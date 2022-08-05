for display only
New economics of the NFL...something has to give

Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/8/2022 12:13 pm

If WRs are now going to be paid like QBs, and above average QBs are going to get paid ever increasing sums of money, something has to give. The salary cap is not keeping pace. We are going to see situations where a few players making up 1/3 of a team's salary cap.

While the NFL has been trending in this direction for some time, the way WRs are now getting paid has accelerated the trend and teams are going to be put in more uncomfortable positions.

Possible outcomes?

- The bulk of rosters will now be inexperienced or relatively inexperienced young draft picks/undrafted free agents combined with marginal veterans on vet minimum deals. In these situations, teams with the best "superstar" players and who are well-coached will have the advantage (making the NFL more like the NBA in this regard).

- Certain positions will simply no longer be paid the big bucks. RB comes immediately to mind. But possibly so do DTs, interior linemen, inside linebackers, and non-elite defensive backs.

- Teams may now be more unwilling to re-sign 1st-round quarterbacks to mega-deals unless they are clearly difference makers. It may be better to pull the plug sooner (and dive into the draft again) and/or go with a cheaper average veteran.

- Personally, I think it will dawn on teams that spending $100 million contracts on WRs isn't a wise investment given that WRs in quality and quantity are coming out of college in ever increasing numbers (supply and demand).

Regardless, this trend does make me a bit sad. Team building as we know it is about to change forever. There will be no middle class in football. You will have a few players take up much of the cap space and the rest of the roster will suffer for it.

The teams that adjust to this new reality the best will be the ones winning Super Bowls.
They did it to themselves, and could reverse it  
steve in ky : 5/8/2022 2:36 pm : link
All the rule changes that shifted the game towards a wide open passing league it was set all of this in motion.

Right now the game is not balanced and as a result QB's, WR's, and CB's are overpaid to try and bridge that gap. Go back to a few simple old rules and it will correct itself.

1) Go back to the old hash marks
2) Go back to allowing contact anywhere on the field prior to the ball being in the air
3) Go back to the clock remaining stopped when running out of bounds.

This would result in the running game once again being featured a lot more with many coaches going back to grind it out ball control style of offense which balance out the salaries of the skill positions which are over emphasized today in order to compete with the current rules.

`A small darting type of WR would have a lot more trouble getting open and we would see a lot more size and strength at the position in order to fight through contact. The result less prima donna type at wide receiver. As a result of more teams running the ball passing stats would comedown and would result in less money to go to a QB's.

The league won't do it and most fans wouldn't want it because the league shifted themselves to a wide open higher scoring game in order to attract many of today's fans. So it won't happen, but it would certainly bring more balance back to the sport.
Thanks  
OC2.0 : 5/8/2022 2:44 pm : link
To Ariz ownership blowing up the WR market for a mediocre player
Correction  
OC2.0 : 5/8/2022 2:45 pm : link
Jax
Eric at BBI  
M.S. : 5/8/2022 2:49 pm : link

Your post reminds me a little of what George Young said many years ago when free agency first became a reality.

In so many words, he worried about the average veteran players who will eventually get squeezed by the new free agency (and cap) system.
The fact that smart teams are trading top WRs  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 5/8/2022 2:51 pm : link
Rather than pay them tells you that an adjustment is beginning.
I'd be hard pressed to spend FA money at WR  
Go Terps : 5/8/2022 2:53 pm : link
The way college is producing WRs, why wouldn't you just draft them instead?

It seems to me you'd be better to spend FA money where college is falling short - to me that means offensive line and cornerback.
RE: The fact that smart teams are trading top WRs  
bw in dc : 5/8/2022 2:54 pm : link
In comment 15702171 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:
Quote:
Rather than pay them tells you that an adjustment is beginning.


Exactly. From 7x7 leagues/camps to high school to college to the pros the passing game is prolific. Which is why the quality and quantity of WRs has never been greater. The pipeline is tremendous.

I think you will see more  
jvm52106 : 5/8/2022 2:56 pm : link
Teams try to load up on 2nd, 3rs and 4th Rd draft picks- filling the roster with cheaper talent, at premium needed positions but also positions that at the vet level get paid too much.
I agree about the QB's  
Lines of Scrimmage : 5/8/2022 3:02 pm : link
and have been going this way for a few years.

WR's I think will be situational based on the team.

Cliff Branch at Univ. of Colorado.
13 catches for 330 yards and 3 touchdowns along with 9 carries for 235 yards and 4 touchdowns for a season. He set the NCAA record in track at the time.

Now you have all these great athletes all over the place with huge numbers showing how much things have changed.
If teams were allowed to play defense again  
TJ : 5/8/2022 3:15 pm : link
maybe the qb-wr connection is no longer the be-all end-all of winning football. Maybe payroll goes back to being more spread out.
Or maybe I'm full of shit and NFL will lose fans if passing D becomes a factor in games again.
RE: The fact that smart teams are trading top WRs  
pjcas18 : 5/8/2022 3:28 pm : link
In comment 15702171 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:
Quote:
Rather than pay them tells you that an adjustment is beginning.


Are the Rams smart? Bucs smart? they are the last two SB winners. The Rams signed Kupp to an extension. The Bucs just signed Godwin to an extension.

Are the Texans the smart ones for trading away Deandre Hopkins? Sure doesn't seem like it if you compare ARI and HOU since the trade was made.

seems like it's not a blanket broad brush situation.

I know you've been resisting this idea -- but in short order the cap  
gidiefor : Mod : 5/8/2022 3:35 pm : link
is going to exceed 350 million and the salaries that you are seeing now will look inexpensive in comparison -

it's always been true that a team needed a few great players in order to win

The Patriots made an art-form of having a whole lot of inexpensive team first players along with a few big stars, and jettisoning players instead of paying them big bucks

so I don't think the op is a new idea at all - and the fact is - that packing a team with a bunch of inexpensive depth is a solid way to go -- the real balance is what exactly do you send your money on

Also great coaching does give you an edge -- there's no doubt about that -- that is also something that has been proven over and over again

Winning it all has been in the hands of a few - not the many - there are a lot of teams in the NFL that are bottom feeders - a lot - a lot

but it's equally true that there is more than one way to skin a cat - and the NFL is no different -- and the Rams recently, and the Broncos when they had Peyton proved that as well -- it is possible to collect a lot of big names and win it --

in my opinion you cannot win it all without really good coaching. You also need: a really good defense; offensive weapons; and a better than average Qb.

It follows that you need some stars on defense, but you also need some stars on offense

Here's where I see a difference -- the coaches that can develop a mid to late rounder Cooper Kupp, George Kittle, or Wes Welker into a star

That's where the salary cap makes it interesting -- and I think it's a good theory. You do have to know how to allocate your resources and get the most out of it -- that's a real skill -- and it's why data analysis is going to become more and more important in the game of football
RE: Good management  
BMac : 5/8/2022 3:37 pm : link
In comment 15702076 Hilary said:
Quote:
As George Young said there are not that many
300 pounders on the planet.


Been to your local WalMart recently?
Colleges are producing tons of WRs, but...  
Milton : 5/8/2022 3:41 pm : link
How many are becoming difference makers at the NFL level? That being said, despite everything being done to protect receivers, they are getting injured at a rate similar to RBs these days. And as with RBs, that will cause teams to reevaluate the guaranteed money they are getting. As for QBs, I think teams are going to be less willing to give franchise QB money to QBs who haven't truly established themselves yet as franchise QBs. Carson Wentz and Jared Goff are two examples of QBs who received franchise QB money prematurely. And now we see the Ravens and Cardinals reluctant to give their star QBs bigtime contracts despite an MVP season by Jackson and two Pro Bowl appearances by Murray. And the lessons of Mayfield and Darnold giving the Giants cause to hit the pause button on Jones.

You have to think this will affect the quality & quanity  
Rory : 5/8/2022 3:47 pm : link
of non premium position in the draft.

Every fast high profile player will want to be a WR instead of being a CB or S.

Same thing for defensive tackles and inside linebackers. Everyone will want to be an edge rusher
QB salary cap  
Earl the goat : 5/8/2022 3:51 pm : link
Could be an answer
RE: For every Philadelphia or Las Vegas  
FStubbs : 5/8/2022 4:15 pm : link
In comment 15702077 Ben in Tampa said:
Quote:
That acquires a premium WR and pays them $100M dollars, there are the Tennessee and Green Bay’s who would rather carry young players versus vets.

It’s pretty clear there are two schools of thought regarding wide receivers right now.

I actually think in a few years WR will drift more towards RB. The talent level coming out of college is going up and up, as is the quantity of kids who play the position.

15 years ago Shaun Alexander, Eddie George, Clinton Portis, Edgerin James, Adrian Peterson… they all got massive deals for the time. Now almost no RBs get big money.


While I do think we're already seeing WR start to drift with teams getting rid of vets and every draft now being strong at the position, it will never be as bad as RB because a good WR can play for a decade. A good RB is pretty much done after 3 years or so.
Don't agree  
kelly : 5/8/2022 4:19 pm : link
The team that can put on the field the best 22 personnel wins.

Mahomes, great quarterback. How did he play when his o line stunk?

Rodgers, another great QB. When was the last time he was in the Superbowl?

If you spend a ton of money on QB and receiver it is going to have a negative impact in other areas, o line, defense etc.

It's a balancing act. So if a team doesn't have a great quarterback will have to even things out by being superior in other areas. Pass rush, cornerbacks, running the football etc.

Most teams are not going to have great quarterbacks, there just are not enough to go around.

In basketball 5 players are on the court at one time. In football it's 11 and really 22. It only takes 2 superstars in basketball to get a championship not so football.
You're going to find teams like last years Rams  
Simms11 : 5/8/2022 4:26 pm : link
where they will sign veterans cheaply who want to be part of a super Bowl run as well.
I fail to see how this is a problem though  
UberAlias : 5/8/2022 4:41 pm : link
If WRs and QBs are over paid than smart GMs will take lesser talents at cost more in line with the value to the team and if they’re right they’ll gain a competitive advantage by doing so.
Overpaying for a QB is not the recipe for a Lombardi  
USAF NYG Fan : 5/8/2022 4:42 pm : link
I've posted this before. The "something" that has to give is for teams to stop overspending on WRs AND QBs. The players have become all about the money and don't care about their legacy. It's what concerns me about our 1st pick, he's always talking about money.

Quote:
In the past 10 Super Bowls, 5 of the winning QBs represents less than 10% of the cap (with Nick Foles at 0.96% being the outlier), and 5 were above 10% (all named Brady or Manning).

Stop committing so much money to QBs because it just keeps you from paying for other needed talent. Paying that much money to WRs will only make things worse.

https://www.spotrac.com/spots/super-bowl-qb-cap-percentages-1397/ - ( New Window )
The number 1 way to win a SB  
UberAlias : 5/8/2022 4:54 pm : link
Is to find an elite QB who is willing to play under market value —Tom Brady.

The number two way to win is get a top QB and go all in on short term run —Bucs, Rams.

The number 3 way is to win with an elite QB while he remains on his rookie deal.

Those are the most proven ways.

Theoretically a team who has a clear idea of value and sticks to it no matter how good the player should have competitive advantage. The Pats certainly think that way but attributing their success to that is clouded by Brady playing below market dollar so is hard to identify.

This is the sort of analysis that analytics is very good at.
RE: Good management  
Rjanyg : 5/8/2022 5:20 pm : link
In comment 15702076 Hilary said:
Quote:
The teams that win will have
Good drafting and cap managet.
Analytics will show that interior line
play is more important than wide outs.
As George Young said there are not that many
300 pounders on the planet.


Yup. The GM is more important than the players. This is what the players association wanted. They got it.

5 players making up half the cap. I’m sure this brings a locker room together lol.
I remember George Young  
DSPCSP : 5/8/2022 5:28 pm : link
saying " That at some point you're going to have a few high priced players and a bunch of stiffs to support them"
I think it’s going to be more or less like  
DonnieD89 : 5/8/2022 5:29 pm : link
how the Steelers and Patriots have handled this in the past. If you asked for Wayover market value, see yah. We will go draft another player in that position. Those teams really don’t get themselves into cap trouble. It’s all about good drafting at this point.
The moron  
RetroJint : 5/8/2022 6:19 pm : link
who owns the Jags ruined the market for free-agent WRs by giving an outrageous deal to a guy with 4 career 100-yard games . But the market is evincing a self correction . Plenty of WRs are coming out of the draft each year . Witness Ohio St .

Non pass-rushing linebackers are going to play cheap . So are most safeties , tight ends and guards . And if you take an RB in the first round , you should be sent far , far away .

The money will be weighted toward QB, WR , OT. EDGE & CB . Fortunately Schoen has already said he embraces such considerations .

As for the rueful allusion to George Young II above : too fucking bad . No consideration for the middle classes . This is the business you chose . Some will prosper . Some will average 5 wins a season . Who do you want to be ?
RE: The number 1 way to win a SB  
USAF NYG Fan : 5/8/2022 6:42 pm : link
In comment 15702265 UberAlias said:
Quote:
Is to find an elite QB who is willing to play under market value —Tom Brady.

The number two way to win is get a top QB and go all in on short term run —Bucs, Rams.

The number 3 way is to win with an elite QB while he remains on his rookie deal.

Those are the most proven ways.

Theoretically a team who has a clear idea of value and sticks to it no matter how good the player should have competitive advantage. The Pats certainly think that way but attributing their success to that is clouded by Brady playing below market dollar so is hard to identify.

This is the sort of analysis that analytics is very good at.

You're not wrong ....

From the link I posted a couple posts before. Of the QBs that have won the SB in the last 10 years;

Tom Brady took the highest percentage of the cap at 12.61% (2020)
2nd: Tom Brady again at 12.42% (2018)
3rd: P. Manning 12.21% (2015)
4th: E. Manning 11.71% (2011)

Going back 20 years naming some well known QBs;
When A. Rogers won (4.3%)
Drew Brees (8.41%)
Ben Roethlisberger (7.11% & 4.94%)
Tom Brady in 2001, 2003, & 2004 (0.46%, 4.42%, & 6.28%)
Russell Wilson (0.55%)
Patrick Mahomes (2.38%)
Nick Foles (0.96%)
Joe Flacco (6.63%)

Meanwhile for 2022 and I wonder which team has the best shot this coming season;

Aaron Rogers (13.2%)
Deshawn Watson (4.6%) but 2023 (24.4%)
Patrick Mahommes (17.1%)
Matt Stafford (6.7%)
Joe Burrow (4.7%)
Josh Allen (7.8%)
Russell Wilson (10.9%)
Dak Prescott (9.0%) but 2023 (21.8%)
Tom Brady (5.8%)
Daniel Jones (4.0%)
Tyrod Taylor (1.3%) because why not
Justin Herbert (3.4%)
I keep hearing people say WR paid like QB  
ElitoCanton : 5/8/2022 7:18 pm : link
But the top QBs are making more than 40 million per year. The top WRs are at 25 million. That is still a major difference. The positions that won't get paid are likely at least one safety, off ball linebackers. DTs aren't making a ton for the most part. 10-15 million at most. Unless you are an Aaron Donald type. Basically the players that get paid are those who impact the passing game.
RE: For every Philadelphia or Las Vegas  
LauderdaleMatty : 5/8/2022 7:31 pm : link
In comment 15702077 Ben in Tampa said:
Quote:
That acquires a premium WR and pays them $100M dollars, there are the Tennessee and Green Bay’s who would rather carry young players versus vets.

It’s pretty clear there are two schools of thought regarding wide receivers right now.

I actually think in a few years WR will drift more towards RB. The talent level coming out of college is going up and up, as is the quantity of kids who play the position.

15 years ago Shaun Alexander, Eddie George, Clinton Portis, Edgerin James, Adrian Peterson… they all got massive deals for the time. Now almost no RBs get big money.


I agree w this. WRs are easily replaceable. Obviously there will always be some guys they are the best of the best, but the next WR to be the reason his team wins a Super Bowl would be the first.

Also a QB correction will have to occur at some point Over paying mid level mediocre QBs has to stop. If I'm an owner I'm not pissing away 120 million on a Kirk Cousins type and if he says it's needed replace him.
RE: RE: For every Philadelphia or Las Vegas  
ThreePoints : 5/8/2022 8:17 pm : link
In comment 15702362 LauderdaleMatty said:
Quote:
In comment 15702077 Ben in Tampa said:


Quote:


That acquires a premium WR and pays them $100M dollars, there are the Tennessee and Green Bay’s who would rather carry young players versus vets.

It’s pretty clear there are two schools of thought regarding wide receivers right now.

I actually think in a few years WR will drift more towards RB. The talent level coming out of college is going up and up, as is the quantity of kids who play the position.

15 years ago Shaun Alexander, Eddie George, Clinton Portis, Edgerin James, Adrian Peterson… they all got massive deals for the time. Now almost no RBs get big money.



I agree w this. WRs are easily replaceable. Obviously there will always be some guys they are the best of the best, but the next WR to be the reason his team wins a Super Bowl would be the first.

Also a QB correction will have to occur at some point Over paying mid level mediocre QBs has to stop. If I'm an owner I'm not pissing away 120 million on a Kirk Cousins type and if he says it's needed replace him.


I don't disagree, but I remember hearing an old adage about baseball owners - all it takes is one owner to make a bad mistake that affects the market for years.

Sure, you won't pay Kirk Cousins. But will one of the other 31 owners? Probably.
WRs and CBs  
WillVAB : 5/8/2022 8:54 pm : link
Are quickly becoming as commoditized as the RB position. Giving either big money is a mistake.
I could see a cap coming on QB pay  
kelly : 5/8/2022 10:16 pm : link
Because of the rules quarterbacks don't get hit much so they have a long career and are paid TE best.

I don't think that will sit well for most players who get paid much less, get hit much more, and have short careers like running backs.

If you think about positions that take a beating and have short careers should actually be paid more not less.

I could see the players insisting on a salary cap for quarterbacks and maybe receivers.
Man...  
SirLoinOfBeef : 5/8/2022 11:03 pm : link
People really harp on that SB performance by Mahomes and KC.

It reminds me of the Giants fans reliving the 2020 Seattle or 2021 NO game.

Yes, KC's OL failed. But in the Super Bowl. Most teams can't even sniff that kind of success.

RE: QBs will become disposable, as  
EJNNJ : 5/9/2022 10:40 am : link
In comment 15702083 section125 said:
Quote:
will WRs. Linemen may become the place to put moderate money.

GMs will figure out what style of QB suits their vision/scheme and roll them over every 4 years, probably avoiding the 5th year option. NFL will be just like college football with turnover in the 3 to 4 year range.

Even with a massive Cap increase, agents and owners will spend freely and eat up that extra money.

Unless there is a cap per position, these fools will keep spending. There is no way a cap per position will be allowed by the NFLPA.


100pct agreement, renewed emphasis on having a consistent strong OL thus making any QB or RB better and developing mid(3-4th) round QBs will become more common than it has been recently, the owners should smarten up an expand the roster by 2-3 players to develop mid/late round talent on reasonable contracts
RE: Draft well  
Gatorade Dunk : 5/9/2022 2:44 pm : link
In comment 15702160 JohnB said:
Quote:
the team that can constantly re-supply through the draft is the team that’s going to win. Hold onto one or two of your players but recycle everyone else.

When drafting, put more emphasis on production than potential since it might take a few years for that potential to be realized and then the player becomes very expensive.

And yet, the team that is currently getting sized for rings took exactly the opposite approach. The only bona fide star on their roster that they drafted is Aaron Donald. But they did realize that trading picks for veterans is ultimately cheaper than signing free agents with warts, because the trades require the original team to absorb money in the process.

Drafting well will take on increased importance in a studs-and-duds roster construction scheme, but the Rams already demonstrated one of the ways to lean into a market inefficiency (i.e., trades/cap flexibility/dead money).
Dunk the Rams have drafted very well to replenish cheap talent  
Eric on Li : 5/9/2022 2:49 pm : link
they have acquired their stars through trades, yes, but they have a cheap talent base thanks to hitting on several non-top 50 draft picks and then a continuous cycle of adding more picks via comp picks when a lot of those players leave. And donald/kupp/rapp aren't nothing.

the LAR more than anything else show how vital good coaching is in terms of elevated all results. wins, day 3 picks, trades, inherited players from previous regimes, castoffs from other regimes, etc.

NFL talent acquisition needs an 'all of the above' approach.
RE: Good management  
Gatorade Dunk : 5/9/2022 2:52 pm : link
In comment 15702076 Hilary said:
Quote:
The teams that win will have
Good drafting and cap managet.
Analytics will show that interior line
play is more important than wide outs.
As George Young said there are not that many
300 pounders on the planet.

I shall be telling this with a sigh
Somewhere ages and ages hence:
Two roads diverged in a wood, and I—
I took the one less traveled by,
And that has made all the difference.
RE: The smartest front office minds  
Thegratefulhead : 5/9/2022 2:54 pm : link
In comment 15702093 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
Will take advantage of this

Find the inefficiency in the market
The teams that consistently draft well already are. They don't sign receivers to ridiculous second contract. They let stupid teams with desperate fan bases do that. NCAA is turning out quality receivers like weeds.
RE: Dunk the Rams have drafted very well to replenish cheap talent  
Gatorade Dunk : 5/9/2022 2:55 pm : link
In comment 15703291 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
they have acquired their stars through trades, yes, but they have a cheap talent base thanks to hitting on several non-top 50 draft picks and then a continuous cycle of adding more picks via comp picks when a lot of those players leave. And donald/kupp/rapp aren't nothing.

the LAR more than anything else show how vital good coaching is in terms of elevated all results. wins, day 3 picks, trades, inherited players from previous regimes, castoffs from other regimes, etc.

NFL talent acquisition needs an 'all of the above' approach.

True, and ignoring Kupp and Rapp (and anyone else on their roster whose name ends in double-p) was a total brain fart on my end.

But their trade activity does still illustrate one of the first indications that teams are beginning to identify some cap management inefficiencies that can be taken advantage of simply by way of willingness.
Best approach to WR  
AcesUp : 5/9/2022 4:09 pm : link
Is the Steelers approach imo. Hit it in Day 2 almost every year. The position has a high first-round bust rate but tons of value when you connect. Hit it with volume in an area where most of the best WRs in the league were found. Easier in theory than in practice, probably requires a constant flow of comp picks and/or trade downs so you're not ignoring other areas of your roster.
RE: RE: Dunk the Rams have drafted very well to replenish cheap talent  
Eric on Li : 5/9/2022 4:20 pm : link
In comment 15703308 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15703291 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


they have acquired their stars through trades, yes, but they have a cheap talent base thanks to hitting on several non-top 50 draft picks and then a continuous cycle of adding more picks via comp picks when a lot of those players leave. And donald/kupp/rapp aren't nothing.

the LAR more than anything else show how vital good coaching is in terms of elevated all results. wins, day 3 picks, trades, inherited players from previous regimes, castoffs from other regimes, etc.

NFL talent acquisition needs an 'all of the above' approach.


True, and ignoring Kupp and Rapp (and anyone else on their roster whose name ends in double-p) was a total brain fart on my end.

But their trade activity does still illustrate one of the first indications that teams are beginning to identify some cap management inefficiencies that can be taken advantage of simply by way of willingness.


to me the biggest inefficiency they take advantage of is having an elite coach. Sean McVay has never made a 1st round pick. Think about that. And yet he has still won as big as any coach in their first job. And up until the last year he did that with Jared Goff as his QB - who he turned around from a punchline, to a pro bowler, and then flipped with a draft pick for Stafford after he started trending back towards punchline again.

name the best coaches over the past decade and those are basically your best franchises, and all of their rosters have been built in different ways. Belichek, Payton, Reid, McVay, Tomlin, Carroll, Harbough etc.
The Baltimore Ravens  
RomanWH : 5/9/2022 4:59 pm : link
might have the plan to solve the economics problem. They are poised to show the rest of the league that they will zig when everyone is zagging.

In a league of ever increasing QB and WR contracts, they not only traded away their best WR in Marquise Brown, but they also did not draft a WR in this year's draft. Moreover, their best offensive weapon the last couple of years is TE Mark Andrews. They drafted 2 more TEs in the 4th round this year in Charlie Kolar and Isaiah Likely. I'm convinced that we will see an unusually high amount of multiple TE sets from them this year on offense. They will go read-option early and often and let Lamar and the committee of RBs do most of the work when they have the ball.

On top of that, I think they shown that Lamar Jackson is somewhat replaceable. As what happened when Huntley took over for a bit last season and RG3 the season before, they field QBs that fit their system and run it no matter how much they make. I don't think Lamar will get a huge Mahomes-like contract. Instead, they will leverage their interchangeability to keep the contract $$'s down.

The Ravens have often been praised for their smart moves and ability to remain competitive year in and year out. Buck the trend and find another way. Btw, this is not unlike when teams started to transition away from 4-3 defenses when DEs started getting paid huge contracts years ago. They went more towards finding cheap tweener LBer hybrids that could rush the passer in situational downs.
This has been trending this way for a while  
arniefez : 5/9/2022 5:36 pm : link
If I was an NFL GM a WR would have to be HOF level and injury free to get a 2nd contract from me. It's just the facts of the supply and demand. There were over a dozen WRs drafted in the first 3 rounds. There will be next year too if not more and the year after that, etc.

I wouldn't pay WRs, RBs, DT/NTs, ILBs, OGs unless they were exceptional. The delta from a 2nd contract to a 2nd, 3rd or 4th round pick is so great it's worth the risk.

I'd be paying in this order

1. QB
2. & 2A OT/DE/Edge
3. CB

Whatever is left over I'd spread around the rest of the roster based on the talent level at each position. But I wouldn't be paying slightly above average players at non premium positions 2nd contracts unless they were on my terms.
RE: WRs and CBs  
bw in dc : 5/9/2022 5:55 pm : link
In comment 15702461 WillVAB said:
Quote:
Are quickly becoming as commoditized as the RB position. Giving either big money is a mistake.


I am not quite there yet on corners, but I agree that WRs are getting commoditized. They are not nearly as fungible a RBs - yet - but the pipeline is very, very good every year from the college ranks in terms of quality and quantity. And there are usually a few good buys available every year in the FA market.

Tyreek Hill is a great, great player. But with Mahomes's contract and his skill, you have to trust that Mahomes can live without Hill and help develop the talent Reid and Veach will find. That's what a real franchise QB is expected to do...
RE: RE: WRs and CBs  
WillVAB : 5/9/2022 8:00 pm : link
In comment 15703614 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15702461 WillVAB said:


Quote:


Are quickly becoming as commoditized as the RB position. Giving either big money is a mistake.



I am not quite there yet on corners, but I agree that WRs are getting commoditized. They are not nearly as fungible a RBs - yet - but the pipeline is very, very good every year from the college ranks in terms of quality and quantity. And there are usually a few good buys available every year in the FA market.

Tyreek Hill is a great, great player. But with Mahomes's contract and his skill, you have to trust that Mahomes can live without Hill and help develop the talent Reid and Veach will find. That's what a real franchise QB is expected to do...


CBs aren’t a prerequisite to a championship caliber team, go back year by year and look at the teams in the mix. A pass rush is a prerequisite. A QB is a prerequisite. A decent OL is a prerequisite. That’s where the money and resources should go.
RE: RE: RE: WRs and CBs  
bw in dc : 5/9/2022 9:05 pm : link
In comment 15703782 WillVAB said:
Quote:
In comment 15703614 bw in dc said:

I am not quite there yet on corners, but I agree that WRs are getting commoditized. They are not nearly as fungible a RBs - yet - but the pipeline is very, very good every year from the college ranks in terms of quality and quantity. And there are usually a few good buys available every year in the FA market.

Tyreek Hill is a great, great player. But with Mahomes's contract and his skill, you have to trust that Mahomes can live without Hill and help develop the talent Reid and Veach will find. That's what a real franchise QB is expected to do...



CBs aren’t a prerequisite to a championship caliber team, go back year by year and look at the teams in the mix. A pass rush is a prerequisite. A QB is a prerequisite. A decent OL is a prerequisite. That’s where the money and resources should go.


There are some big-name corners over the last decade on championship teams...

2021 Rams - Jalen Ramsey
2018 Pats - Stephon Gilmore
2015 Broncos - Aqib Talib
2014 Pats - Darrelle Revis
2013 Seahawks - Richard Sherman

If you can make it work cap wise, having a high-end corner does have value and can be integral to a championship team.
RE: RE: RE: For every Philadelphia or Las Vegas  
LauderdaleMatty : 5/9/2022 10:19 pm : link
In comment 15702405 ThreePoints said:
Quote:
In comment 15702362 LauderdaleMatty said:


Quote:


In comment 15702077 Ben in Tampa said:


Quote:


That acquires a premium WR and pays them $100M dollars, there are the Tennessee and Green Bay’s who would rather carry young players versus vets.

It’s pretty clear there are two schools of thought regarding wide receivers right now.

I actually think in a few years WR will drift more towards RB. The talent level coming out of college is going up and up, as is the quantity of kids who play the position.

15 years ago Shaun Alexander, Eddie George, Clinton Portis, Edgerin James, Adrian Peterson… they all got massive deals for the time. Now almost no RBs get big money.



I agree w this. WRs are easily replaceable. Obviously there will always be some guys they are the best of the best, but the next WR to be the reason his team wins a Super Bowl would be the first.

Also a QB correction will have to occur at some point Over paying mid level mediocre QBs has to stop. If I'm an owner I'm not pissing away 120 million on a Kirk Cousins type and if he says it's needed replace him.



I don't disagree, but I remember hearing an old adage about baseball owners - all it takes is one owner to make a bad mistake that affects the market for years.

Sure, you won't pay Kirk Cousins. But will one of the other 31 owners? Probably.


There's always a dumb owner or two but I think there's a breaking point. I'm interested in seeing whst happens w Kyler Murray. Kid has had been given plenty of tools to work w. A coach who is designing the offense for him. Does AZ give him 40 million? I still think Dallas was nice going all in on Dak. Not because he's not a good Qb but that they paid him like he's Brady or Rodgers.

We will see.
Easy solution  
xtian : 8:15 am : link
have a player's cap just like there is a team cap. this would enable teams to give out more non-minimum and secondary contracts. personally, i would like there to be more teams able to keep their drafted players.
RE: RE: RE: RE: WRs and CBs  
WillVAB : 8:35 am : link
In comment 15703894 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15703782 WillVAB said:


Quote:


In comment 15703614 bw in dc said:

I am not quite there yet on corners, but I agree that WRs are getting commoditized. They are not nearly as fungible a RBs - yet - but the pipeline is very, very good every year from the college ranks in terms of quality and quantity. And there are usually a few good buys available every year in the FA market.

Tyreek Hill is a great, great player. But with Mahomes's contract and his skill, you have to trust that Mahomes can live without Hill and help develop the talent Reid and Veach will find. That's what a real franchise QB is expected to do...



CBs aren’t a prerequisite to a championship caliber team, go back year by year and look at the teams in the mix. A pass rush is a prerequisite. A QB is a prerequisite. A decent OL is a prerequisite. That’s where the money and resources should go.



There are some big-name corners over the last decade on championship teams...

2021 Rams - Jalen Ramsey
2018 Pats - Stephon Gilmore
2015 Broncos - Aqib Talib
2014 Pats - Darrelle Revis
2013 Seahawks - Richard Sherman

If you can make it work cap wise, having a high-end corner does have value and can be integral to a championship team.


And then you have teams like the eagles and Bucs who had absolute trash in the entire secondary and won championships.

Using finite resources on a corner is bad business when you can have sustained success without it.
RE: The moron  
Giantology : 8:43 am : link
In comment 15702333 RetroJint said:
Quote:
who owns the Jags ruined the market for free-agent WRs by giving an outrageous deal to a guy with 4 career 100-yard games . But the market is evincing a self correction . Plenty of WRs are coming out of the draft each year . Witness Ohio St .


I've seen this mentioned before but, where do you think the baseline for those terms came from? Look no further than the contract Kenny Golladay received one year earlier. We're just as much to blame.
