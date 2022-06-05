The 2022 Daniel Jones..is it his time?

2021 actually wasn’t THAT bad for Jones all things considered. Not counting the first Dallas game as a loss with Jones as QB, he was 4-6. Im not counting that game as a loss under Jones because one play after he left with injury, the game was tied 10-10. If it’s tied when he left, why should the loss be pinned on him? I’m sure Jones haters will disagree but moving on.
Jones was 4-6
With no Jones, we were 0-6 (1st Dallas game omitted)
I also think everyone except Jones’ haters can agree, Daniel was a beast in the first Skins loss, 30-29 and played well in a few other losses. So, if you juxtapose the team’s play with Jones there and with no Jones, it is very obvious, Jones adds a lot to the team, even as bad as the offense was. We averaged 18 points a game in Jones’ 10 games but only averaged 9 points per game without Jones.
All of their skilled personnel were out for many games …..Jason Garrett’s Jurassic Offense was still in play…..and the OL led by Billy Price, Nate Solder, the great Matt Peart, the steal we got from the Ravens landing Bredeson and the slow of foot HERNANDEZ were still arguably the worst OL in the NFL last year.
Yet Jones led them to 4 wins and almost a few others (Wash and Atl).
So, am I wanting to just throw the baby out with the bath water? Heck no. We owe it to him to give him a chance with a better deck of cards to play with. Assuming they are healthy, the OL and skilled players should be much better and I know without hesitation, so will the play calling.
Now of course, the Jones’ haters don’t want Jones to succeed because…well, because they are not really true Giant fans. They are fans of their own opinions. Do I have proof of this last statement? Hell yes I do…..do you ever see these guys after we win? Do you ever hear them praising Jones for a job well done after a good game, be it a win or a loss? Hell no! Those guys are hiding like an ostrich hides. They usually they are not a part of our post game celebration after a win because they are not celebrating, especially if the guy they hate, played well.
Here’s a thought…if Jones has a great year this year and is resigned with a large 4 year deal, don’t be surprised if all these haters flee the scene and return with new identities.
Go Giants….best wishes Jones….just try to hand onto the ball when you get hit or when you take off running.
then he went on to miss the last 6 games of the season with a neck injury.
he threw for 10 TD passes in 11 games.
in what world is this a "not bad" season?
That being said, this is his year to prove it. if he does well, great...he could be extended, but if he struggles, giants will go all in on a QB next spring.
As for the haters, they are fucking annoying. they really arent fans, youre right. they just want their opinions to be right. Id love it if jones played great and we turned it around. i know of 2 or 3 guys offt he top of my head who would still find ways to bash the giants
Came to say this
Agreed. Presume this guy just found a DJ-rah rah post from last spring, altered a few things and re-posted it here.
some posters have been known to do this...
Quote:
I feel like I'm reading the same posts from last year.
Agreed. Presume this guy just found a DJ-rah rah post from last spring, altered a few things and re-posted it here.
some posters have been known to do this...
It's crazy watching the same posters delude themselves about the same things year after year as if the previous year (or two or ten) didn't occur
To me DJ is in that weird position of me not being sold on him but also thinking he has the potential to be a solid starting QB if he cleans up his issues.
Is 2022 "his year"? Who knows. On paper it looks like he finally has a respectable OL talent-wise which will go a long way in helping him reach whatever his ceiling is.
We'll see. I wouldn't be surprised if he continued to struggle but I also wouldn't be surprised if he started having a couple more games like that debut Tampa performance. Hopefully he plays well because I'm sick of watching this offense struggle to score 14 points.
Or last week or last month.
Googs, we know Jones could be in the CFL or USFL next year and they'll still just blame Garrett
Quote:
In comment 15700346 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
I feel like I'm reading the same posts from last year.
Agreed. Presume this guy just found a DJ-rah rah post from last spring, altered a few things and re-posted it here.
some posters have been known to do this...
It's crazy watching the same posters delude themselves about the same things year after year as if the previous year (or two or ten) didn't occur
I think posters very clearly understand and know what's happened with DJ's career. Just because they are excited about the opportunity Daboll/Kafka and an improved (supposedly) OL present, doesn't mean the past didn't happen.
Only in my Giant fandom, and this board specifically, is optimism met with such resistance. Is there nothing better to do?
He’s on a 1 year prove-it.
Whether he does or doesn’t is on him.
I’m in a vast minority: I’m rooting for him, and, know they will put him in a position to succeed.
If he does, then he is Danny Dimes.
If he doesn’t, then the vast majority was right, and the Giants draft Will Levis, or somebody.
And that's probably the best case scenario.
5BowlsSoon : 12/30/2020 9:52 am
Allen:
58%
3089 yards
20 TDs
9 Interceptions
14 fumbles
47.9 QBR
85.3 Rate
Jones:
62%
2714 yards
9 tds
9 int
10 fumbles
QBR 63.3
Rate 78.9
Conclusion: as you can see, Allen wasn’t really any better except in TD passes thrown. I didn’t show this but I’m sure Josh Allen scored more tds with his legs too.
The point I want to make is simply this.....Josh Allen took off in year 3, not year 2. Sure his team won 10 games in year 2 while Jones probably wins 6. But Allen’s team primarily won because of their top tier defense, which Jones doesn’t have.
Allen took off when the Bills got him STEFON DIGGS, a true #1 receiver. Let’s watch and then judge Jones if and when we can get him such a toy to play with. Oh, I also think it would help Jones greatly to give him an OC who is creative and not old school like Garrett. After all, Jones did throw for 24 tds and over 300 yards often as a rookie in Shurmur’s offense.
lulz - ( New Window )
LOL
+1
And that's probably the best case scenario.
I agree.
Incredibly, if Jones does have an "averagish" season, there will be a group of BBIers here who will post that "he just needs another season in Daboll's system". It will happen and they will actually be calling for the franchise tag and stating that 2023 is the make or break season.
Last two years:
NFC East
Prescott 1.09 turnovers per game
Wentz 1.07 turnovers per game
Hurts .57 turnovers per game
Jones 1.04 turnovers per game
Allen up in Buffalo is 1.03 turnovers per game.
Did per game because each played a different amount of games.
I don't think Jones can ever reach that level, likely not even close to it. But I do think he can be solid. And solid isn't something you invest in long term.
He'll make a lot of money and stay healthy. There are worse ways to spend a career.
The bottom line is most QBs wouldn’t get ongoing chances when they’ve played like this regardless of their surroundings. This has everything to do with the Mara’s philosophies on loyalty and the fact that they like him as a person.
It’s bad enough that he’s getting these chances Vs. us giving our snaps to someone that could actually be a long term starter for us. The idea that we should be optimistic about a QB that has demonstrated such little potential is insane. Sure he has athletic potential but that hasn’t translated because he has shown to be so bereft of talent in many important mental areas of the game.
What is your issue with Daboll? No HC experience? You can’t find a good HC until someone gives him a first job.
It's not fair to compare a QB's job to a WR's..A WR has a job to get open and catch the ball.
He gets no help,or hindrance from any of the players..The QB is dependent on all the other 10 men on the field..The O line has to give him time..The WR has to get open..The TE & RB have to pick up a blitzing defenceman coming after the QB..A WR's job is almost child's play compared to what ALL QB's jobs are...That's why so many flunk out,and the ones that make it are paid millions!!
This is Jones’ “now or never” moment. I would be happy to see him put up the same per game numbers he had in his rookie year except with half the fumbles. At least that would show he still has an achievable upside. I don’t know if that gets him a second contract though.
Quote:
and BD but it will be interesting to see how it works out.
What is your issue with Daboll? No HC experience? You can’t find a good HC until someone gives him a first job.
Lots of unknowns. I am not worried about him being a first time HC. I am not certain he is this offensive guru that others may think. At this point that does not matter. He needs to be a very good HC now and some things I will closely watch.
I would say one of the big ones for now is what direction he goes with the offensive philosophy overall for both this year with Jones and next year when I think we may have a new QB.
This has been an argument of some of his critics, “Giants are doing everything to help Jones succeed”
Never understood that stance. Putting good people around their quarterback is the goal of every NFL team.
Last two years:
NFC East
Prescott 1.09 turnovers per game
Wentz 1.07 turnovers per game
Hurts .57 turnovers per game
Jones 1.04 turnovers per game
Allen up in Buffalo is 1.03 turnovers per game.
Did per game because each played a different amount of games.
No, It's not getting ridiculous.
Last year among QBs, (those starting at least 11 games, the number Jones started) Jones had the 11th worst fumble/game percentage - .636. Not fumbles lost, fumbles. Which team recovers those fumbles is a matter of luck.
His interception percentage looks good at first blush, he was 11th last season. However when you factor in that his yards/attempt ranked 26th last year, it doesn't look so rosy. You're more likely to have a low INT% when you're throwing a lot of dump offs & short passes.
On the fumble percentage he was 11th worst out of 31 QBs
Nope...there really isn't...
Top 10 in most, if not all passing stats and healthy for 17 games. In other words, not improvement from below average. If we are resigning him it should be a no-brainer because it is widely acknowledged that he is playing at an elite level.
Anything short of that, and re-signing him should be completely off the table at any price.
Quote:
He turned it over a lot his rookie year
Last two years:
NFC East
Prescott 1.09 turnovers per game
Wentz 1.07 turnovers per game
Hurts .57 turnovers per game
Jones 1.04 turnovers per game
Allen up in Buffalo is 1.03 turnovers per game.
Did per game because each played a different amount of games.
No, It's not getting ridiculous.
Last year among QBs, (those starting at least 11 games, the number Jones started) Jones had the 11th worst fumble/game percentage - .636. Not fumbles lost, fumbles. Which team recovers those fumbles is a matter of luck.
His interception percentage looks good at first blush, he was 11th last season. However when you factor in that his yards/attempt ranked 26th last year, it doesn't look so rosy. You're more likely to have a low INT% when you're throwing a lot of dump offs & short passes.
You're also more likely to throw INTs when the defense knows that every receiver is running a 5 yard stick route.
But I remain in wait and see mode, because I think it's possible for him to improve enough in the areas that concern me to be a winning QB. He's not gonna ever be Tom Brady when it comes to mental processing speed and pocket awareness, but he will get better at it with more and more experience.
The injuries, though, are another story (and probably factored into their reluctance to pick up the option). My fear is he will improve enough to make us a legit contender, but then break our hearts with season-killing injuries. So right now I'm more hopeful than optimistic, but I'm not ready to write him off. He is a smart, high character guy with an excellent work ethic and very real talent.
If he doesn't, will all of the Jones apologists be willing to accept that and move on? For many of them, I wouldn't bet money on it.
Last two years:
NFC East
Prescott 1.09 turnovers per game
Wentz 1.07 turnovers per game
Hurts .57 turnovers per game
Jones 1.04 turnovers per game
Allen up in Buffalo is 1.03 turnovers per game.
Did per game because each played a different amount of games.
Now do TD's per game. It's great that he has cut down on TO's (although, as BlueVinny points out, total fumbles is a better stat than fumbles lost, which is purely a matter of luck), but when he's not converting in the red zone, his value is going to be very limited. A 1:1 TD:TO ratio just isn't sustainable.
{Cue the "but he doesn't have any weapons" responses)
Which begs the question, does it even make sense to start DJ this year? A good argument can be made that the best way for Daboll to evaluate the offensive talent on this team is to start Tyrod so as to eliminate the variable at quarterback.
Sure.
If JAG capable of winning on a great team is good enough for you, Jones is your guy.
I want more, not apologizing.
Can't wait to see what Daboll and Kafka have lined up.
Can't wait to see what Daboll and Kafka have lined up.
Largely people don't consider those guys great, Cousins by the far the best, but so far just not good enough but makes a ton of money. I am afraid the scheme is going make Jones have a decent year and we are going to pay him like Watson.
You obviously don’t know me and are not able to understand the message behind my thread. Let me help you….
Im a Giant fan, first and foremost, whatever Schoen/Daboll/Kafka want I want. I want to win first and foremost. If DJ inhibits that, I’m sure the 3 amigos I referenced will see that and not propose an offer to re-sign him. IF THATS WHAT THEY WANT THAT IS WHAT I WANT.
But again, am I bitching and complaint about DJ starting the season as our starter like you and your Jones Hating brothers? Hell no. Why not? Because…..try to follow closely….BECAUSE SCHOEN/DABOLL/KAFKA all seem to be okay starting Jones to start the season. I’m a Giants fan and I support my team, and last I looked, Jones is a part of the team, so I support him too as long as he wears blue.
You haters can’t say that…you don’t support Jones and you don’t support our coaches’ decision to start Jones. You are mad we didn’t draft Willis in round 3 or mad we didn’t trade for Russel Wilson or Mayfield. Like I said, because you don’t support Jones and our management’s decision to roll with Jones, you are not behind your team. You are only behind your team that lives up to your expectations and opinions.
Will 2022 be the year Jones shines? I hope so, because then I know we, the New York Football Giants, will prosper. YEAH! Could you and your fellow haters say, “I sure hope Jones succeeds and becomes the man”……I don’t think so….you haven’t said it yet.
So go ahead and bash me…..I don’t need your hugs or support….I can get more of that on an Eagles message board than from you so called Giants fans.
Which begs the question, does it even make sense to start DJ this year? A good argument can be made that the best way for Daboll to evaluate the offensive talent on this team is to start Tyrod so as to eliminate the variable at quarterback.
As currently constructed, of course. If we drafted a QB then maybe not. Despite what you think of the team and our chances in 2022 Daboll isn't going into the season thinking he just needs to not finish in last or towards the bottom of the league. His goal will be to play winning football and get to the playoffs.
I also think the roster could surprise people, not to mention regression from other teams making things interesting.
Make all the excuses you want for him- coaches/ line etc, but he's just not a good QB. I'm sure hes a nice guy who works very hard but you are who you are...
G 15 Attempts 481 Comp 32 67.57% Tot Yrds 3547 Avg 7.4 TDs 22 Ints 7 179 37.21 45 22 136 Rating 98.3
Better than rookie Jones.
If Jones does something like that, all of us that want to move on from Jones are going to see this stat line and say it is not good enough.
Because it isn't.
Just an FYI.
Quote:
He turned it over a lot his rookie year
Last two years:
NFC East
Prescott 1.09 turnovers per game
Wentz 1.07 turnovers per game
Hurts .57 turnovers per game
Jones 1.04 turnovers per game
Allen up in Buffalo is 1.03 turnovers per game.
Did per game because each played a different amount of games.
Now do TD's per game. It's great that he has cut down on TO's (although, as BlueVinny points out, total fumbles is a better stat than fumbles lost, which is purely a matter of luck), but when he's not converting in the red zone, his value is going to be very limited. A 1:1 TD:TO ratio just isn't sustainable.
{Cue the "but he doesn't have any weapons" responses)
As much on the WRs and scheme. 361 completed passes with only 2 TDs all season with more than 3 yard YAC. Not all on him, and if you view my other post I don’t see him as a long term answer.
You cannot blame Jones for that loss, and you know it. I know we only scored 14 but you need to rewatch the game or review the play by play again to see what transpired. One horrible defensive lapse pretty much was the cause, you know. But Daniel can’t do everything ….
24-35 for 266
91 Rating
8-39 rushing
No TDs and no turnovers
Red zone has been a problem, as I’m sure you know. I blame Jason Garrett and really hope Kafka/Daboll have a much better plan.
Lastly, if you hate Jones for those stats that game, you must think Trevor Lawrence is the worst qb in football after his first year. Jones’ first year was much much better. So what does that say to you?
Quote:
In comment 15700442 Giants73 said:
Quote:
He turned it over a lot his rookie year
Last two years:
NFC East
Prescott 1.09 turnovers per game
Wentz 1.07 turnovers per game
Hurts .57 turnovers per game
Jones 1.04 turnovers per game
Allen up in Buffalo is 1.03 turnovers per game.
Did per game because each played a different amount of games.
Now do TD's per game. It's great that he has cut down on TO's (although, as BlueVinny points out, total fumbles is a better stat than fumbles lost, which is purely a matter of luck), but when he's not converting in the red zone, his value is going to be very limited. A 1:1 TD:TO ratio just isn't sustainable.
{Cue the "but he doesn't have any weapons" responses)
As much on the WRs and scheme. 361 completed passes with only 2 TDs all season with more than 3 yard YAC. Not all on him, and if you view my other post I don’t see him as a long term answer.
Scratch that I cut and pasted wrong number 232 completions
I forget the insider/asshat here, but I remember someone here saying they wanted to utilize Saquon in more of a McCaffrey type of role where they feed him on short stuff. Combined with Toney and Wan'Dale being guys that should excel at quick hitters, this could be a style that helps cover up Jones' poor field vision and lets him rip it quick after one read.
I'm sure the offense will still involve longer developing downfield plays, otherwise what's the point in investing so highly on two stud OT prospects. Jones will need to step up and read the field on those plays. But I think the short/quick read type stuff with the trio I mentioned above could help Jones.
Quote:
In comment 15700372 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15700346 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
I feel like I'm reading the same posts from last year.
Agreed. Presume this guy just found a DJ-rah rah post from last spring, altered a few things and re-posted it here.
some posters have been known to do this...
It's crazy watching the same posters delude themselves about the same things year after year as if the previous year (or two or ten) didn't occur
I think posters very clearly understand and know what's happened with DJ's career. Just because they are excited about the opportunity Daboll/Kafka and an improved (supposedly) OL present, doesn't mean the past didn't happen.
Only in my Giant fandom, and this board specifically, is optimism met with such resistance. Is there nothing better to do?
It doesn't come across as optimism, but rather fantasy. Like digging holes in your backyard and going "this time I'm going to find oil" and "if you don't think I'm going to find oil you're not a real believer!"
Quote:
if Jones has an awful year this year and is not resigned, should we be surprised when you don't do this?
You obviously don’t know me and are not able to understand the message behind my thread. Let me help you….
Im a Giant fan, first and foremost, whatever Schoen/Daboll/Kafka want I want. I want to win first and foremost. If DJ inhibits that, I’m sure the 3 amigos I referenced will see that and not propose an offer to re-sign him. IF THATS WHAT THEY WANT THAT IS WHAT I WANT.
But again, am I bitching and complaint about DJ starting the season as our starter like you and your Jones Hating brothers? Hell no. Why not? Because…..try to follow closely….BECAUSE SCHOEN/DABOLL/KAFKA all seem to be okay starting Jones to start the season. I’m a Giants fan and I support my team, and last I looked, Jones is a part of the team, so I support him too as long as he wears blue.
You haters can’t say that…you don’t support Jones and you don’t support our coaches’ decision to start Jones. You are mad we didn’t draft Willis in round 3 or mad we didn’t trade for Russel Wilson or Mayfield. Like I said, because you don’t support Jones and our management’s decision to roll with Jones, you are not behind your team. You are only behind your team that lives up to your expectations and opinions.
Will 2022 be the year Jones shines? I hope so, because then I know we, the New York Football Giants, will prosper. YEAH! Could you and your fellow haters say, “I sure hope Jones succeeds and becomes the man”……I don’t think so….you haven’t said it yet.
So go ahead and bash me…..I don’t need your hugs or support….I can get more of that on an Eagles message board than from you so called Giants fans.
I am rooting for Jones but I think he isn't good enough. I resent the implication that you are somehow better than other fans because of your support for Jones.
Same guy, just a different take.
And that's probably the best case scenario.
Greg, I know you have an open mind and can be reasoned with…..Base Jones’ ceiling on year one and I think you would say it is pretty high. Sure he had turnovers, but so did Tiki Barber and Eli Manning. You can correct that with experience and coaching.
I know year 2/3 didn’t build on year 1, except he did reduce the turnovers. But then Jason Garrett and Joe Judge entered his life. To me, this period is a parenthesis, and now that Daboll and Kafka are leading us, I think we can get back to building on year one.
Quote:
if Jones has an awful year this year and is not resigned, should we be surprised when you don't do this?
You obviously don’t know me and are not able to understand the message behind my thread. Let me help you….
Im a Giant fan, first and foremost, whatever Schoen/Daboll/Kafka want I want. I want to win first and foremost. If DJ inhibits that, I’m sure the 3 amigos I referenced will see that and not propose an offer to re-sign him. IF THATS WHAT THEY WANT THAT IS WHAT I WANT.
But again, am I bitching and complaint about DJ starting the season as our starter like you and your Jones Hating brothers? Hell no. Why not? Because…..try to follow closely….BECAUSE SCHOEN/DABOLL/KAFKA all seem to be okay starting Jones to start the season. I’m a Giants fan and I support my team, and last I looked, Jones is a part of the team, so I support him too as long as he wears blue.
You haters can’t say that…you don’t support Jones and you don’t support our coaches’ decision to start Jones. You are mad we didn’t draft Willis in round 3 or mad we didn’t trade for Russel Wilson or Mayfield. Like I said, because you don’t support Jones and our management’s decision to roll with Jones, you are not behind your team. You are only behind your team that lives up to your expectations and opinions.
Will 2022 be the year Jones shines? I hope so, because then I know we, the New York Football Giants, will prosper. YEAH! Could you and your fellow haters say, “I sure hope Jones succeeds and becomes the man”……I don’t think so….you haven’t said it yet.
So go ahead and bash me…..I don’t need your hugs or support….I can get more of that on an Eagles message board than from you so called Giants fans.
The OP took a poor angle at expressing optimism but even when it's articulated well its usually met with extreme resistance. I do not think Jones has that next level in him, and I would have liked to have drafted a rookie to turn to if/when the season gets derailed. Sucks for me and what I want but I got over it the second the draft ended. Time for me to look forward to what Daboll and Kafka have in store for Jones. Bitching about it does nothing.
Quote:
if Jones has an awful year this year and is not resigned, should we be surprised when you don't do this?
You obviously don’t know me and are not able to understand the message behind my thread. Let me help you….
Im a Giant fan, first and foremost, whatever Schoen/Daboll/Kafka want I want. I want to win first and foremost. If DJ inhibits that, I’m sure the 3 amigos I referenced will see that and not propose an offer to re-sign him. IF THATS WHAT THEY WANT THAT IS WHAT I WANT.
But again, am I bitching and complaint about DJ starting the season as our starter like you and your Jones Hating brothers? Hell no. Why not? Because…..try to follow closely….BECAUSE SCHOEN/DABOLL/KAFKA all seem to be okay starting Jones to start the season. I’m a Giants fan and I support my team, and last I looked, Jones is a part of the team, so I support him too as long as he wears blue.
You haters can’t say that…you don’t support Jones and you don’t support our coaches’ decision to start Jones. You are mad we didn’t draft Willis in round 3 or mad we didn’t trade for Russel Wilson or Mayfield. Like I said, because you don’t support Jones and our management’s decision to roll with Jones, you are not behind your team. You are only behind your team that lives up to your expectations and opinions.
Will 2022 be the year Jones shines? I hope so, because then I know we, the New York Football Giants, will prosper. YEAH! Could you and your fellow haters say, “I sure hope Jones succeeds and becomes the man”……I don’t think so….you haven’t said it yet.
So go ahead and bash me…..I don’t need your hugs or support….I can get more of that on an Eagles message board than from you so called Giants fans.
A few years ago, when I had the absolute misfortune of having to watch Stephen Drew play every day for the Yankees, did i root for him to start hitting? No, I rooted for Cashman to come to his senses and DFA him. Why? Because there was no magic powder that was going to suddenly make Stephen Drew a better hitter, and the Yankees would have been better off without him.
Same with Daniel Jones. I don't believe he's going to get better, and BD isn't just going to magic him into a good QB, so the best thing for NYG in my opinion is to ship him to Mars. So I'll continue to root for him to be shipped to Mars.
He gets one more year to prove he can do it.
Well, I haven't said that I hope Jones doesn't die in a freak meat grinder accident. That doesn't mean I hope he does.
Is there some requirement to state our hopes alongside our predictions?
Quote:
Zero. The idea that we would "tag" him and tie up fifteen percent of the cap next year at this point in the roster overhaul, is even more ludicrous than drafting him in the first place.
So if he wins both League MVP and Super Bowl MVP this year, you wouldn't even tag him?
Hopefully you are kidding... I'll file this under the heading "happy delusions are superior to grim realities"...
or starting a thread like this one...
G 15 Attempts 481 Comp 32 67.57% Tot Yrds 3547 Avg 7.4 TDs 22 Ints 7 179 37.21 45 22 136 Rating 98.3
Better than rookie Jones.
If Jones does something like that, all of us that want to move on from Jones are going to see this stat line and say it is not good enough.
Because it isn't.
Just an FYI.
Quote:
Well, I haven't said that I hope Jones doesn't die in a freak meat grinder accident.
Wait, have you been reading my dream journal?
Quote:
2017 Minnesota Vikings
G 15 Attempts 481 Comp 32 67.57% Tot Yrds 3547 Avg 7.4 TDs 22 Ints 7 179 37.21 45 22 136 Rating 98.3
Better than rookie Jones.
If Jones does something like that, all of us that want to move on from Jones are going to see this stat line and say it is not good enough.
Because it isn't.
Just an FYI.
What if that is the stat line and the team is 11-6?
Then go get a better guy so we can improve on 11-6.
There's a new GM in town. Hopes and wishes time is over.
Quote:
In comment 15700601 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
2017 Minnesota Vikings
G 15 Attempts 481 Comp 32 67.57% Tot Yrds 3547 Avg 7.4 TDs 22 Ints 7 179 37.21 45 22 136 Rating 98.3
Better than rookie Jones.
If Jones does something like that, all of us that want to move on from Jones are going to see this stat line and say it is not good enough.
Because it isn't.
Just an FYI.
What if that is the stat line and the team is 11-6?
Then go get a better guy so we can improve on 11-6.
There's a new GM in town. Hopes and wishes time is over.
INFLATED STATS.
I think drew Brees started but much of the gaudy QB completion numbers are bolstered by teams that toss the jet sweeps forward an inch.
That is a completion. The guy then goes for an 80 yard TD, did the QB deserve an 80 yard td pass into his stats?
If, instead of handing the ball off to Barkley they take 50% of those would be carries and turn them into short passes or jet sweeps? You don't think that is going to make Jones look better than he actually is?
Jones is going to have MUCH better stats is 2022 than 2021.
It is guaranteed.
Josh Allen year 3 is what we are looking for to change our opinion on Jones.
Quote:
In comment 15700372 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15700346 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
I feel like I'm reading the same posts from last year.
Agreed. Presume this guy just found a DJ-rah rah post from last spring, altered a few things and re-posted it here.
some posters have been known to do this...
It's crazy watching the same posters delude themselves about the same things year after year as if the previous year (or two or ten) didn't occur
I think posters very clearly understand and know what's happened with DJ's career. Just because they are excited about the opportunity Daboll/Kafka and an improved (supposedly) OL present, doesn't mean the past didn't happen.
Only in my Giant fandom, and this board specifically, is optimism met with such resistance.
UConn nails it. It s an amazing phenomenon.
Feel like your mountain of shit takes are encapsulated in this one statement.
I'm all about percentages and probabilities. I don't want to see my team waste time and resources on such a low probability event. Sure the probability is not zero. But it's as good as zero. I don't run my business life on such low probabilities. I don't want my teams wasting years on such low probabilities. Now, mind you, I think Schoen and Daboll are just going through the motions with Jones. I really don't think they are confident he can turn it around. That's why all the tepid talk about him, and the decision to not pick up his option. They're smart, numbers-oriented guys. You don't bet the house on a 5% shot. Why would you bet the fortunes and future of your football team on such an unlikely result?
Quote:
In comment 15700379 Scooter185 said:
Quote:
In comment 15700372 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15700346 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
I feel like I'm reading the same posts from last year.
Agreed. Presume this guy just found a DJ-rah rah post from last spring, altered a few things and re-posted it here.
some posters have been known to do this...
It's crazy watching the same posters delude themselves about the same things year after year as if the previous year (or two or ten) didn't occur
I think posters very clearly understand and know what's happened with DJ's career. Just because they are excited about the opportunity Daboll/Kafka and an improved (supposedly) OL present, doesn't mean the past didn't happen.
Only in my Giant fandom, and this board specifically, is optimism met with such resistance.
UConn nails it. It s an amazing phenomenon.
Agreed, UConn defintiely nails it there. Honestly, if DJ doesn't work out I don't really care I'll move on to root for the next guy. But at this point I want him to kick ass and chew bubble gum just so all of the self proclaimed QB whisperers and out of work GMs that love to condescendingly shit all over the guy on every single thread look stupid. lol
Quote:
Then go get a better guy so we can improve on 11-6.
Feel like your mountain of shit takes are encapsulated in this one statement.
How about we get to a single week over .500 before we talk about 11-6?
The mountain of shit is the hypotheticals that are only possible in the minds of superfans. If Daniel Jones turns into Josh Allen should we pay him? Sure. If Niko Lalos turns into Lawrence Taylor should we pay him? Sure.
No one cares about hopes and wishes and what we're rooting for, especially when it's not based on reality.
Optimism is not frowned upon; pushing a fairy tale isn't going to be taken seriously though.
In the history of New York Giants football, 1 offensive team has ever averaged over 30 points per game in a season. It was 59 years ago in 1963 when YA Tittle and the Giants put up 448 points in a 14 game schedule.
If that's the bar, safe to say odds are low that Jones sticks around. Not sure the bar is quite that high, that's as good as it gets.
I don't look at it like this at all.
It's going to be a hard decision to give Jones a new contract.
This is a new crew, they have no attachment to Jones, they did not choose him. That doesn't mean that they can't help him put his best foot forward..but coming from the outside in...they have their own perspectives on Jones. Also, more importantly they aren't only evaluating Jones, this is also an audition for all of Gettleman's recent draft picks that have managed to stick around but have yet to make their mark as someone to be considered a core player.
They've likely done more scouting on Jones NFL film than they have on any other player this year college or pro. They should have a firm handle on what they think his path for growth is, and what criteria he needs to meet to be looked at as a valid long term option for the Giants moving forward.
The quarterback contracts are getting larger by the hour, so it's no small decision, for Jones to have a chance at a new contract he really does need to break out in a big way.
The new regime owes Jones nothing so it will be interesting to see how his season unfolds and how management responds to the season he puts forth.
Quote:
time
Quote:
In comment 15700601 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
2017 Minnesota Vikings
G 15 Attempts 481 Comp 32 67.57% Tot Yrds 3547 Avg 7.4 TDs 22 Ints 7 179 37.21 45 22 136 Rating 98.3
Better than rookie Jones.
If Jones does something like that, all of us that want to move on from Jones are going to see this stat line and say it is not good enough.
Because it isn't.
Just an FYI.
What if that is the stat line and the team is 11-6?
Then go get a better guy so we can improve on 11-6.
There's a new GM in town. Hopes and wishes time is over.
It could be quite possible that a QB has stats like the above and is the main reason that a team wins 11 games.
If that is the case, he's likely a pro bowler.
I don't expect it, but I'm looking for more than just stats.
I know where you stand. I don't believe that you want him back regardless of what his performance is in 2022.
But that isn't realistic.
Quote:
In comment 15700391 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 15700379 Scooter185 said:
Quote:
In comment 15700372 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15700346 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
I feel like I'm reading the same posts from last year.
Agreed. Presume this guy just found a DJ-rah rah post from last spring, altered a few things and re-posted it here.
some posters have been known to do this...
It's crazy watching the same posters delude themselves about the same things year after year as if the previous year (or two or ten) didn't occur
I think posters very clearly understand and know what's happened with DJ's career. Just because they are excited about the opportunity Daboll/Kafka and an improved (supposedly) OL present, doesn't mean the past didn't happen.
Only in my Giant fandom, and this board specifically, is optimism met with such resistance.
UConn nails it. It s an amazing phenomenon.
Agreed, UConn defintiely nails it there. Honestly, if DJ doesn't work out I don't really care I'll move on to root for the next guy. But at this point I want him to kick ass and chew bubble gum just so all of the self proclaimed QB whisperers and out of work GMs that love to condescendingly shit all over the guy on every single thread look stupid. lol
Agreed, UConn defintiely nails it there. Honestly, if DJ doesn't work out I don't really care I'll move on to root for the next guy. But at this point I want him to kick ass and chew bubble gum just so all of the self proclaimed QB whisperers and out of work GMs that love to condescendingly shit all over the guy on every single thread look stupid. lol
I’m not president of the DJones fan club. I wish and hope for him to succeed but if he doesn’t this year, I’m sure the Giants won’t offer him another contract and will move on, as will he.
This thread, besides showing how 2021 wasn’t as bad as some would like to make it because he didn’t throw many TDs, is also about the one true fact that many are forgetting……JOE SCHOEN, BRIAN DABOLL, AND MIKE KAFKA ALL SEEM TO BE ON BOARD WITH JONES STARTING THIS YEAR. WHAT DOES THAT TELL YOU? Why didn’t they draft Willis or Corral if they were as pessimistic as many of the “Jones Must Go” guys are here? Surely they could have used one of their third or fourth round picks on a QB, right? But they didn’t. And actions do speak louder than words. So, it appears to me, they are more hopeful in his success as the very vocal “Jones Must Go” guys.
Honestly, I’d much rather listen to and trust Schoen, Daboll, and Kafka much more than Go Terps, bw in dc, or Jimmy Googs….no disrespect to the latter 3 amigos…they have a right to speak their minds no matter how redundant they can be.
Let’s just see how this coming year plays out. Is it his time?
It’s punting the QB issue while they address other problems...
Quote:
Agreed, UConn defintiely nails it there. Honestly, if DJ doesn't work out I don't really care I'll move on to root for the next guy. But at this point I want him to kick ass and chew bubble gum just so all of the self proclaimed QB whisperers and out of work GMs that love to condescendingly shit all over the guy on every single thread look stupid. lol
I’m not president of the DJones fan club. I wish and hope for him to succeed but if he doesn’t this year, I’m sure the Giants won’t offer him another contract and will move on, as will he.
This thread, besides showing how 2021 wasn’t as bad as some would like to make it because he didn’t throw many TDs, is also about the one true fact that many are forgetting……JOE SCHOEN, BRIAN DABOLL, AND MIKE KAFKA ALL SEEM TO BE ON BOARD WITH JONES STARTING THIS YEAR. WHAT DOES THAT TELL YOU? Why didn’t they draft Willis or Corral if they were as pessimistic as many of the “Jones Must Go” guys are here? Surely they could have used one of their third or fourth round picks on a QB, right? But they didn’t. And actions do speak louder than words. So, it appears to me, they are more hopeful in his success as the very vocal “Jones Must Go” guys.
Honestly, I’d much rather listen to and trust Schoen, Daboll, and Kafka much more than Go Terps, bw in dc, or Jimmy Googs….no disrespect to the latter 3 amigos…they have a right to speak their minds no matter how redundant they can be.
Let’s just see how this coming year plays out. Is it his time?
So when he gets benched for TT you'll be all for it?
Same really for the TDs. He had a few big games, against some bad teams.
He was pretty consistent YoY p/g in 2020 to 2021.
Same really for the TDs. He had a few big games, against some bad teams.
He was pretty consistent YoY p/g in 2020 to 2021.
The fumbles are a symptom of a larger problem. Jones gets flustered and makes mistakes. It's not jut fumbles. It also interceptions, ill-advised throws, poor reads, holding the ball too long, etc etc.
He doesn't have a head for the game.
You’re smarter than this post…please don’t post flippant responses just because you think you have to and without appropriate thought.
The whole world knows why Jones’ 5th year was not picked up. They didn’t want to commit 24m to a guy they have not coached and quite frankly still are uncertain about. So, they are giving him this year to show them what he has. Joe Schoen is not Gettleman….much smarter in case you didn’t know.
They have also helped by leveling the playing field for him by picking up a supporting cast that actually may be good. If DJ proves himself worthy, then thy will negotiate an extension at whatever price both sides can agree on. If not, goodbye, and Giants are not COMMITTED TO ANOTHER CONTRACT THEY WILL REGRET.
But answer me this…do you think, if the Giants were sure Jones is not good enough, he would still be the starter this year? And why wouldn’t they have drafted a QB for the future? What purpose does it serve them, if they are sure Jones won’t be here next year, to announce he is the starter and not even give Taylor a chance to earn the job?
Quote:
In comment 15700741 Johnny5 said:
Quote:
Agreed, UConn defintiely nails it there. Honestly, if DJ doesn't work out I don't really care I'll move on to root for the next guy. But at this point I want him to kick ass and chew bubble gum just so all of the self proclaimed QB whisperers and out of work GMs that love to condescendingly shit all over the guy on every single thread look stupid. lol
I’m not president of the DJones fan club. I wish and hope for him to succeed but if he doesn’t this year, I’m sure the Giants won’t offer him another contract and will move on, as will he.
This thread, besides showing how 2021 wasn’t as bad as some would like to make it because he didn’t throw many TDs, is also about the one true fact that many are forgetting……JOE SCHOEN, BRIAN DABOLL, AND MIKE KAFKA ALL SEEM TO BE ON BOARD WITH JONES STARTING THIS YEAR. WHAT DOES THAT TELL YOU? Why didn’t they draft Willis or Corral if they were as pessimistic as many of the “Jones Must Go” guys are here? Surely they could have used one of their third or fourth round picks on a QB, right? But they didn’t. And actions do speak louder than words. So, it appears to me, they are more hopeful in his success as the very vocal “Jones Must Go” guys.
Honestly, I’d much rather listen to and trust Schoen, Daboll, and Kafka much more than Go Terps, bw in dc, or Jimmy Googs….no disrespect to the latter 3 amigos…they have a right to speak their minds no matter how redundant they can be.
Let’s just see how this coming year plays out. Is it his time?
So when he gets benched for TT you'll be all for it?
100%……have you not read any of my posts?
If Jones is benched, then Taylor becomes the man and he has my 100% support. I’m not a relative of Jones….I usually don’t assume I know more than the coaches and insist this person should start over this person. I don’t know enough, attend no practices, and am not privy to what goes on behind closed doors.
It’s when I lose trust in my GM, or HC, or other assistant coaches that I begin to question. So far, I’ve not lost any respect for our management team…if friggin love these guys.
So for now….In Schoen, Daboll, Kafka, and Wink I trust.
Quote:
In comment 15700741 Johnny5 said:
Quote:
Agreed, UConn defintiely nails it there. Honestly, if DJ doesn't work out I don't really care I'll move on to root for the next guy. But at this point I want him to kick ass and chew bubble gum just so all of the self proclaimed QB whisperers and out of work GMs that love to condescendingly shit all over the guy on every single thread look stupid. lol
I’m not president of the DJones fan club. I wish and hope for him to succeed but if he doesn’t this year, I’m sure the Giants won’t offer him another contract and will move on, as will he.
This thread, besides showing how 2021 wasn’t as bad as some would like to make it because he didn’t throw many TDs, is also about the one true fact that many are forgetting……JOE SCHOEN, BRIAN DABOLL, AND MIKE KAFKA ALL SEEM TO BE ON BOARD WITH JONES STARTING THIS YEAR. WHAT DOES THAT TELL YOU? Why didn’t they draft Willis or Corral if they were as pessimistic as many of the “Jones Must Go” guys are here? Surely they could have used one of their third or fourth round picks on a QB, right? But they didn’t. And actions do speak louder than words. So, it appears to me, they are more hopeful in his success as the very vocal “Jones Must Go” guys.
Honestly, I’d much rather listen to and trust Schoen, Daboll, and Kafka much more than Go Terps, bw in dc, or Jimmy Googs….no disrespect to the latter 3 amigos…they have a right to speak their minds no matter how redundant they can be.
Let’s just see how this coming year plays out. Is it his time?
So when he gets benched for TT you'll be all for it?
Yep. But I sure don't see it happening. Jones is better than Tyrod Taylor. (In my OPINION). But if he shits the bed and they see Tyrod Taylor as the better option so be it. I think it's obvious they see Taylor as the fallback plan (hence the 2 year deal) in case Jones fails. And of course Taylor would hold the reins until they can either draft or trade for their guy. I have said repeatedly I think with a decent team around him and a good scheme he will likely be an above average starter. Basically on par with a Tannehill. AS A FAN of the GIANTS I am hoping for better. And I will laugh my silly ass off at you mofos if he actually blossoms into a kick ass starter... lol
Quote:
If they were on board with him they'd have picked up his option.
You’re smarter than this post…please don’t post flippant responses just because you think you have to and without appropriate thought.
The whole world knows why Jones’ 5th year was not picked up. They didn’t want to commit 24m to a guy they have not coached and quite frankly still are uncertain about. So, they are giving him this year to show them what he has. Joe Schoen is not Gettleman….much smarter in case you didn’t know.
They have also helped by leveling the playing field for him by picking up a supporting cast that actually may be good. If DJ proves himself worthy, then thy will negotiate an extension at whatever price both sides can agree on. If not, goodbye, and Giants are not COMMITTED TO ANOTHER CONTRACT THEY WILL REGRET.
But answer me this…do you think, if the Giants were sure Jones is not good enough, he would still be the starter this year? And why wouldn’t they have drafted a QB for the future? What purpose does it serve them, if they are sure Jones won’t be here next year, to announce he is the starter and not even give Taylor a chance to earn the job?
You say Terps doesn't know what they are thinking then go on to make a series of leaps of your own. You don't have any of this information at all. You have no idea what JS or BD think of Jones for real. Because we know what Mara thinks of Jones for real, so much that he can't help gush about him in public.
If you don't think this affects the public words of his employees then you aren't very smart yourself.
Let me know...
Second, the OL has nowhere to go but up and the bodies and picks we added can only improve on last years shitshow.
Third, our wideouts have potential but must stay healthy.
Fourth, there is a new energy in town and a good start is key. If we can eek out early wins despite having new systems we could peek late in the year and be a force, a team people want to watch.
Jones is the key along with Barkley and I believe if this OL is at least "average" (rated in that 14 to 18 zone) Jones will show the league why he was the 6th pick in 2019.
I think JS/BD have a sense where this is going but this team has not provided Jones with a acceptable roster/coaching to form a definitive assessment. Hopefully they have now.
2005-2012 gave a very clear path to the team having success on the offensive side. If they averaged 130 rypg per game or had a upper tier group of WR's (with functioning OL) they were mostly likely in the playoffs. 2010/12 the exceptions.
2013-2018 never replicated either scenario with a high level veteran QB. 2019-2021 was worse in talent with a rookie contract QB along with a significant coaching downgrade.
The hope I in 2022 is to provide a reasonable roster/coaching upgrade to make the decision on Jones definitive.
Quote:
In comment 15700890 Go Terps said:
Quote:
If they were on board with him they'd have picked up his option.
You’re smarter than this post…please don’t post flippant responses just because you think you have to and without appropriate thought.
The whole world knows why Jones’ 5th year was not picked up. They didn’t want to commit 24m to a guy they have not coached and quite frankly still are uncertain about. So, they are giving him this year to show them what he has. Joe Schoen is not Gettleman….much smarter in case you didn’t know.
They have also helped by leveling the playing field for him by picking up a supporting cast that actually may be good. If DJ proves himself worthy, then thy will negotiate an extension at whatever price both sides can agree on. If not, goodbye, and Giants are not COMMITTED TO ANOTHER CONTRACT THEY WILL REGRET.
But answer me this…do you think, if the Giants were sure Jones is not good enough, he would still be the starter this year? And why wouldn’t they have drafted a QB for the future? What purpose does it serve them, if they are sure Jones won’t be here next year, to announce he is the starter and not even give Taylor a chance to earn the job?
You say Terps doesn't know what they are thinking then go on to make a series of leaps of your own. You don't have any of this information at all. You have no idea what JS or BD think of Jones for real. Because we know what Mara thinks of Jones for real, so much that he can't help gush about him in public.
If you don't think this affects the public words of his employees then you aren't very smart yourself.
Actions SPEAK LOUDER than words. You obviously ignore both Schoen and Daboll’s words regarding Jones, so look at their actions. What do they tell you?
Action 1: why didn’t they draft a QB?
Action 2: why announce Jones as starter?
Action 3: why not just cut Jones and pay someone like Trubiskey what Jones is being paid (8M)? Clearly, MT would have been much more interested with no Jones in his way.
Think brother, think…..
Be honest to yourself if not to everyone else, accept the fact that our new management endorses Jones for this year at least and that you “Jones Must Go” group think you know more than them and are opposed to this plan and constantly keep reminding us of your opinions which obviously conflict with Schoen and Daboll. It’s okay to have an opinion, but in my eyes you guys look weak and uninformed seeing that your opinions are not shared by our management. Just come out and be honest and say WE KNOW MORE THAN SCHOEN AND DABOLL AND THEY ARE SCREWING UP BY STARTING JONES AND NOT DRAFTING WILLIS.
Let me know...
Your reply here tells me all I need to know….you have lost this debate….you can’t debate the issue and facts anymore because you have been checkmated. So, you do what every loser does in this scenario….you then try to talk about extraneous things that add no relevance to the discussion.
At least your father, Go Terps, or your mother, bw in dc, have more wisdom than you by just staying away and realizing we can’t win this debate without calling Schoen and Daboll idiots…..which even they are smart enough to not do…at least for now. So why don’t you go away if you have no answers to my questions posted several times.
Bye bye…..
Second, the OL has nowhere to go but up and the bodies and picks we added can only improve on last years shitshow.
Third, our wideouts have potential but must stay healthy.
Fourth, there is a new energy in town and a good start is key. If we can eek out early wins despite having new systems we could peek late in the year and be a force, a team people want to watch.
Jones is the key along with Barkley and I believe if this OL is at least "average" (rated in that 14 to 18 zone) Jones will show the league why he was the 6th pick in 2019.
Well spoken…I share my enthusiasm and hopefulness. I too would like to see both Saquon and Daniel play like #1s. Is it their time? I sure hope so!