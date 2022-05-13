New York Giants Rookie Mini-Camp (Day 1)

Particularly who we bring in for RB since we didn't draft one and the depth is kind of anemic. Wondering what the deal is with Corbin. Also, I know we're working out a Oklahoma State RB, but I have no clue what his story is.
Reporters usually take photos of the roster the team hands out and then tweets them.
Usually 30 or so tryout players.
Yep. I remember a few years ago we brought in John O'Korn, the former Michigan QB, and Johnathan Gray, the Texas RB, who was one of the top HS recruits.
RE: Get me a veteran and trustworthy press man corner this weekend!
are reporting that the surprise veteran name that will try out for the Giants today is RB Todd Gurley. Gurley had a great Georgia career and was the 10th overall selection in the 2015 draft. He is now 27 years old.
Gurley had a lot of issues with his left knee that hindered his career
No confirmation if this is true, but we will know soon enough.
Wow, really!?!? I mean he's cooked, but damn. Saquon/Gurley backfield. That's nutso
Is Platzgummer in camp? Clearly Schoen has all his eggs in the Platzgummer basket.
Daboll said rookie camp is about getting them acclimated. “There’s a long way to go.”
The Giants draft picks will be practicing today, said coach Brian Daboll. But it’ll be a short practice, maybe half of which will be a walkthrough. Then more of the same on Saturday.
Brian Daboll on Kadarius Toney: “He’s been a pleasure to be around. Good teammate. Smart. He’s been great.” #Giants
Giants WR Kadarius Toney has been at “all” of the Giants off-season workout program days since he arrived a few weeks ago, Brian Daboll said. “I really like him a lot.”
New York Giants signed sixth-round draft pick Darrian Beavers to $3.866 million deal that includes $206,536 signing bonus, salaries of $705,000, $870,000, $985,000, $1.1 million
Replying to @JordanRaanan
Would be very surprised if Yusuf Corker doesn’t make that opening day 53.
I wish we would hire Jim Nagy as Director of College Scouting.
it seems like he didn't get the jobs he was interviewing for in Philly. He went dark for a little bit but is now back to posting about 2023 prospects, which i wouldn't think he'd be doing if he was getting close to a job with a team.
i like Nagy a lot too, but being the best public analyst doesn't necessarily equate to being the best for a team, kind of like mayock.
Replying to @DDuggan21
There are 84 players on the rookie minicamp roster, which includes a few returning players, draft picks, undrafted free agents and a ton of tryout players. Most notable “vet” is 2021 sixth round pick Rodarius Williams.
There are 84 players on the rookie minicamp roster, which includes a few returning players, draft picks, undrafted free agents and a ton of tryout players. Most notable “vet” is 2021 sixth round pick Rodarius Williams.
Rodarius Williams had a star-crossed '21 camp and abbreviated season. He was decried here because he is so 'old' ~25 by now?
Came in as an outside CB, even though his speed is not elite
Then, to the surprise of many, Judge and DBs coach put him in the slot, where not surprisingly he struggled. He's not a twitchy, easy acceleration guy, so the decision was, well, weird. He got burned, but he competed, kept his head about him, then came the injury.
I am not sure we don't see him at S before too long, because I think his tackling is good.
Yet another over-age product of the transfer portal. Might be a nice insurance policy to have on the Practice Squad for when injuries hit the interior line. With the team so tight against the cap, short-term promotions to the roster will be easier at the rookie salary; but he's a "technically sound" player with a lot of football under his belt for a rookie. If he gets a contract, he might still have to compete with Josh Rivas and others for a PS slot.
Gehrig Dieter had a well-defined role in Kansas City.
He was the permanent understudy at WR, promoted from the practice squad when Reid needed a body. The expanded PS helped him hang around. He's 29 now. Maybe Deboll sees some value in incorporating the same role here.
2020 RAY GUY AWARD SEMIFINALIST: Kirk Christodoulou, Pitt,...Christodoulou (Melbourne, Australia/Balwyn) is averaging 44.7 yards on 51 punts (42.7 net). He has placed 22 inside the 20-yard line and only has one touchback. Christodoulou becomes the first Pitt punter to be named a Ray Guy semifinalist since 2010 when Dan Hutchins was recognized. - Pitt Football
"Australian native Kirk Christodoulou made a name for himself over the past four years as Pitt’s punter. His 41.94 net punting average in 2020 set a school record and Christodoulou was named a semifinalist for the Ray Guy Award, given annually to the nation’s top punter. He earned ACC honorable mention status and was named to the Pro Football Focus All-American team.
Christodoulou continued where he left off in 2021, averaging 41.4 yards as a senior. In the ACC championship game against Wake Forest, Christodoulou had five punts land inside the 20-yard line, matching his career high.
He was named to the ACC academic team for the fourth consecutive year and was named a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, presented to college football’s top scholar-athlete.
On Pitt’s pro day, Christodoulou hit some balls off the roof of Pitt’s indoor practice facility before heading outside.
“I felt really good. I really enjoyed it. Maybe put a couple holes in the roof,” Christodoulou joked. “Other than that, it was a good day. I’m happy with it. We’ll see what happens.”" Link - ( New Window )
RB Teague Master
RB Travis Levy
RB L.D. Brown
FB Jake Molinich
FB Isaiah Johnson-Mack
WR Jahcour Pearson
WR Daylen Baldwin
WR Marcque Ellington
WR L'Liott Curry
WR Gehrig Dieter
WR Jaylen Erwin
TE Cameron Butler
TE Tommy McIntyre
TE Nate Becker
TE Isiah Macklin
OL Matt Allen
OL Cain Madden
OL Navaughn Donaldson
OL Kary Kutsch
OL Baer Hunter
OL Barry Wesley
OL Ben Adler
OL T.J. Storment
OL Uzoma Osuji
OL Ryan Nelson
OL Noah Zerr
DL Markell Utsey
DL Ryder Anderson
DL Chris Agyemang
DL Dennis Johnson
DL Antwaun Jackson
ILB Joe Beckett
ILB Will Evans
ILB Emmett Rice
OLB Jaylin Bannerman
OLB Tabarius Peterson
OLB Isaiah Gay
OLB Ray Thornton
LB Josh Watson
DB Justus Harris
DB Al Young
DB Dishon McNary
DB Walter Neil
DB Jared Leake
DB Brandon Easterling
DB Gage Kreski
DB Jordan Mosley
DB Tobias Oliver
DB Lamont Wade
DB Carter Amari
PK Jonathan Doerer
P Kirk Christodoulou
LS Jack Maddox
Do any of Eric's posted pictures appear in this thread for anyone?
He was surprisingly the Buckeyes' leading scorer in 2020. Got nicked early in a Week 5 game against Maryland in 2021, and only saw significant action in one game after that, a blowout win over Michigan State.
He's another candidate for short yardage. I expect we'll go through a bunch of them.
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
#Giants Benton - very similar to his college defense on terms of making the calls even if scheme is a bit different ....just at safety now, will still play multiple positions once he gets it down
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
#Giants Robinson - there's a lot more to the pro playbook....will do whatever they want - even go into the RB room...catch, run, will do anything asked of him...wants to contribute in pass and run game
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
Might be better to wait for cuts.
After a combined two-and-a-half hours practice? That's a pretty tall order.
I wouldn't hold my breath. Those kind of players make more than vet min and I doubt we can afford anything more than vet min.
Yeah, hope there's a good one out there who will play for vet minimum <sarcasm>
We have a pocket filled with change in which most of it is pennies mixed with nickels.
Everyone wants a shutdown corner. Unfortunately, they also command as much or more than Bradberry who we couldn't afford.
Our best hope is that Flott develops nicely and we luck out with a hidden gem from the UDFA's and tryouts. Wouldn't hold my breath.
The Giants signed two more undrafted free agents:
RB Jashaun Corbin (Florida State)
LB Tomon Fox (North Carolina)
Wow, really!?!? I mean he's cooked, but damn. Saquon/Gurley backfield. That's nutso
That linger through the season!!!
The only Top 7 draft picks that remain unsigned are the Giants at #5 and #7.
Expect that to change soon, and hopefully today.
Not the only person predicting that. Talking Giants as well
Is Platzgummer in camp? Clearly Schoen has all his eggs in the Platzgummer basket.
Hoping Neal winds up with his familiar 73
That's the start of the turnaround, right there.
#Giants #Daboll on CBs - have a lot of guys in....working hard..."we'll see" about adding a veteran CB
Won’t say if the #Giants will add a veteran.
I wish we would hire Jim Nagy as Director of College Scouting.
QB Brian Lewerke
RB Sandro Platzgummer
RB Antonio Williams
WR Austin Proehl
WR Travis Toivonen
OL Devery Hamilton
OL Roy Mbaeteka
CB Rodarius Williams
Neal has that “I’m about to open a can a whoop ass on ya” look!!
Typo.
I've also got three different birth years now on McKethan too.
Yes, I see them.
Master Teague III was highly-touted coming out of HS, but never really impressed at Ohio State. He was stuck behind the likes of Trey Sermon, JK Dobbins, Henderson, Mike Weber Jr., etc.
Corrected two of the names for you :P
Neal - ( New Window )
He's another candidate for short yardage. I expect we'll go through a bunch of them.
Amari Carter and Master Teague III
Giants rookie minicamp observations: Kayvon Thibodeaux’s debut, Wan’Dale Robinson’s role, and Joe Schoen ... as a QB? - ( New Window )
3rd D: LB Evans, LB Rice, CB Neil, CB Oliver, Slot Young, S Amari, S Kreski.