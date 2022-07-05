for display only
Put me in the Keep Bradbury Camp

AG5686 : 5/7/2022 10:09 am
Obviously,this requires some form of restructure of his contract.....but I think with the addition of Thibs and the rest of our draft class we can have a very very good Defense.
Pair that with a much improved offensive line,and we actually can win 8 or 9 games.
The team needs a change of culture,and winning is a great type of culture to cultivate.
I think pretty much all of us want to keep Bradberry  
Anakim : 5/7/2022 10:11 am : link
Especially since we don't have a contingency plan at outside CB. The issue is that his salary prevents us from much breathability.
How much  
Straw Hat : 5/7/2022 10:14 am : link
Maneuvering Can we do with his contract to keep an almost 30 year old corner in a full rebuild? If it makes sense financially im all for it.
Sometimes you have to kick the can.  
Big Blue '56 : 5/7/2022 10:17 am : link
Not often, but sometimes. This might be that time. It’s not going to impact us in a major way, especially with the expected big (?) jump in cap allotment, imv.

Has anyone considered  
mphbullet36 : 5/7/2022 10:17 am : link
That an aging CB doesn't want to play for a rebuilding team?

And per Schoen they worked out a trade with a couple teams and the new team and Bradberry agent couldn't work out an extension. So that makes me thing bradberry and his agent are asking for too much money for a declining (while still solid) CB.
Leaving the money and logistics aside,  
Bill in UT : 5/7/2022 10:19 am : link
do we even know if the coaches/GM think he's a guy they want to keep for Wink's system?
Releasing him will be a mistake  
George from PA : 5/7/2022 10:21 am : link
Trade, restructure, whatever....do not just release him
James  
YANKEE28 : 5/7/2022 10:24 am : link
Bradberry was born on August 4, 1993. He is 28 years old
Berry.  
bLiTz 2k : 5/7/2022 10:27 am : link
Or Bury.

Bury the Berry?

Hmm.
it does seem like there's some kind of negotiation going on  
Eric on Li : 5/7/2022 10:27 am : link
if so i do think there's a common ground that makes sense.

the nyg basically have 8.3m they will have to carry against their cap this year with or without JB.

if they chose to extend on a deal similar to what Tyrann Mathieu (3x33m, 20m gtd) and Stephon Gilmore (2x20m, 9.5m gtd) each received as FA in the last 2 weeks, they could essentially carry him on the roster for the next 2 years at a combined cost of about $22-23m worth of total cap hits (including the pre-existing 8.3m that they can't get rid of). There would probably be a very cuttable 3rd year on there at a similar aav.

So is it worth getting charged $8.3m on the cap this year and having no player.
Or getting charged 11-12m on the cap each of the next 2 years and having a player at a position that's essential to wink's d?

given that it's hard to find corners and they struck out in the first 2 rounds of the draft, i think the latter option is likely better so long as Bradberry's camp isn't unreasonable. the next opportunity they get to find a 90% snap corner cheaply is next year's draft - and there's no way to predict whether that value will line up. Especially if their 1st round pick ends up used on a QB. So to realistically find a starting CB in the next 12 months comparable to bradberry you are looking at spending 10m AAV+ in FA next march or predetermining a 1st or 2nd round pick to CB right now.

For Bradberry the decision is take about 20m guaranteed right now, or hit the open market to hope to get 5-10m this year, and then hope to earn a big contract next offseason? Unless next year he can command more than Gilmore did this year he will basically end in the same place but just carry extra risk. Though with a good season and the cap going up there may be upside next march too.
RE: Sometimes you have to kick the can.  
Mike from Ohio : 5/7/2022 10:29 am : link
In comment 15701208 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
Not often, but sometimes. This might be that time. It’s not going to impact us in a major way, especially with the expected big (?) jump in cap allotment, imv.


Significant increases in the cap are always accompanied by proportionate increases in salaries. It only allows teams to spend more money on the same players.
it's not kicking a can if you like the player  
Eric on Li : 5/7/2022 10:29 am : link
that's really the entire question, how much do they like him as a player?

they are in a situation where they can keep the player if they like him, and if they keep him for future seasons it's not kicking the can as much as locking in a premium position at the fmv recently established by Gilmore/Mathieu.
...  
christian : 5/7/2022 10:36 am : link
I find the posters on this site who most strongly want to keep Bradberry are also those most misinformed on how bad of a year he had in 2021.

And are also the most misinformed on how and why he's had his most success.

James Bradberry, in his 7th+ year in the NFL, isn't the type of player a rebuilding team should make a big bet on.
With no annoucement yet I kind of feel James Bradberry may  
Jimmy Googs : 5/7/2022 10:39 am : link
have had a "Come to Jesus" session with his agent this week on his true value, and is coming to grips with a pay cut.

we'll see soon enough...
...  
christian : 5/7/2022 10:41 am : link
^ That wasn't a response to you Eric in Li btw.

More at the chorus that Bradberry has been an alpha man 1-1 corner, and that he's going to a turnkey solution in Martindale's defense.

I don't believe either of those are true, and the myth has become reality in number of poster's minds.
There is no restructure  
Gatorade Dunk : 5/7/2022 10:46 am : link
He's in his final year.

There is a possibility of extension, which would spread his cap hit. But if he's in decline, that just carries the bag of rocks into next year. If there's truly no trade market, I'd just extend him one year and then tack on a void year and convert his current money to bonus.

But that alone isn't enough. Keeping Bradberry means parting ways with someone else. Slayton? Barkley? The dollars don't add up.
RE: ...  
Eric on Li : 5/7/2022 10:47 am : link
In comment 15701231 christian said:
Quote:
I find the posters on this site who most strongly want to keep Bradberry are also those most misinformed on how bad of a year he had in 2021.

And are also the most misinformed on how and why he's had his most success.

James Bradberry, in his 7th+ year in the NFL, isn't the type of player a rebuilding team should make a big bet on.


not sure i buy the notion that he's in a rapid decline. if the nyg did i think he'd have been cut long ago and if other teams did schoen wouldn't have had 2 agree to trading compensation for him.
RE: ...  
Eric on Li : 5/7/2022 10:51 am : link
In comment 15701237 christian said:
Quote:
^ That wasn't a response to you Eric in Li btw.

More at the chorus that Bradberry has been an alpha man 1-1 corner, and that he's going to a turnkey solution in Martindale's defense.

I don't believe either of those are true, and the myth has become reality in number of poster's minds.


i replied but didn't take it that way. I agree that he's not a traditional fit in Winks D because if he was i think they would have engaged him earlier.

i do think if they didn't have some kind of useful role for his skill set they'd have cut him though, so i think he's in a gray area where it's just a question of whether or not the 2 sides are aligned on the value.

if he comes back my guess is it's less as an alpha 1 on 1 CB and more in a star role of sorts as a hybrid matchup player - kind of like Chuck Clark, but more corner less safety. Looking at next year's schedule I'd bet we see him in a lot of 1 on 1's with Goedert, Schultz, Logan Thomas, Gallup, Mark Andrews, Treylon Burks, and maybe Metcalf like in 2020 with help over the top. Mix in some disguised zones and blitzes, keep him away from having to chase fast guys downfield.
RE: There is no restructure  
Eric on Li : 5/7/2022 10:56 am : link
In comment 15701242 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
He's in his final year.

There is a possibility of extension, which would spread his cap hit. But if he's in decline, that just carries the bag of rocks into next year. If there's truly no trade market, I'd just extend him one year and then tack on a void year and convert his current money to bonus.

But that alone isn't enough. Keeping Bradberry means parting ways with someone else. Slayton? Barkley? The dollars don't add up.


they can restructure because they added a void year to his deal last year, so that could actually redistribute salary to bonus. and they could be pressing JB to reduce the amount of salary as well since it's non-guaranteed. So for example - we will give you $9m new cash for this year, which is likely more than you will get if cut on the open market, $8m is signing bonus which hits 4 this year/4 next, and a minimum base salary. That lowers his cap hit this year by about 8-9m and gets the nyg to 2m under the cap after signing all rookies.

Maneuvering Slayton, Ximines, Gates type contracts would then get you to being 5m+ under heading into the year.

When Schoen said "it's unfortunate for the kid" that was my expectation of what was going on, but after hearing the interview on NFL Radio where he mentioned "extensions" and with this dragging out im now thinking that's more likely.
RE: I think pretty much all of us want to keep Bradberry  
AG5686 : 5/7/2022 10:58 am : link
In comment 15701202 Anakim said:
Quote:
Especially since we don't have a contingency plan at outside CB. The issue is that his salary prevents us from much breathability.

Not sure thats true.....see the comments below yours...
I think last year was an aberrationsome think he hit a wall
RE: Sometimes you have to kick the can.  
AG5686 : 5/7/2022 10:59 am : link
In comment 15701208 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
Not often, but sometimes. This might be that time. It’s not going to impact us in a major way, especially with the expected big (?) jump in cap allotment, imv.

Excellent point...and I think the Salary Cap goes up significantly over the next 2 years
RE: Has anyone considered  
AG5686 : 5/7/2022 11:01 am : link
In comment 15701209 mphbullet36 said:
Quote:
That an aging CB doesn't want to play for a rebuilding team?

And per Schoen they worked out a trade with a couple teams and the new team and Bradberry agent couldn't work out an extension. So that makes me thing bradberry and his agent are asking for too much money for a declining (while still solid) CB.

its certainly possible...which makes a change in contract terms nearly impossible-KC was very interested.
RE: There is no restructure  
Jimmy Googs : 5/7/2022 11:01 am : link
In comment 15701242 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
He's in his final year.

There is a possibility of extension, which would spread his cap hit. But if he's in decline, that just carries the bag of rocks into next year. If there's truly no trade market, I'd just extend him one year and then tack on a void year and convert his current money to bonus.

But that alone isn't enough. Keeping Bradberry means parting ways with someone else. Slayton? Barkley? The dollars don't add up.


I was under view that keeping JB, if at all, had to be subject to not only a redistribution of his pay but also a pay cut. I think that is what Schoen has to have to make this work. Didn't they add a void year already?
RE: Leaving the money and logistics aside,  
AG5686 : 5/7/2022 11:03 am : link
In comment 15701211 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
do we even know if the coaches/GM think he's a guy they want to keep for Wink's system?

Good point...all they have said is "he is a Giant",sort of the pat answer you'd expect.
For the tell was our not drafting the best available CB in the early 2nd Round
...  
christian : 5/7/2022 11:03 am : link
Bradberry had his best NFL season under Graham, playing a bunch of Cover 3. No surprise, that season corresponded with the Giants having a pretty good pass rush, and pretty good safety play.

In 2022, in the absence of those two factors, Bradberry had by far his worst NFL season.

Bradberry has good ball skills. When he's in the right place he makes plays. His issue, and it was his issue at Arkansas St. when they wanted to move him to safety, is recovery speed. When he transfered to Samford and was drafted, the draft knock on him was recovery speed.

This reads so much like Logan Ryan to me.
To me the longer this goes on the more likely  
Blue21 : 5/7/2022 11:05 am : link
He s staying. Why haven't they just cut him by now for post June 1 cut?
RE: Has anyone considered  
Joe Beckwith : 5/7/2022 11:05 am : link
In comment 15701209 mphbullet36 said:
Quote:
That an aging CB doesn't want to play for a rebuilding team?

And per Schoen they worked out a trade with a couple teams and the new team and Bradberry agent couldn't work out an extension. So that makes me thing bradberry and his agent are asking for too much money for a declining (while still solid) CB.


I’m pretty sure he’s stated he doesn’t want to be on a loser anymore, and maybe his play last year was more than just loss of a step I think he wants out, and his $$$, but got caught in a in effect double draft.
He’s been aligned by pundits with Philly, Vegas, Chargers and 2 or 3 other teams as projected new homes.
We have to start signing players soon. Some teams have signed early draft picks already, and I’m sure our coaches want the team together ASAP.
At this point we are getting not even a box of donuts, or a cup of coffee for him, and if his heart is not he, neither should he be. Take has 11-13M cap savings, restructure who you can for the remaining 3-6M for the contingencies, bring this team together, and move forward.
I begin to get the feeling the rest of us are about to learn  
Red Right Hand : 5/7/2022 11:05 am : link
Why, exactly Schoen kept Abrams in the building, if he's smart.
RE: it does seem like there's some kind of negotiation going on  
AG5686 : 5/7/2022 11:06 am : link
In comment 15701220 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
if so i do think there's a common ground that makes sense.

the nyg basically have 8.3m they will have to carry against their cap this year with or without JB.

if they chose to extend on a deal similar to what Tyrann Mathieu (3x33m, 20m gtd) and Stephon Gilmore (2x20m, 9.5m gtd) each received as FA in the last 2 weeks, they could essentially carry him on the roster for the next 2 years at a combined cost of about $22-23m worth of total cap hits (including the pre-existing 8.3m that they can't get rid of). There would probably be a very cuttable 3rd year on there at a similar aav.

So is it worth getting charged $8.3m on the cap this year and having no player.
Or getting charged 11-12m on the cap each of the next 2 years and having a player at a position that's essential to wink's d?

given that it's hard to find corners and they struck out in the first 2 rounds of the draft, i think the latter option is likely better so long as Bradberry's camp isn't unreasonable. the next opportunity they get to find a 90% snap corner cheaply is next year's draft - and there's no way to predict whether that value will line up. Especially if their 1st round pick ends up used on a QB. So to realistically find a starting CB in the next 12 months comparable to bradberry you are looking at spending 10m AAV+ in FA next march or predetermining a 1st or 2nd round pick to CB right now.

For Bradberry the decision is take about 20m guaranteed right now, or hit the open market to hope to get 5-10m this year, and then hope to earn a big contract next offseason? Unless next year he can command more than Gilmore did this year he will basically end in the same place but just carry extra risk. Though with a good season and the cap going up there may be upside next march too.

Survey says....#1 answer,now how do we pay for this?
Can we afford a reasonable new contract with him?
RE: Leaving the money and logistics aside,  
Red Right Hand : 5/7/2022 11:06 am : link
In comment 15701211 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
do we even know if the coaches/GM think he's a guy they want to keep for Wink's system?
He fits. Nicely.
RE: RE: Sometimes you have to kick the can.  
AG5686 : 5/7/2022 11:07 am : link
In comment 15701223 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 15701208 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


Not often, but sometimes. This might be that time. It’s not going to impact us in a major way, especially with the expected big (?) jump in cap allotment, imv.




Significant increases in the cap are always accompanied by proportionate increases in salaries. It only allows teams to spend more money on the same players.

Please elaborate,I am not sure I get your meaning here...sorry I failed my football capology class
RE: ...  
Red Right Hand : 5/7/2022 11:09 am : link
In comment 15701237 christian said:
Quote:
^ That wasn't a response to you Eric in Li btw.

More at the chorus that Bradberry has been an alpha man 1-1 corner, and that he's going to a turnkey solution in Martindale's defense.

I don't believe either of those are true, and the myth has become reality in number of poster's minds.
You don't have to think that to believe the moive is to kkep him, like you didn't need to think DJ was the future to think the move was to pick up his option.
RE: With no annoucement yet I kind of feel James Bradberry may  
AG5686 : 5/7/2022 11:11 am : link
In comment 15701233 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
have had a "Come to Jesus" session with his agent this week on his true value, and is coming to grips with a pay cut.

we'll see soon enough...

hmmm,what do you see happeneing if he doesn't have that come to Jesus moment?
RE: ...  
AG5686 : 5/7/2022 11:13 am : link
In comment 15701237 christian said:
Quote:
^ That wasn't a response to you Eric in Li btw.

More at the chorus that Bradberry has been an alpha man 1-1 corner, and that he's going to a turnkey solution in Martindale's defense.

I don't believe either of those are true, and the myth has become reality in number of poster's minds.

Wink is pretty damn good DC,don't you think he will make adjustments in his Defensive Philosophies to match his pair of CBs??
RE: There is no restructure  
AG5686 : 5/7/2022 11:14 am : link
In comment 15701242 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
He's in his final year.

There is a possibility of extension, which would spread his cap hit. But if he's in decline, that just carries the bag of rocks into next year. If there's truly no trade market, I'd just extend him one year and then tack on a void year and convert his current money to bonus.

But that alone isn't enough. Keeping Bradberry means parting ways with someone else. Slayton? Barkley? The dollars don't add up.

Hmmm....I would cut Slayton if it meant we can keep Bradbury
RE: RE: With no annoucement yet I kind of feel James Bradberry may  
Jimmy Googs : 5/7/2022 11:16 am : link
In comment 15701281 AG5686 said:
Quote:
In comment 15701233 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


have had a "Come to Jesus" session with his agent this week on his true value, and is coming to grips with a pay cut.

we'll see soon enough...


hmmm,what do you see happeneing if he doesn't have that come to Jesus moment?


straight up release
RE: ...  
Eric on Li : 5/7/2022 11:23 am : link
In comment 15701266 christian said:
Quote:
Bradberry had his best NFL season under Graham, playing a bunch of Cover 3. No surprise, that season corresponded with the Giants having a pretty good pass rush, and pretty good safety play.

In 2022, in the absence of those two factors, Bradberry had by far his worst NFL season.

Bradberry has good ball skills. When he's in the right place he makes plays. His issue, and it was his issue at Arkansas St. when they wanted to move him to safety, is recovery speed. When he transfered to Samford and was drafted, the draft knock on him was recovery speed.

This reads so much like Logan Ryan to me.


if you look at his yards allowed, comp% allowed, QB rating, it was all pretty similar to his prior 3 seasons and the ball production was still top of the league. the most concerning thing imo was the fall off in tackling.



The 2020 season was the outlier, and if it wasn't he'd be looking at a $100m extension like Xavien Howard.



Bradberry is what he is - a durable big corner with great ball production. He's not an all pro but in the right role he can be a very effective player. He did very well matched up with Kelce for example, and i'd guess that was 1 of the reasons KC was interested for a time.
Bradberry is not old  
US1 Giants : 5/7/2022 11:28 am : link
He is 28 and turns 29 in August.
RE: ...  
Snablats : 5/7/2022 11:31 am : link
In comment 15701231 christian said:
Quote:
I find the posters on this site who most strongly want to keep Bradberry are also those most misinformed on how bad of a year he had in 2021.

And are also the most misinformed on how and why he's had his most success.

James Bradberry, in his 7th+ year in the NFL, isn't the type of player a rebuilding team should make a big bet on.

The person who repeatedly said the Giants should draft Malik Willis with the 5th pick in the draft is telling others they are misinformed
RE: it does seem like there's some kind of negotiation going on  
Festina Lente : 5/7/2022 11:31 am : link
In comment 15701220 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
if so i do think there's a common ground that makes sense.

the nyg basically have 8.3m they will have to carry against their cap this year with or without JB.

if they chose to extend on a deal similar to what Tyrann Mathieu (3x33m, 20m gtd) and Stephon Gilmore (2x20m, 9.5m gtd) each received as FA in the last 2 weeks, they could essentially carry him on the roster for the next 2 years at a combined cost of about $22-23m worth of total cap hits (including the pre-existing 8.3m that they can't get rid of). There would probably be a very cuttable 3rd year on there at a similar aav.

So is it worth getting charged $8.3m on the cap this year and having no player.
Or getting charged 11-12m on the cap each of the next 2 years and having a player at a position that's essential to wink's d?

given that it's hard to find corners and they struck out in the first 2 rounds of the draft, i think the latter option is likely better so long as Bradberry's camp isn't unreasonable. the next opportunity they get to find a 90% snap corner cheaply is next year's draft - and there's no way to predict whether that value will line up. Especially if their 1st round pick ends up used on a QB. So to realistically find a starting CB in the next 12 months comparable to bradberry you are looking at spending 10m AAV+ in FA next march or predetermining a 1st or 2nd round pick to CB right now.

For Bradberry the decision is take about 20m guaranteed right now, or hit the open market to hope to get 5-10m this year, and then hope to earn a big contract next offseason? Unless next year he can command more than Gilmore did this year he will basically end in the same place but just carry extra risk. Though with a good season and the cap going up there may be upside next march too.


I like the way you put this and i agree that i think they should really try to keep him , if possible
RE: RE: it does seem like there's some kind of negotiation going on  
Eric on Li : 5/7/2022 11:32 am : link
In comment 15701272 AG5686 said:
Quote:
In comment 15701220 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


if so i do think there's a common ground that makes sense.

the nyg basically have 8.3m they will have to carry against their cap this year with or without JB.

if they chose to extend on a deal similar to what Tyrann Mathieu (3x33m, 20m gtd) and Stephon Gilmore (2x20m, 9.5m gtd) each received as FA in the last 2 weeks, they could essentially carry him on the roster for the next 2 years at a combined cost of about $22-23m worth of total cap hits (including the pre-existing 8.3m that they can't get rid of). There would probably be a very cuttable 3rd year on there at a similar aav.

So is it worth getting charged $8.3m on the cap this year and having no player.
Or getting charged 11-12m on the cap each of the next 2 years and having a player at a position that's essential to wink's d?

given that it's hard to find corners and they struck out in the first 2 rounds of the draft, i think the latter option is likely better so long as Bradberry's camp isn't unreasonable. the next opportunity they get to find a 90% snap corner cheaply is next year's draft - and there's no way to predict whether that value will line up. Especially if their 1st round pick ends up used on a QB. So to realistically find a starting CB in the next 12 months comparable to bradberry you are looking at spending 10m AAV+ in FA next march or predetermining a 1st or 2nd round pick to CB right now.

For Bradberry the decision is take about 20m guaranteed right now, or hit the open market to hope to get 5-10m this year, and then hope to earn a big contract next offseason? Unless next year he can command more than Gilmore did this year he will basically end in the same place but just carry extra risk. Though with a good season and the cap going up there may be upside next march too.


Survey says....#1 answer,now how do we pay for this?
Can we afford a reasonable new contract with him?


short answer yes. this is essentially the total $ tyrann mathieu just got from NO. saves giants 8m against the cap this year. this is $30m in new money with $20m guaranteed, 14m cash this year, then 16m cash over the final 2 years with 5m of that guaranteed next year. if they wanted they could add a void year and save a little more this year but i dont think they need to.



Practically speaking this is a 2 year 21m contract with 19m of that guaranteed. So similar to what Gilmore got but a little more favorable with the guarantees.
Watching JB last year  
Jim in Forest Hills : 5/7/2022 11:35 am : link
he could not cover the speed players out there. McLaurin seemed to kill him. They eventually moved him to cover TEs and big WRs where he did well. Whether it was injury, mental slump I dont know but JB looked like a liability out there vs speed. Is that worth $12M, obviously Schoen and Daboll didnt think so initially. Curious what they do with him now.
RE: Bradberry is not old  
Straw Hat : 5/7/2022 11:36 am : link
In comment 15701299 US1 Giants said:
Quote:
He is 28 and turns 29 in August.


Thats pretty old for an outside corner. He still has a couple years left before he totally flames out, but they rarely remain effective after 30, unless they have the ability to move to safety.
...  
christian : 5/7/2022 11:44 am : link
The Giants need ~12.5M to sign their picks, and then around ~1.6M to add the 52nd and 53rd player to the roster. And that assumes no one goes on IR before the seasons starts. So say 14M minimum.

They have between 5.5 - 6.7M (depending on Ryan's grievance).

- The Giants cut him outright (save 10.1M on '22)

- restructure 12.3M of 2022 salary into a bonus and spread across '22 + 4 void years (save about 9.8M on '22)

- extend him, which could come in all kinds of forms

Short story, even if they maximize savings on Bradberry they need to make make more room to operate.
RE: RE: RE: Sometimes you have to kick the can.  
Mike from Ohio : 5/7/2022 11:45 am : link
In comment 15701275 AG5686 said:
Quote:
In comment 15701223 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


In comment 15701208 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


Not often, but sometimes. This might be that time. It’s not going to impact us in a major way, especially with the expected big (?) jump in cap allotment, imv.




Significant increases in the cap are always accompanied by proportionate increases in salaries. It only allows teams to spend more money on the same players.


Please elaborate,I am not sure I get your meaning here...sorry I failed my football capology class


When you are negotiating a contract with a player, they and their agents are also aware of the coming increase in the salary cap. They negotiate their position knowing the team has more money, and can afford more. If they are unwilling, another team can afford more.

You know the old expression that a rising tide lifts all ships? A larger salary pool drives individual salaries higher. It is supply and demand.

Where there is a benefit to the team is that it lessens the damage on bad contracts already on the books. But replacing those players becomes more expensive when time to replace them. It is wrong to look at future years as some sort of windfall where teams get more cap flexibility.
RE: RE: ...  
christian : 5/7/2022 11:46 am : link
In comment 15701301 Snablats said:
Quote:
The person who repeatedly said the Giants should draft Malik Willis with the 5th pick in the draft is telling others they are misinformed


Oh hey doofus! Glad you could join and add nothing to the thread.

Warming up for the Mets thread where everyone can't stand you either?
1 thing to note to level set expectations - all CBs give up yards/tds  
Eric on Li : 5/7/2022 11:52 am : link
the only question is how many. This year 2 corners got contracts that almost total $100m, JC Jackson and Xavien Howard (who is the same age as Bradberry). Compare the yards and tds against of all 3 and it's not as far off as you might expect, especially if you take a multi-year view since all of their performances vary by year and Bradberry's season last year was better than both.

I'm pretty sure the negotiations Bradberry had with other teams broke down because he thought he'd command an amount closer to what these guys got.

2021 / 2020 / 2 year total
Jackson - 658 yards, 3 tds / 691, 5 tds / 1350 yards, 8 tds
Howard - 614 yards, 6 tds / 719, 4 tds / 1325 yards, 10 tds
Bradberry - 848 yards, 8 tds / 587, 4 tds / 1420 yards, 12 tds



...  
christian : 5/7/2022 11:58 am : link
Eric in Li - 2019 and 2020 are the outliers.

Giving up 800+ yards and 8TDs is a lot of burn in 2021.

And we're not talking the big boom or bust like a Diggs who got beat a lot but also got you the ball back in 2/3 of the games.

I don't think extending Bradberry is a tragedy. I just don't think he's a good fit for the scheme, I don't think his peak was all that high, and I don't think he's a good value in years 7, 8, 9 at 10M+.

I get the comps, but I don't think the comps have the issue with recovery speed Bradberry has.
RE: ...  
Eric on Li : 5/7/2022 12:05 pm : link
In comment 15701324 christian said:
Quote:
Eric in Li - 2019 and 2020 are the outliers.

Giving up 800+ yards and 8TDs is a lot of burn in 2021.

And we're not talking the big boom or bust like a Diggs who got beat a lot but also got you the ball back in 2/3 of the games.

I don't think extending Bradberry is a tragedy. I just don't think he's a good fit for the scheme, I don't think his peak was all that high, and I don't think he's a good value in years 7, 8, 9 at 10M+.

I get the comps, but I don't think the comps have the issue with recovery speed Bradberry has.


the question is less bradberry peak than the replacement cost and the replacement floor.

there is $8m they are on the hook for no matter what.

for the additional let's say 12m in the mathieu comp above, can they find comparable production this season and next?

they clearly wanted a Sauce/Elam/McCreary in the draft to do that. But since they didn't get one Bradberry might be worth hanging on to IF he's reasonable.
...  
christian : 5/7/2022 12:14 pm : link
The sunks costs are sunk, so I don't think that's part of the calculation.

I think they wanted a young, high ceiling, relatively cheap corner to build on as a foundation.

How a back-half of his career Bradberry, in a scheme that doesn't scream fit, plays in -- probably isn't 1-1.

I think there is an extension that makes sense from a value perspective. I hope it's much more reasonably structured than what the Giants gave Logan Ryan, who I think is a good comp.
Figured he'd be gone by now  
David B. : 5/7/2022 12:15 pm : link
Given Schoen's "resolved by end of week" comment. I guess that could mean by EOD Sunday. Could also mean they're figuring out a way to keep him, cause cutting him doesn't take much time.
...  
christian : 5/7/2022 12:16 pm : link
Or almost exactly what you said Eric ^
Don’t see him as part of this team’s future  
BillT : 5/7/2022 12:24 pm : link
That makes the necessity of him being part of this team’s present minimal.
RE: Don’t see him as part of this team’s future  
Eric on Li : 5/7/2022 12:44 pm : link
In comment 15701343 BillT said:
Quote:
That makes the necessity of him being part of this team’s present minimal.


statistically speaking 44% of the guys that make the 53 man roster in September will also not be part of the team's future. the NFL is a year to year league.
RE: RE: RE: ...  
Snablats : 5/7/2022 12:47 pm : link
In comment 15701314 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 15701301 Snablats said:


Quote:


The person who repeatedly said the Giants should draft Malik Willis with the 5th pick in the draft is telling others they are misinformed



Oh hey doofus! Glad you could join and add nothing to the thread.

Warming up for the Mets thread where everyone can't stand you either?

Notice that you don't deny anything I said about you. Just like the people on the Mets threads. They're upset at me because I keep pointing out they were 100% wrong about analytics and the Mets usage of it last year and this year, and they refuse to admit it
RE: ...  
Pepe LePugh : 5/7/2022 12:50 pm : link
In comment 15701311 christian said:
Quote:
The Giants need ~12.5M to sign their picks, and then around ~1.6M to add the 52nd and 53rd player to the roster. And that assumes no one goes on IR before the seasons starts. So say 14M minimum.

They have between 5.5 - 6.7M (depending on Ryan's grievance).


Short story, even if they maximize savings on Bradberry they need to make make more room to operate.


I agree with the math (give or take). But that just gets us to the regular season with virtually no cap space. Guaranteed that there will be injuries, so replacements for PUP/IR players will require in season restructuring, as will the need to pay practice squad. Borrowing from 23 cap is going to happen. It’s just a question of when and how much. Is Bradbury worth it? I think so, probably as CB now, but aiming at converting to S. Do the Giants think he’s worth it? We’re about to find out.
Another post regarding salvaging this season.  
SirLoinOfBeef : 5/7/2022 1:18 pm : link
This is what hurts this team IMO.

Please give Schoen and staff this season to evaluate what they actually have and see where we need to go in order to become an actual football team in the near future.

Extending declining players is not where we should be looking for solutions. Even if it hurts us a bit this year.

RE: RE: Don’t see him as part of this team’s future  
BillT : 5/7/2022 1:27 pm : link
In comment 15701350 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 15701343 BillT said:


Quote:


That makes the necessity of him being part of this team’s present minimal.



statistically speaking 44% of the guys that make the 53 man roster in September will also not be part of the team's future. the NFL is a year to year league.

They are starting over with this team. No reason to have a guy at his price taking up cap room this year and next. His greatest value to the team is the cap space they will clear in moving on from him.
I want to keep Bradberry but  
D HOS : 5/7/2022 1:37 pm : link
I want cap health more.
RE: RE: RE: Don’t see him as part of this team’s future  
Eric on Li : 5/7/2022 1:37 pm : link
In comment 15701368 BillT said:
Quote:
In comment 15701350 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


In comment 15701343 BillT said:


Quote:


That makes the necessity of him being part of this team’s present minimal.



statistically speaking 44% of the guys that make the 53 man roster in September will also not be part of the team's future. the NFL is a year to year league.


They are starting over with this team. No reason to have a guy at his price taking up cap room this year and next. His greatest value to the team is the cap space they will clear in moving on from him.


bringing back 15/23 starters including nickel isn't exactly starting over. that goes to 16 with bradberry and 17 if lemiuex or bredeson wins LG. by NFL standards that's actually a pretty high retention rate.
RE: I want to keep Bradberry but  
Eric on Li : 5/7/2022 1:45 pm : link
In comment 15701373 D HOS said:
Quote:
I want cap health more.


they are in cap health as soon as they figure out whatever the resolution to bradberry.

they are going to be compliant this year and get their picks signed.

they are going to have between $80-90m free next year without many impending FA's. Any of Barkley, Love, Martinez, Shepard, Jones could be gone.

they are currently 13th in dead money this year and are 1 of 23 teams with $0 of dead money in 2023. They actually stand to get a 2023 credit back on Logan Ryan too depending on his grievance goes.

the cap is the least of their issues from this point forward.
Holy Spreadsheet Batman!!!  
AG5686 : 5/7/2022 1:51 pm : link
In comment 15701292 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 15701266 christian said:


Quote:


Bradberry had his best NFL season under Graham, playing a bunch of Cover 3. No surprise, that season corresponded with the Giants having a pretty good pass rush, and pretty good safety play.

In 2022, in the absence of those two factors, Bradberry had by far his worst NFL season.

Bradberry has good ball skills. When he's in the right place he makes plays. His issue, and it was his issue at Arkansas St. when they wanted to move him to safety, is recovery speed. When he transfered to Samford and was drafted, the draft knock on him was recovery speed.

This reads so much like Logan Ryan to me.



if you look at his yards allowed, comp% allowed, QB rating, it was all pretty similar to his prior 3 seasons and the ball production was still top of the league. the most concerning thing imo was the fall off in tackling.



The 2020 season was the outlier, and if it wasn't he'd be looking at a $100m extension like Xavien Howard.



Bradberry is what he is - a durable big corner with great ball production. He's not an all pro but in the right role he can be a very effective player. He did very well matched up with Kelce for example, and i'd guess that was 1 of the reasons KC was interested for a time.

Eric...please stop answering the questions with all of this data to back up your well thought out points
You give the rest of us Cro Magnons a bad name...
lmaoooooo
If tanking for a 2023 QB then let him go  
US1 Giants : 5/7/2022 2:01 pm : link
Wink will probably be upset with letting him go. Find a way to keep Bradberry for a year or two if not writing off the season.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Don’t see him as part of this team’s future  
BillT : 5/7/2022 2:27 pm : link
In comment 15701375 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 15701368 BillT said:


Quote:


In comment 15701350 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


In comment 15701343 BillT said:


Quote:


That makes the necessity of him being part of this team’s present minimal.



statistically speaking 44% of the guys that make the 53 man roster in September will also not be part of the team's future. the NFL is a year to year league.


They are starting over with this team. No reason to have a guy at his price taking up cap room this year and next. His greatest value to the team is the cap space they will clear in moving on from him.



bringing back 15/23 starters including nickel isn't exactly starting over. that goes to 16 with bradberry and 17 if lemiuex or bredeson wins LG. by NFL standards that's actually a pretty high retention rate.

Sure, let’s ignore almost the entire rest of the team is new. Not to mention you didn’t address what I said but for the second time in this exchange changed the subject. The best use of James Bradbury is saving his salary for the future of the team.
 
christian : 5/7/2022 2:38 pm : link
If the Giants move the max of Bradberry’s salary to next year (~10M) and sign their top 5-7 2022 draft picks (~20M on ‘23 books) — that 2023 cap number is closer to ~55M. That’s with about 40 players under contract.

The Giants have a beneficial cap position. That’s important. They can use their cash position to trade players like Golladay, Jackson, or Williams for draft picks.

They can use their cash position to franchise Barkley or Jones of it’s warranted.

They can use their cash position to acquire a high talent veteran QB.

But most importantly let’s not conflate the Giants having a good position with a good team, with where they are in 2023. A good position with basically no team.
RE: RE: I want to keep Bradberry but  
Pepe LePugh : 5/7/2022 2:40 pm : link
In comment 15701378 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 15701373 D HOS said:


Quote:


I want cap health more.



they are in cap health as soon as they figure out whatever the resolution to bradberry.

they are going to be compliant this year and get their picks signed.

they are going to have between $80-90m free next year without many impending FA's. Any of Barkley, Love, Martinez, Shepard, Jones could be gone.

they are currently 13th in dead money this year and are 1 of 23 teams with $0 of dead money in 2023. They actually stand to get a 2023 credit back on Logan Ryan too depending on his grievance goes.

the cap is the least of their issues from this point forward.


Eric. Let me correct/clarify one point. OTC currently shows $83M for next year, but once this year’s draft class signs, it’s down to about $60M. Still great shape, possibly among top5 positions in the league, but less than I keep hearing.
 
christian : 5/7/2022 2:42 pm : link
In comment 15701355 Snablats said:
Quote:
Notice that you don't deny anything I said about you. Just like the people on the Mets threads. They're upset at me because I keep pointing out they were 100% wrong about analytics and the Mets usage of it last year and this year, and they refuse to admit it


Notice that this is a thread about James Bradberry, and you’ve literally made zero contribution doofus.
So you calling people "misinformed" because they want Bradberry  
Snablats : 5/7/2022 2:52 pm : link
is your contribution? When you yourself thought Willis should be taken at 5?
RE: So you calling people  
christian : 5/7/2022 2:56 pm : link
In comment 15701409 Snablats said:
Quote:
is your contribution? When you yourself thought Willis should be taken at 5?


Scroll and actually read what I said doofus.
RE: RE: RE: I want to keep Bradberry but  
Eric on Li : 5/7/2022 3:29 pm : link
In comment 15701405 Pepe LePugh said:
Quote:
In comment 15701378 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


In comment 15701373 D HOS said:


Quote:


I want cap health more.



they are in cap health as soon as they figure out whatever the resolution to bradberry.

they are going to be compliant this year and get their picks signed.

they are going to have between $80-90m free next year without many impending FA's. Any of Barkley, Love, Martinez, Shepard, Jones could be gone.

they are currently 13th in dead money this year and are 1 of 23 teams with $0 of dead money in 2023. They actually stand to get a 2023 credit back on Logan Ryan too depending on his grievance goes.

the cap is the least of their issues from this point forward.



Eric. Let me correct/clarify one point. OTC currently shows $83M for next year, but once this year’s draft class signs, it’s down to about $60M. Still great shape, possibly among top5 positions in the league, but less than I keep hearing.


that's true but it's still a soft $60m. They can save 7m+ by cutting Golladay or even more if they can trade him - which may actually be doable if he has a good year with the prices for WR what they are. They can save $18m by cutting or trading Leonard Williams. Or they could extend him and flatten his cap #s.

the key thing is that the only non-rookie contract vets not signed by Schoen on the books next year are:

Golladay
Williams
Jackson
Gano

That's all that's left. And Schoen actually already adjusted Gano/Jackson.
This season would be a lot  
mittenedman : 5/7/2022 3:32 pm : link
more interesting with Bradberry at #1CB.

I have no illusions of the Giants being a Super Bowl contender but I believe they can win the division, and I want them to.

Without Bradberry, this has a chance to be a really bad secondary.
I’m with that camp to keep Bradberry as well  
STLGiant : 5/7/2022 3:49 pm : link
Without him the Eagles would have a field day on us…
RE: This season would be a lot  
Grizz99 : 5/7/2022 8:34 pm : link
In comment 15701425 mittenedman said:
Quote:
more interesting with Bradberry at #1CB.

I have no illusions of the Giants being a Super Bowl contender but I believe they can win the division, and I want them to.

Without Bradberry, this has a chance to be a really bad secondary.

Yes, I think they can compete with Bradberry, but I'm not sure ot would be a terrible secondary. Without him
NcKinneY....too drawer, Jackson...very good when healthy, Holmes and Love.underrate very nice players,, Aaron Robinson & Rodarius Williams... question mark's..and the kid they drafted....all in all, probably not bad.

Try extension  
New Yorker : 5/8/2022 3:11 pm : link
We are in bind now with cap so we only have three options trade so far no go,extend,his agent wants the world or cut and let Skins get him. Hopefully the delay in cutting him has his agent getting to become more reasonable. He is solid but I think we improved pass rush we might be able to get by without him, either way I feel good we have management doing their best here which is a comfort thought.
