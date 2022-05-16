Did Giants do Enough to keep Pace with NFC East?

all we heard about is how we need to blow it up and start over, we finally get that and everyone wants to jump right into are we ready to compete. We have a brand new coaching staff who has purged the cap of over priced veterans and done what they could but on a shoe string budget and we likely don't even have our QB yet. We all know this, but we are still asking such questions? LOL
Got to keep generating web clicks. grin. I'll be paying close attention to individual players and the chemistry on the field, how the coaches gameplan and perform in real-time, etc. Small tangible signs of progress and chemistry, going to hear those words a lot from me. Want to see players and coaches who get it, who are able to think, adjust, roll with the punches, establish momentum of growth and development, etc. 2023 draft is also going to be vital to the future of NYG to add to the foundation.
I'm with you 100%. If the results show in the standings, that's gravy. More likely though if you want to see success, you're going to have to look deeper.
the three "it" factor things that I see as being impactfully upgraded for next year are O'line, Pass Rush, Coaching
the three areas I see as being on watch are:
TE corps - took a missed blessing hit with loss of Engram, Rudolph, and Smith -- addition of Seals Jones, Akins Bellinger -- we hope their blocking is improved and their ability to stay on the on the field and catch is more reliable --
WR corps -- Golladay, Shepard, Toney, Robinson - are they going to be able to stay on the field and produce
RB corps -- Barkley, Breida, Brightwell, someone else -- can they stay on the field and produce with a more open offense
I think we know what we have in Daniel Jones -- He's a guy that can make plays -- has moments where he looks poised and sharp -- but a third of the time is going to make a head scratcher and takes too many risks with his body
so the questions that really have to answered are:
Does this improved Oline avail Jones of the opportunities to take less risk and make more plays where he is going to his skill players?
Do the 1 & 2 players of the above position groups on average - stay on the field more - increase the opportunities for primary targets available for Jones to utilize?
Then there is the D scheme -- can Wink make hay with up graded front and down graded defensive backfield?
so in that sense I suppose we have kept pace but I dont think that we are any closer to competing for the division.
In order of my excitement for the improvements that have been made:
1. 21st century offensive scheme and play calling
2. Evan Neal and a professional, if unspectacular, IOL
3. Kayvon Thibodeau
4. Jeff Ezeudu
17. Elerson Smith - I think he is going to play a real role this year and will be someone we are excited about next offseason.
QB was still up in the air until later in the '84 season when finally Simms started to emerge.
Yes I know about Simms' long journey to established QB1. The point is, QB is obviously still up in the air in 2022, and it's highly likely the current QB isn't about to ascend to "long term solution" viability at the conclusion of 2022. Keep building the team and when the QB presents himself, be in a position to do whatever it takes to bring him in the fold. For all we know, that opportunity might be next spring.
IMO there is no such thing as “blow it up”. There is no rebuild. Just a continual build. The roster turns over 20-30% every year. That is the nfl. There are plenty of core players that predate the current regime.
In terms of ready to compete depends on what you mean. For the Super Bowl? No. For the division and or a playoff spot? They better be thinking that way. The nfl is built for that too. Eagles made the playoffs last year and Washington won the division the year before. So if they are not competing for a playoff spot in December we have the wrong people again
This purge you speak of…2 dubious cuts in the secondary and then?
And another thing, there will be no patience from anyone once the season starts. Of course winning and losing matters. That’s the point.
no, this team will finish last in NFC East this year
We've made some improvements, but still having gap holes.
QB: Oft injured, underperforming, Jones.
RB: Oft injured Barkley and journeymen.
WR: Golladay, Toney, and Robinson. Golladay produced nothing his first year. Toney is injured a lot, and Robinson is a rookie. The rest are journeymen.
TE: Two journeymen and a fourth round rookie.
OL: Stop gap veterans on the interior and a rookie at RT.
CB: Lots of questions, especially whether Robinson can be a good starter.
S: More questions, and also a lack of bodies.
As others have said, this is a two or three year rebuild. Anything can happen in today's NFL, but I think realistically we won't compete for a playoff spot until 2024.
Until the Giants find one, they are in limbo. That sounds harsh, but it’s the reality of the league. The good news, There are no Josh Allen type QB’s in the division. Further, the elite QB’s in the NFC as a whole are limited.
Big opportunity for the Giants if they do things right.
to start a re-direction of the team philosophy.
Dallas got better. But was already deeply rooted with talent.
Washington got even better.
Philly significantly improved.
The Giants are going to try to find themselves and their identity, so I don’t think they are in a keep pace mode as much as a just pacing mode.
They are closer to Philly, then Washington, than to Dallas.
Ohara mentions vets not pinning hope on the rookies.
You think the Giants will be lucky to win 6 games. If you think Jones is a serviceable QB who will be better with an improved OL and healthy weapons, you think the Giants have a chance to be a .500 team.
Personally, I fall in line with Colin@gbn. If the Giants can stay healthy and Jones remains upright, I think this team can approach .500 with an coaching staff that knows what they are doing.
Both the offense and defense will be much improved
I mean, not to be a stiff prick, but who cares if we kept pace with the other shitty teams in the NFC East? And further, even as a broader question of “did we get better than where we were under Getty and his coaches”, I mean, could we have gotten any worse? Giants are like one of the three worst teams in the NFL.
Lawrence Tynes had some Tweet the other day about how Schoen and Dabs are “building the right way” for a “winning culture” and some such praise. Yeah? My question is how in the heck do we know what they’re building when we haven’t played any games? And if that seems unfair or like I’m not playing the game that’s called, okay. But this team has been through so many fits and starts, so many coaches and GMs and coordinators and players. It’s 10 years at the bottom of the NFL. Talk is cheap and we’ve heard it all before.
So yeah, I like the draft and I really like the Schoen hire so far. In that sense, maybe we did keep pace with the other front offices and GMs in the NFCE and NFL. Are we as good as the Iggles? Nope. Dallas? Hard to say. WFT? Idk…
Regarding Dabs? Who can say? He had Josh Allen in Buffalo and most people think he’s the best QB1 in the league now. Let’s see what Dabs can do with a Giants offense that includes an oft injured turn over prone QB and an oft injured RB1 that can’t pass pro and the mysterious Yung Joka and some high potential Ts and then a bunch of question marks. For all the talk about a modern offense, there’s still not much talent.
I actually have high hopes for Jones, but realistically we have to take into account the neck injury. The NFL is a no-breaks given league- teams will be aiming for that neck on any hit.
The OL is vastly more talented than it has been in years- BUT with 4 new starters, it will take time to jell and learn how to anticipate your line-mates moves and thinking. There will be mistakes and big blow-up plays- with bigs hits on Barkley and Jones.
THAT’S why Daboll wants a quick hitting offense this season- get the ball out fast to minimize the hits.
Unfortunately, teams will crowd the LOS until the Giants show they can stop the rush and can burn teams with quick strikes.
Also remember that Jones’ biggest weakness is his processing speed. Unless he has learned to speed that up, he’s going to hold the ball too long and turnovers. A better offensive line doesn’t help if he holds the ball.
There are others who injuries could make things very bad. There’s nothing behind Barkley. Losing Blake Martinez would hurt the defense. If Leonard Williams went down, the DL would likely decline greatly.
Which gets me to the #1 reason why this will not be as good a team (in terms of wins) as many hope- there simply is next to no meaningful depth at any position. Sure, there are some nice fill-ins- but when (not if) injuries occur, the replacement guys just aren’t good enough to compete and win.
I think it'll be us & WTF battling for the division
As much as I'd like to throw a tomato at Roseman's face, he's got more team building talent himself than every character running the 2018-2021 Giants combined.
Exactly. If done well, teams can turn it around fast in the NFL. I simplify it to the QB position. The Giants just haven’t had good QB play since 2015. Every move by the prior front office was just horrific coupled with bad QB play.
I agree with everything but your conclusion. I believe when you add all those things up and sprinkle in some good luck in the injury department you absolutely do get a contender, certainly for the NFC East title.
I agree with Colin's take. The truth of the matter is we really don't know what we have in this team. There are a lot of unknowns. It starts with Jones, of course, but the list goes on from there. How close is Barkley to the guy we saw in 2018? Is Golladay a plus player or was his hey day in Detroit a thing of the past? Toney has a ton of talent, it' undeniable, but is he coachable? Does Wan'Dale Robinson's game translate to the NFL or is he limited to role player? Is Neal the real deal and can he quickly establish himself as a Pro Bowl right tackle? And then there's the defense with a similar list of unknowns only to be answered on the football field. And of course the biggest unknown of all, which applies not just to the Giants but to the rest of the NFC East, injuries. I'm looking forward to the season and hopeful that some of those unknowns up above will go our way. Of course some of you see it this way... - ( New Window )
From a front office perspective we have done more than keep pace
Joe Schoen as the new GM is a major addition plus Daboll and his coaching staff. Major upgrades over last year. Schoen currently in process of upgrading the scouting department. Major upgrade over last year.
Look on the field the Giants imv are in a total rebuild.It will take another couple of years before we compete for the NFCE title.
The arrow is definitely pointing up imv. 2024 should be the year if all things go well in the draft and free agency that we start kicking some major ass.
We all know that some rookies acclimate quickly, while others take
longer. It took Andrew Thomas a year to develop into a solid left tackle. Will it be like that with Neal? Azeez had a good rookie season. Will Thibs also play well as a rookie. If we 'keep pace' with the NFC East it will be because our rookies played well out of the gate. We had to cut or not resign some good veteran players, so we're depending on our rookies to start out well.
Did the rest of the NFC East do enough to keep up with the New York Football Giants?! We’ve had that division basement locked down for so long I set up a man-cave in there!
Seriously, though: We’re starting another new era and this one seems to have potential. But it’s year one. Eagles see year two and just got AJ Brown who our secondary will def have trouble defending without Bradberry. Washington is in year two and just got a new name! Tough to beat that. The Cowboys have the self destruct button primed for this year’s NFC championship game. I think we’re all going to be in the exact position we were last season. But I will say, the Giants have the most potential to surprise a lot of people. IF Daboll and Kafka can work their magic on DJ AND IF the line comes together quicker than expected, I’d say we did MORE than enough to keep up or even MOVE up.
As long as Daniel Jones can stay healthy along with the offense
Jones is not a Top 8 elite QB but when he has time and a run game going he is very effective.
Agree. The top question mark with Jones is his ability to stay healthy. If he misses significant time this year, it almost won't even matter how well he plays when he's actually able to play. But if he stays healthy, the next challenge will be to see how well he takes to Daboll and Kafka's offense. Clear THAT hurdle, and I actually think he has a great chance of sticking around for 2023 and beyond.
Moving the Chains on Sirius had an interesting point today. If you remove the 4 QBs from the rosters, which NFC East team has the best roster? The Giants are probably still last. Dallas and Philly 🤮 have better rosters, i think it's a toss up between Commanders and Giants for the bottom. And that's without the QBs factoring in.
Defense, its gonna be fun with the edge pass rushers, but CBs....so it might be a trade off with QBs having less time to throw....maybe they wont expose the somewhat weak secondary
OL needs an LG to emerge, C is a one year stop-gap, and if they're smart they're grooming a RG behind Glowinski. No resting on laurels, football doesn't work well that way.
Good post and on target.
Except those teams had a QB on the roster.
Thats a lot of ifs in my opinion.
It's gonna take time.
Yes I know about Simms' long journey to established QB1. The point is, QB is obviously still up in the air in 2022, and it's highly likely the current QB isn't about to ascend to "long term solution" viability at the conclusion of 2022. Keep building the team and when the QB presents himself, be in a position to do whatever it takes to bring him in the fold. For all we know, that opportunity might be next spring.
They had no choice but to release Bradberry. Not enough cap space to keep him.
This is a total rebuild!
Absolutely Correct!
I would add:
6) Find out this year if Daniel Jones will be the quarterback going forward.
IMO there is no such thing as “blow it up”. There is no rebuild. Just a continual build. The roster turns over 20-30% every year. That is the nfl. There are plenty of core players that predate the current regime.
In terms of ready to compete depends on what you mean. For the Super Bowl? No. For the division and or a playoff spot? They better be thinking that way. The nfl is built for that too. Eagles made the playoffs last year and Washington won the division the year before. So if they are not competing for a playoff spot in December we have the wrong people again
This purge you speak of…2 dubious cuts in the secondary and then?
And another thing, there will be no patience from anyone once the season starts. Of course winning and losing matters. That’s the point.
Otherwise no...
We need a quality qb to be competitive.
We don't have one.
I am excited by the draft and the quantity of holes I think they may have plugged.
This offseason is a good start for a rebuild that will last into next year.
The Giants need a quality QB to be competitive with the NFC East and the rest of the league.
If they truly get their salary cap under control the Jints might be able to compete in FA for a good QB next off season
I’d take that in a heartbeat and I’m sure most everyone here would too.
Big opportunity for the Giants if they do things right.
2022: 5-12ish
2023: Turn over the rest of Gettleman's roster, draft a QB, win 6-9 games with the rookie QB
2024: Compete for a playoff spot
That's if everything goes right, there are no key injuries, etc. If we hit a home run with the rookie QB pick maybe that gets moved up a year.
But I think we've got to give these guys one mulligan year just to get rid of Gettleman's garbage and install a framework for future growth (which we're seeing with all the front office turnover).
Meaning that they didn't lose ground and possible gained on at the least Wash/Dallas.
But, the Giants have to do far more than keep pace with the middling NFCE.
Personally, I fall in line with Colin@gbn. If the Giants can stay healthy and Jones remains upright, I think this team can approach .500 with an coaching staff that knows what they are doing.
Lawrence Tynes had some Tweet the other day about how Schoen and Dabs are “building the right way” for a “winning culture” and some such praise. Yeah? My question is how in the heck do we know what they’re building when we haven’t played any games? And if that seems unfair or like I’m not playing the game that’s called, okay. But this team has been through so many fits and starts, so many coaches and GMs and coordinators and players. It’s 10 years at the bottom of the NFL. Talk is cheap and we’ve heard it all before.
So yeah, I like the draft and I really like the Schoen hire so far. In that sense, maybe we did keep pace with the other front offices and GMs in the NFCE and NFL. Are we as good as the Iggles? Nope. Dallas? Hard to say. WFT? Idk…
Regarding Dabs? Who can say? He had Josh Allen in Buffalo and most people think he’s the best QB1 in the league now. Let’s see what Dabs can do with a Giants offense that includes an oft injured turn over prone QB and an oft injured RB1 that can’t pass pro and the mysterious Yung Joka and some high potential Ts and then a bunch of question marks. For all the talk about a modern offense, there’s still not much talent.
Anyway, we suck until we don’t. Hope that helps.
Totally agree.
Yup 3-year rebuild.
No long rebuilds - ( New Window )
I think the league is meant for quick turnarounds. It shows just how inept the Giants have been.
Smart front offices can win quickly.
Exactly. If done well, teams can turn it around fast in the NFL. I simplify it to the QB position. The Giants just haven’t had good QB play since 2015. Every move by the prior front office was just horrific coupled with bad QB play.
I agree with Colin's take. The truth of the matter is we really don't know what we have in this team. There are a lot of unknowns. It starts with Jones, of course, but the list goes on from there. How close is Barkley to the guy we saw in 2018? Is Golladay a plus player or was his hey day in Detroit a thing of the past? Toney has a ton of talent, it' undeniable, but is he coachable? Does Wan'Dale Robinson's game translate to the NFL or is he limited to role player? Is Neal the real deal and can he quickly establish himself as a Pro Bowl right tackle? And then there's the defense with a similar list of unknowns only to be answered on the football field. And of course the biggest unknown of all, which applies not just to the Giants but to the rest of the NFC East, injuries. I'm looking forward to the season and hopeful that some of those unknowns up above will go our way.
Look on the field the Giants imv are in a total rebuild.It will take another couple of years before we compete for the NFCE title.
The arrow is definitely pointing up imv. 2024 should be the year if all things go well in the draft and free agency that we start kicking some major ass.
Seriously, though: We’re starting another new era and this one seems to have potential. But it’s year one. Eagles see year two and just got AJ Brown who our secondary will def have trouble defending without Bradberry. Washington is in year two and just got a new name! Tough to beat that. The Cowboys have the self destruct button primed for this year’s NFC championship game. I think we’re all going to be in the exact position we were last season. But I will say, the Giants have the most potential to surprise a lot of people. IF Daboll and Kafka can work their magic on DJ AND IF the line comes together quicker than expected, I’d say we did MORE than enough to keep up or even MOVE up.
Jones is not a Top 8 elite QB but when he has time and a run game going he is very effective.
