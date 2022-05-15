Daniel Jones can he improve? simgiant : 5/15/2022 12:03 am

I know this horse is beaten to death but the offseason is long.

He seems like a hard worker and will do anything to improve.

With a better OL and a more modern offense can he be a top 15 QB in the league??

I think he can make all the throws and has a great deep ball.



However my opinion is he does not have "it". I have never scouted any players in my life, however it seems to me top QBs in the league have that 6th sense in the pocket that allows them to take a step up or to the side that you cant teach.

Daniel does not have that sense and will never be calm in the pocket because he knows he doesn't have it. Maybe I am unfair because he has never had a pocket to step into?

Anybody here still a believer?

