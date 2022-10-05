for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Giants Life: Inside the Giants Draft Room

JonnyR : 5/10/2022 6:06 pm
The one we’ve all been waiting for!
Giants Life: Inside the Giants Draft Room - ( New Window )
JonnyR  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/10/2022 6:21 pm : link
Thanks for posting!

Hooray!
That is a fabulous link  
montanagiant : 5/10/2022 6:27 pm : link
Thanks for sharing that with the board
God I love the draft  
j_rud : 5/10/2022 6:33 pm : link
If there's one sporting event in all of sports that I'd love to have full access to its the draft and it's not even close. Just to be a fly on the wall and watch it all unfold.
Great watch  
The Dude : 5/10/2022 6:41 pm : link
I’ve noticed Schoen is pretty open with the media when he made his rounds this week(similar grades on Neal/Ikey, why not take thibs at 5) and this is a great inside look

He repeatedly brings up that they had 6 players (which was reported). Still wonder what trade proposals looked like at 7, and 5 which is shown in the video him declining It.
Lmao skip to 1:40  
bLiTz 2k : 5/10/2022 6:42 pm : link
...the dudes drunk girlfriend legit gives the camera the finger before it cuts away.

How did the production team miss that 😂
fantastic, loved it,  
prolatespheroid : 5/10/2022 6:43 pm : link
but wish there was just a little bit more face time with the day 3 picks
Kayvon is definitely a type A  
widmerseyebrow : 5/10/2022 6:44 pm : link
Could be a great start to establishing a new identity and new leadership within the team.

Neal, man it's hard not to be excited about the guy. Don't want to jinx it but it's hard to see a guy with his mind, body, and attitude failing.
RE: God I love the draft  
jvm52106 : 5/10/2022 6:44 pm : link
In comment 15704694 j_rud said:
Quote:
If there's one sporting event in all of sports that I'd love to have full access to its the draft and it's not even close. Just to be a fly on the wall and watch it all unfold.


I cannot agree more. In fact, if I could work in that environment, that process of selecting players, moving around, being part of the whole show would be amazing.

On a separate note and not to pile on to someone (or a group of people) but, you truly do see a different level of professionalism with this group than with Gettleman and Judge. The Clown show part at the end of last year is starting to appear to have been for far longer. Schoen's control of the room, the process, the way he speaks and the way he presents what they are doing, want to do and why they are doing it is so far and above what we had become used to over the last 4 years.

Time will tell on where things go BUT, I actually feel good about things because of what I have witnessed and not what I was being sold two years ago.
10/10  
Straw Hat : 5/10/2022 6:46 pm : link
Great watch!
Awesome film. Thanks for posting.  
Blue21 : 5/10/2022 6:52 pm : link
.
Couple thoughts  
Go Terps : 5/10/2022 6:56 pm : link
One thing that made me feel good about our first round picks was seeing that Dallas had our guys ranked 1 and 2 on their board. Dallas has been as good as anyone in identifying top shelf talent; that's good validation there.

Watching the video - is there a unit of measurement to adequately capture the difference between listening to Schoen and Brown talk vs. Gettleman?
After seeing Schoen give a pound to Petit...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5/10/2022 6:57 pm : link
I thought, 'Oh fuck. He might survive.' Nope.
That was fun!  
Will Shine : 5/10/2022 7:02 pm : link
My absolute fave was Chris Mara coming out of the bathroom.
that  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/10/2022 7:04 pm : link
may be the best video the Giants have produced. I can't believe they showed those interviews.

I wonder who the guy was who fell out of the top 7 AFTER the interviews?
How does Schoen not stand up to shake Thibs' hand?  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5/10/2022 7:07 pm : link
Haha. Come on Joe. You gotta stand up my man.
Loved that!  
Mdgiantsfan : 5/10/2022 7:09 pm : link
...great stuff by Giants.com
I sometimes forget Armstead  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5/10/2022 7:09 pm : link
is still working for the Giants.
My only complaint  
JonnyR : 5/10/2022 7:11 pm : link
is that the video isn’t 2 hours long! Loved it.
RE: that  
jvm52106 : 5/10/2022 7:22 pm : link
In comment 15704735 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
may be the best video the Giants have produced. I can't believe they showed those interviews.

I wonder who the guy was who fell out of the top 7 AFTER the interviews?


I think it is Stingley.
We got our last images of Mustang Lover in that video  
The_Boss : 5/10/2022 7:31 pm : link
I gotta say, regardless of the picks, you see immediately how professional and tight Schoen runs things in that room compared to the fat fuck up in Cape Cod..
the contrast in personality  
Jolly Blue Giant : 5/10/2022 7:42 pm : link
between Neal and Thibs is unbelievable....they are like the odd couple.
RE: that  
Finch : 5/10/2022 7:50 pm : link
In comment 15704735 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
may be the best video the Giants have produced. I can't believe they showed those interviews.

I wonder who the guy was who fell out of the top 7 AFTER the interviews?


Jermaine Johnson supposedly fell due to poor interviews. Not saying he was the guy but we know the jets had him high on their board
RE: How does Schoen not stand up to shake Thibs' hand?  
Jolly Blue Giant : 5/10/2022 7:53 pm : link
In comment 15704738 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Haha. Come on Joe. You gotta stand up my man.

I noticed that too.....I thought maybe it was an interview tactic or something.
who do you think  
Jolly Blue Giant : 5/10/2022 7:54 pm : link
was trying to trade up to 5?
watch the Giants room after the jets pick  
fish3321 : 5/10/2022 7:59 pm : link
particularly Daboll at 58 second mark. Man, it seems like Sauce was their guy at 5.
RE: JonnyR  
solarmike : 5/10/2022 8:13 pm : link
In comment 15704681 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Thanks for posting!

Hooray!


Made my day and I already had a great day.
RE: that  
Mike in NY : 5/10/2022 8:20 pm : link
In comment 15704735 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
may be the best video the Giants have produced. I can't believe they showed those interviews.

I wonder who the guy was who fell out of the top 7 AFTER the interviews?


I am thinking Stingley, Walker, or Ickey. I just can’t decide who. From what the Giants were looking for in OL I think Neal would have still been the pick even if Ickey was still on the board. Schoen’s comment about Carolina taking Ickey appeared to be more of his toying with media.
RE: who do you think  
Mike in NY : 5/10/2022 8:22 pm : link
In comment 15704769 Jolly Blue Giant said:
Quote:
was trying to trade up to 5?


Seattle supposedly was looking to trade up for a DB. Maybe Jets trying to jump Atlanta?
it had to be Stingley  
Eric on Li : 5/10/2022 8:24 pm : link
he acknowledged they had Icky/Neal even at T (which is why they went edge #5).

there's no way it was Hutchinson or Sauce.

So it's either Stingley or Walker. I think I actually preferred Stingley to Walker but the way Walker shot up boards post-combine would make that pretty surprising.

Dont forget Stingley could have been part medical - which is the biggest takeaway at the combine.
No matter  
Keaton028 : 5/10/2022 8:27 pm : link
how shitty we’ve been recently, i love watching these young guys come in and star gaze at the lombardis. The Giants still have a hell of a legacy. It’s gonna feel so good when this team finally gets back on the right track.
RE: it had to be Stingley  
Mike in NY : 5/10/2022 8:28 pm : link
In comment 15704793 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
he acknowledged they had Icky/Neal even at T (which is why they went edge #5).

there's no way it was Hutchinson or Sauce.

So it's either Stingley or Walker. I think I actually preferred Stingley to Walker but the way Walker shot up boards post-combine would make that pretty surprising.

Dont forget Stingley could have been part medical - which is the biggest takeaway at the combine.


Did he really acknowledge or was it like his responses after repeat questions? I don’t think Ickey only wanting to play LT sat well with them.
RE: RE: it had to be Stingley  
Eric on Li : 5/10/2022 8:30 pm : link
In comment 15704796 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 15704793 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


he acknowledged they had Icky/Neal even at T (which is why they went edge #5).

there's no way it was Hutchinson or Sauce.

So it's either Stingley or Walker. I think I actually preferred Stingley to Walker but the way Walker shot up boards post-combine would make that pretty surprising.

Dont forget Stingley could have been part medical - which is the biggest takeaway at the combine.



Did he really acknowledge or was it like his responses after repeat questions? I don’t think Ickey only wanting to play LT sat well with them.


it was pretty clear - ill look up the transcript but they asked him why he picked Neal #7 and he answered plainly "because Icky was gone" and then went on to explain they had them side by side. I actually thought he kind of implied they may have picked Icky if he was there just since he didnt say "evan was our OT1".
here you go mike  
Eric on Li : 5/10/2022 8:33 pm : link
Quote:
Q. Joe, would you say even though the tackles were very close, would you say Neal was your No. 1 tackle?

JOE SCHOEN: They were very close, yeah. We had them side-by-side.

Q. So why did you pick him?

JOE SCHOEN: Because Ickey was gone at six.

Q. In terms of the other tackles --

JOE SCHOEN: We thought there was a drop off in pass rushers, and those two were still there, so it played itself out.
Great  
AcidTest : 5/10/2022 8:37 pm : link
video. Adults are in charge. What a relief.
Holy shit  
Chris684 : 5/10/2022 8:39 pm : link
I have whatever you call the football version of a hard-on.

I dunno what the other prospects NYG interviewed had to say on their interview responses, but I’d be willing to bet none were better than KT and Neal.

KT with his illustration about the past. Neal unable to provide anything he doesn’t like about football. Just awesome stuff.

I think I’ll go stare at the depth chart some more with these two guys in place and dream about next season.
RE: here you go mike  
Jolly Blue Giant : 5/10/2022 8:39 pm : link
In comment 15704799 Eric on Li said:
Quote:


Quote:


Q. Joe, would you say even though the tackles were very close, would you say Neal was your No. 1 tackle?

JOE SCHOEN: They were very close, yeah. We had them side-by-side.

Q. So why did you pick him?

JOE SCHOEN: Because Ickey was gone at six.

Q. In terms of the other tackles --

JOE SCHOEN: We thought there was a drop off in pass rushers, and those two were still there, so it played itself out.

I read this as, they were side by side, so with one being gone, we picked the other....not that Icky was rated higher...
RE: RE: here you go mike  
Eric on Li : 5/10/2022 8:43 pm : link
In comment 15704806 Jolly Blue Giant said:
Quote:
In comment 15704799 Eric on Li said:


Quote:




Quote:


Q. Joe, would you say even though the tackles were very close, would you say Neal was your No. 1 tackle?

JOE SCHOEN: They were very close, yeah. We had them side-by-side.

Q. So why did you pick him?

JOE SCHOEN: Because Ickey was gone at six.

Q. In terms of the other tackles --

JOE SCHOEN: We thought there was a drop off in pass rushers, and those two were still there, so it played itself out.




I read this as, they were side by side, so with one being gone, we picked the other....not that Icky was rated higher...


correct that's exactly how it reads.

but isn't it convention to say the guy you picked was your OT1? Isn't saying anything except "evan was our top tackle" an admission he may not have been?

they could have been side by side but if Carolina picked someone else they would have had to pick 1 of them and that answer doesn't make me think it was definitely going to be Neal.
This is awesome  
strahan92 : 5/10/2022 8:46 pm : link
Great looks behind the scenes. We're in good hands, and I'm psyched for Thibs and Neal. I'm glad we got Kayvon over Sauce; he is exactly what Big Blue needs. Neal is a bad man too.

Brandon Brown is incredible. He couldn't contain his excitement for the UDFA process. It's going to be a good era of Giants football.
Brandon Brown...  
bw in dc : 5/10/2022 8:51 pm : link
is a very impressive individual. I get a great vibe from him.

The best part of that video was how quiet the Maras seemed to be...

BTW, it is me or does KT remind you of Lebron James with his look and his mannerisms?
RE: RE: that  
Milton : 5/10/2022 8:57 pm : link
In comment 15704789 Mike in NY said:
Quote:

I am thinking Stingley, Walker, or Ickey. I just can’t decide who. From what the Giants were looking for in OL I think Neal would have still been the pick even if Ickey was still on the board. Schoen’s comment about Carolina taking Ickey appeared to be more of his toying with media.
If it had been Ickey, they wouldn't've risked losing Neal to Carolina. So definitely not Ickey.
RE: Brandon Brown...  
Chris684 : 5/10/2022 8:57 pm : link
In comment 15704814 bw in dc said:
Quote:
is a very impressive individual. I get a great vibe from him.

The best part of that video was how quiet the Maras seemed to be...

BTW, it is me or does KT remind you of Lebron James with his look and his mannerisms?


Couldn’t agree more on Brown. You can just tell he’s incredibly smart listening to him talk.
RE: RE: RE: here you go mike  
Jolly Blue Giant : 5/10/2022 8:57 pm : link
In comment 15704808 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 15704806 Jolly Blue Giant said:


Quote:


In comment 15704799 Eric on Li said:


Quote:




Quote:


Q. Joe, would you say even though the tackles were very close, would you say Neal was your No. 1 tackle?

JOE SCHOEN: They were very close, yeah. We had them side-by-side.

Q. So why did you pick him?

JOE SCHOEN: Because Ickey was gone at six.

Q. In terms of the other tackles --

JOE SCHOEN: We thought there was a drop off in pass rushers, and those two were still there, so it played itself out.




I read this as, they were side by side, so with one being gone, we picked the other....not that Icky was rated higher...



correct that's exactly how it reads.

but isn't it convention to say the guy you picked was your OT1? Isn't saying anything except "evan was our top tackle" an admission he may not have been?

they could have been side by side but if Carolina picked someone else they would have had to pick 1 of them and that answer doesn't make me think it was definitely going to be Neal.

that's true, but once he said they were side by side, he had to go with the second answer.....im surprised he didn't say Neal was their OT1 too....its actually kind of refreshing.
I happened to prefer Ekwonu to Neal...  
Milton : 5/10/2022 9:06 pm : link
But Neal is easier to plug into the right tackle spot as a rookie because he spent a year there whereas Ekwonu has spent all his time on the left side.
may be rose-colored glasses but it seems like  
Del Shofner : 5/10/2022 9:09 pm : link
the extended Mara family is finally delegating personnel decisions to folks who are competent to make them. Both Schoen and Brandon Brown are impressive.
also....  
Jolly Blue Giant : 5/10/2022 9:10 pm : link
we still have the magnets! I guess the electronic board will come next year.
RE: RE: RE: RE: here you go mike  
Eric on Li : 5/10/2022 9:29 pm : link
In comment 15704822 Jolly Blue Giant said:
Quote:

that's true, but once he said they were side by side, he had to go with the second answer.....im surprised he didn't say Neal was their OT1 too....its actually kind of refreshing.


agreed, i honestly don't care either way - i liked both of them, vegas liked both of them, the expert consensus liked both of them, it's refreshing to hear a guy who seems to answer honestly.
Brandon Brown Is very impressive  
Ben in Tampa : 5/10/2022 9:38 pm : link
Great video
Awesome video..  
Sean : 5/10/2022 9:43 pm : link
The draft is so fun. Glad there appeared to be a sound process in place. Next year should be better with Schoen bringing in his own scouts.
RE: Lmao skip to 1:40  
montanagiant : 5/10/2022 9:48 pm : link
In comment 15704709 bLiTz 2k said:
Quote:
...the dudes drunk girlfriend legit gives the camera the finger before it cuts away.

How did the production team miss that 😂
She also mouths "F###" to the camera..LOL
Great stuff..  
prdave73 : 5/10/2022 9:51 pm : link
Love the whole entire process.
Jonny R  
OC2.0 : 5/10/2022 9:56 pm : link
Now that was excellent stuff. Thanks for sharing it.
RE: may be rose-colored glasses but it seems like  
mfsd : 5/10/2022 10:18 pm : link
In comment 15704834 Del Shofner said:
Quote:
the extended Mara family is finally delegating personnel decisions to folks who are competent to make them. Both Schoen and Brandon Brown are impressive.


That’s my immediate reaction too. I’ve been harsh on Mara et al lately, but feels like they hired a smart guy in Schoen, and have empowered him to hire other smart guys to surround him. They seem to have a good feel for how the process works…especially working together with the coaches, not having competing agendas

All talk until we start winning games, but cautiously optimistic Mara and company made the right changes so far.
RE: that  
Nomad Crow on the Madison : 5/10/2022 10:20 pm : link
In comment 15704735 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
may be the best video the Giants have produced. I can't believe they showed those interviews.

I wonder who the guy was who fell out of the top 7 AFTER the interviews?


Travon Walker maybe? Charles Cross?
The order of chairs was interesting to me.  
FranknWeezer : 5/10/2022 10:37 pm : link
Tisch on the far end of the table from Mara ownership, separated by HC, GM and Asst GM. 2nd row in the middle, right over the shoulder of Schoen, were Petit and O'Brien...both about to be shown the door...with Mara nephew beside them. Abrams and Triggs even farther back.
Joe's manner in front of the camera reminded me of Eli  
Lurts : 5/10/2022 10:41 pm : link
Eli caught crap for being predictable and controlled but, over the years, it became comforting. It reflected his focus, level-headed leadership and his quiet confidence.



________  
I am Ninja : 5/10/2022 10:46 pm : link
They say its always darkest before the dawn.

A new day is upon us.
I love these videos!  
D HOS : 5/10/2022 10:57 pm : link
And that one was a really good one! That war room looks very professional, seems top notch really. I am going to look for video of other teams draft rooms and see how it compares.

Our draft room this year was about a billion times better than a single laptop, a cell phone, a big ass binder, some legal pads and reading glasses.
Not sure what was better...when Neal said I am a Giant or  
Jimmy Googs : 5/10/2022 11:13 pm : link
how Chris Mara really had a lot of input in that draft room as the true shadow GM some of you made him out to be.

Haha...



That....  
Johnny5 : 5/10/2022 11:18 pm : link
... is a fun watch.
Loving the Schoen and Daboll duo.  
Dave in Hoboken : 5/10/2022 11:27 pm : link
Such a likable team they are.
Steve Tisch  
bceagle05 : 5/10/2022 11:29 pm : link
would’ve had a better time watching paint dry.
John Mara had the expressions of a midget racing mechanic ...  
Manny in CA : 5/11/2022 12:06 am : link

Who stumbled into a F1 garage. Impressive Draft Room crew , at last !
RE: RE: here you go mike  
Rave7 : 5/11/2022 12:36 am : link
In comment 15704806 Jolly Blue Giant said:
Quote:
In comment 15704799 Eric on Li said:


Quote:




Quote:


Q. Joe, would you say even though the tackles were very close, would you say Neal was your No. 1 tackle?

JOE SCHOEN: They were very close, yeah. We had them side-by-side.

Q. So why did you pick him?

JOE SCHOEN: Because Ickey was gone at six.

Q. In terms of the other tackles --

JOE SCHOEN: We thought there was a drop off in pass rushers, and those two were still there, so it played itself out.




I read this as, they were side by side, so with one being gone, we picked the other....not that Icky was rated higher...

Yup. I interpreted as if Neal was picked by Panthers, Schoen would be happy to pick Ickey. It’s just in this case it was Neal to us.
Based on Giants beat reporters, I think Neal was OT1 but very close margin.
They had zoom call with Neal a week before and Daboll connection to Saban and Alabama could’ve been huge.
Definitely Cross OT1 is misdirection by Schoen and Giants. Great work by Schoen.
As a giant fan for almost 75 years my comment after reading all the up  
plato : 5/11/2022 1:23 am : link
beat, love threads is this. I’ll wait to see how all the gushing reviews read inthe gloom of winter. One thing i’ve learned in these years is that the Giants are guaranteed to break your heart.
Outstanding  
OBJRoyal : 5/11/2022 5:03 am : link
just a great watch
the wonderlic scores for the Olinemen leaked  
BigBlueCane : 5/11/2022 5:12 am : link
and Cross scored a 12. Icky was the highest of the three with Neal below him.
Thibs as he walked through the practice favility:  
Big Blue '56 : 5/11/2022 6:00 am : link
“Love the legacy.” Despite the recent down/crap years, I am really fortunate to have been a fan of a flagship franchise all these decades.
These videos are awesome......  
Simms11 : 5/11/2022 6:48 am : link
It's very interesting listening to their comments and interaction.
Am I the only one who liked our past draft room more?  
tomdif21 : 5/11/2022 7:14 am : link
In my opinion Gettleman and his Trapper Keeper were an indicator for success.
Link - ( New Window )
“We have three we like”  
RCPhoenix : 5/11/2022 7:19 am : link
Seems clear those three were Thibs, Ickey, & Neal.

On a separate note, how awesome is it that Schoen is providing fans with this access. Yes, I know it’s an edited video, but he’s making an effort to build trust with the fans with these videos. I cannot remember any video like this when DG was the GM.

I don’t expect the Giants to be a good team this year, but I expect them to at least be a fun team to watch.
It's a tad sad  
DavidinBMNY : 5/11/2022 7:58 am : link
Our excitement is rooted in the off-season. That said, this was well done. It is clear the Giants have a plan. There are some parallels between things we are seeing and things buffalo did. Buffalo of course hit with Josh Allen, which is huge, but they have been successful.

My hope is in 2022 the Giants are competitive and enjoyable to watch.
RE: Am I the only one who liked our past draft room more?  
Jimmy Googs : 5/11/2022 8:00 am : link
In comment 15705003 tomdif21 said:
Quote:
In my opinion Gettleman and his Trapper Keeper were an indicator for success. Link - ( New Window )


Nice 3-ring binder. What page do you think Saquon is on?
Bobby Johnson seemed pretty happy to have Neal  
Andy in Halifax : 5/11/2022 8:02 am : link
:)
These inside access  
Costy16 : 5/11/2022 8:42 am : link
Videos are awesome. Love watching them.
I did not see Tisch in the room  
Jim in Forest Hills : 5/11/2022 8:48 am : link
where is he sitting?
Cross had a 12 Wonderlic?  
cosmicj : 5/11/2022 8:53 am : link
Holy cow.
The Maras may have stepped back  
fkap : 5/11/2022 9:16 am : link
OR

knowing there's a growing image of them as meddlers, are consciously staying in the background when the cameras are rolling.
RE: The Maras may have stepped back  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/11/2022 9:18 am : link
In comment 15705057 fkap said:
Quote:
OR

knowing there's a growing image of them as meddlers, are consciously staying in the background when the cameras are rolling.


There is cause for optimism, but just remember, the Giants are aware of the criticism and this was a heavily-edited production. They are not going to show the family members speaking up (if they did at all).
Giants marketing and social media  
Biteymax22 : 5/11/2022 9:22 am : link
Were the biggest winners of this offseason by far.

Imagine being hired to a job where you're asked to make the decision making and future of your company look good, yet the guy you have to highlight is Dave Gettleman. On top of being a horrible GM, he put his foot in his mouth every time he talked, was snotty with reporters and overall disliked around the league.

Now walks in the new guy. Young, intelligent, good looking and an overall humble demeanor, pair him with a coach that isn't in a full fledged pep talk every time he opens his mouth and all the sudden you have a pair you can be proud to display to the fan base.

The cherry on top is your first pick, Kayvon Thibodeaux, who is yet to prove himself on the field, but still has proven he can provide good sound bites and be a compelling focus for all types of marketing content, it helps he plays a premium position.


I would venture to guess that our social media team has had the ability to put these videos together for years but there was always a "do we really want to highlight these guys?" question lingering.
I am assuming that Stingley is the guy we didnt want  
Rudy5757 : 5/11/2022 9:49 am : link
if we had 3 at 5 we liked, 1 out of the top 4 was not in the top 6. Cross was definitely not in the top 6 since Schoen said later that he had Icky and neal the same.

It has to be Stingley or Walker. Stingley maybe for medicals and possibly Walker because maybe they dont see him as a true edge and more of a 3/4 DE.
I'm shocked that  
Pete in MD : 5/11/2022 10:17 am : link
Thibs had character concerns. He seems like an outgoing, smart guy.
RE: I'm shocked that  
Eric on Li : 5/11/2022 10:23 am : link
In comment 15705138 Pete in MD said:
Quote:
Thibs had character concerns. He seems like an outgoing, smart guy.


This interview Schmelk did pre-draft with Matt Miller ended up holding up very well. He actually mocked Thibodeaux to the giants at 5.

when talking about Thibodeaux he said he heard directly from a GM who was far enough down that they weren't going to get Thibodeaux, that the concern was that he does care about his offield brand but their team was comfortable with it and had him on their board because there was no question about his character or football character beyond that. Which seems to be exactly how the new york giants viewed it.

in general this is a really interesting pre-draft podcast to listen to because Miller really had everything pegged. He had Thibs/Cross to nyg in round 1 then had them looking corner in round 2 with Elam, Booth, McCreary. Which is basically exactly how things played out.
https://www.giants.com/podcasts/giants-huddle-matt-miller - ( New Window )
Marketing departments  
Spiciest Memelord : 5/11/2022 10:55 am : link
are the ruin of any good franchise.
No success is guaranteed, but  
BigBlueBuff : 5/11/2022 11:52 am : link
Schoen and Brown are both very impressive in this video. Let's hope the results are the same.
Really fun to watch that  
Heisenberg : 5/11/2022 12:12 pm : link
How far we've come from dipshit Dave in his attic.
RE: Marketing departments  
speedywheels : 5/11/2022 12:12 pm : link
In comment 15705190 Spiciest Memelord said:
Quote:
are the ruin of any good franchise.


So what if it was a puff marketing piece?? Still great/fun to see some behind the scenes stuff
RE: Marketing departments  
Klaatu : 5/11/2022 12:16 pm : link
In comment 15705190 Spiciest Memelord said:
Quote:
are the ruin of any good franchise.


Please elaborate.
Thanks for the link  
totowa_gman : 5/11/2022 1:04 pm : link
that was awesome to watch!
RE: As a giant fan for almost 75 years my comment after reading all the up  
John In CO : 5/11/2022 1:12 pm : link
In comment 15704971 plato said:
Quote:
beat, love threads is this. I’ll wait to see how all the gushing reviews read inthe gloom of winter. One thing i’ve learned in these years is that the Giants are guaranteed to break your heart.


Just curious, did you feel this way while you were celebrating the 4 Super Bowl championships?

I know this last decade has sucked, but come one...we have had a least a few non-heartbreak seasons:). You want heartbreak, go talk to a Jets fan, Browns fan, Lions fan....or a Viking fan...very underrated franchise in the heartbreak category!
RE: RE: As a giant fan for almost 75 years my comment after reading all the up  
Dr. D : 5/11/2022 2:03 pm : link
In comment 15705326 John In CO said:
Quote:
In comment 15704971 plato said:


Quote:


beat, love threads is this. I’ll wait to see how all the gushing reviews read inthe gloom of winter. One thing i’ve learned in these years is that the Giants are guaranteed to break your heart.



Just curious, did you feel this way while you were celebrating the 4 Super Bowl championships?

I know this last decade has sucked, but come one...we have had a least a few non-heartbreak seasons:). You want heartbreak, go talk to a Jets fan, Browns fan, Lions fan....or a Viking fan...very underrated franchise in the heartbreak category!

how about Bills fans, Bengals fans, Bears fans, Charger fans, Jaguar fans, Texans fans, Chiefs fans until 3 yrs ago, this could go on.

Yeah, it's been bad for 10 years, but the Giants are still the only team to have won a SB in each of the last 4 decades. And we still have time to make it 5.
This was refreshing to watch  
Saquon'sQuadz : 5/11/2022 5:40 pm : link
This sounds fantastic. And a very big breath of fresh air other than “gold jacket” “best players” etc. they really feel like they have players they like who are talented (esp Thib and Neal) that fit what they want to do. Whether we agree with picks or see some as “reaches”, they have a plan on how to utilize these guys
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 