Who is THE Giant you wished played their entire career here?

I remember seeing Bavaro as an Eagle & I wanted to puke. Same with Banks with Washington.
While those two sucked, for me, it is Tuck. As a Domer fan, I loved him in South Bend & then he ends up on the Giants & is instrumental in 2 Super Bowl wins, arguably could have won MVP in both games.
I know it probably doesn't mean much to most, but I am sentimental when it comes to guys like Eli, Stray, LT, Phil, etc. who never donned another uni than the Giants. I would include Amani in that convo, even though he was in KC's training camp before being cut.
Hated to see McCaffrey and Dan Campbell go.
My thoughts exactly..That's the 1st name that came into my old brain..And I mean old..So old,I was a kid,waiting where the players entered Yankee Stadium..We were playing the dreaded REDSKINS..We,my friends and I,asked Huff what are you going to do to the Redskin QB today..He said laughing, we're going to break his leg..Then got serious, and said,I'm only kidding..But we would like to a few black and blue marks on his rear end..What a great player,and really a super friendly man..
+2.
It was however pretty great two see my favorite childhood players, LT and then Strahan retire as Giants.
:-)
:-)
Hahaha
Of course, I'm sure as others contribute I'll remember additional players I wish had stayed in blue their whole careers. (I will say, though, that this thread is easier to take than BB56's question about painful losses!)
I also wished DRC would have been a lifetime Giant. His athleticism was off the charts.
I know they were nearing the end at the time but seeing Armstead, Bradshaw and Tuck wearing different jerseys also hurt.
"won", not "one"
Yeah good call, I hated to see him go.
Smith catching a td against us from Vince Young was absolutely gut wrenching at the time. We would of course have the last laugh winning a ring, but it still sucked.
Pugh might have saved a few headaches, but I get it. Linval Joseph bugs me a bit too.
Kurt Warner is an interesting one.
Quote:
Beckham, Nicks, Smith. Different reasons obv but all 3 could've been NYC legends.
Smith catching a td against us from Vince Young was absolutely gut wrenching at the time. We would of course have the last laugh winning a ring, but it still sucked.
Fuck I was there for that. That SUCKED.
Sam Huff was the face of the 1956 championship team and the first NFL defensive player to get wide acclaim outside the game and fan community. The CBS TV show "The Violent World of Sam Huff" was a landmark event for the whole damn NFL, not just the GIANTS.
It was especially disconcerting since he was traded, so it was not a voluntary departure, or forced by money, or by injury and/or declining skills like so many of the later guys were - or some before him for that matter. Even worse, he was traded to a disliked division opponent, he really didn't want to go, and he took it very hard.
It was also extremely unpopular with the fans and really the beginning of the end for Allie Sherman as head coach.
And I wish they had Rob Carpenter for his entire career . Lastly Mark Collins , who because of George Young’s stubborn middle-class preoccupation , went on to have an entire second career as a safety with the KC & Seattle .
But while we’re at it : Leonard , Jumbo , Banks, P-Rock, and Eric Howard .
Scroll up.
I agree. Against a lot of others here.
I also wished DRC would have been a lifetime Giant. His athleticism was off the charts.
I know they were nearing the end at the time but seeing Armstead, Bradshaw and Tuck wearing different jerseys also hurt.
First of all, we didn’t draft DRC so that isn’t possible… and OBJ? Seriously? Is that just because you don’t want to change your handle?
Trainmaster : 5/8/2022 8:25 pm : link : reply
(I kid, I kid)
:-)
Quote:
1. Odell by a mile
I also wished DRC would have been a lifetime Giant. His athleticism was off the charts.
I know they were nearing the end at the time but seeing Armstead, Bradshaw and Tuck wearing different jerseys also hurt.
First of all, we didn’t draft DRC so that isn’t possible… and OBJ? Seriously? Is that just because you don’t want to change your handle?
Patrick Duffy leg say’s, “Go weave a basket and chill.”
Quote:
1. Odell by a mile
I also wished DRC would have been a lifetime Giant. His athleticism was off the charts.
I know they were nearing the end at the time but seeing Armstead, Bradshaw and Tuck wearing different jerseys also hurt.
First of all, we didn’t draft DRC so that isn’t possible… and OBJ? Seriously? Is that just because you don’t want to change your handle?
I don’t think the thread was which drafted Giants…. Because once a Giant always a Giants doesn’t mean only if draft. My first thought was Antonio Pierce
Quote:
He was fun to watch.
Yeah good call, I hated to see him go.
My fave at the time. Couldn’t believe a shitty team like us got a 27 year-old star QB. Whatever we won was largely attributable to Fran, imo
Quote:
He was fun to watch.
Yeah good call, I hated to see him go.
My fave at the time. Couldn’t believe a shitty team like us got a 27 year-old star QB. Whatever we won was largely attributable to Fran, imo
Retired here after being elsewhere; a tie >>> OJ Anderson & Everton Walls ...
Linval Joseph was another that is spot on.
One of my least favorite Giant of all time...but to each his own I guess.
Runner up for me is Pepper Johnson. He played his best years as a Giant but still was a good player for a few more elsewhere, including making a Pro Bowl as a Brown. Another Reeves blunder.
Winner, winner, chicken dinner!
Players? Huff, Hostetler, McCaffrey, S. Smith
In the 80's
Mark Haynes
Brad Van Pelt
Reggie White
Carl Banks
Mark Bavaro
Pepper Johnson
Jim Burt
During that same period, Fran Tarkenton forced himself out, and the Giants picked the "wonderful" Larry Jacobnson with part of the proceeds--but at least they also got the talented Brad Van Pelt as a draft pick.
Top of my list would be Sam Huff--for his talent, and that he was symbolic of Giant mgt. incompetence, starting with Allie Sherman.
+1