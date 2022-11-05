With Daboll/Kafka adding Robinson alongside Toney... Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/11/2022 4:30 pm : 5/11/2022 4:30 pm

I think we're about to see a type of offensive system that is at the cutting edge of the NFL.



Whether the QB can handle it is a different subject, but the mix of what Daboll did in Buffalo, Kafka's experience in KC, and the skill set of newly acquired Robinson to go along with Toney, I just get the sense we're going into unchartered for Giants fans.



I also think we're going to see Saquon's pass receptions #s to approach his rookie season numbers (if he stays healthy and/or doesn't get traded in season).