Who is THE Giant you wished played their entire career here? SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5/8/2022 7:47 pm

I remember seeing Bavaro as an Eagle & I wanted to puke. Same with Banks with Washington.



While those two sucked, for me, it is Tuck. As a Domer fan, I loved him in South Bend & then he ends up on the Giants & is instrumental in 2 Super Bowl wins, arguably could have won MVP in both games.



I know it probably doesn't mean much to most, but I am sentimental when it comes to guys like Eli, Stray, LT, Phil, etc. who never donned another uni than the Giants. I would include Amani in that convo, even though he was in KC's training camp before being cut.