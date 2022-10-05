for display only
over or under 7 wins

Hilary : 5/10/2022 4:06 pm
The writer is quite optimistic picking the giants for more than 7 wins and possibly as many as 10 but the schedule does include
Seattle
Carolina
Houston
Detroit
Chicago
Jacksonville
Those are winnable games and they have a chance for splits with division rivals
other games GB Indy Titans Ravens Vikes maybe a win depending upon turnovers luck and health
betting big blue - ( New Window )
10-6...  
Brown_Hornet : 5/10/2022 4:06 pm : link
...just like every year~
Over  
BlueManCrew : 5/10/2022 4:07 pm : link
I say 8 wins let’s goooooo
Under  
US1 Giants : 5/10/2022 4:07 pm : link
Lucky to win 5.
Under  
crackerjack465 : 5/10/2022 4:11 pm : link
A lot of growing pains, I think especially on defense in the secondary. If McKinney misses any time, we're in a lot of trouble back there.
Under  
M.S. : 5/10/2022 4:12 pm : link

5-12
Under  
Go Terps : 5/10/2022 4:13 pm : link
Floor is 2, ceiling is 7.
Over 8-9 wins  
Rudy5757 : 5/10/2022 4:13 pm : link
we moved out the NFL cellar by improving the OL.
I'll say over, though I won't guess how many. We need good years from  
Ira : 5/10/2022 4:14 pm : link
the rooks.
RE: 10-6...  
cjac : 5/10/2022 4:15 pm : link
In comment 15704566 Brown_Hornet said:
Quote:
...just like every year~


No way they go 10-6

10-7 maybe, but 10-6 doesnt seem possible....

just kidding
Under  
ZogZerg : 5/10/2022 4:19 pm : link
The organization needs to show me they know how to win.
i'm with ZOG here  
cjac : 5/10/2022 4:22 pm : link
until they're a winning team, they arent.

i'm going with the under for this year.
Way under  
rich in DC : 5/10/2022 4:23 pm : link
My guess is a max of 6 wins, likelier 3-4.

The talent to compete on a weekly basis isn’t there yet. This year is about identifying the players going forward and establishing the offensive and defensive schemes.

I really believe that this team will be considered overachieving at 5-6 wins.
O sweet jeebus, make it stop  
George : 5/10/2022 5:09 pm : link
We haven't even incurred our annual slew of summer injuries that wipe out half our team yet. let's wait until the carnage ends before talking about wins.

even without said carnage, this team is destined for a top 3 pick in next year's draft. so that's, what, four wins in 2022 maybe?

this whole off-season is and always has been about 2024. so just find other hobbies to occupy your Sunday afternoons this autumn.
I will take the under on both 7 wins and  
Jimmy Googs : 5/10/2022 5:19 pm : link
7 games played by Kadarius Toney...
Under  
BlueVinnie : 5/10/2022 5:22 pm : link
The OP points out a number of "winnable" games. We may win all of them, some of them or none of them. I'm sure the fans of each of those teams is looking at the Giants game as a winnable game for them.

As far as the GB, Indy, TN, & Ravens games. All of those teams are more talented than the Giants and would have to be considered clear favorites over us.
Over and If we don’t  
dancing blue bear : 5/10/2022 5:34 pm : link
Hit that then we have the wrong coach and GM. Again.

Our division is soft. The schedule is soft and there is enough talent to compete with all but the top 4 or 5 in the nfc.

I know people want to rebuild for 3 years and unveil a juggernaut but the league is built for parity. Every team has flaws and holes. Giants roster is thin but overall talent is middle of the pack. If you can’t see that you it’s because we don’t scrutinize other rosters like we do our own. If these guys can’t get close to .500 then we will be coach shopping again.

5th coach and 3rd GM in the last 7 years. Hope they realize there are no training wheels.
RE: Over and If we don’t  
bwitz : 5/10/2022 5:44 pm : link
In comment 15704644 dancing blue bear said:
Quote:
Hit that then we have the wrong coach and GM. Again.

Our division is soft. The schedule is soft and there is enough talent to compete with all but the top 4 or 5 in the nfc.

I know people want to rebuild for 3 years and unveil a juggernaut but the league is built for parity. Every team has flaws and holes. Giants roster is thin but overall talent is middle of the pack. If you can’t see that you it’s because we don’t scrutinize other rosters like we do our own. If these guys can’t get close to .500 then we will be coach shopping again.

5th coach and 3rd GM in the last 7 years. Hope they realize there are no training wheels.


Um, what? Have you seen this roster and watched this team? Better prepare for a big disappointment if you think that this new regime can turn chicken shit into a gourmet meal very quickly bud.
It will be under 7  
bwitz : 5/10/2022 5:47 pm : link
This team will not be good this year. Accept the reality of it and move on.
This is a shitty team.  
Optimus-NY : 5/10/2022 5:52 pm : link
Embrace it.
With Jones at QB, I will say 6.5 over/under. What would you say if  
Ivan15 : 5/10/2022 6:06 pm : link
Taylor was the starter this year?
I'm going with 9 wins  
montanagiant : 5/10/2022 6:07 pm : link
Take it to the bank!
RE: With Jones at QB, I will say 6.5 over/under. What would you say if  
Ivan15 : 5/10/2022 6:08 pm : link
In comment 15704668 Ivan15 said:
Quote:
Taylor was the starter this year?


I meant to pick the OVER at 6.5 with Jones.
Under 7  
Gregorio : 5/10/2022 6:09 pm : link
I view 2022 as a rebuilding year. With major questions at QB, new coaching staff, many low priced free agents on 1 year deals, it will take more than 1 season to become competitive.
Way  
RodneyHamp : 5/10/2022 6:18 pm : link
under.
The Secondary is going to be torched  
US1 Giants : 5/10/2022 6:24 pm : link
This is a season to clear the cap and be in position to draft a QB next year.

RE: The Secondary is going to be torched  
Alamo : 5/10/2022 6:34 pm : link
In comment 15704683 US1 Giants said:
Quote:
This is a season to clear the cap and be in position to draft a QB next year.


Not if we have a decent pass rush..Giving a so so QB
less time to find a open man,is the key.Really good QB's are a bigger challenge ofcourse.But we got a little better up front,so I look for some good things to happen..
Under  
JonC : 5/10/2022 6:40 pm : link
.
Very easy schedule  
averagejoe : 5/10/2022 6:43 pm : link
makes me think over. DJ and SB makes me think under. Since I know they will both be injured I will go with the over. Eight wins and nine losses .
I don't think some people grasp at how bad our roster  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5/10/2022 7:01 pm : link
is compared to other teams. We're going to suck this season. I think this will be rock bottom (the worm has to turn eventually...right?).
...  
BleedBlue : 5/10/2022 7:01 pm : link
eh... hard to know what to expect. If jones doesnt elevate his game we will be under 7 games. i expect at least 5 teams to finish worse than us.

If jones picks his game up and we stay healthy, our schedule is pretty easy, we can def win over 7 games.
I'm 8.5 bid....  
No Where Man : 5/10/2022 7:06 pm : link
.
As Mr. Jim Fassel would say...  
Johnny5 : 5/10/2022 7:21 pm : link
Over.

Under  
Producer : 5/10/2022 7:24 pm : link
.
Under  
Gmanfandan : 5/10/2022 7:28 pm : link
Top 5 pick in the draft again

That being said I really like what we've done so far. The draft picks, the shedding of players. Schoen was left with a terrible situation and seems to be getting through the worst of it ASAP. Wait til next next year
Under  
compton : 5/10/2022 7:29 pm : link
7 wins is the ceiling. 4 wins is the floor.

We’re all just throwing darts  
UberAlias : 5/10/2022 7:41 pm : link
We have virtually nothing to base the new coaching staff or change over in personnel on. Let’s at least get into training camp before speculation begins.
under  
islander1 : 5/10/2022 8:08 pm : link
I'll be shocked if we win 6. We're playing this season with one hand tie behind our back financially.
10-7  
mattlawson : 5/10/2022 9:12 pm : link
Week to week 17-0
Way under.  
BigBlue in Keys : 5/10/2022 10:10 pm : link
This entire season is a punt to me.
RE: i'm with ZOG here  
Brown_Hornet : 5/10/2022 10:25 pm : link
In comment 15704590 cjac said:
Quote:
until they're a winning team, they arent.

i'm going with the under for this year.
+1
RE: 10-7  
Brown_Hornet : 5/10/2022 10:26 pm : link

Quote:
Week to week 17-0

Perfectly said.
RE: We’re all just throwing darts  
bwitz : 5/10/2022 10:30 pm : link
In comment 15704758 UberAlias said:
Quote:
We have virtually nothing to base the new coaching staff or change over in personnel on. Let’s at least get into training camp before speculation begins.


But we do know what this roster looks like and what the cap looks like. Anyone hoping or, unfortunately expecting, them to be better than they were last year or they year before that, or the year before THAT, is doing nothing but setting themselves up for disappointment.
I don't think seven wins is unreasonable...  
Klaatu : 5/11/2022 8:07 am : link
Provided the team can stay relatively healthy over the course of the season, which is something they haven't been able to do for a while. They could also use a favorable bounce or two...or three.

Regardless, I really don't care about their win-loss record this year. For me, it's all about evaluating what they have and determining what they need to to go from laughing-stocks to contenders. It's about getting rid of "dead wood," refusing to depend on the undependable, and demanding excellence from #1 to #53. Anything less should be unacceptable.
RE: I don't think seven wins is unreasonable...  
RHPeel : 5/11/2022 9:31 am : link
In comment 15705018 Klaatu said:
Quote:
Provided the team can stay relatively healthy over the course of the season, which is something they haven't been able to do for a while. They could also use a favorable bounce or two...or three.

Regardless, I really don't care about their win-loss record this year. For me, it's all about evaluating what they have and determining what they need to to go from laughing-stocks to contenders. It's about getting rid of "dead wood," refusing to depend on the undependable, and demanding excellence from #1 to #53. Anything less should be unacceptable.


I would bet the under, but I think this is all reasonable. As much as the overall talent on the roster gets criticized, there are *some* decent pieces here. Easy schedule plus a few breaks plus better health... they could be OK this year.

Basically, my bell curve of reasonable outcomes this year is 2-8 wins, with 5 being the peak of the curve. But I don't think this is a "first overall pick" roster. They were abysmal last year and four teams were somehow worse, and they've added two high draft picks and completely revamped the offensive line without losing much in the way of contributors (outside of Bradberry). The Giants should have an OK offensive line for the first time in over a decade. That will have effects all over the roster.

5-12 is my guess, though, so the under. The defense is paper thin and they're going to try to blitz with basically no secondary. Good luck.
RE: RE: I don't think seven wins is unreasonable...  
Klaatu : 5/11/2022 10:05 am : link
In comment 15705071 RHPeel said:
Quote:
In comment 15705018 Klaatu said:


Quote:


Provided the team can stay relatively healthy over the course of the season, which is something they haven't been able to do for a while. They could also use a favorable bounce or two...or three.

Regardless, I really don't care about their win-loss record this year. For me, it's all about evaluating what they have and determining what they need to to go from laughing-stocks to contenders. It's about getting rid of "dead wood," refusing to depend on the undependable, and demanding excellence from #1 to #53. Anything less should be unacceptable.



I would bet the under, but I think this is all reasonable. As much as the overall talent on the roster gets criticized, there are *some* decent pieces here. Easy schedule plus a few breaks plus better health... they could be OK this year.

Basically, my bell curve of reasonable outcomes this year is 2-8 wins, with 5 being the peak of the curve. But I don't think this is a "first overall pick" roster. They were abysmal last year and four teams were somehow worse, and they've added two high draft picks and completely revamped the offensive line without losing much in the way of contributors (outside of Bradberry). The Giants should have an OK offensive line for the first time in over a decade. That will have effects all over the roster.

5-12 is my guess, though, so the under. The defense is paper thin and they're going to try to blitz with basically no secondary. Good luck.


Their record this year really is meaningless to me. In my view, it's much more important for the Giants to find out who they should stick with and who they shouldn't; who's got a future with the team and who doesn't. That can't be done over the Summer. It's going to take a full season. Once they're identified, it's a safe bet that weaknesses will be addressed in 2023, in free agency and the draft.
Over  
Eli Wilson : 5/11/2022 10:15 am : link
8-9 wins assuming no major injuries.
under  
Greg from LI : 5/11/2022 10:18 am : link
.
With DJ 7 is a good number  
Carl in CT : 5/11/2022 10:23 am : link
Without (injury or neck doesn’t allow) 2. Some will then (for the second year) understand how valuable he is.
We could have won 7 games  
Spiciest Memelord : 5/11/2022 11:11 am : link
if DJ stayed healthy and Toney didn't goldbrick.


If you're looking to bet, keep an eye on Toney in presason if he plays Daboll like a pigeon like he did Judge.
If Martindale can induce  
Racer : 5/11/2022 11:22 am : link
....Wentz to try some left handed throws as his marble bag empties, and schemes to make Hurts beat him from the pocket, 7 doesn't seem all that far away.
7 wins is a good push number as that's what I think they will have.  
chick310 : 5/11/2022 11:28 am : link
I'll go 8 and the over.
Push  
Thegratefulhead : 5/11/2022 11:29 am : link
I'll take exactly 7 wins Alex.
