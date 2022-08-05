for display only
Who is THE Giant you wished played their entire career here?

SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5/8/2022 7:47 pm
I remember seeing Bavaro as an Eagle & I wanted to puke. Same with Banks with Washington.

While those two sucked, for me, it is Tuck. As a Domer fan, I loved him in South Bend & then he ends up on the Giants & is instrumental in 2 Super Bowl wins, arguably could have won MVP in both games.

I know it probably doesn't mean much to most, but I am sentimental when it comes to guys like Eli, Stray, LT, Phil, etc. who never donned another uni than the Giants. I would include Amani in that convo, even though he was in KC's training camp before being cut.
Sam Huff  
Rick in Dallas : 5/8/2022 7:48 pm : link
Ed McCaffrey  
MojoEd : 5/8/2022 7:49 pm : link
Was the first player to come to make mind. Coach Reeves opted to give money to one of his old players rather than Ed; he played great for Denver.
Shockey  
Jolly Blue Giant : 5/8/2022 7:50 pm : link
.
Carl Banks  
US1 Giants : 5/8/2022 7:51 pm : link
.
RE: Ed McCaffrey  
Lurts : 5/8/2022 7:52 pm : link
In comment 15702374 MojoEd said:
Quote:
Was the first player to come to make mind. Coach Reeves opted to give money to one of his old players rather than Ed; he played great for Denver.


Hated to see McCaffrey and Dan Campbell go.
John Mendenhall  
Maggot Brain : 5/8/2022 7:53 pm : link
Great Giant on some really bad teams.
Although brief and he came back home  
eli4life : 5/8/2022 7:55 pm : link
But jacobs in San Francisco. Also, Burt in San Francisco.
RE: Sam Huff  
Alamo : 5/8/2022 7:58 pm : link
In comment 15702373 Rick in Dallas said:
Quote:

My thoughts exactly..That's the 1st name that came into my old brain..And I mean old..So old,I was a kid,waiting where the players entered Yankee Stadium..We were playing the dreaded REDSKINS..We,my friends and I,asked Huff what are you going to do to the Redskin QB today..He said laughing, we're going to break his leg..Then got serious, and said,I'm only kidding..But we would like to a few black and blue marks on his rear end..What a great player,and really a super friendly man..
Rick in Dallas is correct...it has to be Sam Huff...  
No Where Man : 5/8/2022 8:00 pm : link
.
Or Marshall  
Big Blue '56 : 5/8/2022 8:01 pm : link
with the Skins
Antrel Rolle  
Chris684 : 5/8/2022 8:03 pm : link
JPP
Marcellus Bennett  
George : 5/8/2022 8:05 pm : link
He was hilarious. And pretty good too.
O jr  
SleepyOwl : 5/8/2022 8:05 pm : link
.
Seeing Ahmad Bradshaw in a Colts uniform was annoying  
Sean : 5/8/2022 8:07 pm : link
.
RE: Rick in Dallas is correct...it has to be Sam Huff...  
AcidTest : 5/8/2022 8:09 pm : link
In comment 15702389 No Where Man said:
Quote:
.


+2.
More recently the receivers  
j_rud : 5/8/2022 8:10 pm : link
Beckham, Nicks, Smith. Different reasons obv but all 3 could've been NYC legends.
 
christian : 5/8/2022 8:13 pm : link
I didn’t love seeing Brandon Jacobs as a 49er.

It was however pretty great two see my favorite childhood players, LT and then Strahan retire as Giants.
....  
BrettNYG10 : 5/8/2022 8:14 pm : link
Osi and Tuck are top two for me. If I had to pick one, Osi.
Huff then Bavaro then Armstead  
Ira : 5/8/2022 8:15 pm : link
.
Looking at it the other way….  
BlueManCrew : 5/8/2022 8:16 pm : link
Lavar Arrington. Would have loved to have him in his prime. Wouldn’t have hurt to have him in 2000 as a rookie and might have been an X factor in 02 vs San Fran.
Gary Jeter, Mark Bavaro  
jvm52106 : 5/8/2022 8:17 pm : link
Jeremy Shockey and Mark Collins.
I love the Canes  
Optimus-NY : 5/8/2022 8:18 pm : link
Seeing Armstead go to the Skins sucked. I also wish Antrel Rolle played his entire career here.
Barry in Washington  
lono801 : 5/8/2022 8:18 pm : link
Just didn’t seem right
OBJ  
Keaton028 : 5/8/2022 8:19 pm : link
He was so fun to watch, and I think him and Barkley could have been a dangerous pair for awhile. I don’t blame the Giants for moving on but I wish he had played nice and stayed with the team.
Bavaro, Banks  
mfsd : 5/8/2022 8:24 pm : link
and Jim Burt
Philip Rivers!  
Trainmaster : 5/8/2022 8:25 pm : link
(I kid, I kid)

:-)
RE: Philip Rivers!  
BrettNYG10 : 5/8/2022 8:26 pm : link
In comment 15702414 Trainmaster said:
Quote:
(I kid, I kid)

:-)


Hahaha
Carl Banks  
VanPelt/Manning#10 : 5/8/2022 8:26 pm : link
immediately came to my mind when I saw the thread title, but Ed McCaffrey (listed by MojoEd 2 minutes before Banks made the list) would be my second choice.

Of course, I'm sure as others contribute I'll remember additional players I wish had stayed in blue their whole careers. (I will say, though, that this thread is easier to take than BB56's question about painful losses!)
YA Tittle  
Mike in Boston : 5/8/2022 8:30 pm : link
Of course, he finished with the Giants, rather than started with them, but I suspect if he had, we might have one a couple more championships in the 1950's.
Easy  
OBJ_AllDay : 5/8/2022 8:32 pm : link
1. Odell by a mile

I also wished DRC would have been a lifetime Giant. His athleticism was off the charts.

I know they were nearing the end at the time but seeing Armstead, Bradshaw and Tuck wearing different jerseys also hurt.


RE: YA Tittle  
Mike in Boston : 5/8/2022 8:33 pm : link
In comment 15702423 Mike in Boston said:
Quote:
Of course, he finished with the Giants, rather than started with them, but I suspect if he had, we might have one a couple more championships in the 1950's.

"won", not "one"
Bavaro for sentimental reasons  
GiantSteps : 5/8/2022 8:38 pm : link
Linval Joseph because that would’ve been cool too
Fran Tarkenton  
Bones : 5/8/2022 8:39 pm : link
He was fun to watch.
As a boy the angriest I got over them trading a player was Fred Dryer  
steve in ky : 5/8/2022 8:40 pm : link
I hated to see Brad Van Pelt leave also.
3 guys who should have been on the 1986 Championship team  
kinard : 5/8/2022 8:43 pm : link
Rob Carpenter, Brad Van Pelt and Mark Haynes
RE: Fran Tarkenton  
steve in ky : 5/8/2022 8:44 pm : link
In comment 15702441 Bones said:
Quote:
He was fun to watch.


Yeah good call, I hated to see him go.
Fred  
Pepe LePugh : 5/8/2022 8:46 pm : link
Dryer.
Another Vote For  
Bob in Vt : 5/8/2022 8:52 pm : link
Ed McCaffrey. He played so well after he left us.
RE: More recently the receivers  
bLiTz 2k : 5/8/2022 8:52 pm : link
In comment 15702399 j_rud said:
Quote:
Beckham, Nicks, Smith. Different reasons obv but all 3 could've been NYC legends.


Smith catching a td against us from Vince Young was absolutely gut wrenching at the time. We would of course have the last laugh winning a ring, but it still sucked.
Cruz as a Bear  
BrianLeonard23 : 5/8/2022 8:53 pm : link
I don’t remember him actually making the team, but just seeing him trying to give it one last go with another team was sad.
Jessie Armstead  
colin : 5/8/2022 8:55 pm : link
As a Redskin really bugged me. Jacobs, Bradshaw, Tuck, and Osi playing elsewhere sucked but it made sense. Armstead to a team within the division just never sat right with me.

Pugh might have saved a few headaches, but I get it. Linval Joseph bugs me a bit too.

Kurt Warner is an interesting one.
Bavaro  
Scuzzlebutt : 5/8/2022 9:01 pm : link
.
No one is going to mention Linval Joseph  
WestCoastGFan : 5/8/2022 9:02 pm : link
Most of the guys had lackluster seasons after leaving the Giants. Joseph was dominant AFTER leaving the team... pisses me off to this day.
RE: RE: More recently the receivers  
BrianLeonard23 : 5/8/2022 9:03 pm : link
In comment 15702456 bLiTz 2k said:
Quote:
In comment 15702399 j_rud said:


Quote:


Beckham, Nicks, Smith. Different reasons obv but all 3 could've been NYC legends.



Smith catching a td against us from Vince Young was absolutely gut wrenching at the time. We would of course have the last laugh winning a ring, but it still sucked.


Fuck I was there for that. That SUCKED.
As a GIANTS fan since '55, it has to be Sam Huff.  
Red Dog : 5/8/2022 9:13 pm : link
He's the symbol of the first disintegration of a championship GIANTS team that I have seen.

Sam Huff was the face of the 1956 championship team and the first NFL defensive player to get wide acclaim outside the game and fan community. The CBS TV show "The Violent World of Sam Huff" was a landmark event for the whole damn NFL, not just the GIANTS.

It was especially disconcerting since he was traded, so it was not a voluntary departure, or forced by money, or by injury and/or declining skills like so many of the later guys were - or some before him for that matter. Even worse, he was traded to a disliked division opponent, he really didn't want to go, and he took it very hard.

It was also extremely unpopular with the fans and really the beginning of the end for Allie Sherman as head coach.
JPP  
djm : 5/8/2022 9:14 pm : link
..
BVP  
RetroJint : 5/8/2022 9:20 pm : link
I know Galbreath helped immensely . I can’t fault the deal . But Brad could have moved inside for the last few years of his career.

And I wish they had Rob Carpenter for his entire career . Lastly Mark Collins , who because of George Young’s stubborn middle-class preoccupation , went on to have an entire second career as a safety with the KC & Seattle .

But while we’re at it : Leonard , Jumbo , Banks, P-Rock, and Eric Howard .
Which Giant?  
Jim in NH : 5/8/2022 9:25 pm : link
YA Tittle, of course.
For me,  
Anakim : 5/8/2022 9:34 pm : link
Probably Justin Tuck
Bavaro as an Eagle  
upnyg : 5/8/2022 9:57 pm : link
was tough to see. If Simms didnt retire a Giant it would have been him.
RE: No one is going to mention Linval Joseph  
GiantSteps : 5/8/2022 10:31 pm : link
In comment 15702474 WestCoastGFan said:
Quote:
Most of the guys had lackluster seasons after leaving the Giants. Joseph was dominant AFTER leaving the team... pisses me off to this day.



Scroll up.
No Doubt Sam Huff, Brad Van Pelt,Fran Tarkenton  
jmdvm : 5/8/2022 10:38 pm : link
But how about Homer Jones?
Herschel Walker  
Jimmy Googs : 5/8/2022 10:57 pm : link
...
Otis Anderson  
TheEvilLurker : 5/8/2022 11:02 pm : link
Would have helped before they had Joe Morris
RE: No one is going to mention Linval Joseph  
SirLoinOfBeef : 5/8/2022 11:13 pm : link
In comment 15702474 WestCoastGFan said:
Quote:
Most of the guys had lackluster seasons after leaving the Giants. Joseph was dominant AFTER leaving the team... pisses me off to this day.


I agree. Against a lot of others here.
RE: Easy  
Scuzzlebutt : 5/8/2022 11:14 pm : link
In comment 15702428 OBJ_AllDay said:
Quote:
1. Odell by a mile

I also wished DRC would have been a lifetime Giant. His athleticism was off the charts.

I know they were nearing the end at the time but seeing Armstead, Bradshaw and Tuck wearing different jerseys also hurt.



First of all, we didn’t draft DRC so that isn’t possible… and OBJ? Seriously? Is that just because you don’t want to change your handle?
Ed McCaffrey  
Giant John : 5/8/2022 11:16 pm : link
Glad he’s gone? OBJ.
No one with Phillip Rivers?  
Jimmy Googs : 5/8/2022 11:19 pm : link
...
Already Posted Above  
Trainmaster : 5/9/2022 12:24 am : link
Quote:
Philip Rivers!
Trainmaster : 5/8/2022 8:25 pm : link : reply
(I kid, I kid)

:-)
Mark Bavaro  
Matt M. : 5/9/2022 1:22 am : link
Carl Banks, Ed McCaffrey
RE: RE: Easy  
bwitz : 5/9/2022 2:22 am : link
In comment 15702550 Scuzzlebutt said:
Quote:
In comment 15702428 OBJ_AllDay said:


Quote:


1. Odell by a mile

I also wished DRC would have been a lifetime Giant. His athleticism was off the charts.

I know they were nearing the end at the time but seeing Armstead, Bradshaw and Tuck wearing different jerseys also hurt.





First of all, we didn’t draft DRC so that isn’t possible… and OBJ? Seriously? Is that just because you don’t want to change your handle?


Patrick Duffy leg say’s, “Go weave a basket and chill.”
RE: RE: Easy  
Amtoft : 5/9/2022 2:48 am : link
In comment 15702550 Scuzzlebutt said:
Quote:
In comment 15702428 OBJ_AllDay said:


Quote:


1. Odell by a mile

I also wished DRC would have been a lifetime Giant. His athleticism was off the charts.

I know they were nearing the end at the time but seeing Armstead, Bradshaw and Tuck wearing different jerseys also hurt.





First of all, we didn’t draft DRC so that isn’t possible… and OBJ? Seriously? Is that just because you don’t want to change your handle?


I don’t think the thread was which drafted Giants…. Because once a Giant always a Giants doesn’t mean only if draft. My first thought was Antonio Pierce
Herman Moore  
theold5j : 5/9/2022 4:41 am : link
Or Terrell Buckley
More than anyone else  
USAF NYG Fan : 5/9/2022 4:52 am : link
Bill Belichick
RE: RE: Fran Tarkenton  
Big Blue '56 : 5/9/2022 5:58 am : link
In comment 15702449 steve in ky said:
Quote:
In comment 15702441 Bones said:


Quote:


He was fun to watch.



Yeah good call, I hated to see him go.


My fave at the time. Couldn’t believe a shitty team like us got a 27 year-old star QB. Whatever we won was largely attributable to Fran, imo
RE: RE: Fran Tarkenton  
Big Blue '56 : 5/9/2022 5:59 am : link
In comment 15702449 steve in ky said:
Quote:
In comment 15702441 Bones said:


Quote:


He was fun to watch.



Yeah good call, I hated to see him go.


My fave at the time. Couldn’t believe a shitty team like us got a 27 year-old star QB. Whatever we won was largely attributable to Fran, imo
One from either end of the career spectrum ...  
Spider56 : 5/9/2022 7:41 am : link
Started here and should have stayed >>> Bavaro.

Retired here after being elsewhere; a tie >>> OJ Anderson & Everton Walls ...
Bavaro, Banks, Pepper.  
BLUATHRT : 5/9/2022 8:17 am : link
Watching that Browns team with BB coaching while we were left with Ray Handley and seeing Banks and Pepper in that uniform was painful. Bavaro as an Eagle was like seeing your wife sleep with your worst enemy.
Definitely McCaffrey  
NYGgolfer : 5/9/2022 8:24 am : link
He was really good in Denver.

Linval Joseph was another that is spot on.
RE: Shockey  
John in Loudoun : 5/9/2022 8:25 am : link
In comment 15702375 Jolly Blue Giant said:
Quote:
.


One of my least favorite Giant of all time...but to each his own I guess.
Reggie White  
nochance : 5/9/2022 9:22 am : link
He was never really a Giant but he should have been. Could you imagine what the Giants defense would be like with him and LT on the same side of the line?
Has to be McCaffery  
Greg from LI : 5/9/2022 9:37 am : link
While it sucked seeing Bavaro play for the Eagles, or Banks and Marshall for the Redskins, they were at the end of their careers. Ed McCaffery played the bulk of his career elsewhere because Dan Reeves was a dolt.

Runner up for me is Pepper Johnson. He played his best years as a Giant but still was a good player for a few more elsewhere, including making a Pro Bowl as a Brown. Another Reeves blunder.
Linval Jospeh  
beatrixkiddo : 5/9/2022 9:54 am : link
JPP and OBJ I wish could have all been lifers with the Giants. Just didn’t pan out for one reason or another, but each one of these guys were amazing in their prime. Ring of honor types.
That great faceless lineman named Lou Cordileone  
giantblue1 : 5/9/2022 10:14 am : link
Only Kidding! My first choice is Sam Huff.My second would be Roosevelt Grier!
RE: More than anyone else  
BigBlueBuff : 5/9/2022 11:34 am : link
In comment 15702581 USAF NYG Fan said:
Quote:
Bill Belichick

Winner, winner, chicken dinner!

Players? Huff, Hostetler, McCaffrey, S. Smith
There's probably close to a dozen of them if I think about it  
arniefez : 5/9/2022 12:32 pm : link
Most from the 1980's. Off the top of my head I'll start with Fred Dryer in the 60's.

In the 80's

Mark Haynes
Brad Van Pelt
Reggie White
Carl Banks
Mark Bavaro
Pepper Johnson
Jim Burt
Fred Dryer, Homer Jones  
xtian : 5/9/2022 12:38 pm : link
lots of great mentions here. i submit those two oldies.
Dorsey Levens...  
McNally's_Nuts : 5/9/2022 1:00 pm : link
....
Bavaro  
DavidinBMNY : 5/9/2022 1:08 pm : link
Hurt the most at the time.
Not the top of the list...  
manh george : 5/9/2022 2:33 pm : link
but I was really sad that Fred Dryer and the Giants got along so poorly that he, in effect, forced a trade. The Giants were so bad from 1973-80 that he was smart to get away. The main player the Giants drafted with the trade proceeds was the inimitable Eldridge Small.

During that same period, Fran Tarkenton forced himself out, and the Giants picked the "wonderful" Larry Jacobnson with part of the proceeds--but at least they also got the talented Brad Van Pelt as a draft pick.

Top of my list would be Sam Huff--for his talent, and that he was symbolic of Giant mgt. incompetence, starting with Allie Sherman.
Sam Huff was traded right before I started following the Giants  
arniefez : 5/9/2022 2:55 pm : link
Justin Tuck is one I agree with.
RE: Fran Tarkenton  
giantstock : 5/9/2022 3:59 pm : link
In comment 15702441 Bones said:
Quote:
He was fun to watch.


+1
Another vote for Banks  
.McL. : 5/9/2022 4:05 pm : link
First player I thought about when I saw the thread
