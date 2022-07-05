Put me in the Keep Bradbury Camp

Obviously,this requires some form of restructure of his contract.....but I think with the addition of Thibs and the rest of our draft class we can have a very very good Defense.
Pair that with a much improved offensive line,and we actually can win 8 or 9 games.
The team needs a change of culture,and winning is a great type of culture to cultivate.
And per Schoen they worked out a trade with a couple teams and the new team and Bradberry agent couldn't work out an extension. So that makes me thing bradberry and his agent are asking for too much money for a declining (while still solid) CB.
Bury the Berry?
Hmm.
the nyg basically have 8.3m they will have to carry against their cap this year with or without JB.
if they chose to extend on a deal similar to what Tyrann Mathieu (3x33m, 20m gtd) and Stephon Gilmore (2x20m, 9.5m gtd) each received as FA in the last 2 weeks, they could essentially carry him on the roster for the next 2 years at a combined cost of about $22-23m worth of total cap hits (including the pre-existing 8.3m that they can't get rid of). There would probably be a very cuttable 3rd year on there at a similar aav.
So is it worth getting charged $8.3m on the cap this year and having no player.
Or getting charged 11-12m on the cap each of the next 2 years and having a player at a position that's essential to wink's d?
given that it's hard to find corners and they struck out in the first 2 rounds of the draft, i think the latter option is likely better so long as Bradberry's camp isn't unreasonable. the next opportunity they get to find a 90% snap corner cheaply is next year's draft - and there's no way to predict whether that value will line up. Especially if their 1st round pick ends up used on a QB. So to realistically find a starting CB in the next 12 months comparable to bradberry you are looking at spending 10m AAV+ in FA next march or predetermining a 1st or 2nd round pick to CB right now.
For Bradberry the decision is take about 20m guaranteed right now, or hit the open market to hope to get 5-10m this year, and then hope to earn a big contract next offseason? Unless next year he can command more than Gilmore did this year he will basically end in the same place but just carry extra risk. Though with a good season and the cap going up there may be upside next march too.
Significant increases in the cap are always accompanied by proportionate increases in salaries. It only allows teams to spend more money on the same players.
they are in a situation where they can keep the player if they like him, and if they keep him for future seasons it's not kicking the can as much as locking in a premium position at the fmv recently established by Gilmore/Mathieu.
And are also the most misinformed on how and why he's had his most success.
James Bradberry, in his 7th+ year in the NFL, isn't the type of player a rebuilding team should make a big bet on.
we'll see soon enough...
More at the chorus that Bradberry has been an alpha man 1-1 corner, and that he's going to a turnkey solution in Martindale's defense.
I don't believe either of those are true, and the myth has become reality in number of poster's minds.
There is a possibility of extension, which would spread his cap hit. But if he's in decline, that just carries the bag of rocks into next year. If there's truly no trade market, I'd just extend him one year and then tack on a void year and convert his current money to bonus.
But that alone isn't enough. Keeping Bradberry means parting ways with someone else. Slayton? Barkley? The dollars don't add up.
not sure i buy the notion that he's in a rapid decline. if the nyg did i think he'd have been cut long ago and if other teams did schoen wouldn't have had 2 agree to trading compensation for him.
More at the chorus that Bradberry has been an alpha man 1-1 corner, and that he's going to a turnkey solution in Martindale's defense.
I don't believe either of those are true, and the myth has become reality in number of poster's minds.
i replied but didn't take it that way. I agree that he's not a traditional fit in Winks D because if he was i think they would have engaged him earlier.
i do think if they didn't have some kind of useful role for his skill set they'd have cut him though, so i think he's in a gray area where it's just a question of whether or not the 2 sides are aligned on the value.
if he comes back my guess is it's less as an alpha 1 on 1 CB and more in a star role of sorts as a hybrid matchup player - kind of like Chuck Clark, but more corner less safety. Looking at next year's schedule I'd bet we see him in a lot of 1 on 1's with Goedert, Schultz, Logan Thomas, Gallup, Mark Andrews, Treylon Burks, and maybe Metcalf like in 2020 with help over the top. Mix in some disguised zones and blitzes, keep him away from having to chase fast guys downfield.
There is a possibility of extension, which would spread his cap hit. But if he's in decline, that just carries the bag of rocks into next year. If there's truly no trade market, I'd just extend him one year and then tack on a void year and convert his current money to bonus.
But that alone isn't enough. Keeping Bradberry means parting ways with someone else. Slayton? Barkley? The dollars don't add up.
they can restructure because they added a void year to his deal last year, so that could actually redistribute salary to bonus. and they could be pressing JB to reduce the amount of salary as well since it's non-guaranteed. So for example - we will give you $9m new cash for this year, which is likely more than you will get if cut on the open market, $8m is signing bonus which hits 4 this year/4 next, and a minimum base salary. That lowers his cap hit this year by about 8-9m and gets the nyg to 2m under the cap after signing all rookies.
Maneuvering Slayton, Ximines, Gates type contracts would then get you to being 5m+ under heading into the year.
When Schoen said "it's unfortunate for the kid" that was my expectation of what was going on, but after hearing the interview on NFL Radio where he mentioned "extensions" and with this dragging out im now thinking that's more likely.
Not sure thats true.....see the comments below yours...
I think last year was an aberrationsome think he hit a wall
Excellent point...and I think the Salary Cap goes up significantly over the next 2 years
its certainly possible...which makes a change in contract terms nearly impossible-KC was very interested.
There is a possibility of extension, which would spread his cap hit. But if he's in decline, that just carries the bag of rocks into next year. If there's truly no trade market, I'd just extend him one year and then tack on a void year and convert his current money to bonus.
But that alone isn't enough. Keeping Bradberry means parting ways with someone else. Slayton? Barkley? The dollars don't add up.
I was under view that keeping JB, if at all, had to be subject to not only a redistribution of his pay but also a pay cut. I think that is what Schoen has to have to make this work. Didn't they add a void year already?
Good point...all they have said is "he is a Giant",sort of the pat answer you'd expect.
For the tell was our not drafting the best available CB in the early 2nd Round
In 2022, in the absence of those two factors, Bradberry had by far his worst NFL season.
Bradberry has good ball skills. When he's in the right place he makes plays. His issue, and it was his issue at Arkansas St. when they wanted to move him to safety, is recovery speed. When he transfered to Samford and was drafted, the draft knock on him was recovery speed.
This reads so much like Logan Ryan to me.
I’m pretty sure he’s stated he doesn’t want to be on a loser anymore, and maybe his play last year was more than just loss of a step I think he wants out, and his $$$, but got caught in a in effect double draft.
He’s been aligned by pundits with Philly, Vegas, Chargers and 2 or 3 other teams as projected new homes.
We have to start signing players soon. Some teams have signed early draft picks already, and I’m sure our coaches want the team together ASAP.
At this point we are getting not even a box of donuts, or a cup of coffee for him, and if his heart is not he, neither should he be. Take has 11-13M cap savings, restructure who you can for the remaining 3-6M for the contingencies, bring this team together, and move forward.
Survey says....#1 answer,now how do we pay for this?
Can we afford a reasonable new contract with him?
Quote:
Not often, but sometimes. This might be that time. It’s not going to impact us in a major way, especially with the expected big (?) jump in cap allotment, imv.
Significant increases in the cap are always accompanied by proportionate increases in salaries. It only allows teams to spend more money on the same players.
Please elaborate,I am not sure I get your meaning here...sorry I failed my football capology class
we'll see soon enough...
hmmm,what do you see happeneing if he doesn't have that come to Jesus moment?
Wink is pretty damn good DC,don't you think he will make adjustments in his Defensive Philosophies to match his pair of CBs??
There is a possibility of extension, which would spread his cap hit. But if he's in decline, that just carries the bag of rocks into next year. If there's truly no trade market, I'd just extend him one year and then tack on a void year and convert his current money to bonus.
But that alone isn't enough. Keeping Bradberry means parting ways with someone else. Slayton? Barkley? The dollars don't add up.
Hmmm....I would cut Slayton if it meant we can keep Bradbury
Quote:
have had a "Come to Jesus" session with his agent this week on his true value, and is coming to grips with a pay cut.
we'll see soon enough...
hmmm,what do you see happeneing if he doesn't have that come to Jesus moment?
straight up release
In 2022, in the absence of those two factors, Bradberry had by far his worst NFL season.
Bradberry has good ball skills. When he's in the right place he makes plays. His issue, and it was his issue at Arkansas St. when they wanted to move him to safety, is recovery speed. When he transfered to Samford and was drafted, the draft knock on him was recovery speed.
This reads so much like Logan Ryan to me.
if you look at his yards allowed, comp% allowed, QB rating, it was all pretty similar to his prior 3 seasons and the ball production was still top of the league. the most concerning thing imo was the fall off in tackling.
The 2020 season was the outlier, and if it wasn't he'd be looking at a $100m extension like Xavien Howard.
Bradberry is what he is - a durable big corner with great ball production. He's not an all pro but in the right role he can be a very effective player. He did very well matched up with Kelce for example, and i'd guess that was 1 of the reasons KC was interested for a time.
The person who repeatedly said the Giants should draft Malik Willis with the 5th pick in the draft is telling others they are misinformed
I like the way you put this and i agree that i think they should really try to keep him , if possible
Quote:
if so i do think there's a common ground that makes sense.
Survey says....#1 answer,now how do we pay for this?
Can we afford a reasonable new contract with him?
short answer yes. this is essentially the total $ tyrann mathieu just got from NO. saves giants 8m against the cap this year. this is $30m in new money with $20m guaranteed, 14m cash this year, then 16m cash over the final 2 years with 5m of that guaranteed next year. if they wanted they could add a void year and save a little more this year but i dont think they need to.
Practically speaking this is a 2 year 21m contract with 19m of that guaranteed. So similar to what Gilmore got but a little more favorable with the guarantees.
Thats pretty old for an outside corner. He still has a couple years left before he totally flames out, but they rarely remain effective after 30, unless they have the ability to move to safety.
They have between 5.5 - 6.7M (depending on Ryan's grievance).
- The Giants cut him outright (save 10.1M on '22)
- restructure 12.3M of 2022 salary into a bonus and spread across '22 + 4 void years (save about 9.8M on '22)
- extend him, which could come in all kinds of forms
Short story, even if they maximize savings on Bradberry they need to make make more room to operate.
Please elaborate,I am not sure I get your meaning here...sorry I failed my football capology class
When you are negotiating a contract with a player, they and their agents are also aware of the coming increase in the salary cap. They negotiate their position knowing the team has more money, and can afford more. If they are unwilling, another team can afford more.
You know the old expression that a rising tide lifts all ships? A larger salary pool drives individual salaries higher. It is supply and demand.
Where there is a benefit to the team is that it lessens the damage on bad contracts already on the books. But replacing those players becomes more expensive when time to replace them. It is wrong to look at future years as some sort of windfall where teams get more cap flexibility.
Oh hey doofus! Glad you could join and add nothing to the thread.
Warming up for the Mets thread where everyone can't stand you either?
I'm pretty sure the negotiations Bradberry had with other teams broke down because he thought he'd command an amount closer to what these guys got.
Giving up 800+ yards and 8TDs is a lot of burn in 2021.
And we're not talking the big boom or bust like a Diggs who got beat a lot but also got you the ball back in 2/3 of the games.
I don't think extending Bradberry is a tragedy. I just don't think he's a good fit for the scheme, I don't think his peak was all that high, and I don't think he's a good value in years 7, 8, 9 at 10M+.
I get the comps, but I don't think the comps have the issue with recovery speed Bradberry has.
the question is less bradberry peak than the replacement cost and the replacement floor.
there is $8m they are on the hook for no matter what.
for the additional let's say 12m in the mathieu comp above, can they find comparable production this season and next?
they clearly wanted a Sauce/Elam/McCreary in the draft to do that. But since they didn't get one Bradberry might be worth hanging on to IF he's reasonable.
I think they wanted a young, high ceiling, relatively cheap corner to build on as a foundation.
How a back-half of his career Bradberry, in a scheme that doesn't scream fit, plays in -- probably isn't 1-1.
I think there is an extension that makes sense from a value perspective. I hope it's much more reasonably structured than what the Giants gave Logan Ryan, who I think is a good comp.
statistically speaking 44% of the guys that make the 53 man roster in September will also not be part of the team's future. the NFL is a year to year league.
Oh hey doofus! Glad you could join and add nothing to the thread.
Warming up for the Mets thread where everyone can't stand you either?
Notice that you don't deny anything I said about you. Just like the people on the Mets threads. They're upset at me because I keep pointing out they were 100% wrong about analytics and the Mets usage of it last year and this year, and they refuse to admit it
They have between 5.5 - 6.7M (depending on Ryan's grievance).
Short story, even if they maximize savings on Bradberry they need to make make more room to operate.
I agree with the math (give or take). But that just gets us to the regular season with virtually no cap space. Guaranteed that there will be injuries, so replacements for PUP/IR players will require in season restructuring, as will the need to pay practice squad. Borrowing from 23 cap is going to happen. It’s just a question of when and how much. Is Bradbury worth it? I think so, probably as CB now, but aiming at converting to S. Do the Giants think he’s worth it? We’re about to find out.
Please give Schoen and staff this season to evaluate what they actually have and see where we need to go in order to become an actual football team in the near future.
Extending declining players is not where we should be looking for solutions. Even if it hurts us a bit this year.
They are starting over with this team. No reason to have a guy at his price taking up cap room this year and next. His greatest value to the team is the cap space they will clear in moving on from him.
bringing back 15/23 starters including nickel isn't exactly starting over. that goes to 16 with bradberry and 17 if lemiuex or bredeson wins LG. by NFL standards that's actually a pretty high retention rate.
they are in cap health as soon as they figure out whatever the resolution to bradberry.
they are going to be compliant this year and get their picks signed.
they are going to have between $80-90m free next year without many impending FA's. Any of Barkley, Love, Martinez, Shepard, Jones could be gone.
they are currently 13th in dead money this year and are 1 of 23 teams with $0 of dead money in 2023. They actually stand to get a 2023 credit back on Logan Ryan too depending on his grievance goes.
the cap is the least of their issues from this point forward.
if you look at his yards allowed, comp% allowed, QB rating, it was all pretty similar to his prior 3 seasons and the ball production was still top of the league. the most concerning thing imo was the fall off in tackling.
The 2020 season was the outlier, and if it wasn't he'd be looking at a $100m extension like Xavien Howard.
Bradberry is what he is - a durable big corner with great ball production. He's not an all pro but in the right role he can be a very effective player. He did very well matched up with Kelce for example, and i'd guess that was 1 of the reasons KC was interested for a time.
Eric...please stop answering the questions with all of this data to back up your well thought out points
You give the rest of us Cro Magnons a bad name...
lmaoooooo
bringing back 15/23 starters including nickel isn't exactly starting over. that goes to 16 with bradberry and 17 if lemiuex or bredeson wins LG. by NFL standards that's actually a pretty high retention rate.
Sure, let’s ignore almost the entire rest of the team is new. Not to mention you didn’t address what I said but for the second time in this exchange changed the subject. The best use of James Bradbury is saving his salary for the future of the team.
The Giants have a beneficial cap position. That’s important. They can use their cash position to trade players like Golladay, Jackson, or Williams for draft picks.
They can use their cash position to franchise Barkley or Jones of it’s warranted.
They can use their cash position to acquire a high talent veteran QB.
But most importantly let’s not conflate the Giants having a good position with a good team, with where they are in 2023. A good position with basically no team.
Eric. Let me correct/clarify one point. OTC currently shows $83M for next year, but once this year’s draft class signs, it’s down to about $60M. Still great shape, possibly among top5 positions in the league, but less than I keep hearing.
Notice that this is a thread about James Bradberry, and you’ve literally made zero contribution doofus.
Scroll and actually read what I said doofus.
that's true but it's still a soft $60m. They can save 7m+ by cutting Golladay or even more if they can trade him - which may actually be doable if he has a good year with the prices for WR what they are. They can save $18m by cutting or trading Leonard Williams. Or they could extend him and flatten his cap #s.
the key thing is that the only non-rookie contract vets not signed by Schoen on the books next year are:
Golladay
Williams
Jackson
Gano
That's all that's left. And Schoen actually already adjusted Gano/Jackson.
I have no illusions of the Giants being a Super Bowl contender but I believe they can win the division, and I want them to.
Without Bradberry, this has a chance to be a really bad secondary.
I have no illusions of the Giants being a Super Bowl contender but I believe they can win the division, and I want them to.
Without Bradberry, this has a chance to be a really bad secondary.
Yes, I think they can compete with Bradberry, but I'm not sure ot would be a terrible secondary. Without him
NcKinneY....too drawer, Jackson...very good when healthy, Holmes and Love.underrate very nice players,, Aaron Robinson & Rodarius Williams... question mark's..and the kid they drafted....all in all, probably not bad.