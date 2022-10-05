over or under 7 wins

The writer is quite optimistic picking the giants for more than 7 wins and possibly as many as 10 but the schedule does include
Seattle
Carolina
Houston
Detroit
Chicago
Jacksonville
Those are winnable games and they have a chance for splits with division rivals
other games GB Indy Titans Ravens Vikes maybe a win depending upon turnovers luck and health betting big blue
5-12
No way they go 10-6
10-7 maybe, but 10-6 doesnt seem possible....
just kidding
i'm going with the under for this year.
The talent to compete on a weekly basis isn’t there yet. This year is about identifying the players going forward and establishing the offensive and defensive schemes.
I really believe that this team will be considered overachieving at 5-6 wins.
even without said carnage, this team is destined for a top 3 pick in next year's draft. so that's, what, four wins in 2022 maybe?
this whole off-season is and always has been about 2024. so just find other hobbies to occupy your Sunday afternoons this autumn.
As far as the GB, Indy, TN, & Ravens games. All of those teams are more talented than the Giants and would have to be considered clear favorites over us.
Our division is soft. The schedule is soft and there is enough talent to compete with all but the top 4 or 5 in the nfc.
I know people want to rebuild for 3 years and unveil a juggernaut but the league is built for parity. Every team has flaws and holes. Giants roster is thin but overall talent is middle of the pack. If you can’t see that you it’s because we don’t scrutinize other rosters like we do our own. If these guys can’t get close to .500 then we will be coach shopping again.
5th coach and 3rd GM in the last 7 years. Hope they realize there are no training wheels.
Um, what? Have you seen this roster and watched this team? Better prepare for a big disappointment if you think that this new regime can turn chicken shit into a gourmet meal very quickly bud.
I meant to pick the OVER at 6.5 with Jones.
Not if we have a decent pass rush..Giving a so so QB
less time to find a open man,is the key.Really good QB's are a bigger challenge ofcourse.But we got a little better up front,so I look for some good things to happen..
If jones picks his game up and we stay healthy, our schedule is pretty easy, we can def win over 7 games.
That being said I really like what we've done so far. The draft picks, the shedding of players. Schoen was left with a terrible situation and seems to be getting through the worst of it ASAP. Wait til next next year
i'm going with the under for this year.
Perfectly said.
But we do know what this roster looks like and what the cap looks like. Anyone hoping or, unfortunately expecting, them to be better than they were last year or they year before that, or the year before THAT, is doing nothing but setting themselves up for disappointment.
Regardless, I really don't care about their win-loss record this year. For me, it's all about evaluating what they have and determining what they need to to go from laughing-stocks to contenders. It's about getting rid of "dead wood," refusing to depend on the undependable, and demanding excellence from #1 to #53. Anything less should be unacceptable.
I would bet the under, but I think this is all reasonable. As much as the overall talent on the roster gets criticized, there are *some* decent pieces here. Easy schedule plus a few breaks plus better health... they could be OK this year.
Basically, my bell curve of reasonable outcomes this year is 2-8 wins, with 5 being the peak of the curve. But I don't think this is a "first overall pick" roster. They were abysmal last year and four teams were somehow worse, and they've added two high draft picks and completely revamped the offensive line without losing much in the way of contributors (outside of Bradberry). The Giants should have an OK offensive line for the first time in over a decade. That will have effects all over the roster.
5-12 is my guess, though, so the under. The defense is paper thin and they're going to try to blitz with basically no secondary. Good luck.
Quote:
Provided the team can stay relatively healthy over the course of the season, which is something they haven't been able to do for a while. They could also use a favorable bounce or two...or three.
Their record this year really is meaningless to me. In my view, it's much more important for the Giants to find out who they should stick with and who they shouldn't; who's got a future with the team and who doesn't. That can't be done over the Summer. It's going to take a full season. Once they're identified, it's a safe bet that weaknesses will be addressed in 2023, in free agency and the draft.
If you're looking to bet, keep an eye on Toney in presason if he plays Daboll like a pigeon like he did Judge.