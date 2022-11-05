for display only
Sy'56's game-by-game comments on James Bradberry

Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/11/2022 9:30 am
James Bradberry and Adoree’ Jackson are the two most expensive starting cornerbacks NYG have had on the same field at the same time (not including hybrid DB Logan Ryan from a year ago). They did not earn their paychecks respectively. While they avoided the big-play touchdowns, they were often a step or two too late in coverage as the DEN offense torched them on 3rd and 4th downs. Grading corners can be tough because opportunities are so few, but at the end of the day, they were outplayed by the young DEN pass catchers.

There is no sugar coating the fact James Bradberry played his worst game as a Giant. Had it not been for his interception in the 4th quarter, a fantastic, high-level play on the ball, he would have finished on the “Dud” list. Terry McLaurin dominated him from start to finish. He allowed a touchdown and was flagged twice, once for holding and once for pass interference.

The ATL receivers are not a good matchup for James Bradberry. I said earlier in the week that it may suit NYG well to have the Giants top defensive back shadow rookie “tight end” Kyle Pitts all afternoon rather than stick to the crossing route-heavy ATL receivers. He allowed a touchdown and two first downs. He did have an impressive pass break up in the first quarter. He didn’t have a poor game, but certain types of receivers (quick-footed, change of direction guys) give him major issues.

James Bradberry had a big interception and 2 tackles, however he was burned deep and also missed a tackle. While the interception was a needed big play for both him and the defense respectively, I am still a bit worried about the amount of separation we are seeing receivers get on him.

There are certain receivers James Bradberry can excel against. The quicker, more change-of-direction based pass catchers are simply not a good matchup for him. Lamb is one of those guys. He torched Bradberry for a long touchdown and forced a pass interference on a 3rd-and-3 near the end zone later in the game. Bradberry also dropped an interception. A poor game for him that added to his poor overall start for the season.

James Bradberry was solid, as he matched up against Robert Woods for most of the afternoon and kept him to a season-low 2 catches. Bradberry also broke up 2 passes.

James Bradberry wasn’t tested much in this one and still came up with the top defensive play of the afternoon. His interception was a dagger in CAR’s growing momentum. He avoided a disaster by recovering his own fumble on the play.

James Bradberry had 4 tackles, 1 PD, and fumble recovery. They matched him up on tight end Travis Kelce, the top player at his position in the league, and the cornerback neutralized him for most of the night. This was one of the least productive games in Kelce’s career, and while it wasn’t just Bradberry, he was a huge part of it.

Bradberry had a couple of key stops on 3rd down, but he was also beat for a touchdown on the opening drive and was luckily not exposed in the box score on two 2 others. Carr overthrew Darren Waller on a play where Bradberry was 5+ yards behind the tight end up the seam. Bradberry was also beat later on by Zay Jones badly, but Carr pulled the ball down and scrambled too early to see it. Bradberry was also flagged for illegal contact and missed a tackle. Poor game for him.

The James Bradberry vs. Mike Evans battle has always been a fun-watch dating back to the cornerback’s days in CAR. They split success and fails down the middle but, on this night, Evans got the win. Bradberry allowed a touchdown, a 3rd-down conversion, missed 2 tackles, and was nearly beat on a separate touchdown by Breshad Perriman but a drop helped out NYG’s top corner who is due to make over 12% of the team’s salary cap next season.

James Bradberry had a quiet game. 3 tackles and was rarely targeted, allowing just 2 short completions.

James Bradberry was beat on two 3rd downs and allowed a touchdown while in zone coverage. He added 2 tackles, one of which was a nice play and big hit. Teams seem to be attacking him more and more underneath and intermediate.

James Bradberry wasn’t targeted often. He had 1 tackle and 1 pass break up.

This position group was beat up a bit by the Covid situation. That said, it was an admirable effort overall and I came away impressed. CeeDee Lamb, Amari Cooper, and Michael Gallup combined for just 90 yards on 11 catches. James Bradberry was on his game, breaking up 2 passes and showing quality deep coverage.

James Bradberry and Jarren Williams handled nearly all of the snaps at outside corner. They excelled early on showing tight coverage, but it wavered in the second half. They were getting burned up and down, left, and right. Bradberry was inches away from an interception.

James Bradberry had a solid game in a tough matchup against Allen Robinson. He had an interception and broke up 2 passes.

Adoree’ Jackson and James Bradberry both played the entire game. They were torched early on as Terry McLaurin made them look silly via route running and playing the ball in the air. They settled down a bit with WAS leading for nearly the entire game, they weren’t challenged much. These 2 will almost certainly be back for the 2022 season. Not a bad duo, but a very expensive one.
The contracts and their  
Joe Beckwith : 5/11/2022 9:57 am : link
structures of about half a dozen players by the previous GM hamstrung the the current GM going forward.
JM was viewed as the player and contract most asset marketable, given his play, age, contract, and openness about wanting to play for a contender or winner.
Deals were worked out, pending restructures his own agent couldn’t/ wouldn’t agree to.
No other heavily laden contract is cuttable because the dead money outweighs the contract salary, or is at least a near wash. And you do need SOME current players for ‘22 to play with the newer players.
Whether victim , or contributor to this situation, can be argued.
Unfortunately, there’s more of this to come in ‘23 and ‘24.
It’s the price of ownership gross mismanagement.

RE: He was more bad than good...  
sb from NYT Forum : 5/11/2022 10:00 am : link
In comment 15705109 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
...and his bad play in the early games were a big reason the season was over before Halloween. I am not upset his gone.


That said, I feel that Jackson was as bad or worse, and Jackson's soft play and business decisions also screwed the season.
Eric, and more importantly  
jvm52106 : 5/11/2022 10:01 am : link
wouldn't be worth the money this year.

I find it weird how people accept rebuild but then clamor how we need an overpaid CB, with somewhat declining returns on the field.

Bradberry had to go for the $ reasons and long term growth. He wasn't a huge liability BUT, he wasn't worth the cost and isn't going to improve his play over the newt couple of years.
RE: Vs Allen Robinson, Mike Evans JB is a good matchup  
Eric on Li : 5/11/2022 10:02 am : link
In comment 15705107 Jim in Forest Hills said:
Quote:
Vs the McLaurin/Ridley/Lamb types he's a liability. Not worth the money.


i believe this is the core of the issue - and the nyg rightfully put a value on that and stuck to it.
RE: With zero pressure and all day to throw  
jvm52106 : 5/11/2022 10:03 am : link
In comment 15705073 DJ5150 said:
Quote:
This means nothing to me.


Interesting.. So you are also saying with increased pressure and no time to throw we can help overcome deficiencies in CB play. So we did improve our secondary and pass defense by adding pass rush.
Graham changed the way Bradberry was used in 2021 compared to 2020  
Rudy5757 : 5/11/2022 10:03 am : link
He didnt have a great season but I also think he wasnt set up for success either. Passive defense is very hard to judge a CB. We gave up so much cushion to WRs. Bradberry was a solid and durable CB for us. Based on the cap situation he had to go and its not that big of a deal because he was not part of the long term plan but we are a better team with him.
I hope we dont sign a "name" CB in FA...  
Capt. Don : 5/11/2022 10:10 am : link
Frankly, id like the reps opposite Adoree to go to the younger, unproven CBs. We know what Joe Haden and Vernon Hargreaves et al are at this point and they are not part of the future.

What do we have in the guys already on the roster? Maybe something, maybe nothing but I think we need to give them an extended look and real opportunities to improve.

Rodarius Williams
Jarren Williams
Aaron Robinson
CorDale Flott
After last season  
cjac : 5/11/2022 10:13 am : link
i'm not sure why there is hand wringing over the Eagles signing Bradberry
Bottom line  
Biteymax22 : 5/11/2022 10:13 am : link
He was another in the list of players who's contract didn't match their play. Overall I don't think his season was bad, but he was being paid like a top corner, not bad doesn't equal top pay. Age wise, he's also right around that time when corners decline too.
Jackson  
Toth029 : 5/11/2022 10:25 am : link
Graded favorably and more consistently.

A much better PFF grade, and if you don't like them, that's fair. Let's do advanced numbers.

Jackson: 1 INT, 52.1% comp, 4.8 YPA, 2 TD's allowed, 69 rating, 252 air yards allowed, 101 YAC (353 total), 8.8 missed tackle percentage

Bradberry: 4 INT, 61.7% comp, 7.4 YPA, 7 TD's allowed, 93 rating, 555 air yards allowed, 293 YAC (848 total), 21.7 missed tackle percentage

Jackson was better. By far.
I think we are somewhat deluding ourselves with some of the young cbs  
Eric on Li : 5/11/2022 10:27 am : link
Rodarious Williams had 4 nfl targets before tearing his ACL and all 4 got caught. He was a 6th round pick who didn't have the best athleticism before knee surgery. I'd personally bet against him making the opening 53.

Jarren Williams is a street FA.

Holmes and Robinson have shown flashes and I personally like Flott, but unless they want the defense to go back to looking like Bettcher's D in 2019 which was non-competitive they'd be smart to bring in some veteran depth and both CB and S.
Mistake  
Toth029 : 5/11/2022 10:27 am : link
That's 8 touchdowns allowed for Bradberry. Not 7.
RE: Jackson  
Eric on Li : 5/11/2022 10:29 am : link
In comment 15705149 Toth029 said:
Quote:
Graded favorably and more consistently.

A much better PFF grade, and if you don't like them, that's fair. Let's do advanced numbers.

Jackson: 1 INT, 52.1% comp, 4.8 YPA, 2 TD's allowed, 69 rating, 252 air yards allowed, 101 YAC (353 total), 8.8 missed tackle percentage

Bradberry: 4 INT, 61.7% comp, 7.4 YPA, 7 TD's allowed, 93 rating, 555 air yards allowed, 293 YAC (848 total), 21.7 missed tackle percentage

Jackson was better. By far.


the issue with Jackson is injuries. he's battled them before and if he goes down the corner back room is a lot worse than whatever Wink's DB room looked like in BAL at the end of their season last year. that aspect of reliability was bradberry's biggest selling point.
RE: I think we are somewhat deluding ourselves with some of the young cbs  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/11/2022 10:36 am : link
In comment 15705152 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
Rodarious Williams had 4 nfl targets before tearing his ACL and all 4 got caught. He was a 6th round pick who didn't have the best athleticism before knee surgery. I'd personally bet against him making the opening 53.

Jarren Williams is a street FA.

Holmes and Robinson have shown flashes and I personally like Flott, but unless they want the defense to go back to looking like Bettcher's D in 2019 which was non-competitive they'd be smart to bring in some veteran depth and both CB and S.


Not sure how this is relevant.

When I criticized the signing of Nate Solder, I was told, "We had no choice. He's better than the alternative."

This is loser thinking. It's better to go with the worse player than to dramatically overpay for a player that doesn't help a losing team win games.
Schoen was in an untenable position with Bradberry...  
Klaatu : 5/11/2022 10:39 am : link
Thanks to the previous regime. So, this year we'll deal with an undermanned Secondary, but in my view that's preferable to compounding the mistake made by Gettleman & Co. This was one band-aid that had to ripped off, no matter how painful it was.
Giants are going to be worse at CB, most likely  
JonC : 5/11/2022 10:40 am : link
but with the roster in its current condition, as well as the cap, now is the time to take the cap medicine and keep working on it.
This is the one aspect that is allowing  
BSIMatt : 5/11/2022 10:41 am : link
Me to get sleep at night.

FYI, anyone worried about Bradberry to Eagles, I cannot fathom a worse matchup for Bradberry than Kadarius Toney. I think Toney would be open all day long.
RE: RE: I think we are somewhat deluding ourselves with some of the young cbs  
Eric on Li : 5/11/2022 10:44 am : link
In comment 15705166 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15705152 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


Rodarious Williams had 4 nfl targets before tearing his ACL and all 4 got caught. He was a 6th round pick who didn't have the best athleticism before knee surgery. I'd personally bet against him making the opening 53.

Jarren Williams is a street FA.

Holmes and Robinson have shown flashes and I personally like Flott, but unless they want the defense to go back to looking like Bettcher's D in 2019 which was non-competitive they'd be smart to bring in some veteran depth and both CB and S.



Not sure how this is relevant.

When I criticized the signing of Nate Solder, I was told, "We had no choice. He's better than the alternative."

This is loser thinking. It's better to go with the worse player than to dramatically overpay for a player that doesn't help a losing team win games.


who said anything about overpay? they don't even have the $ to overpay anyone.

my point is that "go with the young guys" is no different than the mistake the nyg made last year blindly trusting that young guys like Lemiuex and Peart and Hernandez would step up.

the defensive backfield as a group if non-competitive can sink an entire defense the same way an OL can sink an entire offense.

I am not advocating anything more than what Schoen did this year by bringing in multiple veterans with starting experience on VSB's on the OL just to raise the floor of how bad things can get if younger players don't work out or injuries hit.
RE: RE: I think we are somewhat deluding ourselves with some of the young cbs  
jvm52106 : 5/11/2022 10:47 am : link
In comment 15705166 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15705152 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


Rodarious Williams had 4 nfl targets before tearing his ACL and all 4 got caught. He was a 6th round pick who didn't have the best athleticism before knee surgery. I'd personally bet against him making the opening 53.

Jarren Williams is a street FA.

Holmes and Robinson have shown flashes and I personally like Flott, but unless they want the defense to go back to looking like Bettcher's D in 2019 which was non-competitive they'd be smart to bring in some veteran depth and both CB and S.



Not sure how this is relevant.

When I criticized the signing of Nate Solder, I was told, "We had no choice. He's better than the alternative."

This is loser thinking. It's better to go with the worse player than to dramatically overpay for a player that doesn't help a losing team win games.


It is teh same thinking that had DG year after year acting like he fixed something. The Giants are doing (in theory at the moment) what they did in the early 80's and again in the early 2000's, they are fixing the impact player in the Front 7 to help cover weaknesses elswhere.

If KT lives up to his hype and Ojulari develops in year two, we will be able to put pressure on QB's, forcing them to get rid of the ball quicker and asking our younger secondary to hold up a for a bit less time. Too many here look at the Giants team in compartments, separate portions and then come to an overall conclusion.

Last year we had Bradberry and Jackson, Ryan, Mckenzie, Holmes, Love etc and we were burned week after week especially in 3rd down and under two minutes of the half and game. Was it all their fault? No, of course not. BUT, if you look at it in compartments then YES, the secondary couldn't stop other teams when it was needed.

Look at it overall, from a construction point of view, we now plan to bring heat on oppossing QB's, forcing them to make quicker throws, quicker decisions. That may not hurt Brady or Rodgers as much but Wentz, Hurts, Fields, Goff, Lawrence, Tannehill etc. those guys it could and should
affect.

Bradberry's contract was too big. I some people Eric in Li cannot get past the fact that the contract and the cap mean soemthing when you look at a players value to the wins and losses column. Good teams can justify bad contracts and extensions because they know this guy might mean 2 more wins and a deeper trip in the post season. Bradberry hasn't meant that to the Gmen and certainly will not this year and thus any extension into future years just hurts us later on when his play has slipped even more. It isn't hard to figure that out.

I would rather see Williams and Flott get playing time in a losing season than Bradberry play a ton, make minimal impact and virtually no impact in the win column while eating up cap space now and in the future.
Bradberry played lazy last season and got burned for it.  
chick310 : 5/11/2022 10:50 am : link
He might be in decline somewhat but imagine he will have a bit of a bounceback season. But not a good contract especially after a few restructurings so understandably something had to happen with him.

Giants CBs are going to take a few lickings this year. That is a unit that will need to be coached up for certain.
Bradberry is unlikely to get a huge deal  
DavidinBMNY : 5/11/2022 10:58 am : link
If he was THAT good, someone would have traded for him. He's also getting plenty of money from the Giants. If he's smart he goes to a playoff team for a chance to win.
It was really strange  
Lines of Scrimmage : 5/11/2022 11:13 am : link
Grahams first year it seemed Bradberry was playing more man and he was having to play more zone at the other corner. Judge even spoke to this before last season as why they signed Jackson and that Graham could run his scheme better.

I really think they were playing some type of use the clock strategy on defense as some suggested on threads. I also think JB losing a step may have factored in as well.
eric question for you - if either of these guys were still available  
Eric on Li : 5/11/2022 11:17 am : link
would you add them at these contracts?

Tavon Young - 1 year, 1.3m
Deshon Elliott - 1 year, 1.1m

those are the types of players i'd expect to see added over the next month or two - and imo it would be a big mistake not to. I expected that at least 1 of those guys would get signed here if that's all they got on the market so the biggest opportunity cost of carrying bradberry as long as they did was possibly taking themselves out of signings like that.

Nothing wrong with making rookies/recent draft picks beat out players like that for roster spots.
RE: Jackson  
CT Charlie : 5/11/2022 11:18 am : link
In comment 15705149 Toth029 said:
Quote:
Graded favorably and more consistently.

A much better PFF grade, and if you don't like them, that's fair. Let's do advanced numbers.

Jackson: 1 INT, 52.1% comp, 4.8 YPA, 2 TD's allowed, 69 rating, 252 air yards allowed, 101 YAC (353 total), 8.8 missed tackle percentage

Bradberry: 4 INT, 61.7% comp, 7.4 YPA, 7 TD's allowed, 93 rating, 555 air yards allowed, 293 YAC (848 total), 21.7 missed tackle percentage

Jackson was better. By far.


This would be a valid conclusion if we knew that they were covering equally good receivers. But presumably Bradberry covered the other team's best receiver more often than Jackson did. Do PFF grades consider this?
jvm52106  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/11/2022 11:24 am : link
It's one of the reasons too that I didn't want Graham back. I've NEVER seen any defense in the NFL unable to defender the last two minutes of a half like the Giants in 1 and half seasons under Graham (first half of 2020, all of 2021).

Even when the Giants had Jeremy Lincoln at CB, they didn't have anything like that.
Just think of the games we lost throughout a season  
Spiciest Memelord : 5/11/2022 11:26 am : link
simply from being outscored like 80-0 at the end of the half ffs
Bradberry merely being OK or pretty good or over paid or overrated  
djm : 5/11/2022 11:30 am : link
is all well n good. He could also play better or closer to 2020 levels. Last year could be the truth or maybe it's closer to an anomaly. Thing is, even at his worst, like last year, Bradberry is still a shite side better than a dreadfully bad player and when it comes to corner, dreadfully bad can ruin a defense like no other. See 2009 or 1999.

The hope is we have guys on this team that aren't dreadful and can ease the sting of losing Bradberry, average or not.

The lack of depth is concerning but it is what it is. Gotta make do for now. I just hope we don't see this team get to a manageable record only to see the entire season shit the bed thx to Jeremy Lincoln redux.
Ian R...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/11/2022 11:35 am : link
says the Giants actually had quite a few trade offers for Bradberry... (short clip)
https://twitter.com/PatMcAfeeShow/status/1524081123588034560 - ( New Window )
RE: Ian R...  
Eric on Li : 5/11/2022 11:37 am : link
In comment 15705236 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
says the Giants actually had quite a few trade offers for Bradberry... (short clip) https://twitter.com/PatMcAfeeShow/status/1524081123588034560 - ( New Window )


I posted that above. Bradberry has an inexperienced agent and I think they misplayed their hand. They thought their market was Xavien Howard when it was really Stephon Gilmore, and now it might not even be that.
RE: Giants are going to be worse at CB, most likely  
bw in dc : 5/11/2022 11:54 am : link
In comment 15705171 JonC said:
Quote:
but with the roster in its current condition, as well as the cap, now is the time to take the cap medicine and keep working on it.


I am looking forward to testing that POV.

We have a DC who is considered one of the best in the game, so let's see how he does with that critical part of coaching - development.
Great summary of Bradberry’s season by Sy’56. I thought JB had played  
Ivan15 : 5/11/2022 11:55 am : link
Better than that, but Sy’56 nailed it.

Unfortunate but there wouldn’t have been much of a fit in Martindale’s defense. Martindale would have had to revamp his defense to allow JB to play as a 5th DB and cover the big receiver while the other 2 corners play press.
Bradberry is a solid corner  
Sy'56 : 5/11/2022 11:57 am : link
But he was not worth the money. Gettleman kicked the can down the road with his contract and the band aid had to be ripped off at some point.

With some young corners on this team and a goal of clearing the cap for 2023 / 2024 offseasons - cutting him was a no brainer.
RE: JB a luxury that a team at this stage of development does not need.  
Carson53 : 5/11/2022 12:01 pm : link
In comment 15705097 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
they did the right thing by releasing him.
.

Hard to call a player a 'luxury', when you are short on players at the cornerback position. I don't think he played as well last year as in year one. I think the mistake made by Schoen is not reading the market correctly, as a new GM.
Teams were not going to be in a hurry to trade for him, they knew the Giants situation. He could have saved another
2 Mill. on the salary cap, if he was cut at the beg. of the new season in March.
RE: RE: Jackson  
sb from NYT Forum : 5/11/2022 12:04 pm : link
In comment 15705212 CT Charlie said:
Quote:
In comment 15705149 Toth029 said:


Quote:


Graded favorably and more consistently.

A much better PFF grade, and if you don't like them, that's fair. Let's do advanced numbers.

Jackson: 1 INT, 52.1% comp, 4.8 YPA, 2 TD's allowed, 69 rating, 252 air yards allowed, 101 YAC (353 total), 8.8 missed tackle percentage

Bradberry: 4 INT, 61.7% comp, 7.4 YPA, 7 TD's allowed, 93 rating, 555 air yards allowed, 293 YAC (848 total), 21.7 missed tackle percentage

Jackson was better. By far.



This would be a valid conclusion if we knew that they were covering equally good receivers. But presumably Bradberry covered the other team's best receiver more often than Jackson did. Do PFF grades consider this?


Also the advanced numbers don't agree with the eyeball test. According to these numbers Jackson had a lights-out game against Atlanta (50% completion, 56.9 QB rating), meanwhile he whiffed on an easy INT that would have iced the win. The guy has bad hands and always has. 3 career INTs, give me a break. This for a guy with a $20 million cap # in 2023...

He also shies from contact, which doesn't show up in the so-called missed tackle percentage. Yes, he doesn't miss as many tackles, but that's because he often doesn't try.

Just my opinion, YMMV.
For whatever reason  
DavidinBMNY : 5/11/2022 12:49 pm : link
He was part of a losing team. Not saying it's his fault, but he didn't offer enough to impact that. I won't be upset by any player being cut from a constantly losing team.

Good luck to him.
RE: It was really strange  
Angel Eyes : 5/11/2022 12:58 pm : link
In comment 15705205 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
Grahams first year it seemed Bradberry was playing more man and he was having to play more zone at the other corner. Judge even spoke to this before last season as why they signed Jackson and that Graham could run his scheme better.

I really think they were playing some type of use the clock strategy on defense as some suggested on threads. I also think JB losing a step may have factored in as well.


I didn't really understand Graham's scheme on defense. You can play conservatively (rush no more than 5) if you have guys who are really good at rushing the passer and can rely on to get there from the inside and outside. But Graham never seemed to want to try getting past offensive lines with anything more sophisticated other than bull-rush and Gettleman never seemed interested in getting guys who could rush the passer well. Furthermore is his use of the Cover 2; we didn't have the players who could play Cover 2 or Tampa 2 well; Ragland was known to be below-average in coverage and Crowder isn't a good tackler, both necessities. To quote an article I found on the Cover 2:

Quote:

Cover two is an effective coverage because you can assign five defenders to play the underneath zones. This makes the offense have to execute at an extremely high level to be effective. The defense is not allowing much space or easy throws. The vulnerability of cover two is that you only have two deep defenders. Obviously, that leaves a large area for the safeties to cover. To help the deep defenders, the underneath zone players must pattern read the routes of the offensive players to take the pressure off the safeties. The key to cover two, or any zone coverage, is getting a great pass rush with your four rushers. No zone coverage can hold up against a good passing football team if you don't pressure the quarterback.

Football 101: Cover 2 - ( New Window )
From memory  
BSIMatt : 5/11/2022 1:30 pm : link
the great cover 2 teams, the teams that excelled at running it, always had these undersized, linebackers that were rangy and could really squeeze the underneath zones and really make those windows smaller for QBs to exploit. The Giants have never made it a priority to use higher picks to invest in those types of linebackers, so it would seem QBs would be able to make hay against our LBs if we were cover 2 heavy with current roster. Giants were likely running big nickel with a safety responsible for that role...but I have no idea off the top of my head.
One extreme to the next  
ghost718 : 5/11/2022 1:31 pm : link
Sometimes the Giants go into the season with a lack of pass rushers.This year they got bored and said Ok,let's change it up,bye bye cornerbacks,have fun Wink.

Regardless of you feel about Bradberry,many other things could have been done.

RE: RE: He was more bad than good...  
ElitoCanton : 5/11/2022 1:53 pm : link
This is flat out wrong. Jackson had a very good year. He was much better in man coverage. Any idea that he was bad last year is purely driven by the money that he was paid. Jackson was clearly the team's best corner last season.

In comment 15705112 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
In comment 15705109 sb from NYT Forum said:


Quote:


...and his bad play in the early games were a big reason the season was over before Halloween. I am not upset his gone.



That said, I feel that Jackson was as bad or worse, and Jackson's soft play and business decisions also screwed the season.
it's instructive that Lovie tried to trade for/extend Bradberry  
Eric on Li : 5/11/2022 1:58 pm : link
that's the type of corner he is at this point. his best attributes are his ball skills and size.
Hard to defeat cover 2  
Spiciest Memelord : 5/11/2022 3:15 pm : link
when DJ threads one between two defenders and stone hand Engrams drops it.
RE: RE: RE: He was more bad than good...  
sb from NYT Forum : 5/11/2022 6:47 pm : link
In comment 15705359 ElitoCanton said:
Quote:
This is flat out wrong. Jackson had a very good year. He was much better in man coverage. Any idea that he was bad last year is purely driven by the money that he was paid. Jackson was clearly the team's best corner last season.


In comment 15705109 sb from NYT Forum said:

Quote:

...and his bad play in the early games were a big reason the season was over before Halloween. I am not upset his gone.



That said, I feel that Jackson was as bad or worse, and Jackson's soft play and business decisions also screwed the season.



Not saying Sy is the end-all, be-all, but I respect his opinion, and he actually watches and re-qatches games in detail. Here's his game by game analysis of Jackson, where he was bad for 7 games (including awful for the first 6), meh in 3, out with injury for 4 3/4 games, and great in 2 games. Maybe you only watched the Chiefs and Panthers games?

Game 1 - Denver:

James Bradberry and Adoree’ Jackson are the two most expensive starting cornerbacks NYG have had on the same field at the same time (not including hybrid DB Logan Ryan from a year ago). They did not earn their paychecks respectively. While they avoided the big-play touchdowns, they were often a step or two too late in coverage as the DEN offense torched them on 3rd and 4th downs. Grading corners can be tough because opportunities are so few, but at the end of the day, they were outplayed by the young DEN pass catchers.

One of the 3 duds of the week

Game 2 - Washington:

Adoree’ Jackson added 5 tackles and 2 pass defenses, but allowed the late touchdown to Ricky Seals-Jones on a play where he did a poor job of locating the ball. He also missed a tackle. His movement looks great, but his ball location looks poor. Darnay Holmes is in the same boat. His twitch and burst is so enticing and I like how hard he plays, but he is an easy target for opposing quarterbacks on 3rd down.

One of the 3 duds of the week

Week 3 - Atlanta:

Adoree’ Jackson had another poor game and continues to warrant the “overpaid” label. He missed a tackle, dropped an interception, and showed low effort on a couple plays to his side. Jackson, like Jabrill Peppers, seems to lack situational awareness. Corner is a very difficult position to play (second hardest in the game in my opinion), but Jackson just isn’t big enough to play with such poor recognition and reaction time.

Week 4 - Saints:

Adoree’ Jackson got beat on 3rd down two times and also missed 2 tackles. He was picked on often, as seen with his 7 tackles. While Jackson is a better option than what NYG has been marching out there at the position in recent years, he has yet to show he is worth the hefty price tag. I’m not optimistic about this one.

Week 5 - Dallas:

Adoree’ Jackson and rookie Rodarius Williams were both beat on 3rd down multiple times. They are quality athletes but like Crowder, they don’t forecast well. Their reactions are just a tad too behind and against a quality passing game, that margin just can’t be erased especially with a poor pass rush.

Week 6 - Rams:

Adoree’ Jackson continues to put up poor performance after poor performance. What an awful signing that was a clear attempt at throwing an expensive band aid on a problem this front office did not properly forecast. He was attacked on 3rd down, allowing 3 conversions and allowed a touchdown.

Week 7 - Panthers:

Adoree’ Jackson was excellent in coverage from the All-22 point of view. He also made a physical tackle on tight end Tommy Tremble.

Week 8 - Chiefs:

Adoree’ Jackson was one of the stars of the game for NYG. He did an excellent job against Tyreek Hill, arguably the most dangerous playmaker in football. He had 12 tackles and 2 PD. Mahomes wanted to go Hill’s way downfield multiple times, but Jackson stuck to him well. Jackson should have had an interception on one of the deep attempts, but simply mistimed his leap for the ball.

One of the studs of the game.

Week 9 - Raiders:

Jackson made a physical tackle early on in the game but was notably shaken after that. He didn’t come out, but he did play soft rest of the way. He missed 3 tackles from that point, and they all seemed like your classic business decisions. However, he was very good in deep coverage and was the main reason why Bryan Edwards was shut out.

Week 11 - Tampa:

Adoree’ Jackson intercepted a deflection off Evans’ chest, which set up the lone NYG touchdown of the night. He then allowed a touchdown on his lack of ability to set the edge on a Ronald Jones outside run.

Week 12 - Eagles:

Adoree’ Jackson was lost early in the 2nd quarter with a quad injury.

Week 13 - Inactive

Week 14 - Inactive

Week 15 - Did not play

Week 16 - Did not play

Week 17 - Chicago:

Adoree’ Jackson lined up as the starter on the other side and finished with 4 tackles. He gave up a lot on crossing routes.

Week 18 - Washington:

Adoree’ Jackson and James Bradberry both played the entire game. They were torched early on as Terry McLaurin made them look silly via route running and playing the ball in the air. They settled down a bit with WAS leading for nearly the entire game, they weren’t challenged much. These 2 will almost certainly be back for the 2022 season. Not a bad duo, but a very expensive one.
James had a good '20 campaign...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5/11/2022 7:10 pm : link
But wasn't all too hot this past fall. Se la vie.
here's Greg Cosell's review of Bradberry  
Eric on Li : 5/11/2022 7:29 pm : link
thinks he's more of a true zone corner at this point, with some matchup man possibilities (presumably against bigger WRs and TEs).
Want your team to sign CB James Bradberry? @gregcosell breaks down what they’d be getting - ( New Window )
If Bradberry was as down a player as some would like to believe  
Ten Ton Hammer : 5/11/2022 7:34 pm : link
This wouldn't have been a difficult decision for the Giants to make and it would have happened much earlier than this.

Moreover, it's questionable analysis to say he wouldn't have been worth the money. You don't know how he would have played in 22, and you wouldn't have foreseen a down year if today's date was May 11th 2021. He's been a quality player and is still very much in his prime years.

Also, enough people seem to not understand the system relationship between pass rush and defensive back play that we don't need more users holding the expectation that players should be consistently excellent when the defensive front is bottom 3 in the NFL at forcing the QB.
...  
christian : 5/11/2022 8:24 pm : link
TTH -- I think the reality is Bradberry was a questionable fit for the system, showed signs he's losing recovery speed, and had a big one year price tag.

In a scheme more like the one he excelled in under Graham, with a better pass rush, and at 10M/YR -- there's probably a market for him.

I think what surprised a lot of posters on this site was the revelation he wasn't a big time alpha man-corner, who was going to fit Martindale's like a glove.

I see that posted a bunch on this site, and it makes me curious how anyone came to that conclusion.
RE: If Bradberry was as down a player as some would like to believe  
Angel Eyes : 5/11/2022 9:07 pm : link
In comment 15705699 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
This wouldn't have been a difficult decision for the Giants to make and it would have happened much earlier than this.

Moreover, it's questionable analysis to say he wouldn't have been worth the money. You don't know how he would have played in 22, and you wouldn't have foreseen a down year if today's date was May 11th 2021. He's been a quality player and is still very much in his prime years.

Also, enough people seem to not understand the system relationship between pass rush and defensive back play that we don't need more users holding the expectation that players should be consistently excellent when the defensive front is bottom 3 in the NFL at forcing the QB.

Something that both Gettleman and Judge in particular failed to understand.
I think if he were more reasonably priced  
fkap : 5/12/2022 8:11 am : link
most would be happy to have him on the team.

Instead, people are going overboard trying to minimize his absence.

Not being worth the price doesn't automatically equate to not being worthy of a roster spot.
RE: If Bradberry was as down a player as some would like to believe  
Eric on Li : 5/12/2022 10:04 am : link
In comment 15705699 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
This wouldn't have been a difficult decision for the Giants to make and it would have happened much earlier than this.

Moreover, it's questionable analysis to say he wouldn't have been worth the money. You don't know how he would have played in 22, and you wouldn't have foreseen a down year if today's date was May 11th 2021. He's been a quality player and is still very much in his prime years.

Also, enough people seem to not understand the system relationship between pass rush and defensive back play that we don't need more users holding the expectation that players should be consistently excellent when the defensive front is bottom 3 in the NFL at forcing the QB.


i agree with this but i think this concept was a double edged sword in bradberry's case.

he had a down year last year in part because the front 7 got less pressure than in 2020.

he was also less valued by the new regime because of the scheme Wink is looking to play.

had he fit the scheme better I think he'd still be here and I think it's notable that among the teams looking to pick him up and extend him at least 1 was a tampa 2 team who then chose the first CB in the draft and picked the guy with better ball skills over the guy who was a better fit for man to man.
desperation for cap space  
fkap : 5/12/2022 10:38 am : link
played a big role in his release. It wasn't all about x's/o's

dollars played a big role in inability to trade him.
