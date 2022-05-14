New York Giants Rookie Mini-Camp (Day 2)

On-field activities. Even a story about how well Schoen threw the ball would be welcome.
No. Again, keep in mind what Coach Daboll said yesterday (see front page):
“We’ll have an hour, hour and ten minutes (of practice). Almost half of it will be some type of walk-through. We’ll do some individual drills. We’ll get about 15, 20 minutes of individual stuff. We have seven-on-seven period and we’ll do 14 plays of that today. That’s it.”
Art Stapleton
✔
@art_stapleton
Giants OTAs begin Monday - first one open to media is Thursday - so for the rookies who will stick beyond this weekend, especially the high picks, they go from big fish to relatively small ones when joining the veterans this upcoming week.
Always an interesting transition.
They go from wanting to impress the coaches and everyone in the building during rookie camp to needing to earn the respect of their teammates just 24 hours after rookie camp breaks.
Paul Schwartz
✔
@NYPost_Schwartz
Brian Daboll has not singled out players in the rookie camp but he did say undrafted rookie Jashaun Corbin (Florida State) "kind of stood out a little bit'' on Friday. "Athletic. Quick twitch.''
Patricia Traina
✔
@Patricia_Traina
Daboll on Offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and the advantage he brings having been a former NFL QB: "He has good eyes for the position. He's really good at teaching, which is an important part of being a coach. ... I've been happy with him." #giants
Paul Schwartz
✔
@NYPost_Schwartz
Brian Daboll has not singled out players in the rookie camp but he did say undrafted rookie Jashaun Corbin (Florida State) "kind of stood out a little bit'' on Friday. "Athletic. Quick twitch.''
I really think if Corbin can stay healthy we may have found a diamond in the rough.
Emory Hunt
@FBallGameplan
Figured out why the Giants only had one QB yesterday.. the plan was to have two, but Tre Ford decided to head to the Edmonton Elks camp, rather than play both QB & WR at Giants rookie minicamp.
Dan Duggan
✔
@DDuggan21
The two on-field days of the Giants’ rookie minicamp are over. There are meetings scheduled tomorrow but tryout signings have happened on Saturdays in the past. The Giants have two open spots on the 90-man roster. Can easily make cuts to create more, if necessary.
Dan Duggan
✔
@DDuggan21
With Joe Schoen evidently resting his arm, Brian Lewerke took all the QB reps today. He was the only QB in the rookie minicamp. Had some really nice throws downfield in 7-on-7: A wheel to Jeremiah Hall and a seam to Daylen Baldwin. All the training with @Tonyrazz03 paying off!
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
#Giants #Beavers - takes major pride in coverage skills... can always improve on it and everything...been surreal - dreamed of since he was young...learned you have to pick up stuff quickly here....understands NYG LB tradition and wants to be part of it
Dan Duggan
✔
@DDuggan21
With Joe Schoen evidently resting his arm, Brian Lewerke took all the QB reps today. He was the only QB in the rookie minicamp. Had some really nice throws downfield in 7-on-7: A wheel to Jeremiah Hall and a seam to Daylen Baldwin. All the training with @Tonyrazz03 paying off!
.
So I watched some of the post practice presser, and some reporter was talking to Daboll about some 'wounded ducks', that were thrown...my guess is he was talking about Lewerke.
Daboll said they only brought in one QB for this, because he knew the system, make it easier on the rooks.
Now after reading the link above for nj.com, we found the culprit for the wounded ducks...it was none other than the erstwhile GM, Joe Schoen.
He just needs a better offensive line.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
Yeah, especially since Daboll moved the press over to where they had a better view
No. Again, keep in mind what Coach Daboll said yesterday (see front page):
“We’ll have an hour, hour and ten minutes (of practice). Almost half of it will be some type of walk-through. We’ll do some individual drills. We’ll get about 15, 20 minutes of individual stuff. We have seven-on-seven period and we’ll do 14 plays of that today. That’s it.”
Financial details on these deals for #Giants rookie picks:
Micah McFadden: 4 years, $4.01M, $355K signing bonus
D.J. Davidson: 4 years, $4.01M, $354K signing bonus
Marcus McKethan: 4 years, $3.93M, $276.5K signing bonus
Darrian Beavers: 4 years, $3.86M, $206.5K signing bonus
Projected cap numbers for 2022, per @spotrac:
McFadden: $794K
Davidson: $793.5K
McKethan: $774
Beavers: $756K
✔
@ZackBlatt
Sam Beal is at Dolphins rookie minicamp.
✔
@art_stapleton
Giants OTAs begin Monday - first one open to media is Thursday - so for the rookies who will stick beyond this weekend, especially the high picks, they go from big fish to relatively small ones when joining the veterans this upcoming week.
Always an interesting transition.
They go from wanting to impress the coaches and everyone in the building during rookie camp to needing to earn the respect of their teammates just 24 hours after rookie camp breaks.
✔
@ZackBlatt
As it turns out, Rodarius Williams wasn’t supposed to be on the printed rookie minicamp roster. That was a mistake. #Giants
@giantswfan
#Giants #Daboll - only one QB in rookie camp....says lewerke knows enough to get stuff done
@giantswfan
#Giants #Daboll - needs to make sure guys do walk-thru at a safe tempo and learn what is asked rather than playing too fast
@giantswfan
#Giants #Daboll on Neal - will face quicker and more athletic pass rushers than college..experience will teach him, although he is mature
@giantswfan
#Giants #Daboll - RB Corbin is athletic and quick twitch...had a good Day 1
@giantswfan
#Giants #Daboll - converting Miller from WR to TE....has good size..has athleticism, ran well..can contribute on specials
@giantswfan
#Giants #Daboll - says NHL's @NYRangers are great example of how a team is written off and keeps competing and coming back.
😂😂😂
✔
@DDuggan21
Replying to @DDuggan21
Darnay Holmes isn’t participating in this camp but he’s running laps around the practice fields barefoot right now.
✔
@NYPost_Schwartz
Brian Daboll has not singled out players in the rookie camp but he did say undrafted rookie Jashaun Corbin (Florida State) "kind of stood out a little bit'' on Friday. "Athletic. Quick twitch.''
✔
@Patricia_Traina
Daboll on Offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and the advantage he brings having been a former NFL QB: "He has good eyes for the position. He's really good at teaching, which is an important part of being a coach. ... I've been happy with him." #giants
✔
@ZackBlatt
Sam Beal is at Dolphins rookie minicamp.
Dolphins have a bike at rookie camp?
✔
@RVacchianoSNY
Roster update: Giants WR Wan’Dale Robinson is 5-8 again and CB Cor’Dale Flott, who was 6-2, 165 yesterday, is now 6-foot, 178.
(In fairness to the Giants, they used measurements from their college rosters yesterday … and college rosters are notorious for inaccuracies/lies).
No question Ojulari is bigger. His first day with the Giants he was 238. No more
Link - ( New Window )
Link - ( New Window )
@giantswfan
#Giants rookie minicamp Day 2 - much more warm and humid today
✔
@ZackBlatt
Evan Neal (70) working with OL coach Bobby Johnson. #Giants
✔
@NYPost_Schwartz
Brian Daboll has not singled out players in the rookie camp but he did say undrafted rookie Jashaun Corbin (Florida State) "kind of stood out a little bit'' on Friday. "Athletic. Quick twitch.''
I really think if Corbin can stay healthy we may have found a diamond in the rough.
@FBallGameplan
Figured out why the Giants only had one QB yesterday.. the plan was to have two, but Tre Ford decided to head to the Edmonton Elks camp, rather than play both QB & WR at Giants rookie minicamp.
https://twitter.com/Giants/status/1525517545603735552 - ( New Window )
@Patricia_Traina
Some OL drills. Note the teaching going on. #giants
https://twitter.com/Patricia_Traina/status/1525519273497608194 - ( New Window )
Patricia Traina
✔
@Patricia_Traina
Bellinger looks so smooth in pass routes. #giants
Giants Rookie Minicamp 💪 - ( New Window )
✔
@ZackBlatt
#Giants rookie camp participants taking a team photo.
Photographer: “Spread out!”
Kayvon Thibodeaux: “But I thought we’re supposed to love each other!”
✔
@DDuggan21
The two on-field days of the Giants’ rookie minicamp are over. There are meetings scheduled tomorrow but tryout signings have happened on Saturdays in the past. The Giants have two open spots on the 90-man roster. Can easily make cuts to create more, if necessary.
I wonder if he practiced with the group today.
✔
@DDuggan21
With Joe Schoen evidently resting his arm, Brian Lewerke took all the QB reps today. He was the only QB in the rookie minicamp. Had some really nice throws downfield in 7-on-7: A wheel to Jeremiah Hall and a seam to Daylen Baldwin. All the training with @Tonyrazz03 paying off!
✔
@DDuggan21
Replying to @DDuggan21
Yesterday was mostly underneath throws. Ball was pushed down the field more today. Expect to see a lot of deep crossing routes in this offense.
@giantswfan
#Giants #McFadden - says he is athletic and instinctive....enjoys hearing the calls in his helmet..likes to play fast, run round and hit
@giantswfan
#Giants #Beavers - takes major pride in coverage skills... can always improve on it and everything...been surreal - dreamed of since he was young...learned you have to pick up stuff quickly here....understands NYG LB tradition and wants to be part of it
@giantswfan
#Giants #Bellinger - it's a lot to take in...a learning process...quickly focused on the task - everybody trying to compete and know team goals come first
Giants rookie minicamp observations (Day 2): Evan Neal at RT, Kayvon Thibodeaux as the class clown, UDFA standing out, more - ( New Window )
✔
@DDuggan21
With Joe Schoen evidently resting his arm, Brian Lewerke took all the QB reps today. He was the only QB in the rookie minicamp. Had some really nice throws downfield in 7-on-7: A wheel to Jeremiah Hall and a seam to Daylen Baldwin. All the training with @Tonyrazz03 paying off!
So I watched some of the post practice presser, and some reporter was talking to Daboll about some 'wounded ducks', that were thrown...my guess is he was talking about Lewerke.
Daboll said they only brought in one QB for this, because he knew the system, make it easier on the rooks.
He just needs a better offensive line.