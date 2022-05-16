for display only
Did Giants do Enough to keep Pace with NFC East?

Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/16/2022 11:09 am
This was from last week, but I thought it was a decent discussion on GMFB.... Shaun O'Hara actually comes across as the realist here...


Did Giants do Enough to keep Pace with NFC East?
RE: RE: It's sort of funny how  
UberAlias : 5/16/2022 11:50 am : link
In comment 15710106 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 15710094 UberAlias said:


Quote:


all we heard about is how we need to blow it up and start over, we finally get that and everyone wants to jump right into are we ready to compete. We have a brand new coaching staff who has purged the cap of over priced veterans and done what they could but on a shoe string budget and we likely don't even have our QB yet. We all know this, but we are still asking such questions? LOL



Got to keep generating web clicks. grin. I'll be paying close attention to individual players and the chemistry on the field, how the coaches gameplan and perform in real-time, etc. Small tangible signs of progress and chemistry, going to hear those words a lot from me. Want to see players and coaches who get it, who are able to think, adjust, roll with the punches, establish momentum of growth and development, etc. 2023 draft is also going to be vital to the future of NYG to add to the foundation.
I'm with you 100%. If the results show in the standings, that's gravy. More likely though if you want to see success, you're going to have to look deeper.
unequivocally yes  
markky : 5/16/2022 11:50 am : link
if you measure progress by the delta between what you added and what was replaced, yes we did great.
RE: On Offense  
JonC : 5/16/2022 11:52 am : link
In comment 15710108 Danny L said:
Quote:
Now that there is a good chance line is fixed, there isnt really a weapon on offense.

Defense, its gonna be fun with the edge pass rushers, but CBs....so it might be a trade off with QBs having less time to throw....maybe they wont expose the somewhat weak secondary


OL needs an LG to emerge, C is a one year stop-gap, and if they're smart they're grooming a RG behind Glowinski. No resting on laurels, football doesn't work well that way.
Colin  
JonC : 5/16/2022 11:54 am : link
A season that feels like '81 or '84 are good reference points.
...to me "keeping pace" was not the objective  
NYG22 : 5/16/2022 11:58 am : link
these were the objectives:

1) bring front office (decision makers) into current century and add an element of a cohesive management group including coaches

2) bring a modern offense (one that doesn't set playmakers up for failure)

3) at long last, construct an NFL caliber OL

4) with personnel and scheme, advance the defense to be more attack oriented rather than a bend and then inevitably break approach

5) be fiscally responsible

I like what they did in all of these areas. As currently constructed, this is not a contender (far from it), but I finally like the foundation that has been put into place.
RE: ...to me  
JonC : 5/16/2022 12:01 pm : link
In comment 15710134 NYG22 said:
Quote:
these were the objectives:

1) bring front office (decision makers) into current century and add an element of a cohesive management group including coaches

2) bring a modern offense (one that doesn't set playmakers up for failure)

3) at long last, construct an NFL caliber OL

4) with personnel and scheme, advance the defense to be more attack oriented rather than a bend and then inevitably break approach

5) be fiscally responsible

I like what they did in all of these areas. As currently constructed, this is not a contender (far from it), but I finally like the foundation that has been put into place.


Good post and on target.
RE: Colin  
The_Boss : 5/16/2022 12:07 pm : link
In comment 15710128 JonC said:
Quote:
A season that feels like '81 or '84 are good reference points.


Except those teams had a QB on the roster.
Colin  
gidiefor : Mod : 5/16/2022 12:08 pm : link
the three "it" factor things that I see as being impactfully upgraded for next year are O'line, Pass Rush, Coaching


the three areas I see as being on watch are:

TE corps - took a missed blessing hit with loss of Engram, Rudolph, and Smith -- addition of Seals Jones, Akins Bellinger -- we hope their blocking is improved and their ability to stay on the on the field and catch is more reliable --

WR corps -- Golladay, Shepard, Toney, Robinson - are they going to be able to stay on the field and produce

RB corps -- Barkley, Breida, Brightwell, someone else -- can they stay on the field and produce with a more open offense

I think we know what we have in Daniel Jones -- He's a guy that can make plays -- has moments where he looks poised and sharp -- but a third of the time is going to make a head scratcher and takes too many risks with his body

so the questions that really have to answered are:

Does this improved Oline avail Jones of the opportunities to take less risk and make more plays where he is going to his skill players?

Do the 1 & 2 players of the above position groups on average - stay on the field more - increase the opportunities for primary targets available for Jones to utilize?


Then there is the D scheme -- can Wink make hay with up graded front and down graded defensive backfield?

Thats a lot of ifs in my opinion.
Not if you were a fan in '81 or '84  
JonC : 5/16/2022 12:08 pm : link
QB was still up in the air until later in the '84 season when finally Simms started to emerge.
Shorts and Tee shirts  
Piranah In NC : 5/16/2022 12:14 pm : link
And a new regime instead of the Patrick "Oh My Mommies" and The Grant Haleys .
.  
Go Terps : 5/16/2022 12:16 pm : link
If the entire division is under .500 again then maybe, but otherwise no. Not a lot of talent on this team, and two of the best players (Thibodeaux and Neal) will be rookies adjusting to the league.

It's gonna take time.
We stopped the gap from getting bigger...  
Capt. Don : 5/16/2022 12:18 pm : link
so in that sense I suppose we have kept pace but I dont think that we are any closer to competing for the division.

In order of my excitement for the improvements that have been made:

1. 21st century offensive scheme and play calling
2. Evan Neal and a professional, if unspectacular, IOL
3. Kayvon Thibodeau
4. Jeff Ezeudu
17. Elerson Smith - I think he is going to play a real role this year and will be someone we are excited about next offseason.
RE: Not if you were a fan in '81 or '84  
The_Boss : 5/16/2022 12:19 pm : link
In comment 15710148 JonC said:
Quote:
QB was still up in the air until later in the '84 season when finally Simms started to emerge.


Yes I know about Simms' long journey to established QB1. The point is, QB is obviously still up in the air in 2022, and it's highly likely the current QB isn't about to ascend to "long term solution" viability at the conclusion of 2022. Keep building the team and when the QB presents himself, be in a position to do whatever it takes to bring him in the fold. For all we know, that opportunity might be next spring.
RE: I was feeling more confident  
chitt17 : 5/16/2022 12:21 pm : link
In comment 15710076 barens said:
Quote:
before they released Bradberry. Now the secondary, which was arguably one of the strongest positions on the team last year, lost two solid vets. That's not nothing.


They had no choice but to release Bradberry. Not enough cap space to keep him.

This is a total rebuild!
RE: ...to me  
chitt17 : 5/16/2022 12:31 pm : link
In comment 15710134 NYG22 said:
Quote:
these were the objectives:

1) bring front office (decision makers) into current century and add an element of a cohesive management group including coaches

2) bring a modern offense (one that doesn't set playmakers up for failure)

3) at long last, construct an NFL caliber OL

4) with personnel and scheme, advance the defense to be more attack oriented rather than a bend and then inevitably break approach

5) be fiscally responsible

I like what they did in all of these areas. As currently constructed, this is not a contender (far from it), but I finally like the foundation that has been put into place.


Absolutely Correct!

I would add:

6) Find out this year if Daniel Jones will be the quarterback going forward.
RE: It's sort of funny how  
dancing blue bear : 5/16/2022 12:45 pm : link
In comment 15710094 UberAlias said:
Quote:
all we heard about is how we need to blow it up and start over, we finally get that and everyone wants to jump right into are we ready to compete. We have a brand new coaching staff who has purged the cap of over priced veterans and done what they could but on a shoe string budget and we likely don't even have our QB yet. We all know this, but we are still asking such questions? LOL


IMO there is no such thing as “blow it up”. There is no rebuild. Just a continual build. The roster turns over 20-30% every year. That is the nfl. There are plenty of core players that predate the current regime.

In terms of ready to compete depends on what you mean. For the Super Bowl? No. For the division and or a playoff spot? They better be thinking that way. The nfl is built for that too. Eagles made the playoffs last year and Washington won the division the year before. So if they are not competing for a playoff spot in December we have the wrong people again

This purge you speak of…2 dubious cuts in the secondary and then?

And another thing, there will be no patience from anyone once the season starts. Of course winning and losing matters. That’s the point.
no, this team will finish last in NFC East this year  
MartyNJ1969 : 5/16/2022 12:52 pm : link
There is going to be growing pains with the rookies we have and our WR and DB crop leaves alot to be desired. Giants will be 6-11, and the 6 wins is generous because we have a weak schedule.
No we cannot keep pace in the NFC East with current situation  
Jimmy Googs : 5/16/2022 12:54 pm : link
at QB. If the rest of the division starts losing their starting QBs due to injuries or other issues (similar to 2020) then the Giants can keep pace.

Otherwise no...
While I do think that the Giants have really made  
Dnew15 : 5/16/2022 12:54 pm : link
some positive moves within the franchise needed to make a long-term impact, this team on paper is not good....and the rest of the NFC East got better.
Agree  
AcidTest : 5/16/2022 12:58 pm : link
with GT and Capt. Don.

We've made some improvements, but still having gap holes.

QB: Oft injured, underperforming, Jones.
RB: Oft injured Barkley and journeymen.
WR: Golladay, Toney, and Robinson. Golladay produced nothing his first year. Toney is injured a lot, and Robinson is a rookie. The rest are journeymen.
TE: Two journeymen and a fourth round rookie.
OL: Stop gap veterans on the interior and a rookie at RT.

CB: Lots of questions, especially whether Robinson can be a good starter.
S: More questions, and also a lack of bodies.

As others have said, this is a two or three year rebuild. Anything can happen in today's NFL, but I think realistically we won't compete for a playoff spot until 2024.
The answer to the op is NO  
ChicagoMarty : 5/16/2022 1:16 pm : link
This is a QB driven league.

We need a quality qb to be competitive.

We don't have one.

I am excited by the draft and the quantity of holes I think they may have plugged.

This offseason is a good start for a rebuild that will last into next year.

The Giants need a quality QB to be competitive with the NFC East and the rest of the league.

If they truly get their salary cap under control the Jints might be able to compete in FA for a good QB next off season
RE: Colin  
Eman11 : 5/16/2022 1:21 pm : link
In comment 15710128 JonC said:
Quote:
A season that feels like '81 or '84 are good reference points.


I’d take that in a heartbeat and I’m sure most everyone here would too.

It’s a QB league..  
Sean : 5/16/2022 1:31 pm : link
Until the Giants find one, they are in limbo. That sounds harsh, but it’s the reality of the league. The good news, There are no Josh Allen type QB’s in the division. Further, the elite QB’s in the NFC as a whole are limited.

Big opportunity for the Giants if they do things right.
Of course they did  
ZogZerg : 5/16/2022 1:41 pm : link
Just by eliminating that shit show of a coaching staff they had.
I think patience is going to be needed here  
Go Terps : 5/16/2022 1:47 pm : link
I'm thinking the timeline looks something like this:

2022: 5-12ish
2023: Turn over the rest of Gettleman's roster, draft a QB, win 6-9 games with the rookie QB
2024: Compete for a playoff spot

That's if everything goes right, there are no key injuries, etc. If we hit a home run with the rookie QB pick maybe that gets moved up a year.

But I think we've got to give these guys one mulligan year just to get rid of Gettleman's garbage and install a framework for future growth (which we're seeing with all the front office turnover).
I'd answer the OP with a resounding...  
Brown_Hornet : 5/16/2022 1:56 pm : link
...yes.

Meaning that they didn't lose ground and possible gained on at the least Wash/Dallas.

But, the Giants have to do far more than keep pace with the middling NFCE.
.  
bluefin : 5/16/2022 2:00 pm : link
yes
Cant even ask the question  
Dankbeerman : 5/16/2022 2:10 pm : link
"Did we do enough to keep pace" When we havebt even caught up yet.
They did enough  
Joe Beckwith : 5/16/2022 2:12 pm : link
to start a re-direction of the team philosophy.
Dallas got better. But was already deeply rooted with talent.
Washington got even better.
Philly significantly improved.
The Giants are going to try to find themselves and their identity, so I don’t think they are in a keep pace mode as much as a just pacing mode.
They are closer to Philly, then Washington, than to Dallas.


Ohara mentions vets not pinning hope on the rookies.  
SirLoinOfBeef : 5/16/2022 2:14 pm : link
These veteran players might need to prove to the rookies that they themselves belong.
If you are on the DJ is a steaming pile of crap bandwagon  
AnnapolisMike : 5/16/2022 2:29 pm : link
You think the Giants will be lucky to win 6 games. If you think Jones is a serviceable QB who will be better with an improved OL and healthy weapons, you think the Giants have a chance to be a .500 team.

Personally, I fall in line with Colin@gbn. If the Giants can stay healthy and Jones remains upright, I think this team can approach .500 with an coaching staff that knows what they are doing.
Both the offense and defense will be much improved  
kelly : 5/16/2022 2:48 pm : link
Wink will have the defense playing at a high level and I believe our offense will be much improved as a result of a better O line and finally a modern style of offense.
Are we gaining on the tallest midget?  
trueblueinpw : 5/16/2022 2:53 pm : link
I mean, not to be a stiff prick, but who cares if we kept pace with the other shitty teams in the NFC East? And further, even as a broader question of “did we get better than where we were under Getty and his coaches”, I mean, could we have gotten any worse? Giants are like one of the three worst teams in the NFL.

Lawrence Tynes had some Tweet the other day about how Schoen and Dabs are “building the right way” for a “winning culture” and some such praise. Yeah? My question is how in the heck do we know what they’re building when we haven’t played any games? And if that seems unfair or like I’m not playing the game that’s called, okay. But this team has been through so many fits and starts, so many coaches and GMs and coordinators and players. It’s 10 years at the bottom of the NFL. Talk is cheap and we’ve heard it all before.

So yeah, I like the draft and I really like the Schoen hire so far. In that sense, maybe we did keep pace with the other front offices and GMs in the NFCE and NFL. Are we as good as the Iggles? Nope. Dallas? Hard to say. WFT? Idk…

Regarding Dabs? Who can say? He had Josh Allen in Buffalo and most people think he’s the best QB1 in the league now. Let’s see what Dabs can do with a Giants offense that includes an oft injured turn over prone QB and an oft injured RB1 that can’t pass pro and the mysterious Yung Joka and some high potential Ts and then a bunch of question marks. For all the talk about a modern offense, there’s still not much talent.

Anyway, we suck until we don’t. Hope that helps.
RE: ...to me  
Johnny5 : 5/16/2022 4:40 pm : link
In comment 15710134 NYG22 said:
Quote:
these were the objectives:

1) bring front office (decision makers) into current century and add an element of a cohesive management group including coaches

2) bring a modern offense (one that doesn't set playmakers up for failure)

3) at long last, construct an NFL caliber OL

4) with personnel and scheme, advance the defense to be more attack oriented rather than a bend and then inevitably break approach

5) be fiscally responsible

I like what they did in all of these areas. As currently constructed, this is not a contender (far from it), but I finally like the foundation that has been put into place.

Totally agree.
RE: If you are on the DJ is a steaming pile of crap bandwagon  
rich in DC : 5/16/2022 6:38 pm : link
In comment 15710355 AnnapolisMike said:
Quote:
You think the Giants will be lucky to win 6 games. If you think Jones is a serviceable QB who will be better with an improved OL and healthy weapons, you think the Giants have a chance to be a .500 team.

Personally, I fall in line with Colin@gbn. If the Giants can stay healthy and Jones remains upright, I think this team can approach .500 with an coaching staff that knows what they are doing.


I actually have high hopes for Jones, but realistically we have to take into account the neck injury. The NFL is a no-breaks given league- teams will be aiming for that neck on any hit.

The OL is vastly more talented than it has been in years- BUT with 4 new starters, it will take time to jell and learn how to anticipate your line-mates moves and thinking. There will be mistakes and big blow-up plays- with bigs hits on Barkley and Jones.

THAT’S why Daboll wants a quick hitting offense this season- get the ball out fast to minimize the hits.

Unfortunately, teams will crowd the LOS until the Giants show they can stop the rush and can burn teams with quick strikes.

Also remember that Jones’ biggest weakness is his processing speed. Unless he has learned to speed that up, he’s going to hold the ball too long and turnovers. A better offensive line doesn’t help if he holds the ball.

There are others who injuries could make things very bad. There’s nothing behind Barkley. Losing Blake Martinez would hurt the defense. If Leonard Williams went down, the DL would likely decline greatly.

Which gets me to the #1 reason why this will not be as good a team (in terms of wins) as many hope- there simply is next to no meaningful depth at any position. Sure, there are some nice fill-ins- but when (not if) injuries occur, the replacement guys just aren’t good enough to compete and win.
I think it'll be us & WTF battling for the division  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5/16/2022 6:58 pm : link
basement.
“Keeping Pace”  
WillVAB : 5/16/2022 9:51 pm : link
Shouldn’t be the conversation this year. The focus needs to be on the growth and development of the foundation.

RE: I think patience is going to be needed here  
christian : 5/16/2022 10:03 pm : link
In comment 15710269 Go Terps said:
Quote:
I'm thinking the timeline looks something like this:

2022: 5-12ish
2023: Turn over the rest of Gettleman's roster, draft a QB, win 6-9 games with the rookie QB
2024: Compete for a playoff spot

That's if everything goes right, there are no key injuries, etc. If we hit a home run with the rookie QB pick maybe that gets moved up a year.

But I think we've got to give these guys one mulligan year just to get rid of Gettleman's garbage and install a framework for future growth (which we're seeing with all the front office turnover).


Yup 3-year rebuild.


christian  
Sean : 5/16/2022 10:13 pm : link
How is that long Eagles rebuild looking? They were 9-8 last year and made the playoffs in a year they had a ton of dead cap money. It was supposed to be a throw away rebuild year.

I think the league is meant for quick turnarounds. It shows just how inept the Giants have been.

Smart front offices can win quickly.
...  
christian : 5/16/2022 10:37 pm : link
As much as I'd like to throw a tomato at Roseman's face, he's got more team building talent himself than every character running the 2018-2021 Giants combined.
RE: ...  
Sean : 5/16/2022 10:53 pm : link
In comment 15710821 christian said:
Quote:
As much as I'd like to throw a tomato at Roseman's face, he's got more team building talent himself than every character running the 2018-2021 Giants combined.

Exactly. If done well, teams can turn it around fast in the NFL. I simplify it to the QB position. The Giants just haven’t had good QB play since 2015. Every move by the prior front office was just horrific coupled with bad QB play.
RE: ...to me  
Milton : 5/17/2022 12:15 am : link
In comment 15710134 NYG22 said:
Quote:
these were the objectives:

1) bring front office (decision makers) into current century and add an element of a cohesive management group including coaches

2) bring a modern offense (one that doesn't set playmakers up for failure)

3) at long last, construct an NFL caliber OL

4) with personnel and scheme, advance the defense to be more attack oriented rather than a bend and then inevitably break approach

5) be fiscally responsible

I like what they did in all of these areas. As currently constructed, this is not a contender (far from it), but I finally like the foundation that has been put into place.
I agree with everything but your conclusion. I believe when you add all those things up and sprinkle in some good luck in the injury department you absolutely do get a contender, certainly for the NFC East title.

I agree with Colin's take. The truth of the matter is we really don't know what we have in this team. There are a lot of unknowns. It starts with Jones, of course, but the list goes on from there. How close is Barkley to the guy we saw in 2018? Is Golladay a plus player or was his hey day in Detroit a thing of the past? Toney has a ton of talent, it' undeniable, but is he coachable? Does Wan'Dale Robinson's game translate to the NFL or is he limited to role player? Is Neal the real deal and can he quickly establish himself as a Pro Bowl right tackle? And then there's the defense with a similar list of unknowns only to be answered on the football field. And of course the biggest unknown of all, which applies not just to the Giants but to the rest of the NFC East, injuries. I'm looking forward to the season and hopeful that some of those unknowns up above will go our way.
From a front office perspective we have done more than keep pace  
Rick in Dallas : 5/17/2022 2:59 am : link
Joe Schoen as the new GM is a major addition plus Daboll and his coaching staff. Major upgrades over last year. Schoen currently in process of upgrading the scouting department. Major upgrade over last year.
Look on the field the Giants imv are in a total rebuild.It will take another couple of years before we compete for the NFCE title.
The arrow is definitely pointing up imv. 2024 should be the year if all things go well in the draft and free agency that we start kicking some major ass.
We all know that some rookies acclimate quickly, while others take  
Ira : 5/17/2022 7:05 am : link
longer. It took Andrew Thomas a year to develop into a solid left tackle. Will it be like that with Neal? Azeez had a good rookie season. Will Thibs also play well as a rookie. If we 'keep pace' with the NFC East it will be because our rookies played well out of the gate. We had to cut or not resign some good veteran players, so we're depending on our rookies to start out well.
We got the top two  
Ron Johnson : 5/17/2022 8:40 am : link
picks on the Cows draft board. They probably think we gained on them.
The real question is  
ZoneXDOA : 5/17/2022 10:38 am : link
Did the rest of the NFC East do enough to keep up with the New York Football Giants?! We’ve had that division basement locked down for so long I set up a man-cave in there!

Seriously, though: We’re starting another new era and this one seems to have potential. But it’s year one. Eagles see year two and just got AJ Brown who our secondary will def have trouble defending without Bradberry. Washington is in year two and just got a new name! Tough to beat that. The Cowboys have the self destruct button primed for this year’s NFC championship game. I think we’re all going to be in the exact position we were last season. But I will say, the Giants have the most potential to surprise a lot of people. IF Daboll and Kafka can work their magic on DJ AND IF the line comes together quicker than expected, I’d say we did MORE than enough to keep up or even MOVE up.
As long as Daniel Jones can stay healthy along with the offense  
SGMen : 12:36 am : link
Of course we will be fine.

Jones is not a Top 8 elite QB but when he has time and a run game going he is very effective.
RE: As long as Daniel Jones can stay healthy along with the offense  
BlackLight : 2:16 am : link
In comment 15713000 SGMen said:
Quote:
Of course we will be fine.

Jones is not a Top 8 elite QB but when he has time and a run game going he is very effective.


Agree. The top question mark with Jones is his ability to stay healthy. If he misses significant time this year, it almost won't even matter how well he plays when he's actually able to play. But if he stays healthy, the next challenge will be to see how well he takes to Daboll and Kafka's offense. Clear THAT hurdle, and I actually think he has a great chance of sticking around for 2023 and beyond.
The answer is no.  
BH28 : 4:00 am : link
Moving the Chains on Sirius had an interesting point today. If you remove the 4 QBs from the rosters, which NFC East team has the best roster? The Giants are probably still last. Dallas and Philly 🤮 have better rosters, i think it's a toss up between Commanders and Giants for the bottom. And that's without the QBs factoring in.
