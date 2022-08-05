New economics of the NFL...something has to give Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/8/2022 12:13 pm : 5/8/2022 12:13 pm



If WRs are now going to be paid like QBs, and above average QBs are going to get paid ever increasing sums of money, something has to give. The salary cap is not keeping pace. We are going to see situations where a few players making up 1/3 of a team's salary cap.



While the NFL has been trending in this direction for some time, the way WRs are now getting paid has accelerated the trend and teams are going to be put in more uncomfortable positions.



Possible outcomes?



- The bulk of rosters will now be inexperienced or relatively inexperienced young draft picks/undrafted free agents combined with marginal veterans on vet minimum deals. In these situations, teams with the best "superstar" players and who are well-coached will have the advantage (making the NFL more like the NBA in this regard).



- Certain positions will simply no longer be paid the big bucks. RB comes immediately to mind. But possibly so do DTs, interior linemen, inside linebackers, and non-elite defensive backs.



- Teams may now be more unwilling to re-sign 1st-round quarterbacks to mega-deals unless they are clearly difference makers. It may be better to pull the plug sooner (and dive into the draft again) and/or go with a cheaper average veteran.



- Personally, I think it will dawn on teams that spending $100 million contracts on WRs isn't a wise investment given that WRs in quality and quantity are coming out of college in ever increasing numbers (supply and demand).



Regardless, this trend does make me a bit sad. Team building as we know it is about to change forever. There will be no middle class in football. You will have a few players take up much of the cap space and the rest of the roster will suffer for it.



The teams that adjust to this new reality the best will be the ones winning Super Bowls.

