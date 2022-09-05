for display only
Golladay

lugnut : 5/9/2022 2:08 pm
So does anyone know WTF happened? I really don’t. He was healthy enough to play in 14/17 games, so injury wasn’t really the issue. Is he just not that good? Not motivated? We SORELY needed a big, good receiver last year, and just - nothing. And now I keep reading how we lack a #1 receiver - any hope for 2022? If things hold, honestly it’s like DG should have just set a match to $72M in greenbacks and saved Golladay the trip.
Should have included  
lugnut : 5/9/2022 2:11 pm : link
Were Judge, Garrett, et al so incompetent that they couldn’t even scheme to get him the ball?
It was a combination of factors.  
Section331 : 5/9/2022 2:11 pm : link
He wasn't as good as the contract he signed, he has exhibited "play when I want to" tendencies throughout his career, and he wasn't a fit for Jones. KG thrives on back-shoulder throws and fade patterns, where he can use his size to out-position DB's. Those are not the types of throws Daniel does well with.

He wasn't helped by Garrett's scheme either, I have to think Daboll's will be better for him, it can't e worse.
didn't care for the signing  
UConn4523 : 5/9/2022 2:12 pm : link
but I think its pretty clear the offense he played in just stunk. Never in synch with Jones (or Glennon), we couldn't block or run, etc. Just a bad way to judge individuals since almost every player was bad.
They didn't seem to  
Bill in UT : 5/9/2022 2:13 pm : link
call his number that often when he was in. And Jones did not seem to have good chemistry with him. Very few times he put the ball where Golladay could make a contested catch. But I don't know exactly what the problem was. Hopefully, it's fixable and he can contribute this year.
........  
CoughlinHandsonHips : 5/9/2022 2:16 pm : link
Combo

Massive overpay - Rumors are the only other opportunities he was getting were 1 year prove it deals. He is who he is - Giants saw something more

I don't think DJ was comfortable throwing to him (big WRs like Golladay don't necessarily need to be open)

Bad scheme (maybe Daboll corrects this?)
I didn't know him very well once signed I looked him up  
Lines of Scrimmage : 5/9/2022 2:19 pm : link
He seemed to be a 1100 yards/season (60-68 catches) with a little over 16ypc in Detroit when healthy which was not often. Seeing him on the field he did not scream upper tier 1 to me. Injuries once again on top of it.

I don't think he factors into the long term plans.
Another one with a god-awful contract. Yes, KG was injured  
chick310 : 5/9/2022 2:20 pm : link
early and often and probably gutted it out for a few games as well where he was not 100%. But his heart wasn't into last year (and maybe the year before too in DET) and that was plainly seen on occasion.

Just wrote a post about how the Gettleman stench will continue for some time, and this will be one to deal with at some point.

the difference between Stafford and Jones is vast  
UConn4523 : 5/9/2022 2:22 pm : link
which is another factor.
Overrated player....  
bw in dc : 5/9/2022 2:23 pm : link
and overpaid. But KG has skills.

Unfortunately, this is what can happen when you leave a HoF QB for a mediocre game manager with limited arm talent.
Golladay was held up a lot  
jvm52106 : 5/9/2022 2:24 pm : link
during the summer and I don't think he and Jones were ever on the same page.

Like Jones, this is KG's year to prove it or not.
Golladay played 5 games in 2020  
Go Terps : 5/9/2022 2:25 pm : link
Why was the expectation that he'd come back strong on that after being so grotesquely overpaid?

On top of that he creates no separation - at his best he's still a guy who catches the ball while covered. That doesn't match well with a QB who needs to see something open to throw it.
He may have played in 14 games,  
Big Blue '56 : 5/9/2022 2:30 pm : link
but he really wasn’t healthy much of the season as I understand it..He may or may not have been healthy the last 6 games, but tge offense was only playing with 10 players with Jones out..

Whether it was a bad contract is moot, maybe even academic, but since he’s staying kt would seem, here’s to hood health and a better run O..
Sheesh, should read,  
Big Blue '56 : 5/9/2022 2:31 pm : link
but since he’s staying it would seem, here’s to good health and a better run O..
Golladay  
JonC : 5/9/2022 2:33 pm : link
will be 2023's James Bradberry.
RE: Golladay  
Go Terps : 5/9/2022 2:40 pm : link
In comment 15703247 JonC said:
Quote:
will be 2023's James Bradberry.


Yup. They would've cut him this offseason if they could. He's not the kind of WR Schoen and Daboll want. Gettleman liked wingspans (Golladay, Benjamin, Funchess), these guys want separation.
A combination of things. He was overpaid, but before coming here, he  
Ira : 5/9/2022 2:42 pm : link
had a couple of 1,000+ yardage seasons, so he should be better than what we saw last year. It should help to have better ol protection so he has time to get open.
RE: RE: Golladay  
Jay on the Island : 5/9/2022 2:44 pm : link
In comment 15703263 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15703247 JonC said:


Quote:


will be 2023's James Bradberry.



Yup. They would've cut him this offseason if they could. He's not the kind of WR Schoen and Daboll want. Gettleman liked wingspans (Golladay, Benjamin, Funchess), these guys want separation.

Absolutely, when the Giants don't restructure his deal when they need cap room this season will confirm that he's gone next year when it benefits the cap.
bad OL  
djm : 5/9/2022 2:46 pm : link
bad QB no running game and no real threats to suck coverage away. And Galladay isn't exactly Terrel Owens anyway.

He's a good player who had a bad year playing on a bad team.
Brought in to win those 50/50 balls  
USAF NYG Fan : 5/9/2022 2:47 pm : link
which would suggest he wins more than 50%. He didn't even get to 50%. In 2020, 62.5% catch percentage. In 2021, 48.7%. Before anyone starts crying but .... Jones blah blah blah.

Again, Golladay is "suppose" to be one of those receivers that you just need to get the ball in his catch radius and he will come down with it most of the time.

As far as I'm concerned, like Barkley and Jones, he's playing for his Giants' future this season.
Jones  
Thegratefulhead : 5/9/2022 2:49 pm : link
Was castrated by Judge & Garret. They made him so afraid to turn the ball over that he took no chances. If Golloday is 1v1 downfield with a 6'corner 6" from him him, he is fucking open.

He didn't throw it to him. I though I read that Golloday played over 60% of the snaps. That alone tells you that Jones sucks. Just targeting him downfield might have led to opening up the underneath.

Golloday to Stafford was pretty good.
RE: RE: Golladay  
AcidTest : 5/9/2022 2:52 pm : link
In comment 15703263 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15703247 JonC said:


Quote:


will be 2023's James Bradberry.



Yup. They would've cut him this offseason if they could. He's not the kind of WR Schoen and Daboll want. Gettleman liked wingspans (Golladay, Benjamin, Funchess), these guys want separation.


+2.
DJ does not need  
PakistanPete : 5/9/2022 3:02 pm : link
to see the receiver. It's evident in his first-year tape.

As mentioned above, JG took away DJ's aggressiveness.

I also think JG's scheme made it very easy to sit on KG routes and to roll coverage to him.

You can see it the all-22, and people football smarter than me have said as much.
I dont really know how you can sum up his season  
Rudy5757 : 5/9/2022 3:03 pm : link
I think the number 1 problem was injuries and not being on the same page. He kind of looked tentative.

The other thing and I have mentioned this on several threads is the offensive scheme. There was no creativity to scheme guys open. There didnt seem to be a signature play for KG.

You can also wash the last 6 games. I mean the QB play in the last 6 was just god awful. Its hard to imagine that Glennon was even a marginal starter at some point.

Hopefully he can rebound because we cant cut him.
One would think that a WR  
Thunderstruck27 : 5/9/2022 3:15 pm : link
getting paid as much money as he did last year would be able to get wide open...A LOT.
He didn't.
One would think a WR the size of KG would break some tackles or outrun defenders.
He didn't.
It's not hard to figure out why he didn't catch many TD passes...he just isn't that good.
It might be because of injury...but it usually looked like he gave no effort.
I don't he was ever  
PakistanPete : 5/9/2022 3:17 pm : link
going to get wide open much even on a good team.

It's never been what he does.
Garrett  
ElitoCanton : 5/9/2022 3:23 pm : link
combined with the QB injuries. All his injuries happened when Jones was healthy.
RE: I don't he was ever  
Thunderstruck27 : 5/9/2022 3:25 pm : link
In comment 15703372 PakistanPete said:
Quote:
going to get wide open much even on a good team.

It's never been what he does.


Fair argument. I'm not saying he was known for getting open. My point is that you don't pay big money to a guy who is known for jump balls. His 50/50 balls were at about 10% last season.
No argument there  
PakistanPete : 5/9/2022 3:27 pm : link
.
Golladay was overpaid, but that’s how FA goes  
eric2425ny : 5/9/2022 3:30 pm : link
He’s not a quick get open in two seconds type receiver like Toney.

The Giants line was so bad that there wasn’t enough time for him to get open. Couple that with Garrett’s terrible game planning and you end up with KG’s 2021 season.

I think he’ll have a bounce back year with the offensive line improvements and a HC and OC who coach to the strengths of their players vs. sticking to their preferred scheme no matter who their personnel is.
I understood the signing  
Johnny5 : 5/9/2022 3:34 pm : link
We have been weak on WRs. But he was overrated, especially by Gettleman (and overpaid). Especially due to health.
Worse free agent signing than Nate Solder  
BigBlue7 : 5/9/2022 3:50 pm : link
.
RE: Worse free agent signing than Nate Solder  
eric2425ny : 5/9/2022 3:54 pm : link
In comment 15703459 BigBlue7 said:
Quote:
.


It’s possible, but I’ll wait to see how this year goes before writing him off. If he puts up a 65-70 catch, 1,000+ season with 8+ TD’s the deal won’t look so bad given the crazy spike in WR values this offseason.
He is not part of the future. Another horrendous contract by Gettleman  
GiantBlue : 5/9/2022 4:02 pm : link
You have to figure that this is a big year for Golladay or he is going to be a cut/has been.

Too many good young WR's coming into the league.
Missed all of camp  
BillT : 5/9/2022 4:08 pm : link
Played five games, got hurt, missed three games came back played two games and Jones got hurt. End of story.
Golliday  
noro9 : 5/9/2022 4:28 pm : link
Will be fine
They paid BIG money for Golladay's rehab year ...  
Manny in CA : 5/9/2022 4:29 pm : link

(Which should have been somebody else's problem), it didn't work; now all they can hope for is he returns to form. If he doesn't, the pain continues.

It could have been worse.  
Rico : 5/9/2022 4:30 pm : link
Getty almost traded for him the year before, and he probably would have cost us a 2nd or 3rd round pick in addition to that contract.
RE: It could have been worse.  
Eric on Li : 5/9/2022 4:32 pm : link
In comment 15703530 Rico said:
Quote:
Getty almost traded for him the year before, and he probably would have cost us a 2nd or 3rd round pick in addition to that contract.


lol please tell me the kyle fuller rumor midseason last year was just the broncos trying to leak something that sounded possible but wasn't true.
Golladay needs to be the second option on every play and Jones has to  
Ivan15 : 5/9/2022 6:42 pm : link
Be fast enough through his progressions to find him.
ANDREW THOMAS...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5/9/2022 7:00 pm : link
Andrew Fucking Thomas-our starting LT-had more TDs in 2021 than KG. That is still UFB to me.
Look at who was throwing him the ball last year  
Vanzetti : 5/9/2022 7:04 pm : link
Compared to his previous years in NFL

You really do not need to go any deeper than that.
RE: Look at who was throwing him the ball last year  
bw in dc : 5/9/2022 7:27 pm : link
In comment 15703678 Vanzetti said:
Quote:
Compared to his previous years in NFL

You really do not need to go any deeper than that.


Hard to argue with this. Of course, KG also had that "great" offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell running the show, too... ;)
bw in dc.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5/9/2022 7:30 pm : link
I see a lot of comparisons between Stafford & DJ. (Winking.)
Only on this site do the QB's get blamed  
Thunderstruck27 : 5/9/2022 10:10 pm : link
for the complete lack of production of the 6th highest paid WR in the NFL.
The same QBs were throwing Slayton, Engram, and Andrew Thomas the ball and they all scored more TDs.
I remember  
BSIMatt : 5/9/2022 10:59 pm : link
Ranaan giving a practice report just prior to the season starting. I remember being excited because he was talking about how explosive Toney looked and Toney had a hard time even getting on the practice field prior to that. However, he then went on to say that Golladay did not look too good, like he was still trying to get back to 100% from the hamstring and that might be good to temper expectations early on the season as he worked back to form(similar to how many viewed Barkley heading in).

It wasn’t long before Golladay sustained another injury(week 3), then hyperextended his knee vs Dallas week 5. Say what you want about Stafford or Jones, but Golloday looked flat out pedestrian vs Dallas while a rookie with barely any practice time dominated the Dallas secondary defenders. I don’t think Golladay ever got close to being healthy enough to make a real impact, his strength was as a down the field receiver on passes 15-20 yards downfield. Between his health and the offensive line being decimated, his chances of making downfield plays in Giants offense dwindled. I think he’s certainly a better player than what we were able to see from him a year ago, he’s shown that.
If he ever did get open……  
thrunthrublue : 1:11 am : link
He was looking back at 8 being either strip sacked, or being hammered into the ground…..worst O line in pro ball in 22.
I still think he is a talented player  
Breeze_94 : 1:22 am : link
and the contract, while still bad, doesn't look quite as bad after this offseason

My opinion is the missed time early on really put a damper on his season.

We know he does not separate well- more of a physical receiver who uses his size/catch radius to win. Most of the routes that KG wins on rely on trust and chemistry with the QB, which he did not have.

Plus, he missed time with injury in the middle of the season. Finally got back, but looked banged up. Just as he looked to be getting back to full speed, Jones was out of the lineup soon after. Can't expect him to put up numbers in that mess of an offense with Glennon/Fromm at the helm.

This is a big year for KG- hoping he has a bounce back year.
Much of Golladay’s production in Detroit  
cosmicj : 10:43 am : link
Came from catching passes from backup QBs. Look up his game stats. Those backups were probably worse than Glennon.

This signing just shows catastrophically bad judgement. You don’t know whether the football side of the signing or the financial side was worse.

I think it will go down as one of the worst signings in the teams history.
