Put me in the Keep Bradbury Camp AG5686 : 5/7/2022 10:09 am

Obviously,this requires some form of restructure of his contract.....but I think with the addition of Thibs and the rest of our draft class we can have a very very good Defense.

Pair that with a much improved offensive line,and we actually can win 8 or 9 games.

The team needs a change of culture,and winning is a great type of culture to cultivate.