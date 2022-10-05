Giants Life: Inside the Giants Draft Room

If there's one sporting event in all of sports that I'd love to have full access to its the draft and it's not even close. Just to be a fly on the wall and watch it all unfold.
I cannot agree more. In fact, if I could work in that environment, that process of selecting players, moving around, being part of the whole show would be amazing.
On a separate note and not to pile on to someone (or a group of people) but, you truly do see a different level of professionalism with this group than with Gettleman and Judge. The Clown show part at the end of last year is starting to appear to have been for far longer. Schoen's control of the room, the process, the way he speaks and the way he presents what they are doing, want to do and why they are doing it is so far and above what we had become used to over the last 4 years.
Time will tell on where things go BUT, I actually feel good about things because of what I have witnessed and not what I was being sold two years ago.
One thing that made me feel good about our first round picks was seeing that Dallas had our guys ranked 1 and 2 on their board. Dallas has been as good as anyone in identifying top shelf talent; that's good validation there.
Watching the video - is there a unit of measurement to adequately capture the difference between listening to Schoen and Brown talk vs. Gettleman?
may be the best video the Giants have produced. I can't believe they showed those interviews.
I wonder who the guy was who fell out of the top 7 AFTER the interviews?
I am thinking Stingley, Walker, or Ickey. I just can’t decide who. From what the Giants were looking for in OL I think Neal would have still been the pick even if Ickey was still on the board. Schoen’s comment about Carolina taking Ickey appeared to be more of his toying with media.
how shitty we’ve been recently, i love watching these young guys come in and star gaze at the lombardis. The Giants still have a hell of a legacy. It’s gonna feel so good when this team finally gets back on the right track.
he acknowledged they had Icky/Neal even at T (which is why they went edge #5).
there's no way it was Hutchinson or Sauce.
So it's either Stingley or Walker. I think I actually preferred Stingley to Walker but the way Walker shot up boards post-combine would make that pretty surprising.
Dont forget Stingley could have been part medical - which is the biggest takeaway at the combine.
Did he really acknowledge or was it like his responses after repeat questions? I don’t think Ickey only wanting to play LT sat well with them.
it was pretty clear - ill look up the transcript but they asked him why he picked Neal #7 and he answered plainly "because Icky was gone" and then went on to explain they had them side by side. I actually thought he kind of implied they may have picked Icky if he was there just since he didnt say "evan was our OT1".
I am thinking Stingley, Walker, or Ickey. I just can’t decide who. From what the Giants were looking for in OL I think Neal would have still been the pick even if Ickey was still on the board. Schoen’s comment about Carolina taking Ickey appeared to be more of his toying with media.
If it had been Ickey, they wouldn't've risked losing Neal to Carolina. So definitely not Ickey.
the extended Mara family is finally delegating personnel decisions to folks who are competent to make them. Both Schoen and Brandon Brown are impressive.
That’s my immediate reaction too. I’ve been harsh on Mara et al lately, but feels like they hired a smart guy in Schoen, and have empowered him to hire other smart guys to surround him. They seem to have a good feel for how the process works…especially working together with the coaches, not having competing agendas
All talk until we start winning games, but cautiously optimistic Mara and company made the right changes so far.
Tisch on the far end of the table from Mara ownership, separated by HC, GM and Asst GM. 2nd row in the middle, right over the shoulder of Schoen, were Petit and O'Brien...both about to be shown the door...with Mara nephew beside them. Abrams and Triggs even farther back.
Joe's manner in front of the camera reminded me of Eli
Q. Joe, would you say even though the tackles were very close, would you say Neal was your No. 1 tackle?
JOE SCHOEN: They were very close, yeah. We had them side-by-side.
Q. So why did you pick him?
JOE SCHOEN: Because Ickey was gone at six.
Q. In terms of the other tackles --
JOE SCHOEN: We thought there was a drop off in pass rushers, and those two were still there, so it played itself out.
I read this as, they were side by side, so with one being gone, we picked the other....not that Icky was rated higher...
Yup. I interpreted as if Neal was picked by Panthers, Schoen would be happy to pick Ickey. It’s just in this case it was Neal to us.
Based on Giants beat reporters, I think Neal was OT1 but very close margin.
They had zoom call with Neal a week before and Daboll connection to Saban and Alabama could’ve been huge.
Definitely Cross OT1 is misdirection by Schoen and Giants. Great work by Schoen.
As a giant fan for almost 75 years my comment after reading all the up
Seems clear those three were Thibs, Ickey, & Neal.
On a separate note, how awesome is it that Schoen is providing fans with this access. Yes, I know it’s an edited video, but he’s making an effort to build trust with the fans with these videos. I cannot remember any video like this when DG was the GM.
I don’t expect the Giants to be a good team this year, but I expect them to at least be a fun team to watch.
Our excitement is rooted in the off-season. That said, this was well done. It is clear the Giants have a plan. There are some parallels between things we are seeing and things buffalo did. Buffalo of course hit with Josh Allen, which is huge, but they have been successful.
My hope is in 2022 the Giants are competitive and enjoyable to watch.
RE: Am I the only one who liked our past draft room more?
knowing there's a growing image of them as meddlers, are consciously staying in the background when the cameras are rolling.
There is cause for optimism, but just remember, the Giants are aware of the criticism and this was a heavily-edited production. They are not going to show the family members speaking up (if they did at all).
Were the biggest winners of this offseason by far.
Imagine being hired to a job where you're asked to make the decision making and future of your company look good, yet the guy you have to highlight is Dave Gettleman. On top of being a horrible GM, he put his foot in his mouth every time he talked, was snotty with reporters and overall disliked around the league.
Now walks in the new guy. Young, intelligent, good looking and an overall humble demeanor, pair him with a coach that isn't in a full fledged pep talk every time he opens his mouth and all the sudden you have a pair you can be proud to display to the fan base.
The cherry on top is your first pick, Kayvon Thibodeaux, who is yet to prove himself on the field, but still has proven he can provide good sound bites and be a compelling focus for all types of marketing content, it helps he plays a premium position.
I would venture to guess that our social media team has had the ability to put these videos together for years but there was always a "do we really want to highlight these guys?" question lingering.
I am assuming that Stingley is the guy we didnt want
Thibs had character concerns. He seems like an outgoing, smart guy.
This interview Schmelk did pre-draft with Matt Miller ended up holding up very well. He actually mocked Thibodeaux to the giants at 5.
when talking about Thibodeaux he said he heard directly from a GM who was far enough down that they weren't going to get Thibodeaux, that the concern was that he does care about his offield brand but their team was comfortable with it and had him on their board because there was no question about his character or football character beyond that. Which seems to be exactly how the new york giants viewed it.
beat, love threads is this. I’ll wait to see how all the gushing reviews read inthe gloom of winter. One thing i’ve learned in these years is that the Giants are guaranteed to break your heart.
Just curious, did you feel this way while you were celebrating the 4 Super Bowl championships?
I know this last decade has sucked, but come one...we have had a least a few non-heartbreak seasons:). You want heartbreak, go talk to a Jets fan, Browns fan, Lions fan....or a Viking fan...very underrated franchise in the heartbreak category!
RE: RE: As a giant fan for almost 75 years my comment after reading all the up
beat, love threads is this. I’ll wait to see how all the gushing reviews read inthe gloom of winter. One thing i’ve learned in these years is that the Giants are guaranteed to break your heart.
Just curious, did you feel this way while you were celebrating the 4 Super Bowl championships?
I know this last decade has sucked, but come one...we have had a least a few non-heartbreak seasons:). You want heartbreak, go talk to a Jets fan, Browns fan, Lions fan....or a Viking fan...very underrated franchise in the heartbreak category!
how about Bills fans, Bengals fans, Bears fans, Charger fans, Jaguar fans, Texans fans, Chiefs fans until 3 yrs ago, this could go on.
Yeah, it's been bad for 10 years, but the Giants are still the only team to have won a SB in each of the last 4 decades. And we still have time to make it 5.
This sounds fantastic. And a very big breath of fresh air other than “gold jacket” “best players” etc. they really feel like they have players they like who are talented (esp Thib and Neal) that fit what they want to do. Whether we agree with picks or see some as “reaches”, they have a plan on how to utilize these guys
He repeatedly brings up that they had 6 players (which was reported). Still wonder what trade proposals looked like at 7, and 5 which is shown in the video him declining It.
How did the production team miss that 😂
Neal, man it's hard not to be excited about the guy. Don't want to jinx it but it's hard to see a guy with his mind, body, and attitude failing.
Watching the video - is there a unit of measurement to adequately capture the difference between listening to Schoen and Brown talk vs. Gettleman?
I think it is Stingley.
I noticed that too.....I thought maybe it was an interview tactic or something.
Seattle supposedly was looking to trade up for a DB. Maybe Jets trying to jump Atlanta?
Did he really acknowledge or was it like his responses after repeat questions? I don’t think Ickey only wanting to play LT sat well with them.
Did he really acknowledge or was it like his responses after repeat questions? I don’t think Ickey only wanting to play LT sat well with them.
it was pretty clear - ill look up the transcript but they asked him why he picked Neal #7 and he answered plainly "because Icky was gone" and then went on to explain they had them side by side. I actually thought he kind of implied they may have picked Icky if he was there just since he didnt say "evan was our OT1".
I dunno what the other prospects NYG interviewed had to say on their interview responses, but I’d be willing to bet none were better than KT and Neal.
KT with his illustration about the past. Neal unable to provide anything he doesn’t like about football. Just awesome stuff.
I think I’ll go stare at the depth chart some more with these two guys in place and dream about next season.
I read this as, they were side by side, so with one being gone, we picked the other....not that Icky was rated higher...
correct that's exactly how it reads.
but isn't it convention to say the guy you picked was your OT1? Isn't saying anything except "evan was our top tackle" an admission he may not have been?
they could have been side by side but if Carolina picked someone else they would have had to pick 1 of them and that answer doesn't make me think it was definitely going to be Neal.
Brandon Brown is incredible. He couldn't contain his excitement for the UDFA process. It's going to be a good era of Giants football.
The best part of that video was how quiet the Maras seemed to be...
BTW, it is me or does KT remind you of Lebron James with his look and his mannerisms?
The best part of that video was how quiet the Maras seemed to be...
BTW, it is me or does KT remind you of Lebron James with his look and his mannerisms?
Couldn’t agree more on Brown. You can just tell he’s incredibly smart listening to him talk.
I read this as, they were side by side, so with one being gone, we picked the other....not that Icky was rated higher...
correct that's exactly how it reads.
but isn't it convention to say the guy you picked was your OT1? Isn't saying anything except "evan was our top tackle" an admission he may not have been?
they could have been side by side but if Carolina picked someone else they would have had to pick 1 of them and that answer doesn't make me think it was definitely going to be Neal.
that's true, but once he said they were side by side, he had to go with the second answer.....im surprised he didn't say Neal was their OT1 too....its actually kind of refreshing.
that's true, but once he said they were side by side, he had to go with the second answer.....im surprised he didn't say Neal was their OT1 too....its actually kind of refreshing.
agreed, i honestly don't care either way - i liked both of them, vegas liked both of them, the expert consensus liked both of them, it's refreshing to hear a guy who seems to answer honestly.
How did the production team miss that 😂
That’s my immediate reaction too. I’ve been harsh on Mara et al lately, but feels like they hired a smart guy in Schoen, and have empowered him to hire other smart guys to surround him. They seem to have a good feel for how the process works…especially working together with the coaches, not having competing agendas
All talk until we start winning games, but cautiously optimistic Mara and company made the right changes so far.
A new day is upon us.
Our draft room this year was about a billion times better than a single laptop, a cell phone, a big ass binder, some legal pads and reading glasses.
Haha...
Who stumbled into a F1 garage. Impressive Draft Room crew , at last !
I read this as, they were side by side, so with one being gone, we picked the other....not that Icky was rated higher...
Yup. I interpreted as if Neal was picked by Panthers, Schoen would be happy to pick Ickey. It’s just in this case it was Neal to us.
Based on Giants beat reporters, I think Neal was OT1 but very close margin.
They had zoom call with Neal a week before and Daboll connection to Saban and Alabama could’ve been huge.
Definitely Cross OT1 is misdirection by Schoen and Giants. Great work by Schoen.
On a separate note, how awesome is it that Schoen is providing fans with this access. Yes, I know it’s an edited video, but he’s making an effort to build trust with the fans with these videos. I cannot remember any video like this when DG was the GM.
I don’t expect the Giants to be a good team this year, but I expect them to at least be a fun team to watch.
My hope is in 2022 the Giants are competitive and enjoyable to watch.
Nice 3-ring binder. What page do you think Saquon is on?
knowing there's a growing image of them as meddlers, are consciously staying in the background when the cameras are rolling.
knowing there's a growing image of them as meddlers, are consciously staying in the background when the cameras are rolling.
There is cause for optimism, but just remember, the Giants are aware of the criticism and this was a heavily-edited production. They are not going to show the family members speaking up (if they did at all).
Imagine being hired to a job where you're asked to make the decision making and future of your company look good, yet the guy you have to highlight is Dave Gettleman. On top of being a horrible GM, he put his foot in his mouth every time he talked, was snotty with reporters and overall disliked around the league.
Now walks in the new guy. Young, intelligent, good looking and an overall humble demeanor, pair him with a coach that isn't in a full fledged pep talk every time he opens his mouth and all the sudden you have a pair you can be proud to display to the fan base.
The cherry on top is your first pick, Kayvon Thibodeaux, who is yet to prove himself on the field, but still has proven he can provide good sound bites and be a compelling focus for all types of marketing content, it helps he plays a premium position.
I would venture to guess that our social media team has had the ability to put these videos together for years but there was always a "do we really want to highlight these guys?" question lingering.
It has to be Stingley or Walker. Stingley maybe for medicals and possibly Walker because maybe they dont see him as a true edge and more of a 3/4 DE.
This interview Schmelk did pre-draft with Matt Miller ended up holding up very well. He actually mocked Thibodeaux to the giants at 5.
when talking about Thibodeaux he said he heard directly from a GM who was far enough down that they weren't going to get Thibodeaux, that the concern was that he does care about his offield brand but their team was comfortable with it and had him on their board because there was no question about his character or football character beyond that. Which seems to be exactly how the new york giants viewed it.
in general this is a really interesting pre-draft podcast to listen to because Miller really had everything pegged. He had Thibs/Cross to nyg in round 1 then had them looking corner in round 2 with Elam, Booth, McCreary. Which is basically exactly how things played out.
https://www.giants.com/podcasts/giants-huddle-matt-miller - ( New Window )
So what if it was a puff marketing piece?? Still great/fun to see some behind the scenes stuff
Please elaborate.
