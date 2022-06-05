Emphasis of fixing the offensive line TrueBlue56 : 5/6/2022 11:22 am

After the draft and seeing that Joe schoen has replaced at least 3 starters and most likely a 4th, I wanted to see what Joe schoen did in his 1st year (with limited cap space) in comparison to gettleman.



Joe schoen and daboll really made an emphasis to fix the offensive line. They have acquired 9 players through free agency and the draft. They did add another after the draft.



Free agents

Mark Glowinski

Matt Gono

Roy Mbaeteka

Max Garcia

Jon Feliciano

Jamil Douglas



NFL draft

Evan Neal

Josh Ezeudu

Marcus Mckethan



Undrafted free agent

Josh Rivas



Gettleman

2018-

Will Hernandez (drafted)

Nate Solder (free agent)

Patrick omameh (free agent)

Jamon brown (waiver claim)

Spencer pulley (waiver claim)



2019 -

Mike remmers (free agent)

Kevin Zietler (trade)

Nick gates (undrafted free agent)

Evan brown (undrafted free agent)

Eric Smith (waiver claim)



2020

Andrew thomas (drafted)

Matt Peart (drafted)

Shane lemieux (drafted)

Cam Fleming (free agent)



2021

Zach Fulton (free agent/ retired)

Jonathan Harrison (free agent)

Matt Skura (waiver claim)

Korey Cunningham (waiver claim)

Ben Bredeson (trade)

Billy price (trade)



In 1 off season, Joe schoen has acquired half the amount of offensive linemen that Gettleman acquired in 4 years. A lot of Gettlemans moves were made in season (waiver claims and trades). The only season he put an emphasis on the offensive line was 2020 (3 drafted and 1 free agent)



I love the emphasis Joe schoen and daboll have put in addressing the offensive line. There will be competition and battles for roster spots. There is versatility to try players at different positions. Positions will be earned more than given. I'm not saying the offensive line is fixed, but I'm excited to see the new additions as I finally feel like there is a real emphasis (and not just talk) to get it right.





