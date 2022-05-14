for display only
New York Giants Rookie Mini-Camp (Day 2)

Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/14/2022 8:10 am

Saturday, May 14, 2022

Approx. 11:30 a.m. – Head Coach Brian Daboll Available

12:00 p.m. – 1:15 p.m. – Practice

Players Available – After Practice

Is anyone disappointed that we haven’t gotten more stories about  
Ivan15 : 5/14/2022 9:07 am : link
On-field activities. Even a story about how well Schoen threw the ball would be welcome.
RE: Is anyone disappointed that we haven’t gotten more stories about  
Bill in UT : 5/14/2022 9:11 am : link
In comment 15708364 Ivan15 said:
Quote:
On-field activities. Even a story about how well Schoen threw the ball would be welcome.


Yeah, especially since Daboll moved the press over to where they had a better view
RE: Is anyone disappointed that we haven’t gotten more stories about  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/14/2022 9:12 am : link
In comment 15708364 Ivan15 said:
Quote:
On-field activities. Even a story about how well Schoen threw the ball would be welcome.


No. Again, keep in mind what Coach Daboll said yesterday (see front page):

“We’ll have an hour, hour and ten minutes (of practice). Almost half of it will be some type of walk-through. We’ll do some individual drills. We’ll get about 15, 20 minutes of individual stuff. We have seven-on-seven period and we’ll do 14 plays of that today. That’s it.”
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/14/2022 9:13 am : link
Art Stapleton ✔ @art_stapleton

Financial details on these deals for #Giants rookie picks:

Micah McFadden: 4 years, $4.01M, $355K signing bonus

D.J. Davidson: 4 years, $4.01M, $354K signing bonus

Marcus McKethan: 4 years, $3.93M, $276.5K signing bonus

Darrian Beavers: 4 years, $3.86M, $206.5K signing bonus

Projected cap numbers for 2022, per @spotrac:

McFadden: $794K
Davidson: $793.5K
McKethan: $774
Beavers: $756K
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/14/2022 10:04 am : link
Zack Rosenblatt

@ZackBlatt
Sam Beal is at Dolphins rookie minicamp.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/14/2022 10:04 am : link
Art Stapleton

@art_stapleton
Giants OTAs begin Monday - first one open to media is Thursday - so for the rookies who will stick beyond this weekend, especially the high picks, they go from big fish to relatively small ones when joining the veterans this upcoming week.

Always an interesting transition.

They go from wanting to impress the coaches and everyone in the building during rookie camp to needing to earn the respect of their teammates just 24 hours after rookie camp breaks.
Wan’Dale must be young  
George : 5/14/2022 10:26 am : link
He grew three inches since September.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/14/2022 10:58 am : link
ack Rosenblatt

@ZackBlatt
As it turns out, Rodarius Williams wasn’t supposed to be on the printed rookie minicamp roster. That was a mistake. #Giants
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/14/2022 11:31 am : link
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
#Giants #Daboll - only one QB in rookie camp....says lewerke knows enough to get stuff done
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/14/2022 11:31 am : link
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
#Giants #Daboll - needs to make sure guys do walk-thru at a safe tempo and learn what is asked rather than playing too fast
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/14/2022 11:32 am : link
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
#Giants #Daboll on Neal - will face quicker and more athletic pass rushers than college..experience will teach him, although he is mature
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/14/2022 11:33 am : link
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
#Giants #Daboll - RB Corbin is athletic and quick twitch...had a good Day 1
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/14/2022 11:38 am : link
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
#Giants #Daboll - converting Miller from WR to TE....has good size..has athleticism, ran well..can contribute on specials
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/14/2022 11:39 am : link
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
#Giants #Daboll - says NHL's @NYRangers are great example of how a team is written off and keeps competing and coming back.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/14/2022 11:45 am : link
Dan Duggan

@DDuggan21
Replying to @DDuggan21
Darnay Holmes isn’t participating in this camp but he’s running laps around the practice fields barefoot right now.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/14/2022 11:51 am : link
Paul Schwartz

@NYPost_Schwartz
Brian Daboll has not singled out players in the rookie camp but he did say undrafted rookie Jashaun Corbin (Florida State) "kind of stood out a little bit'' on Friday. "Athletic. Quick twitch.''
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/14/2022 11:54 am : link
Patricia Traina

@Patricia_Traina
Daboll on Offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and the advantage he brings having been a former NFL QB: "He has good eyes for the position. He's really good at teaching, which is an important part of being a coach. ... I've been happy with him." #giants
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/14/2022 12:02 pm : link
Ralph Vacchiano

@RVacchianoSNY
Roster update: Giants WR Wan’Dale Robinson is 5-8 again and CB Cor’Dale Flott, who was 6-2, 165 yesterday, is now 6-foot, 178.

(In fairness to the Giants, they used measurements from their college rosters yesterday … and college rosters are notorious for inaccuracies/lies).
178 is encouraging for Flott  
Eric on Li : 5/14/2022 12:08 pm : link
there are good corners in the 180 range. Denzel Ward comes to mind as one. Adoree Jackson too.
Speaking of  
YANKEE28 : 5/14/2022 12:13 pm : link
playing weight, writer Alex Wilson just posted this picture.

No question Ojulari is bigger. His first day with the Giants he was 238. No more
Link - ( New Window )
I was wondering if Flott is a poor man’s Sauce  
lono801 : 5/14/2022 12:17 pm : link
Yes Sauce is bigger…but both have that long thin frame.
Emory Hunt  
YANKEE28 : 5/14/2022 12:21 pm : link
explains why there is only 1 QB in camp this weekend
Link - ( New Window )
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/14/2022 12:23 pm : link
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
#Giants rookie minicamp Day 2 - much more warm and humid today
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/14/2022 12:32 pm : link
Zack Rosenblatt

@ZackBlatt
Evan Neal (70) working with OL coach Bobby Johnson. #Giants
RE: ...  
colin : 5/14/2022 12:35 pm : link
In comment 15708476 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Paul Schwartz

@NYPost_Schwartz
Brian Daboll has not singled out players in the rookie camp but he did say undrafted rookie Jashaun Corbin (Florida State) "kind of stood out a little bit'' on Friday. "Athletic. Quick twitch.''


I really think if Corbin can stay healthy we may have found a diamond in the rough.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/14/2022 12:44 pm : link
Emory Hunt
@FBallGameplan
Figured out why the Giants only had one QB yesterday.. the plan was to have two, but Tre Ford decided to head to the Edmonton Elks camp, rather than play both QB & WR at Giants rookie minicamp.
Neal  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/14/2022 12:47 pm : link
is one serious guy...
https://twitter.com/Giants/status/1525517545603735552 - ( New Window )
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/14/2022 12:53 pm : link
Patricia Traina
@Patricia_Traina
Some OL drills. Note the teaching going on. #giants
https://twitter.com/Patricia_Traina/status/1525519273497608194 - ( New Window )
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/14/2022 12:59 pm : link

Patricia Traina

@Patricia_Traina
Bellinger looks so smooth in pass routes. #giants
Here  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/14/2022 1:00 pm : link
is a Giants.com video of mini-camp action from yesterday...
Giants Rookie Minicamp 💪 - ( New Window )
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/14/2022 1:26 pm : link
Zack Rosenblatt

@ZackBlatt
#Giants rookie camp participants taking a team photo.

Photographer: “Spread out!”

Kayvon Thibodeaux: “But I thought we’re supposed to love each other!”
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/14/2022 1:27 pm : link
Patti: The signed rookies.  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/14/2022 1:29 pm : link
Jabari  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/14/2022 1:33 pm : link
Ellis looks a lot bigger than 278 pounds.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/14/2022 1:37 pm : link
Dan Duggan

@DDuggan21
The two on-field days of the Giants’ rookie minicamp are over. There are meetings scheduled tomorrow but tryout signings have happened on Saturdays in the past. The Giants have two open spots on the 90-man roster. Can easily make cuts to create more, if necessary.
Its  
YANKEE28 : 5/14/2022 1:40 pm : link
interesting that Yosuf Corker (#21) is not in that picture of the draft picks and UDFA signings.

I wonder if he practiced with the group today.
Evan Neal is one HUGE human being!  
Simms11 : 5/14/2022 1:46 pm : link
Need to see Wan’dale next to him!😯
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/14/2022 1:55 pm : link
Dan Duggan

@DDuggan21
With Joe Schoen evidently resting his arm, Brian Lewerke took all the QB reps today. He was the only QB in the rookie minicamp. Had some really nice throws downfield in 7-on-7: A wheel to Jeremiah Hall and a seam to Daylen Baldwin. All the training with @Tonyrazz03 paying off!
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/14/2022 1:57 pm : link
Dan Duggan

@DDuggan21
Replying to @DDuggan21
Yesterday was mostly underneath throws. Ball was pushed down the field more today. Expect to see a lot of deep crossing routes in this offense.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/14/2022 2:08 pm : link
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
#Giants #McFadden - says he is athletic and instinctive....enjoys hearing the calls in his helmet..likes to play fast, run round and hit
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/14/2022 2:10 pm : link
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
#Giants #Beavers - takes major pride in coverage skills... can always improve on it and everything...been surreal - dreamed of since he was young...learned you have to pick up stuff quickly here....understands NYG LB tradition and wants to be part of it
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/14/2022 2:16 pm : link
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
#Giants #Bellinger - it's a lot to take in...a learning process...quickly focused on the task - everybody trying to compete and know team goals come first
NJ.com  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/14/2022 3:01 pm : link
overview article...
Giants rookie minicamp observations (Day 2): Evan Neal at RT, Kayvon Thibodeaux as the class clown, UDFA standing out, more - ( New Window )
RE: ...  
Carson53 : 5/15/2022 10:13 am : link
In comment 15708558 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Dan Duggan

@DDuggan21
With Joe Schoen evidently resting his arm, Brian Lewerke took all the QB reps today. He was the only QB in the rookie minicamp. Had some really nice throws downfield in 7-on-7: A wheel to Jeremiah Hall and a seam to Daylen Baldwin. All the training with @Tonyrazz03 paying off!
.

So I watched some of the post practice presser, and some reporter was talking to Daboll about some 'wounded ducks', that were thrown...my guess is he was talking about Lewerke.
Daboll said they only brought in one QB for this, because he knew the system, make it easier on the rooks.
Ha Ha  
Carson53 : 5/15/2022 10:20 am : link
Now after reading the link above for nj.com, we found the culprit for the wounded ducks...it was none other than the erstwhile GM, Joe Schoen.
RE: Ha Ha  
Klaatu : 5/15/2022 10:34 am : link
In comment 15709109 Carson53 said:
Quote:
Now after reading the link above for nj.com, we found the culprit for the wounded ducks...it was none other than the erstwhile GM, Joe Schoen.


He just needs a better offensive line.
