daboll? No HC experience? You can’t find a good HC until someone gives him a first job.
RE: Daniel Jones is the Darius Slayton of QBs  
Alamo : 5/6/2022 12:26 pm : link
In comment 15700364 BigBlue7 said:
Quote:
gave us high hopes after his rookie year, but has been mediocre at best (and a borderline backup at worst) the rest of the time

It's not fair to compare a QB's job to a WR's..A WR has a job to get open and catch the ball.
He gets no help,or hindrance from any of the players..The QB is dependent on all the other 10 men on the field..The O line has to give him time..The WR has to get open..The TE & RB have to pick up a blitzing defenceman coming after the QB..A WR's job is almost child's play compared to what ALL QB's jobs are...That's why so many flunk out,and the ones that make it are paid millions!!
RE: ....  
Ivan15 : 5/6/2022 12:27 pm : link
In comment 15700333 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
we'll get to see if Jones can be the franchise quarterback with a modern NFL offensive coach/style/gameplan. they are going to throw a lot and be aggressive. If he's still not cutting it the writing is on the wall


This is Jones’ “now or never” moment. I would be happy to see him put up the same per game numbers he had in his rookie year except with half the fumbles. At least that would show he still has an achievable upside. I don’t know if that gets him a second contract though.
Absolutely it is.  
Mad Mike : 5/6/2022 12:28 pm : link
Or definitely it is not. Or maybe somewhere in between. Whichever it is, thank goodness bbi is finally discussing it after such a prolonged blackout of Daniel Jones topics.
Think Jones will play well in Dabolls system  
Giants73 : 5/6/2022 12:38 pm : link
Not willing to give him a long term contract afterwards though. I think QB will be a priority in Next years draft. Getting the feeling that Jones will impress and give many here an I told you so. But will be nothing more than a Chris Chandler type QB. Fans always hopefully but he will show glimpses and then be injured a lot.
RE: RE: I have serious questions on both Jones  
Lines of Scrimmage : 5/6/2022 12:42 pm : link
In comment 15700463 Ivan15 said:
Quote:
In comment 15700459 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


and BD but it will be interesting to see how it works out.



What is your issue with Daboll? No HC experience? You can’t find a good HC until someone gives him a first job.


Lots of unknowns. I am not worried about him being a first time HC. I am not certain he is this offensive guru that others may think. At this point that does not matter. He needs to be a very good HC now and some things I will closely watch.

I would say one of the big ones for now is what direction he goes with the offensive philosophy overall for both this year with Jones and next year when I think we may have a new QB.



Giants don’t owe Jones anything  
joeinpa : 5/6/2022 12:44 pm : link
He s the quarterback next season because this administration has decided he gives them the best chance to win.

This has been an argument of some of his critics, “Giants are doing everything to help Jones succeed”

Never understood that stance. Putting good people around their quarterback is the goal of every NFL team.
RE: Turnover thing is getting ridiculous  
BlueVinnie : 5/6/2022 12:51 pm : link
In comment 15700442 Giants73 said:
Quote:
He turned it over a lot his rookie year

Last two years:
NFC East
Prescott 1.09 turnovers per game
Wentz 1.07 turnovers per game
Hurts .57 turnovers per game
Jones 1.04 turnovers per game

Allen up in Buffalo is 1.03 turnovers per game.

Did per game because each played a different amount of games.

No, It's not getting ridiculous.
Last year among QBs, (those starting at least 11 games, the number Jones started) Jones had the 11th worst fumble/game percentage - .636. Not fumbles lost, fumbles. Which team recovers those fumbles is a matter of luck.

His interception percentage looks good at first blush, he was 11th last season. However when you factor in that his yards/attempt ranked 26th last year, it doesn't look so rosy. You're more likely to have a low INT% when you're throwing a lot of dump offs & short passes.
RE: RE: Turnover thing is getting ridiculous  
BlueVinnie : 5/6/2022 12:53 pm : link
In comment 15700512 B

On the fumble percentage he was 11th worst out of 31 QBs
RE: Is there nothing better to do than create an OP to just  
AG5686 : 5/6/2022 1:00 pm : link
In comment 15700399 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
call out critics of Daniel Jones and call them Jones-haters?

Nope...there really isn't...
Yes, if he has a "great" season  
Mike from Ohio : 5/6/2022 1:02 pm : link
But what does that look like?

Top 10 in most, if not all passing stats and healthy for 17 games. In other words, not improvement from below average. If we are resigning him it should be a no-brainer because it is widely acknowledged that he is playing at an elite level.

Anything short of that, and re-signing him should be completely off the table at any price.
RE: RE: Turnover thing is getting ridiculous  
Capt. Don : 5/6/2022 1:04 pm : link
In comment 15700512 BlueVinnie said:
Quote:
In comment 15700442 Giants73 said:


Quote:


He turned it over a lot his rookie year

Last two years:
NFC East
Prescott 1.09 turnovers per game
Wentz 1.07 turnovers per game
Hurts .57 turnovers per game
Jones 1.04 turnovers per game

Allen up in Buffalo is 1.03 turnovers per game.

Did per game because each played a different amount of games.


No, It's not getting ridiculous.
Last year among QBs, (those starting at least 11 games, the number Jones started) Jones had the 11th worst fumble/game percentage - .636. Not fumbles lost, fumbles. Which team recovers those fumbles is a matter of luck.

His interception percentage looks good at first blush, he was 11th last season. However when you factor in that his yards/attempt ranked 26th last year, it doesn't look so rosy. You're more likely to have a low INT% when you're throwing a lot of dump offs & short passes.


You're also more likely to throw INTs when the defense knows that every receiver is running a 5 yard stick route.
I'm still in wait and see mode when it comes to Jones  
Milton : 5/6/2022 1:04 pm : link
I didn't like him in the draft and things that bothered me then still bother me today. He is a couple milliseconds slow to pull the trigger and his pocket awareness is sub-optimal, the combination of which leads to fumbles and injuries. He was at his worst vs Tampa Bay in both 2020 (costing the Giants a game they would've otherwise won against the eventual Super Bowl champs) and 2021 (this game was him at his absolute worst IMO).

But I remain in wait and see mode, because I think it's possible for him to improve enough in the areas that concern me to be a winning QB. He's not gonna ever be Tom Brady when it comes to mental processing speed and pocket awareness, but he will get better at it with more and more experience.

The injuries, though, are another story (and probably factored into their reluctance to pick up the option). My fear is he will improve enough to make us a legit contender, but then break our hearts with season-killing injuries. So right now I'm more hopeful than optimistic, but I'm not ready to write him off. He is a smart, high character guy with an excellent work ethic and very real talent.
And it is really disingenuous to suggest  
Mike from Ohio : 5/6/2022 1:05 pm : link
posters who don't think Jones is very good will disappear and then comeback with new handles when, to date, the only ones that have done that are the Jones/Gettleman homers who realized they were very wrong.
Any post that references "Jones haters"  
Section331 : 5/6/2022 1:06 pm : link
is one I immediately flush down the toilet. There aren't "Jones haters", there are fans who don't think he has lived up to his draft position, and has done nothing to show he is worthy of a 2nd contract. He'll get that chance this year, let's all hope that he makes the most of it.

If he doesn't, will all of the Jones apologists be willing to accept that and move on? For many of them, I wouldn't bet money on it.
RE: Turnover thing is getting ridiculous  
Section331 : 5/6/2022 1:11 pm : link
In comment 15700442 Giants73 said:
Quote:
He turned it over a lot his rookie year

Last two years:
NFC East
Prescott 1.09 turnovers per game
Wentz 1.07 turnovers per game
Hurts .57 turnovers per game
Jones 1.04 turnovers per game

Allen up in Buffalo is 1.03 turnovers per game.

Did per game because each played a different amount of games.


Now do TD's per game. It's great that he has cut down on TO's (although, as BlueVinny points out, total fumbles is a better stat than fumbles lost, which is purely a matter of luck), but when he's not converting in the red zone, his value is going to be very limited. A 1:1 TD:TO ratio just isn't sustainable.

{Cue the "but he doesn't have any weapons" responses)
And to add to the OP's "almost won" argument,  
Section331 : 5/6/2022 1:16 pm : link
Jones led the Giants to a whopping 14 points v ATL, who ended the season ranked 29th - 29TH! - in scoring defense. And you want to argue that game in his favor? Yeah, but the Jones haters are the problem.
There are no circumstances where you re-sign DJ  
The Mike : 5/6/2022 1:18 pm : link
Zero. The idea that we would "tag" him and tie up fifteen percent of the cap next year at this point in the roster overhaul, is even more ludicrous than drafting him in the first place. The Giants are competing to avoid being the worst team in the NFL this year. The team is certainly not going to the playoffs. So whatever DJ does statistically is not relevant.

Which begs the question, does it even make sense to start DJ this year? A good argument can be made that the best way for Daboll to evaluate the offensive talent on this team is to start Tyrod so as to eliminate the variable at quarterback.
Rooting for Sure  
Thegratefulhead : 5/6/2022 1:22 pm : link
The Allen comps are laughable. Jones will NEVER have a game like the one that Allen lost in the playoffs. He doesn't elevate those around him like that. He could win with a surperior team while he is on rookie contract.

Sure.


If JAG capable of winning on a great team is good enough for you, Jones is your guy.


I want more, not apologizing.
The  
Toth029 : 5/6/2022 1:34 pm : link
Scheme was borderline criminal. Yeah the line stunk and no one was healthy, ever, during the season. But the big issue to me was simply the scheme.

Can't wait to see what Daboll and Kafka have lined up.
RE: The  
Thegratefulhead : 5/6/2022 1:43 pm : link
In comment 15700573 Toth029 said:
Quote:
Scheme was borderline criminal. Yeah the line stunk and no one was healthy, ever, during the season. But the big issue to me was simply the scheme.

Can't wait to see what Daboll and Kafka have lined up.
I do agree, Jones is going to have a similar season to Cousins, Keenum and Goff ,when there were on an offense with explosive skill players that had exceptional short area quickness. Spread offense, largely single read and motion. FInd the 1 v1 get it out quick.


Largely people don't consider those guys great, Cousins by the far the best, but so far just not good enough but makes a ton of money. I am afraid the scheme is going make Jones have a decent year and we are going to pay him like Watson.
Put Foles  
Thegratefulhead : 5/6/2022 1:46 pm : link
In that convo too, looked very good when he had a great roster but no one considers him the answer. Jones has not proven he is as good as Keenum, Goff or Foles. Cousins is in a different zip code than Jones.
RE: Here's a thought too...  
5BowlsSoon : 5/6/2022 1:46 pm : link
In comment 15700386 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
if Jones has an awful year this year and is not resigned, should we be surprised when you don't do this?


You obviously don’t know me and are not able to understand the message behind my thread. Let me help you….

Im a Giant fan, first and foremost, whatever Schoen/Daboll/Kafka want I want. I want to win first and foremost. If DJ inhibits that, I’m sure the 3 amigos I referenced will see that and not propose an offer to re-sign him. IF THATS WHAT THEY WANT THAT IS WHAT I WANT.

But again, am I bitching and complaint about DJ starting the season as our starter like you and your Jones Hating brothers? Hell no. Why not? Because…..try to follow closely….BECAUSE SCHOEN/DABOLL/KAFKA all seem to be okay starting Jones to start the season. I’m a Giants fan and I support my team, and last I looked, Jones is a part of the team, so I support him too as long as he wears blue.

You haters can’t say that…you don’t support Jones and you don’t support our coaches’ decision to start Jones. You are mad we didn’t draft Willis in round 3 or mad we didn’t trade for Russel Wilson or Mayfield. Like I said, because you don’t support Jones and our management’s decision to roll with Jones, you are not behind your team. You are only behind your team that lives up to your expectations and opinions.

Will 2022 be the year Jones shines? I hope so, because then I know we, the New York Football Giants, will prosper. YEAH! Could you and your fellow haters say, “I sure hope Jones succeeds and becomes the man”……I don’t think so….you haven’t said it yet.

So go ahead and bash me…..I don’t need your hugs or support….I can get more of that on an Eagles message board than from you so called Giants fans.
RE: There are no circumstances where you re-sign DJ  
UConn4523 : 5/6/2022 1:50 pm : link
In comment 15700548 The Mike said:
Quote:
Zero. The idea that we would "tag" him and tie up fifteen percent of the cap next year at this point in the roster overhaul, is even more ludicrous than drafting him in the first place. The Giants are competing to avoid being the worst team in the NFL this year. The team is certainly not going to the playoffs. So whatever DJ does statistically is not relevant.

Which begs the question, does it even make sense to start DJ this year? A good argument can be made that the best way for Daboll to evaluate the offensive talent on this team is to start Tyrod so as to eliminate the variable at quarterback.


As currently constructed, of course. If we drafted a QB then maybe not. Despite what you think of the team and our chances in 2022 Daboll isn't going into the season thinking he just needs to not finish in last or towards the bottom of the league. His goal will be to play winning football and get to the playoffs.

I also think the roster could surprise people, not to mention regression from other teams making things interesting.
Jones  
TyreeHelmet : 5/6/2022 1:51 pm : link
How long will people wait on this guy to become above average let alone good? He has never put it all together going back to college.

Make all the excuses you want for him- coaches/ line etc, but he's just not a good QB. I'm sure hes a nice guy who works very hard but you are who you are...
2107 Keenum under Shurmur  
Thegratefulhead : 5/6/2022 1:52 pm : link
2017 Minnesota Vikings

G 15 Attempts 481 Comp 32 67.57% Tot Yrds 3547 Avg 7.4 TDs 22 Ints 7 179 37.21 45 22 136 Rating 98.3

Better than rookie Jones.

If Jones does something like that, all of us that want to move on from Jones are going to see this stat line and say it is not good enough.

Because it isn't.

Just an FYI.
RE: RE: Turnover thing is getting ridiculous  
Giants73 : 5/6/2022 1:54 pm : link
In comment 15700539 Section331 said:
Quote:
In comment 15700442 Giants73 said:


Quote:


He turned it over a lot his rookie year

Last two years:
NFC East
Prescott 1.09 turnovers per game
Wentz 1.07 turnovers per game
Hurts .57 turnovers per game
Jones 1.04 turnovers per game

Allen up in Buffalo is 1.03 turnovers per game.

Did per game because each played a different amount of games.



Now do TD's per game. It's great that he has cut down on TO's (although, as BlueVinny points out, total fumbles is a better stat than fumbles lost, which is purely a matter of luck), but when he's not converting in the red zone, his value is going to be very limited. A 1:1 TD:TO ratio just isn't sustainable.

{Cue the "but he doesn't have any weapons" responses)


As much on the WRs and scheme. 361 completed passes with only 2 TDs all season with more than 3 yard YAC. Not all on him, and if you view my other post I don’t see him as a long term answer.
RE: You are smarter than that 331  
5BowlsSoon : 5/6/2022 1:54 pm : link
In comment 15700545 Section331 said:
Quote:
Jones led the Giants to a whopping 14 points v ATL, who ended the season ranked 29th - 29TH! - in scoring defense. And you want to argue that game in his favor? Yeah, but the Jones haters are the problem.


You cannot blame Jones for that loss, and you know it. I know we only scored 14 but you need to rewatch the game or review the play by play again to see what transpired. One horrible defensive lapse pretty much was the cause, you know. But Daniel can’t do everything ….

24-35 for 266
91 Rating
8-39 rushing
No TDs and no turnovers

Red zone has been a problem, as I’m sure you know. I blame Jason Garrett and really hope Kafka/Daboll have a much better plan.

Lastly, if you hate Jones for those stats that game, you must think Trevor Lawrence is the worst qb in football after his first year. Jones’ first year was much much better. So what does that say to you?
RE: RE: RE: Turnover thing is getting ridiculous  
Giants73 : 5/6/2022 1:56 pm : link
In comment 15700604 Giants73 said:
Quote:
In comment 15700539 Section331 said:


Quote:


In comment 15700442 Giants73 said:


Quote:


He turned it over a lot his rookie year

Last two years:
NFC East
Prescott 1.09 turnovers per game
Wentz 1.07 turnovers per game
Hurts .57 turnovers per game
Jones 1.04 turnovers per game

Allen up in Buffalo is 1.03 turnovers per game.

Did per game because each played a different amount of games.



Now do TD's per game. It's great that he has cut down on TO's (although, as BlueVinny points out, total fumbles is a better stat than fumbles lost, which is purely a matter of luck), but when he's not converting in the red zone, his value is going to be very limited. A 1:1 TD:TO ratio just isn't sustainable.

{Cue the "but he doesn't have any weapons" responses)



As much on the WRs and scheme. 361 completed passes with only 2 TDs all season with more than 3 yard YAC. Not all on him, and if you view my other post I don’t see him as a long term answer.


Scratch that I cut and pasted wrong number 232 completions
one thing I'm interested in seeing  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 5/6/2022 1:57 pm : link
is the way Daboll/Kafka and co. utilize Saquon/Wan'Dale/Toney.

I forget the insider/asshat here, but I remember someone here saying they wanted to utilize Saquon in more of a McCaffrey type of role where they feed him on short stuff. Combined with Toney and Wan'Dale being guys that should excel at quick hitters, this could be a style that helps cover up Jones' poor field vision and lets him rip it quick after one read.

I'm sure the offense will still involve longer developing downfield plays, otherwise what's the point in investing so highly on two stud OT prospects. Jones will need to step up and read the field on those plays. But I think the short/quick read type stuff with the trio I mentioned above could help Jones.
RE: RE: RE: RE: .....  
Scooter185 : 5/6/2022 1:57 pm : link
In comment 15700391 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 15700379 Scooter185 said:


Quote:


In comment 15700372 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


In comment 15700346 BrettNYG10 said:


Quote:


I feel like I'm reading the same posts from last year.



Agreed. Presume this guy just found a DJ-rah rah post from last spring, altered a few things and re-posted it here.

some posters have been known to do this...



It's crazy watching the same posters delude themselves about the same things year after year as if the previous year (or two or ten) didn't occur



I think posters very clearly understand and know what's happened with DJ's career. Just because they are excited about the opportunity Daboll/Kafka and an improved (supposedly) OL present, doesn't mean the past didn't happen.

Only in my Giant fandom, and this board specifically, is optimism met with such resistance. Is there nothing better to do?


It doesn't come across as optimism, but rather fantasy. Like digging holes in your backyard and going "this time I'm going to find oil" and "if you don't think I'm going to find oil you're not a real believer!"




RE: RE: Here's a thought too...  
Thegratefulhead : 5/6/2022 1:59 pm : link
In comment 15700589 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
In comment 15700386 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


if Jones has an awful year this year and is not resigned, should we be surprised when you don't do this?






You obviously don’t know me and are not able to understand the message behind my thread. Let me help you….

Im a Giant fan, first and foremost, whatever Schoen/Daboll/Kafka want I want. I want to win first and foremost. If DJ inhibits that, I’m sure the 3 amigos I referenced will see that and not propose an offer to re-sign him. IF THATS WHAT THEY WANT THAT IS WHAT I WANT.

But again, am I bitching and complaint about DJ starting the season as our starter like you and your Jones Hating brothers? Hell no. Why not? Because…..try to follow closely….BECAUSE SCHOEN/DABOLL/KAFKA all seem to be okay starting Jones to start the season. I’m a Giants fan and I support my team, and last I looked, Jones is a part of the team, so I support him too as long as he wears blue.

You haters can’t say that…you don’t support Jones and you don’t support our coaches’ decision to start Jones. You are mad we didn’t draft Willis in round 3 or mad we didn’t trade for Russel Wilson or Mayfield. Like I said, because you don’t support Jones and our management’s decision to roll with Jones, you are not behind your team. You are only behind your team that lives up to your expectations and opinions.

Will 2022 be the year Jones shines? I hope so, because then I know we, the New York Football Giants, will prosper. YEAH! Could you and your fellow haters say, “I sure hope Jones succeeds and becomes the man”……I don’t think so….you haven’t said it yet.

So go ahead and bash me…..I don’t need your hugs or support….I can get more of that on an Eagles message board than from you so called Giants fans.
Of course I support Jones. Thinking he sucks does not make anyone a bad fan nor does it make you a better one for liking him. This is not bashing you btw, I just think you are the exact same person as those who don't think jones is good. I feel the same level of intolerance coming from you for an opinion different than your own.

I am rooting for Jones but I think he isn't good enough. I resent the implication that you are somehow better than other fans because of your support for Jones.

Same guy, just a different take.


RE: Here's the thing - what is his ceiling?  
5BowlsSoon : 5/6/2022 2:01 pm : link
In comment 15700416 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
It does stand to reason that he plays better with a better OL and scheme. How much better? Good enough to contend? I don't see how anyone could possibly believe that. If everything goes right, he's, what, an averagish starter? If that's enough for you, well I guess we're just not going to disagree.

And that's probably the best case scenario.


Greg, I know you have an open mind and can be reasoned with…..Base Jones’ ceiling on year one and I think you would say it is pretty high. Sure he had turnovers, but so did Tiki Barber and Eli Manning. You can correct that with experience and coaching.

I know year 2/3 didn’t build on year 1, except he did reduce the turnovers. But then Jason Garrett and Joe Judge entered his life. To me, this period is a parenthesis, and now that Daboll and Kafka are leading us, I think we can get back to building on year one.
RE: RE: Here's a thought too...  
Jimmy Googs : 5/6/2022 2:02 pm : link
In comment 15700589 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
In comment 15700386 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


if Jones has an awful year this year and is not resigned, should we be surprised when you don't do this?






You obviously don’t know me and are not able to understand the message behind my thread. Let me help you….

Im a Giant fan, first and foremost, whatever Schoen/Daboll/Kafka want I want. I want to win first and foremost. If DJ inhibits that, I’m sure the 3 amigos I referenced will see that and not propose an offer to re-sign him. IF THATS WHAT THEY WANT THAT IS WHAT I WANT.

But again, am I bitching and complaint about DJ starting the season as our starter like you and your Jones Hating brothers? Hell no. Why not? Because…..try to follow closely….BECAUSE SCHOEN/DABOLL/KAFKA all seem to be okay starting Jones to start the season. I’m a Giants fan and I support my team, and last I looked, Jones is a part of the team, so I support him too as long as he wears blue.

You haters can’t say that…you don’t support Jones and you don’t support our coaches’ decision to start Jones. You are mad we didn’t draft Willis in round 3 or mad we didn’t trade for Russel Wilson or Mayfield. Like I said, because you don’t support Jones and our management’s decision to roll with Jones, you are not behind your team. You are only behind your team that lives up to your expectations and opinions.

Will 2022 be the year Jones shines? I hope so, because then I know we, the New York Football Giants, will prosper. YEAH! Could you and your fellow haters say, “I sure hope Jones succeeds and becomes the man”……I don’t think so….you haven’t said it yet.

So go ahead and bash me…..I don’t need your hugs or support….I can get more of that on an Eagles message board than from you so called Giants fans.


RE: There are no circumstances where you re-sign DJ  
Milton : 5/6/2022 2:03 pm : link
In comment 15700548 The Mike said:
Quote:
Zero. The idea that we would "tag" him and tie up fifteen percent of the cap next year at this point in the roster overhaul, is even more ludicrous than drafting him in the first place.
So if he wins both League MVP and Super Bowl MVP this year, you wouldn't even tag him?
that's because you are looking to argue  
UConn4523 : 5/6/2022 2:03 pm : link
your analogy doesn't really work like you think it does either.

The OP took a poor angle at expressing optimism but even when it's articulated well its usually met with extreme resistance. I do not think Jones has that next level in him, and I would have liked to have drafted a rookie to turn to if/when the season gets derailed. Sucks for me and what I want but I got over it the second the draft ended. Time for me to look forward to what Daboll and Kafka have in store for Jones. Bitching about it does nothing.
Hey 5 bowls so how ya feeling? LOL  
Giant John : 5/6/2022 2:04 pm : link
A much fairer commentary than some other things I’ve read.
Will Jones hit 7.0 yards per attempt over the season?  
cosmicj : 5/6/2022 2:06 pm : link
Don’t know. It’s a pretty low goal but it’s also something he’s never achieved.
RE: RE: Here's a thought too...  
Scooter185 : 5/6/2022 2:07 pm : link
In comment 15700589 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
In comment 15700386 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


if Jones has an awful year this year and is not resigned, should we be surprised when you don't do this?






You obviously don’t know me and are not able to understand the message behind my thread. Let me help you….

Im a Giant fan, first and foremost, whatever Schoen/Daboll/Kafka want I want. I want to win first and foremost. If DJ inhibits that, I’m sure the 3 amigos I referenced will see that and not propose an offer to re-sign him. IF THATS WHAT THEY WANT THAT IS WHAT I WANT.

But again, am I bitching and complaint about DJ starting the season as our starter like you and your Jones Hating brothers? Hell no. Why not? Because…..try to follow closely….BECAUSE SCHOEN/DABOLL/KAFKA all seem to be okay starting Jones to start the season. I’m a Giants fan and I support my team, and last I looked, Jones is a part of the team, so I support him too as long as he wears blue.

You haters can’t say that…you don’t support Jones and you don’t support our coaches’ decision to start Jones. You are mad we didn’t draft Willis in round 3 or mad we didn’t trade for Russel Wilson or Mayfield. Like I said, because you don’t support Jones and our management’s decision to roll with Jones, you are not behind your team. You are only behind your team that lives up to your expectations and opinions.

Will 2022 be the year Jones shines? I hope so, because then I know we, the New York Football Giants, will prosper. YEAH! Could you and your fellow haters say, “I sure hope Jones succeeds and becomes the man”……I don’t think so….you haven’t said it yet.

So go ahead and bash me…..I don’t need your hugs or support….I can get more of that on an Eagles message board than from you so called Giants fans.


A few years ago, when I had the absolute misfortune of having to watch Stephen Drew play every day for the Yankees, did i root for him to start hitting? No, I rooted for Cashman to come to his senses and DFA him. Why? Because there was no magic powder that was going to suddenly make Stephen Drew a better hitter, and the Yankees would have been better off without him.

Same with Daniel Jones. I don't believe he's going to get better, and BD isn't just going to magic him into a good QB, so the best thing for NYG in my opinion is to ship him to Mars. So I'll continue to root for him to be shipped to Mars.
how awesome of you  
UConn4523 : 5/6/2022 2:08 pm : link
.
Scooter  
cosmicj : 5/6/2022 2:10 pm : link
I’m with you. DJ will I predict have an extremely lucrative career as a good quality back up QB. By his early 30s he will be a very rich man. I think that lucrative career should start ASAP with some other team.
Jones has been insufficient  
Vanzetti : 5/6/2022 2:12 pm : link
He has played well at times, shown a few glimpses. But overall, he does not score points or win games. And the same was true at Duke.

He gets one more year to prove he can do it.

RE: RE: Here's a thought too...  
santacruzom : 5/6/2022 2:12 pm : link
In comment 15700589 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
Could you and your fellow haters say, “I sure hope Jones succeeds and becomes the man”……I don’t think so….you haven’t said it yet.


Well, I haven't said that I hope Jones doesn't die in a freak meat grinder accident. That doesn't mean I hope he does.

Is there some requirement to state our hopes alongside our predictions?
Thats no way for a man to die  
Jerry in_DC : 5/6/2022 2:16 pm : link
Parachute not opening...that's a way for a man to die...
if you put the vast majority  
santacruzom : 5/6/2022 2:17 pm : link
of the blame for our red zone woes on Garrett and Judge, you'd need to believe that no one was ever open. I doubt that's the case. Jones isn't someone blessed with a fast reaction time, which is an issue that's exacerbated in the red zone.
RE: RE: There are no circumstances where you re-sign DJ  
The Mike : 5/6/2022 2:17 pm : link
In comment 15700615 Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 15700548 The Mike said:


Quote:


Zero. The idea that we would "tag" him and tie up fifteen percent of the cap next year at this point in the roster overhaul, is even more ludicrous than drafting him in the first place.

So if he wins both League MVP and Super Bowl MVP this year, you wouldn't even tag him?


Hopefully you are kidding... I'll file this under the heading "happy delusions are superior to grim realities"...
RE: Thats no way for a man to die  
Jimmy Googs : 5/6/2022 2:19 pm : link
In comment 15700643 Jerry in_DC said:
Quote:
Parachute not opening...that's a way for a man to die...


or starting a thread like this one...
RE: 2107 Keenum under Shurmur  
Brown_Hornet : 5/6/2022 2:25 pm : link
In comment 15700601 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
2017 Minnesota Vikings

G 15 Attempts 481 Comp 32 67.57% Tot Yrds 3547 Avg 7.4 TDs 22 Ints 7 179 37.21 45 22 136 Rating 98.3

Better than rookie Jones.

If Jones does something like that, all of us that want to move on from Jones are going to see this stat line and say it is not good enough.

Because it isn't.

Just an FYI.
What if that is the stat line and the team is 11-6?
RE: RE: RE: Here's a thought too...  
NoGainDayne : 5/6/2022 2:27 pm : link
In comment 15700634 santacruzom said:
Quote:
In comment 15700589 5BowlsSoon said:


Quote:

Well, I haven't said that I hope Jones doesn't die in a freak meat grinder accident.


Wait, have you been reading my dream journal?
RE: RE: 2107 Keenum under Shurmur  
Go Terps : 5/6/2022 2:27 pm : link
In comment 15700661 Brown_Hornet said:
Quote:
In comment 15700601 Thegratefulhead said:


Quote:


2017 Minnesota Vikings

G 15 Attempts 481 Comp 32 67.57% Tot Yrds 3547 Avg 7.4 TDs 22 Ints 7 179 37.21 45 22 136 Rating 98.3

Better than rookie Jones.

If Jones does something like that, all of us that want to move on from Jones are going to see this stat line and say it is not good enough.

Because it isn't.

Just an FYI.

What if that is the stat line and the team is 11-6?


Then go get a better guy so we can improve on 11-6.

There's a new GM in town. Hopes and wishes time is over.
RE: RE: RE: 2107 Keenum under Shurmur  
Thegratefulhead : 5/6/2022 2:49 pm : link
In comment 15700665 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15700661 Brown_Hornet said:


Quote:


In comment 15700601 Thegratefulhead said:


Quote:


2017 Minnesota Vikings

G 15 Attempts 481 Comp 32 67.57% Tot Yrds 3547 Avg 7.4 TDs 22 Ints 7 179 37.21 45 22 136 Rating 98.3

Better than rookie Jones.

If Jones does something like that, all of us that want to move on from Jones are going to see this stat line and say it is not good enough.

Because it isn't.

Just an FYI.

What if that is the stat line and the team is 11-6?



Then go get a better guy so we can improve on 11-6.

There's a new GM in town. Hopes and wishes time is over.
In these spread offenses that use motion and short passes to play makers that use the passing game like the running you get.

INFLATED STATS.

I think drew Brees started but much of the gaudy QB completion numbers are bolstered by teams that toss the jet sweeps forward an inch.

That is a completion. The guy then goes for an 80 yard TD, did the QB deserve an 80 yard td pass into his stats?

If, instead of handing the ball off to Barkley they take 50% of those would be carries and turn them into short passes or jet sweeps? You don't think that is going to make Jones look better than he actually is?


Jones is going to have MUCH better stats is 2022 than 2021.


It is guaranteed.

Josh Allen year 3 is what we are looking for to change our opinion on Jones.
Until he  
RicFlair : 5/6/2022 3:00 pm : link
gets hurt again.
RE: RE: RE: RE: .....  
joeinpa : 5/6/2022 3:19 pm : link
In comment 15700391 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 15700379 Scooter185 said:


Quote:


In comment 15700372 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


In comment 15700346 BrettNYG10 said:


Quote:


I feel like I'm reading the same posts from last year.



Agreed. Presume this guy just found a DJ-rah rah post from last spring, altered a few things and re-posted it here.

some posters have been known to do this...



It's crazy watching the same posters delude themselves about the same things year after year as if the previous year (or two or ten) didn't occur



I think posters very clearly understand and know what's happened with DJ's career. Just because they are excited about the opportunity Daboll/Kafka and an improved (supposedly) OL present, doesn't mean the past didn't happen.

Only in my Giant fandom, and this board specifically, is optimism met with such resistance.


UConn nails it. It s an amazing phenomenon.
RE: RE: RE: 2107 Keenum under Shurmur  
PakistanPete : 5/6/2022 3:37 pm : link
In comment 15700665 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Then go get a better guy so we can improve on 11-6.


Feel like your mountain of shit takes are encapsulated in this one statement.
It's his time  
JonC : 5/6/2022 3:37 pm : link
to shite or get off the pot.
I don't think anybody is resistant to optimism  
Producer : 5/6/2022 3:38 pm : link
Rather, at least for me, there is a failure to acknowledge the probability that Jones can turn it around at this stage of his career, based on what he has done so far. The probability that he can turn it around and be good enough to be championship QB is exceedingly low. I don't quite know the number but I'd wager it is well below 10%. It's just a foolish play. And the so-called optimists are acting like the chance he completely reverses the obvious trend of abysmal play is much higher than that. They act as if it's 50-50 that Jones can be a champion QB. It's not 50-50, it's far lower.

I'm all about percentages and probabilities. I don't want to see my team waste time and resources on such a low probability event. Sure the probability is not zero. But it's as good as zero. I don't run my business life on such low probabilities. I don't want my teams wasting years on such low probabilities. Now, mind you, I think Schoen and Daboll are just going through the motions with Jones. I really don't think they are confident he can turn it around. That's why all the tepid talk about him, and the decision to not pick up his option. They're smart, numbers-oriented guys. You don't bet the house on a 5% shot. Why would you bet the fortunes and future of your football team on such an unlikely result?
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: .....  
Johnny5 : 5/6/2022 3:42 pm : link
In comment 15700719 joeinpa said:
Quote:
In comment 15700391 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


In comment 15700379 Scooter185 said:


Quote:


In comment 15700372 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


In comment 15700346 BrettNYG10 said:


Quote:


I feel like I'm reading the same posts from last year.



Agreed. Presume this guy just found a DJ-rah rah post from last spring, altered a few things and re-posted it here.

some posters have been known to do this...



It's crazy watching the same posters delude themselves about the same things year after year as if the previous year (or two or ten) didn't occur



I think posters very clearly understand and know what's happened with DJ's career. Just because they are excited about the opportunity Daboll/Kafka and an improved (supposedly) OL present, doesn't mean the past didn't happen.

Only in my Giant fandom, and this board specifically, is optimism met with such resistance.



UConn nails it. It s an amazing phenomenon.

Agreed, UConn defintiely nails it there. Honestly, if DJ doesn't work out I don't really care I'll move on to root for the next guy. But at this point I want him to kick ass and chew bubble gum just so all of the self proclaimed QB whisperers and out of work GMs that love to condescendingly shit all over the guy on every single thread look stupid. lol
No this is our  
pjcas18 : 5/6/2022 3:43 pm : link
time

RE: No this is our  
Johnny5 : 5/6/2022 3:47 pm : link
In comment 15700743 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
time

RE: RE: RE: RE: 2107 Keenum under Shurmur  
Go Terps : 5/6/2022 3:50 pm : link
In comment 15700736 PakistanPete said:
Quote:
In comment 15700665 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Then go get a better guy so we can improve on 11-6.



Feel like your mountain of shit takes are encapsulated in this one statement.


How about we get to a single week over .500 before we talk about 11-6?

The mountain of shit is the hypotheticals that are only possible in the minds of superfans. If Daniel Jones turns into Josh Allen should we pay him? Sure. If Niko Lalos turns into Lawrence Taylor should we pay him? Sure.

No one cares about hopes and wishes and what we're rooting for, especially when it's not based on reality.

Optimism is not frowned upon; pushing a fairy tale isn't going to be taken seriously though.
Yeah  
BSIMatt : 5/6/2022 3:54 pm : link
I'd say if Jones put up 4,500 yards, 37 touchdowns passing against 10ints, along 400 yards rushing and 8tds on the ground then Giants fans wouldn't complain too much about giving him a new contract. Those third year stats by Allen were actually his best passing year and landed him all pro status. The Bills finished second in scoring averaging over 31ppg.

In the history of New York Giants football, 1 offensive team has ever averaged over 30 points per game in a season. It was 59 years ago in 1963 when YA Tittle and the Giants put up 448 points in a 14 game schedule.

If that's the bar, safe to say odds are low that Jones sticks around. Not sure the bar is quite that high, that's as good as it gets.

I don't look at it like this at all.

It's going to be a hard decision to give Jones a new contract.

This is a new crew, they have no attachment to Jones, they did not choose him. That doesn't mean that they can't help him put his best foot forward..but coming from the outside in...they have their own perspectives on Jones. Also, more importantly they aren't only evaluating Jones, this is also an audition for all of Gettleman's recent draft picks that have managed to stick around but have yet to make their mark as someone to be considered a core player.

They've likely done more scouting on Jones NFL film than they have on any other player this year college or pro. They should have a firm handle on what they think his path for growth is, and what criteria he needs to meet to be looked at as a valid long term option for the Giants moving forward.

The quarterback contracts are getting larger by the hour, so it's no small decision, for Jones to have a chance at a new contract he really does need to break out in a big way.

The new regime owes Jones nothing so it will be interesting to see how his season unfolds and how management responds to the season he puts forth.
RE: RE: No this is our  
pjcas18 : 5/6/2022 3:58 pm : link
In comment 15700746 Johnny5 said:
Quote:
In comment 15700743 pjcas18 said:


Quote:


time


RE: RE: RE: 2107 Keenum under Shurmur  
Brown_Hornet : 5/6/2022 4:25 pm : link
In comment 15700665 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15700661 Brown_Hornet said:


Quote:


In comment 15700601 Thegratefulhead said:


Quote:


2017 Minnesota Vikings

G 15 Attempts 481 Comp 32 67.57% Tot Yrds 3547 Avg 7.4 TDs 22 Ints 7 179 37.21 45 22 136 Rating 98.3

Better than rookie Jones.

If Jones does something like that, all of us that want to move on from Jones are going to see this stat line and say it is not good enough.

Because it isn't.

Just an FYI.

What if that is the stat line and the team is 11-6?



Then go get a better guy so we can improve on 11-6.

There's a new GM in town. Hopes and wishes time is over.
This wasn't meant to be hopeful.

It could be quite possible that a QB has stats like the above and is the main reason that a team wins 11 games.
If that is the case, he's likely a pro bowler.

I don't expect it, but I'm looking for more than just stats.

I know where you stand. I don't believe that you want him back regardless of what his performance is in 2022.
BH  
Go Terps : 5/6/2022 5:22 pm : link
Based on six years of evidence Jones is not capable of playing at a level worth paying. If he plays like one of the best quarterbacks in the league, I'm all for paying him.

But that isn't realistic.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: ....  
5BowlsSoon : 5/6/2022 5:56 pm : link
In comment 15700741 Johnny5 said:
Quote:
In comment 15700719 joeinpa said:


Quote:


In comment 15700391 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


In comment 15700379 Scooter185 said:


Quote:


In comment 15700372 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


In comment 15700346 BrettNYG10 said:


Quote:


I feel like I'm reading the same posts from last year.



Agreed. Presume this guy just found a DJ-rah rah post from last spring, altered a few things and re-posted it here.

some posters have been known to do this...



It's crazy watching the same posters delude themselves about the same things year after year as if the previous year (or two or ten) didn't occur



I think posters very clearly understand and know what's happened with DJ's career. Just because they are excited about the opportunity Daboll/Kafka and an improved (supposedly) OL present, doesn't mean the past didn't happen.

Only in my Giant fandom, and this board specifically, is optimism met with such resistance.



UConn nails it. It s an amazing phenomenon.


Agreed, UConn defintiely nails it there. Honestly, if DJ doesn't work out I don't really care I'll move on to root for the next guy. But at this point I want him to kick ass and chew bubble gum just so all of the self proclaimed QB whisperers and out of work GMs that love to condescendingly shit all over the guy on every single thread look stupid. lol
RE: My sentiments exactly Johnny  
5BowlsSoon : 5/6/2022 6:09 pm : link
In comment 15700741 Johnny5 said:
Quote:



Agreed, UConn defintiely nails it there. Honestly, if DJ doesn't work out I don't really care I'll move on to root for the next guy. But at this point I want him to kick ass and chew bubble gum just so all of the self proclaimed QB whisperers and out of work GMs that love to condescendingly shit all over the guy on every single thread look stupid. lol


I’m not president of the DJones fan club. I wish and hope for him to succeed but if he doesn’t this year, I’m sure the Giants won’t offer him another contract and will move on, as will he.

This thread, besides showing how 2021 wasn’t as bad as some would like to make it because he didn’t throw many TDs, is also about the one true fact that many are forgetting……JOE SCHOEN, BRIAN DABOLL, AND MIKE KAFKA ALL SEEM TO BE ON BOARD WITH JONES STARTING THIS YEAR. WHAT DOES THAT TELL YOU? Why didn’t they draft Willis or Corral if they were as pessimistic as many of the “Jones Must Go” guys are here? Surely they could have used one of their third or fourth round picks on a QB, right? But they didn’t. And actions do speak louder than words. So, it appears to me, they are more hopeful in his success as the very vocal “Jones Must Go” guys.

Honestly, I’d much rather listen to and trust Schoen, Daboll, and Kafka much more than Go Terps, bw in dc, or Jimmy Googs….no disrespect to the latter 3 amigos…they have a right to speak their minds no matter how redundant they can be.

Let’s just see how this coming year plays out. Is it his time?
.  
Go Terps : 5/6/2022 6:17 pm : link
If they were on board with him they'd have picked up his option.
On board with him starting game 1 as a lame duck cheap QB  
Jimmy Googs : 5/6/2022 6:37 pm : link
in his fourth season, is not on board.

It’s punting the QB issue while they address other problems...
I'm sorta @ a loss with the true DJ believers.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5/6/2022 6:59 pm : link
We must be watching a different dude. I'm fairly confident DJ will be a backup on another team a year from today.
RE: RE: My sentiments exactly Johnny  
Scooter185 : 5/6/2022 7:09 pm : link
In comment 15700880 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
In comment 15700741 Johnny5 said:


Quote:





Agreed, UConn defintiely nails it there. Honestly, if DJ doesn't work out I don't really care I'll move on to root for the next guy. But at this point I want him to kick ass and chew bubble gum just so all of the self proclaimed QB whisperers and out of work GMs that love to condescendingly shit all over the guy on every single thread look stupid. lol



I’m not president of the DJones fan club. I wish and hope for him to succeed but if he doesn’t this year, I’m sure the Giants won’t offer him another contract and will move on, as will he.

This thread, besides showing how 2021 wasn’t as bad as some would like to make it because he didn’t throw many TDs, is also about the one true fact that many are forgetting……JOE SCHOEN, BRIAN DABOLL, AND MIKE KAFKA ALL SEEM TO BE ON BOARD WITH JONES STARTING THIS YEAR. WHAT DOES THAT TELL YOU? Why didn’t they draft Willis or Corral if they were as pessimistic as many of the “Jones Must Go” guys are here? Surely they could have used one of their third or fourth round picks on a QB, right? But they didn’t. And actions do speak louder than words. So, it appears to me, they are more hopeful in his success as the very vocal “Jones Must Go” guys.

Honestly, I’d much rather listen to and trust Schoen, Daboll, and Kafka much more than Go Terps, bw in dc, or Jimmy Googs….no disrespect to the latter 3 amigos…they have a right to speak their minds no matter how redundant they can be.

Let’s just see how this coming year plays out. Is it his time?


So when he gets benched for TT you'll be all for it?
No, when Jones gets benched for TT then we’ll recall  
Jimmy Googs : 5/6/2022 7:23 pm : link
all those that “nailed it” on this thread...
...  
christian : 5/6/2022 8:53 pm : link
I agree with the posters above -- way too much stock is put into the fumbles his rookie year. He had 2 games where he fell apart and fumbled 3 times a game.

Same really for the TDs. He had a few big games, against some bad teams.

He was pretty consistent YoY p/g in 2020 to 2021.
RE: ...  
Producer : 5/6/2022 9:25 pm : link
In comment 15700983 christian said:
Quote:
I agree with the posters above -- way too much stock is put into the fumbles his rookie year. He had 2 games where he fell apart and fumbled 3 times a game.

Same really for the TDs. He had a few big games, against some bad teams.

He was pretty consistent YoY p/g in 2020 to 2021.


The fumbles are a symptom of a larger problem. Jones gets flustered and makes mistakes. It's not jut fumbles. It also interceptions, ill-advised throws, poor reads, holding the ball too long, etc etc.

He doesn't have a head for the game.
RE: .  
5BowlsSoon : 5/6/2022 10:17 pm : link
In comment 15700890 Go Terps said:
Quote:
If they were on board with him they'd have picked up his option.


You’re smarter than this post…please don’t post flippant responses just because you think you have to and without appropriate thought.

The whole world knows why Jones’ 5th year was not picked up. They didn’t want to commit 24m to a guy they have not coached and quite frankly still are uncertain about. So, they are giving him this year to show them what he has. Joe Schoen is not Gettleman….much smarter in case you didn’t know.

They have also helped by leveling the playing field for him by picking up a supporting cast that actually may be good. If DJ proves himself worthy, then thy will negotiate an extension at whatever price both sides can agree on. If not, goodbye, and Giants are not COMMITTED TO ANOTHER CONTRACT THEY WILL REGRET.

But answer me this…do you think, if the Giants were sure Jones is not good enough, he would still be the starter this year? And why wouldn’t they have drafted a QB for the future? What purpose does it serve them, if they are sure Jones won’t be here next year, to announce he is the starter and not even give Taylor a chance to earn the job?
RE: RE: RE: My sentiments exactly Johnny  
5BowlsSoon : 5/6/2022 10:24 pm : link
In comment 15700909 Scooter185 said:
Quote:
In comment 15700880 5BowlsSoon said:


Quote:


In comment 15700741 Johnny5 said:


Quote:





Agreed, UConn defintiely nails it there. Honestly, if DJ doesn't work out I don't really care I'll move on to root for the next guy. But at this point I want him to kick ass and chew bubble gum just so all of the self proclaimed QB whisperers and out of work GMs that love to condescendingly shit all over the guy on every single thread look stupid. lol



I’m not president of the DJones fan club. I wish and hope for him to succeed but if he doesn’t this year, I’m sure the Giants won’t offer him another contract and will move on, as will he.

This thread, besides showing how 2021 wasn’t as bad as some would like to make it because he didn’t throw many TDs, is also about the one true fact that many are forgetting……JOE SCHOEN, BRIAN DABOLL, AND MIKE KAFKA ALL SEEM TO BE ON BOARD WITH JONES STARTING THIS YEAR. WHAT DOES THAT TELL YOU? Why didn’t they draft Willis or Corral if they were as pessimistic as many of the “Jones Must Go” guys are here? Surely they could have used one of their third or fourth round picks on a QB, right? But they didn’t. And actions do speak louder than words. So, it appears to me, they are more hopeful in his success as the very vocal “Jones Must Go” guys.

Honestly, I’d much rather listen to and trust Schoen, Daboll, and Kafka much more than Go Terps, bw in dc, or Jimmy Googs….no disrespect to the latter 3 amigos…they have a right to speak their minds no matter how redundant they can be.

Let’s just see how this coming year plays out. Is it his time?



So when he gets benched for TT you'll be all for it?


100%……have you not read any of my posts?

If Jones is benched, then Taylor becomes the man and he has my 100% support. I’m not a relative of Jones….I usually don’t assume I know more than the coaches and insist this person should start over this person. I don’t know enough, attend no practices, and am not privy to what goes on behind closed doors.

It’s when I lose trust in my GM, or HC, or other assistant coaches that I begin to question. So far, I’ve not lost any respect for our management team…if friggin love these guys.

So for now….In Schoen, Daboll, Kafka, and Wink I trust.
RE: My sentiments exactly Johnny  
Johnny5 : 5/6/2022 10:41 pm : link
In comment 15700909 Scooter185 said:
Quote:
In comment 15700880 5BowlsSoon said:


Quote:


In comment 15700741 Johnny5 said:


Quote:





Agreed, UConn defintiely nails it there. Honestly, if DJ doesn't work out I don't really care I'll move on to root for the next guy. But at this point I want him to kick ass and chew bubble gum just so all of the self proclaimed QB whisperers and out of work GMs that love to condescendingly shit all over the guy on every single thread look stupid. lol



I’m not president of the DJones fan club. I wish and hope for him to succeed but if he doesn’t this year, I’m sure the Giants won’t offer him another contract and will move on, as will he.

This thread, besides showing how 2021 wasn’t as bad as some would like to make it because he didn’t throw many TDs, is also about the one true fact that many are forgetting……JOE SCHOEN, BRIAN DABOLL, AND MIKE KAFKA ALL SEEM TO BE ON BOARD WITH JONES STARTING THIS YEAR. WHAT DOES THAT TELL YOU? Why didn’t they draft Willis or Corral if they were as pessimistic as many of the “Jones Must Go” guys are here? Surely they could have used one of their third or fourth round picks on a QB, right? But they didn’t. And actions do speak louder than words. So, it appears to me, they are more hopeful in his success as the very vocal “Jones Must Go” guys.

Honestly, I’d much rather listen to and trust Schoen, Daboll, and Kafka much more than Go Terps, bw in dc, or Jimmy Googs….no disrespect to the latter 3 amigos…they have a right to speak their minds no matter how redundant they can be.

Let’s just see how this coming year plays out. Is it his time?



So when he gets benched for TT you'll be all for it?

Yep. But I sure don't see it happening. Jones is better than Tyrod Taylor. (In my OPINION). But if he shits the bed and they see Tyrod Taylor as the better option so be it. I think it's obvious they see Taylor as the fallback plan (hence the 2 year deal) in case Jones fails. And of course Taylor would hold the reins until they can either draft or trade for their guy. I have said repeatedly I think with a decent team around him and a good scheme he will likely be an above average starter. Basically on par with a Tannehill. AS A FAN of the GIANTS I am hoping for better. And I will laugh my silly ass off at you mofos if he actually blossoms into a kick ass starter... lol
RE: RE: .  
NoGainDayne : 5/6/2022 10:47 pm : link
In comment 15701043 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
In comment 15700890 Go Terps said:


Quote:


If they were on board with him they'd have picked up his option.



You’re smarter than this post…please don’t post flippant responses just because you think you have to and without appropriate thought.

The whole world knows why Jones’ 5th year was not picked up. They didn’t want to commit 24m to a guy they have not coached and quite frankly still are uncertain about. So, they are giving him this year to show them what he has. Joe Schoen is not Gettleman….much smarter in case you didn’t know.

They have also helped by leveling the playing field for him by picking up a supporting cast that actually may be good. If DJ proves himself worthy, then thy will negotiate an extension at whatever price both sides can agree on. If not, goodbye, and Giants are not COMMITTED TO ANOTHER CONTRACT THEY WILL REGRET.

But answer me this…do you think, if the Giants were sure Jones is not good enough, he would still be the starter this year? And why wouldn’t they have drafted a QB for the future? What purpose does it serve them, if they are sure Jones won’t be here next year, to announce he is the starter and not even give Taylor a chance to earn the job?


You say Terps doesn't know what they are thinking then go on to make a series of leaps of your own. You don't have any of this information at all. You have no idea what JS or BD think of Jones for real. Because we know what Mara thinks of Jones for real, so much that he can't help gush about him in public.

If you don't think this affects the public words of his employees then you aren't very smart yourself.
When posters type certain words in ALL CAPS  
Jimmy Googs : 6:50 am : link
in their lengthy posts are you supposed to be read those particular words in a different fashion than the others? Or possibly read them out loud? Or perhaps they realize that some will feel the rest of it is a bit verbose so they are okay if you ignore all the other words but make sure you at least read the ones in CAPS?

Let me know...

If this offense stays healthy in camp it will be a force, above avg  
SGMen : 7:03 am : link
First, I think Jones is a solid NFL QB when he has time and a run game.
Second, the OL has nowhere to go but up and the bodies and picks we added can only improve on last years shitshow.
Third, our wideouts have potential but must stay healthy.

Fourth, there is a new energy in town and a good start is key. If we can eek out early wins despite having new systems we could peek late in the year and be a force, a team people want to watch.

Jones is the key along with Barkley and I believe if this OL is at least "average" (rated in that 14 to 18 zone) Jones will show the league why he was the 6th pick in 2019.
This position  
Lines of Scrimmage : 8:37 am : link
has always been about the team around him in both personnel and coaching. You can't have it both ways imv. You can't look at this teams drafts for almost a decade (along with coaching changes) and blame the Giants issues on this position alone.

I think JS/BD have a sense where this is going but this team has not provided Jones with a acceptable roster/coaching to form a definitive assessment. Hopefully they have now.

2005-2012 gave a very clear path to the team having success on the offensive side. If they averaged 130 rypg per game or had a upper tier group of WR's (with functioning OL) they were mostly likely in the playoffs. 2010/12 the exceptions.

2013-2018 never replicated either scenario with a high level veteran QB. 2019-2021 was worse in talent with a rookie contract QB along with a significant coaching downgrade.

The hope I in 2022 is to provide a reasonable roster/coaching upgrade to make the decision on Jones definitive.

RE: Think Dayne  
5BowlsSoon : 9:20 am : link
In comment 15701057 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
In comment 15701043 5BowlsSoon said:


Quote:


In comment 15700890 Go Terps said:


Quote:


If they were on board with him they'd have picked up his option.



You’re smarter than this post…please don’t post flippant responses just because you think you have to and without appropriate thought.

The whole world knows why Jones’ 5th year was not picked up. They didn’t want to commit 24m to a guy they have not coached and quite frankly still are uncertain about. So, they are giving him this year to show them what he has. Joe Schoen is not Gettleman….much smarter in case you didn’t know.

They have also helped by leveling the playing field for him by picking up a supporting cast that actually may be good. If DJ proves himself worthy, then thy will negotiate an extension at whatever price both sides can agree on. If not, goodbye, and Giants are not COMMITTED TO ANOTHER CONTRACT THEY WILL REGRET.

But answer me this…do you think, if the Giants were sure Jones is not good enough, he would still be the starter this year? And why wouldn’t they have drafted a QB for the future? What purpose does it serve them, if they are sure Jones won’t be here next year, to announce he is the starter and not even give Taylor a chance to earn the job?



You say Terps doesn't know what they are thinking then go on to make a series of leaps of your own. You don't have any of this information at all. You have no idea what JS or BD think of Jones for real. Because we know what Mara thinks of Jones for real, so much that he can't help gush about him in public.

If you don't think this affects the public words of his employees then you aren't very smart yourself.


Actions SPEAK LOUDER than words. You obviously ignore both Schoen and Daboll’s words regarding Jones, so look at their actions. What do they tell you?

Action 1: why didn’t they draft a QB?
Action 2: why announce Jones as starter?
Action 3: why not just cut Jones and pay someone like Trubiskey what Jones is being paid (8M)? Clearly, MT would have been much more interested with no Jones in his way.

Think brother, think…..

Be honest to yourself if not to everyone else, accept the fact that our new management endorses Jones for this year at least and that you “Jones Must Go” group think you know more than them and are opposed to this plan and constantly keep reminding us of your opinions which obviously conflict with Schoen and Daboll. It’s okay to have an opinion, but in my eyes you guys look weak and uninformed seeing that your opinions are not shared by our management. Just come out and be honest and say WE KNOW MORE THAN SCHOEN AND DABOLL AND THEY ARE SCREWING UP BY STARTING JONES AND NOT DRAFTING WILLIS.
RE: When posters type certain words in ALL CAPS  
5BowlsSoon : 9:26 am : link
In comment 15701106 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
in their lengthy posts are you supposed to be read those particular words in a different fashion than the others? Or possibly read them out loud? Or perhaps they realize that some will feel the rest of it is a bit verbose so they are okay if you ignore all the other words but make sure you at least read the ones in CAPS?

Let me know...


Your reply here tells me all I need to know….you have lost this debate….you can’t debate the issue and facts anymore because you have been checkmated. So, you do what every loser does in this scenario….you then try to talk about extraneous things that add no relevance to the discussion.

At least your father, Go Terps, or your mother, bw in dc, have more wisdom than you by just staying away and realizing we can’t win this debate without calling Schoen and Daboll idiots…..which even they are smart enough to not do…at least for now. So why don’t you go away if you have no answers to my questions posted several times.

Bye bye…..
RE: If this offense stays healthy in camp it will be a force, above avg  
5BowlsSoon : 9:28 am : link
In comment 15701108 SGMen said:
Quote:
First, I think Jones is a solid NFL QB when he has time and a run game.
Second, the OL has nowhere to go but up and the bodies and picks we added can only improve on last years shitshow.
Third, our wideouts have potential but must stay healthy.

Fourth, there is a new energy in town and a good start is key. If we can eek out early wins despite having new systems we could peek late in the year and be a force, a team people want to watch.

Jones is the key along with Barkley and I believe if this OL is at least "average" (rated in that 14 to 18 zone) Jones will show the league why he was the 6th pick in 2019.


Well spoken…I share my enthusiasm and hopefulness. I too would like to see both Saquon and Daniel play like #1s. Is it their time? I sure hope so!
