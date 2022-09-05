So does anyone know WTF happened? I really don’t. He was healthy enough to play in 14/17 games, so injury wasn’t really the issue. Is he just not that good? Not motivated? We SORELY needed a big, good receiver last year, and just - nothing. And now I keep reading how we lack a #1 receiver - any hope for 2022? If things hold, honestly it’s like DG should have just set a match to $72M in greenbacks and saved Golladay the trip.
He wasn't helped by Garrett's scheme either, I have to think Daboll's will be better for him, it can't e worse.
Massive overpay - Rumors are the only other opportunities he was getting were 1 year prove it deals. He is who he is - Giants saw something more
I don't think DJ was comfortable throwing to him (big WRs like Golladay don't necessarily need to be open)
Bad scheme (maybe Daboll corrects this?)
I don't think he factors into the long term plans.
Just wrote a post about how the Gettleman stench will continue for some time, and this will be one to deal with at some point.
Unfortunately, this is what can happen when you leave a HoF QB for a mediocre game manager with limited arm talent.
Like Jones, this is KG's year to prove it or not.
On top of that he creates no separation - at his best he's still a guy who catches the ball while covered. That doesn't match well with a QB who needs to see something open to throw it.
Whether it was a bad contract is moot, maybe even academic, but since he’s staying kt would seem, here’s to hood health and a better run O..
Yup. They would've cut him this offseason if they could. He's not the kind of WR Schoen and Daboll want. Gettleman liked wingspans (Golladay, Benjamin, Funchess), these guys want separation.
will be 2023's James Bradberry.
Absolutely, when the Giants don't restructure his deal when they need cap room this season will confirm that he's gone next year when it benefits the cap.
He's a good player who had a bad year playing on a bad team.
Again, Golladay is "suppose" to be one of those receivers that you just need to get the ball in his catch radius and he will come down with it most of the time.
As far as I'm concerned, like Barkley and Jones, he's playing for his Giants' future this season.
He didn't throw it to him. I though I read that Golloday played over 60% of the snaps. That alone tells you that Jones sucks. Just targeting him downfield might have led to opening up the underneath.
Golloday to Stafford was pretty good.
+2.
As mentioned above, JG took away DJ's aggressiveness.
I also think JG's scheme made it very easy to sit on KG routes and to roll coverage to him.
You can see it the all-22, and people football smarter than me have said as much.
The other thing and I have mentioned this on several threads is the offensive scheme. There was no creativity to scheme guys open. There didnt seem to be a signature play for KG.
You can also wash the last 6 games. I mean the QB play in the last 6 was just god awful. Its hard to imagine that Glennon was even a marginal starter at some point.
Hopefully he can rebound because we cant cut him.
He didn't.
One would think a WR the size of KG would break some tackles or outrun defenders.
It's not hard to figure out why he didn't catch many TD passes...he just isn't that good.
It might be because of injury...but it usually looked like he gave no effort.
It's never been what he does.
Fair argument. I'm not saying he was known for getting open. My point is that you don't pay big money to a guy who is known for jump balls. His 50/50 balls were at about 10% last season.
The Giants line was so bad that there wasn’t enough time for him to get open. Couple that with Garrett’s terrible game planning and you end up with KG’s 2021 season.
I think he’ll have a bounce back year with the offensive line improvements and a HC and OC who coach to the strengths of their players vs. sticking to their preferred scheme no matter who their personnel is.
It’s possible, but I’ll wait to see how this year goes before writing him off. If he puts up a 65-70 catch, 1,000+ season with 8+ TD’s the deal won’t look so bad given the crazy spike in WR values this offseason.
Too many good young WR's coming into the league.
(Which should have been somebody else's problem), it didn't work; now all they can hope for is he returns to form. If he doesn't, the pain continues.
lol please tell me the kyle fuller rumor midseason last year was just the broncos trying to leak something that sounded possible but wasn't true.
You really do not need to go any deeper than that.
Hard to argue with this. Of course, KG also had that "great" offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell running the show, too... ;)
The same QBs were throwing Slayton, Engram, and Andrew Thomas the ball and they all scored more TDs.
It wasn’t long before Golladay sustained another injury(week 3), then hyperextended his knee vs Dallas week 5. Say what you want about Stafford or Jones, but Golloday looked flat out pedestrian vs Dallas while a rookie with barely any practice time dominated the Dallas secondary defenders. I don’t think Golladay ever got close to being healthy enough to make a real impact, his strength was as a down the field receiver on passes 15-20 yards downfield. Between his health and the offensive line being decimated, his chances of making downfield plays in Giants offense dwindled. I think he’s certainly a better player than what we were able to see from him a year ago, he’s shown that.
My opinion is the missed time early on really put a damper on his season.
We know he does not separate well- more of a physical receiver who uses his size/catch radius to win. Most of the routes that KG wins on rely on trust and chemistry with the QB, which he did not have.
Plus, he missed time with injury in the middle of the season. Finally got back, but looked banged up. Just as he looked to be getting back to full speed, Jones was out of the lineup soon after. Can't expect him to put up numbers in that mess of an offense with Glennon/Fromm at the helm.
This is a big year for KG- hoping he has a bounce back year.
This signing just shows catastrophically bad judgement. You don’t know whether the football side of the signing or the financial side was worse.
I think it will go down as one of the worst signings in the teams history.